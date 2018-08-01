Lagniappe: August 1 - August 7, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Two simple questions about USA’s proposed stadium Editor: As the debate about taxpayer funding for football facilities at the University of South Alabama (USA) rages on, it seems citizens across the city of Mobile are focusing on two central issues that need to be addressed and answered for the written record before a final decision is made. No matter what source provides your news and information, these two questions always surface. Mobile taxpayers are looking for the city government to show the leadership to address these two questions, debate them and answer them. The questions require the local city government to show due diligence, total transparency and basic governmental administrative ethics. Because the proposed funding commitment is for many years, it is very likely the current mayor and City Council members will not be in office when the last provisions of the proposed funding are completed. So, is it ethical for the governing body of Mobile not to answer these fundamental questions now ? Question 1: Like it or not, the question of why the president of USA and his athletic director have not formally requested funding from the USA Foundation will not go away. This question is not going to be forgotten or allowed to fade away. USA Foundation Director Maxey Roberts is on record as saying that funding of sports activities is not the mission of the USA Foundation. So, if a suggested venture does not support the school’s academic programs it is likely not to be funded by the USA Foundation. Perhaps Roberts should be challenged with a formal request and forced to reply in writing and explain her logic and decision. It seems the submission of such an application is too hard for the president of USA and seeking public funding is a safer route. Maybe the officials at USA do not want to apply for foundation funding because they fear a refusal in writing. One might come to the conclusion that neither foundation funds nor taxpayer funds should be diverted to building sports facilities. Maybe it will be clear to all that a campus football stadium, just like the Mitchell Center, the new football practice facility and Stanky Field have been and should be considered university campus business, dependent on university and private funding … period. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 So, if the city government helps to fund a USA football stadium on Alabama state property, then they are doing so knowing that local taxpayer funding used for a sports facility has nothing to do with the core reason the University of South Alabama was chartered. Question 2: What are the general or specific plans for Ladd Stadium? Any business decision-making process would include an answer to the “Ladd issue” before entertaining any funding proposal from USA officials. Surely the mayor of Mobile and his City Council understand that prudence and civil responsibility demand that all city of Mobile taxpayers and most importantly the local residents around Ladd Stadium hear a specific development and/or demolition plan for Ladd Stadium. One would think the City Council would not allow this issue to be discussed later. If Ladd Stadium is an albatross, then let’s have the business and political courage to say so. If Ladd Stadium has a bright future that will benefit the local neighborhood and the city of Mobile in general, let’s hear the plan, timeline and specific funding ideas. No kicking the can down the road. This letter is submitted with respect and with high hopes that the City Council members remember they themselves do not fund anything — they only allow funds from the city of Mobile treasury to be directed for a stated goal. All Mobile taxpayers deserve that every member of the City Council does their required fiduciary duty. Allen E, Cleghorn Mobile If you can’t beat ‘em, spam ‘em Rob, I loved your July 25 column “For the love of dog, please build the bridge!” You might need to flood all politicians’ emails with this article, otherwise the relevant asses won’t read it. Don Ousley Grand Bay

BAYBRIEF | ALABAMA Trading blows SEN. JONES CONTINUES BIPARTISAN EFFORT AGAINST NEW TARIFFS BY JASON JOHNSON P resident Donald Trump may have softened some of his rhetoric on international trade, but Sen. Doug Jones is continuing a bipartisan effort to mitigate the threat increased tariffs and a potential trade war pose for Alabama businesses. Tariffs, which are taxes a government collects on certain imported goods, have been a staple of Trump’s trade policy. This has been especially true over the past few months as his administration has tried to make good on a promise to renegotiate “bad deals” between the United States and some of its longstanding trading partners. Some of those deals have helped avoid tariffs on American-made goods for years, but in some cases even the threat of tariffs can motivate countries to come to the negotiating table. That seems to be the end goal of the recent tariffs Trump has levied on products from countries in Europe, Asia and North America. “Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with tariffs,” the president wrote on Twitter last week. Donald Epley, CEO of Coastal Economics and a former director of the University of South Alabama’s Center for Real Estate and Economic Development, told Lagniappe those types of deals are the best approach to international trade, but added there can be negative impacts as countries look to retaliate with their own tariffs. “A tariff, a customs duty … it can be any other label, but it’s essentially a tax,” he said. “What Trump is trying to do is to establish new trade agreements, and that’s the way to go, but if he can’t do that quickly, he will eventually have to address these tariffs and go after those keeping American products out of other markets.” In May, the administration moved to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from the European Union (EU), Canada and Mexico, and all three have responded with billions of dollars of their own tariffs targeting various U.S.-made goods. Likewise, China has begun adding a 25 percent tax on various U.S. imports — including pork and soybeans — in response to tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in June. So far, some of hardest hit have been the automotive and agricultural industries, which are important economic drivers in Alabama. In 2017, the Yellowhammer State recorded $10.9 billion in automotive exports, while a $155 million soybean industry accounted for more than 11,000 jobs statewide. In June, Trump threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on all foreign automobiles and auto parts entering the U.S. and ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch an investigation into whether those imports present a threat to national security. That led Gov. Kay Ivey, who has been an ardent supporter of Trump, to issue statements carefully objecting to any of his policies that might negatively impact Alabama’s largest global export. “The largest importers of Alabama-made goods and services were Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and Japan — all countries which may be forced to reciprocate in response to any new import tariffs,” Ivey said in June. “I strongly oppose any effort that may harm those companies that employ thousands of Alabamians.” Even with pushback from his own party, Trump has — for the most part — held firm on his ap- proach to international trade, even as his administration has taken steps to soften the blow certain retaliatory tariffs have had on industries in a number of states that helped elect him back in 2016. Last week on Twitter, Trump called tariffs “the greatest,” but less than 24 hours later held an impromptu news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to tout an agreement that would prevent any new tariffs while both entities work toward a mutually beneficial trade agreement. The administration also announced a $12 billion emergency aid package for farmers affected by foreign tariffs on their crops, including thousands who produce soybeans in Alabama. China is the largest consumer of soybeans by far, and the price has plummeted to remain competitive with countries that aren’t subject to the new tariffs. However, the aid package has been criticized on both sides of the political aisle as a “bailout” — a temporary, taxpayer-funded solution to a self-imposed problem. And with midterm elections just a few months away, others have questioned whether the timing is politically motivated. “Soybeans, cotton, corn, poultry producers, pork, beef — everybody is concerned about this, and the $12 billion aid package, while appreciated, is nothing more than a Band-Aid,” Jones said. “These farmers and everyone connected to the industry, they want trade, they don’t want aid. They’re not looking for a bailout.” However, Jones’ legislative efforts have focused on the automotive industry. While the agreement with the EU announced last week was good news for some, most of the large auto manufacturers in Alabama are based in Asia, such as like Hyundai (South Korea) and Toyota (Japan), and even companies like Mercedes-Benz use components imported from countries outside Europe. That’s why Jones has continued to push a bill he co-authored with Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander that would prevent proposed tariffs on imported automobiles and automotive parts from going into effect without a second opinion from the U.S. International Trade Commission. While Jones said he supports any effort to strike better deals with America’s trading partners, he doesn’t think it should be at the expense of one of Alabama’s largest job creators. He also urged Trump to drop the “ridiculous claim” that auto imports from Europe and Asia could pose a threat to national security. So far, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has given no indication he’s planning to end that investigation. In Mobile specifically, it’s difficult to to estimate how new or continued tariffs might affect local industries. Epley said the research data available to economists can’t predict that kind of impact because tariffs are imposed on specific goods, not entire industrial sectors. Fortunately, some of the Port City’s largest employers say they haven’t seen much of an impact so far. However, they are watching very closely. “We have deep concern over the potential impacts of tariffs,” Jimmy Lyons, president of the Alabama State Port Authority, said. “If things are not resolved soon, and we’re faced with a protracted trade war, our customers are beginning to advise us that the port will lose business.” A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Davis indicted LOCAL LEGISLATOR ENSNARED IN SPRAWLING BRIBERY SCHEME O BY JASON JOHNSON utgoing Alabama State Rep. Randy Davis, RDaphne, was indicted last week for his alleged role in a conspiracy to pressure the state’s largest health insurance agency to cover medical services offered at clinics in which he had a financial interest. Davis is the latest to be caught up in a federal investigation that has already ensnared Rep. Jack Williams, RVestavia Hills, former Alabama Republican Party Chairman and lobbyist Martin Connors and Trina Health CEO Greg Gilbert — all three of whom were indicted earlier this year. According to prosecutors, Gilbert used a gaggle of influential GOP lawmakers in a scheme to bypass roadblocks to expanding Trina Health clinics in Alabama. Those clinics, which operated in Foley, Fairhope and Hoover, offered artificial pancreas treatments — an Outpatient Intravenous Insulin Infusion Therapy (OIVIT) for diabetics. According to the indictment, Davis and former House Majority Leader Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, agreed to recruit investors to open Trina Health clinics in exchange for a 5 percent interest in subsidiaries set up to operate those clinics. Prosecutors say they would usually have received a 5 percent interest, but at least one of the lawmakers knew that was the threshold that requires state officials to disclose income to the Alabama Ethics Commission. Prosecutors say Davis, when approached about getting involved with Trina Health in 2014, sent an email saying he hoped the group would “make millions on this deal.” However, Trina Health quickly ran into a problem in Alabama. The state’s largest health insurance provider, Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS), didn’t offer coverage for OIVIT. To get around that, clinics initially coded those treatments by their individual component parts when submitting them to BCBS, which prosecutors say is a type of health care fraud called “unbundling.” When BCBS found out, it billed the clinics in Fairhope and Foley for the difference, but Gilbert appealed the decision and began what investigators say was a conspiracy to coerce and eventually an attempt to force the company to provide coverage for Trina Health services. That’s where the legislators came in. At first, prosecutors claim, Davis and Hammon tried to pressure BCBS into voluntarily covering OIVIT treatments and recruited other public officials to do the same. There were also behind-the-scenes “public relations” efforts in hopes that public pressure would get BCBS to cave and offer coverage to avoid any backlash. However, as early as May 2015, Gilbert seemed to be entertaining the idea of forcing BCBS to offer coverage through legislative action. In a letter to potential investors at the time, Gilbert wrote “the Alabama Legislature is likely to pass a special private bill recognizing the Artificial Pancreas Treatment as a preferred model of treatment.” At the same time, Hammon also owed Regions Bank more than $241,000 for an unpaid loan. Prosecutors allege Gilbert, after first securing an extension, assured Hammon that Trina Health would pay off his debt with the understanding he’d help push a bill through the House requiring BCBS to offer OIVIT coverage for its members. The superseding indictment unsealed on July 25 says Gilbert quickly began drafting the legal language himself with assistance from Conners, and claims Davis was in charge of finding a sponsor for the bill. Initially, prosecutors say, Davis approached Rep. Ronald Johnson, R-Sylacauga, about adding the OIVIT verbiage as an amendment to a health care bill he had already introduced. Johnson refused, but said he was willing to introduce a standalone bill, which he did in March 2016. If HB 415 had passed, it would have recognized insulin infusion as a medically necessary treatment in the hospital setting, making it a standard part of most BCBS benefit plans. Sometime before then, Davis allegedly asked Williams to support the bill, and he agreed to “in part as a favor to Hammon.” Prosecutors say Davis’ support was needed to ensure the bill wound up in front of the House Commerce and Small Business Committee, which Williams chaired at the time. The plan worked. On April 13, 2016, the bill went before the committee for consideration during a meeting presided over by Williams. BCBS spoke against the bill, while Davis and Gilbert spoke in support. The indictment claims the group also arranged for an unnamed diabetic legislator to speak about OIVIT treatment he received in Foley. Davis is also accused of arranging to have someone from the House clerk’s office attend the meeting and record video of it. The indictment alleges that Hammon — who at this point was trying to distance himself from legislative efforts people knew he had a personal interest in — did not attend the meeting, but waited in the hall, trying to listen in. On the day the committee was supposed to vote on HB 415, Williams pulled it from the agenda. It’s unclear why, but the indictment says soon afterward, Gilbert began using threats of future legislative action to pressure BCBS into covering OIVIT and to reimburse what his businesses had already paid back to them in refunds. In a letter to Williams that was eventually forwarded to BCBS representatives, Gilbert wrote: “We are the ‘good guys’ and do not deserve the treatment we have received to date. It can be remedied easily, or not. The decision is entirely [on] BCBSAL.” He also began talks with Hammon around the same time about submitting a similar OIVIT bill in 2017. In all, the superseding indictment charges Davis, Gilbert and Connors with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs because their efforts affected health insurance coverage. Additionally, the superseding indictment alleges Gilbert committed various others acts of bribery related to federal programs. Gilbert and Davis are also charged with committing interstate travel and communications in aid of racketeering, while Connors was hit with an additional charge of making a false statement to a federal agent for allegedly lying to investigators about what he knew of Hammon and Davis’ ties to Trina Health. If convicted of the most serious offenses, each defendant could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, significant monetary penalties, asset forfeiture and be required to pay restitution. Shortly after their arrests in April, Williams, Gilbert and Conners all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Davis, who has yet to enter a plea, was first elected in 2002. Other than Williams, he is the only alleged co-conspirator who still holds public office, though he opted not to seek re-election for his House seat last year when he announced plans to run for Baldwin County probate judge. He later dropped out of that race, though it’s still unclear why. Hammon, who the indictment described as a “close friend of Rep. Davis,” hasn’t been charged with any offenses related to Trina Health, even though he had a significant role in the alleged activities. However, he pleaded guilty to mail fraud in 2017 in an unrelated scheme involving campaign funds and was automatically removed from office after a 15-year career in the Legislature. Though he faced 20 years in prison, Hammon was only sentenced to 90 days and was released from prison in late June. He was also ordered to pay $50,657 in restitution to previous campaign contributors. Shortly after news of Davis’ indictment was released, Maurice Horsey — a Democratic candidate vying for his seat in the House — released a statement calling it a sad development, but one that reinforces his decision to enter the race. “Our democratic system depends on holding our elected officials accountable and when one party monopolizes the process year after year, accountability just isn’t being served,” Horsey said. “The baton for governing belongs to the voters, not the Republican Party.” Libertarian Matt Shelby, who is also vying for Davis’ seat in the general election Nov. 6, used the recent suite of indictments to take a shot at both major political parties. “The ties between lobbyists, the Alabama Republican Party and the Alabama Democratic Party are tight and will remain that way until the voters of Alabama have the courage to say, ‘no more,’” Shelby wrote. “The two-party system, at this point, is inherently corrupt, which is why it is high time for voters to make different choices. Until then, we will continue seeing elected officials attempt to use their offices for personal gain.” So far, Republican House District 96 candidate Matt Simpson has yet to release an official statement on Davis’ indictment. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY ‘Sleepaway’ camp CAMP BECKWITH DEALS WITH MELATONIN FALLOUT BY DALE LIESCH Staff members responsible for giving sleeping aids to participants in a summer program at Camp Beckwith have been suspended, the Rev. Russell Kendrick, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, wrote in a statement to parents. The statement follows complaints made by as many as 12 families to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered campers there were given the hormone melatonin without parents’ permission. Capt. Steve Arthur, head of investigations at BCSO, said the complaints reference a recent camp featuring 8-to-12-year-old children. “The kids were told to take sleepy-time candy or pill,” Arthur said. “Apparently one or more counselors in one or more cabins gave melatonin to the children.” While an investigation is ongoing, it’s not likely criminal charges will be filed, Arthur said, given that melatonin — naturally produced in the body — is not a controlled substance. “It doesn’t look like it fits any criminal statutes,” he said. Despite this, Arthur said Monday that the office wants to bring the case in front of a grand jury once the investigation is complete. He said investigators would be meeting with Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters to determine if a grand jury is necessary. Arthur said 11 of the 12 complaints came from families in Mobile. At issue for some of the parents of the affected campers is that the well-known sleep aid was disbursed without proper consent. One parent, who spoke to Lagniappe on the 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 condition of anonymity to protect her child, said she signed a waiver for over-the-counter medication to be given under certain circumstances, but never saw melatonin listed in the paperwork. “I feel like it was administered without permission,” the parent said. “I think it was a bad decision and I think it was wrong.” In the statement, Kendrick appears to agree, apologizing to the affected families. “Camp is meant to be an experience that creates memories of joy, growth and love,” he wrote. “I regret that in this instance, we have failed to live up to the standards that campers and families have a right to expect from us. Anyone impacted has my sincerest apologies for any failure and my promise that I will do all within my power to ensure that nothing like this happens again at Camp Beckwith. “I want to assure you of my personal attention to this,” he continued. “While this situation is developing, we are striving to provide pastoral resources to the campers, families and camp staff impacted by these events. Our Episcopal tradition takes seriously our stewardship of children. Our church was among the first in the country to institute and require standards of conduct for their care and nurture.” While the parent feels the decision to distribute the sleep remedy to her child was wrong, it did not harm the child. The parent added the suspension of those involved was “the right move” for the camp. “I feel satisfied with the steps the camp has taken,” the parent said. In addition, the parent said the child in question had a “wonderful time” at Camp Beckwith and a second child would be attending a camp there.