Lagniappe June 27 - July 3, 2018  

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Murky waters BELLATON RESIDENTS SEEK RESOLUTION OF POOL MORTGAGE W BY GABRIEL TYNES hen homeowners in Bellaton Estates in Baldwin County decide to relax in their community pool, they’re enjoying an amenity that will ultimately cost them $1 million. But several residents are now seeking recourse for being stuck paying a $625,000 mortgage on the lot encompassing the pool, with at least 35 homeowners signing affidavits claiming they were not aware of the debt at the time they invested. Bellaton is one of several D.R. Horton communities that have sprung up along the State Route 181 corridor and surrounding areas in recent years, fueling the county’s state-leading growth rate with promises of “large estate lots with luxury homes … just miles from Daphne schools, shopping and dining [so] you will never have to venture far from home.” On D.R. Horton’s website and social media, photos often highlight community pools and in some cases lazy rivers and splash pads among the amenities worth paying upward of $220,000 to invest in homes in the communities. Retired Coast Guard investigator Rick Norman bought into Bellaton in 2011, but it wasn’t long before he noticed something was amiss. “We pay one of the highest [property owners association] fees in the area — $1,100 per year — but were told [the POA] has a deficient budget,” he said. “I found out there was a $625,000 mortgage on the pool and I repeatedly asked for the terms but didn’t get them, so I started digging.” What Norman discovered was a labyrinth of land, business and financial records so convoluted it cannot be comprehensively detailed in this space. But it uncovered a paper trail of evidence revealing that a $625,000 “pool mortgage” was a $625,000 mortgage on the lot it sits in — a mortgage the original developer remains responsible for paying but is passing along to the POA. Bellaton was originally developed in 2005-2006 by Country Club Development LLC, whose members included prominent Eastern Shore developer Albert “Trae” Corte III and Clarence Burke, who this publication previously profiled as a member or incorporator of dozens of development interests in Baldwin County and co-owner of Baldwin County Sewer Service. Burke’s certificate of approval signature is still required to sign off on new developments, like D.R. Horton’s $2.5 million investment behind Bellaton, Corte-13 Subdivision, also known as Blackstone Lakes. Norman said the pool was never supposed to become an after-the-fact expense for owners, but with a few strokes of the pen developers were not only able to make homeowners pay for the pool — which will cost $1 million by the time the loan and interest are paid in 2032 — but also removed an adjoining piece of land that was originally part of Bellaton and has now been commercially developed. The amended declaration of covenants and restrictions 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 indicates a clubhouse was to be built on the lot that now contains the pool, and both were to be transferred to the Bellaton Property Owners Association. In September 2006, the POA was deeded the lot, as well as all other common areas, “forever.” But on May 15, 2008, Country Club Development amended the declaration to remove two lots — A1 and A2 — noting they were zoned commercial and “were not intended” to be included in the original development’s covenants, according to an amendment signed by both Burke and Corte. The same day, records show, Burke and Corte took out a $625,000 mortgage on one of the lots from Alabama Capital LLC, a hard-money lender managed by David Delaney, which has financed millions in loans for Burke’s developments. According to Norman he was told by Delaney that $200,000 of that money was used to unencumber the two pieces of property from the original $4.2 million loan on the property held by People’s First Community Bank out of Panama City, and the rest of the money was used to build the existing pool and bathhouse. Efforts to contact Delaney for comment on this story were unsuccessful. People’s First Community Bank would later become insolvent and its outstanding loans taken over by Hancock Bank. Burke, Corte and other partners ended up with tens of millions in unpaid loans assigned to Hancock Bank when People’s First went under in 2009. Six weeks later, CCD transferred the deed for lot A1 back to the Bellaton POA, noting CCD would remain responsible for the mortgage. In the ensuing years, D.R. Horton purchased hundreds of lots from Delaney-managed companies that were owned by Burke in several other burgeoning subdivisions. Burke was listed as president of the Bellaton POA in January 2012, and was serving in that capacity when he filed a lien against his own company, CCD, for a $42,550 debt on more than 45 residential lots in Bellaton, but not the common commercial lot targeted for a clubhouse. In May 2012, D.R. Horton purchased the same 45 residential lots for $1.35 million. Burke assigned D.R. Horton all rights as the declarant, claiming they were “free of all pledges, security interest, mortgages liens and encumbrances of any kind or nature whatsoever.” In the following years, Burke continued to convey property throughout Baldwin County to D.R. Horton, and Norman dug up records indicating more than $26 million in mortgages between Burke and Alabama Capital LLC. In 2015, D.R. Horton amended the declaration to state that the original developer, CCD, retained ownership of the Bellaton POA’s largest pond for future rights-of-way serving the subdivision, the same developer that owes the POA over $300,000 in unpaid mortgage payments. The clubhouse was never built, but while the pool is arguably an attractive asset and selling feature for D.R. Horton, according to Norman, CCD’s lot mortgage was assumed by verbal agreement between D.R. Horton and David DeLaney in August 2012, against the will and at the expense of Bellaton residents, which Norman points out will cost over $1 million when it is finally paid off in 2032. Lot A2 was developed for commercial office space and currently is owned by EUSI KIFO LLC, a company registered to Sandys Stimpson, the son of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We’re one of the only subdivisions that has commercial land within our residential boundaries,” Norman said. Baldwin County Commissioner Tucker Dorsey, who was listed as secretary and treasurer of the Bellaton POA until 2011, distanced himself from the development, saying his resignation from the board was simply an effort to clear up potential ethics conflicts when running for office. Last week he said he was currently trying to get the parties together “for some kind of resolution.” Burke also downplayed his own involvement, saying he was “not the one that created the mortgage … Corte was in charge as the managing partner.” While he said he couldn’t remember the details, Burke said when Country Club Development dissolved it was insolvent, and he thought the bank foreclosed on the assets of the development and “I personally negotiated an arrangement with the lenders to get me off.” Neither Corte nor a representative of D.R. Horton responded to requests for comment. Norman said the property owners are between a rock and a hard place. The POA will remain in the hands of the developers until the very last properties are sold, he said, meaning no actual homeowners will be on the board until that point. Meanwhile, the POA pays the Delaneys $50,000 a year to cover the note on the pool. Norman said he’s been told if they stop paying the note the land will be foreclosed upon and, as it is zoned commercial, it could be developed for such purposes. Norman has been trying to get A1 rezoned residential to fit in with the surrounding properties and to also end the threat of it becoming a commercial site, but so far he says D.R. Horton has been unwilling to pursue a change from the city of Daphne. Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood said it was outside the city’s purview, but he is using what influence the city may have to encourage the POA and the residents to reach a resolution. He noted there was a similar situation years ago in Fairhope’s Rock Creek subdivision, where property owners ultimately decided to default on their community pool mortgage, which led to its closure. “It’s a completely convoluted situation to me,” he said. “And I’m not sure that a rezoning would change anything. From a legal perspective, Alabama is a buyer beware state, and buyers have a duty to discover those things.” Haygood said he hadn’t communicated with either Burke or Corte about the mortgage, but he believed if the property owners assumed control of the POA they could then make mutually agreeable decisions in the best interest of the neighborhood. Norman and others now have signs in their yards declaring “FOR SALE: Bellaton homes come with $1,000,000 Community Pool Mortgage … Ask D.R. Horton or email bellatonpoolfacts@gmail.com,” leading people to an email account maintained by Norman. Meanwhile, D.R. Horton is developing Phase II of Bellaton, with a proposal to tie into the 72-acre Blackstone Lakes development behind it off Corte Road. According to promotional materials, Trae Corte is currently developing The Verandas, a 214-lot “village subdivision” in Fairhope near the new St. Michael Catholic High School off State Route 104. “I’ve talked with David Delaney several times and he has been amiable to work with us if we don’t default on the mortgage,” Norman said. “But he doesn’t want a new mortgage. CCD owns this mortgage that they haven’t paid, and Delaney told us if we don’t pay, it will be sold on foreclosure. … it’s a good commercial lot and they will build something else there. I don’t want any blood from these guys, I just want them to make do on their promises.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Public-private partnership CITY WEIGHS USA CONTRIBUTION, DEMOLITION OF LADD STADIUM BY JASON JOHNSON C ity officials will continue to mull a multimillion-dollar contribution to the University of South Alabama’s first oncampus football stadium as part of an agreement that may see Ladd-Peebles Stadium demolished and rebuilt on a much smaller scale. Site work will soon begin for the 25,000seat, $72 million stadium on USA’s campus near the existing intramural fields off John Counts Drive, and the current plan is for the Jaguars to be in the stadium by the start of the 2020 season. While USA expects to fund the endeavor with a bond issue, its plan to pay down that debt includes a mixture of “public and private” sources. So far, the Mobile City Council and Mobile County Commission have each been asked to make a $10 million contribution to the project. When asked if the project would be possible without public support, USA Director of Communications Bob Lowry seemed to suggest the multimillion-dollar contributions from taxpayers are more about legitimizing the project than actually funding it. “Every entity and person who has been approached about the stadium project has inquired about support from the city and county, and indicated that public support is necessary to spur their interest in making a financial commitment,” Lowry wrote via email. “USA believes when the city and county express support for the stadium, it will add to the legitimacy of the project and will create greater willingness on the part of individuals and organizations to support it.” So far, it’s unclear which, if any, private organizations might contribute to the project, but at least one has already declined — The University of South Alabama Foundation. Lowry said USA had “discussed this project with the Foundation” and is still “hopeful” they’d consider a contribution. Created in 1968, USAF is entirely separate from USA, though it supports the university’s “future growth.” At the end of March USAF reported more than $369 million in net assests, but managing director Maxey Roberts said a stadium wouldn’t be an appropriate expenditure. “The mission of the foundation is to support the academic programs of the university like student scholarships or professorships,” she said. “The endowment is designated and restricted for specific purposes, and the support of a stadium is really outside of that scope.” According to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, a contribution to USA’s stadium construction could be beneficial for the city of Mobile, the university and the Maysville community. As part of a proposed agreement, USA would give the city $2.5 million to help cover the cost of demolishing Ladd-Peebles and rebuilding a smaller facility in the same location — one Stimpson says could be used by high school and middle school sports teams. City and county officials both discussed USA’s request during separate meetings Tuesday, but the city council has delay its decision 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 for two weeks to explore the proposal further. It could voted on as early as next week or as late as July 10. Though nothing has been finalized, under the current agreement USA would host the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Dollar General Bowl and Gulf Coast Classic without collecting any rental fees while contributing $2.5 million toward the city’s demolition and redevelopment of Ladd-Peebles. Stimpson told Lagniappe that, if approved by the council, the money from USA could be spent demolishing the superstructure at Ladd and rebuilding a 5,000-seat, multi-purpose stadium around the existing field to accommodate football, soccer and lacrosse games. “If used for these purposes, it would get more use than Ladd gets today because, if USA leaves, you really are down to four teams playing there,” Stimpson said. “When you consider the surrounding area within the entire footprint, there’s a real opportunity to do something different for that community from a parks perspective — something like walking trails and green spaces. I’m not so sure you couldn’t put another practice field or two outside the main field as well.” The other half of Stimpson’s reasoning is financial. According to data provided by his administration, Ladd-Peebles is in need of $6.6 million of deferred maintenance today, and Stimpson said it would require roughly $2.6 million a year to address those issues by 2023. Throughout the life of the 20-year payment plan with USA, Stimpson said the city could spend more than $33 million on maintenance, capital improvements, security and performance contracts at Ladd-Peebles, which by that point would be a 90-year-old facility. “There was a study done in October of 2016 showing all the defects and there were some critical issues that we had to address right then,” Stimpson said. “If the opportunity to team up with South wasn’t there, we’d have a real problem — the city would be facing a real money pit.” As for Mobile County, there doesn’t appear to be enough support to approve the $10 million contribution USA requested, but commissioners do seem willing to put some money toward the project. The only thing hold them back at the moment is concerns about the future of Ladd. Because the possible demolition of Ladd has been linked to the stadium funding, Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said she couldn’t cast a vote until she gets more clarification from the city. Ludgood isn’t the only person hesitant to tear down the 69-year-old facility, though. Ann Davis, who chairs the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board of Directors, said the thought of tearing down the longtime home of Senior Bowl “makes me sad.” She also questioned the need for any public contribution. An extended version of this story is available on lagniappemobile.com.