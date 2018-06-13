Lagniappe June 13 - June 19, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL See what’s coming Editor: The citizens of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Destin, Florida, were bushwhacked. They never saw it coming. Or did they? Ongoing costs of residential growth outpacing adequate infrastructure development are real to these communities, as their citizens’ quality of life has been diminished as more humans move to their already crowded coastal cities. As a result, residents pine for earlier days when traffic and congestion weren’t a part of their daily lexicon. It is a recurring planning nightmare: Resort town becomes a hot destination to live and retire, fueling an unprecedented real estate boom. The folks pour in, the banks, builders and real estate agents literally make bank and ultimately the golden goose is killed — as every place has a finite capacity to move people on roads. In Alabama’s most affluent coastal communities — the Daphne/Fairhope and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach areas — this alarming trend is evident. Or is it? Smart growth is somewhat idiomatic but it is simple in concept: Grow as you can with respect to your infrastructure, public facilities and service capacity. Managing growth requires political will to respect density levels so as to not disrupt this delicate balance. For example, you would not long be able to accommodate two additional families in your family’s home. There simply are not enough resources to sustain and make life easy for that many people in such a small space. There is a finite carrying capacity to each town and place and it is proven that smaller towns and cities enjoy a higher quality of life. Politicians must target each city’s “sweet spot” in terms of development toward that capacity. Quality of life has been best defined as, “The gap between what you want and what you have.” It is government’s job to fill that gap. However, in a unique situation as this, once you overdevelop an area that is bound by geography like the Eastern Shore or Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, which precludes a gridded pattern because of water, it could become nearly impossible if current building trends continue. When citizens are confronted with an unfavorable quality of life based on traffic, commute times, crowded 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 schools, etc., they are free to exercise their invisible foot and move to a more favorable place that enjoys a higher quality of life. In America people are free to choose where they live and pay taxes. Cities effective in managing growth leverage public transportation as an option for moving people. Gulf Shores/Orange Beach could work together to create a trolley similar to the famed New Orleans and San Francisco cable car lines. This would work as it could run parallel to the beach road and span from Gulf Shores to the Florida State Line, providing service to the island and back. Perhaps Fairhope and Daphne could employ a ferry to Mobile to relieve its growing traffic stagnation? Baldwin County cities must work together to solve infrastructure and growth problems. A regional approach must be employed if property values of Alabama’s richest coastal communities and their life quality are to be protected and enriched. If nothing is done in a short few years, residents will feel like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot — it will be too late. Chris Warner Perdido Key Rational perspective Editor: How absolutely refreshing and inspiring to see a rational, realistic perspective on the differences between the Waffle House and Starbucks incidents (Going Postal, “Just do what you’re told,” June 6-12). Mr. Mitchell said it best when he stated that in interactions with the police, “... do not resist. Comply with directions from police …” Not every confrontation between the public and police is racially motivated, and for Sharpton, et al., to make it one merely inflames and exacerbates the situation. Thank you, Joseph, for your wisdom and courage to express this! Don Prosch

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Greatest show on Earth TENSION BETWEEN FAIRHOPE’S MAYOR AND COUNCIL SHOWS NO SIGN BY GABRIEL TYNES O h, how the tables have turned. One business in the months since, and Councilman week after being subjected to an hourRobert Brown admitted as much Monday night. long public scolding during what some “We sit up here and we can handle the criticalled an “orchestrated” outcry over Po- cism, we ran for this office … the public comlice Chief Joe Petties’ retirement announcement, ments and the B.S. put out by certain individuals Mayor Karin Wilson’s supporters rallied to her … that’s fine, I can take it,” Brown said. “But defense Monday night, calling members of the I’m not the one who sat in a meeting a year and City Council “sissies,” “bullies,” “disgraceful” a few months ago, a special called meeting to and “a mob,” among other things. separate the police department and the IT de“What you guys put on last week, I’ve been partment and in turn take those funds and launch told not to watch,” the mayor’s husband, Kiefer an investigation, and that’s where it all started.” Wilson, told the council. “What you guys disWilson implored Brown not “to talk about played was horrible, from what I’ve heard. And things you don’t understand,” and called his I think it was orchestrated, and I think you all allegation “an absolute lie.” Wilson continued knew about, and I think you called your special to accuse the entire council of being unwilling friends in and disgruntled employees … and to meet or communicate with her “from the that’s what it was, it was a sideshow. … She’s very beginning.” not going to quit, she’s not going to resign, she’s After the meeting, Burrell said he met with your mayor and she’s going to see it through. Wilson as recently as last Thursday, but admitThe more you do, the tougher we get.” ted he may ignore her requests when he feels the Other speakers, includissues could be adequately ing business owner Jay handled by staff. As for Harlan and blogger Paul calls to relinquish his sixRipp, suggested sexism year council presidency on behalf of the council, to another member of the particularly President Jack council, Burrell said othWITH A $16,750 PAYBurrell. ers have expressed inter“It was a fiasco and it est, but generally feel he is MENT ON THE TABLE, was orchestrated,” Harlan “doing a great job.” said. “You changed the Burrell also said he’s ACCORDING TO COURT agenda … and I find it unbeen less restrictive RECORDS, THE TWO PAR- about reining in public manly and a sissy thing to do … even if she were the comments since he was TIES NEARLY REACHED worst mayor in the world named as the defendant and the worst person, she’s in a First Amendment A SETTLEMENT AGREEstill a woman and where lawsuit brought by Ripp MENT LAST MONTH. I come from you don’t atlast December. Ripp tack women.” filed the complaint after Burrell called the alleBurrell blocked him from gations against him and the speaking and threatened council “absolutely preposterous,” calling it part to have him arrested during a public meeting in of a “constant character assassination.” August 2017. “We were here to figure out a way to hire With a $16,750 payment on the table, aca new chief of police when he announced his cording to court records, the two parties nearly retirement,” he said. “I did not put out a call for reached a settlement agreement last month. But people to show up, it’s simply not true.” last Friday, U.S. District Court Judge William But the special called meeting last week did Steele denied a motion to enforce the settlement, not end conclusively, with the council rejecting noting Ripp never signed off on, and the City Petties’ retirement letter even though he had Council had not “collectively agreed” upon, the already filled out retirement paperwork with the complete terms during an executive session May state announcing he’d step aside July 1. 15. Meanwhile, Burrell said his defense team After Monday’s meeting, Burrell admitted of attorneys, Steven Lacey and Colin Sherman, there is probably nothing the council can do to were being paid by the city’s insurer. The case intervene in the police chief’s chain of command, will likely head to trial. and confirmed the council has taken no action Behind the scenes, former Fairhope Comthus far to discuss or search for Petties’ successor. munity Affairs Director Sherry Sullivan — one “I think we did convince the chief to stay,” of the employees terminated by Wilson — said Burrell said. “It still remains to be seen whether she stood behind Petties last week along with he will stay because I simply don’t know if we other former employees “at the chief’s request.” can make him happy by expanding his authorShe denied orchestrating the public response to ity. There are state statutes that give the mayor the chief’s retirement last week and brushed off the right to be the boss of the chief — that will rumors she herself will be running for mayor never change — she’ll always be the boss of all against Wilson in the next election. the city employees.” “Even before I left the city I had people Wilson’s authority has been the consternacome to me and ask me to run for mayor and tion of both the City Council and a handful of obviously I have a lot of people ask me now,” employees who were dismissed or pushed out she said. “But I’m busy trying to make a name within the first few months of her administrafor myself with the company I’m working for, tion. The resulting turnover, as well as Wilson’s and 2020 is a long way off.” use of a police department IT contract to allegPetties has not responded to requests for edly dig up political dirt on her opponents, has more information about his retirement or perforkept the parties sparring over nearly all routine mance evaluation. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Dead on arrival COUNCIL REJECTS ZONING CHANGES IN BAYOU LA BATRE BY JASON JOHNSON W ith a hand puppet raised above his head, Thomas Steele addressed the Bayou La Batre City Council at its May 24 meeting to criticize Mayor Terry Downey and a proposed zoning ordinance that was doomed to fail spectacularly that evening. “You can put a puppet on your hand and make it say anything you want. A puppet is spineless, and this just happens to be a snake puppet,” he said. “You’re fired, Terry.” Steele was the first of several who asked Downey to step down from his position as mayor at the meeting, which was attended by some 50 people. Most were there in opposition to a zoning proposal developed by the city’s planning commission over the last two years with assistance from the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission (SARPC). As Lagniappe previously reported, some in the city’s business community had expressed concerns the 200-page zoning overhaul would affect where their businesses would be able operate if it they to be rebuilt or the ownership changed hands. As SARPC’s community development director, Diane Burnett worked with the planning commission on the proposal, and said most of the concerns business owners raised were addressed or were based on a misunderstanding of what the ordinance would do. Despite those assurances, the idea persisted that the proposed zoning changes would drive out longstanding shipbuilding and seafood industries in favor of more ecotourismbased businesses, such as kayak and canoe rentals or outings to view migratory birds. Burnett said those types of businesses would help the city capitalize on its natural resources and noted they would also be able to operate in environmentally sensitive areas owned by Alabama’s Forever Wild program that currently 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 have no permitted uses. Opposition to the plan quickly spread on social media, but Downey added fuel to the fire in April when he said Bayou La Batre was “nothing but a mudhole” while defending the proposed zoning ordinance — a phrase that was rehashed at the May 24 meeting as well. Downey has maintained the intent of any zoning changes was to add businesses to the city, not take anything away. But with a lack of support for the proposal on the City Council, Downey ultimately helped vote it down and voted in favor of a second motion that “killed it” entirely. Both decisions were unanimous and met with thunderous applause from the audience. “There’s no effort to push anybody out, it was just an effort to try to grab some of these revenues that are out there,” Downey said at the meeting. “This map is going to be changed, and we’ll get another shot at it.” For SARPC, the opposition was a bit of a surprise considering the zoning proposal was driven primarily by a comprehensive plan the planning commission adopted in 2016 based on input from a survey of more than 350 Bayou La Batre residents. Primarily a planning agency, SARPC operates only in an advisory capacity to assist member governments in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties with community planning and development, especially those that don’t have the staff or resources to tackle it themselves. State law requires public input in that process, but in this case the adoption of the comprehensive plan and the recent zoning proposal were three years and two mayors apart. “The entire process is driven by community. They tell us what they want, and if everyone in the community wants industry throughout the entire waterfront, we’ll write it that way,” Burnett said. “Unfortunately, their community was divided, and we honestly did not expect that.” Burnett said much of the proposal voted down is similar to the city’s existing zoning ordinance, which was adopted in 2005. She said that ordinance could always be amended or updated without rewriting it entirely, but no matter how the city wants to address its zoning laws going forward, Burnett said any proposed changes need to be more concise and easier to understand. “‘It’s too long.’ ‘It’s 200 pages.’ We heard that from a couple of people, so I think we need to downsize it and do some things differently,” Burnett said. “They have to decide what they want to do or not do.” City officials haven’t said how they’ll move forward, but the issue could likely come up again. The recent rezoning effort was funded in part by state and federal grants, and it’s currently unclear how scrapping the entire ordinance would affect the status of those grants — not to mention the fact that the comprehensive plan that prompted the proposed changes is still in place. At the May 24 meeting, a few people suggested the planning commission, on which Downey and his wife both serve, be disbanded entirely or that all new members be appointed. Downey did not appear to give the suggestion much consideration. Nicole Taylor, a regional planner with SARPC, attended this week’s planning commission meeting and said there’s still some confusion about how to move forward given the council’s motion to dissolve proposed zoning ordinance in its entirety. While there’s no intention to present the document to the council again without major changes, there are provisions that might be salvageable in future attempts to address zoning concerns in Bayou La Batre. In the meantime, the commission is waiting to receive a certified copy of the minutes from the May 24 meeting, as Taylor said members would not be working on zoning until they receive further instruction from the city. According to Taylor, planning commissioners are hoping the council can address what direction it would like the commissioners to move in regard the city’s zoning code at its June 14 meeting. Downey told Lagniappe this week the commission plans to revisit the city’s comprehensive plan, which falls under its authority. He said there could possibly be some amendments, though nothing has been decided. Asked about the calls for his resignation, Downey said “That’s never entered into my mind. “I was elected to do a job here. The folks can make their decision on how they want to vote, but there will be no resignation,” he said. “I’ve got four years in here, and maybe more.