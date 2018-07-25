Lagniappe: July 25 - July 31, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Cost of waiting on I-10 bridge construction Editor: Congestion, delay, gridlock, economic loss, health hazard, extreme inconvenience â€” pick your label to describe a personal experience and impact due to a lack of construction on a proposed Interstate 10 Bay Bridge. All are correct for I-10 users and becoming worse, as any traveler along the Southeastern U.S. will describe. Commuters might need several labels to relay their road experience. Travelers could require other colorful and memorable labels to communicate their journey to the beach. In addition to a void of any new business activity and tax revenue from an absence of construction funding, Mobile and the local area will suffer from selected increasing congestion costs due to the continual waiting for final approval decisions. This includes the annual hours of delay for Mobile estimated by a Texas university projected to be 10,396,000 or 30 per auto 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 commuter, compared to 42 hours for the U.S. This same U.S. annual auto commuter contributed to congestion cost by wasting 19 gallons of fuel. Further, the annual Mobile congestion cost is estimated to be $236 million in lost income or $670 per auto commuter, compared to the national cost of $960. Using these estimates, the annual estimated potential Mobile jobs lost due to congestion can be calculated to be 2,299. These numbers are estimates for auto travel only. Omitted are estimates for the impact on truck traffic and its relationship to reduced regional economic productivity from congestion. Each number above describes the travel experiences of an interstate highway user and is supported by estimates and calculations. The figures describe â€œcongestionâ€? in Mobile that will become steadily worse with time. Congestion will lead to some level of gridlock, which will produce additional concerns for a higher health hazard from an increased level of pollutants in the atmosphere. Discussion of bridge construction should include alternate routes to generate additional traffic flow to relieve congestion, such as the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge. Using it provides both a short-run and long-run choice for drivers. A request to electronic mapping services such as MapQuest to illustrate this route to travelers should result in fewer vehicles in the tunnels. Further, new signage on I-10 and I-65 would be helpful to direct traffic for drivers who rely on road signs. What is required to move this construction project forward? What is required to reach final agreement among all parties interested in the location? Don Epley, Ph.D. Mobile Dr. Epley is the CEO and president of Coastal Economics, a Mobile company. He is the former director of the USA Center for Real Estate and Economic Development, and Emeritus Professor of Finance. He specializes in the analysis of urban and regional growth, and is the author of previous economic impact estimates of the Bay Bridge project.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Concussion protocol FORMER PLAYER SUES OVER HEAD INJURIES SUSTAINED AT MCGILL A BY JASON JOHNSON former McGill-Toolen football player is suing the school, its coaching staff and the Archdiocese of Mobile over “traumatic brain injury” he claims was caused by injuries sustained during his time as a defensive back. Eric Williams, who graduated last year, claims coaches, athletic trainers and school administrators were negligent in their handling of a head injury he sustained during spring training in 2015. In short, Williams’ attorneys say he was allowed to continue practicing even though he’d shown clear signs of a concussion. Williams says he was running practice drills under the direction of linebackers coach Carl Jackson on May 7, 2015, when he “suffered several blows to the head” and began exhibiting “signs of a concussion” that included a headache and stronger than usual emotional reactions. Also named in the lawsuit is Encore Rehabilitation, which facilitates McGill’s athletic training program and employees athletic trainer Drew Garner. Williams says he was evaluated by Garner after practice and met with Jackson at his home to discuss his health on the day his head injury occurred. However, he claims neither sent him to a doctor for an assessment of his symptoms. “[He] was permitted to continue to participate in football practice without any restrictions,” the complaint claims. “At no point did any one of the defendants receive a written clearance for [Williams] to return to play from a licensed physician.” According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) concussion policy, “any health care professional or AHSAA certified coach may identify concussion signs, symptoms or behaviors of a student athlete during any type of athletic activity,” which includes team 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 practices and training. If any of those symptoms are recognized, the policy dictates the affected student stop playing immediately. “Any student-athlete who exhibits signs, symptoms or behaviors consistent with a concussion shall be removed from the contest and shall not return that day,” it reads. “Following the day the concussion symptoms occur, the student-athlete may return to practice or play only after a medical release has been issued by a medical doctor.” However, a few days after his initial injury, Williams claims he was allowed to participate in another practice and ordered by Jackson to go through the tackling drills he’d been injured performing days before. The complaint states that during those drills, “[Williams] suffered several blows to the head, and lost consciousness.” William’s medical condition is said to have deteriorated between the first practice, which was on a Thursday, and a second practice that following Monday. He never saw a physician during that time, according to the lawsuit. At the hospital, Williams required surgery due to a subdural hematoma. As is common in these types of lawsuits, Williams’ attorney, Craig L. Lowell, is also targeting anyone and everyone tasked with supervising McGill’s coaching staff. So far, the defendants named in the lawsuit include Jackson, Garner and Encore Rehabilitation, but also head football coach Earnest Hill, his predecessor Caleb Ross, McGill Athletic Director Bill Griffin, Principal Michelle Haas and the Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile. From the top down, Lowell claims, negligent training, supervision and enforcement caused Williams to suffer a traumatic brain injury as well as “permanent physical, emotional, neurological and cognitive deficits.” Over the last few years, concerns have grown about football players — especially those in youth and high school leagues — developing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) from repetitive brain trauma. The same concerns have also led to a few players making high-profile exits from the National Football League (NFL). Just this April, a former football player in California was awarded $7.1 million in a lawsuit brought against his high school school due to the coaching staff’s failure to correctly diagnose a concussion in a game he played in at age 14. Part of that case was based on those same coaches’ failure to complete mandated concussion training. In Alabama, the AHSAA requires all certified coaches to complete an online course to learn how to identify concussions and the procedures to follow when concussion symptoms are recognized. While that would seem to include McGill’s coaching staff, the school so far has declined to comment on this matter in print. Reached by Lagniappe, Gwendolyn Byrd, executive director for Catholic education for the Archdiocese, said: “It is our policy not to discuss the personal issues of students nor to comment on legal proceedings.” Similarly, messages sent to Lowell seeking comment on Williams’ lawsuit have not yet received a response. However, a 2014 video uploaded by McGill’s athletic department discusses, in detail, how the private school handles concussions. In an episode of “In the Arena with Bill Griffin,” Griffin and Garner both discuss how concussions occur, how they’re recognized and how McGill’s staff is supposed to respond to them. Garner said signs of a possible concussion include things like “dizziness, complaining of nausea, light sensitivity and obviously, a headache.” He also said student athletes exhibiting any of those types of symptoms are not allowed to return to field of play until they’ve been cleared by a medical doctor. “The way we treat it, we would first sit the person out. That’s the first thing. We’re going to sit them out as long as they have any of these symptoms, and you can’t return to play in the state of Alabama without being cleared by a physician,” Garner said. “We’re not going to put you back in until you’re cleared by a physician.” Griffin said coaches at McGill and throughout the state are taught the same, adding that the responsibility for recognizing students showing concussion systems falls on coaches as much as athletic trainers and physicians. “Winning at McGill-Toolen is very important, but the safety of athletes is in the forefront. Concussions don’t just happen in football, they can happen in every single sport we have,” Griffin said. “That’s why every athlete and every coach has to be aware of the signs and symptoms of concussions.”

BAYBRIEF | COURTS ‘Heat of the moment’ WOMAN IN WAFFLE HOUSE ARREST VIDEO FOUND GUILTY A BY JASON JOHNSON judge found Chikesia Clemons guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Monday after a bench trial for charges stemming from a controversial arrest at a Saraland Waffle House earlier this year. Since a Snapchat video of her arrest made national news, Clemons’ supporters have held her out to be a victim of police brutality and a racially motivated overaction from employees at the Waffle House, who called the police on her and two friends around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of April 22. During the arrest, Clemons — a black woman — was taken to the ground by two white officers from the Saraland Police Department, and her breasts became exposed during a subsequent scuffle. The incident made national news and prompted cries of racism from such national civil rights activists as Rev. Al Sharpton. Those siding with police, which includes the Waffle House employees, have maintained Clemons didn’t follow orders from officers after the group she was with caused a scene and refused to leave when asked to do so by the staff. The division of opinions about this particular case was on full display in the courtroom Monday. On one side of the room, a mostly white crowd of law enforcement supporters included a sizeable group of bikers, while Black Lives Matter activists joined members of Clemons’ family on the opposite side. Despite all the external chatter, the decision on Clemons’ criminal charges fell to Saraland Municipal Judge Mark Erwin, who, after a three-hour special court session, found there was enough evidence to prove the city’s claim Clemons behaved in a disorderly fashion in front of police officers and then resisted arrest. While he said his decision was based solely on the facts of the case and the law, Erwin noted a fact-finding mission would do little to address all of the other concerns surrounding Clemons’ arrest for months. “Finding that these violations occurred does not solve the emotions involved in this case,” Erwin said. “Finding a way to process those emotions is not what the law is set up to do. That’s what individuals have to do as part of a community, and I can’t speak to it.” Central to Erwin’s decision was testimony from both witnesses for the defense and prosecution that Clemons verbally threatened a Waffle House employee with violence while officers were present. Other than Clemons, who did not take the stand, a key figure in the SPD’s investigation was Waffle House employee Goldie Mincey, who got into an argument with Clemons’ group and ultimately instructed a co-worker to call the police. Clemons’ criminal attorney, Marcus Foxx, particularly focused on when Mincey called the police and why. According to surveillance footage, that call was made about two minutes and 32 seconds after Clemons’ group arrived, which is before any visible signs of an argument. Foxx said Mincey didn’t seem fearful of Clemons’ group because she continued to stand near them and never told them she’d called the police. Defense witnesses Mandy Sullivan and Heather Snow, who were at Waffle House during most of the incident, said they didn’t feel unsafe or uncomfortable because of Clemons’ behavior. They also testified that, in their view, Mincey was an equal participant in any yelling, cursing or aggressive behavior that took place. They also claimed a group of white men came in after her arrest being loud as well. When one of them cursed audibly, Snow said the staff didn’t call the police, but told them not to use that language because “somebody just got arrested for that.” Foxx made the argument that the restaurant’s handling of those two arguably disruptive groups shows a racial disparity that raises questions about why police were called to the scene. He said Mincey was the instigator and police made no effort to get all sides of the story — noting that officers took no statements from other patrons. Another key argument Foxx made was that the surveil- lance video showed little reaction from other customers and employees to Clemons’ behavior, which he said proves she didn’t cause “public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm” that would rise to the level of disorderly conduct under Alabama law. “There’s not a single patron who gets up, leaves, calls the police or even acts differently. To the contrary, several of the employees are working around her preparing orders,” he said. “More importantly, these officers had an obligation to conduct a fair investigation. There were eight other people in that Waffle House, and regardless of what they may have observed, an officer’s duty when he comes into a situation is to assess everything.” Regardless of why police were called, prosecutor Jeff Perloff said Clemons’ charges weren’t based on anything that happened before police arrived or after they left. He also said the owners of private property “have the right to call the police” if they feel as though someone needs to be escorted off their property. He said the issue boils down to an observation made by Officer Christopher Ramey, who testified to hearing Clemons tell Mincey: “F**k you. I’ll come over this counter and beat your ass.” Ramey said that phrase indicated to him that Clemons was the aggressor and prompted his attempt to arrest her for disorderly conduct. While there’s no recording of the exchange, multiple witnesses for the prosecution as well as the defense testified to Clemons’ making a similar statement that — at the very least — included the words, “beat your ass.” “That ends up being the sole fact of disorderly conduct,” Erwin said. “I am also struck by the fact that [Clemons] had an opportunity to separate from this whole situation and left — best decision of the night so far — but came back into the situation with some point to make, and therefore we have this comment made in the presence of a police officer and the defense witness. It’s really undisputed.” As to the charge of resisting arrest, Foxx questioned whether Clemons was ever properly informed of why she was being arrested. On the stand, Ramey said she was, but that was disputed by defense witnesses. Still, Erwin said Clemons’ behavior in the arest video submitted by the defense shows clear signs of resistance. “She chose to tell them, ‘You’re not taking me,’ and struggle with the officer trying to get handcuffs on her to the point her friends, I think, sensed that enough was enough and said so in the video,” he added. After his verdict, Erwin sentenced Clemons to one year of informal probation and fined her $200 for each count she was found guilty of and ordered her to pay court costs associated with the trial. However, Foxx immediately gave an oral notice of his intention to appeal the case to the Mobile County Circuit Court. After the trial, he told reporters the guilty verdict was disappointing, but said he and Clemons’ family are prepared to meet the challenge at every level moving forward. “Obviously, we respect the province of the court. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Something special SPANISH FORT EXPLORES TAX DISTRICT TO HELP SCHOOLS M BY JOHN MULLEN ayor Mike McMillan has seen the support Spanish Fort has for its schools for many years. “Spanish Fort’s always been known for our schools, and this community has proven in the past that we will support our schools,” he said. Even when the rest of the county ultimately shot down taxes for a school-building program and other school initiatives, Spanish Fort voted in favor. “The referendums that failed countywide in the past, they always passed up here,” McMillan said. “We’re the only precinct that it did pass in. Our community has always, with volunteerism and financially, … supported our schools and parents are very active in schools.” With that in mind, he and the Spanish Fort City Council announced an effort recently to form a special tax district within the Spanish Fort High School feeder pattern. The Baldwin County Board of Education first approved the special districts in 2016 allowing citizens in the seven high school districts to vote on an extra 3 mills of property tax for their schools. “This gives the community another option and a way to fund their schools over and above what the school system can do without breaking away,” Chief School Financial Officer John Wilson said at the time. “The community will have its say in how the money is spent. If one feeder pattern wants to bring in additional teachers or build a new school, they can do so with this money.” Spanish Fort has asked the school board to ask the County Commission to set up a referendum on the 3-mill tax in the high school’s district. “Maybe early spring, but we really haven’t gotten to the point to pin down a date,” McMillan said. “We don’t rush into things. I would prefer to do it once and do it right.” McMillan said he wants the citizens of the Spanish Fort feeder pattern, one of the more diverse in the county, to have a chance to vote in a referendum on the new tax. Portions of three municipalities and several unincorporated neighborhoods are packed into the Spanish Fort High School feeder pattern. “We’d like to at least give the opportunity to all our citizens and all of those in the feeder pattern to accomplish some goals that maybe the rest of the county can’t,” McMillan said. “Putting it to a referendum seemed to be a fair way to make it happen. Let the people decide.” If passed, the 3 mills would raise $750,000 annually to be spent in the district. A local board would be formed to make recommendations on where the money would be spent, McMillan said. “The council is very emphatic that it would be strictly for academic and arts enhancement, nonathletic,” McMillan said. “Strictly going to all four schools within our feeder pattern. No district has even voted on a tax, but both Daphne and Fairhope have explored the idea. Gulf Shores came the closest to getting a vote, but that effort eventually stalled when the local group and county officials couldn’t agree on who would control how the money would be used. Gulf Shores eventually decided to start its own school system. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY They will build it CHINESE COMPRESSOR COMPANY TO BUILD PLANT IN LOXLEY I BY JOHN MULLEN n the end, it came down to what it almost always does in real estate: Location, location, location. County and Loxley officials announced last week the Kaishan Group of China will build its newest manufacturing plant in the central Baldwin town. Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said the company considered several locations in the county. The Kaishan Group is a worldwide manufacturer of compressed air, refrigeration, power generation and mining equipment. “We market the entire county,” Lawson said. “We sat down with officials there at Kaishan and we showed them pretty much every site in the county that really fit their specs. They just really gravitated toward the Loxley site and the area. “We showed them several locations from Daphne to Foley and everywhere in between. We gave them a handful of options that really fit their needs and fit their design and their layout. They made the decision from there.” The Industrial Park Drive location’s ready access to Alabama State Route 59 and Interstate 10 won out over other sites Baldwin County had to offer. “The logistical advantages of that site are really great with great proximity to I-10 and great access in and out of that site from a highway standpoint,” Lawson said. “All that helps.” Another advantage was some of the company officials had already experienced what Baldwin County could offer, Lawson said. “They wanted to be here in Baldwin County,” he said. “They had some executives with some previous experience here from being here and living here and doing business here. They already 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 knew it to be a good location.” Lawson said the county is becoming wellknown among international companies looking to expand into the United States. Besides being the 11th-ranked metropolitan statistical area in growth, Baldwin has been ranked No. 1 in the state three straight years by SmartAsset for incoming business investment. “Baldwin County is a fast-growing area and a superb place in Alabama to launch a new business venture,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Kaishan Group has selected an ideal location for its North American manufacturing operation, and we look forward to working with the company as its business grows.” The site will be a total “greenfield build,” Lawson said, but already has available utility access. “There’s utility service there and they’ll have to extend a couple from [Route] 59,” Lawson said. “The road it’s going on is Industrial Park Drive, so it’s in a light industrial area of Loxley. Up and down County Road 49 and Industrial Park Drive you’ve got multiple businesses that are all in the distribution logistics or light manufacturing arena.” The new building will be a 65,000-square-foot facility, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2019. It will mean 62 new jobs and more than $11 million in capital investment in the county in its first three years. “We are excited to add Kaishan Group to the list of companies that have chosen Loxley as a great place to do business,” Billy Middleton, mayor of Loxley, said. “As our community continues to grow and thrive, Kaishan will play a key role in providing well-paying jobs for our residents, and I look forward to partnering with this company for many years to come.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Mayor may not STIMPSON LAYS OUT STADIUM PLAN FRAMEWORK AT CONTENTIOUS COMMUNITY MEETING S BY DALE LIESCH ome of Doris Walton’s best memories are kept in a small purple box. Inside the nondescript box, the Maysville resident has saved the ticket stubs from every Senior Bowl she has attended since at least the 1970s. “I attended every one with my husband,” she said. “We just walked across the street.” Walton didn’t speak during a two-hour meeting on the future of the Senior Bowl’s current home, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but quietly wished it would stay put. “Ladd means a lot to me,” she said. “I made a lot of memories at Ladd.” When she and her late husband didn’t attend games there, they would invite friends over to watch the scoreboard from their backyard. That was until its orientation was changed. “We had a wonderful time,” she said. “We enjoyed the games. I want them to keep Ladd. I want it to stay where it is.” The meeting, held Monday, July 23, in the shadow of the city-owned stadium at Williamson High School, grew contentious at times, as Mayor Sandy Stimpson made his case for the 70-year-old facility’s repurposing. At issue for many at the meeting is a plan for the city and county to contribute $500,000 per year for 20 years to a proposed on-campus stadium at the University of South Alabama. In return for its contribution the city would receive $2.5 million from the school for the repurposing of Ladd. While the city has previously floated the idea of a 5,000-seat high school football stadium being built around Ladd’s current field, Stimpson walked some of that back Monday. At the community meeting he told residents the city wanted to hear from residents first. He also said he would appoint a citizens committee to help develop plans. He did confirm that his vision includes football still being played at the stadium, but didn’t elaborate further. The total of $10 million over 20 years would come from the city’s economic development fund, Stimpson said. “USA is one of the largest economic development entities in the city,” he said. At issue with Ladd, Stimpson said, is roughly $7 million in deferred maintenance and another $2 million in maintenance per year beyond that. Estimates done by the city’s architectural engineering department have costs topping out at $33 million to keep the stadium in good condition, Stimpson told the crowd. Up until about two years ago, USA only paid expenses at the stadium, Ladd board Chairwoman Ann Davis told the crowd. She said now the school pays $20,000 per game to use the stadium. Since 2000, a period spanning three mayoral administrations, the city has spent roughly $300,000 per year on Ladd, Stimpson said. In contrast, Stimpson said other projects in Maysville need about $4 million in deferred maintenance. “We have to give up something,” he said. “There are multiple projects we need to do in the community.” There is also a total of $83 million in deferred maintenance citywide, Stimpson said. The city is currently spending $1.2 million per year on deferred maintenance all over the city. “There’s a lot going unfunded,” Stimpson said. “There’s not enough money to maintain Ladd and do the other things we need to do.” When asked if the $10 million proposed for the USA stadium could cut down on Ladd’s maintenance costs, Stimpson admitted that it could, but added it wouldn’t be enough to sustain it long-term. Stimpson also said, when asked, that the city would not take out a bond issue to make improvements to the stadium. He cited financial issues from before he took office as a reason. Stimpson also fielded questions related to how the city planned to protect African-American culture and specifically about what was planned for the annual “classic” game featuring two historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) football teams. “ … It doesn’t mean it can’t be played somewhere else,” Stimpson said of the game in question. “I didn’t say that’s what you wanted, I said ‘it could be.’” In addition to USA football, the Senior Bowl and the “classic” game, Ladd hosts four local high school football teams. To address questions related to the proposed stadium’s capacity, Stimpson said the on-campus stadium would initially seat 25,000 with possible expansions to 30,000 and 35,000 in the future. “We’re not filling Ladd up as it is,” he said. “Even if you were going to rebuild it, I don’t know if you should rebuild it as is ….” Walton wasn’t the only Maysville resident in attendance to have sentimental reasons for wanting Ladd to remain. “Ladd is special,” Thomas Davis said. “It should remain open because of its importance to the city and the inner city. It should not be torn down.” Others had a more pragmatic view of the situation, like former cIty Councilman William Carroll, who said it was the city’s responsibility to maintain Ladd and it should remain that way. “We did not do maintenance and we’re trying to find another way to resolve it,” he said. “We need to continue to do the maintenance to the stadium so it could remain viable.” Many of the stadium’s additions are relatively new, including the press box and field, Carroll said. Keeping the current structure well maintained would allow younger promoters to come in and schedule events. Zane Horn, who said he believes the stadium should be torn down, said he’s skeptical of giving money to USA. He called the idea of giving them $10 million while receiving $2.5 million in return a “shell game.” Stadium supporters have questioned the plan to contribute to the stadium when it appears USA has enough money, or donors, to build it itself. School officials have already publicly stated USA Foundation money cannot be used to build the stadium. In addition to the foundation, USA has a multimillion-dollar endowment, funded through contributions from donors. USA spokesman Bob Lowry could not be reached by deadline to answer questions about the endowment. Horn also said the city doesn’t do enough to maintain city-owned property near the stadium. He has worked for a year to clean up city property adjacent to his own property. He said if the city can afford to contribute to USA’s stadium, it can reimburse him. The meeting at times became contentious, with moderators on several occasions forced to pause the question session to quiet the crowd. Councilman Levon Manzie stepped in at one point to speak directly to upset citizens, citing the outbursts as a reason some of the community meetings are held in churches. “I called this meeting so we could hear from the mayor about his proposal,” he said. “You may disagree with [Stimpson] … but at least listen to his answers.” Manzie also told the crowd the future of Ladd is far from being a done deal, as some were claiming. “We would not be engaging the public if we didn’t want to hear what you had to say,” he said. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Party mixup ISSUES WITH CROSSOVER VOTING BAN REPORTED LOCALLY BY JASON JOHNSON A member of the Republican State Executive Committee says he was forced to cast a provisional ballot in last week’s runoff election after the Mobile County Board of Registrars erroneously marked him as having voted in the Democratic primary on June 5. “When I showed them my ID, [a poll worker] said: ‘You can’t vote. You’re are down here as voting in the Democratic primary.’ I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” Austin L. Rainwaters told Lagniappe. “Most folks in the room started laughing because they knew better than that.” Rainwaters also knew there had to have been some mistake. Not only was his name on the June 5 Republican primary ballot, but he and pretty much all of his family are longtime GOP supporters. Including his campaign for a seat on the state committee, Rainwaters has run as a Republican in four local elections since 1994. Yet, there on the books last Tuesday — plain as day — Rainwaters and several of his family members were coded as having voted in the Democratic primary. They aren’t the only ones, either. Probate Judge Don Davis told Lagniappe election officials received reports of the same problem at “multiple precincts” throughout Mobile County. “It wasn’t every poll, but there were a number that reported citizens making those same kinds of comments,” Davis said. “The difficulty is, we have a lot of humans involved in this process. We do our best to train our poll workers as to what their duties and responsibilities are, but whenever humans are involved, mistakes can occur.” This particular mistake can have much more of an 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 impact now that Alabama has banned crossover voting, which is when someone votes in one party’s primary election but then votes in the opposite party runoff election. According to Davis, the records of which party primary a voter cast a ballot in begins with the poll, when they inform workers which ballot they would like to receive during the primary. On election day, poll workers circle either “D” (Democrat) or “R” (Republican) by each voter’s name that corresponds to the ballot they chose. Those voting rolls then go to the Mobile County Board of Registrars, which scans a barcode by each voter’s name to determine who actually cast a ballot in the most recent election and who the county’s active voters are. However, the party preference of each voter has to be input manually in the system, and that’s where Davis and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill believe things went wrong ahead of last Tuesday’s runoff. “They actually have to type in DEM or REP to code that voter based on that information. Apparently, they got started doing it wrong and did it wrong several times,” Davis said. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Mobile and Montgomery counties were the only two that reported these types of problems. In fact, Montgomery County had its own notable mix-up when State Rep. John Knight (DMontgomery) was told he couldn’t vote in the Democratic runoff even though he was on the ballot. While Knight’s story was picked up by local media, Merrill said there were only 22 reports of those types of problems in all of Montgomery County. He added that, like Montgomery, any mistakes in Mobile County’s elec- tions process most likely originated with work performed by the local board of registrars. “It’s been our observation that when errors like this occur, the reason they occur in almost every instance has to do with the lack of attention given by the individuals responsible for inputting the information,” Merrill said. “In this instance it is the Mobile County Board of Registrars.” Lagniappe was able to confirm that, at least in Rainwaters’ case, the party affiliation on the books provided to the board of registrars from poll workers in June did not match what was on the updated rolls the board sent back for the July 17 primary runoff. Multiple voters clearly marked as Republicans were coded as Democrats. In Mobile County, poll workers are trained to inform voters if records indicate they voted in the opposite party’s primary, but to allow them to vote a provisional ballot if they insist. Rainwaters said that happened to multiple people at his precinct alone, including his brother, wife, son, daughter in-law and two children. They all had to vote provisional ballots because the records indicated they voted in the Democratic primary last month. “I think there was something like 15 provisional ballots cast, and my family was about half of them,” he said. “I still feel a bit uneasy about it because I don’t know why they’d make the mistake to start with, and it’s very relevant because that could make or break an election like the one for [Alabama House District 102].” That race was separated by just 25 votes before provisional ballots were counted and certified on July 24. So far, the board of registrars has declined to discuss what, if anything, went wrong on their end, even though Davis and Merrill have put the blame squarely at registrars’ feet. Currently, Virginia Delchamps, Pat Tyrrell and Shirley Short make up the Mobile County Board of Registrars, but none has responded to emails about this topic. One member, who did not identify herself, told Lagniappe over the phone “that is marked at the polls.” “We take the information sent to us from the polls, and that’s how we know whether or not they have voted Republican or Democrat,” the woman said. While it seems the board was shifting blame to the poll workers, Davis’ Chief of Staff Mark Erwin said the board requested a copy of the paper records from the June 5 primary the day after the runoff in order to go back and verify which primary voters participated in — giving the indication the mistake was made on their end. Reviewing the party affiliation information from last month’s election likely helped determine whether some provisional ballots were counted or not — a task that is also handled by board of registrars.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Trashed WASTE MANAGEMENT SETTLEMENT WITHDRAWN BEFORE COUNCIL VOTE BY DALE LIESCH A possible settlement with Waste Management (WM) designed to save the city money on the disposal of yard waste was removed from the agenda before the Mobile City Council could vote on it Tuesday, July 24. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration asked for the item to be removed during a preconference meeting. The settlement has been in the hands of Wanda Cochran, the board’s attorney, for months. She has recommended an executive session to discuss the issue in the future due to possible litigation. City Attorney Ricardo Woods said there is no timeline to re-introduce the settlement at this time. The settlement, which would pay WM $389,000 per year, would put to bed issues raised during a breach of contract lawsuit the city’s Solid Waste Disposal Authority lost to the company back in 2016. What later became an issue following that lawsuit was the city’s diversion of yard debris, or trash, from the city-owned and WM-managed Chastang Landfill to a private facility called Dirt Inc. WM attorneys successfully argued any diversion from the landfill it manages would be in breach of the original contract the Solid Waste Disposal Authority entered into in the early 1990s. The settlement would pay WM for the diversion of trash, as well as pay lump sums for lost profits and reimbursements mentioned in the previous court filing. Jaime Betbeze, an attorney for WM, said the company was ready to put the issue to rest. “We’re hopeful that we’re getting close to a resolution,” he said. “It’s in the citizens’ best interest to get a resolution.” About the withdrawal, Betbeze said it’s his understanding it would lead to a resolution. The item in question first appeared on a City Council agenda in early February. A vote on the settlement was delayed a month to allow Cohran to review it. It has been delayed at least once since, back in April. Betbeze said he understood the council attorney wanted to “get up to speed” on the issue. During a press event related to his recent trip to the Farnborough International Airshow, Mayor Sandy Stimpson implored the council to act on the settlement once it comes back on their agenda. “We need to bring a close to this situation,” he said. “We need the council’s support on that.” Stimpson said not resolving the issue would result in increased costs to city and its residents. BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Stringer and Hambright hold on to wins BY DALE LIESCH S atsuma Police Chief Shane Stringer won a tight Republican primary for House District 102 over Citronelle Call News Publisher Willie Gray Tuesday after provisional ballots were counted. Stringer increased his 25-point election night margin by three votes after Tuesday afternoon’s counting of provisional ballots at the Mobile County Probate Court office and became the Republican nominee in a race that features no Democratic opposition. Stringer took the majority of the 29 ballots counted in the race, 16 votes to 13. The 29 ballots counted is exactly half of the provisional ballots received. Only provisional ballots coming from qualified and correctly registered voters were counted. Stringer said he was “excited” to take the seat previously occupied by State Senator-elect Jack Williams. “I just want to thank everyone who supported me,” he said. To those voters who didn’t support him, Stringer says he plans to represent them well in Montgomery. As for the election, Stringer is happy he can put it behind him. “I’m glad it’s over,” he said with his wife, Jaclyn, beside him. “It has been a tough 14 months.” Stringer said his top priority in Montgomery would be school safety. He has supported measures to arm trained teachers in the past. It is currently unclear if Gray will ask for a recount. He has 48 hours to do so because the state does not provide for an automatic recount in a primary runoff election. Gray’s campaign spokesman, Jon Gray, said at the time he wasn’t sure whether the candidate would call for one. Probate Judge Don Davis met with the two candidates shortly after the results were announced. It’s unclear why the three met, but the meeting in Davis’ office took about 30 minutes. Davis was unavailable after the meeting. Calls to his chief of staff, Mark Erwin, seeking an explanation were not immediately returned. In all, 91 provisional ballots were counted Tuesday. Eighty-two of those ballots included a vote in the Republican circuit court judge runoff between attorneys Brandy Hambright and Harry Satterwhite. Hambright led Satterwhite by 125 votes following election night returns. Satterwhite gained 12 votes on his opponent Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough. Satterwhite picked up 47 votes to Hambright’s 35. Hambright now goes on to face Democratic nominee, Mobile Municipal Court Judge Karlos Finley, in the November general election. The election results will be certified at noon on Friday, July 27, Davis announced to those in attendance. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES For the love of dog, please build the bridge! ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AS MY KIDS ARE NOW FIRMLY IN THEIR TEENS, I TRY AS OFTEN AS POSSIBLE TO IMPART IMPORTANT LIFE LESSONS. SOME ARE PRETTY SIMPLE — “SHUT THE DOOR WHEN YOU’RE PEEING!” OTHERS ARE MEANT TO SINK IN OVER TIME AND COME IN HANDY LATER IN YOUNG ADULTHOOD — “DON’T LET YOUR LAST WORDS BE ‘HOLD MY BEER AND WATCH THIS!’” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 this problem. Any of you who have experience with Destin, Florida have already seen where all this goes. Even 15 years ago it was a 45-minute trip to a restaurant five miles away in Destin. Honestly, I never even consider going there anymore because of the congestion. Baldwin and Mobile are headed in that same direction if something isn’t done. Even people just trying to drive through now recognize the Mobile/Baldwin area as a total cluster. The bridge needs to be built and I-10 six-laned all the way to the Florida line. That’s my take as an esteemed traffic engineer. We already have dogs and men jumping off the Bayway. What are we waiting for? Cats and old ladies? Is that what it’s going to take to get something done? Perhaps the only way to ever get the ball rolling on this thing is to get the state and federal people with all the money to get in a nice, hot 1972 VW bus and try to drive from Mobile to Orange Beach at 3 p.m. on a Friday. They can even bring their dogs as long as they’re wearing canine life preservers. I bet the money would flow quickly. This snarl of cars is actually changing our way of life and part of what makes this such a cool place to live. Gone are the days of making that quick run down to the Gulf. I’m waiting for Baldwin County’s next tourism marketing campaign to be “Come for the beaches. Stay because there’s no way you can get out.” If the feds aren’t going to cough up the money for the bridge anytime soon, maybe they could at least spring for some minor improvements to the Bayway — diving boards. THEGADFLY Wallace Tunnel at 45 mph honking their horns and holding their breath. A local man’s best friend perfectly accented the frustration with the Bayway this past weekend. According to news reports, Al Trovinger was trying to get across the Bayway on Sunday when — of course — he ended up stuck in a traffic jam caused by a wreck. After sitting for half an hour, he decided to let his dog, River, out to stretch her legs and River did exactly what every one of us has thought about doing in that situation. She flung herself over the railing into the water below. Trovinger watched his 3-year-old dog swim around under the bridge, but without direction he was afraid she’d drown, so he jumped over too. A heroic act, no doubt, but one that would have been completely unnecessary if someone somewhere would get off their duff and finally build the I-10 bridge we’ve been yakking about for the past 15 years. I’m not going to give Trovinger a tough time because he had to relearn a lesson he already knew the hard way: Take the Causeway, Al. I’m sure River was sitting there beside you when you got on the Bayway thinking, “What the hell is he doing?! It’s Sunday! Sunday on the Bayway, are you crazy?! We’ll be stuck for at least an hour! That’s like seven hours for me!” It’s sad to think River was willing to brave drowning and alligator attacks to get off the boiling hot Bayway. Truthfully, though, it wasn’t much better down on the Causeway — or Battleship Parkway, to road snobs. A terrible boating accident had the overflow from the Bayway rubbernecking and making the trip back to Mobile nearly impossible. But at least there was the option to have a cold beer. Making the trip back and forth to Orange Beach this past weekend was one where you needed to pop a few of grandpa’s blood pressure pills. Traffic was so bad going over on Saturday I even resorted to the dreaded “backroads” tactic in hopes of sneaking around the congestion. I’m sure my father telepathically sensed my use of his favorite move and smiled like Yoda. But it didn’t work. Sure, Highway 31 was fine, but when I headed south on 181 to get on I-10 there was a completely senseless traffic jam that made a one-mile trip take 20 minutes. And then it was an interstate crawl all the way to the Baldwin Express exit anyway. There’s really no reason to explain much more as I’m certain everyone reading this has been through the same exact situation. For the better part of 20 years we’ve been hearing about how the Wallace Tunnel is the worst pinch point on I-10’s entire route from Jacksonville to Los Angeles. And we’ve heard a million times it’s a “priority” for the federal government to rectify that problem. Still, one year after another flips by and nothing concrete ever happens. (Yes, that’s a bridge pun. My dad is smiling like Yoda again.) There are even more condominiums being built along the Gulf, which means more and more people joining in the traffic jam. Some like to dismiss the traffic issues as not being as bad as in big cities like Atlanta, but I’m not certain aspiring to be mentioned in the same breath as the worst snarl in the entire Southeastern U.S. should be our benchmark for getting serious about Cartoon/Laura Mattei A s my kids are now firmly in their teens, I try as often as possible to impart important life lessons. Some are pretty simple — “Shut the door when you’re peeing!” Others are meant to sink in over time and come in handy later in young adulthood — “Don’t let your last words be ‘Hold my beer and watch this!’” But perhaps the piece of fatherly advice that passes my lips most often these days as my son begins driving is, “Do not, under any circumstances, ever get on the Bayway!” OK, OK, I’ll admit there are times it’s not massively dumb to try to drive across the Jubilee Parkway, the technical name of the long, raised Interstate 10 roadway connecting Mobile and Baldwin counties. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3:45 a.m. it’s not completely likely you’ll end up in a traffic jam as long as it’s not raining. But certainly while the sun is shining it’s a risk, and thinking you’ll sail smoothly across during daytime hours on the weekend is a fool’s errand. None of this is news, of course. We all know these things like we know how to peel a crawfish. But locals still roll the dice every day and end up sitting on the seemingly endless stretch of concrete, waiting for people from Texas, Louisiana and Florida to drive through the THE TRAFFIC ON THE BAYWAY IS SO BAD, DOGS ARE JUMPING OFF OF IT. IF THEY DON’T BUILD THE BRIDGE SOON, FRUSTRATED MOTORISTS ARE SOON TO FOLLOW.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Writing is on the wall for Ladd, might as well control the ending T ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM his week, the city had a community meeting at Williamson High School to discuss the future of Ladd Stadium. The meeting, which was highly contentious at times, seemed to be more about sentimentality than practicality, and what should have been a discussion about what to do with a 70-year-old stadium that will soon, without question, have a much younger and attractive rival on the USA campus, turned into an emotional argument with racial and socioeconomic undertones. Unfortunately, these two issues that have become intertwined should have never been in the first place. As most everyone knows by now, the city is considering giving the University of South Alabama $500,000 per year for 10 years for a total of $10 million to build a stadium on the USA campus. The county has also been asked to contribute but they have not publicly discussed numbers. The stadium is estimated to cost a total of $72 million to construct. In turn, USA would give the city $2.5 million to do whatever it wants with Ladd. The city has floated the idea of tearing it down and building a brand-new but smaller, 5,000-seat stadium that would require much less maintenance and be better suited for the high school teams that would still play there. Many at the meeting expressed how they had been to the Senior Bowl every year and how they loved walking over from their houses or even watching the scoreboard from their yards. I had friends who lived on West Street years ago and they would have an epic Senior Bowl party every year that I never missed. After they moved, my friends and I would always “tent hop” and then head to the “World’s Largest Senior Bowl Party” at Callaghan’s. I get the sentimentality of having it at Ladd and near downtown. I can also understand how the African-American community must feel. The stadium is located in a majority-black community and, as many said at the meeting, it has a been a big part of their culture for decades, hosting Senior Bowl, Dollar General Bowl and Gulf Coast Classic tailgates in their yards over the years. Now, it must seem like the powers-that-be are swooping in and using some of their taxpayer money to move their stadium to a whiter part of Mobile. I get how that is the perception and how that does not seem fair. But that is not the reality. The reality is USA is going to build its stadium no matter what, because that is the next logical step in their football program. That is going to determine Ladd’s fate, and it really doesn’t matter what the mayor, City Council, stadium board or citizens who live around it say or do. So let’s think about that fate. What is going to happen almost immediately once the new USA stadium is completed? There will be a brand-new, 25,000-capacity stadium with the latest, state-ofthe-art training facilities and indoor and outdoor practice fields. The city does not have the money to renovate and maintain Ladd to the level that would be competitive against this new facility. So if you don’t think the Dollar General Bowl and Senior Bowl won’t go to USA almost immediately, you are kidding yourselves. Ladd’s decrepit condition is the biggest thing you hear the NFL coaches, scouts and national sports media complain about every year at the Senior Bowl. When I was riding in the elevator to the press boxes one year with some ESPN folks, they were making jokes about how they thought they were going to get stuck in the elevator (I was scared of that, too!) and just how low-rent the whole place was. They didn’t know I was listening to them, but I was embarrassed for us. I wouldn’t even be surprised if the Gulf Coast Classic was eventually wooed over to USA, too. Nice facilities and a campus full of students who can walk from their dorms and make your game nearly or completely sold out is pretty enticing. USA knows this, too. And they know this move will essentially kill Ladd, which is part of the reason they offered this money to use in repurposing it. “When we start playing games at home, on campus, it will have an impact on the community,” said Nick Lawkis, associate director of USA’s office of governmental relations, at a recent Mobile City Council meeting. “So we’re saying, here’s $2.5 million to help the community with whatever enhancements they would like to do with Ladd. If not, so be it, we don’t have to. We don’t have to do it. We’re just saying, as a part of this deal, if you would like $2.5 million to help renovate or spruce it up, whatever you’d like to do, we’re trying to contribute to leave the community in a better place than when we got there when we leave. … We’d like to contribute a little bit to what we’ve called our home stadium for the last nine years.” So if we don’t take their money and we just leave it as is, what happens then? We can have four high schools play their games at a 40,000-capacity stadium that they will never, ever fill, and the city will continue to perform the minimum amount of maintenance on a stadium that is way too large for what it is now hosting. And it will continue to deteriorate. Or you could let the city tear part of it down and build a nice, new stadium with a smaller footprint that could possibly include community meeting spaces, walking tracks, practice football or soccer fields, basketball courts, any number of things to make it a much greater asset to the community than it is now and certainly in the years to come. Now, do I think it’s still a valid debate on how much money the city and county contribute to the project, if anything? Absolutely. It’s 100 percent true that the city and county will benefit from the economic impact a new stadium like this will bring in. But obviously one could argue the city could just take $2.5 million from its own budget and do something with Ladd and save itself the $7.5 million going to USA. But, of course, the university is already a huge economic driver in this community and only continues to grow. And because of this, I do think the city and county should contribute something to this project. Should it be this exact deal? I’m not sure yet. I do think it would give taxpayers more comfort to know the university was doing all it could possibly do in private fundraising through bigwig alumni donors and especially with the USA Foundation, which has tons of money (a reported $369 million in net assets), but says they can’t give money to the stadium because it’s “out of the scope of their mission,” which puts some bad-tasting South in the collective taxpayer’s mouth. Because, hey, is it really part of the city and county’s “mission” to help build a stadium either? The university should really try and work something out with the foundation on this. It would look much, much better if they were contributing to this as well. The foundation says its mission “is to support the academic programs of the university like student scholarships or professorships. The endowment is designated and restricted for specific purposes, and the support of a stadium is really outside of that scope.” Like it or not, having a football team and stadium helps attract the kind of students and professors they want to “support,” so they should really reconsider. We can fight and fuss and let this matter divide our community all we want. But it’s all for naught. USA will build a stadium. That move will be detrimental to Ladd. The writing is on the wall, but we can at least control the story that is written. And getting a brand-new, smaller but nicer stadium with many other new amenities really seems to be a much happier ending than watching a stadium that we have all known and loved over the years die a slow and painful death. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Alabama could be an unintended trade war casualty BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER L ast week a rare moment of bipartisanship highlighted the profound impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policy on newspapers around the country. At the United States International Trade Commission on July 17, Republican and Democratic members of Congress voiced their alarm over how the preliminary tariff on uncoated groundwood paper used for newsprint has caused the price of newsprint to rise nearly 30 percent. The commission was holding a hearing to consider whether the preliminary tariff imposed four months ago on paper coming from Canada should become permanent. As newspapers around the country, both small and large, are buckling financially from the weight of this tariff, unified voices in Congress made it clear: This tariff must end. Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia remarked: “The threat of losing the newspaper in this country is a tremendous threat to the First Amendment. … Printed newspapers remain a vital part of our country’s free press, which is a key component of our democratic governance and civic life. … At the local, regional and national level, these papers help us understand and provide necessary context to the events unfolding here at home and across the globe.” According to the law of unintended consequences, the actions of people — and particularly of governments — always have effects that are unintended or unanticipated. This is a fundamental economic principle. However, according to one observer, “Economists and other social scientists have heeded its power for centuries; for just as long, politicians and popular opinion have largely ignored it.” We are seeing this observation play out in real time as tariffs are being put forward and enacted as a way to supposedly level the international trade playing field. Alabama and other states are paying a price for this, though, and if further tariffs are put in place the price can eventually become exceedingly high. Fueled by the increasing production of such things as cars, aircraft components, paper, minerals and chemicals, Alabama exports for 2017 set an annual record, hitting a mark of $21.7 billion. Trade in Alabama is a big deal. Alabama exports have grown 21 percent since 2011 and 50 percent over the decade. Mobile serves as the gateway for shipments that go out to 189 countries, with Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and Japan, in that order, the top five recipients. Likewise, Alabama imports totaled around 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 $23.6 billion for 2017. Again, another significant dollar amount, with Mobile serving as the entryway for imports coming chiefly from South Korea, Germany, Mexico, Canada and China. The tens of billions of dollars in trade taking place in Alabama supports close to 600,000 jobs throughout the state. As a result, many Alabama families are beneficiaries of the high volume of exports and imports constantly on the move throughout the state. Yet one of the unintended consequences of putting “America First,” by engaging in the implementation of tariffs, is that this powerful economic growth engine and jobs creator that international trade is in Alabama could become seriously imperiled. As can be seen by the above data, the very countries that are being threatened with tariffs or already have tariffs levied against them are the very same ones that are Alabama’s top trading partners. In retaliation for tariffs levied against them, China has slapped a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans exported to China. On the list of the top 25 Alabama exports, soybeans come in at number 15. The state produces around 400,000 acres of soybeans each year and the soybean industry employs more than 100,000 people throughout the state. The effects of this retaliatory tariff on the state could be profound. Alabama political and business leaders are anxiously waiting to see whether the administration will impose a 25 percent tariff on foreign cars, trucks and auto parts. Not including the new Toyota-Mazda plant that’s estimated to bring in 4,000 jobs, currently Alabama’s automotive manufacturing sector employs almost 40,000 people. Alabama vehicle exports in 2017 totaled nearly $8 billion. Automotive manufacturing has grown so much in Alabama the state has become the nation’s third-largest automobile exporter. We’re in the top three of a national ranking for something besides football. But if the 25 percent tariff is imposed and the nations we target respond in like fashion, the impact on Alabama’s automotive manufacturing sector could be profound — in a negative way. As the gateway for the flow of goods in and out of the state, Mobile stands to take an economic hit as well if there is a significant downturn in international trade in the state. Trade wars aren’t good, nor are they easy. If the country is thrust into one, an unintended consequence could be Alabama becoming one of its casualties.