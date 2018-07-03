Lagniappe 070418 web  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Cast specious squabbling aside Rob: Thank you for your clear-headed commentary about distinguishing [the important issues that ought to influence our governance decisions] from [shiny objects that serve to distract us from these issues]. Yes. Let’s grow up a bit. We can and should plan and prepare for good and sustainable quality of life as we ride a decade-long wave of economic expansion. Good public education, decent health care and quality infrastructure are essential for our quality of life. And our needs are not static — they are rapidly growing as Lower Alabama grows. Let’s cast specious squabbling aside, and use our minds to identify and elect leaders who can and will help us secure these blessings for ourselves and our children. Bob Ryan, Mobile Shortchanged again Editor: Do we in Southwest Alabama matter? With the latest slap in the face from Goat Hill regarding no new rail service, all the way to the flat-out, high-noon robbery of the BP funds, what in the hell is going on? Regarding Amtrak, Gov. Kay Ivey said there are more pressing funding issues for transportation projects, and I am sure there is north of Evergreen. I am only 39 years old but I swear there has been major highway road work going on in Montgomery and Birmingham for as long as I can remember. When was the last time the I-10/65 interchange was updated? Not since I was 4 and could remember things. How do I say this nicely … it pisses me the f*uck off. What are our legislators doing up there? Do any of them have her ear? Has a governor ever said “no” to anything that 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 Montgomery, Birmingham or Huntsville asked for? I would rather be a part of Mississippi and be able to put a C note down on the Saints without Big Brother or Sister telling me how bad it is for me. But that is for a different time, and I guess we will just wait around until they deem us worthy of their time and money. in Houston County that offered electronic bingo/slot machines. Country Crossing developer Ronnie Gilley, who spent four years in prison for 11 counts of conspiracy, bribery and money laundering, had close ties to King. Before Country Crossing opened in 2009, AG King not only okayed the electronic bingo/slot machines, he also said developers could take money from the operation, which violated the charity bingo provision of Houston County law. When Gov. Riley’s task force raided Country CrossDrew Barron, ing, King opposed the action. Mobile In 2010, AG King announced that he would take over Riley’s task force. Upon the news, Country Crossing and Lowndes Something about Troy County’s White Hall Entertainment Center, two of the state’s largest bingo/slot machine casinos, which had closed rather than be raided by the task force, publicized they would reopen. Jeff Editor: Emerson, communications director for Gov. Riley at the time, In the July 17, 2018, Republican runoff for the office of said, “It’s clear to see the casino bosses are pulling hard for Troy Attorney General of Alabama, I believe it is important for the citizens of Alabama to be reminded of the history of one of the King to win. … They’ve admitted it. Not even Troy King can deny that.” two candidates whose names will appear on that runoff ballot. Gov. Riley said King’s announcement almost immediately Troy King was appointed to the attorney general position in led to “expanded gambling” with a “promise of protection” for 2004 by Gov. Bob Riley and won election to the position in “casino bosses.” More than 12,000 electronic gambling machines 2006. While [he was] serving as the AG, I actually invited him were estimated to have operated in Alabama at some point in to speak at the church I was pastoring at the time because of 2010. Reportedly, VictoryLand in Shorter had the largest number his reputation for being a conservative who strongly and fairly with more than 6,000 active machines. enforced the laws of Alabama. The electronic bingo question eventually made its way to the Later in his tenure, however, King’s ties to gambling became Alabama State Supreme Court, which decisively ruled over and a frequent concern. Shortly after his appointment in 2004, King over again in several similar cases that bingo is a game that candeclared that state law permitted both paper and electronic not legally be played on electronic machines. Such machines are bingo in Macon County, home to VictoryLand Casino, and in slot machines and illegal under Alabama law. Greene County, the home of Greenetrack Casino, both dog While I do not publicly endorse candidates, I felt it was imracing and gambling operations. Casino owners took King’s portant to make my fellow Alabama citizens aware of former Atwords as permission to add hundreds of Vegas-style electronic torney General Troy King’s past connection to illegal gambling gambling machines (aka “slot machines”) to their facilities — operations in Alabama. The runoff election for attorney general machines the Alabama Supreme Court repeatedly declared as in the Republican primary and the general election in November illegal under Alabama law. will have far-reaching consequences. Unbridled illegal gambling expansion could again return to this state if citizens do not make Because AG King would not enforce the laws against these a wise choice at the ballot box. illegal gambling machines, Gov. Riley formed a “Task Force on Illegal Gambling” in March 2010 without King’s support. Joe Godfrey Troy King criticized the task force’s raid on VictoryLand and Birmingham Country Crossing, a casino/entertainment development project

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Abandon ship 250-FOOT SHIP SUNK FOR ARTIFICIAL REEF PROGRAM BY JOHN MULLEN “By that time the boat had drug its anchor outside of the reef zone. Then we had to wait until a tug could make it out there and tow it back to the reef zone and to the reef site. Once we got that done we were able to sink it that day.” Even the eventual sinking didn’t go as planned, Newton said. Initially, the stern, or back of the boat, was supposed to flood first and hit bottom first, followed by the bow. “There were too many pipes connecting the forward and aft tanks, so we were unable to isolate where the water was going,” Newton said. “Everything essentially ended up draining toward the bow of the ship, resulting in the bow going down first.” But when all was said and done the new addition to the reef system was sitting pretty on the bottom. “It still landed upright and is sitting on its keel,” Newton said. “There’s no notable list of the ship sitting on the bottom and the pilothouse is about 57 feet Photo | Courtesy of the Alabama Marine Resources Division ANOTHER PROJECT THE AMRD IS CURRENTLY INVOLVED WITH IS THE DEPLOYMENT OF 600 PYRAMID REEFS FROM DAUPHIN ISLAND TO ORANGE BEACH IN SEVEN NEW REEF ZONES SIX TO NINE MILES OFFSHORE.” The 250-foot New Venture was sunk 20 miles south of Orange Beach. Its coordinates are N29 54.052 W87 32.896. I t wasn’t the easiest of sinkings for Alabama’s latest addition to the nation’s largest artificial reef zone. “No, but it’s down,” biologist Craig Newton of the Alabama Marine Resources Division said. The New Venture, a former 250-foot research vessel, now sits on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico about 20 miles south of Orange Beach, or about two miles south from where the LuLu was sunk in May 2013. The LuLu went down in one try. Not so much with the New Venture. The first attempt was on June 20 but several problems arose when the ship was finally in position. “The biggest problem was the pumps that were taken out there were not in good operating condition and didn’t keep them running,” Newton said. “Then we had to wait until we got another boat out there with some appropriate pumps, with pumps in good condition. below the surface.” At that depth divers with the lowest certification can explore the New Venture. But even the experienced divers onsite to explore the wreck and retrieve cameras that recorded the sinking had trouble with the churning Gulf. “The current was horrible,” Newton said. “We had a hard time just keeping our marker buoy on the ship for our divers to go down. It wasn’t for the novice diver. That’s part of diving in the Gulf. “We’ve got some footage from inside the ship from GoPros that captured the flooding and they turned out real well.” The coordinates of the New Venture are N29 54.052 W87 32.896. Another project the AMRD is currently involved with is the deployment of 600 pyramid reefs from Dauphin Island to Orange Beach in seven new reef zones six to nine miles offshore. “These are 10-feet tall concrete pyramids. So far we’ve got 100 of those pyramids out now and we should have another 100 of them put out probably Friday or Saturday of this week,” Newton said. “The construction schedule is getting out another 100 of these every other week.” J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE All-out blitz ROW OVER USA STADIUM CONTRIBUTION CONTINUES BY JASON JOHNSON AND DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe The 69-year-old Ladd-Peebles Stadium will cost $33 million to maintain over the next 20 years, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. M obile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is continuing to push a plan to demolish and downsize LaddPeebles Stadium and give $10 million to the University of South Alabama’s efforts to build its own football facility, but many of the people who must approve the deal still have unanswered questions. USA has plans to construct a 25,000-seat, $72 million stadium for its football program on its West Mobile campus by the fall of 2020 — a long-awaited development for Jaguar fans and one that might only be possible with a big chunk of taxpayer dollars. “At present, the university does not have the funds to build the stadium without the city and county support,” USA spokesman Bob Lowry told Lagniappe. Originally, USA had suggested the $20 million public contribution was more about legitimizing the project than funding it. As a result, both the Mobile City Council and the Mobile County Commission have been approached by the university about contributing $10 million to the project over the next 20 years. The county has showed interest in a smaller contribution. Stimpson, however, has opted to tie the city’s contribution to a larger plan to resolve looming financial obligations at 69-year-old Ladd-Peebles, which has more than $6 million of deferred maintenance needs, according to the administration. If maintained properly, Stimpson said Ladd could cost the city more than $33 million over the next 20 years or as much as $90 million to rebuild from the ground up. He’s called Ladd-Peebles “a $100 million problem” that could potentially be “a real money pit.” If an agreement with USA is inked, Stimpson says the city would only be obligated to spend $500,000 per year through 2027, which Finance Director Paul Wesch says could be generated mostly from money that would otherwise have gone toward maintenance and capital needs at Ladd-Peebles anyway. In return, USA would also give Mobile $2.5 million to help cover the cost of demolishing Ladd-Peebles and rebuilding a smaller facility in that location for hosting high school and middle school football games as well as other sports such as soccer and lacrosse. While the administration is calling the proposal a “win” for everyone, it’s not avoided controversy. For starters, despite its current condition, there’s vocal opposition to its demolition and reconstruction. Then there’s the Public Park and Recreation Board of the city of Mobile, which has managed the stadium since 1983. Board Chairman Ann Davis has been opposed to such a radical move and said it’s an unexpected shift in the city’s approach to the stadium. Plus, much of Stimpson’s concern about the stadium’s current condition is based on an engineer report conducted in 2016 — one the board and City Council members say Stimpson’s administration has not mentioned for nearly two years. Despite “serious issues” cited in that report, the stadium has hosted dozens of events since 2016, including two visits from Donald Trump. In a letter from attorney Mark A. Newell, the stadium board questioned Stimpson’s tactics in releasing the study as part of his push to support USA. Newell noted the board was provided similar structural reports in both 1997 and 2009 without any such delay. “We were shocked and surprised to learn this week that the city has had in its possession since October 2016 an engineering report from Barter and Associates Structural Engineers indicating the stadium’s infrastructure was graded D+, and that the stands have ‘serious issues with corrosion’ and ‘need immediate attention,’” Newell wrote. The city says some of the issues cited in that 2016 report have already been corrected. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said “the stadium is safe for next football season” and “some recent guardrail repairs” were made ahead of the 2018 college football season. “The immediate issues we were able to resolve on our own,” Byrne added. “The additional issues the report revealed to us don’t cause immediate danger. The report didn’t reveal that is in danger of collapse.” As for not making the report public, Byrne said the approval of funding was on a City Council agenda — something at least a few city councilors were questioning last week. Byrne said the city was also waiting for the results of a study on other city facilities being conducted by CBRE. The decision to include Ladd-Peebles’ demolition and reconstruction as part of the public contribution to USA has also proved to be a concern for the County Commission, which voted to delay its consideration of the university’s request last week due to the implications it could have for the public stadium. Under the proposed agreements with USA, collegiate bowl games hosted in Mobile, including the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Dollar General Bowl and the Gulf Coast Challenge, would be allowed to play in USA’s stadium in perpetuity without paying any rental fees to the use the facility. However, there’s also been concern over whether the bowl games would want to play in a smaller stadium. In the not-too-distant past, the Senior Bowl has drawn more than 40,000 spectators, but USA’s proposed facility would seat a little more than half that. However, newly appointed Executive Director Jim Nagy told city officials last week the Senior Bowl has no plans to leave and would be fine playing at USA’s new facility when it is built out. “We want to play our game in the best stadium possible. We want to put on the best event possible, and that would be at South in our opinion,” he said. “We can put on a game at Ladd, but we really can’t put on an event at Ladd.” For NFL staff in Mobile throughout Senior Bowl week and for most of the players, practices are far more important than the game itself, and USA’s campus would come with the added benefit of multiple practice fields, including one protected from the elements. The only downside to the campus is that it is a 20- to 30-minute commute from downtown. Yet Nagy said the condition of Ladd stadium isn’t an issue as much as the lack of parking options and space that can be made available for sponsor tents, tailgating and food vendors. “In my new role, I have to think about game day, and I’ve never realized how landlocked that parking lot was and how limited we are spacewise in and around the stadium,” Nagy said. “That’s the biggest issue for us going forward because we want to make this game more of an event so the NFL will never come in here and try to do anything to our game.” At this point, the county is still waiting for the issues with Ladd-Peebles to be sorted out before making any kind of contribution to USA’s stadium effort. As of this publication’s press deadline, the City Council had yet to make a decision on Stimpson’s proposal as well. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Canned GARBAGE SUPERVISOR ‘NO LONGER EMPLOYED’ BY CITY BY DALE LIESCH A fter weeks of complaints from garbage collection employees, the supervisor of the department is out, a city official confirmed. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne wrote that Greg Beckham, who supervised a number of areas within the Public Works Department, no longer works for the city. Wesley Young, the president of the local public works union, said he was reluctant to comment on the situation because it’s “an ongoing investigation,” but he did say Beckham did not resign. Young has been very vocal over the last few weeks about the city’s treatment of public works employees, especially the use of what employees have referred to as 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 “the box,” a sort of “rubber room” allegedly used to punish certain employees. “He created the box,” Young said of Beckham. Michael Beech, union vice president, said “the box” was used as punishment for those who didn’t do exactly what “the master” wanted. He described it as a room made purposely dark by drawing the curtains, but it included a television. While employees weren’t locked in the room, Beech said, “the box” was monitored and they weren’t allowed to leave. Another city employee said one supervisor subjected to “the box” was forced to pick up litter in front of employees he supervised. Byrne has said what employees have referred to as “the box” is actually mandatory manual training and not punishment. Young said Beckham’s supervision was not the only issue for employees, who had a meeting scheduled to discuss the issues with interim Director of Public Works John Peavy. In a news conference Monday, July 2, Joe Keffer of the Poor People’s Campaign said he filed a grievance referencing a hostile work environment. He added that Mayor Sandy Stimpson has refused to meet with Young over the issues. Employees have been asking for raises similar to those police and firefighters received during last year’s budget cycle. They each want a $5,000 raise and a step increase in wages based on the number of years employed with the city. City councilors have stated they would support any raise brought forth by Stimpson’s administration. Another issue facing the department is a shortage of employees. The issue has caused recent delays in garbage and trash pickup throughout the city. Peavy has previously stated that the department is working to hire some 20 additional employees. Three councilors hosted a job fair Monday, July 2. “The councilors hope to help fill the 20 open positions in the department through the fair,” a statement from the council reads. Former Executive Director of Public Works Bill Harkins left the city in May to pursue the study of canon law and teach at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Crime and punishment DISTRICT COURT CANDIDATES PUSHING THROUGH RUNOFF BY JASON JOHNSON W ith no Democrat appearing on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, Mobile County’s newest district judge will be decided by the July 17 GOP runoff between attorneys George Zoghby and Spiro Cheriogotis. In the June primary election, Zoghby claimed 47 percent of the total ballots cast — just four points away from avoiding a runoff with Cheriogotis, who managed to collect 40 percent of vote. City prosecutor Derrick Williams didn’t make the runoff but has since endorsed Zoghby. Zoghby is a Mobile native with 25 years’ experience in civil law practice in state and federal courts across Alabama. He’s also the son of late Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael E. Zoghby. Cheriogotis has focused primarily on criminal law during the six years he’s been a licensed attorney, both in private practice and as a former state prosecutor under Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, who officially endorsed his campaign last week. Like most judicial hopefuls, Zoghby and Cheriogotis both say they’ll be tough on crime and uphold the law. But no matter who wins, Mobile County’s next district judge will join a circuit that’s already working under significant funding challenges and facing further layoffs this fall. Spiro Cheriogotis “If the citizens of Mobile County aren’t scared cuts like this are coming to the court system, they should be,” Cheriogotis said. “That’s why I think, in this race in particular, it’s so important that we get somebody with actual district court experience. Whoever is elected, if they aren’t prepared to do the job on day one, mistakes will be made and justice will suffer.” Those impending cuts were initiated at the state level and hit Mobile at the end of September despite the efforts of Presiding Judge John Lockett to secure the funding that would help retain a number of support staff positions to help manage one of Alabama’s busiest judicial circuits. Local courts have already reduced operating hours and the number of weeks set aside for jury trials, and with further staff reductions just around the corner, Cheriogotis said an incoming district judge should expect to have no clerks in their courtroom and only one judicial assistant. Having handled more than 15,000 criminal cases as a prosecutor and private attorney, Cheriogotis says his experience makes him “the most qualified candidate” for the position and notes Zoghby’s limited experience with criminal law. “If you’re not making very intentional decisions from a position of experience, you’re going to make mistakes and those mistakes permanently affect lives,” he said. “You can make a decision in one minute that may cost someone their job, or to lose their kids because they can’t get out of jail, and you’ve got to balance those interests with protecting the public.” If elected, Cheriogotis said he plans to crack down on the “small number of bad actors” he says are responsible for the vast majority of criminal activity in Mobile. He also said “the right to a bond may be in our constitution, but it’s a right that can be waived” in the name of public safety. Cheriogotis said he wants to use the most restrictive bonding procedures the law allows when dealing with violent offenders and career criminals, and specifically said he’d like to see Mobile’s municipal and district courts “readdress” some of their current automatic bond schedules. Those preset schedules, he said, can allow defendants charged with violent crimes such as assault to walk out of jail for a just few thousand dollars. Depending on the bonding company, he said that bond may only cost an accused criminal as little as $100. “That’s why I think it’s important to use more restrictive bonding procedures, not only when it comes to the amount but also requiring a cash component or house arrest,” he said. “There are other things we can order to put greater restrictions on those who are out on bond.” George Zoghby While Zoghby may not have much criminal law experience, he noted he has 20 years’ more total experience than his opponent because of their ages. He also said a civil law background isn’t at all uncommon among the district and circuit judges on the bench today. “Something like 11 out of the 16 current judges have a similar background to mine, and they all do an outstanding job,” he said. “I’ve been litigating and trying cases for 25 years, and you don’t have to be a prosecutor to know right from wrong or just from unjust.” Zoghby has practiced law in local courts and all the way up to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in federal court, and has even been admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. Throughout his career, Zoghby said he was fortunate enough to represent law enforcement officers in a number of cases, adding “I don’t represent criminals.” A good chunk of Zoghby’s campaign has also focused on “repeat offenders,” who routinely bounce from jail to the streets. “The crime rate here in Mobile is much higher than other cities comparable to its size,” he said. “I’ve been told 80 percent of the crime is committed by the 10 percent of the population. What’s that tell you? They’re getting out. We don’t need these repeat offenders.” Like Cheriogotis, Zoghby said the funding for local courts is in a “sad” state currently. A handful of crucial assistant positions have been funded over the past year by an allocation from the Mobile County Commission. Even though he said “cities and counties” should help with funding shortfalls in May, Zoghby said last week that state courts are a state responsibility. “It’s our Legislature’s job,” he added. Zoghby has made violent crime a focus of his campaign, but in addition to locking up “those who are a danger to society” if elected, he said he wants to use his position to “save those that need saving,” too — something he says he watched his father do from the bench growing up. “I saw the impact he made in people’s lives. I saw him save lives, and I saw him put people’s lives away for acts they had committed,” Zoghby said. “District court, for a lot of people, is the first and only court they see. They need a judge who’ll listen to them and rule according to the law.” J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Wills and estates PROBATE CANDIDATES URGE VOTERS TO TURN OUT JULY 17 BY JOHN MULLEN K eeping the votes they earned in the primary is a key component for Republican probate judge candidates Harry D’Olive and Alan Lipscomb. But drumming up interest for the runoff is also paramount, both candidates say. “The problem with any runoff is getting people back to the polls to vote, so my message is not only to vote for me, but to please remember and make the effort to go back to the polls on July 17,” D’Olive said. Baldwin County has more than 150,000 registered voters but only 24 percent turned out for the June 5 primaries. “Historically, runoff elections have a much lower turnout than other elections,” Lipscomb said. “My basic strategy remains getting in front of as many voters as possible. I also plan on trying to ‘get the vote out.’” D’Olive was the leader in a five-candidate primary race with 8,866 votes or 31 percent, and won 34 boxes plus the absentee box. Lipscomb garnered 6,789 votes or 24 percent, and won 10 boxes plus the provisional box. Max Hansen won one box, Matt McKenzie one box and Lynn Perry two boxes. “My strongest areas seemed to be north and central Baldwin, which was what I had expected with the other four candidates being from the Eastern Shore area,” D’Olive said. “I will continue to concentrate more along the Eastern Shore and work to pick up as many of the other candidates’ support and votes.” Lipscomb says he will appeal to voters who backed the three candidates who fell short of the runoff. “I was strongest on the Eastern Shore and central Baldwin,” Lipscomb said. “I have been appealing to voters of other candidates in those areas to try and pick up additional votes. It doesn’t really affect my strategy as to trying to win more boxes. I do hope to pick up a larger percentage of the more populated areas such as Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.” Currently an assistant district attorney in Baldwin County, D’Olive says he has experience in all areas covered by the probate office. “I am still the only candidate with ‘hands-on’ experience in every aspect of the probate office including, tags, licenses, elections, recording and the probate court,” D’Olive said. “A vote for me is a vote for the most experienced candidate.” A more streamlined office, particularly for the real estate industry, will be a goal for Lipscomb if he wins on July 17. “My basic message remains the same, but I am targeting Realtors and title agents about the advantages of electronic filing of legal documents that would streamline the real estate closing business significantly,” Lipscomb said. “Implementing electronic filing is at the discretion of each county’s probate judge. I am also a title agent and I have 20-plus years of experience in real estate.” The winner faces no Democratic opposition in the November general election. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE HUD charge LOCAL HOME-STAGING FRANCHISE SLAPPED WITH DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT T BY DALE LIESCH 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 he United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has charged the Mobile franchise of a home-staging company with discrimination. Showhomes of Mobile and Baldwin counties was charged about four years after a woman was not allowed to stay in a home because she had more than two children, according to a statement from HUD. “Rules that limit the number of children in housing violate the Fair Housing Act,” HUD Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Anna María Farías said in the statement. “Today’s action reaffirms HUD’s commitment to protecting the right of families with children to obtain the housing of their choice.” The action was a response to a complaint filed in May 2014 by a woman who said she was denied a rental because she had more than two minor children. According to the charge, an employee at the Showhomes franchise told the woman, who was trying to become a “home manager,” having three children made her ineligible because of the nature of Showhomes’ business. After the complaint was filed the Mobilebased Center for Fair Housing conducted a test. The tester was given the same information. HUD just recently notified the Showhomes franchisee of the charge. Showehomes owner Bert Lyles said the former franchisee doesn’t believe the allegations are valid. For one, Lyles said, the charge is based on a one-minute phone conversation with a Showhomes Mobile employee. Showhomes could not find a record of the phone call in question. Also, Lyles said Showhomes is a staging company employing what are referred to as “home managers,” as a opposed to a full-fledged rental company. Home managers live in homes for sale and pay a reduced rent, or “monthly fee,” as it’s described on the company’s website, but must keep the house properly staged. “The whole context is different than a rental,” he said. “Our advertising reflects that. This is not a rental, it’s an opportunity … .” According to the charge, HUD makes no distinction between a rental property and a homestaging property. “It is unlawful to refuse to rent or negotiate to rent or otherwise make unavailable or deny a dwelling to any person because of familial status,” the charge states. “It is unlawful to discriminate against any person in the terms, conditions or privileges of rental of a dwelling, or in the provision of services or facilities in connection therewith, because of familial status.” One of the requirements to become a home manager is having a maximum of two minor children. Lyles said the restriction is set because a manager has to be ready to “show a home on 30-minute notice.” “To my knowledge, across all franchises, we’ve always supported compliance with fair housing because it’s the right thing to do,” Lyles said. “We place people who can meet our requirements.” Lyles said the complaint is against the former franchisee. The company has offered assistance, but she is the one who must respond to the charge. The current Mobile franchisee no longer offers the home manager service. Lyles said Showhomes requires franchise owners to offer all the company’s services, but added it is not enforced. In the interest of full disclosure, Lyles is a minority investor in Lagniappe.