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Bus stop CITY REPLACES WAVE MANAGEMENT COMPANY I BY DALE LIESCH “First transit is not going to bring one bus here. It’s our buses. It’s our equipment,” Richardson said. “We’re just bringing them in to manage the system, and it’s just two or three of them. Every person working under McDonald Transit will still remain an employee in that same position.” However, Maiben seem to suggest that using the city’s equipment would solve all the problems facing the WAVE transit. After the city cut funding from the service’s budget The Mobile City Council approved a $396,215 three-year contract with in 2016, McDonald Transit had to alter some routes in First Transit to take over the management of the city’s public bus system. Mobile and cut some outside the city altogether. Maiben has argued the city should have given McDonald a better opportunity to succeed. been corrected, he added. First Transit was replaced in the nation’s capital over “That’s what lost the trust of the workers,” he said. “Right off the bat.” safety concerns, according to a story in The Washington Safety issues also kept coming up on First Transit’s watch. Issues with drivPost. Issues with payroll, treatment of employees and ing time also weighed on drivers, Lowery said, adding that, under First Transit, expense ultimately did the company in in Florida. ECAT drivers didn’t have time between routes to use the restroom because Florida’s Escambia County Commission voted last year “they had to rush.” to take over control of its bus system, according to Mass “They were running routes with lower ridership, instead of using different Transit Director Mike Crittenden, to save money and make routes,” he added. the system more efficient. Under a management contract like the one Mobile has agreed to enter into, The county currently operates 20 routes, with daily Lowery said there was no incentive for First Transit to make changes. average ridership of 5,700 on weekdays, and employs Lowery also mentioned an issue with employees’ health care that was costroughly 120 people in its public transit service. ing the county thousands of dollars per employee per month. While it kept rates Speaking with Lagniappe, Pensacola’s Amalgamated low for employees, it was expensive for the county, Lowery said. Transit Union President Michael Lowery also cited issues First Transit Regional Vice President Jarod Varner said there are no planned with pension contributions and treatment of employees as cuts to employment when First Transit takes over locally, which is in line with other problems First Transit had in Florida. what Richard said during the June 12 council meeting as well. After the company took over Escambia County Area Varner did say the company would look at trends to determine where inefTransit, or the ECAT service, in 2012, Lowery said it was ficiencies might lie within the system. Once the change is implemented, the discovered First Transit hadn’t been properly contributing system’s new manager will be Michael Chinn, who will relocate to Mobile to employees’ 401(k) plans, though that issue has since from Dallas. Photo | Lagniappe n a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a contract with the Ohio-based bus operator First Transit, but the company’s recent troubles in nearby Escambia County, Florida, have raised concerns among public transportation advocates. The council approved the $396,215 three-year contract, which allows First Transit to take over the management of WAVE, the city’s public bus system. The contract was the least expensive of three options, and officials were excited about reports the service would be more efficient than its predecessor, McDonald Transit. Antonie Maiben, president of the local transit union, has concerns about the agreement, though, and spoke before the council’s vote Tuesday about recent problems with First Transit’s operations in Washington, D.C., Escambia County, Florida, and Monroe, Louisiana. Maiben is concerned the city didn’t do the necessary research before picking the lowest bidder. “I understand they’re going to be able to save you guys $350,000 a year in liability insurance, but think about that. There’s a reason why that savings is there,” Maiben said. “Is that going to fall on the backs of the citizens, passengers not being able to catch the bus or employees being laid off?” Councilman Fred Richardson, who served on a committee that reviewed First Transit’s proposal, said the agreement would affect McDonald employees and that it would rely on the buses and equipment the city already has. Richardson said the company’s role would only be to manage the existing WAVE system, and equipment concerns from First Transit operations in other states wouldn’t be an issue in Mobile. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Bama Bayou or bust STALLED RESORT’S REVIVAL TIED TO RULING AFTER JULY HEARING BY JOHN MULLEN Photo | Courtesy Roberts Brothers The Bama Bayou development has sat vacant and incomplete across the Intracoastal Canal from The Wharf since bankrupcy proceedings in 2009. I s the long-running lawsuit surrounding the failed Bama Bayou resort on the north bank of the Intracoastal Waterway about to be concluded? Earlier this month a Texas company, Presidium, expressed an interest in the site, has been looking it over and is working on a tax incentive agreement with the city 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 of Orange Beach should it somehow be able to buy it. But it’s still not officially for sale. Holding up that sale is the $20.4 million question. Or a $50 million question. It all depends on a judge’s ruling after a hearing in July. “It’s not going to get bought until we reach a certain point in the litigation, which we hope will be shortly, by which I mean before Labor Day,” Bama Bayou attorney Samuel McKerall said. “I hope.” Each side has asked for a summary judgment to settle the case with the hearing set for July. McKerall represents original Bama Bayou owners and investors and Marine Park. Southeast Property Holdings represents the remnants of Visions Bank. A source for Southeast’s legal team who requested anonymity said the firm would have no comment on pending litigation. “That was designed to bring the case to a head,” McKerall said. “Our motion to the judge is since she set the foreclosures aside, you’ve essentially turned the clock back to March 29, 2009, and we don’t owe any interest from that day forward and we don’t owe any attorney fees from that day forward. And we don’t owe any litigation expense from that day forward. That’s about $20 million worth of stuff, maybe more. “The bank’s position is that’s B.S., they owe the money, $50 million, make them pay. And they have very good lawyers. I like to think so do we.” The long saga that started on Jan. 15, 2009, when the former Visions Bank sued to foreclose on more than $20 million in loans by Bama Bayou, Marine Park and more than 20 guarantors or investors in the project. A lot has happened between then and a ruling in October 2017 that set the case “back to square one,” McKerall said. Setting the case back to the beginning was Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Hicks Stewart’s ruling saying the lowball bid at the foreclosure sale was just that, too low. The loan amount was $20.4 million, and Visions bought back the property for about half that. “The Court hereby sets aside the foreclosure sale and declares the foreclosure deeds null, void and of no force and effect,” the last line of the three-page ruling reads. “We fought that for a long time, one of the lawyers that’s no longer in the case and thus smarter than me, suggested to the judge, why don’t you have a mini-hearing on whether or not the price is too low,” McKerall said. “Just that and nothing else, to see if that’s viable or not.” The ruling contained the necessary language, McKerall said, to effectively put the property back into the hands of Bama Bayou, Marine Park and the group of guarantors. County tax maps don’t yet reflect the change, saying Southeast Property Holdings is still the owner. “She entered an order that Visions Bank had indeed bid too low, so low that it was shockingly low,” McKerall said. “The phrase she used was ‘it shocks the conscience of the court.’ It’s a term of art and you have to use that or she can’t set it aside. That’s the standard. She had to find that the price was so low it was shocking to the conscience of the court.”

BAYBRIEF | BUSINESS Pie in the sky AIRBUS DEAL WITH CANADIAN MANUFACTURER FINALIZED BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Daniel Anderson A An Airbus A320 at the final assembly line in Mobile. s trade talks continue to be prickly between the United States and Canada, a deal between two international companies will pay dividends for Mobile. Airbus announced last week that its agreement with Canada-based Bombardier to build a new a series of aircraft in Mobile will become official on July 1. “This is our industrial home,” Mobile plant manager Daryl Taylor said during a media event June 11. “It means there will be a new facility.” The announcement means the deal to build the CSeries aircraft at a second final assembly line cleared regulatory hurdles, including a challenge from U.S. company Boeing that Bombardier was using government subsidies to illegally dump CSeries aircraft into the market. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of Bombardier and prevented the U.S. Commerce Department from slapping punitive tariffs on the aircraft. Boeing announced earlier this year it would not appeal the ruling. The new final assembly line will employ about 400 people, Taylor said. “Additional capacity has always been a goal of our economic development team,” David Rodgers, vice president of economic development for the Mobile Area Chamber, said. “Since the initial Airbus [final assembly line] opened in 2015, more than 20 aerospace companies have located to Mobile. We’re looking forward to continuing to see additional investment here as we work to grow our aerospace cluster.” While good for Mobile, the announcement is also welcome news for Airbus. Both the A320 family of jets and Bombardier’s CSeries are single-aisle aircraft, which adds to an already popular product line. “Clearly we see it as a strategic alignment,” Taylor said. “It’s a great addition.” Bombardier delivered 17 CSeries aircraft in 2017 and the production will continue to ramp up, according to the statement. Plans are to more than double the number of deliveries in 2018. With the CSeries’ demonstrated in-service performance and the finalization of this partnership, the parties expect increased demand to support a second CSeries facility in Mobile dedicated to supplying U.S.-based customers. The CSeries is positioned to capture a large percentage of the estimated 6,000 aircraft needed in this market segment over the next 20 years, according to the statement. “This partnership extends our commitment to Québec and to all of Canadian aerospace, and we are very glad to welcome so many CSeries teammates into the extended Team Airbus,” Airbus CEO Tom Ender said in the statement. “The strength of the entire Airbus organization will be behind the CSeries. Not only will that enable this outstanding aircraft to fulfill its market potential, but we are convinced the addition of the CSeries to our overall aircraft product offering brings significant value to Airbus, our customers and shareholders.” Due to the early closing of the partnership, the terms of this plan will be updated according to the following schedule: Bombardier will fund the cash shortfalls, if required, during the second half of 2018, up to a maximum of $225 million, up to a maximum of $350 million in 2019 and up to a maximum aggregate amount of $350 million over the following two years, according to an Airbus statement. First delivery to Hawaiian Members of the Airbus manufacturing team said “aloha” to their newest delivery — an A321neo aircraft — and in so doing acknowledged three firsts. The June 11 announcement marked the Mobile facility’s first delivery to Hawaiian Airlines, its first production of a neo, or “new engine option,” aircraft and the first A321 with a Pratt & Whitney engine. Jon Snook, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Hawaiian Airlines, said the neo aircraft have demonstrated better range and fuel efficiency than the airline’s legacy jets. Snook said the company has three neo aircraft in the fleet already, allowing Hawaiian to open up more routes along the West Coast. As for receiving the newest plane from Mobile, Snook said he was pleased. “It’s great that we get to be a part of the industrial future of the city,” he said. The newest addition to the Hawaiian fleet will be named Wiliwili after a tree indigenous to the island chain. The tree was used to build the first surfboards. “ … All of our aircraft are named for Hawaii’s flora and fauna,” Snook said. The delivery marks the first neo aircraft built in Mobile, but it won’t be the last, Taylor said. While the company’s original engine option will continue to be built, the market for neo aircraft will continue to expand because of its lower emissions and increased range. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Winners and runoffs PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JULY 17 BY STAFF REPORT T hough votes have yet to be certified, the gubernatorial face-off in November’s general election is set. Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa, after both secured enough votes in their respective party primaries to avoid runoff elections. With 66 of 67 counties reporting last week, Maddox secured 53 percent of the total ballots cast. His closest competitor in the Democratic primary, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, recorded just under 30 percent. With nearly 308,00 votes, Ivey appears to have claimed 57 percent of the votes cast in the GOP primary — a clear victory over her opponents. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle had collected just 25 percent of the vote as Ivey was giving her victory speech. “Tonight’s results show that Alabama is working again and that we are on the right track,” Ivey told a crowd of supporters June 5. “In the next four years, I’m going to keep fighting to bring good-paying jobs to our great state and get our children the education they need and deserve.” With a primary victory in hand, Ivey told supporters her focus had already turned to the Nov. 6 general election. In deep-red Alabama, Ivey is favored in the contest. However, she still said her team would face “a great battle” with Maddox between now and the election. “The liberals want this job bad,” she added. “They want it, but they’re not gonna get it.” Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa, Maddox and his supporters were celebrating a much closer victory in the Democratic primary. His gubernatorial campaign has focused on such issues as education, health care, criminal justice reform and expanding mental health care services in the state. He told supporters, “Together, we’re going to regain our moral standing. “This was never about left versus right, this was about right versus wrong, and together we are on the right side of history,” he said. “Together, we will pass the Alabama Education Lottery to fund pre-K for thousands of families and a college scholarship program.” He also criticized Ivey, who refused to debate any of her primary candidates publicly, for not speaking out on the issues enough during her time as interim governor. “While impotence and corruption has reigned in Montgomery, all we have heard is the sound of silence,” he said. “In the past few months while we’ve proposed real solutions, our opponent has countered with Rocky Mountain oysters and Confederate monuments.” Maddox said “living in the times of old” won’t help save rural hospitals in Alabama, bring jobs to its underserved Black Belt region or improve the public school system. To cheers from supporters, Maddox said Alabama currently stands at “a crossroads of the past and future.” “Our fate will be determined by how we answer this question: Do we leave the next generation a better world than the one we inherited?” he said. “I choose the future.” Mobile County Chip Brown will replace David Sessions in House District 105. The Republican fended off three other challengers with nearly 54 percent of the vote.Brown does not have Democratic opposition. Former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones accomplished a task most political observers thought might be impossible when he defeated seven other Democratic candidates to take the nomination outright with nearly 60 percent of the vote in House District 99 and avoid a runoff. Jones will face Republican Charles Talbert in November. Talbert ran unopposed in the GOP primary. Democratic incumbent State Rep. Adline Clarke defeated House District 97 challenger Levi Wright Jr. with 68 percent of the vote. Clarke will take on Republican Stephen McNair in November. McNair ran unopposed on the GOP side. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 In the Republican race for House District 102, Citronelle Police Chief Shane Stringer will face Citronelle Call News publisher Willie Gray, as the two topped the field in a race where Gray heavily outspent Stringer. There is no Democratic opposition in that race. Incumbent State Sen. Vivian Figures defeated Victor Crawford and Michael Cooley for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 33. There is no Republican opposition in that race. Republican State Rep. Jack Williams is headed to the Senate in District 34 after defeating challenger Mark Shirey with 64 percent of the vote. In the GOP race for district court judge, Spiro Cheriogotis and George Zoghby are set for a runoff. Zoghby topped the field and there is no Democratic challenger. The Republican circuit court race will also head to a runoff. Brandy Hambright led Harry Satterwhite with 36 percent of the vote to 27 percent. Buzz Jordan drew roughly 24 percent of the vote, to finish off the podium. The winner of the GOP nomination will face Democrat Karlos Finley in November. Finley ran unopposed. Sheriff Sam Cochran handily defeated a challenge from Charlie Wyckoff, securing 82 percent of the vote. Baldwin County Baldwin County reported just a 24 percent voter turnout. On the Baldwin County Commission, eight-term District 1 Commissioner Frank Burt, who presided over the county’s 114 percent growth in the three decades he held the office, lost to James “Jeb” Ball, program director for Baldwin County Substance Abuse Services, 49 percent to 51 percent in perhaps the day’s most shocking outcome. In District 2, fomer Daphne City Councilman John Lake lost to current Daphne City Councilman Joe Davis, 47 percent to 52 percent. Challenger Billie Jo Underwood forced incumbent Tucker Dorsey into a runoff in a three-way race for District 3, with Dorsey only securing 38 percent of the vote to Underwood’s 48 percent. Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Skip Gruber narrowly avoided being unseated by challenger Jerry Johnson, 51 percent to 49 percent. For the Legislature, Chris Elliott and David Northcutt will campaign in a runoff for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated by Trip Pittman. Elliott was the top vote-getter in that race House District 64 State Rep. Harry Shiver defeated a challenge from Stephen Sexton, 54 percent to 46 percent. In judicial races, incumbent Bill Scully defeated Brian Dasinger for District Court, Place 2. Incumbent Circuit Clerk Jody Wise Campbell narrowly avoided a runoff with challenger Mark Stejskal by securing 50.05 percent of the vote in a three-way race. Harry D’Olive and Alan Lipscomb will face each other in a runoff for probate judge after emerging from a five-person field.