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT A 2020 U.S. Senate election bloodletting is what Alabama needs BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he six weeks leading up to last week’s Republican primary runoff was a reminder of just how ugly politics can get. Even without the state’s highest office of governor on the ballot, hundreds of thousands of dollars were pumped into winning an election in which only 12.7 percent of Alabama’s 3.4 million registered voters participated. Consider this: The marquee race on the ballot pitted State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R-Guntersville) against Public Service Commissioner Twinkle Cavanaugh for the office of lieutenant governor. Beyond being thought of as the second-string governor waiting for a chance to steer the ship of state should the sitting governor step aside, could you ask anyone on the street to explain what exactly is the role of lieutenant governor in Alabama and get a satisfactory response? Probably not. Even as an office without a clear purpose, the contest for the GOP lieutenant gubernatorial nomination turned into a free-for-all. Allegations of arrests hit the airwaves. Fiberglass tigers roamed the state. And for what, a seemingly ceremonial position with an office at the State Capitol? The Ainsworth-Cavanaugh race could be a warmup for the GOP intraparty bloodletting the state of Alabama badly needs, which could be coming in 2020 when U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (DMountain Brook) is up for re-election. When Jeff Sessions vacated his seat in 2017 to become U.S. Attorney General, there should have been a robust contest convened to determine the nominee in an election for Sessions’ replacement. Instead, we had the bizarre appointment of Luther Strange by disgraced Gov. Robert Bentley. Then the departure of that disgraced governor led to an ill-timed special election called by his successor, Kay Ivey. Even with Ivey’s effort, we didn’t get it in 2017. The 2017 Republican primary race should have been the opportunity for the best of the best in Alabama Republican Party politics to go head-to-head and weed out the pretenders from the contenders. All of Alabama’s power brokers should have declared an allegiance and laid their cards on the table in backing their guy. We didn’t get that. We got outsiders enabled by Alabama’s respected elder statesman, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa), trying to concoct a scenario to have Luther Strange rubber-stamped as the GOP nominee and as U.S. Senator. If you were a visible figure in Alabama politics at the time and thought maybe this would be an opportunity, given it was an off-year election, for you to hold your current office — you might have been told not to bother. Luther was “the guy.” If you were a political consulting firm, you had threats of being blacklisted if you accepted business from a potential candidate. There were a few who ignored those signals, most regrettably Roy Moore. It backfired. Voters rejected Strange, and after some well-timed, well-placed opposition research, they rejected Roy Moore. Had other serious challengers not been deterred, there might have been an ugly civil war within the Alabama GOP. For Republicans, that might sound terrible. Enabling a circular firing squad sounds counterintuitive. In a one-party state such as Alabama, where Democrats struggle, it would have been healthy. Aside from last year’s U.S. Senate special election, going back a decade the GOP candidate always wins statewide. Thus, the GOP primary process involves trade groups and lobbying interests deploying their resources to support the Republican candidate of their choosing. Those interested parties may or may not include the planters, the old Big Mules, the new Big Mules, the cattlemen’s association, the power company, the health insurance providers, the gambling interests, the pro-lottery advocates, the chamber of commerce types, etc. They have a favorite candidate. Sometimes they line up behind the same favorite. Sometimes they don’t. If the latter is the case, it could pit some of these well-funded heavyweight groups against one another. If the heads of these groups are unable to compromise on a candidate in a backroom somewhere, it’s war. Questionably named “super PACs” run dishonest radio spots, mail out glossy flyers, place endless robocalls and display billboards and yard signs. If you thought the race for lieutenant governor was bad, wait until there is something on the line more relevant than a seemingly ceremonial office. There are also casualties. Usually, no one is donating hard-earned money to political groups for fun. They want results. They want candidates that will cater to their interests. This scenario is in place for the 2020 U.S. Senate election. In Montgomery, there is a schism underway among the state’s most influential groups that is sorting itself out with the breakup of the Business Council of Alabama. Mostly it is a lot of egos vying to be Alabama’s ultimate kingmaker. Last week’s GOP primary was the end of this election cycle for the most part. A formal end comes in November. As studious members of the media, some of us will pretend to take a hard look at both of the candidates, or try to fool ourselves into thinking there is a real contest. Deep down, we all know the GOP nominee is probably going to win in November. That’s why last Wednesday marked the beginning of the political silly season for 2020. Most of America will be watching who the Democrats pick to run against Donald Trump. In Alabama, it will be about who Republicans choose to run against Doug Jones. The speculation as to who that person might be started during Jones’ victory speech in Birmingham last December. Some of the names include Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), State Sen. Arthur Orr (RDecatur) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville). One longshot possibility is the return of Jeff Sessions, but at age 73 in 2020, would he want to campaign to resume his role as a backbencher in the U.S. Senate? A knock-down-drag-out election cycle is what Alabama needs: major divisions within the state’s political power structure. Break up the monopolies. Have the best of the best political consultants go head-to-head against one another. In the end, the last man or woman standing will show who won the will of the voters and those that dwell in the circles of power will be forced to adapt or suffer a future of irrelevance. (Hi, Alabama Education Association.) Think of it as a bloodletting. All the unhealthy factions that exist for the sake of existing will go away. The rotting good ol’ boy networks will give way to new ones. The results won’t be perfect, but they will be more representative of the constituents in the state. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL BCAR releases June residential report BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM C oming as no surprise, and perhaps appropriately for summer, Baldwin County residential homes are still selling at a sizzling clip, according to the most recent data released by the Baldwin County Association of Realtors (BCAR). “The Baldwin County housing market — and national housing market for that matter — continues to speed up, and we better be ready for the ride,” the BCAR study said. Residential active inventory totaled 3,184 in June, with 793 properties sold last month, a decrease of 5.6 percent from 806 properties sold in June 2017. Properties are spending fewer days on the market than in 2017, decreasing 41 percent from 138 days last year to 82 days this June. Total sales increased 4 percent this June, to $232,095,540 from $223,388,146 last June. The average sales prices of residential properties in Baldwin County in June 2018 increased about 6 percent from 2017. Last year the average sales price was $277,156, compared to $292,680 this year. Here are residential MLS stats by area: Central Baldwin • Residential properties sold in June 2018: 177 • Average sales price: $198,876 • Average days on market: 70 • Average sales price change from June 2017: up 6.2 percent Coastal Condos • Residential properties sold in June 2018: 106 • Average sales price: $374,696 • Average days on market: 80 • Average sales price change from June 2017: up 6.4 percent Coastal Homes • Residential properties sold in June 2018: 94 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 • Average sales price: $395,881 • Average days on market: 85 • Average sales price change from June 2017: up 8.9 percent Eastern Shore • Residential properties sold in June 2018: 289 • Average sales price: $312,544 • Average days on market: 87 • Average sales price change from June 2017: up 8.8 percent North Baldwin • Residential properties sold in June 2018: 16 • Average sales price: $153,643 • Average days on market: 77 • Average sales price change from June 2017: up 0.7 percent BCAR is a professional trade association supporting more than 2,000 Realtors in the Baldwin County region. The organization supports members through professional education, peer networking and MLS services. More information about the organization can be found on its website or Facebook page. Commercial real estate moves • Hank’s Fine Furniture recently purchased the TechLine warehouse and office property at 30852 State Highway 181 in Spanish Fort for $1,450,000. The 2.1acre commercial parcel consists of two buildings with more than 26,000 square feet of space. The seller will continue to operate from the property while they build a new facility in the I-10 Commerce Center Industrial Park in Spanish Fort. Plans are in place for the buyer to start renovating the property during the first quarter of 2019. This will be the furniture retailer’s fifth store along the central Gulf Coast, with existing stores in Mobile, Pensacola, Destin and Panama City. Steven McMahon with Inge & Associates represented TechLine and Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty worked for the Hank’s Fine Furniture retail chain. • According to Ballard Sweat with RE/MAX Paradise in Orange Beach, speculators paid over $1 million for the Whispering Pines subdivision located off of U.S. Route 8 in Baldwin County near Gulf Shores. Plans are in place to divide the former neighborhood into 150 lots for recreational vehicles this fall, to be sold for $59,000 per plot. Stacy Ryals with Hosteeva of Realty worked for the buyer. Ballard Sweat represented the seller. • PrimeLending recently held a grand opening for its new 2,000-square-foot retail space. The branch, located at 214 St. Francis St. in downtown Mobile, has been staffed with approximately 20 local employees, according to branch manager Stephanie Kyle. The Dallas-based residential mortgage originator is also planning to open at least five more branches in Mobile and Baldwin counties by the end of the year, reportedly adding upwards of 100 new jobs for the area, per a news release. A PlainsCapital company, PrimeLending has more than 270 locations in 37 states, collectively employing some 2,300 workers. • According to Jeremy Friedman of Katapult Properties, Kudzu Ventures recently acquired a 2,000-square-foot lot inside the Fairhope Professional Park. The site is situated on Professional Park Drive off of Nichols Avenue and near U.S. Route 98 (N. Greeno Road) in Fairhope. Kiel Rubio with Coldwell Banker Reehl Properties represented the sellers. Friedman worked for the buyers. Stalcup appointed to Ascension AL board of directors Wilkins Miller, LLC, a local accounting firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, recently announced L. Page Stalcup III, a partner with the firm, was selected by the Ascension Healthcare board of trustees to the Ascension Alabama board of directors. Board members carry out Ascension’s mission to manage service priorities across its continuum of health care units. Stalcup joined the firm when the office was originally the Mobile office of Pannell Kerr Forster and became a founding shareholder of Wilkins Miller, P.C., in 1991. He has experience in areas of taxation including corporate, partnership, individual and fiduciary tax and estate planning. He also offers specialized experience in economic, financial, operational, organization and management consulting accounting and auditing for real estate, colleges and universities, construction and manufacturing. Stalcup is a frequent teacher and lecturer in the accounting industry on topics related to the real estate industry. He also has served in an advisory capacity for another municipality, as well as numerous charitable and civic organizations, according to a news release.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Asian Garden has the Korean you’re craving ASIAN GARDEN 2488 HILLCREST ROAD MOBILE 36695 251-661-8338 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET I ’ve had a lot of people ask me about Korean food lately, and I can’t seem to find any. I’m all ears if you know a spot within a hundred-mile radius. Mainly the inquiries are about Korean barbecue, something I’ve considered getting into at home since I do love beef bulgogi. That’s the Korean dish requested the most. It got me thinking of the last time I had anything labeled Korean. There was the Korean barbecue taco from Jack’s by the Tracks in Pascagoula, which may be my favorite taco ever, but the last time I remember having bulgogi was at Asian Garden. When my mind is set on something delicious, it’s hard to steer me from it. We loaded up the latest grocery-grabbing Subaru, new to our fleet, and headed west on Cottage Hill. I can’t say exactly how many other places tempted us, but I had tunnel vision. It was bulgogi or bust for me. A full parking lot engulfing a smallish building is a sign of two things: The food is probably good, and you’ll more than likely have to wait on seating. It’s been four years since my last visit, but I very quickly realized my rookie mistake of hitting this place up at noon on a Sunday. They were slammed. In the weeds. The 112-degree heat index was, despite a short walk through the parking lot, enough to make us appreciate the air conditioning no matter if we were sitting or standing. A 15-minute wait was surely bearable. When finally seated, I noticed the lunch menu showed no signs of the dish that prompted the short-term (disputable, I know) insanity that drove me to drive this far for a bit of beef and a bowl of rice. A bit of panic set in. I was prepared to walk in spite of the fact that the chair was soft and accommodating and the cool air was WORD OF MOUTH Tickets on sale for 2nd annual Wine on the River Cooper Riverside Park will again host the Land Rover Gulf Coast Wine on the River wine tasting Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m. This second annual event will have an “Around the World” theme focusing on selected cultural regions, with wine and beer available for purchase. Live music and food from local restaurants and food trucks sweeten the pot. There’s plenty of time to get your tickets, but take advantage of early-bird pricing to attend on the cheap. Now through Aug. 6, tickets cost $39 plus tax. Thereafter (Aug. 7 through Oct. 19) tickets will cost $49, and $59 the day of the event. Wine on the River is proud to maintain a charitable component by contributing pro- drying my feverishly hot forehead, until the third waitress to take our drink order told me I could certainly order off the dinner menu. Whew! About the time Waitress #3 was tending to us, the restaurant was calming down and resuming a sense of normalcy for diners and servers alike. We’d all handled it well with minimal panic or fussing and fighting. It was now time to get busy eating. You can’t take the boys anywhere Asian without getting pork dumplings ($4.50). Call them pot stickers or any other of the half-dozen names you see in this town, but I’m on board with this type of behavior. Asian Garden offers them steamed, deep-fried or pan-fried. We chose the latter for that hint of crispiness. We ran the table on the soup course, complimentary with every lunch special. Graham was more than pleased with his miso. Crispy noodles, cheese-stuffed wontons and a veggie spring roll on the side were “delicacies from the Orient” as far as he was concerned. He loved every bit. Lucas had the clear-broth egg drop soup, flavorful despite its plain appearance. He’s fond of the crispy noodles, but donated the rest of his fanfare to his little brother. Katie had the wonton soup, with a single, sizable wonton with good texture and plenty of vegetables. Cabbage, greens and the wonton not being “cooked to death” won her over. Since I wasn’t ordering from the lunch menu I had to order soup separately. Tom yum ($4.50) isn’t exactly what you crave in these temperatures, but I wasn’t going to feel left out. Served with chicken and shrimp, I will allow that it’s not my favorite. A bit of cabbage, mushrooms, imitation crab and that oddly cut chicken just didn’t turn me on. The broth was pretty good and I enjoyed the heat ceeds and collaborating with Fuse Project, an organization dedicated to providing the spark for innovation, funding and implementation of projects benefiting health, fitness, education and social responsibility of our children. For more information and to purchase tickets online visit www.wineontherivermobile.com. Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar opens on Airport Blvd. If you’ve ever visited 3673 Airport Blvd., you may have dined at Don Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, Baumhower’s Wings or Bishop’s Grill and Bar. That interior space is now unrecognizable, transformed into Mobile’s latest sports bar, Walk-Ons Bistreaux and Bar. With a name like that you can bet your 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 level 3 (of a possible 5), but I just wanted it to be a little simpler. Lucas had the beef and broccoli lunch ($7.50), basically pepper steak with mixed veggies of carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini and onions in a brown sauce. He ate all of his vegetables, save the onions and ‘shrooms, again passing them off to his brother. Moo Goo Gai Pan ($7.50) was Katie’s choice, and she was happy to report the thin-sliced chicken with tender, crisp vegetables in the light sauce had a bit of a garlic flavor. It was non-polarizing, as moo goo gai pan should be. Graham settled for a very good dish of Osaka Chicken Chop ($7.50). Perfectly cooked chicken breast was chopped crosswise with a light brown sesame sauce next to the same mixed veggies we pretty much all enjoyed, only he had more due to a generous brother. I loved his chicken. It was the second-best dish of the day. Of course I got what I came for. Seoul Bulgogi ($10.99) wasn’t on the lunch menu, but I happily paid the dinner price. I have a lot of favorite dishes in this city. I’ll easily keep this in the top 15, and that’s a big deal for me. This version is thin-sliced beef marinated and cooked with garlic cloves (sliced even thinner) that reach a sweet flavor, imparting earth tones to the meat. A side of kimchi adds the tartness and sting, but remember a little goes a long way. It’s a gorgeous dish. I want someone’s Korean grandmother to show me the secrets of bulgogi. I must learn the ways. So here’s what we’ve learned: Asian Garden is still shelling out great food. It’s probably better to wait until 1:30 p.m. if you go on Sunday. I don’t know why it took me four years to return, but I won’t wait that long again. You asked me, I checked it out, and it’s still good. Know any other Korean spots? Clue me in. bottom dollar the place has roots in Louisiana. With co-owner/partner Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, there is some celeb power behind this, as well as a heavy Cajun influence to the menu. Yes, it’s a sports bar, but everything has a bit of a twist to it. Boudin balls are served with a Dijon horseradish sauce. Devils on Horseback are stuffed with cream cheese and pickled jalapeños, wrapped in bacon and deep fried. The gumbo is duck and andouille. Fried alligator is more tender than usual, and you can even get etouffee as a side. Definitely not your usual sports bar menu, but they still have burgers and wraps. Certain tables have their own taps so guests don’t have to wait for a server to refill their glasses. The taps record how much you drink and tally up your check. That sounds delightfully dangerous! The staff seems knowledgeable, as if spring training went well. With plenty of TV screens, I’m certain this will be a football destination for those in the Airport/I-65 area. It opened Monday, so try it soon. For a complete menu and the backstory of this growing chain, visit www.walk-ons.com. Bay Bites finalized food truck list seems promising It’s last minute, but Bay Bites Food Truck Festival has assembled a smart-looking list for its July 25 event. BFF Food Truck, Frios Gourmet Pops, The Hotdoggery, Katie’s Kotton Kandy, Kraken Katering Co., Maya Luna, Mother Shuckers Corn Roasters, Southern Grill BBQ, Soul Heaven Café, TinTin’s Rock and Roll and WeMo’s Wings will be in attendance. That’s a mouthful! Recycle!

