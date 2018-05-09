Lagniappe 05 09 18 web  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Waffle House incident not racism Editor: Thanks for expressing your views on the Waffle House incident for many of us in the silent majority. Not all the facts are known but it certainly looks like this young lady let her mouth overload her, causing the police to be called to handle the issue. I don’t understand why she didn’t just comply with the officers’ commands and avoid this situation altogether. Like many folks, I have been to the Waffle House after a night of partying to absorb those calories and help prevent a hangover the next day. The Waffle House employees have to deal with all sorts of people at 2 a.m. and occasionally someone has to be shown the door. I believe your comments about her making poor decisions are appropriate, and now she has to live with the consequences of her personal actions, which have nothing to do with racism. Mike Gibney Fairhope Let county manage prisoner meal funds Editor: My name is John Shuford, and I am a Boy Scout from Troop 3 in Mobile. I am writing to you regarding the Lagniappe article titled “Local sheriffs support jail feeding funds reform” (April 18). It is my understanding from the article that some of the money allocated to the sheriffs by the state and federal government for feeding prisoners is being set aside for their personal use. It is my opinion that the money for feeding prisoners should be managed by the county, and not personally by the sheriffs. This is taxpayer money set aside for a specific purpose, and it should be used for that purpose instead of going into a sheriff’s pocket. If the prisoner feeding fund is managed by the county instead of the sheriff, the money is much more likely to be spent for its intended use. As citizens, we are responsible for the well-being of the prisoners, and if money set aside for their care is being pocketed by the sheriffs, it undermines the system. I believe we should change the laws of Alabama to prevent this from continuing to happen. John Shuford Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Know your poll JUDGE URGES RESIDENTS TO ‘VOTE WHERE YOU LIVE’ BY JASON JOHNSON W ith a statewide primary election approaching June 5, Probate Judge Don Davis is making extra efforts to ensure every vote in Mobile County is counted and cast at the correct precinct. The chance for confusion could be elevated this cycle with newly redrawn lines in House District 97 and some polling centers changing location. It’s one of the reasons the Mobile County Commission agreed to take extra steps to get the proper information out to voters. This week, the county will begin sending out postcards to all registered voters, whether active or inactive, as a reminder of the June 5 primaries and to help identify the elections they should be voting in and their appropriate polling location. Davis said it’s imperative the electorate have that information to avoid problems on election day. “Our voters need to vote at the poll of the precinct in which they reside. That’s the law, and there are three Alabama statutes that say so,” Davis told candidates at a May 2 meeting. “If they vote anywhere else, their vote is illegal and could not be counted.” The “vote where you live” concept is not at all new and was particularly highlighted in the 2012 presidential election after the Mobile Press-Register sent out 20,000 voter postcards on the county’s behalf to addresses not based on the county’s list of registered voters. As a result, thousands of voters were thought to have possibly cast ballots at the wrong precinct. At the time, Davis asked the courts to decide whether votes cast outside of an elector’s precinct were valid, and the Alabama Supreme Court ultimately concluded they were not after two years of back and forth litigation between Davis and the Secretary of State’s office in Montgomery. It may not make a difference for at-large positions, but Davis said districted elections — especially smaller ones — can be skewed by a just a few votes. He also said it’s not uncommon for someone who’s moved from a district but remains on the voter rolls there to continue voting in that district. “Somewhere in this county we come across that every single election day,” he added. Mark Erwin, Davis’ chief of staff, offered the race for Alabama House District 99 as an example of one that could be affected by even a few improper votes. With eight candidates in the contested Democratic primary, he said it’s important every vote count and be counted correctly. “There’s a fundamental issue of fairness raised when you consider people who have moved from District 99 to another part of town but maintain their voter registration, and then drive in on election day to vote for a representative who will ultimately not represent them,” Erwin said. Erwin said poll workers try to ensure voters are at the right precinct when they arrive on election day, but they can also be limited by what the law allows them to do. For instance, workers cannot ask a voter where they live unless their ID shows a different address than what’s on the voter rolls, and even when a question is raised, it’s often up to the voter to tell the truth. “If they tell us they live in the precinct, we go on their word and treat them as a regular voter,” Erwin said. “If it’s not caught by the board of registrars, those votes are counted.” For those who do show up at the wrong precinct, there