Lagniappe: July 18 - July 25, 2018  

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE J U LY 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J U LY 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | w w w . l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m

6 18 24 BAY BRIEFS In the wake of a high-profile attempted rape downtown, the Mobile Police Department is cracking down on crime committed by the homeless. COMMENTARY Mobile City Council looks to pull back EMS and fire coverage in parts of the police jurisdiction. BUSINESS Winn-Dixie recently reopened its most recently remodeled local store in Mobile at 5440 Highway 90 W. CUISINE

26 More than a million ballots were cast and once again Lagniappe readers have chosen their favorites in Mobile Bay-area arts, culture, cuisine and services. The complete list of 2018 Nappie Award winners!

58 ARTS The 2018 Nappie Award winners for Arts may be the strongest, top to bottom, we've seen yet. MUSIC

37 2018 NAPPIE AWARDS

60 66 74 82 88 New talent shines alongside music industry veterans in the 2018 Nappie Awards, where your favorite venues for live music are also highlighted. FILM The only thing missing from "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is a giant oatmeal cream pie. SPORTS This weekend, members and guests of the Buccaneer Yacht Club will celebrate its 90th anniversary. MEDIA Lagniappe celebrates 16 years of Keeping Mobile Funky. STYLE Gator spotted on Dauphin Island's West End!

GOING POSTAL Call for better-paid mayor and council in Orange Beach cess. Starting now to build a case for change keeps us ahead of potential problems, providing the best chance to improve our candidate selection for the next election cycle, because the job Editor: will be worth the trouble. Jumping into the vortex of social change requires courage. Rewarding executives for time low, commonly finding jobs at $10 per hour is the norm, understanding the skill set the mayor and effort spent invigorates the community. Coaxing [the Orange Beach City] Council into amending Ordinance No. 2016-1219, giving the 2020 group of elected officials real-world salaries, is a decision that must be on the table. Actually pulling the trigger and compensating those in the front line for the responsibilities associated with managing a $40 million per year budget is another matter. Council is imbued with a sense of entitlement, and does not have the passion or the desire to complete the transition to a modern-pay structure for elected officials. Orange Beach needs a 40-hour-per-week mayor, being paid a salary of $168,000 per year, compensating him or her for the effort required to run a $40 million-a-year enterprise. Council members should also be rewarded for their part-time work. Proposing $52,000 per year for each council person is realistic, being members of the board of directors of the same $40-million-a-year company. These salaries must include family health benefits, being paid for by the taxpayer. Today, the mayor earns $42,000 per year, the mayor pro tem gets $16,557.36 per year, and each council member is paid $13,401.18 per year, according to public records from the clerk’s office at the city of Orange Beach. The ordinance defining salaries (2016-1219) does not reflect a working wage, considering the liabilities elected officials assume as public servants. Pay for municipal office has never balanced out the workload with the responsibilities. I propose council finally right this wrong, changing the balance sheet, perhaps attracting more qualified candidates and giving constituents more choice. Planning for any wage increase requires council to allocate funds for the next set of elected officials in 2020, being unable to give yourself a raise while still in office, per legal statute. Seeking legal opinions from the State of Alabama’s Attorney General’s Office is a long pro- 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 The key issue is constituent mindset. In a geographic area where wages are traditionally and council have, enabling them to manage a city of 300 employees, is not widely understood. Skilled managers are needed [to balance] designing and permitting a city bridge costing $60 million across Wolf Bay, breaking ground on a new middle school and high school with a cityfinanced performing arts center ($4 million) and athletic fields ($4 million). Taking this burden off the shoulders of constituents is what government does, compensating officials by offering realistic salaries for the mayor and council positions is what the city needs, because our elected officials are doing the heavy lifting. “Why should we pay the mayor at all?” my neighbor asked. “He gets other perks with the job.” “True,” I replied, “but free tickets to the boat show hardly make up for the time elected officials spend making our quality of life better, making our community safer or improving the economic potential of our city.” The Baldwin County Commission voted to increase the next group of commissioners’ salaries from $32,000 to $65,000, similarly comparing the Mobile County Commissioners get $79,000 per year, according to FoxTV10, posted by Robbie Byrd. I argue we should increase the salaries of Orange Beach’s mayor and council from $42,000 and $13,000, respectively, to $168,000 and $52,000 for the next election cycle, attracting professional candidates with a broad spectrum of experience from diverse corporate backgrounds. When a mayor and city council stand unopposed in a general election, as was the case in 2016, it is not good for democracy. So let’s pay our elected officials what the job is worth. Rauf Bolden Orange Beach

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Street sweep POLICE ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS AFTER DOWNTOWN ATTACK BY JASON JOHNSON A s is the case for most cities, vagrancy is a cyclical problem in Mobile, but local police have taken a more proactive role since a homeless man was charged with a brutal assault and attempted rape that occurred in broad daylight in downtown last month. Douglas Dunson Jr., a 43-year-old homeless man, is accused of beating and attempting to rape a young woman in an RSA parking garage in the morning hours of June 5. He was arrested the same day and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree attempted rape. Following the attack, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne told Lagniappe addressing homelessness, especially in the downtown area, is “definitely a priority” for Mayor Sandy Stimpson — one that appears to have become higher in the wake of the assault. “[Homelessness] is an important issue that affects downtown, and this incident will be taken into account as we address homelessness in the future,” Byrne said. It isn’t uncommon for the Mobile Police Department and law enforcement outside the city to arrest homeless individuals. While homelessness isn’t a criminal offense, Mobile currently has city ordinances on the books that prohibit open panhandling in public spaces. According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, there appears to have been a slight uptick in the number of homeless persons arrested in Mobile following last month’s reported assault. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Based on a Lagniappe review, 35 inmates were arrested during the month of May who listed their address as “homeless.” The offenses ranged from public intoxication, open beverage violations and trespassing to domestic violence, drug possession and burglary. Several were arrested in the downtown area, though other arrests were made throughout Mobile County. Some of the inmates listed as homeless were arrested on more than one occasion during the same time period for similar misdemeanor offenses. In June, the number of homeless individuals arrested in the Mobile area rose to 43, and in more than one instance as many as six suspects were arrested at the same time. In late June, officers arrested six men found trespassing overnight at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. Mobile Public Safety Director Jim Barber said that increase isn’t a coincidence, adding that MPD has stepped up its patrols as well as its visible presence in the downtown area over the past few weeks. However, he rejected the notion that MPD officers are “targeting the homeless.” “It’s not illegal to be homeless, but it is illegal to be a sex offender who fails to register, to pee on the sidewalk or to aggressively panhandle and harass folks downtown,” Barber said. “The assault last month really created a heightened sense of paranoia downtown and really scared a lot of women who live and work in the area. So, we began a sweep looking for those committing crimes.” One crime the area’s homeless are commonly charged with is trespassing, which is also a frequent complaint from business owners and pedestrians. Barber said police don’t just arrest anyone who appears homeless, though. He said most suspects are often given a warning. “If you’re warned to stay off somebody’s property and you return to that property, you can be arrested, but if there’s a business with a ‘no loitering’ policy and they have people hanging around there it’s usually just a warning,” Barber said. “However, if the property owner calls us back and we see them return, that arrest is made. Also, if the business owner has already warned a trespasser and wants to sign a complaint against them, they can also be arrested.” According to Barber, the increased patrols in the downtown area serve two purposes: to provide a “visible police enforcement” and to make sure wanted criminals and “aggressive” panhandlers aren’t harassing visitors in the down- THE ASSAULT LAST MONTH REALLY CREATED A HEIGHTENED SENSE OF PARANOIA DOWNTOWN AND REALLY SCARED A LOT OF WOMEN WHO LIVE AND WORK IN THE AREA. SO, WE BEGAN A SWEEP LOOKING FOR THOSE COMMITTING CRIMES.” town entertainment district. Barber said that does not exclusively mean the homeless, either. “Sometimes those individuals aggressively panhandling aren’t necessarily homeless but might have issues with mental health or substance abuse,” he added. “Since the assault, we’ve also had meetings with RSA improving their security measures because we’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything to ensure people’s safety and to make them feel safer downtown.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Constable confusion MCSO UNDER FIRE FOR RELEASING SUSPECT, ARRESTING CONSTABLE BY JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is facing criticism for arresting a local constable last week but allowing a man with an active felony warrant to walk free from the scene. On July 11, Constable Jeffrey Morris pulled over a car driven by Stephen Orso, who had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Deputies were called in for assistance with an arrest, but when they arrived it was Morris who was arrested. Orso was not charged or taken into custody at the time. Morris now faces charges of unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer — a felony in Alabama. MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said deputies contacted Orso’s probation officer at the scene but allowed him to leave with the understanding he would turn himself in at the Mobile Metro Jail within 48 hours. Orso did not adhere to that condition, but after nearly five days deputies were finally able to take him into custody. The agency has since acknowledged that allowing Orso to leave in the first place was a mistake. “In a situation where a person is a victim of crime, if they have an outstanding warrant, it’s usually the deputy’s decision as to whether or not to let them go,” Myles told Lagniappe. “However, when it’s an outstanding warrant for a felony, as it was in this case, they’re not supposed to. The responding deputy contacted [Orso’s] probation officer and felt like he had all the information. A supervisor approved that decision and should not have.” Documents filed in Morris’ court case include an incident report suggesting Morris only stopped Orso because he followed too closely. It also gave no indication the constable knew about the outstanding warrant. “When asked why he handcuffed Orso on a traffic stop, Morris stated, ‘I detained him for probable cause.’ When asked what, exactly, that meant, Morris again stated the same thing,” the report states. “[The officer] then asked if Morris had any training in traffic laws or procedure in making traffic stops. He stated that he did not.” According to Orso’s statements, Morris pulled him over after he passed his vehicle using a “handheld blue light” he was holding out the window of his vehicle. Constables aren’t permitted to use blue lights in Alabama, and the incident report states that Morris initially lied to police about using one before eventually admitting to it. The same incident report states Morris refused to tell Orso why he was being stopped. After repeated questions he allegedly told Orso, “You’ll see what’s up when the county gets here.” When the county got there Morris went to jail, an arrest that concerned the Alabama Constables Association (ACA). While he has since posted bail and been released from jail, Morris still faces felony and misdemeanor charges in court. Last Friday, ACA President Chauncey Wood released a statement condemning MCSO for the arrest and urging prosecutors to drop the “erroneous charges” against him. Wood said he’d received calls from law enforcement agencies across the state concerned that Morris’ arrest would create “a dangerous precedent for peace officers.” Wood went on to compare arresting an elected constable to “performing his duty as set out in Alabama law” to “arresting a county commissioner for performing their lawful duties.” “It’s especially concerning and egregious that an offender with an outstanding arrest warrant was released at the scene while a sworn peace officer, who was following standard procedure, was himself arrested by the backup he requested from the sheriff’s office,” Wood wrote. “We believe it’s improper and unlawful for the sheriff to make the law regarding other peace officers. That should properly be left to the voters and their representatives.” At the heart of the controversy between MCSO and state constables is Alabama’s confusing patchwork of laws governing a position most people aren’t very familiar with. A creation of the Legislature, constables are charged with keeping the peace — a simple task, but one that’s not clearly defined by state law. Most constables have a limited role and perform tasks such as serving civil summons, directing traffic and enforcing traffic laws. However, the state code also gives constables the authority to make arrests, carry pistols, stop and question citizens, and search for and confiscate weapons — without any training or background check. Despite that power, the vast majority of jails across Alabama don’t recognize arrests made by constables, including Mobile Metro. Myles said the local jail does not accept inmates arrested by any officers who are not certified through the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission. Morris is not certified, but APOSTC doesn’t allow constables to obtain certification either way. Some local and national associations offer training to newly elected constables, but longtime Mobile County Constable Leo Bullock confirmed that Morris has not been through any such training programs locally. Of Alabama’s 67 counties, only 24 still elect constables. The situation has been especially problematic in Mobile County, which elects a constable for each of its 88 voting precincts and still decides ties with a coin flip. Since 2012, at least six current or former Mobile County constables have been charged and convicted of crimes including Morris, who was charged with three counts of domestic violence in 2017 and has previous charges for assault and DUI in 2009 and 2003, respectively. In the past four years, at least two Mobile County constables have been removed from office for their criminal conduct, including one who was convicted of murder last year. Those are some of the reasons MCSO and Sheriff Sam Cochran have raised concerns about Alabama constables in the past and again since Morris’ arrest last week. “Currently, constables answer to no one except the voters, and to be elected is as easy as writing in a name on the ballot,” Cochran told Lagniappe Friday. “There need to be background checks on every constable before taking office. Their association should provide additional training along with better certification.” While MCSO is aware of state constables’ concerns about Morris’ arrests, Myles said the department wouldn’t be addressing that at this time. “We will wait for the courts to decide,” she added. J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Light my fire CITY PLANS TO DECREASE FIRE DEPARTMENT COVERAGE AREA NEXT MONTH BY DALE LIESCH T he Mobile City Council will meet with ing to a statement from city spokeswoman Laura administration officials amid a plan to roll Byrne. Mobile currently has a rating of ISO-3. back city fire coverage in areas of TheoByrne wrote that MFRD would “transition” dore covered by the police jurisdiction. from primary response in the area to “mutual Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration tried aid” response. The department will also send to reduce the jurisdiction by half in 2016, but backup when Theodore requires it. was unsuccessful in courting enough council “MFRD will help prepare Theodore with votes to get it done. At the time, councilors were training and recruiting during the transition concerned about the impact such a move would period and will continue to provide technical have on the city’s working relationship with services after the transition period,” the statethe county. This action does not require council ment reads. “Additionally, MFRD will donate approval. lifesaving equipment to the Theodore Fire State law requires a municipality to provide Department.” police and fire service in the jurisdiction for the Many residents outside the city limits and in amount it takes in for business license fees. The the Theodore area are already contributing to the city takes in $2 million in business license fees TVFD district, Byrne said. from the jurisdiction, which only pays half the Councilman John Williams, who represents normal amount, Executive Director of Finance the portion of Theodore within the city limits, Paul Wesch said. said he supported StimpThe city also collects a son’s move and put the total of $8 million in sales onus on state lawmakers. taxes from the police juris“I firmly believe we diction. Again, residents in need to get the state the police jurisdiction pay Legislature to address THE INTENT OF THESE half the normal 5 percent police jurisdiction law,” he rate in sales tax from busisaid. “The city should not MOVES IS TO FOCUS OUR nesses there. provide services to those RESOURCES INTO THE CITY In contrast, the city paying half price when pays a total of $27 million those paying full price are LIMITS OF MOBILE AND TO in operating costs across left with less service.” all districts for service in In other business, IMPROVE OUR RESPONSE the police jurisdiction, the council discussed a RELIABILITY WITHIN THE Wesch said. Roughly $17 $396,000 contract with million of that comes Stantec Consulting SerCITY LIMITS. THE JURISfrom direct costs to the vices for help organizing Mobile Police Department and implementing initiaDICTION WILL SEE REand Mobile Fire-Rescue tives based on the disposal DUCED RESPONSE TIMES Department, he said. of some city properties. Fire Chief Mark Sealy The contract would also AS WELL FROM OTHER announced in an email help the city’s real estate message obtained by department with plans for ENTITIES WHO ARE BETTER Lagniappe that coverage repurposing the Civic CenPOSITIONED TO RESPOND. in the jurisdiction would ter, Director of Real Estate change in August. and Asset Management “Theodore Volunteer Brad Christensen said. Fire Department will begin The council will delay assuming their fire responses in their area,” he a vote on the contract until at least next week wrote. “Mobile County EMS will assume the due to council rules regarding items appearing [emergency medical service] calls in that area. on the agenda for the first time. In the unincorporated areas around Airport Per council rules, the body also delayed Boulevard and west of Schillinger Road, we will a vote on a $378,000 settlement agreement maintain fire response responsibilities, but will between the city and Waste Management related begin to scale back the response that we send.” to the dumping of yard waste at a non-WMThe changes are due, in part, to the cost managed landfill. associated with the service in areas outside the Council attorney Wanda Cochran said when city, but as Sealy explains in the email, part of the item comes up again it should be discussed in the change is due to response times. executive session, given that it relates to litigation. “The intent of these moves is to focus our WM won a breach of contract lawsuit in resources into the city limits of Mobile and to 2015 for roughly $6 million. A jury in the case improve our response reliability within the city also dramatically raised the tipping fee WM limits,” Sealy wrote. “The jurisdiction will see can charge the city. During the trial, attorneys reduced response times as well from other entifor WM argued that the entire waste stream, ties who are better positioned to respond.” including yard waste and recycling, should go Since promoting Sealy to chief of the depart- to the WM-managed Chastang Landfill. The city ment, Stimpson has made public his desire to reached the settlement in order to prevent future get Mobile to an Insurance Services Office lawsuits, while continuing to dump yard waste (ISO) rating of 1, which would be among the at Dirt Inc.’s landfill for a fraction of the cost. highest in the nation. Response times are conAlthough the settlement was listed as a sidered as part of a total ISO rating. first-read item, the council has delayed previous Of the 45,000 fire departments in the country, votes on it at Cochran’s request. It is unclear less than 1 percent are at an ISO-1 rating, accord- what is causing the delay. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Sore spot GULF SHORES RESIDENTS RALLY AGAINST APARTMENT COMPLEX BY JOHN MULLEN S ome residents near downtown Gulf Shores are concerned a 206-unit apartment complex planned to be built on a vacant lot would be a detriment to their neighborhood, and are considering legal action. “There may be an attorney involved on our end at some point,” Pete Sims, who owns a condo on an adjacent property, said. “We don’t want to go there but we don’t want this to happen like it’s coming down at this point either.” The residents’ main concern, Sims said, is the possibility of short-term vacation rentals in the new complex. “It’s going to change the dynamics here in the neighborhood,” Sims said. “When you bring in a rental unit it’s a different type of citizen you get than with a condo-type situation.” Gulf Shores has restrictions in its zoning ordinance regulating where short-term rentals are allowed and those include multi-family zoned areas like Regency Place. City Planning Director Andy Bauer said that is a rarity in Gulf Shores’ apartment complexes. “It is allowed in that zoning district, but there are no apartments in the city that have a license to rent short-term,” Bauer said. “Apparently, apartments aren’t in that business. They are in the business of long-term rental to residents. I did call the architect of that project and he said they have no plans to rent short-term at that location.” City Councilman Philip Harris, who also sits on the planning commission and owns a construction company, said since there appears to be no interest by the developer for short-term rentals there may be a chance to get an agreement in place disallowing vacation rentals in Regency Place. “If the current developer doesn’t have it in his plan, maybe there is some opportunity to secure that risk,” Harris said. “But as far as the number of units and their use of the property they are clearly within their property rights.” Sims and 40 or 50 of his neighbors showed up at the July 9 City Council meeting to ask for the city’s help in stopping or altering the project. But city officials say there is little they can do to stop it. “As far as the way it was processed through the planning commission, the Regency Place apartments followed all the rules and regulations of our zoning ordinance and was approved by the planning commission,” Bauer said. “The only way they could get relief is if something happens politically by the City Council.” Sims said he and his neighbors are going to put up protest signs and try to rally residents to put pressure on the council to try and limit the project. “I think the sore spot is there doesn’t appear any recourse here,” Sims said. “The mayor says he’s going to try to put this on hold so he can talk to the city attorney. We feel like some pressure needs to be brought to bear.” But in the end, Bauer said, the developer is right on track and doing everything right to move the project forward. “The way our rules are written on site plan approval, you just have to go to the planning commission and no public hearing is required,” Bauer said. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Cash flow MONEY MOVING IN LAND ACQUISITIONS FOR ROAD, BRIDGE PROJECT BY JOHN MULLEN T he Alabama Department of Transportation is following up on condemnations with cash for property owners as the state continues to acquire land for a controversial road and bridge project in south Baldwin County. “The money was held up for a period of time for reasons I don’t know,” attorney Warren Herlong said. “But now the money is flowing. And there are substantial monies flowing.” According to documents filed with the Baldwin County Probate Court, the state offered nearly $12 million for 10 of 21 tracts the state says it needs to build the project. Plans call for a flyover bridge off of the Foley Beach Express just south of County Road 8 to start a roadway through the condemned properties, culminating with a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Gulf Shores airport. This project has stirred up controversy at both ends, with residents saying they were not informed about several aspects of the project. And state officials have admitted they have not done thorough studies to warrant a third bridge to the island. On the north side Craft Farms residents are worrying about noise from a 29-foot bridge a half-mile from their neighborhood. Herlong is representing six clients in the condemnation process for the $87 million project. “Your review of the court of records will show you the kinds of offers that have been made,” Herlong said. “In my cases there’s some $6 million in offers. Those monies have been released and paid intothe court.” 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 The largest offering among his clients is for tract 13 for $3.8 million and involves owners Laura Almaroad, Wanda Dickman and Joy Sprunger. Others include Doyce and Shirley Ellenberg, who were offered $1.2 million for 21.25 acres; the Williams Joseph Evans Revocable Trust, which was offered $737,150 for 3.09 acres; Orlanda B. Clark-Perrault and Robert T. Perrault, who were offered $450,000 for 3.06 acres; the George Wallace family, which was offered $374,300 for 20.38 acres; and Anthony and Patricia Diliberto, who were offered $405,000 for 8.38 acres. “These are significant takings with significant offers,” Herlong said. “Right off the top of my head I can think of $10 million in offers.” Among the biggest of the remaining cases is an offer for to the owners of Pandion Ridge, who own land on the south side of the Intracoastal Waterway. ALDOT initially offered them $3.7 million for 49.75 acres. On the north side of the waterway where the bridge footing is planned the state offered Coastal Resort Properties of North Carolina $943,150 for 29 acres. Attorney Richard Davis of Daphne is representing those two property owners. Both cases are being heard in the Baldwin County Circuit Court. Others include Darrell Tidwell of Gulf Shores, who was offered $175,900 for 6.69 acres; Marvin Ray and Kathleen Peed, who were offered $70,000 for four acres; and the Baldwin County Bridge Co. was offered $9,750 for .13 acres.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Shell game MOBILE HOUSING BOARD QUESTIONS DEVELOPMENT OF SOUTH-SIDE REPLACEMENT HOUSING D BY DALE LIESCH espite moving residents out of Roger There are also plans to build “more than 100” replacement units on Charles Street, but the Williams Homes and beginning the property would have to be acquired for about demolition process on the complex, $500,000. The building currently has tenants as developers have begun leasing replacewell, as “some [units] are occupied, some are ment housing for other properties still being vacant,” Straub said. occupied. Pettway asked if there was a “parallel” plan Pennrose Properties Regional Vice President in case the Charles Street property couldn’t be Mark Straub told Mobile Housing Board comacquired. missioners at a meeting Wednesday, July 6, the “Yes, there’s probably an A, B, C and D,” replacement housing in question at Cottage Hill Straub said. “We’ll probably look to develop Place would count against public housing units at Thomas James Place and not Roger Williams, off-site projects elsewhere, including Cottage Hill phase two.” despite the fact residents still live in Thomas At $74 million, it would be important for James apartments. the replacement project to receive 9 percent tax Commissioners seemed upset by the revelacredits, Straub said. tion during a presentation Straub also gave commeant to update them on missioners an update on south-side redevelopment. the progress of redevel“I don’t see us putopment plans along the ting residents first with Michigan Avenue corridor. this,” President Kimberly THE 88 UNITS AT COTTAGE A demolition application Pettway said. “Cottage for Thomas James and Hill Place will be filled by HILL PLACE WILL COUNT R.V. Taylor would have to the time the south side is be resubmitted, he said. redeveloped.” AGAINST THE TOTAL UNITS “There are a lot of Pettway and Commisthings to be decided,” NEEDED TO BE REPLACED sioner Breanne Zarzour Straub said. “We’ll keep also questioned why the AT THOMAS JAMES PLACE communication open with new development was the city and Brookley.” linked to the south side WHEN THE SITE IS REDEAs for the redevelopat all, given there was no ment of the site, Straub VELOPED IN THE FUTURE. relocation need. said Pennrose Properties “How is it linked when has had “a lot of discusno south side residents sions” with the Mobile need to be relocated?” Airport Authority over expectations for growth Pettway asked. “I don’t get it.” at Brookley. Straub explained there is a difference between replacement housing and relocation housing. The 88 units at Cottage Hill Place will count against the total units needed to be replaced at Thomas James Place when the site is redeveloped in the future. This means the proposed mixed-use, mixed-income development won’t need as many public units to satisfy United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and Alabama Housing Finance Authority guidelines. There are “off-site plans” for Roger Williams as well, Straub said, but the south-side plans moved faster. “We planned to be aggressive and proceeded with off-site plans for Thomas James,” he said. “Now, with Roger Williams as the focal point, the authority’s priorities have changed.” Housing authority leadership did not reach out to former Roger Williams residents to let them know Cottage Hill Place was available, Executive Director Akinola Popoola told commissioners. “It is an open application,” Popoola said of Cottage Hill Place. “Roger Williams residents have housing either at another complex or with Section 8. Roger Williams residents have first right to return to Roger Williams, or Roger Williams replacement housing.” As for former Roger Williams residents currently on Housing Choice vouchers, Straub said there is land available for a second phase of Cottage Hill Place. The second phase would have “70 or so” units. Zarzour argued that a second phase of Cottage Hill Place would only be a “portion” of the 287 units at Roger Williams. 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Roger Williams redevelopment Also at issue for the Roger Williams site is the denial from AHFA for 9 percent tax credits for a senior living complex onsite. Straub said the denial came because of a problem with the contractor’s environmental testing. Specifically, the testing was found to be insufficient. Commissioner Norman Hill, a vice president at Volkert, was unhappy with the scope of work given to the contractor. “The scope was, in my mind, it was limited,” he said. “I had some questions from the very beginning.” Straub said the contractor did a large amount of testing. “There was more than one test,” he said. “We’ve asked for additional testing to be performed.” Hill lamented the additional testing because of an added cost to the project. He asked if there would be a financial responsibility from the board. Straub said there would be “from all of us.” Pettway asked if the developer discussed the level of scrutiny of the testing with AHFA before it was submitted. Straub said “no.” “At the time it wasn’t expected to be a problem,” he said. The plan is to reapply for the competitive 9 percent tax credits in 2019, Straub said. “I’m no less disappointed than you are that we didn’t get approved last year,” he said. “What’s important to us is to move forward and get several tax credits and make significant investment in the community.”