J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The press is not the enemy ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ON THIS FOURTH, CELEBRATE THIS GREAT COUNTRY, REVEL IN OUR UNIQUENESS AND REALIZE THAT DESPITE OUR DIFFERENCES OF OPINION, THIS HAS BEEN MOSTLY A WILDLY SUCCESSFUL ENDEAVOR OVER THE PAST 242 YEARS.” 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 I do understand his frustration with some reporting that occurs, but calling the press the enemy of the American people is ignoring the hundreds of years of reporting that have helped keep this country free. Just think about it on the local level. How would we as a community function if we couldn’t get the facts about possibly moving the airport or putting tax dollars into USA’s new football stadium? How would the people of Fairhope know the details about efforts to possibly change their entire form of city government? Without a free press the Luv Guv might still be there groping away, and the citizens would know nothing of the shenanigans that got former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard convicted. Facebook and Instagram are great for showing your friends the pretty sandwich you had for lunch, but hardly a replacement for a well-researched news story. In a time when the politicians running this country have built up a $21 trillion debt and committed us to endless war, it’s bizarre to think the free press would be considered the enemy of the people. Americans who are upset with the media owe it to themselves to turn off the TV and spend 10 minutes finding the many well-written and researched stories published by reputable news outlets that are easily available for those who want the news without spin. On this Fourth, celebrate this great country, revel in our uniqueness and realize that despite our differences of opinion, this has been mostly a wildly successful endeavor over the past 242 years. And say a prayer for those five people who lost their lives in Maryland last week playing their role in keeping this country great. THEGADFLY larger statement about displeasure with the press, but it was still about journalists doing their jobs and apparently bringing down the wrath of a madman. If the story about the shooter’s displeasure with having been the subject of a story in the Gazette is true, these people indeed lost their lives in the service of journalism and, ultimately, of free speech. Some people become so lost in politics they forget the basic necessity of what journalists do. Just last week, commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was quoted in the New York Observer as saying, “I can’t wait for vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.” His timing was nearly perfect. Yiannopoulos is a right-winger who subscribes to the notion that the “liberal media” is at the root of the problems facing President Donald Trump, and therefore deserve to be shot. On sight. I’m sure there are people out there who think Yiannopoulos deserves to be shot on sight for some of the things he says, but let’s go on record here that killing someone because you don’t like what they say or write isn’t going to help bridge the ideological divide currently tearing this country apart. I will freely admit there is some very bad reporting done in regard to President Trump. There are people who go on television and say outlandish things about him on a daily basis because they dislike him. But the power in that type of “journalism” comes directly from the people who have decided to only consume media that aligns with them politically. If being unbiased and neutral on the issues was actually rewarded with higher television ratings, inane “panel discussions” after every story would disappear. Unfortunately, when it comes to national media, the American public has seemingly abandoned the desire for fair and balanced news in favor of partisanship dressed up as journalism. President Trump has famously and repeatedly labeled the media as the “enemy of the American people” because he is frustrated with the daily torrent of critical stories and comments, whether accurate or “fake.” Like any good politician, Trump never admits wrongdoing and always blames reporters or media outlets for stories that are negative. This isn’t a new play, Trump is just a lot better than the average politico at getting people to listen to his whining. But think about the reality of saying something like the media is the enemy of the American people. Does he believe media should be abolished? What would the United States be without journalists? Does President Trump even recognize it was the dreaded “liberal media” that exposed Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to handle classified information — an issue that almost certainly tipped the scales enough to put him in office? Do those who subscribe to the notion of the press as an enemy of the people realize how much of what they know about Washington corruption was uncovered by members of the mainstream media? Thomas Jefferson is well known for his support of a free press and recognition that it is essential for a free country. Privately he gnashed his teeth that the partisan rags of the day were tearing him apart and printing stories that couldn’t be believed. Still, he wrote, “The only security of all is in a free press.” I’m not trying to blast Trump, because Cartoon/Laura Mattei F reedom isn’t always an easy thing. One of its most unfortunate side effects is having to endure points of view we neither agree with nor respect. The Founding Fathers seemed to recognize this, which is why after they were done with the U.S. Constitution, someone said, “You know, this thing really isn’t finished. We should make some amendments to it!” The very first of those is, well, the First Amendment, which establishes freedom of speech and freedom of the press. On this 242nd celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which ultimately led to the formation of the finest country this old world has ever seen, it’s a nice time devote some thought to those concepts and what they mean in 2018. The mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, last week should serve as a tragic reminder that working within the framework of the First Amendment is not a danger-free endeavor. In doing the jobs necessary for providing their community with a newspaper — an institution the founders believed so necessary to freedom that they explicitly protected it in the First Amendment — five people lost their lives. Granted, this attack does not appear to have been motivated by any particular political credo or to make a SOMEBODY DIDN’T GET THE FIREWORKS SAFETY MEMO THIS FOURTH OF JULY

J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA MOB to BFM? Volume Two ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F ire up the grill, grab your watermelon and fireworks, and crank up the ol’ ice cream freezer, it’s time to celebrate our independence from Meghan Markle’s ancestors-in-law. Geez, Meg, how quickly we forget! But before we celebrate the 4th together as a nation, I just wanted to follow up on my column from last week regarding plans to move the airport from Mobile Regional to Brookley. So without further adieu, I am going to “dieu” just that. Airport Authority exec director answers questions The Mobile Airport Authority recently released the findings of a study it commissioned to determine if it was feasible to move commercial service from Mobile Regional (MOB) to Brookley (BFM). The study found it was feasible, and more cost effective, to move the airport to Brookley, in downtown Mobile, rather than building a faster, more accessible roadway to Mobile Regional in WeMo, which carriers have complained is “painful” to get to, especially for those travelers on the Eastern Shore. In the June 27 issue I posed some questions I still had about this, though. Specifically, if legacy carriers, like Delta and American, would come in and start dumping their prices to put these lowcost carriers out of business, as they have in the past. And if they did that, would we essentially be in the same boat (or plane) — as far as pricing goes — no matter if the terminal was at Regional or Brookley? Mobile Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Curry called me last week and offered insight into how the airline industry has changed over the last decade and how this would work, so the low-cost carriers (LCCs) and the legacy carriers could happily coexist. He said Mobile Regional’s location is a huge turnoff to low-cost carriers. “If I called up and asked them [LLCs] to come to Regional, that phone call would last about a minute,” Curry said. While I still don’t quite understand why, if it is proven people are willing to drive a little farther/longer for a better price, the LCCs wouldn’t at least give Regional another shot to see if they would work there, Curry says they just won’t. Brookley is the only option because the 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 drive time to it is more predictable and reliable, especially for those in Baldwin County. So, operating under this premise — that the LCCs are only willing to come to Brookley, — how do they compete with the legacy carriers once they’re all at Brookley? He said MAA would not even recruit a low-cost airline to come in and compete with a destination the legacy carriers already serve — for example, they would never get a LCC to come in and try to compete with Delta for flights to Atlanta. They would try to get LCCs that offered direct flights to locations the legacy carriers do not. For example, he hopes they can get LCCs to offer direct flights to Newark, Washington, D.C., and Denver. Those flights would not compete with ones Delta or American currently have flying out of Mobile. And he said this is sort of the new way these low-cost and legacy carriers are sharing space in markets across the country, which does make more sense. I still look forward to getting more details in the coming months as they develop their more extensive master plan. Stay tuned! Happy Fourth of July! I just wanted to wish everyone a very Happy Fourth of July. In the current political climate we live in, it is easy to lose sight we still live in the greatest country on this planet. While we may be bitterly divided along partisan lines, at least we all have the right to have and express the very opinions we hate each other for (and unfollow people on Facebook over). Though we have made many mistakes as a nation since our Founding Fathers declared independence, I still believe we are a country that tries to right its wrongs and we end up better for it. It has never been an easy journey to get to those better places, though. Just think of the bitterly divisive issues folks have debated and died for in our country’s history — from slavery to women’s rights to civil rights to fighting in wars we may or may not feel are just. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we eventually find our way. I have faith we will continue to do that. Happy Birthday, America! You may not be perfect, and you may be a big ol’ hot mess right now — literally and figuratively — but you’re our mess, and we love you from sea to shining sea.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Baldwin County’s shameless gimmick politics BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM A s the overused saying from former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel goes, you never let a crisis go to waste. In this case, if you’re Rep. Bradley Byrne, Baldwin County Commissioners Tucker Dorsey and Chris Elliott, and Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack, if you don’t have a crisis not to let go to waste, make one up. Last month, Time magazine reported the Trump administration was considering “remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona” to house the potential tens of thousands of illegal immigrants detained as a result of its zero-tolerance illegal immigration policy. There is no indication the Trump administration was actually going to follow through with this leaked proposal. Yet a political hot-button for a couple of local Baldwin County races was born. I mean, the campaign flyers practically wrote themselves. “Baldwin County is bursting with growth,” one of Elliott’s latest mailers reads. “Our schools are already crowded and I can’t imagine dealing with the crime which could come as a result of this facility. Who thinks a tent city with no sewer, no water and no power in the Deep South along hurricane alley is a good idea? This is ridiculous and I promise you this will NOT happen on my watch!” Imagine that arriving in your mailbox one day. You might think these illegal immigrants would escape from a detention center and immediately rob a bank, but not before enrolling for classes at Foley Intermediate School. This Baldwin County delegation successfully batted down an alleged effort by the Obama administration to implement a similar plan when an influx of underage illegal immigrants was underway years earlier. I suppose we’re to believe a Trump administration, one that would perceivably be friendly to the county’s local power structure led by the Republican Party, would finish the job Obama couldn’t? Nonetheless, last week this group of Baldwin County politicians took a trip to Washington, D.C., and reportedly told members of Alabama’s congressional delegation, “Not in our backyard!” There were also a few photo-ops. I think we can figure out what is going on here. Step one: Get people riled up over something. Step two: Swoop in and pretend to be a hero. Step three: Use this faux heroism to supercharge your political chances. In the cases of Elliott and Dorsey, both of these fine public servants face tough runoff contests in a few weeks. For Byrne, it’s the worst-kept secret in Alabama that he has visions of taking on Doug Jones for his United States Senate seat, which is up for grabs in 2020. What a county commissioner and an Alabama state senator can do to stop the federal government from doing anything, other than perhaps lobbying federal elected officials, isn’t clear. As for Byrne, this type of gimmick politics is a little early. Perhaps if he were 10 points down a week out from a Republican primary, rather than two years out in the U.S. Senate election cycle, a Hail Mary pass of stirring up illegal immigrant fears 860 miles from the nearest U.S.-Mexico border crossing would be in order. This type of demagogic politics has some consequences. Even if candidate x, y and z get a bump from the illegal immigrant detention facility scare, it validates criticisms from opponents of conservative ideology and Republican Party politics in Alabama. John Archibald, Roy Johnson, Kyle Whitmire and J.D. Crowe are licking their chops looking for something like this to bash over the heads of Republicans. “See, guys, we told you they were nothing but racist brown-people haters! You don’t want to be a racist brown-people hater, do you? Don’t be a racist brown-people hater. Be like us! Support insane left-of-center public policy and you won’t be a racist brown-people hater.” It’s not that what those guys say moves the needle in Alabama, at least for right now. However, outside of Alabama, it allows them to portray themselves as rational purveyors of political discussion. Furthermore, it may even allow some of our economic competitors seeking to land that next big auto manufacturing facility to make the case that our state’s opposition to illegal immigration isn’t born out of opposing the expansion of the social welfare state, the strain on our infrastructure and schools or the impact it has on employment and wages. Instead, they’ll say, “Look at how racist Alabama is. They weren’t going to house those illegal immigrants in Baldwin County anyway. But those politicians sure stirred them up to think as much. And that’s Baldwin County, one of Alabama’s more affluent counties. Imagine what it would be like to locate your multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility in a more rural part of that state.” Why risk being branded as such for a couple of insignificant local elections and a head start on the race for the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican nomination? This is just a bad look, guys. It may work on a few people, but the people that pay attention to stuff, that are engaged with it on a daily basis – they can spot phony alarmism miles away. J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Portico development breaks ground in Fairhope BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week Haley Development LLC broke ground on Phase I of the Portico development in Fairhope, located on 3.5 acres at 561 Fairhope Ave., the site of a former self-storage facility adjacent to the U.S. Post Office downtown. The first phase consists of five Class A commercial units in a two-story building with a central elevator lobby and onsite parking. Among the incoming tenants is ServisFirst Bank. Phase II will bring an additional 10,000 square feet of Class A commercial space and 10 prime residential condominium units to downtown Fairhope. Additional phases will potentially bring another 25,000 square feet of mixed-use space to Portico and the Fairhope community. “This project would not have been possible without the collective efforts and talents of everyone involved,” project management develop Chris Haley said. “I anticipate Portico will set a new standard of architecture and quality for the growing market, appealing to discerning business owners and residents alike.” According to a news release, architectural design was handled by Pfeffer Torode of Nashville; design consultation managed by McCown Design; construction work performed locally by Rogers & Willard; commercial leasing handled by Jeff Barnes with Stirling Properties; and residential sales by Morgan Ashurst of Ashurst Niemeyer. Completion of Phase I is anticipated for January 2019. • A new 89-suite Marriott International TownePlace Suites recently opened in Saraland. The new hotel is located at 2954 Township Blvd. and will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Georgia. “We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Saraland area,” Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, said. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 Amenities will include complimentary daily hot breakfast service in the lobby area, cooking areas on outdoor Weber grills, 24-hour coffee service, an outdoor swimming pool, 24/7 exercise room access, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, onsite business services and pet accommodations. • Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC announced in a news release that its Mobile office has relocated to Merchants Plaza as the anchor tenant effective June 25. The firm is now located at 104 St. Francis St., Suite 300, moving from the RSA Battle House Tower, where it leased two floors covering some 35,000 square feet. The law firm is reportedly the first new tenant in the commercial site downtown and now occupies three floors of the eight-story office building, covering some 27,000 square feet. The Merchants Plaza development is located near the corner of St. Francis and Royal streets. Heritage Land and Development Co. LLC purchased the $30 million redevelopment project in downtown Mobile in 2017. • Cameron Weavil, vice president of the Weavil Co., recently reported property at 210 and 214 Dauphin St. has been sold to local investors for $650,000. The addresses encompass a 5,500-square-foot vacant building next door to the Crescent Theater, as well as an adjacent parking lot. Per Weavil, there are plans to open a bar/restaurant/music venue in the space. Trey Langus with Langus Real Estate worked for the buyer, Weavil for the seller. • American Car Center is leasing the 2,800-square-foot former Valero gas station space located in the Tillman’s Corner area at 5447 U.S. Route 90 in Mobile. Jeff Barnes, broker with Stirling Properties, and Michael Murray with Shannon Waltchack represented the tenant in the transaction. Nathan Handmacher, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, worked for the landlord. • Employee Liability Management, a local payroll, human resource and benefits administration company, has purchased the 10,113-squarefoot professional office building at 210 S. Washington Ave. in downtown Mobile for $1.3 million. The small business is relocating from its current site in midtown, 3213 Executive Park Circle. Bradford Ladd of Roberts Brothers Commercial and Property Management represented the sellers. David Dexter with NAI Mobile worked for ELM. • A local-area investor recently acquired the 3,033-square-foot former Arby’s space and drive-thru located at 800 N. Navy Blvd. in Pensacola for $660,000. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties represented the buyer and is currently listing the property for lease. Michael Carro with Sperry Van Ness worked for the owner. Tool-sharing app unveiled locally Matt Gray, a Mississippi State graduate in mechanical engineering turned app developer, recently launched his LEVELD app. The Mobile-based application reportedly shares similar business model services with such Bay Area behemoths as Uber and Airbnb. In essence, the concept behind the tech is tool-sharing as opposed to ride-sharing and/or travel and tourism space-sharing. One of the first companies Gray approached was Mighty, a Mobile-based creative agency that works primarily with growth-focused companies. “When Matt approached us we immediately recognized the growth opportunity and began to assemble a strategy to take the app from launch to market expansion,” Mighty co-founder and CEO Jarrett McCraw said. “It’s been roughly 18 months since concept to development and we are currently in the early stages of establishing a foundational user base to accelerate the adoption of LEVELD in markets across the country.” Other advisers include: Todd Greer, dean of the University of Mobile School of Business; Bo Megginson, executive director of Gulf Coast Angel Investment Management Group; Hunter Adams and Alexa Stabler-Adams of Adams IP LLC; Mel Washington, Small Business Development Center regional director; and Mat Trawick, owner of Trawick Insurance Brokerage. “I think you’re going to see more local entrepreneurs, like LEVELD, continue to push the boundaries in the near future. There’s going to be more expansion down St. Louis Street, St. Anthony Street and on Church Street,” Scott Tindle, co-owner of The Fort of Colonial Mobile, said during the launch party he hosted in late June. The app’s technology works similar to other applications. Owners with tools and renters looking to use specific tools connect to each other through the app. Users can search within specific geographic areas, exchange money directly through the app and are protected through liability insurance. The platform also includes a review system to encourage a better connection between users by allowing both parties to rate their experience. Users set their own prices and receive payment in two to three days once the transaction is processed. LEVELD is currently available for free on iTunes. A Google Play Store version for Android is expected to be rolled out in six to nine months. More information can be found at www.getleveld.net.