is a process to get them to the correct location. Once there, they can fill out a provisional ballot and update their voter registration information for the next election. If everything checks out, those votes count as any other would. However, if someone insists on voting in the wrong precinct, they can fill out a provisional ballot there but, Davis said, those would almost certainly not be counted in the final tally. Davis said one of the tools poll workers use to ensure accuracy is the identification voters present at the polls, which has been a requirement since 2014. Yet what some see as enforcing the law, others view as barriers to a fundamental right — a difference often rooted in politics. Davis, a Republican, said there are “no political considerations” behind the voting procedures used in Mobile County, but during a candidates’ meeting last week, a few Democratic legislators raised concerns about the level of scrutiny some voters receive when they show up to local polls. Under Alabama’s voter ID law, approved forms of identification don’t have to include a date of birth or an address, which is why college ID cards with a name and photograph are accepted. However, the most commonly used form of ID — a state driver’s license — includes both, and Davis said poll workers are instructed to compare that information with the list of registered voters on election day to determine if someone is voting legally and in the right precinct. No matter the intent, Sen. Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) told Davis she questions the use of two sets of standards and specifically noted state law doesn’t require the extra verification. “To me, it’s like you’re treating one type of ID one way and another differently,” Figures said. “It’s further scrutiny, but a person can still vote with just their name and a photograph even though they may have actually changed addresses and should be voting somewhere else.” Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile) also raised concerns about policies that prevent voters who already have a driver’s license from obtaining the free “Voter ID” cards provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office because of the cost of getting a license renewed. Clarke’s district recently saw its lines redrawn, which is one of the reasons the county sent out voter information on postcards for the first time in six years. Clarke said she hopes the notifications emphasize how many people might be affected by the redrawing of District 97. Davis’ office said it was unable to confirm exactly how many voters in precincts would be impacted at this time. A sample of the postcard voters will receive this month, a full list of local voting precincts and additional election information can be found at lagniappemobile.com. Registered voters can also find their polling place through the Secretary of State’s website at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov. M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Public access BALDWIN COUNTY COMMISSION DISCUSSES ZUNDEL ROAD BARRICADE BY JOHN MULLEN Photo | Lagniappe The Baldwin County Commission recently attempted to restrict vehicular access to Zundel Road, leading to a dust-up with a local resident. A conversation between Baldwin County Commissioner Tucker Dorsey and County Engineer Joe Nunnally ultimately led to the chainsawed remains of a newly county-constructed barricade being dumped in Commissioner Chris Elliott’s office last week, it was revealed Tuesday. The recent placement of a barricade on Zundel Road is what led resident Michael Hutchison to fire up his chainsaw and remove the barrier, citing a 1972 Supreme Court case his in-laws won against a fellow resident who tried to limit access to the bay. Hutchison said he’s battled to keep the access open since at least 2005 and was shocked when he noticed another barrier up last week. Nunnally said there are safety concerns with the narrow roadway and vehicles traveling to the water, where there is little room to turn around. More often, vehicles must back up the length of the road to get out. He said he told the parks department to block access to the road after receiving complaints. Nunnally said erection of the barricade occurred as the result of a conversation between he and Dorsey. He also shared with Lagniappe an email sent to the Hutchisons. “I gave the directive to the parks department to place the wooden post after we did the repairs to the wooden steps at the end of the road,” the email stated. “We were receiving some complaints about questionable activities at the end of the road and I made this decision based on a public safety issue. This item has been turned over to the county attorney and we will be discussing this issue with him in the near future.” In the email Nunnally also warned the Hutchisons that, “what you and your husband did by removing the post from Zundel’s ROW is destruction of County property and there can be consequences to such actions.” Lagniappe has requested copies of all emails pertaining to this matter between commissioners, Nunnally and the parks department director. There was no action taken on a solution to the issue during Tuesday morning’s work session. The commissioners heard discussion about access to the road but remained mostly quiet except for brief comments by Frank Burt and Tucker Dorsey. Dorsey claimed he did not order the barricade to be placed on Zundel Road. “I want to clarify one thing before we go any further,” Dorsey said. “It was never to limit access to the