COVER STORY Condos still rising on beaches in resort towns BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER E very time a new resort condo complex is approved, a hue and cry goes up from the citizenry about how the beaches in Baldwin County are already overcrowded. New complexes, they say, will bring more and more traffic to an already overburdened infrastructure. And every time, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon comes back with the same response. “There’s an argument out there to stop building condos or [impose] a moratorium on building,” Kennon said. “We say this over and over and almost every time we have a meeting that this is not a possibility. You can’t stop people from building on property what they have a right and are zoned to build on. You will get sued and lose gazillions of dollars. “It really frustrates me to hear the chatter out there, especially on social media, that we need to stop building, we need to stop growth. It doesn’t work that way. As long as people want to build and they follow the rules, they can do it.” Causing the latest uproar is the fourth new condominium complex from developer Brett-Robinson in four years. Fifth, if you count the buildings. Phoenix Gulf Towers is planned for west Orange Beach between Sugar Beach on the east and Palm Beach on the west. It will include two 26-story buildings, each with 96 units. That’s not the only area of growth along the coast. In Orange Beach alone since January 2017, more than 843 subdivision lots or condo units have been approved. In 2017, 139 building permits were issued for singlefamily housing and through June of this year, 62 more have been issued. Additionally, the Caribe Resort already has approval for more than 500 more units at its complex on the east side of Perdido Pass, owner Larry Wireman said. His plans to build a 160-unit Caribe on the Beach next to the Cotton Bayou Beach Access have been canceled. On the books and approved before January 2017 are three towers on lots east of the Hampton Inn and near the intersection of Alabama State Route 161 and Route 182, the only intersection on beach road in town. Those condos - Grace, Ascension and Transcendence - would add a total of 443 units if developed. Ground has not been broken on any of these projects. Gulf Shores is seeing even higher numbers. There are 21 subdivisions with a total of 1,614 single-family residential lots approved and ready for building. D.R. Horton is applying for 23 more lots in a subdivision on Wedgewood Drive that is phase III of an 85-lot subdivision already underway. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 of the year and the rest of the time nobody’s here. It’s a way of life anymore.” There are more than 17,000 vacation condos, hotel rooms and beach houses in south Baldwin County. Orange Beach alone has 8,466 of the 14,567 condos with Gulf Shores having 4,519 and Fort Morgan 1,582. There are a total of 2,473 hotel rooms in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and none in Fort Morgan. Traffic fixes Kennon and Mayor Robert Craft of Gulf Shores are both trying to come up with traffic fixes of their own, but the problem roads are controlled by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Another 931 units are approved for condo, apartment Both towns recently voted to increase the lodging tax from 11 percent to or vacation cottages for a total of 2,545. Included in those 13 percent with the state getting 4 percent; each city collects 7 percent, and 2 numbers are the 350-room Gulf State Park Lodge and a percent goes to the island Convention and Visitors Bureau to woo tourists to 98-room Best Western on East Beach Boulevard across vacation in both cities and the Fort Morgan peninsula. the street from the beach. Both cities say the extra funds — about $5 million for Orange Beach and Those numbers don’t include a new public-private just under $3 million for Gulf Shores — will be used for roads and the clean venture to build a 229-room Embassy Suites hotel on a city-owned lot on West Beach Boulevard across the street beach initiative, Leave Only Footprints. On the Gulf Shores side, the state is moving ahead with property acquisifrom the Gulf. The city is giving DD Partners a $6.5 miltions for a new road from the Foley Beach Express south to a bridge over the lion tax rebate over eight years to help pay for meeting Intracoastal Waterway east of the Gulf Shores airport. It will land on a Canal space in the new hotel. All of this will attract more and more people on roads Road that is scheduled to be widened to five lanes using Restore Act money. Gulf Shores also recently announced plans to pursue $46 million in grant that are already clogged daily during the busy summer season. Vann Owens is a retired autoworker who drives a money for a variety of traffic fixes, among them a third lane south over the State taxi amid all the traffic chaos. He says the main problems Route 59 bridge and a pedestrian bridge attached to the east side of the bridge. A city delegation also visited officials in Washington, D.C., to pursue a he sees are at the Flora-Bama and eastbound travel on grant in the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program, or Canal Road. BUILD. It takes the place of the former Transportation Investment Generating “I was trying to get a passenger to Indigo in Perdido Key and the back-up eastbound from the Flora-Bama was Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grants. The project would cost a total of $46.1 million, with $25.1 million coming a mile and a half,” Owens said. “I turned around and went from BUILD funds, $21.6 from RESTORE Act funds and the city will kick in to 98 to Lillian and then went to Perdido Key that way. $3.4 million to pay for the design costs of the projects. I’ve had to do that four or five times this year because of In Orange Beach, the city is moving forward with the Wolf Bay Bridge, a what the Bama is not addressing.” span that has been talked about for 25 years or more. The City Council recently Owens also has a route to miss the Canal Road headvoted to spend a little over $3 million on survey work as well as design, enache, one many residents are using during the summer gineering and permitting to kick off the process leading to construction of the months. long-awaited span. “If I pick up somebody at Turquoise and take them to ALDOT is preparing to begin construction of a second eastbound lane from The Wharf and it’s backed up like that and it’s jammed William Silvers Parkway to Alabama 161 on Canal Road. Moving utilities to and jammed and jammed, I circle back through Gulf make room for the lane will start when school is back in session and take until Shores and the state park,” Owens said. “This year’s it’s the start of the 2019 summer season, maybe longer. been a nightmare out there.” It will include a complete rebuild of the Canal Road and Alabama 161 Owens says he understands there’s not much the city can do to stop someone who wants to build on property they’ve intersection with two sweeping turn lanes headed south, causing the removal of a Tom Thumb convenience store at the corner. invested in and are building within the zoning laws. The biggest fix needed, most people agree, is a road through the state park. “I think the City Council and the planning commis“I don’t think in my lifetime there will ever be a road through the park to sion both can only do so much,” Owens said. “They just can’t stop things in its tracks. I know we don’t like it and connect the beach with Canal Road,” Kennon said. “It is the most commonI know we don’t like fighting this traffic that’s gotten tre- sense fix for our traffic. But the governor’s office, in a lawsuit with environmental groups over the lodge for Gulf State Park, signed an agreement not to build mendous this year because I’m all over the place. I think the City Council, they just can’t shut the door. I don’t like any new roads for 20 years.” Orange Beach officials are saying improving an existing roadway which some of the things they do but this particular issue right was the original road on the island to the beach, Powerline Road, would not go here, I just don’t think they can do any different.” against the lawsuit. Wireman says he knows adding units, whether it be “We all agree it is a road, Powerline Road and its continuation,” Kennon at Caribe or the two towers Brett Robinson is planning said. “But the state doesn’t recognize it as a road.” in west Orange Beach, will increase the traffic on city streets. But he also says it’s seasonal. “I’m probably the wrong person to ask because I’m in PUD a bad word? the condo business and I think traffic is fine,” Wireman The cities sometimes get flack for approving planned unit developments said. “As far as the traffic goes, I’m not going to complain (PUDs) that include changes or variances to the zoning regulations. Brett Robabout the traffic. Somebody said it’s as bad as Atlanta and inson asked for some in each of the four buildings it is building or planning to I say you haven’t been to Atlanta lately. It’s 100 days out

COVER STORY build in Orange Beach. Phoenix Orange Beach is nearing completion on the west side of the Hampton Inn and Phoenix Orange Beach II is a few stories out of the ground about a mile or so east of the Alabama 161 intersection. There is a PUD to avoid a small zoning requirement, the incremental setback rule. Starting at a certain height, zoning calls for the building to be 10 feet narrower with each additional story. Kennon insists that in the past most PUDs were efforts to increase density and squeeze in more units than allowed by zoning regulations. “PUD is not a bad word in this context,” Kennon said. “This is the proper use of a PUD.” In all the new Phoenix developments there were concessions, but the end result was buildings smaller than what the company could build by rights. In the case of Phoenix Gulf Towers, more than 1.16 million square feet of living space and 243 individual units would be allowed on the parcel Instead, each building will have 96 units, or a total of 192 broken down into 24 twobedroom units, 24 three-bedroom units and 48 four-bedroom units in each building and a total of 926,000 square feet. “We’re reducing the overall number of units by 51,” Brett Robinson’s John Brett told the commission. “That’s 51 less three- and four-bedroom units and however many cars it takes to fill up those units. It’s 243,000 square feet smaller.” In applications for each of the new Phoenix buildings, similar concessions were made reducing the number of allowed units and height of the projects. Embassy Suites Herb Malone, president and CEO of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, says the Embassy Suites hotel will be used to provide a new tourism draw. “Not only does Embassy Suites add more meeting space to the destination, but it also adds to our lodging inventory, which helps us to continue to attract more visitors who will shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, book at our attractions and vacation here for years to come,” Malone said. When Gulf Shores and island tourism officials looked at the plan submitted by DD Partners for the project they saw something was missing. Or, at least something they hoped would be included. “It was us requiring they do some level of public meeting space to create meetings within the city that we do not have right now,” Craft said. “We have nothing that we can host a conference or convention within the city of that scale.” Craft believes the meeting spaces in the hotel will attract a new segment of the tourism market. “We’re excited for the opportunity to have this in our community and we think it will provide a broader season,” Craft said. “The convention and conference season is typically not in the middle of the summer. It’s in the shoulder season and we feel like this will give us a broader impact.” Gulf Shores will give Embassy Suites a tax rebate of 42 percent during the first three years of operation and 35 percent every year following, until the $6.5 million is reached, or the basic cost of adding more than 11,000 square feet of meeting space including a 7,800-squarefoot ballroom to the project. “We’ve taken the cost of that floor and incentivized them to do that with that $6.5 million rebate on a certain level of taxes to get that done,” Craft said. “We felt like that was an important addition to the city but we didn’t give them money just for nothing. We gave them that to include that in their plan.” City officials estimate they’ll reach the $6.5 million after eight years of operation. It does not include a rebate on any taxes earmarked for education, transportation projects or beach renourishment. Additionally, the company gets no breaks on permitting required by city codes including the building permit. Even with the rebates, the city expects to still collect as much as $15 million in revenue from the project over its first 10 years of operation. DD Partners will also give the city $1.2 million in cash to build 150 parking spaces in the Gulf Beach District and a $3.3 million letter of credit to secure the property for the project. Once the project begins, Economic Development Director Blake Phelps said, the letter will be returned. The company must start the project no later than July 2019 and complete construction by September 2021. The city first sought partners in 2015 to develop a 1.93-acre parcel it owns on West Beach Boulevard behind the Alvin’s Island store, where Alabama Route 59 ends at the beach. A study by Dr. Keivan Deravi from Auburn University-Montgomery said the new project will have a $65 million annual impact in the community. Officials said the entire project will cost about $85 million. There will be 229 rooms, a full-service spa, an indoor pool and a fitness center. The crown jewel of the project is the 23,000-square-foot rooftop with views of Gulf Place beachfront and the Gulf. It will include a bar, a lounge and a grassy area for games and viewing events on the beach road and will be open to the public. The rooftop pool will be available to hotel guests only. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Mobilian headlines 20th annual jazz festival D BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM rummer Bradley Hamilton is familiar with the spotlight but he’ll be facing more hometown folks than ever on Aug. 4. That’s when he takes the stage with saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr. in the headlining ensemble for the 20th annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival. It’s not Hamilton’s biggest event considering the Mobile native played the prestigious Newport festival in the summers of 2013-15. He’s also been a director for the B.B. King All-Stars at Sea for 16 months. But it will be the largest group of locals who have watched Hamilton play beyond church and smaller venues. His childhood path to the show at the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center began when he spied some drums in church. “My grandmother, she passed recently but she’s responsible for my training. She put me in a drum class with Mr. Leon Rhoden of the Excelsior Band and I was with him from [age] 3 to 16,” Hamilton said. Rhoden fostered the youngster’s interests at every turn. He let him sit in on gigs, even took the 12-year-old to a clinic by James Brown alum Jabo Starks. Rhoden also let a teenaged Hamilton take over the older musician’s slot as a Community Activities Program teacher. As Hamilton neared graduation from John LeFlore High School, an aunt passed along word about the New Orleans mentor program at the nonprofit Tipitina’s Foundation. Hamilton made the cut, so every Monday for a semester during his last year at LeFlore the family drove him to the Crescent City for instruction. Company 11 stages Pulitzer winner Jessie Cates is utterly disappointed by life. A physical disability wracks her, she can’t keep a job or marriage, her son is a criminal and without her widowed mother, she would be homeless. Jessie’s untreated chronic depression suddenly lifts one day. That’s when she gets things in order and asks her mother for her dead father’s service revolver. “‘night, Mother,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about life’s cruelties, is the latest offering from Company 11, an upstart troupe targeting edgier adult fare. They utilize a 70-seat facility in the Center for Creative Living (60 N. Ann St.), on the southwest corner of Ann Street and Old Shell Road. The play runs July 26 through Aug. 2. Curtain for the Thursday through Saturday shows is 8 p.m. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 What the Mobilian learned there under Harrison built on the contemporary jazz he was exposed to through his father. Hamilton’s admiration seeps into his accounts of the enthusiasm and patience he witnessed. “They call him Uncle Donald. Once you’re under his wing, under his mentorship, then you really do become a part of his family,” Hamilton said. The drummer’s talent and a few connections landed him a slot in the hallowed halls of Berklee College of Music, where he delved further into musical theory, its language and challenges. He wasn’t as awestruck by Berklee as others expected. Hamilton credited his focus on longterm goals. “What blows my mind now is a lot of the people I went to school with then are touring with major artists now. They’re in Atlanta and L.A., getting endorsements and recognition, and I went to school with these people. It’s crazy,” Hamilton said. Hamilton’s shining hometown moment will be old hat for Harrison. The saxophonist and Mardi Gras Indian Chief-turned-TV star — Harrison was in HBO’s “Treme” series — has played GCEHJF twice before. That path reflects the maturation of the event. His first show was intended for outdoors but a powerful August thunderstorm chased festival personnel into a now-defunct Water Street blues club. The second was in the iconic Temple Downtown. Last year’s GCEHJF concert was the first held in the luxurious Water Street Convention Center and the enthusiastic response from all involved made a return a priority. The bill features percus- Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students. Visit company11.org for tickets and information. Student winners announced Winners of the 12th annual MAWSS “Fun with Water” Watercolor Contest have been selected from more than 150 entries submitted by area students in grades K-12. • Overall winner: Jeremy Bankston (Theodore High School), “Hide ‘n Seek”; • Grades 9-12: Lindsey Imsand (Theodore High School), “Adventure Under the Sea”; • Grades 6-8: Catherine Chung (Dunbar Magnet School), “Dragon Boat Race”; • Grades 3-5: Dylan LeGros (Council Traditional School), “Fishing with Dad”; and • Grades K-2: Camille Chancey (home-schooled), “Colorful Kayaks.” Winners will be recognized at sionist Tony Bowers, the E.B. Coleman Big Band featuring Karmilla Ali, Tower of Power tribute ensemble Everybody’s Here, before concluding with Harrison and the Young Greats Band. The centerpiece concert starts at 5:30 p.m. Entrance is $15, $10 for students. GCEHJF’s customary cultural impact lands in the preceding weeks. The Marcus Johnson Jazz Camp runs July 23 through Aug. 3. “A Night of Poetry” takes place at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The jazz campers hold a recital on Friday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. at the same museum. “I’ll pull as many people as I can bring in. Most of my friends will come out,” Hamilton said of the Saturday show. The young musician points to jazz and hip-hop as his “top genres.” His project, “Thoughts of a Scholar,” blends the academic with contemporary trends for a unique voice. “I’m telling my generation it’s OK to educate yourself on things you’re curious about, don’t shun it for what the majority says. Everybody’s different and we all have our own experiences,” Hamilton said. He aims to tour colleges in the fall. Hamilton worries about technology and efforts to replace human creativity with artificial intelligence. He points to another Harrison protégé who played GCEHJF with Esperanza Spalding a dozen years ago as a sign of something only humans can do. “We always find ways to reinvent. Christian Scott did a good job of mixing what jazz was and where it is and where it’s going. He did all of that,” Hamilton said. an Aug. 3 awards ceremony at The Shoppes at Bel Air. MAWSS officials will present them with gift cards. Judges were Amberly Harris of Cumulus Broadcasting, Shelby Mitchell of 95 KSJ, Kelly Finley of FM Talk 106.5, local artist Ardith Goodwin and Jennifer Caillavet, marketing coordinator for The Shoppes at Bel Air. Congratulations to all the winners! MTG hands out Zoghby awards Mobile Theatre Guild presented its annual Zoghby Awards for the 2017-2018 season July 14 at the Lafayette Street playhouse. Named for Fr. Anthony Zoghby, who founded the Catholic Theatre Guild that became MTG, this completes their 68th season. Winners are: • Best Show: “Assassins,” directed by Gene Murrell; • Best Actress (nonmusical): Jo Ann Olivera; • Best Actor (nonmusical): Timothy Guy; • Best Actress (musical): Kat Hewitt; • Best Actor (musical): Larry Andrews; • Best Female Newcomer: Melissa Summersell; • Best Male Newcomer: Nick Smith; • Dr. Leslie L. Leslie Award: Gay Gandy and Trish Kellar; • Nibbles Award: Susan Vinson (“Assassins”); • Jerry Carre Award: Phillip Tapia; • Danny Conway Award: Jo Ann Olivera; • Presidents Award: Alessia Vinson; • Tres Costa Award: Corrine March; • Director’s Awards: Angel Ashley (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”); Susan Vinson (“Tuna Does Las Vegas”); Josh Harper, Savannah Teague, Gavin Reeves (“Assassins”); Gayle Alexander (“The Pot”); and Stan Chapman (“Closed Session”).