J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES A perfect storm of missed assignments ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM asked for a mental evaluation for Dunson, but he was gone before it could happen on the regularly scheduled day. Despite documents saying this diagnosed schizophrenic was throwing feces at guards and talking about God and exorcists, no new emergency evaluation was called for by jailers, so Dunson just sailed out the door after his 48-hour stay was up. The big picture is this — the conjunction of mental illness, homelessness and crime is not going away, and short-term hospital stays and group homes are not going to protect society from dangerous people. And it also doesn’t help those people get any better. The smaller, local picture is that there needs to be more communication between the jail, the police and the courts when there’s a mentally ill person in the community who is an ongoing problem. If the jail has tried several times to evaluate a “frequent flier,” but he keeps leaving before the standard evaluation day, shouldn’t someone either set up an emergency evaluation next time he appears or let the judges know it’s an issue? Shouldn’t the judges notice the guy has become a regular customer and at least set a bond? Shouldn’t the cops be aware of his presence? There’s no radar to determine what kind of storm someone like Dunson might cause, but if any good can come out of this awful situation, I hope people will pay a little more attention to the signs something bad is coming and not just count on someone else to handle it. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 four times by judge’s order, and the last two of those were by Karlos Finley, who is currently the Democratic nominee for Circuit Judge in this November’s general election. So despite the fact the merry-goround has been spinning for some time, it stopped on Finley and he’s catching a lot of the blame for releasing Dunson. But in reality, it’s pretty hard to swing a dead cat in downtown Mobile without hitting someone who could have made this a different story and — if Dunson is indeed the perpetrator — saved this young woman from an attack she’ll likely never forget. Finley seems to have the most fingers pointed at him but argues he was simply following the law, and that cops and victims didn’t bother to sign complaints against Dunson when he was flashing his goods around downtown. And that’s a good point, but it still begs the question of whether some outside-the-box thinking might be required when a guy keeps showing up over and over for that kind of thing, bonding himself out and missing hearing dates. The city essentially says Dunson shouldn’t have been eligible for self-recognizance because of his repeated arrests and no-shows. And just as a brief aside from someone who has become part of the downtown family this year, the cops’ “ho-hum” attitude about homeless antics and misdeeds isn’t likely to encourage any complainant to spend lots of time pursuing such matters. The failures are even worse when you consider that over and over again the jail Cartoon/Laura Mattei S udden violent storms are what we expect during a Mobile summer. They blow in suddenly from “out of nowhere” and manage to impress us with their hammering rain, bolts of lightning and crashes of thunder, even though we’ve experienced the show many times before. I doubt many of us ever give thought to all the atmospheric changes that had to happen for the storm to “suddenly” appear. Storms just are what they are, right? But in reality, there are little clues all around us that things are about to get crazy. The massive storm last Tuesday was one of those that hit hard and disrupted our lives. It was Election Day on top of everything else, so the duty to vote ran up hard against the desire to stay dry or electricity free. But that storm also brought with it an unusually horrible side effect — its sound and fury served to mask the cries of a woman being brutally attacked in the RSA Tower parking garage. And when the wind and the rain had gone, a new storm began — a storm of outrage over how the man accused of the attack, Douglas Dunson Jr., apparently slipped through the judicial and mental health system again and again. And while Dunson only stands accused of this heinous attack, the hard facts of his travel through the local system have exposed lapses that — if he is indeed the perpetrator — would leave no doubt the victim was massively failed by the network charged with protecting her. But the fact Dunson was out on the street and even had the potential to be the one who committed this beastly attack also firmly underlines the larger issue that local authorities are severely hamstrung when it comes to separating dangerously unstable people from the rest of society. In short, since the closing of the state psychiatric hospital Searcy eight years ago, there really isn’t anywhere to put someone like Dunson for very long. Dunson’s rap sheet is longer than “War and Peace” and it’s pretty evident that when he isn’t either in prison or in a mental facility he’s being arrested at an alarming rate. In 1996 he was sent to prison for 20 years and was released sometime in 2016. By May of the following year he was being frequently arrested and serious attempts were made to get him evaluated for commitment. After he beat his female cousin with a brick, he was sent to EastPointe Hospital in Daphne from September through November. Once he was released, though, the trouble started again. He’s been arrested several times for indecent exposure, allegedly flashing his genitalia across downtown over and over during this first half of the year. So why he was still on the streets last Tuesday appears to be a case of one hand not knowing what the other is doing when it comes to dealing with people like Dunson. Last year the city implemented guidelines aimed at keeping poor people from being stuck in jail for non-violent offenses simply because they couldn’t pay to bond out. So municipal judges have been allowing non-violents to leave jail on their own recognizance, with the idea being that it lowers the jail population and helps the poor essentially not rot in a “debtors prison.” But according to the city, it’s not supposed to be a revolving door for repeat offenders and those who fail to show up for scheduled hearings, and Douglas Dunson is the patron saint of repeat offender/no-shows. Since May of last year he’s been released on his own recognizance at least 11 times. He was also released THE FINGERS ARE ALL POINTING IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS AFTER A WOMAN WAS VICIOUSLY ASSAULTED DOWNTOWN LAST WEEK.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Flying the very, very friendly skies ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A t this point in my life, I’m not much of an air traveler. Being the co-publisher of a hyperlocal newspaper, I don’t have the need to travel the country or world “on business.” Our family of four usually takes one major trip a year (if we are lucky), peppered with a few weekends down to one of our area beaches via the family truckster. And if our “big trip” is within eight hours, we are driving to that destination too. It’s just easier with the kids. I do fly to visit my friend in New York every year, but, at most, I’m on a plane once or twice a year. And I kind of hate that. I know, I know. If I had to do it all the time, I would feel much differently. But I really find the whole process of air travel quite fascinating. From how they can get everyone’s luggage to the right plane and baggage claim so quickly, to the sharply dressed flight attendants manning the magical beverage carts (Would you like snack mix or cookies? Well, I think I’ll take the cookies this time, thank you very much!), it’s really an impressive worldwide operation. Even the security protocols at the airports are interesting to me. We just concluded our “big family trip” of the year and this time it did involve air travel. As we began our journey through our first airport, I told my kids, who are 6 and 8, we would have to empty our pockets and put our bags through the metal detectors and we might have to take off our shoes. My kids had both flown before but it had been a couple of years, so their recollection of airport security was a bit foggy. My 8-year-old son, who did not question this on his last flight at the ripe old age of 6, asked me why we had to do this. Images of planes hitting the towers entered into my mind, along with thoughts of the “shoe bomber.” The shoe bomber? A clown who was the most unsuccessful terrorist in the world, but who very successfully forced us all to have to look at toes shaped like Fritos and smell swamp feet at airports worldwide to this day. Curse you, shoe bomber! I wasn’t about to get into telling my kids about the horrors that changed all of our lives, and in turn, the way we travel still, nearly two decades later, so I just said, “It’s just the rules. Nothing to worry about.” But as someone who vividly remembers watching those planes crash into the towers, I think about airport security a lot when I travel — almost obsessively. And I am very grateful for it. And while I do hate feet, if they needed us to all to strip down totally naked and have our bunions X-rayed to make sure we weren’t smuggling mini-explosives in them, I would be down. Which is why after this most recent trip, I am a little concerned there may be cracks in the system. On our way back, I was randomly selected to be searched by the airline or maybe TSA (I’m not really sure who makes those determinations), as if I could be a terrorist or perhaps a drug mule. I was ready for a very thorough examination and to feel totally violated. I would be gracious after my fondling, though. This was for the safety of everyone on the plane, after all. Maybe to ease the awkwardness, I would make the joke, “And you didn’t even have to buy me dinner. Ha ha.” I’m sure they’ve never heard that one before. But nope. Even though my security lady was wearing latex gloves (and you know what those can mean — yikes!) I got a very light pat. Not even a first-base kind of patting. I wanted to say, “That’s it?!?! I definitely could have a shiv made out a travel toothbrush tucked in my underwear and you guys would have totally missed it.” I didn’t argue with them, though. I just went on my merry way -- my panties free of shivs but my head full of doubt. On this trip, I also learned I could apparently be a drug mule if I wanted to be. I had two prescription bottles in my purse — both on the way there and back — one for myself and one for one of my kids. In addition, I also had a bottle of ibuprofen with a few Pepcid thrown in for my husband, who gets heartburn with every vacation meal he eats. No exciting or controlled substances, but bottles full of pills nonetheless. Before our trip, I made sure to make copies of the prescriptions and put them with our passports, fully expecting to be interrogated about what these pills actually were. Would they pick them up and examine them and raise a suspicious eye? Would they have to send them to “the lab” for testing, I wondered. If so, I sure hope they have one onsite! I knew I would be vindicated in the end, but it could make us miss our flight. Maybe even a full day of our vacation! Or maybe they could just taste the pills, like they do on TV, and know we were legit. They probably know what the hard stuff tastes like, I reasoned. But, again, I got nothing. They must have seen the stash in my purse on the X-ray machine, but they just let me right on through. Not even a shake of a single bottle. “Can you believe that?” I said to my husband. “They didn’t even ask me about our prescriptions. I could have put any kind of pills in those bottles and have been single-handedly fueling the opioid crisis in some small town with what I have in my purse alone.” Of course, I never would be a drug mule, because of, well, many obvious reasons, but mainly because I have watched too many episodes of “Locked Up Abroad” and I couldn’t handle prison of any kind, much less in a foreign land where you are forced to eat roaches and rice and relieve yourself in a bucket … if you are lucky. I’m just not built for that. But I was also surprised by the stunning absence of dogs at the various airports we traveled through this time. Didn’t there used to be German shepherds everywhere sniffing your bags and your butt? We only saw one DEA/TSA dog the whole time and it was in Atlanta on our way back. And get this, it was a geriatric beagle. When exactly did they start using elderly beagles for this line of work? Are the German shepherds in some sort of union dispute and they’ve had to resort to whatever kind of help they can find? In the very unlikely scenario that I do become a drug mule, I want Rin Tin Tin taking me down and sending me to a Third World prison, not freaking Snoopy. I’d be the laughing stock of the labor camp, for heaven’s sake! All in all, it was a wonderful trip. And I was reminded of just how much I enjoy flying the friendly skies. Even if they may seem a bit too friendly these days. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Bearing witness to a painful history BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER S he had the nerve to speak out in defense of her murdered husband, who lost his life in May 1918 in what was described as a “lynching rampage” carried out by a Brooks County, Georgia, mob. They were hunting for the killer of abusive plantation owner Hampton Smith. Within a week’s time 11 people lost their lives at the hands of this mob. Mary Turner, 21 years old and eight months pregnant, made what the local paper described as “unwise remarks” by publicly objecting to the murder of her husband and stating she wanted to swear out warrants on those responsible. Angered by her boldness, Turner was hunted down and meted out a ghastly fate. The mob hung her from a tree by her ankles. Then they burned, mutilated and riddled the expectant mother’s body with bullets. Her unborn child would be removed and killed as well. Jim Crow segregation required the use of such terror, such brutality. From 1877 to 1950 there were more than 4,000 documented racial terror lynchings in the South. Until April of this year, no comprehensive memorial existed to bear witness to the horror and violence these victims endured. Now, in downtown Montgomery, The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, located at 417 Caroline St., and The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, at 115 Coosa St., are open to bring the story of Mary Turner and others out of the shadows of history. The long silence and aversion to this subject is a testament to the fact that there is some history we would rather leave buried in the past. But to truly understand who we were, we must look into the darkness of our past and reckon with it. We must 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 see history not as we want it to have been, but as it was. No matter how ugly, we must confront it. The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration tells a narrative story that begins with slavery in America. The Legacy Museum vividly displays how the long history of slavery cemented notions of racial superiority and the belief in a natural racial hierarchy. Buttressed by what was then considered “science” and also twisted religious dogma, the mistreatment, brutality and injustices inflicted upon blacks were not only tolerated but encouraged. The narrative continues as The Legacy Museum shows how slavery evolved. In the post-Civil War South slavery may have been legally outlawed, but a de facto type of slavery would take its place. As whites’ anger at having to accept and treat blacks as equals spread throughout the South, so did more extreme measures to put blacks back in what was considered their rightful, subordinate place. As Mississippi Gov. Albert Amos in 1875 declared, “They [blacks] are to be returned to a condition of serfdom, an era of 2nd slavery.” With the implosion of Reconstruction in 1877, an edifice of racial hierarchy — Jim Crow — soon was erected. Perceived violations of this racial caste system, no matter how minor, were often met with brutal violence. Decades of lynching and racial terrorism would become a major catalyst for the largest internal movement of any ethnic group in American history — The Great Migration. By the mid1900s an estimated 6 million blacks would flee the South in response to the acutely real racial terror that existed. The Legacy Museum reveals how, just as slavery evolved, so too would the portrayal of blacks, particularly black men. During slavery, the caricature of black men was one of dumbness, idleness and childlike behavior that required enslaving for his own benefit. However, with the removal of legalized slavery, the caricature became more menacing, more foreboding and more sinister. This new caricature was very beneficial in that black men, for the most trivial of offenses, increasingly found themselves behind bars and their labor rented out for hire. Known as convict leasing, it met a serious labor shortage and was profitable for plantation owners, businesses and governments alike. So beneficial and profitable was the convict leasing system that by 1898, 73 percent of Alabama’s revenue came from leasing out convicts. It became slavery under another name. The Legacy Museum tells the story of how a mindset and notions of racial characteristics became deeply ingrained and bear fruit to this day. Sitting atop six acres overlooking the Alabama State Capitol is the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also referred to as the Lynching Memorial. It is visually astounding and profound. The memorial was inspired by the Apartheid Memorial in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany. The centerpiece of the memorial is a walkway that has 800 steel weathered columns hanging from the roof. As you enter the walkway you are at eye level with the columns. But as you make your way down, you eventually end up standing under and looking up at the columns hanging above you. Like those in the black and white archival photos of actual lynchings, one ends up bearing witness to these stunning acts of inhumanity. Extensive archival research has determined that racial terror lynchings took place in 20 states. But the most active states were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Between 1877 and 1950, 361 documented terror lynchings took place in Alabama, 654 in Mississippi, 590 in Georgia and 549 in Louisiana. As painful as it is, this is a history we should not turn away from. Gov. Kay Ivey has told us quite often lately that, “We can’t change or erase our history. … To get where we’re going means understanding where we’ve been.” The Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice greatly contextualize and fill a void in understanding of who we were and where we’ve been. Of understanding the dangers of being silent to injustice. Of the need to reconcile with our past so we can move to a place of greater understanding and racial reconciliation in the present. To ignore what’s painful or hurtful is to perpetually delay growth and maturity in the present. Hopefully many will take the needed steps forward by visiting these two places.