CUISINE | THE DISH Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir well. Refrigerate up to 3-5 days. Usually painted or drizzled on after the fact, some people add a light orating at the end of cooking. Great with chicken. Barbecue Red, White and Blue And the Blue BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET W ell boys and girls, we are in the throes of one of the hottest summers I can remember and it seems it isn’t letting up. Across the state, including Mobile, more than a couple of record highs were recorded in May and you, the live-free-or-die outdoor chef, refuse to back down. You’ll stare this heat in the face and raise the pot by firing up that charcoal, gas grill or smoker, adding more notches to the already maxed-out thermometer. We will do almost anything to prove we are tougher than we are. Let’s hope you have a couple of squirrel-cage fans, several blocks of ice and a garden hose nearby because you will certainly need them. In the spirit of Independence Day you’re going to barbecue the red, white and blue into every empty belly of every guest at your freedom soirée while singing along to your specially made playlist full of John Cougar Mellencamp anthems, John Phillips Sousa instrumentals and one Lee Greenwood song. A little extra heat isn’t going to stomp out that patriotic flame burning inside you. Somewhere between “Pink Houses” and “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A,” you’re going to need to take a break to rehydrate. You may love your country, but these American beers are awfully hoppy these days. Be sure to get some water or Gatorade in you, which, as you know, also comes in red, white and blue. But now for the sauces. The Red Red barbecue sauce is as American as the stripes on the flag. Every section of the nation has its version of tomato-based barbecue sauce. We have so many readily available in our supermarkets and specialty shops that you could take a tour of the country on red sauce alone. This sauce handles the lion’s share of my grilling and works with chicken, pork or brisket. I don’t mean to straddle a fence here, but in our climate I believe the better barbecue has to have some sweet and some heat. The balance for me is the further sweet you get, the more heat you’ll need. No matter what, you must have Worcestershire sauce. WORD OF MOUTH Bay Bites Food Truck Festival coming July 25 The Bay Bites Food truck Festival is once again making its way to Cooper Riverside Park on Wednesday, July 25, from 5-9 p.m. The list of trucks is still being finalized but we do know we’ll enjoy live music by Roadside Glorious, craft beer from Sweetwater Brewing, lawn games and kids’ entertainment. Strike now to get advance tickets for only $15 through July 8. Prices go up to $20 the 9 and $25 on the day of the festival. One ticket includes three drink tokens (beer or Coke products) and access to the trucks. Food is sold separately. The event is rain or shine and does have a tendency to sell out, so act fast while it’s on It’s almost as important as the tomatoes. ½ stick butter 1 small white onion, minced 1 cup brown sugar 1 ½ cups ketchup (just grab a cheap brand) ½ cup white vinegar ½ to ¾ cup water 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce ½ teaspoon garlic salt ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 4 turns of a pepper mill 2-4 dashes of hot sauce, depending on the heat you seek In a skillet, start by melting the butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until you can see through them. Add brown sugar and ketchup, and stir for about a minute. Add rest of ingredients and bring to a simmer. Turn off heat and let it rest. This goes on anything mopped on in the last few minutes of grilling. The White In any city in northern Alabama it’s pretty easy to get your hands on white barbecue sauce. Mobile is no exception. A lot of our local restaurants do this sauce justice, a fitting tribute to what many credit Big Bob Gibson with creating nearly a century ago in his iconic restaurant in Decatur, Alabama. Here’s a workable version. 1 cup Duke’s, Hellman’s or Blue Plate mayonnaise Juice of a lemon ½ cup apple cider vinegar 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish 2 teaspoons Creole mustard 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper ½ teaspoon sugar Salt and pepper to taste the cheap. Visit www.mobilebaykeeper.org to purchase. Callaghan’s keeps winning It’s hard keeping this place a secret when they keep winning awards, but I can’t say Callaghan’s Irish Social Club doesn’t deserve it. The readers of Alabama magazine must feel the same way, as they have voted our beloved Cally’s the Best Burger in Alabama seven years in a row! That’s strong praise. Another reason to get there early, I suppose. Congratulations, John Thompson and crew. You guys are doing a great job and are food ambassadors for our fair city. Cheese Cottage hosts cheese classes Cheese 101 is ready for summer enroll- There aren’t that many naturally occurring blue foods in this world. You’ll find blue potatoes and carrots every now and again, but this column is about sauces. Our favorite blue food is the blueberry, and it makes one dandy of a sauce. In May I wrote a piece about the two bushes in my yard. My crop is all gone, save a few in the freezer, but you may still find fresh ones here and there. It’s a global market these days. When making a sauce, though, if you have to use frozen berries from the middle cooler of the grocery, it won’t be the worst thing in the world. You’re going to be cooking this down a bit. I find this sauce a great flavor and stain for medallions of pork tenderloin, but the best use is on a thick bone-in pork chop. Brush it on when the other white meat turns white. Serve a little on the side. 1 cup blueberries 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup diced red onion 1 teaspoon minced garlic ¼ cup balsamic vinegar 1 tablespoon sugar ¼ cup Grand Marnier ¾ cup blueberry sparkling water (lemon if unavailable) 2 sprigs fresh thyme Salt to taste In a medium saucepan over medium heat, soften onions in olive oil. Add garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the balsamic vinegar, blueberries and sugar, cooking until the blueberries begin to pop. With a potato masher (or fork), mash the blueberries Add the Grand Marnier and cook for 1 minute. Add blueberry sparkling water and bring to a boil. Throw in the thyme and taste for salt. Reduce heat to simmer. At this point we can either strain this as a sauce to be brushed on the meat or keep it chunky and spoon it over the meat at the end. A third option is to use an immersion blender. The fact that I love America means I also love power tools, so immersion blender it is. This way you’ll have a sauce thin enough to brush on the meat while it’s cooking and thick enough to top it off after you plate it or use it as a dipping sauce. ment at the Cheese Cottage. These two-hour events will be an educational experience, where each participant will learn the history, uses, types and pairings for different types of cheese. A sampling of each and a wine specifically selected to pair will be provided. July dates are sold out, but be on the lookout for August and September. Perhaps another date will pop up soon enough? Fingers crossed. Grilling woes? Call Longhorn! Maybe you’re a novice, maybe you want to try something different, but if you’ve got troubles at the grill Longhorn Steakhouse has the answer. For the first time ever Longhorn will have our country’s top grill masters as the certified experts on hand for their Grill US Hotline. Wednesday, July 4, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m eastern time, backyard chefs in need will be able to call 1-855-LH-GRILL (1-855-5447455) to speak with a group of finalists from Longhorn’s Steak Master Series competition, in which top-performing grilling experts from around the country have been competing since February. The finals took place June 28. Gather your questions and call before you do something stupid, like set your deck on fire or serve a ribeye with ketchup. Remember, mid-rare is a job well done. Haberdasher launches new menu soon In our next issue we’ll provide details, but a heads up that the Haberdasher will launch its new menu July 5. Get ready! Recycle! J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Local summer styles for Independence Day BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR A 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Lagniappe s you celebrate the Glorious Fourth, remember that the Founding Fathers would have thought nothing more appropriate than to raise a glass of local brew to toast our independence. The Sons of Liberty planned the Boston Tea Party at the Green Dragon Tavern — probably sustained by some of Sam Adams’ beers — while presidents Washington, Jefferson and Madison all brewed their own suds. During his presidency, James Madison proposed the idea of a federal brewery, while George Washington’s handwritten recipe for “Small Beer” can be found on in the internet. (He also distilled his own whiskey!) If you don’t want to brew your own, we’re lucky to have a number of great local options to choose from this Independence Day. Serda Brewing recently received a Can Can Award for its Hook, Line and Lager, which won the gold medal in the German-style Pilsner category. It’s a lighter beer, but with good flavor, and should be a favorite of those sitting in Serda’s Beer Garden on Government Street on these warm evenings. The Can Cans are awards reserved for craft beers distributed in cans, and there were more than 350 entries in this year’s competition. Created to promote canned craft beer, which currently represents only about 9 percent of the craft beer market, the Can Can awards promote the benefits of canned beer, namely its ease of opening, environmental benefits (aluminum is much more easily recycled than glass) and preservation of the beer (protection against UV rays that can skunk beer). Serda just finished its third canning run of 800 cases of its Hook, Line and Lager and its Tidewater Vienna, both of which can be found not only at the brewery, but at a number of grocery stores in our area, including Rouses’ and Piggly Wiggly. Serda will also can its special summer style, the Homeport Hefeweizen, in a couple of weeks. I sampled the Homeport on a recent visit to the taproom and really enjoyed it. A wheat beer with lemon and coriander flavorings, it is an excellent summertime brew. Meanwhile across the bay, Fairhope Brewing Co. also has a summer brew, created in homage to that great American patriot, Hulk Hogan. Hop Hogan is a double IPA in the tradition of the fine IPAs at FBC, but, at 9 percent alcohol by volume, it will hit you like a leg drop from the Hulkster himself. It’s an excellent IPA, similar to FBC’s Take the Causeway but lighter in color and with a good, bitter finish. Hop Hogan is available both at the taproom in Fairhope and also in bottles at grocery stores throughout the area. Make sure to check out the great bottle artwork! “Whatcha gonna drink, brother?” So enjoy one of our local summer beers this Fourth of July, either at the taprooms or at home in bottles or cans, and remember the wise words of Benjamin Franklin: “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”

J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

COVER STORY Mobile’s place in the National Lynching Memorial BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR I n a shrine to silence and shame, Mobile has a marker for its regrets. It’s perched atop a wall beneath an overhang, like a bird poised between flight and shelter. Mobile’s marker is near a corner of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. Commonly called the National Lynching Memorial, it hallows victims of the racially inspired domestic terrorism that marred the United States from 1877 to 1950. In design, it’s impeccable. Visitors enter on ground level, through a phalanx of rusty, upright steel boxes built like paupers’ caskets. Each bears the name of a U.S. county along with the names and dates of its lynching victims. The floor slowly drops away as the bloodcolored caskets rise. Finally they hang, a forest of lynched souls dangling above visitors’ heads. All told, 800 slabs venerate nearly 4,500 victims. In emotion, it’s undeniable. Voices lower, footsteps soften as visitors read descriptions of the capricious reasons murderous mobs arose. A concrete wall sheeted by cascading water pays tribute to undocumented victims. “When it comes to lynching, the individuals died twice. Once with the actual murder but the second part was their lives were lost to history, because lynchings aren’t made to be recovered,” said Dr. John Giggie, director of the Summersell Center for the Study of the South at the University of Alabama. Sunlight cuts across Mobile’s marker, pulling seven names and dates from the shadows. Zachariah Graham, 03.31.1891 • Richard Robinson, 10.06.1906 • Will Thompson, 10.06.1906 • Moses Dossett, 09.22.1907 • Richard Robertson, 01.23.1909 • William Walker, 07.31.1910 • James Lewis, 06.06.1919. Questions buzz like slaughterhouse flies. Who were these men? What put them here? Why have they been forgotten? Putting faces to names Mobile adores its past. Its 316 years feel deep and rich, like the Black Belt soil that bestowed King Cotton’s lucrative favor on the port city. A romantic sheen glistens across Mobile’s wrought-iron balconies and columned mansions. It cavorts with Mardi Gras revelers through ancient graveyards and under massive live oaks shaggy with resurrection ferns. The past is given deference. Myth and reality commingle, eventually indistinguishable to many. Despite Mobile’s nostalgic haze, racial violence was always a specter. “[This reality] doesn’t sit well with people invested in moonlight and magnolias, who want to capture a version of the Old South or the New South that is about white-gloved ladies and cotillion dresses and finely dressed men in grey neo-Confederate suits,” Giggie said. Zachariah Graham claimed to be from the West Coast, bound for New York and taking work along the way. He was in Mobile just long enough to die. On May 31, 1891, Whistler’s Justice of the Peace Ira Pringle ran into O.P. Page, who was dragging Graham through the little community just beyond Mobile city limits. Page was a section boss of the Mobile and Ohio rail line. He claimed the roughly 30-year-old Graham had “attempted assault” on Page’s 12-year-old daughter the previous day. Pringle looked over the cowed captive, 5-feet, 6-inches, a slight moustache and chin whiskers. He told Page to follow the law, to make an affidavit then go to trial. “I heard he’s wanted in Texas. There’s a $50 reward upon his delivery to Sheriff Holcombe in Mobile,” Page said. Pringle went home while Page awaited the train into downtown Mobile. At 6 p.m. a black man knocked on Pringle’s door. A bloodthirsty crowd at the Whistler depot was looking for Graham. “There was a good deal of excitement,” Pringle drily told a reporter