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY DG zone home DAWES RESIDENTS UPSET OVER PLANNED DOLLAR GENERAL BY JASON JOHNSON H omeowners in the Dawes area are upset over plans to build a new Dollar General store in the middle of a residential area, but Mobile County’s lack of zoning regulations has left them with few considering its close proximity to several other Dollar General stores. However, that doesn’t appear to be an accident as much as a growth strategy for the discount retailer. In 2017, Dollar General opened more than 1,000 new options. locations and has plans to open 900 Since May, a change.org petition more this year. In an earnings call titled “STOP DOLLAR GENERAL with investors last year, CEO Todd from building in our front yard!” has Vasos said the corporation intends for amassed more than 530 signatures 75 percent of the United States popufrom people concerned about the new lation to eventually reside within five THERE’S NO ZONING store, which is being built on a former miles of a Dollar General store. WHATSOEVER IN THE residential property at 4078 Dawes The planned expansion has Road. particularly targeted rural areas, COUNTY … YOU CAN It notes the location falls in the and Alabama is no exception. There middle of several private residences HAVE A MULTI-MILLION are more than 600 Dollar General and is directly across the street from stores across the state and Google HOUSE THEN A DOLLAR Maps shows more than 30 in Mobile River of Life Episcopal Church. Residents are worried about the impact it There are at least seven GENERAL OR A TRAILER County. will have on property values and qualwithin 10 miles of the planned locaity of life, especially those who would OR ANY COMBINATION tion on Dawes Road — including share a property line with the store. one just 2.3 miles away. THEREOF. “None of us have anything against The petition has encouraged Dollar General, as I have been a cusconcerned parties to contact Mobile tomer for years, but the new location County Commissioner Jerry Carl, in is ill-planned,” the petition reads. “It whose district the property falls. Carl will have a detrimental effect on the residential value of declined to comment on the matter, but County Attorney the surrounding homes, and the problems building in this Jay Ross has said there is little the County Commission location — the negative issues it will bring with it — will can do without any zoning regulations. far outweigh any positive benefit this location could Unlike cities, unincorporated areas of most counties provide.” typically don’t have zoning regulations that dictate what Aside from the impact the store could have, there have can be built where. Even though the Mobile County Comalso been questions about why the location was selected mission approves building plans for new structures, Ross said that has to do with how a building is constructed, not where. The lack of zoning rules, he said, is often one of the trade-offs of living in an unincorporated area. “There’s no zoning whatsoever in the county. Unless it falls within another jurisdiction or the police jurisdiction of a municipality that has planning and zoning, there aren’t many options,” Ross said. “There’s no prohibition of anything. You can have a multi-million house then a Dollar General or a trailer or any combination thereof.” Baldwin County doesn’t have the same limitations when it comes to zoning because of local legislation that established 31 zoning districts in the county’s unincorporated areas. State law allows residents in those districts to vote on adopting or amending zoning regulations in their area. Outgoing Commissioner Tucker Dorsey said residents can petition for a referendum to join a zoning district, at which point the county’s planning and zoning department would help draft ordinances with input from the community. To the contrary, Ross said current laws for Mobile County allow businesses to construct pretty much anywhere they’d like. He added that county officials on this side of the bay only have regulatory authority over such things as subdivision planning, stormwater retention and building code enforcement. A situation similar to the one in Dawes occurred earlier this year when Jeff Stone, owner of Stone Arms, made plans to open a gun range in the Tanner Williams area near a neighborhood on Novatan Road. While the county had no legal authority to prevent Stone from building there, he agreed to relocate after an outcry from the community. Dollar General doesn’t appear to have much interest in doing the same. So far, the company has only commented through written statements that failed to address specific questions from residents and media. “Community concerns are certainly a factor we review as we consider store locations, among other factors. To address your question on the location, we understand that value and convenience are major reasons why our customers shop at Dollar General, understanding most customers come within about a 3- to 5-mile radius,” spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi said via email. “To that end, we locate our stores in areas that best support our customers’ needs.” Most of the same statement was sent to Dawes Road residents who contacted a customer relations supervisor with concerns. While some are still concerned about the planned location, construction on Mobile County’s newest Dollar General store has already begun. It’s expected to be open by the end of 2018. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Change of plan GULF SHORES CONSIDERS ALTERING VACATION RENTAL RULES BY JOHN MULLEN A spat over an apartment complex in a downtown Gulf Shores neighborhood has city officials looking at changing the zoning ordinance concerning short-term rentals in the resort town. Regency Place developers hope to build a fourstory, 206-unit complex on an empty parcel north of the Enclave condominium complex and south of the Palmetto subdivision. According to the city’s zoning ordinance, vacation short-term rentals are allowed in the beach overlay district, parcels zoned commercial and parcels zoned multi-family. Condominiums and apartments falling under multi-family and shortterm rentals are not restricted. Residents have concerns about the rentals as well as the addition of up to 400 cars clogging neighborhood roads, prompting the city to begin closing the loophole for short-term rentals. According to City Planner Andy Bauer, there are no business licenses issued for short-term rentals at any apartment complex in the city. “The council has already directed us to amend the zoning ordinance to disallow short-term rentals in areas like this,” City Administrator Steve Griffin said. City officials are also meeting with lawyers to see if there is anything the city can do to answer concerns or modify the project so it will have less of an impact. “We are meeting back here Aug. 6 and I’m hoping we have some type of response from our attorneys on what we can do and a definitive answer to you on what we are going to do,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “Hopefully as early as next week we should have some legal understanding of what we legally can do. We’re bound by law of what we can and can’t do.” The proposed complex breezed through Planning Commission approval in June, and because the developer’s plan fell within the zoning guidelines for his property the city council was not required to vote on it. “We just cannot arbitrarily come in and say ‘you can’t build this’ after it’s been allowed by right since 1984,” Craft said. Residents aren’t against the property being developed but believe an additional 206 units would overburden the neighborhood. Existing neighborhoods adjacent to the proposed new building are 90-plus units in Regency Club Condos to the west, The Enclave with 123 units to the south; Palmetto subdivision to the north has 16 houses and The Ridge to the east has nearly 50 units. “I still feel like this is a political decision that our city leaders can take care of,” resident Pete Sims said. “Building an apartment complex and adding 5 percent to the population of Gulf Shores, to our small town, I don’t think is what the city wants or the city needs.” Another resident, Tim Claiborne, asked the mayor to see if the developer would be open to a different complex with fewer units. “I don’t believe anybody in this room would be against townhomes or condominiums over there, we just don’t need that many apartments,” Claiborne said. “We’d really like for it to remain individual ownership.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Here’s what we want STATE SETS RULES FOR SCHOOL SEPARATION TALKS BY JOHN MULLEN With the biggest issue of contention between the Baldwin County Board of Education and breakaway system Gulf Shores settled, the city’s new superintendent says separation talks should go smoothly. “Now that there’s no question about start date — we know when we’re going to start — to me the negotiations will be easier because that’s a biggie that’s removed from the discussion,” Dr. Matt Akin said. “I think that will allow us to go quicker.” Earlier this year Baldwin County broke off negotiations over Gulf Shores’ insistence on opening as a new system this month. Akin traveled to Montgomery July 25 to meet with State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and representatives from Baldwin County, including Superintendent Eddie Tyler. There the three groups laid out the game plan on how the negotiations would work. “The purpose of the meeting was to just reset and for Dr. Mackey to explain the process he’s going to use and the timeline and procedures for sharing information,” Akin said. “It was a productive meeting but no decisions were made.” Tyler said he’s looking forward to help from the state in ironing out an agreement. “We had a good first meeting and look forward to working out a final resolution with the state’s guidance,” Tyler said. “At the request of Dr. Mackey, we are not going to have any further comments about the process at this time.” Gulf Shores will be up first, Akin said, detailing what they expect to receive when the two boards divide up assets associated with the three campuses in the city. “Gulf Shores will share our thoughts in writing, basically our rough draft proposal, we’ll send it to the state department attorneys, we’ll send it to Baldwin County,” Akin said. “They’ll respond and from that point we’ll know what we agree on and what we don’t.” Attorneys hired by the state will serve as mediators during the process, with Mackey making the final decisions on anything the county and city can’t come to terms on. “Dr. Mackey made that clear,” Akin said. “Dr. Mackey has attorneys in place that will help mediate these things and ultimately, he’ll make the decision on the items. I’m certain there will be some things that we won’t agree on and he’ll make those final decisions.” Mackey set a December deadline to have the agreement in place. Earlier negotiations over how to implement and spend the money generated from a special tax district in the Gulf Shores High School feeder pattern broke down over who would decide how the money was spent. Those began in 2016 and broke down after several months of talks. In October the Gulf Shores City Council voted to separate from the county and form the first independent school system in Baldwin County. Several larger cities in the county have toyed with the idea, but efforts in Daphne and Fairhope fizzled. Those communities, along with Spanish Fort, are now discussing a special tax district in those high schools’ feeder patterns to raise money for enhanced programs within those districts. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Two more weeks COUNCILORS SEE RED IN STADIUM DEBATE BY DALE LIESCH T he Mobile City Council currently does not have the votes to support giving the University of South Alabama (USA) $10 million over 20 years for its on-campus stadium project, but you couldn’t tell that by the roughly 75 Jaguar supporters in the Government Plaza auditorium Tuesday. A nearly standing-room-only crowd wearing mostly USA school colors showed up, as the stadium support vote was on the council agenda once again. Like previous times, councilors punted, this time in favor of a “task force” meeting slated for Monday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. The letter of intent related to the stadium deal was laid over for two weeks by the council as well. The agreement would give USA $500,000 per year for 20 years to help fund the stadium, while the university would kick back $2.5 million to allow the city to repurpose Ladd-Peebles Stadium. At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson urged councilors to support the letter of intent soon. He said “no” votes would be in opposition to one of the largest economic development entities in the city. He also mentioned millions of dollars in deferred maintenance costs the deal could save at Ladd, where numbers provided by Stimpson’s office suggest some $33 million in maintenance costs will be needed over the next 20 years. In contrast, the city would be giving only $10 million in support of the USA stadium. Council Vice President Levon Manzie assigned the issue to a task force to be chaired by USA alumnus and Councilman Fred Richardson. The task force would also include Councilwoman Bess Rich and Councilman Joel Daves. The purpose of the task force, which Manzie admitted was just another term for council committee, will be to help answer remaining questions for councilors still on the fence. Manzie himself told the crowd he is undecided, as he supports USA but must do the best job he can for his constituents, which include residents in and around LaddPeebles Stadium. “If I had to vote now, it wouldn’t be a vote you’d like,” Manzie told the USA faithful, adding he believes Mobile could support two stadiums. Unlike Manzie, Councilman John Williams said he was prepared to vote Tuesday but was against the funding proposal as currently presented. Additionally, Williams commented on a number of unflattering emails he had received on both sides of the debate and used some of his time to advocate for civility. “This is the third subject that has separated our city,” he said. “People will say stuff behind a keyboard that they wouldn’t say to me in person, or in public at this podium.” Williams said he has had season tickets to Jaguar football, baseball and basketball both in the past and presently and his wife is a member of the school’s alumni association. Despite his support of the school, he said he can’t support the current funding proposal. Richardson also told the crowd he was ready to vote. In response to Ladd Board Chairwoman Ann Davis questioning his support of the USA project, Richardson said he supports Ladd and USA. He said he would not support any item that would lead to the older stadium’s demolition. Davis was one of the speakers in favor of keeping the status quo. She called the idea that both the Senior Bowl 10 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 and Dollar General Bowl would leave Mobile if Ladd remains their only option “fake news” and confirmed the new Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy was scheduled to tour Ladd soon. Nagy has previously told the council the game could be a bigger event at a new USA stadium. Davis, who said she supports USA football, took a swipe at the program in her remarks. She told councilors USA should build the stadium with its own money and focus on having a winning football season in order to build more financial support for the program. Ladd manager Vic Knight told councilors the 70-year-old stadium was in good financial shape and would not need more money from the city. The city currently gives Ladd $200,000 through a performance contract. This, in addition to the $200,000 the stadium makes in profit estimated over the next two years and any future events it books after 2020, could help sustain it for five more years, Knight said. Knight told councilors the stadium would have time to attract new events, even after USA leaves for its own field in 2020 and if the bowl games were to THE AGREEMENT WOULD GIVE USA $500,000 PER YEAR FOR 20 YEARS TO HELP FUND THE STADIUM, WHILE THE UNIVERSITY WOULD KICK BACK $2.5 MILLION TO ALLOW THE CITY TO REPURPOSE LADD-PEEBLES STADIUM.” follow suit. Knight said the stadium would lose more than $700,000 in revenue if USA and the bowl games leave, but would also see a more than $300,000 reduction in expenses. Josh Gulsby spoke in favor of the city’s financial support of the stadium. He said not giving USA the support and assuming the stadium could be built anyway is “risky.” Gulsby said without an on-campus USA stadium it’s possible Mobile could lose both bowl games that act as an economic engine for the city. Manzie invited Stimpson to a recent community meeting at Williamson High School. A majority of residents at the meeting expressed concern over giving USA stadium money and also wanted Ladd to be improved rather than replaced.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The great gubernatorial cyber debate ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Maddox lists jobs as the next most important issue facing Alabamians. He claims 600,000 of our citizens are either unemployed or working in jobs that don’t match their skills. His focus, he says, will be workforce training and making college affordable. Gov. Ivey’s second issue says, “I believe every life is precious. As a pro-life governor I will always fight to protect the unborn.” Again, no further detail as to the scope of the problem or how she will do this, although it might be a good task for God. Just a thought. Walt named roads and bridges as his third priority, claiming roughly 100,000 miles of roads in Alabama are “ranked fair, poor or very poor.” He has two links to detailed outlines of his plans. One explains the overall condition of our roadways and their costs in terms of lives and economic opportunities and proposes a 12-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase to pay for repairs. The other describes his success as Tuscaloosa mayor in alleviating flooding there and plans to take that statewide. Kay’s third issue states, “I believe the Second Amendment is clear and it ought to be protected. I will always defend our right as law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.” Once again, she neither defines the issue nor provides a plan of action. Fourth on Maddox’s list is health care, and he has three links describing his “Healthcare Plan for Alabama,” plans for the opioid crisis and a plan to improve the state’s mental health system. Jobs show up as Ivey’s fourth priority, of which she says, “I believe my job is to make sure you have jobs. As governor I have fought every day to get Alabama working again. Over 14,000 new jobs and counting …” That’s it. Mic drop. Maddox’s final issue is education, and his site features separate links outlining detailed proposals for educational improvements, school safety and — yes — a state lottery to help fund some of our financial shortfall in this area. Ivey also touches on education at this spot, claiming simply that she thinks our kids deserve a good education and she’ll always “make sure our children come first” — even though they’re behind guns on her priority list. Kay has five more undetailed priorities: making Alabama the best place for veterans; fighting for farmers, whatever that means; making sure first responders are honored; standing up for the little guy (Isn’t that from “O, Brother, Where Art Thou?”); and finally, rooting out corruption in Montgomery. Nothing about health care or infrastructure. They didn’t make the cut. Sorry, I-10 bridge. After going through her website — a place where Gov. Ivey could have written thousands of words describing in great detail her plans — and noting she never once explains HOW she will actually approach any of her 10 stated issues, it’s no wonder Kay won’t face Maddox or the voters. Maybe Maddox should debate God because as far as I can tell, He seems to be the only one who might know what Kay Ivey has planned. THEGADFLY ’m a firm believer that people who want to hold public office should not only be willing to, but excited to step out on a stage in front of all their would-be constituents and explain exactly what it is they hope to accomplish as dog catcher, city councilor or Alabama governor. But as we move within three months of electing our next governor, it appears very likely the state’s sitting chief executive is going to do everything she can to avoid a debate. The polls have her up big and keeping her out of situations where hot lead could be flying is easily the most politically expedient thing to do, even if it is totally dismissive of voters. Perhaps that wouldn’t be such a big deal if Kay Ivey had already been elected governor and we had seen her in action for four years, but that’s not the case. She got to sit on the throne just as the Luv Guv swirled down the toilet and has only held the crown a little more than a year. So she’s never stood up and debated with anyone about her plans for running this state. Still, it seems unlikely she’ll change her mind. Kay’s been handled like a dozen eggs since taking office — gingerly packed in Styrofoam and riding up in the kiddie seat away from the meat and potatoes. Most of us newspaper types haven’t been able to get within a mile of cracking that shell to see if there’s actually anything inside. Given that, we really have no idea how she thinks on her feet or whether she has any actual plans for governing. That’s exactly why presidential candidates always debate, regardless of how far ahead one might be in the polls. Can you imagine a situation in which even a popular incumbent president would refuse to debate at least a couple of times? But Ivey wants to be “president of Alabama” and her answer to Democratic nominee Walt Maddox’s challenge to a debate was to tell him to go play with himself. Or debate himself. It’s the same sentiment. I figured I’ll just try to do my job the best I can and compare and contrast both candidates from the information most easily available to voters — their websites. After all, there’s ample room on Al Gore’s internet for both to thoroughly explain thoughts and plans without actually having to answer questions or stand up for two hours, right? So I went to waltmaddox.com and kayivey.com excited to dig a little deeper. Of course the sites featured feel-good stuff about how great both are and their extensive resumes. Both candidates have spent a considerable percentage of their adult lives in public office, but we knew that. I wanted to get down to the nitty-gritty, so I slapped on the reading glasses and clicked on the “Issues” pages to see what each considers the most challenging matters facing Alabama. The differences were rather stark. I’m not saying I agree with all of Maddox’s approaches, but he at least has made an effort to educate voters. Ivey might as well have posted the messages from the last 10 fortune cookies she ate. Maddox’s page starts out talking about making Alabama’s elected officials accountable and links to a ninepoint plan for ethics overhaul in state government. Too much to go through each here, but it’s primarily aimed at putting the smack down on grifters who use public office to enrich themselves. Ivey’s first issue says, “I believe in God, and I believe we need to look to Him for the answers.” There’s no link to further explain what role God will play in her next administration, though, or if he’ll be paid through a dark money 501(c)(3). THE PATH TO ENLIGHTENMENT — ­ FINALLY UNDERSTANDING KEEPING LADD DOESN’T MEAN THE BOWL GAMES WILL STAY THERE.