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Coming soon from Alabama Democrats: Ivey equals Moore BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast week, Gov. Kay Ivey earned her spot among Alabama’s most politically powerful by dominating the Republican Party gubernatorial primary contest. It wasn’t even close. Ivey avoided a runoff by defeating three formidable challengers, including one with deep pockets in Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. This outcome was as important as it was impressive. If such a thing as power ranking of Alabama politicians existed, Ivey would move ahead of Sen. Richard Shelby to take the top spot. It’s not that Shelby has done anything to weaken himself, but Ivey showed Alabama she could own her party’s nomination literally without moving a finger. She didn’t participate in any of the so-called debates. Her public appearances consisted of closely guarded ribbon-cutting ceremonies and photo-ops. She went through the motions of running TV and radio campaign ads that probably weren’t necessary. And now she has emerged as the Republican nominee for governor in a solidly Republican state. The cliché that she was the “selected governor and not the elected governor” doesn’t carry as much weight now. Aside from the handful of North Alabama counties Battle carried, Ivey dominated everywhere. In some of Alabama’s rural counties, she ran up percentage tallies in the high 70s. In her home county of Wilcox (with a total of 118 total GOP voters), she hit 90 percent. Unless you were in a county that bordered the Tennessee River somewhere, you were in a place where the combined forces of Battle, Scott Dawson and Bill Hightower did not lay a glove on the incumbent “selected” governor. In the state’s Democratic primary, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox had a similar outcome, though not against a quite-as-well-funded opposition. Maddox had a good night last Tuesday, and his victory over former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb was significant because it does represent a changing of the guard. Slowly going by the wayside are the Democrats of Alabama’s past. They had a good run of Democratic control in Montgomery that lasted from the 1870s up until 2010. Bell was a part of the old Alabama Democratic Party legacy. Now Democrats have a bench of new talent led by last year’s upset-winner, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Jones is hardly a young gun. He has been a fixture in the Democratic Party going back to his time as a staffer for Sen. Howell Heflin. But he does represent Alabama’s “new” Democratic Party. It’s one that doesn’t rely on an apparatus like the Alabama Education Association to win elections by brute force. Instead, it appeals to Alabama’s bourgeoisie — those who live in suburbs like Fairhope, Homewood and Madison. It’s also a Democratic Party that has gained ground in Alabama’s elite hamlets, such as Mountain Brook, Montrose, Montgomery’s Cloverdale and Mobile’s Spring Hill. It’s a much more impressive Alabama Democratic Party than that of five to 10 years ago. But it still won’t be enough for Maddox to beat Ivey. Coming off of Jones’ win, many Democrats think they have a decent shot, but primary turnout suggests otherwise. Republican turnout topped Democratic turnout in the gubernatorial primary by a more than 2-to-1 margin. One can attribute the lopsided turnout margin to races down-ballot on the Republican ticket. Many Democrats vote in Republican primaries because that is where all the action is. Also, there were not as many competitive races on the Democratic ticket as there were on the Republican ticket. Democrats will still have to use some trick plays and throw some Hail Marys to come close to pulling off an upset. One of those gimmicks will undoubtedly be trying to reinvent Kay Ivey as Roy Moore. Roy Moore, remember him? He’s the one that allegedly tried to score with underage women. Whether or not this is ever proven, we will be reminded that Ivey stuck by him. This will be the game plan for the Democratic Party and its increasingly irrelevant allies at AL.com and The Montgomery Advertiser. They will say Kay Ivey supported Roy Moore. They will say Kay Ivey probably voted for Roy Moore. Some will probably say Kay Ivey is Roy Moore. The reasoning: It worked once before. Why not do it again? That will be one of the tactics in this multipronged offensive. Ivey also won’t likely stand on stage for a debate with Walt Maddox. We’ll hear, “What’s she hiding from? If she can’t debate, then she can’t be governor.” That one worked well in the GOP primary, as Ivey’s lead went from a percentage of the upper40s to the mid-50s. We may even get to revisit the questions about Ivey’s health. After all, don’t we need someone young and in good health in the governor’s mansion, like, say, a 45-year-old mayor of Tuscaloosa in Walt Maddox? That one worked well in the GOP primary, too. Ask Bill Hightower. There’s also the possibility, if Ivey’s opponents get desperate, that some last-minute super PAC will come out of nowhere, like Highway 31 did last year, and start the “What about Kay Ivey’s sexuality?” whisper campaign. None of this will matter. Kay Ivey is not Roy Moore. You can’t make her Roy Moore. No one is going to see a 73-year-old woman and think “sexual predator.” The issue of Ivey’s age and health won’t matter. Richard Shelby is 84 years old. No one questioned his age when he ran for re-election in 2016. Want to try it? Then you better be willing to respond to questions about sexism. On health questions, there are very successful Republican governors all over America that don’t have a 100 percent clean bill of health. Maryland’s governor Larry Hogan is a cancer survivor. Texas’ governor Greg Abbott was paralyzed in 1984 after an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging. And finally, if we’re talking about Kay Ivey’s sexuality in October, it will be because Democrats are way down in the polls and desperate. It’s not to say Democrats shouldn’t even bother. There is a slight moderation in the state’s politics in some places. If Democrats are playing the long game and hope to eventually be in a position to pick off a seat or two here and there, they ought to give Ivey their best shot. As for now in 2018 Alabama, that best shot probably won’t be good enough. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Papa Murphy’s moving into historic Blue Bird property BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM P apa Murphy’s has leased some 1,400 square feet of restaurant space inside the historic Blue Bird building on Old Shell Road in Mobile. Plans are in place to open sometime this fall. Jay O’Brien of J.L. O’Brien & Associates Inc. handled both sides of the transaction • One Club Gulf Shores, a 490-unit high-end resort condominium complex at 20050 Oak Road E. in Gulf Shores, is scheduled to open in late June, accepting tenants. On Friday, June 22, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and Boston-based commercial lending firm UC Funds will co-sponsor a grand opening of the redeveloped site with a charity golf tournament to benefit Alabama’s Sea Turtle Preservation program. • Per John Delchamps with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., some 1,600 square feet of space was leased inside the Southwood Place Shopping Center at 6808 Airport Blvd. in Mobile by a new Hawaiian-themed eatery, Poke Restaurant. • Birmingham-based Arbour Valley Development LLC paid $800,000 for 10 acres of land situated along U.S. Route 43 in Satsuma and plans to develop a 56-unit senior housing complex on the property. Jay O’Brien of J.L. O’Brien & Associates represented the sellers. Kenny Nichols with Vallas Realty worked for the buyers. • National Mentor Healthcare LLC, a national behavioral health care company providing home services to adults and children, is leasing some 1,011 square feet of office space in the Mobile Airport Office at 3103 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Jason Scott and Jack Conger, leasing executives with Stirling Properties, represented the landlord. Court Powell with Mohr Partners Inc. worked for the tenant. • A non-local investor recently acquired the two-story, 43,500-square-foot Bel Air Park I Office Building site locat- ed at 501 Bel Air Blvd. in Mobile for $725,000. Jason Scott and Jack Conger, leasing executives with Stirling Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. The State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, which currently occupies the entire building, is expected to relocate by the end of the year. Both floors cover some 22,000 square feet of space and are currently available for lease. • New Orleans-based Ruby Slipper Café recently announced a grand opening June 20 for its new eatery, located at 100 N. Royal St. in downtown Mobile. The restaurant is reportedly donating 10 percent of the event’s proceeds to The United Way of Southwest Alabama and Penelope House, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence. The family-owned and -operated chain already has another location open for business in Orange Beach, as well as five New Orleans restaurants and sites in Baton Rouge and Pensacola. • According to Buff Teague with JLL, some 1,750 square feet of office space was leased by Tyndall Credit Union at the Daphne Southern Gate Shopping Center, located at 1501 U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne. Colby Herrington worked for the landlord. Teague represented the tenant. • West Mobile Liquor is leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Schillinger Place shopping center, 2502 S, Schillinger Road in Mobile. Angie McArthur, broker associate with Stirling Properties, managed the transaction. • Per Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty, the property located at 26450 Pollard Road in Daphne has been leased by Exalt Community Church. The site is situated near the intersection of Wells and Pollard roads. Some 2,500 square feet of space is still available to lease as storage or warehouse space, per a news release. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 Coastal Alabama Partnership hires Levert Coastal Alabama Partnership (CAP) has hired Andrew Levert as vice president of policy and project initiatives, a new position, according to a news release. “I am pleased to welcome Andrew to our team and look forward to working with him to advocate for coastal Alabama throughout our region, state and in our nation’s capital,” Wiley Blankenship, president and CEO of Coastal Alabama Partnership, said. In the newly created role, Levert will assist in the coordination of CAP’s five regional program initiatives — policy and planning, insurance, tourism, seafood and infrastructure. He will also manage and coordinate the RESTORE Grant for CAP’s Regional Planning Initiative and support Coastal 150 program policy and objectives. “Andrew brings national legislative policy and planning experience to the Coastal Alabama team. I know Andrew will positively impact our organization, as well as the entire coastal region,” Britton Bonner, CAP chairman of the board, said. Levert’s experience includes spending several years on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., working for U.S. Representative Jeff Landry and U.S. Senator David Vitter. He most recently worked as the director of business development and client relations for McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge. CAP is a 501(c)(3) private-sector, not-for-profit organization focused on providing a platform for regional leaders to convene, collaborate, build consensus and advocate for Coastal Alabama’s top priorities. For more information, visit the CAP website. Shoe Station donates 2,000 pairs through charity Shoe Station recently donated 2,000 pairs of new shoes to Soles4Souls, according to a news release. “We are pleased to make this donation to Soles4Souls for distribution in Louisiana,” Shoe Station President and CEO Brent Barkin said. FedEx is providing complimentary shipping. Shoe Station’s donation to Soles4Souls will be processed over two years throughout the South Louisiana. Headquartered in Mobile and founded in 1984, Shoe Station has 20 stores covering five states along the central Gulf Coast. In Louisiana, the retailer has two locations in Baton Rouge and one store in Lafayette. The retailer collectively employs more than 500 workers across the region. “Shoe Station has enjoyed doing business in Louisiana for over 25 years and we look forward to continued growth in that excellent state,” Barkin said. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit social enterprise based in Nashville, and a registered 501(c)(3) recognized by the IRS. The nonprofit’s goal is to create sustainable jobs and provide relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing worldwide. For more information, visit shoestation.com or soles4soles.com

CUISINE THE REVIEW Catfish Junction — it’s all in the name BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photos | Daniel Anderson C atfish are sort of a big deal to me. I guess it’s more of a Mississippi thing than it is in Alabama; we just don’t have very many catfish houses around here. Back when I was chasing Katie around trying to convince her to move to Mobile, I would often hear stories of her lunch hours being spent at Charlie’s Catfish in Ellisville, Mississippi, just off the interstate on U.S. Route 15. Those stories would often conjure up feelings of jealousy mixed with pride that the girl knows her catfish. You can tell real catfish fans by how they order. It’s never filets except for the kiddie menu. True lovers of catfish settle for nothing less than whole catfish. That gritty batter, a little salty — it’s a lot of work until you get the hang of it. As a seasoned diner you can zip right through a fish or two with ease. The crispy fins are like potato chips to me. The skeleton adds flavor to the flesh that is lacking in filets, but for certain the best part of the catfish, to me, is the collar. That curled bit of meat where the head used to be is farm-raised gold. So when a couple of Mississippi kids who now proudly call Mobile home get a craving for catfish, it’s hard to stop them. We nosed around the pages of eateries and telephone apps and found Catfish Junction just a hop, skip and a jump away in Saraland. With a pond next to the parking lot and a gumball machine selling turtle food in the lobby, we felt we were barking up the right tree. Led to a table past the banquet room, where a seminar on energy saving or something similar (we never got a straight answer) was holding the attention of some 10-15 of our neighbors to the north, the dining room we found was perhaps even better than what you might expect. Catfish houses aren’t normally the fanciest of all the structures in your community but this one CATFISH JUNCTION 300 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY SARALAND 36571 251-679-6666 “With a pond next to the parking lot and a gumball machine selling turtle food in the lobby, we felt we were barking up the right tree.” was nice enough. The signature opener at Catfish Junction is hush puppies with Rotel cheese dip. This is a practice of which I am fond and can report that Jordan’s Catfish just across the state line on Highway 45 is another establishment that employs this technique. Today the flavor was just right. White cornmeal is always the way to my heart, but though these were tasty they had a bit of sogginess to them, usually curable by turning up the heat on the oil. Dunked in cheese, it made little difference. We ate them happily. Our first order was something called Smothered Taters ($8.59). We know scattered and smothered very well. This is more like the Crazy Fries of the Prichard scene. French fries piled high were topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions. They could’ve stopped there but they didn’t. Pulled pork, spicy ranch dressing and house barbecue sauce added to the ridiculousness of it all. This would be great in a dorm room full of stoners and college kids just returning from a keg party. It’s good but a little too much for the adult in me, but these crazy and stupid fries are a thing now. It’s a mountain of food if you’re looking for a value, and your kids are sure to love them. Swamp Soup ($3.99 per cup) is Catfish Junction’s nod to seafood gumbo. The