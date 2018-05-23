Lagniappe May 23 - May 29, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE M AY 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M AY 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com 4 20 26 BAY BRIEFS A battle over a Baldwin Bridge will go before ALDOT. COMMENTARY Troy King want to rule the AG’s kingdom again, but there is a lot for voters to remember. ˆ BUSINESS Portico, a new mixed-use development in downtown Fairhope, will consist of more than 30,000 square feet of commercial space and luxury condos. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com Ideas for cooking and preserving blueberries, plus Katie’s bourbon-infused cobbler recipe. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net 28 STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA MATTEI Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com COVER Money is pouring into Baldwin County political campaigns two weeks before the primary election. 34 BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com 44 ARTS Producer Dr. Joel Billingsley and director Ryan Nobel are finishing work on their Africatown documentary. MUSIC ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, John Mullen, Jeff Poor, Ron Sivak, Tom Ward, Evan Ware ON THE COVER: BALDWIN VOTES BY SHANE RICE POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@ lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 46 50 54 58 64 Pikkihead Band and international reggae vocalist Dubkor will showcase tracks from their latest album “Shackled & Chained” at Jamaican Vibes Saturday night. FILM Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” fell short — no pun intended — of delivering substance to the promising story of living minimally. SPORTS The National Archery in the Schools State Championship took place in Montgomery during April for students in grades 4-12 GARDENING Enrollment is open for the next class of the Mobile County Master Gardeners. STYLE Letting it all Hang Out. M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Bridge battle ALDOT’S CASE AGAINST TOLL BRIDGE TO BE HEARD BY PANEL BY JOHN MULLEN T he fight over a two-foot strip of property holding up an $87 million bridge-road bridge project has moved on to the second phase, according to a release by the owners of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge. American Roads, owner of the Baldwin County Bridge Co., which owns the toll bridge, also owns the right of way to a two-foot strip alongside the Foley Beach Express from County Road 12 to “about Cotton Creek” in South Baldwin County, according to court transcripts. The Alabama Department of Transportation is seeking to condemn part of the strip so it can build flyover bridges just south of County Road 8 to start a new road south, eventually ending up with a bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway east of the Gulf Shores airport. It was challenged in Baldwin County probate court, where Judge James Reid said ALDOT can move to the next phase of a hearing before an appointed panel. Reid’s ruling was dated May 14 but not handed down until May 21. “That ruling was not unexpected at this early stage of the probate action, where the court routinely defers to ALDOT’s representation that its requested taking is in the public interest,” American Roads CEO Neal Belitsky said. “In our view, the admissions ALDOT personnel made in the probate proceeding show that the taking is unjustified and contrary to the public interest. “American Roads/BCBC, therefore, will continue to defend itself against the government’s attempt to take its property without adhering to fundamental constitutional due-process protec- tions, including pursuing a new trial in Alabama Circuit Court after full discovery of everyone involved.” In Reid’s ruling, he appointed three commissioners “to assess the damages and compensation to which such defendants, as owners and parties holding or claiming some interest in the lands described in the application, are entitled.” Those commissioners — Sam Davis, Tim Barnhill and Tommy Harris — are the three appointed to report “amount of damages and compensation so ascertained and assessed by them as being due said owners.” ALDOT and American Roads entered negotiations in 2015 seeking a deal to turn over the toll bridge to the city of Orange Beach. Negotiations fell through because the company, as it said in the initial filing challenging the condemnation of bridge company’s land, would have meant handing over the bridge to Orange Beach “at virtually no cost.” At that point, the state began plans to build its own new road and bridge about 1.5 miles west of the Foley Beach Express bridge. Some condemnations have already been filed and settled but at least one other owner is also challenging the state’s offer on their property. The state offered less than $10,000 for the access to the bridge company’s right of way, which was considered “woefully inadequate” by American Roads officials. The company is currently negotiating with a buyer for the Foley Beach Express bridge and several other toll roads in Alabama and one in Michigan. Flyover trouble RESIDENTS NEAR BRIDGE ROAD PROJECT CRY FOUL OVER NOISE BY JOHN MULLEN O ne evening Mike Powell and his wife were relaxing on the porch before sundown and noticed something he’d never heard before. Traffic noise. This particular night it seemed louder than normal. Powell said the noise had increased steadily since the building of a new Shell station in the median of the Foley Beach Express about a half mile from his home in Craft Farms North in South Baldwin County. “It depends on which way the wind blows,” Powell said. “That particular night was really bad.” Powell decided to investigate. South of the Shell station on the west side of the Foley Beach Express he saw a trail had been cut into the woods. And it just so happened an ALDOT pickup truck was emerging from the woods that same evening. “I asked them ‘what are you doing?’” Powell said. “And they said we’re building a bridge.” That was the first time Powell or any of his neighbors had heard of a bridge coming to their neck of the woods. That project is under fire in the form of a condemnation challenge from the Baldwin County Bridge Company on a piece of its land the Alabama Department of Transportation wants for the project. The hearing in that challenge detailed the lack of studies and public meetings conducted to warrant the $87 million project as confirmed by ALDOT’s own director, John Cooper. Since that Dec. 4 meeting the bridge, Powell said, has grown from being eight feet off the ground to span some wetlands to a 28-foot flyover at the start of a new road he’s calling the 4 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Beach Expressway II. And, like the big bridge project, no one can point to studies to justify building the bridge on the north either, Powell said. “The stories keep changing,” Powell said. He and his neighbors aren’t happy about it. A trip to Mobile’s ALDOT’s office with engineers Edwin Perry and Vince Beebe in March didn’t assuage any fears he might have. “He had a map and it didn’t show where our houses were,” Powell said. “My wife, Lisa, asked him what kind of volume of traffic were they expecting. They didn’t know. I said ‘how and the heck can you put in something like this and not know what’s going on?’ They had no answers for us and we still had no answers of where our homes were going to be. “And now it was about 17 feet high for the bridge.” After more consulting and complaining from Powell — and ALDOT consulting with its legal department — Powell finally received a map of the project in relation to the houses in Craft Farms North. “And he put in there it’s going to be a 28-foot flyover now,” Powell said. No one has yet to address the noise issue either, Powell said. “Mayor [Robert] Craft said he could not do anything about the state project,” Powell said. “When we met with Edwin Perry and Vince Beebe they said it was the city pushing it. When I got on the phone with Vince Calametti he said ‘Mike, the mayor is pushing this. The mayor wants this to happen.’ No one wants to help.”

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION System shakeup AEA OPTIMISTIC ABOUT INCOMING MCPSS SUPERINTENDENT T BY JASON JOHNSON he Mobile County Public School System will be under new leadership in July, and representatives for many local teachers are hopeful changes at the top might bring attention to concerns on the ground floor. Across the state, the Alabama Education Association represents the interests of public school teachers and support staff members in a number of matters. Because of the nature of that work, AEA representatives often butt heads with school administrators. Just last year, AEA took MCPSS to court over a decision outgoing Superintendent Martha Peek Peek made to limit outside groups’ access to school campuses. AEA argued such limitations could negatively affect its ability to represent members in disputes with school administrators. Ultimately, both sides were able to find a workable solution outside the courtroom. While Peek acknowledged she’s had a few disagreements with AEA during her six-year tenure as superintendent, she said she has “great respect” for the organization overall. “With any relationship, there are some times you agree and some times you disagree, but what’s important is that, in the end, we continue to work together,” she said. “It’s a lot like marriage. Sometimes there are bumps in the road, but you work through them.” Local AEA representative Jesse McDaniel has traveled over some of those “bumps” in recent years. He’s raised many concerns to school administrators on behalf of MCPSS teachers and support staff members, often publicly. Like Peek, McDaniel said “AEA and MCPSS are just opposite sides of the same coin” and are ultimately working toward the same goal — serving teachers and their students. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 “There will always be a degree of friction, but we should not allow that fact to cloud our judgment. Public education is a pretty tough line of work in the first place,” McDaniel said. “We can either work together to improve both morale and student achievement or we can waste energy and resources fighting each other. Fortunately, we have a choice in the matter.” Though he won’t take the helm at MCPSS for a little more than a month, incoming Superintendent Chresal Threadgill recently participated in a “Q&A” session with AEA that’s featured in the organization’s summer newsletter, published earlier this week. Unlike Peek, who hasn’t been an AEA member for decades, Threadgill said he plans to maintain the membership he’s had throughout his career. When asked, he said AEA’s role in public schools should be as an advocate for members who “holistically do a great job.” The interview offered a glimpse into what Threadgill’s management style might be come July, and he didn’t make any secret of the “high expectations” he plans to bring with him. “I require all employees to give 110 percent each day while maintaining a level of integrity in all that they do,” he said. “Of course, we have those that fall short of those expectations, and when this happens I am disappointed, but, as a leader, it is my responsibility to continue growing all individuals into the productive team members needed for the success of the organization.” He addressed some key points of concern affecting local AEA members. Moving forward, McDaniel said, the organization is most interested in “reducing unnecessary paperwork and excessive testing requirements, a strict enforcement of the Student Code of Conduct and strengthening the district’s financial position without layoffs or outsourcing.” Threadgill said he wants teachers to be able to teach without “the load of cumbersome, time-consuming and unnecessary paperwork” some currently deal with. He did acknowledge that some paperwork, like that required by federal and state programs, is out of MCPSS’ hands. Threadgill also talked briefly about finances, telling AEA part of his transitional plan will include “an evaluation of all third-party vendors” to determine if maintaining them is in the best interest of MCPSS students. He also discussed salaries and how they can affect the one-month reserve fund balance MCPSS has failed to meet in recent years. The Alabama State Department of Education requires all school systems to maintain the equivalent of one month’s operating expenses. For MCPSS, that would be around $36.8 million, though the system has only managed to squirrel away about half of that. Asked how he would bridge the gap, Threadgill said MCPSS has “some obvious personnel overages” that have impacted its budget that it “must begin trimming.” It’s not the first time Threadgill has suggested personnel expenses could be reined in, and some of his efforts to do so in his current position as chief of staff may already be showing results. In February, Threadgill pitched the idea of offering a retirement incentive bonus to high-earning administrators. The $20,000 retirement bonus was extended to those making more than $75,000 a year who had at least 30 years in the system or 10 years for those 62 and older. So far, MCPSS has not revealed how many employees actually accepted the bonus, but since it was announced, seven principal vacancies have opened up and a handful of the top earners in the central office have announced their intention to retire in 2018. Asked about AEA’s first impression of Threadgill, McDaniel said it was reassuring to see an incoming superintendent acknowledge some of the concerns of local members, adding that he seems “open to working with the AEA to solve problems of mutual concern.” He said Threadgill has already met with key AEA staffers and the leadership of the local association with a focus on “building relationships and opening up lines of communication.” “Threadgill has also indicated a willingness to shake up the status quo at MCPSS central office,” McDaniel added. “So from our perspective, the transition is going well.”

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Timing is everything BALDWIN COUNTY BOAT LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT CALLED POLITICAL BY SOME BY JOHN MULLEN I s it an October surprise in May? Tony Kennon’s not so sure. “When’s the election?” Mayor Kennon asked at a May 15 Orange Beach City Council meeting. “Three weeks?” Earlier on the same day the Baldwin County Commission went into executive session and emerged to say it was filing a letter of intent to buy 40 acres to build a 12ramp boat launch within the Orange Beach city limits. The land is on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway, just west of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge. “I am curious to know right now how they can come up with $10 million when for years we’ve been trying to get them to help us with a boat launch on the south side, which is where we really need it,” Kennon said. “And we’ve never gotten any help.” Kennon said the announcement by the county on May 15 was the first time Orange Beach officials had heard of boat launch plans for the site. “The announcement of a boat launch on the north side caught all of us off guard because we knew nothing about it,” Kennon said. “No one consulted us, no one talked to us about whether it was a good idea, bad idea.” Commissioner Chris Elliott said the county has been working on the ramp for at least eight months and submitted it as a project seeking RESTORE Act money on Dec. 6. “Mayor Kennon has served on the RESTORE Council since its inception and should be intimate with every project in this portal,” Elliott said. Elliott also said the timing is because of the release of Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act money from the 8 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Department of the Interior to four Gulf states, basically royalties for offshore oil and gas well leases. Alabama’s portion of the $188 million is about $26 million. “This project has been carefully timed to coincide with the announcement of GOMESA funding availability, and because of that careful timing Baldwin County is first in line to get our share of GOMESA funding for this project’s acquisition and construction,” Elliott said. “Design work has already been completed and engineering work will begin shortly. This project is the result of long-term strategic planning by the County Commission, DCNR [state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources] and the governor’s office.” Kennon questioned that timing with the June 5 primary looming. Two of his councilmen are running against two of the sitting commissioners. Jeff Boyd is in a field of four other Republicans in the State Senate District 32 race including Elliott. Orange Beach Councilman Jerry Johnson is the only candidate facing longtime incumbent County Commissioner Skip Gruber in District 4. Both of the other county commissioners — Frank Burt in District 1 and Tucker Dorsey in District 3 — are also running for re-election. “So, there’s a letter of intent to buy the property with GOMESA money if they can get it?” Kennon asked. “Three weeks before the election? It speaks it for itself. You hate to look a gift horse in the mouth but at the same time there’s a principle here that bothers me.” The boat ramp saga in Orange Beach is a long and storied one, including an effort since the 1970s to build one east of the Caribe condos on state land. It’s been killed several times by different parties, mostly Ono Islanders who don’t want to look over Old River at a boat launch. “At that time the governor kicked it back to the County Commission, and the County Commission was split 2-2 and it died,” Kennon said. “We got absolutely no support. That’s where we need a boat ramp.” That launch would be a short ride to the mouth of Perdido Pass and the Gulf of Mexico. From the proposed site on the Intracoastal Waterway a veteran charter captain told Lagniappe it can take from 30 minutes to an hour and a half to reach the Gulf from the toll bridge area, and there are several no-wake zones along the way. County Administrator Ron Cink said the commission has been exploring options in South Baldwin for ramps for years. “Skip Gruber has been looking all over the place down there trying to find a piece of ground either on Bon Secour or anywhere down there along the Intracoastal that the county could put in a good ramp,” Cink said. “There’s been several sites that have been looked at where we just couldn’t make it fly.” Cink said the entire project would cost about $10.5 million, with land representing $6 million of that total. “The initial thought is that the state would fund it out of their GOMESA money,” Cink said of the project. The Department of the Interior distributed more than $26 million in GOMESA money to Alabama on April 2,6 with Baldwin County’s portion being about $2.4 million, Cink said. Kennon said the land was previously planned to be used for a condo complex, but that was scuttled during the recession of 2007-08. According to Baldwin County tax records, there are two parcels in the indicated area on the county’s map that are owned by Forty Seven Canal Place LLC with a Memphis address. If the purchase goes through, the county will then have to begin the permitting process through the Army Corps of Engineers. “The Corps must evaluate the application for purpose and need,” Lisa Taylor, chief public affairs officer for the Corps, wrote in an email response. “At this time, the Mobile District does not have any applications from an applicant.” Among the considerations will be the effects of an influx of 450 possible boats in the Intracoastal Waterway shipping lane and its proximity to the toll bridge. Evaluations will begin when the county starts the permitting process, Taylor wrote. “The benefit which reasonably may be expected to accrue from the proposal must be balanced against its reasonably foreseeable detriments,” Taylor wrote.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | COURTS No show MOBILE DROPS HARASSMENT CHARGE AGAINST CHIKESIA CLEMONS A BY JASON JOHNSON 10 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 ons’ offenses were written up as theft and harassment. A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department previously said the victim, who is listed a black female, told police she and Clemons began fighting after a verbal altercation. She also told the MPD Clemons stole her phone and wallet, though Clemons was only formally charged with harassment when she was arrested over the incident in February 2018. Prosecutors agreed to drop the charge after the victim, who wasn’t identified, failed to show up for court this week. Her criminal attorney, Marcus Foxx, informed Graddick that Clemons had also paid fines associated with two traffic tickets issued by MPD when she was arrested. Ahead of her June court date in Saraland, Clemons is continuing to receive support from the across the United States, including some from national figures that have also expressed outrage over how she was treated by SPD officers. Civil rights activist and television show host Rev. Al Sharpton came to Mobile to speak on behalf of the Clemons family and to raise money for her earlier this month. The march on Sunday was attended by Yandy Smith, one of the stars of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop,” as well as Tamika Mallory, who is one of the main organizers of the national Women’s March. That event, at which protesters marched for two miles to the Waffle House where Clemons was arrested, saw more than a hundred attendees and was led by attorney Benjamin Crump, who has spoken on behalf of Clemons and her family since the April 22 incident occurred. While there were some verbal confrontations with SPD supporters along the route and customers eating at the Waffle House when protesters arrived, no arrests were Photo | Lagniappe day after more than 100 people marched through the streets of Saraland in her name, Chikesia Clemons appeared before a judge in Mobile on an unrelated harassment charge from 2017. Clemons has been at the center of a national controversy after cellphone video of her arrest April 22 at a Saraland Waffle House went viral online. Her supporters say Clemons, who is black, was “manhandled” by the three white Saraland Police Department officers who arrested her. In the video, Clemons is taken to the ground, and in an ensuing scuffle with police her breasts became exposed over the top of her shirt. An officer also tells Clemons, “I’m about to break your arm” after she asks what he’s doing, which has been a point of contention among the SPD’s critics. Clemons’ family says police were called after she tried to file a corporate complaint over a disagreement about a 50-cent charge for plastic utensils, but SPD maintains Clemons and two friends were drunk and disorderly, threatened employees and refused to the leave the restaurant. They also say she was taken to the ground and became exposed because she resisted arrest. Clemons will make her first appearance in Saraland’s municipal court June 20, where she’ll face charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest stemming from the April 22 incident. Her supporters and attorneys have repeatedly demanded the charges be dropped. Earlier this week, Clemons was cleared of charges stemming from a 2017 incident in Mobile. On Monday, May 21, she appeared before Judge Charles Graddick in Mobile municipal court to face charges from a July 2017 incident at a Dauphin Street gas station. According to a police report from the incident, Clem- reported following Sunday’s event. Multiple SPD vehicles escorted protesters along their route. As others have previously, the protesters Sunday demanded Waffle House, the victim of Clemons’ alleged crimes, drop all charges against her and terminate the employees who called the police on her. They’ve demanded the SPD officers involved in her arrest be fired as well. Despite the national attention, Waffle House has stood by its employees, even as a number of unrelated events elsewhere have fueled persistent calls for a national boycott of the diner chain. The SPD has also been tight-lipped about the situation aside from a brief news conference held the day after Clemons’ arrest went viral online. No indication has been given that SPD intends to take disciplinary action against its officers, and it has so far refused to identify them publicly.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 He said, he said CANDIDATES DIFFER ON STATEMENT FROM CAMPAIGN FLYER BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Courtesy Chad Riley Photography Mark Shirey (left) and Jack Williams are competing for the Senate District 34 seat in Mobile County. 12 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 A Republican candidate for State Senate has walked back a statement made on a campaign advertisement touting support from Rusty Glover, a local candidate for lieutenant governor. A flyer distributed by Jack Williams’ campaign for Senate District 34 said Glover, who currently holds the seat, asked him to run. “I was honored when Rusty Glover asked me to run for his seat … ,” the flyer reads. Glover has publicly, as well as in an interview with Lagniappe, denied supporting Williams or his opponent Mark Shirey in the June 5 primary. “I don’t endorse, or recruit,” Glover said. “I didn’t ask him to run.” Following a candidate forum in Semmes on May 15, Williams clarified the statement and explained its genesis. He said he and Glover attend the same church and after a service, Glover told Williams he was going to seek the lieutenant governor’s office and wouldn’t run for re-election to District 34. Williams said Glover asked him if he was going to run. “He didn’t say ‘you should run,’” Williams said. Glover said he has spoken with Williams many times after church, but can’t recall ever discussing District 34. He said he may have asked Williams if the candidate was going to run for the seat. The question of Glover’s support isn’t the only issue with the campaign flyer. A claim referencing the allocation of BP money has also raised eyebrows. In the flyer, Williams touts a “shut down” of the Legislature over disputes stemming from the BP money. “I was honored to stand with our Senator Rusty Glover and shut down the Legislature until South Alabama was rightfully given our fair share of the BP money to fix our highways,” the flyer reads. Williams is referring to a 2016 filibuster where members of the Mobile and Baldwin legislative delegations made speeches in an attempt to halt business on the floor. The entire episode, which featured concerned members making alternating 10-minute speeches, lasted roughly 90 minutes, State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) said. “I don’t remember it lasting very long,” Pringle said of the filibuster. “We were getting run over. We didn’t have the votes.” The flyer seems to imply the area received its fair share of BP funds, but Williams said he doesn’t agree. “We didn’t get our fair share,” Williams said. “We got all we could.” Shirey, Williams opponent, said he would’ve done everything within his power to prevent the bulk of the funds from the oil spill restitution from going into state coffers in Montgomery. “That BP money was stolen from us,” Shirey said at the Semmes event. “We needed to fight for that money.”