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Building a wall BALDWIN OFFICIALS LINE UP TO OPPOSE IMMIGRANTS AT AIRFIELDS BY JOHN MULLEN B radley Byrne has been down this road before. In 2016 the Obama administration, through the United States Department of Health and Human Services, was studying housing unattended child immigrants at Navy airfields in rural Baldwin County. “Last time Commissioner [Tucker] Dorsey, Commissioner [Chris] Elliott, Sheriff [Hoss] Mack and I fought against this and we’ve got the band back together,” Byrne deadpanned. Up now is the Trump administration’s plan to house 25,000 or so illegal aliens at the airfields, one near Silverhill and one on the north side of Wolf Bay near Orange Beach and Josephine. Time magazine came across a leaked Navy memo detailing the plans, which also include housing immigrants at military facilities in California and Arizona. This week, a group of Baldwin County officials was headed to Washington to question the White House about the camps, Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott said on his Facebook account on Tuesday. Byrne, a Republican who Alabama’s District 1 in Congress, was quick to come out with a response once he heard about the Time report. “We have successfully fought efforts to house illegal immigrants in Baldwin County before, and we will do the same again because the proposal makes no sense,” Byrne said. “Housing anyone in tents on the Gulf Coast during the heat of summer and the heart of hurricane season would be inhumane and a major mistake. I am committed to working with our local officials to fight back against this misguided idea.” Byrne said the issue magnifies the need to tighten borders, build a wall and advance Trump administration immigration policies. “The whole issue just underscores why it is so important we secure our borders and crack down on illegal immigration,” he said. The Navy confirmed it is studying the plan in a response to Byrne’s office, Communications Director Seth Morrow said. “The Department of Defense is conducting prudent planning and is looking nationwide at DoD installations should [the Department of Homeland Security] ask for assistance in housing adult illegal immigrants,” the statement reads. “At this time there has been no request from DHS for DoD support to house illegal migrants.” At least one local official is backing Byrne’s opposition to the plan and is willing to lend a hand. “We have been in touch with our federally elected officials and have asked that they take the lead in stopping this nonsense,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “We will do whatever they need us to do here on a local level to do the same.” On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation also sent a letter to Scott Lloyd, director of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, “strongly opposing” any plan to use the Navy’s Silverhill and Wolf fields for housing migrants. “The two airfields are several hundred acres in size and surrounded only by a low fence,” the letter reads. Further, “both of these sites have been directly impacted by hurricanes Ivan and Katrina. Even a storm smaller than a tropical storm could damage temporary housing at the sites and the county has experienced as much as 30 inches of rain during weather events. Hurricane season has recently started and will last until November.” BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Open wide DISTRICT 32 RUNOFF TAKES A TURN TOWARD THE NEGATIVE BY JOHN MULLEN T here’s nothing like a little alleged dental impropriety to spice up a state senate race. In the Alabama Senate District 32 Republican runoff, that’s just what you’ll find following primary second-place finisher David Northcutt. A dentist from Huntsville, Dr. Dugald McMillan III, placed advertising in media in District 32 urging voters against Northcutt, saying he illegally solicited dental clients for votes, thus compromising their privacy. It didn’t stop Northcutt from surviving the five-man primary field, and he came away with 32 percent of the vote, second to Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott’s 38 percent. Northcutt has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office about McMillan’s tactics, saying he failed to register with the state or reveal the identity of his donors. “I have been contacted from the Secretary of State’s office to verify that the complaint has a case number and is being worked aggressively,” Northcutt said. “There are campaign laws that govern what can and cannot be done in an election. Dr. McMillan from Huntsville broke three of these laws and I’m expecting him to be held accountable.” Elliott has been fending off his own negative publicity, some of it surrounding a DUI from back in 2016. Voters have received calls from pollsters asking them if they believe Elliott tried to use his position to get out of the charges. His campaign manager, Jon Gray, said nothing could be further from the truth. “If he wanted to get out of it, no one would know about it,” Gray said. “We did all our polling months ago. I’m very comfortable with it. Chris has atoned for it.” Northcutt said Elliott has falsely said his business license was suspended, but Northcutt said he allowed it to expire more than a decade ago. “I have never had any action taken against my business license,” Northcutt said. “It is very common for politicians who have an abysmal record to engage in negative and false tactics in order to draw attention away from themselves. You can rest assured that I will not be engaging in any of this deceptive behavior.” Gray said he expects the tone of the remaining runoff campaign to be harsh. “This race is going to get negative,” he said. BAYBRIEF | CRIME Attempted murder CALLAGHAN’S STABBING SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY BY JASON JOHNSON unknown. Court records identified the victim as Cedric Sutherland, a regular at the eatery, though police have not formally released his name to the press. Chapman does not appear to have any record of prior arrests in the area, which was listed as one of the reasons he was granted a bond and released from jail in less than three days. During a June 22 hearing, Presiding District Judge George Hardesty ordered Chapman’s release under a $50,000 bond and with a requirement to have no contact with the stabbing victim or any witnesses to the crime. During his initial arraignment on the attempted murder charge, Chapman was represented in court by his defense attorney, John Brutkiewicz. He advised the court Chapman would be pleading not guilty to the charge and the judge set a preliminary hearing for July 25. According to witness statements immediately after the June 20 attack, both Chapman and the victim were regulars at Callaghan’s. It’s unclear what started their altercation, but some have said the victim threatened Chapman’s life before he was attacked. ACCORDING TO WITNESS STATEMENTS IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE JUNE 20 ATTACK, BOTH CHAPMAN AND THE VICTIM WERE REGULARS AT CALLAGHAN’S.” Photo | Lagnniappe Robert Chapman, 43, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder this week after allegedly stabbing another patron at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club June 20. T he man accused of stabbing another patron multiple times following a verbal altercation at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club last week has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. According to the Mobile Police Department, 43-yearold Robert Chapman was taken into custody and charged 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 with first-degree assault following the stabbing, which was first reported to police around 9 p.m., June 20. Due to the severity of the injuries, Chapman’s charge was later upgraded to attempted murder. The victim, a 65-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but his current status is According to police reports, Sutherland was stabbed multiple times in the neck and in both of his arms with a knife. One witness said Chapman calmly laid the knife on the bar after the attack. Photos from the scene showed a pool of blood and bloody towels on the bar floor. A popular spot in Mobile’s Oakleigh Garden District, Callaghan’s has previously been named “The South’s Best Bar” by Southern Living Magazine and “The Best Bar in America” by Esquire Magazine. John Thompson, who has owned and operated Callaghan’s since it opened 14 years ago, said there’s never been an incident like last week’s attack there before. The restaurant closed for one day following the incident but has since reopened and continued its regular business. In a post on Callaghan’s social media pages, Thompson said the “violent incident” was “very sudden, unforeseen and unimaginable” for Callaghan’s. He also thanked the staff members and customers who assisted the victim, writing “they very well may have saved his life.”

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE He said, she said PARTIES DIVIDED ON INTENT OF DUELING FAIRHOPE PETITIONS BY GABRIEL TYNES J ohn Bennett, deputy chief of staff for Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, disputed Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson’s characterization of her petition for a new form of government last week. “Unless she was speaking about a blank form, there is no petition that is approved by this office,” Bennett said. This month, Wilson has been circulating her own petition in competition with one distributed by a group known as Fresh Start Fairhope, to hold a special election for a “council-manager” form of government in the Eastern Shore community, which has been divided by politics since she took office in 2016. In a blog post dated June 21, Wilson said her petition was “prescribed by the state.” During a meeting of Fresh Start Fairhope later that evening, she interjected with a statement from Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell stating the petition “should specify three council members elected by district, one council member at-large and mayor at-large.” In a subsequent interview, she noted how Fresh Start Fairhope’s petition had changed from its initial intent toward districts to at-large after internal feedback, and argued it “is not the petition approved by the Secretary of State.” “The one that I have uploaded on my website, and I will have printed and available at our facilities, is the approved petition.” Wilson said her petition was approved by Russell, her attorney Matt McDonald and Ed Packard, administrator of elections for the Alabama Secretary of State. But Bennett said his office’s only communication with Wilson was to “basically say we were not not familiar with the issue or prepared to issue guidance,” and the office encouraged her to seek the advice of McDonald, the Alabama League of Municipalities and Russell. Last Friday, Russell called Lagniappe to note that the petitions, whether they call for a district or at-large council, had to be submitted to his office by June 29, not July 5 as he originally thought. He also said he was “not taking a position … I just have to verify the petitions and set up the election. Whether they go to districts or at-large, that would be up to [the voters].” Russell did offer a personal opinion: As the former mayor of Foley, he said districts there allowed the council to be “closer to their constituents” and prevented having “five council people who all live on the same street.” While none of Fairhope’s five city councilmen live on the same street, they all live within 2.5 miles of Fairhope City Hall, while the town’s corporate limits extend some five to six miles to the east and south. The council also lacks minority and female representation. “Do you really want a group of 60 people to determine the future of Fairhope, especially when many of them are tied to an old regime?” Wilson asked, speaking of the former city councilors and committee appointees who organized Fresh Start Fairhope. “Who would be against districts? The drawing of the districts would be by a third party, maybe [the University of South Alabama], which would include equal population and include a portion of the bay, and there is an underserved community that wants to come into our city. They absolutely want representation and a vote.” In 2015, Lagniappe reported how Fairhope and other communities in Baldwin County have corporate limits drawn to exclude minority neighborhoods. Former Mayor Tim Kant suggested at the time the predominantly African-American neighborhood centered around Young Street in Fairhope did not want to be part of the city. Councilman Kevin Boone, who emphasized city attorney Marcus McDowell advised against using their elected positions to advocate for or against the petitions, said his personal opinion was to “leave the form of government the way it is.” “Districting does nothing but separate the city,” he said. “If I represent the northern district, what do I care about the southern district?” He also said he had met with members of the Young Street neighborhood, advised them on how to be annexed into the city if they so desired, and “didn’t get a feel” one way or another whether they actually intended to.” “They are represented by the county, and we can do joint ventures with the county on issues” that need to be addressed in that neighborhood,” Boone said. RUSSELL DID OFFER A PERSONAL OPINION: AS THE FORMER MAYOR OF FOLEY, HE SAID DISTRICTS THERE ALLOWED THE COUNCIL TO BE ‘CLOSER TO THEIR CONSTITUENTS’ AND PREVENTED HAVING ‘FIVE COUNCIL PEOPLE WHO ALL LIVE ON THE SAME STREET.’ ” At the meeting of Fresh Start Fairhope last Thursday, organizer Chuck Zunk said the group is “still investigating” whether to support districts, in spite of an internal poll supporting at-large representation. “This group voted and we thought at-large was the best to pursue, but there are some roadblocks,” he said. “Some believe the law says we have to form districts by default. But that investigation does not need to slow down our petition drive. If our petition is signed, it doesn’t commit you to one way or another.” Zunk also encouraged attendees to disregard Wilson’s petition and Russell’s timeline. He is asking that Fresh Start Fairhope’s petitions be submitted to him between June 29 and July 5. On Tuesday, Zunk said early indications from people circulating the petitions has been “very positive,” but until all petitions are submitted there will not be an accurate tally. “Both groups have said all along they expect to have 1,000 signatures in short time,” Russell said. “We shall see.” J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Spare some change? JUDICIAL FUNDING SHORTFALLS GARNER NATIONAL ATTENTION A BY JASON JOHNSON court order written by Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson was circulated by lawyers around the country this month, which brought Alabama’s struggle to adequately fund its judicial system to the attention of the American Bar Association (ABA). In a June 15 order, Patterson granted a request for a continuance, but also warned the petitioner that funding cuts affecting local courts could delay their case for months. “We literally had to beg for money to keep the circuit afloat recently to pay clerks in the circuit clerk’s office, and to pay our law clerks working for the various judges. The circuit clerk’s office is way undermanned, and the circuit judges will all lose their judicial law clerks on Sept. 20, 2018, if funding is not restored,” Patterson wrote. “I hate that you lost your jury setting. You probably won’t get another this year, as we are booked through November, and there is no civil jury docket in December.” It was quite the frank statement for an official court filing, which is likely why it made waves after a redacted copy of the document was posted on Twitter by a legal blogger. Eventually, Patterson’s order made its way into the ABA Journal. The money Patterson said judges had “had to beg” for was a $392,000 allocation from the Mobile County Commission in 2017. Though courts are a state function, the commission agreed to a one-time stopgap measure last year that kept more than a dozen court attendants, law clerks and legal research assistants from being laid off. However, when that money dries up at the end of the fiscal year, those staffers are expected to be laid off in local courts that have already had to reduce operational hours, court services and the frequency of jury trials because of funding shortfalls at the state level. Ultimately, that will impact the number of cases the court can process and how quickly. Randy Helms, director of Alabama’s Administrative Office of Courts (AOC), said funding is a problem throughout the state, though he did say there have been some recent improvements. Over the past two years, funding for Alabama’s unified judicial system has increased from $118 million to $127 million, including the $2.5 million hike approved in the current budget. However, much of that has gone to support expenses that were once covered at the local level. According to Helms, AOC made a decision in 2014 to let presiding judges’ circuit clerks in each circuit use their administrative funds to give employees merit raises provided they continued to fund them with local dollars. Court employees are part of the state’s payroll, which meant AOC was paying for those increased salaries and then getting reimbursed with local funds collected by the circuits where those raises had been applied. It worked until those local funds started “drying up.” Most of the extra funding AOC received this year was used to support those 2014 merit raises. “We made the determination to assume the cost of this money they’ve been paying locally for the raises given in 2014, and that’s what we’ve done with the bulk of that $2.5 million,” Helms said. In cash-strapped courts like Mobile’s 13th Judicial Circuit, that decision wasn’t exactly celebrated. Others circuits raised the concern that, for the most part, only courts that had the local dollars to provide merit raises in 2014 were benefiting from this year’s judicial budget increase. Gaines C. McCorquodale, the presiding judge in Alabama’s 1st Judicial Circuit, penned a stern letter to outgoing Chief Justice Lyn Stuart in late January laying out some of his concerns with using local funds to pay some state employees more than others in the same position. “AOC has simply taken local money to increase the state paycheck for court system employees,” McCorquodale wrote. “You have apparently decided that a judicial assistant from a ‘wealthy’ circuit will be paid more than one from a ‘poor’ circuit. How can you be comfortable with that?” Despite some of the criticisms, Helms said AOC was tasked with spreading an extra $2.5 million across 40 circuit courts and 67 counties. He said the allocation wasn’t “given to us just for Mobile County” or other counties that have been under duress from budget cuts. However, Helms did note the state has done some things to help Mobile County. While it’s the state’s busiest docket, the 13th Circuit in Mobile is the only one with a court attendant, a law clerk or legal research assistants funded by AOC. “There’s about 18 in Mobile, and we fund the salaries of nine of those positions,” he said. He also noted that when strictly looking at state funding, the Mobile County Circuit Clerk’s office is funded for 67 percent of the staff it should ideally have. Other counties, such as Montgomery and Jefferson, are staffed at 55 percent and 57 percent, respectively. But both of those circuits receive supplements from their local county commissions. One thing McCorquodale, Helms and Presiding Circuit Judge John Lockett seem to agree on, though, is that courts generate a lot of money from local fines, filing fees and other expenses absorbed by those using Alabama’s criminal and civil courts. The problem for the courts is that they often send out more of that money than they get to keep. According to a study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, local courts and the AOC collected $166 million in 2011, but more than 40 percent of that went to agencies or activities other than the courts. Some of those dollars go toward things related to the justice system, like indigent defense, prosecutors, jails and local funds available to the court. But others fund things that have nothing to do with criminal justice, like county general funds, state museums and parks. “There is a notion that you pay all these court costs and they help fund the courts, but that’s just not true,” Helms said. “The vast majority of court costs, fees and fines go to all these other entities that aren’t court related. What has happened, quite frankly, is over the years when these entities have needed funding, the state has increased court costs.” For instance, Mobile County courts were hoping for an additional $800,000 to keep basic operations adequately funded this year and didn’t get it. Yet, according to data collected by the circuit clerk’s office, the same courts disbursed more than $7 million to non-court functions in 2016 from court fines and fees collected locally. Data shows $4.5 million went to the state general fund, $52,000 went to conservation efforts and nearly $20,000 went to America Village, a “history and civics education center” in central Alabama. More data on recent disbursements made by local courts is available at lagniappemobile.com. Lockett has been sounding the alarm about an impending “crisis” in the local court system since the fall of 2017, but even with millions passing through local coffers, neither he nor Helms think courts should be generating the funds they need to keep their operations afloat locally. Helms said “it’s not a good way to fund the courts” and Lockett said adequate court funding “should be an obligation under the general fund of Alabama.” “What Alabama has done is try to fund court operations with court costs, which is just an absolutely horrible way to do business,” Lockett said. “You get to the point where the judge begins to develop, at least indirectly, a financial interest in cases, which they should never have.” Lockett also noted, when court fees are raised to a certain amount, they can also prevent some people from accessing the court system altogether. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE That smell MOBILE RESIDENTS SUE ROOFING PLANT OVER ‘NOXIOUS ODORS’ BY DALE LIESCH A local attorney has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Mobile roofing tile manufacturer, saying “noxious odors” have been a nuisance to residents who live near the facility. The suit, filed by attorney Peter Mackey on behalf of local residents Sarah McDavid, Emily Brown and others, claims the “noxious odors” coming from GAF, located at the northeast corner of Emogene and Florida streets in an otherwise residential and commercial corridor, are “indecent and offensive to the senses and obstruct the free use of their property.” The suit claims there have been 110 complaints about odors from the facility from nearby residents. “Defendant owed, and continues to owe, a duty to plaintiffs to prevent and abate the interference with the invasion of the private interests of the plaintiffs,” the suit reads. By constructing and then failing to reasonably repair and/or maintain its facility, defendant has intentionally and 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 negligently caused an unreasonable invasion of plaintiffs’ interest in the use and enjoyment of their property.” The suit claims the facility has at least two boilers, three silo mineral fillers, two roofing lines, a 25,000-gallon asphalt storage tank, a 55,000-gallon asphalt storage tank and a 200,000-gallon asphalt storage tank. “Neither of the facility’s roofing lines are incorporated with baghouses to reduce emissions and only the smallest asphalt storage tank (the 25,000-gallon tank) is equipped with a thermal oxidizer,” the suit reads. The suit also claims GAF has failed on multiple occasions to control its emissions. Examples include recent complaints to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management about “noxious odors,” and a 2015 survey by ADEM, which confirmed off-site odors attributed to GAF, according to the lawsuit. In a statement, the company disputed the claims in the suit and added it complies with all “regulatory permits.” “We’re committed to providing a safe environment for both our employees and our community, and we will defend ourselves against these baseless claims,” the statement read. The company also acknowledged its long history in Mobile. “We’ve been an active and productive member of the community for more than 90 years and have always taken pride in our role in Mobile,” the statement reads. “Not only does the plant provide good jobs, but it also manufactures quality roofing shingles that protect many homes in the area.” The suit counters this assertion, stating that any “social utility” the facility creates is “outweighed” by the harm caused from the odor. “The damage defendant caused to plaintiffs’ properties was injurious to health, indecent or offensive to the senses, an obstruction to the free use of property, and interfered with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property, constituting a nuisance,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant’s substantial and unreasonable interference with Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property constitutes a nuisance for which Defendant is liable to Plaintiffs for all damages arising from such nuisance, including compensatory, exemplary and punitive relief since defendant’s actions were, and continue to be, intentional, willful, malicious and made with a conscious disregard for the rights of Plaintiffs, entitling Plaintiffs to compensatory and punitive damages.” In a February news release, the Mobile County Health Department declared GAF was not the source of a “mothball-like odor” in the area of midtown surrounding the facility. Instead, MCHD officials concluded the smell had come from another manufacturer that ceased operations in late 2017. The plaintiffs in the case are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. They are also asking the court to revoke the company’s permits.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Danger! — long-term thinking ahead ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM a small, low-upkeep high school stadium out there. So actually the city would be donating $7.5 million,” I said. “Well, I guess those are some good points. Man, my aunt is on the Ladd board and we’ve had some awesome parties out there for Senior Bowl. I hate to think about that going away, though,” Trip said wistfully while chewing his hamburger. “So if the city and county are paying $20 million, is the rest of the money coming from the USA Foundation? I know they have tons of money.” “Actually they’re not giving a dime,” I said. “Apparently they don’t think it’s part of their mission.” Trip started smiling. “Oh, so the taxpayers are supposed to pony up $20 million when USA’s own foundation won’t kick in one red cent? That sounds pretty sketchy. Why don’t we just let them build their stadium without tax money, then rent space once it’s open, or just keep the party going at Ladd?” he said. I had to agree the foundation’s lack of support made it harder to justify using tax money. “Look, all of this stuff just takes long-term thinking,” I said while sopping up chocolate sauce for one last bite. “What may seem like a lot of money now could actually save millions down the road. Get it? People around here just get so focused on what’s going on today sometimes and forget about the future.” “Yeah, I get it. We’ve just been burned too many times. We just need to know what we’re getting into. Nobody wants to go into a pancake house and end up eating hamburgers,” he said. “Weird analogy … but I know what you mean,” I said. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 “So let me get this straight, we don’t know how much this is going to cost, but we’re already being told it’s something we need to do? And why exactly are these new airlines willing to come to Brookley but not Mobile Regional? Man, I drive to Pensacola or Biloxi when the tickets are cheaper. You saying people won’t drive out past Schillinger for a good ticket?” Trip said. “Sounds like you’re drinking the Kool-Aid, my friend. Next you’ll be telling me you think the city and county ought to give South Alabama $20 million for their stadium.” “Well …” I started to say. “WHAT?!!! Man, I think trying to digest all those pancakes must be making you dizzy! I can’t even get my garbage picked up on time and the city wants to just GIVE South $10 million for a stadium they’d build anyway? And then what do we do with Ladd, have monster truck shows?” he asked. “Look, Ladd-Peebles already has about $7 million in repairs that haven’t been done and the city has a study that says it needs at least $30 million more. So, for $500,000 a year we can get out of the stadium business and not have to worry about that. Basically over the next 20 years the city can pay $10 million and use the USA stadium for our bowl games, or try to keep a facility together that will be 90 years old by then,” I said. “OK, OK, the old gal is pretty decrepit, I’ll give you that. But it’s not like you have to get a tetanus shot before you go to the Senior Bowl,” Trip said, smiling at his joke. “So what’s the city supposed to do with Ladd then?” “Tear it down. Part of the deal is South is kicking back a $2.5 million lump sum so the city can demolish Ladd-Peebles and put Cartoon/Laura Mattei A fter a good weigh-in the other day I decided it was time to treat myself — you know, go a little crazy. So there I was at IHOP — I mean IHOB — enjoying a stack of Belgian Dark Chocolate Mousse Pancakes a la Mode (just 1,070 calories!), when in stumbled my old buddy William Hinge Van Anterse III — “Trip” to his friends and bookie. He seemed bewildered and was looking around frantically when he spotted me and staggered over. “W-w-what the hell is going on around here?” he stammered as he flopped down. “What is all this IHOB business? I come in here on my way to the airport for some Homestyle Corned-Beef Hash with a fried egg on top and all I’m seeing is hamburgers everywhere! Has the world gone completely mad?!” “Settle down, Trip,” I said. “IHOB stands for International House of Burgers. It’s just a marketing gimmick to let people know they serve non-breakfast food.” “If I wanted non-breakfast food I’d be passed out in the drive-thru at Checkers with Big Buford sauce all over my face!” he said. “I’ve always been suspicious of this whole ‘international’ thing in the first place. This has Soros’ fingerprints all over it. You sure these aren’t all commie tofu burgers?” “You’re worrying about nothing. These are just regular old all-American burgers,” I said. Trip focused his eyes on the menu and his eyebrows furrowed. “I don’t know … I see a mushroom and Swiss burger on here that looks awfully Euro, and of course there’s a jalapeño burger I’m sure is some kind of dog whistle for the hoards of illegals swarming across the border every day. Let’s just say ‘IHOB’ doesn’t need to put Lee Greenwood on the jukebox just yet,” he said, making air quotes with his fingers. But even after all the ranting and raving, when the waitress approached, Trip ended up ordering a 1,090-calorie Mega Monster Burger with fries. And a Diet Coke. He said he was starving after staying up most of the night having political discussions on Facebook with strangers about the immigration issues at the southern border, and recounted a few of the more intellectually stimulating encounters. “I managed to find this one idiot’s work phone number and left him 15 messages that were nothing but me singing ‘La Bamba.’ I bet he’ll love that when he gets in today,” Trip said, laughing at his clever cyberwar sneak attack. “So you said you’re headed to the airport?” I asked, trying to change the subject. “Where are you headed?” “I’m not going anywhere, I’m just picking up my niece from St. Louis so she can get a Mardi Gras dress fitting. And do you think I’d actually pay to fly out of Mobile? I may have a couple of trust funds, but I’m not THAT rich,” he said. “Come on, it’s not that bad. But I’m guessing you’re pretty happy about the plans to move the airport to Brookley then, because it’s supposed to lower ticket prices,” I said. “No I’m not happy about that! It’s going to cost $100 million to move the airport! And then we’re not even guaranteed cheaper flights,” he said. “Sounds like the cruise terminal deal.” “I don’t know why people keep saying it’s going to cost that much. Right now no one has put out any number on the cost, but Mayor Stimpson says it’s not going to be tremendously expensive and that eventually the FAA is going to require the city to significantly rework Mobile Regional anyway, so this makes long-term sense. In the meantime, they claim some low-cost airlines want to come to Brookley and help lower prices, which will get more people from Baldwin flying MO,” I said. THE OPTICS OF THE NEW JAGUARS’ STADIUM.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA MOB or BFM? Mobile’s billion-dollar question ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week, the Mobile Airport Authority announced the results of a feasibility study designed to see if it was, well, feasible to move commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to the Brookley Aeroplex. Guess what? It’s feasible. “After careful consideration of construction costs, economic potential, community/stakeholder input and an analysis of strengths/opportunities, this study shows that the relocation of commercial service from Mobile Regional Airport (MOB) to the Mobile Downtown Airport at Brookley (BFM) is feasible,” the report read. Anything is feasible. But is it smart? The report says, yes, that it could benefit us to the tune of $1.9 billion over next 20 years. But some remain doubtful. I should start out by saying I am a downtown/ midtown Mobile snob. If I could place everything that makes my life more convenient east of Florida Street, I would do it. So the idea of having a shiny, new airport terminal minutes away from my house does seem appealing at first glance. And I am not saying I am against this move, by any means, but I still have more questions. The study indicated the number of enplanements has been steadily declining over the years at Mobile Regional, while they have been increasing at Pensacola. Yeah, no duh, I’m sure we would all say in unison. Because it’s usually cheaper to fly out of PNS. The report, however, seems to place a lot of the blame for this on MOB’s location and lack of accessibility to the interstate. One airline carrier interviewed for the study said, “It is painful to drive down Airport Boulevard to access the current airport.” Ouch. We all know Airport Boulevard would not win any awards for “fastest Mobile roadway” (although sometimes during the school year it is faster than Dauphin, Old Shell or Springhill), but “painful”? That seems a bit melodramatic. I would argue it is just as “painful” to get from LaGuardia to Manhattan or to many other downtowns from airports in this country that are situated outside the city center, of which there are many. But they are thinking more about the folks they are losing from Baldwin County to PNS (some 138,509 peeps, according to the study) than people who live in Mobile proper. The report talks about the amount of “leakage” from Baldwin so much, I wanted to get it a Depends undergarment. All of the leakage makes sense, though. It certainly is easier for BaCo residents to go up to Spanish Fort and take a right. No Bayway to deal with, no Airport Boulevard. Especially if it’s cheaper. And that’s what’s key: PRICE! More so than location, interstate accessibility — anything, really. It seems like in order to attract and KEEP these low-cost carriers at Brookley, we absolutely have to recapture the Baldwin market. My question is, can we do that? Does this move guarantee that? In my own very informal feasibility study, I asked a few of my BaCo friends if the airport was in downtown Mobile, would they use it more. Every single one of them said something to the effect of, “Sure, as long as it’s cheaper.” When I drilled down a little deeper, I got varying answers. “What if it was just comparable to PNS, what would be your determining factors?” Some said they would prefer bigger (legacy) carriers, if prices were comparable. Some said they were probably always going to consider the airline they earn/use points with regularly. Some said it just depended on flight times fitting with their travel schedules or if it was a direct flight, what the 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 connections were, etc. Some mentioned they were curious to see just how much better the I-10 bridge will make traffic once it’s completed. Basically, all of the common-sense factors we all use to make these decisions every time we fly. So the million (or billion, in this case) dollar question, when you consider all of these factors, is will we recapture ENOUGH of the Baldwin market to make these low-cost carriers at Brookley happy enough to stick around and offer competitive rates? Also, even if we do recapture enough of the market back from PNS, when the carriers flying out of there notice their own “leakage” to low-cost carriers in Mobile, are they not just going to lower their fares again and dry that leakage right back up? In this vein, some airport insiders tell Lagniappe they don’t feel like it’s really the location of Brookley that the low-cost carriers are fired up about. What they are excited about is the opportunity to get away from the legacy carriers, like Delta, at least for a little while. The plan is to have the low-cost carriers only at Brookley at first and the legacy carriers will remain at Mobile Regional until a new terminal is built for them. Traditionally, when low-cost carriers come in, the legacy carriers lower their fares until they make it “unfeasible” for them to remain in the market, especially in “business markets” like Mobile. So what happens once all commercial service moves to Brookley? Do the legacy carriers just do what they always do? And then we are right back in the same boat, or rather, expensive plane seat? Talk about “painful.” These major airline carriers seem like sharks. Or snakes. Or whatever animal you feel really likes to make a lot of money, no matter what it takes. Hey, they’re businesses, you can’t really blame them, but it sucks for us. Once again, I am not dead set against this. I’d prefer for it to be downtown for convenience. But I’m having a tough time seeing how it solves the problem with the legacy carriers and their pricedumping habits on a long-term basis. When Lagniappe spoke to city officials about this last week, they were pretty forthright that they couldn’t offer any guarantees this move would solve our pricing problems indefinitely. Their attitude seemed to be, we know if we don’t do anything different than we’ve been doing, we know for certain the leakage will continue. (I promise that’s the last time I’m going to say “leakage.” You’re welcome.) At least this move would give our airport a fighting chance. They also mentioned some other potential positives. When they bring major companies in here for recruitment, they always ask them about our strengths and weaknesses, and not having direct flights to more cities has been a major negative for us. Again, they argue they don’t foresee much change in this if things stay as they are. At least we have a chance to change things if we make this bold move, they say. And they also mentioned if we flip-flopped the airports, it would also give us the opportunity to attract more companies who could locate around Regional. It would essentially turn it into a sort of mega industrial complex. They also say the move certainly would improve access to the cruise terminal and would be a better selling point for attracting more conventions. You can’t really argue with any of that. The next step in this process is for a “master plan” to be developed. I’m hopeful that plan will be more extensive and provide us with more answers to these lingering questions. I’ll fly MOB. I’ll fly BFM. Like all Mobilians, I just want what’s best for her.