menu says they “throw in almost everything you’d find in the bayou.” It is a little different, which I guess is why they don’t call it gumbo, but it is a roux-based soup with seafood, served with crackers and hot sauce. We were treating every dish as if it were family style, so lines were blurred as to which of us ordered what, but officially I hung my name on the Fried Gulf Oysters ($18.99). More a flour batter than cornmeal, over a dozen oysters covered the plate and maintained that medium to smaller size I love. Katie helped herself to a few and I enjoyed a spoonful of sweet baked beans. The better side item was the coleslaw, which had me fumbling for the remaining hush puppies. On record Katie ordered the Deep South Duo ($18.99), with her choices fried whole catfish and fried shrimp. The shrimp had some sort of batter that differed from the fish or the oysters. They were still good, just the right size, meaning very large and not overdone. The accompanying whole catfish was the best of all the proteins. Fried crispy and in the right batter, it hit the spot most of all. Most surprising was that Catfish Junction had a small beer and wine list and I was able to enjoy a not-too-shabby pinot grigio with my meal after the preliminary round of sweet tea (I only drink sweet tea with catfish, for some reason). If we were giving this place a grade, I’d have to say it’s about a B. Even though there are a few things I would prefer different, I would be inclined to return or at least recommend. It’s better than some of the reviews online, but you know how that goes. I did enjoy the catfish, slaw and hush puppies. Can’t we just admit that’s what this is really about? J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH In memoriam, Anthony Bourdain BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR W 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | wikimedia hen the conversation is held about important people in the advancement of the popularization of the culinary arts, you should quickly hear such names as Auguste Escoffier, James Beard, Julia Child, Justin Wilson, Emeril Lagasse — people who in one form or another raised the bar for cooking. These are people who, through their writing, teaching, television shows and multimedia, paved the path for budding chefs and novices, easing us into learning the classics meanwhile flooding the market with talent thus making it more difficult to become a “celebrity chef.” And then there is Anthony Bourdain. We didn’t quite know what to think of him at first, but we knew we liked him. He was ruggedly handsome, painfully intelligent, fearless. You could tell women adored him and men wanted to be more like him. He was open about his addiction struggles, exposed the less than glamorous side of the game of cooking. He was blunt to the point of coming across as an asshole. In a nutshell, he was rock ‘n’ roll. What made and makes his shows and books great was that you felt he was on your side. Any one of us could be eating chilis in New Mexico or splurging on a shirt in Hawaii. It wasn’t a Robin Leach scenario where it’s all about the money. After pulling back the curtain and showing us the dangerous side of the kitchen lifestyle, Bourdain built a strong foundation on the attainable. Certainly the camera work of “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown” played roles in the success of his two most popular shows, but the real attributor was his writing. Make no mistake, these were food shows, but rather than recipes the focus was more on food as part of a different culture, the locals who prepare it and the human condition. The way he conducted interviews was impressive, getting to the heart of the matter rather than burning time with fluff. Even a drunken night ending with Waffle House (my favorite) had Bourdain’s signature no-nonsense take on our guiltiest of pleasures and showed his gratitude toward his host. Why is that one so important? Because it’s real. If it wasn’t real, he wasn’t having it. Because of that reality his writing was at the top of the food chain. Bourdain was free to turn a phrase often more poetry than prose, with a rhythm and melody that worked well onscreen. But it was his voiceover The late Anthony Bourdain. work where this soothing linguistic style really shined, rivaling that of Paul Winfield or Morgan Freeman. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve read my columns in his voice, hoping to somehow infuse a bit of the magic he had. I hope you’re reading it in character now. Often creativity and mental illness run hand in hand. It knows no social status nor race nor gender. To lose the talented is no more significant than the man down the street, it just hurts more because you admire them. We may never know his reasons, but in the end we all die from a broken heart. Alabama Department of Public Health Crisis Center 205-323-7777 National Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-TALK

COVER STORY general vicinity, no one could hear her struggle. In both instances, Finley said his hands were tied based on his understanding of state and federal law and instructions he’d previously received from the city of Mobile. “I was informed of this procedural practice at a meeting I had with Nathan Emmorey, former municipal court administrator, and Judge Holmes Whiddon two years ago,” Finley wrote in an email to members of the Mobile City Council. “I implemented it as per their instructions and have used it continuJASON JOHNSON/REPORTER ously until June 6, 2018.” No longer employed by the city, Emmorey was behind a number of efore he was accused of beating and atcould not positively identify the perpetrator. changes at the municipal court including new guidelines instructing judges to tempting to rape a woman in a downtown Most recently, Dunson was arrested on May 25 and parking garage June 5, the primary suspect May 31 and subsequently brought before Mobile Munici- release defendants on recognizance bonds so they wouldn’t be kept in jail just because they couldn’t afford to pay a cash bond. had been arrested seven times since pal Judge Karlos Finley. In both of those cases, Finley Since then, the population at Metro Jail has dropped dramatically and the January and was involuntarily committed set an arraignment date and released Dunson on his own United States Department of Justice named Mobile a “leader in municipal to a mental health facility as recently as recognizance within days of each arrest. court reform.” November. However, Finley — who is currently campaigning for Asked about the policy, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne said not all defenDouglas Dunson Jr., 43, was arrested for secondMobile County Circuit Court — was quick to defend his degree assault and first-degree attempted rape the same orders and still maintains he had no choice but to release dants are eligible for a recognizance bond. One stipulation is they can’t have a day the incident occurred and has since pleaded not guilty Dunson because the witnesses in both cases failed to sign case pending in municipal, district or circuit court, she said. “If you didn’t show up for court like you were supposed to and that case to those charges. He is currently being held without bond a sworn complaint within 48 hours. hasn’t been adjudicated, you’re not eligible,” Byrne added. “You’re also not at Mobile Metro Jail. Based on Alabama’s Administrative Code and consupposed to be eligible if you’ve committed a prior misdemeanor or felony.” In the week since, multiple agencies and entities have versations with a former city prosecutor and a current However, both of those conditions appear to have applied to Dunson at times been trying to piece together how Dunson, a homeless judge, arrested persons in Alabama can indeed only be when he was still allowed to sign his own bond and walk out of jail freely. man who’d been in police custody less than 48 hours held for up to 48 hours without a signed complaint bringRecords indicate Dunson has been released from jail on his own recognibefore, was free to walk the streets ing criminal charges against them. zance at least 11 times since May 2017. In the same period of time, he was the morning of the attack. Dunson was released on May only released by a judge’s order four times, two of which were ordered by 28 and again on June 3 because a In a statement released shortly Finley late last month. witness failed to sign a complaint after the crime, Mayor Sandy When Dunson was arrested for disorderly conduct on Aug. 21, 2017, he within the required time. One was Stimpson offered condolences to PEOPLE SAY ‘HE FELL Mobile Police Officer John F. Jack- was released on his own recognizance in about two hours. Charged with the victim’s family, and said the city assault on Aug. 23, 2017, he was again released on his own recognizance son, who arrested Dunson May 25 planned to work with its judicial THROUGH THE CRACKS,’ AND despite having been before the court just two days earlier. for indecent exposure. partners to “keep violent recidivist FROM ONE STANDPOINT I At that time, Dunson also had at least 18 prior charges that included misdeAccording to Jackson’s comcriminals off the streets.” meanors and a felony conviction for armed robbery in 1996 that sent him to GUESS HE DID. AT THE SAME plaint, Dunson “exposed his genitals “Strengthening relationships and state prison for 20 years. Dunson was released from prison in 2016; the exact at the intersection of Dauphin improving communications with TIME, IT LOOKS AS THOUGH date is unclear. and Conception streets in front of businesses, citizens, judges and the EVERYONE WAS DOING THEIR By May 2017, public records indicate Dunson was homeless and begina crowd of people.” MPD Chief entire law enforcement community ning to have frequent run-ins with law enforcement, beginning a pattern of Lawrence Battiste has previously JOBS, THERE’S JUST NOT A will achieve the results we all devarious parties trying to get him access to mental health care through the stated the delay occurred because sire,” he added. “It’s only by workSYSTEM IN PLACE TO MONIMobile County Probate Court. Dunson was arrested on the Friday ing together that we will become the Had any of those attempts been successful on a long-term basis, the inciTOR THESE SITUATIONS. of Memorial Day weekend and a safest city in America.” dents mentioned above, including the June 5 attempted rape, might have very magistrate judge wasn’t available Why exactly Dunson was free to well been avoided. until June 4. walk the streets is a question with By the time Jackson filed his sworn complaint on multiple potential answers that vary depending on who June 1, Dunson had been released from jail and arrested Mental health and criminal justice you ask and how far back in his lengthy criminal history Since August 2017, there have been six attempts to have Dunson involunagain on another indecent exposure charge — one stemyou explore. But looking at his most recent charges, the ming from a May 17 incident where he was seen “walk- tarily committed or re-committed because of his violent and erratic behavior, culprit would seem to be the Mobile Municipal Court. though only one proved successful. ing around without any pants” in the parking garage of In Mobile County, involuntary commitment hearings are held before the Social Security office on Government Street. A repeat offender downtown Probate Judge Don Davis, who declined to be interviewed because he has Dunson returned to the same location May 31, where Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor in Alabama, one presided over Dunson’s case in the past and may again in the future. he was identified by a security guard and arrested. HowDunson has been charged with four times since Dec. 18, Davis’ chief of staff, Mark Erwin, did agree to discuss the court’s genever, the guard didn’t file a complaint until June 4 — a 2017. One alleged instance occurred at LoDa Bier Garten day after Dunson was released from jail and a day before eral commitment procedures. According to Erwin, the process happens in and another on the campus of Bishop State Community four phases: he allegedly beat and attempted to sexually assault a College. Two others were reported in the general downA petition is filed requesting an involuntary commitment, a probable cause young woman in the RSA Building’s parking garage on town area. hearing is held on that petition and, if probable cause is found, that individual Royal Street. Police reports indicate there could be other instances is ordered to undergo an evaluation by AltaPointe. If AltaPointe feels a patient The woman was allegedly attacked for more than a of Dunson exposing himself to unsuspecting bystandneeds further treatment, staff members can testify in a separate merit hearing, half-hour during a heavy thunderstorm around 9 a.m. on ers that either weren’t reported or involved victims who a weekday, where, despite the hundreds of people in the Loopholes allowed suspect in attempted rape to walk free B 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8

COVER STORY where a judge can order treatment for an extended time. Those hearings typically take place every Wednesday in Mobile County, but Erwin said in certain situations an emergency petition can be filed to expedite the process. “These can be filed if it’s determined that a person poses an immediate threat to themselves or to others,” he added. “A hearing can happen the same day, and in some cases the same hour.” Court records indicate Dunson went through the hearing process last August after members of his family and mental health staff at the county jail sought to have him committed simultaneously. According to the petition filed by two of Dunson’s relatives, he was asked to leave several of their homes last year after displaying aggressive behavior. It also said he was becoming “paranoid” and thought people were after him. The petitioners wrote that Dunson went to a cousin’s home in August and hit her multiple times with a brick wrapped inside a tank-top shirt, causing her to require stitches. Just a few days later, he was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and taken to Metro Jail. That’s when Jillian Harvison, a licensed professional counselor with the jail’s third-party health care provider, sought to have Dunson involuntarily committed for the first time. She filed a separate petition stating he’d thrown urine and feces at guards and began talking to himself. Both petitions were for an “emergency commitment,” and as a result, Dunson appeared before Davis and was ultimately ordered to undergo treatment at EastPointe Hospital in Daphne from Sept. 5 through Nov. 29 of 2017. That’s where he stayed until AltaPointe discharged him to one of its group homes on Nov. 15 after his mental state had purportedly stabilized and improved, even though just a month before the same staff filed a petition for him to be recommitted and kept at EastPointe longer. AltaPointe staffs 22 group homes in the county, but also subcontracts to private owners in several residential locations. No matter which type of home Dunson was placed in, he was out of AltaPointe’s custody shortly afterward and back to jail by Dec. 2. Though he wouldn’t speak to Dunson’s specific case, AltaPointe CEO Tuerk Schlesinger said patients are released from restrictive care when their mental state improves or stabilizes through medication and regular treatment. “If we kept them and they were fully stable, we would be violating their constitutional rights and that’s not something we take lightly,” he added. On Dec. 18, Dunson’s string of alleged downtown exposures began, and Harvison’s attempts to have him committed began again. The same day she filed another petition to have Dunson involuntarily committed based on his behavior in jail. “Mr. Dunson is threatening to mental health staff, correctional officers and other inmates at times,” Harvison’s petition reads. “He recently began throwing feces and standing naked in his cell stating, ‘I did not commit adultery.’ He has also stated ‘God shakes my head and the exorcist is going to be in y’all.’” Unlike Harvison’s first request, the second was not an emergency petition, so the hearing was not expedited. But even at the normal pace, a hearing for involuntary commitment would have typically been scheduled two days later. For whatever reason, there was no hearing. Dunson was released from jail six days later without ever appearing before Judge Davis. Because it was related to a specific case, Erwin declined to speak to why the delay might have occurred. Harvison made similar requests to have Dunson evaluated for involuntary commitment on March 9 and May 31, and in both of those cases was released from Metro Jail before he could appear before the probate court. Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver acknowledged there were some disconnects between different parties in the system, but also said jailers don’t get to keep prisoners who’ve been ordered to be released just because they could possibly pose a threat. Even so, in Dunson’s case, the staff at the jail only saw a threat meriting a request for an emergency petition once. When asked why the staff didn’t file an emergency request as they did in August 2017, Oliver said, “We did not think that he was a harm to himself or others.” “Everyone, ourselves included, is judging everyone else’s Douglas Dunson Jr. has been arrested 17 times in the past 18 months, including four indecent exposure charges reported in downtown Mobile. actions based on what had not happened at that point,” Oliver said. “We’re fortunate enough to have a very well staffed mental health unit. He was evaluated by our people and they determined he needed to be considered for involuntary commitment three times this year, and if it had been an emergency, we would have filed an emergency petition. Neither one of these were emergencies.” However, Oliver’s statement appears to be in direct conflict with what Harvison actually wrote in her May 31 petition to the probate court when she noted Dunson’s situation appeared to be getting worse. “Mr. Dunson’s mental health issues are progressing, and he is at risk of harm to himself and others due to the severity of his symptoms,” Harvison wrote. He was released from jail four days later. Erwin said any person who witnesses a subject having some type of mental or emotional breakdown that presents an immediate danger can file an emergency petition in probate court, including witnesses, MPD patrol officers and the staff at metro jail. “All it takes is the observation of a person’s erratic or dangerous behavior,” he added. In the six months prior to June 5, despite his multiple arrests, no one filed the type of emergency petition against Dunson that led to his brief involuntary commitment last year. The reaction If the city has a plan to address loopholes where law enforcement and mental health care overlap, it hasn’t started yet. After a week of addressing the situation as individual agencies, representatives with the jail and the probate court said they had no knowledge of the city reaching out to discuss how each area of the criminal justice system could communicate more effectively in the future. Within the city itself, the initial response appeared to have been fractured as well. An assault and attempted rape at the parking garage of one of the premier corporate office spaces downtown was no doubt a top priority of the administration and MPD, as evidenced by the police presence in the downtown area in the hours after it was reported. Dunson was identified as a person of interest within a few hours and arrested the same day. Since then, though, any questions about Dunson or his background have been redirected to the city’s communications office. Run-of-the-mill police reports that are typically released by the MPD with a simple email now require written records requests, and questions sent to Finley and Stimpson’s judicial advisor, retired Circuit Court Judge Charles Graddick, were forwarded to the communications department. The evening of the assault, Finley took to Facebook to defend himself from criticisms about how he handled Dunson’s recent cases in his courtroom. By the next day, he had stopped speaking publicly or with the media at the direction of the city’s communications department. “I have been contacted by WKRG, Local15 News and Lagniappe for comments on this matter. I have declined comment as it is my understanding that all communications must be made through the communications department,” Finley wrote to the City Council. That changed after Public Safety Director Jim Barber and Graddick gave an interview that mentioned Dunson’s recent municipal cases without explaining the 48-hour rule or Finley’s reasoning. Believing the city’s communication policy was not being followed, Finley forwarded the narrative he’d already sent City Council members to the local media. In hindsight, Oliver said agencies handling Dunson’s criminal cases and mental health care “absolutely” should have collectively seen the alarms going off. He said it’s obvious today Dunson needed some type of intervention he did not receive. “I don’t think anybody’s the bad guy here other than him,” he said. “People say, ‘He fell through the cracks,’ and from one standpoint I guess he did. At the same time, it looks as though everyone was doing their jobs, there’s just not a system in place to monitor these situations.” J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Walking tours spread secret history BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Y ou can learn your way around Mobile behind the steering wheel, but to truly learn about Mobile requires a slower pace. Todd Duren thinks Secret History Tours is a perfect way to feed your head and rack up some pedometer clicks at once. The arrival of his walking explorations through downtown seems opportune for one of the nation’s most historic locales. “We just took a haunted tour in New Orleans last weekend. I think Mobile deserves to have the same kind of experience here,” tour guide Duren said. An art and design teacher by vocation, Duren fell in love with the Azalea City when his family relocated here from Knoxville in 2010. The town’s history holds unique allure, not all of it easily obvious. Take the legendary Joe Cain, patron saint of modern Mobile Mardi Gras. Everyone knows his gravesite but how many know that was his third burial plot? Same with his wives, as Duren counts three. “And there would have never been an Ol’ Slac without his fire hall membership and it still stands,” Duren said. It’s one in a handful of historic firehouses downtown, some located on the tour routes. Duren began the enterprise in January, amid Mardi Gras. Across social media, he trumpeted a free inaugural stroll. It shot past expectations and almost beyond manageable scale. “It was monstrously huge. I had close to 200 people and split it into two tours. We looked like a parade walking through Church Street East,” Duren chuckled. Now Duren has a website — secrethistorytours.com — where visitors can select from various offerings, all at $15 a head. Pre-payment is available on the site. A few tours focus on Mardi Gras. Others cover Mobile’s various historical eras or architecture, even true crime. “The Local Color Tour is in the entertainment district so you can bring your beer with you,” Duren quipped. Duren is preparing haunted tours for later in the year. During research, fortune shone when a library employee described a grisly incident to him. Other discoveries add to the social interaction of each tour. Sometimes homeowners listen in and add their own touches to the tales about their buildings. One of those interactions explained curious architectural flourishes. “I’d noticed all these cool secret symbols on the house but just thought they were cool decorations. The homeowner came out and said there was a member of a Masonic society that lived here and that’s why the house has these symbols on it,” Duren said. It took a tour guest to spot something else on a preCivil War house in the Church Street East district. It was a little twist on the historic plaque Duren had seen a dozen times or more. “Someone had painted a rainbow flag where the Confederate flag belongs,” Duren said. He hasn’t seen the homeowners since to ask about it. A jaunt into Oakleigh brought another surprise. A visit to Joe Cain’s house grew even more academic when the Exploreum visionary dies 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 A VISIT TO JOE CAIN’S HOUSE GREW EVEN MORE ACADEMIC WHEN THE GROUP WAS INVITED TO LOOK AT AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL DIG IN THE BACKYARD. HE DIVIDES DOWNTOWN TOURS INTO AREAS AND ERAS. CLOSER TO THE RIVER IS THE OLDEST, COLONIAL PART OF THE CITY. THE WEST END CLOSER TO BROAD STREET BRINGS WITH IT THE EARLY 19TH CENTURY, THE ANTEBELLUM PERIOD. He said locals have outnumbered tourists thus far but there’s a good mix. He has booked parties for corporate gatherings, for post-dinner activities. He’s played host to wedding guests. “You have a big wedding and everybody comes in early; what are the people not in the ceremony going to do that day? Take a tour,” Duren said. For the next few months, the biggest consideration is the temperature. A new 9:30 a.m. Monday slot has been added to the usual two Sunday tours in order to evade the heat. “We do manage to find the shade when we’re out, I assure you,” Duren said. “I’ve even done a few of these in the rain.” So unpack those Mardi Gras umbrellas. They might be handy for more than good spirits. The former director openly admitted early advice from former newspaper editor Stan Tiner — “snowbirds and churches” — was perfect. Their record-setting Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit proved that acumen, partially because Sullivan spoke at churches around the region who then flocked by busloads to Mobile. Sullivan was 78 years old. Local students with big drama gains Congratulations to University of Mobile theater seniors Ryan Dunn and P.J. Padgett for landing professional theater opportunities, thanks to the college’s New York City Showcase in March. Both depart for the Big Apple this month. Ryan was taken on by an agent. Padgett received a job offer with Christian theater company Fellowship for Performing Arts in New York City. Along with fellow students Angel Martinez and Tara Bosarge, they prepared a showcase audition including songs and monologues, and performed for a panel of talent agents, managers and casting directors. All four are enrolled at the university’s Alabama School of the Arts. Each of the quartet received callbacks from agents. For information about the musical theater and theater programs at the University of Mobile, contact Bruce Earnest at 251-442-2325 or bearnest@umobile.edu. Water works on display Entries in the 12th annual MAWSS “Fun with Water” Watercolor Contest are on exhibit at The Shoppes at Bel Air mall through June 17. This year’s contest attracted nearly 150 entries from all grade levels. The exhibit is set up in the Dillard’s corridor. The Shoppes at Bel Air is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5:30 p.m. Contest judges this year include radio personalities Shelby Mitchell of 95 KSJ and Kelly Finley with FM Talk 106.5, Amberly Harris with Cumulus Media, Mobile artist Ardith Goodwin and Jennifer Caillavet, marketing coordinator for The Shoppes at Bel Air. ARTSGALLERY The Gulf Coast Exploreum announced former executive director W. Michael Sullivan passed away June 5 in Victoria, British Columbia. He led the science center through its first decade after it moved from Springhill Avenue to the more advanced facility where it stands today. He retired in 2009 and relocated to Evergreen, Colorado. Sullivan’s time at the Exploreum coincided with a highwater mark for Mobile’s cultural institutions, literally in the case of hurricanes Ivan and Katrina. He innovated the center by optimizing collaborations with other museums, including those in San Diego, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Charlotte, North Carolina, which shared the cost of a Pompeii exhibit. Sullivan set a goal of two traveling exhibits annually. Those included work with the China Museum of Science and Technology in Beijing, the mummy exhibit with the British Museum, the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit with the Israel Antiquities Authority and “A Day in Pompeii,” which was produced with the Italian Archaeological Authority in Naples. The Pompeii exhibit subsequently toured to six other museums in the U.S. group was invited to look at an archaeological dig in the backyard. He divides downtown tours into areas and eras. Closer to the river is the oldest, Colonial part of the city. The west end closer to Broad Street brings with it the early 19th century, the antebellum period. Starting points are at Serda’s Coffee (3 S. Royal St.) and Serda Brewing (600 Government St.). Tours last about 90 minutes. A two-hour variation includes a midpoint break to cool down at the brewery. A conversational tangent reveals Duren’s natural curiosity for history. He runs through the centuries and early Colonial powers like he’s relaying family yarns about feuding cousins. Average tour size is usually a handful. He tries to set a limit of about 15 guests per tour.

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Let’s hear it for the girls BAND: PEARL EARL, SATAN & THE SUNBEAMS, LA PHOOKLILLIES DATE: SATURDAY, JUNE 16, 9 P.M. VENUE: THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST., WWW.THEMERRYWIDOW.NET TICKETS: $8, THROUGH VENUE WEBSITE W 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Julie Arden Dixon hile Austin may be the Lone into live performance, Hartley spent time in a band Star State’s most prolific behind the keyboard. However, she had bigger music scene, the Dallasplans in mind. Eventually, fate brought together the Fort Worth metroplex has members of Pearl Earl. also provided the world an “Even before I was in that band [playing abundance of fresh, innovakeyboard], I had the intention to have a project,” tive music projects, including St. Vincent and The Hartley said. “Me and Bailey [Chapman/drums] Polyphonic Spree. met through mutual friends. Me, her and StephaPearl Earl will be traveling from the suburbs nie [Lazcano] the bass player randomly got drunk of Denton to give the Azalea City a Texas-sized together one night and jammed. We had a lot of fun, blast of its electrifying psychedelic rock. While so I thought that these could be the girls to ask to the band’s sound is undeniably familiar, Pearl Earl join me in this project. A few years later, we added injects its ‘60s-era psychedelic garage surf style Chelsea [Danielle], who plays keyboards.” with a dose of rock ‘n’ roll attitude laced with a When the group takes The Merry Widow stage, hint of The Runaways and a dash of the Riot Grrrl Pearl Earl will feature cuts from its self-titled, movement of the ‘90s. According to lead vocalist/ full-length debut. This album is the follow-up to the guitarist Ariel Hartley, the psychedelic rock scene band’s “Karaoke Superstar EP,” which was recorded has grown quite a bit since Pearl Earl’s beginnings. by engineer/producer/musician Brack Cantrell. For “There’s always been some the past three years, Cantrell psychedelic, but now it seems has been the go-to studio like psychedelic music is the figure for many up-and-compopular trend,” Hartley said. ing bands in the Dallas-Fort “Whenever we started in DenWorth area. ton, there was a lot of folk muPearl Earl brought Cantrell WE’RE MORE LIKE sic and a lot of math rock. St. back into the studio with them Vincent came out of Dallas, so for the band’s first full-length. SISTERS, BECAUSE you have art rock bands and a This time, Cantrell suggested WE’RE REALLY CLOSE lot of punk bands. A lot of our the band also enlist the studio/ friends play post-punk bands. musical knowledge of Alex AND OVERALL Then, we play with Acid CarBhore, whose resume boasts ousel, which is another band with the groundbreaking ADVENTUROUS. WE’RE time that I collaborate with. They’re rock outfit This Will Destroy a younger crowd. All of those You. A DOWN-FORcats are in other bands that are “[Cantrell] recommended not only tinged with psychedethat we pair up and go to WHATEVER CREW. lia but also with the punk rock a bigger studio [Elmwood scene and garage rock.” Recording], which happens to Pearl Earl began to take be John Congleton’s studio,” form in Hartley’s mind during her college years. said Hartley. “He’s done so many bands. St. Vincent Influenced in a home filled with the sounds of has been there and Angel Olsen, Nelly Furtado and David Bowie, The Doors and Neil Young, she later Lil Jon. It’s a very well-known recording studio in discovered more modern alternative such as Tame the area. Alex Bhore, who is the drummer for This Impala and Brian Jonestown Massacre. Her college Will Destroy You, is a good friend of Brack’s. He years led to her discovery of “old albums from the [Cantrell] thought that we as a team would work out ‘60s and ‘70s.” well, and it did.” Until then, Hartley had expressed herself through Cantrell and Bhore successfully captured Pearl poetry, but the combination of her musical influEarl’s raw sound and attitude on this debut fullences, both new and old, led her to pick up the length. Each track shines with pure rock ‘n’ roll guitar and start writing. When she first ventured energy conjured from the past and the present. Denton, in the suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, fostered Pearl Earl’s psychedelic rock. Classic reverb, memorable lyrics and unfiltered American rock ‘n’ roll course through the collection. All the while, exciting lyrical and instrumental work beg the listener to commit tracks to memory. The album’s opener/lead single “Meet Your Maker” sets the album’s tone. This track borrows vocal aesthetics from the early days of The Go-Go’s, set to an instrumental arrangement pulled straight from the psychedelic pop rock of the ‘60s. “Malibu Barbie Bike” and “Take a Shot” are both dreamy garage rock anthems reminiscent of classic B-52’s in both sound and attitude. The album’s high energy eases for just a couple of tracks, notably “Captain Howdy.” This may be one of the slower songs but its devilish theme makes it a haunting standout. Hartley’s explanation of the song plays out like an exercise in artistic free association. She says “Captain Howdy” began as bass loop she describes as a “weird, Western theme song.” After debating whether to go forward with the track, Hartley says she laid a guitar riff on top, which created more potential for a final song in her and Bailey Chapman’s minds. After discovering that the Captain Howdy type font was used on a Ouija board for one of the band’s music videos, the song’s theme began to take shape, especially when Hartley researched Captain Howdy’s infamous background in both music and in the film “The Exorcist.” Hartley says the adrenalized chemistry the band experiences in the studio is definitely witnessed in the live environment. She adds they are a band that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the crowd should not be surprised to see “an awkward moment” or two. However, she guarantees Pearl Earl is coming to Mobile to rock, and they hope the crowd shares in their excitement. “We have a lot of fun, maybe too much fun,” Hartley said. “As a foursome, we’re best friends. We’re more like sisters, because we’re really close and overall adventurous. We’re a down-for-whatever crew. We like adventure, and we’re all pretty friendly girls. We genuinely like to meet people, and we’ve made a lot of good friends together as a group, because we like to party.”

