Lagniappe June 20 - June 26, 2018  

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Big stink SEWAGE BACKUP IN CITY HALL AFTER WATER CUT OFF P BY JASON JOHNSON 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 How long the closures might last is unclear, Gardner said, because addressing the problem could require calling an emergency meeting of the Prichard City Council. Despite the temporary judicial order reinstating the city’s water service, Gardner said no progress has been made so far in the dispute with the water board, which the city has had a sometimes contentious relationship within the recent years. In a letter to the city received on June 11, the water board notified the city of Prichard that it owned a total of $243,148 connected to four delinquent accounts. It didn’t specify the nature of those accounts but threatened to cut the city’s water service by June 15 if the bill wasn’t paid. However, Gardner says the accounts are related to the city’s fire hydrants, the maintenance for which falls under the water board’s responsibilities. Gardner and the city’s attorney claim there have been ongoing issues with several of those hydrants, including some that do function at all. Gardner says he’s been trying to deal with the concerns about fire hydrants since last October and said this week that the city of Prichard isn’t going to pay for a service it isn’t actually receiving. “We have found 400 hydrants with major issues, including 20 that didn’t work at all,” Gardner said. “We pay a water bill at each particular building, and those are current. They also have no association to any hydrants. One has nothing to do with the other.” Gardner suggested the water board cut the water service to the city’s properties because cutting the service to fire hydrants “would cause catastrophic safety issues for citizens.” Instead, he said the issues at city hall have caused “irreparable harm to the city.” Photo/Lagniappe richard officials made the decision to close the city’s municipal complex for an undisclosed period Tuesday afternoon due to a sewage overflow that occurred in the midst of an ongoing dispute with the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Prichard. Mayor Jimmie Gardner says the issues at city hall are the result of the water board cutting the water service to all of the city’s buildings Monday afternoon due to an ongoing dispute about billing for fire hydrants. Gardner told Lagniappe facilities that saw their water services cutoff included the city’s golf course, animal control building, senior citizens center, the public library and city hall. Shortly after the service was terminated, the city filed a request for a temporary restraining order in court and a judge ordered the water board to reinstate the city’s water service for a 10-day period while the parties work out the funding dispute between them. However, when the service resumed at city hall on Monday evening, Gardner said “the pressure was such it pushed water from toilets and sinks out onto the floor” of the bathrooms and eventually into other areas of city hall, including rooms used for Prichard’s municipal court. “Remember, they had not been able to flush those toilets, which had been used,” he said. “It pushed the contents of those toilets out into the floors, the bathrooms and throughout the courtrooms down the hallway.” As of Tuesday afternoon, Gardner said city hall and some other buildings still don’t have running water, either. Because it creates a potential “biohazard,” Gardner said city hall would remain closed until the situation there is addressed. Other facilities could be affected as well. A billing dispute left Prichard City Hall waterless and covered in sewage. Currently, the water board is only speaking through Maxine James, a public relations specialist with Alexander Shunnarah and Associates. She told Lagniappe that the temporary restraining order granted to the city wasn’t an indication that the court favored one side or the other. In a press statement released Monday, James said the water board had “hoped to avoid taking the measures” to end water service at certain city facilities, but was forced to due to the city’s failure to satisfy its “a large, past-due balance.” “As recently as today, the water board communicated its willingness to enter into a payment plan with the city, but Mayor Gardner again refused to entertain reasonable attempts at resolving the dispute,” she wrote. “The water board holds all customers to the same standard, and if individual citizens and businesses are required to pay for water services in a timely manner, there is no reason why the city should not be made to fulfill its obligations in the same manner.” James also noted that Gardner has been asked to address the issue of the delinquent water board bill by the Prichard City Council, which called an emergency meeting to held Tuesday evening to address the issue. As for the ongoing dispute, James said the water board “anticipates this matter to be resolved through the court system, although it does not believe [that] should be necessary.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Funny business COMIC COWBOYS SEEK LEADERSHIP CHANGE AFTER ‘DECLINE IN PUBLIC RESPECT’ BY JASON JOHNSON I nternal communications between members of the Comic Cowboys reveal infighting over the future of Mobile’s most controversial parading society. The Cowboys have been a staple of Fat Tuesday parades for more than a century, known for their floats adorned with satirical cartoons and political commentary and their longtime slogan, “Without Malice.” Internally, however, certain members have been waging a campaign to bring about what they say is a “peaceful, but necessary, change” in the organization’s leadership in hopes of returning the Cowboys to “a level of respect and enjoyment that has been in steady decline.” On April 25, attorney Richard Corrigan sent a letter to Tony Marsal, who represents the legal interests of the organization. In the letter, Corrigan lays out a number of issues the members he represents have raised. The letter makes the case that current leadership has not held elections for officers in a number of years and has routinely kept other members from accessing information about the organization’s membership and finances that, as a nonprofit, members claim they are entitled to review. “It is my understanding that several members have requested certain information from those in charge over the past few years but that these requests have been denied,” Corrigan wrote. “For instance, one member requested a membership roll. This was declined. Another asked to see ‘the books,’ and was shown some sort of balance sheet.” While the Comic Cowboys earned their fame skewering public officials and current events and have done so since 1884, the group drew a firestorm of criticism in 2017 after some of its floats were deemed racist and offensive. In the ensuing controversy, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Councilman Joel Daves publicly resigned from the group, which has historically included a number of public officials and other influential Mobilians among its membership. In his correspondence, Corrigan seemed to acknowledge the controversy, writing that the Cowboys had “suffered a significant decline in public respect in recent years.” “Politicians that formerly were members have all left, save for one that I can think of. One,” Corrigan’s letter reads. “This decline is directly and solely due to the poor decisionmaking of a few people that deem themselves above the rules.” While the letter doesn’t specifically mention the backlash against the Cowboys’ 2017 parade, it was a hot-button issue at the time and in the weeks leading up to this year’s carnival season. The City Council was asked to step in, but declined to do so, citing “First Amendment” concerns. Instead, the organization issued a statement reminding the public of its slogan and promising to “take everyone’s feelings into consideration” during the 2018 parade. By most objective accounts, the floats this year were tame compared to 2017, when the organization targeted the Black Lives Matter movement and the predominantly African-American city of Prichard. Aside from public perception, the letter also raises concerns about escalating fines for missing events that, according to Corrigan, aren’t mentioned in the organization’s bylaws. He suggested continuing the practice could affect the group’s ability to attract and retain new members. It also claims some members have been excluded from participating in the Cowboys’ annual parade based on “the personal grievances of those in charge,” among other complaints. “Apparently, those in charge believe that they have rights in things which belong to the organization, to wit: packing cases of beer and bottles of whiskey off to college with their children,” the letter reads. “If an ordinary member was caught doing that, they would be kicked out, arrested or both. This is also a violation of the statutory prohibition against individuals profiting from their membership in a nonprofit corporation.” Interestingly, Corrigan makes reference to an undisclosed issue that he called a “Damoclean sword hanging over the head of the organization” that he would only discuss in person. For those unfamiliar with ancient Sicilian parables, the “Sword of Damocles” is a story of a common man allowed to sit on a king’s throne under the condition that a sword be hung over his head by a single strand of hair to signify the “imminent and ever-present peril faced by those in positions of power.” Reached for comment, Corrigan declined to elaborate on exactly what the “Damoclean” concern might be or to speak to internal discussions within the organization. He also said neither he nor the clients he represents ever intended his correspondence to be publicized. Marsal did not immediately respond to requests to comment for this story. More recently, a group of “Concerned Cowboys” seeking to make changes within the organization penned a separate letter to all members on June 12 detailing their recent discussions with the current leadership. Their tone was not positive. “Needless to say, this effort to put bylaws in place and properly enforce them was met with strenuous opposition and stonewalling by the present regime,” the letter reads. “It was only when the group was pushed to the point of hiring an attorney that the stonewallers agreed to discuss the objectives of the group.” The letter also details a plan to push for new officer elections at the Cowboys’ annual meeting later this year and includes a mail-in ballot for several positions within the organization. The “Concerned Cowboys” said they expect those ballots to be rejected, though they still plan to submit those elected officers for a floor vote at the meeting. Because the communications that made this reporting possible were intended to be private, Lagniappe will not publish any names contained within them other than those of the paid attorneys representing the parties involved. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Wash me MOBILE CITY COUNCIL DENIES CAR WASH APPEAL T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile City Council upheld the Planning Commission’s denial of a planned unit development (PUD) for a car wash in midtown on Tuesday. Councilors voted unanimously to deny the appeal brought by developer Rob Myers of the May 18 Planning Commission decision to deny a PUD for a car wash at the southeast corner of Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue. Casey Pipes, an attorney for Myers, argued commissioners went beyond their authority in denying the PUD based on zoning regulations that didn’t legally exist in a 2008 ordinance. “The Planning Commission denial is not based on any valid ground,” he said. “They went off in a different direction.” During the May 18 meeting, commissioners based the decision largely on letters suggesting limitations on the commercial rezoning of the property. Attorney Jim Rossler, working on behalf of the city’s legal department, laid out the case during the May meeting. During the 2008 rezoning to commercial of the former Graf Dairy property, residents within 300 feet were sent letters explaining that the property would be rezoned to allow a bank. A first batch of letters sent to residents also explained that any other commercial use could be acceptable under the ordinance, Rossler said. However, the initial hearing in 2008 was held over and a second batch of letters went out alerting residents to the commercial rezoning for a bank, this time without the caveat, Rossler said. The agenda for the meeting in question only mentioned the bank rezoning as well. The City Council ultimately approved the rezoning, Rossler said. The city advertised it and sent out written notices again. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 Once again, he said, the notices only referred to the bank. On Tuesday, Pipes argued the mistaken letters don’t carry legal weight because state law doesn’t require the city to send out letters. Pipes said state law says the city “may” send letters. “The letters sent out showed suggested uses,” he said. “It’s not the only use allowed. Rob’s getting a different set of treatment.” To complicate the issue, Pipes said the car wash PUD was approved in 2016. Once it was approved Myers purchased the property in question for $675,000. The PUD for the property expired and in an attempt to follow the rules, Myers needed approval again to allow an access road, Pipes said. “The application was denied because of a zoning problem that doesn’t exist,” he said. Donald Stewart, an attorney representing the neighbors, called the placement of a car wash “illegal use of the property” in question. He argued that the commission’s 2008 letter does mean that the use of the property is limited to that of a bank or drug store and that the opinion of the city’s legal team was in line with that. Stewart suggested Myers seek to have the property rezoned properly, but told councilors neighbors would fight it. In other business, the council delayed a vote, per its rules, on a spatial needs assessment for a combined Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue headquarters on the site of the current police headquarters on Government Street. The proposed $99,260 agreement between the city and Architects Design Group would cover the cost of a detailed spatial needs assessment, site analysis and estimated costs associated with construction of a building. Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber said a new joint facility can be built while the current police headquarters are in use and then the older building can be demolished. The future of the Central Fire Station, which currently houses MFRD administration, is less clear. Barber admitted the fire station in question is “very dear” to MFRD staff and told councilors it was too early to discuss what might happen to the building. In addition to housing the administrations of both the police and fire departments, the proposed joint complex would include fire station 23, which is currently located on Airport Boulevard. Rodney McManus, vice president of Architects Design Group, told councilors that cities have found roughly a 20 percent square footage savings when combining headquarters “because many rooms can be shared.” The assessment should take four to five months to complete, McManus said, THE PROPOSED $99,260 AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY AND ARCHITECTS DESIGN GROUP WOULD COVER THE COST OF A DETAILED SPATIAL NEEDS ASSESSMENT, SITE ANALYSIS AND ESTIMATED COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF A BUILDING.” and at that point a second phase can begin, which would give the city set plans for the project. The council also discussed changing a city ordinance to require residents repairing blighted structures to use plexiglass instead of plywood to cover open windows and doorways. While the cost of the plexiglass would be more in the beginning, it would last longer and thus be cheaper in the long run, Deputy Director of Municipal Enforcement David Daughenbaugh said. Under the current city ordinance, those repairing structures can use plywood to cover holes. Untreated plywood can begin deteriorating within 15 to 30 days after it is placed on a structure. Treated, or painted, plywood will begin breaking down in about six months, Daughenbaugh said. Not only will the plexiglass last longer, but it is shatter-resistant and looks nicer, Daughenbaugh said. The council plans to take up the ordinance amendment in a committee meeting.