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 PAC men, women LOCAL CANDIDATES SEE SUPPORT FROM MANY POLITICAL GROUPS BY DALE LIESCH A new political action committee devoted to issues affecting coastal Alabama has begun to make its mark on local races ahead of the June 5 primary election. The Coastal 150 PAC, which started in part as a response to the state’s use of money set aside from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, is looking to strengthen South Alabama’s influence in state government by supporting candidates who care about issues affecting this part of the state, Executive Director Wiley Blankenship said. “We needed to make sure candidates in southwest Alabama knew the real issues that impact us,” Blankenship said. “We’re a nonpartisan organization. We’re looking for the best man or woman [to speak to] the issues important to coastal Alabama.” Coastal PAC, as it’s known, made donations to a number of area candidates from across the political spectrum. The PAC supported incumbents Margie Wilcox, a Republican running unopposed in the primary for House District 104, and Vivian Figures, a Democrat running against challengers Victor Crawford and Michael Cooley for Senate District 33. The group also supported political veterans seeking a new office as well as some newcomers. Coastal PAC gave donations to Republican Jack Williams, who is running against Mark Shirey in Senate District 34, and Republican Stephen McNair, who is running unopposed in the primary for House District 97. The PAC has also contributed to Republican David Sessions, who is running unopposed in the primary for Senate District 35, as well as Republican Chip Brown. who is running against Matthew Bentley, Janet Brown Oglesby and Cody Dockens for House District 105. Another benefactor is Republican Willie Gray, who is running against Shane Stringer and Belinda Shoub for House District 102. Blankenship said Coastal PAC picked a candidate in every local race except House District 99, but expects to make a recommendation in that race before the general election in November. “We’re still evaluating that,” Blankenship said. “We’re researching to find the best candidate for that district. There is some thought that we wait until after the primary, when it gets whittled down.” The Coastal 150 made the decisions of who 14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 to support following a pair of forums in which candidates were asked to answer questionnaires before being invited to speak to the group, Blankenship said. The forums, held on consecutive Mondays in April, featured state House and Senate candidates. Coastal PAC is just one of many groups that have supported local candidates in 2018. A PAC made up of Alabama Power Co. employees has also been busy donating to a number of local campaigns. Beth Thomas, a local spokeswoman for Alabama Power, said the PAC is funded through voluntary contributions from company employees. A committee of employees chooses which candidates to support, she said. The bevy of candidates the Alabama Power PAC has supported so far includes both newcomers and incumbents. The PAC donated to former Mayor Sam Jones, who is running against eight other candidates for the Democratic nomination for House District 99. The PAC has also supported Gray, Brown, Williams, Figures and incumbent Adline Clarke. Clarke is facing Levi Wright Jr. in the Democratic primary for House District 97. The winner will face McNair in the general election. Alabama Voice of Teachers for Education is another group that has made an impact on local races. The PAC promotes the issue of education, according to fair campaign documents. The PAC has supported Jones, Williams, Gray and Figures and Sessions, as well as Barbara Drummond, who is running unopposed for the House District 103 seat. Alabama Commissioners United, a PAC led by Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, has a mission to improve county and local governments through the support of wellqualified state candidates. The PAC is supporting Jones, Williams, Figures and Clarke. The Alabama Hospital Association is also supporting a number of candidates on both sides of the aisle. Candidates supported by the AHA’s PAC include Jones, Williams, Clarke and Sessions. The Alabama Realtors PAC has also been a major player so far. The PAC has supported Gray, Brown, Williams, Figures, Clarke, Drummond, Sessions, Wilcox and Republican State Rep. Victor Gaston, who is running unopposed in House District 100.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 District debate DEMOCRATS RUNNING FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 99 TALK ISSUES BY DALE LIESCH C andidates for House District 99 debated gun control, Confederate monuments, schools and other issues in a wide-ranging forum at Canaan Baptist Church Thursday, May 17. The biggest division among the seven of eight candidates — former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones, attorney Gregory Harris II, former Mobile County Circuit Judge Herman Thomas, Henry Haseed, Franklin McMillion, Rico Washington Sr. and Burton LeFlore — running for the Democratic nomination for the seat came on a question about banning 18-year-olds in Alabama from purchasing long guns. Jones spoke out against “assault” weapons. Many debates on the merits of gun control revolve around so-called “assault-style” weapons. Jones told the crowd at the event hosted by the Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee that high-powered weapons are not needed for hunting. “There’s no reason to sell assault weapons,” Jones said. “The reason people buy them is to shoot people. We need a gun control law that is unparalleled to any other in the country.” As mayor, Jones said, he helped lead a crackdown on area pawn shops that illegally sold guns to teenagers. Harris jumped at the opportunity, using Jones’ example to craft his own response to the question. He said he would work to raise the age to buy long guns to 18, but offered the focus should be on getting rid of illegal weapons. “I support the Second Amendment,” Harris said. “We should go after all illegal weapons on the street. Don’t punish law-abiding citizens …” Haseeb said he felt it was important to look into the cause of gun violence in order to find a solution. “Until we get to the root and bring all of us together, we have to discuss it and find a solution that will fit us in this district,” he said. LeFlore said as a member of the Legislature he would work to find a balance between gun rights and gun control, because the state is full of “gun fanatics.” “I’m a firm believer that we, as Democrats, need to be inclusive,” he said. “Democrats are going to have to modify their stance on gun rights. Alabamians don’t want guns taken away.” McMillion, a Navy veteran, said he supports a ban on “assault” weapons or a “weapon of war.” Thomas said he prefers a common-sense approach, but agreed with Jones that there is “no legal reason to have an assault weapon.” The state should also work to address mental health and socio-economic issues, which play a role in gun violence, he said. Giving students in middle school training in conflict resolution would help solve some of the problems related to gun violence, said Washington, a Mobile County constable, although he agreed with the majority of the candidates who said there’s no reason to allow assault-style weapons. “A shotgun or a pistol is good enough,” he said. The candidates were more in line with one 16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 another when it came to doing away with a law protecting the state’s Confederate monuments. Haseeb said he would support repeal of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, calling it another “Jim Crow” law. He said that, with the bill, legislators were not listening to a large number of people in the state. “Whether you make up the majority or not, we’re not listening to you,” he said. Thomas said he would support repeal as well, saying the monuments in question should be in a museum, but not on public streets and in public parks. McMillion agreed. “Monuments are history and history is another man’s truth,” McMillion said. Harris simply said the “law is bad” and “needs to go.” Democrats did not have the votes to stop the law from moving forward, Jones said. “It’s ill-advised and never should have been passed,” he said. “Every legislator on this side of the aisle voted against it.” For LeFlore, the bill brings up the issue of legislative priorities. He joined the rest of the panel in being a solid supporter of repeal. “Too many represent slavery, too many represent Jim Crow,” LeFlore said of the monuments. “I would repeal it.” Like LeFlore, Washington said there should be bigger issues for the Legislature than monuments. He said legislators should be more concerned with spreading prosperity throughout the state. To better serve students in the district, the candidates offered a list of ideas for the state’s education system. “We need to change the language so we don’t call children a failure,” Harris said. “That’s the last thing a child needs to hear.” In addition to making sure students and teachers have the resources they need, Harris said an expansion of activities and groups outside school would also help youth stay on target. Calling himself the “candidate for change,” Haseeb said funding would need to be increased. “If we want more, we have to demand more,” Haseeb said. “We need a candidate for change who’s going to work for the betterment of all people.” For Jones, it comes down to a lack of resources, a lack of teachers in a number of schools and a lack of parental involvement. LeFlore said the state should treat its education system like many treat football at The University of Alabama. “We need to take as much pride in education as the state does in football,” he said. He also said more funding of pre-kindergarten programs would help students get off to a good start. McMillion said there is inequity in schools throughout the state in the way funding is doled out. “If we don’t change the way money flows, the results will be the same,” he said. Thomas said the state should do a better job of addressing the concerns of teachers and parents. Washington suggested setting up a commission to study the whole system.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Race for the robes GOP PRIMARY TO DECIDE SEVERAL STATEWIDE JUDICIAL SEATS T BY JASON JOHNSON here could be a few new faces among the state’s highest-ranking jurists next year following eight contested races for judicial seats on Alabama’s appellate courts — including a few candidates with ties to coastal Alabama. The most prominent position up for grabs is chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama. Associate Justice Lyn Stuart was appointed in an interim capacity by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2016 after Roy Moore was suspended by the Judicial Inquiry Commission. Ivey removed the interim designation last year and now Stuart is running her first race for the seat atop Alabama’s Unified Judicial System against Democratic challenger Robert S. Vance and one of her colleagues on the Alabama Supreme Court, Republican Justice Tom Parker. Stuart previously served as an assistant attorney general under former Attorney General Charles Graddick and was also an assistant district attorney in Baldwin County, where she has been elected both a district and a circuit judge. Stuart was elected to the supreme court in 2000 and has been re-elected two times since. In the June 5 GOP primary she’ll face a challenge from Parker, who also served as an assistant attorney general under former attorneys general Jeff Sessions and Bill Pryor. He later served as the general counsel for the state court system and as a legal adviser to the chief justice. Parker was also the founding executive director of what ultimately became the Alabama Policy Institute, an influential conservative “nonprofit research and educational organization.” The only Democrat in the race is Jefferson County Circuit Judge Robert Vance Jr., whose father — U.S. District Judge Robert Vance Sr. — was killed by a 1989 package bomb sent to his home by Walter Moody. Alabama executed Moody in April. Vance has served on the bench in Jefferson County since 2002. Prior, he practiced law with the Birminghambased firm of Johnston, Barton, Proctor, & Powell and also clerked for a time under Judge Tom McGee on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He nearly won the chief justice seat in 2012 but narrowly lost to Moore, a Republican, with just over 48 percent of the vote. However, Vance entered that race much later than Moore and only did so because Democratic candidate Harry Lyon was disqualified. Including the chief justice, there are nine places on the state supreme court — each selected through at-large, statewide elections and serving six-year terms. While four justices are up for re-election this year, only two face opposition. Supreme Court of Alabama, Place 1 Brad Mendheim was appointed as a justice by Ivey at 18 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 the beginning of 2018, and he’ll have to defeat Republican challengers Debra Jones and Sarah Stewart on June 5 to hold the seat. Mendheim spent eight years as a district judge in Houston and Henry counties and nine years as a circuit judge after serving as an assistant DA in the same district. He also has a history of special judicial appointments and has presided over cases in more than 40 Alabama counties. Jones has served as a circuit judge in Calhoun and Cleburne counties since 2011. She previously spent four years prosecuting crimes in the same area as an assistant DA for the 7th Circuit. Jones was in private practice for 16 years and co-founded the Calhoun Cleburne Children’s Advocacy Center. Stewart has been a circuit judge in Mobile County since 2006. Originally from Arkansas, she received her law degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and practiced as an associate member of two Mobile law firms from 1992 until establishing her own firm in 1996. There are no Democratic candidates in the race for the Place 1 seat. Place 2, Place 3 Tommy Bryan served as a staff attorney for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and as an assistant attorney general before being elected to the court of civil appeals in 2004. He won his seat on the state supreme court in 2012 and is running unopposed for a second term in Place 2. William Sellers also faces no opposition in his first race for the Place 3 seat he was appointed to in 2017. Sellers practiced law in Montgomery for nearly three decades prior to the appointment, where he focused on taxation, business organizations and finance. Place 4 James Allen Main did not seek re-election for his Place 4 seat and Republicans will have to choose between GOP candidates John Bahakel and Jay Mitchell next month, with the winner set to run against Democrat Donna Smalley in the general election. Bahakel has worked as an attorney in Birmingham for 35 years. According to his campaign website, Bahakel has experience as “a judge pro tem, arbitrator, mediator, hearing officer, corporate counsel, private practice attorney and a law clerk.” He ran an unsuccessful campaign for an Alabama House seat in the Birmingham area in 2014. Mitchell is a partner with Maynard, Cooper and Gale law firm in Birmingham. A Homewood native, Mitchell received a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham-Southern College, where he played as a forward on the 1995 NAIA championship basketball team. Smalley has no opposition in the Democratic primary, but will make her third attempt to represent the party in a state election in 10 years in November. A member of the Alabama State Democratic Executive Committee, Smalley maintains a private legal practice in the Jasper area. Court of Civil Appeals, Place 1 With Mobilian Craig Pittman not seeking re-election, the Place 1 seat on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals will be up for grabs in next month’s GOP primary. No Democrats are running for any of the open places on the courts of civil or criminal appeals. Christy Edwards is currently a judge for Alabama’s Tax Court and has served in various legal positions within the Alabama Revenue Department. Throughout her career, Edwards says she’s focused on the state’s “complex and often confusing tax laws.” Peyton Thetford, a former Jefferson County circuit judge, focused on civil litigation in his years of private practice and claims to have “tried over 80 civil jury trials during the past 30 years.” Michelle Thomason is currently the presiding district judge in Baldwin County, a position she’s held since 2006. Before that, she was a partner in the Daphne-based law firm of Pearson, Cummins & Hart, where she primarily practiced family law. Place 2 Incumbent Terri Willingham Thomas was the first female District Judge in Cullman County and spent 10 years on the bench until she was elected to the Court of Civil Appeals in 2006. She’ll face challenger Chad Hanson, a private attorney who co-founded the firm Seal Hanson LLC. Place 3 Terry Moore faces no opposition in his run for a fourth term on the court of civil appeals. He previously worked as an attorney in Mobile and founded the firm Austill, Lewis, Pipkin and Moore. He was in private practice until his first election in 2006. Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1 None of the candidates up for re-election on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has filed paperwork to do so, and seven candidates are eager to take up those spots. Richard Minor is currently the St. Clair County DA and was previously an assistant attorney general in the violent crimes division under Sessions and Pryor. Minor also served as a special prosecutor for the state during the investigation of Alabama’s two-year college system. His primary opponent, Riggs Walker, has served as a deputy DA in Jefferson County since 1999. Place 2 Rich Anderson began his legal career as a clerk for Alabama Supreme Court Justice Gorman Houston and has served as an appellate prosecutor in the capital litigation division of the AG’s office for more than a decade. Chris McCool has served as a municipal court judge in multiple cities and is currently the DA overseeing Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties. Dennis E. O’Dell is currently a Circuit Court judge in Madison County, where he has experience as a District Court judge as well. In addition to his time on the bench, O’Dell has practiced law in the Huntsville area for more than 28 years. Place 3 Pelham attorney Donna Beaulieu has 32 years of experience in the legal field and more than 20 as a practicing attorney. She also successfully represented herself in a lawsuit over the city of Alabaster’s sign ordinance that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. J. William Cole worked in private practice before serving as a municipal court judge in the city of Morris from 2001 to 2005. He served as Circuit Court judge in Jefferson County from 2002 until losing a bid for re-election in 2012. However, Cole was appointed to fill a vacancy on the same judicial circuit by former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2013 and won re-election in 2014.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES King wants to reign over AG’s office again ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BUT, LIKE THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING THAT IT IS, THE ROBERT BENTLEY SCANDAL APPEARS TO HAVE OPENED THE DOOR FOR KING TO TRY TO SCURRY BACK ONTO THE COUNTERTOP, I MEAN STAGE.” 20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 breathe with Marshall and King going at it. If you’d asked me eight years ago whether Troy King had any political viability going forward, I would said he had more viability as a country music star. These days he’s the one laughing even as he plots a duet with George Jones. One thing this state desperately needs is an attorney general actually focused on the job. For at least the past 12 years the position has been held by someone who sees the next governor or U.S. Senator in the mirror every morning when he shaves, or perhaps the next Johnny Cash. Our AGs tend to spend most of their time signing on to high-profile briefs about gay marriage, gun control, abortion, opioids and gambling. King did that and also managed to fit in time fighting the scourge of adult sex toys, bludgeoning gambling interests opposed to the gamblers giving him money and getting cozy with Alabama Power. Perhaps the biggest problem in Alabama politics is the total lack of fear office holders have of facing repercussions for unethical/illegal activity. I can count on one or two fingers the amount of times over the past dozen or so years we’ve seen the AG’s office start a big political corruption case in our neck of the woods. Typically it appears the farther away from Montgomery, the less likely it is the AG’s office is going to come knocking. If Alabama voters really are nostalgic for the Troy King days, I’d recommend packing up the “personal massagers” and breaking out the Johnny Cash instead of voting for him. The old times he would bring definitely should be forgotten. THEGADFLY the sitting incumbent! Eight years later and suddenly Alabama voters are nostalgic for the Troy King era? The old times being forgotten right now include rampant accusations of kickbacks and misuse of his office to help friends and punish enemies. King actually used his prosecutorial powers to try sending one of his own investigators to jail because the guy wouldn’t dish dirt on a political adversary or lie to help prosecute another King target. If justice were actually doled out as deserved, King would have been sent to the slammer for that move alone. In the months leading up to King’s loss to Big Luther, word slipped out that he was under federal investigation regarding the running of his office. Nothing ever came of that, but I have little doubt the only thing that kept Troy King from being indicted was losing the election and becoming essentially not worth the trouble. But here’s a prime example of what happens when you don’t stomp a roach when you get a chance — next thing you know he’ll be dancing on top of the rest of that Hot Pocket you left out to finish before bed. We have to give King some credit for being brave or deluded enough to seek public office again after his flameout eight years ago. It was aided by some truly ridiculous and embarrassing recordings of him singing with the no doubt gratefully deceased Johnny Cash. The Man in Black was posthumously forced to duet with the musically challenged AG, and the recording was cruelly released on Al Gore’s World Wide Web. You’d think that memory alone would be enough to sour Alabama voters. And just as he was leaving office, King also faced a barrage of unsubstantiated sexual rumors. I mention that simply to say he left office in a mushroom cloud of bad publicity and rejection by the electorate. But, like the gift that keeps on giving that it is, the Robert Bentley scandal appears to have opened the door for King to try to scurry back onto the countertop, I mean stage. And that’s because sitting AG Steve Marshall is rightfully seen as having been a tool in the Luv Guv’s bag of tricks to escape office without any real prosecution. The voters have already shown disdain for those involved in Bentley’s slick departure from the governor’s mansion by delivering Big Luther the electoral defeat he so richly deserved. And it’s not hard to imagine Marshall falling on the same sword. Marshall was appointed by Bentley, and he turned around and appointed Ellen Brooks to investigate our most amorous governor. Of course the result of that was Brooks coming back and saying Bentley did bad things, but an absence of law kept her from indicting him. Neat trick. She’d already done the same a few years ago when asked to look into the activities of former Gov. Bob Riley and then Speaker of the House and future criminal Mike Hubbard. Strange how sometimes there aren’t enough laws to nail the powerful, but the rest of us are pretty well covered. But I digress. So the incumbent has Bentley goo all over him, which presents an opportunity for King to crawl out of his own slime pit and try to take back the office he already disgraced. There appear to be some qualified candidates left, but the question is whether there’s enough air in the room for them to Cartoon/Laura Mattei S ome songwriter once opined of the South, “Old times there are not forgotten. Look away, look away.” While it’s doubtful the “old times” mentioned directly addressed Alabamians’ love of delivering political CPR to the most rigor mortised of candidates, the lyrics apply nicely to options in the fast-approaching attorney general’s primary election. And frankly, looking away makes perfect sense too if the train wreck that looks to be coming actually takes place. Just turn your head toward Georgia or Mississippi and wait until the screeching metal, explosions and death wails stop. Then you’ll have your next Alabama Attorney General. As I wrote last week in discussing the governor’s race, we appear ready to repeat dumb mistakes of the past. And when you stop to examine the AG’s race, that dumbness may be amped up to truly amazing levels. Consider, for instance, that polls suggest former AG Troy King is actually leading the race to secure the Republican nomination and possibly win back a job he performed so poorly he should have been sued for malpractice. In fact, King was such a lousy AG that he was pounded in his re-election primary by the greasy Luther Strange, gathering just 40 percent of the vote as COMING THIS SUMMER!! “TUNNEL” — YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T DRIVE!

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Time for something new ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week, former State Rep. Patricia Todd, the state’s first openly gay legislator, suggested Gov. Kay Ivey was gay in the following Tweet: “Will someone out her for God’s sake … I have heard for years that she is gay and moved her girlfriend out of her house when she became Gov. I am sick of closeted elected officials.” This, of course, caused quite a stir. To say the least. Todd was responding to a spat between Ivey and “evangelist” candidate Scott Dawson. Dawson went around the state criticizing Ivey for allowing ADECA funds to go to an LGBTQ-friendly organization in Huntsville. Ivey fired back saying the funds were federally mandated and allocated before her time — but added she obviously did not agree with “the agenda or values” of the agency. So Todd tweeted her now-infamous response. And then Ivey’s campaign vehemently denied it, said it was politically motivated and called it a “disgusting lie.” Dawson’s campaign was then accused of orchestrating all of this, in an attempt to fuel the rumors Todd spoke of, an allegation he denies. Like sands through the hourglass, these are the Days of Our Alabama Lives. A state so racy all of our gubernatorial sexual scandals or even rumored scandals involve septuagenarians. So hot! I have never heard this about the governor. And I really don’t care what she or any of our elected officials do in the privacy of their own bedrooms as long as they don’t use taxpayer money to cover up their affairs (a la Bentley) or put themselves in a position to be blackmailed. Obviously, if Todd’s allegation about Ivey were true, she would open herself up to the latter. But no one has offered up a shred of evidence supporting this, so I will take the governor at her word. The only “disgusting” thing about this was Ivey’s “disgusting” use of adjectives. Just “lie” would have been sufficient. I don’t care how you define marriage, we don’t call our fellow human beings “disgusting,” which is what she essentially did. Can I get an amen?!?! But even before Dawson’s attacks, Todd’s tweet or Ivey’s denials, we already knew what we needed to know about Dawson and Ivey. Neither should be governor of this great state and it has nothing to do with this ridiculousness. Dawson is an “evangelist” clearly more interested in divisive identity politics. I love my church, but I don’t want my preacher going to negotiate deals with international automakers and aerospace companies. Sorry. Furthermore, one of Dawson’s biggest endorsements comes from Birmingham radio personalities “Rick and Bubba.” Does anyone give a flying flip who these two clowns endorse? For anything? I don’t know, maybe they do in Birmingham. But certainly not here. And after watching “Rick” exploit what 22 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 should have been a very private, family matter with his own bisexual daughter last year in a very public, very gross way (presumably for ratings), he and his ilk (Dawson) are the only ones I find “disgusting.” I don’t care how you define marriage, you should never do that to your own child. Disgusting, indeed. Can I get an amen?!?! Ivey, who my husband keeps saying looks just like his Granny (Shocking! She looks just like everyone’s granny!) hasn’t really brought any new ideas to the table. Plus, it makes me absolutely crazy she won’t participate in a debate. Perhaps most egregiously, she also said she believed Roy Moore’s accusers, but that she would still vote for him. Say whaaaaat? So you believed he touched at 14-year-old girl inappropriately, but still wanted him to be our next senator? Um, OK. It would have been better if she would have just called the women flat-out liars. I truly want to believe she was just trying to walk the political party line, and she didn’t really mean that. But even if that was the case, what an extremely clumsy way to walk said line. To say the least! Especially for the second female governor in Alabama history. How inspiring to the young women of our state! Does anyone else find that disgusting? Yeah, #MeToo! Ivey has also taken credit for things she clearly had no part in, and her only argument seems to be that she isn’t Robert Bentley. I’ll give her that. But she also claims she has cleaned things up. How exactly? I’m pretty sure she was lieutenant governor when Bentley was up there making plans to move Wanda’s desk. Where was she then? Many in the political chattering class refer to the “Bentley stain” (which, ironically, sounds like a condition our former disgraced, dermatologist governor could treat with some sort of prescription salve). Specifically, I have heard that referenced about Attorney General Steve Marshall, an incumbent who is surprisingly down in the latest polls. These chattering insiders attribute the poll numbers to his appointment by the “Luv Guv.” Just ask Luther Strange about that Bentley stain. But I don’t really understand how Ivey has escaped from this dreaded mark too. She should be crying “Out, out damn spot!” like the rest of them. We have some very good, dynamic, energetic, qualified candidates on both sides of the aisle for governor, all of whom are delightfully stain free. I have been quite impressed with Republicans Bill Hightower and Tommy Battle and Democrats Walt Maddox and Sue Bell Cobb. Todd’s tweet was totally inappropriate any which way you tweet it. But what I hope it did do was bring attention to the fact Dawson is what he is. And Ivey isn’t really the graft-cleansing, job-producing rock star of Alabama politics she claims to be. We can do better. It’s time for bold, new leadership in Montgomery. Can I get an amen?!?!