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Recoiling in distaste indeed ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM When writers use the tired device of starting a column with “Merriam-Webster defines the word [fill in the blank] as [with definition]” in their very first sentence, it really makes me cringe to read it. So, I am going to do it in my third sentence instead and use a different, more obscure dictionary because that will make it (very slightly) less cringeworthy, right? The American Heritage Dictionary defines the word “cringe” as “to shrink back, as in fear; cower.” Shoot, I guess there is a reason everyone uses the good ol’ Webster’s because that’s not the definition of “cringe” I am looking for, American Heritage! So let’s start over. MerriamWebster defines cringe as “to recoil in distaste.” Ding! Ding Ding! That’s the one I am looking for! Thanks, Merr! Because I have definitely been recoiling in distaste over a couple of things this past week. And I thought I would share that distaste with you, so we can all recoil together! “Who Is America?” I don’t know I like making fun of Roy Moore as much as the next sane Alabamian. His ridiculous hat, his silly little baby gun, his wife who looks like she should be a character on “Dance Moms” and who says things somehow even more inflammatory than her husband at times, his fondness for picking up high school girls at the mall when he was a 30-something-year-old whippersnapper (and allegedly even worse) and, you know, his total disregard for the justice system and the rule of law, make him a very easy target. And while he is not a gift to the citizens of Alabama any time he runs or (God forbid) wins a race for any office in this state, he is a national treasure for columnists, pundits and talking heads on both sides of the aisle. He gives us a punching bag we can all agree on. And for that, bless his crazy, Sassy-lovin’ heart. MERRIAM-WEBSTER DEFINES CRINGE AS “TO RECOIL IN DISTASTE.” DING! DING DING! THAT’S THE ONE I AM LOOKING FOR! THANKS, MERR! But even I, someone who has frequently criticized him and made jokes at his expense, couldn’t watch Sacha Baron Cohen’s (pretty successful) attempt to humiliate Moore in his new Showtime series “Who Is America?” in which he tricks politicians and other business leaders/political activists/etc. into believing he is Gen. Erran Morad, an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who is, I suppose, making a documentary or something. I really can’t tell you because I have to turn it off because I just can’t stand to watch it. It just makes me want to save people (even ones I don’t particularly care for) from the embarrassment. I’m sure Cohen will go down in the history books as a comedic genius, with the likes of Andy Kaufman, because of this brand of deceptive humor. I do find some of his stuff hysterical. And I get that it takes a lot of “talent” to “fool” people into buying a bit like this, but it also takes a lot money and production to make it believable. Is that talent or just good funding? Probably a bit of both. But mostly it makes me cringe because it preys on their sense of trust in their fellow human beings and at least what used to be an American value, politeness. And even though that is the intention, I hate watching those core values get obliterated on cable television. Granted, what Cohen has gotten people to do and say on this show is downright astonishing. And disheartening. Like, how on Earth could they be that stupid to go along with this — unknowingly or even if they started to figure out it was a joke (which I have to hope is what is happening with most of these people)? But what were they thinking? At least ol’ Roy had the sense to walk out once Cohen used an “Israeli pedophile wand” on him, unlike some of the other politicos he has duped. But what I fear is that since Cohen seems to only be preying only on conservatives, all this is going to do is further the divide between us. I think comedy is at its greatest when it pokes fun at how ridiculous we ALL are and brings us back together. I miss the country that was united on the hilarity and absurdity of a puffy shirt or Prince playing basketball with Charlie Murphy. Who is America? I really don’t know anymore but that is the one I love and miss. Speaking of cringeworthy things … Dear Gov. Kay Ivey’s handlers, please just tell her to go back to not talking to the media at all. It makes me “recoil in distaste” every time I hear her try to lob, as she would say “laaaawwwwbbbbb,” a zinger at Walt Maddox about daring to challenge her to a debate. Perhaps said zingers would be more effective if she didn’t sound like she gargles with a combination of cane syrup and Duke’s Mayonnaise before she speaks. I mean, I’m from Clarke County, I can drawl on with the best of them, but woo dawgie, hands down, Wilcox County can now officially be declared the most Southern accent of Southern accents in the state of Alabama. And that is no easy feat. But regardless of how syrupy she sounds, it is total crap she won’t debate Maddox. And this goes for anyone who wants to represent us, whether it be on the local, state or national level. If you are too chicken to bock, bock, bock it up with your opponent on the stage, then just don’t run. Part of the democratic process is that we get to actually hear from the candidates, so they can tell us their plans and how they differ from their opponents. Maddox, who is probably still a long shot in this state, is not a lunatic, fringe, perennial candidate. He won his party’s nomination and is a respected mayor. The citizens of Alabama deserve the chance to listen to both of them on the issues that really affect this state — Medicaid, infrastructure, prisons, rural hospitals and other health care issues, ethics reform, tariffs, education and on and on. All she can throw out is this stupid “he needs to debate himself” line because she says he can’t make up his mind on the Supreme Court nominee (that he can’t vote on) and abortion and gun rights (neither of which will probably ever change in the state of Alabama). Enjoy the red herring, people, because that is all that nonsense is, and the taste of that really should make you cringe. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Alabama’s internet haves, have-nots BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I f you listen to Alabama’s elected officials, one of the most pressing issues of the day is ensuring everyone in the state has access to broadband internet. It shows up in public speeches, news releases and media appearances as frequently as roads and bridges, health care and farm subsidies. The idea politically, one would assume, is that everyone is in favor of rural broadband internet access. Rural broadband is a valid concern. Although it is hard to imagine, there are still places in the United States where people must rely on dial-up internet access. According to figures Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released earlier this year, there are at least 276,000 people in Alabama who do not have any wired internet providers available where they live. Add to that at least 842,000 people in Alabama without access to a wired connection capable of 25 Mbps download speeds, the Federal Communication Commission’s definition of broadband, and over 1 million Alabamians with access to only one wired internet provider — which, as some already know, allows that provider to charge exorbitant prices and avoid incentives to improve service. The push now is for society to consider broadband internet in the same way water, sewer, power and gas are viewed — as a public utility. That, according to Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, would require some government involvement, as there is not an incentive for private internet service providers to do it on their own. “I think that that’s certainly one aspect of it,” Jones told me in an interview earlier this year. “You know, when you’re talking about trying to lay fiber or internet access in these rural areas, you got to look at the cost-effectiveness. And you know, it costs a lot of money when you got only 10 users in a two-mile area, as opposed to the concentrated areas in the urban areas. I think we at least have to take a look at it.” “I think the critical component is, one way or another, we got to make sure that the citizens of the state have access to that broadband,” he added. “And if that means a little government help for a while, we need to try to work that out because, at the end of the day, these areas are going to lose businesses.” The issue is bipartisan. Alabama Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have also made overtures for government assistance on the matter. “Roads and bridges are important, but another significant element is expanding access to broadband. Rural areas of our country should have the same access to broadband and infrastructure that urban areas do,” U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) said in her weekly April 20 column, championing a provision of the farm bill that would provide money for rural internet service. Her other Republican colleagues in Congress, including Reps. Bradley Byrne (RFairhope), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) and Mike Rogers (R-Saks), have said similar things about the issue. At the other end of the spectrum are the few places in Alabama that have top-of-the-line internet service. It comes at a premium, but if someone wanted to spend the money, they could have internet speeds of 1 gigabit per second. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Troy, Huntsville, Opelika and soon Scottsboro are the places in Alabama that have achieved gigabit city status. Why would you need internet that fast? It’s not just to better stream Netflix or for gamers to have an edge in their “Call of Duty” exploits, but to improve quality of life. You can improve a municipality’s power grid, enhance police and fire protection, improve medical care and make your community more attractive for high-tech businesses. In 2008, Opelika undertook establishing this service on its own after being unable to attract new broadband providers. “We joke about it, but it’s true — our incumbent provider was Charter, the sorriest customer service. You cannot imagine any customer service sorrier than what Charter had,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller told me earlier this year. “But that was it. Predatory pricing and they did the same thing over in Auburn. When we started making noise, building the fiber system.” Since state law prohibits localities from spending taxpayer money to build telecommunications, the idea went to Opelika voters in 2010. As is the case when something threatens the status-quo, crony-capitalism-corporatist culture in this state, the telecom titans in Alabama descended upon Lee County to fight the referendum. They did so in the name of free markets, arguing that free enterprise shouldn’t have to compete with the government. “They said government shouldn’t compete with private business,” Fuller said. “Well, if private business had furnished us a workable product and had taken care of our citizens, we never would have gotten started in it in the beginning. But they wouldn’t.” The referendum succeeded by a landslide, 62-38 percent vote, but it came with restrictions. “Right now, we can only serve the corporate limits of Opelika,” Fuller said. He added that the city has sought to offer its high-speed internet service to parts of adjacent Auburn and rural parts of Lee County, which would require an act of the Alabama legislature. Previous efforts, however, have failed. Sometimes crony capitalism shows up with a laissez-faire, Adam Smith mask. Assuming people are genuinely worried about the plight of Opelika taxpayers (many of whom are primarily outside Opelika city limits), where’s the concern about the federal government propping up potential rural internet broadband providers? If society is going to view internet coverage the same way it views other utilities, then it must accept the possibility of operating at a loss to taxpayers, at least initially. Alabama seems to be OK with that if it means improving quality of life to less-served parts of the state. It would stand to reason that if voters of a particular jurisdiction were OK with it, then their government ought to be allowed to make their existing options even better. There seems to be a double standard when something threatens a business interest with deep pockets. Either internet providers in the name of free-market capitalism take on the costs of laying fiber all the way to Marengo County, or we have some form of government involvement — that is, if we really view internet access as a public utility. You can’t have it both ways.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Shoppes at Rangeline under new management BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM The Shoppes at Rangeline, at the intersection of Rangeline and Halls Mill Road across from the new Veterans Administration clinic and adjacent to both a Lowe’s and a Walmart Supercenter, are under new stewardship. The property is now managed by Mobile-based Lafayette Land Co. Christopher Huffman, chief operations officer with Lafayette Land Company, is co-owner and manager of the site. Leasing work for the property will be handled by Heather Huffman with NAI Mobile. The 13,000-square-foot center will receive a facelift and extensive restoration. An outparcel facing Rangeline Road is currently under contract for lease with Rosemead, California-based Panda Express Chinese franchise. Several other leasing agreements from national tenants are pending, according to Huffman. “Pre-construction leasing interest from major tenants within the shopping center has been very strong,” he said. Lafayette Land is a family-owned and -managed commercial real estate development and construction company headquartered in Mobile. • Olde Mobile Antiques Gallery & Estate Sales has relocated from its former address at 1616 W. I-65 Service Road S., along the beltline, to 653 St Louis St. in downtown Mobile, directly across the street from retailer Fowler Lighting and adjacent to The Cheese Cottage. The locally owned antiques dealer and retailer downsized from the 46,000 square feet of space it leased for 12 years to purchase a 26,000-square-foot showroom with a nearby 4,500-square-foot warehouse space, encompassing a total of 30,500 square feet. The 1940s-era “Automobile Alley” former car dealership site was acquired for upward of $1.3 million, with an additional $2.2 million of capital investment for site renovation and repurposing prior to re-opening. Olde Mobile will also be holding its popular first-weekend-of-the-month estate sale from Friday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 5. More information can be found on the shop’s website • According to Cameron Weavil, vice president with the Weavil Co., Stokley Nursery recently paid $320,000 for the former recycling center located at 1451 Government St. in midtown Mobile. Headquartered in Semmes, Stokley Nursery is seeking city approval to open a garden center on the 37,500-square-foot property, which includes a 2,500-square-foot office and warehouse. A 17,000-squarefoot adjacent lot, located at 1459 Government St., was acquired for $51,000 and will be used as nursery and/or storage space. The owners also plan to invest $100,000 in interior/ exterior renovations as well as outdoor landscaping prior to an expected opening in summer 2019. Stokley Nursery anticipates hiring some 10 workers to manage the new location when at full capacity; it currently employs upward of 100 at the Semmes headquarters. Burton Clark with Cummings & Associates represented the seller of the former recycling center. Cameron Weavil represented Stokley Nursery. Local architect Steve Stone will handle property design. • A Hardee’s restaurant in Gulf Shores was recently acquired by investors from Missouri-based Ditter Proper- 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 ties LLC for about $1.43 million. The 3,500-square-foot building sits on about an acre of property at 837 Gulf Shores Parkway. Plans are in place for the fast-food franchise to continue operating on the site under a long-term lease agreement, according to a news release. Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Jeremy Friedman with Katapult Properties represented the buyer. • Zarzour Cos. recently announced the acquisition of Mobile Office Park, located at 3929 Airport Blvd. “This office asset is strategically positioned in our market, so it provides a great office location for any potential business. We have significant capital improvements planned,” CEO Matt Zarzour said. Mobile Office Park comprises three buildings with more than 112,000 square feet of total office space. It is located at the southeast corner of Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road. In-house management firm Zarzour Management Co. will serve as property manager. Leasing inquiries can be directed to the Zarzour Cos. • Advanced Integrated Security recently purchased a 3,000-square-foot building at 4260 Halls Mill Road in Mobile for $220,000. Gaines Zarzour with Zarzour Cos. represented the buyer. Adam Metcalf with Metcalf & Co. worked for the seller. • Local investors have purchased 421 acres on Whitehouse Fork Extension Road in Bay Minette for $660,000. Steven McMahon with Inge & Associates worked for the seller. Nathan Cox with 68 Ventures and Geoff Lane of Katapult Properties represented the buyers. A portion of the property will be developed for custom residential builder Truland Homes. • Local area developers recently purchased a 4-acre site on Radcliff Road near Highway 43 in Creola for $160, 000. The buyers expect to develop the site as a storage site for recreational vehicles, boats and self-storage. Tracy Womack with White-Spunner Realty worked for the buyer. Adam Metcalf with Metcalf & Co. represented the seller. • A local investor recently purchased a roughly 9-acre plot at the corner of Hall’s Mill and Riviere Du Chien roads in Mobile for $350,000. Plans are in place to build a 30,000-square-foot office building and develop the rest of the site as a business office park. Adam Metcalf with Metcalf & Co. managed the transaction. • Per city records, First Baptist Church in Gulf Shores is pushing for site plan approval to begin construction of a new center at 2300 W. First St. in Gulf Shores. The two-story building would have a footprint of nearly 20,000 square feet and be geared toward recreational use as well as worship activities. • According to Amber Hightower Dedeaux with Vallas Realty Inc., the building nearing completion next to Sterling Hot Yoga at 2450 Old Shell Road and adjacent to the Publix Super Market at Midtown Center — identified as Building B in the plan design — will be the future site of new Rock N Roll Sushi and Taco Mama eateries.