BAYBRIEF | HEALTH CARE Restrained FAMILY QUESTIONS SON’S DEATH AT ALTAPOINTE FACILITY BY JASON JOHNSON T he family of a 14-year-old who died after being pened next. restrained at BayPointe Hospital is accusing staff Davis’ family, who are being represented by attorney members of using excessive force, but state officials Jerome Carter, have released a series of videos on social have indicated they followed proper procedures. media in recent weeks that include statements from people Located in West Mobile and owned by AltaPointe, who purportedly witnessed the staff taking down and BayPointe Hospital is a free-standing psychiatric hospital restraining Davis at BayPointe on May 22. specializing in inpatient care for children and adolescents. Though the witnesses in the video are not identified by It offers long-term treatment in a name, some claim to be either Bayresidential setting, but also short-term Pointe patients or former AltaPointe stabilization services. employees. At least three of them Jermaine Davis, 14, became a claim they heard Davis say somepatient at BayPointe on May 17 after thing to the effect that he “couldn’t his family voluntarily placed him breathe” during the scuffle. FIVE DAYS AFTER HIS there for what was intended to be “They had him on his stomach, ARRIVAL, THOUGH, DAVIS a weeklong stay. According to his which is absolutely not a proper mother, Earnestine Perdue, Davis restraint protocol,” one unidentified DIED AFTER AN ALTERCAhad previously been diagnosed with former employee told Carter. “A autism and bipolar disorder. proper restraint should always have a TION WITH STAFF MEMFive days after his arrival, though, consumer’s shoulders perpendicular BERS AT THE HOSPITAL Davis died after an altercation to the floor so that there is no obwith staff members at the hospital struction of their breathing.” THAT REQUIRED HIM TO BE that required him to be restrained. Carter has also accused AltaAltaPointe said the incident began Pointe of not being straightforward RESTRAINED. after Davis showed signs of aggresin its initial response to Davis’ death, siveness and instability while he was claiming some of the witnesses under observation. he’s spoken to gave an account that “Staff with specialized training in handling such events “contradicts substantially” what administrators initially responded with customary and accepted procedures to told Davis’ family. minimize danger to the patient, other patients and staff,” “Initially, there were concerns about there not being AltaPointe spokesperson April Douglas said in a statement. any video of what happened to their son, but the informa“These procedures were effective in calming the patient.” tion they received from the administration of the hospital, There appear to be two different versions of what hapfrom our investigation, is turning out not to be full and complete,” Carter said. “Even to this day, they’ve still not been afforded the opportunity to see the video that we’ve confirmed does exist.” Carter said his firm has demanded AltaPointe preserve any and all evidence from the events that led up to Jermaine Davis’ death, including any security footage. As a medical provider, AltaPointe is limited in what it can disclose about any patient but released a brief statement acknowledging Davis did stop breathing. However, Douglas said Davis stopped breathing after he’d been subdued by the staff, not during the struggle. Both she and AltaPointe CEO Tuerk Schlesinger have maintained the staff members’ response was appropriate. “With constant in-person monitoring and observation, it was noted [Davis] later stopped breathing,” Douglas wrote in the statement. “Prompt medical attention was provided by our medical staff and 911 was notified immediately.” Some of the witnesses Carter has presented say they saw the incident as it occured, but Douglas noted the standard procedure for dealing with an aggressive patient would be to remove bystanders from the area, including any patients or nonessential personnel. Douglas also said AltaPointe hasn’t shared any surveillance video with Davis’ family because they “started litigation maneuvers” immediately. The results of a state autopsy are still pending, so an official cause of death has not yet been identified. However, an initial investigation by surveyors from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) suggests proper standards were followed. After conducting a survey at BayPointe on May 31 following a complaint about Davis’ death, Tonya Blankenship, who works with ADPH’’s Bureau of Health Provider Standards, wrote in a June letter, “... the complaint was unsubstantiated, and there were no deficiencies cited.” Douglas said ADPH reviewed footage of Davis being restrained, went through documents related to his treatment and interviewed staff members and doctors as part of that investigation. As for Davis’ family, Carter has yet to bring any type of legal action on their behalf, though he has publicly mentioned pursuing a medical malpractice lawsuit. He says that would be the most appropriate path forward because of the death occurring at a hospital. While Carter plans to continue his firm’s investigation of the events preceding Davis’ death, he said he has encouraged local police and prosecutors to investigate the matter as well. At the family’s request, the Mobile Police Department did follow up with ADFS and the staff at BayPointe about Davis’ death earlier this month, though MPD spokesperson Charlette Solis said there were “no signs of criminal conduct or foul play” at this time. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Role reversal BALDWIN COUNTY NOW IN HURRY TO NEGOTIATE SCHOOL SPLIT BY JOHN MULLEN T ime after time, the newly formed Gulf Shores Board of Education reiterated its position of starting the new system this school year. Time after time, the Baldwin County Board of Education replied with “what’s the rush?” Ultimately, Interim State Superintendent Ed Richardson agreed with the Baldwin position and Gulf Shores won’t take over schools in the city until July 2019. But now it’s the county in a hurry to get the split negotiations going and completed and Gulf Shores asking “what’s the rush?” Dr. Matt Akin, the system’s superintendent, is just now getting acclimated to his new job and new town after officially starting on June 1. “I know that Baldwin County reached out before I started, saying ‘we want to do this soon’ and we certainly want to do it soon,” Akin said. “I would hope and expect those discussions would begin with the state department and the state superintendent this summer. My goal is to be done no later than early fall and hopefully sooner than that. We want to get it right but we want to do it quickly.” Nash said with Akin now in town and working, they have more time to plan and prepare. “I am glad we are now able to talk every day if we need to to decide what we’re going to do next,” Campbell said. “We have a very good plan and I think that powers that be who will be involved will also agree with the things we are doing.” One of the biggest hurdles facing both teams is how to handle students who don’t live in the city limits and if they can finish at Gulf Shores High School. “There are some critical items, and the biggest question we get from anyone in the public is what is going to be the out-of-district policy,” Board President Kevin Corcoran said. “We can formulate an out-of-district policy, but what would require the acquiescence of the Baldwin County Board of Education, and what would be the related tax dollars associated with those students.” Akin said state law defines how funds follow the students to the school they attend. “We can have our own out-of-district policy but we can’t dictate tax dollars,” Akin said. “The law dictates those. We would certainly get our share of tax dollars for those students, but whether or not tax dollars from Orange Beach would follow them is something we couldn’t dictate.” The wild card in the mix is the construction of the new Orange Beach grades 7 through 12 school planned for opening for the 2019-20 school year. “We’re thrilled to see that,” Corcoran said. “I think we’ve got a situation where island students will have the best of both worlds. If they want a brand new shiny penny in a county system, they know they’ll be able to attend Orange Beach. If they want to be under an autonomous city school system that has local vision, then they’ll be able to attend Gulf Shores City Schools.” Lagniappe emailed questions to the Baldwin County Board of Education on June 15 for comment on this story, but as of press time received no return replies. District 3 UNDERWOOD FORCES INCUMBENT DORSEY TO RUNOFF BY JOHN MULLEN P olitical newcomer Billie Jo Underwood of Summerdale came within 450 votes of winning without a runoff for the District 3 seat on the Baldwin County Commission. And she did so against Tucker Dorsey, an experienced commissioner seeking his third term. Underwood tallied 48 percent of the vote in the June 5 primary and Dorsey finished with 38 percent. Will McDaniel finished a distant third. “I feel honored that the people of Baldwin County came out and voted for me, enabling me to be in the runoff,” Underwood said. “Being the only district that had three candidates, I knew from the beginning that it was a possibility, but during the night of the primary, there were times when it appeared that we may win outright, but it didn’t happen.” Dorsey can marshal his forces and begin the battle to make up ground between now and the July 17 runoff election. He received 10,566 votes to Underwood’s 13,244 in the primary. “It’s a new race, a new day,” Dorsey said. “You kind of feel like you tied the first set and now we got another chance to go out there and play again.” He’ll go out there armed with information on how he did in different areas of the county and which precincts to concentrate on. “The benefit is you get to look at the voting boxes and see where you were stronger and see where you weaker,” Dorsey said. “You try to go through that data and figure out strategically how do you go make a better imprint and impact on that community of voters.” 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 Underwood won all but 12 of 49 precincts in the county and both the provisional and absentee boxes. “All throughout the campaign, people have been excited about the opportunity for a change in leadership for District 3,” Underwood said. “My campaign was a true grassroots effort, and along with my family and friends, we worked very hard to get our message out to the people of Baldwin County.” She said during the runoff her campaign will be spreading the same message and continue to work hard. Dorsey will look to sway voters by pointing out his years of working with county citizens during his two terms. There will be at least two new members on the commission for the next term. “Now … the message we want to put out is experience matters more now than ever,” Dorsey said. “We’ve got two new folks, and certainly Commissioner Gruber does a good job and has been around the county a long time. You’ve got to have experienced leadership to some degree.” In District 1 Jeb Ball beat out longtime incumbent Frank Burt and Joe Davis beat John Lake to win District 2, a seat vacated by Chris Elliott, who is running for the Alabama Senate. Davis faces Democrat Amber Smith in the November general election. As of May 30, Underwood raised $42,698 and had $4,438.83, spending a total of $38,259.17 on the campaign. Dorsey raised $90,520,317 through May 30 and had $45, 455 left, meaning he’s spent $46,161.58 on the campaign.

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS For the record JUDICIAL CANDIDATE DISCUSSES 2011 ‘INEFFECTIVE COUNSEL’ RULING BY JASON JOHNSON W hile serving a sentence in state prison, Toby Priest heard about a lot of inmates trying to appeal convictions based on their legal representation, but knew of few who managed to actually do it. Priest was in prison because he turned down plea deals in hopes of clearing his name after being charged with a 2007 gas station robbery. While Priest acknowledges the run-ins with the law he’s had before and since, he maintains to this day he didn’t commit that robbery. “They said I could walk out of that jail on five years’ probation and go home, but why would you plead guilty to something you didn’t do?” Priest told Lagniappe. “How can they prove that I’m guilty when I wasn’t even there? I couldn’t even fathom that could happen in our legal system.” If you believe Priest is innocent, though, that’s exactly what did happen. After his trial, he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in an Alabama prison. Nearly four years into the sentence, Priest had made at least one prior attempt to appeal his conviction. Eventually, with the help of his family’s own investigative work, he rolled the dice and filed what’s known as a Rule 32 petition in hopes of getting a new trial based on the performance his original attorney gave during his 2008 robbery trial. His court-appointed attorney in that trial was Brandy Hambright, who is currently seeking the GOP nomination for Mobile County Circuit Court, Place 6. Priest’s attempt to question Hambright’s dedication in that trial was ultimately successful, and his conviction was overturned in 2011. In a retrial of the same case, a key witness who identified Priest as the robber in the 2008 trial said he could not do so again confidently in 2011. As a result, the state moved to drop all charges. Former Circuit Judge Charles Graddick found Hambright “failed in her constitutional duty” to represent Priest in 2008 by not interviewing or subpoenaing an eyewitness whose testimony likely would have changed the outcome of his trial. The witness was Laura Stewart-Wyatt. Priest was accused of robbing a gas station on Old Shell Road in April 2007. Partial fingerprints and blood samples, though limited, weren’t a match for Priest’s, so the state’s case focused heavily the robbery’s eyewitnesses — a clerk named Tirupathi Mangalarapu, who spoke limited English, and Wyatt, who was in the store buying a drink. Mangalarapu identified Priest among several photographs investigators showed him the day of the robbery, even though some of the initial descriptions he gave of the suspect didn’t match Priest’s height, weight or hair color at the time. Wyatt has always maintained the robber wasn’t Priest, but she moved to Wyoming shortly after the robbery and wasn’t at Priest’s 2008 trial. Mangalarapu was, and in his ruling overturning Priest’s conviction, Graddick acknowledged that Mangalarapu’s testimony was likely instrumental in convincing the jury Priest was guilty. He saw the absence of Wyatt’s testimony as impactful, especially given that Hambright had been provided her name, address and phone number before the trial. In his 2011 ruling, Graddick wrote that, “but for [Hambright’s] errors, the result would have been different.” “[Hambright], who was present at the hearing and heard the direct testimony of Wyatt, admitted her ineffectiveness by her failure to interview and subpoena Wyatt in the defense of [Priest],” Graddick continued. “[Hambright] testified that in her judgment, had she interviewed and subpoenaed Wyatt to the trial, [Priest] would not have been convicted.” While she declined to be interviewed in 2011, Hambright recently discussed the outcome of Priest’s 2008 trial with Lagniappe. She said she didn’t subpoena Wyatt because she expected the state to do so, which would have made her available at trial for cross examination by the defense. Hamright said she prepared for cross examination but found on “the eve of the trial” Wyatt wasn’t going to appear. During the trial, Hambright submitted the statement Wyatt gave to detectives on the day of the robbery into evidence, as opposed to forcing her to travel from Wyoming on short notice. Hambright said she believed at the time that Wyatt had “nothing further to add.” “[The detective] testified to the description given by Ms. Wyatt immediately following the robbery, which was, in its entirety, contradictory to Mr. Priest’s features,” she said. “I considered Ms. Wyatt’s description as one of several points of reasonable doubt for the jury to consider.” Hambright said she agreed with Graddick, though, adding “a failure to admit error, when the error and prejudice are or become apparent, is to deny an accused his or her rights.” She said the state’s decision to ultimately dismiss the case against Priest reinforced the decision as well. As for her role, Hambright said she was “forthright in [her] error” because she recognizes the role attorneys and prosecutors play in ensuring defendants are given a fair trial. “As Americans, we enjoy constitutional rights, of which the judicial branch is the ultimate protector,” she wrote. “Should it become apparent that any level of the judicial process has been compromised, it is an attorney and/or judge’s sworn oath to admit error and restore those constitutional rights to the accused.” Some of Priest’s family members have also questioned why some of the statements Hambright and Wyatt made during the Rule 32 hearings in 2011 appear to be at odds with one another. In a submitted affidavit, Hambright claimed she “spoke with [Wyatt] prior to trial” in 2008, but on the stand, Wyatt testified she had not even heard Hambright’s name until she was contacted by Priest’s family about the Rule 32 proceedings. Asked about the juxtaposition, Hambright said she couldn’t recall specific details about how her office communicated with witnesses ahead of the trial because it happened 10 years ago. “It is possible Ms. Wyatt was contacted by another person in my office, working under my guidance. It is also possible I reached out to Ms. Wyatt personally,” she wrote. “What I know and clearly remember is that I did not contact Ms. Wyatt after becoming aware that she would not be present at trial, but rather decided to rely on her written statement given to the police at the time of the robbery.” Most would assume a man who spent more than three years in jail because of “ineffective counsel” would harbor a grudge against said counsel. Yet, Priest doesn’t seem to. He said he doesn’t have any “bitterness” toward Hambright but couldn’t say the same for Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich or the lead prosecutor at both of his trials, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright. Priest said he didn’t question Hambright’s representation until after his conviction, adding that she was “professional” throughout all of his original trial. However, he did say he believes the public would want to know about his experience as her client. “When I see Brandy’s ads, it makes her sound like a real crusader for justice,” he said. “They’re saying she has got 18 years of experience, but my [Rule 32] case was in 2010, and it didn’t seem to me like she was very experienced at all at that point.” BAYBRIEF | POLITICS ‘Discipline imposed’ STATE BAR RELEASES DOCUMENTS ON ZEIGLER’S LICENSE SURRENDER BY ROBERT HOLBERT AND DALE LIESCH M ultiple sources at both the state and local level have confirmed State Auditor Jim Zeigler’s surrender of his law license in February was the result of a disciplinary action related to legal work he performed for a personal client, and not done of his own volition as he has repeatedly claimed. Zeigler is also not eligible to apply for reinstatement to the state bar for five years. In recent weeks Zeigler has told Lagniappe and other media outlets he surrendered his license because he decided not to run for attorney general and would no longer need it, but multiple sources close to the matter have told Lagniappe the surrender was forced and the result of a complaint filed with the Mobile Bar Association related to a case Zeigler handled personally. Zeigler has previously called allegations of a complaint “rumors” and said they popped up right before the June 5 GOP primary. In 2014, upon officially becoming state auditor, Zeigler said he was notified he was no longer eligible to be a full member of the state bar. He said he would have to become a “special member” and would not be allowed to give legal advice and could not refer cases to other lawyers. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 At the time, he said he decided to keep his license active in order to use it as auditor. “I intended to serve as an attorney for the taxpaying public in filing lawsuits and ethics complaints,” he said. “I wanted to make the state auditor a monitor of waste.” He said he could not do that, and instead has used outside attorneys for lawsuits. Given the limitations, and the fact he would not be running for attorney general, he decided to give up his license earlier this year, he said. “I’ve been very actively legally, but as a citizen,” Zeigler said. “This is working well.” Follow-up calls to Zeigler have not been returned. Phillip McCallum, executive director of the Alabama Bar Association, was unable to offer much information regarding Zeigler’s surrender of his license due to confidentiality requirements, but did confirm Zeigler is not eligible to have his license reinstated for five years. That is the same length of time a disbarred attorney must wait before being able to apply for readmission to the bar. On June 14 the state bar released the May 9 order from the Supreme Court accepting the voluntary surrender of Zeigler’s license and ordering the cancellation of “the privilege granted to James W. Zeigler to practice law in all the Courts of the State of Alabama.” The order lists both Zeigler and the Disciplinary Commission of the Alabama State Bar Association as principals in the matter. Also released was an April 18 order from the bar’s Disciplinary Commission accepting the surrender of Zeigler’s license, as well as his Feb. 19 letter to the bar’s general counsel, Doug McKelvey, resigning from the bar and surrendering his license, as well as returning his bar membership card. “My resignation and surrender of license are voluntary and immediate,” he wrote. Investigation of the ABA’s website lists Zeigler’s license surrender on its “Discipline History” page, placing him alongside attorneys who have either been disbarred or forced to surrender their licenses as a result of legal malpractice. Under the heading “Discipline Imposed,” it reads “Surrender of license” next to a description identifying Zeigler as the attorney disciplined. Zeigler, whose practice was called Zeigler Elder Care, has spoken with Lagniappe twice regarding the matter and insisted his license surrender was nothing more than his desire to not have to pay bar dues and malpractice insurance and that he does not intend to work as an attorney again. He has denied being the subject of a bar complaint. On June 15, al.com reported Zeigler told the news site any voluntary surrender of a license always goes through the bar’s Disciplinary Commission and that he was neither asked nor forced to surrender the license. McCallum did verify a license surrender would go through the Disciplinary Commission, although he did not say if any lawyers actually ever do surrender their license absent some kind of bar complaint and disciplinary investigation. Attorneys who retire have the option to simply go inactive rather than actually give up their license. Zeigler is currently running for re-election as state auditor and is the Republican nominee. He faces Democrat Miranda Joseph in November. Neither Joseph nor her campaign chairman, Horace McCoy, returned phone calls seeking comment.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Show us a plan to get off the bottom ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM reading and the point is made. The biggest issues facing Alabama have nothing to do with sanctuary cities, the Second Amendment or abortion. Low taxes are great as long as you can do the things that need to be done, and it’s pretty clear from where we fall on most of these lists that we’re falling short. I’m sure there are plenty of people for whom having the lowest property taxes in the country is more important than good public education, decent health care and quality infrastructure, but I doubt that’s the average Alabamian. So that’s why it’s worth talking about. And it’s why the people who want to run our state ought to be made to stand out in public and discuss their plans. It’s terrific that Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is enjoying a growing economy, and new automobile plants in the north and new airline assembly lines in the south are great indicators we are indeed competitive despite these embarrassingly low rankings. But we should strive for better. Just being middle of the road would be a huge improvement. About 20 years ago I made a decision to come back to Alabama to make a life, and I’m so glad I did. But I’d still like to see us climb off the bottom of the list and reach our potential. That doesn’t mean we need the highest taxes in America or more government intrusion into our lives, but it is going to take some real vision and an actual plan. So come on, Gov. Ivey and Mayor Maddox — get together and tell us how you’re going to get us there. We deserve a chance to hear your plans. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 moving to a new place. Trying to sell #47 in education isn’t easy. “Look at it this way, folks, your kids are going to feel a lot smarter when they get here.” And there is the revenue issue to consider. USA Today ranks Alabama as the 14th best state in terms of tax burden, with 8.7 percent taxes as part of overall income. That’s not bad until you put it in context. We’re also fourth from bottom in average annual income ($38,896); #36 in income tax collections per capita ($687); have the lowest property tax collections per capita ($522); and seventh lowest general sales tax collections per capita ($507). Essentially, we don’t take in much money, so there’s not much to spend. Like most, I’m no fan of paying more taxes than necessary, but when you consider where we fall in such important rankings as education, opportunity and health care, I can’t help wondering if we’re not selling ourselves short by trying to get by on the super cheap. Consider the difference in income levels among our neighbor states in the SEC. According to 2015 Census data, Louisiana has the highest state and local taxes per capita in the Southeast at $3,951. Alabama is at the bottom of the list with $3,144. Doesn’t seem like much, does it? But Louisiana has a $3.9 billion revenue advantage over Alabama as a result. Tennessee is closest to us in revenue and still has $600 million more in their coffers per year. Alabama is actually $1,235 below the media tax burden when all 50 states are considered. We could go on and on delving into the numbers, but that makes for pretty boring Cartoon/Laura Mattei A respected friend called the other day to offer his perspective that I’ve been too harsh on Gov. Kay Ivey, and to explain why he thinks she is uniquely qualified to continue running Alabama for the next four years. I don’t take this individual’s opinions lightly, so maybe I should give Gov. Ivey more benefit of the doubt and not just look at her as a 30-plus-year fixture on Goat Hill. One issue, I explained to my friend, in my perception of the governor is she has given us “enemies of the people” in the media little opportunity to actually ask her questions about substantive issues, and so far her commercials have done little more than portray her as a folksy character who may or may not be handy with a pistol and can spot a Rocky Mountain oyster from across the room. To be fair, though, the actual issues in our state are almost always obfuscated during election time with posturing over who’s the “real” conservative and imaginary battles over the Second Amendment and abortion. This year we also have people vowing to fight all of the nonexistent sanctuary cities in Alabama as well. The governor’s race is not alone in feeding primarily upon the political equivalent of Totino’s Pizza Rolls. The current runoff battle between Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth for the Republican lieutenant governor’s spot in the general election has mostly turned into a mudslinging match and argument over which candidate is the true conservative and who may or may not have dissed Donald Trump. That all makes for great political theater, but to quote the late, great Clara Peller, “Where’s the beef?” We need a little more wonkiness in our statewide races. This is precisely the reason I think it’s important for Ivey and Democratic challenger Tommy Maddox to have at least a couple of debates. It’s why sitting down with reporters is important — because there is so much more to being governor or lieutenant governor than party politics. Ivey has painted kind of a feel-good campaign, the underlying tone of which is that she’s righted the ship, thrown the mutineers into shark-infested waters and everyone is now rowing in the proper direction. But we have some hard rowing to do. Let’s flip through some of the assemblages of state rankings and look at where Alabama stands right now. U.S. News & World Report puts together a rather exhaustive ranking of the 50 states that takes in thousands of pieces of information to form its results. Its 2018 rankings may be surprising only in that Alabama doesn’t rank dead last in any categories. Overall, ‘Bama ranks as the 46th best state in which to live. Here’s how we fared in individual categories: • #46 in health care • #47 in education • #38 in economy • #48 in opportunity • #32 in infrastructure • #42 in crime and corrections • #25 in fiscal stability • #35 in quality of life So our best placement in any of these categories is slap in the middle. In every other but one we’re in the bottom third and scraping bottom in some of the most important categories. We have done a good job of attracting some important industries to Alabama — aerospace, automotive, high tech — but things like quality of education and health care play big when people are thinking about ROUGH TIMES IN PRICHARD AS CITY HALL IS SHUT DOWN DUE TO A SEWAGE OVERFLOW.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The unintended casualties of ‘war’ ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I ’m hoping this is just the beginning of a giant pissing match. That it’s just step one in our president’s self-proclaimed “artful” deal-making process. And, ultimately, the incendiary rhetoric will turn into meaningful renegotiation. It’s not time to hyperventilate just yet, but keep the brown paper bag close by, Alabamians. If the trade war our president is threatening actually comes to fruition, it could have devastating effects on our state and the nation’s economy, a sentiment our governor expressed this week. Breathe in, breathe out. On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey, who has been a staunch Trump supporter and even used his tacit endorsement in her campaign ads, voiced opposition to this potential “trade war” by releasing the following statement. “Alabama has a rich history as a leader in manufacturing, a legacy which continues, in large part, through our five automotive original equipment manufacturers and our over 200 supporting suppliers that have helped establish ‘Made in Alabama’ as an internationally respected brand. Last year proved to be a banner year for auto industry growth in Alabama, with nearly $3 billion in automotive-related investments. Before the recent announcement of a new Mazda-Toyota plant, and other automotive-related growth, more than 57,000 Alabamians were already employed by our auto manufacturing sector, a number which is expected to increase. However, this growth could be stymied if tariffs are imposed on the goods we export around the world,” Ivey said in a press release. She went on to say we had reached a record high of $21.7 billion in exports, with our auto industry accounting for half of those exports. Our largest importers of those goods were Canada, China, Germany, Mexico and Japan — all countries which may retaliate in response. “Import tariffs, and any retaliatory tariffs on American-made goods, will harm Alabama, the companies that have invested billions of dollars in our state and the thousands of households which are dependent upon those companies for a good-paying job. I strongly oppose any efforts that may harm those companies that employ thousands of Alabamians and contribute billions to our economy. I am committed to protecting Alabama jobs and consumers, the world over, who are proud to purchase products made in Alabama,” Ivey said. Obviously, this is something we all need to be concerned about since it could affect our state economy and, in turn, our individual pocketbooks so drastically. But it will also be very interesting to see how this plays out politically. Trump may find himself between steel country and many other harder places. Because, just like Alabama, there are so many other die-hard, Trump-lovin’ red Southern states that have wooed and welcomed foreign companies, especially in the auto industry. So how will Trump appease the steelworkers in Pittsburgh while also not crippling the industries that have resuscitated the economies of the very states that offered him such undying support? Ivey isn’t alone in her criticism of the potential effects of this trade war. And this criticism goes across party lines. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has said, “This proposal is going to hurt Alabama, plain and simple.” And Republican Sen. Richard Shelby said, “Trade is obviously a two-way street, and we should encourage fair trade between all countries. However, trade is also a double-edged sword if you impose too many tariffs. I believe that rather than imposing more tariffs, we should go back to the drawing board to renegotiate our trade agreements to make them fair and equitable to the American worker.” Obviously, the (mostly) Republican leaders of these states will have to go to bat for the compa- nies — foreign or otherwise — employing their constituents and fueling the solid economies they are touting at every campaign stop or town hall meeting, just like Gov. Ivey and our members of Congress have. But we all know how our president reacts when he feels someone isn’t being loyal. Will he “Sanford” them during this election cycle or the next time they are up for re-election — or will he understand they have no choice? It’s really unfortunate they have to factor that into their decision-making processes. But it will be interesting to watch. The auto industry is not the only one that would be affected in Alabama. China has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on soybeans, one of our top agricultural commodities. Craft breweries, an emerging industry in the state, fear their costs of aluminum for canning and the ingredients they need to brew their tasty suds will go up. And every local newspaper in the country and in the state of Alabama — including this one —is already experiencing the effects of this, as our printers have faced a 30 percent markup on newsprint from Canada, which is where most of it is now produced. In January, Trump’s Commerce Department imposed “temporary” import duties of up to 10 percent on Canadian paper. Two months later, it added anti-dumping duties of 22.16 percent. Print bills are one of the largest expenses for any newspaper and a hike like this, if it remains in place, could have devastating effects on papers throughout the state and country. Maybe folks in red states wouldn’t care if this put the “failing New York Times” out of business (which isn’t going to happen), but how would they feel if the small-town, local papers that have covered their communities for decades stopped publishing — the papers that have published their wedding announcements and obituaries and photos of their Little League all-stars? The papers that will be absolutely affected the most? Sen. Doug Jones and Rep. Bradley Byrne have already written letters to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on behalf of the state’s newspapers. Sen. Jones has even co-sponsored a bill on it. Sen. Shelby has voiced support, but also concern over the fairness of carving out an exception for one industry but not others. Our situation is a little bit different, because there is just one paper mill in the Pacific Northwest calling for these import and anti-dumping duties, which could save 300 jobs there but cost thousands more across the country. It makes no sense. But I still agree with Sen. Shelby in principle — if we start making exceptions, where do we stop? The real solution here is not to get into a trade war. Last week, Gary Cohn, Trump’s former top economic adviser, said a tariff war would most likely result in an economic slowdown. A robust economy is one of Trump’s biggest accomplishments and the reason a lot of more traditional Republicans hold their noses and tolerate his Twitter rants and other shenanigans. Will he really want to pour water all over an economy that’s on fire? I don’t buy it. I think (or rather I hope and pray every night) this is just political gamesmanship. There is no doubt we need better deals with some of our trading partners, but this calls for renegotiation, not an all-out war. No need to throw the baby out with the bathwater. I hope Gov. Ivey, Sens. Shelby and Jones and Rep. Byrne and others will continue to convey to our president and his economic team that while we appreciate his tough-guy posture on this, none of us — from the Alabama soybean farmer to the craft beer brewer to the auto exec to the local newspaper publisher — wants to see the industries that have always made and continue to “make Alabama great” become casualties of an avoidable war. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Sen. Doug Jones’ first major misstep? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I t’s been nearly six months since Doug Jones was sworn in as Alabama’s junior United States senator. He scored an impressive victory over Roy Moore in 2017 to become the first Democratic U.S. senator Alabama has elected since Richard Shelby in 1986. For the most part, Jones has avoided the trivialities of the partisan Washington, D.C., game. He hasn’t gone whole-hog Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Up until last week, the most significant left-of-center policy gestures he entertained were gun control in his maiden Senate floor speech, the expansion of Medicaid and the support of net neutrality regulations. Otherwise, Jones has been a typical rural Southern-state U.S. senator, taking up such noble causes as rural broadband and tackling the financial crises plaguing Alabama’s smalltown hospitals. Enter the immigration issue. In a speech he gave in Fort Wayne, Indiana, last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited Scripture to defend the Trump administration’s border control policy. “Illegal entry into the United States is a crime, as it should be,” Sessions said. “Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.” Using the Bible to validate a political position is a risky proposition. Granted, this isn’t the first time a Republican or Democrat has used Romans 13 to do so. For Sessions, it probably wasn’t his best moment. However, the citation is also far from the crime it has been made out to be. If you’ve been watching CNN or MSNBC over the last two weeks, their attack-Trump focus has shifted from around-the-clock Russia collusion coverage to the way this administration is handling illegal border crossers. The sin, according to media, is the separation of parents from their children upon unlawful entry. It’s not as if it is an entirely new phenomenon. This separation of parents and children illegally crossing at the border predates the Trump presidency. It was a policy the Obama administration engaged in at times as well. For this stage of the political season, the mainstream media has made Trump’s border control policy the day’s most pressing issue. It seems a little contrived. We departed from Russians trying to steal our elections, which had been on a nonstop loop from January 2017 through mid-May. That was about the time opinion polling started showing Trump’s approval rating was on the rise and the Democratic Party’s lead over the GOP on the generic ballot was fading. Perhaps Democrats looking to the November midterms realized they needed a better issue than Trump-Russia collusion. It resonated with the Democratic base. But the places where the Democratic base thrives are already dominated by Democratic politicians. The Russia issue is still out there, but it has been forced off the front page by an onslaught of Democratic politicians and media outlets going after Trump on the border. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 A portrayal of armed border guards separating illegal immigrant families, even if perhaps over-dramatized, provides a fresh cause for Democrats. It offers the necessary vivid imagery to regain some ground in an election in which Democrats should be a heavy favorite. For whatever reason, last week Doug Jones waded into the immigration debate. He specifically criticized his U.S. Senate predecessor, now-AG Jeff Sessions, for his biblical reference. “It’s appalling to me that someone could use the Bible to justify tearing children away from their families. This @TheJusticeDept policy is not a law — HUGE difference — and it defies our values as Americans. I’m exploring every option available to halt this policy,” Jones tweeted. On Sunday, Jones announced he was signing on to what is called the Keep Families Together Act, introduced by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California). “The administration’s new policy of ripping apart families by separating innocent children from their parents is completely contrary to our core American values,” Jones said in a news release. “As I’ve said, I have been looking at every possible option to stop this policy, to include Senator Feinstein’s legislation. While I plan to sign onto that legislation this week, we have to recognize that it is only a first step and does not offer any long-term solutions to the underlying problems.” It’s not that Jones is wrong for opposing this policy of family separation. There are valid reasons to be against it. However, in Alabama, you’re going to have to make a stronger case than that of the intellectually vapid left-of-center political intelligentsia that dominates the national media. I suspect that if you polled Trump’s border control policy within Alabama, you would find it very popular. Many Alabamians believe breaking the law, in this case illegally crossing the border, should have consequences. Sessions made this issue his hobby horse and became the most popular politician in Alabama since Gov. George Wallace. There also hasn’t been a lot of alternatives laid out by Democrats. They are attempting to fire up the outrage machine for electoral purposes, but there isn’t a consensus 2018 Democratic Party immigration policy. How do they address concerns like human trafficking or the excessive burden that would be levied on the taxpayers if you attempted to keep families together during detention after crossing the border illegally? Do you avoid the problem altogether by continuing the Obama-era policy of catch and release? There is a reason Trump was elected. Despite the nonstop indignation in the press, a 180-degree reversal on the immigration issue he has held for the last three years is not in Donald Trump’s best interest. For Jones, getting on the bandwagon of a conveniently timed political hot-button issue like this doesn’t live up to the “finding common ground” mantra of his 2017 campaign. Joining the pile-on of Jeff Sessions and not offering a more nuanced approach than the standard run-of-the-mill left-wing outrage is the first major political misstep of his U.S. Senate tenure.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Resicum International relocating HQ to Gulf Shores BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM R esicum International LLC, a business focused on providing support to the federal government in aviation, information and maritime services, has announced plans to relocate its headquarters and begin construction on a new hangar facility at Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores. The new 21,000-square-foot hangar is scheduled to open its doors in summer 2019, bringing 18 new aerospace jobs and more than $1.1 million in annual payroll to Baldwin County during its first two years of operations. Resicum International is a DCMA-I 8210-certified aviation training and maintenance provider and one of few companies approved by the United States Department of Defense (DOD) to maintain its aircraft and provide training using DOD assets at the contractor-owned facility. With operations on three continents and a wide range of maintenance and training services, Resicum International’s global reach has earned a reputation for quality and commitment in the aerospace industry. “Resicum International is committed to bringing excellent aerospace services and well-paying technical jobs to Baldwin County and the Gulf Coast, for both our commercial and government services clients,” Robert Baird, managing director, said. “We intend to invest in the area for the long term and grow our aviation and government business here. To that end, we have already invested in infrastructure, equipment, people and processes to ensure that we always deliver safety in flight for all our clients, no matter how small. We look forward to continuing our investment and growing over time in the region.” In addition to federal government work, Resicum International provides commercial, state and local government services for Part 145 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services (MRO) and Part 61 Flight School Services through AeroPro, the company’s civil aviation unit. Together, both business units accounted for approximately $7 million in sales in 2017, with 2018 projections exceeding $8 million and steady growth projections thereafter. “We are excited to welcome Resicum International to Gulf Shores. Their investment in our community and Jack Edwards National Airport will benefit the entire region by bringing new, high-paying jobs to our area,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said. According to a news release, South Alabama is home to more than 30 aerospace companies and a regional workforce exceeding 500,000. For two years in a row, SmartAsset has ranked Baldwin County first in the state for incoming business investment. Additionally Emsi, a national labor market analytics firm, recently ranked Baldwin County No. 1 in the state for workforce talent attraction. Resicum International will begin operations in August in an existing hangar facility at Jack Edwards National Airport as construction begins on the new facility later this year. Commercial real estate moves • Commercial property at 2810 Government Blvd., at the corner of Pleasant Valley and Government boulevards, has been leased to American Car Center for an auto dealership. Mamun Siddiq with Re/Max Partners represented the landlord. Jeff Barnes with Stirling Properties worked for the tenant, American Car Center. • According to Gavin Bender Jr. with Bender Real Estate Group, Mobile-based law firm J. Jerry Pilgrim and Associates has leased some 2,300 square feet of office space on the ninth floor in the downtown Riverview Plaza office property at 63 S. Royal St. • Sweet Tea Boutique LLC is leasing some 1,000 square feet of retail space at Lloyd Place, located at 6207 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile. The clothing, accessories and gift boutique is relocating from its current space on Three Notch Road. The original location in Grand Bay will remain open. Jill Meeks, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 • Harry Johnson with Gulf Coast restaurant Brokers reported some 2,000 square feet of restaurant space, formerly the home of El Camino Taco Shack, located at 212.5 Fairhope Ave., is now occupied by Texarbama BBQ. The eatery offers traditional Texas BBQ sold by the pound, including brisket, ribs and pork, according to its Facebook page. BCAR May 2018 residential real estate report The Baldwin County Association of Realtors (BCAR) recently released its May 2018 housing market report. The Baldwin County housing market — and the national housing market as well — doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon, according to the news release. One immediate takeaway, as reported from the study, was that local homeowners considering selling residential properties should pay close attention to local market indicators. The report revealed that the total amount of residential active inventory in May 2018 was 3,200 units; 723 properties were sold last month, down 11 percent from 811 properties sold in May 2017. Properties are staying the market fewer days compared to 2017, down 37 percent from 139 days last year to 88 days in May 2018, indicating a strong acceleration in demand. May 2018 total sales decreased 11 percent to $206,401,867, down from $231,330,938 in May 2017. Average sales prices of residential properties in Baldwin County in May were roughly the same as 2017. Last year, the average sales price in May was $285,479; this May it was $285,421. Here are additional BCAR Residential MLS statistics by area: Average sales price change from May 2017: up 4.24 percent Average sales price change from May 2017: up 1.9 percent Central Baldwin Residential properties sold in May 2018: 183 Average sales price: $199,099 Average days on market: 60 Average sales price change from May 2017: up 10.82 percent Coastal homes Residential properties sold in May 2018: 89 Average sales price: $392,454 Average days on market: 136 Average sales price change from May 2017: down 4.55 percent North Baldwin Residential properties sold in May 2018: 15 Average sales price: $152,833 Average days on market: 51 Average sales price change from May 2017: down 5.11 percent Coastal condos Residential properties sold in May 2018: 133 Average sales price: $367,264 Average days on market: 104 Eastern Shore Residential properties sold in May 2018: 218 Average sales price: $296,903 Average days on market: 88 More information about residential real estate in Baldwin County can be found on BCAR’s website, www.baldwinrealtors.org.

CUISINE | THE DISH Teenage years: a ‘coming of age’ tale BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Courtesy of Andy MacDonald TABLE MANNERS WERE BETTER. EVEN THE WAY THEY ADDRESSED ME WAS ADULT-ISH. BECAUSE OF THIS I ZIP-TIED THE LIQUOR CABINET SHUT AND COUNTED THE BEERS IN THE FRIDGE JUST TO BE SAFE. BUT I WASN’T REALLY WORRIED. THESE ARE GOOD BOYS. BUT I REMEMBERED MY 13 BIRTHDAY …” “I watched him grow up that day, ordering like an adult, behaving like an adult, all different from the way I had so many years before.” T his is a story about food. It may not seem as such at first, but it is. Last week, Sunday, June 10, to be exact, my firstborn became a teenager. Lucas Alecsander MacDonald, the first to make me a proud poppa, went to sleep the night before at his own spend-the-night party as a boy and awoke early the next morning a man. Seven boys aged 11 to 13 were there to cheer him on and witness the transformation at what has been, for the most part, the same-style birthday party three years in a row. The only changes have been the menu and minor additions to the guest list. Bubble pizza and brownies in place of cake the first year became delivered pizza and brownies with Rotel dip the second year. This year we had plans for crawfish, a decidedly adult thing to do, until we found out some guests were either allergic or just didn’t eat them. Grilled burgers and hotdogs subbed for the mudbugs and the Rotel was supplemented with a full charcuterie board that included homemade pickles with the various meats and cheeses. Our only consistent food for all three years were the Sunday morning blueberry pancakes. This year the brownies were out and ice cream cake was in, sure trouble when one of your friends is lactose intolerant. We in Indian Springs, where we hopped a tractor with all our gear and traveled what could’ve been miles or perhaps a couple hundred yards behind my Uncle Dennis’ house into the heart of darkness. At 13 you’re leaving boyhood behind. The man in you says you set up shelter, ready the fire and search for food. We fished in a pond without much luck other than a “one that got away.” With a decent fire lighting the cool February sky, we trekked deeper into the darkness just after sundown with headlamps and flashlights, making our way to Tallahoma Creek. Without much more than gummy bears and Pringles left at camp, we set up a trotline across the creek and baited it with the last of our hotdogs in a last-ditch effort to secure some grub without a trip to the grocery store. We headed back to camp for a few laughs, off-color jokes and a visit from my dad’s giant friend, John Adam- made do with what we had and our milk-suffering pal was happy with the popsicles I found in the darkest parts of the freezer. The boys were more mature this year. You could see their age in the way they talked, ate and carried themselves. Table manners were better. Even the way they addressed me was adult-ish. Because of this I zip-tied the liquor cabinet shut and counted the beers in the fridge just to be safe. But I wasn’t really worried. These are good boys. But I remembered my 13 birthday … Like Lucas’ birthday, it was a Sunday and we’d spent the night before having a party. It was the year when everyone wanted a camping party so we could show off our Rambo knives we’d gotten at the fair the previous fall. Dying to use the compass, matches, wire saw and anything else that fit into the handle of a 15-inch survival knife, we convinced my dad to forgo any KOA campground and truly get us away from civilization. The real experience is what we craved. We didn’t know how legendary that experience would become. In the back of a ’79 Ford F-150 with a camper shell, seven or eight of us crawled with tents, fishing rods, snacks, a jam box blasting “Slippery When Wet” and a battery-powered monophonic keyboard that would record two seconds of your voice and play it back. We made it to my grandmother’s house son, who scared us half to death with his monster impersonation, realistic enough due to his booming voice and 6-foot-5 frame. Once we settled down, another step toward manhood occurred. Each of us had a cup. Each of us was given an ice cube. On each of those ice cubes my father poured just enough whiskey so we could have a taste. Now, I know both of my kids get more booze in their systems every Sunday at communion, but if our moms (mine included) had known what we were up to we’d have all been beaten, my dad along with us. There was also an issue of Playboy magazine with pop singer Madonna that was passed around. I told you this was legendary. In the middle of the night Crico went back to check the trotline. Our successes were a big ol’ mudcat perfect for breakfast and a turtle that was tough to release. Crico reminded me the turtle’s paw was caught in the hook and his head came out like a dinosaur. At sunup we cleaned the catfish and my dad fried it up in a cast iron skillet nestled in the coals of the fire. It’s by far the best fish I ever had. I remember the following week at school we sat at the lunch table, silent, until one of us said, “That was awesome.” February 1987 we became men. Thirty-one years, four months later, I was scrambling to get kids out of my house, relieved I’d not witnessed any debauchery. We headed to church to usher and after had a father/son brunch at The Noble South with pickled shrimp, sausage balls, fried-oyster eggs Benedict and a fried green tomato BLT that Lucas couldn’t finish. He forced room for a pecan pie with chocolate ice cream, the last remnants of childhood cleaned from a plate. I watched him grow up that day, ordering like an adult, behaving like an adult, all different from the way I had so many years before. It’s hard to say which way was better. I debated telling him my story, but we were two men eating together. Come on, I had to! J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BIG WHITE WINGS ($) 405 S Wilson Ave. • Prichard• 301-7880 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 378-8378 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 CARPE DIEM ($) DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 12 N Royal St • 415-1700 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) 2159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) BREAKFAST, HOT LUNCH & GREAT DESSERTS 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 DEW DROP INN ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 5701 Old Shell Rd Ste 100 • 442-4846 29160 US Hwy 98 • Daphne •621-2228 E WING HOUSE ($) 1956 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 15 N Conception St. • 378-9377 MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 3694 Airport Blvd • 342-2352 5300-C Halls Mill Rd • 660-0995 3075 Government Blvd B105 • 461-6080 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 6890 US-90 #6 • Daphne • 625-8723 9912 Dimitrios Blvd • Daphne • 626-7827 113 S Greeno Rd • Fairhope • 990-3970 MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 6860 US-90 • Daphne • 626-4278 NOURISH CAFE ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) FOOSACKLY’S ($) FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 PANINI PETE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • Daphne • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 S Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-4334 JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6882 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) HOME COOKING 4054 Government Blvd. • 665-4547 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 3226 Dauphin St. • 471-2590 LODA BIER GARTEN ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 MAMA’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 MARS HILL CAFE ($) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 219-7086 920 Industrial Pkwy • Saraland • 378-5314 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 TP CROCKMIERS ($) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-1689 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 7450 Airport Blvd. A • 634-3454 570 Schillinger Rd. • 634-3454 29740 Urgent Care Dr.• 626-1160 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 432-8000 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 CORNER 251 ($-$$) DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St/RSA Building • 444-0200 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 FIVE ($$) GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 4715 Airport Blvd/Regency Square • 304-1155 MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) GREAT & QUICK. 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 460-9191 LAUNCH ($-$$) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) TAZIKI’S ($-$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) WILD WING STATION ($) LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 FAR EASTERN FARE INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 4513 Old Shell Rd. D• 473-0007 BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 1500 Government St. • 287-1526 FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • Fairhope •990-6192 R BISTRO ($-$$) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) 320 Eastern Shore Shopping Center •Fairhope • 929-0055 3055 A Dauphin St. • 479-3200 HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. • 602-1973 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) JAMAICAN VIBE ($) SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. • Daphne • 222-4120 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 HOOTERS ($) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) 2904 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) NOJA ($$-$$$) YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) 85 N. Bancroft St. • Fairhope • 990.8883 ‘CUE BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE 3211 Moffett Rd • 473-4739 BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 BAY BARBECUE ($) ROYAL KNIGHT ($) THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) COTTON STATE BBQ ($) DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 2058 Airport Blvd • 476-0516 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) THE WASH HOUSE ($$) MEAT BOSS ($) A LITTLE VINO CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC 4672 Airport Blvd. • 410-6377 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 3385 Schillinger Rd N #1 • 410-7428 6423 Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-7427 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 DOMKE MARKET WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 DROP DEAD GOURMET THE BLIND MULE ($) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 ROYAL STREET TAVERN THE GALLEY ($) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 THE HARBERDASHER ($) 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd./Ambassador Plaza• 633-9077 BENJAS ($) THAI & SUSHI 5369 US-90 • 661-5100 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 CHEF 181 ($) ASIAN FUSION RESTAURANT 10179 Eastern Shore D • Spanish Fort • 621-2104 FUJI SAN ($) THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) POUR BABY THE CHEESE COTTAGE ($$) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 FOOD PAK INTERNATIONAL FOODS RED OR WHITE DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) HALAL CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP SPECIALTY GROCER/DELI 650 St. Louis St. • 251-308-8488 TRADITIONAL JAPANESE WITH HIBACHI GRILLS 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 AT FLY CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE & SUSHI BAR ($$) CHINA DOLL SEAFOOD RESTAURANT($) SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 966 Government St.• 408-9001 THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SIMPLY SWEET ($) AROY THAI ($$) CHARM THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR ($-$$) BBQ AND MORE 6882 US-90 G2/Jubilee Square •Daphne• 210-2151 1390 W D6 Tingle Circle East/McGowin Park• 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. E100/Westwood Plaza • 380-8957 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 1539 US-98 • Daphne • 517-3963 MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 9 Du Rhu Dr Suite 300 • 378-2678 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 2370 Hillcrest Rd.• 380-6062 ICHIBAN ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) BAY GOURMET ($$) 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 LIQUID SUSHI LOUNGE ($$) BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 CHAR 32 ($$$) CLASSIC STEAKHOUSE + FRESH FISH 17107 Tennis Club Dr. • Fairhope • 517-7700 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Government Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 2601 S McKenzie St •Foley • 943-4648