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Media ridicules Brooks for sea level theory BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM E verybody knows global warming is real. It’s indisputable. All the scientists say it is real. But you don’t even need scientists. Even a third-grade science student can conclude that more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere means a warmer planet. That’s just a scientific fact. Therefore, a warming planet means melting ice. And anyone who has watched ice cubes melt in a glass can draw a comparison to glaciers melting into the ocean and conclude that sea levels will rise. Rising sea levels mean a threat to coastlines, and 29 percent of the country’s population lives paign donation from big oil or some nefarious interest he needs for his re-election bid. He only won re-election in 2016 by a 2-to-1 margin. Perhaps he is shooting for 3-to-1 this time and requires ExxonMobil in his back pocket. He’s either not smart, or he’s on the take. The pseudo-intellectuals occupying Alabama’s fourth estate have decided that he’s just not that smart. It must have been a freak miracle that Brooks graduated from Duke University in three years with a double major in political science and economics, with highest honors in economics. And throw in a law degree from The University of Alabama. Like rocks falling in the ocean and cause rising water levels or something. IF AT ANY TIME DURING THIS He’s almost certainly no match for AL.com’s John Archibald. FASHIONABLE GLOBAL WARMArchibald, with scientific credentials obtained from The ING SCARE OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS University of Alabama’s journalPOLAR ICE HAS INCREASED (AND THERE IS ism school and the School of Hard Knocks working as a stuntman at DATA TO BE HAD DURING THIS TIME), WHY an Orlando theme park, dismisses the theory Brooks posited as barely HAVEN’T THE SEA LEVELS FALLEN? worthy of ridicule. AHH, NONE OF THAT MATTERS. “Rocks. Into the sea. Like we just put too much ice in our tea,” Archibald waxed poetically in a near a coast. column as only a Pulitzer Prize-winner can. “It Panic! But wait — what if … would have been comical if it had come from a Last week, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsmiddle school science fair, but it didn’t. It came ville dared to offer another possible cause for sea from a guy on a committee making decisions levels to rise. He didn’t deny that sea levels were for the most powerful country on earth about the rising. He suggested that a shrinking land mass future of the planet.” deposited into the oceans through silt and erosion Oh. The. Humanity. This one member among could be responsible for a rising sea level. 435 other members of one-half of one of the “Every time you have that soil or rock or three branches of the federal government of the whatever it is that is deposited into the seas, most powerful country on earth is not toeing that forces the sea levels to rise, because now the line on the theory of anthropogenic climate you have less space in those oceans, because change. the bottom is moving up,” Brooks said during a Start building the ark now. The planet is House Science, Space and Technology Commit- doomed. tee hearing. Mobile’s own J.D. Crowe, one of ArThat seems like a plausible theory. Instead chibald’s colleagues at the state’s largest conof an ice cube melting into a glass of water and sortium of three-day-a-week print newspapers, causing a water level to rise, dropping a rock or also vented his disgust of Brooks by drawing empty sugar packets into a glass of water could the congressman’s head as a box of rocks and also cause the water level to rise. To what extent asking if Brooks were dumber or smarter than this phenomenon is occurring on the planet, it a box of rocks. would be hard to say. Salty. If you piled up silt from every river that It’s not clear what the end goal is here for flows into the ocean (and that is a lot of rivers), these two and the other brilliant minds that and all of the water displaced by rock — from practice the sacred art of journalism with scorn molten lava to landslides, and maybe even a few and ridicule of Brooks on social media. man-made islands in the South China Sea — the Is there the hope that Brooks will be shamed laws of physics require some amount of water by the scholarly giants, recant his prior statebe displaced. ments and call for a carbon tax on the House If at any time during this fashionable global floor next week? Is it to rally for the global warming scare over the last 20 years polar ice warming cause and urge the ignorant Alabamhas increased (and there is data to be had during ians in Alabama’s fifth congressional district this time), why haven’t the sea levels fallen? that voted for this nincompoop the first time to Ahh, none of that matters. What matters is turn against him? some hick congressman from Alabammer said The correct answer to both of those questhrowing rocks in the water is causing sea levels tions is no. They’re just writing for each other to rise. and to show even though they’re in Alabama, Bless his heart. He can’t help it. He just the outside world needs to know they are the doesn’t understand science. exceptions in this backward place that have an Maybe he’s just acting dumb. Or how about appreciation of “science.” he’s motivated by a life-changing $1,000 camThat seems helpful. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL New commercial space opening in downtown Fairhope BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S ervis1st Bank has leased 2,335 square feet of commercial space in phase one of Portico, a new mixeduse development to be located in Fairhope at 561 Fairhope Ave. Jeff Barnes, broker with Stirling Properties, handled the lease transaction and is representing the developer on the commercial space to be located in the new project. Within walking distance of restaurants, boutiques, parks and services, Portico will eventually consist of more than 30,000 square feet of commercial space as well as luxury residential condominiums, according to Barnes. Construction of phase one is currently underway. • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. recently assumed management responsibilities for a historic multi-use downtown property, St. Emanuel Place, located at the corner of Dauphin and St. Emanuel streets on Bienville Square. The site consists of 11 loft-style apartments, each with wood floors, exposed beams and brick walls, and two commercial suites on the street level. Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union anchors the property on one corner. The buildings, one dating to the 1880s, were completely overhauled in 2007 with all new building systems and have recently undergone minor renovations and updates. Currently three of the loft units are available, with floor plans ranging from 750 to 835 square feet and monthly rental ranging from $975 to $1,250. Each unit includes a private garage parking spot within the building and a storage unit. “This property is located in the heart of downtown Mobile and offers the benefits of downtown with the charm of a historic structure, complete with modern conveniences. No two units are the same,” Golden said. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. along with Keith Vaughan of KV Properties recently assisted in the sale of Executive Motorcoach Storage to local investors. Located at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Rabbit Creek Drive, the 49-unit, 37,500-square-foot property specializes in highend boat and RV storage. The property is secured with a keypad-controlled electronic gate and each 15-foot-by-50-foot unit is climate controlled, has an automatic 14-feet-high door and is sprinkled for fire protection. Hamilton & Co. and KV Properties will jointly handle the leasing and management. • Matt Cummings with Cummings & Associates Inc. reported the lease of the old Ashley Furniture store at 314 S. University Blvd. Lagniappe Home Store has leased the 42,545-square-foot retail space, located near the corner of University and Airport boulevards. The company is a furniture store that also sells home accessories. It is slated to open by late summer 2018. Cummings also recently reported the lease of some 1,200 square feet of confectionary space at Blakeley Square in Spanish Fort to Honeybun Donuts. In addition to doughnuts, kolaches will be offered. The store plans to open in late summer. • SBA Network Services LLC is leasing 2,220 square feet of office space at 10105 Montlimar Drive, Suite C, in Mobile. Justin Toomey, broker associate with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant. Janet Keene with Bender Real Estate Group worked for the landlord. • Maura and Kevin Coley recently signed a long-term lease at the Staples Retail Center, located at 1802 U.S. Route 98 in Daphne to open a local We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym. The gym will offer specially designed sensory equipment to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play, according to the company’s website. It is slated to open early fall of this year. Niki Coker and Jay Roberds of NAI Mobile handled the lease transaction. • Burton Property Group recently broke ground on phases four and five of Foley/Riviera Square on 22 acres off U.S. Route 59 in Foley. Publix, Marshalls, Homegoods, Ulta, Five Below and Tuesday Morning will be new additions, joining other retailers such as Academy, PetSmart and Ross Dress For Less. The new phases will bring an additional 122,000 square feet to the site and create an expected 250-plus jobs. “This development would not have been possible without the collective efforts of everyone involved,” Philip Burton, president of Burton Property Group, said. Phase four and five retailers are slated to open in spring/summer 2019. In addition, enhancement of surrounding roads, entrances and exits are included in the overall site development. Small shop spaces are still available. Burton Property Group announces new partnership Mobile-based Burton Property Group (BPG) recently announced the recapitalization of its firm with a new institutional partnership with North Carolina-based SilverCap Partners. The move is anticipated to strengthen the firm and broaden its real estate portfolio, per a news release. “The partnership with SilverCap marks a new chapter for our company,” BPG President and CEO Philip Burton said. “It not only increases our ability to tackle major real estate projects, but also represents a secure path forward for the company and its investors.” SilverCap’s additional funding brings BPG’s total investment dollars to more than $125 million, which will be used to take on new projects such as the $23 million expansion of BPG’s Foley Square Shopping Center in Foley. In addition to BPG’s current list of projects, there is also an estimated $100 million in planned development, which BPG forecasts to be executed within the next two to three years. BPG, founded in 2012, is a private regional commercial real estate investment, development and management firm. The company can trace its capitalization back over a century to the Mobile-based Smith’s Bakery and its sale, which successfully financed more family-owned real estate investments such as the Silver Sands Retail Outlet in Destin, Florida. From an initial investment outlay of $15 million, BPG has grown to manage a portfolio of $200 million in retail development covering the Southeast. The portfolio includes Springhill Village, Crestview Corners, Schillinger Town Center, Westwood Plaza, BB&T Financial Plaza, Jubilee Square, Foley Square and McKenzie Village. SilverCap Partners is a real estate private equity firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, focuses on investments in the southeastern U.S. The firm’s expertise crosses multiple property sectors with a predominant focus on office, retail, industrial and residential investments.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

CUISINE | THE DISH Blueberries, modern temptation of sweetness BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET This gal adds bourbon to pancakes. If, say, religious reasons may have you unsteady at the thought of this as an ingredient, then by all means omit it. But remember, kids: Elijah Craig was a Baptist preacher and is considered by some to be the inventor of the spirit. I’ll stand by her side. Just a splash or two never hurt anyone. I don’t think it’s the bourbon that makes this a gateway dessert — it’s the blueberries. KATIE’S BLUEBERRY COBBLER Filling: 6 cups fresh blueberries 1 cup sugar 1 tablespoons lemon zest 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 teaspoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon butter 2 tablespoons bourbon Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Toss to coat. Pour berry mixture into an ungreased pie pan, preferably ceramic. Dot with butter and sprinkle bourbon over mixture. For this recipe we used Maker’s Mark. I prefer it for baking as it has hints of vanilla and a pretty smooth finish. It’s my middle-of-the-road whiskey, and it’s perfect when you need something not too polarizing. Topping: Photo | Depositphotos.com There’s no better use for fresh blueberries than cobblers, muffins and pancakes, but they can also be used in sauces, smoothies and parfaits. I often forget how much I love a blueberry until the season gets here. The sweet but tart little orb is underappreciated by my family, as well as underestimated as a clothing dye by my young ones. Though we seldom have been without, thanks to keeping a few in the freezer, I admit we don’t celebrate them much until the first bucket is plucked from the bush. It was about three years ago that I moved into this house and inherited a pair of bushes mature enough to yield a decent crop. If I can keep the birds away there are plenty for pancakes all year long, but when that initial fresh picking occurs on an almost-summer day, I vow to do more than set aside simple cereal toppings and smoothie ingredients. This year I hope to make it count. And why shouldn’t I? I have this large supply of blueberries waiting to be eaten. It’d be a shame to let them go to waste. They usually ripen about mid-June, an easy time to remember because they’re always full on Lucas’ June 10 birthday, but I guess due to the early warmth we picked a bucketful this past Sunday and a few handfuls two weeks before. If these little bushes keep producing I’m going to have to find new uses for them. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 I’m not worried, though. Having a gal who is a very good cook comes in handy. Katie has the neo-hippie thing going for her, where she likes to do it all from scratch. That includes baking, a skill at which I do not profess to excel. I just don’t have the interest in making cakes and cookies as much as the next guy. The dessert routine seems to need a little more patience than I can spare after a long, hard day of teaching students. I much prefer the skillet, grill or gumbo pot duties. The boys tend to help in the kitchen and bounce back and forth between assisting me and her, depending on who is performing the most interesting/least dangerous task, but when Katie said she was going to make a cobbler we all gladly got out of the way. We knew, no matter what, it was going to be good, it was going to have her own touch even if it was a recipe found on the internet. We also knew she wouldn’t cut corners. This was our Sunday evening dessert after a huge barbecue, and despite being miserably stuffed I couldn’t stop at the “only one bite” I promised myself when dessert hit the table. It’s a bit sour from the lemons, sweet from the super-sweet blueberries (add more sugar if yours aren’t very sweet) and has a little extra interesting flavor from the bourbon she added. 1 ½ cups flour 3 tablespoons sugar 1½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 8 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into pieces ½ cup sour cream Combine dry ingredients. Using your fingertips, incorporate butter, working it in until you have clumps the size of gravel. It’s like you’re making drop biscuits. Carefully stir in the sour cream. That’s the only liquid used in the topping. Keep kneading until you have a “biscuit dough” consistency. Face it, you really are making a topsyturvy blueberry biscuit. If you’re lazy you could probably buy canned biscuits and tear them apart, but we aren’t cutting corners. Cover the filling evenly with spoonfuls of the homemade dough. Bake in a preheated 375 F. oven for 45 minutes, until the topping reaches a deep golden brown. Don’t allow the 8-year-old to dig in until it’s properly cooled. Lava mouth is dangerous. Celebrate the blueberry. Make a reduction sauce for grilled chicken. Use them for yogurt parfaits with good granola. Freeze them for a quick snack, but be sure you wash them and allow them to dry completely before you stuff them into zip-close bags or you’ll find yourself pulling one giant blueberry from your icebox. High in antioxidants, full of flavor, easily grown and compatible with most anything, the blueberry is one powerful fruit, er, berry. Whatever. Get yourself a bush or two and follow this recipe or find an attractive gal to cook for you. The apple is a longstanding symbol of temptation in paradise, but do you remember the downfall of Violet Beauregarde? In the end, it was the blueberry.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BIG WHITE WINGS ($) 405 S Wilson Ave. • Prichard• 301-7880 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 378-8378 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 CARPE DIEM ($) DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 12 N Royal St • 415-1700 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) 2159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) BREAKFAST, HOT LUNCH & GREAT DESSERTS 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 DEW DROP INN ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 5701 Old Shell Rd Ste 100 • 442-4846 29160 US Hwy 98 • Daphne •621-2228 E WING HOUSE ($) 1956 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 15 N Conception St. • 378-9377 FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 3694 Airport Blvd • 342-2352 5300-C Halls Mill Rd • 660-0995 3075 Government Blvd B105 • 461-6080 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 6890 US-90 #6 • Daphne • 625-8723 9912 Dimitrios Blvd • Daphne • 626-7827 113 S Greeno Rd • Fairhope • 990-3970 MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 6860 US-90 • Daphne • 626-4278 NOURISH CAFE ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) FOOSACKLY’S ($) FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 FIVE ($$) NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • Daphne • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 S Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-4334 JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6882 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) HOME COOKING 4054 Government Blvd. • 665-4547 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 3226 Dauphin St. • 471-2590 LODA BIER GARTEN ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 MAMA’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 MARS HILL CAFE ($) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 219-7086 920 Industrial Pkwy • Saraland • 378-5314 30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St/RSA Building • 444-0200 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 TP CROCKMIERS ($) GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) PANINI PETE’S ($) PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 R BISTRO ($-$$) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. • 602-1973 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 432-8000 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) JAMAICAN VIBE ($) CORNER 251 ($-$$) SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. • Daphne • 222-4120 320 Eastern Shore Shopping Center •Fairhope • 929-0055 3055 A Dauphin St. • 479-3200 HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 HOOTERS ($) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-1689 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 7450 Airport Blvd. A • 634-3454 570 Schillinger Rd. • 634-3454 29740 Urgent Care Dr.• 626-1160 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 WILD WING STATION ($) 1500 Government St. • 287-1526 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) 85 N. Bancroft St. • Fairhope • 990.8883 YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • Fairhope •990-6192 ‘CUE KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 4715 Airport Blvd/Regency Square • 304-1155 MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) GREAT & QUICK. 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 460-9191 LAUNCH ($-$$) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) TAZIKI’S ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 NOJA ($$-$$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 2058 Airport Blvd • 476-0516 MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 9 Du Rhu Dr Suite 300 • 378-2678 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 FAR EASTERN FARE ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd. D• 473-0007 AROY THAI ($$) 966 Government St.• 408-9001 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE & SUSHI BAR ($$) TRADITIONAL JAPANESE WITH HIBACHI GRILLS 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) 2904 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 BAY BARBECUE ($) VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) COTTON STATE BBQ ($) TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CHARM THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR ($-$$) DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CHINA DOLL SEAFOOD RESTAURANT($) ROLY POLY ($) ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) ROYAL KNIGHT ($) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 1539 US-98 • Daphne • 517-3963 SIMPLY SWEET ($) CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE 3211 Moffett Rd • 473-4739 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 BBQ AND MORE 6882 US-90 G2/Jubilee Square •Daphne• 210-2151 1390 W D6 Tingle Circle East/McGowin Park• 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. E100/Westwood Plaza • 380-8957 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd./Ambassador Plaza• 633-9077 BENJAS ($) THAI & SUSHI 5369 US-90 • 661-5100 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 CHEF 181 ($) ASIAN FUSION RESTAURANT 10179 Eastern Shore D • Spanish Fort • 621-2104 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) A LITTLE VINO FUJI SAN ($) MEAT BOSS ($) WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 HALAL CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 BARBEQUE & MUSIC 4672 Airport Blvd. • 410-6377 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 3385 Schillinger Rd N #1 • 410-7428 6423 Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-7427 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) DOMKE MARKET FOOD PAK INTERNATIONAL FOODS POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) 2370 Hillcrest Rd.• 380-6062 ICHIBAN ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 RED OR WHITE KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) THE CHEESE COTTAGE ($$) DROP DEAD GOURMET ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIQUID SUSHI LOUNGE ($$) THE BLIND MULE ($) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 SOUTHERN NAPA RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) AT FLY CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 SPECIALTY GROCER/DELI 650 St. Louis St. • 251-308-8488 DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 THE GALLEY ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 THE HARBERDASHER ($) 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 BAY GOURMET ($$) BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 3964 Government Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 2601 S McKenzie St •Foley • 943-4648

SHO GUN ($$) JAPANESE ENTREES, SUSHI & HIBACHI TABLES 7038 Airport Blvd • 304-0021 STIX ($$) 10240 Eastern Shore Blvd • 621-9088 SUSHI 9 THAI & JAPANESE ($$) 720 Schillinger Rd • 607-7073 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) TASTE OF THAI ($$) SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318 TEAK HOUSE LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 9091 US-90 • Irvington • 957-1414 1703 US-98 • Daphne • (251) 625-8680 WASABI SUSHI ($$) THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd • 725-6078 UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FROM THE DEPTHS 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/ MUDBUGS DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 • 479-0123 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 805 S Mobile St • Fairhope • 929-2322 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 MUG SHOTS ($$) BAR & GRILL 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 OLD 27 GRILL ($) BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Alabama 181 • Fairhope• 281-2663 LUCKY IRISH PUB ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($) WINGS, BURGERS & OTHER AMERICAN CHOW 104 N Section St • Fairhope • 929-2219 WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 3992 Government • 287-2345 7820 Moffett Rd. • Semmes • 586-8473 2370 Hillcrest Rd • 661-4003 3764 Airport Blvd • 338-9903 705 Highway 43 • Saraland •308-2929 27955 US 98 • Daphne • 621-8666 PAPA’S PLACE ($$) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 BAUMHOWER’S ($) GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 36 Hillcrest Rd • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 25755 Perdido Beach Blvd •Orange Beach • 981-3041 ISLAND WING CO ($) EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 3947 AL-59 Suite 100 • Gulf Shores • 970-1337 GRIMALDI’S ($) 3299 Bel Air Mall B1 • 476-2063 GUIDO’S RESTAURANT ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 SEMMES HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 MARCO’S PIZZA ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 625-6550 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 2303 S McKenzie St •Foley • 970-1414 MIRKO ($$) PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 POOR MEXICAN ($) VIA EMILIA ($$) OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 US-90 • 661-5509 3172 International Dr. • 476-9967 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE BEAU RIVAGE: 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 BR PRIME ($$-$$$) FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU PALACE CASINO: 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN TREASURE BAY: 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 BLU ($) STALLA ($$) ITALIAN COOKING WIND CREEK CASINO: BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT FIRE ($$-$$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD AND 40+ BEERS EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA 615 Dauphin St • 308-2655 HARRAH’S GULF COAST: EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SCARLET PEARL: 9380 Central Avenue D’Iberville • 800266-5772 CHEF WENDY’S BAKING ($-$$) MADE-TO-ORDER FESTIVE TREATS AND SPECIALTY CAKES. UNDER THE OAK CAFE ($-$$) CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN CASUAL CUISINE WITH OVER 100 OPTIONS. 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 WATERFRONT BUFFET ($$-$$$) MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) CHOPSTX NOODLE BAR ($-$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS 5713 Old Shell Rd.• 338-9697 FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 THE BLIND TIGER ($-$$) HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) SEAFOOD JIA ($-$$) SATISFACTION ($-$$) FUZZY’S TACO SHOP ($) BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) CQ ($$-$$$) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8619 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 COAST SEAFOOD & BREW ($-$$) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) FUEGO ($-$$) CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU ISLAND VIEW: THE DEN ($-$$) AMAZING ARRAY OF MOUTH-WATERING FOOD. 29669 Alabama 181 • Spanish Fort • (251) 625-3300 EL PAPI ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) THE BUFFET ($-$$) DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) EL MARIACHI ($) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) C&G GRILLE ($) HARD ROCK CASINO: DON CARLOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT ($) THIRTY-TWO ($$$) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 TERRACE CAFE ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 IP CASINO: 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 3206 Joe Treadwell Dr • 378-2444 6880 US-90/Jubilee Square • Daphne • 625-4695 QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 TAQUERIA CANCUN ($) MAMA MIA! GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 LOS ARCOS ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 RAVENITE ($) ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 2453 Old Shell Rd • 479-3278 AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) 1715 Main St. (Next to Manci’s) Daphne. • 264-2520 LA COCINA ($) ROOSTER’S ($) BUSTER’S BRICK OVEN ($-$$) IS THE GAME ON? UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1530 Battleship Pkwy • 626-6710 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 Navco Rd.• 479-0066 ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 • Spanish Fort• 375-0076 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2200 MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) NAVCO PIZZA ($$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) MANCIS ($) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET quality food and simple unique cocktails SOUPS, SALADS, FRESH SEAFOOD, AND MORE VIETNAMESE SANDWICHES, PHO, AND APPETIZERS. SCARLET’S STEAKS & SEAFOOD ($$$) SAVORY STEAKS AND SEAFOOD BUTLER’S BAR & LOUNGE ($$) EXTRAORDINARY DRINK MENU, COCKTAILS M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Goat Island Brewing, Cullman’s pride BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Facebook Goat Island’s Duck River Dunkle (pictured) won a People’s Choice Award at Southern Napa’s recent 99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn event. C ullman’s Goat Island Brewing was founded in 2015 by four friends who had been dabbling in homebrewing, even creating some styles for a local brewpub, and eventually decided to open their own brewery. In a short period, Goat Island has established itself as one of the most respected breweries in Alabama, garnering numerous awards, including top honors at the recent 99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn festival at Southern Napa in Daphne. WORD OF MOUTH Memorial Day indoors? Grab a Party Grill! BY ANDY MACDONALD May is National Barbecue Month, kicking off a long (perhaps perpetual?) grilling season in South Alabama, but it appears as though Memorial Day could be a wet one this year. You can’t go without grilling on that blessed day, can you? One solution is the sensation sweeping Europe and now the United States. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you the Party Grill. Think of the fondue parties of the 1970s, bell-bottomed friends and neighbors crowded around a pot of oil, dunking meat and veggies with little skewers, all sharing the goal of not scorching each other or burning down the house. The Party Grill is reminis- Goat Island took home the awards for best brewery and best beer in Daphne, for its Duck River Dunkle, a Bavarian-style dark lager (which also tied for the top spot in the People’s Choice Award, with Fairhope’s fantastic Kingslayer Stout, a beer for those who don’t mess around). The dunkle is both flavorful, with excellent malt tones, and very smooth — described as a “summer drinking dark beer” by Mike Mullaney, one of Goat Island’s founders. It is excellent and I recommend you give it a cent of the same idea, with an electric grill top and underside cheese broiler suited to comfortably service four to six people (eight if you’re skinny) as a next-generation indoor tabletop grill. I am not too keen on gadget appliances that take up precious counter/cabinet space, but the Party Grill may cause me to bend a little with its relatively small footprint, double-decker grilling top and broiling underside, as well as suggestive name. The nonstick coated aluminum trays can work as a flattop for pancakes or as a grill for burgers, steaks and veggies. Most importantly, the breakdown makes cleanup a breeze. A cool $99 gets you the base unit, two reversible grill tops, eight broiling trays for cheese and sauces, and eight plastic scrapers. Check out the video at www.partygrill.com. Bell bottoms not included. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 try — if you can find one! Mullaney said Cullman is a city originally founded by Germans, so a number of their beers are based on traditional German styles, including Peace, Love & Hippieweizen and The Colonel’s Fest Bier, which was awarded a bronze medal in the Malty Euro Lagers category at the 2017 Alabama Craft Beer Competition. Goat Island’s Richer Pils, which is available in cans in our area (I found some at my local Piggly Wiggly), won a gold medal in the Lighter Side category at the Alabama Craft Beer Festival, where it also was awarded second place overall. As they did in Daphne, Fairhope Brewing and Goat Island squared off in Birmingham’s Slice Pizza Alabama Craft Beer March Madness competition earlier this year, in a contest that pitted 16 of the state’s best beers in a bracketed tournament. Beers advanced in the tournament based on the most basic criteria of all — sales — with Goose Island’s Blood Orange Berliner Weisse nosing out Fairhope’s Greeno IPA in the final for the title. Goat Island’s beers are currently only available in Alabama, although there are plans to eventually expand into the Florida Panhandle. In addition to the pils, its Sipsey River Red is also available in cans and a number of its styles can be found on tap in our area. I recently had a pint of its (very hoppy) Big Bridge IPA at The District Hall in Fairhope. If you are in Cullman, Goat Island’s taproom is open Monday to Saturday from 2-10 p.m., with music on Friday and Saturday nights. I hope to make a visit, as I’ve become quite a fan of their offerings. Try them out of you get a chance. Closer to home, there are two events in our area of interest to craft beer lovers. First, on Thursday, May 24, from 5-8 p.m. at the LoDa Wintzell’s, Broussard, Louisiana’s Parish Brewing Co. will be introducing its Envie Pale Ale into the Mobile market. Across the bay, on Saturday, May 26, Fairhope Brewing will release its new Hop the Bay IPA in honor of Mobile Baykeeper’s 21st birthday. To help support Baykeeper’s mission of protecting the Mobile Bay watershed, $2 from every pint sold on Saturday (and a percentage of later sales) will be donated to the organization. After all, you can’t have good beer without clean water, so go out and enjoy some great beer for a great organization. Southern National holds wine dinner Ready yourself for a private dining experience this Friday, May 25, as Southern National’s Executive Chef Duane Nutter prepares a tasting menu paired with Vision Cellar wines. Winemaker and owner of Vision Cellars Mac MacDonald (no relation that we know of), known as the “Prince of Pinot Noir,” will be teaming up with Will Jones, Southern National beverage director, to present select wines for this special dinner in the dining room. Expect a rosé of pinot noir, three more different pinot noir varieties and a blanc gris next to Nutter’s always aggressively creative menu. Price is $125 per person including tax and gratuity, and gives you the chance to mix and mingle with the winemaker and the chef. The restaurant will be closed to the public during this event and reopen Saturday, May 26. Visit www.southernnational.com for more information and tickets, or call 251308-2387. Chaleur opens on Dauphin Chaleur Method Brew and Espresso has finally opened the doors of its new location at 1714 Dauphin St. in the old Mobile Popcorn building. The opening event this past Friday, May 18, was well attended and marks the beginning of an expansion and partnership with an in-house baker. Formerly at the corner of Airport and Glenwood, Chaleur made the move shortly after its one-year anniversary. Check out its website to receive email notifications at chaleur.coffee. Recycle!