BAYBRIEF | COASTAL ALABAMA Big catch ALABAMA ENDS RED SNAPPER FISHING 6 WEEKS EARLY BY JASON JOHNSON 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 current season, that increase led to Alabama hitting quotas set in its EFP sooner than originally projected. To comply with the EFP, state officials made the call to end the snapper season early, though Blankenship says the first year of the pilot program was a success. “We’ve said from the beginning we may have to close early, or if we had some of that quota left over we could possibly extend the season,” Blankenship said. “The weather has been very good most every weekend throughout the season, and we’ve had a lot more participation this year. The average-size fish this year was also about two pounds Originally projected to end Sept. 3, the 2018 red snapper fishing heavier than last year, which is a sign of a healthy fishery.” season will end July 22 instead. While state officials would like the season to last as long as possible, Blankenship said the decision to end snapper fishing early is proof the state can manage its While the season may be ending earlier than anticipated, it was only last snapper population and do better than the federal system year that Alabama anglers and charter fishermen were facing a potential threehe says has led to reduced fishing in recent years, with day season in federal waters — the shortest on record at the time. The 2017 little benefit to the fish population. season was extended through a compromise pushed by Gulf leaders including This year, Alabama employed its Snapper Check U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne. program, which was established in 2014. It requires Byrne has been a very vocal critic of the federal government’s management mandatory trip reports from anglers during the season, as of Gulf snapper in previous years and has long pushed for the state to have opposed to calculating quotas after a season and adjusting more control in setting its quotas and season lengths. Despite its ending 24 fishthe following season’s length to account for overfishing. ing days ahead of schedule, Byrne said this week the 2018 snapper season was Snapper Check was a key component of Alabama’s EFP. “a huge success.” “Having our system in place allows us to ensure we “Just a few years ago, we had a nine-day season, and due to the hard work of don’t overfish the population, whereas in the past, the many, we were able to get 28 days this year,” Byrne said in a written statement. federal data-collection system has been so antiquated “The closing of the season now shows that states are responsible stewards of and slow to get results that sometimes the amount of fish our natural resources, and I look forward to a successful 2019 season.” would end up much higher than the quota,” he added. Because Alabama’s EFP was based on a weight quota, it’s likely the length “This really shows the management system we have in of next year’s recreational red snapper season could be shortened. However, place can work for us to sustainably manage our own snap- that decision won’t be made until next spring, and ADCNR has so far given no per population, which was the point of the EFP.” indication as to how long the 2019 season will run in state waters. Photo | Daniel Anderson/Lagniappe P rivate and professional anglers are shifting plans after the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced the season for red snapper fishing will end six weeks early. Fishing in state waters, which extend nine miles from the coast, was originally projected to continue through weekends until Sept. 3, but now the 2018 season will end for private fishermen and commercial vessels on Sunday, July 22. Charter vessels fishing or traveling through Alabama waters will have to end their season the day before. In all, the early deadline halved what was projected to be a 47-day recreational snapper season, and as of July 23 possession of red snapper in Alabama waters will be prohibited regardless of where the fish were caught. While anglers can still fish in federal waters, they’ll have to come ashore in a state open to the landing of red snapper, and must adhere to that state’s fishing rules and not transit with snapper on board in Alabama waters. There has been some negative reaction to the news, but fishermen who follow the issue closely have known a shorter season was always a possibility. After years of increasingly shorter seasons dictated by federal agencies, Alabama was allowed to manage its own snapper fishery in 2018 and 2019 through an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP). That EFP was approved by the National Marine Fisheries Service in April based on Alabama’s proposal to follow a self-imposed quota of 984,291 pounds of snapper. ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship told Lagniappe increased participation and larger fish resulted in a daily harvest rate two times higher than in 2017. Because 2017 rates were used to set the length of the

BAYBRIEF | COMMUNITY Shrinking the divide LOCAL GROUP PROMOTES RACIAL UNITY WITH JULY EVENT BY DALE LIESCH A n early morning arrest at a Saraland Waffle House April 22 thrust the area into the national spotlight, one increasingly focused on racial division, when 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons, a black woman, was forcibly arrested by white police officers after an alleged altercation with restaurant employees. In an incident partially captured on cellphone video and widely shared on social media, two officers forced Clemons to the ground and one briefly put his hand on her neck. In the scuffle, her breasts became exposed and one officer warned he was “about to break your arm.” In the months since, after protests, boycotts and similar incidents elsewhere captured the nation’s attention, a local group has formed to help bring about more racial understanding. The Pledge Group of Mobile believes the key starts with conversation, like the ones the members started themselves, Tim Smith said. “This is really an organic movement; it’s not a cause,” he said. “When the four of us met we realized the basic problem was trust along racial lines and so we said, ‘how can we build trust with each other?’ “We started to get to know each other through relatively candid conversations,” Smith added. “Then we began to understand each other, even though we had completely different views on certain things.” Now, with hundreds of lay and clergy members, the Pledge Group is concerned “about the racial divisions within our communities …” according to a statement from the organization. Former Prichard Mayor Troy Ephriam, another group member, said incidents like the Saraland situation could 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 help jump-start conversations and help reach an understanding on both sides. He offered advice to Saraland Mayor Dr. Howard Rubenstein. “I told him, ‘you didn’t ask for this, but it’s on your doorstep and I am praying you manage the situation as God leads you,’” Ephriam said. “You have to see the situation for what it is. People on either side are going to get galvanized.” The group is hoping to break through to people and prevent “jumping to conclusions” on both sides, Ephriam said. “That’s why this is so important,” he said. “The more we can get in between what one side thinks about the other side and start changing the narrative … and get them to stop jumping to conclusions. If that turns out to be the case, fine, but we should not jump to conclusions that this was racially motivated.” Ephriam said the conversations and understanding had to start on Sundays, which he called one of the “most segregated days in a lot of places.” “As men of faith we felt like the best place to start was in our churches,” Ephriam said. “We started going into each other’s churches and swapping each other’s congregations, if you will. Going and saying, ‘look, we all have one God. We’re all one race and we’re all one blood.’” It was a difficult task at first, Ephriam said, but the idea is to break through the groupthink and barriers people build around themselves and around those who are like them. “That became the whole focal point,” Ephriam said. “That helped us rally around something that is a problem in our area, and we said ‘are we going to let it continue to fester, or are we going to do something about it?’ So we began to do a series of meetings to pull ourselves together to talk about the issue.” These “assemblies” meet quarterly and have had decent attendance, Smith said. Out of the assemblies came a pledge for members that consists of three pillars. “Number one is just greet people that you don’t know,” Smith said. “I understand human beings; there’s a number of whites and blacks that just walk by each other as if they don’t exist.” The second commitment is to pray regularly for “racial unity and harmony,” Smith said. “Number three is to take an active role in spending time with somebody different than you,” he said. The group is hosting its first major event called “Shrink the Divide: A Gathering for Racial Reconciliation” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. The event will feature two “nationally known” speakers, Dr. John Perkins and Dr. Russell Moore. Perkins is the founder and president emeritus of the John and Vera Mae Perkins Foundation in Jackson, Mississippi, as well as the co-founder of the Christian Community Development Association in Chicago. Moore is president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. The event is one way the group hopes to share the message of racial reconciliation with the community, Ephriam said. He admitted it has been a challenge. “The challenge for us has always been how do we take what we do when we meet on Thursdays or have our assemblies … how do we take this and put it out there so people will see who we are, why we even came together and why it’s so important that we address the issue of racial reconciliation whatever forum it needs to be addressed in, because it’s always different for people when you talk to them?” Ephriam said. “It’s never really quite the same. How do we approach them with it and how do we share the love of God and our unity of faith to try and shroud that situation?” The “love of God” is the only way to eradicate racial division, Ephriam said. “We’re not here to put a banner up that says ‘we solved the Waffle House situation,’ but I think when people come to … the event we’re going to have later this month, it’ll be quite obvious why we’re doing and what we’re trying to get out of it and why it’s so important for our area,” he said.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Zig zagging around the truth ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM in life, becoming one of the first nonMachine candidates to win SGA president at The University of Alabama. At the time it was an amazing achievement. It also may have foreshadowed a little of what we’re seeing now. According to a 1993 Crimson White article, Zeigler ran into trouble as SGA president when he was accused of making “outrageously long long-distance phone calls” and using SGA money to party in Las Vegas. His fellow students unsuccessfully tried to impeach him in 1971, and Zig claims his dorm room was burned the night the impeachment bill was tossed out. Zeigler has already secured the Republican nomination for a second term as auditor, and faces Democrat Miranda Karrine Joseph in the Nov. 6 general election. So there’s a strong chance we’ll see him hang onto his position. But it is an insult to Alabama’s voters, and the state bar as well, that Zeigler continues telling what is clearly an untrue story about his law license. The hypocrisy of Zeigler promoting himself as this state’s moral compass, when he lost his law license for allegedly shafting his client, is palpable. That he continues lying about it and dodging questions is outrageous. Zeigler could put this all to rest if he wants by allowing the Alabama Bar Association to open the records on his license resignation. But don’t hold your breath. It’s a shame the records aren’t public, because it simply allows Zeigler to continue trying to fool the voters. And you know what Mark Twain once said about fools wanting to remain fooled. Zig sure does. THEGADFLY 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 received to handle a client’s legal needs. The bar found Zig not only didn’t complete work he charged the client for doing, he also paid himself from the retainer for doing unnecessary work. But even when confronted with this letter, Zig stuck with his story and claimed the repayment of $10,000 had nothing to do with the surrender of his law license. And this is the part where Zeigler supporters can either admit they were fooled, or start twisting logic like a pretzel to maintain their view of him as the crusading auditor. Because Zeigler knows it’s unlikely anyone is ever going to see the bar’s disciplinary records, as they were sealed as part of the license surrender agreement. I’ve only met Zeigler once and that was a couple of months ago at “Pork and Politics” at Battleship Park. He shook my hand as I walked into the hangar and with a big grin handed me a tiny business card about the size of a front tooth and said, “Jim Zeigler, state agitator.” Goofy, gimmicky and not the least bit surprising. Zeigler introduced himself to voters in 1974 by winning a spot on the Public Service Commission at the age of 24. Since then he’s spent 40 years losing one statewide race after another until finally winning the lightly regarded job of state auditor four years ago. Since then he’s filed numerous lawsuits arguably unrelated to his position and grandstanded on just about every turn in the Luv Guv saga. All the while he teased about a run for governor — even writing a book about his fictitious run for the office as a political outsider. He adopted that vision of himself early Cartoon/Laura Mattei M ark Twain once wrote, “It is easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” Well, that may actually be a trick since there’s apparently no evidence Twain ever wrote those words. And his name wasn’t actually Twain either, which makes me doubly angry he tried to fool us with a quote he never wrote while using a fake name. You following me so far? Regardless of all the foolishness surrounding the quote and who may or may not have written it, the sentiment isn’t foolish at all. It may, in fact, be the most succinct explanation for the bizarrely high re-election rate of public officials who preside over national, state and local governments that massively fail to perform effectively. None of us can stand someone else’s crooked or inept pol, but it takes a massive jolt of reality sent down from the heavens in the form of a teenage girl or federal indictment to even momentarily break the adoring gaze we cast upon our own fools. It’s why people are constantly re-elected who demonstrate, at best, a total lack of ability to handle their job and, at worst, a genius for hiding their lack of ability behind a tornado of obfuscations and hubris. And right now Alabama may have no finer example of Twain’s misattributed quote than State Auditor Jim “Zig” Zeigler. Since his election as auditor in 2014, Zig has been Montgomery’s carnival barker and pied piper of populism. News reporters have become like metal shavings drawn to the magnetism of this quotable gnome willing to hold forth on just about any subject not actually having to do with auditing state agencies. That’s been his shtick — set forth a whirlwind of comments and lawsuits swirling around Alabama, and then whisper “governor” into the maelstrom and watch as it is carried to the six corners of our oddly shaped state. Perhaps the only thing that saved Alabama from a Jim Zeigler gubernatorial campaign this year is that Zig has lost his law license and is lying about why it happened. For months now the story has been dribbling out a little at a time about Zeigler surrendering his law license at the beginning of the year. The first stories written dutifully reported his rather strange explanation that he’d surrendered the license because he decided not to run for attorney general and didn’t want to pay fees and insurance any more. It didn’t take long for that line to fall flat, though. Some well-placed people at the state and local level familiar with Zig’s license surrender assured Lagniappe the state auditor was not being truthful. He had been forced to surrender his license, we were told, because of mishandling a case in his private practice, prompting a complaint to the Mobile Bar Association. The Alabama State Bar couldn’t say much, but did reveal that Zeigler is ineligible to reapply for his license for five years — the same as an attorney who has been disbarred. His license surrender even shows up on their discipline page But Zeigler has stopped taking our calls. He just repeats the same nonsensical story to other media, overlooking the fact that lawyers who no longer want to practice can simply go inactive. Last week the other shoe dropped when WPMI-TV published a letter from the Mobile Bar Association ordering Zeigler to pay back $10,000 to a client last year as part of a fee dispute resolution. Zeigler’s law practice specialized in working with elderly or infirm clients, and so it was that he ended up having to pay back most of a $12,000 retainer he’d I’M NOT A POLICE OFFICER, I JUST PLAY ONE WHEN I AM OUT AND ABOUT PULLING PEOPLE OVER. PROUD CONSTABLE!