SHO GUN ($$) OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) SIAM THAI CUISINE & SUSHI BAR ($$) RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) JAPANESE ENTREES, SUSHI & HIBACHI TABLES 7038 Airport Blvd • 304-0021 915 Hillcrest Rd. Suite C • 380-9111 STIX ($$) 10240 Eastern Shore Blvd • 621-9088 SUSHI 9 THAI & JAPANESE ($$) 720 Schillinger Rd • 607-7073 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 • Irvington • 957-1414 TEAK HOUSE 1703 US-98 • Daphne • 625-8680 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/ MUDBUGS DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 • 479-0123 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1530 Battleship Pkwy • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2200 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) ISLAND WING CO ($) EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 3947 AL-59 Suite 100 • Gulf Shores • 970-1337 MANCIS ($) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318 BAR & GRILL 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 NAVCO PIZZA ($$) PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 Navco Rd.• 479-0066 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 3992 Government • 287-2345 7820 Moffett Rd. • Semmes • 586-8473 2370 Hillcrest Rd • 661-4003 3764 Airport Blvd • 338-9903 705 Highway 43 • Saraland •308-2929 27955 US 98 • Daphne • 621-8666 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) MUG SHOTS ($$) THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) OLD 27 GRILL ($) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 LUCKY IRISH PUB ($) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Alabama 181 • Fairhope• 281-2663 IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($) WINGS, BURGERS & OTHER AMERICAN CHOW 104 N Section St • Fairhope • 929-2219 WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 805 S Mobile St • Fairhope • 929-2322 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 MAMA MIA! IS THE GAME ON? 1715 Main St. (Next to Manci’s) Daphne. • 264-2520 ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 2453 Old Shell Rd • 479-3278 BAUMHOWER’S ($) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 3206 Joe Treadwell Dr • 378-2444 6880 US-90/Jubilee Square • Daphne • 625-4695 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 36 Hillcrest Rd • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 25755 Perdido Beach Blvd •Orange Beach • 981-3041 PAPA’S PLACE ($$) PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) RAVENITE ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 • Spanish Fort• 375-0076 BUSTER’S BRICK OVEN ($-$$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GUIDO’S RESTAURANT ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 SEMMES HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 MARCO’S PIZZA ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 625-6550 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 2303 S McKenzie St •Foley • 970-1414 MIRKO ($$) PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 VIA EMILIA ($$) OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 US-90 • 661-5509 CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 DON CARLOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT ($) 29669 Alabama 181 • Spanish Fort • (251) 625-3300 EL MARIACHI ($) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 EL PAPI ($-$$) 615 Dauphin St • 308-2655 FUEGO ($-$$) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8619 FUZZY’S TACO SHOP ($) 5713 Old Shell Rd.• 338-9697 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 LA COCINA ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 LOS ARCOS ($) THE BLIND TIGER ($-$$) quality food and simple unique cocktails IP CASINO: 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 TIEN ($-$$) MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 ISLAND VIEW: 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 C&G GRILLE ($) 3172 International Dr. • 476-9967 PALACE CASINO: MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) POOR MEXICAN ($) ROOSTER’S ($) TAQUERIA CANCUN ($) TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE BEAU RIVAGE: 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 BR PRIME ($$-$$$) FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. THE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN TREASURE BAY: 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 THE DEN ($-$$) INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS AMAZING ARRAY OF MOUTH-WATERING FOOD. CQ ($$-$$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD AND 40+ BEERS BLU ($) STALLA ($$) EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI WIND CREEK CASINO: TERRACE CAFE ($) FIRE ($$-$$$) COAST SEAFOOD & BREW ($-$$) JIA ($-$$) ITALIAN COOKING BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT HARD ROCK CASINO: 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE SATISFACTION ($-$$) SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET HARRAH’S GULF COAST: ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SCARLET PEARL: 9380 Central Avenue D’Iberville • 800-266-5772 CHEF WENDY’S BAKING ($-$$) MADE-TO-ORDER FESTIVE TREATS AND SPECIALTY CAKES. UNDER THE OAK CAFE ($-$$) CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN CASUAL CUISINE WITH OVER 100 OPTIONS. WATERFRONT BUFFET ($$-$$$) SOUPS, SALADS, FRESH SEAFOOD, AND MORE 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 CHOPSTX NOODLE BAR ($-$$) MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) SCARLET’S STEAKS & SEAFOOD ($$$) FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) BUTLER’S BAR & LOUNGE ($$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET VIETNAMESE SANDWICHES, PHO, AND APPETIZERS. SAVORY STEAKS AND SEAFOOD EXTRAORDINARY DRINK MENU, COCKTAILS J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

M any of you have probably seen, or even tried, one of the different versions of the "hard" iced teas now on the market. Twisted Tea, Best Damn Hard Tea, Mike's Harder Iced Tea and others are actually flavored malt beverages, not real tea, although most of them do a very good job of tasting much like (very sweet) tea, with a kick. For the most part, I like tea when I want tea and a beer when I want beer, so those hard iced teas have never been of much interest to me. Recently, however, I came across a different type of craft brew called Wild Tonic at the "99 Beers on the Lawn" festival in Daphne, which made me rethink my teas. Despite being featured at a beer festival, Wild Tonic is not a flavored beer like the hard iced teas, but a real fermented tea, known as jun kombucha, made from green tea and honey. Not being a tea aficionado, I had never heard of jun kombucha (or even regular kombucha, which is also a thing), but it is evidently a traditional drink that goes back perhaps as many as 2,000 years in Asia and is reported to have great medicinal value. According to the guy pouring Wild Tonic at the festival, an added benefit is that it will not give you a hangover, because it is fermented from honey instead of sugar, and a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast). I'm not sure if this is true, as I didn't sample nearly enough Wild Tonic to give myself a hangover, but it certainly would be nice. In addition to (allegedly) not giving you a hangover, jun kombucha is also reported to have many healthy attributes, including providing a dose of healthy bacteria that's good for your gut. World Market coming to Springdale? The Springdale Mall has been a little sad-looking with the exodus of Best Buy and Belk, but there is excitement on the horizon. Construction is underway for a Cost Plus World Market and Bed Bath & Beyond in the former McRae's/Belk building. Fans of World Market currently flock to the Malbis store for nifty home furnishings and specialty foods. World Market's wine selection is always fantastic, as well as the olive oils, but it's the soft drink section that keeps my family on the verge of bankruptcy. I never should have let Katie introduce my kids to Clearly Canadian. That's a tough habit to kick. No word on an opening date, but renovation seems steady. The organic honey used in the making of Wild Tonic is also full of antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and enzymes. Many of the other ingredients that go into Wild Tonic, such as zinfandel grapes and such herbs as mint and rosemary, are locally sourced from Wild Tonic’s sister organization, Eagle Mountain Orchards, both of which are located in Sedona, Arizona. There are currently five Wild Tonic flavors — Blueberry Basil, Mango Ginger, Tropical Turmeric, Raspberry Goji Rose and Hoppy Buzz. All are gluten-free, 100 calories (per eight-ounce serving) and 5.6 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Unlike the (overly) sweet hard ice teas, Wild Tonic tastes like tea, with hints of different flavors, a touch of sweetness and just the most subtle amount of carbonation. I enjoyed the blueberry, which was the sweetest, and the raspberry, which had very floral notes. It is an entirely different taste than either beer or wine, and takes getting used to, but grows on you. Wild Tonic was founded in 2015 and has experienced phenomenal growth in a short period of time for a craft brew, now available coast to coast, mainly at groceries and cafés that feature organically produced goods. It is currently the only hard kombucha on the market, and is available in our area at all Fresh Market locations. I also found bottles available at the Piggly Wiggly in Fairhope and even one style on tap at LoDa Bier Garten. It is not cheap — a 16-ounce bottle will run you over $6 at the grocery store — but if you are looking for something different, and maybe even good for you, I recommend you give Wild Tonic a try. nifty home furnishings and specialty foods. World Market’s wine selection is always fantastic, as well as the olive oils, but it’s the soft drink section that keeps my family on the verge of bankruptcy. I never should have let Katie introduce my kids to Clearly Canadian. That’s a tough habit to kick. No word on an opening date, but renovation seems steady. We will keep a close eye on this one. Get ready for eclectic candy and all sorts of stuff you didn’t know you needed. Honeybun Donuts and Kolaches coming to Spanish Fort Eastern Shore is antsy as Honeybun Donuts and Kolaches teases its residents with the threat of opening a location there. It could spell trouble for summer bikini bods when the purveyor of sweet treats and breakfast sandwiches begins serving customers next to Rouses at 6729-H Spanish Fort Blvd. One look at the Facebook videos and you’ll be glad the temptation isn’t there yet. They’ve not set an exact date but it looks like it may be August before the first kolache hits my belly. I’d stop in even if it wasn’t on my way to work. Section Street Pizza sets Fairhope grand opening Pizza lovers will delight in the fact that Fairhope’s Section Street Pizza will officially open its doors for a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 14, 5-10 p.m., at 108 N. Section St. at the corner of Pine. The sharp-looking building will be home to brick-oven pizza with homemade dough and scratch sauces, sandwiches, gourmet salads, beer and wine. Visit www.sectionstpizza.com and enter your email for a grand opening coupon. It’ll be here before we know it. Recycle!

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Group gathering signatures for new government in Fairhope BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR T here’s a grassroots movement underway in best for citizens, but most likely a special election would Fairhope to adopt a new form of government, be set on a Tuesday, right before the general election in but the clock is ticking. During a meeting at the November,” Russell said, adding that he and a member Fairhope Public Library last Thursday, a group of the Alabama Secretary of State’s office will attend the calling itself “Fresh Start Fairhope” drew about 150 atFairhope City Council meeting June 25 to discuss the tendees to discuss a recently enacted law allowing cities issue further. of a certain population to adopt a council-manager form House Bill 147 was sponsored by State Rep. David of government. Faulkner of Jefferson County and signed into law by Gov. But according to Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Kay Ivey in April. The bill authorizes municipalities with Russell, the group has about 15 days to gather some 685 populations up to 100,000 residents “to adopt the councilsignatures if they want to call a special election before manager form of government, having a council composed the new law takes effect. Otherwise, the City Council of either five or seven members with a mayor elected at will have to approve the referendum. large and either four or six council members elected either “Some residents of Fairhope have specifically sugat large or from single-member districts.” gested that for at least the last 10 years the city has been “It’s not really a controversial bill, although I dropped beset with conflict among its elected officials that has it three years in a row to get it to where it needed to be,” not abated, even though the people now serving in those Faulkner explained last week. “We already had in our positions are completely different than those from several state code a council-manager form of government, but years ago,” introductory materials provided by the group very few cities had used what was proposed in the code. read. “This may suggest a systematic All we were trying to do was make problem with our form of goverthe code that already existed more nance that may only get worse as the amenable, more likely for cities city continues to grow.” to adopt without having to create Organizer Chuck Zunk emphaspecial legislation.” sized the effort is not a response Currently, the city of Fairhope is THERE’S A GRASSto the recent and ongoing discord classified as a Class 6 municipality, between Mayor Karin Wilson and ROOTS MOVEMENT UN- according to Alabama state code. the City Council, but has been years It operates under a strong council/ in the making. weak mayor form of government, DERWAY IN FAIRHOPE “This effort to convert our city one adopted after it surpassed to a council-manager format is not TO ADOPT A NEW FORM 12,000 residents in the mid-2000s. something that came off the cuff,” Often cited as the fastest-growing OF GOVERNMENT, BUT he told the audience last week. “But city in the state, it currently has now, finally, the last piece has fallen about 19,000 residents. THE CLOCK IS TICKING. into place. When the Alabama Resolving some confusion governor and Legislature signed about the bill early on, Fresh Start into law House Bill 147, that allows Fairhope sent out an email earlier us to change our government from this week clarifying its intent. The what it is now — a little ragged around the edges — to a existing five-member council is elected at large, but the council-manager form of government, and the power is petition will allow the option of splitting the city into in our hands now if we’re ever going to do it.” districts. “Now” is the keyword, according to Russell, who “When we circulate our petitions to change the confirmed the group must gather the number of signaFairhope government to a council-manager structure, tures equal to 10 percent of the voters who cast a ballot we must specify in the petition whether we want the in the last municipal election — around 700 to be safe ‘district’ version or the ‘at large’ version. There is no — and submit the petition to his office by July 5 at 5 waffling; we must now pick one or the other.” p.m. On July 6 the new statute goes into effect, he said, City managers are not a foreign concept. Sixteen citrequiring the council to vote on whether or not to hold a ies across the state, including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach special election. and Foley in Baldwin County, have hired city managers “If the petition is approved, we are obviously going to to supervise the day-to-day business of the city, although follow the advice of the mayor and council about what’s they’ve done it by ordinance rather than by statute. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 Fairhope itself had a city administrator for three years ending in 2012. Under the new structure, only the City Council, which would include the mayor, could hire and fire the city manager. Sam Gaston, city manager of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and the “impetus” behind House Bill 147, according to Faulkner, summed it up this way: “If you hire a professional manager, you will have less politics in city government because the manager will take direction from the council and the manager will be hiring the best employees they can get — people who are committed to public service, not friends or allies. Managers also ensure all services are delivered equally and efficiently. A lot of times under a mayor and council form, the council doesn’t control the mayor — the council sets the policies and the mayor decides how to implement them.” Gaston, who said he’s seven generations removed from the family of E.B. Gaston, founder of Fairhope, claimed he was not familiar with the ongoing friction between Wilson and the City Council. Wilson controversially replaced a number of department supervisors after entering office in late 2016, which is her right as mayor, but two weeks ago set off a firestorm of criticism by delivering a negative performance evaluation to Police Chief Joe Petties. In turn, Petties turned in his resignation to the state, but the City Council rejected it. Appointing a city manager by ordinance would still leave the council responsible for hiring the police chief, fire chief and utilities supervisor, Gaston said, but with a true council-manager form of government, the city manager would be responsible for those hires as well. “You may have some pushback from those who want to maintain control, but you don’t elect a mayor or City Council person to be a manager,” he said. None of the current City Council members responded to requests for comment, but Zunk, along with former City Councilmen Lonnie Mixon and Rick Kingrea, expressed concern that none of Fairhope’s current elected officials is qualified to manage a $65 million budget and 200 employees. Former City Council President Bob Gentle, who spoke at the Fresh Start Fairhope meeting last week, also complained about the lack of a comprehensive plan, insinuating that former Mayor Tim Kant and other councilmembers at the time let developers take control of growth in the city in exchange for a substantial increase in utility revenue. In the meantime, Gentle said he frequently got calls from suppliers and contractors who said their invoices hadn’t been paid. “There were comments made that if such and such happened with planning and zoning, you’d sell a whole lot of utilities,” Gentle said. “Those utility revenues were used to balance the books. These are the kinds of conflicts I saw.” Kingrea reported a similar experience, saying it eventually led to the council passing an ordinance to hire a city administrator. “We were trying to do what we thought was the right thing in terms of having a city administrator instead of having the mayor be in charge,” Kingrea said. “Obviously that caused a lot of conflict with Mayor Kant and we probably didn’t do a good job of defining what the city administrator was responsible for and who he reported to. So there was really never any cooperation. The problem we had when we had the city administrator was [Kant] was still exercising control over utilities, and I think we didn’t do a good job over who should report to [the administrator] and who should report to Kant.” Mixon recalled what happened in 2012. “As soon as the council I was on left, the new council came on and the mayor’s administration immediately fired [the administrator],” he said. “He didn’t like anyone usurping what he thought was his total responsibility.”