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

COVER STORY Half-million dollars contributed to Senate District 32 campaign BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR N owhere in South Alabama are campaign conMontgomery] will be a most crucial vote. We need to tributions flooding in more than in Baldwin send people up there who can build consensus and comCounty, where rapid growth and a booming mand respect and get Baldwin County what it deserves.” tourism industry have fostered consequential Boyd said he’s been instrumental in securing roadpolitical races for both the County Commission and the widening and paving projects, the dredging of Perdido State Legislature. Pass, establishing a “Leave Only Footprints” beach While voters countywide can cast ballots for all four campaign and extending the recreational red snapper seats on the County Commission, the candidates for Senfishing season. ate District 32 and House District 64 will only appear on Chris Elliott has represented the Eastern Shore on ballots in the precincts within those districts. the Baldwin County Commission since 2014. He is a More than $583,000 has been funneled into the race principal or partner in three eponymous, family-owned for Senate District 32, where the resignation of Senate businesses focused on real estate development, construcFinance and Taxation General Fund Committee Chairtion and disaster recovery. man Trip Pittman will leave Baldwin County with one Elliott has reported $248,725 in campaign contribufewer senior voice in Montgomery, in a particularly vital tions to the Secretary of State’s office since June 2017, role. Pittman, who was first elected to the seat in 2007, which were largely individuals until political action comalso sat on eight other legislative mittees began contributing in April. committees. “The support from the comThe district includes all of the munity has been outstanding both Eastern Shore and South Baldfinancially and at their front door,” win County, along with Magnolia Elliott said of his campaign. “I have Springs, Perdido Beach, Elberta, been completely humbled at the WHILE VOTERS COUNTYFoley, Summerdale, Silverhill and response I’ve gotten going door-toportions of Loxley. door across the district over the last WIDE CAN CAST BALLOTS Four Republican candidates are two months.” vying for the seat in the primary Elliott also emphasized the FOR ALL FOUR SEATS ON election June 5; the winner will importance of fair representation in THE COUNTY COMMISSION, Montgomery. face Democrat Jason Fisher in the November general election. “Baldwin County raises a lot of THE CANDIDATES FOR Jeff Boyd is a two-term Orange money for the state of Alabama with Beach city councilman and also our tourism. We generate by far the SENATE DISTRICT 32 AND serves on the Orange Beach Medilargest amount of tourism income. HOUSE DISTRICT 64 WILL cal Authority. Professionally, he is Montgomery wants us to bring in a specialist in infection-prevention more money but we are going to ONLY APPEAR ON BALLOTS technologies with the Steris Corp. need to demand that Montgomery who said he decided to pursue the start picking up a little more of the IN THE PRECINCTS WITHIN Senate seat after building relationexpenses, including more frequent THOSE DISTRICTS. ships in Montgomery and Washingroad work, infrastructure repair and ton, D.C., for several projects in the improvements to our amenities that Orange Beach area. are being used up by the tourist “My support has been incredible,” he said. “We coming to Alabama.” have more than 45 volunteers making phone calls, door In regard to the PAC money, Elliott said his chalknocking … almost all my contributions are personal, lengers were given the same opportunities to support the individual contributions in the $5 to $20 range. I have related associations and organizations, but “I am honored been offered PAC money but I’ve declined it.” that they chose to support me over the other candidates Boyd has reported $98,100 in contributions to the in this race.” Secretary of State’s office. Speaking specifically of the local political action “For me this campaign is all about growth … people committees, Elliott said, “In almost every instance they are scared to death of growth so we have to manage it interviewed at least three and in some all four candibetter,” he said. “We’re losing a third of the Senate and dates and they can tell you why they chose me in almost a third of the House in this election and who we send [to every instance. I can tell you I was surprised because in 34 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 some instances I refused to make commitments and I know that some of my answers were not what they wanted to hear, and yet they ended up choosing to support me anyway, which I take as a huge compliment.” David Northcutt is a dentist who along with his wife, Dr. Tracy Northcutt, has opened dental practices in Daphne, Bay Minette, Semmes and two in the Birmingham area, together employing about 12 doctors and 120 employees. “I’m the only one running who is not a politician,” he said. “The heart of the campaign is we’re trying to fight for the citizens of Baldwin County. Between Mobile and Baldwin counties we have around 10 percent of the population but we’re approaching nearly 30 percent of the revenue generated for the entire state … Baldwin in particular is paying way more than its fair share. I’ll be fighting to keep those resources in Baldwin County … we don’t need to be continuing to fund the rest of the state.” Northcutt suggested a combination of budget reform, tax reform and spending cutbacks. He has reported $207,970 in contributions to the Secretary of State’s office, with “the vast majority coming from Mobile and Baldwin counties,” he said. Bill Roberts is a retired human resources professional who served a single term in the state House of Representatives, from 2010-2014. A resident of Foley, Roberts has reported $29,057 in contributions to the Secretary of State’s office. Unavailable for an interview prior to press time, Roberts’ campaign website lists infrastructure, the promotion of tourism, government reform and education as priorities. Baldwin County Commission Elliott’s absence from the Baldwin County Commission would pave the way for either John Lake or Joe Davis to win the Republican primary election and face Democrat Amber Smith in November’s general election. Lake was on the Daphne City Council for 24 years before running for mayor in 2016, when he lost to appointed incumbent Dane Haygood. Davis, who moved to Daphne in 2006, was appointed to the City Council after mayor Bailey Yelding’s death in 2013. Davis briefly resigned from the council in 2015 because of “political” fallout related to the initial rejection of a technology park development in Daphne, but he was duly elected to the council in 2016. “I’m running for the job itself, not against or a part of some point of view,” Davis said this week. “I’m just getting out there and telling my story and letting people know I’m looking at the challenges we have and know we have an opportunity to improve the status quo.” He defended his brief resignation from the City Council as an act to “draw attention to the political nature and hypocrisy” of the council’s vote. When it came before the council a second time two years later, the DISC technology park was unanimously approved. “It was corporate welfare,” Lake said of DISC, which he voted against at the time. He later left the Daphne City Council to run a mayoral campaign, which was unsuccessful. “What I’ve been hearing on the road for years are people are concerned about the growth and how it is being managed and they are tired of it,” Lake said. “Developers have been allowed for years to build and build and build and the residents are on the hook for nearly all improvements to infrastructure … Citizens have to pay for it when we’re not the ones who are creating the problem.” The County Commission race is less attractive to donors, but money is still being spent. Lake has reported roughly $12,500 to the Secretary of State’s office compared to Davis’ $22,500.

COVER STORY District 3 incumbent Tucker Dorsey has reported $84,170 in contributions. He faces primary challenges from Will McDaniel and Billie Jo Underwood, who have reported contributions totaling $358 and $40,216, respectively. In District 1, longtime commissioner Frank Burt is seeking re-election to his ninth term on the commission, having served every term since the 1988 election. Burt has served on numerous boards and panels during his 29 years of service. Running against him is Jeb Ball, who served in the Baldwin COunty District Attorney’s office from 1998-2007. He later founded Baldwin Substance Abuse Services Inc., a company certified by the Administrative Office of Courts to provide court-ordered Level 1, Level 2 and educational classes involving drug- or alcohol-related crimes. In District 4, Orange Beach Councilman Jerry Johnson is seeking to beat three-term incumbent Skip Gruber. Financial reports and additional news stories and profiles of the candidates are available on lagniappemobile.com/series/election-2018. Baker, Smith square off for BaldwinEscambia seat BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Alabama District 66 State Rep. Alan Baker has no opposition in the June 5 Republican primary but will seek a fourth term against a sitting Atmore councilwoman to retain his seat. “I am a retired educator after serving as a classroom history teacher in public schools for 27 years,” Baker said, “I have lived in District 66 for over 50 years, which includes both Escambia and Baldwin counties.” The Baldwin County portion of the district runs along the state line from U.S. Route 98 to the corner of the Escambia boundary and takes in a part of western Escambia. Democrat Susan Smith, a registered nurse and Atmore city councilwoman, will be on the ballot as a Democrat trying to unseat Baker in the November general election. She lost a bid for an Alabama state senate seat in 2014 but says she benefited from entering that race. “I feel I won so much more than I lost,” Smith said. “I gained many friends and relationships, learned many valuable lessons and know that many people regardless of race, party affiliation, or sex want the very same things.” She’s trying again because she thinks people want to have leaders they can trust and believes Alabama has lacked that in recent years. “My goal is to move Alabama, especially Baldwin and Escambia counties, forward,” she said. “I believe people of Alabama deserve officials they can trust. Three of our top officials were removed or asked to leave office. I believe the people want the same things I do. I know they want someone who will not only represent them but stay in touch with them and be held accountable to them.” Baker said in his three terms he has represented the interests of District 66 well in Montgomery. “I am running for re-election to continue my active conservative representation for all citizens of District 66 in being that strong voice in Montgomery,” Baker said. The burgeoning growth all over Baldwin affects every aspect of life, Baker said, and he believes handling and managing that growth can benefit his district. “My current and continued focus if reelected will be on economic development, workforce development and education,” Baker said. “The greatest challenge for District 66 will be improving our infrastructure across the district which, consequently, would benefit and attract economic development as well as benefit the citizens.” If there is a waiting workforce for new companies, Smith said, the growth and expansion will be smoother. “It’s not enough to bring jobs or businesses to our area without first providing them with workforce-ready people,” Smith said. “Having trained people in place saves time and money. Many times, it is a deciding factor that brings them to our area. We must find out what their needs are and be willing to help provide them. The outcome will benefit the employer, employee and the communities.” The best place to begin growing that workforce, Smith said, is in the schools. “My priorities are providing the best education possible to our students while making sure our teachers are given the best equipment and resources available,” Smith said. “Making sure the teacher is taken care of when it comes time for raises — and not politicians or administrators.” M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

36 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. NIGHTLIFE BEST ALL AROUND BAR A B C D E F Alchemy Tavern Callaghan’s O’Daly’s Pour Baby The Brickyard The Haberdasher BEST BARTENDER A Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern/Alchemy B Cary Scott, Gabriel’s C Pero Bringhurst, The Dublin D Randy Jennings, Sidecar Lounge E Rickey Havens, Pour Baby F Roy Clark, The Haberdasher BEST BARTENDERESS A Courtney Anthony, Butch Cassidy’s Cafe B Jana Padgett Dunn, Brickyard C Shannon Frodge, Boondocks D Susan Richardson, Pelican Pub E Tasha Tupa, The Haberdasher F Tyger Kunz, Hayley’s HOTTEST BARTENDER A Derek Dunn, Boo Radley’s B Hunter Vanderlinde, The Brickyard C Jay LeBlanc, Sunset Pointe D Rickey Slayton, B-Bob’s E Ricky Havens, Pour Baby F Sergio Muris, Alchemy Tavern HOTTEST BARTENDERESS A Carrie Manning, Beef O’Brady’s B Chasity Varner, Ashland Midtown Pub C Crystal Dees D Jana Padgett Dunn, Brickyard E Leann Neilson F Stevi Lynn Hanenkrat, Champy’s Fried Chicken - Daphne BEST NEW BAR A B C D E F Baumhower’s Victory Grille SanBar Courtyard Serda Brewing The Dublin Waves DI Wet Willie’s BEST DIVE BAR A B C D E F Hayley’s Papa Buddha’s Patches The Garage Top of the Bay Veet’s BEST E-SHO BAR A B C D E F Manci’s Antique McSharry’s Plow Pour Nelson’s Tongue & Groove Top of the Bay BEST WEMO BAR A B C D E F Boondocks Bubble Lounge Cockeyed Charlie’s Key West Lounge Pour Baby The Dublin BEST MIMO BAR Ashland Midtown Pub Butch Cassidy’s Lucky Irish Pub Mellow Mushroom Airport E Red or White F Silver Horse Pub A B C D BEST LODA BAR A B C D E F Kazoola LoDa Bier Garten O’Daly’s OK Bike Shop The Blind Mule The Haberdasher BEST SOMO BAR A B C D E F Dority’s Bar & Grill Islanders Pelican Pub River Shack Waves DI Zebra Club BEST WINE BAR A B C D E F Domke Market Firehouse Le Bouchon Pour Baby Red or White Southern Napa BEST FANCY DRINK BAR A B C D E F Flybar Royal Street Tavern Ruth’s Chris Sidecar Lounge The Haberdasher Tongue & Groove Drinkery BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR A B C D E F Butch Cassidy’s Cafe Dauphin’s Flip Side Sunset Pointe The Brickyard The Garage BEST E-SHO HAPPY HOUR A B C D E F California Dreaming District Hall Flybar McSharry’s Sunset Pointe Top of the Bay BEST SPORTS BAR A All Sports Bar and Billiards B Baumhower’s Victory Grille C Buffalo Wild Wings D Draft Picks E Heroes Sports Bar & Grille F Touchdown Tavern BEST WATERFRONT BAR A B C D E F Bluegill Flora-Bama Pelican Pub Pirate’s Cove Sunset Pointe The River Shack BAR WHERE YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO GET LUCKY A B C D E F B-Bob’s Hayley’s McSharry’s Midnight Rodeo O’Daly’s Saddle Up Saloon BEST PLACE TO SHAKE YOUR BOOTY A B C D E F B-Bob’s Boo Radley’s Boulevard Kazoola Midnight Rodeo Saddle Up Saloon BEST GAY BAR A B C D B-Bob’s Flip Side Gabriel’s Midtown Pub FAVORITE CRAFT BEER A Abita Purple Haze B Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA C Fat Tire D Goose Island IPA E Lagunitas Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale F Sweetwater 420 FAVORITE IMPORT BEER A B C D E F Corona Dos Equis Guinness Newcastle Pilsner Urquell Stella Artois FAVORITE DOMESTIC BEER A B C D E F Bud Light Budweiser Coors Light Mich Ultra Miller Lite Samuel Adams BEST SPECIALTY COCKTAIL BEST OVERALL STYLIST – BALDWIN A Cool as a Cucumber Sunset Pointe B Dragon’s Eye - Flybar C Easy Tiger - Haberdasher D La Primavera - Haberdasher E Paloma - El Papi F Swampwater - Felix’s A Brandi Hoover - Sanctuary Salon B Chandise Hampton - The March Hare C Cherry Wiggins - Fireflies Salon D Kayla Smith - Sanctuary Salon E Kristen Watler - Salon Royale F Tami Williams - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio BEST BAR TRIVIA Blind Mule Fairhope Brewing Fuzzy’s Taco Mellow Mushroom Airport E Moe’s BBQ F Serda A B C D BEST LOCALLY BREWED BEER BEST GENTLEMAN’S CLUB A Big Beach Brewing Satsumo Wit B Fairhope Brewing Judge Roy Bean Coffee Stout C Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA D Haint Blue IPA E Serda Brewing Clear Prop F Serda Brewing Tidewater A B C D BAR WITH BEST TAP BEER SELECTION A B C D E F Buffalo Wild Wings Draft Picks Island Wing LoDa Bier Garten Mellow Mushroom Montego’s FAVORITE CASINO A Beau Rivage B Hard Rock C Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino D IP Casino E Palace Casino F Scarlet Pearl BEST MARGARITA A B C D E F Café del Rio Dauphin St. Taqueria El Papi Fuego Hacienda San Miguel Sunset Pointe BEST BLOODY MARY A B C D E F Blind Mule Brick and Spoon Kitchen on George Moe’s BBQ Pelican Pub Wintzell’s Candy Store Cookies N Cream Diamonds Lionz Den SHOPPING & SERVICES BEST SALON – MOBILE A B C D E F Genesis Hair Salon Harlow Inspire Salon & Gallery Salon DMH Salon West 5400 Studio PH BEST SALON- BALDWIN A B C D E F Fireflies Salon Hair-Do Salon Salon Royale Sanctuary Salon Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio The March Hare BEST OVERALL STYLIST – MOBILE A Jennifer Freeman - Salon DMH B Julie Burrus - Inspire Salon & Gallery C Lydia Belle Sexton Identity Salon D Phrankey Lowery - Studio PH E Vanna Uptagraft - All About You F Whitney Vittor - Salon West 5400 BEST COLORIST A Jennifer Freeman - Salon DMH B Julie Rhames - Harlow C Lauren Holmquist D Tami Williams - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio E Taylor Jane Westwood Inspire F Vanna Uptagraft - All About You SCISSOR WIZARD (BEST HAIRCUT-TER) A Brandi Hoover - Sanctuary Salon B Caitlin Trehern - Salon 8:31 C Chandise Hampton - The March Hare D Jakob Dozen - Studio PH E Julie Burrus - Inspire Salon & Gallery F Laura Vendetti - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio BEST BARBER A B C D E F Gentlemen’s Barbershop Hillcrest Barbers Johnny Sullivan Mayo’s Barber Shop Mike’s Barber Shop Tillman’s Barber Shop BEST MAKEUP ARTIST A B C D E F Alexis Ruby Ashley West Cassidy Hester Kelsey Copeland Fields Kendall Smith Megan Layton BEST HOOHA WAXER A Anna Bishop - LA Bikini B Crystal Quattrone - Primp C Elizabeth Spence - Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio D Jill McKinley - Revive Skin and Body E Jitka Boyd - Salon Royale F Karen Vogtner - Nouveau on Dauphin M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST PLACE TO GET MANI/PEDI A B C D E F J&T Nails Lilly’s Royal Day Spa Tami’s Mask & Mirror Studio Venetian Nails Vivian’s E Dr. Morgan Ashurst - Alabama Medical Group F Dr. Susan Sweeney Greater Mobile Urgent Care MOBILE BAY’S BEST SPECIALIST (MD) A Crystal Quattrone- Primp B Hanna Hogle - Sunrise Dermatology C Jade Kittrell - MPRSD D Karen Vogtner - Nouveau on Dauphin E Kayla Mitchell - Dr. Kimberly Donnellan - Skin & Laser Specialists F Kim Graves - at Lyons Elite Med Spa A Dr. Adam Handwerger The Orthopedic Group, P.C. B Dr. James West, III - - The Orthopedic Group, P.C. C Dr. Ronald O’Gorman - O’Gorman Vein and Vascular D Dr. Steven G. Alsip - Alabama Medical Group E Dr. Thomas Barbour, III - The Orthopedic Group, P.C. F Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology, P.C. BEST DAY SPA BEST HOOHA DOCTOR A Battle House Spa B Greater Mobile Laser & Aesthetic Center C LumaLife Therapy & Wellness Spa D Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center E MedSpa at the Park F Nouveau on Dauphin A Dr. Danilo Herrera- Bay Area Physicians for Women B Dr. Glenn Gallaspy III Azalea City Physicians for Women C Dr. Helen Rogers - Bay Area Physicians for Women D Dr. Lauren Lambrecht Azalea City Physicians for Women E Dr. Patton Morrison Barton - Mobile Bay OBGYN Center F Dr. Quin Bixler - Mobile Bay OBGYN Center BEST ESTHETICIAN BEST TANNING SALON A B C D E F Brush of Bronze LA Bikini Southern Glow Sunkissed Spray Tans Tiffany Tans Tuscan Sun BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST A Hannah Boltz - Therapeutic Arts Massage & Bodywork B Jessi Coors, LMT C Kathryn Mixson - Mountain Massage & Day Spa D Kelsea Tupa - Epione Massage & Bodywork E Massage Envy F Roderick Gibbs - Dynamic Orthopedic Massage Therapy MOBILE BAY’S BEST DOCTOR A Dr. Charla Evans - Infirmary Health Diagnostic Medical Clinic B Dr. Clare Carney - Alabama Medical Group C Dr. Gamil Dawood - Hillcrest Urgent Care D Dr. John T. Houston - IMC Family Medical of Mobile West BEST DERMATOLOGIST A Dr. Amy Morris, Center for Dermatology B Dr. Harold Hawkins, The Dermatology Center C Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, MPRSD D Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology E Dr. Scott Freeman, Sunrise Dermatology F Dr. Scott VanLoock, Mobile Dermatology BEST WEIGHT LOSS DOC A Dr. Amy Armstrong, La Bella RX B Dr. James Q. Jardine, Medi Weightloss C Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics & Weightloss D Dr. Michelle Jackson, Slim & Trim E Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me F Dr. William Urquhart, Medi Weightloss BEST “DOC IN THE BOX” CLINIC A Compass Urgent Care B Eastern Shore Urgent Care C Greater Mobile Urgent Care D Hillcrest Urgent Care E Southern Rapid Care F Urgent Care by the Bay BEST BACK CRACKER (CHIROPRACTOR) A Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery Associates B Dr. Christopher Park, The Park Clinic C Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery D Dr. Kitti Outlaw - Outlaw Plastic Surgery E Dr. Randy Proffitt - Randy Profitt MD F Dr. William Burden, Destin Plastic Surgery A Advanced Spine & Therapy B Corsentino Chiropractic Clinic C Dr. Cevin Cormier, Cormier Chiropractic & Physical Therapy D Dr. Ken Bishop, Tillman’s Corner Chiropractic Clinic E Dr. Spencer Callahan, Bayview Optimal Performance F Family Chiropractic & Health Center BEST FACELIFT DOC BEST DENTIST A Dr. Christopher Park, The Park Clinic B Dr. Henry Barber, Martin Center C Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Plastic Surgery D Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, Skin & Laser Specialists E Dr. Michael B. Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center F Dr. Stephen Martin, Martin Center A B C D E BEST BOOB DOC 38 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Dr. David Salter Dr. Kristopher Portacci Grelot Dental Knollwood Dental Group Maitre & Crabtree Dental Group F Noblet Family Dental BEST FITNESS FACILITY A Hillcrest Fit Body Boot Camp B C D E F JH Crossfit Mission Fitness Orangetheory Fitness ProHealth Springhill Fitbody Bootcamp BEST PERSONAL TRAINER A Emily Powell, ProHealth B Jessica Callahan, Mission Fitness C John Burgard, Relentless PT D John Seddon, Life Plus Personal Fitness Training E Josh Foster, Josh The Trainer F Victor Fischer BEST VETERINARIAN A Dr. Christopher Boudreau, Boudreau Veterinary Hospital B Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital C Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Animal Hospital D Dr. Roxy Leslie, Village Animal Clinic E Mitchell Animal Clinic F Rehm Animal Clinic BEST PET GROOMER A B C D E F Addicted to Dogs Adorable Do’s Jeremy Henderson Lola Bell’s Paws on Pinehill Paws to Pamper BEST FLORIST A B C D E F All A Bloom Bay Flowers Belle Bouquet Lush Home and Garden Rose Bud Flowers & Gifts Wildflower Floral Design BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/ STUDIO A Abigail Wellinghurst Photography B Evan Davis Photography C K Rae D Melinda Mercer Photography E Shane Rice Photography F Toni Riales BEST YOGA STUDIO A B C D E F Above and Beyond Glow Yoga Sterling Hot Yoga Sway Synergy Thrive Yoga & Massage BEST CARWASH/DETAIL A Alabama Auto Clean B Bebo’s C Bumper 2 Bumper Auto Detailing D Down South Detail E Rich’s F Ultra Car Wash BEST LAWYER IF YOUR SPOUSE IS A HO (DIVORCE) A B C D E F Alison Herlihy Jerry Pilgrim Josh Boone Karol Kemp Molly Sullivan Stephen Johnson BEST LAWYER TO KEEP YOU OUT OF PRISON (CRIMINAL) A B C D E F Chase Barber Dennis Knizley Grant Gibson Jeff Deen Tom Walsh Walter Gewin BEST LAWYER TO SUE THE PANTS OFF SOMEONE (TRIAL) C D E F Donna Gatlin - State Farm Julie Henson - Alfa Patrick Collins - Farmers Rachael Kidd - State Farm BEST MORTGAGE BROKER/FIRM A Bay Mortgage B Embrace Home Loans C Jeanine Fowler, DSLD Mortgage D Magnolia Mortgage E Mortgage Team 1 F New Horizons Credit Union BEST INVESTMENT BANKER/FINANCIAL PLANNER A Billy Williams, Williams Financial Group B Carl Dekle, Plan Sponsor Consultants C Chase Robinson, Northwestern Mutual D Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates, Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. E Keith Woodham, Edward Jones F Ryan Mahtani, BB&T Investments BEST CAR DEALERSHIP A Clay Massey & Associates B Cunningham Bounds C David J. Maloney D Eiland & Ritchie E Greene & Phillips F Moore Law Firm A B C D E BEST REAL ESTATE FIRM BEST CPA A B C D E F Bellator Courtney & Morris Diamond Properties LLB&B Roberts Brothers Stirling Properties Bay Chevrolet Eastern Shore Toyota McConnell Automotive MCD Motors Palmer’s Toyota Superstore F UJ Chevrolet A B C D E F BJ Gilbert Gina McKellar Karen Simmons Rita Byers Robinson Tax Service Ted Crabtree BEST REALTOR BEST LANDSCAPER A Andrew Dickman - Stirling Properties B Brandon Norstedt - Better Homes & Gardens C Chris Clarke - Roberts Brothers D James Henderson - Bellator E Laurye Brunson - Roberts Brothers F Team A & C - Diamond Properties A B C D E BEST INSURANCE AGENT OR AGENCY A Allison Horner - State Farm B Cory Luckie - C.A.Luckie Insurance A Bloom Garden Center Bay Landscaping Cotton State Services Krob Landscape, Inc Southern Landscape Solutions F Weatherford’s Fountain & Lawn BEST CONTRACTOR/ HOMEBUILDER A All Weather Roof & Construction B Batten Builders C Bo Wilder Contracting D GLH Homebuilders E Lipford Construction F Truland Homes