about the 100-person mob he encountered. Pringle wanted custody of Graham. He told a nervous Page trial by jury was best. “A trial is as good as an acquittal,” Page said as he shook his head. Deputy Sheriff Chris Mitternight arrived and helped secure Graham in a small office in the depot, away from the mob’s clutches. Pringle wired the sheriff to come immediately from Mobile since Graham’s train wouldn’t arrive there until 9:30 p.m. The outside frenzy continued. At 7 p.m., the mob fetched a Miss Sweeney from Turnerville. She glimpsed Graham and denied he was her attempted assailant from a week prior. Unarmed, Mitternight, Page and Pringle questioned Graham. He never mentioned guilt or innocence. At 8 p.m., the mob clambered through the office windows and unlocked the door. Shots were fired, the lights extinguished. The mob pulled at Graham. Mitternight, Pringle and Page hung on vainly. Finally, the mob disappeared into the woods with their terrified prize. Minutes later, Pringle heard shots. He didn’t see Graham again. The 9:30 p.m. train arrived in Mobile with no prisoner. A reporter took the next train to Whistler and found a small crowd at the depot. They pleaded ignorance to a lynching. The men asked if the reporter was with law enforcement. He said no. One man said a “Negro” prisoner escaped from officers earlier. He supposed the runaway was “hid down there in the swamp.” “My advice to you, young man is to get on the next train for Mobile and not to ask any questions while you stay here,” the man said. “It is reported the Negro went to heaven by the hemp route,” another added. No corpse discovery was reported. An editorial criticized the incident and it otherwise disappeared. “After the Civil War, you have notions of the Southern white woman as honorable, deified as the apotheosis of Southern culture,” Giggie said. “They were to be respected and kept apart from the supposed base passions, the unrestricted indignation of black men.” Any interaction between black men and white women was suspect and incendiary. “It was an easy excuse if you simply wanted to kill a black man who demanded greater wages on the farm. You’d simply blame him for assaulting a white woman. More than enough reason for inciting to lynch,” Giggie said. Racial friction dominated Mobile’s wealth of daily newspapers in the 1900s. News of lynching and riotous calamity from across the nation lit- 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 tered the front pages regularly. Editorials denounced lynching as mob rule. They weren’t as kind otherwise. Mobile Register Editor Erwin Craighead — the namesake of Craighead Elementary School, which reported 100 percent African-American students last year — deemed whites “the superior race” and claimed black men slept through the day, fed vices at night and their women paid for it all. He said vagrancy made them steal, fight and beat women, that their cocaine and alcohol addictions made blacks “ruthless madmen” and stirred “black terror.” Max Hamburger’s Daily Herald claimed Plateau and Magazine Point were rife with alcohol and gambling. The Herald described “weekly orgies” in their gathering spots. “The city’s own brand of segregation … actually contributed to a growing atmosphere of hostility, estrangement and fear,” Dr. David Alsobrook, former director of the History Museum of Mobile, wrote in his meticulous 1983 doctoral dissertation. On June 27, 1900, a statue of Confederate Rear Adm. Raphael Semmes was erected at the prominent intersection of Government and Royal streets. A popular Mobilian, Semmes spent his post-war years as a lawyer and man of letters. In 1869, he penned a steadfast defense of the Confederacy’s “Lost Cause.” For dedication day, the Daily Register described a citywide holiday, an elaborate parade and thousands of cheering spectators. An artillery salute sounded and a band played “Dixie” as the Semmes statue was unveiled. “These Confederate monuments celebrate a version of the past in which slavery is vanished and white slaveholders and soldiers fighting for the Confederacy are all glorified,” Giggie said. “There’s no representation of black life at all.” In 1901, Alabama adopted a new constitution. As stated by Convention President John B. Knox in opening remarks, its purpose was to “establish white supremacy in this state.” aggerated the facts … if the Negro had a fair and impartial trial he would probably be convicted of nothing above a misdemeanor.” Webb noted the state’s medical evidence seemed to exonerate Thompson but rumors inflamed the public. Sheriff John Powers sensed trouble, so deputies took Thompson to Birmingham. On Aug. 29, roughly 500 heavily armed Mobilians violently stormed Mobile jail seeking the accused. The Register said the mob “later increased by several thousands.” The Daily Item said the crowd “included men of distinction and those who move in all walks of life in Mobile.” A mob of 300 attacked the next evening. Powers dispersed them using a telegraph from Birmingham verifying Thompson’s custody. Nature heightened tensions when a catastrophic hurricane struck Mobile on Sept 27. A nearly 10-foot storm surge tossed oceangoing ships onto the debris-strewn riverfront. Christ Episcopal Church was in ruins, its steeple and roof in a pile. Across Mobile County, an estimated 5,000 houses were damaged. Electric and telegraph service was mostly gone. While only one person died in the city, the Register proclaimed 79 fatalities in the Southern half of the county, 31 of them in the seaside village Coden. Hundreds of county residents were without food, drinking water and shelter. NOAA estimates of damage were $1.65 million. Adjusted for inflation, that’s more than $42 million in today’s dollars. Register headlines shouted “NEGROES LOOTING HOMES OF DEAD” and described theft and corpse mutilation by blacks. A later investigation negated those details. On Oct. 2, another lynch mob attacked the jail, this time looking for Cornelius “Dick” Robinson. The 17-year-old, unemployed Clarke County native was accused of assaulting a white girl. Anticipating trouble, Powers moved Robinson to Birmingham as he had Thompson. The fevered rioters fatally shot white law enforcement agent Roy Hoyle during their siege. The governor On Nov. 9, 1902, Lewis Wyatt was charged ordered militia to Mobile. with “assaulting” a white child just west of On Oct. 6, Powers and a deputy stood on a Springhill and Broad. A mob gathered while poBirmingham train platform with Thompson and lice officer Newell held the black man and waited Robinson, bound for court in Mobile. Daily Item on a police wagon. reporter C.J. Fiourney joined them. One incensed man tried to stab Wyatt but Near Mount Vernon, eight men in white Newell thwarted the attacker as the crowd’s fermasks boarded the train. They held Powers and vor grew. The police employed multiple wagons his man at gunpoint and demanded the prisoners. and subterfuge to confuse the riotous throng. One told a reporter the vigilantes were “leadA 300-person mob marched on the police sta- ing businessmen of Mobile.” They told Powers tion at 10 p.m., some armed. “In the crowd were lynching was best done outside city limits. Othermany citizens of the better class and many who wise, it would “leave a stain upon Mobile that were merely spectators,” the Register reported. would take years to wipe out,” the Item reported. Authorities dispersed the vigilantes. For them, lynching was a given. Location was “This is actually how people thought. This the question. wasn’t just one guy living in a trailer park Other black passengers were terrified. One somewhere deep in the woods. This was general masked man approached them and said “no public knowledge consumed and approved of by harm would come to them if they stayed where most white citizens,” Giggie said. they were.” “The cultural power of lynching — indeed, At Creola, more masked men joined with rope the cultural power of white supremacy itself — and straps. By the time they ordered the train rested on spectacle,” Amy Louise Wood wrote stopped near Plateau, there were 45 in the lynchin 2009’s “Lynching and Spectacle: Witnessing ing party. Racial Violence in America, 1890-1940.” As they left the train with the prisoners, Mobile The 2000 book “Without Sanctuary” contains Herald publisher Max Hamburger was there. By nearly 100 lynching photos used as souvenirs then a state senator, he implored the mob to let the and postcards. prisoners “stand trial and be ‘legally hanged.’” “Assaults on our women must stop or we Will Thompson left Selma at age 16. After [may] kill every Negro in Mobile County,” the four years in Birmingham, he turned southward mob leader replied. and ended up a waiter in Mobile. The party marched eastward toward Plateau, In August 1906, two white girls claimed an independent-minded community founded by Thompson lured them to a vacant house where freed slaves. About 200 spectators trailed the they were “inhumanely treated.” After arrest, execution crew. his preliminary hearing provided lurid newspaAccording to the Item, they left Holt Road per copy. and 100 yards later — The New York Times estiThompson was unrepresented by counsel. mated 300 yards — threw the ropes over live oak County prosecutor James Webb wrote the gover- limbs. A mob member called an AP reporter over nor and explained “newspapers have greatly exto Robinson, certain of a confession. The

doomed man “screamed” his innocence. Both were hanged about 12:30 p.m. Onlookers swarmed forward as the bodies swayed in the wind. The site was near the streetcar lines, so sightseers from Mobile poured onto the scene; Alsobrook cited as many as 3,000. Frustrated attendees fired shots at the bodies. A suggestion to burn the bodies was snuffed. Some took photos of the dangling corpses to use for postcards. Others snagged bits of rope, tree bark or the victims’ clothes, even their shoes, for souvenirs. The victims were finally cut down around 4 p.m. A justice of the peace held a quick inquest and declared they died from strangulation by “persons unknown.” The newspapers decried mob rule. On Oct. 12, Craighead opined Northern blacks shouldn’t agitate “the Negroes in the South” who “are fairly well satisfied with their lot, and have good reason to be.” In the space above the editor’s remarks, an announcement boasted of $1,400 raised for a monument to Father Abram Ryan, the “Poet Laureate of the Confederacy.” In 1913, the adherent to “Lost Cause” style verse would be honored with a statue in a park bearing his name. The nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) conceived and built the lynching memorial. It opened in late April 2018. Lynching “was intended to terrorize communities of color … It was the optic of this raised violence that made the threat, the menace even more powerful,” EJI founder and Director Bryan Stevenson told CNN. On Sept. 22, 1907, Whistler deputies loaded Moses Dossett onto a wagon for a rainy ride to Mobile’s jail. Earlier that evening, the prisoner had crept into the Widow Beeder’s home as the 90-year-old read a newspaper. She spied the intruder and stood. Dossett “lunged” and “caught her” so Beeder screamed. He fled. Neighbors came. Angry searches erupted. Deputy Charles Smith arrested Dossett two miles west of Whistler, “near Wolf Ridge.” Beeder identified Dossett, who said he entered the home “looking for a match.” Smith and Hutch Adams knew local crowds were riled and feared mob action. They opted for an indirect route down Old Telegraph Road to fool the fevered, setting out near midnight. “More than two miles from Whistler,” a dozen armed men in long coats, masks and “slouch hats” sprang from both sides of the road. The deputies moved to protect Dossett. The mob warned interference meant death. The masked men seized Dossett and disappeared into the woods “with a yell.” He was hanged on a tree “within yards” of where Thompson and Robinson were murdered in 1906. A Register reporter described the mob as “orderly” and said the storm obscured the crime from nearby residents. Crowds endured a downpour to visit the crime scene after dawn. Some clipped rope and clothing bits for souvenirs. Dossett’s relatives claimed his body at 8:30 a.m. Days later, the Sept. 28 Register reported a notice posted at the Whistler railroad workshop gates. It notified three black men, “Edward Thomas, Mosley and Cole, that they had been talking too much and reminding them that ‘there were plenty of ropes and trees left.’” The precise lynching location for Dossett, Robinson and Thompson is unknown. One account said it was off Holt Road and another mentioned “Old Whistler Dirt Road,” neither found on historical maps. Another account said it was a half-mile from the intersection of the Whistler and Magazine Point streetcar lines, just north of where Wilson Avenue currently passes beneath Interstate 165. A half-mile east from there toward Plateau is Whitley Elementary School, where Prichard Junior High once stood. It faces a street named for a family who smuggled the last shipload of enslaved Africans into the U.S. Where kids swung from playground equipment, men may have once hung from trees. Erwin Craighead was grateful lynching occurred beyond city limits. Scotty Kirkland, historian and author of a forthcoming book on Mobile’s racial politics, said this feeling was common among city leaders. “It gave those in town opportunity to blame it on the less-cultured residents in the country. That was their ‘out’ for looking the other way while this went on,” Kirkland said. On Jan. 21, 1909, Deputies W.N. McCarron and Phillip Fatch tried to serve an assault warrant on mulatto carpenter Richard Robertson. Robertson pulled a .38 pistol. Gunfire wounded all. Robertson was arrested before Fatch died. On Jan. 23 at 1 a.m., roughly 25 men stormed the jail at Church and Royal streets. They held deputies at bay, secured keys and seized Robertson. Out the back, they took the alleyway to Church Street and turned west. A half-block later they stopped at a tree on St. Emanuel Street, across from the city’s oldest church, newly rebuilt Christ Episcopal. Robertson fell to his knees and cried out. Three shots rang. Witnesses say Robertson was still kicking when hoisted on the rope. The mob dispersed and residents of the prestigious neighborhood gathered. Deputies removed Robertson’s corpse an hour later. The coroner found three fresh bullet holes and a broken neck. Condemnation was widespread. William Armbrecht, U.S. Attorney in Mobile, organized state prosecution of Sheriff Cazalas for ignoring rampant lynching rumors. Cazalas was impeached and replaced by John Drago. The new sheriff was credited with stopping three lynching deaths between July 1909 and August 1910. On July 31, 1910, William Walker assaulted and robbed Nettie Gibson, a 21-year-old white woman in Axis, slashing her young brother in the process. He stole her rifle, with which he shot and killed Jesse Brown, a black man nearby. Enraged citizens combed the countryside. Walker attempted to jump a train and nearby witnesses said a group fired