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The grocery gods must be crazy ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H ave you ever noticed some sort of higher power controls what happens inside a grocery store? No, I’m not referring to the (usually) mustachioed manager, though he does wield considerable power over his flock of high school cashiers. No, there seems to be some universal force that determines what’s going to happen to you while filling up your buggy (aka “shopping cart” to all you fancy city folk). You have no power over this. Occasionally, the grocery gods work in your favor, but most of the time they are against you. So very against you. The first universal law of grocery shopping is if you look like total crap, you will see five people you know — five people who will want to engage in conversation so they can get an extra up-closeand-personal look at yesterday’s mascara that has settled down into your crow’s-feet. This is a given no matter what time of the day or night you shop. You foolishly tell yourself, “It’s 6 a.m. I just need to run up and get some coffee and a can of biscuits. It should be OK to slick back my greasy hair, wear my husband’s T-shirt with holes in it with running shorts that have bleach stains all over them. Surely, no one will see me!” But it doesn’t matter if it’s 6 a.m. or high noon, if you walk into a store looking like that, you better be prepared to chat about how your kids and/or parents are doing. It will happen. And most likely those people will judge you and wonder what on Earth must be happening in your life. Did she lose her job? Has her husband left her? Has she turned into some sort of crack ho, they will ponder. Her poor children! Conversely, if you look like a million bucks — maybe you are on your way to work or an event, you will see absolutely no one you know. Maybe even no one at all. I have heels, makeup and a dress on! My hair is not only washed, but styled! Where are all you people who need to ask me questions about my family, friends and/ or business?!?!?! Nowhere to be found, I tell you. Nowhere! Curse you, grocery gods! The forces working against you will also usually make sure there is at least one item on your list you will not be able to find, so you will be forced to go to another store. And it will definitely be one of the times you look like death so you can see even more people. Wow! She has really let herself go, they will think. This will not be an exotic item either. The store where you’re at will have 50 different kinds of barbecue sauce, 14 kinds of spaghetti sauce, five different types of curry powder but somehow be totally out of creamy peanut butter. Sure they’ll have extra-crunchy Jif, Skippy, store brand, but nary a creamy jar of PB in sight. And your kids will have no part of that, so there you are, realizing you will be headed to another market of judgment, looking like a hobo. You sniff your pits and realize you smell like one, too. Damn it. Curse you choosy kids for choosing Jif. But nowhere in the grocery store do the gods conspire against you more than the dreaded checkout line. I have become a bigger and bigger fan of the self-checkout. The lines are usually shorter and you don’t have to receive additional judgment from the cashier. And frankly, by this point, haven’t you been judged enough? If you choose the self-checkout, though, bad things will inevitably happen. The grocery gods are a particularly cruel deity. You will no doubt get behind someone who can’t work the machine. This will just happen. It’s the law. They can’t scan the barcodes correctly or it takes them 10 minutes to find them. They don’t know how to punch in the code for bananas. It’s bananas, I tell you! It’s not like I can throw stones or frozen pork 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 chops at these people. I, too, have had my own problems with the ol’ self-check. One time I accidentally hit Spanish for my language. Let’s just say screaming, “No hablo español!” back to it will not change it back to English. It’s platanos, I tell you! And I never seem to bag my items up quickly enough. “Please place your item in the baggage area.” Give me a freakin’ second, computer selfchecker grocery lady. I’m trying! She doesn’t have time for your greasy, hobolookin’, self. You better keep it movin’, Mary! If you decide to opt for the regular checkout lines, well, then you have a whole other set of choices to make and potential problems to encounter. First, of course, you have to size up the lines. Many a rookie grocery shopper with fewer than 10 or 20 items will always go the express line route, making that line not so express. It’s better to get behind one full cart in the regular line than three smaller ones in the express. I’m pretty sure Confucius said this. But if you aren’t “eligible” for the express then you have to start judging people more harshly than the five people who have already judged you. And you, my friend, are wearing a shirt stained with wine and chocolate ice cream. But it must be done. You want to pick lines with people who look like they will pay with a credit or debit card — that works. Old ladies will sometimes still use checks and it takes them the same amount of time to write them out as it did Thomas Jefferson to pen the Declaration of Independence, so avoid them like the plague. Also, you don’t want to get behind a couponer. You can usually size them up by what they have in their buggy, I mean cart. It’s usually an usually high volume of an item you don’t really need a lot of unless you are preparing for the apocalypse. For example, the extreme couponer will often have 24 tubes of Aim toothpaste in their buggy. Go to the other line, friend! The hardest ones to spot are the ones who ask for things from “over there.” Usually “over there” is the customer service desk. The things they need most often are cigarettes or money orders. This will no doubt take forever. They don’t have Ultra Light 100s, do they want regulars? Just pick and poison and leave, please! And then you have to decide if you want to make the line switch. This is a risky move. You are next. You’ve invested your time in this line. You can’t really size up what’s happening in the next line over — there could be couponing or someone claiming their Spam is supposed to be BOGO this week and a price check may just have to take place. Many things could go wrong. And if you make the switch you could end up being in there even longer. I find in these situations the best thing to do is stay in your line but start looking really pained, like your dog has just died in a particularly violent way. Or your diverticulitis has started acting up. Very often, this look will get you “the nod” and the opening of a new checkout lane just for you. Ma’am I can take you over here, they say. Yes! And you speed over there like your life depended on it. Because you know you are the “ma’am,” but other shameless shoppers will try to skip in front of you. They sure will. And they are evil. But with pure determination and slightly aggressive buggy handling, you make it. And you get your groceries checked and you are free! “I don’t need any help to my car today but I sure appreciate you opening up this extra line,” you say. “Oh no problem, ma’am,” the cashier replies. We were just trying to get you out of here before you scared the other customers, she thinks to herself.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Big labor comeback on Alabama’s horizon? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he disintegration of the once mighty Business Council of Alabama (BCA) has been a sight to behold. Under the leadership of its now-former head, Bill Canary, the BCA filled a power vacuum left by the Democrat-friendly Alabama Education Association (AEA), an organization that was marginalized by the completion of the Republican Party’s takeover of Montgomery in 2010. Canary, once somewhat of kingmaker in Alabama Republican politics, exited the stage for a position at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this month. His departure came after a mass exodus from the BCA that included Alabama household names Alabama Power, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Regions Bank. Canary received the blame for this exodus. To many, the BCA under Canary’s leadership never was the political powerhouse it was expected to be. The hope was that it might rival what the AEA had been for decades in the Statehouse, with Paul Hubbert standing in the balcony pointing at his eye for an “aye” vote and his nose for a “no” vote. The problem with that notion was it would be hard to build a coalition out of all the different industries and get them on the same page, whereas with Hubbert’s AEA it was all about acting in the interest of public schoolteachers represented by the AEA. As a result, we saw a breakup of the traditional so-called “Big Mules” in Alabama. Many see that as a good thing. Decentralizing the influence and lobbying power adds elements of competition to the system. Instead of having one behemoth entity writing checks to candidates to steamroll their competitors in primaries and general elections, these groups, in some cases, will be forced to back different candidates with different points of view, and this push and pull will be reflected by the elected representation in state government. What about those defectors from the BCA? Now that Canary is gone, will they come back to the BCA? Or perhaps, will they go in on their own and create something new that is more specialized to promote their interests? There is a lot of chatter about the possibility of Alabama Power going in with Manufacture Alabama, an existing trade association with an emphasis on industry instead of business. One of the key differences between the BCA and Manufacture Alabama was their stance on unionized labor. Under Canary, the BCA took a lot of antiunion positions. In 2016, the BCA pushed for an amendment to the state constitution to strengthen Alabama’s statutes establishing it as a right-to-work state. Manufacture Alabama has not taken quite as hard a stance against unionized labor. Many of its existing members are union shops and, given that Alabama Power is also a union shop, its home might be with the Manufacture Alabama trade association. With this shuffling of power in the state away from anti-union forces, could there be a re-emergence of big labor in Alabama’s not-sodistant future? Another sign of this could be Donald 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Trump’s popularity in Alabama, and it could go back further than that to Jeff Sessions’ time as U.S. senator in Alabama. Alabama in many ways was the birthplace of this nationalist populism. Sessions as U.S. senator championed the current legal domestic workforce and warned that an influx of legal and illegal immigrants would depress wages and lower the standard of living for many Americans. Trump picked up that baton and made a presidential campaign out of it. For Trump, it wasn’t just the immigration but the American worker, who he framed as betrayed by big business chasing cheap labor to the detriment of many of the nation’s communities. According to then-candidate Trump, the path to cheap labor was paved by trade deals. Much of what Trump was preaching could have been what many blue-collar Americans had heard from union bosses all over America for the last 100 years. It was rhetoric born out of the various populist movement in U.S. history. Given that, for the sake of argument say Alabama is the heart of Trump country. If you have watched any of the political advertising over the past few months, you would assume that to be the case. What is it about Trump that Alabamians like? Is it just his style? Is it just that he tweets whatever is on his mind and is willing to take it to the Democrats and the media? Perhaps it is more than that. What if there are Alabamians that think they’ve been wronged by the system? Alabama was already Republican, but was it Trump’s policies that put this movement on steroids in this state? If there is an underlying populist movement buoying this popularity Trump is enjoying, then could it someday translate to the re-unionization of Alabama? Labor unions haven’t been very popular in Alabama. They are seen as pro-Democrat, pro-liberal policies, and in some ways corrupt. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, union membership accounts for 7.4 percent of the workforce in Alabama. With national labor unions desperately clinging to survival in America, what if they changed their tune from being pro-Democrat to proRepublican? What if instead of a Franklin D. Roosevelt or Bill Clinton mask, they donned a Donald Trump mask? Imagine how a pro-Trump union might successfully infiltrate any of these foreign automakers that set up shop in Alabama. Given these changes in Montgomery, where the smallest of things can impact the way legislation or regulations are written, that can open or close the door for union contractors. No longer does an anti-union BCA have as much clout as it once had. Add to that a smart marketing campaign by the AFL-CIO or the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that captures a lot of what Trump, as pushed in 2016, could make unionization a much easier pill to swallow for Alabamians. It could be years, or even generations before “union” isn’t a dirty word in Alabama. But that pendulum could be swinging the other way.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Winn-Dixie unveils latest remodel BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W inn-Dixie has reopened its most recently remodeled local store in Mobile at 5440 Highway 90 W. “Winn-Dixie is proud to present the greater Mobile community with its fourth newly remodeled store in three months. The newly remodeled stores are designed with the needs of the community in mind,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said. New enhancements for the updated store include: • New façade signage, new color palate and new interior store signage; • New produce department with expanded selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic selections; • Expanded deli with new sandwich station; • Expanded bakery department; • Expanded meat department with full-service onsite butcher; • New health food section with gluten-free and organic products; • New bargain section; • New health and beauty section; • Updated seafood and floral departments. The store will operate 7 a.m to 10 p.m., seven days per week. Law Firm, an investment partner, has also relocated to 2,000 square feet of space directly behind and connected to Mid-Towne Works. The total footprint of both properties encompasses some 5,500 square feet. “The name obviously came from being in midtown. We want a space that works for everyone with a professional setting. Members will have access to a printer, copier and Wi-Fi. We have telecom editing capabilities, video conferencing capabilities and a Smart Board. There’s also unlimited coffee, tea, water, soda available,” Sexton said. Sexton went on to say some things that will make the space different from other established coworking spots is a dedicated receptionist to individually greet clients for appointments, more dedicated phone lines for members, more dedicated enclosed office/conference space and soundproofed rooms for business meetings that require confidentiality. Additionally, daily, weekly, monthly and annual memberships will be available for members. More information can be found at www.mid-towneworks.com or its Facebook page. Coworking space sprouts in midtown Commercial real estate moves The white-hot proliferation of coworking space for entrepreneurs and micro-businesses doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon in the Port City. April Sexton, co-owner of new coworking space MidTowne Works LLC has announced it will host a grand opening Aug. 1-4 inside the former restaurant space at 1850 Airport Blvd. in the loop area of midtown, located at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Old Government Street. The space will encompass some 3,500 square feet. In addition to coworking, the locally owned Hernandez • Brackin & Johnson PC has leased some 2,457 square feet of office space at 455 Magnolia Ave. in downtown Fairhope, bringing the newly constructed Class A office building to an occupancy level of 90 percent. Additional tenants include Kopesky & Britt LLC, Fairhope Title Services LLC and Altaworx LLC. Jeff Barnes, broker with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. • CFT NV Development, nonlocal investors, recently acquired a one-acre plot of land located at the 800 block of Schillinger Road South in West Mobile for $765,625 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 and near a Cracker Barrel restaurant. Plans are in place to build a Panda Express eatery, according to Kenny Nichols of Vallas Realty, who worked for the buyer. • Some 1.741 acres were recently acquired by Whataburger Developers for $975,000, located inside the 84-acre Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development near the intersection of Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of West Mobile. • According to Colby Herrington with Herrington Realty, the former Allstate building at 1501 U.S. Route 98 in Daphne was recently leased by Changes Hair Studio. The salon will be open for business at the new site soon. Felder joins Commonwealth Bank as CEO Mobile-based Commonwealth National Bank recently announced Thomas Felder has joined the bank as its new chief executive officer. Felder comes to Commonwealth after serving nearly two years with Tri-State Bank of Memphis. Felder brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Commonwealth. He began his career at First National Bank of South Carolina, then spent time at Victory Savings Bank, Bank of America, American State Bank in Tulsa, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Seaway Bank & Trust Co. in Chicago. “Commonwealth Bank’s unique size, being significantly smaller than the larger and big banks, allows us to compete and win business,” Felder said. Jacquitta Powell Green, chairwoman of Commonwealth’s board of directors, said Felder will focus on expanding the bank’s customer base and build relationships with local small businesses and professionals, with a particular focus in the Mobile market. “Tom’s banking qualifications and experience make him a great addition to the team. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Mobile region and Tom is wellpositioned to help local small businesses take advantage of these opportunities,” Green said. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Felder earned a bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, where he majored in business administration. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in business administration from Atlanta University. Felder also served as chairperson for the Small & Minority Business Council for the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the board of directors of the South Carolina Bankers Association. He is a Paul Harris Fellow and a Life Member at Large of the NAACP. He is married to the former Jeanne Gallman and they have three adult sons, a daughterin-law and two grandchildren.

CUISINE | THE DISH The tastier side of the Nappies Photo | Facebook won for Best Hangover Food — fitting that I have a fondness for chicken livers and a bloody mary. On the Eastern Shore your favorite lunch can be found at Panini Pete’s. Sure, those sammies are BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET stellar, but don’t neglect the beignets with a squeeze of lemon. It looks like a scene from “Scarface” when Graham gets on the powdered sugar. If it’s brunch you’re after, then Brick and Spoon is serving your choice. Their insane bloody mary options can replace breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s like an adult smoothie. Your favorite server is Dane Batley from Stevie’s Kitchen, and Best Overall Service goes to Felix’s Fish Camp. When the subject arises you’re all over the place for wine. Best Restaurant Wine list is at Red or White, but you’d be a fool not to pair it with whatever oysters and specials Arwen and crew are cooking up. Your preferred Wine/Gourmet Shop or Grocery is Domke Market while your choice of retail Best Wine Selection is Pour Baby (a la Cork) near Providence Hospital. In other booze, Greer’s took the gold in retail Best Beer Selection. In the ethnic food categories, Gambino’s Italian Grill won best Italian with Mellow Mushroom taking Best Pizza. Mediterranean Sandwich Company wins Best Ethnic Restaurant as Vlad and his team keep expanding. You chose Rooster’s Latin American for Best Mexican, and hey, those tacos are insanely good. I’m lobbying for a Best Taco category next year — there are plenty of competitors. Best Home Cooking/Soul Food is Judy’s Place. Greek Fest won for Best Annual Food Event. Carpe Diem Coffee and Tea Company is your favorite coffee shop in Mobile. Alan Tolson and his staff are still doing it right on Old Shell Road. On the Eastern Shore, Serda Coffee Co. is king of the county, and we appreciate having a location downtown as well. Our grocery game in Mobile is really booming right now, with new shops and revamped old stores. Your favorite local store is Greer’s. I’m crazy about their prices and their deli. The Best Grocery Chain is the newly rebooted Winn-Dixie. In your quest for fresh, local produce the Old Shell Market helps you veg out (I can’t leave without two packs of Stage Planks and a Faygo), while Allegri Farm Market gives our neighbors to the east something to crunch on. You really spread the love in the barbecue categories. Moe’s Original BBQ is your pick for Best Barbecue Restaurant (and they Fairhope’s Dragonfly Foodbar won the Nappie Award for Most Innovative Menu. have several locations to choose from), while Dreamland smokes your favorite ribs and Meat Boss slings your favorite sauce. TexarSouth is one of the first places I take visitors for a great meal t’s been a heck of a year for food in the Port City, with new bama wins for Best Food Truck, but now they’ve secured a brick and I’ve not been let down yet. I look to him as the one who menus, new restaurants and new winners flooding the pages of our paper. Diversity is key to a good culinary scene. I have started the sort of gastro avant garde menu in Mobile, paving the and mortar location. Seafood is heavily contended, with Wintzell’s serving your famy favorites (and least favorites) in fine dining, casual affairs, way for new chefs to be daring. I always get the deviled eggs vorite oysters, Southern Fish and Oyster your favorite market and cook-offs, fast food and downright trashy eating. You do, too, with caviar and the pickled shrimp. Half Shell your Best Seafood Restaurant. Best Gumbo deservedly Speaking of Most Innovative Menu, Dragonfly Food Bar and you’ve made it well known by casting your delicious goes to Royal Scam, Po’boy is Mudbugs DIP Seafood and sushi has always kept the bar high. Hey, guys, how about a Mobile votes, and the winners all deserve a spot at the table. location? If it’s atmosphere you want, then who doesn’t want to goes to the incomparable Chuck’s Fish. Get the Raiza Special. Briquettes nabbed the coveted Best Overall Restaurant as Best Caterer is Naman’s Catering. You’re not a Mobilian if look down on the city from 30-plus stories high at Dauphin’s? well as Best Steak — they cook a mean one over there. Best you’ve never had it. Pollman’s Bake Shop is too legendary to topIf you’re afraid of heights, just stick to the bar; you’ll love the New Restaurant went to Southern National as the team of ple in the bakery category, but Flour Girls won for Best Cupcake. piano music. Reggie Washington and Duane Nutter are making a name for Best Burger is at Butch Cassidy’s. Roy Seewer is making magic Best Appetizer is Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill, themselves in the region after flying farther south from Atlanta’s between his buns. Just a short distance from his back door is Camwhile the Best Entrée is the Filet Oscar from Ruth’s Chris One Flew South. Welcome home! Best Eastern Shore Restaumie’s Old Dutch, your favorite for Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato. Steakhouse. For wings you like the giant selection at Buffalo rant is Sunset Pointe. Have you had their snapper throats? Try This is the first year I can say I have visited every restaurant them every way. They also won for Best Outdoor Dining. On the Wild Wings and for tenders you couldn’t fake the foo with your and business on the list, and I’m impressed by the diversity of your local Foosackly’s. For dessert you don’t care what it is as long beach, you chose LuLu’s of Gulf Shores as your favorite. It’s choices. I personally don’t vote but am glad you do. Let’s hope for as it comes from Stevie’s Kitchen. hard to outparty a Buffett! more categories next year and more choices for Best New RestauBest Lunch Spot in Mobile is Bob’s Downtown, which Best Chef is Chris Rainosek. Even with all the talent here I rant! See you at the ceremony. has great breakfast and drinks early in the morning. They also don’t think anyone could disagree with your choice. The Noble I 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Wheels up! BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Lagniappe Fort Walton Beach based Props began distributing in 2016 and its beer can now be found in the Florida Panhandle and throughout all of Alabama, including at all Publix stores. P rops, a craft brewery in Fort Walton Beach, recently made its way to our market with three excellent beers available in cans and on tap. Founded as a brewpub in 2011 by a couple of retired aviators, Props now has three locations — its original brewery and grill in Fort Walton Beach, its brewery and taproom (also in FWB) and a brand-new ale house in Niceville. All produce fresh beer on the premises. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 I spoke with Nate Vannatter, one of Props’ owners, who said the idea for the brewery came out of a discussion with one of his partners, Mike Kee, when they were contemplating — over some homebrewed beers — what they were going to do once they retired from the Air Force, where they both served as special operations pilots flying various prop planes. They opened their brewpub in December 2011, even before retiring, and later bought a warehouse where they installed a 30-barrel brewery and taproom. Props began distributing in 2016 and its beer can now be found in the Florida Panhandle east to Apalachicola, and throughout all of Alabama, including at all Publix stores. Not surprisingly, most of their beers have some type of aviation theme — those available in Alabama are the Flying Coffin IPA, the Blonde Bomber Ale and the Dos Pilotos Cerveza. Vannatter told me the Dos Pilotos is one of his favorite beers, and a style that really makes Props stand out. He said the idea to produce it actually came from their distributor, who said there was a need in the market to compete with all the popular Mexican imports, so they decided to brew something in a traditional Latin American style. “It is a true cerveza,” says Vannatter, “made with Patagonian pale malts from Chile.” I was curious as to how different it is from the cervezas we are all used to hoisting at the beach and during Cinco de Mayo, and came away impressed. First of all, it had a darker color and toastier aroma than most of the very light cervezas we tend to get in the United States. It had a rich malt flavor, not very bitter, and with some subtle citrus hints at the end. It was excellent. Props’ blonde ale and IPA would be more recognizable styles to most craft beer drinkers. The Blonde Bomber is more of a dirty blonde, almost a light amber, unfiltered wheat with nice hop and spice notes, while the Flying Coffin is everything one would want an IPA to be. At a time when it seems every craft brewery is trying to reinvent the IPA — make it “hoppier,” make it “fruitier,” make it “hazier” — the Flying Coffin is just an excellent, balanced brew. It tastes like an IPA should, flavorful and hoppy, without going overboard. It’s a great everyday IPA. Other beers Props regularly produces include the 4 Kings American Brown Ale, the Prop Oil Porter and the Lucky O’Neil Lager, although Vannatter said they always have 13 different beers available at the brewpub and at the taproom and a half-dozen on tap at the Ale House, including seasonal beers such as an Oktoberfest style in the fall and a Christmas Jovie Ale, with cinnamon and nutmeg. Right now they’re featuring a strawberry blonde ale in the taproom for the summertime. Props also recently entered into a partnership with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and sells cans of Blue Wahoos Blonde at the minor league baseball team’s home games and in stores in the Pensacola area.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH America’s Test Kitchen launches learning tool BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR Photo | America’s Test Kitchen Each recipe in “Dinner Illustrated” is a step-by-step photographic guide to producing a satisfying, fresh meal in an hour or less. E very cookbook should be classified as a learning tool, but many just shovel out recipes and maybe a conversion chart. Some can be a little intimidating if you’re just getting your feet wet as a home chef, others just predictable. The fine folks at America’s Test Kitchen have 36 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 come up with a guide for fast, stress-free weeknight cooking in their latest offering, “Dinner Illustrated” (Editors at America’s Test Kitchen, Boston, Massachusetts, 2018). The book targets the modern amateur chef, many of whom work fulltime and come home to throw together a meal kit (Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, etc.) in the precious moments before putting the kids to bed. “Dinner Illustrated” gives you more flexibility so you’re not stuck with whatever you ordered last week before your taste buds changed. Sure, you’re picking out your own meat and produce, but shopping local and seasonal is what I missed when using a meal kit. With 175 dinners ready in an hour or less you will find something worth cooking with your hometown ingredients. These aren’t just entrées versus sides. Every page is a complete meal and from my initial experiences can be done in less than an hour. One thing I do like about meal kits is that they tend to lean toward the slightly exotic, getting you out of your routine with trendy ingredients. Here you are getting the recipes in that style without paying for the food up front, all of which have been exhaustingly perfected at America’s Test Kitchen in Boston, where chefs start with a basic recipe, cooking it over and over again, honing it until it’s as good as it gets. These are really hard to improve upon. The amounts and ingredients are exact, so I suggest you take zero liberties your first go-round, saving the freestyle for later. The chefs (basically they’re food scientists at this point) have worked through each recipe in an obsessive way, getting the times exact from the first chop to the first bite. It’s a great way to organize your time and maximize your efforts without feeling rushed. Steps are laid out with photos and tips as to when you should begin an event. It’s something I need as I have a tendency to finish something too early. You don’t need a tepid side dish with a hot entrée. In a nutshell, I would say this book is similar to a collection of meal-prep recipes, which I like, ranging from gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan to full-bore frying chicken in bacon grease. There’s a good bit of Asian and Mediterranean, Indian and Asian influence. Lots of salmon in the fish section, a pasta and noodles chapter, and a giant poultry section bested only by the beef, pork and lamb recipes. With 175 meals in one book, I never felt they were phoning it in. I’m now interested in other titles from America’s Test Kitchen. Find this one online just about anywhere. Recycle!