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER A B C D E F Allyn Cameron Augusta Tapia Caitlyn Waite Lindsey Feenker Pat O’ Neal Randi Wilson BEST HARDWARE STORE A Andrews Ace Hardware B Blankenship’s Universal Supply C Dawes Hardware D Eastern Shore Ace E Smith Hardware F Springhill Ace BEST PEST CONTROL A B C D E F Aegis Pest Control Arrow Cook’s Knockout Pest & Termite Semmes Pest Control Terminator Pest Control BEST CLOTHING CONSIGNMENT STORE A B C D E F Back on the Rack Hertha’s Plato’s Closet Rave Reviews Revolution Resale Second Edition Boutique BEST DEPARTMENT STORE A B C D E F Belk Dillard’s JC Penney Kohl’s Steinmart TJ Maxx BEST PLACE TO GET MARDI GRAS ATTIRE A B C D E F Fancy That Bridal Francia’s Formal Affair JoVi’s Bridal & Formal Metzger’s Putting on the Ritz Randall’s Formal Wear BEST PET STORE A B C D E F B&B Pet Stop Bella & Bows Pet Market Dog Days Barkery Pet Supplies Plus PetSmart The Waggy Tail BEST FINE JEWELRY A B C D E F Friedman’s Goldstein’s John Cauley Karat Patch Lou’s Zundel’s BEST ANTIQUE STORE BEST DRY CLEANERS Antiques at the Loop BackFlash Antiques La La Land Boutique Olde Mobile Antique Gallery E The Brothers Gallery F The Shop Around the Corner A B C D E F BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE A B C D A B C D E F CK Collection D&K Down South Native G Harvell McCoy Outdoor Metzger’s BEST LINGERIE/NAUGHTY SHOP A B C D NT Lingerie The Gift Spot The Little Drawer Victoria’s Secret BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE A B C D E F Crimson Blue Boutique Hemline Kenzlee Grace LTD Fashions Pink Post Office Boutique Ruby Blue Boutique Champion Cleaners Gulf City Jaguar Cleaners Master Cleaners Paragon Waite’s A Maids a la Mode B Mandy’s Cleaning Service C Scrub-N-Suds D Sweet Home E The Maids F Two Gals & a Mop BEST OUTDOORS STORE A B C D E Alabama Outdoors Bass Pro Shop Field & Stream McCoy Outdoor Quint’s Red Beard’s Outfitter BEST LOCAL PHARMACY A B C D E F Christopher Pharmacy Dawes Pointe Pharmacy McConaghy Pharmacy Midtown Pharmacy Saraland Pharmacy Semmes Pharmacy BEST SHOE STORE – ATHLETIC A B C D E Academy Fleet Feet Sports McCoy Outdoor Run-N- Tri Shoe Station BEST LADIES’ SHOE STORE A B C D E F CK Collection Dillard’s DSW Gallery Shoe Boutique Shoefly Shoe Station BEST GIFT SHOP A B C D E F Domke Market Marcie N Me Meggie B’s Oak Ridge Pharmacy Robert Moore Timeless Treasures BEST HOME FURNISHINGS STORE A B C D E F Black Door Studio Designer Collection Luke Phillips Lush M A Simons Woman In the Moon BEST FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT SHOP A All Around the House B Fairhope Furniture Consignment C High Cotton D Kaglen’s E Something Special F White House Antiques BEST VAPE SHOP A B C D E F Cloud 9 Parlor Vapes The Vapor Hut Vapemosphere Vapor Dreamz Vapors Smoke Shop BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION A Army Aviation Federal Credit Union B BBVA Compass C Iberia D New Horizons Credit Union E Regions F Renasant KIDS BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE – NEW A B C D E F Charming Darlings Creating Cuties Gigi & Jay’s Little Monkey Toes Sweet Magnolia Smocks The Holiday BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE – CONSIGNMENT A Carousel Kids B Kids Klozet C Kids Kottage Upscale Resale D Kids Wearhouse E Savvy Mom Sale F Wee Exchange BEST SUMMER CAMP A Bayside Academy B Dauphinway Baptist C Eastern Shore Repertory Theater D Gulf Coast Exploreum Center E St. Dominic Catholic School F St. Luke’s BEST DAYCARE/MOTHER’S DAY OUT A Christ United Methodist B Springhill Baptist Child Development Center C St. Mary’s D Training Wheels Childcare E Weinacker’s Montessori F Westminster Presbyterian BEST PRESCHOOL A B C D E F Corpus Christi Catholic St. Dominic Catholic School St. Luke’s St. Paul’s EEC Weinacker’s Montessori Westminster Presbyterian BEST BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACE A Altitude B Get Air C Gulf Coast Exploreum Lazer Zone D Pete’s Party Castle E Pump It Up MOST KID-FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD A B C D Brookwood Jackson Heights Ravine Woods Regency E Ridgefield F Rosswood BEST KID-FRIENDLY LOCAL ATTRACTION A Bellingrath Gardens and Home B Dauphin Island Sea Lab C Gulf Coast Ducks D Gulf Coast Exploreum Center E OWA F The Fort of Colonial Mobile BEST DANCE STUDIO A B C D E F Classical Ballet Debbie’s School of Dance Grace Dance Center Mobile Ballet Sheffield School of Dance Turning Pointe BEST PEDIATRIC DENTIST A Dr. Maureen Baldy B Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers C Malbis Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Kelly Jones D Mobile Pediatric Dentistry - Dr. Stephen E. Greenleaf, III E Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile, Dr. Joel Welford and Dr. Marion McMurphy, Jr. F Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist BEST ORTHODONTIST A Donaghey Orthodontics B Glass Orthodontics C Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics D Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics E Oliver Orthodontics F Pickett Orthodontics BEST PEDIATRICIAN A B C D E F Dr. Faye Roberts Dr. John Sands Dr. Lisa McDonough Dr. Matthew Cepeda Dr. Nancy Wood Dr. Robin McNair BEST KID PHOTOGRAPHER A Chad Riley Photography B Jamie Roberts Photography C Janie Long Photography D Laura Cantrell Photography E Leslie Walley Photography F Paisley Studios G Samantha Vickers Photography BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL A ACCEL Day and Evening Academy B Collier Elementary C Dawes Intermediate School D E. R. Dickson Elementary School E Mary G Montgomery High School F Phillips Preparatory BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL A Corpus Christi Catholic B McGill Toolen Catholic High School C Mobile Christian School D St. Luke’s Episcopal School E St. Paul’s Episcopal School F UMS Wright COOLEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER A Allison Dennis, Corpus Christi Catholic School B Amy Hodges, St. Paul’s Episcopal School C Caroline Graham, Semmes Elementary School D Elizabeth Partsch, E.R. Dickson Elementary E Jeremy Smith, O’Rourke Elementary F Jessica Sanders, Allentown Elementary COOLEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER A Alison Burrow, Semmes Middle School B Amanda Richardson, Causey Middle School C Elizabeth Campbell, St. Paul’s Episcopal School D Jeanette Connally, St. Dominic Catholic School E Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School F Rosalie Hyatt, Grand Bay Middle School COOLEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER A Eric Browne, Baker High School B Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School C Joseph Moody, Mary G. Montgomery High School D Margaret Delaney, UMS Wright Preparatory School E Mollie Betsch, Mary G. Montgomery High School F Yohanna Jimenez, St. Luke’s Episcopal School M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. CITY LIFE BEST MOBILIAN EVER A B C D E F Dr. William Gorgas Eugene Walter Hank Aaron Jimmy Buffett Joe Cain Lonnie Johnson BEST MOBILIAN RIGHT NOW A B C D E F Chief Slacambamarinico IV Jake Peavy Judge Edmond Naman Mayor Sandy Stimpson Scott Tindle Uncle Henry BEST HOTEL A Hilton Garden InnDowntown Mobile B The Admiral C The Battle House D The Grand Hotel E The Hampton Inn F The Riverview BEST HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND Baker High School Davidson High School LeFlore High School Mary G Montgomery McGill Toolen Catholic High School F Murphy High School A B C D E BEST MARDI GRAS PAQUINTESSENTIAL MOBILIAN RADING SOCIETY A Chief Slacambamarinico IV B City Councilman Fred Richardson C Gen. Gary Cooper D Mayor Sandy Stimpson E Preston Griffith F Suzanne Cleveland A B C D E F BEST MOBILE POLICE OFFICER BEST MARDI GRAS MARCHING SOCIETY A B C D E F Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa Officer Justin Billa BEST MOBILE FIREFIGHTER A B C D E F Chad Sprinkle Jimmy Lilley LeAnn Tacon Marty Demouy Ronnie Gilmore Wesley Foster COOLEST NEIGHBORHOOD/STREET A B C D E F Church Street East Copeland Island Jackson Heights Oakleigh Garden District Regency South Lafayette Street BEST ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT A American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off B Camp Rap A Hope Turkey Trot for Hope C Downtown Cajun Cook-off D Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge E Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee F Mitchell Cancer Institute Go Run A B C D E Crewe of Columbus Mystic Stripers Mystics of Time Order of Inca Order of LaShes Order of Polka Dots Cain’s Merry Mistresses Cain’s Merry Widows Dauphin Street Drunks Skeleton Krewe Wild Mauvillians BEST MARDI GRAS BALL A B C D E F Crewe of Columbus Fifty Funny Fellows Infant Mystics Knights of Revelry Mystics of Time Order of Polka Dots COOLEST CHURCH OR HOUSE OF WORSHIP A Christ United Methodist B City Hope C First Baptist Church of Mobile D Government Street Presbyterian E St. Dominic Catholic Church F Wings of Life BEST CLERGY PERSON/ PASTOR/SPIRITUAL LEADER A Dr. Brett Burleson, Dayspring Baptist B Dr. Robert Couch, Christ United Methodist C Father Chris Boutin, St. Dominic Catholic Church D Father Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic Church E Pastor Chris Patrick, Wings 40 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 of Life F Trey Doyle, First Baptist Church of Mobile D The Mulligan Brothers E The Red Clay Strays F The Underhill Family Orchestra C D E F BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (ATTRACTION) BEST NEW LOCAL BAND BEST SOLO MUSICIAN Average Joes Brigham Cason Trio Delta Smoke Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics E Paid To Pretend F Sloth Racer A B C D E F A Bellingrath Gardens & Home B Bienville Bites Food Tour C Gulf Coast Ducks D Mobile Carnival Museum E OWA F USS Alabama BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (RESTAURANT) A B C D E F Dauphin’s Dumbwaiter Felix’s NoJa Osman’s Wintzell’s COOLEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY A Bay Breeze Apartments, Daphne B Charleston Apartment Homes C D’Iberville Apartments D La Maison, Saraland E Marine Street Lofts F The Vinings, Spanish Fort BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO WORK FOR A Crow Shields Bailey B Cunningham Bounds C Express Employment Professionals D FTZC (Foreign Trade Zone Corporation) E Greene & Phillips F Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology NAPPIE CATEGORY 2019 A Best Automotive Repair B Best Local Author C Best Rehab/Physical Therapist D Best Scientist E Best Tattoo Artist F Coolest Preschool Teacher MUSIC A B C D BEST COUNTRY BAND/ PERFORMER A B C D E F Anna McElroy Bruce Smelley Hunter Landry Jesse Howard Jordan Capers Sugarcane Jane BEST METAL/UNDERGROUND BAND A B C D E F D.R.E.A.D. Excessum Love the Hate Satan & The Sunbeams Subjugate Venom BEST BLUES BAND/ARTIST A B C D E F Chronic Blues Delta Smoke Jamell Richardson Johnny No Lisa Mills Rick McNaughton Band BEST CLUB TO SEE LIVE MUSIC A B C D E F Callaghan’s O’Daly’s Soul Kitchen The Brickyard The Merry Widow Veet’s BEST OUTDOOR BAR TO SEE LIVE MUSIC A B C D E F Bluegill Dority’s Flora-Bama LuLu’s The Frog Pond The Hangout BEST LOCAL BAND BEST VENUE TO SEE LIVE MUSIC (NON-BAR) A Marlow Boys B Modern Eldorados C Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet A Cedar Street Social Club B Mobile Civic Center Theater Saenger Theatre The Listening Room The Steeple The Wharf Abe Partridge Anna McElroy Bruce Smelley Eric Erdman Laurie Anne Armour Ryan Balthrop BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN A B C D E F Blake Nolte Chip Herrington John Cochran Rebecca Barry Roman Street Shawn Wright BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST A B C D E F 2Face Bigmatt Miller Deago Peyton Mr 88 Tommy Chayne Young Tax Return BEST MUSIC/RECORD STORE Bay Sound Dr Music Fairhope Music Lovin’ Vinyl Records Mobile Flea Market E Mobile Records F Picker’s Paradise A B C D BEST LOCAL RECORDING STUDIO A B C D E F Admiral Bean Studio Dauphin Street Sound Day 6 Entertainment Group Dogwood Productions Studio 78 Studio H20 BEST GUITAR PLAYER A B C D E F Anthony Crawford Ben Cook Corky Hughes John Cochran Phil Proctor Zac Baugh BEST AREA SINGER/ VOICE A B C D E F Brandon Coleman Lauren Murphy Ross Newell Savana Lee Crawford Steven Laney Symone French BEST AREA DRUMMER A B C D E F Greg DeLuca John Milham Karl Langley Roy Durand Travis Patch Tyler Goodwin BEST AREA BASSIST A B C D E F Andrew Wood Ben Leininger Joe Grove Louis Bustin Stan Foster TJ Thompson BEST PIANO PLAYER/ KEYBOARDIST A B C D E F Andrew Ayers Blayne Pierce Chris Spies Jacob Hall John Anthony Scott Morlock BEST DRAG QUEEN PERFORMER A B C D E F Amber Douglas Champagne Munroe Jawakatema Davenport Miss Cie Venus Zamareyah Dawn BEST DJ (MIXIN’, MASHIN’UP KIND) A B C D E F David Jones DJ Dean Cruz DJ Lynch DJ Mbezzle Russell Combs Twiggins BEST AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL A Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival B Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival C Hangout Music Fest D SouthSounds Music Fest E St. Mary’s Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza F TenSixtyFive ARTS BEST LOCAL PAINTER A B C D E F Adam Underwood Ardith Goodwin Austin Boyd Cat Pope Christopher Murray E. Allen Warren

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST LOCAL SCULPTOR A B C D E F April Livingston Bruce Larsen Frank Ledbetter Freddie Blache Harlan Schwall Steven Dark BEST LOCAL GRAPHIC DESIGN ARTIST A B C D E F Andy Scott Bay Paperie James Currie Mallory Godwin Tara McMeans Tripp Gustin BEST MIXED MEDIA ARTIST A B C D E F Chris Cumbie Darryl Wilson Emily McCrocklin Julia Greer Fobes Riley Brenes Trey Oliver BEST ART GALLERY A Alabama Contemporary Art Center B Ashland Gallery C Cathedral Square Art Gallery D Gallery 450 E Innova Arts F Sway BEST MUSEUM A GulfQuest Maritime Museum B History Museum of Mobile C Mobile Carnival Museum D Mobile Medical Museum E Mobile Museum of Art F USA Archaeology Museum BEST THEATRE GROUP BEST ARTS EVENT A Chickasaw Civic Theatre B Company 11 C Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre D Joe Jefferson Players E Mobile Theatre Guild F Playhouse in the Park A Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival B LoDa Artwalk C Mobile Art Council Art Throwdown D Orange Beach Festival of Arts E SouthSounds Arts Festival F Theatre on the Bluff, Fairhope BEST PLAY OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR A Annie - Joe Jefferson B Assassins - Mobile Theatre Guild C Cabaret - Joe Jefferson D Newsies - ESRT E Peter and the Starcatcher - Joe Jefferson F Vagina Monologues Company 11 BEST LOCAL ACTOR A B C D E F Brooklyn Norstedt Lisa Costa Maslin Brown Matt Kridel Mollie Betsch Nick Smith BEST DANCER A B C D E F Carol Odom Caroline McGrath Caylee Farni Isabella Benton Rebekah Howard Shey Thorn BEST THEATRICAL SINGER A B C D E F Annabelle Steele Jasyn Fowler Larry Andrews Mollie Betsch Nick Smith Stacey Driskell EATS & DRINKS BEST OVERALL RESTAURANT Briquettes Steakhouse Dauphin’s Felix’s Fish Camp Osman’s Restaurant Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F The Noble South A B C D E C D E F BEST CHEF A Allie Henderson - The Harbor Room & Fathoms B Arwen Rice - Red or White C Chris Rainosek - The Noble South D Emmanuel Theris - Georgia Roussos Catering E Jeremiah Matthews, Southwood Kitchen F Weston Simpson - Pour Baby BEST ATMOSPHERE A B C D E F BEST NEW RESTAURANT A B C D E F Char 32 El Papi Southern National Southwood Kitchen The Cheese Cottage The Dublin BEST EASTERN SHORE RESTAURANT A B C D E F Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill Camellia Café Char 32 Gambino’s Italian Grill Southwood Kitchen Sunset Pointe At Fly Creek Marina LuLu’s Gulf Shores Pirate’s Bar and Grille The Flora-Bama Yacht Club The Gulf Bluegill Dauphin’s NoJa Pour Baby Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina MOST INNOVATIVE MENU A B C D E F Dragonfly Food Bar Kitchen on George Pour Baby Southern National The Noble South Von’s Bistro BEST OUTDOOR DINING Bluegill El Papi OK Bicycle Shop Old 27 Grill Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F The Cheese Cottage A B C D E BEST BEACH RESTAURANT BEST APPETIZER A Cobalt B Fisher’s Dockside A Bluegill - Flaming Oysters B Bonefish Grill - Bang-Bang Shrimp C Five - Baked Avocado D Heroes Crawfish and Spinach Dip E Mamies Famous Cheese Wafers F Pour Baby - Cheese Flight BEST ENTRÉE IN MOBILE A Chicken & Grits, Pour Baby B Filet Oscar, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse C Hanger Steak, Red or White D Jaeger Schnitzel, Osman’s Restaurant E Lamb Chops, Royal Scam F Mobile Bay Stew, Dauphin’s BEST HOME COOKIN’/ SOUL FOOD A B C D E F Big Time Diner Delish Desserts Judy’s Place Mama’s on Dauphin Mary’s Southern Cooking Stevie’s Kitchen BEST SERVER (SERVER NAME AND RESTAURANT) A April Baker - Camellia Café B Clyniece Turner - Heron Lakes C Dane Batley - Stevie’s Kitchen D Emily Muncaster - The Noble South E Mandy Pringle - Butch Cassidy’s F Stevie P - Dauphin’s BEST SERVICE OVERALL (RESTAURANT) A Dauphin’s B Felix’s Fish Camp C NoJa D Pour Baby E Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse F Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina BEST DESSERT A Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe B Delish Desserts C ellenJay D Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse E Sno Dash Frozen Treats F Stevie’s Kitchen BEST RESTAURANT WINE LIST A B C D E F Kitchen on George NoJa Pour Baby Red or White Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Trellis Room BEST WINGS A B C D E F Buffalo Wild Wings Butch Cassidy’s Café Heroes Sports Bar & Grille Hooters Moe’s Original BBQ Wemo’s Famous Wings BEST CHICKEN FINGERS A B C D E F Butch Cassidy’s Café Chick-fil-A Foosackly’s Raising Cane’s Wemo’s Famous Wings Zaxby’s BEST ICE CREAM/ YOGURT/GELATO A Baskin Robbins B Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe C Kraze Frozen Treats M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. D Mr. Gene’s Beans E Serda’s Coffee Co. F Sno Dash Frozen Treats BEST LUNCH SPOT A B C D E F Bob’s Downtown Restaurant Butch Cassidy’s Café Heroes Sports Bar & Grille Judy’s Place Panini Pete’s Stevie’s Kitchen BEST EASTERN SHORE LUNCH SPOT A B C D E F Bluegill Dragonfly Food Bar Eastern Shore Café Guido’s/My Cousin Vinny’s Panini Pete’s Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina BEST WINE/GOURMET SHOP OR GROCERY A B C D E F Domke Market Pour Baby Red or White The Cheese Cottage The Fresh Market Whole Foods BEST WINE SELECTION – RETAIL A B C D E F Cottage Hill Package Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver a la cork Red or White Rouse’s Market BEST BEER SELECTION – RETAIL A B C D E F Bebo’s Market Cottage Hill Package Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver Piggly Wiggly Rouse’s Market BEST ANNUAL FOOD EVENT OR COOK-OFF A American Cancer Society Chili Cookoff B Bay Area Brunchfest C Downtown Cajun Cookoff D Feeding the Gulf Coast Annual Chef’s Challenge E Greekfest F Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival BEST FOOD TRUCK A Bleus Burger Restaurant, Bar & Food Truck B Smokin’ Gringos C Texarbama BBQ D Tin-tin’s Rock n Roll Food Truck E Von’s Food Truck F Yellowhammer Coffee BEST GUMBO A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Dew Drop Inn C Original Oyster House D Stevie’s Kitchen E The Royal Scam F Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST PO BOY A Bluegill B C D E F Mudbugs - DIP SeafoodCravin’ Cajun Mudbugs at The Loop R & R Seafood The Boiling Pot Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST SUSHI Chuck’s Fish Fuji San Master Joe’s Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar E Rock-n-Roll Sushi F Wasabi A B C D BEST BAKERY Bake My Day Flour Girls Bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop Sally’s Piece-a-cake Sugar House Custom Cakes F Sweet Ryn’s Bakery A B C D E BEST CATERER A B C D E F Bay Gourmet Chef Rob Delish Desserts Georgia Roussos Catering Naman’s Catering Stevie’s Kitchen BEST BURGER A B C D E F Butch Cassidy’s Café Callaghan’s Irish Social Club Heroes Sports Bar & Grille LoDa Bier Garten Mugshots Grill & Bar Old 27 Grill BEST STEAK A B C D E F Briquettes Steakhouse Jesse’s Restaurant Longhorn Steakhouse NoJa Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Texas Roadhouse 42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 BEST SEAFOOD Felix’s Fish Camp Half Shell Oyster House Original Oyster House R & R Seafood Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F Wintzell’s Oyster House A B C D E BEST BRUNCH A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Brick & Spoon C Callaghan’s Irish Social Club D Spot of Tea E Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina F The Noble South BEST ETHNIC RESTAURANT 7 Spice Grocery and Grill Hala Cuisine of India Jerusalem Café Mediterranean Sandwich Co. E Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar F Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen A B C D BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT A Agave Mexican Restaurant Fairhope B Fuego C Hacienda San Miguel House of Tequila D La Cocina E Roosters F Taqueria Mexico BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT A Gambino’s Italian Grill B Guido’s/My Cousin Vinny’s C Olive Garden Italian Restaurant D Pizzeria Delphina E Roma Café F Via Emilia BEST PIZZA A B C D E F Buck’s Pizza Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub Mellow Mushroom Pizzeria Delphina The Ravenite Pizzeria Trattoria Pizza & Italian BEST COFFEEHOUSE A Caffeine Corps B Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea Co. C Moka’s Coffee House D Serda’s Coffee Co. E Soul Caffeine F Starbucks BEST EASTERN SHORE COFFEEHOUSE A B C D E F Refuge Coffee Serda’s Coffee Co. Soul Caffeine The Burrow Coffee & Co. The Coffee Loft Warehouse Bakery & Donuts BEST LOCAL GROCERY STORE A B C D E F Allegri Farm Market Domke Market Greer’s CashSaver International Food Pak Old Shell Market Virginia’s Health Food BEST GROCERY CHAIN A B C D E F Fresh Market Piggly Wiggly Publix Rouse’s Market Whole Foods Winn-Dixie BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODSMOBILE A B C D E F Li’l Brian’s Produce Market in the Square Mobile Flea Market Old Shell Market Sessions Farm Ted & Nancy’s Fruit & Vegetables BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS – BALDWIN A B C D E Allegri Farm Market Burris Farmers Market Fairhope Health Food Greer’s Market Hazel’s Market C D E F Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Texarbama BBQ BEST RAW OYSTERS A B C D E F Bluegill Felix’s Fish Camp Half Shell Oyster House Original Oyster House Papa Rocco’s Wintzell’s Oyster House BEST CUPCAKE Delish Desserts ellenJay Flour Girls Bakery Sally’s Piece-a-cake Simply Sweet Cupcake Boutique F Sugar House Custom Cakes A B C D E BEST SEAFOOD MARKET A Billy’s Seafood B Lartigue’s Seafood Market C Market by the Bay D Mudbugs - DIP SeafoodCravin’ Cajun E Mudbugs at the Loop F Southern Fish & Oyster BEST HANGOVER FOOD Cotton State BBQ Dreamland Bar-B-Que Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Sonny’s BBQ BEST BARBECUE SAUCE A B C D E F Cotton State BBQ Dreamland Bar-B-Que Meat Boss Moe’s Original BBQ Saucy Q Bar-B-Que Texarbama BBQ BEST RIBS A Dreamland Bar-B-Que B McMillan Barbecue Nick at Nite - WBLX Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ Tony Plosczynski - WZEW Twiggins - WABD BEST DJ TEAM A Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ B Matt McCoy & Gossip Greg - KISS 107.3 C Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 D Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5 E Sports Drive - Randy & Creg - WNSP F TLC in the Morning - Tim and LeeAnn Camp WZEW BEST MORNING SHOW/DJ A Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 B The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian - WNSP C TLC in the Morning - Tim and LeeAnn Camp WZEW D Uncle Henry - News Radio 710 NAKED DJ VOICE – HIM (BEST VOICE) A Bob’s Downtown Restaurant B Foosackly’s C LoDa Bier Garten D Old 27 Grill E Rice Asian Grill & Sushi Bar F Waffle House A Dalton Orwig - FM Talk 106.5 B Gossip Greg - Kiss 107.3 C Matt McCoy - Kiss 107.3 D Tony Plosczynski - WZEW E Twiggins - WABD F Uncle Henry - News Radio 710 MEDIA NAKED DJ VOICE – HER (BEST VOICE) BEST BARBECUE RESTAU- FAVORITE RADIO RANT STATION FM A B C D E F C D E F A B C D E F 96.1 The Rocket FM TALK 106.5 WABD 97.5 WBLX 92.9 WKSJ 94.9 WZEW 92.1 FAVORITE RADIO STATION AM A Archangel 1410 AM B WABF 1480 C WNTM News Radio 710 BEST LOCAL DJ A Gene Murrell WZEW B Mystic Marge - WZEW A Bambi - 93BLX B Jolene Roxbury - FM Talk 106.5 C Kelly Finley - FM Talk 106.5 D LeeAnn Camp - WZEW E Mystic Marge - WZEW F Shelby Mitchell - WKSJ BEST TALK RADIO HOST/ SHOW A Midday Mobile – FM Talk 106.5 B Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly - FM Talk 106.5 C Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5 D Sports Drive with Randy & Creg - WNSP E The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian – WNSP F Uncle Henry