several shots. Rewards were offered. When reports said a posse had Walker trapped in a swamp, he was presumed dead. That information was published in the Register, the Atlanta Constitution and the Macon Daily Telegraph. However, the Register reported Walker atlarge the following day. Nearly every day for a week it continued alerts and rumored sightings, until the Aug. 10 front page announced Walker’s imprisonment in Mobile. He had been arrested in Biloxi Aug. 8 and returned. Walker stood trial in early September and quickly was found guilty of murdering Brown and assaulting Gibson. He was hanged by the state on June 2, 1911. Walker was adjudicated and executed by the state, not lynched. The overwhelming volume of cases EJI researched nearly ensures errors. In Walker’s case, a lynching was initially reported. Noted UAB historian Dr. Glenn Feldman referenced 12 lynching cases for Mobile County in a 1995 Alabama Review article. He gave no individual listing. Feldman died in 2015. No explanation of his additional lynching cases was available. James Lewis was shot June 6, 1919 as he walked through Prichard. The Center for Studies in Demography and Ecology listed the cause as “race hatred.” Alsobrook said it stemmed from “trouble between white and colored workers in [a] cotton mill.” Lewis spoke with Sheriff William Holcombe Jr. before he died. The laborer described his journey home and passing by a group of white men near Coleman’s Station. “James Hamilton, aged 20 is charged with inciting a riot and Robert Hamilton, Clarence Hall, Tom Tyson, Dewey Kimball, Jeff Kelly, Fay Croker, Ben Warner and Edward Cleveland, ranging in age from 16-21, are charged with assault to murder … They are each held in $5,000 bond,” the Register reported. Further Register reports on the case and defendants could not be discovered. Nothing was found in the Daily News-Item. The name missing from the memorial is the one Mobilians know best: Michael Donald. In 1981, Klansmen randomly lynched the 19-yearold. His body was found on a residential mid- town street now renamed for him. The lynching memorial only covers deaths through 1950. Donald wouldn’t die for 31 more years. Federal courts prompted a 1985 change to Mobile city government. Blacks would finally hold elected office. On June 25, 2000, another grand event celebrated the centennial of the Raphael Semmes statue. Uniformed re-enactors, artillery and music were there. The commander of a local Sons of Confederate Veterans group called the statue “the most important piece of historical outdoor art in the city.” Semmes still stands resolute and defiant, hand on hip. His gaze crosses Mardi Gras Park, straight to the front of Christ Church, where Richard Robertson was killed. In 2005, Mobile elected its first black mayor. He was re-elected in 2009. When Hilton Hotels assumed control of the historic Admiral Semmes Hotel in 2014, renovation was in order. The stylish spot is now just The Admiral. An African-American Heritage Trail began in 2006. With 41 stops, it adds to Mobile’s vast wealth of historical markers and plaques. A four-by-two-by-one-foot Plexiglas box filled with soil from lynching sites sits at the memorial. Touches of emerald have appeared in its multihued strata, moss and sprouts unintentionally included but fed by the moist earth and sunshine. One visitor thought it symbolized the hope something positive can grow from attendees discovering shared humanity. “Like a rose from the concrete,” she said wistfully. In the outer yard around the main structure, more steel caskets lie in neat rows. There is a twin — same counties, same names — for every blood-colored slab inside. These are intended for claim by their respective counties, for public display, recognition and acknowledgement. Coalitions from the respective places can apply for ownership. “You can’t live in a community where most people came out and cheered while someone was tortured and hanged and expect to be a healthy community by never talking about it. It just doesn’t work that way,” EJI’s Stevenson told The Guardian in April 2018. EJI staffer Jonathan Kubakundimana wouldn’t estimate how many communities have applied for their markers. “We’re actively working with an untold number,” he said. Unclaimed markers will remain as testimony — to reluctance, the forgotten and the lost. Corten steel protects them from corrosion. Unlike the corpses they represent, they are resistant to time and exposure. For the man behind it all, ownership of these markers isn’t about blame. It’s hope and redemption. “Each one of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done,” Stevenson said. ART ARTIFICE Historical revival takes team effort BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T his column might be irrelevant beyond the context of this issue, but that’s the breaks. Some things just need to be said. Like most of humanity, Mobilians are fascinated more by their past than with actual history. We eagerly spin yarns of secret tunnels, apocryphal explorers, ruined utopias and rumored festivals, evidence or lack thereof be damned. However, as a more talented Alabama columnist wrote in the last few years: “History is a discipline, like science. It’s a way by which we pull back the tarp of mythology from the past and look at what’s underneath — all of the parts and pieces, causes and effects — with a critical eye and a healthy dose of skepticism.” In April, I read the roll call of Alabama victims on the National Lynching Memorial. I lingered on a pair of dead listed merely as “Unknown.” Robbed not only of their lives, they weren’t even afforded identity. It was especially tragic. I discovered Mobile County had seven victims, but none was familiar. How was that possible in a historian’s playground like Mobile? The tools for research were available. Answers would take time. It also took the invaluable assistance of others, for which I’m grateful, to produce this week’s cover story. David Alsobrook’s doctoral dissertation on Progressive Era Mobile was marvelous. It gave a detailed roadmap for research. Scotty Kirkland suggested it and supplied his own insight. Gideon C. Kennedy aided with research, snapped photos in Montgomery and generally helped a guy with lousy Historic commission grants available lungs handle Alabama’s summer swelter. He also supplied a fresh set of eyes to look at a first draft. Thanks to Janet Nodar for reading, notating and not rapping my knuckles too hard. Mobile Public Library’s local history branch is invaluable, just as with Lagniappe’s previous historical cover stories. Maps, newspapers, scholarly publications — they’re all there for anyone to utilize. Chuck Torrey and Lani Kosick at the History Museum of Mobile pointed the way to valuable information. Torrey highlighted a photo of the October 1906 Thompson and Robinson lynching currently hanging in the museum. Kosick discovered a curious artifact listed as the Cholly Hightower manuscript in their collection. We wondered if it was a clue about unknown victims. The narrative followed the aforementioned Hightower and a throng of curious Mobilians who headed to Plateau to witness a lynching. The protagonist tried to convince the mob to stop but he was ignored and retreated in shame back to town. Its time period is shortly after “the recent war in Cuba” but an event at “the old Spanish Jail on Broad Street” made no sense. Architectural historian John Sledge confirmed the “Old Spanish Guard House” was at the corner of Conti and St. Emanuel, not Broad, and was torn down in 1892. When the Spanish-American War began in 1898, the Old Spanish Guard House was rubble. Hightower is shown as publisher and editor of a small Mobile paper, the Picayune. He's also a state senator. IN APRIL, I READ THE ROLL CALL OF ALABAMA VICTIMS ON THE NATIONAL LYNCHING MEMORIAL. I LINGERED ON A PAIR OF DEAD LISTED MERELY AS 'UNKNOWN.' ROBBED NOT ONLY OF THEIR LIVES, THEY WEREN'T EVEN AFFORDED IDENTITY. IT WAS ESPECIALLY TRAGIC." — a jar of soil from Richard Robinson's lynching location — was accepted with grace. Alsobrook accessed oral histories from our African-American community for his 1983 dissertation. Some 35 years later, that resource seems to have evaporated. Kern Jackson, Ph.D., is a folklorist and director of the University of South Alabama's African-American studies program. Joél Lewis Gillespie, Ph.D., is a descendant of Plateau’s legendary Clotilda survivors and produced a new documentary about the saga. Both said they were unaware of lynching stories handed down. The absence of oral history and the entire experience clarified what historians already know. Like “love” and “hate,” “remember” is an active verb. Bay Shore Ballet Academy (305 Fels Ave., Fairhope) announced its Summer Dance Intensive Dance Workshop and Performance is set for July 9 through Aug. 3. Sessions will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. It is designed for intermediate to advanced-level dancers with a minimum of four years of training. A flexible tuition rate is offered, with up to one week of vacation during the four-week session. Tuition costs $275 to $375, depending on whether registration is for a three-week or a full four-week workshop. Lessons and choreography include pieces from “La Bayadere,” “Giselle,” “Swan Lake,” “Paquita” and other classics. Classes include dance history, pantomime, pointe, variations and vocabulary. Faculty include Janet Carole, Kristiana Bell and Stephanie Barfield. The workshop concludes with an in-studio performance and reception for family and invited guests. For more information, call 251-990-9744 or visit bayshoreballet.com. Animation fest looking for talent The Mobile Animation Film Festival’s goal is to present the best student, national and international animation to local audiences. The showcase is dedicated to presenting a variety of mediums, genres and styles. The festival organization is currently seeking entries. Earlybird deadline is Aug. 1, regular deadline is Sept. 1. Films must be completed within the last two years and be no more than 10 minutes in length. Submissions must be made by the film’s creator or someone with express permission from the creator to submit. Non-English films should have English captions or subtitles. Festival director is Karl Jahnke. Judges are Jeremiah Roberts and Matthew Johnson. Festival organizer is Elizabet Elliott. This year’s event will be held at the Mobile Museum of Art on Oct. 6. A Best-in-Category prize will be awarded. For more specifications, go to filmfreeway.com/MobileAnimationFilmFestival. ARTSGALLERY The Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) will administer a $750,000 state-funded grant program in fiscal year 2019 (Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019) for improvements as well as educational programming at historic sites in Alabama. Grants will be awarded to public or private entities that own and operate historic sites in Alabama. Grants will go to entities that have an education-based mission and educational programming and reflect the state’s geographical diversity. Preference goes to publicly owned battlefields, structures dated 1840 or prior on the National Register and historic schools. Grants are limited to no more than $20,000 per entity. Applicants must complete an official 2019 Historic Sites Grant application available on the AHC website, which also provides application guidelines. Applications must be hand-delivered or mailed to Tryon McLaney, Contracts and Grants, Alabama Historical Commission, by Aug. 15. Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted. AHC will announce grant awards in October. In reality, Alabama State Senator Max Hamburger owned and edited the Mobile Daily Herald in the same time frame. As the cover story tells, he failed to dispel the 1906 lynch mob. Other similarities with 1906 are folded into what is obviously a later attempt to fictionalize Hamburger’s experience. Curiously, it was typed on the blank back pages of business correspondence bearing New York City letterhead. John Giggie, Ph.D., was helpful and forthcoming. It’s evident in the story. Anne Reynolds brought Nelson Malden to meet us at the National Lynching Memorial. Malden was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s barber for the six years King was a preacher there and witnessed American Civil Rights history from the inside. He also claims to cook the best seafood gumbo in Montgomery, a sign of his Gulf Coast roots. The Equal Justice Initiative’s Jonathan Kubakundimana was integral and supplied access to needed reference material. The gift of gratitude we brought

n recent years, those following the Azalea City music scene have witnessed the steady growth of local rock, folk, country and hip-hop artists. Now a new music project from two longtime friends might be laying the foundation for the development of a local rhythm and blues/pop scene. Marcus “Fraziiaga” Frazier and Laron “SurReal” Martin invite Mobile and the rest of the world to join The Guest List. The Guest List is giving the scene a fresh, homegrown batch of infectious pop sounds blending bright, danceable pop and soulful R&B with “a sprinkle of hip-hop.” The Guest List is providing Mobile with a musical style not yet tackled in the local scene. Their two-track introduction is undeniably impressive, both in their grooving R&B pop arrangements and high-quality local studio production. Even though he acknowledges the group’s sound is heretofore unheard of in Mobile, Frazier hopes The Guest List will set standards that will encourage more local pop artists to step to the forefront. “[The Guest List] is just a way to do something different from what pretty much everyone is doing,” Frazier said. “The pop scene is fairly small and still growing. We hope to change that.” Even though the group claims Mobile as its base of operation, The Guest List originally formed in Montgomery. When they met, both Frazier and Martin were attending Alabama State University. The duo were members of the same college organization and both busy with their own musical pursuits. In fact, Martin was attending Alabama State on a choral scholarship, which he earned from his experience with traveling choirs. Frazier says he was impressed with Martin’s musical style, his song concepts and his vocal ability. Frazier began to establish an artistic chemistry and friendship with Martin, but The Guest List still took some time to take form. “I bugged him about it [starting a project],” admitted Frazier. “I said, ‘Let’s start a band and do a group project.’