COVER STORY When she took office in 2016, Wilson voluntarily declined to manage utilities in the city. For his role, Kant earned $90,000 per year as mayor; Wilson earns $32,400. Wilson has also been a vocal supporter of hiring a city administrator or manager, although it is unclear whether she supports the Fresh Start Fairhope. Gaston said a council-manager form of government would resolve those issues. The mayor would essentially become a ceremonial figurehead for the city, but would also be a voting member of a five-member council. The council would approve the budget and set policy, but the manager would carry it out. The mayor would retain certain authority in emergency situations, however, reporting directly to the governor. “Employing a professional city manager frees elected officials from the administration of daily operations and gives them time to focus on the policy issues that will guide the future of Fairhope,” Fresh Start Fairhope maintains. “A professional city manager typically has a graduate degree in public administration, city planning or business management — plus years of relevant on-the-job experience. The city manager of Fairhope, appointed by the City Council, will be running a $65 million budgeted business with a projected growth rate of 5-10 percent annually, staffed by over 300 full-time employees. No elected official, however well-intended, is likely to be nearly as qualified as a professional city manager.” According to Gaston, the council-manager form of government is also fail-safe. “If you have an elected official you don’t like or someone who isn’t doing the job at all, there is not a lot you can do until the next election,” he said. “But if you have a manager, you can get rid of them the next day.” Gaston has served as the city manager for Mountain Brook for 25 years. A former president of the International City/County Management Association, he said the average tenure of a city manager is about seven to eight years, but some municipalities in Alabama, including Brundidge, Shelby County and Auburn, retained the same managers for two decades or more. But they are also not immune to politics. “The city manager of Talladega was just fired by a 3-2 vote,” he said. “Talladega and Anniston seem to turn over managers every few years. But I would think a city like Fairhope would be able to attract a lot of good candidates with its high quality of life and amenities.” Gaston noted there were 340 applicants for the job in Mountain Brook when he was selected. “The last 10 or 11 years my relationship with the City Council has been outstanding,” he said. “There was some division around 1996 when we had four new council members and a new mayor over a big development on Highway 280. But I took it upon myself — and I consider it the job of the manager if possible — to try to build teamwork on the council as a whole. We did and it’s been great.” But former City Councilwoman Diana Brewer, who also attended last week’s meeting, expressed reservations about the councilmanager form of government. “You make comparisons to a city manager being a CEO, but in corporate America there is such a thing as corporate culture, and it starts at the top with the CEO,” she said. Changing to a council-manager form of government would diminish that, she suggested. “Would you be satisfied allowing the state Legislature to appoint the governor?” Brewer also worried that splitting the council into districts — an option under HB 147 but not a requirement — would “further divide the town” and pit one district’s interests against another’s. “Our current government gives us checks and balances and divisions of power. And changing our form of government will not end politics.” But Mixon suggested opposition to the plan won’t always be as forthcoming as Brewer. “People are normally against change by human nature, so you may see that kind of hesitation,” he said. “But if there was someone or some group that wants to control this power, they would want to defeat this. You’ll probably see a lot of misinformation spread around. When you start kicking that kind of money around, you make a lot of friends …” Meanwhile, Faulkner said the cities of Madison and Pelham were also exploring the council-manager form of government. Zunk said there is a common thread. “One of the reasons we look to cities like Mountain Brook and Vestavia is because they are growing fast like we are,” he said. “The issue of growth is one of the main reasons we want to convert. It creates a lot of things, one of which is stress on the [infrastructure] … Another challenge is all these new people have to go somewhere, and if we don’t plan appropriately, these people and companies and the services they need will be scattered, with no plan in place. Whereas if the [City Council] can address growth strategically, and J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Solley keeps ACAC at full speed BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S ummertime has Amanda Solley sopping wet. Not necessarily from sweat, although that should be the case for the whirling dervish of an executive director at the Alabama Center for Contemporary Art (ACAC). She and her husband are moving to a new home. It’s not far, mind you, but in the nation’s rainiest city, any distance can involve deluge. “We can use the plastic covering for painting drop cloth later,” Solley laughed. Ever optimistic, Solley is in the middle of summer camps at 301 Conti St., the facility where she imparts channeled creativity to youngsters ranging in age from 5 to 17. This is in addition to organizing exhibits and overseeing community-oriented projects. It’s enough to challenge the sanity of anyone. “Well, I’m crazy like that,” Solley quipped. Crazy? Determined is more like it. Tapped for the job in March, Solley is the first successor to Bob Sain, who left in December 2015. During the interim, she had her hand on the rudder as director of exhibitions and programs. Solley led the charge during Cuban-themed exhibits in their space since spring 2017. The primary and most recent one, “Back to Havana,” has been in place since September and was just extended another month. “We have summer camps running through June 30 and wanted to make sure [students] had work to inspire what they’re doing, and we have new interns who need experi- ence with this,” Solley explained. An exhibit running Aug. 10 through Oct. 10 involves more than aesthetics. ACAC board member Dr. Roma Hanks also chairs the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work at the University of South Alabama. When Artifice spoke with Solley, the project was named “Raise 2-5-1” and will be executed in partnership with USA’s Center of Excellence for Health Disparity. HIGHER ENGAGEMENT WITH THE PUBLIC IS THEIR PRIORITY. WHETHER IT’S MORE ROTATION OF EXHIBITS OR GREATER AWARENESS OF ALL PROGRAMMING, THEY ARE DETERMINED TO FIND WHAT THE COMMUNITY VALUES.” It is what it sounds like: an effort to highlight varying levels of health throughout our area with emphasis on nutrition. Solley cited focus on community gardens, agriculture, farmers’ markets and low-income communities’ access to healthy food. There will be workshops on starting community gardens. Photographer Vincent Lawson will work with youth One-woman show filled with caustic wit MOJO returns after weather absence The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed canceled its May performance after Subtropical Storm Alberto threatened but 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 never materialized in the Azalea City. Now they’re back with a horn-heavy show for a little make-up sax. Pensacola’s Joe Occhipinti has merged a rhythm section with a quartet of saxophonists in a show titled “Sax Four Fun.” The show is Monday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). Entrance is $15, $12 for military/student and $10 for MOJO members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and a cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298, email mobilejazz@bellsouth.net or go to mojojazz.org. “Coast of America” at ESAC through July Artist Herb Willey’s coastal watercolors will seem endearingly familiar to locals. He has a slant on what makes them possible. “We’ve got more coastline than Mexico does, so why isn’t it the Gulf of America?” Willey pondered. His perspective brought a name to the exhibit of more than 40 watercolors on display at the Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak Ave., Fairhope) through July 28. All the work was executed in the last three years at locations in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Now 78 years old, Willey began painting in childhood, then majored in fine art at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He went on to found his own advertising firm in New Orleans, picking up the business for Oreck vacuum cleaners along the way. In the 1990s, Willey bought a Dauphin Island house intended as a getaway. Hurricane anxiety and travel time to New Orleans caused him to sell it. “Now I live in the spot that Hurricane Katrina came ashore,” Willey laughed, in reference to his Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, home. Willey said his paintings will be in the library at the University of Southern Mississippi-Long Beach for three months. He has another show planned for Mobile Arts Council in December. For more information on ESAC, call 251-928-2228. ARTSGALLERY Dorothy Parker was caustic, hilarious and brilliant. A member of the legendary Algonquin Round Table, the satirist became a force of American literature while still in her 20s. Her biting observations became famous. Her review of one play: “If you don’t knit, bring a book.” Claudia Baumgarten will perform “Wit and Wrath,” her one-woman tribute to Parker, at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) on Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m. This show played to sold-out audiences at the New Orleans Tennessee Williams Festival in 2014 and 2015 and at the 2017 Washington, D.C., Capital Fringe Festival. Admission is free. Light refreshments follow the performance. For more information, call 251-2088-7097. on something titled “Photo Feast.” “We’re putting cameras in the hands of those doing good work on the ground and the idea is to let the work speak for itself,” Solley said. Food deserts will be a particular emphasis. The American Nutrition Association points to the United States Department of Agriculture’s definition of as “parts of the country vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. This is largely due to a lack of grocery stores, farmers’ markets and healthy food providers.” Critics of USDA studies say the study discounted independent grocers and corner markets of the type found in larger urban areas, that they are apart from convenience stores. Solley mentioned conversation with an older Mobilian who has transportation issues. The elder said heat, rain and time wreaked havoc, that frozen food thawed by the time she returned home. “When you’re in your 80s and you’re just trying to keep your head above water, you’re not going to think about how to change the system. You’re just trying to do your best to eat and get through another day,” Solley said. Of course, an art exhibition will accompany the project. Pinky MM Bass will install a work of embroidered felt. Wanda Sullivan will contribute botanical prints focused on climate change and global malnutrition. “Jamie Grimes from UAB does these corrugated, plastic-pressed sculptures and programs his own LED lighting. It’s going to be called ‘Transpiration’ and will be installed right in the center, going up to the ceiling,” Solley said. Also in the fall comes the first part of ACAC’s collaboration with a nationwide concept called the “50-State Initiative.” They will join the Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) as partners in Alabama’s efforts. An outgrowth of For Freedoms, a nonprofit organization inspired by Norman Rockwell’s 1941 “Four Freedoms” series, the initiative is encouraging public exploration of liberty. They’ve implemented public art in the form of yard signs, billboards, window fronts and other avenues in this pursuit. While MMoA will utilize works from its existing collection, ACAC has asked a local artist and sculptor to curate a show using their statewide affiliations. That will manifest in April, but this fall’s portion will use the “Teen Spark” program to ignite participation in self-governance. Higher engagement with the public is their priority. Whether it’s more rotation of exhibits or greater awareness of all programming, they are determined to find what the community values. “It’s an experiment, so we’ll see,” Solley said.

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Nora Jane Struthers evolves with ‘Champion’ BAND: NORA JANE STRUTHERS DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 23, 7 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: $10 AT THE DOOR are still with me are still with me, and they like it. I think I’ve lost a couple of the more traditional people along the way. I guess I’ve heard fans say that something about the way I write a song is consistent, even though it’s evolved. They say it still sounds like me. Centanni: This is an album filled with personal and emotional release and discovery that has come from your efforts to overcome infertility. As you transferred these experiences into song, what did you learn about yourself and the world around you? Struthers: Oh my goodness, Stephen! That’s a tough one! I learned so much. What’s interesting is that in a way I’m still sort of learning from these songs. As my experience changes and as my place in life changes, they take on new meanings for me. That’s what artists do, but I didn’t think that it would happen to me. With any luck, that would be my audience members’ experiences. I don’t know. I think having to distill my emotions and communicate them through words forces one to be not only honest with oneself but also really specific and get to the heart of whatever it is that I’m feeling. I think that writing the songs definitely helps me process my fears and emotions. Centanni: So, the title track/lead single really reflects the title. Who are your champions? Struthers: Well, I feel like I have a whole lot of champions, mind you. Top of the list is my husband and bandmate, Joe Overton, and my bandmates, who are my best friends. They are just so supportive in every way. I feel really, really fortunate. I guess I want to use the word “blessed.” My parents are amazing. Then, I have a smattering of individuals all over the country who started out as super fans and became friends. They are first-line champions for me. They’re just ready to support me in every way, whether the band needs a place to crash after a gig or funding a new recording. Whatever we might need, there are a lot of people out there who will make it happen. Centanni: You mentioned your husband, Joe, and he co-wrote the record with you. Struthers: Not the whole record! Just two songs, my friend. Centanni: What was it like bringing a male perspective into those songs? 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy Neilson Hubbard W atching the maturation of an artist can be a wonderful experience. Five years ago, Nora Jane Struthers came to the Azalea City with a retro-inspired acoustic sound pulled from country’s classic glory days. Her latest album, “Champion,” has brought her into the modern age of indie country. Struthers’ rugged, world-wise indie country sound is a beautiful one, formed through the intimate, symbiotic relationships that define this singer-songwriter’s art and life. Lagniappe contacted Struthers for an in-depth look into her artistic growth. Stephen Centanni: It’s been five years since we last spoke. Listening to your latest album, “Champion,” I’d say your sound has evolved, with great results. What brought about this artistic growth? Nora Jane Struthers: That’s sort of a multipronged thing, I would say. Part of it is that my songwriting style has evolved. Five years ago, I had put out my album “Carnival.” That was the second full-length album of my original songs that I had released in which the songs were all narrative story songs. They came from a traditionally based style of songwriting. In 2015, I put out an album called “Wake” that really transformed my songwriting style. I was falling in love with my then-bandmate, now-husband (Joe Overton). I found the experience of falling in love so profound that I had something from my own life that I wanted to convey. That record is really autobiographical and deeply personal and not narrative/story-based so much. This album, “Champion,” combines both of those styles. That’s where I’ve been heading all along. It feels like an arrival. Starting out based in the tradition is a good thing. I think many, many artists and musicians do that. You learn a style and a way of doing things. Then, you get good at working within that style and expanding to the more personal stuff. I think there’s power in both and being able to combine them gives them maximum impact. Centanni: What kind of reaction have you gotten from people who have been with you since the beginning? Struthers: You know, overall, the people who NPR Music says Nora Jane Struthers “has some of the most quietly powerful narratives within the new wave of Americana artists.” Struthers: We wrote “Each Season” together. That’s a song about being in love and being loved through time. I think it’s kind of genderless. The other song we wrote together is called “The Words.” That one is about conflict in a relationship. It’s funny, because our conflicts are pretty minor, but the song makes them sound kind of epic. It’s an epic song. Writing that song with him, form really followed content with that song. The way it went down is that I had written a verse and chorus. I wanted him to write a new section of the song. I was like, “Hey! You want to try jumping in on this song with me? I was thinking that maybe you could give me your perspective and give it a new melody and new chord changes to have a separate little section of the song.” He said, “Yeah! I’d love to write that with you!” Rather than doing the thing that I was hoping for, he wrote beautiful lyrics for two new choruses. It was perfect, because the song is about miscommunication [laughs]. At first, I was like, “Huh, that’s not what I wanted, but I guess that’s kind of the point. Let’s keep it!” Centanni: This album has been getting a lot of positive attention with the critics and the public. With this being such a personal album, how does it feel to see this album get so much love? Struthers: It feels really good. I wish it had a little more reach than it does, but that’s not really the point. The people who are listening to it, it’s really meaning something to them, and it feels so good to me. Centanni: With such a different sound from five years ago when you came with the Party Line, what’s the live show like these days? Struthers: We still have the Party Line. The band just asked me to drop the band name, because we’re not super famous yet. They were sick of trying to get people to remember “Nora Jane Struthers & the Party Line.” I’ve had the same band for four years. So, a year after you and I talked, I got the band that I have now. It’s just the best getting to play consistently with the same people and having all that chemistry and shared experience.