BEST SPORTS RADIO HOST/SHOW A John Racciatti Golf Show - WNSP B Paul Finebaum -FM Talk C Prep Sports Report - FM Talk D Sports Drive with Randy & Creg - WNSP E Tee Time for the Gulf Coast - FM Talk F The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian WNSP BEST LOCAL EVENING TV NEWSCAST A FOX 10 B WKRG 5 C WPMI 15 BEST LOCAL MORNING TV NEWSCAST A FOX 10 B WKRG 5 C WPMI 15 BEST ANCHOR A B C D E F Bob Grip - WALA FOX 10 Darwin Singleton - WPMI Devon Walsh - WKRG Greg Peterson - WPMI Mel Showers - WKRG Rose Ann Haven WKRG BEST METEOROLOGIST A B C D E F Alan Sealls - WKRG Jason Smith - FOX 10 John Nodar - WKRG Kelly Foster - WPMI Michael White - FOX 10 Thomas Geboy – WKRG BEST TV INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER A B C D E F Andrea Ramey - WPMI Cassi Fambro - WPMI Hayley Minogue - WKRG JB Biunno - WKRG Kati Weis - Fox 10 Peter Albrecht WKRG BEST SPORTS COVERAGE A FOX 10 B WKRG 5 C WPMI 15 BEST WEEKEND TV NEWS TEAM A FOX 10 B WKRG 5 C WPMI 15 HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSMAN A B C D E F Bill Riales - WKRG Darwin Singleton - WPMI Jason Smith - FOX 10 Lance Crawford - WPMI Michael White - FOX 10 Peter Albrecht – WKRG HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSWOMAN A B C D E F Chasity Byrd - FOX 10 Devon Walsh - WKRG Kelly Foster - WPMI Lenise Ligon - FOX 10 Megan Gannon - WPMI Shelby Myers - FOX 10 FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE WRITER A B C D E F Andy MacDonald, Cuisine Asia Frey, Film Dale Liesch, Reporter Jason Johnson, Reporter Jeff Poor, Commentary Kevin Lee, Arts FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER STORY FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE OR BLOG A Barley Legal by Dale Liesch & Jason Johnson B Cost of Water By Gabriel Tynes, Jason Johnson & Dale Liesch C Hooked by Jason Johnson D Love Bugs by Dale Liesch E Shell Shock by Jason Johnson F Undaunted by Dale Liesch A B C D E F FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER IMAGE A Across the Barricade by Laura Rasmussen B Cost of Water by Laura Rasmussen C Deep Blue by Dan Anderson D Hooked by Laura Rasmussen E Nappies Cover 2017 of Sean Sullivan, Dalton Orwig & Kelly Finley by Dan Anderson F Shell Shock by Dan Anderson FAVORITE AL.COM CONTENT CREATOR A B C D E F Ben Raines JD Crowe John Archibald John Sharp Lawrence Specker Michelle Irvin FAVORITE GLOSSY MAGAZINE A B C D E F Access Exalte Mobile Bay Monthly Mobile Bay Parents Mobile Mask Relocating Baldwin County All Things Mobile Arrested in Mobile Centsible Blonde Lemon Baby Mobile Mask The Wanderlust Dietician BEST LOCAL TV AD A B C D E F David J. Maloney Eiland & Ritchie Greene & Phillips Infirmary Cancer Care Joe Bullard Wind Creek BEST WEBSITE DEVELOPER A B C D E F Altegra Technologies Blue Fish Mighty Optera Creative Option 3 Media Southern View Media BEST MARKETING/ EVENTS COMPANY A JJPR B Marissa Thetford Marketing C Muller Marketing Group D Option 3 Media E Oyster Shell Strategies F Portside Adverstising POLITICOS HARDEST WORKING OFFICIAL - CITY OF MOBILE (ELECTED OR APPOINTED) A Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste B City Attorney Ricardo Woods C Director of Communications George Talbot D Finance Director Paul Wesch E Mayor Sandy Stimpson F Public Safety Director James Barber HARDEST WORKING MOBILE CITY COUNCILPERSON A B C D Bess Rich Fred Richardson John Williams Levon Manzie HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL MOBILE COUNTY A Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson B Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl C Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood D Mobile County DA Ashley Rich E Mobile County License Commissioner Nick Matranga F Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIALEASTERN SHORE A Dane Haygood, Daphne Mayor B Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Councilman C Jimmy Conyers, Fairhope City Councilman D Karin Wilson, Fairhope Mayor E Kevin Boone, Fairhope City Councilman F Michael M. McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL BALDWIN COUNTY A Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack B County Commissioner Charles Gruber C County Commissioner Chris Elliot D County Commissioner Frank Burt E County Commissioner Tucker Dorsey F David Tarwater, Baldwin County School Board, District 2 HARDEST WORKING LOCAL STATE LEGISLATOR A B C D E F Rep. Chris Pringle Rep. David Sessions Rep. Margie Wilcox Rep. Randy Davis Sen. Bill Hightower Sen. Rusty Glover WHO WILL BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF ALABAMA? A B C D E F Bill Hightower Kay Ivey Scott Dawson Sue Bell Cobb Tommy Battle Walt Maddox BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THE YEAR A Daphne Sewer Spill B Fairhope Mayor Council Drama C Mobile City Council President Impasse D Prichard Chief of Staff Arrest E Roy Moore Accusations F Sheriff Food Fund Law M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

ART ARTIFICE Local crew finishing Africatown documentary BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F or everything there is a time. For Africatown, that time seems to be now. This legendary community north of Mobile and established by the last Africans shipped to America in bondage has been the subject of widespread attention. A hotly rumored delta shipwreck didn’t pan out but sparked curiosity, and the recent publication of “Barracoon,” Zora Neale Hurston’s work on Cudjo Lewis, piqued interest. The proverbial hot iron means a local project can raise steam of its own. There’s less than two weeks’ shooting left for local documentarians with their lens trained on the vestiges of Plateau’s storied founders. “The timing was right for Ryan and I, and for our community as well, to connect in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” producer Joel Billingsley, PhD, said. A University of South Alabama College of Education instructor and Mobile native — “I have three degrees from South and one from Bishop State” — Billingsley boasts indispensable deep ties. Her family traces to the place in focus. “Sometime in my first year here I heard the story of Africatown and couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard it before. The more you know about it, it becomes bigger and broader and more meaningful,” director Ryan Noble said. Five years back, Noble relocated from Arizona to teach video digital production at Spring Hill College. Naturally, he was drawn to a provocative film title — “Mobile in Black and White” — at a downtown venue. Billingsley and thenSouth Alabama colleague Rob Gray were its producers. May MOJO nods to Blue Note stable p.m. at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). Live performances by trumpeter Chip Herrington and Friends are featured. Entrance is $15, $12 for students and military and $10 for MOJO members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and a cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org. Local songsmith featured at MTG Milton Brown is a local legend, known in the entertainment realm for his acclaimed and award-winning work in film, theater and music. Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.) will stage his musical comedy “Closed Session” June 8-17. The story involves rascally recording studio owner Bill Statler and the efforts of his long- 44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 FOR EVERYTHING THERE IS A TIME. FOR AFRICATOWN, THAT TIME SEEMS TO BE NOW. THIS LEGENDARY COMMUNITY NORTH OF MOBILE AND ESTABLISHED BY THE LAST AFRICANS SHIPPED TO AMERICA IN BONDAGE HAS BEEN THE SUBJECT OF WIDESPREAD ATTENTION.” of the Africans that came over on the Clotilda. It’s been a part of my life as long as I can remember,” Billingsley said. That means a key aspect of this film will be its representation by folks within the community. This isn’t produced by those from far away, swooping in to draw quick conclusions, then disappearing. These are local voices. Those voices have questions for everyone willing to hear. “How is it a child can hear a story of a man and these others who were taken from their home and taken on this journey where throughout that time survival and perseverance and strength were at the center of who they were?” Billingsley asked. “How can we connect to that as a community?” suffering wife to seize control of her own fate. Her path to that actualization comes complete with hijinks and unexpected twists. Directed by Daniel Mainwaring, it features a dozen songs Brown wrote expressly for the play. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee is 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students and military. For more information, call 251-433-7513 or go to mobiletheatreguild.org. “Mamma Mia!” tryouts at JJP Joe Jefferson Playhouse will stage the ABBA-infused musical “Mamma Mia!” in mid-August but players are needed. Auditions will be held Sunday, June 3, and Monday, June 4, 6:30 p.m. at JJP (11 S. Carlen St.). All hope- fuls must complete a dance and vocal audition to be considered. Have a 16- to 32-bar cutting (30 to 90 seconds) of a musical theater or ABBA song prepared to sing. Sheet music is preferred, with clearly marked start and stop points. An accompanist will be provided. Wear dance-appropriate attire, including character or jazz shoes. Clothes should be flexible. JJP wants a diverse group with experience in voice, dance, gymnastics and other skills. They also need a chorus of dancing and singing men, aged 17-30, who are comfortable performing shirtless. Have a list of conflicts on hand before you audition. Show dates are Aug. 10-26. For more information including character descriptions, go to joejeffersonplayers.com/ on-stage/auditions/. ARTSGALLERY When Alfred Lion, Max Margulis and Francis Wolff formed Blue Note Records in 1939, they wanted to support art they loved. The label became one of the most storied in jazz, patterning their recording availability to the artists’ desires. They supplied alcohol and recorded in the hours after working musicians had finished their paying gigs in clubs and bars. Blue Note embraced the bebop revolution, was a staple of the hard bop set and welcomed the avant-garde. The label’s unique album covers embodied the simple yet stylized midcentury graphic design that embodied an era. The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed will salute this monumental label with “A Night at the Blue Note” on Monday, May 28, 6:30 Ryan introduced himself, his documentary roots and his interest in the subject. The producers sprang. “[Gray] was like ‘well, we actually have some stuff for you, editing and some other segments’ of ‘Mobile in Black and White’ and they kind of brought me into the fold,” Noble said. In the following years, Noble collaborated with Billingsley on other work, yet repeatedly brought up Africatown as a possible project. She consistently demurred. “A little over a year ago we had a conversation and I said ‘I need a bigger project.’ She said ‘that’s interesting because I’ve been thinking about Africatown again,’” Noble said. “There’s a lot of responsibility in telling a story like this,” Billingsley said in explaining her long deliberation. So began “110: The Last Enslaved Africans Brought to America,” its working title. Noble said Billingsley pushed him into immediate filming. They turned to Sylviane Diouf’s acclaimed 2007 book “Dreams of Africa in Alabama” as a guide. “[Diouf is] our key interview. We went and interviewed her in New York. That is very important to the film,” Noble said. Part of that value lies in the conflict between Diouf’s exhaustive academic pursuit — classified on Kindle as a textbook — and some oral history. For everyone you ask about the story, variables arise. The spelling of the ship’s name, the places the Africans were hidden, when they were released, all change according to who is telling the story. “Why is there this divergence between documented history and oral history? I don’t think it’s just that people don’t know. I think there’s something more to it than that. There’s a lot of tension there and it’s time we make that apparent and important,” Noble said. The plan is to shop it out to larger film festivals for next spring, to Tribeca, South by Southwest and the like. After that will come regional festivals. Their grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation stipulates screenings around the state as well. Spring Hill College is the fiscal agent for the grant’s administration. Noble was pleasantly surprised to find social justice “in the blood” of the Jesuit tradition there. For Billingsley, it’s an illumination of her life and legacy. These stories, these names and identities are central to her background. “It was a custom for my family to gather monthly and hear about the story

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Pikkihead Band, Mobile’s own reggae outfit Band: Pikkihead Band with special guest Dubkor Date: Saturday, May 26. 9 p.m. Venue: Jamaican Vibes, 3700 Government Blvd., 251-602-1973 Tickets: $20 (dinner included), available at Jamaican Vibes W we are playing nowadays and will be playing at our show, that music was created locally, because we get together here locally from time to time and create our music. Centanni: That plays into another one of my questions. What’s it like having members here in Mobile and the rest of the band in Jamaica? Andrews: It’s challenging. It’s very challenging. It’s a large band, and it’s hard to move everybody. Sometimes, we have to move in smaller units, which is what we’re doing now, but distance creates a huge challenge. It’s our biggest challenge right now. Centanni: Reggae has such a positive vibe to it that you can’t help but like it. What do you think it is about reggae that helps it maintain that vibe? Andrews: If you look at where reggae is coming from, it is always the voice of the people. It will always be the voice of the people. In our culture, it’s not just music. It’s part of our daily bread. It educates us. It entertains us. It laments us. It makes a fool of us, and it celebrates us. So, it is part of all of what we’re doing in Jamaica. Reggae is every part of our living. Centanni: Every reggae act from Toots Hibbert to Pato Banton has a message. What was would you that Pikkihead’s and Dubkor’s message is? Andrews: We have more than one message, to be honest with you. Number one, there is substance. Our music is highly political, and it comes out in our music. We love for our music to stimulate thought on purpose. It’s our passion to create music. Honestly, I think reggae has failed a lot in our modern times, because we’ve gone away from creativity and become too commercial or too quick to put some stuff out there. We like to put thought behind our music. It’s not just entertainment. Some of it is educational. Some of it is spiritual. Some of it is just sharing our experiences with you. You put that in a substantial manner and put some entertainment music behind, and it’s a win-win. Centanni: Tell me about “Shackled & Chained.” What was it like recording that one? Andrews: It was magical. “Shackled & Chained,” the entire album, was recorded at Tuff Gong Studio, which is Bob Marley’s original studio. It was quite magical. Dubkor, who is our lead singer, he and I write most of the music. So this was a culmination of a lot of stuff and a lot of experiences that we’ve have had, good and bad, and the revelations that came to us, good and bad. Also, we 46 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo/ dubkor.net hile many will be flocking to the beach for Memorial Day, Jamaican Vibes will be providing tropical sounds for those spending the weekend inland. Mobile reggae group Pikkihead Band and international reggae vocalist Dubkor will showcase tracks from their latest album “Shackled & Chained.” Pikkihead Band claims both Mobile and Jamaica as its base of operations. According to bassist/songwriter Steve “Goff” Andrews, Mobile has become almost a proving ground for new music from Pikkihead Band, and their upcoming performance will be no different. Lagniappe sat down with Andrews at Jamaican Vibes to give readers an introduction to Mobile’s only reggae band, which is something Andrews hopes will change. Stephen Centanni: How did you end up in Mobile? Steve “Goff” Andrews: (chuckling) By accident! I came to Mobile in 1989 for school. I’ve been planning to leave since then but have just never left. I hate moving, so I just have never left. Centanni: I’ve always told people that you might as well just stay, because you’ll end up back here. Andrews: Exactly, exactly! Centanni: You know, I’ve been seeing some flyers for a couple of reggae events around here. What do you think about the local reggae scene or lack thereof? Andrews: The current reggae scene is lacking, but I think the current reggae scene is right for a takeover. There is some reggae in the area, but it is sporadic. Everywhere I go, people are asking for reggae. People are getting more into reggae, but they want quality reggae. They don’t want something that sounds generic. They want quality music. Centanni: What gave you the idea for the reggae jam and dinner? Andrews: [Mobile] is a place that is a second home for us. In the past, when we have new music that we’ve worked on, we’ve played here in many different formats and played in several locations. We use it to experiment. So, it leads us back again, because we’re working on some really new music, and it’s the first time that we’re going to share it. Centanni: How does it feel to bring this sound from Jamaica to somewhere so unfamiliar? Andrews: It is always exciting. Even though we’re all immigrants, believe it or not, the music Pikkihead Band and international reggae vocalist Dubkor will showcase tracks from their latest album “Shackled & Chained” at Jamaican Vibes Saturday night. have lived in different parts of the world, and we experience things. So, that’s just life experiences from all over culminating in one album. So, it’s a lot of things. It’s not just one element. There’s so many things that have come together just for that. We have been through ups and downs in our personal lives and our love lives. Some of that comes out here. We have had spiritual vibes and internal conflicts and external conflicts. We’ve been through religious conflicts. So, a lot of that comes out in the music. Centanni: So, with that said, what’s the songwriting process like? How does it start and where does it finish? Andrews: I can’t tell you about Dubkor, but for myself, there’s no set pattern. There’s one song on here, “Zion Capacity.” The first two lines stayed in my head for two years. I’d go to work, and I’d go to sleep, and it would stay in my head. One day, I was beneath my car fixing something, and some dirt fell on me. The rest of the song just came to me like that. I’ve been at work, and a song came to me just like that. I can’t tell you where the inspiration will come from. Sometimes, I’m just listening to the radio. There’s a song on here, “Somewhere Along the Way.” I was listening to public radio one day, and somebody said something and the line came to me. I can never predict where an inspiration will come from. It just comes sometimes, and I take it and try to make it personal. I think when you try to make something personal, somebody can more identify with it. That’s the feedback I get from sharing music. We share more music than we sell. That’s just what we do. As a musician, you have to share. People say, “I can relate to this.” I’ve shared music with people from Africa, and they thought this was exactly what they were going through. It’s the same with people from Europe to India. It’s something about it. Sometimes, it’s not on purpose that it happens that way. It just happens that way. Centanni: What can people expect from the evening? Andrews: The people should expect, number one, original music. If they’re coming to party and look for old tunes, then they’ll be disappointed. This is going to be original music that was created here locally, and we want to share it here first, even before we take it back to our home. Some of it is different from what we usually make, because we’re working with a much smaller unit. However, with a smaller unit, we have injected more energy into the music. I think it might be somewhat explosive, but it will be entertaining.