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ We were in the studio, and I gave him a track and told him my idea for the song. After we recorded the song, we had a little listening session after that. He called me back after that day and said, ‘I’m with it. This would be great.’” Once the duo combined their talents, the music began to flow and their artistic bond solidified. The Guest List’s songwriting techniques were cooperative experiences where Frazier and Martin found pleasure in “bouncing ideas off of each other.” Their individual egos were nonexistent, and criticisms of each other’s ideas were taken in a positive, constructive manner. Both then and now, Frazier says no one is afraid to say “no” or “it doesn’t sound good.” This creative method has done nothing but strengthen the duo’s combined artistic endeavors and ability to recognize each other’s opinions in a variety of situations. “Nine times out of 10 I know what he’s thinking, and he knows what I’m thinking,” explained Frazier. “If we’re sitting down picking beats, and 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 MUSIC I BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Get on The Guest List I’m not with him, he knows what I like, and I know what he likes. It works good, because I can speak on his behalf and he can speak on mine. We know what each other would say and how each other would react to it. We’ve been around each other for so long.” When the group began showcasing their R&B pop, The Guest List began to realize the biggest challenge to spreading their sound. While Alabama’s hip-hop scene is strong and continues to grow, The Guest List found very few outlets for its regionally unique sound, which has made “getting the brand out and the music out” challenging. When the group performed at various showcases, the audiences initially didn’t know what to think about a sound The Guest List was marketing as “a blend of pop and R&B with a sprinkle of hip-hop.” Once they took the stage, those witnessing their sound in a live setting were impressed. For Frazier, the public response to The Guest List has been the most satisfying aspect of this project. “People do not expect the type of music that we do,” Frazier said. “Once we start and finish, they want to hear it again or ask where they can get it. It’s about that reaction and the way our music affects people. I’ve had an instance where we have a song, and my wife played it for her friend. It brought her to tears. So, it really is the effect that it has on people.” The Guest List’s next step is to release thier debut EP, “Spectrum.” To complete this task, the group has been laying tracks with seasoned studio engineer Matt D’Amico (Jada Studios, Integrity Music) in the sleek, professional confines of Day 6 Entertainment in West Mobile. Frazier notes the Day 6 staff’s positive energy and D’Amico’s guidance kindled the production process. While there, The Guest List devised “Spectrum” as a concept album dealing with both spectrums of a relationship. The public has gotten its first taste of this effort through the release of two singles on Apple Music and Google Play. “One Time” is a shining addition to the world of dance pop. Smooth hip-hop flow and spirited vocal work weave their way through bright synths and hypnotic beats that have yet to be experienced within the Azalea City music scene. “Nobody But You” is an emotional profession of love posing as a summertime party anthem with an arrangement that pulls influence from the late ‘80s/early ‘90s pop scene. The regionally innovative nature of both of these tunes will leave listeners anticipating “Spectrum” and wondering why pop radio hasn’t already embraced The Guest List. After the completion of post-production and “tying up loose ends and paperwork,” Frazier hopes “Spectrum” will have a worldwide release in August.

MUSIC BRIEFS Hip-Hop Week BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Alabama Hip-Hop Week Date: July 9-15 Venue: Visit alabamahiphopweek.com for more information Tickets: Some events may require a cover. E leven years ago, local hip-hop devotee Kalenski “DJ Dirty Dan” Adams conceived an event that would combine his love for music and the community. Over the years, Adams’ Alabama Hip-Hop Week (AHHW) has grown into one of the Mobile Bay area’s premier music events. Adams not only attracts hip-hop artists and enthusiasts to the Azalea City for this weeklong celebration, he also organizes a number of events focused on live performances, industry workshops and community service projects. On Monday, July 9, AHHW will begin with its welcome party at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.). Sponsored by the Mobile Arts Council and Opportunities 4 Entertainers, this event will be both a meet-andgreet and a fundraising event for The Lupus Foundation. Tuesday will bring a day of community service in a “blighted” area, yet to be determined. The third day of AHHW will bring a youth summit and community fair to the James Seal Community Center, focusing on job opportunities and education for area youth. On Thursday, Soul Kitchen will host “over 100 DJs and tastemakers” and “100’s of artists” at the AHHW Music Conference and Workshop, and on Friday AHHW will take over Cathedral Square for the July installment of Artwalk. Bigger is better Band: Webb Dalton Date: Saturday, July 7, 5 p.m. Venue: Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.lulubuffett.com Tickets: Free Independence Day serves as a climax to the summer vacation season along the Gulf of Mexico. After the fireworks and the charcoal have cooled, many will want to finish their beachside holiday experience with a relaxing weekend. LuLu’s invites the public to come spend a Saturday sunset listening to the cool sounds of Webb Dalton. Dalton was born in Montgomery, where he was raised on the sounds of such classic country artists as Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. Dalton relocated to the music-filled streets of Memphis and fell in love with such legends as Elvis Presley, B.B. King and Jerry Lee Lewis. He has pooled all of these diverse musical influences into his own original material. Dalton’s 2011 release “Mine’s Bigger” serves as a great example of his unique style. Throughout this album, Dalton pulls his suave, baritone vocal work from the same honky-tonk world that gave rise to artists like Toby Keith and George Strait. From backwoods rock to emotional anthems, Dalton’s music should be perfect for fans of country and Southern rock. Underground rock Band: Amazing Energy, Chives, Solid Freex Date: Friday, July 6, 8 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $7 at the door The fireworks may come to an end at the conclusion of Independence Day celebrations, but The Blind Mule will kick off the following weekend with an explosive evening of underground rock, starting with a healthy dose of Amazing Energy. This Azalea City band is a musical experiment in madness gone beautifully awry. Amazing Energy’s volatile formula walks a very thin line between noise rock and pop punk, with intricate overtones of jazz and ambient. While this combination might seem impossible to some, the group does an impressive job of genre-wrangling. Indianapolis band Chives will add to the evening’s experimental vibe. This band will bring a psychedelic (and sometimes psychotic) minimalist fusion of electronic and rock set to infectious rhythms. Solid Freex, representing Wisconsin, has taken punk rock back its roots with a vehement, adrenalized sound that shows no mercy. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Taut and cinematically gorgeous T BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 he intense Ridley Scott drama “All the Money in the World” does not just draw on a true story for its plot. The making of the film ended up becoming a drama when Christopher Plummer had to be cast to replace disgraced star Kevin Spacey, after his filming was finished. It is impossible to imagine anyone but the magisterial Plummer as icy oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who cares more about money and art than his family, by a pretty substantial margin. His family loyalty is put to a harrowing test when his grandson, John Paul Getty III, is kidnapped in Rome. Flashbacks to the grandson’s childhood show a charming, useless father who has no contact, financial or otherwise, with his own famously wealthy father. Their desperate, resourceful mother, Gail (Michelle Williams), reaches out to Getty Sr. when the family is broke, and soon the whole clan is in Rome to meet the elusive captain of industry. Fast forward to 1973, when the unfortunate third John Paul Getty, a charmingly dissolute young man strolling through Rome, is tossed into a van and held captive by a group of masked men who assume the grandson of the wealthiest man of all time will quickly yield the demanded ransom. But their brutality is nothing compared to that of Getty himself, who claims to love Paul but refuses to part with the cash, blames his grandson for getting kidnapped, and is only too happy to buy into the theory that the grandson and his mother orchestrated the whole thing to soak him, conveniently absolving the old geezer of responsibility. The chief architect of the self-kidnapping theory is Fletcher Chase (portrayed by Mark Wahlberg; more on this guy later), a trusted adviser who frequently makes deals for Getty. Eventually, he comes to believe that Paul is truly in danger, and works with Gail to free him. Meanwhile, the kidnapper Cinquanta, played by a very compelling French actor named Romain Duris, comes to sympathize with Paul and frequently voices his criticism of the cold-hearted billionaire who won’t rescue the suffering teenager. “All the Money in the World” is beautifully shot and almost painfully intense. Plummer is masterful, and Michelle Williams is as wonderful as ever in the role of a woman who must face kidnappers, criminals and the richest, most selfish man on earth to save her son’s life. She is strong but not “flinty,” and Williams is simply one of the best actresses working today — which is what makes the plot twist of the real story of filming the movie so enraging. At the eleventh hour, after all filming with Spacey was completed, director Ridley Scott decided to reshoot the role with Plummer in only nine days. For this Herculean effort, everyone had to pitch in to save the film, including, of course, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. For these efforts, Williams accepted the minimum scale she could be paid in order to save the film they’d worked so hard to create, which came to $1,000. Wahlberg, on the other hand, demanded and received, well, all the money in the world: $1.5 million, compared to $1,000. He eventually donated the amount after the heinous discrepancy came to light, but I really don’t think he negotiated that amount initially with the goal of donating it to the MeToo legal defense fund. All of these true stories certainly amount to a compelling and memorable onscreen drama, and I cannot imagine Spacey in the role, particularly his age, compared to Plummer. We will never know how that would have worked, but the eventual result is riveting, harrowing, fascinating and always cinematically gorgeous. “All the Money in the World” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Giles Keyte / Gunpowder & Sky From left: Christopher Plummer stars as John Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World,” the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. In “Hearts Beat Loud,” Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons play a father and daughter who form an unlikely songwriting duo in the summer before she leaves for college. NEW THIS WEEK HEARTS BEAT LOUD A delightful change of pace from the summer blockbuster, this crowd-pleasing festival favorite stars the always delightful Nick Offerman as an aging hipster musician playing music with his reluctant teen daughter the summer before she leaves for college. Crescent Theater ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. THE FIRST PURGE To push the crime rate below 1 percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the others, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLADO All listed multiplex theaters. UNCLE DREW All listed multiplex theaters. JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. GOTTI Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE SEAGULL Regal Mobile Stadium 18 INCREDIBLES 2 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. SUPERFLY All listed multiplex theaters. TAG All listed multiplex theaters. HEREDITARY All listed multiplex theaters. OCEANS 8 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. ADRIFT All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters. BREAKING IN All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE Regal Mobile Stadium 18

STYLE GARDENING The dog days are here BY ALICE MARTY, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM T he old saying “the dog days of August” usually refers to the long, hot, dry days when our gardens — as well as ourselves — are waiting out summer and hoping for an early fall. My definition of “dog days” is when the spider mites show up in my garden. Spider mites, unlike other living things, love the long, hot, dry days of summer, and this year they showed up in my garden early after the hot, dry May weather. My battle with the nasty little mites has gone on for several years. I can’t say I’ve ever actually won the summer battle, but I’m becoming craftier each summer, so a draw feels almost like a win. Spider mites are related to spiders, not insects, but will attack several types of plants and can be a major problem for agricultural crops. They look like tiny white spiders on plants but can also appear to be tan, red or black. Since they are so small, spider mites aren’t noticeable until their population explodes — and their damage becomes noticeable. Spider mites multiply very quickly and, in the right conditions, can double their population every couple of weeks. In a few weeks an adult female can lay hundreds of eggs. When those eggs start to hatch, the result is an exponential population growth in a very short time. They become fully grown about a week after they hatch. All mites have needle-like piercing-sucking mouthparts. They feed primarily on the underside of leaves by penetrating the plant tissue with these mouthparts. They spin fine strands of webbing on the host plant — hence their name. Mite feeding causes a stippled-bleached effect, and later the leaves turn yellow, gray or bronze. New leaves may look deformed. Complete defoliation may occur if the mites aren’t controlled. Some of their favorite edibles are hydrangea, brugmansia and hibiscus, as well as many annuals and perennials. To detect spider mites, examine the undersides of the leaves closely for mites and webbing. A more efficient technique is to place a sheet of white typing paper beneath the leaves and tap the foliage sharply. The mites will fall onto the paper and can be more easily observed and identified than on the green foliage. Brush the paper lightly with your hand; if the paper smears reddish yellow, it is probably spider mites. Spider mite remedies Now that you have identified the problem, what can you do about it? If you are a veteran gardener with previous spider mite experience, perhaps you have started control before the mites showed up this year. That would be the best practice. But many gardeners (including some Master Gardeners) will have been busy