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

miserable. When you get it in and let people know it’s still a party and drinking and fun, it triggers a memory, even if they didn’t know they had it — it makes it familiar. Now, you look at guys like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt and Kane Brown, my bucket list at the time. and I can mix it and nobody even turns around Centanni: With all that considered, for some- and looks at you like you’re crazy. body so schooled in classic EDM, what was it Centanni: How would you describe your about country music that made you want to mix first experience mixing country in front of a and mash it up? country crowd? Silver: That was what I grew up on and comSilver: You know, that was probably harder fortable with and what I knew. Just like a guy than mixing country for people in a nightclub, that grows up on hip-hop, they know what songs because they’re usually a little more drunk. I to get in and out of and how to drop a verse or will never forget that first night I was with Jason. chorus and make people sing back to you. I knew We were in Little Rock, Arkansas. He met me in that with country. Vegas a few months before and said he had a tour My mom and dad and all my friends would coming. Kevin Neal, our agent, worked it out. sit on the front porch. My parents would sing First show was in Little Rock. These people off-key or play the wrong chords, but I thought it in Arkansas — and nothing against Arkansas was the greatest thing that I ever heard. That was people — are into very true, traditional country. something I knew and was comfortable with. I Now that I know that, I probably would’ve done didn’t know that there was no one else doing it. It things a little different, but it was my first time was nothing for me to play Alabama, Ludacris and to play in a crowd like that. They were kinda Rage Against the Machine back-to-back. Good looking at me. I’d get a song in, and it would music is good music. It kinda became my thing. take a minute. Then, they would catch on, and it People would be like, “You want an off-thewas good. wall, mashup DJ, then hire this guy.” Then it A lot of people that just go to pure country got to where it was, “I know you’re gonna play bars, they always have dancers that if you play country tonight, so just get in and out.” Now, their one song, they’ll dance the entire song, and we’re doing 10 straight days and a residency in no matter if Jesus Christ himself was singing the Las Vegas in December for the [National Finals national anthem after that song, they’re gonna Rodeo] at the Gold Buckle Zone at the MGM. leave the dance floor. That’s the mentality they Centanni: What kind of reaction did you get have. It took me years to break that. Now they from the EDM crowd when you started messing come to see me and it’s a nonstop party. They with country? know what they’re getting into. Silver: Country has a stigma of ugly people Centanni: What is it about being out on the and dogs running away and being lonely and road with Jason Aldean that keeps you coming Band: Jason Aldean with special guests Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver Date: Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. Venue: The Amphitheater at The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road (Orange Beach), www.thewharfal.com Tickets: $199-$300 (resale prices) available through Ticketmaster F or more than two decades, music enthusiasts have seen a steady mingling of genres and styles, one of the most surprising being the union of EDM and country music — with Dee Jay Silver leading the movement. Silver’s talent for mixing and mashing dance club beats and backwoods anthems has led him to collaborate with a number of country artists ranging from Austin Webb to Luke Bryan. Silver even showcases country mix-ups and mashups on his weekly radio program, “The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver.” Lately, Silver has been keeping the party rolling on the road with longtime friend Jason Aldean. Silver gave Lagniappe some insight into the creation of his unique EDM style. Stephen Centanni: You’ve been in EDM since before the term was coined. Dee Jay Silver: Yeah, I remember when they tried to break that in, and we all kinda thought it was laughable. It’s all “electronic dance music” if a DJ is playing it, you know. Centanni: I was reading where one of your heroes was Bad Boy Bill, who has been a favorite of mine. Silver: He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen. He is one of the first DJs I had ever seen showcased live; it was at Excalibur in Chicago. I remember that it was like walking into “Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.” The dude was just killing it. The first time I got to headline that room was part of 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Dee Jay Silver mixes, mashes country with EDM back for more? Silver: I have been so blessed in this world and in this life. I’ve been with Jason for nine, almost 10 years now. Every night, his show is just high energy and fun and never gets old. I don’t wanna sound biased because he’s my dude, but he is a true entertainer and a rock star. Even though I saw it [the live show] Thursday night, I wanna watch it Friday night and watch it Saturday and watch it Sunday night. I could have very easily went back to the bus and watched TV or went to sleep, but it’s the excitement and energy. I’m also over-the-moon proud of this dude. I know what he’s gone through and fought to get where he’s at and fought to keep that position he has. I don’t believe that I’m partial when I tell you he’s the best, and I’m proud to be on the road with him. Centanni: When you’re on the road playing these big venues with Aldean, what goes through your mind when you start thinking back to your early days in the club? Silver: Honestly, it’s that nervous excitement that I can’t even wait for my 35 minutes to play and my time to get onstage. Another part of me says, “I can’t believe I get paid to do this.” Everybody says, “Find a job you like and get somebody to pay you for it for the rest of your life.” That’s been the last 20 years for me, and I thank you Jesus. We’re still going. It doesn’t matter. Next week, we’re in Orange Beach, and then The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and then ending the week in Dallas. You get onstage and see 25,000 people every night going to see the guy in the cowboy hat, then it’s an opportunity to step out and do what you do for a minute and set people up for Jason. It’s an honor that I’ll never take for granted.

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

MUSIC BRIEFS Jimbo Mathus returns to The Listening Room of Mobile BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: An Intimate Evening with Jimbo Mathus Date: Sunday, July 29, 7 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroomofmobile.com Tickets: $25; call 251-367-4599 to reserve S ince opening its doors, The Listening Room of Mobile has proven to be one of Mobile’s most unique musical experiences. From singer-songwriters to sideshows, this venue innovates the listening room concept with a diverse variety of events. Now The Listening Room of Mobile is bringing the prolific Grammy winner Jimbo Mathus back to its intimate confines. The “Katfish King” has something special planned for this Azalea City performance — an “audience request” show, where members of the audience can request songs from the span of Mathus’ career. Given the eclectic nature of his body of work, this format makes for a performance filled with a variety of sounds. Mathus’ musical roadmap began with the punk sounds of Johnny Vomit & the Dry Heaves. Then he spent time as the leader of the retro jazz outfit Squirrel Nut Zippers, which he has revived in recent months. Mathus will be prepared to perform raw, dirty blues from his Knockdown South era. The country rock sounds of his Tri-State Coalition project will also be available for request. With such a plethora of music from which to choose, those attending are encouraged to explore Mathus’ extensive catalog for potential requests. Psychedelic 4-pack Band: Black Magic Flower Power, Little Girl, Ravel, Supervillain Date: Thursday, July 26, 8 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $8 available through Ticketfly The Merry Widow invites the area to start the weekend early with a versatile, four-band lineup. Black Magic Flower Power will mesmerize the audience with its new-school psychedelic rock. This group epitomizes the modern psychedelic rock revival both aesthetically and musically. A smooth, modern delivery of resonant vocals is carried by plucky, wah-wah accented riffs, classic organ and thrilling rock beats The band will be joined by a trio of groups including Supervillain. With Asheville’s reputation for customary jam rock, a band such as Supervillain is a pleasant surprise. Supervillain’s chosen jam style is an adrenalized delivery of raw, uncut rock sounds in the key of The Stooges. Birmingham ambient rocker Little Girl will add a set of music that falls somewhere between Siouxsie Sioux and St. Vincent, filled with warm, electric dreams interpreted by dreamier vocals. Ravel will also be on hand to mix things up. Cordovas return to The Brickyard Band: Cordovas Date: Thursday, July 26, 10 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info Once again, Music City will invade the Azalea City with a visit from the Cordovas. The story of this band begins with frontman Joe Firstman. When he was just 20, this North Carolina native made the move to Los Angeles seeking notoriety in the music game and scored a contract with Atlantic Records. After parting ways with Atlantic, Firstman became music director for the late night talk show “Last Call with Carson Daly.” Now he is reveling in the music of his Cordovas project and its talented lineup. The Cordovas’ sound is an attractive mix of old-school jams pulling from the same muses that inspired such icons as J.J. Cale, the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers Band. The group has collected these sounds for its upcoming ATO Records debut, “That Santa Fe Channel.” The Brickyard audience can expect twangy country rock jams that can’t be contained. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

FILMTHE REEL WORLD ‘Isle of Dogs’ has disturbing apocalyptic edge W BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM es Anderson escapes the gilded cage of his own distinct visual style by abandoning live-action for stop-motion in “Isle of Dogs.” Of course, his colorcoded and symmetrical world is even more so in this film, since the world and its characters are quite literally constructed, but the puppet cast makes this both a quintessential and an unusual Wes Anderson film. The film is set in an invented Japanese city 20 years in the future, when a brutally anti-dog political regime banishes all canines to an island made of trash, under the pretense of eradicating an untreatable dog flu combined with overpopulation. Only one bereaved dog owner, a 12-year-old boy named Atari — who happens to be the ward of Mayor Kobayashi, the man spearheading the anti-dog movement — flies a tiny plane to the Isle of Dogs and attempts to find his lost pet and bodyguard, Spots. Atari’s rescue brings the dog situation to a head on the eve of a mayoral election that pits NEW THIS WEEK SORRY TO BOTHER YOU A surreal race allegory set in an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, where telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory. As Green’s career begins to take off, his friends and coworkers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift, a cocaine-snorting CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 Kobayashi against a scientist who is developing a cure for dog flu, and the machinations of the ruling party are revealed to be sinister and farreaching. This somewhat grand plot gives a nice, contrasting background to the intimate dialogue between the dog compatriots, voiced by the usual Anderson suspects including Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. An intentional language barrier creates a very effective experience of immersion into the canine world, for in this film, the voices of the dogs are spoken in English, while the humans, being Japanese, speak only Japanese with no subtitles. We infer the idea of what they are saying from context and body language. We are shown the world of dogs and their feelings toward humans and each other, and this language trick accomplishes so much of that effect. I like films that show the rules and morals of a separate world, often a criminal world, and this film does that for canines. As such, it is very moving and adorable, but it has a disturbing THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME The story of Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. All listed multiplex theaters. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. TEEN TITANS GO TO THE MOVIES A villain’s maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom as the popular cartoon makes its way to the big screen. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING THE EQUALIZER 2 All listed multiplex theaters. UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION apocalyptic edge to it. It’s odd and brilliant and gorgeous, complex and profound, particularly on a visual level. Inspired by Japanese films by Akira Kurosawa and Miyasaki, and with a score by Alexandre Desplat that includes memorable taiko drumming, this film has been accused of cultural appropriation, but the lens is so intentionally fictitious and inaccurate that it can only be seen as a deliberate collage, naïve by design. “Isle of Dogs” is intensely aware of every reference, image and visual cue; it is as richly constructed as a Joseph Cornell assemblage. It takes delight in depicting scrambling dogfights that are shrouded in dust clouds of cotton balls, evoking nostalgia for the jerky, handmade stopmotion animation films of the past. Voice performances, particularly a canine flirtation between stray dog Bryan Cranston and a sultry show dog played by Scarlett Johansson, make the film not just a sculpture that moves, but a delightful tale of love, devotion, adventure, sushi, politics, amateur aviation and high school journalism. “Isle of Dogs” is currently available to rent. All listed multiplex theaters. MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. SKYSCRAPER All listed multiplex theaters. WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? AMC 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square, AMC Wharf WHITNEY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. THE FIRST PURGE All listed multiplex theaters. SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO All listed multiplex theaters. UNCLE DREW All listed multiplex theaters. JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM All listed multiplex theaters. INCREDIBLES 2 All listed multiplex theaters. SUPERFLY All listed multiplex theaters. HEREDITARY All listed multiplex theaters. OCEANS 8 All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters. DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters.