NAPPIE WINNER FOR BEST MOBILIAN RIGHT NOW, JAKE PEAVY, RELAXES INSIDE HIS OFFICE AT DAUPHIN STREET SOUND, WINNER OF BEST RECORDING STUDIO. J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

Tope Vote Getters in Each Division Nightlife Best All Around Bar Best Sports Bar Bar with Best Tap Beer Selection City Life Best Police Officer* (*Record set for most votes in single category) Best Mobilian Right Now Best Local Company to Work For Eats and Drinks Best Chicken Fingers Best Ice Cream/Yogurt Gelato Best Outdoor Dining Best Overall Restaurant Best Steak Shopping/Services Best Doc In Box Best Day Spa Best Fitness Facility Best Pet Store Best Car Wash Music Best Place to See Live Music (Non Bar Venue) Best Outdoor Band to See Live Music Best Country Band/Performer Media Best Meteorologist Best Local Evening Newscast Best Local Morning Newscast Kids Best Private School Best Pediatric Dentist Best Orthodontist Politicos Biggest Scandal of the Year Who will be next governor? Hardest Working Official - Mobile Total Number of Votes – Overall 1,075,856 Top Voting Age Group 33-42 36532 4. 36526 36609 Total Number of Votes – Nomination Period 84,724 By Gender Female 73% Male 27% Number of U.S. States from which people voted 50 Total Number of Votes – Finals 991, 132 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Arts Best Arts Event Best Theatre Group Best Museum Top Five Voting Zip codes 36695 36608 Most faraway places from which people voted Adana, Turkey - 10 votes Frankston, Australia - 1 vote Florina, Greece - 1 vote Cranbourne, Australia - 1 vote Sihmah, Saudi Arabia - 2 votes

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

Best Anchor retiring after three decades on air 2018 Nappie Winner | Bob Grip, Best Anchor Photo | Fox 10 BY DALE LIESCH | REPORTER T he self-proclaimed “Susan Lucci of the Nappies” will be taking home the hardware this year as Best Anchor. FOX10’s Bob Grip was recognized for the achievement by Lagniappe readers in what will be his final year behind the desk at WALA. The newsman with more than 30 years’ experience will retire in January. In addition to spending time with his four grandchildren, being free from the daily grind of a newsroom will allow Grip and his wife of 44 years more opportunities to see the world. “I’d like to have a chance to travel,” Grip said of his impending retirement. “There was no time to travel before because I always had to be back.” The New Britain, Connecticut, native POLITICOS HARDEST WORKING OFFICIAL - CITY OF MOBILE (ELECTED OR APPOINTED) Mayor Sandy Stimpson HARDEST WORKING MOBILE CITY COUNCILPERSON Mobile City Councilperson Bess Rich HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL - MOBILE COUNTY Mobile County DA Ashley Rich wound up in Mobile by chance after hearing about a job opening at WKRG in 1975, while he was finishing up graduate work at Ohio State University. Grip has been here most of the time since. “My wife and I have always loved being here on the Gulf Coast,” he said. After six years at WKRG, Grip left for Virginia Beach, but came back to the local Fox affiliate. “Channel 10 asked me to come back,” he said. “It was kind of a compliment.” Grip understands that his 34 years at one station is unusual in an industry that typically sees a great deal of turnover. “I saw colleagues moving around a lot,” he said. “It seemed very stressful on families.” Once his daughters started school, Grip said he and his wife made the decision Sen. Rusty Glover WHO WILL BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF ALABAMA? Kay Ivey BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THE YEAR Roy Moore Accusations MEDIA FAVORITE RADIO STATION FM WZEW - 92.1 The ZEW HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL- EASTERN SHORE Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson FAVORITE RADIO STATION AM WNTM News Radio 710 HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL - BALDWIN COUNTY Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack BEST LOCAL DJ Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ HARDEST WORKING LOCAL STATE LEGISLATOR BEST DJ TEAM Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell – WKSJ 40 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 BEST MORNING SHOW/DJ Mobile Mornings with Sean Sullivan, Dalton Orwig & Kelly Finley DJ WHOSE VOICE LEADS YOU TO BELIEVE YOU MAY WANT TO SEE HIM NAKED (BEST VOICE) Matt McCoy - WZEW DJ WHOSE VOICE LEADS YOU TO BELIEVE YOU MAY WANT TO SEE HER NAKED (BEST VOICE) Kelly Finley - FM TALK 106.5 to stay as long as they could. According to a retirement announcement, his accomplishments at WALA include meeting Pope John Paul II at the Vatican for a 1988 documentary and reporting live from war-ravaged Kuwait in 1993. He established the weekly series “Fugitive Files,” which has run for 24 years and helped law enforcement apprehend more than 700 suspects. He also produced week-long series from Paris and Versailles, France, in 1998 and Madrid, Spain, in 2001. Recently, Grip produced an award-winning series of reports from the Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom. Being an anchor always felt like being a part of something bigger, Grip said. It’s making sure all the individual BEST LOCAL MORNING TV NEWSCAST FOX 10 BEST ANCHOR Bob Grip - FOX 10 BEST METEOROLOGIST Alan Sealls – WKRG BEST TV INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER Andrea Ramey – WPMI BEST TALK RADIO HOST/SHOW Uncle Henry – WNTM BEST SPORTS COVERAGE WKRG BEST SPORTS RADIO HOST/ SHOW Sports Drive with Randy & Creg BEST WEEKEND TV NEWS TEAM WPMI BEST LOCAL EVENING TV NEWSCAST WKRG HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSMAN Jason Smith - FOX 10 HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSWOMAN Devon Walsh – WKRG pieces work together. “In a way it’s like being the conductor of an orchestra,” he said. “You try to be a leader.” As for what got him into the news business, Grip said it was the stories. “I love telling stories,” he said. “I love putting things in context and having a real impact.” The Boston College graduate until recently also worked as an adjunct professor at Spring Hill College teaching a class on multimedia journalism. His 25 years in the classroom keeps him sharp, he said. “It has kept me on my toes,” Grip said. “I couldn’t tell students to do something if I wasn’t willing to do it.” Grip can be seen on WALA’s 9 p.m. newscast four days per week now. FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE WRITER Andy MacDonald BEST LOCAL TV AD David J. Maloney FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER STORY Cost of Water by Gabriel Tynes, Jason Johnson, Dale Liesch BEST WEBSITE DEVELOPER Southern View Media FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER IMAGE Nappie Cover 2017 - FM Talk 106.5 by Dan Anderson FAVORITE AL.COM CONTENT CREATOR JD Crowe FAVORITE GLOSSY MAGAZINE Mobile Bay Monthly FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE OR BLOG Mobile Mask BEST MARKETING/EVENTS COMPANY JJPR CITY LIFE BEST MOBILIAN EVER Joe Cain BEST MOBILIAN RIGHT NOW Jake Peavy QUINTESSENTIAL MOBILIAN Suzanne Cleveland BEST MOBILE POLICE OFFICER Officer Justin Billa

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

Mobile native continues to clinch Best Boob Doc title 2018 Nappie Winner | Dr. Christopher Park, Best Boob Doc Photo | Provided BY JASON JOHNSON | REPORTER W hile most Nappie categories are competitive, there are a few winners who seem like a shoe-in every year. There’s only one who’s locked down a category that makes a room full of alleged adults giggle like children. While he finds the title a tad cringeworthy at times, Dr. Christopher Park has been Mobile’s Best Boob Doc for the better part of the last decade thanks to Lagniappe’s readers and his longtime practice in the Port City. Park, a native Mobilan and St. Paul’s alum, started the Park Clinic for Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery after spending 17 years on his education. He attended medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine at UAB and received further training at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Working through Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology on Dauphin Street, Park offers his patients all aspects of plastic surgery, from reconstructive and cosmetic work to treatments for skin cancer and other, nonsurgical aesthetic services such as peels, Botox and fat injections. That said, Park has made a successful career and name for himself through his work with breasts. While some women still have a “go big or go home” mindset, Park said most of his patients today are seeking reconstructive surgery after breast cancer or are simply mothers trying to get back the breasts they had before childbirth. And with cosmetic surgery becoming less taboo over the past 20 years, Park has managed to stay pretty busy. “The demand for cosmetic surgery goes up and up and every year. It’s almost normal at this point, whereas it used to be this ‘hush hush’ thing,” Park said. “In the past, people would tell their spouse and that was about it, but now you see friends coming in together for group consultations. It’s just much more common today.” In addition to the work he performs through his private practice, Park works with several hospitals performing work in special situations that require plastic surgery, such as reconstructive surgery after physical trauma or cosmetic work those hospitals’ patients might need following non-cosmetic surgeries. “There’s a lot of that the general public doesn’t know as much about, but that’s what keeps you busy,” he said. However, Park has become a regular on the list of Nappie winners for a reason, and he believes that’s because cosmetic breast procedures have been a primary focus since he opened his local practice in 2008. He takes that work seriously, and if the Best Boob Doc honor causes a few grins, Park said he’s “proud to keep winning it.” “I just have special skill with breast procedures. Implants can be pretty easy, but lifts, augmentations and that kind of thing, that’s more of an artistry,” he said. “If you’re kind of the go-to guy to do reconstruction after cancer, people are going to trust you to do something for cosmetic reasons because it’s a bit simpler.” BEST MOBILE FIREFIGHTER Capt. LeAnn Tacon BEST MARDI GRAS BALL Order of Polka Dots WORK FOR FTZC BEST BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACE Get Air BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL Phillips Preparatory School BEST LOCAL SCULPTOR Bruce Larsen COOLEST NEIGHBORHOOD Oakleigh Garden District COOLEST CHURCH OR HOUSE OF WORSHIP St. Dominic Catholic Church NAPPIE CATEGORY 2019 Best Tattoo Artist MOST KID FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD Rosswood BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL McGill-Toolen Catholic High School BEST LOCAL GRAPHIC DESIGN ARTIST Mallory Godwin BEST ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off BEST HOTEL The Battle House BEST HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND McGill-Toolen Catholic High School BEST MARDI GRAS PARADING SOCIETY Mystics of Time BEST MARDI GRAS MARCHING SOCIETY Cain’s Merry Widows BEST CLERGYMAN/PASTOR/ SPIRITUAL LEADER Father Chris Boutin, St. Dominic Catholic Church BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OFTOWNERS (ATTRACTION) Gulf Coast Ducks BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OFTOWNERS (RESTAURANT) Dauphin’s COOLEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY Marine Street Lofts BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO 42 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 KIDS BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE Little Monkey Toes BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING CONSIGNMENT STORE/SALE Kids Klozet BEST KID-FRIENDLY LOCAL ATTRACTION Gulf Coast Exploreum BEST DANCE STUDIO Mobile Ballet BEST PEDIATRIC DENTIST Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist BEST SUMMER CAMP St. Luke’s BEST ORTHODONTIST Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics BEST DAYCARE/MOTHER’S DAY OUT Christ United Methodist BEST PEDIATRICIAN Dr. Faye Roberts, Children’s Medical Group BEST PRESCHOOL St. Paul’s EEC BEST KID PHOTOGRAPHER Laura Cantrell Photography COOLEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER Amy Hodges, St. Paul’s Episcopal School COOLEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER Elizabeth Campbell, St. Paul’s Episcopal School COOLEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER Margaret Delaney, UMS-Wright ARTS BEST LOCAL PAINTER Ardith Goodwin BEST MIXED MEDIA ARTIST Julia Greer Fobes BEST ART GALLERY Cathedral Square Art Gallery BEST MUSEUM Mobile Museum of Art BEST THEATRE GROUP Joe Jefferson Players BEST PLAY OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Newsies – ESRT BEST LOCAL ACTOR Nick Smith

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

Best Personal Trainer uses communication to engage with clients 2018 Nappie Winner | Josh Foster, Best Personal Trainer Photo | Lagniappe BY DALE LIESCH | REPORTER T he Nappie Award winner for Best Personal Trainer decided against a career in the medical field, despite a family history. He wanted to help keep people healthy in a different way. Josh Foster, the manager at Hillcrest Fit Body Boot Camp, said a career in the preferred field of many in his family just wasn’t going to work out. “I have family in the medical field, but I decided that wasn’t for me,” he said. “I tell people I’m in preventative medicine.” The Mobile native, who has been a personal trainer for 11 years, is committed to helping clients maintain a healthy lifestyle, even if it’s not as easy as it might sound. “The toughest part of the job is probably working with people on nutrition,” he said. Convincing clients to do burpees, or jump squats, is also tough, but sometimes part of the job. Motivating clients to do exercises they are not thrilled about takes a great deal of communication, Foster said. Communication is maybe the most important aspect of his job, he said. Screaming at clients is not the best way to get effort out of them, he said. A client begins by setting individual goals, which Foster said leads into the best part of the job for him; engaging with people. “There are so many ways BEST DANCER Carol Odom BEST BLUES BAND/ARTIST Lisa Mills BEST THEATRICAL SINGER Nick Smith BEST CLUB TO SEE LIVE MUSIC Callaghan’s BEST ARTS EVENT LoDa Artwalk BEST OUTDOOR BAR TO SEE LIVE MUSIC Bluegill MUSIC BEST LOCAL BAND The Mulligan Brothers BEST NEW LOCAL BAND Delta Smoke BEST COUNTRY BAND/ PERFORMER Sugarcane Jane BEST METAL/UNDERGROUND BAND Satan & The Sunbeams BEST VENUE TO SEE LIVE MUSIC (NON-BAR) Saenger Theatre BEST SOLO MUSICIAN Eric Erdman BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN Roman Street BEST HIP HOP ARTIST Young Tax Return BEST MUSIC/RECORD STORE Mobile Records 44 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 to engage and connect with people,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to do it all.” The Mobile native graduated from Murphy High School and moved on to the University of Alabama, where he earned a degree in human performance and exercise science. He admitted credentials are always important for a trainer and a degree is “very good to have.” Throughout high school and college, Foster was a gym rat. “I grew up playing ball,” he said. “I enjoyed lifting. I was a crazy person in the weight room. I wanted to learn more about it.” A former football and track athlete at Murphy, Foster said his favorite workout activity BEST LOCAL RECORDING STUDIO Dauphin Street Sound BEST DJ (MIXIN’, MASHIN’UP KIND) Twiggins BEST GUITAR PLAYER Phil Proctor BEST AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL TenSixtyFive BEST AREA SINGER/VOICE Ross Newell BEST AREA DRUMMER Karl Langley BEST AREA BASSIST Stan Foster BEST PIANO PLAYER/ KEYBOARDIST Jacob Hall BEST DRAG QUEEN PERFORMER Venus Shante DaVis SHOPPING & SERVICES BEST SALON - MOBILE Salon West 54 Hundred BEST SALON- BALDWIN Tami’s Mask & Mirror BEST OVERALL STYLIST MOBILE Phrankey Lowery - Studio PH BEST OVERALL STYLIST – BALDWIN Kristen Walter - Salon Royale now is lifting, as he finds it is a great way to relieve stress. “It’s kind of like therapy for me,” he said. “I go to a gym where I don’t know anybody … .” He met his wife, Candace, a real estate agent, while at Murphy but the two began dating at Alabama. In his spare time, he helps her with home staging, although he stopped short of calling it a hobby. Foster said when he left to get a degree and got back into training the thought of leaving Mobile for good and moving to a bigger city did cross his mind, but he moved back to his hometown. “Mobile has been good to us,” Foster said. BEST COLORIST Jennifer Freeman - Salon DMH BEST TANNING SALON L.A. Bikini SCISSOR WIZARD (BEST HAIRCUTTER) Brandi Hoover - Sanctuary Salon BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST Massage Envy BEST BARBER Johnny Sullivan BEST MAKEUP ARTIST Kelsey Copeland Fields BEST HOOHA WAXER Crystal Quattrone – Primp BEST PLACE TO GET MANI/ PEDI Royal Day Spa BEST ESTHETICIAN Kim Graves - Lyons Elite Med Spa BEST DAY SPA Battle House Spa MOBILE BAY’S BEST DOCTOR Dr. Charla Evans, Infirmary Health Diagnostic Medical Clinic MOBILE BAY’S BEST SPECIALIST (MD) Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology BEST HOOHA DOCTOR Dr. Helen Rogers - Bay Area Physicians for Women BEST BOOB DOC Dr. Chris Park, The Park Clinic BEST FACELIFT DOC Dr. Michael Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