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT It’s not Amtrak, it’s Amazon BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T wo of last week’s headlines will impact southwest Alabama’s economy significantly, in myriad ways. Those two major news events: Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision not to pony up $5 million to bring Amtrak passenger rail service back to Mobile, and a 5-4 United States Supreme Court decision paving the way for local and state governments to levy taxes on online purchases. With one, we were told Alabama is taking a step from the national stage (even though the technology it uses dates back to the 19th century). With the other, we were told it is just fairness catching up with modern technology. Ivey’s Amtrak announcement was not entirely unexpected. There may even have been some behind-the-scenes lobbying against the resumption of Amtrak service by the Alabama State Port Authority. What was more surprising was how upset people got over her decision to deny funding. It’s as if Mobile was on the verge of unveiling a new motto: “Come for the site of the Western Hemisphere’s first Mardi Gras celebration, but don’t stay too long because you might miss the 3 a.m. train to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration.” The reaction was curious, to say the least. Local politicians eagerly anticipated Ivey’s announcement because, for some reason, they figured Amtrak would be a massive boon for the local economy. to make your online purchases more expensive if they see fit. The court ruling did not receive as much attention as the Amtrak announcement, but state leaders have hailed the decision as a win for Alabama. “[T]he Supreme Court’s ruling related to online sales taxes is a common-sense approach that modernizes existing limitations on the taxation of e-commerce sales and will facilitate collections in our global, technology-driven economy,” Ivey said in a statement you could almost hear her say in her slow, Southern drawl. “The change effected by the Court’s decision will promote parity between our state’s brickand-mortar businesses and competing out-ofstate sellers.” But it is more complicated than that. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are nearly 40,000 municipalities in America. Most of them charge a sales tax. Now online retailers will have to devise a way for the proper collection of sales tax. Never mind that, given Alabama’s antiquated state Constitution, sales taxes are higher here than most places in the country. Now that brickand-mortar retailers do not have to compete with online retailers, there is less of an incentive to correct this flaw in our state’s governance. Never mind that you, the consumer, are going to pay more in taxes. That’s money the government is going to be able to spread around for all the goodness the government creates. And, of course, we have “parity.” Let’s be honest — if parity were a concern, why THOSE TWO MAJOR NEWS EVENTS: didn’t our elected leaders GOV. KAY IVEY’S DECISION NOT TO genuinely look for ways to decrease the sales tax burden, PONY UP $5 MILLION TO BRING AMTRAK as a way to increase competition, before this opinion? If PASSENGER RAIL SERVICE BACK TO MOBILE, you give local governments AND A 5-4 UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT the ability to levy a tax on a business in a faraway jurisdicDECISION PAVING THE WAY FOR LOCAL AND tion, what is the incentive to STATE GOVERNMENTS TO LEVY TAXES ON make it fair? Want to buy some specialONLINE PURCHASES. ized piece of equipment for your business that none of the Would it have been that big? Were people nearby brick-and-mortar retailers have in stock? going to line up downtown to buy tickets for You’ll be paying local sales tax because, “It is limited-service rides to Louisiana with stops only fair.” in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. The campaign season features a lot of jugLouis? As traffic zooms along Interstate 10, this gling political footballs — armed personnel in hypothetical train ride that was supposed to be a schools, long-due highway projects and apparbig shot in the arm to Alabama’s Gulf Coast will ently a desire to return to the first half of the slow to a safe 35 mph as you pass through the 20th century to travel from point A to point B. center of places such as Gautier, Ocean Springs Nothing is going to impact your life more and Pass Christian. than how these politicians — many of whom Is this really what Mobile needs in 2018, a are running this election cycle — will choose to mode of transit that people used before autouse this new sales tax power. This is true, even mobiles and airplanes? Is there even a demand if you do not make online purchases; the market for it? forces attendant to levying sales taxes on online It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to do goods could still impact prices locally. the arithmetic. Passenger rail service might have If suddenly demand goes up for “Product brought in some tourism dollars. (Emphasis Y” at local stores because there is no incentive on “might.”) There is a probably an economic to buy it online to avoid taxes, then the price of impact study somewhere that can make the case “Product Y” will increase to meet that demand. that government-subsidized transportation such Be upset with Kay Ivey over her Amtrak as Amtrak has benefits. decision if you must. But do not wait until after Meanwhile, also last week, the Supreme November to inquire about her goals for the new Court found the honest and trustworthy leaders taxes on online sales. She will have less incenin local Alabama government have the authority tive not to raise taxes post-election. J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Toward a safer community BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t was supposed to usher in a dramatic rise in crime. When New York City ended its controversial stop-and-frisk policy, which had given police officers the ability to stop and search someone on the “reasonable suspicion” that they had committed a crime, rather than having probable cause to do so, there were a host of predictions that the city was doomed. A chorus of voices said criminals would be emboldened and have the run of the city. Citizens and tourists, critics warned, would bear the brunt of this new lax enforcement environment. However, a few years after the policy reversal, New York City is now known as the “safest big city in America.” According to former New York Police Department Commissioner William Bratton, “You can have smarter policing without having softer policing and that’s pretty much what has happened in New York City.” Bratton noted that, “Smart policing entails focusing on who is committing the crimes.” It involves “an intense focus on the 5,000 to 7,000 who are seriously and consistently involved in criminal activity, as opposed to stopping 600,000 to 700,000 young black and Hispanic men,” thereby alienating the very population you need to help you combat crime. Additionally, the NYPD has aggressively attacked getting guns off the streets. Not only has there been a significant rise in gun seizures and arrests, but also successful prosecutions. The latter, however, was not always the case. According to an article in the November 2016 NYPD News, “In the past, investigative practices made little headway toward keeping the worst offenders off the street. Gun seizures were made, but, in many cases, the 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 evidence was not strong enough to keep a defendant from plea bargaining their way out of jail.” NYPD, the mayor’s office and judicial officials set out to change that. “To build stronger cases against firearms offenders, former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton launched the Gun Violence Suppression Division…. Simultaneously, the de Blasio administration, the Office of Court Administration, the five district attorneys’ offices and two federal attorneys’ offices launched Project Fast Track, a new initiative providing greater information sharing, greater focus and greater efficiency among the police, the district and federal attorneys’ offices, the medical examiner’s office and a new gun court in Brooklyn, as they all home in on every aspect of gun violence in the city.” In evaluating the Big Apple’s remarkable accomplishment when it comes to public safety, one thing definitely stands out: It’s been a collective effort. Becoming the safest big city in America was a multi-agency and community effort. The NYPD wasn’t able to achieve this type of success totally on its own. Mobile has set its sights on being the safest city in America by 2020. This has been an oft-stated goal of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration. It’s a goal worthy of pursuit. For Mobilians, it’s a goal worthy of supporting. In Mobile’s case, there isn’t the daunting task of ensuring the safety of over 8 million people like in New York City, but very real challenges exist nevertheless. As with New York City, meeting those challenges and achieving the goal of being the safest city by 2020 will require a collective effort. It will require a commitment to the three C’s of successful public policy implementation: coordination, communication and community. Coordination is indispensable because, as we’ve seen locally of late, it’s very important that various entities involved in public safety are working together and on the same page if we are to achieve the goal of becoming the safest city in America. Getting violent offenders off the street and ensuring they stay off takes local law enforcement and the judicial system, along with mental health officials and other agencies, working in concert to ensure gaps and loopholes that allow the most dangerous criminals to habitually find their way back onto our streets be closed. Such coordination, of course, requires effective communication. This means institutions and agencies become adept at talking with each other and not over or against each other. It most obviously involves the ability to accurately convey and understand information and objectives, but just as MOBILE HAS SET ITS SIGHTS ON BEING THE SAFEST CITY IN AMERICA BY 2020. THIS HAS BEEN AN OFT-STATED GOAL OF MAYOR SANDY STIMPSON’S ADMINISTRATION. IT’S A GOAL WORTHY OF PURSUIT. ” importantly it involves a strong level of trust among the various members communicating with one another. Such trust prevents the undermining of collective efforts. Lastly, community buy-in and support is paramount. Our local agencies can coordinate, communicate and work well together, but true success can’t be realized without us — the citizens — doing our part. Mobile has many incredible positives to it. One of its greatest positives and treasures are the people who call this beautiful city home. As our city leaders and public safety officials set about implementing sound policy and best practices when it comes to combating crime, let’s ensure that as Mobilians we’re doing our part to collectively reach that 2020 goal. If such a goal can be achieved in a city of 8 million, surely it can be done in one of 200,000.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Apartment space sprouting on St. Francis, St. Louis streets BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I n the past few months, new apartment units have sprouted in fertile ground running along St. Francis and St. Louis streets, adjacent to both an entertainment district and a burgeoning tech corridor, now found around downtown Mobile’s new “millennial-friendly” Central Business District (CBD). The 15-unit, mixed-use Temple Lodge and Lofts space recently held an open house, sponsored by NAI Mobile, and is opening a mere block north of iconic eatery Wintzell’s Oyster House. Some of the units, on the corner of St. Francis and North Warren streets, are move-in ready. Walk, Uber, Segway, bike and/or drive another three blocks east to 450 St. Louis St., the epicenter of a burgeoning LoDa technology corridor, and across the street you’ll find the 38-unit, 53,000-square-foot mixed-used (commercial and residential) 150-year-old Wheeler Lofts apartment complex, currently buzzing with construction and an anticipated opening date of January 2019. Collectively the new sites will offer more than 50 new apartments available for lease, smack dab in the middle of Mobile’s high-energy downtown CBD. What’s really being sold, however, is a fly-on-the-wall and finger-on-the-pulse perspective for new tenants to plug into a wide swath of work and play activities fostered downtown for the past few years. Here are details on the two complexes, including how construction is progressing. Temple Lodge and Lofts, 558 St. Francis St. John and William Peebles of NAI Mobile recently hosted a “not ready for prime time” open house reception for the Temple Lodge and Loft historic apartment property complex, currently approaching 90 percent completion in and around the corner of St. Francis and North Warren streets. The site was originally set up circa 1850. NAI Mobile worked solely with local partners (a first), who invested two years and upward of $2.5 million in capital investments to repurpose and renovate the historic building footprint. Interior design consists of high ceilings, bricks and exposed timber. According to William Peebles, the design will contribute to an authentic “19th century ambience” for tenants who lease space in the studio floor plans. Additionally, eight of the 10 apartments are already in the process of having lease contracts written prior to the official opening. “The space was the home for an African-American Masonic lodge dating from 1890 to 2010, and the naming of the mixed-use property is in reference to this 120-year occupancy,” John Peebles, managing partner with NAI Mobile, said. The local architect on the project was Douglas Kearley, who designed the property. ServisFirst Bank was the loan capital partner on the project. On the ground floor, 5,000 square feet will be dedicated to commercial space. Peebles said a Dallas-based coffee shop is planning to occupy the St. Francis and Warren “hard corner” of the ground floor. Remaining space will possibly be acquired by a small, out-of-town advertising agency. Across the street, the five built-from-scratch Temple Lodge Townhomes are roughly 80 percent complete. They will be trilevel complexes consisting of a parking garage (ground floor), kitchen and living quarters (second floor) and bedrooms (third floor), with each floor encompassing roughly 500 square feet. Covered parking will be adjacent to the lot that will be available to Temple Loft tenants across the street. Wheeler Lofts, 450 St. Louis St. Bestor Ward’s family owns the entire block of Wheeler Apartments. His greatuncle bought the main part of the block in 1933. Ward continued to buy the rest of the surrounding property, the final addition an 1800s-era horse stable perpendicular to the main building The property was first known as the Wheeler Motor Co., which opened in 1927 and closed in 1932, and is the genesis of the name for the apartment complex. Rob Middleton of Mobile-based Rob Middleton Construction will be completing all of the parking lot work. Project management will be handled by David Middleton from Point Clear-based SCC Group. If construction efforts progress according to plan, Ward expects the new complex to be open for business by January 2019. Opportunities to lease space will start in September 2018, based on estimated construction timelines. Ward said the initial idea for his vision to make his traditionally commercial family property into mixed-use apartment living units began a dozen years ago when he visited New Orleans on a joint trip with Downtown Mobile Alliance President and CEO Elizabeth Stephens. The project broke ground two years ago. Ward was quick to emphasize federal and state historical tax credits played a major part in making his renovation plans a reality. “It would not have happened without the Alabama historic tax credits existing,” he said. The tax credit contribution assistance on the project, geared toward defrayment of building costs, Ward said, exceeded $1 million. The space will have 38 apartments, each with a window view. Four parking lots sit on the property that, in total, can accommodate up to 75 cars. The main Wheeler Building footprint covers some 45,500 square feet; 6,000 square feet is dedicated to retail and restaurant space and 39,500 square feet of apartment space. The building will house 34 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units (equally divided). The 1800s-era horse stable property encompasses 7,500 square feet — 4,000 square feet dedicated to office space and 3,500 square feet to four loft-design apartments. Three of the lofts will be one-bedroom units; the fourth, a 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom unit on the second floor, and has already been leased. Per Ward, none of the units will be available for purchase, in order to comply with one of the Alabama historic tax-credit mandates. Ward said unit