MUSIC BRIEFS Ben Walls Memorial Jam returns BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: 6th annual Ben Walls Memorial Jam Date: Sunday, June 24, noon Venue: The Garage, 9 S. Washington Ave., 251-433-2223 Tickets: $10 at the door Photo | Courtesy Ben Walls Memorial Jam | Theresa Faulkner Pyle F or the past six years, The Garage has hosted a gathering dedicated to the memory of one of its most beloved personalities. After Ben Walls lost his battle to colon cancer, his wife, Noretta, and a group of close friends established the Ben Walls Memorial Jam. This all-day event is not only dedicated to preserving the memory of Walls but also to assisting a person currently struggling with a critical medical issue. This year, the Ben Walls Memorial Jam and its participants will dedicate their time and money to assisting Theresa Faulkner Pyle, who is battling a very aggressive form of cancer. The $10 entry fee gets you AYCE crawfish (while they last), a silent auction and a long slate of bands jamming into the night. Harrison McInnis’ soulful sounds will fill the air. McInnis’ Slide Bayou bandmate Ryan Balthrop will provide a set. Phil & Foster, Last Call Rodeo and Fat Man Squeeze will bring some American roots music into the mix. Abro Trio, Mid Life Crisis and Even Still will also lend their musical talents to this charitable event. A little help from my friends Band: Ryan Balthrop & Friends Date: Friday, June 22, 9 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info From The Loose Cannons to Slide Bayou, Azalea City singer-songwriter Ryan Balthrop has taken on a number of projects since his days with Slow Moses. Balthrop is also known for bringing together notable local musicians for his Ryan Balthrop & Friends shows. Could the “friends” joining him at The Brickyard be a one-off or the start of another great project? Infant Richard & the Delta Stones’ Christian Heiden, Paul McDonald and Daniel Clements will be joining Balthrop, along with Stereo Dogs keyboardist Andrew Ayers. Balthrop promises this will be a funky experience for all. These days, Balthrop has also been dedicating his free time to improving the local environment. Late last month, the newly formed Eslava Creek Yak Club spent a day kayaking on Eslava Creek, picking up litter in the area. Balthrop also has aspirations of being a water tester at the Dog River trash trap on McVay Drive. He says all these endeavors are an effort to “raise awareness about the effects of littering on our waterways.” Way down yonder Band: Alan Jackson with special guest Randy Houser Date: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. Venue: The Amphitheater at The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road (Orange Beach), www.alwharf.com Tickets: $48-$72 through Ticketmaster The Amphitheater at The Wharf is filling the summer months with performances from a versatile lineup of artists, this time featuring two of country music’s big names, Alan Jackson and Randy Houser. Jackson won a multitude a fans with such breakout hits such as “Chasing That Neon Rainbow” and “Midnight in Montgomery.” But his epic summer anthem, “Chattahoochee,” transformed him into a country music superstar. Over the years, he’s maintained his audience with a clever mainstream style that doesn’t forget the roots of country. The crowd can expect a number of memorable tunes from Jackson’s catalog, as well as cuts from his most recent hit album, “Angels and Alcohol.” Randy Houser is one of the shining stars of the indie country revolution. When he first came to Nashville, Houser worked behind the scenes as a songwriter, helping to pen such songs as the Trace Adkins hit “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” Eventually, he joined a number of Music Row songwriters who decided to step from behind the stage curtain. The public fell in love with Houser’s authentic lyrics and edgy pop country. His performance at The Wharf will allow fans to sing along to such hits as “We Went” and “Runnin’ Out of Midnight.” J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Skin-crawling, mind-bending ‘Annihilation’ N BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 ovelist turned screenwriter Alex Garland explored what lies beneath human flesh in 2014’s “Ex Machina,” and he digs under our skin again with “Annihilation,” starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. In the former, the possibilities of artificial intelligence dangerously beguiled as a substitution for humanity as we know it. In “Annihilation,” a possibly alien presence, known as “The Shimmer,” is out to remake our world. Portman stars as Lena, a biologist and former soldier whose husband (Isaac) is still active duty and, when the film opens, missing for over a year. He staggers home one night but their reunion is short-lived; soon he is in a coma, and Lena is on a secret military base where the affectless, quietly sinister Dr. Ventress (Jennifer Jason Leigh) lays out some rather dire facts. An ever-increasing section of Florida has been lost to something they call “The Shimmer,” which began at a lighthouse and is spreading its inexplicable influence farther and farther. None of the military teams they have sent in to find answers have returned — except for one guy, and we know who that is. Lena decides to join the next team, composed somewhat arbitrarily of Dr. Ventress, who is a psychologist, a young physicist (Tessa Thompson) and two other tough ladies, each with their own “nothin’ to lose” backstory. I have to say, I found the government’s response to this “Shimmer” rather slapdash. Not so much as a drone has emerged from “The Shimmer,” yet they accept volunteers for the mission like it was a beer run, and once inside express surprise when everything tries to kill them and none of their stuff works. Science fiction movies must adhere to their invented logic, and it’s frustrating when they don’t. Sometimes the mysteries of “Annihilation” can be too opaque. Steamy Florida seems the perfect place for “The Shimmer,” as biological aberrations become increasingly obvious and disturbing. At first we see beautiful flowers growing everywhere, but there’s something wrong, too, as it appears every different kind of plant is growing from the same vine. Soon, the women meet a fearsome alligator with the same sort of biological changes. “Annihilation” features two kinds of special-effects scenes, scary then trippy, and both are indelible. First, there are a couple of memorable, viscerally horrifying things that happen that are truly frightening, especially a bearlike monster who shrieks in the voices of the characters he has previously devoured, and this is a skin- crawling terror of the highest caliber. The climax of the film takes place when some characters — you won’t be too shocked to learn that not everyone makes it all the way — reach the lighthouse, and the trippy stuff begins. I have a low tolerance for this kind of thing, but I actually found this sequence interesting, beautiful and, for a mind-bending science fiction flick, satisfying. Less cantankerous viewers should like it even more. This film reminded me, in both pace and subject, of 2016’s “Arrival.” In both films, a female scientist cautiously and intellectually approaches the inexplicable when it comes to call from lands beyond. Ultimately, I prefer “Arrival,” but “Annihilation” is more exciting, scary and gross, in a good way. It is based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer, and the journey from page to screen has certainly delivered some intense physical, visual moments. Some weird problems with the release of the film have led it to be sold to Netflix, so you can rent it or stream it there, and, due to a mercifully sane run length, I think it would actually benefit from multiple viewings. “Annihilation” is cerebral, but even more, it is fleshy and makes your skin crawl, and those moments are even more effective than the mind-bending ones. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JUNE 20, 2018 - JUNE 26, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST Mobile Bay “Green Drinks” Join us for happy hour at Alchemy Tavern, Wednesday, June 20, 5 p.m. with environmentally minded folks. Mike Reynolds, director of Share the Beach, will speak. Come learn about sea turtles and this volunteer program. Find us on Facebook @MobileBayGreenDrinks. “Tea for Two” Fairhope Museum of History’s “Tea for Two” program continues on Thursday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Come enjoy a cup of organic Oolong Fairhope tea and view the “Curtis Willard Film.” In 1962, Willard was working at WALA-TV and had the only television camera in town. Going through shops and schools, he made a “movie” of the incredible scenes of old Fairhope. Call 251929-1474. Kids Days in Bienville Join us in Bienville Square on Thursdays in June from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this free event featuring make-and-take crafts, storytime by the Mobile County Library and a chance to visit the library’s bookmobile, Uncle Joe’s Rolling Zoo, kids karaoke, the Dauphin Island SeaLab’s hands-on traveling exhibit, Sunshine the Clown and friends with balloon crafts and a chance to play with pirates! Visit ncsmobile.org. MPD community meetings During the month of June, the Mobile Police Department will hold a community meeting in each of its four precinct areas. Next meetings are June 21, 6 p.m., at Trinity Gardens Community Center, 2668 Berkley Ave., and June 26, 6 p.m., at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road. DYW Meet and Greet Distinguished Young Women Meet and Greet at The Shoppes at Bel Air (JC Penney wing) will be on Friday, June 22, 4-7 p.m. DYW contestants will join us at The Shoppes for a fun-filled evening featuring craft stations, hands-on activities and autographs from all 52 of the state’s representatives. Call 251-375-1297. Book signing National conservative columnist Quin Hillyer will sign copies of his novel “Mad Jones, Heretic” at Carpe Diem coffee house, 4072 Old Shell Road, Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. to noon. “Mad Jones” will be available for purchase; it’s literary fiction, a satire on modern media, politics and religion, set largely in Mobile. First Responders BBQ All first responders are invited Saturday, June 23, noon to 3 p.m., to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2921 Airport Blvd. (at Sage) for a “thank you” BBQ. Call 251471-5451. DI family movie series Join us at Dauphin Island’s West End Beach for free family movie nights. Thursday, June 21, “Paddington 2” and Friday, June 22, “Smurfs, The Lost Village.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com for the complete summer lineup. Future Forecaster auditions Hosted by WKRG and the History Museum of Mobile, bring your weatherenthusiastic 6-to-12-year-old child to a fun-filled day at the Museum on Friday, June 22, 10 a.m. Four winners will be chosen to be featured in July as a Future Forecaster during WKRG’s evening news. For more information, contact TRobbins@ wkrg.com. Free Friday Coworking Days The Exchange 202 is hosting a Free Coworking Friday on June 22 for anyone who wants to try coworking. Bring your computer, business cards and a good attitude. For more information about Exchange 202, visit exchange202.com. “Dial ‘M’ for Marriage” Join us for Mobile Mystery Dinners’ performance of “Dial ‘M’ for Marriage” on Saturday, June 23, at 7 p.m., at Central Presbyterian Church. Advance reservations required. Visit mobilemysterydinners.com or call 251-865-7398 for information. Living History Crew Drill The Living History Crews from the USS Alabama and USS Drum will be at Battleship Park for their drills Saturday, June 23, at 8 a.m. See history come to life as these historical re-enactors portray life during World War II. Call to battle stations and the popular airplane attack will be at 1 p.m., weather permitting. Visit ussalabama. com for more information. MarketPlace Come out to Mobile Botanical Gardens’ “MarketPlace” (located at the end of the parking lot) and get some great plants for your garden Saturday, June 23, beginning at 9 a.m. Plant experts will be on hand to answer any questions and give advice. Visit mbgrebloomshop.com. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 Pet adoption The Friends of the Mobile Animal Shelter will host an adoption event Saturday, June 23, at B&B Pet Stop. There will be lots of adoptable pets, all are spayed/ neutered, have age-appropriate shots, are microchipped and on heartworm preventative. Adoption fees vary based on the medical care required. Visit adoptapetmobile.org. your swimsuits, bring your towels and pack your lunch to join us for this free water fun event. Call Daphne Parks & Recreation, 251-621-3703. FUNDRAISERS Rx for a Cause Drum Circle for Teens & Tweens The Daphne Library Summer Reading Program will offer a free drum circle workshop on Tuesday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m for teens and tweens. Plan to join us at the Daphne Recreation Department for an exciting musical experience. Preregistration is required. Call 251-621-2818, ext. 211, to register. Art After Hours Learn more about Mobile’s thriving arts community at Mobile Arts Council’s newest event, Art After Hours, on Tuesday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. This month’s event is hosted by Mobile Carnival Museum. Enjoy complimentary wine and delicious appetizers from Sylvia’s Biscuits and Po’boys as you learn more about Mobile’s cultural history. Find us on Facebook @ MobileArtsCouncil. Growing Cascade Mums at Bellingrath Gardens and Home See what goes into putting on the largest outdoor display of cascading mums in the country on Wednesday, June 27, 10:3011:30 a.m. Chuck Owens, Bellingrath’s horticulturist, will show guests how the team cultivates chrysanthemums and lead a behind-the-scenes tour through Bellingrath’s mum-growing operation. Participants will receive a mum and directions for growing their own cascades. Reservations requested; to reserve, call 251-459-8864. For details, visit bellingrath.org. Community Blood Drive The city of Fairhope will host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Utilities Warehouse, 555 S. Section St. Sponsored by LifeSouth Community Blood Services, which needs all blood types on an emergency basis. Call 251-929-1466. Wet ’N Wild Wednesdays Join us for this summer’s Wet ‘N Wild Wednesday on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.O. Lott Park in Daphne. Wear Photo | Provided Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy of Mobile will host the Jazz and Cocktails — Rx for a Cause fundraiser June 21, 5:30-9 p.m. at Mobile Arts Council, 318 Dauphin St. This year’s fundraiser will benefit the mission of Ozanam Pharmacy to provide prescription assistance to those in our area with limited incomes and no insurance. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com, at the door or at Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy, 109 S. Cedar St. in Mobile. Call 251-721-0458. Ben Walls Memorial Jam Join us Sunday, June 24, at The Garage starting at noon for the the Ben Walls Memorial Jam annual fundraiser to help a local cancer fighter. This year’s recipient is Theresa Faulkner Pyle. Music all day, silent auction and raffles, and free crawfish while they last. See our Facebook page, “Ben Walls Memorial Jam,” or benwallsmemorialjam.com. Chelsea Prince fundraiser Please join us at The Bar downtown Wednesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. in support of Chelsea Prince, who is fighting ovarian cancer. We will have great drink specials, a live DJ, corn hole and beer pong. A $5 cover at the door and any donations will be given to Chelsea for assistance with treatment costs.