CUISINE | THE DISH Getting freaky for Tiki Week BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Dauphin St. will be the place for a mai tai or swizzle fix Tuesday through Saturday, with The Noble South also serving tropicalthemed drinks all week long. If you’re new in town, try the deviled eggs and pickled shrimp. Southern National, 360 Dauphin St., are the new kids on the block, with Beverage Director Will (aka Tim) Jones creating his own tropical drinks at his corner of Cathedral Square. Find a seat at the bar or patio and let your hair down. If hunger sets in, I’m certain you’ll find something good to eat. Last but not least, the other end of the district is represented by The OK Bicycle Shop at 661 Dauphin St. You can count eight original exotic cocktails from head bartender Nick Knaebel as you “surrender your cares and relax with the enchanting blends of juices, exotic spices and fine rums that make up the Tiki cocktail.” I love fruity drinks almost as much as I love combining sushi with tacos. And I’m very serious about sushi and tacos. Each of these participating venues will donate a portion of their profits from these killer cocktails to Mobile Baykeeper, an organization that advocates for the environmental protection and restoration of the entire Mobile Bay watershed and our coastal communities. Photo | Daniel Anderson / Lagniappe Daily schedule of events The Haberdasher’s Roy Clark has expanded Mobile’s Tiki Week Aug. 6-11 to include five bars and Gulf Coast Ducks. It started as just a one-night-only throwdown in 2013, when The Haberdasher’s head bartender (now general manager/beverage director) Roy Clark brought his obsession withTiki cocktails to life on a steamy downtown evening. In 2014 he and the gang got crazier with Haberdasher Tiki Week. In 2015 the crew was tied up with The Hab’s relocation farther down Dauphin, but the usual shenanigans again commenced in 2016. Last year the seven-day party expanded to generously include four other bars for the birth of our first-ever Mobile Tiki Week, and this year’s installment is even bigger! As you can imagine, a celebration of flashy garnishments, grass skirts, pineapple and rum can get pretty wild, but this is just another unique way of showing out-of-towners the Azalea City knows how to throw a party. To be honest, I didn’t think I even liked rum until last year. After a guided sampling led by founder Clark, I now know the differences can be nearly as vast as those of bourbons. Partial to a glass of wine with dinner, when asked I will still claim to be a red whiskey guy. But when I go for a fancy, fruity drink I go hard. If you think these drinks are for trainees and sorority girls, think again. This event will open your eyes to the less trashy side of the daiquiri and its next of kin, but don’t take my word for it. You need to find out for yourself. The 2018 Mobile Tiki Week has five participating bars and Gulf Coast Ducks in on the game. Along with The Haberdasher are The OK Bicycle Shop, The Merry Widow and The Noble South’s Sidecar Lounge, with newcomer Southern National rounding out a cast of characters sure to outdo previous years. A closer look at the bars The Haberdasher at 113 Dauphin St., the one where Clark started it all, will undergo its Tiki transformation with more than a dozen exotic cocktails, some classic and others outrageously original, with plenty of fanfare. Happy hour Tiki drinks are $2 off from 4 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. Of course, the bar is your first focus, but wait until you see the menu. The kitchen will be cranking out specials with nods to Pan-Asian, Polynesian, Caribbean and other styles of cooking from kitchens closer to the tropics. Around the corner, The Merry Widow at 51 S. Conception St. will have tropical cocktails throughout the week, and trust that they can make a mean one. Expect a Tiki twist to their Free Taco Tuesday. It’s also host to the first event, Tiki Trivia, on Monday. A block down Conception, The Sidecar Lounge at 201-B New to this year’s events are the “Tiki Ducks,” with our very own Gulf Coast Ducks taking you on a sunset ride around downtown and for a quick dip into the Mobile River as you sip on a special cocktail from The Haberdasher (included with ticket price). This 21-and-up attraction runs all week, picking up and dropping off from Bienville Square just outside The Hab. This is definitely one you don’t want to miss. Monday, Aug. 6: Begin the week by picking up a passport at any of the participating bars. This is where your adventure begins. Each drink offered is listed and stamped upon purchase. Make a dent in it but don’t try to stamp the whole passport on the first night. It’ll be a long week if you do. Tiki Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at The Merry Widow. Tuesday, Aug. 7: The Haberdasher will feature the Worthy Park Rum-Bar pop up. Here’s your chance to taste some Jamaican rums new to the market with Lauren of the Back Bar Project. Guest bartender Ben Hatch of Magnolia Barrel House and Branch Bar of Hattiesburg will be preparing some of his Tiki cocktails for your pleasure. Wednesday, Aug. 8: Don’t say uncle, yet. The Daiquiri Dash pub crawl begins at The OK Bicycle Shop. Make sure you have your passports handy because you’re going to get stamped pretty hard. Wear your best tropical attire. Thursday, Aug. 9: You’re on your own. Maybe grab a Gatorade. It’s business as usual for your favorite bartenders. Nothing special is going on except for the usual specials. Friday, Aug. 10: Put on your finest grass skirt for “Hula Walk.” Some people call it LoDa Artwalk, but this month will be different with you rum drinkers running around. Saturday, Aug. 11: It’s back to The Haberdasher for the 5th Haberdasher Luau and Pig Roast. All of your liver’s hard work has gotten you to this. More details to come, but this is the party to end the second annual Mobile Tiki Week. That’s a wrap! A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR In defense of inexpensive beer P BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR WORD OF MOUTH Lighthouse Bakery loses matriarch Mary Scarcliff For years I have heralded the Lighthouse Bakery of Dauphin Island’s King Cake as the favored confection for the Mardi Gras season. The family-owned and -operated business has a golden reputation that stretches far beyond the city limits of a town with no red lights or fast food restaurants, making it a destination eatery for those living in Mobile and an adamant recommendation from locals living on that stretch of paradise. Today we mourn the loss of its founder, Mary Scarcliff, who lost her battle with terminal glioblastoma brain cancer at her home July 25. An Air Force brat who traveled the world, Miss Mary opened Lighthouse Bakery on the island in 1997 after years of working in physical therapy. Since then the business has seen many changes to the island and weathered many a storm. This is by far the worst of those storms, but thankfully her generous spirit lives on as daughter Christa has been running, and will continue to run, the family business ever since Miss Mary became too ill to work. After 20 years of serving the southern part of our county we can safely say the Lighthouse Bakery has secured a special spot in our stomachs, just as Mary Scarcliff did in our hearts. I'll be there soon. Save me a King Cake. It's too hot. What's for dinner? Gazpacho for the win! The air conditioner is getting a workout. Outside the squirrels are shaving their bushy tails. A mockingbird whistles nothing more So if you’re looking to fill your cooler for the beach, or you just don’t want to spend the money on your visiting brother-in-law who won’t even appreciate that new IPA you’ve discovered, here are some less expensive, but still enjoyable, brews for the summer. First, I want to qualify what I’m considering cheap beer. I’m not allowing for any frat-boy beers here — we are not martyrs. Instead, I looked at beers I could find at the grocery store for less than $1.50 a beer (under $15 for a 12-pack) or less than $4 a pint at a reasonable local watering hole. I’ve got four here, but it is not an exhaustive list — there are a number of good beers out there that won’t break the bank. Mexican imports are often summertime options, and one of the better ones is Modelo Especial. First brewed in 1925, it is a light pilsner but has good malt notes that give it more flavor than many lagers on the market. It’s a great beach beer. Another light, crisp beer that is great in the hot weather is — stay with me here — Pabst Blue Ribbon. Your hipster cousin’s haircut looks ridiculous, but his beer as actually pretty good. Sweeter and slightly hopper than the Modelo, I think it pairs particularly well with bar food, especially wings. First brewed in Milwaukee in 1844, PBR and its iconic label have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in the past decade. If you haven’t had one in a while, give one a try --- man-bun and beard not required. Another American brewery that has been around a long time is D.G. Yuengling and Son. Founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in 1829, Yuengling is America’s oldest brewery and the nation’s largest craft brewery — although there is some debate as to whether or not its beers can really be defined as “craft.” The brewery puts out nine styles, the most popular being its traditional lager, which is really more of an amber ale. It is my draft beer of choice at my favorite cheap beer venue, American Legion Post 199 on the bay in Fairhope. Staying in the Keystone State, one of my all-time favorite beers is the Latrobe Brewing Co.’s Rolling Rock. Very popular in the Mid-Atlantic, where a “Bucket of Rocks” can regularly be found Yuengling’s Traditional Lager is the most popular of its nine styles. Other varieties include Black & Tan, Porter, Premium and Light. on tables of restaurants and bars, it’s not as easy to find in our area as the other beers on this list — which are some of the most popular beers on the market today. However, I have been able to find some six-packs of the legendary painted green bottles (with its mysterious “33” emblazoned on the back) at some local grocery stores (for about $6). The “extra pale” lager is light, slightly sweet and has very little aftertaste. Enjoy! than a cry for help. Take to the shade and don’t move, young critters, for it is sweltering, and I’m not turning on that stove. It happens once a year at least. I get fed up with the heat and remind myself of gazpacho. A cold soup is no match for this climate. I’m sure we could melt an anvil if we set it on asphalt. I’m fond of this Mexicanflavored gazpacho and sometimes add watermelon for a bit of sweetness. It’s great served with crushed tortilla chips or strips and washed down with cold sangria. Ingredients: 1 lb. fresh tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped 1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped 1 red bell pepper, chopped 1 garlic clove, minced 1 small onion, diced 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced Juice of a lime 1 cup tomato juice 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce Salt, pepper and cumin to taste Chopped fresh cilantro ½ can chickpeas, drained It’s simple. Mix all ingredients except the cilantro and chickpeas in a large bowl. Next, we decide on consistency. For a thicker, chunkier soup, ladle half of the mixture into a blender and purée until smooth (about 20 seconds) and return to bowl. For a smoother soup, just use an immersion blender or process the whole thing in a blender. Add the chickpeas after processing for a good, crunchy texture. Chill for 2 hours and garnish with cilantro.