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JULY 25, 2018 - JULY 31, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST Park system improvement plan Give input on Mobile’s parks and recreation programs at the following locations: Wednesday, July 25, South Brookley United Methodist, 3755 Dauphin Island Parkway; Wednesday, July 26, Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive; and Monday, July 30, Toulminville Library, 601 Stanton Road. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. Visit mapformobile.org/ Parks or search “Mobile Parks” on Facebook. Kids+Teen Experience Experienced Gulf Coast models ages 6-18 stomp it out on multiple runways showing some of the most cutting-edge designs and boutiques. Hosted Coastal Fashion Week on Thursday, July 26, 7-9:30 p.m. at Azalea Manor. For tickets and additional information visit www. coastalfashionweek.com. Summer social and sunset The Alabama Contemporary Art Center will host an event in support of Jason Fisher, Democratic candidate for Alabama Senate, Thursday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. Meet the candidate and enjoy the art space, plus drinks and light refreshments. Suggested donation of $25; $100 or more will be listed as sponsors. RSVP to hanh@ fisherforsenate.com. African percussionist and storyteller Makinde Gbolahan plays a variety of instruments native to the African continent. His program combines music with stories to enlighten, encourage and entertain his audience. Thursday, July 26, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mobile Public Library Toulminville Branch. For more information or to register, call 251-438-7075. Dauphin Island family movie series Dauphin Island’s West End Beach is the site of free family movie nights. Thursday, July 26, see “Finding Nemo” and Friday, July 27, see “Sing.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com/ calendar for complete summer lineup. Food and wine at The Pillars Join us Thursday, July 26, 6:309:30 p.m. at The Pillars. Chef Von Larson, owner of Von’s Bistro, will be preparing and serving a fourcourse meal, each paired with wine. Cost is $75 person. Call 251-307-5382 to reserve, seating is limited. and locations, follow Mobile FireRescue on Facebook. Comedy murder mystery dinner Mobile Mystery Dinners’ “Murder on the Battleship: The Last Show of the USO” will be Saturday, July 28, at Central Presbyterian Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $59 per person and include unlimited wine and catered dinner by Naman’s. Reservations at mobilemysterydinners.com. Tire recycling day SouthernTires will sponsor a tire recycling day on Saturday, July 28, 8-11 a.m., for residents of the city of Mobile (ID required) at the following locations: Public Safety Memorial Park, WAC Recycle Center, Medal of Honor Park, Kidd Park, Trinity Gardens Park, Henry Aaron Park and Spring Hill Recreation Center. No business drop-offs, 36-inch tires or under, four tires per person, no rims. Market in the Park Stock up on your summer shopping at the last Market in the Park of the season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square on Saturday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Music in the park Enjoy a free musical performance by Alexa Yanez in the Pavilion at Under the Big Top Town Center Park in Spanish Fort on Friday, July 27, 6:30-8 p.m. Visit Southwest Mobile County spanishforttowncenter.com for the Chamber of Commerce will host the 5th annual Kids Day “Under complete summer lineup. the Big Top” on Saturday, July 28, Friday at the firehouse 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tillmans Come visit Station 22 at Airport Market in Lavretta Park Corner Community Center (5055 and University on Friday, July 27, Locally produced, locally made Carol Plantation Road). Laser tag, 5:30-7 p.m. Tour the fire station, items are available at the summer’s video game theater, inflatables, trucks and equipment and meet last market on Thursday, July 26, free food and more. Event is free firefighters. Free and open to the 3-6 p.m. at Lavretta Park. Contact public on Fridays throughout the but please bring a canned food William Amos, 251-208-1550. donation. Call 251-666-2488. summer. For more information 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 FOMAS adoption event Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter will be at B&B Pet Stop Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with many adoptable pets. All pets are spayed/neutered, have age-appropriate shots, are microchipped and on heartworm preventative. Adoption fees vary. Visit adoptapetmobile.org for more information. Back-to-School Bash Join us for games, crafts and snacks on Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ben May Main Library. Back-to-school supplies will be given as door prizes to some lucky winners. Call Ben May Main Library Children’s Department, 251-208-7086 or email crhodes@mplonline.org. Ole Slac’s Saturday Soiree The Joe Cain Marching Society will host an afternoon of fun on Saturday, July 28, at The Merry Widow in support of the Joe Cain Day procession. Tickets are $20 and include a chance to win $1,000. Some food will be provided and a cash bar. Find us on Facebook @ JoeCainFootmarchers. In the Stacks at SFPL Spanish Fort Public Library welcomes local author and newspaper columnist Leslie Anne Tarabella, who will read from her book “The Majorettes are Back in Town: And Other Things to Love about the South,” Saturday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Tarabella will read and take questions about her stories and her writing experience; books will be available for purchase after the event. Call 251410-READ (7323). Harry Potter Birthday Party Calling all children, age 6 and up! Join us Saturday, July 28, 10:30 a.m. at the Moorer/Spring Hill Library for a Harry Potter Birthday Party. Call 251-470-7770 or email ftigner@mplonline.org. Singspiration Bring your favorite dish and song Sunday, July 29, starting 10:30 a.m. to West Side United Methodist Church at Midtown. There will be old gospel songs picked and sung by the congregation and a potluck lunch following the service. Contact Kay Lauber at 251-478-3721. “Yard talk” at the Container Yard Constance Adele Ray will be guest speaker for “Yard Talk — The Unseen Connections Between Disability, Business & Community” Tuesday, July 31, 9 a.m. at The Container Yard. Ray developed cerebral palsy soon after birth due to complications from being born 10 weeks early and now works to raise awareness of issues facing the disabled community by starting Access for All, LLC. For free tickets visit www. containeryardworks.com. FUNDRAISERS Mobile Baykeeper’s Bay Bites Food Truck Festival The Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council will host a food truck festival Wednesday, July 25, 5-9 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park to benefit Baykeeper’s work for clean water, clean air and healthy communities. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org or call 251433-4229 for tickets.

American Legion Post 250 raffle The Post 250 Honor Guard performs at veterans’ funerals in Mobile and Baldwin counties. A limited number of raffle tickets to win a new Colt Gold Cup Trophy 45 pistol will be sold Friday, July 27, at American Legion Post 250, 10950 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore. Call Jim Hall at 251-3918400. Southern Grace Dinner Series Enjoy an evening with awardwinning chef Hugh Acheson at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina on Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m., benefiting Fuse Project. Visit fishersobm.com/southerngrace. Brews and braille Enjoy brews and live music at Fairhope Brewing Co., Sunday, July 29, 2-7 p.m. Hosted by Fairhope Brewing and Sugarcane Jane, all donations benefit the Foundation for Blindness, www.blindness.org. Cheers to Children An event to benefit the Child Advocacy Center will be held Monday, July 30, 6-8:30 p.m. at El Papi, 615 Dauphin St. Enjoy wine tastings, live and silent auctions, live music and hors d’oeuvres. Hosted by Williams Financial Group. $35 Donation. Call 251-4321101. ARTS “Café Murder” dinner theater St. Dominic Eagle Theatre (grades 5-8) present “Café Murder” by Nathan Hartwick Saturday, July 28, 5-8 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic School. Tickets cost $20; reserve at www.eagletheatre.weebly.com. “Cinderella — The Musical” Playhouse in the Park will present its original musical, “Cinderella — The Musical,” through Sunday, Aug. 12. Reservations recommended. Visit www.playhouseinthepark. org for showtimes and ticket information. “The Skin of Our Teeth” Theatre 98 will present “The Skin of Our Teeth” beginning Friday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. Contact Joan Scott at 251-928-4366. Classics at the Saenger The Summer Classic Movie Series continues through Sunday, Aug. 19. Showtimes are 3 p.m. Sundays, doors open at 2:30 p.m. General admission $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Seats are first come, first served. The July 29 feature is “Steel Magnolias.” Visit mobilesaenger.com for complete schedule. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience are welcome. General admission is $5 for non-members. MUSEUMS real. At the Exploreum on Thursday, July 26, at 6 p.m., WKRG Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls takes you on a weather journey to break down phenomena and bust some weather myths. A free screening of “Sharknado” will follow. General admission is $10 adults/children, $8 member adults/children. Visit exploreum.com. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES “Dinosaurs Alive” Narrated by Michael Douglas, ”Dinosaurs Alive” is a global adventure of science and discovery featuring the earliest dinosaurs of the Triassic Period to the monsters of the Cretaceous, “reincarnated” life-sized for the giant IMAX® screen. Visit www.exploreum.com for showtimes and tickets. Dauphin Island Sea Lab excursion A salt marsh excursion will be held Thursday, July 26, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Learn about the important role salt marshes play in the Gulf of Mexico and how they support the seafood we enjoy. Cost $12 per person. Limited space, visit disl.org or call 251-861-2141, ext. 7545, for reservations. “Ice Age Imperials” History Museum of Mobile through Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and woolly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251-301-0266. “National Parks Adventure” A trio of adventurers’ quest to “Water’s Extreme Journey” experience America’s wildest, most An exciting quest that transforms historic and most naturally beautiful you into a drop of water entering a places becomes the ultimate watershed and traveling to oceans, off-trail adventure in MacGillivray while learning how clean choices Freeman Films’ “National Parks keep our drops healthy and moving Adventure,” narrated by Robert toward a clean ocean. Daily through Redford. Visit www.exploreum.com Sept. 3 at Gulf Coast Exploreum. for showtimes and tickets. Visit exploreum.com for details. Thursdays at MMoA “Weather: Wild, Weird, or Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to What?!” 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art Every week you might find offers free admission to all Mobile weather on social media that you County residents. No reservations have never noticed or heard of are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 before; sometimes it is not even Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Mobile BayBears Beginning Wednesday, July 25, the BayBears will host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a five-game series at Hank Aaron Stadium. Call 251-479-BEAR (2327), log onto mobilebaybears. com or visit BayBears offices. Pop-Up Yoga Complimentary yoga classes instructed by Nonie Taul of Naturally Strong Nonie will be held weekly on Saturdays through Aug. 25, at 9:15 a.m. at The Shoppes of Bel Air in the fountain area. Classes are family-friendly and open to all ages and fitness levels, and are first come, first served. Attendees will be offered water and light snacks. Visit /www.facebook.com/ TheShoppesAtBelAir. Irish dancing Beginner classes for ages 3 through teens are held Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park East. Featuring traditional jigs, reels, hornpipes and ceili dances! Learn the beautiful art form that is Irish dancing, which develops confidence, poise and stamina. Fun performances during the year. Competition also available. Contact Julie Black by calling or texting 228-239-2422 or email maccrossanirishdance@ yahoo.com. Bingo at VIA! Every Tuesday and Thursday 1:303:30 p.m. at VIA! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Open to the public. Piyo Tone Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 2 at Stott’s Park, 2150 N. Demetropolis Road, 6-6:45 p.m. Class fee $21. Call 251-463-7980. WORKSHOPS The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America AFA and Dementia Friendly Alabama are offering a full day of dementia training in Mobile on Thursday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the GM&O building at 110 Beauregard St. Apply ASAP online for limited scholarships at https://alzfdn.org/ events/2018-07/. Contact Beth Reinert at pittman1212@comcast.net. Improv workshop Strengthen your confidence and public speaking skills during this improvisational acting workshop with theater professional Eric Browne. Workshop will take place at the Mobile Arts Council on July 26, 10 a.m. to noon. All ages and experience levels welcome. Free for MAC members, $10 for all others. Visit mobilearts.org. Lunch and learn at Dauphin’s The Women’s Business Alliance will host an educational webcast featuring Barbara Corcoran from “Shark Tank” on “How to Pitch Your Business” Thursday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dauphin’s. $25 preregistration, $35 at the door. Seating is very limited. Register online at www.womensbusinessalliance.org/ events. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

STYLE HOROSCOPES CAPRICORN: DON’T SCREAM AT YOUR TEAM ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll find out the hard way that National Tequila Day isn’t a widely known event after being pulled over on suspicion of DUI by an undercover officer who isn’t remotely in the holiday spirit. LEO (7/23-8/23) — A new personnel strategy at your Baldwin County business will go bust when your idea to tap into a constant flow of escaped work-release inmates leads to some unforeseen, stab-woundrelated consequences. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Your weightlifting challenge will take an awkward turn thanks to a faulty pair of gym shorts. You’ll be commended for your dedication to sport, but eliminated for steroid use without ever being tested. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — In a fit of rage while in a massive traffic jam on the Bayway, you’ll hurl a fellow driver over the side of the bridge. Realizing you might be headed to jail, you’ll jump in and save him by pulling him to land. You’ll buy beers for your soggy friend and by 10 p.m. Greg Peterson will declare you “Hero of the Week” on WPMI and give you a free calzone at his restaurant! SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll make good on a promise to your passive-aggressive roommate and go see her one-woman show over the weekend, only to realize the title is “Wash Your Damn Dishes: A Monologue.” You will never get that hour and half back. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — While taking out your trash early this Thursday in midtown, you’ll be attacked by either a coyote or a rabid fox. The uncertainty of the situation will lead you to forgo painful rabies shots and decide to just “drink it off.” While brushing your teeth at 2 a.m. following a massive hurling session, you’ll wonder if that’s toothpaste foam or rabies. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — After losing your election for a State House seat by just 28 votes, you’ll scream at your Wee Ball team for not supporting you, even though they’re all 7-year-olds. Things get worse when you order the newspaper you own to run a headline saying, “Butthead wins election!” Find your peace playing with toy trains. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Feeling rather itchy after watching countless commercials for various psoriasis treatments, you buy yourself some soothing salve. But after partying too hard on Taco Tuesday at Fuego you mistake the salve for your toothpaste. Yikes! Good news: Your teeth don’t itch. Bad news: You realize you hate the word “salve” as much as the word “moist.” PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Starting your campaign to win “Quintessential Mobilian” in the 2019 Nappie Awards early, you start doing “extra-Mobiley” things. You cut down all of your plants and replace them with azaleas, refuse to eat anything but Dew Drop dogs and MoonPies, and only answer to the name Joseph Stillwell Cain. You will receive enough votes for the win, but die of high cholesterol before being able to accept your honor. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — A pleasant evening out with your spouse goes sour when you misspeak and utter the phrase, “I see no reason I would want to have sex with you after I finish this chimichanga.” You’ll try to walk back that double-negative confusion over the next 48 hours, only to be called a fascist and a moron. You get “wouldn’t” tattooed on your forehead in shame. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — After finding out there is not only an albino squirrel inhabiting the Port City but also an albino sparrow, you decide to go on your own little Mobile area safari to see what other exotic, pigment-less creatures we may have. Your trip will end suddenly, though, when you’re “Irwin-ed” by an albino stingray during a jubilee in Fairhope. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Afraid of the rise of veganism, you’ll start raising your own livestock to ensure a supply of tasty meats. After a few months, though, you’ll grow close to a pig named Kevin Bacon and attempt a plant-based diet. Days later, though, you’ll eat a rack of ribs while softly singing “Footloose” and sobbing. J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Spring Hill’s long quest to join NCAA is successful I BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY n an interview with this reporter on May 15, 2014, Spring Hill College Director of Athletics Jim Hall first discussed the school’s decision to apply for membership in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The recent announcement of Spring Hill’s full acceptance into the Division II ranks marks the end of an extensive and sometimes frustrating journey. “The first words out of my mouth were ‘Fantastic! This is wonderful news’,” Hall told Lagniappe of the phone call he received from the NCAA. “Even though we expected the news, there was still an immediate sense of gratitude to have completed the process.” That day four years ago in the Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center, Hall discussed the timeline that would normally occur to achieve full status in Division II. However, that voyage was forced to clear many more hurdles than was first expected. In what was scheduled to be a three-year process, the NCAA asked the Badgers to repeat Candidacy Year Two to give new campus personnel with direct compliance responsibilities adequate time get up to speed with NCAA requirements. In 2016, the Membership Committee ruled SHC had successfully completed the second phase and recommended advancement to Provisional Membership. However, the jump from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) would remain elusive. Last year, the Division II Membership Committee notified SHC it would not recommend that the Badgers be allowed to advance to full membership. The sole reason cited was Spring Hill’s accreditation status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). According to a report by the college, SHC at that time was in a 12-month probation by SACS’ Commission on Colleges because of financial instability. Successful plea Because it had already repeated one year, NCAA officials were going to remove SHC from the process and force it to wait one year to reapply. Thankfully, an appeal by Spring Hill after the SACS issue was resolved was accepted and the NCAA granted an additional year within the provisional period during the 2017-18 academic year. “It boiled down to a lack of synchronization between the NCAA accreditation and the staff accreditation,” Hall said. “We had another good year with the review process, and the NCAA said nothing but good things for our athletics and processes. They said they are very happy to welcome us into Division II.” Throughout the journey, Hall said the school’s administration never wavered in its support. “Everyone in athletics is grateful to all faculty on campus,” Hall said. “They had to learn a new set of eligibility requirements. Staff members rewrote policies and procedures for compliance. There was a lot of work behind the scenes, and they need to be recognized. “The leadership by [former SHC president] Dr. [Christopher] Puto was fantastic. He was incredibly supportive and really made sure we had the things we needed to successfully complete the process. We couldn’t have done it without him.” Finding a home When the Badgers made their decision to leave the NAIA, they had to join a new league. After looking at several options, Spring Hill selected the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Founded in 1913, the SIAC comprised 13 historically black colleges in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Badgers’ new in-state rivals became Miles College, Stillman College and Tuskegee University. Because Spring Hill was not a full NCAA member, this kept the Badgers’ 16 varsity teams from competing for league championships and postseason action. Hall expects that all to change now. “On an annual basis, some of our sports haven’t had a real chance in conference play,” Hall said. “As we look forward to competing in the postseason and in the SIAC, we fully expect we’ll have eight to 10 teams that have legitimate chances to win conference championships. “There is a real sense of excitement to have an opportunity to compete in the postseason. My goal as a department is to win the SIAC all-sports trophy. If we can do that, it means our athletes are excelling.” The league also welcomes the news. “The SIAC congratulates Spring Hill College on advancing to full membership in NCAA Division II and the SIAC,” Commissioner Greg Moore said. “We are especially pleased to welcome them given their institution’s historic leadership in promoting inclusion and social justice in the Deep South.” In 1954, Spring Hill enrolled nine AfricanAmerican students to the college. For 10 years, SHC states, it was the first and only integrated college in the Deep South. Already finding success Even with no hope for conference trophies, Spring Hill shined last season in numerous sports: Women’s Basketball — The Badgers dominated conference honors. Forward Tiffany Valentine was named as the SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year while guard Jewel Hill (St. Luke’s graduate) earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Spring Hill had a 15-3 conference record that tied for first place atop the West Division. While going a perfect 12-0 in division play, the Badgers closed the year with a 22-6 overall record that marked their best season since going 23-11 in 1999-2000. Volleyball — The Badgers finished the season with a 27-5 overall mark and a perfect 18-0 record in the SIAC. Softball — Spring Hill ended the year with a 23-14 overall record and an 18-1 mark in the SIAC West Division. Baseball — In their final season of transition, the Badgers secured a 27-17 overall record and an 18-1 mark in the SIAC West Division. Men’s Tennis — The Badgers were 15-6 overall and 12-0 in SIAC play. Earning all-conference honors were freshmen Cedric Nitz, Chris Mines and Ricardo Pena plus senior Lars Bajohr. Men’s Golf — Senior Sheldon Statkewicz (McGill-Toolen graduate) earned all-conference honors after recording a 72.70 average over 20 rounds while finishing in the Top 10 of six tournaments with one individual championship. Others on the SIAC list were seniors Kalle Nilsson and Thomas Ruli Jr. plus sophomore John Karcher. Nilsson was also an academic All-American. Beach Volleyball — The Sandy Badgers finished the season with a 14-8 record, marking the second consecutive winning season in the program’s four-year history. The Badgers hold affiliate membership in the Gulf South Conference in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s golf. Men’s Soccer — The Badgers earned 12 wins for the first time in SHC’s 25-year history. Alex Lipinksi set a school record with 10 assists and 38 total points. Spring Hill’s student-athletes also excel in the classroom. The SIAC placed 123 Badgers on the 2017-18 Commissioner’s All-Academic Team for maintaining at least a 3.0 or better cumulative GPA. One giant leap “Once you get to the NCAA postseason, it is an new level of experience,” Hall said. “That is the kind of learning experience we want for our people. This is a lifelong experience that few very college-athletes get to experience.” Of the 28 Jesuit colleges in the United States, prior to the ruling only Spring Hill and Loyola of New Orleans were not in the NCAA. Hall said becoming a part of the athletic organization would have a major impact on the Badgers. “It is certainly easier to recruit high-caliber student-athletes when you can provide these opportunities,” Hall said of joining the NCAA. “It eliminates one of the potential objections for a student on whether they want to come here. A potential objection has now turned into a real positive draw.” The first official on-campus event as a NCAA member is set for Thursday, Aug. 30, when the women’s soccer team hosts Wingate University at 4 p.m. “For the soccer match, we are going to do something a little bit special,” Hall said. “But we won’t stop there. We will do things throughout the year to recognize our full membership. It took us a lot time to get here and we want to spend an equally long time to celebrate.” SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC This entry-level SEC position pays $4 million per year F BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER or the first time as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, Matt Luke stepped to the podium at SEC Media Days in Atlanta last week. Despite being a rookie in his new role, Luke was not the newest member of the SEC head coaching fraternity. In fact, he’s been in his current position longer than Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt, Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Arkansas’ Chad Morris and Florida’s Dan Mullen. Those six coaches arrive at their current positions with a variety of experience and success. Fisher is the first national championship coach to go directly from one college program to another since Johnny Majors left Pittsburgh for Tennessee in 1976. Mullen had a solid run at Mississippi State before leaving for Florida. Morris was 14-22 in his three-year attempt to rebuild the program at SMU. Luke, Pruitt and Moorhead enter the SEC with no head coaching experience at this level. Pruitt may be the most interesting case study. He is the son of a veteran high school coach in Alabama and actually has as much experience coaching high school football as he does at the college level. “Fifteen years ago I was teaching elementary school PE,” Pruitt said at SEC Media Days. “I didn’t get here trying to be somebody else. I can probably name you 100 high school coaches who were more qualified than I am. But I was in the right place at the right time.” Pruitt was probably being modest in that assessment, but his statement does bring attention to the fact that there is not a single track that leads to becoming a head coach in the SEC. In Pruitt’s case that means having never been a head coach at any level before signing a six-year contract worth $4 million per year. Pruitt’s resume is as impressive as that of former Nick Saban assistants Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp. Smart reached the national championship game after two seasons, while Muschamp succeeded at South Carolina after a rough start at Florida. But his resume is also similar to those of former Saban assistants Jim McElwain and Derek Dooley, and those experiments didn’t work out as well. When Mal Moore began his search to replace Mike Shula he famously said he was only interested in a candidate who had been a successful 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 head coach at the highest level. That turned out to be Saban, and the rest is history. But that means Moore wouldn’t have hired a coach like Pruitt. It also means he would have automatically eliminated Dabo Swinney when he became head coach at Clemson, Bob Stoops when he became coach at Oklahoma, Tom Osborne when he became coach at Nebraska or Woody Hayes when he became coach at Ohio State. All of those coaches won national championships at the one and only school where they were head coaches. In other words, those coaches didn’t need previous head coaching experience before becoming legends at their major programs. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray made headlines at SEC Media Days by questioning Pruitt’s ability to have success at Tennessee. Murray took some personal shots at Pruitt from when Pruitt was the defensive coordinator at Georgia. But the questions are fair about Pruitt’s skills translating to a completely new role. “I don’t know if his personality is fit to be a head coach,” Murray said. “As a head coach, there are so many things that go into it. It’s not just going out there and coaching. You have to deal with the front office. You’ve got to talk to the president of the university. You have to deal with boosters. You have to deal with the offense, the defense. It’s not just going in there and dealing with the kids and scheming up. There’s a lot that goes into it. “I don’t think he’s the right guy to kind of be the CEO of a corporation. He’s really good managing just a defense and being a defensive coordinator. He needs to prove to me that he can handle the whole ship. For right now, I don’t think he can. We’ll see what happens this year. I don’t think it helps that he doesn’t have a lot of talent at Tennessee.” Tony Barnhart, known as “Mr. College Football” for his work covering SEC football, has a different opinion. He believes Pruitt will answer the critics by being successful in the long term in Knoxville. “Do you have the administrative skills? Do you have the people skills? Do you have the hiring skills? Those are all legitimate questions,” Barnhart said. “I happen to think the answer to that is ‘yes.’ But we will have to see.” Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

J u l y 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on August 31, 2018 - Time -12pm, if not claimed - at 558 S Wilson Ave., Mobile, AL 36610. 2012 Ford Fusion 3FAHP0HA1CR238736 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13S982109000 Lagniappe HD July 25, August 1, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on August 31, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 10550 Fox Ridge Rd., Semmes, AL 36575. 2001 Porsche Boxster WP0CB29881U664441 Lagniappe HD July 25, August 1, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on August 31, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 24469 Emerald Ct. N., Loxley, AL 36551. 2004 Ford LGT Convt 1FTRX12W64NA43244 Lagniappe HD July 25, August 1, 2018 These abandon vehicles will be sold on 08/30/2018 at 5781 Three Notch Rd Mobile Al. 36619 at 9am in not redeemed FORD 3FAHP0JA5AR429485 TOYO 2T1BURHE1FC413139 TOYO 4T1BE32K64U281080 HOND 1HGEG8649RL041847 HOND JHMCG56652C031438 Lagniappe HD July 25, August 1, 2018 Deadline for legal advertising in Lagniappe HD is every Monday at 5 p.m. Lagniappe HD is distributed each Thursday. Lagniappe HD offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602 For more information or to place your ad call Jackie at 251-450-4466. Or email at legals@lagniappemobile.com Mobile’s Quintessential Mobilian, Suzanne Cleveland, center, donned a stunning headpiece at the Nappie Awards that was #somobile. W e came, we saw, we partied. At the 2018 Nappie Awards, of course. It was a great night, with a great crowd numbering over 1,500 winners, finalists, friends, advertisers and countrymen. With an after-party and an after-after-party, things got crazy and let’s just say, many a Mobile Lyft and Uber driver had to be happy counting their money on Sunday morning. With all this goodness, let’s just get right to it! It’s Nappie time! The doors opened at 5:30 p.m. last Friday night and folks flooded into the Saenger Theatre, some dressed to the nines, others in costume, some in drag, some in nothing at all (well, sort of — see Matt McCoy blurb below). Local TV celebrities included FOX 10’s Bob Grip and Sarah Wall, WKRG’s Mel Showers, Alan Sealls, Peter Albrecht and Randy Patrick, as well as WPMI’s Zora Asberry. Radio was well represented by FM Talk’s Sean Sullivan, Kelly Finley and Dalton Orwig, WABD’s Twiggins, WNTM’s Uncle Henry, WZEW’s Tim and LeeAnn Camp, Gene Murrell and Matt McCoy, who once again donned a naked bodysuit to accept the Nappie for “DJ whose voice leads you to believe you may want to see him naked.” Matt, if you don’t retire that disturbing bodysuit, we may have to retire that category! Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson, State Sen. Rusty Glover and Mobile City Councilperson Bess Rich represented our local politicos as they were all there to pick up their various awards. Chief Slac, Miss Venus and the Order of Polka Dots, as well as the cast of “Newsies” looked smashing in their costumes as well. The winner for Quintessential Mobilian, Suzanne Cleveland, proved just why she took home that category’s Nappie. She wore a stunning floral headpiece and came with a cheering section, and they all had specially printed fans with her name and award on it. You can’t get more “quintessential Mobile” than that. Two dogs made an appearance at the Nappies this year — that was a first. An Afghan hound came with the winner for Best Pet Groomer, Addicted to Dogs. The other, a wiener- looking dog, just showed up with his owner. The Nappies really are a zoo! Only one report of someone falling off the stage this year. Thankfully, the well-dressed lady seemed to be just fine. Most of the speeches were short and sweet. No one got out of control this year, thankfully. Jake Peavy, who won “Best Mobilian Right Now,” couldn’t attend but sent over an acceptance video thanking all of the winners for their contributions to our great community, which was very nice. The opening movie was, of course, a treat and featured celebrity cameos by attorney David J. Maloney — who was on a desk, on top of a scooter, wearing jorts, Heroes owner David Rasp, WKRG’s Bill Riales and John Nodar, DA Ashley Rich, Mayor Stimpson, Uncle Henry and Ms. Venus, among others. “Roy Moore” also made a brief appearance. You just have to see it. The link is on the Lagniappe Facebook page, but I warn you: It’s rated R. The best part of the evening, though, is that we raised almost $5,000 for the Justin Billa Community Foundation. Officer Justin Billa won “Best Mobile Policeman” in the 2018 Nappies with a record number of votes. Officer Billa was tragically slain in the line of duty in February 2018. Major John Barber presented the award to his widow, Erin, who received a standing ovation. Each winner and attendee was asked to make a donation, and most did. After the awards were handed out (in record time, I might add), we headed to Moe’s Original BBQ to party some more. The band The Nynties provided the tunes, and they were great. After Moe’s shut down, folks headed over to Peavy’s Cedar Street Social Club to keep on going. No word on how many hookups, breakups or bad decisions were made over the course of the Nappie evening, but we trust there were many of each. That’s just the Nappies! We already can’t wait for next year! (OK, maybe give us until next week to feel that way!) Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’, Nappie lovin, I will be there. Ciao! Photo |Snaparazzi PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on August 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 6300 Grelot Road (North side of Grelot Road, 350’± East of Hillcrest Road, extending to the East side of Hillcrest Road, 535’± North of Grelot Road) for a Sign Variance to allow two (2) wall signs for a tenant at a multi-tenant site, a wall sign to exceed 30% of the usable wall area and a banner to exceed 32 square feet in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance only allows one (1) wall sign per tenant at a multi-tenant site and does not allow wall signs to exceed 30% of usable wall area and a maximum of 32 square feet for banners in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 16th day of July, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Setback and Frontage Type Variances to allow a building within the 10’ front minimum building setback line and a non-specified frontage type in the SD-WH Sub-District within the Downtown Development District; the Zoning Ordinance prohibits any structure within the 10’ minimum setback and requires all structures to have specified frontage type in the SD-WH Sub-District within the Downtown Development District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 16th day of July, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT