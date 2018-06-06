Lagniappe June 6 - June 12  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE JUNE 6, 2018 - JUNE 12, 2018

GOING POSTAL No solutions Editor: I read with interest the letter from mayors Tony Kennon (Orange Beach) and Robert Craft (Gulf Shores) about another bridge onto Pleasure Island. As a full-time resident of Orange Beach, I hear conversations about this virtually every day. I believe most people on the island agree with the mayors that we need another bridge. There may also be some consensus that the traffic flow is limited by the fact that the only two north-south corridors across the island are State Route 59 and Orange Beach Boulevard. The big issue is where another bridge should go. Mayor Kennon clearly wants the bridge from the vicinity of Doc's Seafood to the point near Barber's Marina. There is a good bit of conversation in Orange Beach about this disrupting the scenic beauty of the Wolf Bay/ Bay La Launch area. My question goes more to the issue of who would actually use this bridge, which would empty onto rural roads with no foreseeable plan to steer that traffic onto larger highways. I have frequent visitors from many locations and all would continue to use the Baldwin Beach Express from the west, from Birmingham and from locations to the Northeast. I would be very reluctant to use such a bridge as an evacuation route because of the fear of a bottleneck on the rural roads to the north. Frankly, I have no idea who in Orange Beach or visiting Orange Beach would use the bridge as a major point of access to the island. I have no idea what the best solution is. There are many people in favor of a new bridge to the west of the toll bridge at The Wharf, but I am not sure how the obvious bottleneck this would create at the west end of Canal Road would be resolved. I hope mayors Kennon and Craft will gather opinions from island residents who live in various locations and consider all options. Until there is a third road across the island itself, those options are obviously limited. Many who saw the physical altercation on the floor of the Waffle House were disturbed the woman’s breasts were exposed. Let’s not be Editor: distracted in our concern about this altercation. The matter of the Saraland Waffle House is The police were under absolutely no obligation similar to the Starbucks incident in only one to protect the woman’s modesty. way — the police were called. What was required was that they prevent Surrounding the call to police at Starbucks her from doing harm to others, herself or the were circumstances different from those at the Thomas S. Bennett officers. Disorderly conduct, failure to obey Saraland restaurant. At Starbucks, the police Orange Beach a police officer, assault on a police officer — were called after some black men refused to she’ll probably face those charges and be forced leave. These black men were arrested, handto answer to them long before she can complain cuffed and removed from Starbucks. They did Feeling swampy not resist arrest nor did they make overtures of about how she was treated. any type to the Starbucks staff. As for boycotts, don’t. Most of the workDear Rob and Ashley: The Saraland incident differs considerably. A ing staff are black, single parents who were It only took Mayor Simpson one term to video that was recorded does not carry the full verbally threatened. The restaurant policies do join the “Mobile Swamp.” Our district attorney, extent of the conversation initiated by police. not allow them to confront customers and only along with the mayor, was able to convince the It only shows a seated black woman tussling the shift manager has any discretion whatsoever higher courts that she needed extra funds to run with a single white police officer who is seated in handling customer complaints. A boycott beside her. We do not hear the police tell the an obviously inept operation. would harm more black families and folk who woman that she is under arrest. So it seems that the mayor agreed by did nothing to this woman. We didn’t hear it in the Starbucks video eiLast thing: If black elected officials outside removing Bill Harkins from the public works ther. In the Saraland incident, the police had ap- of Saraland sought information from Saraland department. The mayor then appointed a parently said something to the women because police, they did so to acquire facts and informaproven non-performer (ex-county official John she was agitated and resisting their efforts to tion knowing full well that Saraland might Peavy) to be the new head of the public works control her. Unlike the Starbucks incident, the share information only as a courtesy and that department. His prior training as a local official Saraland incident became a physical altercation. anything shared might be subject to constraints will serve local government well in the rush to Both incidents were viewed widely on social associated with Saraland’s own police investiwaste money. media and national news. gation of the restaurant incident. In my residential area, household garbage If and when confronted by the police, do not Neither the Alabama Legislature as a was scheduled for today. As of 5 p.m., there has resist! Comply with directions from police and complete body nor any of its members have been no pickup — thank you, Mr. Peavy. shut up! At Starbucks the black men complied. the authority to compel Saraland officials to do Tomorrow is scheduled trash/limbs/etc. pick- They did not resist. They also did not shut anything without first passing some statewide up. Since sports betting is now legal in most of up. They were detained and taken to jail. In the USA, a good bet would be that no pickup Saraland, the black woman resisted. She did not law or law of specific application regarding incidents such as was visited at the Saraland will be made. comply with directions. She did not shut up. Thank you, Mayor Simpson and DA Rich. She was forcibly subdued and taken to jail. Had restaurant. she read and adhered to recommendations, then Joseph Mitchell Bob Walsh the physical altercation is less likely to have Mobile Mobile occurred. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Just do what you’re told

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION The gun show STATE PLAN TO ARM ADMINISTRATORS CATCHES EDUCATORS OFF GUARD BY JASON JOHNSON A labama Gov. Kay Ivey took educators across the state by surprise last week when, just days ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, she initiated a program to arm certain school administrators. Ivey signed an executive order launching the Alabama Sentry Program May 30, which would allow trained school administrators in facilities without a School Resource Officer (SRO) to keep a firearm on campus in a secured location to use in the event of an armed intruder. It’s a plan that grew out of the Securing Alabama Facilities of Education (SAFE) council Ivey created in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17. The SAFE council made 10 suggestions to improve school safety but Sentry is the first being implemented. Ivey acknowledged there is still more to be done to ensure Alabama schools are secure, and billed Sentry as a stopgap measure until the Legislature can fund a more long-term solution. “Until we have a concrete plan to increase the number of SROs, we must provide a way for schools to protect their students in the upcoming school year,” Ivey said. “With the unfortunate continued occurrence of school violence across our country, we cannot afford to wait until the next legislative session.” Exactly how it will play out or be funded has yet to be determined. Ivey gave the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency until June 15 to develop an implementation plan that will detail how sentries will be selected, trained and evaluated. In practice, an approved administrator authorized by a school system superintendent, board of education and the county sheriff would have the full authority of a deputy sheriff in the event there is an active shooter at a school, but would still have to follow restrictions established by the Sentry Program. Sentries will be required to put on a “distinctively marked bullet-proof vest” before ever engaging a weapon, which must also be kept in a safe accessible only with a sentry’s fingerprint. Police will also be trained to identify a sentry’s bullet-proof vest so they aren’t mistaken for an intruder. Ivey first unveiled the Sentry Program at a televised news conference May 30. She appeared with ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor and newly hired State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey, whose departments will be integral in determining how the program will operate. However, the news conference was the first time most superintendents, administrators and teachers heard of Ivey’s plan to arm school personnel. Lagniappe obtained a copy of an email Mackey sent to superintendents across the state the follow day addressing that and other concerns. “I regret that most, if not all, of you found out about this program via media outlets, but the memorandum’s release was strictly embargoed,” Mackey wrote. “The training will be developed by ALEA and will be available by the end of summer. It will probably be a 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 two-day course.” Mackey said ALEA would develop a method to certify each prospective Sentry participant’s physical fitness and ability to handle a gun, while the Alabama Department of Mental Health would evaluate their “mental fitness” on an annual basis. In his email to superintendents, Mackey acknowledged the varied opinions expressed among Alabama educators about the effectiveness of arming school personnel and concerns about the potential legal liability school systems could be accepting if they participate. “We are well aware of an array of potential legal and logistical hurdles, but I assure you that a team of attorneys, law enforcement and educators is now working diligently to provide you with answers,” Mackey said. “I heard from a few of you, and the reactions are about equally mixed.” At this point, it’s unclear how the Sentry Program might affect local school systems or whether they’ll even participate. Both Mobile and Baldwin county public school systems are saying they need more information before deciding whether to arm their administrators. Outgoing Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Martha Peek has been frank about her opposition to anyone other than law enforcement being armed on campus, and Baldwin County Public School System Superintendent Eddie Tyler has likewise said it’s a proposal he would like to avoid. “The ALSDE is developing the training procedures and protocols. So, we’re waiting for that, and then we will study it,” said MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips. “We will consider it seriously with input from local law enforcement and the board of school commissioners before we make any decision.” Spokesman Terry Wilhite said BCPSS officials are still reviewing the Sentry Program proposal, though he noted both Tyler and Sheriff Hoss Mack remain committed to adding more SROs at schools throughout Baldwin County. However, it’s unclear how the Sentry Program might affect SROs. It specifically states that “participation in the program shall be terminated immediately if the school hires an SRO.” Many systems use SROs, but not all of them are armed and many work in multiple schools. The 12 SROs who work in MCPSS schools are employed directly by the school system, and according to MCPSS Security Director Andy Gatewood, that has prevented them from carrying weapons since 2007. Both Gatewood and Peek said they’d support changing that law. At this point, it’s unclear whether Ivey’s executive order might allow SROs to act as a school’s sentry and once again carry a weapon on school campuses. In Baldwin County, SROs do carry weapons because they’re not, nor have they never been, on the school system’s payroll. Instead, they are contracted through municipalities or the county. “We have always believed and continue to believe that having full-fledged law enforcement officers is the best way to provide school safety,” Wilhite said.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Moving date TEAMS ANNOUNCE IMMINENT DEPARTURES FROM CITY-OWNED STADIUMS BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Courtesy of the University of South Alabama Despite the lack of secured funding, the University of South Alabama will break ground on a $78 million, 20,000-seat football stadium this summer. W ith a unanimous vote Friday, June 1, the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees agreed to move forward with a $72 million on-campus stadium project. The vote to begin site work on the stadium project would mean the Jaguars’ football team could no longer need to use the city-owned Ladd-Peebles Stadium as early as 2020. In the same week, the new owners of the Mobile BayBears officially announced the team’s move to Madison to start the 2020 season. The moves could leave the city with decisions regarding two publicly funded facilities at a time when Mayor 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Sandy Stimpson is committed to reducing the city’s involvement in these structures. In a statement, Stimpson’s office seems positive about USA’s move. “The city of Mobile was approached by the University of South Alabama to consider participating in a public-private partnership for construction of a new football stadium to be located on the university campus,” city spokesman George Talbot said in a statement. “The city is motivated to help USA achieve its goal and to continue its growth as an economic engine for Mobile. “The city is additionally motivated to secure a longterm home for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Dollar General Bowl, the Gulf Coast Challenge and future events that can promote economic development in Mobile,” Talbot continued. “Those events are currently held at the city-owned Ladd-Peebles Stadium, an aging facility in need of significant maintenance and repair.” USA Athletic Director Joel Erdmann told a gaggle of reporters outside the school’s boardroom the university would be happy to secure both the Senior Bowl and the Dollar General Bowl in the future. “It would be an honor and a privilege to host them,” he said. As for the trustees’ vote, Erdmann called it a “very positive step forward” for serious discussions that began roughly three years ago. He said the move could have a “ripple effect” for “40, 50, 60 years” and help the school build on a football tradition built 10 seasons ago. “In 10 years, we’ve gone to two bowl games … it speaks volumes,” Erdmann said. “We’re not new anymore. We’ll be very well positioned when this becomes a reality.” In addition to helping build a tradition, Erdmann said an on-campus stadium would enhance student life, as in the future enrollees would be able to walk out of a dorm room and down the street to the stadium. As for a construction timeline, Erdmann said for the university to seriously consider playing on campus in 2020, construction would have to begin in July. The school already benefits from strong infrastructure, which will help construction, he said. When the Jaguars eventually leave Ladd-Peebles, the stadium will still be home to a number of local high school football teams. But the future of Hank Aaron Stadium is less clear. The BayBears’ owner, BallCorps LLC, announced last week the company has received official approval from Minor League Baseball to relocate the team to Madison. Beginning with the 2020 season, the team will play in a new ballpark and multi-use venue being constructed by the city of Madison at the 500-acre Town Madison development. BallCorps had previously received permission for relocation from the Southern League on May 11 in a unanimous vote by the league’s board of directors. The final step in the process is a review of approvals by the office of the commissioner of baseball and the issuance of a “non-objection” letter, anticipated soon. The BayBears have played at the stadium for two decades and the city recently put more public money into it, based on the recommendations of Major League Baseball and the team’s former affiliate, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The city paid to replace nearly 1,000 seats, made drainage improvements and upgraded the public address system at the stadium. The city has been in discussions with organizations not related to Minor League Baseball about use of the stadium, but nothing has been announced.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Land grab STATE CONDEMNS 17 TRACTS FOR BRIDGE PROJECT L BY JOHN MULLEN and condemnation cases in a controversial bridge and road project in south Baldwin County could stretch out for years, according to an attorney with six clients who have had land taken by the state. “Of my six cases, two have been appealed to circuit court, where jury trials have been requested by both sides,” attorney Warren Herlong said. “But they have just been appealed. I would not expect the jury trials to occur for a year or so.” But that part of the legal wrangling will not hold up the project, Herlong said. When a condemnation case is appealed in the Baldwin County Probate Court it goes before a three-person land panel to examine the offer by the state and issue its ruling on how much the state should pay the landowners. “The state can proceed with the construction of the project if they pay into court the amount the probate court land commissioners award,” Herlong said. But whether or not the state can take the land is not up for debate. Herlong said that is going to happen. “I’m representing a number of owners, and while I have filed a pleading that objects to the taking there really is no legal basis to object to the taking,” Herlong said. “I’m not going to pursue that. What my clients have asked me to do is secure adequate, just compensation for their land being taken.” Herlong represents the Williams Joseph Evans Revocable Trust, Orlanda B. Clark-Perrault and Robert T. Perrault, the George Wallace family, Doyce and Shirley Ellenberg, Anthony and Patricia Diliberto, and Laura Waters Almaroad. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation these are among 17 tracts of varying sizes that have been condemned by the state for the $87 million project. Three of those have come to terms and one has signed an agreement without any court action. Nine are on appeal before a probate court land commission and four have been appealed to Baldwin Circuit Court. Herlong says two of his cases have settled — the Perraults, who were originally offered $369,600 for 3.98 acres, according to court documents. It was broken down into $91,540 for the land at $23,000 an acre, $235,492 for structures, $26,808 for site improvements and $15,750 for damages and enhancements. The owners ended up receiving $475,000. “The Wallace property is currently pending in court and we’ve reached an agreement and plan to close by deed but not through the court system as we are doing with Perrault,” Herlong said. “At this time I would have to keep [the state’s offer] confidential.” Two other cases are headed to circuit court — Ellenberg and the Evans family trust — and likely are a year out from being heard. According to court documents, the state offered the Evans Trust $737,150 — $231,750 for property and $505,400 for damages to remaining property involving 3.09 acres. “Almaroad and Diliberto, there has been a probate court land commissioners hearing but we have not gotten the decision yet,” Herlong said. “Either side can then appeal that decision to the Circuit Court of Baldwin County. If either side requests a jury trial, then it is a jury trial as to the issue of just compensation. We always appeal and the state always does.” Reborn on the Bayou TEXAS COMPANY EXPRESSES INTEREST IN STALLED O.B. PROJECT O BY JOHN MULLEN range Beach resident Bill Jeffries is tired of looking at the shuttered Bama Bayou project north of The Wharf and next to the Foley Beach Express tollbooth. “How many times have I come before you and told you how disappointed I was to see the ‘welcome to Orange Beach’ sign and I have to look at that,” Jeffries told the council in a special-called meeting on May 29. “Then I have to pay a toll. You’re correcting half of that.” The long-stalled Bama Bayou project in Orange Beach received new life this past week when the City Council voted to begin negotiations with a Texas company on a memorandum of understanding to create a tax district. The company Presidium is hoping to buy the 144-acre failed project. It includes land on both sides of the toll bridge. “They’ll keep half of whatever sales tax they create and half will go to the city of Orange Beach,” Councilman Jeff Silvers said. Mayor Tony Kennon said the agreement will cost the city nothing but will help Presidium attract investors. “This utilizes economic development tools at our disposal to facilitate development of this project without assuming any debt or taking any financial risk,” Kennon said. “If the new project is successful, we all succeed. If it does not happen, then the city of Orange Beach has not incurred any costs whatsoever.” But Jeffries isn’t likely to get relief from the eyesore at the city’s northern gateway. According 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 to lawyers representing Bama Bayou’s original investors and owners, the lawsuit over the failed mixed-use property is ongoing. A hearing is scheduled for July in the nearly 10-year-old suit to settle a foreclosure between Bama Bayou owners and guarantors and Southeast Property Holdings, according to Samuel McKerall, a lawyer who has represented Bama Bayou defendants from the beginning. His group claims it owes Southeast $20.4 million while Southeast contends the group owes more than $50 million to settle the long-standing dispute. The primary lender for the project, Visions Bank, said the original investors defaulted on a $21 million loan and foreclosed in 2009. Visions then bought the property for $10.3 million in the ensuing auction. McKerall and his group say Visions didn’t follow through with all the financial support it promised and that’s why the project faltered. He said the ownership of the property is up in the air until the suit is settled. Whenever the case is settled, Presidium could begin the process of actually purchasing the property. David Wallace of Presidium said the company is studying what type of development it would pursue if able to acquire the Bama Bayou property. “It’s going to be some kind of mixed-use development,” Wallace said. “What the different components are we’re still conducting feasibility studies, and we’ll continue to do that and let those numbers continue to drive what those uses will be.”

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Trouble in paradise FAIRHOPE POLICE CHIEF BLAMES MAYOR FOR FORCED RETIREMENT BY GABRIEL TYNES I n a contentious special-called City Council meeting Monday, Fairhope Police Chief Joe Petties blamed Mayor Karin Wilson for forcing him into retirement, days after receiving a performance evaluation in which he was accused of intimidating one employee and harassing two others. Petties denied the accusations and, flanked by dozens of supporters in the audience and with the support of every member of the City Council, said he would reconsider if he no longer had to answer to the mayor. The council unanimously rejected his resignation, with President Jack Burrell admittedly “grandstanding” when he asked the rest of the council to join him in tearing up Petties’ resignation letter. “There are times when you don’t always see eye to eye with your supervisor, but the treatment I have been subjected to has grown to a point that it can no longer be ignored,” Petties said. “My work and my leadership and, most importantly, my integrity has come under attack by Mayor Wilson and it has intensified over the past few months. I feel that these attacks have all been a ploy for me to surrender my position as chief of police.” Petties said there was “a page and a half” of false accusations levied by Wilson in the performance review, including his alleged failure to communicate with the mayor, failure to run background checks on contractors and failure to take ownership of the police department’s shortcomings, instead “blaming the mayor and the council for everything.” “Never in my 35-and-a-half years of employment with the city have I received a deplorable evaluation of this magnitude,” he said. “This evaluation was filled with negative statements and lies and I feel that it was a personal attack on me, my integrity and my character.” Wilson said she could not comment on personnel matters, but was jeered by the audience after stating, “It’s unfortunate that this been turned into something about me, because this really was his decision.” Wilson used the opportunity to again voice her support of a city manager or a city administrator position added to the staff, offering, “The unfortunate thing with our form of government is our city employees have been the subject of political games since I’ve taken office. It’s unfair and it shouldn’t be this way.” Councilman Kevin Boone noted six other department heads had retired during Wilson’s first year and half in office. Petties said Wilson called one his lieutenants on May 28 and suggested the chief should retire, stating the police department “was like the Titanic, a sinking ship.” He also said the city published a news release about his retirement before he could even submit a letter of resignation. Burrell noted that the mayor has authority over the police chief by state law, but said that in rejecting Petties’ retirement, the council would explore legal options for taking responsibility for police department oversight. The issue will be revisited in a City Council meeting within the next month, Burrell said. BAYBRIEF | FOLEY Main focus FOLEY SELECTED FOR DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION EFFORT BY JOHN MULLEN T he city of Foley has been selected to join the downtown revitalization effort Main Street Alabama, a program City Planner Miriam Boutwell first heard about four years ago and began working for the designation. “I attended the Alabama Downtown Laboratory in 2014 to learn more about this program,” Boutwell said. “The city of Foley became a Network Community in 2015. Since that time city staff, elected officials and residents have attended various Main Street events and seen the results in other communities.” Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit following a national model focused on building stronger downtown communities. The program was launched more than 40 years ago and is used nationwide. “When a community is ready for Main Street, the time-tested Four Point Approach works,” Mary Helmer, state coordinator, said. “It brings jobs, dollars and people back to downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.” Cities accepted into the program must present a plan for the downtown district and show the motivation to implement the plan. A simple love of the downtown area helps, too, Helmer said. Boutwell said Foley scored big in all of those criteria. “Our downtown is the heart of Foley,” she said. “We are fortunate to have existing, established businesses as well as new businesses locating in downtown. There are many opportunities for our beautiful historic structures to become viable and a destination for locals and tourists.” To get started the city will establish a Main Street 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Board, which will be led by a Main Street director. “The director will serve the downtown merchants to assist with their success and to recruit new businesses to open in vacant spaces,” Boutwell said. “The Main Street director and board will serve downtown property owners and business owners. Their skills will be specific to this area only, which will be a huge asset to downtown. “Other benefits include the vast experience of the Main Street organization and their four-point approach of organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.” The director is a paid position and the board will be made up of community volunteers, Boutwell said. “Each city has individual needs and Main Street provides training, networking and educational opportunities to their Designated Communities,” she said. “With Main Street assistance, the local citizens can then set goals and implement program ideas to promote their downtown.” The first year of the program will cost the city about $65,000 and is planned for the 2018-19 budget year. That will pay the director’s salary, Main Street fees and startup supplies to run the board. Foley is one of three cities selected this year for Main Street Alabama, along with Scottsboro in extreme northeast Alabama and South Huntsville near the Tennessee line in the center of the state. According to Main Street Alabama, the effort has added 488 new businesses, 1,932 jobs, $283 million in private investments and $74 million in public improvements, and volunteers have put in 61,000 hours of time since June 2014.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE WeMo 911 COUNTY UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART EMERGENCY CENTER BY JASON JOHNSON A fter nearly a decade of discussion, planning and facilities for first responders who are activated during and a bit of interagency squabbling, Mobile times of emergency and natural disaster, and really, the County officials opened a $10.5 million emerneed existed long before that,” Hudson added. gency operations center (EOC) just as the 2018 The new facility, adjacent to the Mobile County Comhurricane season began. munications District (MCCD) and NOAA’s Disaster ReThe EOC will serve as a centralized location used for sponse Center on Zeigler Boulevard, is 31,000 square feet coordinating multiple local and — quadruple the 7,500-squarestate agencies before, during foot space on McGregor. and after emergencies that It houses 78 workstations impact the area. It will also and features sleeping and living house the offices of the Mobile quarters, because representaCounty Emergency Managetives of multiple agencies could THIS HAS BEEN A TOP PRIORITY FOR be there for days in the event of ment Agency. Prior to its construction, THE COUNTY FOR OVER EIGHT YEARS a significant emergency. both functions were based Congressman Bradley Byrne out of the county’s 1950s-era TO ADDRESS THE PROBLEM OF INAD- was among several state and facility on McGregor Avenue federal officials on hand for the EQUATE SPACE AND FACILITIES FOR unveiling of the new EOC. He that has presented a challenge for first responders for years FIRST RESPONDERS WHO ARE ACTI- said the facility is necessary for because of its restricted space Mobile because the Gulf Coast VATED DURING TIMES OF EMERGENCY is prone to major hurricanes, and outdated technology. During a ceremonial openadding the a federal response AND NATURAL DISASTER, AND REALLY, to such events isn’t always ing for the facility last week, Mobile County Commission immediate. THE NEED EXISTED LONG BEFORE. President Connie Hudson said “We’ve been told for years the effort to build the facility that you all are the ones responhad “truly been a team effort” sible in the lead-up to a storm, between the county, the state, the city of Mobile and during a storm and for the first few days afterward — not Alabama’s federal representatives. the federal government,” Byrne said. “The important work “This has been a top priority for the county for over in these events is done by state and local officials out of eight years to address the problem of inadequate space buildings like this.” 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 The June 1 unveiling was intentionally set on the first day of the 2018 hurricane season. Mobile County EMA Director Ronnie Adair said he’d thought the first emergency response of this year would be coordinated out of the newly constructed EOC, but when subtropical storm Alberto came to the Gulf Coast a week early, it forced one last operation out of the old facility. Serving as the EMA’s director since 2009 and an employee for 25 years, Adair said a new EOC was a long time coming. He said he was “overwhelmed” by how the facility has turned out, adding that it is very likely one of the best, if not the best such facility in the United States. “They’ve worked day and night trying to get this done over the years, and here we have the sweat and tears from all of that work,” he said. “It’s really amazing, but it would have been impossible without the partnerships that came up with the funding for this project.” While the focus of Friday’s event was “working together,” finding the funding for the EOC over the past eight years caused some occasional friction among the entities it will serve. Even Hudson said getting everything in place to start construction in 2016 was “a struggle” at times. Around $2 million in federal grants got the ball rolling on the project in 2010, $800,000 of which went into drawing up design plans. Those initially priced construction at north of $15 million, which was too costly for some members of the county commission to support. The project stalled as plans for a cheaper option were drawn up, and the state had to step in to keep the county from losing grant funding over the delay. There was even some time when officials were concerned the county would have to repay the initial $2 million it received. The city of Mobile contributed the 8.3-acre property as well as $500,000, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson was asked to quadruple that contribution after the MCCD Board backtracked on an agreement to purchase the old EMA facility. That course change created a $1.5 million funding gap for the EOC after the commission had already publicly announced plans to build it. At the time, Hudson publicly criticized Stimpson when the city declined to increase its contribution to the county project. Mobile County spokeswoman Katherine Eddy said the old facility on McGregor will continue to be used as a backup EOC for Mobile County EMA as well as a backup facility for the MCCD. In fact, the facility has to continue serving that purpose because it’s owned by the board of the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service, which put tight restrictions on what the county can use the building for.

BAYBRIEF | HISTORY Standing tall SONS OF CONFEDERATE VETERANS UNVEIL NEW MONUMENT BY GABRIEL TYNES Photo | Lagniappe The Admiral Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans dedicated a new Confederate veteran’s memorial in Spanish Fort last weekend. I t was Monday, state offices were closed in observance of Jefferson Davis’ birthday and the Southern Poverty Law Center released a report noting more than 1,700 monuments, place names and other symbols honoring the Confederacy remain in public spaces. In Spanish Fort, A.J. DuPree, memorials chairman for the Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, proudly showed a reporter their latest monument. Just two days earlier, Camp 11 dedicated a 9-foot-tall marble and granite statue of a Confederate soldier at Fort McDermott. While technically not a “public space,” Fort McDermott is owned by Camp 11 but open to the public, and the new, gleaming-white statue flies in the face of a recent nationwide movement to remove such monuments. The SPLC’s report also noted 110 publicly supported monuments and other tributes to the Confederacy have been removed since the 2015 church massacre by an avowed white supremacist in Charleston, South Carolina. DuPree emphasized the new statue is a “veteran’s memorial” — not depicting a specific individual but rather “dedicated to the Confederate soldier.” The two-piece monument weighs a combined 6,300 pounds and, with rifle in hand, gazes east toward Spanish Main Street. Behind it rises the earthen parapets of the horseshoe-shaped fort, the highest point on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. Camp 11 acquired and improved the property in 2010 and built the statue using private donations. “After World War I, there was a great attempt nation- ally to reconcile the perspective of each side,” DuPree said of the Civil War. “And that lasted for quite a while, but unfortunately the division has become a political weapon. And I think the identity politics and its usefulness has given birth to [opposition]. Because never before in American history has destroying veterans’ monuments been admired. And it’s unfortunate that none of that gets acknowledged because ignorance is vast about history.” Meanwhile, the SPLC’s updated version of its 2016 report “Whose Heritage?” catalogues 1,503 monuments, place names, state holidays and other symbols of the Confederacy in public spaces across the South and the nation. The updated report identifies 1,728 Confederate symbols, an increase that reflects new information obtained after government entities, journalists and others re-examined the symbols in their locales. It does not include thousands of markers, monuments or other tributes on or within battlefields, museums, cemeteries and other places that are largely historical in nature. “We’ve seen a remarkable effort to remove Confederate monuments from the public square, yet the impact has been limited by a strong backlash among many white Southerners who still cling to the myth of the ‘Lost Cause’ and the revisionist history that these monuments represent,” Heidi Beirich, director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said in a statement. The SPLC said the 110 removals since the Charleston attack include 47 monuments and four flags, and name changes for 37 schools, seven parks, three buildings and seven roads. Eighty-two removals were in former Confederate states. This spring, the Alabama Legislature enacted the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which requires local governments to obtain state permission before moving or renaming historically significant buildings and monuments that date back 40 years or more. The sponsor of that bill, State Sen. Gerald Allen, was awarded the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ highest civilian honor for his effort. Inscribed on the base of the new statue in Spanish Fort is a quote from Tacitus: “So as you go into battle, remember your ancestors and remember your descendants.” DuPree offered his own Tacitus quote in response to further questions about the current climate of monument destruction: “And so one is all the more inclined to laugh at the stupidity of men who suppose that the despotism of the present can actually efface the remembrances of the next generation. On the contrary, the persecution of genius fosters its influence.” In addition to its maintenance of Fort McDermott, Camp 11 also maintains Confederate Rest Cemetery in Magnolia Cemetery in Mobile, and hosts the Lee-Jackson Salute each January and observances of Confederate Memorial Day each April. Camp 11 also maintains the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue at the intersection of Royal and Government Streets downtown, and restored a memorial plaque for the H.L. Hunley submarine near the site of its construction on the Mobile River. A historical plaque on the Fort McDermott site declares, “Here 200 soldiers from Georgia, Louisiana and Arkansas held off a numerically superior Union force for thirteen days and nights in the last battle of the War Between the States, April 1865.” After a brief tour of the site, DuPree expressed why it remains notable. “To me, whomever you wish to see as the promoter of your interests, if you see them exhibiting valor, I think it’s good to emulate them,” he said, stressing that he was not speaking on behalf of the organization. “I would like people to know how remarkable was the courage of these people. If you think of 195 Confederate soldiers here who held their ground for two weeks against 20,000 northern troops — they didn’t turn around and run. It’s an important message.” BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Trash talk CITY LOOKING TO CATCH UP THIS WEEK ON DELAYED DEBRIS PICKUP BY DALE LIESCH A ll yard debris routes should be on schedule by the end of the week, interim Public Works Director John Peavy told members of the Mobile City Council Tuesday. Councilors discussed concerns with what they call “trash” pickup during a pre-conference meeting. Peavy was on hand for an update during the regular meeting and took the blame for the delays in some areas. The new leadership, he said, had attempted to make changes that didn’t work. In addition, he said, the department was facing manpower issues. “I’m very confident that by this weekend, we’ll be caught up,” Peavy said. “We do need to be better permanently staffed.” In all, Peavy said the department was about 20 employees short of its needs. Councilors Fred Richardson, C.J. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Small and Council Vice President Levon Manzie offered to host job fairs in their districts to help recruit for positions. To alleviate the burden, the city enlisted the help of Crowder Gulf to pick up some of the larger piles, Peavy said. Crowder Gulf would not be used as a subcontractor on a permanent basis, he said. Chief Procurement Officer Don Rose told councilors the contract was on a short-term basis to help the department “catch up” on trash pickup. This comes amid increased frustration among Public Works employees over complaints including harassment and low pay. A number of employees have referenced “the box,” which they described as a room for punishing supervisors who didn’t follow orders. The city has defended the practice, calling it a part of mandatory manual training. Employees have told councilors the treatment from within the department has led to a number of earlier-than-expected retirements and caused manpower issues. Former public works director Bill Harkins recently left the city for a job with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne has previously said the timing of Harkins’ departure is coincidental. In other business, the council tabled a license agreement with Ricky Breek Palacios to use the concession stands at Medal of Honor and Herndon-Sage parks to provide food and beverage services. In the agreement, Palacios would pay the city $300 per month, per park, to rent the concession stands. Councilors had a number of issues with the agreement, including the price and the exclusivity of the deal. Councilman John Williams said he was concerned the exclusivity of the agreement would prevent youth sports organizations from using concessions to fund their programs at the parks. He also said it could hurt local food trucks, which already provide concessions at some of the parks. “I believe it ought to be open to all,” he said. “ … We should never take anything away from youth sports.” Councilwoman Bess Rich agreed, saying she had concerns over the impact on youth sports, despite the agreement at Medal of Honor Park taking effect after the Cottage Hill Steelers finished their season. “A youth soccer group might want in there as well,” she said. Councilman Fred Richardson said the agreement wasn’t for enough money to make it worthwhile for the city, as the contractor would get to use city water and power at the stands. “The city would lose money,” Richardson said. “That’s why we tabled it.”

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Time for a little driver’s ed ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I’M DOING MY PART TO MAKE OUR ROADWAYS SAFER BY FIRST MAKING THEM A LITTLE MORE DANGEROUS. I’M TEACHING A TEENAGER TO DRIVE.” 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 totally boring. An orange VW camper and a tan Chevy Suburban so stripped down and basic that window cranks were part of the “luxury package.” There was nothing remotely interesting in these vehicles to distract a young driver other than just not wanting to be seen driving them. Distractions aside, there are so many nuances of driving you don’t necessarily realize you have acquired over the years until you start teaching someone else. How many times do you look both ways when pulling out? How far should you stay behind another car on the interstate? When is the right time to flip someone “the bird” or honk while mouthing profanities? You also realize how many of your bad driving habits the kids have picked up on. “You have to come to a complete stop at a stop sign!” “You never do!” “I have a special letter from the president that allows me to slow-roll stop signs and run yellow lights, you don’t. Come to a complete stop.” I kind of think teaching teens to drive in 2018 is probably a lot like teaching a kid to ride a horse in the early 1900s. How long are they going to need these skills? Surely the robot cars are coming and pretty soon we’ll all be able to just take a nap or drink five scotch and sodas on the way home. In a way it will be sad when the day comes where we don’t drive ourselves. It’s a definite rite of passage the first time that new driver gets out there alone, entrusted with the family car for a run to the store. Still, I wouldn’t at all mind it if robot cars take over before I have to start teaching my daughter next year. THEGADFLY record, though, despite their snide remarks. When children are young we are always worried about them bumping their heads, falling into the toilet or having some other horrible accident, but there’s really nothing comparable to putting a child who still misplaces his belt every day behind the controls of a 2,000-pound hunk of internal combustion-propelled steel to make you worry. We’re way past helmets and kneepads here. This is literally ushering them into statistically the most dangerous period of their lives — that of being a teen driver. Where are those driverless cars everyone keeps talking about? Again, it’s not that my son isn’t doing well. So far he’s seemed cautious and very concerned about doing a good job and not hitting anything, but there’s still something in almost every trip that causes my butt cheeks to grab the fine Corinthian leather of the passenger seat. My car also has this weird button for the emergency brake, so I don’t even have the comfort of grabbing a handle I can rip straight up if I think we’re about to run over the neighbor’s cat. I’m dubious this little button is going to provide true stopping power. But I can also see the moments where he starts to get too confident — the 2-o’clock hand slips off the wheel and heads over to the radio dial, the speedometer creeps up over the speed limit to the point where we’re only going 15 mph slower than everyone else on Dauphin Street. It’s at this point I imagine what things will be like when I’m not there clawing the dashboard and issuing constant warnings. It’s then that I remember what I was like as a young driver. In the ‘80s in South Mississippi, most cars were actually propelled by sound waves generated by “cranking” up Van Halen’s “1984” album, or another of the approved metal/hair metal bands popular on MTV at the time. It had to be loud and it had to be metal. You sure weren’t going to get much mileage out of Huey Lewis and the News. So essentially we were all driving with one of the five senses disabled. A train propelled by a 10 jet engines driven by a braying donkey could be bearing down upon most of us and it would never have made a dent in Randy Rhodes’ screaming guitar solo from “Crazy Train.” Having a ridiculously loud car stereo was my generation’s version of today’s teens focus on having abs. A loud stereo made up for deficiencies in other areas, such as hearing loss. Of course there’s also the desire to drive faster than you should. (That urge may not necessarily go away for some of us.) So if you combined 100 decibels of Sammy Hagar screaming that he “Can’t Drive 55” and two months of driving experience, sometimes the results were pretty shaky. Throw three idiot friends into the back seat and you’re really playing with fire. Kids today may not have to deal with Van Halen- or Ozzy-induced sensory overload as much, since the auto-tuned mumblings of Drake don’t really need that kind of auditory punch to be enjoyed properly, but everything else is worse. The dreaded cellphone is there seducing drivers to look at it every two seconds. Then there are also those stupid in-dash displays so we can watch the “What’s Behind Me” show and spend time trying to navigate various computer settings to make the car do what used to be handled by a plastic knob. The only thing that might make those displays more distracting is if they showed music videos or football games. The vehicles I learned to drive were Cartoon/Laura Mattei I ’m doing my part to make our roadways safer by first making them a little more dangerous. I’m teaching a teenager to drive. Actually I’ve slowly been working on this for about a year, but now my son has the learner’s permit in hand and driver’s education looming next month, so the process is speeding up. So is my heart rate. Not to say my boy isn’t doing well — he is — but I’m reminded just how unnatural driving is when you first learn. There are pedals to push, a wheel to turn, indicators to flip and, most importantly, songs to be played on the stereo. After years of driving, we all fiddle with the radio as if it’s a mindless bodily function, but for a novice, changing stations can also mean changing lanes or hitting one of Mobile’s nearly invisible “speed tables” like Bo and Luke Duke attempting to ramp the General Lee through the open hay loft of a barn (for some reason). I’m not going to lie to you fellow drivers, you’ve been closer to being sideswiped or rear-ended by my car than you usually might have. Although to listen to some members of my family talking about my own driving, there is some debate as to whether Mobilians may not actually be safer with a 15-year-old weaving nervously than a 50-year-old with a lead foot. I stand by my safety FAIRHOPE MAYOR KARIN WILSON HELPS PUSH POLICE CHIEF JOE PETTIES INTO RETIREMENT.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Is there really such a thing as ‘too polished’? ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I am about to go on vacation and I can’t wait. I am going to sip on tropical drinks (hopefully served in coconuts) and read a book (maybe even a real one with real paper pages!). And I am going to avoid Twitter and any “news alert” that I get on my phone like the plague. It’s going to be pure bliss, or rather like living in the ‘90s! Same difference! I may even break out my Doc Martens, wear a grungy, plaid shirt as a bathing suit cover-up and listen to Nirvana and Soundgarden on the beach. Black Hole Sun! Won’t you come and wash away the rain (Full disclosure: I thought it was “Glaucoma Sun” for years.) But before I can fully enjoy this paradise, I must get a few things that have been bothering me off of my chest. You know, so I can fully relax, or chillax, as we said in the ‘90s. (Was it the ‘90s?) Whatever, let the pre-vacay rant begin! “Too polished”? Seriously? Before the election last week, I was listening to local talk radio and heard a caller saying she wouldn’t vote for Bill Hightower for governor because he sounded “too much like Mitt Romney.” After her call, the host and his guest were saying they did think sounding “too polished” in Alabama could be a political liability and a turnoff to voters. I’ve heard this argument before. Statements like “he thinks he smarter than us” or “he just doesn’t sound like us” often come up when this subject is broached. Geez. Where is the “shaking my head emoji” when you need one? So let me get this straight — being highly educated and well-spoken is something we DON’T want in our elected leaders? OK, so why are any of us even bothering sending our children to school? Forget the college fund! We don’t want junior soundin’ too fancy! I just don’t understand this mentality. I want my leaders at the city, state and national level to know every nook and cranny of policy, know the municipal or state code forward and backward, and sleep with the state and U.S. constitutions under their pillows. (I know, with the size of Alabama’s that will lead to neck problems, but that’s the kind of dedication I am looking for!) And the more degrees and education the better! Harvard, Yale, Princeton? Yes, please! The more uppity the school, the better! When I hear them speak, I want to feel like they are the smartest person in the room and I am really, really dumb, not the reverse. I am fine with having an inferiority complex. Because if they are brilliant, they have a chance at doing brilliant things for us. Right? If I wanted someone who sounded folksy or “like me,” I would encourage my uncles to run for public office. And trust me, that would not be a positive move. (Note to my actual uncles: I am not referring to you personally. I mean goofy uncles in the general sense.) This thought process is the same as when people stop seeing a brilliant doctor because he has a “bad bedside manner.” I’ve never understood this either. Sure, it’s a bonus if a doctor is likable, but it’s on the bottom of my list of my priorities for a physician. I don’t need my doctor 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 to be my best friend, I just want him to be the absolute best at what he does. If he’s an arrogant tool but saves my life because he’s such a badass, I’m totally fine with that. I’m not looking for someone to gossip about “The Bachelorette” with or go on vacation with; I just want someone who can remove my tumor with great precision. Same goes with my elected officials. Not the tumor extraction. Just being a brilliant badass. You know what I mean. When will he have “Enough”? My God. I really can’t stand watching the president of this country berate our former senator and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions anymore. I don’t care if you like Sessions or not, how can you not feel sorry for the guy? I wouldn’t treat my worst enemy like that. Well, maybe, my worst I would, but not someone I just generally disliked. It’s like watching some bad Lifetime Movie starring Valerie Bertinelli as the battered wife. WHEN I HEAR THEM SPEAK, I WANT TO FEEL LIKE THEY ARE THE SMARTEST PERSON IN THE ROOM AND I AM REALLY, REALLY DUMB, NOT THE REVERSE. I AM FINE WITH HAVING AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX.” When will Valerie finally get the strength to fight back? (Probably after she takes a kickboxing class and cuts her hair during a heavily synthesized music montage — that’s how these movies work.) But when will AG Sessions find his strength and say “Enough,” like the battered wife played by Jennifer Lopez in the movie with the same title (and I think a haircut and some sort of boxing is also part of that movie)? Seriously though, the amount of emotional abuse the president heaps on him in such a public and humiliating fashion is painful to watch. It says a lot about both men, doesn’t it? I would just love to know what Sessions privately says to his wife every time he picks up his phone and sees another demeaning tweet about himself from the leader of the Free World. I imagine it goes something like, “That mother …” All I can say is I can’t wait for the book! Maybe they will turn it into a Lifetime Movie starring Eric Roberts as Jeff Sessions. (I know they don’t look alike, but Eric Roberts is the goto Lifetime lead male role actor, so it has to be him. It’s the law. Just ask the attorney general.) Thanks for letting me unload. I feel much better now. I have to pack my flannel shirts and bathing suits now. Can anyone tell me where I can find one of these real books?

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT An opening for conservatives in pop culture BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he last four decades have been a struggle for conservatives in the culture wars. For whatever reason, liberals have dominated the cool kids’ table in the entertainment industry’s lunchroom. That is especially true since the turn of the millenium. Now and then something will come along that is treated as a breakthrough for conservatives, but often it goes wrong. “The Passion of the Christ” producer Mel Gibson’s struggles, “Duck Dynasty’s” Phil Robertson’s anti-gay controversy and Roseanne Barr’s illadvised tweet last week come to mind. Every time something like this happens, it deals conservatives a setback in the pop culture. Owning the culture is not a small thing. One of the biggest enablers of liberal policymakers has been Hollywood. The entertainment industry can operate from a set of assumptions that are compliant with liberal orthodoxy. There’s no debate. There’s just the premise that society has accepted certain things as prevailing social norms. Often the plot of a movie or a TV show operates as if specific behaviors are OK. But sometimes it goes beyond social norms and into policy. The popular long-running cop/legal drama “Law & Order” has often dealt with bringing run-of-the-mill liberal boogeymen to justice — corporate executives, the pharmaceutical industry, demagoguing preachers, etc. This is no small feat. The late Andrew Breitbart once said politics are downstream from culture, meaning that politics are dictated by the mood of the culture. That starts with the popular culture. In a way, Donald Trump used pop culture tactics to win the White House. But that was more gimmicky than culture shifting to the right and making a Trump presidency possible. Trump recognized through his previous exploits what sold to a mass audience and was able to engineer a popularity contest win through the Electoral College. There is an opportunity for conservatives. There seems to be a longing for that time gone by — when primetime TV wasn’t as brazen as it is now with liberal politics. Why is it that all these reboots of 1980s and ‘90s TV shows are suddenly on the uptick? Pop music isn’t an exception, either. The No. 4 song on the iTunes download chart: Weezer, a band that probably hit its peak in the 1990s and 2000s covering Toto’s “Africa,” a song that rose to the top of the Billboard charts in 1983. Is this simply happenstance? Did they run out of ideas? My guess is neither. This retro throwback movement is based on focus groups and polling or some other means of gauging the public’s interest. Entertainment executives recognized a lot of people want to go back to a time before things got so “progressive” — before there was a desire to cater to a mindset that Hollywood’s dual purpose was not to only entertain but to 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 make society better as well. This is an opening for conservatives. When was the last time a pro-United States military blockbuster movie hit the big screens? We have to go all the way back to the 1980s and “Top Gun” for the last big movie showcasing a positive display of American military might. Another lost American art is the classic western film. Decades earlier, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood flicks about life in the old west were a dime a dozen. Now they’re obsolete. Now and then, something like “Tombstone” will come along, but even that was 25 years ago. That’s not to say there isn’t a place for a souped-up, CGI-ified “Avengers” movie at the local 3D IMAX theater. Those are fantastic shows of how technology has improved cinema. There is a demographic that longs for the way things used to be — when Hollywood didn’t feel the need to atone for America’s sins every few months and wanted to showcase why our country is great. There is a money-making opportunity for the entertainment industry, which is not in the worst shape but has seen better days: Make movies and TV shows that appeal to conservatives. They don’t have to have a conservative message or the purpose of moving the needle for the Republican Party. But would it be so terrible to have a strong and wise patriarch instead of the bumbling “Everybody Loves Raymond” type of doofus? A lot has changed since the bygone era of basic broadcast network television. First, cable came along and instead of three channels and PBS, there are hundreds. And then the cordcutting revolution has given consumers a lot more options via the internet. In 2018, it shouldn’t be as hard as it once was to overcome any hurdles conservatives once faced. Hollywood will probably always be biased to left-of-center thinking. However, if the right got a few wins on the board and showed what was possible, winning the culture gets a lot easier. The problem is, it doesn’t need setbacks like Roseanne Barr’s tweets. That reinforces a notion that only bad things can happen when catering to this crowd. Sure, it may have mass appeal and draw significant numbers, but only to our ugliest instincts. The battle for the culture isn’t won easily. Takedown artists are looking to seize upon any opportunity when someone from the right makes just the smallest amount of progress. Ask Tim Tebow about some of the obstacles he’s faced. There’s a demand for content that is closely associated with good ol’ flyover country Americanism. That means leaving a safe space of the typical New York City or Los Angeles setting and also leaving behind its politics. Filling that demand is easier said than done, but at least now we know it’s there. It might even mean just waiting it out, because market forces have the ability to make the difficult possible.

J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL MAAR reports 1st quarter highlights BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM R ecently the Mobile Area Association of Realtors released its summary of highlights and accomplishments for the first quarter of 2018. Holly Hunt, MAAR community affairs director, said the year has seen above-average regional involvement for the association. With a roster exceeding 1,400 and comprising a virtual “who’s who” of high-profile member agents, MAAR is one of the largest affiliate real estate associations in the area. Highlights included: • MAAR’s Jan. 10 Governmental Affairs Forum featured candidates for Mobile County District Court judge, Place 4 — George Zoghby, Derrick Williams and Spiro Cheriogotis. Each candidate spoke to members and participated in a Q&A session. • At the February Governmental Affairs Forum, attorney Casey Pipes updated members on the “Map for Mobile” project. • 300 member real estate agents attended the 2018 Regional Alabama/Mississippi Education Conference at the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel in Biloxi in mid-March. Keynote speaker Leigh Thomas Brown, a real estate agent from Charlotte, North Carolina, addressed the group on “The 7 Deadly Sins of Sales.” • The March 29 membership breakfast at the Country Club of Mobile featured Julie Minto, NAR Consumer Advocacy Outreach Advisory Board chair and AAR Realtor Party Involvement chair. Fifty-seven new MAAR members were inducted and three new Coastal Key designation recipients were recognized. Coastal Key trainees received certificates reflecting professionalism in real estate industry standards. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | June 6, 2018 - June 12, 2018 • MAAR’s “Flocking to RPAC” charity auction saw a successful conclusion in April. Roughly $32,000 in RPAC contributions were raised with 147 local Realtors participating. Additionally, this year for the first time MAAR held a silent auction online for two weeks leading up to the event. • In mid-April a Young Professional Network kickoff was held at Moe’s BBQ downtown that featured Nobu Hata, NAR’s director of digital engagement. • On April 27 MAAR held its inaugural Charity Clay Shoot to benefit Family Promise of Coastal Alabama. Four teams of four shot sporting clays at Taylor Creek in Theodore. • The May 3 Governmental Affairs Forum featured candidates for Mobile County Circuit Court judge, Place 6 — Brandy Hambright, Harry Satterwhite, Barney March and Buzz Jordan. Candidates spoke to members and participated in a Q&A session. • The week of May 14, leadership attended mid-year National Association of Realtor legislative meetings in Washington, D.C. MAAR attendees included Stephanie White, CEO; Deborah Robinson, president; Kelly Cummings, past president; Cameron Weavil, secretary; and Timothy Mills, governmental affairs chair. For the second quarter of the year, MAAR’s community relations committee is gearing up for many summer events, according to Hunt. • In June, MAAR will sponsor a charity dinner for more than 250 Camp Rap-A-Hope camper kids battling cancer. • In July, MAAR will serve dinner at Camp SMILE, designed to help kids and adults with special needs. Additionally, the nonprofit’s committee will hold a summer school supply drive to provide backpacks with supplies for the Light of the Village event. Additional information about MAAR events can be found on the association’s website. Ascension unveils new brand Construction of a new medical office building on the campus of Providence Hospital in West Mobile is underway, with an expected June completion date. According to a news release, the building will house the offices of Ascension Medical Group at Providence Park. Providers will include internal medicine doctors and pediatricians. Providence Park will also offer the medical group’s first walk-in clinic for convenient care. The clinic will be staffed with nurse practitioners who can provide turnaround care for those unable to get an appointment within a reasonable time and/or do not have a primary care doctor. Ascension Medical Group at Providence Park is the first Mobile location to carry the new brand for the Providence Medical Group physician network. A grand opening event is planned for mid-summer. On the Gulf Coast, Ascension operates Providence Hospital and Providence Medical Group, based in Mobile, and Sacred Heart Health System, based in Pensacola. Ascension employs more than 6,600 workers along the central Gulf Coast and reportedly provided over $113 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty for fiscal year 2016.

CUISINE | THE DISH Who’s the king of Hamburger Hill? BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET I 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 bun add the sweetness. It’s an elegant sort of burger-goes-tocollege meal that goes great with my favorite french fries in the city. I’m not one for gimmicky burgers. If you are, LoDa Bier Garten definitely has you covered with giant half-pounders featuring donuts, waffles, pineapple and even fried macaroni and cheese. Nestled in amongst the flair is the Courthouse burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and buffalo blue cheese butter. This is as wild as I get in the burger world, but it’s good. Burgers have gotten large over the past decade, thick enough to hospitalize someone with TMJ. For Roshell’s Café and Deli it’s all about covering surface area. Their Steer Burgers are 8-ounce thinner patties on huge sesame seed buns. The Garlic Steer is perhaps the best of all the combinations but you can’t go wrong with any of the 15 or so options. As a bonus, your jaw will remain safe. I have trouble saying no to a Dew Drop Inn hot dog, but the cheeseburger lures me away from time to time. This little cheeseburger is the perfect size (and price) with chili, mustard, ketchup and pickle. When I’m feeling extra healthy I order my steak fries with gravy. This place is the baseline for thin, small hamburgers in this town. It’s kind of trashy in a way that I like. The Haberdasher has been an unlikely rising star in the Mobile food scene. Unlikely due to the fact that it’s a craft cocktail and beer bar, but with all the muddling and mixing you’ll find the kitchen is cranking out the best bar food in the city. The PFG burger is no exception. They’ve had other burgers but this has been my favorite. It begins with Mississippi grass-fed beef and continues with garlic herb kefir cheese spread. Dressed with spinach, charred red onion and tomato, this was an instant classic among the more manageable-sized burgers. If there is a burger that is more legendary than all the rest, it’s the Pirate’s Cove burger. With one-third of a pound of Angus, it falls in the midsized range with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. The only thing fancy about it is the special Photo | Roshell’s Cafe & Diner t’s polarizing. Ask 10 different Mobilians to name their favorite hamburger and you’re liable to get six different answers. Certainly every town has its go-to burger joint. My small hometown is famous for the burger basket at PDI, aka Phillips Drive-In. But here we are fortunate to have many great burgers, some of which have stood the test of time, others relatively new. While many of us are turning to the grill in an attempt to craft our own masterpieces, I thought maybe we should take a look at our best burgers on the Gulf Coast. I’m not rating these in an order, just putting them out there. For anyone visiting and reading this, use it as a burger guide. Know there are many I’m leaving out. These are but a few of my favorites. Let’s get the big names out of the way. Callaghan’s has the most award-winning burger in the city. Argue it if you wish, but the regular old bacon cheeseburger with cheddar is a killer. If you’re fortunate enough to make it for an early Wednesday lunch you may want to try the L.A. (Lower Alabama) burger. Considered by many to be Callaghan’s’ best menu item, the L.A. has the one ingredient Mobilians favor over any other: it’s stuffed with Conecuh sausage. The shame of it all is that it’s just a special. This is an unbelievable burger, but don’t expect to get it with fries. Butch Cassidy’s is the jewel of Florida Street with its “soon to be famous” Butch Burger. Let’s face it — it’s already famous. The best part of this burger is it’s just a good, normal burger. It’s about the same size as the Callaghan’s burger with a couple pieces of thick, crispy bacon and dressed the way you like. I prefer lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles and more mayonnaise. I ask for rare to medium rare and onion rings. Royal Scam is known as more of a high-end restaurant but has one of my favorites in their Black & Blue burger. The blackening seasoning with Gorgonzola and red onions has a bite soothed by creamy cheese. Baby greens and tomato on a brioche Roshell’s steer burgers are thin, 8-ounce patties on a sesame bun, available in more than a dozen varieties. sauce, slightly sweet with mustard. You really get the flavor with the lettuce. When I think of a perfect burger, this one comes to mind. Ask for Lucia. She doesn’t take any nonsense but is a sweetheart who will get you your fries and onion rings on time to have with your cheeseburger that’s truly in paradise. Every burger on this list is one you wouldn’t kick out of bed unless it was better on the floor. It’s hard to say which is best, but I feel this list can cover whatever mood hits you. When it comes to burgers I think “go small or go home” most of the time, but the big boys can be cut in half. Go find your own king of the hill, or better yet, send me your favorites. I’m always ready to grab a burger.

J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

But don’t be shy if you’re into the adult bever- the U.S. It is also light — especially compared to today’s craft beers — but not as sweet as the Labatt’s, a lager with barley notes and a hint of bitterness. Like the U.S., Canada has also gone through a craft beer revolution, but most Canadian craft brews are not available in the U.S.; those that are exported here are often found in New England and the Pacific Northwest. However, while not easy to find in our area, LoDa Bier Garten did have a couple of styles from one of Canada’s best-known craft breweries, Quebec’s Unibroue. Founded in 1992, Unibroue focuses on producing beers in a traditional Belgian style. It puts out more than a dozen beers, including specialty brews, most of which are bottle-conditioned, allowing for natural fermentation. There were six Unibroue styles on the menu at LoDa, including a Witbeir and an apple fruit beer, but, unfortunately for me, some were already gone when I was there. I had the Maudite, a Belgian dubbel. At 8 percent alcohol by volume, the Maudite (which translates to “the Damned”) was strong but not at all overpowering, and actually very smooth for a dubbel. It had a deep red color, with good malt flavors and a touch of caramel sweetness. Not for everyone, but if you like strong Belgian ales, it is certainly worth a try. For those willing to travel up north for some good beer — but not as far as Canada — the Rocket City Brewfest is this weekend, June 8-9, at Butler Green in Huntsville. Tickets cost $40 and there will be more than 200 beers, meads and ciders to sample at a penny per pour. More information can be found at rocketcitybrewfest.com. ages. They’ve got signature cocktails and morning libations. Ruby Slipper Café is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. plus Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss this one. Southern National offers Friday Power Lunch Downtown Dauphin Street’s Southern National is changing up its summer hours, opening every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Power Lunch Fridays. Expect seasonal soups, salads and sandwiches such as a fried chicken BLT, the Dirty South open-faced meatloaf sandwich, stroganoff and veggie plates. The restaurant will no longer offer Saturday brunch. Sunday brunch remains from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and dinner service remains Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are now accepted for dinner and private events only. Call 251-308-2387. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Wikimedia commons s June rolls around and everyone in Lower Alabama’s attention turns to hockey’s Stanley Cup Finals, I thought I’d examine some of the local beers from the finalists in the Sin Cities series. But as neither Las Vegas nor Washington, D.C., seem to produce any decent beers (or at least any that we can find around here), I decided to look to the home of Lord Stanley’s Cup — Canada — a place with a rich history of great beer, before we break off all diplomatic relations with our neighbors to the north. To many Americans like myself, Canadian beer was the original craft beer of the 1980s — it was different, came in green bottles, had a richer taste and was stronger than most of the American lagers we were weaned on. Moosehead, Molson and Labatt’s could be found on most grocery shelves then, but that’s no longer the case as American craft beers have begun to push into the market that once was open to imports from Canada and Europe. I sought out some of the beers of my youth and, after a great deal of searching, my wife was able to find both Labatt’s Blue (now owned by Belgium’s InBev, which also owns Budweiser) and Molson Canadian (now owned by MillerCoors) at the Piggly Wiggly. Labatt’s Blue, its flagship brew, is light and sweet, not bitter, but with a bit more heft than we’re used to from American pilsners. Molson Canadian — which myth used to hold was only available in Canada, while Molson Golden was the lesser beer sent south to the Americans — is now about the only Molson product you can find in many parts of Unibroue’s La Fin du Monde, described as a triple-style golden ale, recreates the style of beer originally developed in the Middle Ages by Trappist monks. “A Night with Old Forester” Full disclosure: I’ve had a night or two with Old Forester. Call me experienced. But the OK Bicycle Shop is having a bit of a different night than I’m used to with its “A Night with Old Forester” event this Thursday, June 7, 7-9 p.m. The event will be held at the Bike Shop’s neighboring sister venue, The Union, at 659 Dauphin St. Guests will be treated to a tasting dinner featuring the first bourbon bottled in the United States. Five different expressions of Old Forester will be paired with creative small plates. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased at OK Bicycle Shop or Eventbrite. National Rosé Day I’m man enough to admit I’m a rosé fan. Color me pink as soon as the Old Forester wears off. The Fresh Market is helping you celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 9. Check out their rosé guide at www.thefreshmarket.com, or check out this recipe: 3 peaches, halved 1 750ml bottle Whispering Angel Rosé ½ cup sugar ½ cup water ¼ cup lemon juice ½ cup frozen peaches Slice one peach into wedges for garnish and chop the other two. Make simple syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat with the sugar and water. Stir until dissolved and bring to a boil. Add chopped peaches; remove from heat and steep for 30 minutes. Strain syrup into a small bowl and chill for an hour. Blend chilled syrup and chilled and frozen peaches in a blender with lemon juice and rosé. Pour into chilled glasses and garnish with peach wedges.

COVER STORY Alabama’s first charter school celebrates inaugural graduates JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER T wo years after dropping out of high school, Kaitlyn Burgess walked into ACCEL Day and Evening Academy not knowing what to expect. Three years after dropping out of high school, she accepted a $72,000 scholarship to Spring Hill College as a high school graduate. As Burgess was starting her junior year at Davidson High School, she was diagnosed with epilepsy. She said there wasn’t a full-time nurse there to administer the emergency medicine she might need, and after having two seizures at school, she left. “I really just gave up,” she said. “For two years I didn’t know what I was going to do.” When she began pursuing a GED diploma, someone told Burgess about ACCEL, which opened in 2017 as Alabama’s first public charter school. If there is student who embodies the mission at the heart of ACCEL’s charter, it’s Burgess. Backed by the Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF), ACCEL aims to serve high school dropouts and other “at risk” students by offering individualized instruction, smaller class sizes and a focus not just on academics, but also on students’ social and emotional well-being. Superintendent Jeremiah Newell said the term “at risk” gives some the impression ACCEL is an alternative program for “bad” or “troubled” kids. In reality, he said, it’s a mixture of students who, for many reasons, need a more flexible schedule or more individualized attention. ACCEL serves kids who are “at risk” too, but Newell defines the term differently. “Every school, and particularly public schools, have ‘at risk’ kids. We have students who are homeless, students who are primary caretakers of their family, students who have families of their own, students facing chronic health issues — these are not unusual,” he said. “The difference is we’re saying, ‘We hope that you come’ and not, ‘You’re in our zone so we’ve got to do something with you.’ We’re trying to plan a school around those realties.” Trailblazers While the approach is different, charter schools are, for most part, just a public school. The difference is they’re run by a nonprofit and are not governed by an elected school board. They do have a board, 20 percent of which has to be made up, by law, of the parents of students. Students take the same tests, master the same curriculum and, in Alabama, will be held to the same standard 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 when the state determines its annual list of “failing schools” next year. Additionally, charter schools are also bound by their contract with the Alabama Public Charter School Commission, which outlines specific academic goals or emphasizes a specific student population. At ACCEL, the focus is on high school students who require flexibility. Last month, 45 students graduated as ACCEL’s inaugural senior class, even though 20 would be classified as juniors and nine as sophomores based on their credits. For most people, senior year is marked by memories of longtime friends. Some might assume starting the year in a new school with classmates you don’t know would water down the experience. Burgess said those people would be wrong. When she gave her speech onstage at ACCEL’s graduation, she had to choke back tears. She believes the experience of building something entirely new brought students closer together. Newell said that’s why administrators emphasized giving students a sense of ownership in ACCEL and a voice in how it developed. From small things such as designing the graduation program, to input on the elective courses offered, Newell said their voices were heard. “So much went into supporting and building a strong school culture this year. Students didn’t feel like they lost something because they hadn’t been here for four years, it was much more a sense of pride for being the first,” he said. “These students really felt like they were trailblazers.” As the name implies, the ACCEL Day and Evening Academy offers classes to during normal school hours, but also in the evenings and through online courses for students who need additional instruction or can’t fit into the standard 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. school schedule. Other students, like Burgess, are simply trying to cover a lot of ground quickly. She completed the 11th and 12th grades in a single year and earned a high school diploma, but it wasn’t easy. “I was going to day school, night school and taking online classes,” Burgess said. “In my opinion, the work was more difficult than a traditional public school, but they give you the tools you need to do it. Teachers were actually helping us, not just sitting us down with a worksheet.” One thing setting the coursework apart is competency-based learning. Newell said students move to new concepts when they’ve mastered the previous one, as opposed to progressing through subject areas based on grade level regardless of their grasp on the material. “Some ninth grade students took an algebra I course the entire year because they came in with third, fourth and fifth grade-level math skills. They just couldn’t master it one semester,” he said. “Others did it in one semester, then took geometry the next semester and are looking forward to taking algebra II in August. These are both true ninth graders, but their paths are different.” Newell said around 80 percent of the instruction at ACCEL this past year was geared toward bringing students below grade level up to where they should be. The other 20 percent, he said, focused on pushing students who were already on task to the next level. Carolyn Akers, CEO of MAEF, said she believes a large part of what makes ACCEL work is the counseling services underpinning what’s done in the classroom. The school has two full-time advocate counselors whose role is similar to that of a traditional school counselor. However, the school also brings in licensed therapeutic counselors to work with students on any issues they’re facing inside or outside the classroom. One of them was Burgess, who told Lagniappe the counselors at ACCEL are a “huge part of what makes that school run.” “I didn’t have the greatest home life, and just felt like I was having a rough time and needed someone to talk to,” she said. “They found that immediately.” She said counselors were also instrumental in helping her with the administrative side of college admissions, including financial aid and scholarship applications. She applied to around seven colleges and said she was accepted to most of them, including Spring Hill. After dealing with epilepsy at a young age, Burgess said she wants to be a nurse practitioner and focus on pediatric neurology. She wants to help young people going through what she did and worse. “Neurology can cover such a wide variety of issues, and if you don’t start addressing these things when you’re young, they can progress quickly,” she said. “I don’t think I would have ever seen myself as somebody who would have even been interested the medical field before, let alone have the confidence in myself to pursue something like that.” A year in review The results of ACCEL’s first year are still being calculated, in some respects. It serves students in grades 9-12, who took the same ACT and preACT tests required of other public school students. Because it’s ACCEL’s first year, there’s not yet a state-calculated graduation rate, and when one is compiled, the process could be more complicated. That’s because graduation rates are based on four-year tracks, and ACCEL students enter at different levels and progress at different paces. Though it wasn’t mandated by the state, Newell said ACCEL students took the Scantron Performance Series multiple times last year to measure progress. He said those assessments showed some notable gains in student achievement throughout the school’s first year. “Eighty-two percent of our students are on track at this point to move on to the next grade level, whereas 80 percent of those same students were off track when they came in,” he said. “Forty-one of the graduates this year left college and career ready and had benchmarked on the ACT or WorkKeys. That’s about 91 percent, which I think is really strong for a first year.” ACCEL’s first year didn’t occur without any growing pains, though. Akers said there is “a huge learning curve” to creating a school from the ground up. “We’re building this airplane as we fly it,” she said. As the first charter school in a state reluctant to allow them for years, ACCEL has been scrutinized, and that will continue as it goes through its first evaluation under the state charter commission in the coming months.

COVER STORY Akers believes ACCEL “got most of it right” this year, but not everything. One thing administrators didn’t account for was how costly it would be to feed 200 teenagers every day. Because the school opened in the former ITT Technical Institute campus on Cottage Hill Road, there was no cafeteria. Food is brought in every day through partnerships with local businesses such as Clarks Catering, Morrison’s Cafeteria and even places like Foosackly’s and Little Caesars. The students have loved it, but administrations have frantically tried to find a way to keep paying for it. “I think that probably was our big misstep, and that’s why we own it,” Akers said. “We had to do what we had to do, and that included raising a lot of outside money to help soften that blow.” Next year, the school plans to partner with a local school district to provide food through their Child Nutrition Program, which Newell said would provide significant cost savings. With no kitchen onsite, though, ACCEL will always rely on outside food preparation. ACCEL also struggled with some early student attrition. Its doors opened with 240 students last August, but around 39 left by the end of the first semester. While student attrition is common, 39 students translates to 16 percent of the student population. “We originally set a goal of having about 85 percent of our kids retained. I think we’re a little bit closer to 75 percent this year,” Newell said. “That’s OK considering it’s the first year, but as a school, we’d like to see that improve. It’s one of our main targets.” State school funding is calculated based on enrollment numbers in the first semester of the previous year, and that might be to ACCEL’s advantage if it only enrolls 201 students this fall. However, Newell said the school plans to expand enrollment. “We anticipate we’ll have more than 300 students next year, so it’ll be on us to figure out how to fund the school off of an allocation for 240. That’s going to be a challenge,” he added. The politics of charter Logan Searcy is the liaison between the Alabama Department of Education and the charter school commission, and despite the growing pains, she said ACCEL had a strong debut. “It was a good year, and Mobile has a lot to be proud of,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure on them, and they’ve withstood it and done a great job.” According to Searcy, the next hurdle for ACCEL is a thorough evaluation and audit by the charter commission this summer. She said a third party would be contracted to review ACCEL’s “academics, operations, governance, culture, climate and financial stability.” There will also be a public report of the findings of that evaluation. Many people don’t know charter programs go through this type of review, though, and Searcy said there’s “a misconception on a lot of Alabamians’ part” that charter schools have no accountability. “They have all the same requirements as any other public school, plus they have to meet what they’ve agreed to do in their charter contract. It’s a second layer of accountability that traditional public schools don’t have,” she said. “They have a five-year contract, and they can be closed down if they don’t meet those objectives.” Opponents of charter schools say they take money away from traditional public schools. Alabama spends around $9,000 per student annually, and if a system loses 10 students to a charter program, that’s about a $90,000 reduction in funding. However, Newell said that argument overlooks the fact that charter school students are are public school students, too. He also noted several of ACCEL’s students are dropouts for which no system receives funding. Newell said misconceptions about ACCEL’s role in the community have been driven by “the politics of charter.” He said he’s been disappointed to see the mindset of “charters are bad, so this school must be a bad thing” locally — something he called “completely reductive.” Akers said that type of political rhetoric can damage the perception of a school striving to meet a real need in the community. As someone who has worked with public schools in the Mobile County area for decades, she said, it’s also been upsetting to her personally. “I do think one of the biggest obstacles has been misinformation about what we’re trying to do here, and a lot of it has come from people I worked with side by side for a long time,” she said. “The charter school legislation, for us, was a vehicle we could use to try something different.” J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. NIGHTLIFE BEST ALL AROUND BAR A B C D E F Alchemy Tavern Callaghan’s O’Daly’s Pour Baby The Brickyard The Haberdasher BEST BARTENDER A Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern/Alchemy B Cary Scott, Gabriel’s C Pero Bringhurst, The Dublin D Randy Jennings, Sidecar Lounge E Rickey Havens, Pour Baby F Roy Clark, The Haberdasher BEST BARTENDERESS A Courtney Anthony, Butch Cassidy’s Cafe B Jana Padgett Dunn, Brickyard C Shannon Frodge, Boondocks D Susan Richardson, Pelican Pub E Tasha Tupa, The Haberdasher F Tyger Kunz, Hayley’s HOTTEST BARTENDER A Derek Dunn, Boo Radley’s B Hunter Vanderlinde, The Brickyard C Jay LeBlanc, Sunset Pointe D Rickey Slayton, B-Bob’s E Ricky Havens, Pour Baby F Sergio Muris, Alchemy Tavern HOTTEST BARTENDERESS A Carrie Manning, Beef O’Brady’s B Chasity Varner, Ashland Midtown Pub C Crystal Dees D Jana Padgett Dunn, Brickyard E Leann Neilson F Stevi Lynn Hanenkrat, Champy’s Fried Chicken - Daphne BEST NEW BAR A B C D E F Baumhower’s Victory Grille SanBar Courtyard Serda Brewing The Dublin Waves DI Wet Willie’s BEST DIVE BAR A B C D E F Hayley’s Papa Buddha’s Patches The Garage Top of the Bay Veet’s BEST E-SHO BAR A B C D E F Manci’s Antique McSharry’s Plow Pour Nelson’s Tongue & Groove Top of the Bay BEST WEMO BAR A B C D E F Boondocks Bubble Lounge Cockeyed Charlie’s Key West Lounge Pour Baby The Dublin BEST MIMO BAR Ashland Midtown Pub Butch Cassidy’s Lucky Irish Pub Mellow Mushroom Airport E Red or White F Silver Horse Pub A B C D BEST LODA BAR A B C D E F Kazoola LoDa Bier Garten O’Daly’s OK Bike Shop The Blind Mule The Haberdasher BEST SOMO BAR A B C D E F Dority’s Bar & Grill Islanders Pelican Pub River Shack Waves DI Zebra Club BEST WINE BAR A B C D E F Domke Market Firehouse Le Bouchon Pour Baby Red or White Southern Napa BEST FANCY DRINK BAR A B C D E F Flybar Royal Street Tavern Ruth’s Chris Sidecar Lounge The Haberdasher Tongue & Groove Drinkery BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR A B C D E F Butch Cassidy’s Cafe Dauphin’s Flip Side Sunset Pointe The Brickyard The Garage BEST E-SHO HAPPY HOUR A B C D E F California Dreaming District Hall Flybar McSharry’s Sunset Pointe Top of the Bay BEST SPORTS BAR A All Sports Bar and Billiards B Baumhower’s Victory Grille C Buffalo Wild Wings D Draft Picks E Heroes Sports Bar & Grille F Touchdown Tavern BEST WATERFRONT BAR A B C D E F Bluegill Flora-Bama Pelican Pub Pirate’s Cove Sunset Pointe The River Shack BAR WHERE YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO GET LUCKY A B C D E F B-Bob’s Hayley’s McSharry’s Midnight Rodeo O’Daly’s Saddle Up Saloon BEST PLACE TO SHAKE YOUR BOOTY A B C D E F B-Bob’s Boo Radley’s Boulevard Kazoola Midnight Rodeo Saddle Up Saloon BEST GAY BAR A B C D B-Bob’s Flip Side Gabriel’s Midtown Pub FAVORITE CRAFT BEER A Abita Purple Haze B Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA C Fat Tire D Goose Island IPA E Lagunitas Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale F Sweetwater 420 FAVORITE IMPORT BEER A B C D E F Corona Dos Equis Guinness Newcastle Pilsner Urquell Stella Artois FAVORITE DOMESTIC BEER A B C D E F Bud Light Budweiser Coors Light Mich Ultra Miller Lite Samuel Adams BEST SPECIALTY COCKTAIL BEST OVERALL STYLIST – BALDWIN A Cool as a Cucumber Sunset Pointe B Dragon’s Eye - Flybar C Easy Tiger - Haberdasher D La Primavera - Haberdasher E Paloma - El Papi F Swampwater - Felix’s A Brandi Hoover - Sanctuary Salon B Chandise Hampton - The March Hare C Cherry Wiggins - Fireflies Salon D Kayla Smith - Sanctuary Salon E Kristen Watler - Salon Royale F Tami Williams - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio BEST BAR TRIVIA Blind Mule Fairhope Brewing Fuzzy’s Taco Mellow Mushroom Airport E Moe’s BBQ F Serda A B C D BEST LOCALLY BREWED BEER BEST GENTLEMAN’S CLUB A Big Beach Brewing Satsumo Wit B Fairhope Brewing Judge Roy Bean Coffee Stout C Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA D Haint Blue IPA E Serda Brewing Clear Prop F Serda Brewing Tidewater A B C D BAR WITH BEST TAP BEER SELECTION A B C D E F Buffalo Wild Wings Draft Picks Island Wing LoDa Bier Garten Mellow Mushroom Montego’s FAVORITE CASINO A Beau Rivage B Hard Rock C Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino D IP Casino E Palace Casino F Scarlet Pearl BEST MARGARITA A B C D E F Café del Rio Dauphin St. Taqueria El Papi Fuego Hacienda San Miguel Sunset Pointe BEST BLOODY MARY A B C D E F Blind Mule Brick and Spoon Kitchen on George Moe’s BBQ Pelican Pub Wintzell’s Candy Store Cookies N Cream Diamonds Lionz Den SHOPPING & SERVICES BEST SALON – MOBILE A B C D E F Genesis Hair Salon Harlow Inspire Salon & Gallery Salon DMH Salon West 5400 Studio PH BEST SALON- BALDWIN A B C D E F Fireflies Salon Hair-Do Salon Salon Royale Sanctuary Salon Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio The March Hare BEST OVERALL STYLIST – MOBILE A Jennifer Freeman - Salon DMH B Julie Burrus - Inspire Salon & Gallery C Lydia Belle Sexton Identity Salon D Phrankey Lowery - Studio PH E Vanna Uptagraft - All About You F Whitney Vittor - Salon West 5400 BEST COLORIST A Jennifer Freeman - Salon DMH B Julie Rhames - Harlow C Lauren Holmquist D Tami Williams - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio E Taylor Jane Westwood Inspire F Vanna Uptagraft - All About You SCISSOR WIZARD (BEST HAIRCUT-TER) A Brandi Hoover - Sanctuary Salon B Caitlin Trehern - Salon 8:31 C Chandise Hampton - The March Hare D Jakob Dozen - Studio PH E Julie Burrus - Inspire Salon & Gallery F Laura Vendetti - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio BEST BARBER A B C D E F Gentlemen’s Barbershop Hillcrest Barbers Johnny Sullivan Mayo’s Barber Shop Mike’s Barber Shop Tillman’s Barber Shop BEST MAKEUP ARTIST A B C D E F Alexis Ruby Ashley West Cassidy Hester Kelsey Copeland Fields Kendall Smith Megan Layton BEST HOOHA WAXER A Anna Bishop - LA Bikini B Crystal Quattrone - Primp C Elizabeth Spence - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio D Jill McKinley - S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST DAY SPA BEST HOOHA DOCTOR A Battle House Spa B Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center C LumaLife Therapy & Wellness Spa D Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center E MedSpa at the Park F Nouveau on Dauphin A Dr. Danilo Herrera- Bay Area Physicians for Women B Dr. Glenn Gallaspy III Azalea City Physicians for Women C Dr. Helen Rogers - Bay Area Physicians for Women D Dr. Lauren Lambrecht Azalea City Physicians for Women E Dr. Patton Morrison Barton - Mobile Bay OBGYN Center F Dr. Quin Bixler - Mobile Bay OBGYN Center BEST ESTHETICIAN BEST TANNING SALON A B C D E F Brush of Bronze LA Bikini Southern Glow Sunkissed Spray Tans Tiffany Tans Tuscan Sun BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST A Hannah Boltz - Therapeutic Arts Massage & Bodywork B Jessi Coors, LMT C Kathryn Mixson - Mountain Massage & Day Spa D Kelsea Tupa - Epione Massage & Bodywork E Massage Envy F Roderick Gibbs - Dynamic Orthopedic Massage Therapy MOBILE BAY’S BEST DOCTOR A Dr. Charla Evans - Infirmary Health Diagnostic Medical Clinic B Dr. Clare Carney - Alabama Medical Group C Dr. Gamil Dawood - Hillcrest Urgent Care D Dr. John T. Houston - IMC Family Medical of Mobile West BEST DERMATOLOGIST A Dr. Amy Morris, Center for Dermatology B Dr. Harold Hawkins, The Dermatology Center C Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, MPRSD D Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology E Dr. Scott Freeman, Sunrise Dermatology F Dr. Scott VanLoock, Mobile Dermatology BEST WEIGHT LOSS DOC A Dr. Amy Armstrong, La Bella RX B Dr. James Q. Jardine, Medi Weightloss C Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics & Weightloss D Dr. Michelle Jackson, Slim & Trim E Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me F Dr. William Urquhart, Medi Weightloss BEST “DOC IN THE BOX” CLINIC A Compass Urgent Care B Eastern Shore Urgent Care C Greater Mobile Urgent Care D Hillcrest Urgent Care E Southern Rapid Care F Urgent Care by the Bay BEST BACK CRACKER (CHIROPRACTOR) A Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery Associates B Dr. Christopher Park, The Park Clinic C Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery D Dr. Kitti Outlaw - Outlaw Plastic Surgery E Dr. Randy Proffitt - Randy Profitt MD F Dr. William Burden, Destin Plastic Surgery A Advanced Spine & Therapy B Corsentino Chiropractic Clinic C Dr. Cevin Cormier, Cormier Chiropractic & Physical Therapy D Dr. Ken Bishop, Tillman’s Corner Chiropractic Clinic E Dr. Spencer Callahan, Bayview Optimal Performance F Family Chiropractic & Health Center BEST FACELIFT DOC BEST DENTIST A Dr. Christopher Park, The Park Clinic B Dr. Henry Barber, Martin Center C Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery D Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, Skin & Laser Specialists E Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center F Dr. Stephen Martin, Martin Center A B C D E BEST BOOB DOC 36| L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Dr. David Salter Dr. Kristopher Portacci Grelot Dental Knollwood Dental Group Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group F Noblet Family Dental BEST FITNESS FACILITY A Hillcrest Fit Body Boot Camp B C D E F JH Crossfit Mission Fitness Orangetheory Fitness ProHealth Springhill Fitbody Bootcamp BEST PERSONAL TRAINER A Emily Powell, ProHealth B Jessica Callahan, Mission Fitness C John Burgard, Relentless PT D John Seddon, Life Plus Personal Fitness Training E Josh Foster, Josh The Trainer F Victor Fischer BEST VETERINARIAN A Dr. Christopher Boudreau, Boudreau Veterinary Hospital B Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital C Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Animal Hospital D Dr. Roxy Leslie, Village Animal Clinic E Mitchell Animal Clinic F Rehm Animal Clinic BEST PET GROOMER A B C D E F Addicted to Dogs Adorable Do’s Jeremy Henderson Lola Bell’s Paws on Pinehill Paws to Pamper BEST FLORIST A B C D E F All A Bloom Bay Flowers Belle Bouquet Lush Home and Garden Rose Bud Flowers & Gifts Wildflower Floral Design BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/ STUDIO A Abigail Wellinghurst Photography B Evan Davis Photography C K Rae D Melinda Mercer Photography E Shane Rice Photography F Toni Riales BEST YOGA STUDIO A B C D E F Above and Beyond Glow Yoga Sterling Hot Yoga Sway Synergy Thrive Yoga & Massage BEST CARWASH/DETAIL A Alabama Auto Clean B Bebo’s C Bumper 2 Bumper Auto Detailing D Down South Detail E Rich’s F Ultra Car Wash BEST LAWYER IF YOUR SPOUSE IS A HO (DIVORCE) A B C D E F Alison Herlihy Jerry Pilgrim Josh Boone Karol Kemp Molly Sullivan Stephen Johnson BEST LAWYER TO KEEP YOU OUT OF PRISON (CRIMINAL) A B C D E F Chase Barber Dennis Knizley Grant Gibson Jeff Deen Tom Walsh Walter Gewin BEST LAWYER TO SUE THE PANTS OFF SOMEONE (TRIAL) C D E F Donna Gatlin - State Farm Julie Henson - Alfa Patrick Collins - Farmers Rachael Kidd - State Farm BEST MORTGAGE BROKER/FIRM A Bay Mortgage B Embrace Home Loans C Jeanine Fowler, DSLD Mortgage D Magnolia Mortgage E Mortgage Team 1 F New Horizons Credit Union BEST INVESTMENT BANKER/FINANCIAL PLANNER A Billy Williams, Williams Financial Group B Carl Dekle, Plan Sponsor Consultants C Chase Robinson, Northwestern Mutual D Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. E Keith Woodham, Edward Jones F Ryan Mahtani, BB&T Investments BEST CAR DEALERSHIP A Clay Massey & Associates B Cunningham Bounds C David J. Maloney D Eiland & Ritchie E Greene & Phillips F Moore Law Firm A B C D E BEST REAL ESTATE FIRM BEST CPA A B C D E F Bellator Courtney & Morris Diamond Properties LLB&B Roberts Brothers Stirling Properties Bay Chevrolet Eastern Shore Toyota McConnell Automotive MCD Motors Palmer’s Toyota Superstore F UJ Chevrolet A B C D E F BJ Gilbert Gina McKellar Karen Simmons Rita Byers Robinson Tax Service Ted Crabtree BEST REALTOR BEST LANDSCAPER A Andrew Dickman - Stirling Properties B Brandon Norstedt - Better Homes & Gardens C Chris Clarke - Roberts Brothers D James Henderson - Bellator E Laurye Brunson - Roberts Brothers F Team A & C - Diamond Properties A B C D E BEST INSURANCE AGENT OR AGENCY A Allison Horner - State Farm B Cory Luckie - C.A.Luckie Insurance A Bloom Garden Center Bay Landscaping Cotton State Services Krob Landscape, Inc Southern Landscape Solutions F Weatherford’s Fountain & Lawn BEST CONTRACTOR/ HOMEBUILDER A All Weather Roof & Construction B Batten Builders C Bo Wilder Contracting D GLH Homebuilders E Lipford Construction F Truland Homes

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER A B C D E F Allyn Cameron Augusta Tapia Caitlyn Waite Lindsey Feenker Pat O’ Neal Randi Wilson BEST HARDWARE STORE A Andrews Ace Hardware B Blankenship’s Universal Supply C Dawes Hardware D Eastern Shore Ace E Smith Hardware F Springhill Ace BEST PEST CONTROL A B C D E F Aegis Pest Control Arrow Cook’s Knockout Pest & Termite Semmes Pest Control Terminator Pest Control BEST CLOTHING CONSIGNMENT STORE A B C D E F Back on the Rack Hertha’s Plato’s Closet Rave Reviews Revolution Resale Second Edition Boutique BEST DEPARTMENT STORE A B C D E F Belk Dillard’s JC Penney Kohl’s Steinmart TJ Maxx BEST PLACE TO GET MARDI GRAS ATTIRE A B C D E F Fancy That Bridal Francia’s Formal Affair JoVi’s Bridal & Formal Metzger’s Putting on the Ritz Randall’s Formal Wear BEST PET STORE A B C D E F B&B Pet Stop Bella & Bows Pet Market Dog Days Barkery Pet Supplies Plus PetSmart The Waggy Tail BEST FINE JEWELRY A B C D E F Friedman’s Goldstein’s John Cauley Karat Patch Lou’s Zundel’s BEST ANTIQUE STORE BEST DRY CLEANERS Antiques at the Loop BackFlash Antiques La La Land Boutique Olde Mobile Antique Gallery E The Brothers Gallery F The Shop Around the Corner A B C D E F BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE A B C D A B C D E F CK Collection D&K Down South Native G Harvell McCoy Outdoor Metzger’s BEST LINGERIE/NAUGHTY SHOP A B C D NT Lingerie The Gift Spot The Little Drawer Victoria’s Secret BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE A B C D E F Crimson Blue Boutique Hemline Kenzlee Grace LTD Fashions Pink Post Office Boutique Ruby Blue Boutique Champion Cleaners Gulf City Jaguar Cleaners Master Cleaners Paragon Waite’s A Maids a la Mode B Mandy’s Cleaning Service C Scrub-N-Suds D Sweet Home E The Maids F Two Gals & a Mop BEST OUTDOORS STORE A B C D E Alabama Outdoors Bass Pro Shop Field & Stream McCoy Outdoor Quint’s Red Beard’s Outfitter BEST LOCAL PHARMACY A B C D E F Christopher Pharmacy Dawes Pointe Pharmacy McConaghy Pharmacy Midtown Pharmacy Saraland Pharmacy Semmes Pharmacy BEST SHOE STORE – ATHLETIC A B C D E Academy Fleet Feet Sports McCoy Outdoor Run-N- Tri Shoe Station BEST LADIES’ SHOE STORE A B C D E F CK Collection Dillard’s DSW Gallery Shoe Boutique Shoefly Shoe Station BEST GIFT SHOP A B C D E F Domke Market Marcie N Me Meggie B’s Oak Ridge Pharmacy Robert Moore Timeless Treasures BEST HOME FURNISHINGS STORE A B C D E F Black Door Studio Designer Collection Luke Phillips Lush M A Simons Woman In the Moon BEST FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT SHOP A All Around the House B Fairhope Furniture Consignment C High Cotton D Kaglen’s E Something Special F White House Antiques BEST VAPE SHOP A B C D E F Cloud 9 Parlor Vapes The Vapor Hut Vapemosphere Vapor Dreamz Vapors Smoke Shop BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION A Army Aviation Federal Credit Union B BBVA Compass C Iberia D New Horizons Credit Union E Regions F Renasant KIDS BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE – NEW A B C D E F Charming Darlings Creating Cuties Gigi & Jay’s Little Monkey Toes Sweet Magnolia Smocks The Holiday BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE – CONSIGNMENT A Carousel Kids B Kids Klozet C Kids Kottage Upscale Resale D Kids Wearhouse E Savvy Mom Sale F Wee Exchange BEST SUMMER CAMP A Bayside Academy B Dauphinway Baptist C Eastern Shore Repertory Theater D Gulf Coast Exploreum Center E St. Dominic Catholic School F St. Luke’s BEST DAYCARE/MOTHER’S DAY OUT A Christ United Methodist B Springhill Baptist Child Development Center C St. Mary’s D Training Wheels Childcare E Weinacker’s Montessori F Westminster Presbyterian BEST PRESCHOOL A B C D E F Corpus Christi Catholic St. Dominic Catholic School St. Luke’s St. Paul’s EEC Weinacker’s Montessori Westminster Presbyterian BEST BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACE A Altitude B Get Air C Gulf Coast Exploreum Lazer Zone D Pete’s Party Castle E Pump It Up MOST KID-FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD A B C D Brookwood Jackson Heights Ravine Woods Regency E Ridgefield F Rosswood BEST KID-FRIENDLY LOCAL ATTRACTION A Bellingrath Gardens and Home B Dauphin Island Sea Lab C Gulf Coast Ducks D Gulf Coast Exploreum Center E OWA F The Fort of Colonial Mobile BEST DANCE STUDIO A B C D E F Classical Ballet Debbie’s School of Dance Grace Dance Center Mobile Ballet Sheffield School of Dance Turning Pointe BEST PEDIATRIC DENTIST A Dr. Maureen Baldy B Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers C Malbis Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Kelly Jones D Mobile Pediatric Dentistry - Dr. Stephen E. Greenleaf, III E Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile, Dr. Joel Welford and Dr. Marion McMurphy, Jr. F Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist BEST ORTHODONTIST A Donaghey Orthodontics B Glass Orthodontics C Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics D Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics E Oliver Orthodontics F Pickett Orthodontics BEST PEDIATRICIAN A B C D E F Dr. Faye Roberts Dr. John Sands Dr. Lisa McDonough Dr. Matthew Cepeda Dr. Nancy Wood Dr. Robin McNair BEST KID PHOTOGRAPHER A Chad Riley Photography B Jamie Roberts Photography C Janie Long Photography D Laura Cantrell Photography E Leslie Walley Photography F Paisley Studios G Samantha Vickers Photography BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL A ACCEL Day and Evening Academy B Collier Elementary C Dawes Intermediate School D E. R. Dickson Elementary School E Mary G Montgomery High School F Phillips Preparatory BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL A Corpus Christi Catholic B McGill Toolen Catholic High School C Mobile Christian School D St. Luke’s Episcopal School E St. Paul’s Episcopal School F UMS Wright COOLEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER A Allison Dennis, Corpus Christi Catholic School B Amy Hodges, St. Paul’s Episcopal School C Caroline Graham, Semmes Elementary School D Elizabeth Partsch, E.R. Dickson Elementary E Jeremy Smith, O’Rourke Elementary F Jessica Sanders, Allentown Elementary COOLEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER A Alison Burrow, Semmes Middle School B Amanda Richardson, Causey Middle School C Elizabeth Campbell, St. Paul’s Episcopal School D Jeanette Connally, St. Dominic Catholic School E Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School F Rosalie Hyatt, Grand Bay Middle School COOLEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER A Eric Browne, Baker High School B Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School C Joseph Moody, Mary G. S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. Gary Cooper D Mayor Sandy Stimpson E Preston Griffith F Suzanne Cleveland A B C D E F BEST MOBILE POLICE OFFICER BEST MARDI GRAS MARCHING SOCIETY A B C D E F Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa BEST MOBILE FIREFIGHTER A B C D E F Chad Sprinkle Jimmy Lilley LeAnn Tacon Marty Demouy Ronnie Gilmore Wesley Foster COOLEST NEIGHBORHOOD/STREET A B C D E F Church Street East Copeland Island Jackson Heights Oakleigh Garden District Regency South Lafayette Street BEST ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT A American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off B Camp Rap A Hope Turkey Trot for Hope C Downtown Cajun Cook-off D Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge E Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee F Mitchell Cancer Institute Go Run A B C D E Crewe of Columbus Mystic Stripers Mystics of Time Order of Inca Order of LaShes Order of Polka Dots Cain’s Merry Mistresses Cain’s Merry Widows Dauphin Street Drunks Skeleton Krewe Wild Mauvillians BEST MARDI GRAS BALL A B C D E F Crewe of Columbus Fifty Funny Fellows Infant Mystics Knights of Revelry Mystics of Time Order of Polka Dots COOLEST CHURCH OR HOUSE OF WORSHIP A Christ United Methodist B City Hope C First Baptist Church of Mobile D Government Street Presbyterian E St. Dominic Catholic Church F Wings of Life BEST CLERGY PERSON/ PASTOR/SPIRITUAL LEADER A Dr. Brett Burleson, Dayspring Baptist B Dr. Robert Couch, Christ United Methodist C Father Chris Boutin, St. Dominic Catholic Church D Father Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic Church E Pastor Chris Patrick, Wings 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 of Life F Trey Doyle, First Baptist Church of Mobile D The Mulligan Brothers E The Red Clay Strays F The Underhill Family Orchestra C D E F BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (ATTRACTION) BEST NEW LOCAL BAND BEST SOLO MUSICIAN Average Joes Brigham Cason Trio Delta Smoke Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics E Paid To Pretend F Sloth Racer A B C D E F A Bellingrath Gardens & Home B Bienville Bites Food Tour C Gulf Coast Ducks D Mobile Carnival Museum E OWA F USS Alabama BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (RESTAURANT) A B C D E F Dauphin’s Dumbwaiter Felix’s NoJa Osman’s Wintzell’s COOLEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY A Bay Breeze Apartments, Daphne B Charleston Apartment Homes C D’Iberville Apartments D La Maison, Saraland E Marine Street Lofts F The Vinings, Spanish Fort BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO WORK FOR A Crow Shields Bailey B Cunningham Bounds C Express Employment Professionals D FTZC (Foreign Trade Zone Corporation) E Greene & Phillips F Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology NAPPIE CATEGORY 2019 A Best Automotive Repair B Best Local Author C Best Rehab/Physical Therapist D Best Scientist E Best Tattoo Artist F Coolest Preschool Teacher MUSIC A B C D BEST COUNTRY BAND/ PERFORMER A B C D E F Anna McElroy Bruce Smelley Hunter Landry Jesse Howard Jordan Capers Sugarcane Jane BEST METAL/UNDERGROUND BAND A B C D E F D.R.E.A.D. Excessum Love the Hate Satan & The Sunbeams Subjugate Venom BEST BLUES BAND/ARTIST A B C D E F Chronic Blues Delta Smoke Jamell Richardson Johnny No Lisa Mills Rick McNaughton Band BEST CLUB TO SEE LIVE MUSIC A B C D E F Callaghan’s O’Daly’s Soul Kitchen The Brickyard The Merry Widow Veet’s BEST OUTDOOR BAR TO SEE LIVE MUSIC A B C D E F Bluegill Dority’s Flora-Bama LuLu’s The Frog Pond The Hangout BEST LOCAL BAND BEST VENUE TO SEE LIVE MUSIC (NON-BAR) A Marlow Boys B Modern Eldorados C Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet A Cedar Street Social Club B Mobile Civic Center Theater Saenger Theatre The Listening Room The Steeple The Wharf Abe Partridge Anna McElroy Bruce Smelley Eric Erdman Laurie Anne Armour Ryan Balthrop BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN A B C D E F Blake Nolte Chip Herrington John Cochran Rebecca Barry Roman Street Shawn Wright BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST A B C D E F 2Face Bigmatt Miller Deago Peyton Mr 88 Tommy Chayne Young Tax Return BEST MUSIC/RECORD STORE Bay Sound Dr Music Fairhope Music Lovin’ Vinyl Records Mobile Flea Market E Mobile Records F Picker’s Paradise A B C D BEST LOCAL RECORDING STUDIO A B C D E F Admiral Bean Studio Dauphin Street Sound Day 6 Entertainment Group Dogwood Productions Studio 78 Studio H20 BEST GUITAR PLAYER A B C D E F Anthony Crawford Ben Cook Corky Hughes John Cochran Phil Proctor Zac Baugh BEST AREA SINGER/ VOICE A B C D E F Brandon Coleman Lauren Murphy Ross Newell Savana Lee Crawford Steven Laney Symone French BEST AREA DRUMMER A B C D E F Greg DeLuca John Milham Karl Langley Roy Durand Travis Patch Tyler Goodwin BEST AREA BASSIST A B C D E F Andrew Wood Ben Leininger Joe Grove Louis Bustin Stan Foster TJ Thompson BEST PIANO PLAYER/ KEYBOARDIST A B C D E F Andrew Ayers Blayne Pierce Chris Spies Jacob Hall John Anthony Scott Morlock BEST DRAG QUEEN PERFORMER A B C D E F Amber Douglas Champagne Munroe Jawakatema Davenport Miss Cie Venus Zamareyah Dawn BEST DJ (MIXIN’, MASHIN’UP KIND) A B C D E F David Jones DJ Dean Cruz DJ Lynch DJ Mbezzle Russell Combs Twiggins BEST AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL A Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival B Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival C Hangout Music Fest D SouthSounds Music Fest E St. Mary’s Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza F TenSixtyFive ARTS BEST LOCAL PAINTER A B C D E F Adam Underwood Ardith Goodwin Austin Boyd Cat Pope Christopher Murray E. Allen Warren

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T.

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. A Mr. Gene’s Beans B Serda’s Coffee Co. C Sno Dash Frozen Treats BEST LUNCH SPOT A B C D E F Bob’s Downtown Restaurant Butch Cassidy’s Café Heroes Sports Bar & Grille Judy’s Place Panini Pete’s Stevie’s Kitchen BEST EASTERN SHORE LUNCH SPOT A B C D E F Bluegill Dragonfly Food Bar Eastern Shore Café Guido’s/My Cousin Vinny’s Panini Pete’s Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina BEST WINE/GOURMET SHOP OR GROCERY A B C D E F Domke Market Pour Baby Red or White The Cheese Cottage The Fresh Market Whole Foods BEST WINE SELECTION – RETAIL A B C D E F Cottage Hill Package Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver a la cork Red or White Rouse’s Market BEST BEER SELECTION – RETAIL A B C D E F Bebo’s Market Cottage Hill Package Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver Piggly Wiggly Rouse’s Market BEST ANNUAL FOOD EVENT OR COOK-OFF A American Cancer Society Chili Cookoff B Bay Area Brunchfest C Downtown Cajun Cookoff D Feeding the Gulf Coast Annual Chef’s Challenge E Greekfest F Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival BEST FOOD TRUCK A Bleus Burger Restaurant, Bar & Food Truck B Smokin’ Gringos C Texarbama BBQ D Tin-tin’s Rock n Roll Food Truck E Von’s Food Truck F Yellowhammer Coffee BEST GUMBO A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Dew Drop Inn C Original Oyster House D Stevie’s Kitchen E The Royal Scam F Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST PO BOY A Bluegill B C D E F Mudbugs - DIP SeafoodCravin’ Cajun Mudbugs at The Loop R & R Seafood The Boiling Pot Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST SUSHI Chuck’s Fish Fuji San Master Joe’s Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar E Rock-n-Roll Sushi F Wasabi A B C D BEST BAKERY Bake My Day Flour Girls Bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop Sally’s Piece-a-cake Sugar House Custom Cakes F Sweet Ryn’s Bakery A B C D E BEST CATERER A B C D E F Bay Gourmet Chef Rob Delish Desserts Georgia Roussos Catering Naman’s Catering Stevie’s Kitchen BEST BURGER A B C D E F Butch Cassidy’s Café Callaghan’s Irish Social Club Heroes Sports Bar & Grille LoDa Bier Garten Mugshots Grill & Bar Old 27 Grill BEST STEAK A B C D E F Briquettes Steakhouse Jesse’s Restaurant Longhorn Steakhouse NoJa Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Texas Roadhouse 40 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 BEST SEAFOOD Felix’s Fish Camp Half Shell Oyster House Original Oyster House R & R Seafood Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F Wintzell’s Oyster House A B C D E BEST BRUNCH A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Brick & Spoon C Callaghan’s Irish Social Club D Spot of Tea E Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F The Noble South BEST ETHNIC RESTAURANT 7 Spice Grocery and Grill Hala Cuisine of India Jerusalem Café Mediterranean Sandwich Co. E Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar F Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen A B C D BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT A Agave Mexican Restaurant Fairhope B Fuego C Hacienda San Miguel House of Tequila D La Cocina E Roosters F Taqueria Mexico BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT A Gambino’s Italian Grill B Guido’s/My Cousin Vinny’s C Olive Garden Italian Restaurant D Pizzeria Delphina E Roma Café F Via Emilia BEST PIZZA A B C D E F Buck’s Pizza Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub Mellow Mushroom Pizzeria Delphina The Ravenite Pizzeria Trattoria Pizza & Italian BEST COFFEEHOUSE A Caffeine Corps B Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Co. C Moka’s Coffee House D Serda’s Coffee Co. E Soul Caffeine F Starbucks BEST EASTERN SHORE COFFEEHOUSE A B C D E F Refuge Coffee Serda’s Coffee Co. Soul Caffeine The Burrow Coffee & Co. The Coffee Loft Warehouse Bakery & Donuts BEST LOCAL GROCERY STORE A B C D E F Allegri Farm Market Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver International Food Pak Old Shell Market Virginia’s Health Food BEST GROCERY CHAIN A B C D E F Fresh Market Piggly Wiggly Publix Rouse’s Market Whole Foods Winn-Dixie BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODSMOBILE A B C D E F Li’l Brian’s Produce Market in the Square Mobile Flea Market Old Shell Market Sessions Farm Ted & Nancy’s Fruit & Vegetables BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS – BALDWIN A B C D E Allegri Farm Market Burris Farmers Market Fairhope Health Food Greer’s Market Hazel’s Market C D E F Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Texarbama BBQ BEST RAW OYSTERS A B C D E F Bluegill Felix’s Fish Camp Half Shell Oyster House Original Oyster House Papa Rocco’s Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST CUPCAKE Delish Desserts ellenJay Flour Girls Bakery Sally’s Piece-a-cake Simply Sweet Cupcake Boutique F Sugar House Custom Cakes A B C D E BEST SEAFOOD MARKET A Billy’s Seafood B Lartigue’s Seafood Market C Market by the Bay D Mudbugs - DIP SeafoodCravin’ Cajun E Mudbugs at the Loop F Southern Fish & Oyster BEST HANGOVER FOOD Cotton State BBQ Dreamland Bar-B-Que Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Sonny’s BBQ BEST BARBECUE SAUCE A B C D E F Cotton State BBQ Dreamland Bar-B-Que Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Texarbama BBQ BEST RIBS A Dreamland Bar-B-Que B McMillan Barbecue Nick at Nite - WBLX Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ Tony Plosczynski - WZEW Twiggins - WABD BEST DJ TEAM A Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ B Matt McCoy & Gossip Greg - KISS 107.3 C Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 D Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5 E Sports Drive - Randy & Creg - WNSP F TLC in the Morning - Tim and LeeAnn Camp WZEW BEST MORNING SHOW/DJ A Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 B The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian - WNSP C TLC in the Morning - Tim and LeeAnn Camp WZEW D Uncle Henry - News Radio 710 NAKED DJ VOICE – HIM (BEST VOICE) A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Foosackly’s C LoDa Bier Garten D Old 27 Grill E Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar F Waffle House A Dalton Orwig - FM Talk 106.5 B Gossip Greg - Kiss 107.3 C Matt McCoy - Kiss 107.3 D Tony Plosczynski - WZEW E Twiggins - WABD F Uncle Henry - News Radio 710 MEDIA NAKED DJ VOICE – HER (BEST VOICE) BEST BARBECUE RESTAU- FAVORITE RADIO RANT STATION FM A B C D E F C D E F A B C D E F 96.1 The Rocket FM TALK 106.5 WABD 97.5 WBLX 92.9 WKSJ 94.9 WZEW 92.1 FAVORITE RADIO STATION AM A Archangel 1410 AM B WABF 1480 C WNTM News Radio 710 BEST LOCAL DJ A Gene Murrell WZEW B Mystic Marge - WZEW A Bambi - 93BLX B Jolene Roxbury - FM Talk 106.5 C Kelly Finley - FM Talk 106.5 D LeeAnn Camp - WZEW E Mystic Marge - WZEW F Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ BEST TALK RADIO HOST/ SHOW A Midday Mobile – FM Talk 106.5 B Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 C Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5 D Sports Drive with Randy & Creg - WNSP E The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian – WNSP F Uncle Henry

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T.

ART ARTIFICE Watt Key’s new thriller BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F or author Watt Key, everything hinges on work. It’s obvious. Does “work” mean his perseverance, his diligence, his lauded novels or his day job? Yes. Key credits his ownership of a software business — “custom stuff, business software, financial-type stuff” — for his flexibility to pursue literary passions. Not surprising since he was a computer science major at Birmingham-Southern. His novels are no secret. His debut work, “Alabama Moon,” snagged 20-plus awards, was tagged as one the 100 Greatest Young Adult Books of All Time by Time magazine and spawned a film. Key’s latest, “Deep Water,” is his seventh overall, the sixth to be marketed toward middle school-aged readers. It’s already received high praise from the Wall Street Journal and could be his most suspenseful story to date. It follows 12-year-old Julie Sims, who heads out into the Gulf with her father and two of his scuba diving clients, a reckless father and son pair. When Julie’s dad falls ill, she must lead the guest duo under the waves where they ignore her directions until one is injured and trailing blood. Once up top, they can’t find the boat and start to drift. Its inspiration was a diving ordeal during Key’s adolescence — “I came up, the boat was gone and we were about nine miles out.” A passing craft rescued him shortly but his “Deep Water” characters aren’t so fortunate. Key’s research began not long after his teenaged son began scuba lessons. Through development, the author dropped by Gulf Coast Diving with technical questions about injuries and so forth. Public 3D printers at library “I took a copy of the book by the dive shop a couple of days ago and they were all reading it. They were surprised. I don’t know that they thought I was very legit,” Key laughed. It bears similarities to his previous stories. Modern tech such as cellphones and video games aren’t present. His chief character has to rely on what they’ve learned from their parents, employ some imagination and develop survival skills against nature. “You see my characters go through decisions. Some are bad and some are good and they learn to make the good ones,” Key said. His books’ appeal to kids wasn’t an overriding design. Key recalls the books he enjoyed most, how they influenced him, and sees similarities. He writes stories with no strong language or sexual situations, and the publisher aimed at the young adult market. “I guess back when Mark Twain wrote a book nobody was thinking about it like that. He just wrote a book, you know? Nowadays it’s all classified into categories,” Key said. That means Key doesn’t do a lot of book tours. He speaks at educational facilities, libraries and the like. Key was always bound to be a storyteller. It began in his youth and he continued to write through high school. Entirely self-taught, he only took English 101 in college but kept honing his stories and submitting. “It took me about 15 years and I think it was about my tenth book that I sold,” Key said. He doesn’t consider himself lucky, but determined. He believes it’s like any other artistic endeavor: practice builds skill. 42 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 KEY’S LATEST, “DEEP WATER,” IS HIS SEVENTH OVERALL, THE SIXTH TO BE MARKETED TOWARD MIDDLE SCHOOL-AGED READERS. IT’S ALREADY RECEIVED HIGH PRAISE FROM THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND COULD BE HIS MOST SUSPENSEFUL STORY TO DATE. IT FOLLOWS 12-YEAR-OLD JULIE SIMS, WHO HEADS OUT INTO THE GULF WITH HER FATHER AND TWO OF HIS SCUBA DIVING CLIENTS, A RECKLESS FATHER AND SON PAIR.” He’s disciplined enough to carve out two hours for writing in his home office every morning, whether he wants to or not. If it goes well, he might return for a bit in the evening but that’s not regular. “Because it’s not always fun. Some days I can’t wait to sit down and get to it, and other days I just don’t want to be there,” Key said. Mostly, the dread is worse than reality. With discipline, the reluctance passes. “When you’re writing something and you think it’s not that good, the next day when you read it, it’s not as bad as you think,” Key said. Terms of service can be found at mobilepubliclibrary.org/ services/3d.php. For more information, email lcoleman@mplonline.org. Performance art camps The absence of school classes can be just the opportunity for young creatives to indulge in their passions full tilt. To that end, Azalea City Center for the Arts (63 Midtown Park E.) has a slate of activities to fill just that niche. Full Scale Music Camps are for ages 5 and up to learn music theory, rhythms, play instruments and collaboration. All camps end with a Friday concert. June 11, Hands-on Instruments; June 18, Star Wars Piano; July 9, Hands-on Instruments; and July 16, Rock Band Jr. Teen camps are: June 4, Rock Band; June 11, Praise Band; June 18, Rock Band; July 9, Songwriting; July 16, Rock Band; July 23, Advanced Solo and Ensemble; and July 30, Rock Band. The 17th run of Sunny Side Drama Camp for all ages will be at the University of South Alabama (5751 USA Drive S.). Its options include: Drama Camp — Two-week camps ending with a full-length play with costumes, set, games and more. Cost is $260. Two sessions — June 18-29 and July 2-13 — remain. Special Rising Stars for grades eight and up run 1-3 p.m., June 25 to July 6. Cost is $190. Glee Camp has songs, dances and a final concert. It runs 1-4 p.m. June 11-22. Cost is $200. Musical Theatre Intensive with guest director/choreographer Ryan Scarlata from Columbus Children’s Theater — Campers will perform “Once on This Island, Jr.” at conclusion. Runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 16-20. Cost is $275. Additional camps for the youngest participants are held at Azalea City Center for the Arts. A selection of eight four-day camps run through Aug. 10. Cost is $130 per week and $50 for extended hours. For registration and more information, go to azaleacityarts.com. ARTSGALLERY If your creative urges take you in technological directions, you might want to check out the Mobile Public Library these days. That’s because the bibliophile’s favorite spot now boasts 3D printers for public use. According to a brochure distributed by the library system, printers are available at Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.), West Regional Branch (5555 Grelot Road) and Moorer/Spring Hill Branch (4 S. McGregor Ave.). The brochure directs interested parties to thingiverse.com for designs, then they can contact the library to print it. The library prefers white filament for objects because it is easiest to paint afterward. Design size and density determine cost and printing time. According to the brochure, the library charges 20 cents per gram of filament and the fee is due upon pick-up. Unclaimed printed objects become library property after seven days. “But you’ve got to like it enough to do it anyway. It’s a lot of work,” Key said. So is his process. Book ideas are committed to about 10 pages of preliminary work then filed away. Every tale gets sole focus during development so, as each is completed, Key goes through his backlog and selects the next project. He said “Deep Water” was one of those. It wasn’t chosen for fleshing out until the last year or so. Trial and error has shown the method’s wisdom to serve the story and characters best. Key won’t talk about what’s in the hopper right now. “It kind of messes me up, but all I’ll say is I try to have a book coming out every year,” Key said.

“It was a one-in-a-million place that did not belong,” Sully explained. “It would look weird anywhere. It was the heart and the soul of the people who came there and the music that played there that made it incredible.” Sully’s most vivid Judge’s memory took root in 1974 in Louisville, Kentucky. At that time, he was a high school senior and heard a song that on his ntil its unexpected fiery demise in family’s classic home intercom/radio system. Sully 2005, The Judge Roy Bean Saloon says the unknown song haunted him for years, until spent decades as one of the Mobile he opened for Muscle Shoals legend Mac McAnally Bay area’s most prolific and unique at Judge’s. watering holes/music venues. With “I played, then he played through my gear and decor from the rowdy days of the Old West and a breaks out into this song called ‘Crazy World,’” temperamental goat named Billy, Judge’s estabSully said. “It started bugging me. Then it dawned lished a reputation for being a premiere locale for on me that that was the song from Louisville, good times and good music. Kentucky, and I’m opening for this guy. ‘That’s the The Judge Roy Bean Reunion & Memorial song!’ Within two weeks, I was playing that song.” Benefit aims to rekindle the music and spirit of The experience led to a bond of friendship between Judge’s in memory of owners Jack West and Phillip Sully and the man who penned the song that had Calametti, both of whom lost battles with cancer followed him throughout his life. last year. In the process, this event also aims to raise The Judge Roy Bean Reunion will also bring money for the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation and the Locust Fork Band before a number of familiar Pilots for Christ. faces. Even though they have The area around Daphne stopped playing full-time, City Hall will take on the spirit bassist Dwight Williams of Judge Roy Bean’s Saloon says the bond Locust Fork for the afternoon. From classic Band has developed in the Judge’s T-shirts to “The Bean area always pulls them back AS THE REUNION’S Sandwich,” the Judge Roy for a show, especially one so Bean Reunion will be a chance philanthropic. For Williams, MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT to revisit tender memories in Judge’s sometimes served as the name of charity. a veritable after-party for muPLAYS ON THREE STAGES, Over the years, West and sicians performing in Mobile, Calametti entertained their especially during the days of THERE WILL BE CULINARY guests with a long list of musiHurricane Frederic. cal acts, including Emmylou NOSTALGIA SUCH AS BEAN “After Frederic, we played Harris, Dr. John, Wet Willie, at Thirstie’s in Mobile,” SANDWICHES. Jimmy Buffett, Stephen Stills Williams said. “There was and Mac McAnally. However, a curfew, so we quit at 9. the big names were not the Everybody would get in their only great sounds to grace cars and head to the Bean, Judge’s stage. This entertainwhich had a full house. It was crazy every night ment centerpiece on the Eastern Shore also featured and great fun! I will add that Baldwin County had a number of regular performers who gave patrons a a midnight curfew, and we were staying at Robbie soundtrack to their own memories. Bacon’s house in Point Clear. Robbie didn’t have Many regular performers would be quick to say a curfew.” they also shared in many beautiful memories born Buzz Carpenter will also be on hand for this at Judge’s. Reunion performer Robert Sully is filled nostalgic trip to Judge’s past. Carpenter considers with an abundance of memories from his regular West and Calametti longtime friends, which led him gigs there. Sully describes Judge’s as a “magical to give back to the organizations that assisted both place” that maintained the spirit of a Neverland. of them. As with many regulars and performers, he Throughout his Judge’s tenure, Sully found himself remembers that Judge’s was always packed with sharing the stage with notables ranging from Buffett people. However, Carpenter notes that Sundays to Kevin Kinney (Drivin’ N’ Cryin’). were one of his favorite days to visit and/or perform MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE In memory of The Bean Band: The Judge Roy Bean Reunion Date: Saturday, June 9, 3 p.m. Venue: Daphne City Hall, 1705 Main St., www.daphneal.com Tickets: $50 (includes four drink tickets), available at www.jrbreunion.com U Photo | Courtesy Judge Roy Bean Reunion 44 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 The building that became Judge Roy Bean Saloon stood on Scenic Highway 98 in Montrose from 1946 until it burned in 2005. at Judge’s. The “good food and great atmosphere” led him to play about 300 times, he recalls, for Judge’s patrons. “The atmosphere was so unique,” Carpenter said. “You really felt like you were back in the Old West, and it was always filled with familiar faces. It was the first place I ever played live.” For singer-songwriter Ryan Balthrop, performing at the Judge Roy Bean Reunion is personal: The late Calametti was his uncle. Even so, Balthrop established his own musical connection with Judge’s during his time with Slow Moses. During that time, Balthrop says, holiday performances at Judge’s was almost a Slow Moses tradition. Even on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas night, Balthrop says, there was no shortage of people taking in Slow Moses’ music. Between sets, he adds, there were “epic pingpong battles” between the bartenders and members of the band. “I loved playing Judge’s,” Balthrop said. “It was truly one of a kind. It was one of those places you thought would always be around. June 9 will be a lot of fun catching up with a lot of good folks from back in the day, and for a great cause.” The Judge Roy Bean Reunion would not seem complete without a musical sample of one of the area’s most promising up-and-comers. The Red Clay Strays’ involvement in the Judge Roy Bean Reunion is an answer to the question, “Who would be playing Judge’s if it was still open?” According to guitarist Drew Nix, The Red Clay Strays are honored to be involved with this event before they embark on a tour of the Southeast in the band’s new van. As the reunion’s musical entertainment plays on three stages, there will be culinary nostalgia such as Bean Sandwiches. Bacon My Day, Southwood Kitchen and The Dew Drop Inn will be on hand dishing out delicacies. There will be new and classic Judge’s gear for sale as well as a silent auction to generate money for this charitable event. Ultimately, this will be a perfect time to revisit Judge’s colorful musical and social past.

MUSIC BRIEFS Family affair BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: The Hunts Date: Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $10 at the door Photo | Courtesy of The Hunts | The Hunts A nother promising up-and-comer on the Southeast’s indie scene will make their Azalea City debut when Callaghan’s hosts The Hunts on June 14. With a lineup boasting seven brothers and sisters, The Hunts’ music is truly a family affair. The members began their respective musical training in childhood and over the years used community performances in their hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia, to establish a solid musical chemistry focusing on beautiful vocal harmonies. Along the way, the siblings also used self-instruction to learn a variety of instruments, ranging from mandolin to drums. Callaghan’s patrons will hear tracks from the band’s new full-length, “Darlin’ Oh Darlin’.” With a sound falling somewhere between The Lumineers and Of Monsters and Men, each of the 11 tracks is a dreamlike experience filled with layer upon layer of warm vocals and profound instrumental work, begging listeners to close their eyes and succumb to The Hunts’ vivid musical reality. The Shindig Round 2 Band: The Shindig, feat. Basshead Jazz, Lil Nardy, Robot House Date: Friday, June 8, with doors at 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 (21+) / $10 (under 21) at the door The Shindig will bring together a conglomeration of artists from the local progressive hip-hop community. Two local hip-hop projects will follow, with Robot House providing beats throughout the evening. Azalea City verbalist Lil Nardy (aka Leonard Populus) will bring his intimate hip-hop style to The Shindig. In 2007, Lil Nardy found his most powerful method of personal expression was through the rhythmic poetry of hip-hop. Since discovering hip-hop’s power, Lil Nardy has continued to develop his style and showcase his work through live performances and mixtapes. The crowd can expect a heavy bass recoil cradling an elaborate, versatile flow. Basshead Jazz combines the talents of local hip-hop notable No Suh Foster with Ottie James and Bby. This trio has taken the classic sound of such groups as Digable Planets and The Pharcyde and given it an edgy dose of Dirty South underground goodness. Basshead Jazz’s seamless tag-team style of lyrical delivery and heavy bass beats is a sweet, hypnotic experience that is a standout in the Azalea City hip-hop scene. Ramble on Band: Winston Ramble Date: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info. For decades, Muscle Shoals has been synonymous with great music, and Winston Ramble proves the Shoals isn’t just a hotbed of quality studio work. This group’s regular visits to Mobile have made it a favorite with locals. Winston Ramble has crafted a backwoods, jam-filled style — a skillful mix of roots rock, folk and bluegrass — that’s a perfect reflection of the environment that nurtured and shaped this quintet. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Winston Ramble’s Brickyard audience will witness a live performance of cuts from the group’s self-titled full-length debut. This collection of tunes is a blast of organic rock mixed with eclectic progressive bluegrass in the style of Jerry Garcia and David Grisman. Winston Ramble delivers smooth, dirt-road acoustic grooves in “Don’t Go Away” and “Free State of Mind” and counters with rollicking trips such as “Left Behind” and “Cold, Cold Heart.”

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | June 6 - June 12 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. JUNE 6 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke JJ, 9p Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p // Dustin Bogue, 5p /// Johnny Barbato, 5:30p //// Rhonda Hart & Jonathan Newton, 6p ///// Ja Rhythm, 10p ////// Spencer Maige, 10:15p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— The Redfield, 8p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p THURS. JUNE 7 Alabama’s Bar— Funkhouse Fever, 7p Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Bluegill— Adam Holt Duo Blues Tavern— John Fleming Duo Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Yellowhammer w/ Jack Pearson Callaghan’s— Bodhi Trio Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ JJ, 10p Flora Bama— Spencer Maige, 2p // Shea White, 5p /// Dueling Pianos 5:30p //// Al & Cathy, 6p ///// Rebecca Barry Trio, 6p ////// Yeah, Probably, 10p /////// Four Unplugged, 10:15p /////// Skyelor Anderson, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — 3HG, 8p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Kason Layne Band, 9p Lulu’s— Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 5p Manci’s— Josh Ewing Off The Hook— Sugarbabies Karaoke Our Cigar Bar @ The Wharf— The James Hayden Band, 9:30p Patricia’s River Club— Brandon Coleman, 7p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — JJ Mack, 6p FRI. JUNE 8 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Blind Mule— Basshead Jazz + Lil Nardy + Robot House Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p // Bust, 6p Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow Brickyard— Josh Ewing Callaghan’s— Motel Radio Dority’s Bar and Grill— The Wellborn Band, 6p Flora Bama— Alabama Lighting, 1p // J. Hawkins Duo, 2p /// Dustin Bogue, 4p //// Jack Robertson a.k.a.The Big Earl Show, 5:30p ///// Casey Kearney, 6p ////// Four Unplugged, 6p 48 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 /////// Scott Kohen Duo, 6p //////// Brandon White Duo, 8p ///////// Oliver’s Twist, 10p ////////// Smokey Otis Trio, 10:15p /////////// Red Clay Strays, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Cam Pyle Band, 9p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Kason Layne Band, 9p Listening Room— Delta Smoke Lulu’s— The Groovinators, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Tree-Oh, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — $100 Car Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Stephen Sylvester, 6:30p // Sundance Head 7p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Mary Alice, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Joshua Stephen Ward Duo Off The Hook— Mike Rowland Our Cigar Bar @ The Wharf— The James Hayden Band, 9:30p Patricia’s River Club— John Hall, 8p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 11a // Party of 2, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 6p Traders— Doobious, 8:30p SAT. JUNE 9 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Big Beach Brewing— The Defrosters, 6:30p Bluegill— Stephen Sylvester, 12p // Matt Neese Trio, 6p Blues Tavern— Big All & Heavyweights Brickyard— Winston Ramble Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ MBezzle, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— Eric Erdman, 6p Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 11a // Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival, 1p /// Kyle Brady, 1p //// Jo Jo Pres, 2p ///// Sugarcane Jane, 2p ////// Augie Savage, 4p /////// Casey Kearney, 5p //////// Jack Robertson a.k.a. The Big Earl Show, 5:30p ///////// Brandon White Duo, 6p ////////// Four Unplugged, 6p //////////// Ben Jernigan Duo, 8p /////////// Mario Mena Band, 10p //////////// Dustin Bogue Duo, 10:15 //////////// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Cam Pyle Band, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — MJ Live, 6:30p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Kason Layne Band, 9p Listening Room— Joshua Stephen Ward Album Release Lulu’s— JERI, 5p Manci’s— Robert Sully The Merry Widow— Party at the Moontower, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Glass Joe, 6:30 Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford and Jose Santiago Off The Hook— Tim Kinsey Our Cigar Bar @ The Wharf— The James Hayden Band, 9:30p Patricia’s River Club— The Wellborn Band Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mac Walter, 11a // Pierce Parker Duo, 6p Top of the Bay— Topher Brown and the Family Business, 10p Waves DI— Crossroadz SUN. JUNE 10 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Johnny Mullen + Brittany Bell, 4p Blind Mule— Paid to Pretend + Gilt + Bearmace Bluegill— Sergio Rangel, 12p // Yeah Probably, 6p Brickyard— Jake Burford Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke Jordan Bramlett, 10p Flora Bama— Smokey Otis Trio, 12p // Al & Cathy, 1p /// Songs of Rusty McHugh w/ Jason Justice, 1:30 //// Brittany Grimes, 2p ///// Greg Lyon, 5p ////// Jo Jo Pres, 6p /////// Perdido Brothers, 6p /////// Yellowhammer, 10p //////// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Cam Pyle Band, 9p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Ty Taylor & Friends, 8p Listening Room— Chip Herrington Jazz Quintet Lulu’s— Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 5p Off The Hook— Open Mic featuring Donnie Mills Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 4p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Soul Food Junkies, 11a // Platinum Duo, 6p Waves DI— Leland Clay Zebra Club— Phil & Foster, 5:30p MON. JUNE 11 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Brickyard— Open Mic w/ Brennan & Christian Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p // Brittany Grimes, 5p /// Zach Diedrick, 5:30p //// Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p ///// Jo Jo Pres, 10p ////// Petty & Pace, 10p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. JUNE 12 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery w/ Kyle Wilson, 2p // Tony Brook, 5p /// J. Hawkins Duo, 5:30 //// Perdido Brother, 6p ///// Red Clay Strays, 10p ////// Shea White Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Beer Bands and Bingo w/Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Two films to see with the kids S BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 ummer vacation will surely find you watching some movies with any kids you may have on hand, so until “The Incredibles 2” comes out, there are some watchable kid flicks out there that parents can endure, and may even enjoy. Fortunately, there’s an Aardman Animations movie that just came out to rent, and you probably missed it during its all-too-short run on the big screen. “Early Man” is a gentle, tactile break from the gleaming and fast-paced computer animation to which we’re now accustomed. The characters, mostly cavemen and cavewomen, are rendered from clay that still bears the visible fingerprints of the artists who build and painstakingly move them. If I have a complaint about this charming adventure, perhaps I, too, suffer from a shortened attention span. The hero of the story is Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne), a caveman who is always pushing his tribe to try harder and improve themselves. Their simple lives in a verdant valley are disrupted by the progress of the Bronze Age, as a dazzling war machine lead by Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston) takes over the valley to mine it for ore. Soon, Dug challenges his aggressive Bronze Age neighbors to a soccer match that will determine their fate. Charming details make for giggles throughout, from little alligators being used as clothespins to a dinner of “primordial soup,” but the veering into sports territory left me cooler than most films from director Nick Park. If you aren’t familiar with his work, let the holiday be your opportunity to check it out. His masterpiece is the duo “Wallace and Gromit,” and their short adventures are not to be missed. Their full-length outing “The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” reaches heights of energy and absurdity that “Early Man” never does. His 2005 “Chicken Run” was a droll riff on prison break films that used its chicken characters’ hilarious physicality to the most extreme degree at every opportunity. “Early Man” good by average cartoon standards, but only hints at the heights Park has shown us in the past. “Paddington 2” was also not on the big screen for long, the unlikely victim of Harvey Weinstein’s explosive fall from grace. I just hope we don’t end up having to hear a “me, too” moment from poor dear Paddington himself. His onscreen antics include a fabulously picturesque hot air balloon ride, a beautiful retro circus, a prison dining hall transformed into an elaborate tea room stacked with confections and peopled with men in striped uniforms that have been dyed pink by a single red sock. The human actors in both Paddington films are top-notch, from the Brown family who takes him in, to the villains and detractors they come up against. The impeccably wonderful Sally Hawkins plays the brave and generous mother of the Brown clan, and Hugh Bonneville is her kind but uptight husband. Hugh Grant goes full camp as Phoenix Buchanan, an over the hill actor who talks to himself in the voices of well-known stage roles, such as Macbeth, Poirot and Scrooge. They all fully commit despite appearing in a children’s film, and provide warm and convincing support to the CGI center of the action, Paddington himself, crisply voice by Ben Whishaw. In search of the perfect birthday gift for his beloved Aunt Lucy back in Peru, Paddington goes to the magnificent Gruber’s Antique Shop and opens a pop-up book of London. This gives us the loveliest and most visually imaginative sequence in a film that is full of delights: Paddington and his Aunt Lucy strolling through a papery pop-up version of London. Holding a valuable secret, the book is soon stolen and Paddington framed for the crime. This turn of events gives him the opportunity to spread goodwill and marmalade into a penitentiary, and yet another splendid performance in the form of Brendan Gleeson as Knuckles McGinty, the prison cook with a marvelous beard and a limited palate. Every Oscar-nominated, world-class actor shows up in this touching bear film as if they were at the Royal Shakespeare Company. This family film puts most others to shame, spoiling us with its high quality until we expect every G-rated film to have emotional depth, erudite wit, a Charlie Chaplin homage and a hot air balloon. While we suffer the indignity of some scandal in the current movie “Show Dogs” involving canine testicles, which I cannot bring myself to investigate, Grant is giving us show tunes and multiple Shakespearean roles; Hawkins, one of the finest actresses working today, gives us a master class in both acting and mixing prints; and Whishaw enlivens one of the most beloved and warm-hearted fictional beasts of all time. “Paddington 2” shows us that just because a film has a talking animal, it doesn’t have to be an embarrassment to humanity. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 50 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Chris Johnson/Studiocanal S.A.S. / A24 From left: “Early Man” isn’t director Nick Park’s best work, but it’s still highly entertaining. Gabriel Byrne, Toni Collette, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro star in “Hereditary.” NEW THIS WEEK HEREDITARY A family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about its ancestry. All listed multiplex theaters. OCEANS 8 Eight female thieves try to steal a valuable necklace at New York’s annual Met Gala. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. NOW PLAYING ACTION POINT All listed multiplex theaters. UPGRADE All listed multiplex theaters. ADRIFT All listed multiplex theaters. SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. BOOK CLUB All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. SHOW DOGS All listed multiplex theaters. BREAKING IN All listed multiplex theaters. LIFE OF THE PARTY All listed multiplex theaters. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Nexus Cinema Dining, all listed multiplex theaters. I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE Regal Mobile Stadium 18

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JUNE 6, 2018 - JUNE 12, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST MPD community meetings During the month of June, the Mobile Police Department will hold a community meeting in each of its four precinct areas: June 7, 6:30 p.m. at B.C. Rain High School, 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway; June 14, 6 p.m. at Dauphin Way Baptist Church Gymnasium, 3661 Dauphin St.; June 21, 6 p.m. at Trinity Gardens Community Center, 2668 Berkley Ave.; and June 26, 6 p.m. at Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Road. June co-work day Learn what co-working is all about at the Container Yard on Thursday, June 7. Use our facility for free for an hour or the whole day. Come to 951 Government St., Suite B, Marine St. Lofts (enter on Marine Street side). Visit containeryardworks.com. World Oceans Day at DISL Join the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on World Oceans Day Friday, June 8, at the Estuarium, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take action in several exhibits to learn how you can protect the environment. Call 251-8612141 or visit disl.org. Tuesdays in Bernheim Come see Lisa Mills on Tuesday, June 12, 6:30 p.m. at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Main Library as part of a free special summer library program concert series. Visit mobilepubliclibrary.org or call 251208-7097. Survivors Week Mitchell Cancer Institute will celebrate Survivors Week June 4-8, with free activities each day to inspire and celebrate life. RSVP for all activities by calling 251445-9691. More information available from vmcmillian@health.southalabama.edu. Juneteenth Jubilee Join us beginning Tuesday, June 12, as the city of Prichard begins a six-day celebration of culture, heritage and unity. Experience education seminars, live entertainment, cultural events and more for the whole family. Register your attendance and view the schedule of events at prichardjuneteenth.com. Alabama Seafood Cook-Off The fourth annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off (ASCO) will take place Wednesday, June 13, in Bayou La Batre as part of the redesigned 30th annual Taste of the Bayou at the Bayou La Batre Community Center, 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10; visit tasteofthebayou.org. Kids Gulf Discovery Day Plan a day of summertime fun for the family. Come to Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Wednesday, June 13, 9 a.m. to noon, for Kids Gulf Discovery Day, an opportunity for children of all ages to learn about the wildlife and ecology of the Gulf Coast. $13 for adults, $7.50 for children aged 5-12; free for Bellingrath members and children aged 4 and younger. Visit bellingrath.org. DI family movie series Free family movie nights at Dauphin Island’s West End Beach through Aug. 31. The Thursday, June 7, movie will be “The Little Mermaid” at dusk. Visit dauphinislandtourism.com for complete summer lineup. Abba Shrine Craft & Attic Show Come out to Abba Shrine’s Craft & Attic Show Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10, for amazing crafts, vendors, antiques and attic items for sale. Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find us on Facebook @ Abbashrinecraft. Music and a movie Bring your lawn chair to Heritage Park Gazebo in Foley from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, and enjoy music by Bo Grant followed by the movie “Wonder Woman.” Admission is free. For information go to visitfoley.com/play/ events. Knit in Public Day Bring your latest knitting project to Ben May Main Library this Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginners and experienced knitters will work together on projects with light refreshments and door prizes. Call 251-208-7072 or 251-208-7085. For more information, visit wwkipday.com. Kids Days in Bienville Join us in Bienville Square on Thursdays in June from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this free event featuring crafts, story time, the Mobile Public Library Book Mobile, a petting zoo, karaoke and more. Visit ncsmobile.org. Amateur piano competition Broussard’s Pianos announces its first Gulf Coast Amateur Piano contest on Saturday, June 9, beginning at 9 a.m. at Broussard’s Piano Gallery. Registration is open to all pianists age 14 and up; For info and to register email broussardspianos27@ gmail.com. Street design summit Come and participate in a community dialogue exploring how street design impacts land development at The Steeple on Wednesday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. Free; please RSVP to chunter@ downtownmobile.org. Glow in the Park The city of Fairhope returns with the 4th annual “Glow in the Park Summer Movie Series” with three free family movies at Fairhopers Community Park the first Thursday in June, July and August. Bring a blanket and a picnic (no alcohol or glass containers). Showtime is 8 p.m. Call 251929-1466. Market at The Pillars Join us Sunday, June 10, beginning at noon for a fun afternoon of shopping more than 50 vendors, including local farmers, makers, bakers, crafters and artists. Live music, local eats and specialty drinks. Pet friendly and kid approved. Find us on Facebook @themarketatthepillars. Wet ‘N Wild Wednesdays Join us for this summer’s Wet ‘N Wild Wednesdays — June 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.O. Lott Park in Daphne. Wear your swimsuits, bring your towels and pack your lunch to join us for this free water fun event! For more information, call Daphne Parks & Recreation at 251-621-3703. 52 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Discover the Pinta and the Niña On Wednesday, June 13, the Pinta and the Niña, replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships, will open in Gulf Shores. The ships will be docked at LuLu’s Restaurant, 200 E. 25th Ave., until their departure early Monday morning, June 18. $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students aged 5-16. Children 4 and under are free. The ships are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations necessary. FUNDRAISERS Dragon Boat Festival Join us Saturday, June 9, at Battleship Memorial Park for the 5th annual Dragon Boat Festival. See authentic 46-foot Hong style dragon boats race and enjoy food trucks, vendors and a kids area packed with free activities. Hosted by FuseProject, the events begin at 7 a.m. Visit fuseproject. org/dragonboat. Up, up and away RE/MAX Realty Professionals is combining a client appreciation event with a benefit for the University of South Alabama’s Children’s & Women’s Hospital via the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Friday, June 8, 6 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park. Live music, food trucks, a photo booth, a jumpy house for the kids and RE/MAX hot air balloon for tethered rides with given donations. Judge Roy Bean Saloon reunion and benefit Join us for a day of memory and celebration for Jack West and Phillip Calametti on Saturday, June 9, 3-9 p.m. at the Daphne City Hall. Tickets are available online at jrbreunion.com. Price of ticket is tax deductible and benefits Pilots for Christ and Anchor Cross. Heart Gallery Classic Join us at Hank Aaron Stadium Sunday, June 10, and cheer on the Mobile BayBears while helping Heart Gallery raise awareness of children waiting in Alabama’s foster care system. The game starts at 5:05 p.m., but make sure you arrive early to see our Heart Gallery child throw out the first pitch. Tickets cost $15 each or $50 for a family 4-pack. Ticket price includes admission to the game, T-shirt and swag bag. ARTS “A Beautiful Planet” “A Beautiful Planet,” a breathtaking portrait of Earth from space, provides a unique perspective and increased understanding of our planet and galaxy as never seen before. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 4-10 at the IMAX at the Exploreum. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com.

Anniversary Artwalk Hosted by Innova Arts on Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m, this Artwalk is our four-year anniversary and our last Artwalk on St. Louis Street. We will be relocating to midtown in July, so stop by and celebrate with us as we begin a new chapter in Mobile’s art scene. Music provided by Shannon Pierce, plus a huge sidewalk sale. Find us on Facebook @Innova.arts. “Pump Boys and Dinettes” The University of Alabama’s theater department presents the Pump Boys of the local gas station and their neighbors, the Dinettes of the Double Cupp Diner, coming together for an evening of lively country and western music. Showtimes are June 7-10, 12-17, 19-24 and 26-29 at 8 p.m., South Baldwin Community Theatre (2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores). Admission: $20 for adults; $15 for children 12 and under. Call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz. “Mysteries of the Unseen World” Experience phenomena that can’t be seen with the naked eye as you are taken into earthly worlds secreted away in different dimensions of time and scale. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 11-17 at the IMAX at the Exploreum. Call 251-208-6893 or visit explore.com. “Ragtime” Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow, Ahrens and Flaherty’s “Ragtime” is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Performances run two more weekends, June 8-17 at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse. Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Visit joejeffersonplayers.com. MUSEUMS Music in the Park Enjoy a free concert in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday through August. Friday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. will be Thom Oglesby. For more information on the entire summer lineup, visit spanishfortcenter.com/news/events. “Ice Age Imperials” Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and wooly mammoths, 6-foottall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Through Aug. 26. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. “In the Eyes of a Child” Spring Hill Singers present “In the Eyes of a Child” Sunday, June 10, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Saraland High School Theatre. Ticket office opens June 4-8 in the Spring Hill Baptist Activities Center from noon to 6 p.m. Call 251-342-5320. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. “Windows to the Sea” Visit the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. Fairhope’s Founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES BayBears vs. Jackson Generals Beginning Friday, June 8, Mobile BayBears will host the Jackson Generals in a fivegame home stand at Hank Aaron Stadium. Night games Friday through Monday with a Tuesday matinee at 12:05 p.m. Visit baybears.com for full game schedules and events or call 251-479-BEAR. Table Tennis Club Join us Mondays, 5:30-8 p.m., and Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. (adults only), at Laun Park (5401 Windmill Drive). Mike Ho, Baker High School table tennis coach, will help everyone with their game. Paddles provided or bring your own. All levels welcome; $1 at the door. Call 251-463-7980. Learn disc golf Starting June 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mitternight Park (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive). Class taught by Prodigy Disc Team member Dylan Hunn. Call 251-463-7980. Movie on the lanes Join us at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort for our Kid’s Bowl Free Family Night on Mondays in June and July. A movie will be shown over the lanes. Find us on Facebook @ESLanes. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. EmailÊcarrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Via! Bingo Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:303:30 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Visit viamobile.org. WORKSHOPS Investing for Women Knollwood Republican Women’s Club will host Cheryl McCormick-Hann, registered broker and accredited asset management specialist, on Wednesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. to speak on the topic of investing for women. She will address the issue of investing from several angles, including the perspectives of widows, singles and couples. Join us at Gordon Oaks Retirement Community. On the property, signs will direct the way to the meeting room. J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 53

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Area colleges sponsor numerous summer sports camps BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY needed to play basketball for grades 3-8. College Prep Camp is for players in grades 9-12. For details, visit terryfowlergirlsbasketballcamps.com. Boys’ soccer University of Mobile — The Rams Soccer Academy has several events set for this summer. For boys and girls aged 6-12, the Rams Day Camps will be June 11-14 at Hearin-Chandler YMCA in Mobile, June 11-14 at the Snook Family YMCA in Foley, and June 25-28 at the North Mobile YMCA. A Residential Camp is planned for July 8-12 at UM for boys and girls aged 8-18. For registration and prices, visit ramssoccercamps.com. SHC — Three camps are scheduled. The first is June 11-15 for those under age 6 up to under 14. The next is June 25-29 for under age 6 to under 14. The final camp is July 27-29 for grades 9-12. For more details, visit https://camps. jumpforward.com/shcsoccercamps/. The Intense Goalkeeper-Specific Training camp for boys and girls aged 10 and older will be held June 30 to July 2. For more details, visit topbarkeepers.com/registration. USA — The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will be hosting numerous camps at The Cage on the USA campus. Moodie and his staff will be holding a junior camp for boys and girls aged 4-12 June 11-14. From June 29 to July 2, there will be a college prep camp for boys aged 12-18. For more details, visit RichardMoodieSoccerAcademy.com. Girls’ soccer Photo/ Richard Moodie The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will be hosting numerous camps at The Cage on the USA campus. S ummer camps give young athletes the opportunity to sharpen their skills before the start of their next varsity season. Thanks to area colleges, this knowledge is close at hand. The following is a list of camps compiled from news releases and college websites. Other camps may be taking place, so be sure to check back. Baseball Spring Hill College — The next summer youth baseball camp is set for July 16-19. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Stan Galle Field. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/SHCBaseball/. University of South Alabama — The Mark Calvi Baseball Camps have numerous events this summer. Dates are June 11-15, June 25-29 and July 9-13. These are open to players aged 7-13. For more information, visit jagbaseballcamps.com/. Boys’ basketball SHC — Session I Kids Camp runs June 18-21 for ages 7-12. Session II Kids Camp is from July 30 to Aug. 2. 54 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Times will be from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7-12 and 2-5 p.m. for ages 13-18 at both camps. An Elite Camp for those entering grades 9-12 will take place June 23. For more details, visit shc.edu/bbcamp or call 251-380-4454. USA – Several Richie Riley Basketball Camps are planned. Individual Skills Camps for those in the grades 2-8 will be either June 18-21 or June 25-28. An Elite Camp for those in grades 9-12 will be June 23. For information, visit richierileybasketballcamp.com. Girls’ basketball SHC — The first event is Session I Kids Camp June 18-21 for ages 7-12. Session II Kids Camp funs from July 30 to Aug. 2. Times will be from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7-12 and 2-5 p.m. for ages 13-18 at both camps. For more details, visit shc.edu/bbcamp or call 251-380-4454. USA — Coach Terry Fowler has finalized dates for his camps. The Team Play Dates will be June 7, 8 and 15; FUNdamentals and Shooting Camp will run June 11-14; and College Prep Camp will take place June 16. Team Play Dates are for varsity and junior varsity teams. The FUNdamentals and Shooting Camp will teach the basic skills UM — The Rams Soccer Academy has several events set. For boys and girls aged 6-12, the Rams Day Camps will be June 11-14 at Hearin-Chandler YMCA in Mobile, June 11-14 at the Snook Family YMCA in Foley and June 25-28 at the North Mobile YMCA. A Residential Camp is planned for July 8-12 at UM for boys and girls aged 8-18. For details, visit ramssoccercamps.com. SHC — Two camps are scheduled. The first is June 18-22, open to girls aged 6-13. July 6-8, SHC will host an Elite/ID camp; this three-day weekend camp is ideal for all girls rising from grades 8 and above who are interested in of a camp modeled after the SHC collegiate program training. For more details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/shcwsoccercamps. From June 30 to July 2, the Intense Goalkeeper-Specific Training camp will be held for girls and boys aged 10 and older. For more details, visit topbarkeepers.com/registration/. USA — The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will host numerous camps. A junior camp for girls and boys aged 4-12 will be held June 11-14. The girls’ college ID camp for girls aged 12-18 will take place June 15-18. Moodie will host a girls-only team camp June 22-25 for ages 12 to 18. For more details, visit RichardMoodieSoccerAcademy.com. Softball SHC — The summer all-skills camp is set for June 25-28 and is open to players aged 8-12. For more details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/SpringHillSoftball/. USA – Two sessions are planned for the Becky Clark Softball Camps. The All-Skills Camp for grades 7-12 will be June 18-20. A Fundamental Camp for ages 6-12 will be held June 20-22. For additional details, visit usajaguars.com. Volleyball USA — Amy Hendrichovsky Volleyball Camps will host four camps and one team tournament this summer. USA will host the Serve & Pass Clinic for grades 7 and up on June 9. The Jags will host a Team Camp July 12-14, with the first two days set to run 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the final day an all-day event. USA will then host its Team Tournament July 14 for freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams. The Jags host five sessions of Position Training Camp July 16-17 for those entering grades 7-12. USA will host six sessions of its All-Skills Camp July 18-20 for those entering grades 5-12. For more details, visit AmyHendrichovskyVolleyballCamps.com.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Predicting SEC season doesn’t have to be a total guess BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t’s not like anyone needed the recent United States Supreme Court ruling to feel liberated to bet on college football. According to Mobile’s Danny Sheridan, a recognized expert on such things, Alabama has for years led the country in per capita wagering on college football. But now that every state has the right to decide if it wants to allow legalized sports gambling, the topic is a little more out in the open. It may be a decade before Alabama agrees to allow legalized sports betting, but Mississippi is already preparing to accept the action and revenue that thousands of Alabamians will undoubtedly take across the state line. So, it is with that in mind that I offer you the 14 SEC teams and their win totals for the year, as posted by BetDSI, one of the many sites that list such totals. The premise is easy: The group making the line sets a number for how many games a team is going to win during the 12-game regular season. You simply say if that number is too high or too low. Let’s begin at the top, with the teams projected to win the most games. Alabama 10.5; OVER If you think Alabama is going to win fewer than 11 games, it’s because you believe the Tide has begun to decline under Nick Saban. Winning 12 games in the regular season is very tough. But winning 11 is standard procedure for Alabama. Last year the Tide reached that number even before the Iron Bowl. Georgia 10.5; OVER Georgia is not going to be as strong as last year. I believe Kirby Smart is going to have longterm success in Athens, but the depth of talent is not there yet to replace all the great departing players. Having said that, the Bulldogs’ schedule is laughable. Their toughest non-conference game is against Georgia Tech at home. A loss to Auburn at home is certainly possible. But there just isn’t enough competition there to think a two-loss regular season is realistic. Auburn 9; OVER The key game is the opening against Washington. This will be the Tigers’ third straight game in the new dome in Atlanta. The first two resulted in painful losses. The Tigers are a slight favorite to reverse that trend against Washington and I think they will. Playing at Georgia and at Alabama to end the season isn’t even fair. But Auburn should have nine wins before going to Tuscaloosa. season-opening game against Miami in Dallas and it looks like 7-5 is being optimistic. Texas A&M 7; UNDER A first-year coach at a struggling program? Sure, let’s schedule Clemson in Week 2. I believe Jimbo Fisher will win big in Aggieland. But not in his first year. South Carolina 7; OVER Will Muschamp has worked miracles with a roster that has been far from dominant. With Jake Bentley back as maybe the best quarterback in the SEC, 8-4 looks likely this season. Florida 7; OVER Kentucky 6; UNDER Even another win over Tennessee won’t be enough to get the Wildcats to a winning record. Tennessee 5.5; UNDER If this roster and coaching staff were suiting up for Vanderbilt the win total would probably be 3.5. But because the Tennessee name still carries some clout, 5.5 is the number. That’s ridiculously high. Tennessee went 4-8 last year with a roster that was better than this one. Arkansas 5.5; UNDER On paper the Bulldogs should go exactly 8-4. One of those eight wins is supposed to be over Florida in Starkville. I think one is more likely to produce an upset than any of the games the Bulldogs have a chance to win as an underdog. A new coaching staff means an entirely new philosophy. That’s bad news for a team that isn’t Because of such mighty struggles at quarterback in recent years, fans tend to forget how good very talented. the Gators have been in every other area. With QB Whisperer Dan Mullen now in Gainesville, some Vanderbilt 5; OVER of that talent will be better showcased. A game at Notre Dame is almost certainly a loss. But playing Ole Miss and Arkansas from Missouri 6.5; OVER the West give the Commodores a chance to get I still don’t know why Missouri is in the SEC. to six wins. Still, the Tigers should be improved this season. Picking up Alabama hurts, but a weak non-conference schedule is likely to produce four wins. All of this is for entertainment purposes only. In the SEC East a 3-5 record should be obtainable But you will likely be more entertained if you for seven overall wins. take my advice instead of ignoring it. LSU 7.5; UNDER Ole Miss 6; OVER Mississippi State 8; UNDER I don’t believe in LSU. I also don’t like the fact that the Tigers’ two opponents from the SEC East are Georgia and Florida. Throw in a tough 56 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 I love the offense. I hate the defense. This one will come down to the Egg Bowl to determine if the Rebels win six or seven games. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday, 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

STYLE GARDENING Add vines to increase your vertical gardening BY JUDY WEAVER, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos/Alice Marty Q: I want to add some flowering vines to my garden. What would grow best in Mobile? A: Vines can create a beautiful show in the garden. If you get them started on a structure to climb, they will not disappoint. Let’s begin with annual flowering vines, and two weeks from now Master Gardener Nancy Adams will write about perennial flowering vines for our South Alabama landscape. The advantage of annual vines is that you start all over each year with little need to prune or shape. Not happy with last year’s growing site? Because annual vines are planted from seed each year, it’s easy to try a new location. Location, structure, fertilization Annual vines can make a big show of flowers in less space because they are growing up a fence, trellis or other support. Along with plants that grow tall, such as sunflowers and native hibiscus, vines add height to your garden. Most annual vines need a lot of sun and water if they are to reach their potential in one growing season. Most flowering vines require a half-day of full sun to grow vigorously enough to give you the blooms you want. Vines are very good at attaching themselves to whatever is available. If you don’t have a trellis, fence or arbor in the place you want to add vertical color, you can use netting, string or wire (aluminum or copper) to get them started. It is a gardener’s delight to observe their fast rate of growth and help them to entwine the structure you prepared for them. Wait until your vines are established to fertilize. In spring and midsummer add a landscape fertilizer, such as 12.4.6. Follow the directions on the packaging. Morning glories and black-eyed Susans. Annual vines for our area Seven tried-and-true annual vines to consider: Morning glories (Ipomoea purpurea): Colorful morning glories can make a fence disappear at their peak. Seeds need some help germinating. Nick the outer seed coat and soak them overnight in room temperature water. Drought tolerant. Moon flower (Ipomoea alba): This is a night-blooming relative of the morning glory, usually treated as an annual in all but the warmest areas of the United States. Nick and soak the seeds before planting. The fragrant white flowers are 5-6 inches across, open at dusk and last through the night. Mandevilla (Mandevilla splendens): There are more than 100 species of this tropical woody vine with funnel-shaped flowers, which can overwinter in tropical climates. Mandevillas do well in partial shade. When temperatures drop below 45 degrees, they don’t want to be outside, so prepare to move them into your house or let them go and start over next season. Unless you have a greenhouse to start your seeds, you will probably want to begin with a well-established plant from a garden center. Annual sweet pea (Lathyrus odorata): Try making a bamboo tripod for your garden and plant sweet pea in the early fall to get the root system started, allowing them to winter over for vibrant spring growth once the days become longer and warmer. Nick and soak seeds before planting. One version of its origin is that a wild sweet pea dates back to the late 1600s on the island of Malta, off Sicily. They prefer cool weather and will reward you with their fragrance and beautiful blooms for about a month in the spring. Black-eyed Susan vine (Thunbergia alata): White/buff/orange/ yellow with dark eyes and arrow-shaped foliage. These vines like full sun and are great for arbors or containers. This vine will quickly cover small structures. Purple hyacinth bean vine (Dolichos lablab): This is an annual flowering vine that keeps on giving. Collect the beans from the pods once they mature, put them in an envelope to dry out and plant again next spring. You will enjoy sharing these beans for planting with family and friends. This is a large vine that likes full sun and is easy to grow because it tolerates poor soil. Ornamental sweet potato vine (Ipomoea batatas): This vine is grown for its foliage, which provides a striking contrast in the garden. “Blackie” for burgundy foliage and “Marguerite”’ for chartreuse foliage. It likes full sun. For more information on vines, go to tinyurl.com/y9odb84e or visit aces.edu and search for ANR 1198 “Vines for Alabama Landscapes.” YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners monthly meeting (free) When: Thursday, June 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Historic Gardens — Evan Ware What: Mobile County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn (free) When: Monday, June 18, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Gardening for Disabled — David Schmohl (There is no Master Gardener monthly meeting or Lunch & Learn in July.) Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com. J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 57

STYLE HOROSCOPES ROW YOUR DRAGON BOAT ANSWERS FROM PAGE 58 58 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — With the primary election in your rearview mirror, you briefly celebrate before you are bombarded with another 153 days of pandering political ads before the general election. You will row, row, row your dragon boat to the center of the aisle. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — In an experiment of will and endurance, you will attempt to get out of bed by 6 a.m. every day for two weeks. Each day, you will rise, use the bathroom and return to sleep. You will row, row, row your dragon boat to some late night Netflix. LEO (7/23-8/23) — Always a skeptic, you can’t decide whether the battle between Fairhope’s mayor and police chief is legitimate or just more political theater. You will row, row, row your dragon boat away from the court of public opinion. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — In an attempt to relive your glory days, you’ll mount a saddle on a goat and ride to the Judge Roy Bean Saloon reunion. No one has ever been charged with DUI on a goat, until now. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to a criminal law attorney. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — Inspired by author Watt Key’s latest thriller, you’ll pen a masterful tome about the struggles of a man who became trapped on the toilet for three and a half days. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to The New York Times’ worst sellers list. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Lacking a great deal of sportsmanship, you’ll attempt to win the Fuse Project’s Dragon Boat Races by mounting a trolling motor on the bow. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to automatic disqualification. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — Seeing a glimmer of hope in public education after reading a story about Alabama’ first charter school, you’ll withdraw your financial support from Newton’s Secular School for Science and Mathematics. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to one of Betsy DeVos’ mansions. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — With all your newly acquired dragon boat seamanship, you’ll commandeer the Niña and the Pinta from LuLu’s this weekend and establish the Royal Alabama Navy. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to the second Civil War. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Speaking of the Civil War, you’ll note how striking a resemblance the new Confederate statue in Spanish Fort bears to Colonel Sanders. A little bit hangry, you’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to the KFC drive-thru. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Speaking of racial divisiveness, you’ll notice former State Rep. Joseph Mitchell wrote a letter to the editor published in Lagniappe this week. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat back to that time he sent “the email heard ‘round the state.” ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Celebrating The Ruby Slipper Café’s opening in downtown Mobile, you’ll reserve a table for an entire day and order one of everything on the menu. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat to gastrointestinal hemorrhaging. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — After the trash sits uncollected on your curb for the fourth week in a row, you’ll lose faith in the public works department and begin recycling in earnest. You’ll row, row, row your dragon boat in a pristine and plastics-free ocean.

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE PROVING THEM WRONG BY DAVID J. KAHN / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Overawe 4 Things falling out of Vogue? 11 Words to a Spanish sweetheart 16 Mover but not a shaker (one hopes) 19 Atlantic 10 Conf. school 20 Where techno music originated 21 Belly 23 Camel’s-hair color 24 Surplus 25 Where the Sun shines? 26 Doesn’t let it go 28 “Star Wars” name 29 Got into a mess? 30 Pie-eyed 31 Wee bit 32 Call it a day … or a career 33 Sunday delivery: Abbr. 34 Woolly ruminant 35 Very lowbrow 37 Fabulous fabulist 39 Achievement 40 Riverboat hazard 42 Linguists’ interests 46 Boat that landed on 94-Down 49 Final, countrywide competition 53 ____ tap 54 Go (for) 55 Salary negotiator 56 Alternated 58 Dress down 60 Winner of 11 Grand Slam tennis titles 61 Common seasoning for Italian sausage 62 Elected 63 Sports axiom refuted by this puzzle 69 “The Handmaid’s Tale” author 72 Not with it 73 Place in a 1969 western 77 Serious devotee 78 Papal-conclave members 82 Ghostly 83 He said, “It’s not bragging if you can back it up” 84 Group with five members in this puzzle, with “the” 85 Court plea 87 Sleep stage 88 Relief 89 Play the part of 90 Father of Phobos, the god of fear 92 Sound of the South 97 Liability of note? 100 Swagger 102 ____ Minella (Muppet monkey) 105 City ENE of Cleveland, O. 107 Lady’s title 108 Anticipate 109 Ball bearer 110 Fruit-soda brand 111 Temple of Isis site 60 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 112 Where General Mills is headquartered 114 Bank trouble? 116 Dated 117 “Be there in a jiffy!” 118 Encountered 119 Not be straight 120 Cold War-era inits. 121 Eppie’s adoptive father, in a George Eliot novel 122 Suffragist Elizabeth Cady ____ 123 Not opposin’ 30 states 32 House speaker after Boehner 36 Sidesplitter 38 ____ platter 39 “Runaway” singer Shannon, 1961 41 “I’m off” 43 “My dear man” 44 Novelist Patchett 45 Fastball, in baseball slang 47 See 18-Down 48 Sharp 49 Pick up DOWN 50 Back 1 Is up to the task 51 Unaccompanied 2 Winston Churchill, notably 52 Company name ender 3 One concerned with aging? after “&” 4 Wedding pair 53 First U.S. city to host the 5 State since 1864: Abbr. Olympics 6 McQueen or King 57 “Baseball” documentarian 7 Things that corrections correct Burns 8 Tour hiree 58 Half a step? 9 Aggressive types 59 What ballplayers look 10 Typical intro? forward to after playing on 11 Heavy winds the road 12 Maternally related 61 Sustained 13 Colleague of Freud 62 Cartoon collectible 14 Encountered 64 Mortar carrier 15 Relatives of bobolinks 65 Hampton ____ 16 Only African-American to win 66 Words of confidence an Oscar, Tony and Emmy for acting 67 Court plea, briefly 17 Relevant, legally 68 Opera set in 1800 Rome 18 With 47-Down, driver’s 69 Not even close? question 70 Floor piece 22 “Say cheese!” 71 German hunting dog 27 County name in 74 1904 Jack London novel 75 Your, to Yves 76 Caste member 78 State with five teams in the 84-Across: Abbr. 79 Double-platinum album for Steely Dan 80 Mythological bird 81 Harriet Beecher Stowe novel subtitled “A Tale of the Great Dismal Swamp” 82 Lining up against 84 Ways of doing things, for short 86 Numerical prefix 88 Parlor pieces 91 Bankrupts 93 Points (to) 94 See 46-Across 95 Actress Ryder 96 Admits 98 Charlotte ____ (Caribbean capital) 99 Proffer 100 Greek island where Pythagoras and Epicurus were born 101 Delivery that’s usually expected 102 Prop for a lion tamer 103 Insurance giant 104 Some calls on a police hotline 106 Kind of chips you shouldn’t eat 111 Before being outed, for short 113 H.S. study 115 Native Oklahoman ANSWERS ON PAGE 60

F U T U R E S H O C K J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 61

STYLE BOOZIE A little library love? BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY S ummer is officially here! How do I know this? No, it’s not that Memorial Day is behind us, school is out and it’s raining every dang afternoon. Nope! I walked out of my house at 8 a.m. and by the time I walked 10 feet to my car, I was drenched in sweat. That’s how you know it’s summer on the Gulf Coast. And it’s here! But that’s fine by me because when people get hot, they get crazy, and as you know, that is good for a gossipologist. And there was some super crazy going on this week. So check out all of this oh-so-crazy scoop! WH smothered with bikers The Saraland Waffle House continues to be a hot spot for political expression covered with onions, cheese and little square pieces of ham. After it became a national news story in late April following the arrest of Chikesia Clemons, Saraland’s Waffle House was the center of a national boycott called for by civil rights activists. But this past weekend the pendulum swung back the other way when more than 150 bikers and scores of others showed up at the Waffle House to show support for their local police and the scattered, smothered and chunked food they love. The bikers gathered last Sunday morning and had breakfast around 11, then roared up to the Saraland Police Department and lined the roads, waving American flags to show support for the officers who arrested Clemons. As a fan of civil rights, hardworking police and delicious hangover food, Boozie says just let me know next time there’s a protest at the Waffle House, because I’ll be there. Probably still in my pajamas, but I’ll be there. If I’m late, save me some hash browns! 62 | L AG N I A P P E | J u n e 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J u n e 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 Shut the bathroom door! Last week, one of my spies was in The Shoppes at Bel Air Target doing a little shopping when she had to tinkle. So she headed to the “ladies” room to relieve herself but saw something she wishes she can now unsee. A woman was in the bathroom stall with the door cracked so everyone who walked by could see her. My spy wasn’t sure if the lady realized everyone could see her because the lady in the stall was too busy talking on her speakerphone, while taking care of her business. And my spy said to make matters worse, it was not the “number one” kind of business, if you get my drift. Ewwww! Who uses a public restroom — or any restroom for that matter — while talking on speakerphone or any phone? I can only imagine what the person on the other end of the line must be thinking — what’s that plopping sound?!? And who doesn’t shut the door, especially when “number two” is involved? My spy said she finished her tinkling as fast as she could and headed back to the Joanna Gaines aisle to help her get over this trauma. Retail therapy always helps one in stinky situations like these! Get down on it! The little library of love? So I often check out the “Missed Connections” on Craigslist so I can see what is going on in Mobile’s seedy underbelly. And let me just tell you our said underbelly is still seedier than the aforementioned watermelons. There are always random people looking to hook up in strange places and apparently there is something called the “Well Equipped Men’s Group” of midtown. I don’t even want to know what that is! (Although I do have some ideas.) But in the middle of all this seediness, there was something really sweet. It seems a health-conscious book nerd was looking to connect with a kindred spirit. Someone put a particular book in that cute little library right outside of Callaghan’s and the person who posted the ad wanted to meet him or her. The ad read, “ISO (in search of) whoever put ‘Born to Run’ in library by Callaghan’s. Really great book/dietary advice, figure you must be a cool person.” So to the “cool person” who put it in the library, if you don’t frequent the Craigslist personals (as most non-seedy people don’t), you may want to reply back to this person! This could be your soulmate! I actually think this is a great way to match people up. You know what they say, the couple that reads together, breeds together! Wait — do they say that? I don’t know, but it’s true, so people should say that! Another spy was driving down Airport Boulevard at The Loop last week when she witnessed a man unloading a semitrailer full of watermelons into another truck, right across from Public Safety Memorial Park. She said each OK, kids! That’s all I have this issue. Just remember, whether rain or shine, time the man would grab a melon, he held it up and danced with it, going all the way down to the ground with it even! dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ lil’ library lovin’, I will be there! Dirty dancing with watermelons? That is a first for Boozie! Ciao!