planting, weeding and enjoying their garden and react only when problems present themselves. One method used to control spider mites and other garden pests is releasing beneficial insects. The larval or adult stages of these prey on other insects. Their eggs can be purchased in large numbers to place in your garden. Lady bugs are one of the more well-known species for that use. Other insects for natural control are predatory spider mites, minute pirate bugs, six-spotted thrips, lacewings and lady beetles. This is a solution that is most effective earlier in the season when the spider mite population is small. The hot weather the mites love is problematic 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 when it comes to remedies. Almost all pesticide sprays suggest not using in hot temperatures because spraying during hot temperatures will burn plant leaves. Insecticidal soaps and oils such as Neem should be considered first when a pesticide is required. They are effective against mites and the least toxic to people, other nontarget organisms and the environment. Some oils can be used in any season. They still should be used carefully during hot weather by confining your spraying to late evening or early morning, when temperatures lessen a bit. This timing also will help protect pollinators like bees and butterflies. A few plants react badly to certain chemicals, even the ones considered somewhat mild, like insecticidal soap. Try a small, inconspicuous test area to see how it will react before covering your entire plant. There are chemical pesticides that are specifically designed for mites, but spider mites may develop resistance to them after a few applications. Synthetic pyrethroids fall into that category. Pyrethrins are naturally occurring compounds extracted from chrysanthemum plants and used to make pesticides. Pyrethroids have the same basic chemical makeup as pyrethrins but are not naturally occurring. Pyrethroids are man-made products that are also used as pesticides. The similarity of these two names is frequently confusing. Alternating methods or chemicals used each time you treat for mites will help keep resistance from becoming a problem. Whatever method you choose will need to be repeated to keep up with the hatching of new spider mite life cycles for a few weeks. Using a broad-spectrum insecticide will kill all insects, even the beneficial varieties. When choosing a pesticide, read all instructions on the label. You will learn what chemicals are used, what insects it will affect and what plants or wildlife it may damage. It is also imperative that you know all first aid needed if a chemical accident occurs. One of the more important lessons taught about IPM (Integrated Pest Management) in Master Gardener classes is “Read the label! Read the label! Read the label!” Not a misprint — it’s that important! For more information about spider mites and other garden pests, contact either the Mobile or Baldwin county offices of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. These folks have a wealth of knowledge about plants and will be happy to share it with you. GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT What: Market in the Square (look for the Master Gardener tent for gardening information) Find: Local produce, homemade bread, jams, preserves, honey, crafts, music Where: Cathedral Square, Mobile When: Saturdays through July 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon MBG: Mobilebotanicalgardens.org for information on fall classes and events. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USA views many projects, celebrates another Bubas award BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T he big news involving the University of South Alabama lately has involved the proposed construction of an on-campus football stadium. In fact, Mayor Sandy Stimpson presented a plan for helping to finance the project at the recent City Council meeting. However, there is more going on in West Mobile than just football. Here is a glance at several projects that have been completed or are still in the planning stages. • The new Jag Fitness Trail officially opened during the spring semester. The 1.5-mile exercise path, located alongside USA North Drive, Aubrey Green Drive and Health Services Drive, has a crushed rock walking surface and three stations for stretching and strength training. “The University of South Alabama is committed to providing opportunities for fitness and wellness for our community,” USA President Dr. Tony Waldrop said. “The Jag Fitness Trail is part of the commitment. I invite you to join me and take advantage of this new trail.” Julee Waldrop, an athlete herself as well as an advocate of physical activity, said she and her husband walk each morning at 5 a.m. as they prepare for their busy days. It is a chance for the two to communicate “without the distraction of electronics.” “We are lucky that in Mobile there is rarely a day when you cannot go outside and get moving,” she said. “Embrace your environment and get outside and play.” Jag Fitness Trail features include: scenic views; an 8-foot-wide path; core fitness, balance and flexibility exercises; muscular fitness; lighting for night-time activity; benches and drinking fountains; and existing parking available. The Jag Fitness Trail borders the wooded Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail and USA’s disc golf course. • The Jaguar Training Center, which collapsed while under construction in July 2017, has been rebuilt and is expected to be open soon. While the covered 96,000-squarefoot facility will be primarily utilized by the USA football team, it also will be available for other athletic department and university functions. • The Department of Athletics is pursuing external funding to construct the Jon Lieber Clubhouse. The new facility will be constructed parallel to the foul-ground fencing in left field of Eddie Stanky Field. It will nearly double the square footage of the current clubhouse, which was officially dedicated in 2005, and will feature an upgraded locker room, weight room, conference room and additional office space. USA officials said this overhaul, along with the facelift of the Luis Gonzalez hitting facility during the past year, ensures baseball is able to stay proactive from a facility standpoint and compete within the ever-changing landscape of college baseball. To get involved in the project and learn about current naming opportunities, visit jaguarathleticfund.com. • The slab was poured last week for a cutting-edge practice facility for the men and women’s golf programs. The building — which will be at the west end of the driving range at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Golf Course — is set to include a 2,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring two hitting bays equipped with golf swing analysis cameras, plus men and women’s locker rooms. The complex will feature a short-game area containing chipping greens, putting greens and a bunker. In addition to providing opportunities to improve for student-athletes in the two programs, USA officials said the complex is expected to aid in future recruiting. The men’s golf team (Birdie Club) and women’s squad (Chip in Club) each have specific support clubs to accept donations that go directly to support of their programs. You can learn more at either jaguarathleticfund.com. Other USA happenings USA athletics recently claimed the Vic Bubas Cup — presented to the Sun Belt Conference school with the top all-around program — for the fourth consecutive year and 14th time overall. USA finished with 130.5 points; Texas State was next with 125.5. “In a year in which the namesake of this award passed away, we should pause and recognize Commissioner Bubas and his impact on the Sun Belt Conference,” USA Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann said. “The Bubas Cup highlights the collective competitive spirit of all student-athletes and programs of our 12 Sun Belt institutions. This achievement is the result of effective leadership within all aspects of the department — student-athletes, coaches, support systems and fans.” The Jaguars won the award backed by regular-season championships in women’s soccer and tournament championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. USA also saw success in women’s cross country (third), women’s indoor track and field (second), women’s tennis (second) and women’s outdoor track and field (third). Men’s golf finished fourth overall in the team standings and made it to their first match play semifinals. Women’s basketball also had a strong showing in 2017-18, winning 21 games overall and 11 in conference play. Women’s volleyball set a new program record with 12 conference wins and posted the teams’ most overall wins (17) since the 1994 season. • In another story involving USA, a partnership with Adidas has been announced. The Portland, Oregon-based company will be the official athletic apparel and accessories brand for the Jaguars. “We are excited about this partnership with Adidas,” Erdmann said. “The aspects of the agreement will obviously have a positive impact on our financial bottom line, but equally important is our access to the direct team sales program and Adidas’ sincere desire to have South Alabama Athletics representing the Adidas brand. Recognition must to go to Deputy Athletic Director Daniel McCarthy, as he has been the point person throughout this process and will continue to lead the transition over the next several months.” The new deal began June 1 and runs through May 31, 2025. As part of the agreement, Adidas will supply all footwear, apparel, uniforms, accessories and equipment for each of South’s 17 sport programs. Additionally, the university will participate in the Adidas Team Program, which features direct team sales. SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC St. Paul’s loss in court doesn’t mean the school is wrong BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he Alabama High School Athletic Association claims it needed to pass a Competitive Balance rule in order to make sure the same private schools with all of their advantages and privileges didn’t keep winning all the championships. The problem with that logic is that the same schools are not winning all the championships. Laat football season, two of seven state champions were private schools. The previous year there were zero, just like there were none in 2009, 2010 and 2011. There has never been a year in which more than two state championships were awarded to private schools. In fact, since the first state champion was officially crowned in 1966, only 20 of 270 have been private schools. That’s less than 8 percent of the championships won by private schools. That’s a lower number than the total of state championships that have been won by teams from Jefferson County. But you don’t see anyone considering a state law to crack down on Hoover and Homewood and those schools that also work hard to excel. So let’s get to the real reason for “competitive balance.” The reason the rule was passed was to make a public showing that the AHSAA was taking a stand against those evil, successful private school people living in their mansions and driving their new SUVs with their better-thanyou school crests on the back window. 36| L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 4 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 That’s it. This unfair and petty rule was born out of pure jealousy and was intended to be a public showing of punishment for those private schools that dared to make a commitment to excellence in academics as well as extracurricular activities. I understand the tough spot the AHSAA and Executive Director Steve Savarese are in. Savarese and every other person associated with the AHSAA I’ve ever met have the best interest of the student-athletes in mind every day. Even after this punitive and ill-advised move, I completely believe that. The issue for Savarese is that he desperately wants to keep all the decision-making about high school sports where it belongs — inside the AHSAA. When some jealous public school parents caught the attention of some opportunistic state legislators, that decision-making power was threatened. Thus, there was the need for a public flogging of the most successful private school programs in an effort to show there was no need for the government to get involved. I understand that reasoning. But it doesn’t make it right to punish private schools for being successful while not doing the same to public schools that have had even more success while enjoying many of the same advantages. Last week, St. Paul’s lost its initial court filing against the AHSAA and Savarese. The school was asking for an emergency injunction that would have allowed St. Paul’s to continue to play in Class 5A instead of moving up to the larger Class 6A based on the school’s football success in recent years. The judge, William Steele (the greatest name for a federal judge ever), was correct in denying the injunction. As much as I side with St. Paul’s in the school’s assertion it is being treated unfairly, the key point has always been that St. Paul’s isn’t required to be a member of the AHSAA. If school officials can’t work within the organization to find a suitable answer to any issue, then they are always free to literally take their ball and go home. Judge Steele was almost completely right in his ruling. But I take great exception to the following portion of the ruling: “With respect to the equal protection claim, St. Paul’s has made an insufficient showing that the Association was motivated by ‘bare animus’ against private schools; therefore, the challenged classification must be evaluated using deferential rational-basis review.” I don’t for one second think anyone at the AHSAA has animus toward St. Paul’s or any other private school. But there is no question that the competitive balance rule was intended to publicly show that the AHSAA was willing to go along with the jealous and petty parents and politicians who most certainly were motivated by animus. St. Paul’s and all other private schools were already playing in a higher classification than their enrollment numbers would indicate. According to the AHSAA, the enrollment in grades 10-12 at St. Paul’s is 310 students. That number would make St. Paul’s one of the smallest Class 4A schools in the state. But once the 1.35 multiplier is applied for all private schools, that number goes to 418. That makes St. Paul’s a Class 5A school. Now, pile on top of the multiplier this competitive balance nonsense and the Saints will be playing in Class 6A. To get an idea of what kind of jump that is, consider this: The largest school in Class 6A has an enrollment of 1,046 students. The smallest school in Class 6A has an enrollment of 606 students. St. Paul’s has 310. Look at those numbers and try to convince yourself animus didn’t fit into this equation somewhere. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