Rosswood named Most Kid-Friendly Neighborhood 2018 Nappie Winner | Rosswood, Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood Photo | Mobile Mask BY JASON JOHNSON | REPORTER T he children in the Rosswood subdivision have been some of Mobile’s youngest Mardi Gras revelers for decades, but more recently families there have reveled in victory as they’ve claimed the Nappie Award for Most Kid-Friendly Neighborhood three years running. Off Cottage Hill Road, tucked away in midtown, Rosswood is an older but well-kept subdivision with a unique local tradition. Every year since 1965, hundreds if not thousands of people have converged on its streets a week before Joe Cain Day to catch the Mystics of Children parade. For 53 years, neighborhood children — at least those 12 and under — have piled onto homemade floats and paraded the streets throwing candy and trinkets to visitors. Over the years it’s become a Mobile favorite — a spectacle BEST DERMATOLOGIST Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology BEST WEIGHT LOSS DOC Dr. Michelle Jackson, Slim & Trim BEST “DOC IN THE BOX” CLINIC Greater Mobile Urgent Care BEST BACK CRACKER (CHIROPRACTOR) Corsentino Chiropractic Clinic started by a group of kids who, like their parents, wanted to let the good times roll. “We all had parents in Mardi Gras societies and decided we wanted to do something, too. We just ran around the neighborhood knocking on doors, telling people the parade was fixing to come. We had two or three wagons with sheets and stuff, but it just consecutively grew,” said David Cox, a longtime resident whose family helped organize the first parade. “Now there’s thousands of people that come, and it’s a big neighborhood function.” While the Mystics of Children parade is the biggest event in Rosswood, it’s not the only one. Every year the homeowners association organizes a Christmas party, a large spring party with live musical performance and Halloween night typically brings in trick-or-treaters from all over midtown. For some residents, though, BEST VETERINARIAN Boudreau Veterinary Hospital BEST PET GROOMER Addicted to Dogs BEST PET STORE B&B Pet Stop BEST FLORIST Lush BEST PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO Melinda Mercer Photography BEST DENTIST Grelot Dental BEST YOGA STUDIO Above and Beyond BEST FITNESS FACILITY ProHealth BEST CARWASH/DETAIL Rich’s BEST PERSONAL TRAINER Josh Foster, Josh the Trainer BEST LAWYER IF YOUR SPOUSE IS A HO (DIVORCE) Jerry Pilgrim 46| L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 BEST LAWYER TO KEEP YOU OUT OF PRISON (CRIMINAL) Jeff Deen BEST LAWYER TO SUE THE PANTS OFF SOMEONE (TRIAL) Moore Law Firm BEST REAL ESTATE FIRM Roberts Brothers BEST REALTOR Laurye Brunson, Roberts Brothers BEST INSURANCE AGENT OR AGENCY Allison Horner, State Farm BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION BBVA Compass BEST MORTGAGE BROKER/ FIRM Magnolia Mortgage the best events are the impromptu “yard parties.” Lagniappe experienced one of these firsthand with all the cold beverages, music and camaraderie one would expect. Matt Ritchie said the events make Rosswood feel less like a neighborhood and more like its own little community. “Everybody here is so welcoming, and nobody is a stranger,” he said. Tara Zieman, whose family are some of the newer residents of Rosswood, said being close with her neighbors has come with a number of benefits. She said the neighbors know one another and look out for each others’ families and property. Zieman said her neighbors are quick to lend a hand or a missing ingredient, too. “I like to say that I have, like, 10 pantries at any given time,” she said. “It’s one thing to love your home and to be comfortable in your home, but when you come into your neighborhood BEST INVESTMENT BANKER/ FINANCIAL PLANNER Billy Williams, Williams Financial Group and the whole place just feels warm and fuzzy, I think that’s extremely rare.” As the years have come and gone, some families have come and gone from Rosswood, but for the most part it isn’t a transitory neighborhood. “When people get here, they’re here,” Cox said, and his family seems to be a good example of that. His sister is right down the road and his daughter lives in the house he grew up in. Another thing that hasn’t changed in Rosswood are the children. They still parade in the winter and they still play up and down the same streets Cox did when he was growing up in the 1960s. “Along this stretch, if you come down [Rosswood Drive], you better slow down because there will be kids everywhere — playing hideand-go-seek or riding bicycles,” he said. “It’s just great.” BEST ANTIQUE STORE Antiques at the Loop BEST FINE JEWELRY John Cauley BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE G Harvell BEST DRY CLEANERS Master Cleaners BEST CPA Gina McKellar, Crow Shields Bailey PC BEST LINGERIE/NAUGHTY SHOP The Gift Spot BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE Sweet Home BEST LANDSCAPER Bay Landscaping BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE Pink Post Office Boutique BEST CONTRACTOR/ HOMEBUILDER Lipford Construction BEST CLOTHING CONSIGNMENT STORE Hertha’s BEST CAR DEALERSHIP Palmer’s Toyota Superstore BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER Augusta Tapia BEST HARDWARE STORE Blankenship’s Universal Supply BEST PEST CONTROL Knockout Pest & Termite BEST DEPARTMENT STORE Steinmart BEST PLACE TO GET MARDI GRAS ATTIRE Francia’s Formal Affair BEST OUTDOORS STORE McCoy Outdoor Company BEST LOCAL PHARMACY Saraland Pharmacy BEST SHOE STORE – ATHLETIC Run-N-Tri BEST SHOE STORE - LADIES Shoe Station BEST GIFT SHOP Marcie-N-Me

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

LeAnn Tacon named Best Mobile Firefighter 2018 Nappie Winner | LeAnn Tacon, Best Mobile Firefighter Photo | Lagniappe BY JASON JOHNSON | REPORTER W hile the Nappie Award for Best Mobile Firefighter is a new category, the very first recipient of the award has been working in Mobile more than three decades. Before she joined the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department in 1987, LeAnn Tacon was an emergency medical technician with Newman’s Ambulance Service. She didn’t fight fires, but would often be on standby at fire and accident scenes in case a fireman was injured or someone else needed to be transported to the hospital. “I watched those guys running in there and something told me they loved what they did,” she said. “I told my partner on the ambulance I wanted to do that, and he was like ‘there’s no women on the fire BEST HOME FURNISHINGS STORE Designer Collection BEST FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT SHOP High Cotton BEST VAPE SHOP Parlor Vapes EATS AND DRINKS department.’ I looked at him and said: ‘Well, stand by.’” Tacon became the first female firefighter in the history of MFRD as well as the first female driver, the first female fire captain and the first female chief of a city fire district in 2009. Today, Tacon oversees the central fire station that serves the majority of downtown Mobile — one of the city’s busiest. Jumping into an all-male occupation as a woman in the late ‘80s, Tacon was nervous at first. However, she said the vast majority of the men she worked with and under at MFRD were welcoming and encouraging. “When I went through training, I wasn’t sure how I was going to be treated. I mean, this was 31 years ago, mind you, but it was almost like I had 500 big brothers all of a sudden,” she said. “I’m sure there was someone out there who didn’t want a female firefighter here, but nobody let me know.” As a district chief, Tacon no longer runs headlong into fires. Instead, she works to keep the firefighters who do so safe by acting as the incident commander when MFRD responds to a scene. Tacon said that job is important because, despite what you see on TV, responders often have very limited visibility in a structural fire. “They don’t know if it looks like the roof is about to collapse or if there’s a big crack forming in the wall. I’m there to watch out for them, and you have to make a determination,” she said. “We have offensive mode and defensive mode, and there’s no in between. If it’s getting bad, I’m going to pull them out.” Over a 31-year career, Tacon has seen a number of things change in the world of firefighting but a few things have remained constant. Firefighters still put water on fire, and they still have each others’ backs. “You become like a family,” she said. “You learn to trust each other. You have to.” As for taking home the first Nappie Award for Best Firefighter, Tacon said she is honored. Her daughter, Bayleigh Wilson, nominated Tacon for the award and said she was extremely proud to see her mother recognized after a long career protecting Mobilians’ lives and property. “I love serving the citizens of Mobile,” Tacon said. “That’s why I’ve been here 31 years.” BEST BEACH RESTAURANT LuLu’s Gulf Shores BEST SERVER Dane Batley, Stevie’s Kitchen BEST LUNCH SPOT Bob’s Downtown BEST GUMBO Royal Scam BEST BRUNCH Brick & Spoon BEST CHEF Chris Rainosek, The Noble South BEST SERVICE OVERALL Felix’s Fish Camp BEST PO BOY Mudbugs DIP Seafood BEST ETHNIC RESTAURANT Mediterranean Sandwich Company BEST ATMOSPHERE Dauphin’s BEST DESSERT Stevie’s Kitchen BEST EASTERN SHORE LUNCH SPOT Panini Pete’s BEST SUSHI Chuck’s Fish BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT Roosters MOST INNOVATIVE MENU Dragonfly Food Bar BEST RESTAURANT WINE LIST Red or White BEST BAKERY Pollman’s Bake Shop BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT Gambino’s Italian Grill BEST CATERER Naman’s Catering BEST PIZZA Mellow Mushroom BEST BURGER Butch Cassidy’s BEST COFFEEHOUSE Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Co. BEST STEAK Briquette’s BEST EASTERN SHORE COFFEEHOUSE Serda Coffee Co. BEST OUTDOOR DINING Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina BEST OVERALL RESTAURANT Briquette’s BEST APPETIZER Bonefish Grill - Bang Bang Shrimp BEST NEW RESTAURANT Southern National BEST ENTRÉE IN MOBILE Filet Oscar, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse BEST EASTERN SHORE RESTAURANT Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina BEST HOME COOKIN’/SOUL FOOD Judy’s Place 48 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 BEST WINGS Buffalo Wild Wings BEST CHICKEN FINGERS Foosackly’s BEST ICE CREAM/YOGURT/ GELATO Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe BEST WINE/GOURMET SHOP OR GROCERY Domke Market BEST WINE SELECTION – RETAIL a la cork (Pour Baby) BEST BEER SELECTION RETAIL Greer’s BEST ANNUAL FOOD EVENT OR COOK-OFF GreekFest BEST FOOD TRUCK Texarbama BBQ BEST SEAFOOD Half Shell Oyster House BEST LOCAL GROCERY STORE Greer’s

Best in Show for Dr. Chris Boudreau BY DALE LIESCH | REPORTER C clients at ease. “I try to make sure every pet and client is well taken care of,” he said. “My clients are kind of like family. They’ve known me or known members of my family. There are really no one-time visitors.” Boudreau said he is thankful for his loyal clients. “I have wonderful clients that I appreciate,” he said. “I have some good clients who voted for me for this.” One of the best aspects of the job for Boudreau is forming relationships, not only with the pets he sees, but also with their human caretakers. “It’s great to form a relationship with the clients,” he said. “I spend a lot more time with the humans … .” He said he also enjoys his staff and joked that he doesn’t do the job for the money. The hardest aspect of the job is losing a patient. He acknowledged it’s a feeling many doctors deal with, but they meet patients at different ages. In his case, he usually sees an animal from birth to death. “I see patients from puppyhood to the grave,” he said. “I form a tight bond with them and so, when I lose one, it’s tougher on me.” Boudreau has three dogs himself: Lynyrd, a hound; Buster, a dachshund; and Sharkbait, a long-haired Chihuahua. Photo | Provided oming from a family of medical doctors, Dr. Chris Boudreau wanted to treat patients, too. He just wanted his patients to be hairier. The Nappie winner for Best Veterinarian is the son and grandson of medical practitioners. His brother is also currently in medical school. “I’ve always loved animals, obviously,” he said. “I had a love of science, too.” The 1994 St. Paul’s Episcopal School graduate went on to Rollins University, where he earned a degree in environmental science in 1998. After a stint at a Humane Society in Colorado, he came back to Alabama to obtain a degree in animal and dairy sciences from Auburn University. He then attended Ross University in St. Kitts and Nevis before finishing at Louisiana State University in 2005. He started his veterinary career on the West Coast in Vancouver, Washington, but came back home to Mobile. After almost a decade of practice in Mobile, he opened Boudreau Veterinary Clinic in August 2015. In three years, the clinic has won two Nappie awards. Boudreau said he is “honored” and “humbled” to have won the Lagniappe readers’ choice award for the second time, the first time in 2016. He credits the success with his bedside manner and his ability to put 2018 Nappie Winner | Dr. Chris Boudreau, Best Veterinarian J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

Best Mobilian Right Now sees home-run potential in his hometown 2018 Nappie Winner | Jake Peavy, Best Mobilian Right Now Photo | Dan Anderson BY DALE LIESCH | REPORTER T he third-base coach on Jake Peavy’s first Major League Baseball team gave him a guitar as a gift. That’s when the music bug bit and really took hold of the three-time All-Star starting pitcher. “I grew up with the church choir and I remember my grandparents playing piano and performing in the choirs,” Peavy said. “I had a deep love of music and I had been exposed to it.” At the age of 20 and a member of the San Diego Padres, Peavy said, he was gifted his first guitar and it took off from there. Peavy, the 2018 Nappie winner for Best Mobilian Right Now, has invested heavily in downtown Mobile, including a recording studio named Dauphin Street Sound. With his brother, Luke, and friends - behind the scenes, the two-time World Series winner hopes to expand the culture of the city he grew up in. “It’s all about bringing people together,” Peavy said. Peavy pictures a place where local artists can record music without having to travel to Nashville. “It’s a place that could be a hub on Dauphin Street for music to be made,” he said. “We’re trying to create a scene here.” Similar to San Francisco, where Peavy played from 2014 to 2016, the pitcher sees Mobile as the “epicenter” of a bay area. Peavy credits the city’s leadership and vision for helping to make an impact for investors, like himself, and the community at large. “I’m 37 years old and for my entire life I’ve heard Mobile is on the cusp,” he said. “I know how cliché it is to say that phrase, but I believe we have great leadership. Being in Mobile the last year and a half, I believe we are poised to do wonderful things in the near future.” In addition to the studio and other investments, Peavy established a foundation focused on bettering the lives of children. Specifically, it’s designed to give less-fortunate children hope through music therapy, financial literacy education and other initiatives. “It’s truly what makes me the happiest,” Peavy said. On the issue of financial literacy, Peavy hopes that the issue can be added to school curriculum. As a minor-league BEST GROCERY CHAIN Winn-Dixie BEST CUPCAKE Flour Girls HOTTEST BARTENDERESS Jana Padgett Dunn, Brickyard BEST WINE BAR Red or White BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS- MOBILE Old Shell Market BEST SEAFOOD MARKET Southern Fish & Oyster BEST NEW BAR The Dublin BEST FANCY DRINK BAR The Haberdasher BEST HANGOVER FOOD Bob’s Downtown BEST DIVE BAR The Garage BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS - BALDWIN Allegri Farm Market BEST BARBECUE RESTAURANT Moe’s Original BBQ NIGHTLIFE BEST E-SHO BAR McSharry’s BEST ALL AROUND BAR Callaghan’s BEST WEMO BAR Pour Baby BEST BARBECUE SAUCE Meat Boss BEST BARTENDER Roy Clark, Haberdasher BEST MIMO BAR Red or White BEST RIBS Dreamland BBQ BEST BARTENDERESS Courtney Anthony, Butch Cassidy’s BEST LODA BAR OK Bike Shop HOTTEST BARTENDER Ricky Havens, Pour Baby BEST SOMO BAR Waves DI BEST RAW OYSTERS Wintzell’s Oyster House 50 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR Dauphin’s BEST E-SHO HAPPY HOUR Sunset Pointe BEST SPORTS BAR Heroes Sports Bar & Grille BEST WATERFRONT BAR Flora-Bama BAR WHERE YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO GET LUCKY B-Bob’s baseball player, Peavy had an experience not many others have had: He got to play for his hometown team. In this case, it was the Mobile BayBears, while he was a pitching prospect for the San Diego Padres. “It was a dream come true to get to come back to your hometown and play,” he said. “I got to play in front of my family and got to sleep in my own bed.” He played for Mobile’s Southern League team during parts of the 2001 and 2002 seasons before being called up to the big leagues. He split the next 14 seasons between the Padres, the Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox and the Giants. He won World Series titles with Boston and San Francisco. BEST PLACE TO SHAKE YOUR BOOTY B-Bob’s BAR WITH BEST TAP BEER SELECTION LoDa Biergarten BEST GAY BAR B-Bob’s FAVORITE CASINO Palace Casino FAVORITE CRAFT BEER Fairhope Brewing - Take the Causeway IPA FAVORITE IMPORT BEER Corona FAVORITE DOMESTIC BEER Mich Ultra BEST LOCALLY BREWED BEER Serda Brewing Tidewater BEST MARGARITA Fuego BEST BLOODY MARY Brick and Spoon BEST SPECIALTY COCKTAIL Paloma - El Papi BEST BAR TRIVIA Blind Mule BEST GENTLEMAN’S CLUB Diamonds