Hope Cup The 6th annual USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Hope Cup will be held Thursday, June 21, at Steelwood Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by lunch, prizes on each hole and a putting contest. Contact bramsey@southalabama. edu or call 251-460-6209. while learning how clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Open daily through Sept. 3 at the Gulf Coast Exploreum. Visit exploreum. com for details. “Ice Age Imperials” Explore “Ice Age Imperials” at the History Museum of Mobile until Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past, when Palmer Williams Group Gala fierce cats, enormous mastodons and The 2nd annual gala hosted by the wooly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and Palmer Williams Group features a other giant creatures roamed the land and fundraising dinner with special guest every day was a struggle for survival. Visit Cornelius Bennett, former Alabama linebacker and former Buffalo Bills All-Star. historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251Guests are invited to attend dinner, bid on 301-0266. auction items of football memorabilia and join in an intimate VIP reception on Friday, Thursdays at MMoA June 22, at The Battle House Renaissance Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Hotel in downtown Mobile. Tickets can be the Mobile Museum of Art offers free purchased online at palmerwilliamsgroup. admission to all Mobile County residents. org or at select Greer’s locations. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. ARTS “1984” Theatre Explorers Post 149 presents George Orwell’s “1984,” opening Friday, June 22, at Chickasaw Theatre for four performances, ending with Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Find us on Facebook @ ExplorerPost149. “Wit & Wrath: The Life & Times of Dorothy Parker” Join us at Bernheim Hall Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. for this one-woman show written and performed by Claudia Baumgarten and directed by Diana E.H. Shortes. “Wit & Wrath” is literary homage to Parker, the most widely read and quoted woman of the 1920s. Admission is free, with light refreshments following the performance. Call 251-208-7097. “Dream Big” Around the world, engineers are pushing the limits of ingenuity and innovation in unexpected, imaginative and amazing ways. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World,” a giant-screen IMAX film at the Exploreum about engineering, takes viewers on a journey of discovery from the world’s tallest building to a bridge higher than the clouds. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com for showtimes. “Pump Boys and Dinettes” The University of Alabama’s theater department presents the “Pump Boys” of the local gas station and their neighbors, the “Dinettes” of the Double Cupp Diner coming together for an evening of lively country and western music. Showtimes are June 20-24, 26-29 at 8 p.m. at South Baldwin Community Theatre (2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores). Admission costs $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz. Music in the Park Enjoy a free concert in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday through August. Friday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. will be Dave and Kathy. For more information on the entire summer lineup, visit spanishfortcenter.com. MUSEUMS “Water’s Extreme Journey” An exciting quest that transforms “you” into a drop of water entering a watershed as you travel from watershed to oceans SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES BayBears vs. Tennessee Smokies The Mobile BayBears will open a sixgame series on Thursday, June 21, against the Tennessee Smokies. Visit mobilebaybears.com for game times and ticket information. Yoga on Tap Join us Tuesday, June 26, 6-7 p.m. for a free yoga class at Serda Brewing with Michelle Daoust. Find us on Facebook @ serdabrewing. Table Tennis Club Join us Mondays, 5:30-8 p.m., and Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. (adults only), at Laun Park (5401 Windmill Drive) starting the week of June 4. Mike Ho, Baker High School table tennis coach, will help everyone with their game. Paddles provided or bring your own. All levels welcome; $1 at the door. Call 251-4637980. WORKSHOPS SAMWC workshop Join the South Alabama Mental Wellness Conference Steering Committee and speakers for the next chapter in the journey to create a trauma-informed community network. Thursday, June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Prodisee Pantry. Registration and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Fee is $25 per person at www. EVENTBRITE.com. Contact 251-4043924. Healing through Mindful Movement In this workshop, we will move from a place of internal communication and connection, move from ease, rather than muscling through. Saturday, June 23, at Soul Shine Yoga in Fairhope beginning at 1 p.m. Find us on Facebook @ soulshineliving. Legal Pitfalls of Small Businesses Join the Women’s Business Alliance for our monthly networking luncheon at Dauphin’s on June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jennifer S. Holifield will teach us about legal pitfalls of small businesses and how to avoid them. Find us on Facebook @WBAofAL. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USSA celebrates Olympic Day with museum collection BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo/ Courtesy United States Sports Academy Boat ramp reopens Mobile resident Harry R. Fisher, left, recently donated a set of three Olympic art posters by artist LeRoy Neiman to USSA President and CEO Dr. T.J. Rosandich, right, at the American Sport Art Museum & Archives. O lympic Day is celebrated each year on June 23, marking the date when the modern games were proposed in 1894. The objective of the international celebration is to promote fitness, well-being, culture and education while observing the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. Americans began observing the day in 2009, and last year more than 560,000 individuals participated in 2,400 events. Locally, the United States Sports Academy in Daphne is inviting the public to see its large collection of Olympic memorabilia and art from painters, sculptors and mixed-media artists at its American Sport Art Museum & Archives (ASAMA). The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. prior to Olympic Day this Saturday. The ASAMA collection includes the Olympic Room, which is located in the academy’s library. Many different types of Olympic memorabilia are on display there, including pendants, pins, medals, sculptures, books and manuscripts dating back to the earliest days of the Modern Olympic Games. In its lobby is a series of prints from Spanish artist Cristobal Gabarron. Shortly after the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, USSA officials commissioned Gabarron to create a piece for the centennial of the Modern Olympic Games. He produced 26 pillars representing each Olym- 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 “I had this wonderful LeRoy Neiman art hanging in my house for many years and I have enjoyed it greatly,” Fisher said. “But now it is time for visitors to the American Sport Art Museum and Archives to enjoy it as much as I have.” The posters, which feature swimming and gymnastics, were distributed by Fisher’s former employer, ARAMARK, to commemorate the 1988 Summer Olympic Games, which were hosted in Seoul, South Korea. It is the second recent gift to ASAMA’s Neiman collection. Fairhope resident Jeff Hosterman donated an autographed print of Neiman’s “Portrait of a Tiger” to the academy. The academy presented Neiman with its 2007 Sport Artist of the Year Award. He was the official artist at five Olympiads, creating on-the-spot images on live TV during the 1972 Summer Games in Munich and the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Neiman was the official artist of the Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid in 1980 and in Sarajevo in 1984, as well as the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 1984. Founded in 1984, ASAMA is dedicated to the preservation of sports art, history and literature. The ASAMA collection comprises more than 1,800 works of sport art across a variety of media, including paintings, sculptures, assemblages, prints and photographs. For more information, go to www.asama.org or call 251-626-3303. piad since 1896. The pillars are positioned in the shape of a star — patterned after the academy logo — first placed in front of the Olympic MARTA station in Atlanta for the 1996 Summer Games. The Olympic theme continues at the Sport Sculpture Park outside on the ASAMA grounds. Visitors will find several large sculptures by “found art” sculptor Bruce Larsen of Fairhope. His “Borzov the Sprinter” greets guests at the front entrance. The larger-than-life sculpture — consisting of gears, hoses, a hydraulic cylinder, hubcaps and other found objects — is named for Soviet sprinter Valeriy Borzov, who won gold in a pair of sprint events in the 1972 Munich Olympics. Other Larsen pieces on the grounds include “Nastia,” named after U.S. gymnast Anastasia “Nastia” Liukin, the all-around champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Sport Sculpture Park is also home to an oak tree descended from the saplings given to medalists in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Gold medal sprinter John Woodruff planted his in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. A sapling from Woodruff’s oak tree was later given to the academy. Today, it stands nearly two stories tall. ASAMA also recently received a donation of three LeRoy Neiman Olympic art posters from Mobile resident Harry R. Fisher. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division has permanently reopened the Fort Morgan boat ramp. MRD had closed the ramp for renovations in February. Improvements include the construction of two double-lane launch ramps to allow up to four boats to be launched simultaneously, expanded finger piers to assist with the launch and retrieval of vessels, new shoreline bulkheads and dredging within the immediate basin. “Boating access is important to everyone here on the Gulf Coast, and we are excited to provide expanded access to the Gulf of Mexico and Mobile Bay from the Fort Morgan peninsula,” said Scott Bannon, MRD director. For GPS coordinates and directions to the Fort Morgan boat ramp, visit www.outdooralabama.com/ft-morgan-boat-ramp. Ready for some football? Organizers have announced the 20th annual Dollar General Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. It will pit teams from the Sun Belt Conference and the Mid-American Conference. In the 2017 contest, Jalin Moore ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns as Appalachian State beat Toledo 34-0. For more information about the game and other events, visit www.dollargeneralbowl.com. Busy at the beach Since 2009, the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) has crowned numerous Global Sports World Series champions resulting in approximately $80 million in economic impact for south Baldwin County. This summer, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will welcome 968 teams to the area for more summer fun and games. “USSSA reflects the core of our beach visitor base — families,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. “Each summer, we have the privilege of welcoming thousands of the families to Alabama’s beaches to experience quality competition on the fields and new adventures in the destination. Those guests take home lifelong memories and leave behind economic impact.” Numerous USSSA world series events take place in June and July at the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley sportsplexes. For information, visit GulfShores.com/Sports, or call 800-745-SAND (7263).

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC How Alabama’s QB situation will play out BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER B arring injuries, we now know exactly how the Alabama quarterback situation is going to play out. I’ll fill you in on my theory about that immediately after hammering the NCAA for another decision made without consulting the people who will be most impacted, and thus in the best position to offer insight on the situation. The old rule for redshirting stated that a player had five years to play four seasons. If he played one play during a season, that counted as one of his four years of eligibility. But if he sat out the entire season, he would maintain that year of eligibility. The new rule allows players to play in up to four games and still use that season as a redshirt. So, conceivably, every player is now eligible to play four full seasons plus four games in another season before running out of eligibility. If players are going to be allowed to participate during five seasons, the simple answer is to allow all players five years to play five full seasons. With that, the word “redshirt” would mercifully be removed from the lexicon of college sports. Five years to play five seasons would benefit players, fans, coaches and schools. To state it clearly, there is simply no benefit for anyone in these new guidelines compared to the five years to play play five seasons model. But the NCAA doesn’t operate in a manner that allows that kind of input. So, here’s what’s going to happen with the Alabama quarterback position that now includes junior Jalen Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa as co-starters and redshirt freshman Mac Jones as the third player in line. Hurts and Tagovailoa will play roughly the same number of snaps in the opener against Louisville in Orlando. When this game was scheduled, it seemed it might be an exciting matchup. But with Lamar Jackson off to the NFL, there’s little suspense about how this game is going to go. Alabama is a 30-point favorite for a reason. While Louisville still has some offensive weapons, the defense won’t SO, CONCEIVABLY, EVERY PLAYER IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO PLAY FOUR FULL SEASONS PLUS FOUR GAMES IN ANOTHER SEASON BEFORE RUNNING OUT OF ELIGIBILITY.” put up much resistance, regardless of who’s quarterbacking the Tide. So, both players will be impressive, so much so that the talk will heat up about Alabama running a two-quarterback system all season. Next will come a 40-point win at home against Arkansas State when both Hurts and Tagovailoa look good. Even Jones will get his first playing time. Then comes the Sept. 15 SEC opener on the road against Ole Miss. This is when the Alabama season will be defined. Going into the game, Alabama will have two quarterbacks leading the team. But when they step on the field in Oxford, Tagovailoa will be the unquestioned leader. If Hurts plays at all it will be in a very limited capacity. Alabama will have to score at least 28 points to win and the Tide will do so behind its most talented quarterback. The Sept. 22 home game against Texas A&M will be a test for the Tide after dealing with all the noise around the program that Hurts is considering transferring. This is where Averion Hurts, the father and high school coach of Jalen, will insert himself into the narrative again. Averion has already made headlines this offseason with the comment that his son would be the biggest free agent in college football history if he decided to transfer. At this point in the season, it’s becoming crystal clear that we’re going to find out if he’s right. Hurts will play a limited role against Texas A&M and that’s how his career at Alabama will end. Having played in four games, he will still maintain his option to redshirt. Hurts will remain with the team as an emergency option until he graduates in December and transfers to a new school with two years to play seasons at his new destination. The most intriguing and tricky part of this is if Tagovailoa is injured during the final eight games of the season. At that point, Hurts would have to decide if he was willing to burn his redshirt year (not likely) or simply refuse to play again before graduating. When Alabama heads off to the postseason — whether that be the College Football Playoff as expected or simply a bowl game — Hurts will already be at his new school preparing for his next challenge. I’m sure nobody thought this awkward scenario through before changing the rule that allows players to redshirt even after playing in four games. It’s certainly not ideal. But it does open the possibility that former Alabama center Brandon Kennedy will be snapping the ball to Hurts when they lead the Tennessee Volunteers into Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2019. If the NCAA was trying to create drama and chaos with this new transfer rule, then the Tennessee Volunteers being led by a quarterback who won a national championship ring and played two and a half seasons at rival Alabama would be the perfect embodiment of that goal. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday, 3-6 p.m., on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

STYLE GARDENING Accent your garden with perennial vines BY NANCY ADAMS, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos/Alice Marty W Perennial vines Lonicera sempervirens (left) and Manietta Cordifolia with a clematis seed head (right). e expect our yards and gardens to be beautiful and welcoming, right? So we read, plan, shop, dig, plant, weed and work hard to make them the best they can be. But still, there’s the feeling something’s missing. Here in the Deep South, vines are a big part of our heritage and blend well into the landscape. Think about how a carefully selected scarf can set off a black dress, or how that special tie enhances a classy blue suit. Climbing or trailing perennial vines may be that perfect accent for your garden. A popular genus of climbing perennial vines in American Horticultural Society zones 8 and 9 is clematis, which has numerous varieties, some of the most popular being: • Clematis alpina — a deciduous vine with long stalks and beautiful 1-inch to 3-inch flowers of multiple colors. • Clematis integrifolia — This variety grows to 3 feet high with blue urn-shaped flowers measuring about 1.5 inches wide, and grows best in zones 1-8. • Clematis armandii — This shade-tolerant vine grows to 8 feet high and has pale pink flowers measuring 2 inches on long stalks. It grows best in zones 6 to 9. • Clematis lanuginosa — This species normally blooms twice a year, once in spring and again in summer. It grows well in zones 1 through 9 and has larger flowers than most other clematis species. However, it is susceptible to the plant disease known as “clematis wilt,” which has also been passed on to other species. Some other favorite perennial vines suggested by Nita Crandall of Mobile Botanical Gardens are: • Crossvine (Bignonia capreolata) — Native to the central and southern United States, this high-climbing vine has long red and 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 yellow tubular flowers that have a pleasant mocha scent. It grows aggressively and can take over an area if not controlled. • Climbing hydrangea (Deucamaria barbara) — This highclimbing vine that produces small white flowers in late spring and summer is in the hydrangea family and native to the Southeast. It is often found in wet forests. • Yellow jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens), also called Carolina jasmine and evening trumpet flower, is native to tropical areas, can grow to almost 20 feet and has broad green leaves. The clustered flowers are yellow and trumpet shaped, often with orange centers. This plant contains material that is poisonous to humans as well as honeybees. However, it is often used in warm areas to grow on arbors or cover walls. • Swamp jessamine (Gelsemium rankinii) — Also known as Rankin’s trumpet flower, this hardy vine has yellow flowers and climbs to more than 20 feet. • Lonicera sempervirens, also known as coral honeysuckle, trumpet honeysuckle or scarlet honeysuckle, grows to more than 20 feet and is a non-invasive evergreen in zones 8 and 9. Butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and other birds are attracted to this vine, which has attractive flowers and is often grown as an ornamental. Mobile Botanical Gardens carries in its Marketplace the cultivar Sulphurea, which has yellow flowers. • Manettia cordifolia, commonly known as Brazilian firecracker vine, is a favorite perennial summer bloomer that is easy to grow in zones 8 and 9. The vine grows in full sun to partial shade and reaches 8-20 feet tall. The showy flowers are red, scarlet and reddish-orange with blooms ranging from 1 inch to 2 inches, and bloom from late spring to fall. This vine also grows well in three-gallon or larger pots and is the perfect addition to the hummingbird garden. • Amethyst Falls wisteria — This non-invasive vine grows to more than 30 feet and bears purple flowers that, from a distance, could be mistaken for clumps of grapes. It blooms in spring and, if lightly trimmed, will bloom again in summer. It thrives in full sun to partial shade, can be trained on fences, arbors or trellises, and butterflies love it. For more information about these or other perennial vines, contact either the Mobile County or Baldwin County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. These folks have a wealth of knowledge about plants and will be happy to share it with you. GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT: What: Market in the Square (look for the Master Gardener tent for gardening information) Find: Local produce, homemade bread, jams, preserves, honey, crafts, music Where: Cathedral Square, Mobile When: Saturdays through July 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon MBG: Mobilebotanicalgardens.org for information on fall classes and events. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

J u n e 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