pricing will run $1.60 per square foot on all apartment spaces, translating to $1,400 per month (one bedroom units) to more than $1,700 per month (two-bedroom unit). For more information about either property, visit their websites or contact the Downtown Mobile Alliance. J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE THE REVIEW Lucky’s elevates pub grub LUCKY’S IRISH PUB 3962 AIRPORT BLVD. MOBILE 36608 251-414-3000 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET IN ANOTHER LIFE I ONCE SPENT MANY AN EVENING WITHIN THOSE DOLLAR BILL-SPLATTERED WALLS DRINKING PITCHERS OF BEER IN UNHEALTHY NUMBERS, AMID A HAZE OF CIGARETTE SMOKE AND POOR DECISIONS IN THE MID ‘90S, WHEN IT WAS KNOWN AS PADDY O’TOOLE’S.” D deficiency and Skynyrd covers, not for culinary and musical elitists. If you think I’m bad-mouthing the place, think again. Many a relationship (platonic and otherwise) was forged between those narrow walls. We loved it because of what it was, not in spite of. Our home away from home, so to speak, but it was not a place I’d visit with the idea of dining. You hear things and time passes. It’s not what it used to be, they say. It’ll be good, they say. I guess it was time for me to take their word for it. In a little pre-dinner pep talk I told Katie, my Mississippi gal, a handful of stories about this old haunt in the middle of 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Daniel Anderson / Lagniappe I t’s not what I expected. Use whatever euphemism or metaphor or idiom you wish, but you can’t judge a book by its cover. Things aren’t always as they seem. These phrases come to mind when I think of my experience at Lucky’s Irish Pub. Why was I so quick to prejudicially turn up my nose at this restaurant? The answer is simple. In another life I once spent many an evening within those dollar bill-splattered walls drinking pitchers of beer in unhealthy numbers, amid a haze of cigarette smoke and poor decisions in the mid ‘90s, when it was known as Paddy O’Toole’s. I think they served food, but you’d not say, “Hey, let’s go eat at Paddy O’Toole’s” when your old buddy from college came to visit. It was really just a watering hole hell-bent on ruining livers and saving the night crowd from melanoma, as the regulars hoisted their personalized mugs in the dark, windowless cavern that could’ve been a vampire hideout. It was a place for people who were comfortable with Vitamin Lucky’s Irish Pub, in the former Paddy O’Toole’s building near the Beltline, is a destination for burgers, fish & chips, shepherd’s pie and bangers & mash. egar, a disappointment, but a heavy-on-the-pickle tartar sauce a shopping center, and how we were going to try to stay openwas a great stand-in. The fish was cooked perfectly and the minded toward what we were about to receive. After all, it’s still golden batter was exactly as we’d hoped. a bar with live music and a pool table. Everyone you ask raves about the burger. I’ve been told it I can’t tell you the last time I walked through those doors, but was the missing element of my abbreviated burger guide a few when I did a wave of nostalgia hit me hard. It didn’t look that weeks’ back, but frankly, after a 13-year-old’s birthday and the different, to be honest, but it smelled a whole lot better. Gone research for that article, as well as norwas the familiar cigarettes-and-stale-beer mal summer grilling, I was burgered out. smell of the past. Dollar bills still adorned Instead of heeding the call, I dove headfirst the walls, but I’m certain it’s a new crop. into the Bangers and Mash ($8.99). For the most part it still looked like good ol’ The plate was a welcomed mess of Paddy’s. THE ACCOMPANYING GRAVY green beans supporting aromatic sausages A Budweiser ($3.25) for me and a water on a bed of mashed potatoes that were less for the little lady got us into the spirit. Our MUST HAVE HAD A LITTLE than sturdy. The accompanying gravy must waitress, dressed in a smart-looking kilt GUINNESS IN IT. IF NOT, THEN have had a little Guinness in it. If not, then with knee socks, kept our Scots-Irish spirits I dreamed it. Chunks of onions made it all high and convinced us to try the soup of the I DREAMED IT. CHUNKS OF the better, and I could say I was delighted day. Tomato basil ($3.99 per cup) was ONIONS MADE IT ALL THE with my pub fare. served surprisingly with a half of a grilled I was done for the evening but not done cheese. Nice! Sweeter than you’d expect, BETTER, AND I COULD SAY with the ordering. Our waitress, Shae, recKatie nailed the cinnamon first bite, which ognized my need for attention and helped was confirmed, as well as brown sugar. This I WAS DELIGHTED WITH MY me decide on something to take home for sort of thing is right up her alley. PUB FARE. tomorrow’s lunch. Blarney Wings ($9.99) I couldn’t resist ordering something were her recommendation. “Try the sweet with a name like Chicks with Sticks red chili flavor,” she said. “They are even ($7.99). Still not the chicken-on-a-stick I better the next day.” I happily paid an extra grew up with, but a grilled version with buck to get all flats. Chilled wings are better and these didn’t marinated chicken, peppers, onions and grape tomatoes skewmake it past breakfast. I took them to work and tore through ered and served with a sort of whole-grain mustard dipping them before I turned on the “OPEN” sign. sauce. We were tempted by the Reuben egg rolls with corned Here is the skinny: It isn’t fine dining, it’s elevated bar food. beef and kraut, but Katie isn’t as big a fan as I am. This place still has a bar vibe and I guess that’s why we were so She was, however, a fan of the special. Fish and chips surprised with the quality. If it sounds like I’m gushing, remember ($9.99) had Katie’s attention since we’d walked past the sidethat I was expecting Paddy O’Toole’s and got something much walk chalkboard, and not even the burger could persuade her better. I do like the food, though, and should go back for the otherwise. Served with either fries or honest-to-God American burger. There’s definitely enough there to make it worth a try. chips, she chose the sidewinder fries. There was no malt vin-

CUISINE | THE WORD OF MOUTH OWA goes insane for Crazy Donuts a special flair to the OWA experience that we know guests will love time and time again.” It’s already open to the public, so rush to get in line for a Flat Line cheeseburger with candied bacon or a “Crabby” grilled crabcake with creamy crab sauce and diced scallions. It’s nice to see a focus on food for our new amusement park. With all the restaurants there, it’s becoming a dining destination even the non thrill-seeker will enjoy. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Rosé, White & Blue tasting ‘Tis the season for rosé, I say, and so does Southern Napa. The Eastern Shore’s wine experts are pairing five rosés from three different countries with fresh summer food from the Southern Napa kitchen. Expect wines from Italy, France and the United States. The event is this Thursday, June 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Call Carrie at 251-375-2800 to see if any spots remain. If so, RSVP today or email carrie@southernnapa.com. Every day is rosé day! I’m sure you’ll be grabbing a couple extra bottles for your Fourth of July get together. It’s better than beer and burgers (not that there’s anything wrong with that). National Grilling Month Photo | Courtesy of Craxy Donuts This unique shop serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with 28 different entrees, all of which come with a donut. W ho wants to pound donuts and ride roller coasters? I know I certainly do, just maybe not in that order. It’s a crazy idea, but what do you expect from a place called Crazy Donuts? The crazy part is it isn’t just donuts. This unique shop serves breakfast, lunch and dinner 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 with 28 different entrees, all of which come with a donut. “Crazy Donuts offers guests a fun change of pace from your typical restaurant, and we are so happy to welcome their team to the OWA family,” said Greg Rawls, director of business development for OWA. “Their eclectic and creative menu adds With the Fourth just around the corner, it’s time to go through your grill checklist. Let’s start with gas grills. Always keep a spare tank of propane at the ready. Running out mid-cooking is like getting caught with your pants down. Spare tanks at an exchange can be expensive. Places such as Costco can refill a partially used tank for much less. Pay attention to your burners. These things rust through easily, but universal replacements are cheap and easy to install even for a novice handymen. Some of us don’t even read the directions. Be safe. Read the directions. Charcoal grill people, find waterproof storage for your fuel. Don’t leave a giant bag of charcoal on the kitchen floor next to the table. It looks trashy and your wife won’t like it. I have an old cooler now used for my wood chips and coals. Invest in a chimney starter. Nobody loves the taste of lighter fluid. You could even use my column to start your fire. Essentially you’d be cooking these words into your meat. Recycle!

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY Officials eye significant transportation projects DALE LIESCH/REPORTER C ity officials are constantly seeking an edge when it comes to business recruitment, tourism and quality of life. Sometimes those solutions come in the form of new or improved transportation alternatives. Mobile and Baldwin counties are no different. In the neverending search for a municipal leg up, locals are aware of plans to build a new bridge across the Mobile River on Interstate 10, bring Amtrak back to this part of the Gulf Coast and, most recently, move the commercial airport to the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. Officials seem poised to move forward on at least two of those projects. The state has a timeline in place for the river bridge and the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) has released details from a feasibility study based on the airport move. Airport move MAA Executive Director Chris Curry pretty much summed it up when he told a room full of reporters there are “no guarantees” when it comes to the airport business. Nonetheless, it appears as though the organization wants to move forward with a plan to bring commercial passenger service to the Brookley Aeroplex. Those plans began with a news conference to announce the results of a feasibility study focused on the airport move. Curry and others hope a move could lead to more competition that would, in turn, lower fares for customers and possibly add new destinations. Specifically, the airport authority is looking to attract low-cost carriers similar to Via Airlines, which just began service to Orlando from Mobile and plans to be among the first commercial carriers at Brookley. “There are several low-cost carriers that have expressed interest in Brookley providing commercial service,” Curry said. “These airlines would not consider Mobile as a location if they were operating out of the regional airport. The only way to drive the cost of fares down in our community is to create competition, increase destinations and provide better access.” However, when asked about the possibility of attracting more low-cost airlines to the downtown airport, Curry gave a less-than-confident response. “You never know until you sign the contract, but I can tell you in our conversations, that’s [MAA Director of Market and Air Service] Brian [Belcher] and I, in our efforts to attract new air service, when you mention the idea of Brookley to low-cost carriers they become very excited,” Curry said. The reasons low-cost carriers are excited about Brookley are less than clear. An official with Via has stated publicly that traffic along Airport Boulevard was 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 a determining factor, but Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson hinted that competition from larger legacy carriers might also be a reason. “There have been [low-cost carriers] who’ve come to Mobile in the last 20 years and what has happened is Delta has basically run them off,” Stimpson said. “People are so locked in on Delta that they didn’t want to travel on low-cost air. We’ve been very unsuccessful in changing the dynamic of our legacy carriers.” Increased competition and the possibility for more direct flights is important for Stimpson, who is concerned about decreased ridership at Mobile Regional Airport when compared to Pensacola International Airport. As late as 1990, Mobile and Pensacola had close to the same number of enplanements. Mobile had 396,393, while Pensacola had 433,766. From then on, Pensacola’s enplanements have, for the most part, increased and Mobile’s have decreased. In 2016, Pensacola had 788,517, while Mobile had 283,309. Stimpson said with years of decline, something has to change. That’s why he supports a possible move to Brookley. “You look at the dynamics of what could make the airport grow when we’ve been on a decline for decades, to me it has a lot to do with location,” he said. “To continue to do things like we’re doing, you’re going to have the same result. If you’re going to do something incrementally different, it’s only going to make an incremental difference.” It does seem like Stimpson and other officials are hopeful an airport move can impact ridership in a positive way. However, with the vast majority of the funds needed for improvements to Brookley coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, the city doesn’t expect to foot much of the bill. While the costs associated with a new terminal have not been announced, Stimpson said he’s sure the city’s burden would not be much. He mentioned other so-called white elephants, such as GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. “The city itself won’t be putting a lot of dollars in it, like a GulfQuest, where we’re going to build it and we hope they come and if they don’t we’ve got this huge debt,” he said. “At the end of the day, the city might have to end up investing some dollars, but I just don’t see it being a frog strangler, where you just can’t — you’re drowning.” Curry agreed, adding that 90 percent of the money needed for the project would come from federal funds. “I’m not sure the city or county would need to be involved financially,” he said. MAA is in the process of renovating an existing building on the Aeroplex site to be used as a low-cost terminal, Curry said. An airport master plan would be the next step and would outline development at Brookley for the next two decades, he said. “This will take into consideration our existing facilities,” Curry said. “There’s a forecast and airport layout plan that’s approved by the FAA and it would look at the environmental impacts of improving Brookley to a commercial standard.” Move feasibility study The Mobile Metropolitan Airport System Study was completed earlier this month by VHB and focused on a number of factors, including whether it was more cost effective to move the airport than to simply create better access to Mobile Regional Airport. “Not only would it be more cost effective, given the development that has occured over the years, it would be extremely difficult and time consuming to acquire the land necessary to provide improved access from Interstate 10 or Interstate 65,” Curry said. The study also analyzed the geographic area from where the MAA can “reasonably” expect air service passengers to come from. This is known as a “catchment area.” Curry said the area extends roughly an hour north of the airport and 30 to 40 minutes to the east and west because of the area’s proximity to Pensacola and New Orleans. From this catchment area, Mobile currently retains about 53 percent of potential passengers, Curry said in the news conference. “So, 47 percent of traffic that should use the regional airport are using other airports,” he said. “We must try to reverse that trend.” More than 20 percent of passengers within Mobile’s catchment area fly in and out of Pensacola, according to the study. Conversely, more than 90 percent of passengers within Pensacola’s catchment area use its airport. The study also pointed out that a move to Brookley would bring Mobile’s passenger airport closer to a net 138,000 potential passengers, most of whom are in Baldwin County, Curry said. “The other possibility of moving commercial service to Brookley involves bringing passengers closer to the airport,” he said. “Passengers usually use the airport that is closest to where they live. So, bringing commercial service to Brookley puts us closer to 138,000 passengers that we don’t have with Mobile Regional Airport.” The study also included a forecast showing the possibility of United Airlines adding a flight to Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. According to the study, the capital is the most popular destination for Gulf Coast travelers. Pensacola, which has a direct flight to the D.C. area, captures nearly 46 percent of the traffic to and from the capital from local travelers, the study found. Mobile gets roughly 14 percent of those travelers. The fares to D.C. are also higher out of Mobile, at an average $233 compared to $189 from Pensacola. The addition of new routes, according to the forecast, would increase the number of passengers by 7.2 percent per year. The study also pointed to growth in the area’s beach communities as a reason for the move. Despite the estimated growth, Curry said he’s not concerned about Gulf Shores or Orange Beach capturing passenger service. He added the timing was in MAA’s favor. Curry said any development of an airport at the beach would be at least “10 years behind.” “We’re not worried about the beach,” he said. “We can’t worry about something that doesn’t exist.” As for concerns from nearby residents, Councilman C.J. Small, who represents the district surrounding Brookley, said he was reviewing the plan himself and would be asking for residents’ input. Amtrak If hope for a return of passenger train service wasn’t completely derailed, it took a serious hit as Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state would not put up the $6.4 million needed over the next three years to help restore Amtrak service from Mobile to New Orleans.