COVER STORY Residents continue to seek answers a decade after chemical spill DALE LIESCH/REPORTER D ianne Towner doesn’t mind if you ask about her illness. The 65-year-old grandmother uses oxygen since recently being diagnosed with chronic pulmonary failure weeks ago. With tubes flowing to her nose and a bulky tank behind her, it’s obvious something is wrong. “Nobody wants to hear your lungs are in failure, I don’t anyway,” she said, while sitting in the living room of her Eight Mile house. “I asked him how long would I be on oxygen and he said for the rest of my life. I thought he was just kidding. He wasn’t kidding.” Like many others in the community, Towner’s symptoms started shortly after a tert-butyl mercaptan leak in the neighborhood was discovered by employees of Mobile Gas, now Spire, about a decade ago. “Mercaptan” is a word that describes a series of chemicals used to odorize natural gas. Gas companies are required by law to add mercaptan, which smells a lot like rotten eggs, to the production of natural gas to make it easier to detect leaks. “We still have an odor and my nosebleeds are getting even worse than before,” Towner said. “Now, it’s kind of happening a couple times per week. It’s just like a postnasal drip, but then you get the tissue and it’s blood.” In addition to the lung problems and the nosebleeds, Towner also complains of a “constant headache.” Those are all symptoms other residents have complained about since the spill. Towner, like others, believes the mercaptan — which is still in the groundwater in the Prichard neighborhood — is to blame. Background According to documents from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), in 2008 lightning struck the underground supply line of a mercaptan tank owned at the time by Mobile Gas. Mobile Gas removed soil around the leak area, but in 2011 residents in Eight Mile began complaining about smelling gas and fearing gas leaks. Julia Lucy, a board member for the We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, was one of those residents. She said Mobile Gas couldn’t detect any leaks. “It was utter panic,” she said. “I thought my kids were going to die because I had a gas leak and nobody could catch it.” It was on patrols related to the gas leak calls where two Mobile Gas employees found the source of the odor, Spire contract attorney Edgar Downing said. Mercaptan from the 2008 leak had seeped into the area groundwater and resurfaced through natural springs, ADEM documents reported. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 “Where the groundwater reached the surface as natural springs, the mercaptan was released into the air,” the ADEM report noted. “Residents within approximately a one-mile radius were subjected to the odor. While mercaptan is not listed by federal or state agencies as a toxic substance, the extremely unpleasant odor adversely impacts the quality of life for those subjected to it.” Since the discovery of mercaptan in the area’s groundwater, Mobile Gas, now Spire, has been working to clean it up through a binding agreement with ADEM, the document states. Yet, the company has never admitted fault. The work has been ongoing ever since, with Mobile Gas and Spire spending “millions,” Downing said, on land acquisitions as well as a series of pumps, wells and cleaning equipment. On roughly 75 acres of property behind Gethsemane Cemetery in Eight Mile, the gas company, through an engineering contractor, is using two groundwater treatment systems, 24 recovery wells and about 100 monitoring wells, McFadden Engineering Vice President and Project Manager Brad Newton said during a tour of the facility. The monitoring wells help the engineers track the groundwater plume, while the recovery wells pump the affected groundwater up to the treatment facilities, he said. The treatment facilities use ozone, or O3, to oxidize, or “destroy,” the mercaptan. The treated water is then discharged through a PVC pipe back into the natural springs. Twelve wells on each side of the groundwater plume pump the water to the treatment site. At the largest treatment facility, which was the second one built, water is held before being treated with compressed air and pure oxygen, Newton said. The water is then released to a 3,000-gallon holding tank, where it sits for 30 minutes, which is “more than enough time” to allow the ozone to mix with the mercaptan and then “destroy” it, he said. The water is then released back into the springs. At the largest site, engineers have treated about 90 million gallons of water, Newton said. The system treats about 80 gallons per minute, with a capacity to do around 180 to 200 gallons in the same amount of time, he said. There has been a gradual decrease in the level of mercaptan in the groundwater captured, Newton said. The ADEM report agrees. During odor patrols in eight locations around the community in 2012, ADEM found strong mercaptan odors of level three and four on a scale of zero to four. “Effectiveness of the first odor mitigation system resulted in the reduction of detections of odors to a small percentage of what they had been previously and levels dropped to no higher than level two or level three,” the report states. “Since starting up the second treatment system in November 2015, the number of odor detec- tions and their intensity has continued to drop. No odors higher than level two have been observed and those have occurred in only 1 percent of the observations.” More recently, those patrols have shown no odor at any location, Spire spokeswoman Jenny Gobble wrote in an email. A July 6 ADEM document backs her up. It shows a zero odor index rating at all eight patrolled locations. However, residents say they can still smell it, especially when it rains. Those residents, like Towner, want the odor gone completely and feel the gas company should be held more responsible. “Healthwise, I think it’s a little too late for that,” Towner admitted. “What I would like to see done for property owners is for it to be fixed.” The engineers are planning to be onsite until all the groundwater is cleaned completely, Newton said. There is no timeline for completion, but he said the company was committed to seeing it through. Porter Ranch Eight Mile residents have followed closely the aftermath of a methane gas leak that occured in 2015 in an affluent community in Los Angeles called Porter Ranch. Gas escaped from an underground well at the Southern California Gas Co.’s Aliso Canyon facility and caused what residents there refer to as a blowout. While initial concerns referenced an explosion risk from the methane gas, once that dissipated residents began to notice an odor from the mercaptan. While ADEM officials have said the two issues are completely different, a report from California’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found the tert-butyl mercaptan involved in the Porter Ranch blowout was the same substance that leaked in Eight Mile. It quickly became a major concern for California officials, Jarrod DeGonia, a field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, said. The mercaptan is heavier than the methane and stays closer to the ground. It can, therefore, be pushed more easily by the strong winds the area is known for, DeGonia said. In fact, DeGonia said the mercaptan odor led residents to complain of symptoms very similar to those suffered by residents of Eight Mile. “There were thousands of complaints,” DeGonia said. “There were a lot of the same complaints, including skin rashes, headaches and nosebleeds. There was no answer to what caused them.” The apparent health effects from the odor forced the L.A. County Health Department to call for a voluntary relocation of some 3,000 residents in Porter Ranch, DeGonia said. The gas company — owned by former Mobile Gas parent company Sempra — paid millions for the relocations. There are also pending lawsuits from the county and city of Los Angeles, as well as a class action suit against the gas company. The blowout seemed to get a lot of attention in California. “It was a major issue here,” DeGonia said. “Elected officials and their offices had to take action.” The state has created a review process based on the incident for all similar facilities and changed the well standards. The state of California is also reviewing the need for some gas facilities and the impact gas facilities might have on surrounding areas, DeGonia said. The county has funded health assessments. As the field deputy for the San Fernando Valley, DeGonia said he still fields complaints from residents, although most of the 3,000 relocated residents are back in their homes. Some residents and officials in Eight Mile have wondered what makes their situation different from that of the residents of Porter Ranch. While he believes socioeconomic differences play a role in the difference in treatment, Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin, who represents

COVER STORY Eight Mile, also pointed to the local and state governments, which he said are more accountable to Porter Ranch residents. “I’m going to say local, state and federal because they had all parties working unilaterally,” Martin said. “Immediately, the local government acted and then the state government. What happened with us is we went and stalled and had no traction from the local government, didn’t have no traction from the county, didn’t have no traction from the state.” As for the EPA, Martin said the agency took its cues from ADEM because the state agency acted first. “They told us they could’ve done a lot more if they had been informed first,” he said. “Even in that chain of command it doesn’t favor a municipality to be able to have a better governance of natural gas lines.” Given the opportunity, some Eight Mile residents, including Towner, have said they would like to relocate, or want to be able to sell their home at a fair price. HUD investigation In mid-July it was announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) would investigate a fair housing claim based on the 2008 spill. HUD began collecting data on behalf of 4,500 residents late last month. There is no timeline for the conclusion of the investigation. Meanwhile, Martin said HUD’s presence could bring governments together, which could mean action for residents. “That was lacking in the authority we had for what we could do,” Martin said. “We could talk individually, but not bring everybody to the table collectively. And by not doing so, you didn’t know the boundaries or the duties of each other.” Carletta Davis, president of We Matter Eight Mile, said she hopes the investigation could spur relocation, similar to what was seen in California. She believes many residents would take advantage. Once residents are relocated, the site could be disturbed properly and cleaned up. “We didn’t ask for this to come into our community,” she said. “[The gas company] should be more responsible. People have worked their whole lives to buy this property.” Towner said she and her husband, Melvin, have had the fleeting idea to sell their house, but don’t think they’d be able to get out of it what it’s worth. Davis said a doctor told her to move her children out of Eight Mile because of the odor, and she did. She said she had to move back to help take care of her ailing grandmother. Health issues Nosebleeds, nausea, headaches and prolonged illnesses have been a common occurrence in the Davis household since the spill. Her 9-year-old son has suffered nosebleeds and her daughter has had bouts of nausea off and on. “There’s no doubt it’s the mercaptan,” Davis said. Davis herself battled a cold for three months that landed her in the hospital twice. “I’ve never been sick like that before,” she said. “This is just breaking down our systems.” Lucy’s great-niece had to undergo chemotherapy, even though doctors could not diagnose her. The We Matter Eight Mile group has collected more than 1,300 health assessments from residents who’ve complained of similar problems. The Mobile County Health Department has given data from its clinics to the University of South Alabama for a study. Despite the new focus on whether or not the mercaptan has had an impact on residents’ health outcomes, the available information has shown mixed results. Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, MCHD’s director of environmental health and preparedness, wrote in an email message that results of the USA study, going back to 2005, show improvements in health for the very young. “The study indicates no evidence of a population health impact but individual situations must be looked at case by case,” she wrote. Despite the recent study, Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Mary McIntyre stated in a 2017 news release the odor did have an adverse impact on residents. “These odors may impact residents’ sense of well-being and quality of life,” she wrote. “Mercaptan causes irritation to mucous membranes and has been associated with some of the symptoms reported by the residents of Eight Mile.” McIntyre went on to state “health assessments alone do not address the question of association or causation.” She added that while some odors are unpleasant they may not be toxic. Despite whether mercaptan is truly harmful or not, Towner can attest to the chemical’s negative impact on her and her husband’s quality of life. She said they don’t garden like they used to and her daughter and grandchildren don’t visit as much anymore. “They would come over every Sunday evening after church, but they would be like, ‘What is that?” What do I smell?’” she said. “You know, they used to come and stay a while, but now it’s in and out.” A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE New gallery curator surpasses challenges BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S erving as Sway Downtown’s new curator might seem a lot for a fresh face like Jessica Maples, but it’s far from the most responsibility she’s ever had. Not when she’s also looking after her quadriplegic father and elderly grandparents in the course of daily life. “My grandparents used to take care of my dad but my grandfather had abdominal issues — he’s not a candidate for surgery anymore — and my grandmother has congestive heart failure and neuropathy from diabetes. Now it’s up to me,” Maples said. A diving mishap on Thanksgiving Day 1999 resulted in her father’s paralysis. He fractured his C-4 vertebrae — “he heard it when it happened” — at a rural lake north of Mobile. His registered nurse training proved integral as he talked a buddy through the catastrophe before an airlift arrived. A subsequent divorce left the care of Maples’ father to his parents. Their strong religious conviction was a dominant presence. “It’s like a civil war of religion now. My grandparents blare Jimmy Swaggart and my dad’s on Google Chat talking to other atheists while I’m in the middle trying to avoid all of it,” Maples said. The 23-year-old cited Pentecostal beliefs as an earlier strong influence. She was in nursing with the impression it was “what God wanted her to do” in combination with mission work. As her father’s care fell to her, the time and money spent on nursing felt squandered. “I think that broke the fabric of the way I trusted religion, the way nothing came together,” Maples said. Her doubts gave her father freedom to express his disbelief. Her medical training was beneficial when her father’s personal care became her responsibility. She administers pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics and seizure medication and helps with therapeutic machines that keep his compromised lungs clear. A cousin came in to help with more rigorous demands, lifting and the like. Occasionally there’s risk, too. “My cousin has bad colds and was getting my dad in and out of bed, so of course my dad catches cold the day after I caught it,” Maples said. “My dad has a lot of trouble coughing so we have to help him. He’s had pneumonia a lot.” Since she felt nursing was out, Maples redirected her scholastic energies. Art came into focus. “By changing from nursing to graphic design, I kind of regained my brain,” she said. A DIVING MISHAP ON THANKSGIVING DAY 1999 RESULTED IN HER FATHER’S PARALYSIS. HE FRACTURED HIS C-4 VERTEBRAE — “HE HEARD IT WHEN IT HAPPENED” — AT A RURAL LAKE NORTH OF MOBILE. HIS REGISTERED NURSE TRAINING PROVED INTEGRAL AS HE TALKED A BUDDY THROUGH THE CATASTROPHE BEFORE AN AIRLIFT ARRIVED. Her bold personality was an asset. She described her mother as a “firecracker” and said her father’s mind “is New art adorns Government Plaza Art show fundraiser Aug. 2 Mobile Arc, a nonprofit providing services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled (I/DD), will hold its annual fundraising art show on Aug. 2 starting at 6 p.m.. The soiree at 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Azalea Manor (751 Dauphin St.) will feature the music of Lisa Mills and catering by Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. The Mobile Arc art education program assists adults with I/ DD with opportunities to improve communication and productive work skills while exhibiting their artwork in a professional setting. The art education programs are supported in part by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Marc-Art 2018 is made possible by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the event’s platinum sponsor, and by silver sponsors Great Southern Wood Preserving; Smith, Dukes & Buckalew LLP; and the Cottage Hill Civitan Club. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door or purchased in advance by calling Mobile Arc’s finance office at 251-4797409, ext. 623. History Museum open house Aug. 5 There’s an abundance of stories in Mobile’s 316 years. Now the place that features more of them than any other is making it easier than ever to indulge. The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) will hold an open house Sunday, Aug. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m. You can learn all about the museum’s various departments, membership program and benefits. Light refreshments will be served and entrance is free. Author reviews Mobile war history Known throughout Mobile for his coaching prowess, Paul Brueske is a history aficionado, a member of the Friends of Historic Blakeley State Park and the Mobile Historical Society. Also president of the Mobile Civil War Round Table, Brueske’s years of research have resulted in the publication of a book, “The Last Siege: The Mobile Campaign, Alabama 1865.” Brueske will be the featured speaker for “Interesting Tidbits about the 1865 Mobile Campaign of the Civil War,” the Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) program on Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., at the Oakleigh House Museum (300 Oakleigh Place). The lecture is free for HMPS members and $10 for nonmembers. ARTSGALLERY The newest space for art is one that belongs to all of us. A collaboration between the Mobile County Commission and the Mobile Museum of Art has resulted in the Government Plaza Gallery. Located in the atrium, it’s available for public viewing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except holidays. The current exhibition features works in glass, metal, acrylic and oil paint media from six Mobile County artists: Colleen Comer, J. Kuhns-Conlon, Rene Culler, Susan Downing White, Susan Fitzsimmons and April Livingston. Featured artwork will be rotated into the exhibit every six months and will continue to highlight Mobile-area and Alabama artists. hyperactive,” and it’s obvious Maples inherited a little of it all. She made connections with Bishop State art instructors who served as mentors and remain her friends. Lydia Host brought her into a figure-drawing group and Maples’ innate curiosity took over. Her need for work and flexibility — “any of the people I live with could go in the hospital any time” — pushed her into figure modeling. That took her to Spring Hill College, where she met art instructor Lauren Woods in 2016. “I could tell she was interested in art the way she would help make things look good but not overly dramatic. She has a good sense of movement and was always dependable,” Woods said. Maples’ initiative led her to form collectives for artists and models both. She coordinated and facilitated figure models for educational studios. These days, she tries to paint piecemeal in a studio separate from her house, but it can be challenging. Maples also kept at her education, finally accruing the hours needed for an associate’s degree. “I finished in December but did the cap-and-gown thing in May,” Maples said. Sway curator Woods introduced Maples to gallery owner Noel Hanley, bringing in the protégé for a yoga class initially. As Woods readied to take an out-of-town job, she tapped Maples as her successor. “I’ve been modeling a lot but I’m kind of cutting off now because I’m trying to curate, to be an artist,” Maples said The burgeoning curator has eased into the role, aiding with kids’ camps. She is compiling a roster of artists for October’s initial solo curatorial venture. It is Sway’s first anniversary so they’re aiming for a big splash with music and dancers during Artwalk. Maples embraces the pressure. “I try to question myself constantly. You can’t be too brazen and sure of yourself,” Maples said. Woods thinks Maples is a good fit. She cites the younger charge’s better grasp of social media and marketing as a step up. It’s apparent Maples’ endurance has left an impression. “She’s one of the most positive people I know,” Woods said.

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Gainesville’s Savants of Soul evoke Sam Cooke, retro soul BAND: THE SAVANTS OF SOUL, YEAH, PROBABLY, BLACK MOUTH CUR DATE: FRIDAY, AUG. 3, WITH DOORS AT 8 P.M. VENUE: THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST., WWW. THEMERRYWIDOW.NET TICKETS: $8 IN ADVANCE/$10 DAY OF SHOW; AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETFLY 26 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Submitted T he Southeast boasts several music scenes with worldwide reputations, notably Nashville, Muscle Shoals and Athens, Georgia. Yet Gainesville’s contribution to music tends to be overlooked, even though this college town has been home to many iconic musical acts, including punk outfits Against Me!, Less Than Jake and Hot Water Music, as well as the late rock legend Tom Petty. The voice of the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” Charles Bradley also echoed through Gainesville’s streets until his recent passing. But one group of Gainesville musicians are picking up where Bradley left off. The Savants of Soul will be giving the Azalea City a live show filled with retro soul sounds inspired by Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings and a cavalcade of classic soul legends. Currently The Savants of Soul boast nine members, with some performing in a variety of capacities within the band. According to drummer Alex Klausner, both the band’s lineup and its sound result from an extensive period of evolution. When The Savants of Soul first began, the group featured a three-member lineup from an indie rock/punk background. Even though the band had a foundation in the underground, Klausner says the trio shared a love of soul music, leading the members to experiment with a hybrid of punk and soul. As the founding members began to tinker with this hybrid, they began recruiting other members, which took them into more traditional territories. “Once we started making this soul/punk music, we said, ‘You know, it doesn’t sound quite right. Let’s add a keyboard player,’” Klausner explained. “So, we added a keyboard player and another singer. Then, it was like, ‘Why don’t we have some horn players?’ Once we had the horn players, we were like, ‘Screw it! Let’s try to make real soul music instead of this hybrid. Let’s do it and see how it sounds.’” When the band decided to lean more toward a traditional soul sound, Klausner said, Sam Cooke’s album “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963” served as a guiding light. Klausner and his bandmates recognized the contrast between Cooke’s studio work and his live performances. They noted his studio recordings maintained a heartfelt vibe filled with “lush string arrangements” and the soul singer’s warm, emotional vocal work. The album gave the group a different musical persona to study. Klausner says Cooke’s raw vocal work and his backing bands’ “heavy, upbeat arrangements” in a live setting resonated with The Savants of Soul on a spiritual and musical level that fit their creative goals. “We said, ‘OK, we can’t do these songs with these lush string arrangements and stuff, but we can do that.’ We were a bunch of Gainesville’s The Savants of Soul are bringing their nine­piece band to headline a show with Yeah, Probably and Black Mouth Cur at The Merry Widow Aug. 3. punk rockers. We could make those sounds. That really created a connection that gave us our ‘in’ to figuring out a sound for ourselves. We’ve always tried to model ourselves after that record,” Klausner said. Once they had a focus, the members of The Savants of Soul began facing the challenges of realizing their dream. First, the band had to establish a reliable and capable lineup. At one time, Klausner says the lineup had 13 members. With multiple backup singers and a five-member horn section, he said it was more of an orchestra. Klausner says the band’s current nine-member lineup is enough to meet their sound’s requirements. “We’ve got a male singer and a female singer who plays trumpet,” Klausner said. “This lineup is two lead singers, the four horns, keys, guitar, drums and bass. That’s us now. We’ve settled on that being our thing.” The band’s size has also created challenges in the studio. Klausner admits creating a song can be a long process. He adds the band’s size forces them to write songs in a different manner than in a smaller group. He says the songwriting process is not one where a member can come in with an idea and the rest of the band joins in with spontaneous, respective parts. The Savants of Soul put more thought into a song than a typical band does. If a member comes in with an idea, the band has much to consider before the song is complete. “It’s not just, ‘Hey, I got this new song. Let’s go,’” Klausner explained. “It’s like, ‘I’ve got this song written on guitar. What’s the keyboard going to do? What are we gonna have to account for two vocalists? What are the horns going to be on this song? Are we going to have horns on these songs? Is it just a rhythm section song?’ There are so many different considerations to think about when you’re arranging for such a band that are less common to other bands. Songwriting for this tends to be a little slower of a process.” The Savants of Soul’s Azalea City crowd might get a taste of the band’s upcoming single “Dead Man Running.” However, the studio version of this song might provide this song with a different context when considering the album’s production. The Savants of Soul united with bassist Vince Chiarito (Charles Bradley & the Extraordinaires) at his Hive Mind Studios to lay down tracks. Klausner says the band’s experience at Hive Mind gave this song the vintage ambiance the band has craved. The Savants of Soul opted for an analog recording as well as vintage equipment and instruments to record “Dead Man Running.” “One of our own critiques about our own music lately is that our stuff sounds too modern,” said Klausner. “Whenever we set up to record, we wanted to sound like the ‘60s and ‘70s. We feel like the way we recorded and with whom we recorded … it’s helping us achieve that sound that we wanted from the get-go. It’s that 1960s/1970s funk soul.” Klausner promises the band’s set at The Merry Widow will be a memorable one. While he is proud of the band’s sound, Klausner says the live environment gives them a chance to add one more aspect to their sound. He says their goal in the live setting is to be as entertaining as possible. In addition to retro soul music, the crowd can expect a theatrical aspect to the band’s live show that should complement the band’s classic sound.