MUSIC BRIEFS Live, in studio BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: “Closed Session” Date: June 15-17, 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. matinee on Sunday) Venue: Mobile Theatre Guild, 14 N. Lafayette St., www.mobiletheatreguild.org Tickets: $15-$20, available through venue website Photo | Kyle Meyer | “Closed Session” L ast weekend, the Mobile Theatre Guild collaborated with Azalea City songwriting icon Milton Brown to give the public a day behind the scenes of the eventful Statler Recording Studio. Those who attended the opening weekend of the revived 1980s musical “Closed Session” met a plethora of colorful characters ranging from hopeful up-andcomers such as studio engineer/singer-songwriter Roger (Chris Powell) and vocalist Wimberly (Melissa Summersell), as well as recording studio lothario Biff (Larry Andrews). In addition, the audience was treated to performances from a number of Statler Recording Studio clients, such as Country Bob and The String Slingers, who “laid down tracks” over the course of the day. While the cast provided a memorable performance, Milton Brown’s songs took center stage for the entirety of “Closed Session.” The soundtrack Brown compiled for this musical serve as a testament to his versatility as a songwriter. “Closed Session” features upbeat modern country tunes such as the trop rock inspired “Bikinis and Boots” and “I Just Can’t Leave It Alone,” to the bluegrass goodness of “My Dreams Still Don’t Know That You Are Gone.” “Closed Session” also injects jazz-infused rag grooves such as the haunting “Archer Street Blues” and the infectious “It Ain’t Over (Till the Flat Lady Swings).” All the while, the “session musicians” and “studio clients” do a superb job providing the audience with their “live in-studio” performances. Flashback Friday Band: I Love the ‘90s Tour Date: Friday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. Venue: The Amphitheater at The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road (Orange Beach), www.alwharf.com Tickets: $10-$72, available through Ticketmaster The “I Love the ‘90s Tour” is coming to The Wharf and bringing a cavalcade of sounds from the decade that kindled and nurtured hip-hop. Legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa will be headlining with the fabulous Spinderella working the beats for the set. Salt-N-Pepa were among several notable emcees who helped establish a permanent niche for women in the hip-hop world. While the group broke out in the late ‘80s with such tracks as “Push It” and “Shake Your Thang,” Salt-N-Pepa ruled the ‘90s with hits like “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” (featuring En Vogue) and “None of Your Business.” Salt-N-Pepa will be joined by a list of ‘90s era hip-hop artists. Rob Base will perform selections from his repertoire, including “It Takes Two.” Kid ‘n Play will showcase both their verbal and dance skills. Coolio will take the crowd into a “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Tone Loc will pump the crowd with such hits as “Wild Thang” and Young M.C. will “Bust a Move” for the crowd. Berry pickin’ blues Band: Harvest Nights featuring Paul Sanchez Date: Saturday, June 16, 4 p.m. Venue: Weeks Bay Plantation, 12562 Mary Ann Beach Road (Fairhope), www.weeksbayplantation.com Tickets: $5 at the gate (free for blueberry pickers) Since early May, Weeks Bay Plantation has welcomed the public to spend a Saturday afternoon harvesting its organic blueberry crop. This weekly event has also featured musical entertainment for the crowd of would-be farmers. These family-friendly Harvest Night events have provided the Mobile Bay Area with a unique and beautiful musical experience that has brought a number of impressive musical acts to Fairhope. The public will have one last chance to spend an evening at Weeks Bay Plantation, this time with the music of Paul Sanchez providing the grand finale. The New Orleans singer-songwriter, a founding member of Cowboy Mouth, will accent this lazy afternoon on the farm with tracks from his latest release, “One More Trip Around the Sun.” This album features a musical blend of countrified rock and swampy blues. Throughout the album, Sanchez takes listeners on a vivid musical trip with songs that would be at home in both juke joints and honky-tonks. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8

FILMTHE REEL WORLD A timely defense of free press T BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 he dramatic appeal and talent credentials behind “The Post” are so obvious that, at times, this prestige historical flick actually becomes a bit too obvious. We’re always going to cheer when we see freedom of the press win, even if this happened in 1971 and we know the whole time we watch the film that it would. And of course Tom Hanks is rousing as a tough newspaperman, and of course Meryl Streep is convincing as a conflicted publisher, to the extent “The Post” almost seems beside the point. Except that by the end, it isn’t. Viewers may chuckle knowingly when the big scandal at the beginning of the film is that reporters from The Washington Post have been barred from covering the wedding of one of Richard Nixon’s daughters. As editor Ben Bradlee, Hanks rails about the dangers of the White House controlling the press’ access. From what happens immediately, to Watergate, to right this very minute, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg. What follows is the saga of the Pentagon Papers, which exposed the fallacies of the Vietnam War to a public already desperate for it to end, and what “The Post” brings to a well-known historical tale is the personal struggle Katharine Graham faced in her decision to publish them in The Washington Post after The New York Times, which broke the story, was blocked from continuing. The angle that makes this version of the tale worthwhile is Graham, and Streep shows us a character who was not necessarily born to lead; she had responsibility thrust upon her and did not find it all that easy to rise to the occasion. It’s interesting to see a female character struggle to find her resolve, and waver. She is detailed and dimensional, and inspiring in that she has to dig deep to find that steely resolve. Ben Bradlee (Hanks) has every reason in the world to want to publish the Pentagon Papers. He is desperate to increase his profile and that of the newspaper, and this move is entirely in keeping with the trajectory of a brash reporter and editor. Graham, on the other hand, fell into her role after her husband committed suicide, a conservative lady who counted Robert McNamara himself as one of her closest friends. It is Bradlee’s wife, played by Sarah Paulson, who explains the difference to him. The cinematography is weirdly inert, with framing so basic it sometimes distracts. Nevertheless, it’s thrilling to see those newspapers getting typeset, printed and thrown. In the vein, obviously, of “Spotlight,” this film is a valentine not just to journalism, but to newsprint itself. “The Post” is timely both in its defense of freedom of the press and its emphasis on the contribution of female leadership, and while it is a by-the-book kind of treatment of the story, it is still quite a story. If you like typing, reading, researching, thinking, the First Amend- ment, Meryl Streep and/or Tom Hanks, this is simply a compelling film. “The Post” is currently available to rent. Saenger classic film series returns The Saenger Theatre’s Summer Classic Movie Series will return, running July 15 to Aug. 29. On Sunday afternoons, the Saenger will feature a classic movie to be shown at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale now: prices are $6 for adults, $3 for children age 12 and under, and $3 for 60+ seniors. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased at either the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 S. Joachim St., open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Tickets cannot be purchased online or by phone. The Saenger Box Office will open at 12:30 p.m. the day of each movie. The main concession stand downstairs will be open for snacks and beverages (popcorn, sodas, candy, beer, wine and mixed drinks). This year’s lineup: July 1, “Casablanca”; July 22, “Top Gun”; July 29, “Steel Magnolias”; Aug. 5, “Pulp Fiction”; Aug. 12, “Mary Poppins”; Aug. 19, “The Wizard of Oz.” For additional information, visit www.mobilesaenger.com. AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures FROM LEFT: “The Post” tells the true story of a cover-up that spanned four U.S. presidents and pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government. Debuting 14 years after its predecessor, “The Incredibles 2” picks up with Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible), who is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world. NEW THIS WEEK THE INCREDIBLES 2 This long-awaited animated sequel finds Mr. Incredible facing his greatest challenge yet, as a stay-at-home dad. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. SUPERFLY Career criminal Youngblood Priest hatches a NOW PLAYING All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS HEREDITARY STORY All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex TAG theaters, Nexus Cinema OCEANS 8 A wild and tar-filled Dining. All listed multiplex comedy about five highly DEADPOOL 2 competitive friends who theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. All listed multiplex hit the ground running theaters. ACTION POINT one month out of every BOOK CLUB year in a no-holds-barred All listed multiplex All listed multiplex theaters, game of tag they’ve been theaters. Crescent Theater. UPGRADE playing since the first grade. All listed multiplex All listed multiplex theaters. SHOW DOGS All listed multiplex theaters. ADRIFT theaters. plan for a big score. All listed multiplex theaters. BREAKING IN All listed multiplex theaters. LIFE OF THE PARTY All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters. I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE Regal Mobile Stadium 18

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Lagniappe takes six awards in regional competition I BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM t’s journalism awards season and Lagniappe is fortunate to have a few more wins to announce this week. In the Society of Professional Journalists’ “68th annual Green Eyeshades Awards,” Lagniappe took home six awards in the nondaily newspaper division. The contest is open to newspapers, television, radio and online media from across the Southeast — including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Reporter Jason Johnson gathered four awards — the most of any weekly reporter. He took first place in Consumer Reporting for his coverage of Mobile’s “Pill Mill.” In Courts & The Law Reporting, Johnson and editor Gabe Tynes placed second for their coverage of Capital Murder in Mobile County. Johnson won two third-place awards as well, one in the Investigative Reporting category for stories related to former sheriff’s deputy Chris Parsons and another in the Public Affairs Reporting category. Co-publisher Ashley Trice took first place in the Humorous Commentary division for her weekly column “Hidden Agenda,” and co-publisher Rob Holbert finished third in that category. WKRG honored The awards keep coming. WKRG-TV took home the top honor at the Alabama Associated Press Media Editors Awards banquet last weekend in Birmingham. The CBS affiliate was declared “Outstanding News Operation.” The station also won first-place awards for Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast, Best News Feature (Devon Walsh/Jason Garcia), Best Spot News Story, Best Staff Photography (Arnell Hamilton), Best Photographer (Jason Garcia), Best Specialized Reporter (J.B. Biunno), Best News Anchor (Devon Walsh) and Best Weather Anchor (Alan Sealls). The station also took second place in the following categories: Best Series (J.B. Biunno), Best Sports Program (Randy Patrick/Robby Baker), Best Sports Anchor (Randy Patrick) and Best Reporter (Debbie Williams). Free trip to Paint Rock Alabama is once again making news in the world of media law — this time it’s the flyspeck town of Paint Rock in the northern part of the state attracting all the attention. Apparently the Paint Rock City Council and mayor have come up with rules barring reporters of any kind from attending their meetings without first asking permission of the mayor/council and explaining why it’s necessary. There are also a couple of other bizarre rules pertaining to City Council meetings, namely that only citizens of Paint Rock may attend, no one can record anything in the meetings and public records related to the meetings are also not allowed to be shared. KAHN / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Overawe 4 Things falling out of Vogue? 11 Words to a Spanish sweetheart 16 Mover but not a shaker (one hopes) 19 Atlantic 10 Conf. school 20 Where techno music originated 21 Belly 23 Camel’s-hair color 24 Surplus 25 Where the Sun shines? 26 Doesn’t let it go 28 “Star Wars” name 29 Got into a mess? 30 Pie-eyed 31 Wee bit 32 Call it a day … or a career 33 Sunday delivery: Abbr. 34 Woolly ruminant 35 Very lowbrow 37 Fabulous fabulist 39 Achievement 40 Riverboat hazard 42 Linguists’ interests 46 Boat that landed on 94-Down 49 Final, countrywide competition 53 ____ tap 54 Go (for) 55 Salary negotiator 56 Alternated 58 Dress down 60 Winner of 11 Grand Slam tennis titles 61 Common seasoning for Italian sausage 62 Elected 63 Sports axiom refuted by this puzzle 69 “The Handmaid’s Tale” author 72 Not with it 73 Place in a 1969 western 77 Serious devotee 78 Papal-conclave members 82 Ghostly 83 He said, “It’s not bragging if you can back it up” 84 Group with five members in this puzzle, with “the” 85 Court plea 87 Sleep stage 88 Relief 89 Play the part of 90 Father of Phobos, the god of fear 92 Sound of the South 97 Liability of note? 100 Swagger 102 ____ Minella (Muppet monkey) 105 City ENE of Cleveland, O. 107 Lady’s title 108 Anticipate 109 Ball bearer 110 Fruit-soda brand 111 Temple of Isis site 112 Where General Mills is headquartered 114 Bank trouble? 116 Dated 117 “Be there in a jiffy!” 118 Encountered 119 Not be straight 120 Cold War-era inits. 121 Eppie’s adoptive father, in a George Eliot novel 122 Suffragist Elizabeth Cady ____ 123 Not opposin’ 22 “Say cheese!” 27 County name in 30 states 32 House speaker after Boehner 36 Sidesplitter 38 ____ platter 39 “Runaway” singer Shannon, 1961 41 “I’m off” 43 “My dear man” 44 Novelist Patchett 45 Fastball, in baseball slang 47 See 18-Down 48 Sharp 49 Pick up 50 Back DOWN 51 Unaccompanied 1 Is up to the task 52 Company name ender 2 Winston Churchill, notably after “&” 3 One concerned with aging? 53 First U.S. city to host the 4 Wedding pair Olympics 5 State since 1864: Abbr. 57 “Baseball” documentarian 6 McQueen or King Burns 7 Things that corrections correct 58 Half a step? 8 Tour hiree 59 What ballplayers look 9 Aggressive types forward to after playing on 10 Typical intro? the road 11 Heavy winds 61 Sustained 12 Maternally related 62 Cartoon collectible 13 Colleague of Freud 64 Mortar carrier 14 Encountered 65 Hampton ____ 15 Relatives of bobolinks 66 Words of confidence 16 Only African-American to 67 Court plea, briefly win an Oscar, Tony and Emmy 68 Opera set in 1800 Rome for acting 69 Not even close? 