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 51

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 57

ART ARTIFICE 2018 Nappie winners raise bar for arts BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM C onsistency and quality mark the Arts category in every annual Nappie Awards. This year’s class might be the strongest, top to bottom, we’ve seen yet. Best Local Painter: Ardith Goodwin The self-taught Goodwin has been in galleries and shows throughout the Southeast and is a primary force among the 14 artists in midtown’s Central Presbyterian Artist Collective. She has an active video series and has won numerous awards. Goodwin is prolific, filling her existence with singular style. Though a physical condition forced retirement from a regular teaching job, she found ways to persevere, hone her craft and pass on what she’s learned. Best Local Sculptor: Bruce Larsen This celebrated found-object sculptor has earned this award every year since it debuted in 2015. He’s developed a formidable reputation, not just for his sizable outdoor work but for creativity and quantity. Best Local Graphic Design Artist: Mallory Godwin This Auburn grad is a freelancer and has been at VMR Agency for four years. Godwin currently serves as its creative director, earning awards from the American Advertising Federation and the Southern Public Relations Federation. Best Mixed Media Artist: Julia Greer Fobes This is a repeat win for Ole Miss grad Fobes. The florist and costumer has worked magazine shoots and weddings and made attire for both MAMGA and MCA royalty over the last few years. Best Art Gallery: Mobilia Arts Center (formerly Cathedral Square Gallery) This 23-year-old hotspot won in ’08, ’10, ’11, ’17 and ’18, and was second in ’14. Though it recently changed names, the large cooperative has retained its presence. Best Museum: Mobile Museum of Art Having won this award seven of the last eight times, MMoA is doing something right. Its ever-widening variety of programs and markets are key to its community enrichment. Best Theatre Group: Joe Jefferson Players JJP was first in ’08, ’11, ’13, ’14, ’15 and ’16, second in ’10 and ’12. Chickasaw Civic Theatre upset them last year but the champ has returned to form. Best Play or Performance of the Year: “Newsies” by Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre This is the first win for an Eastern Shore group since the awards were founded. This al fresco production unfolded on the Fairhope bluffs and employed the sunset over Mobile Bay as a backdrop. Best Local Actor, Best Theatrical Singer: Nick Smith Though he’s been acting since elementary school, Smith has only two public community theater roles to his name. The first was Lee Harvey Oswald in Mobile Theatre MOJO July 23 Summer Jam Time-travel comedy at Theatre 98 If you like a little allegory with your summer heat, Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) is the spot for you. It’s there you can watch the trials of the Antrobus family as they deal with ice ages, global conflict and apocalyptic devastation in 58 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Best Dancer: Carol Odom Though this is the 15-year old’s first win, Carol Odom is already thinking like a veteran. The aspiring professional won’t be in town for the awards due to her dedication. “She’s currently in Houston at their summer intensive program. Three years prior to that she’s been in Seattle at Pacific Northwest Ballet summer intensive,” her mother, Ellen Odom, said. Carol started dance at age 3. At age 10, she “got more serious” at Mobile Ballet. She recently ended standard education after her sophomore year at St. Luke’s Episcopal School. “This coming year she’s going to do virtual school through the Mobile County Public School System so she can train more for ballet and hopefully be out of Mobile in fall of 2020,” Ellen said. She said her self-driven daughter has learned independence over the summers. Though her parents told to stop any time she desires, Carol remained focused. “If she doesn’t become a professional ballet dancer, I don’t want it to be because she didn’t take it as far as she could,” Ellen said. Best Arts Event: LoDa ArtWalk ArtWalk has won four years running, since the award was established. It’s one of Mobile’s most successful cultural happenings, with consistent attendance. “The Skin of Our Teeth.” This Thornton Wilder comedy is rich with allusion to classical works and includes several unexpected breaches of the fourth wall. Its hilarious examinations of our species’ perpetual puzzles — that arts advance our humanity while technology too often enables our baser instincts — won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama after its 1942 debut. It runs July 20 through Aug. 5. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets are $18, $12 for students. For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org. Joey awards presented Joe Jefferson Players held their annual Joey Awards for the 2017-2018 season on July 7 at their midtown facility. The winners included: • Outstanding Performance by a Female: Annabelle Steele (“Annie”); Terri Williamson (“August: Osage County”); Evelyn Watkins (“Cabaret”); Stacey Driskell (“Ragtime”) • Outstanding Performance by a Male: Nick Smith (“Cabaret”); John Calcote (“Ragtime”); Christopher Spencer (“Peter and the Starcatcher”); Shadoe Valentin (“Ragtime”) • Outstanding Newcomer: Matt Kridel (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Cabaret”); Jhalana Jones (“Cabaret,” “Ragtime”) • Rising Star: Ann Sands • Outstanding Bow-Wow Performance: Holly Vanderbark (“Annie”) • Outstanding Costume Design: Ann Sands (“Ragtime”) • Outstanding Set Design: Ed Kryger (“August: Osage County”) • Outstanding Hair and Makeup: Christopher Spencer (“Cabaret”) • Outstanding Musical Direction: Christopher Lovely (“Ragtime”) • Outstanding Choreography: Rebekah Howard (“Cabaret”) • Outstanding Production of the Season: “Cabaret” • Executive Director Award: Stephanie Stockwell Ward; Day Peake • Director’s Award: Tania Paredes Radoslovich (“Annie”); Gene Murrell (“Peter and the Starcatcher”); Ed Kryger (“August: Osage County”); Anna Merchant (“Cabaret”); Vincent Paragone (“Ragtime”) • President’s Award: Allyson McNeill • Lifetime Achievement: Linda Anderson ARTSGALLERY Wet Willie guitarist Rick Hirsch has more up his sleeve than chart-busting Southern Rock. He has performed, written, recorded and toured with Gregg Allman, Joan Armatrading, Billy and the Beaters, Cher, Eric Burdon, Bonnie Raitt, Tina Turner, Fatboy Slim and Randy Ne. Hirsch will stretch out his jazz chops in a July 23 show for the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). He’ll be joined by keyboardist Buddy Dubourg, bassist Danny Infante, trumpeter Shawn Wright, saxophonist Ryan Raziano and drummers Pete Wehner and John Milham. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Entrance is $15, $12 for military/students and $10 for MOJO members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and a cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org. Guild’s “Assassins” in early 2018. Smith’s incredible work as the emcee in JJP’s recent “Cabaret” cemented this win. Everything about that performance — the acting, comedic timing, dancing and singing — truly raised the bar for Mobile’s community theater scene. “It required a lot of stamina, energy and physical movement. There’s a huge mental toll, too, knowing the weight and gravity of the story. It’s so dark and still relevant,” Smith said. How impressive is Smith? By his account, he beat out a field of 2,600 hopefuls as one of only 26 accepted to Carnegie-Mellon University’s School of Drama. Is the school prestigious? Six alums were nominated for 12 Tony Awards this year. “I’m still shocked when I think about it,” Smith said.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 59

Best Local Band: The Mulligan Brothers Best Area Singer/Voice: Ross Newell Mobile’s alt. Americana superstars The Mulligan Brothers take home the Nappie Award for Best Local Band for the second consecutive year. Frontman Ross Newell also snatched the Nappie for Best Area Singer/Voice. This has been a stellar year for this collection of talented, seasoned musicians. The band released its new album, “Songs for the Living & Otherwise,” with a locals-only release party at The Steeple on St. Francis. They are currently on a nationwide tour. the duo has been busy in the studio with tracking for both a new Sugarcane Jane album as well as other projects. “We just finished our new Sugarcane Jane album, which is pretty much a sequel to ‘Dirt Road’s End,’ co-written with producer/songwriter Buzz Cason and recorded here at our home in Admiral Bean Studio, set to be released this fall,” Crawford said. “We have also been working on Will Kimbrough’s new album, that is going to be awesome! Some other cool projects are with local Melissa Summersell, Sassafras and various other artists from around the country.” Best Metal/Underground Band: Satan & the Sunbeams For the past three years, Satan & the Sunbeams have used a pop punk sound with a nod to the genre’s old school to gather its dedicated following. However, the band owes its success this year to something much deeper than its music alone: the venue owners and the fans who have continued to give them the platform and support for their original sounds. Satan & the Sunbeams will return the favor with release of a full-length album, “A Book of Lies,” this winter. Best Blues Band/Artist: Lisa Mills For the second consecutive year, this award, having also won in other categories in prior years. Mills is one of the region’s busiest artists. In addition to a live album of previously unreleased songs, she is Best New Local Band: Delta Smoke on the cusp of releasing one of her most ambitious Featuring Jake Burford (guitar) and Kyle projects — a concept album that takes listeners on Johnson (harmonica), Delta Smoke’s raw, minia sonic road trip from Memphis to Muscle Shoals. malist country sounds have a tendency to adapt to This soulful, Gulf Coast blues diva fills countless any environment and/or crowd. Mulligan Brothers hours performing in both the United States and drummer Greg DeLuca has welcomed Delta Smoke Europe, and is ecstatic that a break in her schedule into his studio, where Burford and Johnson are will allow her to attend the 2018 Nappie Awards working on the band’s first full-length album, which Ceremony. will feature 10 original tracks. Burford says winning “This will be the first time ever that I’ve been this award is a justifying experience. “It feels great home in the U.S. in time for the awards ceremony,” winning this award, knowing all of our hard work Mills said. “I am looking forward to finally getting is beginning to show results,” he said. “The support one of those ultra-cool ‘Nappie Winner’ banners to means everything to us, and we endlessly appreciate hang on my wall.” all the support we’ve gotten.” Best Country Performer/Band: Sugarcane Jane Guitarist/vocalist Anthony Crawford says it has been a challenge for him and his wife, Savana Lee Crawford, to keep their downhome sounds fresh, but winning the Nappie means their efforts have been successful. In recent months, Crawford says, Best Solo Artist: Eric Erdman No stranger to the Nappie Awards, Eric Erdman has been on the road promoting his release on Baldwin County Public Records, “It’s Not Like You Don’t Know Me,” including a recent appearance on the radio show “Acoustic Café.” Erdman fans can look forward to more material from this locally beloved musician. 60 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Tad Denson / myshotz.com he annual Nappie Awards creates quite a buzz among Mobile Bay area musicians and music enthusiasts alike. For musicians, winning a Nappie Award provides some local validation for all the hours of hard work promoting their art, both on and off the stage. For fans, this award provides satisfaction for the time and money many have spent supporting local music on a variety of levels. But while many notable musicians might have been finalists, the Nappie Awards can sometimes shift the spotlight to great local acts that might have been obscure to Lagniappe readers. Without further ado, Lagniappe Weekly presents the winners of the music categories of the 2018 Nappie Awards. MUSIC T BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Nappie Awards 2018 are music to the ears Mobile’s 91-year-old Saenger Theatre won the Nappie Award for Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-Bar). “It is no secret that we Mobilians are fortunate to have such a fertile pool of talent in our area,” he said. “So, it’s amazing to me that I’ve been recognized as standing out among such a wealth to choose from.” Best Drag Queen Performer: Ms. Venus Shante DaVis Ms. Venus Shante DaVis makes a triumphant return to the Nappie Awards, having been very busy with a variety of projects, including work with a local dinner theater. In this context, she works in a variety of roles ranging from actress to designer. No matter how many times she takes home the Nappie, DaVis says she continues to be “shocked and amazed” to be so honored. “Each year, I strive harder and harder to hopefully get, maintain and represent to the best of my abilities as the title holder ‘Best Drag Queen Performer,’” said DaVis. “This award inspires me to the fullest!” Best Jazz Musician: Roman Street Roman Street has used its spicy mélange of acoustic-kindled gypsy jazz and flamenco to collect a zealous fanbase. The group has nothing but love and gratitude for the “wonderful people” that have supported their artistic journey. Fans will be pleased to know Roman Street will soon be releasing new material, giving the masses a preview in August with the release of an upcoming album’s lead single. Best Hip-Hop Artist: Young Tax Return Young Tax Return has won the love of the masses with an eclectic verbal flow laid upon unique, austere beats. He will unleash his fresh hip-hop style on the masses July 27 with the release of his DIY studio debut, “Merrythought.” Until then, Young Tax Return will be basking in the glory of his first Nappie Award.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 61

MUSIC BRIEFS Pop-punk, synth-pop BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: South Carlen, Precubed Date: Friday, July 20, with doors at 9 p.m. Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., www.alchemytavernmobile.com Tickets: Free Photo | Facebook | South Carlen W hen the Nappie Awards after-party is over, those wanting to keep the good times rolling should consider visiting Alchemy Tavern for a double-shot of Gulf Coast indie rock. Local band South Carlen has been showcasing lighthearted, adrenalized poppunk sounds through their debut effort, “Playing the Ghost.” This show will be a chance to experience the band’s latest creations, such as “Hysterical.” Precubed will be joining South Carlen. This Pensacola band has been steadily releasing material through a self-titled EP and new singles “Grey Sky, Blue Water” and “Submerged Bird.” Precubed’s sound is a warm electronic experience accented by traditional instruments. Its unique synth-pop sound proves this is a band on a mission to innovate this popular genre. Songs such as “Submerged Bird” use flirtatious synth to create a dreamlike state before plunging into rough guitar riffs. Marlow Boys ‘Vol. 2’ release party Band: Marlow Boys Album Release Party Date: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: Free Winners of 2018 Nappie Awards Phil Proctor and Stan Foster usually reserve Wednesday nights at Callaghan’s for their Phil & Foster duo, but this week join drummer/fellow Nappie winner Karl Langley and multi-instrumentalist Joe Langley at this Azalea City institution as the Marlow Boys (winner of last year’s Nappie for Best New Local Band). Two years ago, Marlow Boys gave locals their debut effort, “Green Room, Vol. 1.” Now this quartet will be celebrating the follow-up to their debut with a Callaghan’s release party for “Green Room, Vol. 2.” As the title suggests, the band returned to Green Room Studio to lay down tracks for this album. Band members have kept the tracks a closely guarded secret, but if their debut provides any indication, “Vol. 2” should continue the organic musical experience, created upon a foundation of eclectic Americana sounds. Red Clay Strays at The Bluegill Band: The Red Clay Strays Date: Sunday, July 22, 6 p.m. Venue: Bluegill Restaurant, 3775 Battleship Parkway (Spanish Fort), www.bluegillrestaurant.com Tickets: Call 251-625-1998 Sunday afternoon is one of the most popular times to visit The Bluegill. With the Mobile River Delta as a backdrop, patrons tend to leisurely fill this outdoor mini-amphitheater to enjoy delicacies from the Gulf of Mexico, cold libations and great music. The Red Clay Strays’ performance at The Bluegill will be the perfect opportunity to see why this venue continues to be a Nappie Award winner, and be a homecoming of sorts for the band’s dedicated fanbase. The Red Clay Strays will arrive at The Bluegill fresh from a two-week tour that took them from Texas to Virginia, their longest stint on the road yet. The band has been paying its dues on a variety of levels, and to say the tour was uneventful is an understatement: Their tour bus, “The Breeze,” experienced a few mishaps, and a power outage at a venue in Fayetteville, Arkansas, forced them to perform unplugged. However, the band has persevered and returns home a little wiser and more experienced. The Red Clay Strays will provide an electrifying musical experience featuring sounds from some of the greats of rock and country. However, their most powerful musical weapon is their repertoire of originals. The crowd will love this band’s edgy, homegrown mix of Southern rock and alt. country that is all their own. 62 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 63

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | July 18 - July 24 Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile. com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. JULY 18 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 9p Bluegill— Matt Neese, 6p Blues Tavern— Mike Arata & Friends Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Woods Lisenby, 8p Flora Bama— Delta Donnie Mathis, 2p / Greg Lyon, 5p // Mike Diamond, 5:30p /// Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p //// JoJo Pres, 10p ///// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15 Frog Pond— Garage— Golden Nugget— Hangout— The Chillbillies, 6p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Off The Hook— Sugarbabies Karaoke, 6p THURS. JULY 19 Beau Rivage (Ivory Piano Bar)— Nate Sangsland & Tim Georgeff Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 9p Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p / Adam Holt Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Big Jam Space Driver Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka Dauphin Street Blues Co— Stephen and Johnny Hayes, 9p Felix’s— J.E.R.I. Flora Bama— Ryan Balthrop, 2p / Shea White, 5p // Dueling Pianos, 5:30p /// Al and Cathy, 6p //// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newberry, James Daniel, Jose Santiago, 6p ///// Tony Ray Thompson, 6p ////// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p /////// Kevin Swanson Duo, 10:15 //////// River Dan Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — DJ San-D, 9p Listening Room— Lisa Mills Original Oyster House — Brandon White 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Pierce Parker Duo, 6p FRI. JULY 20 Alchemy— South Carlen • Precubed, 9p Beau Rivage— Wynonna & The Big Noise, 8p Beau Rivage (Ivory Piano Bar)— Nate Sangsland & Tim Georgeff Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 9p Big Beach Brewing— Dueling Pianos w/Steve and Frankie, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 11a / Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— Gracie Curran & The High Falutin’ Band Brickyard— Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics Callaghan’s— Camm Lewis Cockeyed Charlie’s— 3HG, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— Rock Bottom Duo w/Special Guests 64 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Rick Carter & Roger Bailey, 7p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 11a / Justin Jeansonne, 1p // J Hawkins Duo, 2p /// Jason Abel, 4p //// The Big Earl Show w/ Jack Robertson, 5:30p ///// Big Muddy, 6p ////// Mason Henderson, 6p /////// Scott Kohen Trio, 6p ///////// Smokey Otis Duo, 8p ///////// The Red Clay Strays, 10p ////////// Brandon White Duo, 10:15p /////////// River Dan Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9p IP Casino (Thirty-Two Lounge) — Steve Warren, 6p Listening Room— Hannah Belle Xaris Waltman and Greg Padilla Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Jesh Yancey, 8p Manci’s— Modern Eldorados The Merry Widow— Elements: Mr. 88 w/Alfred Banks, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Twang Gang, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Stephen Sylvester, 6:30p / The Nynties, 9:30a Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Jonny Hollis, 6:30p Off The Hook— Mike Rowland, 7p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka, 6p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 11a / Travis Bowlin, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Shaggy Jay, 6p Waves DI— Regulators, 9p SAT. JULY 21 Beau Rivage (Ivory Piano Bar)— Nate Sangsland & Tim Georgeff Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 9p Big Beach Brewing— Hundred Dollar Car, 6:30p / The Defrosters, 6:30p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Journey 2 Mars, 6p Blues Tavern— CrossRoadz Brickyard— Bomba Dak / Day of the Iguana Callaghan’s— The Prescriptions Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ MBezzle, 10p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— David Chastang Duo, 1p / Lauren Murphy and the Psychedelics, 1p // Jason Justice Duo, 2p /// Webb Dalton Band, 2p //// Greg Lyon, 4p ///// Rebecca Berry Duo, 5p ////// The Big Earl Show w/ Jack Robertson, 5:30 /////// Al and Cathy, 6p /////////// Big Al and the Heavyweights, 6p /////////// Brandon White Duo, 8p ////////// Kurt Thomas, 10p /////////// The Magic Johnsons, 10:15p ////////////// Josh Buckley Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — Skid Row w/Special Guests Vixen, 6:30p IP Casino (Thirty-Two Lounge) — Steve Warren, 6p Listening Room— Michelle Malone, 8p Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Manci’s— Camm Lewis Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — This Side of 49 Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Brigham Cason, 6:30p Off The Hook— Melissa Robertson, 7p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka, 6p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Kyle Brady, 11a / Hippy Jim Duo, 6p Traders— Funkhouse Fever, 8p Veets— Sucker Punch, 9p Waves DI— Fat Lincoln, 9p Wind Creek Casino (Center Bar)— No Idea, 8p Zebra Club— Whyte Caps, 9p SUN. JULY 22 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 9p Big Beach Brewing— The Funky Lampshades, 4p Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p / Red Clay Strays, 6p Brickyard— Jake Burford Callaghan’s— Ross Newell Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Flora Bama— Smokey Otis Trio, 12p / Big Muddy, 1p // Songs of Rusty w/Jason Justice, 1:30p /// Al and Cathy, 2p //// Kyle Brady, 2p ///// Brandon White, 5p /////// Jamell Richardson, the Gulf Coast Blues Boy, 5:30p //////// JoJo Pres, 6p ///////// Jon Cook, Robbie Fleming, and Jose Santiago, 6p /////////// Yeah, Probably, 10p //////////// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Hangout— The Chillbillies, 6p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — The Egrets, 1p Listening Room— Symone French Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p Off The Hook— Elaine Petty, 6p Soul Kitchen— Theory of a Deadman, 7p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 4p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Beave and Cleave, 11a / Jerry Gambino Duo, 6p Waves DI— “Rambling” Bob, 3p Zebra Club— Art Hedgepeth, 6p MON. JULY 23 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 9p Brickyard— Brennan Christian Felix’s— Sergio Rangel Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Shea White, 5p // Zachary Diedrich, 5:30 /// Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p //// Jo Jo Pres, 10p ///// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brandon White, 5p TUES. JULY 24 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 9p Bluegill— Ty Taylor, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Warren Wolf & JImmy Roebuck Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Brittany Grimes, 5p // Jason Justice, 5:30 /// Jon Cook, Robbie Fleming, and Jose Santiago, 6p //// Whyte Capps, 10p ///// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew Ayers, 6p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka, 6p