COVER STORY In a statement, Ivey said the state could not afford the investment at this time. She added that those in support must consider the impact a return of passenger rail service would have on the Port of Mobile. The funds would have matched money set aside in the omnibus spending bill signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year. More than $35 million from that bill was set aside to help restore services impacted by Hurricane Katrina. Another $592.5 million was set aside for rail improvements, and would have included a twice-daily route from New Orleans to Mobile. Stimpson said while he personally supports the idea of restoring passenger rail service, he understood Ivey’s decision — especially, he said, given that MIssissippi would also not be contributing. However, Stimpson did confirm that the city would continue with designs for a new station, financed through a Southern Rail Commission grant. In a letter, Mobile City councilors urged Ivey to support the rail project. “As members of the Mobile City Council, we urge you to commit to allocating the required funds necessary to bring Amtrak service back to our city,” the letter reads. “Through that commitment and the return of service, the region and state will see a tremendous positive impact resulting from both increased tourism and economic development opportunities.” Coincidentally, the letter was not signed by Councilman John Williams or Councilwoman Bess Rich. Members of the Mobile County Legislative Delegation also sent a letter to Ivey asking for support on the issue. “Today, the opportunity exists to potentially bring many additional millions of dollars in annual tourism spending to Alabama … ” the letter reads. “As members of Mobile’s State Legislative Delegation, we urge you to commit to allocating the necessary funding to support the federal grant programs being sought by the Southern Rail Commission, which will fund bringing Amtrak back to Mobile.” Wiley Blankenship, an SRC commissioner representing Alabama, said he was “disappointed but understanding” of Ivey’s decision. He added that her support of the project in other ways should be “applauded.” Blankenship said the SRC has some work to do in helping to convince Ivey of the project’s merits and the “impact of passenger rail” on the state. “There’s another opportunity for this during the next round of funding,” he said. “This is a minor setback.” Blankenship said the Amtrak route from Mobile to New Orleans would not impact the port because it wouldn’t have to travel beyond a proposed passenger station outside of the port. He also said the passenger train would be on a separate rail and not affect freight lines. “The train never enters the port,” Blankenship said. “We have a little bit of education to do.” The port would be impacted if the train were to terminate in Atmore, which would require an expansion of service beyond what the grants would have helped pay for, Blankenship said. Mobile River Bridge project Meanwhile on the roads, the Alabama Department of Transportation was recently notified it missed out on a U.S. Department of Transportation grant that would have helped fund the proposed Mobile River Bridge project. AlLDOT asked for $250 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA grant, program. But while the funding request was rejected, the project team scored well on the application, which is encouraging, spokeswoman Allison Gregg said. “We’ll re-apply for fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020,” she said. The $250 million ALDOT requested was more than any single project was awarded from the latest batch of funding. In fact, the largest proposed award was $184 million to the Georgia Department of Transportation to add express lanes on State Route 400 outside Atlanta, according to information from the USDOT website. Gregg said the team knew they were asking for a lot from USDOT, but she added “we were very hopeful.” The disappointment doesn’t slow down the project, though, as Gregg said it is currently in the environmental study phase. “It doesn’t affect the timeline,” she said. The draft environmental impact study should be released by the end of the summer, and following a public comment period, the final report should be released by the end of the year, Gregg said. The Federal Highway Administration could then sign off on the project by the end of 2018 and a request for proposals could go out in spring 2019. Construction could start after that, in 2019, Gregg said. The cost of the total project could be somewhat offset by proposed tolls on the bridge, as well as the Wallace Tunnel and the Bayway, Gregg said. The Causeway, the Cochrane Africatown Bridge and the Bankhead Tunnel would not be tolled, she said. The tolls would be electronic, requiring a driver to either attach a transponder to a vehicle, or be mailed a ticket based on the car’s license plate, Gregg said. J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE ‘Blockbuster’ Khan exhibit arrives in January BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B rush your ponies and string your bows. The Mongol hordes are coming to town. Come late January 2019, the Gulf Coast Exploreum (65 Government St.) will host its first “blockbuster” exhibit in a decade when “Genghis Khan: The Great Civilizer” opens. It’s set to both challenge and meet varied expectations. The most obvious of those is its namesake’s reputation. Murderous barbarity is a common image of the Mongol founder, whose 13th century empire was larger than those of Julius Caesar or Alexander the Great. Khan ruled over 11 million square miles, from the Pacific Ocean to Europe’s Caspian Sea. However, the exhibit credits the Great Khan with bringing such things as pants, cannons, paper money, a pony express, skis, the violin and baklava to the West. He invented the Mongolian written language, reinvigorated the Silk Road, introduced rice to Persia and enhanced trade across Asia. That’s why he was highlighted by Time magazine and CNN as one of the most notable figures of the last millennium. Currently in residence at the Reagan Presidential Library, the exhibit has toured Chicago’s Field Museum, the Denver Museum and Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute. “This has pulled in over a million visitors so far. We’re expecting 120,000,” Exploreum Acting Executive Director Don Comeaux told Artifice. He pointed to “over 100,000” who saw the exhibit at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum of Natural History in 2012. Comeaux said it hasn’t been “anywhere near” the Gulf Coast. MSO maestro inks new contract Timing it for Jan. 24 through April 28 optimizes tourism. Mardi Gras parades begin downtown just three weeks after the exhibit’s opening. Seasonal “snowbird” visitors will be here. “Our goal is to go to the Alabama Governor’s Conference on Tourism to have a face-to-face and see what the state can do for us. It will have a statewide benefit,” Josh Holland, the Exploreum’s director of marketing and design, said. Those efforts will focus on a 250-mile radius. The exhibit contains more than 380 artifacts, most from the 13th century, and even earlier. One jade piece is valued at $80,000. There are swords, pottery, longbows, saddles, armor, sculpture, a huge crossbow, a catapult, even a bronze firearm-type device. An imposing bronze likeness of Khan will greet visitors upon entering. From there they will watch an informative film, then acquire identities, maybe a thief or spy, maybe a princess or warrior. As visitors proceed through the exhibit’s chronology, they follow the fate of their characters. The complexity of summarizing Khan’s legacy will emerge. He ticked off boxes in both positive and negative columns. He rose from poverty to pull together disparate tribes of a nomadic people scattered across central Asia’s vast steppes. Women were empowered, held as trusted advisers and could divorce their husbands. The Khan Empire disseminated scholars, artisans and doctors throughout the realm, enforced the rule of law, advanced through merit rather than birth and was notable for its high religious tolerance. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 Woods to depart Mobile THE MOST OBVIOUS OF THOSE IS ITS NAMESAKE’S REPUTATION. MURDEROUS BARBARITY IS A COMMON IMAGE OF THE MONGOL FOUNDER, WHOSE 13TH CENTURY EMPIRE WAS LARGER THAN THOSE OF JULIUS CAESAR OR ALEXANDER THE GREAT. KHAN RULED OVER 11 MILLION SQUARE MILES, FROM THE PACIFIC OCEAN TO EUROPE’S CASPIAN SEA.” the Museum” or “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” Exhibit creator Don Lessem will be on hand. A trained paleontologist, Lessem slowly assembled the exhibit after falling in love with the Mongol story during Asian fossil-hunting excursions. He approached Mike Sullivan, Exploreum director from 1999-2009, who told Lessem the venue wasn’t ready yet but it has since matured. Sullivan oversaw a string of epic Exploreum exhibits during his era in Mobile. He passed away just under a month ago. “This hasn’t happened since Mike [Sullivan] did it back in 2007. This is something Mike would have done, but now instead of then,” Comeaux said. Painter and ballerina Lauren Woods will leave the Azalea City in August for a new position as an assistant professor of art at Auburn University. She said it was “a good fit since they were looking specifically for a figurative artist that worked in both drawing and painting.” “I’ve been looking for a full-time position since I finished graduate school,” Woods said. “I’m happy I’ve found this but I’ve been looking for a house in Auburn and that’s kind of stressful.” Woods earned her master’s at New York Academy of Art in 2010. She has worked as an adjunct instructor at Spring Hill College and the University of South Alabama since 2011. The painter has also been a principal dancer with Mobile Ballet for more than 15 years and is a dance instructor at their school. She was a finalist for a 2017 Arty Award in the Performing Artist category. Woods’ recent curatorial duties at the gallery Sway Downtown will be handed to Jessica Maples. So if you see Woods, congratulate her, wish her well, offer to help move if you want, but mostly thank her for dedicating the majority of her life to Mobile arts. JJP hosts Broadway-inspired fundraiser If you like the unexpected, Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.) fits the bill on June 30 at 7:30 p.m. Local vocal talent will run through show tunes with a twist: women will perform work normally performed by men, and vice versa. This “Bent Broadway” fundraiser is for Prism Youth, an organization aiding LGBTQ youth and allies aged 14-18. Trained adult facilitators aid teens in confidential group settings with a therapeutic, artistic or educational focus. Tickets cost $25, $50 for VIP. The VIPs enjoy a special preconcert reception, reserved seating in the first three rows and extra bidding time at the silent auction. For more information, contact Matt Kridel at 330-749-6350 or email BentBroadwayMobile@gmail.com. ARTSGALLERY The Mobile Symphony Orchestra proudly trumpeted the news Music Director Scott Speck signed a new three-year contract with the organization. Speck has been with the flagship cultural outfit since its inaugural season in 2000. Speck also serves as music director of the West Michigan Symphony and principal conductor of the Joffrey Ballet. He was invited to the White House as music director of the Washington Ballet. His baton has guided MSO through shows with some of the most renowned and talented musical stars in the world. Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Joshua Bell, Evelyn Glennie and Olga Kern have graced the Saenger Theatre stage during Speck’s era. MSO’s new season begins with a Sept. 12 gala starring acclaimed and versatile soprano Renée Fleming. Still, their conquests were savage, leaving over 40 million enemy fatalities in their wake. The Mongol sack of Baghdad in 1258 killed from 800,000 to 2 million civilians, depending on sources cited. They have been accused of using bubonic plague as a biological weapon. Terror was a common tool. Imperial passports from grandson Kublai Khan’s era read, “I am the emissary of the Khan. If you defy me, you die.“ A ger, or yurt — portable tent-style homes Mongols still employ — will be erected downstairs. When visitors get to the gift shop, they will be able to buy anything from yak-hair socks to Mongolian board games. Musicians, dancers and artisans with work visas will perform in a plaza-type setting multiple times daily. A mask-making workshop will take place. Even the Mongolian ambassador to the U.S. will be in town for the premiere. IMAX films with Asian themes will be featured. There’s consideration of a Khan film festival featuring movies with his representation, such as “Night at

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Ryan Dyer’s country flair BAND: RYAN DYER DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 29, 6 P.M. VENUE: THE FLORA-BAMA, 17350 PERDIDO KEY DRIVE (PENSACOLA), WWW.FLORABAMA.COM TICKETS: CALL 850-492-0611 FOR MORE INFO. M Photo | Courtesy of Emily Richey obile’s country music from what I’m doing now.” scene may be small, but After attending concerts and witnessing the a few artists are steadily electrifying environment of the live performance creating a broader pressetting, Dyer knew he wanted to dedicate his life ence. Local country duo to music and entered the studio to record his first Muscadine Bloodalbum, “What’s Genre?” His debut release lives line, for example, has up to its title, providing an excellent portrayal of ventured into Nashville and beyond, and Zachary a young, developing musician on an experimental Thomas Diedrich, when not playing locally, stays journey through the worlds of rock and country. on the road with an intense touring schedule. The album is dominated by acoustic-based rock in Ryan Dyer is a relatively new addition to the the same vein of such artists as Jack Johnson and local country music scene. When this millwright by John Mayer. trade isn’t working a shutdown or turnaround, Dyer However, Dyer’s love of country could not be fills his nights with local performances. While he denied, as evidenced in songs such as “Fishin’ in believes he and other artists Heaven.” Eventually country are nurturing Mobile’s country won his creative heart. scene, Dyer says this aspect of “I liked all the instrulocal music has yet to reach its ments and how country music full potential. sounded, and I liked how true Country music on the it was,” Dyer said. “Every EVERY GENRE OF MUSIC northern Gulf Coast “is genre of music has people that growing slowly, especially in sing about girls and cars and HAS PEOPLE THAT SING Mobile. It’s a really different money. I felt like I could exthing,” Dyer said. “There may plain my life the best through ABOUT GIRLS AND CARS After dabbling in rock music, Ryan Dyer recorded an eponymous country album be places that play country, country music, and I like AND MONEY. I FELT LIKE but there’s not a whole lot of storytelling. I’m not necessar- that includes a collaboration with Gary Stanton of Muscadine Bloodline. it going on when it comes to ily a storyteller writer, but I’ve I COULD EXPLAIN MY original stuff. Most people do always liked that. It always can go do a job, save money and put it back into my music. Then I can play music until I run alright and are really good, but spoke to me.” out of money. Then I go back and do it over again.” LIFE THE BEST THROUGH there’s not a whole lot of it. I Since then, Dyer has Last year Dyer released a self-titled album dedicated to a country style that should please COUNTRY MUSIC, AND I think the people that do it are been working long hours as fans of mainstream and traditional country alike. Compared to his debut, this collection of in their own little thing. There a millwright to support his songs, with its smooth, rich vocals and heartfelt, narrative lyrics, demonstrates Dyer’s matuLIKE STORYTELLING … IT are cover bands out there, but music career. While the life of rity as a songwriter. as far as original music goes, I a millwright includes intense Dedicating an album to country music did not prohibit him from experimenting in other ALWAYS SPOKE TO ME. feel like it’s a hidden thing.” manual labor, Dyer said there ways, especially with the song “Tell Me.” For this track, Dyer combined musical forces with Dyer’s dirt road to the are many advantages to this Gary Stanton of Muscadine Bloodline. Even though he had co-written songs with other artcountry world started when he day job, and it doesn’t hinder ists, Dyer admits he was intimidated by the possibility Stanton would take more of a Music began writing songs at 13. He admits both his songs his creative process. Row approach to helping him complete “Tell Me.” and his songwriting method were “very basic and Songs sometimes come to him on the job, Dyer “I’m not used to sitting down in a room with three or four people and writing that way super green.” In those early days, he said he was said. Once he has a song in mind, he has to find [the Nashville method],” Dyer said. “It was a whole different style of writing for me. I’m inspired by car rides with his parents. His father’s a quiet area, break out his phone and record the used to sitting around a bonfire at the house, and somebody has an idea and grabs a guitar. It radio blasted the rock lineup of WTKX 101.5 FM melody. Working as a millwright also allows him to was more kind of scheduled and prepared in a way. I actually came to him with half the song while his mother preferred the country sounds of focus completely on his music for long stretches. already, and I was stuck. He said a few lines and helped write the bridge. It was easy at that WKSJ 94.9 FM. Even though he enjoyed both sta“It’s really cool, because I can go out on a job point. He’s a really great writer.” tions, Dyer leaned more toward the rock world, as and work 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” Dyer Dyer currently is promoting the release of his latest single, “Cowgirl.” He also revealed he reflected in some of his early original songs. said. “Four months ago, I worked a 21-day job, and has another single, called “Whiskey Kiss,” ready to drop before the end of the summer. Asked “They were pretty easygoing melodies and very I’ve been off for four months. I’ve been playing for a description of this new single, Dyer said “Whiskey Kiss” will be “super different and repetitive, because it was some of the first stuff that straight for four months; that’s the longest that I’ve super out of my element,” with ‘90s rock nuances mixed with country lyrics. Until then, audiI ever wrote,” Dyer explained. “It was so different ever done that. It works out really well with music. I ences might catch a preview of “Whiskey Kiss” and other originals at Dyer’s live shows. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BRIEFS Now departing BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Caleb Caudle Date: Sunday, July 1, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.ccom Tickets: Call 251-433-9374 for more info. Photo | The Bluegrass Situation | Caleb Caudle Since his debut at Callaghan’s, Caleb Caudle has been one of indie country’s most beloved rising stars, especially in the Azalea City. Like many in the alt. country world, Caudle’s time in the underground rock scene helped him polish his creative process. Now, Caudle’s lyrical skills and work in the studio and onstage have earned him love from audiences and critics alike. For this visit, Caudle will be performing songs from his newest album, “Crushed Coins,” which he justifiably describes as a departure from his previous albums. Caudle continues his traditional country style and poignant lyrical work throughout the album’s 11 tracks, but “Crushed Coins” features a deeper level of production not been seen on his previous works. The ambient and instrumental aspects of “Crushed Coins” inject hypnotic, dreamlike aspects to Caudle’s songs. Whether performed solo or with a full band, these arrangements guarantee the songs will maintain their power in a live setting. In the round Band: “Stories & Songs” featuring Molly Thomas, Ferrill Gibbs, Ryan Balthrop Date: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningrooommobile.com Tickets: $20; call 251-367-4599 for reservations The Listening Room of Mobile’s “Stories and Songs” series not only provides for intimate performances but also gives audiences a chance to hear about the origins of the songs from the songwriters themselves. This edition features a trio of local songwriters performing in the round. The event will also be a chance to hear a raw live interpretation of Molly Thomas’ new, original material from her project, Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds. Known for both her solo material and collaborative work with scores of musicians, working on this upcoming album is Thomas’ dream brought to life. “I’ve learned a lot in the process of working with other musicians, obviously that’s been a great part of my musical journey and career,” Thomas said. “At this point and time, I’ve had more success as a side musician, but I’ve slowly gained more momentum in time with the music that I write and collaborate with my band. So, I feel like I’m finally getting to a point where I envisioned myself to be as Molly Thomas.” Thomas is working with some impressive entities in the local music scene. Rick Hirsch of Wet Willie and Studio H2O fame has been by her side through the creative and recording processes. Thomas and her band have also enlisted studio engineer Trina Shoemaker to join them at Dauphin Street Sound. Since the album is still in the production stage, this show will be the public’s chance to hear some of the songs before they are released. Down South Band: The Steel Woods, Ross Cooper Date: Thursday, June 28, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10 in advance/$12 day of show, available through Ticketfly While Southern rock may not be as prolific as it has been in past decades, the Southeast still boasts a number of young, up-and-coming bands that are innovating this classic style, with great results. While the modern scene blurs genres and labels, bands such as Nashville’s The Steel Woods are promoting an impressive, versatile style marked by undeniable Southern rock influences. The Steel Woods fill their anthems with raw vocals graced by an edgy, powerful guitar style that is filled with rock fury and just a bit of country twang. Nashville’s Ross Cooper will join The Steel Woods on this musical excursion. Before he was penning songs, Cooper was a notable on the rodeo circuit. Following an injury, Cooper decided to focus on his music career. Judging from his single “I Rode Wild Horses,” he’s embraced a haunting modern country style reminiscent of such artists as Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

FILMTHE REEL WORLD ‘Incredibles 2’ hilarious, thrilling, satisfying I BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 “ ncredibles 2” would be one of the most delightful and exciting animated films ever if it weren’t the sequel to an even better film. Nevertheless, this is a good problem to have, and it’s as worthy a follow-up as it’s possible to be. This film combines wise and wry family drama with fantasy action with the same marvelous voice cast, plus the gloriously raspy addition of Catherine Keener as a worthy friend and foil to fellow working (Elasti-)girl Holly Hunter. This film picks up at the moment the last film ended, with villain The Underminer giving the Parr family a chance to flex their super muscles. As with the first film, the conflict between legalizing or hiding superheroes rages on, and this time around, publicity-savvy billionaire Winston Deavor (voiced by Bob Odenkirk) takes up the cause for somewhat convoluted reasons having to do with the death of his parents. He and his sister (Keener) sponsor Elastigirl as the most relatable, reasonable face of superhero-dom, leaving Mr. Incredible the formidable task of caring for the kids. The criticism against superheroes is that they are too brash and sloppy, and they often leave behind an even bigger mess than what a villain intended, but Elastigirl brings a feminine restraint to her battle with an emerging super villain, the Screenslaver, who hypnotizes normal people to villainous ends. While Elastigirl is earning fame and accolades fighting the Screenslaver, Mr. Incredible becomes Mr. Mom, and the various domestic dramas are at least as interesting as the crime ones. The Parrs’ super kids were given even more hilarious stuff to do in this film, particularly baby Jack-Jack, whose enormous range of unruly super powers emerge to memorable effect. Kid viewers will revel in the many victories their fellow youngsters win. My only complaint is that the central argument once more comes down to whether superheroes should be legal or not, but there is such a fantastic, hilarious and exciting movie built around this question that I doubt most kid viewers could even articulate that this is an element of the film. The climax of “Incredibles 2” surpasses its source film in action and excite- ment, and seems to reflect the dozens of live-action superhero movies that have been made in the 14 years between the two films. Sometimes it comes closer to a superhero movie than a “cartoon,” and it ends up delivering the best of both worlds. It would be almost impossible to make a sequel to “The Incredibles” that’s as good as the original film and, while “Incredibles 2” comes pretty close, it does not entirely match its predecessor’s level of inventiveness and delight. There is really no way to replicate the feeling of discovery the first film created, because we have already discovered the amusing and fertile premise of a family hiding their super powers. “Incredibles 2” exists in a world that has inspired and launched untold knockoffs of the situation it originated. Compared to most other kids’ movies it’s a triumph, and its slight inferiority is reflective of the quality of the first one, not the flaws of the second one. It is certainly hilarious, thrilling, well-made, clever and satisfying. “Incredibles 2” is now playing at all listed multiplex theaters and Nexus Cinema Dining. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Pixar / Quantrell D. Colbert FROM LEFT: It would be almost impossible to make a sequel to “The Incredibles” that’s as good as the original film and, while “Incredibles 2” comes pretty close, it does not entirely match its predecessor’s level of inventiveness and delight. NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving stars as “Uncle Drew.” NEW THIS WEEK SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLADO FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the United States border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. All listed multiplex theaters. UNCLE DREW After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic streetball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks. Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the legendary Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time with his old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. GOTTI Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE SEAGULL Regal Mobile Stadium 18 INCREDIBLES 2 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. SUPERFLY All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL ARTEMIS Cobb Pinnacle 14, Regal Mobile Stadium 18 RACE 3 AMC Mobile 16 TAG All listed multiplex theaters. HEREDITARY All listed multiplex theaters. OCEANS 8 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. ADRIFT All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters. BOOK CLUB All listed multiplex theaters. SHOW DOGS All listed multiplex theaters. BREAKING IN All listed multiplex theaters. LIFE OF THE PARTY All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters. I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE Regal Mobile Stadium 18

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JUNE 27, 2018 - JULY 3, 2018 INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS • SEMMES: City of Semmes Liberty Day, Tuesday, July 3, 6:30-9 p.m., Mary G. Montgomery High School. Food, music, fireworks. The Wharf: Independence Day Street Party, Tuesday, July 3, 6-9 p.m. Fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. Free admission. • MOBILE: • Fireworks on the Fantail, Wednesday, July 4, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy Photo | Gulf Bay Photography / USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park live 1940s jazz by the band Swing, barbeque buffet, ice cream bar, children’s activities. View fireworks by the city of Mobile from the bow of the USS Alabama. Parking included. Tickets available online at www.ussalabama.com or by calling 241-433-2703. • GulfQuest 4th of July Wednesday, July 4. Multiple activities from 2-8 p.m. on Riverfront Promenade. $5 admission 2-6 p.m. VIP Extravaganza 7-9 p.m. with beer, wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $50 per person. Enjoy music, food, drinks and panoramic views of downtown Mobile and the Mobile River from GulfQuest’s private balcony. Dauphin Island: Fireworks show on Dauphin Island Beach starting at sunset, Wednesday, July 4. GENERAL INTEREST Mobile United meeting Join Mobile United for the June general meeting Wednesday, June 27, 5:30 p.m. at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. Chresal Threadgill, incoming MCPSS Superintendent, will speak about his plan for Mobile’s public schools. Open to the public. Find us on Facebook @ mobileunited1. Pride Month movie night The Ben May Mobile Public Library will host a film screening of “Stonewall Uprising” at Bernheim Hall Wednesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Learn about the beginnings of the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement beginning June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn. Open to the general public. Distinguished Young Women National Finals The Distinguished Young Women program will have nightly activities Wednesday, June 27, through Saturday, June 30, at the Mobile Civic Center Theatre. Find us on Facebook @DistinguisedYW. Call 251-4383621 for tickets. Leading Ladies Mobile Join us at Moe’s Original Bar B Que downtown Thursday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. • FAIRHOPE: City of Fairhope hosts a 4th of July concert and fireworks display on Wednesday, July 4, at Henry George Park and Fairhope Municipal Pier. Baldwin Pops Band begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. • GULF SHORES: City of Gulf Shores will present a fireworks display and other family-friendly activities on Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m., Gulf State Park Pier. Daphne: Water slides, inflatables, games and more on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at 5 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex. Fireworks begin at dusk. for The Leading Ladies Awards Reception. An entity of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, Leading Ladies recognizes outstanding women and organizations in South Alabama, and is an important fundraising event for Girl Scouting in the southern Alabama service area. Tickets at interland3.donorperfect.net. Dauphin Island documentary The Sierra Club’s new film on the erosion of Dauphin Island, “A Disrupted System: Alabama’s Disappearing Barrier Island,” will be shown Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m. at the Ben May Branch of the Mobile Public Library. Panel discussion will follow. Free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at www. adisruptedsystem.org. Dauphin Island family movie series Join us at Dauphin Island’s West End Beach for free family movie nights. The Thursday, June 28, movie will be “Jaws” and on Friday, June 22, “Night Trolls.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com/calendar for the complete summer lineup. “Tea for Two” Come hear the first-hand experience, dedication, adventures and cautions from one of Fairhope’s fine police officers Thursday, June 28, 2 p.m. at Fairhope 36 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 Museum of History as part of its “Tea for Two” program. Visit cofairhope.com for more information. The B.O.L.D. Youth Conference The B.O.L.D Youth Conference is created to motivate and empower youth to boldly face fears of rejection, shame, guilt and any other issue that could prevent them from walking in true freedom. Join us beginning June 28 at 6 p.m. through June 30 at 2451 St. Stephens Road. Purchase tickets at boldexperience.eventbrite.com. Call 251-545-9940. Kids Days in Bienville Join us in Bienville Square this Thursday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this free event featuring make-and-take crafts, story time by the Mobile County Library, as well as a chance to visit their Book Mobile, Uncle Joe’s Rolling Zoo, kids karaoke, the Dauphin Island SeaLab’s hands-on traveling exhibit, Sunshine the Clown and friends with balloon crafts, and a chance to play with pirates! Visit www.ncsmobile.org. Friday at the Firehouse Come visit Firehouse Station 28 at 7050 Old Military Road in Theodore for open house Friday, June 29, 5:30-7 p.m. The public is encouraged to tour the fire station, trucks and equipment and meet firefighters. Free and open to the public on Fridays throughout the summer. For more information and locations follow Mobile Fire-Rescue on Facebook. Port of Mobile cruise Join us for a cruise through one of the nation’s busiest and most scenic waterways. Beginning at the Blakeley State Park dock Saturday, June 30, at 9 a.m. Cruise tickets cost $35 for adults/$17 for kids 6-12. To reserve your seat, call 251626-0798. For more information visit www. blakeleypark.com. Dog River clean-up paddle Join us Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. at the Eslava Creek Yak Club for another successful clean-up. We will go downstream of the trap and clean up around Bolton Branch. Family Health and Safety Fair Solid Rock Ministries will host its Family Health and Safety Fair on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be sessions on resume writing and free health screenings. Free food, games, music and giveaways. Call 251-644-1381. We love Satsuma Come join us Sunday, July 1, at Fred K. Wright Park, 6-8:30 p.m. for food, live, music, games and a fireworks show. Call 251-675-1280.