17 Relevant, legally 70 Floor piece 18 With 47-Down, driver’s 71 German hunting dog question 74 1904 Jack London novel 75 Your, to Yves 76 Caste member 78 State with five teams in the 84-Across: Abbr. 79 Double-platinum album for Steely Dan 80 Mythological bird 81 Harriet Beecher Stowe novel subtitled “A Tale of the Great Dismal Swamp” 82 Lining up against 84 Ways of doing things, for short 86 Numerical prefix 88 Parlor pieces 91 Bankrupts 93 Points (to) 94 See 46-Across 95 Actress Ryder 96 Admits 98 Charlotte ____ (Caribbean capital) 99 Proffer 100 Greek island where Pythagoras and Epicurus were born 101 Delivery that’s usually expected 102 Prop for a lion tamer 103 Insurance giant 104 Some calls on a police hotline 106 Kind of chips you shouldn’t eat 111 Before being outed, for short 113 H.S. study 115 Native Oklahoman ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 F U T U R E S H O C K 36 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USA duo earn All-American honors at NCAA championship meet BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY U niversity of South Alabama junior Sean Collins earned All-American honors for the second straight year after his performance at last week’s NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships. The McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate cleared a height of 5.30 meters (17 feet, 4.5 inch) to tie for 11th in the pole vault competition. Collins qualified for the overall final by finishing tied for second at the East Preliminaries in Tampa, where he cleared 5.35 meters (17-6.5). During the regular season, Collins claimed his third consecutive Sun Belt Conference outdoor title with a 5.37-meter (17-7.25) effort. His best leap of the campaign was 5.50 meters (18-0.5) at Auburn’s Tiger Track Classic. “Sean has overcome a lot of adversity while managing a very demanding academic schedule, so we’re really proud of his efforts this year,” head coach Paul Brueske said. “I know he wanted to finish higher, but we’re still very proud of him and the season he had. The good thing is he will be back and motivated to be even stronger next year.” Collins, who wants to become a marine biologist, holds the SBC pole vault record at 5.51 meters (18-1.0), set in 2016. He finished eighth in last year’s NCAA Division I Championship with a 5.45-meter (17-10.50) effort. Collins exploded onto the scene as a freshman. He established the school, league and SBC Championship standards before suffering a season-ending injury. During the indoor season, he earned First-Team All-American recognition after placing second with a school-record 5.45-meter leap. At McGill-Toolen, Collins lettered three times in track and twice in swimming. He set state records in the indoor (16-6.5) and outdoor (17-10.5) pole vaults. As a senior, he won the pole vault at the state indoor and outdoor 7A championships while coming in second in the decathlon. • USA teammate Emilie Berge finished 19th in the heptathlon, which earned her an honorable mention AllAmerican designation. She scored a total of 5,314 points over the two-day event. The sophomore from Norway picked up 638 points with a 12th place finish in the javelin, with her top throw covering 38.49 meters (126-3.25). She got 663 points in the long jump competition, finishing 19th with a 5.37-meter (17-7.50) mark. Berge ran the 800-meter race in 2:22.05, finishing third in her heat and 12th overall to claim 796 points. Berge took first place in the heptathlon with 5,632 points at the SBC championships. The point total broke both the Sun Belt and USA records and tied for 21st on this season’s NCAA Division I performance list. “Emilie had an outstanding season,” Brueske said. “Coach [Aaron] James, her event coach, and I both think she has a bright future ahead. The experience she gained this week will help her in the future.” College honors Collins and Berge are just an example of the many incredible athletes who perform at local colleges. The following is a list of those who received special recognition in track and field. Other sports will be included in future columns. • Spring Hill senior Mathew Root earned a spot on the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NCAA Division II South All-Region team. He secured the honors with a school-record javelin toss of 62.47 meters at the Georgia Tech Invitational. Root was on the All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team and named SHC’s Senior Athlete of the Year. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 • Joining Root on the first-team all-SIAC track squad were senior Korinne Sauvage (javelin) plus sophomores Abigail Cain (3,000-meter steeplechase) and Amelia Bodet (heptathlon). On the second-team were sophomores Spencer Albright (3000-meter steeplechase) and Athina Amanor of Mobile (400-meter dash) along with freshmen Jacob Kirby of Semmes (pole vault) and Kimberly Atkinson (3,000-meter steeplechase). • USA freshman Hanna-Mai Vaikla was voted SBC Outdoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Year. She won all but one of the five javelin events she entered this season. Her first-place effort of 46.61 meters (152-11.00) at the conference championship ranks fifth all-time at USA. She also competed in the long jump, high jump and 100-meter hurdles. • The Jaguars’ Michaela Obijiaku won the SBC hammer event with a 60.83 meter (199-6.75) throw and was third in the shot put. Other USA track athletes claiming all-conference honors were Autavia Fluker (shot put), Olivia Swan (400-meter hurdles), Taylor Dames (high jump), Jessica Matthews (javelin throw) and Carolien Millenaar (3,000-meter steeplechase). • Keldrick Edwards, a freshman from Point Clear, earned All-American honors for the University of Mobile by finishing seventh in the 400-meter dash at the NAIA Championships; his time was 48.27 seconds. Also scoring points at the meet were Billie Shelton (400-meter hurdles), Dante Smith (200-meter dash) and Danlee Eckstein (200-meter and 100-meter dashes). The Rams were also represented in the women’s and men’s 4x100 relay. • Briana Huff of the University of Mobile was named both the Track Athlete and Track Freshman of the Year by the Southern States Athletic Conference. She earned first-team honors in 400-meter dash and second-team in the 200-meter. Also on the first-team were Azaria Jones (high jump), LaKirstan Hooks (hammer) and Chrislyn Whaley (javelin). The UM women finished second at the SSAC championships. • The UM men’s track team finished second at the SSAC championships. Keldrick Edwards was named the Track Freshman of the Year. Joining him on the first-team unit were Steven Soles Jr. (400-meter hurdles) and Gavin Pittman (discus and javelin). • Two USA student-athletes were named to the 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District men and women’s track and field/cross country teams. This is the first recognition for seniors Andrew Allen and Laura Labuschaigne. Allen earned a 3.76 GPA in his undergraduate biology program and currently holds a 4.00 GPA as an Environmental Toxicology graduate student. The McGill-Toolen graduate competed in the hammer and javelin throws. Labuschaigne finished with a 3.93 GPA while earning her degree in May from USA’s accounting program. She set a 1,500-meter outdoor school record at the 2016 War Eagle Invitational, crossing the line in 4:24.50, and has the fourth-fastest 800-meter race time on the Jaguar performance list with a 2:13.15 finish at the 2017 Tiger Track Classic.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Two stadiums face uncertain future BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER D id you hear about the new ballpark being built in Madison that will be home to our Mobile BayBears once they are transplanted to the Huntsville area in 2020? I read all about it. And it made me sick. I’ve got nothing against the fine folks in the fourthlargest city in Alabama. I’m excited that they’re going to have such an awesome new facility — and it is going to be some kind of awesome. There’s going to be a pool in the outfield. There’s going to be a lazy river that connects the park to the Margaritaville hotel property that’s being integrated into Town Madison, as the gorgeous retail and entertainment district is being dubbed. Margaritaville? Yes, they’re even poaching Gulf Coast legend Jimmy Buffett away from us. Ralph Nelson is the general partner of BallCorps Inc., the group that bought the BayBears with plans to move them to Huntsville. He knows minor league baseball was a failure in Huntsville in 2014. But he also believes he knows the reason. “There was a ballpark that had deteriorated,” he told al.com. “There was no money put by the team into the facility. The owner was absentee. There was not a lot of capital. Those guys were working their tail off and didn’t have capital to do it with or the staff to do it with. We’re going to have 23 to 24 full-time employees plus hundreds on game day.” Good for Huntsville. The city will now have a stateof-the-art outdoor facility to go along with the Von Braun Center downtown. The same can be said for the state’s largest city. Birmingham has an awesome coliseum, a spectacular new baseball park that’s the centerpiece of a bustling entertainment district and a new football stadium on the way that just attracted a professional team in the Alliance of American Football. Montgomery? Same thing. Cramton Bowl has been renovated into a gorgeous football facility. The Montgomery Civic Center is old but still functional. And the Montgomery Biscuits and their new baseball park downtown are the centerpiece of a vibrant entertainment district. On the Gulf Coast, the same is true for Pensacola and Biloxi, both of which have recently added awesome new minor league baseball facilities. The sports facility landscape could not be any more different in Mobile. Yes, I’m in the large majority of people who couldn’t be more thrilled with the recent announcement that the University of South Alabama is about ready to break ground on an on-campus football facility that will seat around 25,000 fans and is expected to be on par with the other first-class venues already on campus for basketball, baseball and softball. It’s truly a red-letter day for the university and the city. To make it happen, the university solicited help from the city and county of Mobile. There’s nothing wrong with that. Certainly the stadium will have benefits beyond those the university will enjoy. But where does that leave the city when it comes to other sports venues? Historic Hank Aaron Stadium has a year and half more of hosting the BayBears before we can possibly expect the weeds to start overtaking the facility. Ladd-Peebles Stadium is likely about to lose the Dollar General Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl to the modern facility at USA. Those moves will make the upkeep of Ladd-Peebles way too expensive to justify for a building that is home to only four high school football teams (Murphy, Williamson, Davidson and LeFlore). There could even be the possibility of demolishing Ladd-Peebles Stadium or replacing it with a much smaller stadium more suitable for hosting just high school football. That possibility sounds eerily similar to the talk last year of what might come of the aging civic center downtown. Never mind that such events as the annual Gulf Coast Classic will become a thing of the past or major one-off events like a Donald Trump campaign rally won’t have Ladd-Peebles Stadium to consider again. I know money is tight. I know situations in every city differ. But that doesn’t change these facts: • There are four major cities in Alabama. Three are maintaining and in many cases upgrading their public sports facilities. The other is Mobile. • There are four major cities on the Gulf Coast. Three are maintaining and in many cases upgrading their public sports facilities. The other is Mobile. I don’t claim to have the answers when it comes to financial solutions to help Mobile keep up with its neighbors. THERE’S GOING TO BE A POOL IN THE OUTFIELD. THERE’S GOING TO BE A LAZY RIVER THAT CONNECTS THE PARK TO THE MARGARITAVILLE HOTEL PROPERTY THAT’S BEING INTEGRATED INTO TOWN MADISON, AS THE GORGEOUS RETAIL AND ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT IS BEING DUBBED.” But I do know that I don’t want to have to go to Pensacola or Biloxi or New Orleans, or Montgomery or Birmingham, or now even Huntsville to find a great city venue for a game or a concert. Unfortunately, as we try to figure out a way to put Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Hank Aaron Stadium out of their misery, that’s exactly the disheartening reality citizens of Alabama’s third-largest city face. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE BOOZIE Goats and squirrels make for interesting week BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I The goat was there! According to organizers, the Judge Roy Bean Reunion at City Hall in Daphne on Saturday, June 9, was a “smashing success.” The reunion brought patrons of the beloved bar back together for the first time since a devastating fire forced its closure in 2005. And this shindig benefited very worthy causes, Pilots for Christ and Anchor Cross. We’re told over a thousand folks showed up throughout the day to hear music by Red Clay Strays, Robert Sully, Buzz Carpenter, Ryan Balthrop and Molly Thomas, and the Locust Fork Band, who played regularly at the establishment. The famous goat made an appearance, though my spies were not sure if it was the actual one who used to inhabit the bar or just a stand-in. But who cares?!?! A goat at a party is always a good time! They said one of the coolest things they had at the party was a setup of one of the iconic wooden Judge’s booths. Many took photos while sitting in it, their butts no doubt experiencing some sort of sensory memory sensations. The food was tasty as well, with Dew Drop dogs, the Bacon My Day food truck and tasty vittles by Southwood Kitchen, among others. We’re told the auction items brought in a lot of money for these great charities, including a vintage Judge’s poster signed by John Prine that brought in around $1,000 and a “Don’t Make Billy Mad” window painted by the multi-talented Ryan Balthrop, which raked in around $700. Sounds like a fabulous time. I’m just upset none of the spies brought me back one the cool T-shirts. You guys are good for nothing! Well, I mean, aside from the gossip. Photo | Craigslist t’s been quite a week! Hurricane-like thunderstorms, reunions, albino squirrels and more. You know, just another atypical, typical week along the Gulf Coast. And of course, the spies and I have been out and about gathering up all the scoop, just for you, my little gossip-hungry fiends. We don’t want you to have to get out in this weather. Because we love you so much! Muah! So go ahead and dig on into this page to satisfy your cravings. We wouldn’t want you getting hangry or anything! Snow Cain makes another appearance Spring Hill may have a peacock and Crichton may You can own this hot new ride for just $7500. Low mileage! have a leprechaun, but LoDa has its very own mysterious creature/mascot, a very rare albino squirrel. And in this case, it’s real! $7,500. The white squirrel, named Snow Cain by our readers in The ad gave a few more details: a contest earlier this year, has been seen at Spanish Plaza “This vehicle was a Manhattan service vehicle and a 9/11 responder truck. and across from Moe’s BBQ in Ryan Park for months now. Caterpillar turbo diesel engine and Allison transmission with only 20,000 origiHe made another appearance on Tuesday, June 12, in nal miles. Vehicle runs and drives great.” the parking lot of Lagniappe World Headquarters near The Apparently it was used as an advertising vehicle, quite literally, and the Garage. company no longer needs it. We’re glad to know he is still alive and kicking, as Is it legal for a regular person, say a gossip columnist, to drive a fire truck? white squirrels are more likely to be gobbled up by prey Just wonderin’. Kind of seems like a bad idea, though it would be fun. So many since they’re more visible. Long live Snow Cain! hose jokes to be had! Looking for a hot new ride? An ad on Mobile’s Craigslist this past week featured a real-life, honest-to-goodness fire truck for sale for only 42 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 1 3 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 9 , 2 0 1 8 Well kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ Snow Cain lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!