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 65

Come one come all, big or small P FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 aul Rudd delivers his winning combination of smarm and charm as Scott Lang, ex-con, cute dad and superhero, in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” a delightful standalone entry in the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe, an ever-expanding entertainment behemoth whose more modest offerings, like this one, I actually prefer. After the massive cast, labyrinthine cliffhangers and devastating body count of “Avengers: Infinity War,” this is a brisk, bright, basically self-contained adventure. Yes, the concept of a guy wearing a super suit that allows him to change sizes as his super power is silly, but let me remind you that all of these movies are technically silly, so “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the perfect kind of Marvel flick for me. It is exciting but also hilarious, and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. And that it takes place in San Francisco instead of space or various fantasy realms grounds it in the real world, making its effects and antics that much better. Scott Lang begins the film in his final three days of house arrest which, we are told, he is under due to fighting alongside Captain America in an earlier film. Fortunately, it’s not that important if you have seen that one or not, nor if you have seen the first “Ant-Man,” which this one improves upon. An endearing sequence shows us Lang as a father devoted to his daughter, Cassie, while finally making it work with his ex-wife and her husband. He’s also attempting to start a security business, aptly named X-Con, with his ex-con friends, most memorably the scene-stealing Michael Peña. Of course, this relatively peaceful scene is about to blow up. While Lang is trying to keep his life together after his adventures as Ant-Man, his former partner, Hope, aka The Wasp, and her father (Michael Douglas), the inventor of the Ant-Man technology, have been living in hiding and trying to save Hope’s long-lost mother from a psychedelic-looking place called the Quantum Zone. They reluctantly reach out to Scott for his assistance with a bunch of pseudo-science and whatnot, but this film is just about the sheer fun of watching people and things shrink or grow. And in that respect, it is seriously fun and clever. Both Scott and Hope turn into super-strong beings the size of ants, but they also have an incredibly hightech laboratory that shrinks to the size of rolling luggage, a Hot Wheels case full of cars that can pop to full size and constantly improvised size-shifting items that are hurled and otherwise weaponized. In a “cinematic universe,” where anything is possible anyway, this film still manages to constantly show us cool and inventive stuff. The only thing missing is a giant oatmeal cream pie. The characters are great together, especially Evangeline Lilly as the impossible-to-impress Wasp, a heroine and a partner to Scott, the one who taught him how to fight in the first place. And amid the dazzling visual adventures, viewers will come to feel invested in real family relationships. Not as invested as they are in the gleeful sight of a giant Pez dispenser, maybe, but invested nonetheless. Much tighter and better-paced than its predecessor, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits the ground running, and the plot features multiple bad guys converging to steal and exploit the Ant-Man technology for their own ends. One villain is a compelling and frightening figure named Ghost who needs the tech to survive, while greed drives crooked FBI agents and a swaggering criminal (Walter Goggins) to pursue our heroes. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has zip, heart, humor and fabulously inventive action sequences that make action fun, and it is the most adorable movie, superhero or otherwise, you could hope to spend a summer evening watching. Two generations of Ant-Men and Wasps fight alongside one another and learn what it means to be family, and it is never less than utterly delightful. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is now playing at all listed multiplex theaters and Nexus Cinema Dining. AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 66 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures FROM LEFT: Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” In “The Equalizer 2,” Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a man with an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed. But how far will he go when that is someone he loves? NEW THIS WEEK THE EQUALIZER 2 Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) returns to deliver his special brand of vigilante justice when thugs kill his friend and former colleague. All listed multiplex theaters. UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION All listed multiplex theaters. MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. SKYSCRAPER All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? AMC 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square WHITNEY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. THE FIRST PURGE All listed multiplex theaters. SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO All listed multiplex theaters. UNCLE DREW All listed multiplex theaters. JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM All listed multiplex theaters. INCREDIBLES 2 All listed multiplex theaters. SUPERFLY All listed multiplex theaters. HEREDITARY All listed multiplex theaters. OCEANS 8 All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters. DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 67

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JULY 18, 2018 - JULY 24, 2018 85TH ANNUAL ADSFR THE ALABAMA DEEP SEA FISHING RODEO, A PROJECT OF THE MOBILE JAYCEES, WILL CELEBRATE ITS 85TH YEAR BEGINNING FRIDAY, JULY 20, THROUGH SUNDAY, JULY 22. VISIT ADSFR.COM TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND FOR COMPLETE INFORMATION. MUSICAL GUESTS INCLUDE THE MOLLY RINGWALDS, FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. AND THE RED CLAY STRAYS, SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. BOTH ARE FREE ENTRY AND FREE PARKING. Photo | Facebook/Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo GENERAL INTEREST Wonderful Wednesdays at Bellingrath Join us Wednesday, July 18, 10:3011:30 a.m. for “Garden Trends 2018” as Catherine Arensberg of “simple.honest. design” shows you how to create outdoor living spaces. Visit bellingrath.org for the full schedule; call 251-459-8864 to register. Park system improvement plan Give input on Mobile’s parks and recreation programs at the following locations: Wednesday, July 18, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Exchange 202, 202 Government St.; Wednesday, July 18, 6 p.m., Hillsdale Area Community Center, 558 Fellhorn Road; and Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m., Gillaird Elementary School, 2757 Dauphin Island Parkway. Visit mapformobile. org/Parks or search “Mobile Parks” on Facebook. Empowerment camp for girls “Camp Girl” presented by Focus Women’s Conference is a day of empowering fun for girls entering grades 5-7 looking to develop essential skills — featuring science experiments, crafting and team-building exercises. Wednesday, July 18, at Arthouse (1100 Dauphin St.). Registration is $49 per girl. Lunch and snacks are provided. Visit focuswc.com for more details. Market in Lavretta Park Locally produced, locally made items are available at the weekly Thursday Market from 3-6 p.m. at Lavretta Park. Contact William Amos at 251-208-1550. Jazz and jeans The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation will host a gathering at Azalea Manor on Thursday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. for Mobile Police Officers. The public is invited to come and ask questions and thank local law enforcement. Music by Excelsior Brass Band; jambalaya, andouille sausage and more for $10 per person. LWVBC voter restoration clinic League of Women Voters Baldwin County 68 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 and Legal Services Alabama will sponsor a voter rights restoration clinic at Prodisee Pantry, 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 19. “Tea for Two” Enjoy a cup of organic Oolong Fairhope tea and hear guest speaker Oliver Gilmore on Thursday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at the Fairhope Museum of History. Gilmore teaches classes for the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation. Visit cofairhope.com. and to-go orders. Family Night The Shoppes at Bel Air will have its first “Family Night” on Friday, July 20, 5:307 p.m. Crafts by Sunshine Sue’s, live music and performance by Dance Without Limits. Visit @TheShoppesAtBelAir on Facebook. Music in the park Enjoy a free musical performance by DarLaWan in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort on Friday, July 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Visit spanishforttowncenter. com for the complete summer lineup. Dauphin Island family movie series Dauphin Island’s West End Beach is the site of free family movie nights. Thursday, July 19, see “Home” and Friday, July 20, see “Rio.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com/ Baldwin County sales tax holiday calendar for complete summer lineup. The Baldwin County sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 20, and ends at midnight, Sunday, July 22. For a Spaghetti dinner & game night complete list of items that will be exempt, Come enjoy food and games at West visit revenue.alabama.gov. For more Side United Methodist Church (269 information call 251-928-3002 (Eastern Mohawk St.) beginning, Friday July 20, Shore), 251-937-9561 (North Baldwin), or 4-7 p.m. Games include bingo, Bible 251-943-5061 (South Baldwin). scrabble and card games. Contact Kay Lauber at 251-478-3721 more information

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 69

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JULY 18, 2018 - JULY 24, 2018 Friday at the Firehouse Come visit Station 23, located at Florida Street and Airport Boulevard, on Friday, July 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Tour the fire station, trucks and equipment and meet firefighters. Free and open to the public on Fridays throughout the summer. For more information and locations, follow Mobile Fire-Rescue on Facebook. Murder on the Battleship Mobile Mystery Dinners’ next performance will be Friday, July 20, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The second performance will be Saturday, July 28, at Central Presbyterian. Tickets are $59 per person and include unlimited wine and catered dinner by Namans. Reservations at mobilemysterydinners.com. Christmas in July Boutique Bash Join us from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at The Grounds to shop many local boutiques and businesses. Enjoy food trucks and entertainment, with proceeds benefiting the “Whatever Ministry.” Find us on Facebook @ WhateverMinistry. Summer sunset cruise This excursion goes down the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta and departs from Blakeley State Park on Saturday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults, $19 for children 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 to reserve. National Parents Day The first Parents Day to be celebrated in Mobile will be hosted by Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist (2000 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.) on Sunday, July 22, 4-6 p.m. All are welcome to attend the free event. Contact Rev. Davati at 702-340-1373. Story time at Saraland Public Library National award-winning storyteller Wanda Johnson will be at Saraland Public Library on Monday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Call 251-675-2879. Blood drive Gardberg & Kemmerly will host a blood drive on Wednesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1015 Montlimar Drive, Suite B. All donors will receive a recognition item. Mobile Baykeeper’s Bay Bites Food Truck Festival The Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council will host a food truck festival Wednesday, July 25, 5-9 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park to benefit Baykeeper’s work for clean water, clean air and healthy communities. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org or call 251-433-4229 for tickets. Aug. 12. Reservations are recommended. Visit www.playhouseinthepark.org for showtimes and ticket information. ARTS Classics at the Saenger The Summer Classic Movie Series continues through Sunday, Aug. 19. Showtimes are 3 p.m. Sundays, doors open at 2:30 p.m. General admission $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Seats are first come, first served. The Sunday, July 22, film will be “Top Gun.” Visit mobilesaenger.com for complete schedule. Auditions for “The Miracle Worker” Open auditions will be held Wednesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at Chickasaw Civic Theatre for “The Miracle Worker.” Contact Leonora Harrison, director, at leonoraharrison@gmail.com. Wonderful Wednesdays at Bellingrath Go behind the scenes of the Bellingrath’s famous Magic Christmas in Lights show and learn to make your own lighted decorations. July 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit bellingrath.org for the full schedule; call 251-459-8864 to register. Mystery dinner theater Join us for Murder Mystery Dinner Theater’s “Curl Up and Dye” Thursday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at The Venue, 105 S Section St., Fairhope. Tickets are $50 and include dinner. Call 251-928-4585. Proceeds benefit Baldwin Humane Society. FUNDRAISERS “Mamma Mia! Here we go again” At the Crescent Theater Thursday, July 19, and Friday, July 20. Visit crescenttheater.com. ALS Kickoff Kick off the 2018 walk season Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium. Get more information about the Sept. 22 ALS Walk, register your team and cheer on the Mobile BayBears. Find us on Facebook, @ALSAlabama. 70 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 “Cinderella — The Musical” Playhouse in the Park will present its original musical, “Cinderella — The Musical,” Friday, July 20, through Sunday, “The Skin of Our Teeth” Theatre 98 will present “The Skin of Our Teeth” beginning Friday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. Contact Joan Scott at 251-928-4366. “Born to be Wild” Narrated by Morgan Freeman, “Born to be Wild” transports moviegoers to the lush rainforests of Borneo and across the rugged Kenyan savannah as scientists and their teams rescue, rehabilitate and return elephants and orangutans to the wild. Through July 15. Visit exploreum.com. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience are welcome. General admission is $5 for non-members.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 71

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JULY 18, 2018 - JULY 24, 2018 MUSEUMS “Water’s Extreme Journey” An exciting quest that transforms you into a drop of water entering a watershed and traveling to oceans, while learning how clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Daily through Sept. 3 at Gulf Coast Exploreum. Visit exploreum.com for details. “Ice Age Imperials” History Museum of Mobile through Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and woolly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Mobile BayBears Beginning Wednesday, July 18, the BayBears will host the Chattanooga Lookouts in a five-game series at Hank Aaron Stadium. Call 251-479-BEAR (2327), log onto mobilebaybears.com or visit BayBears offices. 85th annual ADSFR The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, a project of the Mobile Jaycees, will celebrate its 85th year beginning Friday, July 20, through Sunday, July 22. Visit adsfr.com to purchase tickets and for complete information. Musical guests include The Molly Ringwalds, Friday at 7 p.m. and The Red Clay Strays, Saturday at 5 p.m. Both are free entry and free parking. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. 8th annual Dauphin Street Vault Pole vaulting competitors of all ages and skill levels will compete Saturday, July 21, 10-11:30 a.m. on Lower Dauphin Street in Bayou La Batre City Council: Second downtown Mobile. Visit dauphinstreetvault. and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 com or @MobileSportsAuthority on S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre. Facebook. com. Bingo at VIA! Every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:303:30 p.m. VIA! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Open to the public. Piyo Tone Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 2 at Stott’s Park (2150 N. Demetropolis Road), 6-6:45 p.m. Class fee $21. Call 251-463-7980. Table Tennis Club Mondays, 5:30-8 p.m., and Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. (adults only) at Laun Park (5401 Windmill Drive). Mike Ho, Baker HS table tennis coach, will help everyone with their game. Paddles provided or bring your own. All levels welcome; $1 at the door. Call 251-463-7980. 72 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope. com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www. cityoffoley.org. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 73

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Buccaneer Yacht Club sets sail toward 90th anniversary BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | Lagniappe Buccaneer Yacht Club commodore Lewis Philips poses with the ship’s wheel from the Resolute and a painting by local artist Devlin Wilson. T he year was 1928. Four local sailors sought admission to the venerable Mobile Yacht Club. In a reason lost to the pages of time, they were denied. The quartet — Leon Delaplaine, John Mandeville, Ben Mayfield and Foster Pfleger — did not despair over the decision. They just decided to form their own organization. This weekend, members and guests of the Buccaneer Yacht Club will honor that bold move with a 90th anniversary celebration. “We started working on this eight months ago,” said Lewis Philips, currently BYC’s commodore. “It has really been exciting to serve as commodore at this time. “The original spirit holds true from our founding members. We are a less formal yacht club than many, and we are known to have a lot of fun here.” The club’s name did not come from pirates. The Buccaneer was a 30-foot sloop built by the original founders, who are said to have spent nearly all of their free time sailing. As BYC began to grow, the club purchased a four-masted cargo schooner called the Resolute. It was docked at the Arlington Pier to serve as a clubhouse. When World War II rolled around, the Army Air Corps used the Resolute as a storage facility, and eventually purchased the vessel. However, several mementos of the ship can be found in the current clubhouse, located across from McNally Park on land acquired in 1947. BYC member Chase Sumrall said the original clubhouse was a one-story building. Follow- ing damage from hurricanes, the facilities were rebuilt aboveground. In the meeting room stands the ship’s wheel from the Resolute, along with a painting of BYC by club member and renowned local artist Devlin Wilson. “In my short time at Buccaneer, you quickly see the relaxed atmosphere,” Sumrall said. “We are way smaller than most clubs, so it is a very tightknit group. There is not much pomp and ceremony here.” However, BYC is very serious about its sailing. “We have always put a big emphasis on racing,” Philips said. “Some of our racers are internationally known.” Among them is Amy Chapman Kleinschrodt, who recently became the first sailor inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame. She has captured five gold medals while competing in the United States Sailing Association Women’s National Championships. Her husband, Ken, has a long association with Buccaneer. His parents were members, as are their two children, Karl and Paul, and their daughter-in-law Ashley. “My parents joined three years before I was born, so Buccaneer has always been a part of my life,” said Ken Kleinschrodt, who serves on the BYC board with Russ Johnson, James Layton, John Marshall, Larry Mouton, Kevin Polk and Jimmy Wacker. “When we marked the previous anniversaries, it was a party at the Country Club of Mobile,” he said. “We had the 80th back here on the water, and I don’t think we’ll ever leave again.” Kim Wilson, the artist’s wife, is helping to 74 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 plan the festivities. She said the BYC flag will be lowered at sunset on Saturday, July 21. A dance will take place that night. The former commodores will be recognized along with the present officers. In addition to Philips, this includes Paul Anderson, vice commodore; Chris Shine, rear commodore; Ben Hayes, fleet captain; and Danny Robertson, recording secretary. Ken Kleinschrodt said a flag-raising ceremony is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. A sailboat race involving the past commodores on Flying Scot and Fish class boats will follow. A shrimp boil will conclude the celebration. The next big event on the sailing schedule hosted by BYC is the Middle Bay Light Race on Sept. 15, which is considered the second largest regatta of the season behind the Dauphin Island Race. The starting point is equal distance between the Buccaneer, Mobile and Fairhope yacht clubs. The boats sail to the historic lighthouse and back. For more information on the club and this weekend’s events, visit bucyc.com or call 251479-8190. Soaring in LoDa One of Mobile’s most unique athletic events returns for the eighth time this Saturday. Polevaulting competitors of all ages and skill levels will be back once more for the Dauphin Street Vault. For those who have never witnessed the event, it’s not your typical track meet. Thanks to sponsorship by Red Bull, there is vibrant dance music and pulsating lights to pump up the athletes while the crowd is lined on both sides of the runway to cheer them on. As the night grows later, some of the competitors can be seen flying above the wrought iron balconies. Devin King holds the meet record with a leap of 18 feet. Collegiate, professional and even Olympic athletes have participated in the past. The DSV runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the elite competitors taking part at the end. Restaurants and bars will be open for spectators and participants to buy food and drinks during the entire session. Dauphin Street between Jackson and Joachim streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Two vaulting runways and pits will be constructed Saturday morning. ​Visit dauphinstreetvault.com or call 251-2958481 for more details on the event. Ready for some football? The University of South Alabama has announced tickets are now on sale for all six home football games. The opener is scheduled for Sept. 1 versus Louisiana Tech. The Jags will host Texas State on Sept. 15. October home contests include matchups with Alabama State (Oct. 13) and Troy (Oct. 23). In November, the Jags will host Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 10), which is also the school’s Homecoming and Hall of Fame Game, and Coastal Carolina for Senior Day on Friday, Nov. 23. Tickets for all home contests are $25 for sideline seats and $20 for end zone seating, except for the finale versus Coastal Carolina, which are priced at $15 and $10, respectively.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 75

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC When in doubt it’s time to transfer BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER W e have reached an epidemic when it comes of their choosing without having to sit out a year before to college football quarterbacks transferring. playing. Until this year, the school the player was leaving It used to be that a player would finish his could prohibit a player from transferring to certain schools, high school career, sign with the college team including those in the same conference or those on the of his dreams, then work for however long it took to win future schedule of the original team. the starting job at that school. That restriction has now been removed, clearing the That concept is as outdated as leather helmets today. path for even more transfers. These days, a quarterback either wins the job by his secCoker, a former star at St. Paul’s, believes that rule ond year in college or else he’s off to makes sense. a new destination. “I think that should have hapThe latter approach has certainly pened a long time ago,” Coker said. worked for many players. Both Ala“Players have a short window for bama with Jake Coker and Auburn being successful. There’s a lot of with Cam Newton have won national money in college football and the IT USED TO BE THAT A PLAYER championships in the last decade chance to pay pro football, so I can’t WOULD FINISH HIS HIGH with quarterbacks who previously blame anybody for transferring, played first at other big-time college especially now.” SCHOOL CAREER, SIGN WITH programs. Coker saw he was going Even so, Coker believes many THE COLLEGE TEAM OF HIS to be stuck behind Heisman Trophy quarterbacks are too hasty in decidwinner Jameis Winston at Florida ing when to bolt from a program. In DREAMS, THEN WORK FOR State, so he came home to Alabama his case, there was no logical path and was undefeated as a Tide starter. to playing time at Florida State after HOWEVER LONG IT TOOK TO Newton was behind Heisman Winston won the starting job and was WIN THE STARTING JOB AT winner Tim Tebow at Florida before on his way to being the best player in running into problems off the field in college football and the first pick in THAT SCHOOL. Gainesville. After one year in junior the 2015 NFL Draft. college, he resurfaced in Auburn and, “Kids probably move on quicker like Coker, went undefeated and won than they should,” Coker said. “A lot a national championship. He also won a Heisman in his of that is just nervousness. Every kid wants to start right one season at Auburn. off the bat. I do think they should wait around and develop The transfer of Coker and Newton made perfect sense in most cases. At Alabama a lot of guys, not just quarterand they used the transfer rule in order to reach great backs, wait around two or three years and when they’re success. The rules today are even more liberal, allowready to play, they go take advantage of that chance and ing players who have graduated to transfer to any school become great players. 76 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 When you’re confident and trust your coach, that’s the way to go. Some guys who know they aren’t going to play probably lack a little confidence. “For me at Florida State, I saw that Jameis was playing. When he was named the quarterback I decided it was time to move on to a place where i could play. It worked out pretty well for me, that’s for sure.” It’s worked out well for many quarterbacks. The last three championship teams at Auburn were quarterbacked by transfer quarterbacks — Newton won the national title in 2010, former Georgia Bulldog Nick Marshall won the SEC title in 2013 and former Baylor Bear Jarrett Stidham won the SEC West last season. Three or four SEC teams will be quarterbacked by transfers this season. In addition to Stidham, Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow is expected to take over for Purdue transfer Danny Etling at LSU, while Terry Wilson originally attended Oregon but is now in line to be the starter at Kentucky. At Tennessee, Stanford transfer Keller Chryst is battling returning starter Jarrett Guarantano for the starting spot. Ole Miss is depending on former junior college star Jordan Ta’amu to be a star this season. It goes the other way, too. Will Greer left Florida and is now a Heisman favorite at West Virginia. Shea Patterson left Ole Miss and is in line to lead Michigan this season. Jacob Eason left Georgia but will have to sit out this season at Washington. Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett is trying to resurrect his career at South Florida. To further solidify the point, the reigning Heisman winner is Texas Tech transfer Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma. A recent story in USA Today pointed out that there will be only seven senior career backups in college football this year. In other words, with the exception of those seven players, every quarterback who has reached his senior year with his original team has become a starter. Only two of those seven — Chase Forrest of Cal and Grayson Muehlstein at TCU — are at Power 5 schools. Both Army and Navy have one such senior. Western Kentucky’s Drew Eckles is the unicorn in college football these days. He is the projected starter this season after working for four years to earn the spot. He attempted only one pass in 2015, 12 in 2016 and 11 last season. Now he’ll be the starter. You have to applaud Eckles for sticking it out and finally winning the job. But it’s hard to argue with the successful path many other college quarterbacks are taking so often these days. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 77

STYLE GARDENING Get rid of cogongrass in your landscape BY CAROL WILLIAMS, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos | Courtesy of University of Southern Mississippi and University of Illinois Cogongrass can be identified by fluffy white blooms that appear in early spring; by its height, 2-6 feet; its serrated leaf edges; its yellow-green color; and its whitish, off-center mid-rib. Q: I am landscaping my new home site and have a tall, white-blooming grass that seems to be spreading quickly. What might this be and how can I control it? A: Your yard, like many in Mobile, may be host to one of the seven most noxious weeds in the world: cogongrass (Imperata cylindrica). Also called “Japanese grass,” cogongrass was introduced to the United States through our own Grand Bay in packing materials in 1911. Since then it has spread to over a million acres in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, and as far west as Texas and east into South Carolina and even Virginia. It is thickest in Alabama in Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Choctaw, Clarke, Monroe, Escambia and Conecuh counties. Its seeds and rhizomes spread cogongrass by “hitchhiking” in soil, hay or sod and on farm and mowing machinery. We have also spread it through the sale of Japanese bloodgrass (Imperata cylindrica or “Red Baron”). It reverts to the green and invasive cogongrass so its sale has been made illegal in Alabama and other affected states. Cogongrass can be identified by those fluffy white blooms that appear here in early spring; by its height, 2-6 feet; its serrated leaf edges, which feel like sandpaper; its yellow-green color, which transitions to red in fall; and its whitish off-center mid-rib. However, its most distinctive characteristic is its rhizomes. They may grow 48 inches into the ground, but most often form a thick mat 6-8 inches deep and compose about 80 percent of its plant matter. The rhizomes end in sharp points that pierce other plant roots, thus killing the competition. If separated from the plant, they can still create new plants weeks later. This strong underground feature has allowed cogongrass to convert entire forests in infested countries to savanna. In Alabama, the wildlife consequences include reduction of habitat and food for our native and endangered animal species. Its leaf characteristics and a high silica content make cogongrass useless as food for both domestic and wild animals, thus reducing forage on hunting lands. Frequent mowing at a low height can slow the spread somewhat. In a flower bed or container plant, hand weeding works, but it also must be repeated frequently. When you pull the green leaf, it will readily snap off in your hand, but unless those supporting rhizomes are removed, the grass will resume growing in just a couple of days. Simply tilling cogongrass before overplanting may increase its hold on the area, due to the spreading of broken rhizomes that sprout new colonies of the grass as it recovers from the tilling. In larger areas, a controlled burn can weaken the plant in the fall, allowing chemical control of the spring regrowth. However, cogongrass contains a resin it that makes it burn at unusually high temperatures and burn larger vegetation, even older trees, not usually affected in a controlled burn. Cogongrass can change a controlled fire into an uncontrolled fire quickly. All precautions must be considered when planning a controlled burn that includes cogongrass. According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension publication “Cogongrass: Wanted Dead Not Alive” (aces.edu), only two herbicides work on cogongrass: the active ingredients glypho- 78 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 sate and imazapyr. Each can be found in several popular brand names. For the home gardener, glyphosate 41 percent is probably the best choice as it has no residual soil activity, so the area can be replanted. Imazapyr requires two years or longer before the area can be replanted with replacement species. Read labels before you buy and again before use. In addition to the packaging, labels can be found by searching the internet with the brand name of the herbicide (RoundUp, Arsenal, etc). Remember, these herbicides are not selective and will affect any green growing material. Protect beneficial species when spraying. In a small area, a piece of cardboard or a plastic crate lid can serve as a useful screen to protect other plants while spraying this grass. A herbicide sponge can also be useful when the grass is growing through a beneficial shrub or plant. However you choose to eradicate cogongrass, plan to be relentless. If weeding by hand, use a gardener’s fork or other means to dig up the rhizomes, and check the area often. If you spray, keep an eye on the area because multiple herbicide applications will be necessary. If you are planting an area for the first time, make sure you have eradicated any cogongrass before tilling or planting as activity in the soil will encourage the return and spread of it. If you have a large area already overtaken by cogongrass, the Natural Resources Conservation Service recommends mowing and spraying in fall, August to October. A cover crop of crimson clover or rye grass can be planted for the winter; the cogongrass will return in the spring. At the end of the spring bloom, after it has spent its winter energy stores, cut it low and when it regrows to 12 inches, spray it again. Another fall spraying may be required before planting replacement species. All of this is to ensure the eradication of that underground root mat. As a gardener, you can help reduce this scourge by managing the cogongrass in your garden and landscape. You can also help locate large infestations by reporting cogongrass to the Alabama Forestry Commission at 334-2409363. The result will be greater wild animal habitat and cleaner air and water as this invader is controlled. For more information, contact the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service at aces.edu or the Master Gardener Helpline at 877-252-GROW. GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT What: Market in the Square (look for the Master Gardener tent for gardening information) Find: Local produce, homemade bread, jams, preserves, honey, crafts, music Where: Cathedral Square, Mobile When: Saturdays through July 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Speaker: Terry Plauche, Urban Oases, Green Areas in Metro Areas MBG: Mobilebotanicalgardens.org for information on fall classes and events Master Gardener Helpline: Call 877-252-4769, or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 79

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE PERSON / PLACE / THING BY BRUCE HAIGHT / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Beguiled 6 Carnival performer 10 Heavy hit 15 Popular self-help website 19 Make a good point? 20 “Three Sisters” sister 21 “The Gold-Bug” author, for short 22 Princess with superpowers 23 Singer / City / Home feature 26 “Safe!” in baseball, or “Safety!” in football 27 Beachgoer’s souvenir 28 Leg-press target, informally 29 Third-most- abundant gas in the atmosphere 30 Emerald or aquamarine 31 “Don’t move!” 34 Dog tag? 35 Finished behind 36 Socialite / Resort / Store 41 “Keystone” character of old comedy 42 Sacred symbol of ancient Egypt 43 Word after who, what, when, where, why or how 44 Message in a bottle, maybe 45 Roman orator 48 Gangster tracker 49 How a gangly person might be described 52 Political commentator / Geographical area / Fitness routine 58 World Cup cheer 59 Lots 60 Show extreme instability 61 Alpo alternative 63 NPR’s “Planet Money” or “How I Built This” 65 Ceiling 66 Related stuff 69 Texter’s sign-off 70 “Shoo!” 72 Cheer with beer 74 ____-Magnon man 75 Actor / Transportation hub / Part of a broadcast 81 Holy terror 82 Unwitting accomplice 83 Suisse peak 84 “Young Sheldon” airer 87 Scott of “Charles in Charge” 88 “With ____ ring …” 89 Way cool 91 Comedian / State capital / Record-store section 97 “It’s a deal!” 98 Some singles 99 Big name in vodka 102 Blockage reliever 103 “Roger that” 105 Upscale hotel chain 107 Father of octuplets on “The Simpsons” 108 Haunted-house sound 109 Actress / Mideast area / Crime 113 1960s “It Girl” Sedgwick 114 Longtime “Inside the N.B.A.” analyst 115 Primary concern 116 “Speed-the-Plow” playwright 117 RCA competitor 118 Some sports prizes 119 Professor Trelawney in the Harry Potter books, e.g. 120 “Is this really necessary?” DOWN 1 What some Kaplan guides help prep for 2 Dash 3 Take a few pointers? 4 Three-time N.H.L. M.V.P. 5 Once named 6 Get crazy 7 English actor Idris 8 “Holy moly!” 9 ____ Graham, Meryl Streep’s role in 2017’s “The Post” 10 Crackpot 11 “Wait just a sec” 12 Many a pageant coif 13 Titan, Triton or Titania 14 Seat at many a wedding 15 “Nothing succeeds like ____”: Oscar Wilde 16 Warm, cozy spots 17 Quite, despite expectations 18 Clobbers 24 Plenish 25 Theme park annoyances 30 Barrio grocery 32 ____ Perelman, classic Russian science writer 33 For 34 Lighter igniter 35 Zapped, in a way 37 Words mouthed on a Jumbotron 38 Some girders 39 “That’s pretty obvious!” 40 Fashion monthly 45 Take over 46 Divvies up 47 1960s Haight-Ashbury wear 48 Summer swarmer 49 Per unit 50 Myrna of “Love Crazy” 51 Lather 53 Obama ____ 54 Hi or lo follower 55 Upscale hotel chain 56 Undo 57 Hip-hop subgenre 62 Add fuel to 64 Part of a crane 65 Try this! 66 What’s got ewe covered? 67 Flying Solo 68 Clerical wear 70 Condescending sort 71 “The Situation Room” airer 72 Unflappable 73 Stand-alone business? 76 Kernel 77 Like many a kilt 78 Computer menu option 79 Dumas dueler 80 Contact, in a way 84 Hits the hay 85 Major fuss 86 Like most light bulbs 88 Difficult journeys 89 Cubist of note? 90 Twit 92 Regatta site since 1839 93 Slack 94 Shines 95 Fashion 96 Insurance filings 100 Ticked off 101 All together, in scores 103 Food drive collection 104 Uriah of “David Copperfield” 105 High wind 106 Half of a pair 109 “The Godfather” mobster who was shot in the eye 110 Staples of waiting rooms 111 “I’m thinking …” 112 ____ de vie ANSWERS ON PAGE 88 80 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 81

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Thank you for 16 years! BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T his week marks 16 years of helping Keep Mobile Funky for this fine publication, and in some ways this may have been our most challenging and rewarding year to date. I say rewarding because our journalism from 2017 has so far brought in more than 20 awards from various competitions and is in the running for at least five more. So definitely our most “rewarded” year. And while awards are subjective, they are hopefully a small barometer of the kind of work we’re doing. When this paper first rolled off the presses July 24, 2002, our goal was always to let editorial copy lead us to the promised land of more readers and more advertisers. I think we’ve done that, although there’s always more we could have done with more resources. One of the biggest challenges of this year was renovating and moving into our own building at 704 Government St. Being downtown right on the main drag is a big change, but one that has been a lot of fun and brought a lot of energy. There’s something about watching everyone walk by downtown that makes you feel like a bigger part of the city. Of course, in 2017-2018, staying relevant as a print newspaper is the biggest challenge. The constant drumbeat of “print is 82 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 dead” flies in the face of what we’re experiencing, but there are still a lot of people willing to entertain that point of view. The latest Nielsen Research survey of our area shows this newspaper with nearly 80,000 readers each week and more than 130,000 unique readers over a six-month period. We also average more than 40,000 readers a month on our website, not to mention having more than 20,000 Facebook followers. Most media are still climbing out of the massive advertising plunge that took place almost two years ago now. It’s something that left two of the nation’s largest radio conglomerates in bankruptcy, caused layoffs and cutbacks across the media spectrum and led to more than a few newspapers going out of business. But, as in most cases, Mobile isn’t like everywhere else. Although our daily newspaper is gone, your weekly newspaper is stable and delivering as much news as we can. Of course more advertisers and subscribers will only help us add reporters and improve coverage. (Nudge, nudge!) All that said, we want to thank Lagniappe’s readers and advertisers for sticking with us for 16 years. Please know we take the job of serving as the Mobile area’s newspaper very seriously and consider it a great honor to get to cover this crazy, fun, amazing city.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 83

STYLE HOROSCOPES WE’RE ALL WINNERS HERE CANCER (6/22-7/22) — I know you may disagree, but some believe Tom Cruise is the greatest actor of his generation. “Feel the need” as he shines in perhaps his most iconic role as Maverick in “Top Gun” at the Saenger Theatre July 22. You win the Nappie Award for best personality. LEO (7/23-8/23) — You’ll feel like a piece of trash after a miscommunication leads you to get salty with a friend. Rather than apologize, try blending in by floating along the surface of Dog River. You win the Nappie Award for best umbrella etiquette. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Using a slice of hot dog for bait, you’ll break the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo record when you haul in a 9-pound croaker. You still won’t keep it. You win the Nappie Award for earliest regular brunch patron. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — More than a little misguided, you’ll roll into Mobile Baykeeper’s Bay Bites food truck fest with fresh tortillas, beans and a sterno stove on your tailgate. You win the Nappie Award for combining all the Nappie Award finalists’ burgers into one amazing burger. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Without the reassurance of negative campaign ads, you’ll have a hard time falling asleep without Will Ainsworth singing you his “Twinkle, Twinkle, big swamp star” song. You win the Nappie Award for knowing when to take the Bayway and when to take the Causeway. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — Trying your hand at pole vaulting this weekend during the Dauphin Street Vault, you’ll launch yourself into an oak tree and discover a nest of albino squirrels. You win the Nappie Award for dodging puddles in the right lane in midtown. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Hearing that the Mobile Police Department is cracking down on homeless people with criminal records, you’ll make an effort to avoid a confrontation by dressing better and laying low. You win the Nappie Award for most money spent on boutique oysters. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll send a letter of confidence to State Auditor Jim Zeigler, reassuring him that he can scam any legal client, as long as he keeps holding other crooks accountable. You win the Nappie Award for harnessing excess humidity for potable water. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll chain yourself to a popcorn tree to protest the state’s plan to build a controversial new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. You win the Nappie Award for quickly neutralizing nematocysts in jellyfish stings. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll take advantage of the Baldwin County sales tax holiday to purchase truckloads of index cards and dry erase markers. You win the Nappie Award for yelling “yeet” into a microphone. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll crash the Alabama Press Association’s annual conference demanding to meet an employee of The Call News you only know as “Top Button Terry.” You win the Nappie Award for being the most consistent and reliable source of news for idiots. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — To avoid getting on the wrong side of Sheriff Sam Cochran, you’ll turn in your fake constable badge and water gun and resign from your side gig as a funeral escort. You win the Nappie Award for eventually trying all flavors of chicken wings. 84 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 85

STYLE FEATURE Weeks Bay Foundation plans two green space projects BY BY GABI GARRETT/CONTRIBUTING WRITER 86 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 and they will better understand something they experience firsthand. This project will give folks on both sides of Mobile Bay new access to nature.” In Baldwin County, Weeks Bay will open Rio Vista on a 25-acre tract on Fish River, a section popular for kayaking, swimming and fishing. “This is a perfect spot for recreation and education,” Girard said. “This property will become a paddle-accessible preserve focusing on watershed health. A ‘watershed’ is more than just the rivers and bays. And it’s not the item that holds your pool toys in the backyard. It is the land surrounding those waterways. What we do on that land directly influences the health and resilience of our communities.” In Mobile County, the 70-acre Rangeline property is on a main road between Mobile and Dauphin Island and will focus on education about wetlands. Girard notes wetlands are another term people don’t know a lot about, but it is one of the most beautiful habitats here on the Gulf Coast. This natural area has been a hub of industry and shipping, but with little opportunity for community access to nature. This new project will change that. “What we want people to know is that the streams and wetland affect our natural waterways. Each person that visits can see little actions they can do to improve our water quality,” Girard noted. The Association of American Colleges and Universities reports people gain a deeper understanding of issues when they are able to experience a resource firsthand. By getting residents out into these critical habitats, for both restoration and leisure activities, it will improve their connection to these places and their likelihood of becoming good Photo | Courtesy Weeks Bay Foundation T he Weeks Bay Foundation has spent the past 28 years preserving the Mobile Bay area’s coastal habitat and educating the community about these important natural resources. Last month, the foundation launched its first two public green space and recreation area projects, slated to be completed by 2020. The creation of these preserves will introduce community members to two new, unique locations for recreation, with a combined 2.5 miles of trail. Outreach will include volunteer participation in the restoration activities, such as invasive plant removal, tree planting and trail construction. In addition, the foundation will install educational signage for each preserve, aimed at teaching visitors about watershed health, coastal biodiversity, endangered species and how land use affects water quality. The foundation is pursuing the project with the help of a $260,000 grant from the EPA Gulf of Mexico Program, a $20,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation and a $7,500 sponsorship from Baldwin County Sewer Service. Coastal Alabama is growing rapidly, with Baldwin County’s population projected to grow more than 60 percent by 2040. “This growth will have significant impacts on the surrounding wetlands, rivers and bays,” said Yael Girard, executive director of Weeks Bay Foundation. “It is important that residents and community leaders understand the value of our coastal resources in order to make good choices as our area changes. “The foundation believes in the importance of green space to our health and happiness,” Girard noted. “We also believe people will better protect things they understand, The Rio Vista tract is a 25-acre property on a section of Fish River popular for kayaking, swimming and fishing. stewards of the land and water. “In our community, we are rich in water but not necessarily rich in quality water,” she added. “Rangeline was once slated to be a subdivision [prior to the foundation acquiring the property], but that idea was eventually abandoned,” Girard explained. “Through this restoration plan, we will clear brush, plant trees and construct walking trails. This property will become a valuable public wilderness space for an underserved part of the community.” The 2013 Alabama Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) states that 91 percent of Alabamians see outdoor recreation as important or very important. Furthermore, “walking for pleasure” was the number one activity of interest for participants in the SCORP survey. Girard believes both of these locations will additionally help citizens learn about spaces they love but likely have not had the opportunity to visit. She is excited to see continued growth over the next two to two and a half years. If you or your company would like to be part of this process through sponsorship or volunteerism, contact yael@weeksbay.org.

J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 87

STYLE BOOZIE Gators, jorts abound — and we’re not even in Florida BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY T Photo | Share the beach - DI he Nappies are here, the Nappies are here! Con- downtown pressing last-minute flesh. Whew! I’ll be glad grats to all of the finalists and winners in the 2018 when all of that mess is over. Can’t wait for MOB Fest Nappie Awards! I am counting on some major next year! misbehavior from you guys on Friday night. Don’t worry, I’ll jot it down and you can find it here next week. Gator spotted on DI And y’all have never let me down before on this, so I have Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the faith in you. Please, no flashing in the Photobooth this water, a large gator was spotted sauntering on the beach year. Or actually, I guess I should on the West End of Dauphin Island say, keep up the good work! last weekend. With jellyfish and Anyway, the dog days of summer sharks and now gators, I don’t think always leave me scraping for scoop I’ll be doing much more than dipbut I gathered up a little bit for you ping my tootsies in the water. Yikes! here to hold us over until next week! Wonder if they will allow you to THE NAPPIES ARE HERE, Enjoy! enter a gator into the Dauphin Island THE NAPPIES ARE HERE! Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo? Asking MOB Music Fest has strong for a friend. At the very least, this CONGRATS TO ALL OF debut could make the Liar’s Contest very The inaugural MOB Music Fest interesting this year. THE FINALISTS AND took place last weekend and the attendance was really strong, espeWINNERS IN THE 2018 Vigilante dog hunters in midcially considering Mother Nature did not cooperate the whole weekend. town? NAPPIE AWARDS! The free, three-day event offered a Lately there have been numerdiverse lineup of acts, including The ous disturbing reports of dogs going Underhill Family Orchestra, Johnny around attacking and killing cats Hayes, Mob*Ill, Yeah, Probably and in midtown, which, of course, is 2 Major Twinz, among many others. horrible. But maybe making the situation even worse is The crowd was especially robust during ArtWalk that we have gotten reports here at Lagniappe World HQ on Friday night, which also saw many of the politicos that there are folks saying they are going to go around and Big gator recently spotted sauntering on the beach at DI’s West End. shoot these offending dogs. Yikes! Bullets can stray! How do you know you are shooting the murderous dogs? What if you kill someone’s pet? Don’t dogs get due process? These are just questions to ponder before dispensing your own brand of canine justice. Just sayin’! In the meantime, keep your cats (and apparently your dogs) inside, err’body! Just asking … Why were a bunch of grown men standing outside of Heroes Downtown last Sunday morning wearing really short, short jorts as someone filmed them? It also appeared they had a lot of stuffing in said jorts — in their “package” areas. Hmmmm … the world may never know. Well kids, that’s all I got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ DI gator lovin’. I will be there. Ciao! ANSWERS FROM PAGE 80 F U T U R E S H O C K 88 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 2 4 , 2 0 1 8