Public works job fair Join us for a job fair with representatives from the Mobile Public Works Department Monday, July 2, 6-7:30 p.m. at Dumas Wesley Community Center (126 Mobile St.). Hosted by councilmen Fred Richardson, C.J. Small and Levon Manzie. Dauphin Island Sea Lab excursion A beach dune and maritime forest excursion will be held Tuesday, July 3, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., leaving from the Estuarium on Dauphin Island. Learn about plants and see many coastal animals. Cost is $12 per person. Limited space, visit disl. org or call 251-861-2141, ext. 7545, for reservations. Grand Bay Watermelon Festival Come out to Grand Bay Odd Fellows Festival Park (10327 Taylor F. Harper Blvd.) on Tuesday, July 3, 3-7 p.m. for the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival. Festival continues July 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with $5 per vehicle admission for all-you-can-eat free watermelon, music, games and open car show. Visit grandbaywatermelonfestival.org. FUNDRAISERS Karen Clarke Andrews cancer benefit dinner Join us for food, fellowship and live music Saturday, June 30, at Blues Tavern, 11 a.m. until it ends. Raffles, corn-hole competitions, special auction items and music by Soul River Levee. Look for us on Facebook @bluestavernmobile. ARTS Tri-X Noise: a mobile photo installation Bill Danie is back on the road with a “popup” photo show representing 30 years of 35mm photographs — all non-digital darkroom prints. Hosted by Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m. Free for all ages. Garden sketch club Join us at Bellingrath Gardens every Friday for a relaxing afternoon of sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience are welcome. General admission ($5) for nonmembers. “Bent Broadway” The first-ever “Bent Broadway” will be hosted by Joe Jefferson Playhouse on Saturday, June 30, 7:30 p.m. This concert is intended to raise awareness and funds to support LGBTQ youth. Find us on Facebook and Instagram at BentBroadwayMobile. Katya Grineva concert Katya Grineva, piano soloist, will perform an “Enchanting Evening of Romantic Piano,” Saturday, June 30, 2:30-4 p.m. at the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center with a hors d’oeuvre reception 3:30-4 p.m. Visit www.katyagrineva.weebly.com for more information. “Hubble” Journey through distant galaxies to explore the grandeur and mysteries of our celestial surroundings, and accompany spacewalking astronauts as they attempt the most difficult and important tasks in NASA’s history. Through July 1. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com for showtimes. “Tornado Alley” Join “Storm Chasers” star Sean Casey and the researchers of VORTEX 2, the most ambitious effort ever to understand the origins and evolution of tornadoes, on this heart-pounding science adventure. Running July 2-8. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore. com for showtimes. “Pump Boys and Dinettes” The University of Alabama’s theater department presents the “Pump Boys” of the local gas station and their neighbors, the “Dinettes,” of the Double Cupp Diner, coming together for an evening of lively country and western music. June 26-29 at 8 p.m., South Baldwin Community Theatre (2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores). Admission: $20 for adults; $15 for children 12 and under. Call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz. Music in the Park Enjoy a free concert in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday through August. Bill Clark performs Friday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the entire summer lineup, visit spanishfortcenter.com/news/events. MUSEUMS “Water’s Extreme Journey” An exciting quest that transforms “you” into a drop of water entering a watershed as you travel from watershed to oceans while learning how clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Open daily through Sept. 3 at the Gulf Coast Exploreum. Visit exploreum.com for all the details. “Ice Age Imperials” Explore “Ice Age Imperials” at the History Museum of Mobile, through Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and woolly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Piyo Tone Join us Mondays and Thursdays through Aug. 2 at Stott’s Park (2150 N. Demetropolis Road), 6-6:45 p.m. Class fee $21. Call 251463-7980. Kickball pick-up games The Chickasaw Christian Community will host pick-up games Friday, June 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Chickasaw United Methodist Church. All ages welcome. Call 251-452-6466. Yoga on the Lawn Join us Sunday, July 1, 6-7 p.m. for free yoga at Historic Oakleigh House. Find us on Facebook @HistoricOakleighComplex. Mommy and Me yoga Practice yoga and bond with your baby. Class will focus on providing physical, mental and emotional support for new mothers. Bring yoga mat, water and baby blanket to Soul Shine Yoga (265 Young St., Fairhope). Tuesday, July 3, 11 a.m. Table Tennis Club Join us Mondays, 5:30-8 p.m., and Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. (adults only), at Laun Park (5401 Windmill Drive). Mike Ho, Baker HS Table Tennis coach, will help everyone with their game. Paddles provided or bring your own. All levels welcome; $1 at the door. Call 251-463-7980. WORKSHOPS Online Marketing 101 Join the WBA June 28, 9:30-11 a.m., for an interactive workshop learning the basics of online marketing for your small business. Understand online marketing, how to get customers to find you, blogging and the use of social media. $15 members, $20 non-members. Register online at www. womensbusinesscenter.com/events. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440. J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW UM softball pitcher Sanders earns All-American honors BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY I Softball • University of South Alabama softball players Devin Brown and Kaleigh Todd were both named first-team all-Sun Belt Conference. Haleigh Lowe was named to the league’s second-team. • Brown became the fourth player to be drafted in 40| L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 program history, as the right-hander was the 20th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2018 National Pro Fastpitch draft. The Mobile native was 18-16 this season with a 2.03 earned-run average to go along with 231 strikeouts. • Soon after, Todd was the 33rd overall pick by MohBEEL! USA in the inaugural American Softball Association draft. A third-team all-region by the NFCA, the senior infielder ended her career as South’s all-time career leader in hits (231), stolen bases (74), batting average (.374) and multi-hit games (63). The Moh-BEEL! USA team is playing its inaugural season at Satsuma High School. • The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) named two Spring Hill College players to the 2018 all-conference second-team unit. Sophomore left fielder Sarah Johnson (.297) and freshman second baseman Delaney Thomas (.400) both earned spots on the roster. Thomas is a Baker High graduate. Baseball • The SIAC awarded four SHC players postseason awards. Rob Ewald was named Relief Pitcher of the Year and junior catcher Brennan Fontenot was on the all-conference first-team. Junior Luke Wall and freshman Grayson Williams earned second-team recognition in the outfield. Ewald collected the second most saves in a single season after rolling up seven stops in 22.1 innings pitched. Fontenot hit .340 this year with 16 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for 43 RBIs. Wall hit .414 from the leadoff position. Williams, out of Mobile Christian, hit .375 in his first collegiate season with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. • USA had several players taken in the Major League Baseball Draft. Junior outfielder Travis Swaggerty was selected in the first round (10th overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in walks (54), fifth in on-base percentage (.455), tied for fifth in home runs (13), tied for eighth in runs scored (57) and 10th in slugging percentage (.526). He batted .296 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, 57 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 57 games played this season. Also drafted were junior third baseman Brendan Donovan in the seventh round by the St. Louis Cardinals (213th overall), junior left fielder Dylan Hardy in the 13th round (400th overall) by the Boston Red Sox, right-handed pitcher Zach Greene in the 15th round (447th overall) by the Miami Marlins, right-hander Tyler Carr in the 31st round (917th overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Drew LaBounty in the 40th round (1,196th overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays. • Catcher Carter Perkins and Swaggerty were each Photo | University of Mobile t was quite a season for the University of Mobile’s softball team. After winning the Southern States Athletic Conference’s regular-season title, the Rams advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ World Series for the 19th time. Two tough losses kept UM from adding another national trophy, but the team did finish with an outstanding 46-15 record and a No. 8 ranking in the final NAIA poll. Senior pitcher Karley Sanders was honored as firstteam NAIA All-American. She was the SSAC Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the all-conference regularseason and all-tournament teams. Sanders made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s second-team All-American squad and the first-team All-Region roster. While compiling a 23-3 record, she led the NAIA in earned run average (0.89), and ranked second in opponent batting average (.152) and hits allowed per games (3.6). “Karley has done an amazing job this year,” head coach Alison Cook told Lagniappe. “She stepped up to the plate for her team, doing what was needed in each game. She was a blessing to coach. She is truly a team player, who worked hard on the mound for her team. Her accolades were well deserving of her play.” It was Cook’s first season at the helm for the Rams. Thanks to the team’s success, she was named SSAC Coach of the Year. “This has been a great first year here at UM,” she said. “I have been blessed with a wonderful team and assistant coaches all working toward the same goals. Those accomplishments couldn’t be made without the support of the team and coaching staff. I look forward to continue the winning tradition of UM softball.” Joining Sanders on the first-team all-SSAC roster were junior catcher Ashley Sprayberry, junior infielder Maddie Burchell, junior outfielder Emily Fleetwood and freshman infielder Payton Adams. Burchell was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year. On the second-team were sophomore pitcher Hope Cain, senior pitcher Sydney O’Connor, freshman outfielder Allison Vincent and sophomore outfielder Savannah Woodruff. Named as Daktronics-NAIA Softball Scholar-Athletes were O’Connor, Sprayberry, senior Tyler Winkler and sophomore Kirstyn Torres. Other college athletes recognized for their play: University of Mobile senior pitcher Karley Sanders was honored as first-team NAIA All-American. named 2018 first-team All-Central Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings. Hardy and Swaggerty were named first-team all-SBC, while Carr, Donovan and Perkins were named second-team. Donovan was named to the Sun Belt All-Tournament Team after batting .300 with one double, one triple, three RBIs, five runs scored and five walks. • USA left-handed pitcher Zach Melton was named 2018 Google Cloud firstteam Academic All-District by CoSIDA. The senior from Foley had a 3.94 GPA as a finance major. He was 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA. • At the SSAC Awards Banquet, UM’s Christian Snow was named Newcomer of the Year. He was .401, while slugging .715 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. Braxton Rhodes was named Pitcher of the Year. He was 10-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104.1 innings. Both Snow and Rhodes were NAIA All-American Honorable Mention selections. The Rams finished second in the SSAC regular season, advanced to the NAIA playoffs and finished with a 42-17 record. Joining them on the SSAC first-team unit was pitcher Cody Campo. Making second-team were catcher Cody Evans, shortstop Cody Cox, outfielder Corey Wheaton and designated hitter Kyle Friday. Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes from UM were Norberto Torres, Logan Palmer and Wheaton.

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC This is the golden age of college football in Alabama BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t’s time for football fans in this state to pause for a moment to appreciate that we are currently in the golden age of Alabama football. By Alabama I don’t just mean the dynasty Nick Saban is masterminding in Tuscaloosa. No, I mean the entire state. First, let’s recognize that South Alabama, Troy and UAB have all beaten SEC teams recently. Last season, Jacksonville State lost to only Georgia Tech and in the second round of the FCS playoffs. But, of course, my proclamation of this being the best of times for football in this state revolves around the success enjoyed by Auburn and Alabama. Here is the money stat to back up that claim: Last season Auburn and Alabama combined for 23 wins. The 2013 season also produced 23 wins. The 2010 season was the best ever for combined success, with Auburn winning the national championship with a 14-0 record and Alabama winning 10 games, including a bowl win over Michigan State that was as impressive as any victory of the Saban era. This will be only the seventh time Alabama and Auburn both enter the season coming off of 10-win seasons. Three of those have been since 2010. In all, Auburn has 14 seasons of at least 10 wins. Alabama has 37. Before the recent success, the best combined season ever was probably 1974, when Alabama’s only loss was to Notre Dame in a bowl game to decide the national championship, while Auburn lost only to 42 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 Alabama and Florida in going 10-2. But entering 2018 is even better. Alabama is the reigning national champion, with its only loss coming in convincing fashion at Auburn. The Tide bounced back from that loss to end the regular season to dominate Clemson, then beat Georgia on the most spectacular and memorable play in program history. That’s the vibe the Tide takes into 2018. Auburn’s 10-4 record is deceiving because the Tigers went into the SEC Championship Game just three wins away from winning the national championship. That thought wasn’t outlandish, especially considering how complete the Tigers’ wins over Georgia and Alabama were. No team in history has ever had a month like the Tigers when they beat two rivals ranked No. 1. But those late-season victories took their toll and the beat-up Tigers were a shadow of their former selves when they faced Georgia a second time. As a result, a close game got away in the second half. The devastation of that loss led to a less-than-spirited effort against Central Florida in a bowl game loss. That brings us to 2018. Alabama is ranked No. 1 in almost every poll that matters entering the season. The Tide are the clear favorites where it matters most — that’s with the experts in the desert who put their money where their mouths are. Vegas has Alabama as a 5/11 favorite to at least make the playoffs. That means you would have to wager $2.20 in order to win $1 if you wanted to pick Alabama to make the playoff. Those numbers are ridiculous. But they show the confidence Saban has engendered in experts around the country. It doesn’t matter how many players leave for the NFL or whether there is a clear-cut starter at quarterback, nobody doubts Alabama is at the very least going to be a national championship contender again this year. But what about Auburn? Can the Tigers do their part to make sure Alabama and Auburn both have back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in history? Studying the Tigers’ game-by-game schedule, the answer would seem to be yes. The first challenge will be to overcome an odd and discouraging streak. When the Tigers open the season in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium it will be their third straight game in the new venue. It’s hard to imagine any college football team has ever played three straight games in the same stadium that wasn’t their own. The Tigers lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in their firstever appearance in the new venue. They lost the Chick-fil-A Bowl to Central Florida in their next game. Now they are set to face a Washington team that is as highly regarded as those two teams. While Auburn has 4/1 odds to reach the College Football Playoff, Washington is slightly more highly thought of at 3/1. That makes both teams among the top seven teams to make the playoffs. Auburn should be about a 3-point favorite at kickoff in the best game of the opening weekend. A loss wouldn’t end the championship hopes for either team, but Auburn’s schedule the rest of the way would make it extremely hard to bounce back and reach the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine any team winning road games at Georgia and at Alabama, then winning the SEC Championship Game a week later, which is what Auburn would have to do if it slips up early in the season. Regardless of how the details play out, this much is true: Entering the 2018 season there has never been more combined reasons for optimism for football fans in this state. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 - J u l y 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

There are no pyrotechnics involved but this stuff still sparkles. It’s gold, baby! Gold, I say! HGTV stars … Alabama! If you are like Boozie, you may watch a smidge too much HGTV. I watched so much “Fixer Upper” with Chip and Joanna Gaines for so long, I can’t even force myself to watch it anymore. I still love them. I just overdosed on them and needed a break. I do wish them all the best on the birth of their new baby boy, Crew, who entered this world last week. See? I know way too much about these people who I don’t know. Anyhoo, Joanna’s go-to carpenter on the show, Clint Harp, was spotted dining at Dumbwaiter in downtown Mobile last Friday night. Holy shiplap! I sure hope he ordered the Brussels sprouts appetizer. No word on why he was in town but we certainly hope he enjoyed his stay. Speaking of HGTV stars, that couple from Laurel, Mississippi — Ben and Erin Napier, the stars of “Home Town” — were spotted at Charles Phillips Antiques and Architecturals in Theodore recently. Who can blame them? I love that place. It is one of the coolest stores in town, if not the world. I’ll admit my Chip and Joanna fatigue has extended to all HGTV power couples (I’m down to watching just “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” at this point), so I haven’t seen “Home Town” but glad to see they’re spending money in MoCo. God bless ‘em! Pooping Lady Bandit? The Mobile County Sheriff Office’s Facebook Page “TEAM SHERIFF” can provide a few chuckles and even raise a few eyebrows from time to time. Their creative use of hashtags in a recent post did not leave much to the imagination (unfortunately). “MCSO and MPD need your help in identifying this man in video (See for yourself at: www.facebook. com/Mobilecountysheriffsoffice). If this Dude is not already a convicted felon, he is well on his way to being a card carrying #urinedavideo. On June 11, the man in video, smashes the glass door to Wilson Dismukes on Airport Boulevard. He stole over $1500.00 in lawn equipment. The surveillance video shows him pulling into parking lot in a red vehicle with a female passenger. We can’t show you what she does in the parking lot... #itwasgross #shedidnotwipe #classylady,” the post read. Ewwwwww, what is wrong with people? I mean, your boyfriend had already broken into the store, could you have not just pooped in their bathroom, for heaven’s sake? Please make sure to watch the video so we catch this dumb criminal and his defecating damsel. Bonnie and Clyde take a dip Speaking of entertaining police reports, this one caught my eye from the Mobile Police Department. “On Saturday, June 22, 2018 at approximately 2:30 p.m. police responded to the area of 1310 Tingle Circle East in reference to subjects swimming in the retention pond. Police located a male subject and a female subject, who wore only a shirt, running to a Mercury Grand Marquis. Investigation revealed the male subject had stolen a display cellphone from Best Buy and attempted to steal other items.” There is just so much goodness in this. Who decides to go for a little dip … in a retention pond … with only a shirt on (lady) … at 2:30 in the afternoon … after stealing a bunch of stuff from Best Buy? Quite the morning these two had! They were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, among other things, so maybe that explains this … somewhat. Beyonce’s sis in town? Word on the street in the OGD is that Beyonce’s sister is renting a house somewhere in Oakleigh. I don’t know which sister. The half sister, the whole sister or the stepsister. I just heard sister. And I don’t know which house. But be on the lookout! And, of course, let me know if you see Solange (or the other ones). Well kids, that’s all I got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ HGTV star lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!