MUSIC BRIEFS Submitted | The Hallers High-water mark BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: The Hallers EP Release Party with Strange Her and LUCA Date: Friday, Aug. 3, with doors at 9 p.m. Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., www.alchemytavernmobile.com Tickets: $8 at the door L ocals haven’t heard much from Mobile indie rockers The Hallers, but this is about to change as the band releases its much-anticipated debut EP “High Waters.” The Hallers recruited Memphis transplant Curry Weber (Sun Records, Ardent Studios) for production and tracking. Weber says the tracking process took the band from guitarist Brendan Manceaux’s house to “a barn in Robertsdale.” Afterward, Jose Del Rio at Pensacola’s River Sound Studio mixed the album, followed by mastering at Dauphin Street Sound by Josh Daigrepont. The Hallers have given the public a preview of this album through two singles. “Dance With Us” embraces the alt. rock sounds of the early ‘80s with a clean, pure dose of post-punk jangle cut with modern indie rock. “Small Talk” is an impressive track that demonstrates the band’s versatility and individuality while maintaining a trademark sonic vibe. The instrumental arrangement mingles seductive groove rhythms with fiery rock overtures while maintaining wave after wave of exciting, syncopated lyrical delivery. Life on a string Band: Spearman Brewers Date: Sunday, Aug. 4, 4 p.m. Venue: Big Beach Brewing Co., 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.bigbeachbrewing.com Tickets: Free Several years ago, Scott Riggs and Jeremy Holcombe decided to plunge into the classic sounds of the early 20th century, learning the songs of the Memphis Jug Band, Robert Johnson and the Mississippi Sheiks. As time passed, calling themselves the Spearman Brewers, they began experimenting with original compositions, but those classic influences led them to create a collection of “New Old Stuff, where the bottle hits the string.” Spearman Brewers have archived original songs on their “Live from the Blue Plate Special” EP. This recording captures the duo’s time spent on the air at WDVX in Knoxville. Even though these songs are inspired by music from a hundred years ago, Spearman Brewers’ use of bright guitar and doubled harmonies breathes new life into these antiquated styles. Spearman Brewers’ cool sounds and Big Beach’s cold libations should create August memories that extend beyond the heat. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em Band: Delta Smoke Date: Friday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: Free 28 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 This show brings together the Nappie Award winners for “Best Local Venue” and “Best New Local Band,” as Delta Smoke fills Callaghan’s for an evening of homegrown sounds. Delta Smoke’s Jake Burford (guitar/vocals) and Kyle Johnson (harmonica/vocals) began their collaboration when Burford invited Johnson to jam onstage at his gig. The resulting musical fire led to the formation of Delta Smoke. This duo has subsequently charmed audiences with double harmonies and an organic, versatile country sound nurtured by Gulf Coast culture. The “Dark Whiskey Romance” EP is the first offering from Delta Smoke. This release is a five-song collection of fresh, innovative country that finds power in minimalism. Delta Smoke’s combination of folk rock, blues and alt. country takes on the air of a collaboration between Chris Stapleton, John Meyer and Jack Johnson. Filled with rhythmic emotion and honesty, Delta Smoke’s raw approach to music should make for a stellar live show.

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | August 1 - August 7 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. AUG 1 Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music JJ, 9p Felix’s— Three Bean Soup Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 7p / Shea White, 5p // Jonathan Newton, 5:30p /// Hartstrings w/ Rhonda Hart, 6p //// Don Schlitz, 7p ///// Rhonda Hart and Justin Fobes, 8:30p ////// Red Clay Strays, 10p /////// Ryan Dyer Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Veets— Mark Willis & Friends, 8p THURS. AUG 2 Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p / Al & Cathy, 6p Blues Tavern— Al McNab Duo Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil Proctor Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music JJ, 9p Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 8p Dauphin Street Blues Co— Black Mouth Cur, 10p Felix’s— Soulshine Flora-Bama— Mike Diamond, 2p / Brittany Grimes, 5p // Dueling Pianos, 5:30p /// Jo Jo Pres, 6p //// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newberry, James Daniel, Jose Santiago, 6p ///// Yeah, Probably, 10p ////// Kevin Swanson Duo, 10:15p /////// River Dan Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — DJ D-Funk, 8p Manci’s— Laurie Ann Armour The Merry Widow— DK the Drummer + SUCRÉ + The Underhill Family Orchestra, 9p Off The Hook— Sugarbabies Karaoke, 9p Original Oyster House — Brandon White, 6p Soul Kitchen— Rich Homie Quan, 9p Veets— Grant Dunaway, 8p The Wharf— Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town FRI. AUG 3 Big Beach Brewing— Phil & Foster Duo, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Dirty South Band, 6p Blues Tavern— Kelly Poole & The Swing Set 30 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Callaghan’s— Delta Smoke Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Will the Chill, 10p Felix’s— Sergio and Satin Dogs Trio Flora-Bama— Earth Old, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p // Smokey Otis Duo, 4p /// The Big Earl Show w/ Jack Robertson, 5:30p //// Kyle Brady, 6p ///// River Dan Band, 6p ////// Scott Kohen Duo, 6p /////// Craig Gerdes and Kyle Wilson, 8p ///////// Dallas Moore Band, 10p ///////// Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p ////////// Mustache the Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Audio Time Machine, 9p LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Manci’s— Brittany Bell The Merry Widow— The Savants of Soul + Yeah Probably + Black Mouth Cur, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Chris Hergenroder, 6:30p Off The Hook— Mike Rowland, 7p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka, 6p SAT. AUG 4 Alchemy— The Hallers with Strange Her and LUCA Big Beach Brewing— John Hart Duo, 6:30p Bluegill— Shelby Brown, 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p Blues Tavern— Doobious Callaghan’s— Stolen Faces Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ M. Beezle,10p Dauphin Street Blues Co— Cardboard Cowboy, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— River Dan Band, 6p Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo Flora-Bama— Earth Old, 1p / Kyle Wilson Trio, 1p // Craig Gerdes, 2p /// Hung Jury, 2p //// Lefty Collins, 4p ///// Shea White, 5p ////// The Big Earl Show w/ Jack Robertson, 5:30p /////// Al and Cathy, 6p ///////// Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival, 6p //////////// Kyle Wilson Duo, 8p //////////// Dallas Moore Band, 10p //////////// Smokey Otis Trio, 10:15p ////////////// Mustache the Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Audio Time Machine, 9p LuLu’s— Webb Dalton Band, 5p Manci’s— Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats The Merry Widow— Ryan Keller w/PRECUBED Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — John and Stan, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Bryan and Andrew Ayers, 6:30p Off The Hook— Kevin Swanson, 7p Original Oyster House — Phil Proctor, 6p SUN. AUG 5 Big Beach Brewing— Spearman Brewers, 4p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Fly By Radio, 6p Callaghan’s— Grayson Capps Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Bruce Smelley, 12p / Smokey Otis Trio, 12p // Al and Cathy, 1p /// Songs of Rusty w/Jason Justice, 1:30p //// Nick Peraino, 2p ///// Mason Henderson, 5p ////// J Hawkins Trio, 5:30p /////// JoJo Pres, 6p //////// Perdido Brothers, 6p ////////// Oliver’s Twist, 10p //////////// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Audio Time Machine, 9p IP Casino (Studio A)— Lorrie Morgan & Mark Wills, 8p LuLu’s— Vickie Bailey Duo, 5p Manci’s— Marlow Boys Off The Hook— Jimmy Dunham Waves DI— Disciples of the Crow, 9p MON. AUG 6 Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Tony Ray Thompson, 5:30p // Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p /// Shea White, 7p //// Jo Jo Pres 10p ///// Petty and Pace, 10:15 The Merry Widow— Deceased + Savage Master + Death of Kings + D.R.E.A.D., 9p TUES. AUG 7 Bluegill— Sergio Rangel Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Andy MacDonald Callaghan’s— Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music Jordan, 9p Felix’s— Roger Fleshman Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Mike Diamond, 5:30p // Perdido Brothers, 6p /// Red Clay Strays, 10p //// Jason Justice Duo, 10:15p LuLu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Original Oyster House — Phil Proctor, 6p The Wharf— Imagine Dragons w/special guest Grace Vanderwaal

FILMTHE REEL WORLD When ‘Game Night’ devolves into violent hilarity A BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 lively and well-rounded cast commits fully to the unfolding madness in the zany action comedy “Game Night.” Jason Bateman winces his way through escalating disasters and reversals, but it is Rachel McAdams who steals the show, and she has never been more hilarious, delightful and commanding. While this is first and foremost an outrageous and luridly violent comedy, the onscreen marriage of Bateman and McAdams is compelling, even when events are at their most unbelievable. The pair play Annie and Max, a sardonically competitive married couple whose weekly routine of a “game night” with their best friends is upended when Max’s older brother comes for a visit. In the maniacally handsome and aggressively likeable character of older brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) we immediately see the seeds of the inferiority complex that drives Max to compete. Brooks blows into town, boasting of his riches and driving Max’s all-time dream car, a 1976 Corvette Stingray. Suddenly, all of Max and Annie’s plans, like starting a family, seem small and dreary. Brooks moves game night from Max’s house to his huge, cool rental house, and one-ups their standard Scrabble with an elaborate role-playing murder mystery game. Moments later, an extremely convincing pair of thugs burst in, fight Brooks and drag him out while the impressed party guests scarf snacks, assuming it is part of the game. An ongoing series of surprises reveal what ends up being staged and what ends up being real, and even if you are not always shocked by the outcome, it’s extremely amusing. Similar even in name to the 2010 comedy “Date Night,” the fun of this film is to see average suburban adults suddenly called upon to fight criminals, drive getaway cars and occasionally hurt people, but the characters in this film dive in with a darkly gleeful edge. They pleasantly surprise themselves with their ingenuity and their dedication to one another. Written and directed by John Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who started out as an actor playing the little brother Sam Weir in the short-lived teen masterpiece “Freaks and Geeks,” “Game Night” is deft and zippy and pays just enough attention to the characters’ real problems to give viewers an identifiable handle on the wild events. The supporting cast is all individually hilarious, especially Kyle Chandler as the smarmy Brooks and Jesse Plemons (“Breaking Bad,” “Fargo”) as the disturbingly bland yet persistent neighbor, a lovelorn, divorced policeman who has been quietly dropped from the game night invite list. His disorienting resemblance to Matt Damon is an unintentional sight gag in and of itself. This is a vulgar, violent, solidly R-rated comedy that is nevertheless sophisticated rather than gross. You get curse words and blood rather than toilet humor, so that, in its own way, makes for a nice change of pace. It’s a good comedy for grownups and highly recommended for a date night. “Game Night” is currently available to rent. Don’t forget the Saenger Summer film Series is still going on, with “Pulp Fiction” coming up Aug. 5, “Mary Poppins” Aug. 12 and “The Wizard of Oz” Aug. 19. All shows start at 3 p.m.; tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids under 12 and seniors over 60. At that price, you can afford to donate generously to their donation drive for McKemie Place, Mobile’s only overnight shelter for homeless women. When you come to the movie (doors open at 2:30 p.m.), bring basic supplies — such as paper towels, bleach, laundry detergent, toilet paper, hand soap and sanitizer, Lysol, garbage bags and plastic cutlery — and get a free small popcorn in exchange for your donation. For additional information, visit www.mobilesaenger.com. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Warner Bros. / Walt Disney Pictures FROM LEFT: In “Game Night,” Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman host a group of friends who meet regularly for game nights until they find themselves entangled in a real­-life mystery when the shady brother of one of them is seemingly kidnapped by dangerous gangsters. Ewan McGregor plays the grown­up “Christopher Robin,” who reconnects with his childhood friends to remember the loving and playful boy still inside NEW THIS WEEK CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin, whose long-forgotten friends Pooh, Piglet and the rest visit him in adulthood to help him recapture the imaginative powers of his childhood. This is the latest Disney character to transition from animated to live-action. All listed multiplex theaters. THE DARKEST MINDS Teens use powerful and mysterious abilities to take back their future from their adult persecutors. All listed multiplex theaters. DEATH OF A NATION Explosive documentary about the history and future of White Supremacy movements. AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 NOW PLAYING MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater, Nexus Cinema Dining. SORRY TO BOTHER YOU Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME All listed multiplex theaters. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. TEEN TITANS GO TO THE MOVIES All listed multiplex theaters. THE EQUALIZER 2 All listed multiplex theaters. UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION All listed multiplex theaters. SKYSCRAPER All listed multiplex theaters. ANT-MAN AND THE WASP All listed multiplex theaters. THE FIRST PURGE All listed multiplex theaters. SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema UNCLE DREW All listed multiplex theaters. JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM All listed multiplex theaters. INCREDIBLES 2 All listed multiplex theaters. SUPERFLY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 OCEANS 8 Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS AUGUST 1 - AUGUST 7 GENERAL INTEREST Back-to-school haircuts Throughout August, Remington College is providing free back-to-school haircuts for kids through the Cuts for Kids program. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 251-342-4848 to schedule an appointment. Bradley Byrne town hall tour U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s “Better Off Now” town hall tour makes 10 stops in South Alabama through August including Dauphin Island Aug. 1, Citronelle Aug. 2, Mobile Aug. 8, Grand Bay Aug. 20, Seminole Aug. 22, Loxely Aug. 22 and Spanish Fort Aug. 22. Visit byrne.house. gov/BetterOffTour. New fire truck rollout Semmes Fire Rescue will dedicate two new trucks on Thursday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. at the Semmes Public Safety Training Center. Contact Denise Dailey, 251-544-6641. First Friday Art Walk Fairhope’s First Friday Art Walk takes place Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Eastern Shore Art Center. Stroll through downtown visiting art galleries and listening to music. Call 251928-2228. Battle of Mobile Bay This living history event depicts the pivotal naval battle and siege with uniformed interpreters bringing Fort Morgan to life through period drills on the fort’s parade ground, artillery demonstrations at the water battery and special talks by site historians. Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit Fort-Morgan.org or call 251-5405257. Water Education Festival The Exploreum will host a Water Education Festival on Saturday, Aug.4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to promote conversation about the importance of water management and conservation in the community. Free for Exploreum members and a $10 “Beat the Heat” summer combo including IMAX, “Water’s Extreme Journey” exhibit and permanent exhibits for nonmembers. Visit exploreum.com. Open house at History Museum of Mobile Sunday, Aug. 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m. the History Museum of Mobile’s hosts an open house. Explore 300 years of Mobile’s history while learning about the museum and its membership program and benefits. Light refreshments served, free admission. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Blessing of the Backpacks On Sunday, Aug. 5, during each service at Christ United Methodist Church students of all ages will be asked to bring their backpacks forward for a special time of prayer. Visit christumcmobile.com. Founder’s Day at Bellingrath Born in Atlanta on Aug. 6, 1869, Walter D. Bellingrath was Mobile’s first CocaCola bottler and the founder of Bellingrath Gardens and Home. In honor of his birthday on Monday, Aug. 6, admission to the gardens is free to all Mobile and Baldwin county residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be prepared to show an ID to prove place of residence. Visit bellingrath.org or call 251-973-2217. National Night Out The Mobile Police Department and the city of Mobile Special Events Department will host the 35th National Night Out at the Mobile Civic Center Arena, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 6:30-9 p.m. Learn more about public safety through live demonstrations and receive the latest crime prevention awareness education. Free. Call 251-2081938 or email gary.owens@cityofmobile. org. Dauphin Island family movie series Dauphin Island’s West End Beach is the site of free family movie nights. Thursday, Aug. 2, see “Angry Birds” and Friday, Aug. 3, see “Finding Dory.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com/calendar for complete summer lineup. Friday at the Firehouse Come visit Station 19 on Azalea Road on Friday, Aug. 3, 5:30-7 p.m. to tour the fire station, trucks and equipment and meet firefighters. Free and open to the public on Fridays throughout the summer. For more information and locations, follow Mobile Fire-Rescue on Facebook. Back to school with Virginia College Virginia College will host a back-to-school event for the community Wednesday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to noon at the campus, 3725 Airport Blvd., Suite 165. Refreshments and candy for kids, campus tours, free backto-school haircuts, backpack and school supply giveaways and more. Attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards. Call 251-343-7227. Daiquiri Dash Pub Crawl Join us for the second annual Mobile Tiki Week Rum Crawl, this year called the “Daiquiri Dash,” on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. beginning at the OK Bicycle Shop and making additional stops at Southern National, The Merry Widow, The Sidecar Lounge and The Haberdasher. Wear your best tiki/island/luau gear. Find us on Facebook @MobileTikiWeek. FUNDRAISERS White Linen Party Throw on your favorite white attire and enjoy a fun night for a great cause on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at Alchemy Tavern, 6-9 p.m .with food, drinks, silent auction and live music by Jamell Richardson, “The Gulf Coast Blues Boy.” Proceeds will benefit Y-Campaign for youth, families and seniors. Cost is $35 per ticket and can be purchased at the Moorer YMCA or on Eventbrite. Professional rodeo The 21st annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo returns to the city of Foley Horse Arena Aug. 2-4 nightly beginning at 6 p.m. Scheduled competitive events include bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing. Call 251-9713633. Cool White Linen Night The 21st annual Cool White Linen Night benefiting Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, Arlene F. Mitchell Campus, is Thursday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. at The Steeple on St. Francis. Fine dining, libations, silent auction, live music and dancing. Tickets are $100 per person, $60 for Via! members. Visit 1717 Dauphin St., or call 251-470-522. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 Southern Grace Dinner Series Enjoy an evening with award-winning chef Emeril Lagasse at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., benefiting FuseProject. Visit fishersobm.com/southerngrace. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience are welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. Baykeeper giveaway Join us at Dority’s on Dauphin Island Sunday, Aug. 5, from 2-5 p.m. for an afternoon of art with metal sculptor Frank Ledbetter, live music by Brandon Coleman from The Red Clay Strays, and food and drinks. The event will conclude with a giveaway of Frank Ledbetter’s Red Snapper sculpture, which will be the first of a series of pieces to benefit Mobile Baykeeper. Call 251-433-4229 or email jherlihy@mobilebaykeeper.org. MUSEUMS ARTS Marc-Art 2018 Marc-Art 2018 is an exhibition and sale of artwork created by people with developmental disabilities. At Azalea Manor, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 2. Catered by Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, music by Lisa Mills. For tickets, call 251-479-7409 or purchase at the door, $25. Call 251-6659646 or email aodom@mobilearc.org. Art Talk at MMoA In conjunction with “Native American Art: From the Collection,” Charles Headdress, vice chairman of Fort Peck Tribes, is traveling from Montana to speak about a very personal item: his grandmother’s quilt. He will be joined by Dr. Ken Ryan, an elder from his tribe and historian. Mobile Museum of Art, Thursday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Visit www.mobilemuseumofart.com. “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” South Baldwin Community Theatre will present “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 at 2202 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Admission is $15 for adults, $9.95 for students. Visit SBCT.biz or call 251.968.6721. Organ Concert and Hymn-Sing Featuring Andrew Atkinson, virtuoso organist. Sunday, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26 at 6 p.m. at Government Street United Methodist Church, on the corner of Government and Broad streets. Call 251438-4714. “Cinderella — The Musical” Playhouse in the Park will present its original musical, “Cinderella — The Musical,” through Sunday, Aug. 12. Reservations recommended. Visit www. playhouseinthepark.org for showtimes and ticket information. “The Skin of Our Teeth” Theatre 98 presents “The Skin of Our Teeth” starting Friday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Contact Joan Scott at 251-928-4366. Classics at the Saenger The Summer Classic Movie Series continues through Sunday, Aug. 19. Showtimes are 3 p.m. Sundays, doors open at 2:30 p.m. General admission $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Seats are first come, first served. The Aug. 5 feature is “Pulp Fiction.” Visit mobilesaenger.com for complete schedule. “Water’s Extreme Journey” An exciting quest that transforms you into a drop of water entering a watershed and traveling to oceans, while learning how clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Daily through Sept. 3 at Gulf Coast Exploreum. Visit exploreum.com for details. “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar” Narrated by Morgan Freeman and captured with IMAX 3-D cameras, “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar” takes audiences on a spectacular journey to the remote and wondrous world of Madagascar. Visit exploreum.com for showtimes and tickets. “Ice Age Imperials” History Museum of Mobile through Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and woolly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. “Jerusalem” Take an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities, destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years. Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. Visit www. exploreum.com for showtimes and tickets. “National Parks Adventure” A trio of adventurers’ quest to experience America’s wildest, most historic and most naturally beautiful places becomes the ultimate off-trail adventure in MacGillivray Freeman Films’ “National Parks Adventure,” narrated by Robert Redford. Visit www.exploreum.com for showtimes and tickets. Thursdays at MMofA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Benefits of yoga Come meet Noel Hanley, teacher and owner of Sway Downtown yoga and dance studio and discover the benefits of yoga and how you can achieve balance in body, mind and soul. Saturday, Aug. 4, 10-11 a.m. at the Ben May Main Library. Visit mobilepubliclibraryonline.org. Bayou La Batre Kayak Classic The 5th annual Bayou La Batre Kayak Classic fishing tournament, the largest kayak fishing tournament in Alabama, is Aug. 4. Family-friendly and open to all ages. For more details and to register online visit bayoulabatrekayakclassic.org or call 251-402-5081.

will be offered water and light snacks. Visit facebook.com/TheShoppesAtBelAir. Irish dancing Beginner classes for ages 3 through teens are held Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park E., and feature traditional jigs, reels, hornpipes and ceili dances. Learn the beautiful art form that is Irish dancing, which develops confidence, poise and stamina. Fun performances during the year, competition also available. Call 228239-2422 or email maccrossanirishdance@ yahoo.com. Bingo at Via! Every Tuesday and Thursday 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Open to the public. Photo | Weeks Bay Foundation Pelican Paddle at Weeks Bay Pelican Paddle hosted by the Weeks Bay Foundation is Saturday, Aug. 4, 7:30 a.m. to noon. This is a family-oriented, 3.5-mile canoe, kayak and paddleboard race open to all ages and skill levels. There is also a seven-mile pro option for serious paddlers and a noncompetitive, guided Eco-Tour of Weeks Bay. Visit www.weeksbay.org. Pop-Up Yoga Complimentary yoga classes instructed by Nonie Taul of Naturally Strong Nonie will be held weekly on Saturdays through Aug. 25, 9:15 a.m. at The Shoppes of Bel Air in the fountain area. Classes are family-friendly and open to all ages and fitness levels on a first come, first served basis. Attendees Piyo Tone Final class of current session Thursday, Aug. 2, at Stott’s Park, 2150 N. Demetropolis Road, 6-6:45 p.m. Class fee $21. Call 251-463-7980. WORKSHOPS Realtalk lunch and learn South Alabama Mental Wellness will host a lunch and learn session on the topic of “Mental Illness & Homeless Neighbors” on Monday, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill Easter Seals (2440 Gordon Smith Drive). Free training and CME/CEU credit: 1 hour. Marriages end, families don’t Lifelines Counseling Services will host “Helping Children Cope with Divorce,” an educational program that focuses on how effective parenting can lessen the negative impact of divorce and parental separation on children. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 6-10 p.m. at 705 Oak Circle Drive East. Sign up online at lifelinesmobile.org. August lunch and learn History Museum of Mobile will hold a Learning Lunch Wednesday, Aug. 8, at noon featuring Dr. Rebecca Williams, University of South Alabama professor and co-owner of Iron Hand Brewing. Williams will discuss the life and times of one of Mobile’s founding fathers, Henri de Tonti. For more information on the Learning Lunch series, contact Jennifer Theeck, curator of education, 251-301-0270 or theeckj@historymuseumofmobile.com. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley. org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Publisher’s loss a big election upset BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE MOVIE ‘M*A*S*H*’ ‘UP’ BY PATRICK MERRELL / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Festival of Colors celebrant 6 Mission to remember 11 Whip 15 “Goldarn it!” 19 Orchestra section behind the violas 20 Canon competitor 21 Former QB Tony 22 Treat embossed with its name 23 “Anchorman” = ? (1976) + ? (1980) 25 An “A” in history? 26 Hankering 27 The forest, as opposed to the trees 28 “Rear Window” = ? (2004) + ? (2014) 31 Big, big, big 33 E.-W. line 34 Best in mental competition 35 Like three men of rhyme 39 Big Ten sch. whose mascot is an anthropomorphic nut 41 Foresight 44 “Silence of the Lambs” = ? (1946) + ? (1960) 47 Rockettes motions 52 One-named singer with No. 1 hits in 1965 and 1999 53 Bikini blast, briefly 54 Yves’s yes 56 Smith of Fox News 57 Top dogs 60 Brewing need 63 Split base? 65 Cry of desperation 68 “Transformers” = ? (2000) + ? (1992) 70 Dept. of Justice heads 73 Lofty standards 75 “Me first” sort 76 Uncle with a top hat and tie 77 “Jurassic Park” = ? (1997) + ? (1975) 80 James who played TV’s Marshal Dillon 82 Third place 83 City across the Missouri from Council Bluffs 85 Quarantine 89 Scads 90 California’s Big ____ 92 Maker of the golden calf, in Exodus 95 Shakespeare’s stream 96 Keys in 98 “Twister” = ? (2004) + ? (2013) 103 Cracker Jack ingredient 105 One tick, briefly 106 Frederick Forsyth’s “The ____ File” 107 Kind of code 111“ Facts First” sloganeer 113 “Sexy” Beatles woman 115 “Dumb and Dumber” = ? (2007) + ? (1979) 119 Passes, as time 123 Bit of physics 124 Manlike monster 125 “The Poseidon Adventure” = ? (1956) + ? (1984) 128 Sylvester’s speech feature 129 Villagers victimized by the Grinch 130 Florida tourist attraction 131 Dad who says “D’oh!” 132 Pool event 133 Dupes 134 In position 135 Some beams DOWN 1 Sweets 2 “____ to differ” 3 Fa or la 4 Mountain ____ (some sodas) 5 Uniform entertainment? 6 Target for an angry Chihuahua 7 Removes from a box, say 8 Alias introducer 9 Choosy ones, in Jif ads 10 N.B.A. great with size 22 shoes 11 Frenzied 12 Only 13 All in front? 14 Bit of baby talk 15 Uncertainty 16 Shower of the way 17 Silents star whose name is an anagram of 112-Down 18 Travel, as thou might 24 Certain wedding officiant 29 Apt radio call letters for a beach town 30 Babe magnet 32 Caesar’s “to be” 35 Creep (along) 36 Lower Manhattan area 37 Rates ____ (is perfect) 38 Dangerous juggling prop 40 “____-daisy!” 42 Set one’s sights on 43 Slip in lieu of a chip 45 Without a contract 46 Editorial override 48 “… but who ____?” 49 Mayhem 50 Mount ____, second-highest peak in Africa 51 Big jerk 55 Birds with long, curved beaks 58 Pittsburgh-based food company 59 Radio format 61 Equal, in math 62 Long tale 64 “Don’t ____ surprised” 66 Primarily study 67 Jack of old westerns 69 Alternative to sending to jail 70 No longer on deck 71 Not tomboyish 72 Brownstone hangout 74 Dallas-based carrier: Abbr. 78 Stud fee? 79 Who wrote, “All great truths begin as blasphemies” 81 Many a worker in ancient Rome 84 Some small batteries 86 Sister company of Budget 87 Little ones 88 One-named Irish singer 91 1980 Olympics boycotter 93 Some Crown Royal offerings 94 Academy nomination 97 Prep for the ring 99 Title for Meghan Markle 100 Sicily’s Mount ____ 101 Churns up 102 Long Island university 104 Jabs, in a way 107 Writing attributed to King David 108 Protruding part of the body 109 Presume, informally 110 Lure 112 Niamey’s land 114 Daft 116 Ottoman title 117 Tiniest sip 118 Mature 120 Pig 121 “Roll Tide!” school 122 River flooded in W.W.I to thwart the Germans 126 Signature Obama legislation, for short 127 Store-door posting: Abbr. ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 hen you add it all up, Citronelle Call News Publisher Willie Gray’s razorthin loss to Satsuma Police Chief Shane Stringer in the House District 102 race last week might be an upset along the lines of ‘Bama losing at home to Vandy. That’s not to say Stringer didn’t run a good campaign and wasn’t a quality candidate, but in almost every measurable way Gray had an advantage — and still lost by a handful of votes. Whether voters just didn’t connect with his message or were simply turned off by the ethical problems created by a newspaper owner trying to cross from the Fourth Estate to the Second isn’t clear, but crunching the numbers shows just how the race was Gray’s to lose. According to his filings so far — another is due later this week — Gray took in more than $160,000 in donations in the race compared with a little more than $65,000 for Stringer. Breaking it down further, Gray received $116,486 in cash from political action committees (PACs), according to the Secretary of State’s records, and another $4,283 in in-kind (nonmonetary) PAC donations. Stringer got just $11,000 in PAC money and $6,158 in in-kind donations from them. The PACs were clearly betting big on Gray. One of Gray’s biggest advantages, obviously, was his ownership of the newspaper that covers a good bit of District 102. His campaign reported receiving in-kind advertising donations of $32,350 from Gray & Gray Inc., which owns the Call News, or from Gray personally. That doesn’t include thousands of dollars in in-kind administrative costs handled by his company. Gray’s company gave his campaign more than 12 pages of free advertising in the Call News over the course of the past year. Stringer ran zero ads in the paper. The vast differences in money also allowed Gray to pay more than $130,000 to political consultant Jon Gray (no relation) and his company, Strategy Inc., and to inundate local talk radio with advertising spots. And to top it all off, when Rep. Jack Williams won his primary for Senate District 32 without a runoff, Williams converted his larger signs around the area into endorsement signs for Gray’s candidacy. On election night, as early reports had Gray up, his political team was all but declaring victory, only to see that lead disappear. It would probably be hard not to be overconfident with so many advantages. On the positive side for Gray, at least his newspaper’s reporters won’t have to deal with the ethical conundrum of trying to cover him objectively as a state legislator. Lagniappe picks up more awards Assistant Managing Editor Gabe Tynes picked up a first place award for Public Service at the Alabama Press Association convention in Orange Beach July 21, adding to the 14 awards already announced. Tynes’ story examined Mobile as an “outlier” in death penalty cases. Lagniappe also received a second place award for best printing. Reporter Jason Johnson was recently awarded a first place for Best Beat Reporting in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) contest. His award was for coverage of a sheriff’s deputy who purchased controlled substances but was not arrested. Lagniappe competed in the under-40,000 circulation category in that contest. Andy MacDonald received a third place award for Food Writing in the AAN contest for his column “If grits ain’t groceries …” and graphic artist Laura Mattei placed third in the Cover Design category for “The Cost of Clean Water.”