MUSIC BRIEFS Welcome to summer BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: LuLuPalooza Date: Saturday, May 26, noon Venue: Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, 200 East 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.lulubuffett.com Tickets: Free E Photo | Facebook | LuLu Palooza ven though Hangout Fest brought a multitude to the Alabama shoreline last weekend, Memorial Day weekend serves as the official start of summer. Each year, Jimmy Buffett’s “crazy sista” Lucy heralds the beginning of summer with LuLuPalooza. This annual event fills LuLu’s “Crazy Sista Boat Stage” with a calliope of sounds from across the nation. This year’s installment of will bring five great acts to this beachside establishment. Chicago native Lefty Collins will give the crowd a case of the blues. Whether the guitar is electric or acoustic, Collins’ talent on the strings cannot be denied. This International Blues Challenge alumnus will fill his set with originals and covers drenched in blues and classic rock. Phil & Foster will provide a bit of Azalea City representation in this mix. This duo’s eclectic style of Americana has earned them a weekly spot at Callaghan’s and a legion of adoring fans. Phil & Foster, with special guest Richard Douglas Jensen, are sure to be crowd pleasers. Pensacola’s Jillian Holt & the Soul Progressive will add a bit of classic groove to the mix. This vocalist provides her own interpretation of Motown’s glory days. From Aretha Franklin to J.R. Walker & the All Stars, Holt and her crew are sure to get the crowd on its feet. The crowd is sure to have a religious experi- ence with Skate Mountain Records’ Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival. Lumpkin’s mix of folk and soul should provide for a jam-filled set. Since his Weeks Bay Plantation performance, Seth Walker has been spending a lot of time in the Mobile Bay area, and now he is headlining LuLuPalooza. This singer-songwriter’s fun, versatile sound will offer a grand finale to this event. Yoakam brings honky-tonk to The Wharf Band: Dwight Yoakam with special guest Drew Parker Date: Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m. Venue: Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf, 4671 Wharf Parkway W. (Orange Beach), www.alwharf.com Tickets: $47.50-$63, available through Ticketmaster The modern alt. country movement has brought to the forefront a number of artists inspired by classic country sounds. This current musical trend could be considered a new reaction to mainstream pop country, but country legend Dwight Yoakam did it in the ‘80s. At a time when country was seeping into the mainstream, Yoakam exploded onto the country scene with his debut release, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,” an undeniable return to country’s roots with a slight rock overtone. Since then, Yoakam has maintained his limitless sonic philosophy while keep his sound deep in the smoky confines of the honky-tonk world. His live show is a must for longtime fans. Up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Drew Parker will open for Yoakam, giving the crowd a taste of country from Covington, Georgia. Parker skirts the edge of mainstream country while giving his tracks enough twang and honesty to keep his sound fresh. Go underground Band: Satan & the Sunbeams, The ProblemAddicts, Marona Date: Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 (21 and over)/$10 (under 21) at the door Before enjoying Memorial Day weekend surf and sand, The Blind Mule invites you to plunge into the darkness of the underground. This show will also be a chance to catch 2018 Nappie Awards finalists Satan & the Sunbeams in a live setting. “Snakes in the Garden” is the most recent studio release from the group, nominated for “Best Underground/Metal Band.” Judging from this track, the band’s set will include freewheel- ing trips across the strings accented by an edgy indie rock vibe. Pensacola’s Marona will provide a sound that’s been shaped by early ‘90s alt. rock. Deltona’s The ProblemAddicts will be the lineup’s wild card. This group mingles angry, growling riffs and light-speed punk vocals harkening back to the glory days of such Sunshine State punk labels as Fat Wreck Chords and No Idea. M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | May 23 - May 29 Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile. com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. MAY 23 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke JJ, 9p Felix’s— Johnny Barbato Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p // Logan Spicer, 5:30p /// Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p ////Yeah, Probably, 10p ///// Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 10:15p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Shades of Green Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p The Merry Widow— Big Sam’s Fundy Nation, 8:30p THURS. MAY 24 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz Belle Fontaine Sandbar— Mudbucket, 8p Bluegill— Rebecca Barry Duo Blues Tavern— Chris Gamble Duo Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Yellowhammer Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ JJ, 10p Felix’s— Soulshine Flora Bama— Mason Henderson, 5p // Dueling Pianos, 5:30p /// Bruce Smelley Duo, 6p //// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Jose Santiago, 6p ///// Greg Lyon, 7p /////// Davis Nix Band, 10p //////// Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 10:15p ///////// Kyle Wilson Band, 10:30p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— DJ Spisee Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Manci’s— Ross Newell Off The Hook— Sugarbabies Karaoke Patricia’s River Club— Art Hedgepeth, 7p Royal Street Tavern— John David Anthony The Wharf— DwightYoakam FRI. MAY 25 Beau Rivage— Leann Rimes, 8p Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz Belle Fontaine Sandbar— Disciples of the Crow, 9p Big Beach Brewing— Johnny No, 6:30p Bluegill— LeeYankee, 12p // Jerri, 6p Blues Tavern— Halfway Show & Band Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke Brickyard— John Ewing Dority’s Bar and Grill— Camm Lewis, 6p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 1p // J Hawkins Duo, 2p /// Smokey Otis Duo, 4p //// Jack Robertson a.k.a.The Big Earl Show, 5:30p ///// Brandon White Duo, 6p 48 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 ////// Bruce Smelley Duo, 6p /////// Telluride, 6p //////// Davis Nix Duo, 8p ///////// Kyle Wilson Band, 10p ////////// LeeYankie & The HellzYeah, 10p /////////// Logan Spicer Duo, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Adam Wakefield, 9p IP Casino (Studio A)— The O’Jays , 8p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— DJ Spisee IP Casino (Thirty-Two Lounge)— Steve Warren Listening Room— Christie Lenee Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Soulphonics, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Denver Hawsey, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Pale Moon Rising Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Off The Hook— Tim Kinsey Patricia’s River Club— Ricky Crook and the Horseshoe Halos 8p Royal Street Tavern— John David Anthony Wind Creek Casino— Tommy Morse Band Zebra Club— Fatlip, 9p SAT. MAY 26 Belle Fontaine Sandbar— John Hall Trio, 9p Big Beach Brewing— Roadside Glorious, 6:30p Blind Mule— Bobby & Jana Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p // Bruce Smelley & the Southern Classics, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny No Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop Duo Brickyard— Albert Simpson & The Contingent Callaghans— Delta Smoke Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ MBezzle, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— Fat Lincoln, 6p Fairhope Brewing— The Orange Constant, 2p Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 11a // Bruce Smelley Duo, 12p /// Lauren Murphy &The Psychedelics, 1p //// Lucky Doggs, 2p ///// Newbury Gathering, 2p ////// SteveWilkerson, 4p /////// Greg Lyons, 5p ///////// Jack Robertson Show a.k.a. Big Earl, 5:30p //////// Al & Cathy, 6p /////////Telluride, 6p ////////// ZacharyThomas Diedrick Duo, 8p /////////// Foxy Iguanas, 10p //////////// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p ////////////TheVegabonds, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Adam Wakefield, 9 Hard Rock (Live) — Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border, 8p IP Casino (Thirty-Two Lounge)— Steve Warren IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— DJ Roop Listening Room— Lisa Mills Lulu’s—LuLuPalooza, 12p Mancies — Harrison McInnis and Dale Drinkard Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Jonny Hollis, 4p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Hundred Dollar Car Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil & Foster, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Chris Hergenroder, 6:30p Off The Hook— Elaine Petty Patricia’s River Club— Harrison McInnis Trio, 9p Royal Street Tavern— John David Anthony Waves DI— Pearls OfTrinity USA Wind Creek Casino— Tommy Morse Band SUN. MAY 27 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof Big Beach Brewing— Wyatt Edmonson, 3p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p // Fly by Radio, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey Brickyard— Jake Burford Callaghans— Grayson Capps Cockeyed Charlie’s— Karaoke Jordan Bramlett, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— Telluride Felix’s— Matt Busgh Flora Bama— Smokey OtisTrio, 12p // J.HawkinsTrio,1p /// Songs of Rusty McCugh w/ Jason Justice,1:30p //// Nick and the Ovorals,2p /////Al & Cathy, 4p ////// LeeYankie,5p /////// Mustang, 5:30 //////// BigAl &The Heavyweights, 6p ///////// Perdido Brothers,6p ////////// Mason Hen-derson,8p /////////// Mario Mena Band,10p ////////////Tony Ray Thompson Duo,10:15 /////////////The Vegabonds,10:30p IP Casino (Chill Ultra Lounge)— Ty Taylor & Friends, 8p Joe Cain Cafe— John Keuler Listening Room— All The Kimonos Lulu’s— Scott Kirby, 1p // Lauren Murphy & the Psychedelics, 6p Manci’s— Red Clay Strays Off The Hook— Jimmy Dunnum Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p Waves DI— Retribution The Wharf— Dave Matthews Zebra Club— Marcus Elizondo,6p MON. MAY 28 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Andy Cloninger Felix’s— LeeYankie Flora Bama— J.Hawkins Duo, 1p // Mario Mena Duo,1p /// Gove Scrivenor,2p //// Mario Mena Duo, 5:30p /////Al & Cathy,6p ////// Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace,6p ///////Yeah,Probably, 10p //////// Petty & Pace,10:15 Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p Patricia’s River Club— The Sideliners, 5p TUES. MAY 29 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof Bluegill— Shelby Brown Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese Butch Cassidy’s— Dr Tom Thomas, David Jernigan & Karl Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p // Davis Nix, 5:30p /// Perdido Brothers, 6p //// Jo Jo Pres, 10p ///// Zachary Thomas Diedrick, 10:15 Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p

MUSIC BRIEFS Hangout Fest 2018 one for the books BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A Photos | Lagniappe nother Hangout Music Festival has come and gone. With its conclusion, another multitude of festival enthusiasts took home a lifetime’s worth of unforgettable memories from one of the world’s largest beach parties. While the Thursday night kickoff party was canceled due to weather, ticket holders were refunded their money and the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch. For many, each morning began with the obligatory “pregaming” at the condo, which often included a variety of libations, snacks, karaoke and a thorough dousing with glitter. In fact, festivalgoers used so much glitter this weekend that the beach in front of The Hangout will probably maintain a rainbow shimmer for weeks to come, serving as a reminder of the good times had during this three-day overload of surf, sun and music. There’s no denying Hangout has evolved over the past decade. In recent years, attendees have noticed the lineup shifting to feature more current acts, both notable and up-and-coming, and this year was no different. The biggest changes could be witnessed in other aspects. This year, crowd comfort seemed to be a priority, and the festival succeeded. Stage viewing areas that were lined in sand and gravel in the past had been replaced by concrete walkways and soft grass. Thoroughfares also seemed less congested and easier to navigate. The food was on point and Corona sponsored the beer tents. The crowd was also given fun, new experiences such as a roller rink and even a beachside summer camp experience. Ultimately, festivalgoers could still have fun while avoiding the intensity of a crowded stage. Hangout Fest’s philosophy for filling its lineup with the year’s hottest sounds can be a challenging one, especially with musical acts whose popularity can quickly fade. The festival provided a steady rotation of stellar sounds from across the musical spectrum, but Sunday’s lineup of soul and hip-hop on the main stages were some of the most impressive sounds heard over the weekend. Two newcomers in particular stood out. Wearing a black “Glasgow smile,” hip-hop artist NF infiltrated the Hangout Stage by way of a steel cage. After escaping his confinement, NF exploded into a charismatic tirade of lyrics and beats that gave no quarter. This verbal assassin maintained an electrifying delivery that coursed through the multitude. By contrast, there was the soul diva goodness of SZA. When she took the stage she apologized for any mishaps, claiming she had lost her voice the night before. This humble statement was countered by a steady flow of satiny vocals that brought the crowd such hits as “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.” As the bass fluttered breezes across the crowd, SZA flew across the stage and fed from the love and energy that the crowd provided. Once again, Hangout Fest organizers have topped themselves musically and organizationally, leaving longtime veterans of this beach party to wonder where the festival will go from here. With its solidified reputation for new experiences and new sounds, the future of this event still looks as bright as the sun that shines on the beach. M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Overly long ‘Downsizing’ falls short A BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 lexander Payne, who has made so many great films, such as “Sideways” and “The Descendants,” drops the ball with his science fiction flop “Downsizing,” about a process that shrinks humans to five inches tall. This overly long film, starring Matt Damon, tries to make an outrageous premise believable by making it boring, and only succeeds with the latter. The drag is felt immediately, as a lengthy explanation shows us peopleshrinking was developed to be an environmental solution, that the only way to truly reduce our carbon footprint is to reduce people themselves. Soon, however, the shrinking fad catches on as a way to live large with far less money. What was ostensibly a sacrifice to help the planet soon becomes the latest consumerist grail, and the satire when Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife, Audrey (Kristen Wiig), visit a tiny planned community called Leisureland to think about downsizing and moving there, is hilarious and disturbing. Paul and Audrey are frustrated because they don’t make enough money to buy a bigger house, but in Leisureland, tiny residents live in opulent dollhousesized mansions, affordable because of their scale. Spokesperson Laura Dern wows the breathless crowd when she shows them all the diamond jewelry she can easily afford, because of their comparatively minuscule size. When Paul and Audrey decide to take the plunge to downsize, the film does a good job of emphasizing the seriousness of the situation, and the process is shown in visceral and prolonged detail. The movie verged on frightening at times, but settled for being unsettling. Despite the attention to detail of some segments of the film, it manages to fail the science fiction test of commitment to its invented world, where the arbitrary rules of the fictional universe must be rigorously applied in order to be convincing. But this was another area where “Downsizing” fell flat, and long stretches of the film seemed to fall out of their existence in the make-believe tiny land. Eventually this comedy about scale and perspective tries to teach us something about perspective, but it’s so dull that the message is unwelcome when it finally arrives. As timid as its “everyman” star, this film is mercifully enlivened about halfway through when Paul, enduring circumstances in Leisureland he didn’t plan for, meets a brave and resourceful Vietnamese woman who opens his eyes to the realities of this alleged good life. Actress Hong Chau steals the show as a strident but capable woman whose journey shows that even in this idealized, planned community, familiar struggles emerge, and humans deal with the same problems no matter what their size. But goodness, it takes forever to get there. Perhaps the shrinking formula would be best applied to the runtime. There are so many missed opportunities in “Downsizing.” Sometimes the bleakness rivals another near-future social dystopia from recent years, “The Lobster,” but where that film would have doubled, tripled or quadrupled down on the darkness, “Downsizing” instead meanders away from the edge. I was wooed to this film by the promise of tiny people and their miniature accessories, and I paid a price of over two hours of wasted casting potential, wasted concept potential and mostly wasted time. Writer and director Alexander Payne has created such memorable films from mundane, realistic, recognizable characters and situations, and his vision simply did not survive the trip to science fiction. This is a film for Spike Jonze to tackle; the forced quirkiness is not a good look for Payne. His best moments focus on the little things, but ironically this film tries too hard to literally be about just that, and loses its identity in the process. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 50 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Paramount Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures Actress Hong Chau (left) steals the show from Matt Damon as miniature people facing life-sized problems in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.” “Solo,” the latest “Star Wars” story, is an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, where Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. NEW THIS WEEK SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY This highly anticipated prequel shows us the early days of scruffylooking nerf herder Han Solo and stars Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Alden Ehrenreich. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. NOW PLAYING OVERBOARD All listed multiplex theaters. LIFE OF THE PARTY DEADPOOL 2 All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater, Nexus Cinema ISLE OF DOGS Dining. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 BOOK CLUB AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR All listed multiplex theaters. Nexus Cinema Dining, all listed multiplex theaters. SHOW DOGS All listed multiplex theaters. TRAFFIK Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC BREAKING IN Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters. I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE All listed multiplex theaters. READY PLAYER ONE All listed multiplex theaters. SHERLOCK GNOMES All listed multiplex theaters.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 51

CALENDAR OF EVENTS MAY 32, 2018 - MAY 29, 2018 MOBICON COME JOIN THE FUN WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY AT MOBILE COMIC CON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, MAY 2527 AT THE RENAISSANCE MOBILE RIVERVIEW PLAZA. COSPLAY PARADE, PANELS, GAMING AND GUEST ACTORS, DIRECTORS, ARTISTS AND MORE. VISIT MOBILECOMICCON.ORG. Photo | www.mobilecomiccon.org GENERAL INTEREST Krewe de Rescue Come and meet adoptable pets from Krewe de Rescue on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at B&B Pet Stop. Find us on Facebook @KremeDeRescue. BP oil spill council The Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Five Rivers Tensaw Theater in Spanish Fort to discuss and receive public comments on its draft Multi-year Implementation Plan. For more information or to submit comments online, visit www.restorealabama.org. Sparks after Dark Join us every Monday beginning May 28 through Aug. 6 at The Wharf at 8:45 p.m. for the Sparks after Dark fireworks show. Set up on Main Street for the best view of this free event. Visit alwharf.com for more details. FUNDRAISERS Photo | http://blakeleypark.com Scenic Sunset Cruise Historic Blakeley State Park will host a sunset cruise departing Blakeley dock at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25. Tickets cost $29 for adults and $19 for children aged 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 or visit www. blakeleypark.com. Photo | www.mobilepubliclibrary.org ‘50s Sock Hop Join us Thursday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library for music of the ‘50s, hula-hoop competitions and a special screening of the movie “Back to the Future.” Call 251-208-7087 or visit www. mobilepubliclibraryonline.org. MobiCon Come join the fun with friends and family at Mobile Comic Con Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27 at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza. Cosplay parade, panels, gaming and guest actors, directors, artists and more. Visit mobilecomiccon.org. Hurricane Expo Baldwin County EMA and partners will be hosting a hurricane expo on Thursday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium, located at 22251 Palmer St. in Robertsdale. For more call 251-972-6809 or email jguerry@ baldwincountyal.gov. Beach ball drop Kick off the summer season with a 5,000-beach ball drop, surf simulator, bubble zone and more. Join us at The Wharf Friday, May 25, 5-9 p.m. for live entertainment and prizes. Free admission. Visit ALWharf.com. LuLuPalooza Celebrate Memorial Day at LuLu’s, Saturday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Live music featuring local favorites. Admission is free. Visit LuLuBuffett.com for more information. Memorial Day tribute at Fort Morgan Celebrate Memorial Day with us, Saturday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Morgan. Explore the military history of Mobile Point, hear special talks and watch uniformed interpreters bring the fort to life. Visit Fort-Morgan.org for tickets and details. RecSummerFest 2018 Join us at RecSummerFest 2018, Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James M. Seals Community Center, 540 Texas St. Free food, games, water slides, splash pad, DJs Rodski and Thad along with live music by the Stereo Dogs, Symone French, Chris Powell (Peek) and Chico. Find us on Facebook @ MobileParks. Rabies shots, nail trims Dr. Ann Branch and volunteers from the Mobile Animal Shelter will be at B&B Pet Stop to administer one-year rabies vaccines at a greatly reduced price. No appointment necessary! Rabies vaccine $10 per pet; nail trim $15 per pet (cash only). 52 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 HopeCup USA Mitchell Cancer Institute hosts HopeCup on Thursday, May 24, at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley. Registration is at 10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Melanoma and Skin Cancer Endowment. Visit www.usahealthsystem. com/hopecup. SUP CUP 2018 Join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Saturday, May 26, at the Dockside Marina Dog River for the 2nd annual SUP CUP, open to stand-up paddle boards and kayaks. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to all ages and skill levels. $35 entry fee includes race, T-shirt and postrace refreshments. Call 251-423-1032. Hop in the Bay Join Mobile Baykeeper and Fairhope Brewing for the official release of the Hop in the Bay IPA benefiting Mobile Baykeeper on Saturday, May 26, noon to 5 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing. Live music and food truck available. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org or email hwalsh@mobilebaykeeper.org. Moto-Fest 2.0 2018 Join us Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moto-Tech Racing for a family event with vendors, food, contest, music and more. This year’s event will raise money for the Children’s and Women’s Pediatric ER upgrade. Visit www.moto-techracing.com or call 251-264-9495. ARTS Brown Bag in Bienville Weekly free concerts every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Bienville Square. Come enjoy Melissa Joiner on May 23 and Eric Erdman May 30. For more information, including event cancellations, contact Mobile Special Events Department at 251-208-1550. Bubbly Bus Ride through Oakleigh Take a Champagne-filled excursion through the social history of the Oakleigh Garden District on Friday, May 24, from 5-7:30 p.m. Visit mardigrastrail.com or call 251-599-9332. Brown Bag by the Bay Thursday, May 24, Eric Edman will perform at 11:30 a.m. at May Day Park in Daphne. Join us weekly for this free event produced by www.RadioAvalon.com. Visit www.daphneal.com/calendar for a list of future performers. Baldwin Pops concerts Baldwin Pops Band will hold two free concerts over the Memorial Day weekend. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic supper and enjoy selections including “American Salute,” “Hymn to the Fallen” and many more. First concert will be held Friday, May 25, 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Park in Foley, and the second at Henry George Park in Fairhope Monday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.baldwinpopsband.com for additional information. “Adventures of Pippi Longstocking” With colorful costumes, lively music and stupendous young actors and dancers, audiences of all ages will be delighted with this performance. Friday through Sunday now through May 27 at the Playhouse in the Park. Visit www.playhouseinthepark.org for details. Music in the Park Enjoy a free concert in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday through August. Friday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. will be DarLaWan. For more information on the entire summer lineup, visit spanishfortcenter.com/news/events. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical version of how Joseph rose from slave to savior, rescuing his people from famine. Show dates through May 27th at the Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Visit cctshows.com for tickets. “Once Upon a Time in Oz” Join us Saturday, May 26, as the Prima Theatre for the Arts presents “Once Upon a Time in Oz.” Sneak peek matinee at 2 p.m. and second show at 5 p.m. at Mattie T. Blount Auditorium. Find us on Facebook @ primadancetheatre1 for more information.

Mobile Symphonic Pops Join the Mobile Pops this weekend as we perform our annual concert to commemorate Memorial Day, featuring patriotic and Americana music. Saturday, May 26, at the Bicentennial Pavilion at Medal of Honor Park at 6 p.m. Free to the public. Drink & Draw Join AIGA Mobile for Drink & Draw on Wednesday, May 30, 6 p.m. at Red or White. Grab a glass of wine and an appetizer and enjoy casual conversation with your fellow designers. This event is free to attend but guests are responsible for their own tabs. Seating is limited, please register in advance. Find us on Facebook @ AIGAMobile. Garden sketch club Join us at the Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday for a relaxing afternoon of sketching. All levels of experience welcome. General admission ($5) for nonmembers. Visit mobilebotanicalgardens. org. MUSEUMS “Ice Age Imperials” Explore ”Ice Age Imperials” at the History Museum of Mobile Saturday, May 26, until Aug. 26. Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and wooly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. the Exploreum. Visit exploreum.com for showtimes. Fairhope’s Founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. “Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs” Take an adventure back in time 290 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition through June 3. Visit exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. WORKSHOPS Living up to values Join us Thursday, May 24, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Toulminville Branch of the Mobile Public Library for a girls’ program designed to empower and encourage all girls through a variety of activities that include crafts, games, music and a special guest. Registration encouraged; call 251438-7075. Photo | http://www.exploreum.com “Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland” In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there is a paradise unlike any other: the Galapagos Archipelago. Explore these extraordinary islands in the stunning IMAX Dome format through May 26 at Stop the Madness Join The Life Center CDC and our partners for the 13th annual Stop the Madness Community Summit on Saturday, May 26, at Figures Park (next to LeFlore High School), 3-6 p.m. This event focuses on the empowerment of youth and families. Free food, free new shoes, community speakers, free resources, entertainment and more. Call 251-456-2652. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES BayBears vs. Biloxi Shuckers The BayBears will host a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers beginning Wednesday, May 23, through Sunday, May 27. Log onto mobilebaybears.com for game times and tickets, or call 479-BEAR (2327). Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Basic Pistol Shooting Course This “ladies only” class is intended for all regardless of previous shooting experience. The class is Thursday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Out of Sight Outfitters. $175 covers all course materials, lunch and range fees. Class limited to 4 for individual instruction and feedback. Find us @ concealedcarry.os on Facebook. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. 3MC Come and See Join us on Monday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. at Tricentennial Park for a brief walking tour to see the beauty of Three Mile Creek. Learn more about the city of Mobile and 3MC Partnership’s plans for a 10-mile walking and biking path stretching from Langan Park to fowntown Mobile. Visit www.3milecreek.org. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Via! Bingo Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:303:30 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Visit viamobile.org. Fitness and athletics classes Try something new this year. Classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visitmobilecap.org Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www. cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440. M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 53

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Stork overall male scorer at state youth archery contest Photo/ Billy Pope pionship May 10-12 in Louisville, Kentucky. There were 7,450 boys in the event and 6,689 girls. Alma Bryant had a team score of 3,434 to finish fifth overall out of 237 schools. Among middle schools, Alba, in Bayou La Batre, had 3,100 points to finish 188th out of 265 teams, while Central Baldwin in Loxley had 3,099 points to finish 191st. In the elementary division, Dixon had 3,143 points to finish 14th among 171 teams, while Saraland had 3,035 points to finish 45th. BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY The highest individual finisher was Caleb Thornton. His score of 297 was third among high school boys, second among 10th graders and third overall among boys. Other high finishers included: • Aaron Bentley (Alma Bryant) scored 293, 33rd among high school boys, second among 12th-graders, 38th overall among boys; • Robert Morgan (St. Paul’s) scored 293, 33rd among high school boys, ninth among 12th-graders, 38th overall among boys; • Elizabeth Conley (Alma Bryant) scored 292, 22nd among high school girls, eighth among ninth-graders, 29th overall among girls; • Devin Faucett (Alma Bryant) scored 290, 67th among high school boys, 19th among 10th-graders, 82nd overall among boys; • Branden Sharlow (Alma Bryant) scored 287, 146th among high school boys, 38th among 10th-graders, 192nd overall among boys; • Aaron Stork (Alma Bryant) scored 286, 182nd among high school boys, 46th among 10th-graders, 251st overall among boys; • Tommy Bouler (Alma Bryant) scored 285, 240th among high school boys, 53rd among ninth-graders, 347th overall among boys; • Katherine Michael (Foley) scored 284, 156th among high school girls, 48th among 9th graders, 243rd overall among girls; • Chris Botter (Alma Bryant) scored 284 -- 261st among high school boys, 74th among 10th-graders, 381st overall among boys; • Kelleigh Entrekin (Alma Bryant) scored 284, 170th among high school girls, 52nd among ninth-graders, 260th overall among girls; • Justin Fant (Alma Bryant) scored 284, 286th among high school boys, Aaron Stork of Alma Bryant High School, center, was the top-scoring male at the National Archery in the 62nd among ninth-graders, 428th overall among boys. Schools State Championship in Montgomery. He is shown with Deputy Conservation Commissioner Ed Poolos, Complete results for the NASP Alabama State Championship are available at www.nasptournaments.org. To view photos from that event, visit Outdoor left, and National Wild Turkey Federation representative Craig Scruggs. Alabama’s Flickr page at www.flickr.com/photos/outdooralabama. Complete results for the Eastern National Championship are available at rchery has been practiced as a sport throughschool). Competition is at the team and individual levels. nasptournaments.org. out all of recorded history. While it may be an Perfect scores are 3,600 points for teams and 300 for ancient pastime, its future looks very bright along individuals. Inaugural paddleboard race set the Alabama Gulf Coast. The top overall male at the state meet was Aaron The first stand-up paddleboard (SUP) race on Mobile Bay is set for Saturday, Numerous students from Mobile and Baldwin counStork of Alma Bryant High School, who turned in a score June 9. It will start at 9 a.m. from the beach by the Fairhope Docks Marina (848 ties compete for their schools. Several have participated of 293. That total was matched by Savannah Mann of Seacliff Drive). at tournaments, including some who have won special Vinemont Middle School, who was named the overall The racers will take off in a sprint to the end of Fairhope pier and back for recognition. female champion. The National Archery in the Schools (NASP) State Alma Bryant High, in Irvington, also captured the high a 2.5-mile race. A 7-mile race will continue past the pier and down the shore to the Marriott Grand Hotel and back. Championship took place in Montgomery during April for school team title with a score of 3,445. In the elementary DIRK Boards, a local Fairhope-based SUP and surfboard builder, is organizstudents in grades 4-12. The Alabama Department of Con- division, Dixon, also in Irvington, was second at 3,219 ing the event. servation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) coordinates while Saraland was third at 3,035. “Mobile Bay is a great paddling location that needs to be experienced,” the program through partnerships with various schools and In the individual rankings, the high scorers included: said Dirk McCall, a DIRK Boards designer. “Conditions can be flat and then a supporting organizations. • High school females — second, Katherine Michael, breeze will pick up and create a downwinder. Sometimes we even get wave sets Marisa Futral, NASP coordinator for the ADCNR’s Foley, with a score of 292; third, Kasandra Lee Burch, because the bay is so shallow, which is really challenging. There isn’t a better Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, said the state Alma Bryant, with a score of 291; way to see it than to do it.” championship is the culmination of nine regional qualify• High school males — third, Caleb Thornton, Alma The race, sanctioned by the World Paddle Association, will have eight diviing events. Bryant, with a score of 292; “Thousands of archers competed in regional tourna• Elementary school females —– third, Madelyn Audia, sions — for men and women age 50 and over, 18 to 49 and 18 and under in surf style and longer displacement hulled boards. Custom woodcut awards from ments for a chance to draw their bows in the state chamSt. Luke’s Episcopal, with a score of 276; Bear Walker, an internationally renowned woodworker and skateboard designer, pionship,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see so many youth • Elementary school males — third, Maurio Shish, will be given to the top three in each division. excited about archery and hope they continue in the sport.” Dixon, with a score of 286. Little Red Hen Productions will manage digital timing. For race registration, Scoring for the event is based on Olympic-style target By the end of the competition, 54 youth archery teams archery in three divisions (elementary, middle and high had qualified to attend the NASP Eastern National Cham- please visit dirkboards.com or paddleguru.com. A 54 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 55

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC How many national titles has Alabama won? BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER M any Alabama football fans and even those fans who detest the Tide agreed with coach Nick Saban when he took a shot at Central Florida’s ridiculous claim of being the national champions last football season. “If you honor and respect the system that we have, [despite] some of the imperfections that you understand that the system has, then you wouldn’t do something out of respect for the system that we have,” Saban said recently. “I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything. But self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it. And there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves.” Saban spoke the 100 percent truth. But in doing so he proved why defense lawyers don’t allow their clients to speak to the media: Saban might as well have placed the ball on the tee for detractors of the Alabama program. Scott Frost, who is now at Nebraska but coached Central Florida to that perfect season, didn’t hesitate to take the first swing. “If you look at the history of college football, there are a lot of cases where multiple teams have claimed national championships,” Frost said. “Alabama’s probably got one or two championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody.” And there it is. As long as Alabama continues to insist on claiming it won a national championship in 1941, nobody associated with the Tide program has any legitimate right to complain about any national championship claim. If you’re not familiar with the folly of Alabama’s 1941 claim, here are the basics. Alabama finished with a record of 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC. After beating Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl, the Tide was ranked 20th in the final AP poll. That made Alabama the fifth highest-ranked SEC team. But because some organization called the Houlgate System selected Alabama as its national champion, the Tide claims 1941 as one of its 17 championship seasons. Now that Alabama is winning titles at such a regular clip, it would be easy to simply hold firm at 17 once the Tide wins another title and quietly remove 1941 from its list of championship seasons. That way, when somebody like Scott Frost says “Alabama’s probably got one or two championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody,” it can be dismissed as sour grapes. Yes, Alabama has had other teams, such as the undefeated 1966 team, that could have been crowned national 56 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 champions. But they weren’t. That’s the point. Central Florida, as the only undefeated team this season, could have been crowned national champions. But based on the system in place, they weren’t. As a public service — and to ensure we’re all speaking the same language when bragging about national championships — I’ve put together the definitive list of national champions in college football. This list includes only one national champion for each year, except during the period when the AP and UPI were both considered equally valid organizations for crowning a champion. First, the easy part. Four champions have been crowned on the field since the College Football Playoff began. That count looks like this: • Alabama 2 • Clemson 1 • Ohio State 1 An additional 16 teams have won the title since the Bowl Championship Series national championship game was instituted. Add those to the CFP and the list looks like this: • Alabama 5 • Florida State 2 • Florida 2 • LSU 2 • Ohio State 2 • Tennessee 1 • Oklahoma 1 • Clemson 1 • Miami 1 • Auburn 1 • Texas 1 • USC 1 Before Tennessee won the first BCS title on the field in 1998, it gets a little more dicey. But it’s still not that difficult to identify a champion from the period 1936-1997, the years in which the AP and the poll called the UPI or USA Today were the authoritative and recognized voices on the subject. So, adding all the teams who won AP or UPI titles to the list above, here’s the count of national championship teams from 1936 until the present. • Alabama 12 • Notre Dame 8 • Oklahoma 7 • USC 6 • Ohio State 6 • Nebraska 5 • Minnesota 4 • Miami 4 • Texas 4 • LSU 3 • Florida 3 • Florida State 3 • Auburn 2 • Pittsburgh 2 • Clemson 2 • Penn State 2 • Army 2 • Michigan 2 • Tennessee 2 • Michigan State 2 • TCU 1 • Texas A&M 1 • Georgia 1 • BYU 1 • Georgia Tech 1 • Colorado 1 • Syracuse 1 • Maryland 1 • UCLA 1 • Washington 1 There’s no doubt that both Alabama and Auburn had some great teams before 1936, but to retroactively crown any of those teams national champions when there was no consensus for how to award the title seems silly and open to great debate. If you feel compelled to dive into that, then have at it. The point is you can argue how many national championships every team has legitimately won. For Alabama fans, the answer shouldn’t be the claimed 17 or 11 or any other number. It should simply be, based on every objective analysis, this: More than anybody else. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 57

STYLE GARDENING Become a Master Gardener this year BY EVAN WARE, REGIONAL EXTENSION AGENT, HOME GROUNDS | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos/Alice Marty (Lest to right) Mobile County Master Gardener Marie Dyson tree planting at Shaw High School. Mobile County Master Gardener Brenda Bolton makes centerpieces for the Greenery Sale. Master Gardeners Peggy Wright and Nina Ward make bows for the Greenery Sale. A fter reading our “Ask a Master Gardener” column, you may find yourself wondering how you can become a part of our local Master Gardener group. Luckily for you, we will be accepting applications for the Master Gardener program very soon. The Master Gardener program is a volunteer training program offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The purpose of the program is to increase the availability of home horticulture information to residents of our community through qualified volunteers (Master Gardeners). This program is an active partnership between the Extension service and motivated volunteers interested in educating our community with research-based information. This is more than your average gardening program — all the techniques and information we teach are backed up by research. This course covers many topics in gardening and horticulture, including soil science, fruits and vegetables, and smart home landscaping practices. Some say it’s almost like getting a horticulture degree in just 15 weeks! The volunteer component of being a Master Gardener is just as important as the class component. We want volunteersin-training who are passionate about sharing research-based information with our Mobile community to help improve our citizens’ quality of life. To become a certified Master Gardener, you will need to complete 50 hours of volunteer service within a year of completing the course. There are multiple opportunities to volunteer as a Master Gardener through various activities, including staffing our home horticulture helpline, working in our DREAM demonstration gardens at the extension office and other community outreach activities. 58 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Once you have completed the class and the initial 50 hours of volunteer service, you will become a certified Master Gardener, which means you will officially be a part of the Mobile County Master Gardener Association and the Alabama Master Gardener Association. With certification comes the opportunity to purchase your own coveted green Master Gardener apron. As a member of MCMG, you will be able to choose the volunteer activities that best suit your interests and continue to work with Alabama Extension in its mission to deliver research-based educational programs. Perhaps you have a passion for teaching about vegetables, or roses, container gardening, irrigation practices or anything related to horticulture. If that’s the case, you might be a perfect fit in the speaker’s bureau, made up of Master Gardeners who give presentations throughout the community. Maybe you like to solve home gardening problems; if so, the helpline is always looking for help. We also have plenty of opportunities to get your hands in the dirt at our DREAM gardens, community gardens and school gardens. The Master Gardener training course will meet Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 8 and ending Nov. 14. The cost of the 15-week course is $160 and includes a handbook, publications and access to a network of professional extension personnel and other Master Gardeners. If the price is prohibitive for you, we offer a limited number of scholarships to interested individuals each year. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University) is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity and the diversity of its workforce. Educational programs serve everyone. When you are ready to sign up, please call our office at 251574-8445 to get on the mailing list for applications. Application packets will be sent out in just a couple of weeks, so don’t miss out. You can find out more about the Master Gardener program at mg.aces.edu. The application deadline for this fall’s class is June 6, so reserve your spot. We look forward to meeting and learning with you! YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners monthly meeting (free) When: Thursday, June 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Historic Gardens — Evan Ware What: Mobile County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn (free) When: Monday, June 18, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Gardening for the Disabled — David Schmohl Become a Mobile County Master Gardener Next class series: Aug. 8 to Nov. 14 Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Deadline to apply: June 6 For more information call 251-574-8445. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send your questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 59

STYLE HOROSCOPES THEME: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. ROLL IT! ANSWERS FROM PAGE 62 60 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — A single day off will prove to be your undoing as your fail to kick the post-Memorial Day blues and slide into a significant slump at work. Days behind, you’ll soon be memorializing your job. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll make a fool of yourself trying to flex your grilling muscles as an online recipe for a slowsmoked Turducken proves hard to follow. The few steps in “stop, drop and roll” will be much easier. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — After a weekend on the beach, you’ll be faced with the dilemma of what to do with the leftover baby powder you desperately bought during a significant chafing event. Pro tip: Have a baby! LEO (7/23-8/23) — Memorial Day. You’re in a kayak on the delta when a big log moves. The situation proves harrowing for a moment, but friends will always remember the day you called the game warden on driftwood. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — From a jail cell, you’ll contemplate why you ever tried to corral a sea turtle into a cooler. The turtle, who is found to be carrying marijuana on his person, will do his own soul searching in the slammer. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll cosplay as Thanos at MobiCon and accidentally snap your fingers while dancing to a big band hit. In an instant, half of everything in the universe will turn into Glenn Miller. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Realizing you’ve cut your grass three times in as many weeks, you’ll get the bright idea to try a controlled burn instead. As luck would have it, the yard at your mother’s house is actually larger. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — With the year’s first tropical weather system threatening the northern Gulf Coast, you’ll stock up on milk and bread. After the area is devastated with a half-inch of rain and 13 mph winds next week, you’ll make the world’s largest bread pudding. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — The proportion of blueberries to strawberries and whipped cream in your Memorial Day dessert will lead people to believe they are actually celebrating Australian Labour Day. You’ll throw another a shrimp on the barbie. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll cause a stir in your neighborhood when you confuse Memorial Day with Independence Day. Mobile’s finest will be called to your house by the time the second skyrocket fills the darkness. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — As you climb over the other ghostly pale bodies in an attempt to find a spot on the sand where you can enjoy your beach trip, you’ll swear off time spent on the Gulf. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — In order to keep your sanity through the school-less months, you’ll invoke a no-sugar policy in your house. Angry at your new rule against cookies, your spouse will interpret no sugar to mean no sex.

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 61

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVE AT FIRST SITE BY NEVILLE FOGARTY AND ERIK AGARD / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Arcade hoops game 7 Some TV ads, for short 11 Went through channels? 15 Hitter’s hitter 18 “The Simpsons” or “Futurama” 19 Litter’s littlest 20 To whom Brabantio says “Thou art a villain” 21 Singular 22 Good name for a deep kissers’ dating site? 25 Vittles 26 A shroud of secrecy, idiomatically 27 Endlessly starting over 28 Performances at Paris’s Palais Garnier 30 Manning with the secondlongest QB starting streak in N.F.L. history 31 Numerical prefix 32 “Ish” 34 Monster slain by Hercules 35 North Carolina university 36 Victor’s shout 39 It’s all in the head 41 Member of a southern colony 43 Actor whose first and last names look like they rhyme, but don’t 47 Slice of a timeline 50 Fruit drink 51 Good name for a dating site full of hot dudes? 54 Obsolescent high school course, informally 56 Number one pal 57 Good name for a dating site of massage therapists? 59 In amazement 61 Emerald or aquamarine 63 Revolting sorts 64 Kitty-cat, e.g. 65 Carbo-loading dish 67 Patty alternative? 70 IV checkers 71 1988 top 10 hit for Tracy Chapman 73 George ____ University 75 Swamps 76 Good name for an extreme sports dating site? 79 Be traitorous to 82 Burger topper 83 Good name for a nonmonogamist dating site? 85 Big Apple cultural site, with “the” 88 Alway 89 Southernmost of the Lesser Antilles 91 Napa Valley vintner Robert 93 Grannies 95 Previous name for an athletic conference now with 12 members 98 Comparable (to) 99 Sky-blue 101 Performer in makeup, typically 105 Certain layers 106 ____ Aviv 107 UTEP team 109 First things to go into jammies 112 “Trading Spaces” host Davis 114 Neat as ____ 115 Good name for a dating site for lovers of natural foods? 118 Ad 119 Big loss 120 John of the Velvet Underground 121 Tot’s wear 122 Junior 123 Lincoln Logs and such 124 Something taken on a field? 125 Ones passed on a track 11 Instrument plucked with a mezrab 12 Cools one’s heels 13 Back in time 14 Like early Elvis recordings 15 Good name for a carpentry dating site? 16 The rite place? 17 Thompson of “Selma” 21 “Toodles!” 23 Noggin 24 Chairman and ____ (common title) 29 Ones to watch 31 Back-of-newspaper section 33 Poetic tribute 35 Org. with a flower logo 37 “Just ____ suspected” 38 1940s vice president Wallace 40 Enthusiastic 42 Not new 44 Chaperones, usually DOWN 45 Lincoln’s home: Abbr. 1 [Avoid watching this in front 46 “I’ll return shortly,” in of the boss] a text 2 Sped (along) 48 Swing time? 3 Had a table for one 49 German interjections 4 Chinese leader Xi 52 “That’s mine!” 5 Rainbows, e.g. 53 ‘ 6 “That doesn’t impress me 55 Dignified lady much” 56 Model Page known as “The 7 Immediately Queen of Pinups” 8 Natural light beam 58 Naval officer: Abbr. 9 One of the Brontës 59 Geronimo, for one 10 Group dance with stomps 60 Good name for a “High and claps Noon”-themed dating site? 62 Hit hard 65 ____ Bread (cafe chain) 66 NPR host Shapiro 68 “2 funny!!!” 69 “To Live and Die ____” 71 Visage 72 Player of Robin Hood in 1991 74 Like child’s play 75 Nautical title, informally 77 Whole lot 78 Prefix with center 80 Ginormous 81 Lowly workers 84 O.T.C. O.K.’er 85 Command of Captain JeanLuc Picard 86 Satanic look 87 Cookie holder 90 Movement 92 Statistician’s grouping 94 “____ you the clever one!” 96 Gum ingredient 97 Titter 99 Stockpile 100 Nada 102 Certain computer whiz 103 Deep defenses 104 Long span 108 Put in order 110 Camping menace 111 Digitize, in a way 112 ____ colada 113 Real lookers? 116 Down Under hopper 117 Gather around, as an idol ANSWERS ON PAGE 60 F U T U R E S H O C K 62 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 63

STYLE BOOZIE Hangout Fest brings fans, fun, fanny packs BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY O h my. You guys really let it all “hang out” once again. And in some cases, I mean that literally. My sunburned spies are back from Gulf Shores full of tales from Hangout Fest (at least the ones they can remember), and I have woven them all together for you. Sort of like a Hangout Fest gossip quilt — just in time for summer! So wrap yourself up in it and get cozy with Boozie! Hangout Music Fest wrapped up Sunday after another successful weekend in Gulf Shores. Thursday’s kickoff party was canceled due to storms, but tickets were refunded and the rest of the weekend went on as scheduled, with no more than a little heat and rip current risk to complain about. Improvements to the common areas were noticeable over years past, with lines moving faster from the entrances to the concessions. The stage layout was altered but the whole footprint was intuitive. New attractions this year included a roller skating rink and hydration/relaxation tent and patio. The grounds stayed cleaner thanks to a volunteer pick-up effort, where people who turned in a bag of trash were awarded beach swag, including sunglasses, dry storage bags, towels and coupons. Even by sundown Friday, one girl said she had just walked out of “the cleanest port-o-potty ever.” It takes a village, I guess. Fashions haven’t evolved much, as a swimsuit or “beach chic” serves as the core of most outfits. A few bold attendees opted for body paint in lieu of bikini tops, so more power to them. Due to new bag policies, however, the festival might have become the world’s greatest exhibit of fanny packs. Along with temporary tattoos, hair color and glitter (lots and lots and lots of glitter), the fanny pack 64| L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Boozie Spy Fun, frivolity and fanny packs in its many colors and prints was the most ubiquitous accessory. A few personal favorites included one with a machine-gun toting kitten riding a unicorn over a rainbow, one with a hairy “dad bod” belly and several with “fannies” of all shapes and sizes. One “gentleman” with a man bun was spotted wearing nothing but a G-string bikini bottom and green tennis shoes. On his back, someone had written, “I eat [expletive]!” It’s too dirty for Boozie to write out loud, but it rhymed with “sass.” One day he will be someone’s father. As far as the music is concerned it was perhaps the most “woke” year ever. There were frequent political remarks from the young and diverse lineup, although some fans appeared to be confused by Pussy Riot’s message. The Moscow-based feminist protest punk rock group weren’t set back by their incarceration in the Gulag, and they tend to speak to issues they are passionate about. Kendrick Lamar briefly stopped his show after a white, female fan he invited onstage to sing his song “MAAD City” stayed true to the lyrics and sang the chorus with the “N-word” more than once. The Los Angeles-based rapper, who won a Pulitzer Prize last month for his 2017 album “Damn,” said perhaps he didn’t explain “the rules” of singing the song. “You gotta bleep one single word though,” he told the fan, who seemed surprised and embarrassed. After the fan apologized, Lamar asked the crowd whether she should remain on stage. She received mixed reviews, but Lamar allowed her to sing a few more bars before her microphone was silenced. Covers included The Killers doing Tom Petty’s “American Girl” on the same stage Petty headlined in 2013, Tank and The Bangas closed their set with Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and The Chainsmokers remixed The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” Big Boi came through with many of your favorite OutKast hits. The Boom Boom Tent smelled like a combination of a humid locker room and the county fair, but St. Vincent’s fans were undeterred. He don’t give a toot A spy who was shopping in the Publix on Hillcrest this past Friday night walked up to a group of 40-something-year-olds giggling. My spy just had to find out what had turned their tickle boxes over, so she inquired. Even though they were in the meat aisle, they weren’t making jokes about sausage, my dirtyminded spy said. It seems an elderly man had just walked by with his buggy and had just let out “the loudest fart” the shoppers had ever heard, causing them all to turn around and take notice. The gentleman who dealt it apparently hadn’t smelt it or even been aware he had just crop-dusted them. Ahhh, there are some advantages to being really old. You can get away with a lot! Well kids, that’s all I got. Don’t let the fear-mongering meteorologists scare you out of enjoying the holiday weekend. I can’t have them ruining my ability to collect gossip. Anyway, just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ fanny pack lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 65

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Freda Farris Naman, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., on the 15th day of June, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278, Pg: 1746; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, towit: Lot 11 Country Club Woods, Part C, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 107 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 728 Spring Station Rd , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 05/17/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/21/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote. com/foreclosures 426220 Lagniappe HD May 23, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leona A. Driggers, an unmarried person and Johnny M. Driggers Jr., an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, on the 30th day of August, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6251 Page 1262; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 26, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 25, Yancey Glen Subdivision (Revised), according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 104, Page 102 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 12218 Yancey Glen Dr, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/28/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. 429247 mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified/bank check only. The certified/bank check should be made payable to or endorsed to Eady Law, LLC. The sale will take place during the legal hours of sale, on June 26, 2018 at the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, AL the following real estate, situated in Mobile County, AL, to-wit: Lot 42, Woodside, Unit 3, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 78, Page 20, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 6372 Woodside Drive South Theodore, AL 36582. The indebtedness has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of said Mortgage and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Mortgage and Note. In accordance with Ala. Code §6-5-248(h) notice is given that Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. Property is sold “as is, where is” with no warranties or representations of any kind, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Yolanda Xyvetta Wilson or tenant(s). S. Keith Eady Eady Law, LLC P.O. Box 29667 Atlanta, GA. 30359 Keith@keitheady.com 404-633-1997 – Direct FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on January 27, 2015 by Wayne A. Gunnison, as Grantee to Horace T. Jackson, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7230, Page 604, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on June 27, 2018. Lots 1, 2, and 7 as per plat of SANFORD GARNER ESTATES, as recorded in Map Book 89, Page 14, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Horace T. Jackson Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on September 17, 2012, by Cindi K. Lynn, as Grantee to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 6942, Page 1069, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to The Avila Group, LLP, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book 6956, Page 1087, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on June 13, 2018. Lot 38, as per plat of TIMBERLAND, UNIT II as recorded in Map Book 89, Page 60, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. The Avilia Group, LLP Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD May 23, 2018 Lagniappe HD May 23, 30, June 6, 2018 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Alabama, Mobile County Default having been made pursuant to the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda Xyvetta Wilson, an Unmarried Woman to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation, dated August 12, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in Book 5830, Page 1942, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, AL said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-C, MortgageBacked Notes, Series 2016-C. U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-C, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2016-C, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said 66 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 2 9 , 2 0 1 8 Lagniappe HD May 23, 30, June 6, 2018 Lagniappe HD May 9, 16, 23, 2018 PROBATE NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: JEAN ROSS FLYNN, Deceased Case No. 2018-0981 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of MAY, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JEAN FLYNN SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of JEAN ROSS FLYNN, Deceased. Attorney of Record: CHARLES J. POTTS Lagniappe HD May 23, 30, June 6, 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at (North side of Coca Cola Road, 2/10± mile East of U.S. Highway 90 West and extending to the South side of Wiley Orr Road.) for a Surfacing Variance to allow aggregate surfacing for a proposed RV park in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires all parking areas to be surfaced in asphalt, concrete, or an approved alternative paving surface in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 820 Challen Circle North (North side of Challen Circle North, 380’± East of Parkwood Drive East.) for a Use, Residential Buffer, Parking, Access and Manuevering, and Tree Planting Variances to allow a domiciliary care facility for elderly with no residential buffer, reduced parking, substandard access and maneuvering areas, and no tree plantings in an R-1, Single Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum B-1, Buffer Business District for a domiciliary care facility for elderly with compliant parking, adequate access and maneuvering areas, a residential buffer, and full compliance with tree planting requirements. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 3200 Spring Hill Avenue (Northwest corner of Spring Hill Avenue and Western Drive.) for a Sign Variance to allow a total of four (4) wall signs and a single freestanding sign on a single tenant site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows a total of three signs for a single business site in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 70 Midtown Park East (Northwest corner of Midtown Park East and Midtown Park South.) for a Sign Variance to allow a second freestanding sign for a multi-tenant site with less than 601’ of linear street frontage in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows one freestanding sign on a multi-tenant site with less than 601’ of linear street frontage in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 5424 U.S. Highway 90 West (West Side of U.S. Highway 90 West, 235’+ South of Wiley Orr Road.) for a Sign Variance to allow two (2) menu board signs and two (2) pre-browse signs on a site with two (2) drive thru lanes in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows one menu board per drive thru lane in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 3116 Dauphin Island Parkway (West side of Dauphin Island Parkway, extending to Club House Road.) for a Sign Variance to allow two (2) digital menu board signs and two (2) pre-browse signs on a site with two (2) drive-thru lanes within 300’ of residentially-zoned property in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires all digital signs to be a minimum of 300’ from all residentially zoned properties and allows only one (1) menu board per drive-thru lane in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on June 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 1252 Government Street (North side of Government Street, 55’± West of South Georgia Avenue.) for a Use, Tree Planting and Landscape Variances to amend a previously approved variances to allow a retail and wholesale bakery with light distribution with no tree plantings or landscaping in a B-1, Buffer Business District; The Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum B-3, Community Business District for a retail and wholesale bakery with light distribution, and full compliance with tree planting and landscape area requirements. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 14th day of May, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD May 16, 23, 2018 NOTICE OF COMPLETION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE NOTICE OF COMPLETION In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that H & H Electric Co., Inc. has completed the contract for