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Gulf State Park continues adding new attractions BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Summer may be drawing to a close for many families, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to enjoy a day at the beach. And for those making their way to Baldwin County, a visit to the new interpretive center and east pedestrian bridge at Gulf State Park is a must. The facilities are adjacent to the fantastic Beach Pavilion, already a major draw for tourists and locals alike. According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the center and bridge are just the start of renovations to the park, which was devastated in 2004 by Hurricane Ivan. Expected to open in the fall are the new lodge and conference center, located near the Gulf State Park Pier that stretches 2,448 feet into the Gulf. “I’m sure you have very special memories of your experiences here at Gulf State Park,” Blankenship said during the ribboncutting ceremony. “This is a very special place to me. I’m proud to be the commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and oversee all our great state parks, including Gulf State Park. That’s one of the highlights of my job. “I’ve been coming here since I was 3 years old, when we moved to Mobile from North Alabama. I have such great memories of the campground, the beach, the old pavilion and the old lodge and conference center. This is a great place. My daughter was married right out here on the beach. But this park is more than just the beach. At Gulf State Park, we have dunes, lakes, marshes, maritime forests, uplands, pine tree groves, oak bottoms, deer, raccoons, alligators, beach mice, insects like butterflies and birds of all kinds, including birds of prey.” Gov. Kay Ivey has said the Interpretive Center and the East Pedestrian Bridge are key elements of the Gulf State Park Enhancement Project. “Both are important to the public’s access to Gulf State Park and to cementing Gulf State Park as a world-class facility and premier tourist destination on the Gulf Coast,” Ivey said in the ADCNR report. As Blankenship said, Gulf State Park offers much more than just two miles of sugar-white beaches. In addition to cabins and cottages, activities include camping, hiking, biking, walking, 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 swimming, fishing, boating, crabbing, birding, shelling, golfing, nature education, family gatherings and simply relaxing. For more information, visit www.alapark.com/gulf-state-park/ or call 251-948-7275. USA grad gains promotion Jason Downey has been named chief enforcement officer for the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of ADCNR. In addition to supervising MRD’s 18 conservation enforcement officers, Downey will act as a liaison with other state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, participate in various outreach programs and serve as a member of both the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council law enforcement committees. Downey began his career with MRD in 2002 as a laborer with the enforcement section and was was hired as a conservation enforcement officer in 2004. Prior to his promotion to enforcement chief, Downey served as an MRD dive team member and a certified FBI firearms instructor. He was promoted to conservation officer supervisor (lieutenant) for Mobile County in 2012. Downey holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of South Alabama. Kickoff drawing closer • Steve Campbell will open his first fall practice as the University of South Alabama football head coach this Friday. The Jaguars officially begin their 10th season Sept. 1, hosting Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. • The always-popular Jag Night on Dauphin is set for Friday, Aug. 31, in downtown Mobile. The event starts at Cathedral Square with a parade featuring the USA marching band. The players and coaches will travel down Dauphin Street before ending at Moe’s Original BBQ for a pep rally. A reunion for players from the first USA football team in 2009 will also begin that night and carry through game day. • The Jaguars were originally set to play at LSU on Nov. 19, 2016, but that game was canceled after the Tigers’ schedule had to be altered due to Hurricane Matthew. The two schools have now signed a contract for another game. The contest will be played Sept. 28, 2024, in Baton Rouge. It will be the third nonconference date set for the Jaguars that season, with South also slated to open with an Aug. 31 home game against North Texas before visiting Ohio University on Sept. 7. In its first nine seasons of competition, USA has faced four other Southeastern Conference opponents, including a threegame series with Mississippi State that ended with the Jags opening the 2016 season with a 21-20 victory in Starkville. The Jags have also played Tennessee (2013), South Carolina (2014) and Ole Miss (2017). Future games against league members include a trip to Florida in 2020 and a return visit to take on the Volunteers the following year. SHC baseball to host Summer Showcase Spring Hill College will host a baseball showcase event at Stan Galle Field this Saturday. The event is open to 2019-2021 high school graduates only. Organizers said the camp would provide maximum opportunity to learn from and display their talents to the SHC coaching staff. Each participant will field, bat and throw in front of coaches in a professional showcase format. Pitchers will throw bullpens to catchers in attendance. Registration is limited to the first 70 participants. Camp check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at Stan Galle Field. Contact the SHC baseball office at 251-380-3069 or visit camps.jumpforward.com. Cobb brings home medals Katie Cobb, a 2012 graduate of Murphy High, recently competed in the Special Olympic Games in Seattle, Washington. Her specialty is bocce, a lawn bowling game that traces its history back to the Roman Empire. Cobb won a gold medal in Team Bocce and a silver medal in Doubles Bocce. In 2014, she won a gold medal in the single bocce event. Cobb, who began playing the sport about 10 years ago, finished fifth this year in singles.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Predictions for the upcoming SEC football season BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t can be thrilling to experience the drama of a college football season, living and dying with every unexpected dramatic victory or shockingly disappointing loss. Or you can just let me tell you now who’s going to win every game. At first thought, that may sound like less fun. But think of all the joy you’ll have when my first ironclad lock of the season proves to be wrong. After spending seven hours a day with Lee Shirvanian on air from SEC Media Days in Atlanta, I have at least a working knowledge of all 14 SEC teams. Every coach and player loves the culture of their current team. They all think the brotherhood of the team is stronger than ever. They all see huge success ahead this season. They’ll all still believe that right up until their first loss and reality starts to set in. For 13 of the 14 teams, that won’t be until at least Week 2. Only Tennessee is going to be a loser in Week 1. The Volunteers are going to be no match for high-scoring West Virginia in Charlotte. That means the SEC will win its other neutral site openers — Alabama over Louisville in Orlando, LSU over Miami in Arlington, Ole Miss over Texas Tech in Houston and Auburn over Washington in Atlanta. Alabama-Louisville doesn’t really deserve to be in the conversation with the other games, because the Tide is a 28-point favorite and will probably be favored by 33 by kickoff. But the Cardinals are a Power 5 team, so the win will bring some notoriety to the SEC. LSU and Auburn will have huge home-crowd advan- tages, while Ole Miss will be playing in the home state of Texas Tech. The Auburn-Washington game is being billed as the biggest game in years for the entire PAC 12. The conference was terrible a year ago. A win over a very highly regarded Auburn team in SEC country would go a long way in reversing that image, but a loss by the conference favorites to a team not picked to win the SEC would continue the narrative that the PAC 12 is the weakest of the major conferences. The SEC has no such image problem after Georgia and Alabama staged a dramatic national championship game. That strong SEC reputation is going to be enhanced by a 51-5 out-of-conference record this season. The only nonconference losses by the SEC this season will be Tennessee to West Virginia, Arkansas to Colorado State, Vanderbilt to Notre Dame, and Texas A&M and South Carolina to Clemson. When will SEC teams learn that scheduling Clemson during the regular season is a bad idea? Auburn lost both games of its recent home-and-home and now face a more favorable nonconference schedule as a result. Here is a rundown of the division standings and a prediction of every game played by an SEC team this season. SEC East 1. Georgia (12-0 overall, 8-0 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference). 2. Florida (10-2 overall, 6-2 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 3. South Carolina (9-3 overall, 6-2 in-conference, 3-1 nonconference) 4. Missouri (8-4 overall, 4-4 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 5. Kentucky (6-6 overall, 2-6 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 6. Vanderbilt (4-8 overall, 1-7 in-conference, 3-1 nonconference) 7. Tennessee (3-9 overall, 0-8 in-conference, 3-1 nonconference) SEC West 1. Alabama (12-0 overall, 8-0 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 2. Auburn (10-2 overall, 6-2 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 3. Mississippi State (10-2 overall, 6-2 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 4. Texas A&M (7-5 overall, 4-4 in-conference, 3-1 nonconference) 5. LSU (6-6 overall, 2-6 in conference, 4-0 nonconference) 6. Ole Miss (6-6 overall, 2-6 in-conference, 4-0 nonconference) 7. Arkansas (4-8 overall, 1-7 in-conference, 3-1 nonconference) In case of a tie, the team listed on top means that team won the head-to-head matchup. Here are some observations after analyzing every SEC game. SEC West teams are going to have a record of 8-6 in games against the SEC East. Eleven of the 14 teams will qualify for bowl games. If South Carolina can win its bowl game, six SEC teams will end the season with double-digit wins. Georgia and Alabama will play in the SEC Championship Game, with the winner going to the playoff and the loser being outraged by being left out of the playoff. Of course, a good number of my predictions will prove wrong. But for now, I love my team culture, I have a strong brotherhood on my team and I see huge success ahead this season. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES BACK TO SCHOOL ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 LEO (7/23-8/23) — You’ll cause the University of South Alabama to second guess its football ambitions after you single handedly run through the Jaguars’ defensive line. When people start referring to you as The Waterboy, you won’t know whether to be honored or offended. Your back to school resolution is to stop hitting the snooze button. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Feeling like a social justice warrior, you’ll buy a gross of raw eggs and allow them to spoil, then throw them on the doorstep of Spire gas company. Not exactly sure what message it sends, the act will nevertheless be satisfying. Your back to school resolution is to shove a bully into a locker. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — Taking the cue from an intelligent dog, you’ll stop wasting your time stuck in Bayway traffic and abandon your vehicle for a jump off the bridge and a long swim instead. Carry a couple of live chickens to keep the gators away. Your back to school resolution is to take better notes. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Despite the lessons learned from the melatonin debacle at Camp Beckwith, you don’t see a problem with slipping your coworkers NoDoz so they can stay awake during your financial forecast presentation. Just make sure they get a bag of complimentary weed when you hand them their pink slips next quarter. Your back to school resolution is to not get sent to the principal’s office. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — In your latest entrepreneurial endeavor, you’ll open a bottling plant for Mobile’s copious rainwater and market it as 100 percent pure Gulf Coast humidity. Not appreciated locally, sales will skyrocket in western states. Your back to school resolution is to stick a year’s worth of chewed gum under your desk. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Unable to stop the tsunami of discount retailers continuing to suck up all the available rural real estate in Alabama, you’ll buy a few stocks in Dollar General. Rest assured your comfortable retirement will come on the back of millions of poor people, but at least they have convenience. Your back to school resolution is to write something profound in the bathroom stall. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — In the buildup to Mobile Tiki Week, you’ll binge watch “Moana” 20 times and gather your buddies to choreograph a haka dance. Unfortunately the balsa raft you intended to ride to The Habadasher will be caught in the tradewinds and you’ll drift to New Zealand. Your back to school resolution is to tryout for the team mascot. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — In an effort to get the Feds off your back, you’ll sever ties with State Rep. Randy Davis and pledge your allegiance to the state’s monopoly health insurer. To prove your loyalty, you’ll pay BCBS high premiums and copays just for fun. Your back to school resolution is to personalize your uniform within regulatory boundaries. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Knowing Gov. Kay Ivey lacks political tact and stamina, you’ll offer to stand in for her in a debate against Walt Maddox. You’ll win by simply repeating the phrases “fake news,” “crooked Hillary,” and “largest middle-class tax cut in a generation.” Your back to school resolution is to get all your friends to sign your Trapper Keeper. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Reading a Master Gardeners’ story about carnivorous plants, you’ll attempt to rid your yard of mosquitos by replacing your lawn with pitcher plants and sundews. Also proliferating in standing water, your newest pests will be one million apple snails. Your back to school resolution is to make the morning announcements on the PA system. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll take a trip to Gulf State Park to visit the new interpretive center and pedestrian bridge. Your primary takeaway is that the contractors must have got a pretty sweet deal. Your back to school resolution is to give the teacher more apples than they can possible consume. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll challenge Mobile and Baldwin Sheriffs Cochran and Mack to a lip-sync deathmatch. Sadly, both departments will need a new leader after they fail to hit Mariah Carey’s high note in “Emotions” and spontaneously combust. Your back to school resolution is to sadly be on alert for potential school shooters.

STYLE GARDENING These plants live to eat bugs BY NANCY ADAMS, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM I f you live in South Alabama and have never visited one of the pitcher plant bogs in Baldwin County, you are in for a treat … another wonder of nature in which amazingly beautiful plants thrive in massive fields of nutrient-poor soil where few other plants could survive. The difference is that these are carnivorous plants, which trap and survive on nutrients from insects, spiders, crustaceans and other bugs. Almost all carnivores grow in tropical areas or bogs, which differ from swamps in that bogs appear to be dry and swamps appear to be covered in water. In fact, bogs are also wet and mushy. Joe Cuhaj of Baldwin County tells us that Splinter Hill Bog, managed by the Nature Conservancy in northern Baldwin County near the town of Perdido, is one of the most impressive pitcher plant bogs in Alabama, encompassing 2,100 acres known especially for its abundance of pitcher plants. These pitcher plants are in full bloom in July and August, and you can stroll on the boardwalks through the bog among these acres of gorgeous tubular plants at your leisure. And although the white-topped pitcher plants are the main attraction, the bog is also home to other carnivorous plants, along with a variety of colorful wildflowers. Another bog open to the public is at Weeks Bay Reserve on Highway 98 near the Fish River Bridge. This bog holds more than 90 species of plants altogether, as well as several species of pitcher plants, and has become known locally for its unique splendor. A plant is considered carnivorous only when it has at least one of the traits that allow it to attract, capture, digest and absorb nutrients from its prey. There are five basic trapping mechanisms used by the various carnivorous plants, and some use combinations of these. In summary, they are: Pitfall traps: This mechanism, used by pitcher plants, attracts bugs and insects with sweet nectar; it has a slippery rolled leaf containing digestive enzymes that break down the prey to be absorbed by the plant. Sarracenia pitcher plant is often cultivated in the Southeast and is relatively easy to grow. Prey is attracted to the funnel-shaped leaves by smell and nectar and will fall into the trap. In the Darlington californica, also known as the cobra plant, the operculum, which covers and protects the rolled leaf from the rain, balloons out to resemble a cobra and folds over to almost seal the tube opening. Insects enter the opening under the balloon and fall into the tube. Another interesting carnivore with a pitfall trap is a bromeliad called Brocchinia reducta. Related to the pineapple, this has thick, waxy leaves that form an urn that easily collects water, attracting frogs, insects and nitrogen-supplying bacteria. Bladder traps: Bladderworts (Utricularia) create a partial vacuum inside the bladder by pumping out ions. Water follows by osmosis. Through the process, trigger hairs are touched by prey, leading to their being pulled into the bladder and digested. Lobster-pot traps consist of a Y-shaped leaf where the insect enters, followed by hairs that pull it further inward, similar to the bladder trap mechanism. Flypaper traps are sticky, like glue, and have long or short glands containing a glue-like substance to trap the prey. An example of the flypaper trap is Drosera, the sundew genus, found on almost all continents and having fast-growing mucilage glands on long tentacles for capturing prey. There are more than 100 species of active flypapers and they depend on trapping insects for nutrients. Snap traps: Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) and the waterwheel plant (Aldrovanda vesiculosa) are two active snap traps. Although Dionaea is terrestrial and Aldrovanda is aquatic, the traps work the same. There are leaves divided into two lobes, connected in the middle with trigger hairs that, when bent, allow the lobes to snap shut, trapping prey. Interestingly, the Venus flytrap can distinguish debris or raindrops and only shuts on actual prey. When you take a morning or afternoon to stroll on the boardwalk through a bog in Baldwin County, particularly in July or August, you may not be able to distinguish many — or any — of the trapping mechanisms used by the carnivorous plants, but I believe you will thoroughly enjoy the experience and will walk away with an enhanced appreciation for yet another amazing wonder of nature. GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT: What: Mobile Master Gardeners monthly meeting When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Speaker: Terry Plauche, Urban Oases — Green Areas in Metro Areas What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, Aug. 20, noon to 1 p.m. Speaker: Larissa Graham, Groundwork-Mobile County, Student Conservation Association What: Landscaping 101 When: Aug. 27 & 28, 6-8 p.m.; call 251-574-8445 to register Topic: Learn how to have a beautiful yard and save money Speakers: Urban Regional Extension Jack Lecroy and Regional Extension Agent Evan Ware Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com. A u g u s t 1 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