water. It was only for vehicles from a safety standpoint. I did not entrust Mr. Nunnally or the highway department to do anything specifically on the road. The first I heard about the road being barricaded off was when we got the email saying the posts had been cut down that night.” Asked later Tuesday if there was a specific event that had caused him to have the conversation with Nunnally about Zundel Road — which 6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 is in Elliott’s district — Dorsey texted, “Teenagers drinking, making out with their girlfriends, drug buy meets, easy dirt road to go hide down where police don’t patrol.” The barricade didn’t last long, as Hutchison demolished it less than 12 hours after it was erected. He unceremoniously deposited its remains in Elliott’s office in Fairhope. “The county built a barricade illegally across a right of way that they own and are supposed to preserve for the public,” said Hutchison, who cited three reasons why it’s illegal. “Number one, it’s illegal because of the 1972 Alabama Supreme Court decision. It said you could not put a barricade across it.” Hutchison then raised the question of proper protocol, saying there were no hearings, discussions or mention of putting up the barrier at any recent County Commission meetings. Baldwin County Commission attorney David Connor agrees that the Alabama Supreme Court ruled against a barricade blocking vehicles from traveling Zundel Road to a landing and pier on Mobile Bay. But the Baldwin County Commission was not a party in that lawsuit and is likely not banned from barricading the road if it thinks it’s necessary for safety reasons, Connor said. The county owns the right of way and local residents use the road to launch kayaks and catch fish. “I do think Mr. Hutchison’s response about protocol is right, I think we have to absolutely follow rules and regulations,” Connor said. “And the way to address these issues is the way you did this morning. Come to the meeting, talk, voice concerns and determine the right course of action. I do have to say we cannot have situations where we allow individual residents to take control over rights of way in their own hands.” Hutchison’s other point was the lease for a parking lot at the corner of Zundel Road and Scenic 98 stipulates that no barricade be built. The lease is now invalid, Connor said, because the Broadbeck family gifted the parking lot to the county with the stipulation the county not vacate the roadway. It doesn’t mention barricades, Connor said. As for the Supreme Court case, Connor said that was a stipulation for the 1972 case of McPhillips v. Broadbeck and the county is not bound by that ruling. Connor did say the county should take into consideration the precedent in the decision. “To simply say one lawsuit prohibits the county forever from taking action to regulate and protect the public in an area that could be deemed dangerous is an oversimplified approach to that,” Connor said. “The court said that it was not proper to vacate the right of way. There’s a difference between vacation and regulation and control, in my opinion.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Bid wars LAWSUIT CLAIMS CITY DISCRIMINATED AGAINST CONTRACTOR A BY DALE LIESCH ttorneys for the city of Mobile have asked for federal jurisdiction in a discrimination lawsuit initially filed in circuit court by a local minorityowned contractor. Attorneys Neal Townsend and Raymond Bell argue U.S. District Court is a more appropriate jurisdiction when dealing with discrimination claims. “Here, [the plaintiff] has pled several claims against the defendant alleging that [the city] violated federal statutes and constitutional provisions … and violations of the federal Community Development Block Grant Program,” the filing states. “As such, [federal] court has jurisdiction.” In the complaint, Ronnie Williams, an attorney for minority-owned Dortch, Figures & Sons, claims the city repeatedly passed over the contractor on projects using federal Community Development Block Grants (CDBGs), despite the company having the proper qualifications. “The defendant’s agents would repeatedly state that the plaintiff did not have the necessary qualifications, but would then proceed to accept bids from other companies that had no more licenses or qualifications than the plaintiff,” the suit states. “At the time [Dortch] was being rejected … on city projects, the plaintiff was successfully bidding on similar projects in other municipalities without any problems or concerns regarding qualifications.” As further proof of the contractor’s qualifications, Dortch enlisted Thompson Engineering to review the requirements for contractors set out by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the complaint stated. Thompson found Dortch met all qualifications. As recently as November 2017, Dortch was rejected for a project awarded to a white-owned business with the same qualifications, the suit Turf war reads. Williams said he had no comment on the legal action. “I think it pretty much speaks for itself,” he said. In the suit, Dortch admits it has been a subcontractor on some of the work in question. At issue is anti-discrimination language from the federal law attached to the award of CDBG funds. “This federal law provides in part that no person shall, on the ground of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance,” the suit reads. Dortch is asking the court to find that the city discriminated against it in awarding the bids for CDBG work. It’s asking for an injunction against the city to prohibit further discriminatory action during the bidding process and to force the city to cease all bidding operations and implement procedures to ensure participation from minorityowned firms. Additionally, the suit is asking for all income lost due to the discrimination and $50,000 for having to “suffer humiliation, stress and embarrassment of this unlawful treatment.” The Zoghby Act, the law establishing the city’s current form of government, does provide that at least 15 percent of the work done through an awarded contract be performed by a disadvantaged business enterprise, including minorityowned firms. The practice has been highlighted recently with work related to the city’s capital improvement program. Townsend said he and Bell have “absolute confidence” in the city and its handling of contracts through the bid process. He said he expects the case to be moved to federal court. OWNER HOPES CITY BRINGS NEW FOOD TRUCK REGULATIONS BY DALE LIESCH B randon Martier hopes a turf war of sorts between food vendors at a local park can be the catalyst to move the city forward on further regulation. Martier, the owner of El Milagro food truck, said he was surprised when he began to set up at Herndon-Sage Park, only to be told by another food vendor the municipal facility belonged to her and he would have to move. Martier, who had purchased a permit and sold food during the Mayor’s Cup, felt he was equally entitled to the space. Shadrack Collins, a supervisor for the parks and recreation department, told everyone involved that no food sales were allowed at the parks. Martier was told the city was accepting bids to allow a vendor to operate out of the park’s concession stand. Currently nobody has that contract. “I put in a bid, but I missed a meeting,” Martier said. “I missed one meeting and now it’s up in the air.” Once a bid is awarded, food vendors outside of the concession stand will no longer be able to serve food at the park, Assistant City Attorney Flo Kessler told councilors earlier this month. The Mobile City Council discussed the issue recently and agreed that further food truck regulation was needed. Jay Casey, Martier’s attorney, said he’s hopeful the city can develop new rules for food trucks, maybe special lots for the vendors. “What the city needs to do is have an area downtown for food trucks,” he said. “I understand brick-and-mortar restaurants don’t want a food truck parked next to them.” Casey added that since Sage Park currently has no concession stand vendor, the city should remove its previous verbal rule against food trucks at parks. Councilors have previously noted that ice cream trucks sell at public parks almost daily. The El Milagro food truck sells tacos, pupusas and tamales to the public in front of Joe Bullard Cadillac, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Martier said. He’d like to be able to sell on Saturdays at Sage Park as well. The city previously promoted an event called “Food Truck Fridays” in Bienville Square, but it was ended after complaints from brick-andmortar restaurants. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne acknowledged the balancing act the city must do to please both sides. “The mayor supports food trucks,” Byrne said. “It’s a balance between working with them, brick-and-mortar businesses and others.” Ultimately, the decision on food trucks at parks would be decided by a new director of parks and recreation, a position the city is interviewing for now, she said. M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Not in my backyard MIDTOWN RESIDENTS STILL DEALING WITH PUBLIX FALLOUT BY DALE LIESCH L ocal developer John Vallas sees ghosts. He blames previous decisions by the developer of the Publix shopping center in midtown Mobile for opposition to his plans for a residential lot connected to the project. Vallas was granted a variance to reduce the setback to less than 10 feet from the property line for a two-story home he wants to locate on the lot, but not before hearing from a group of neighbors opposed to the move. “The petition goes back to the Publix development and the cutting of trees,” he told members of the Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA), referring to a stop-work order the city issued against the development. “A lot of them weren’t happy with the development. I can’t apologize for that.” Vallas told the board that ideally he could get a vacation to allow for the 10-foot minimum side-yard setback, but said he didn’t have time for that. He also admitted he could rotate the proposed home to be in compliance, but feels it would work better in its designed configuration. The board heard from four nearby residents who argued the request to reduce the setback would cut into a utility easement. Grand Boulevard resident Mona Hamilton said a reduction in the easement would prevent Alabama Power trucks from accessing the area when and if the neighborhood loses power. As for the Publix decision, Hamilton said it was a done deal before she moved to Mobile from California. “I’m more concerned about the property being right on top of my house,” she said. “It’s a two-story house that 8 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 will look over onto my property.” Hamilton admitted the property she lives on already took advantage of vacated right-of-way to include a pool, but that decision was made before she bought it. She also claimed she was interested in buying the Vallas property, but was never given an opportunity. Grand Boulevard resident Mark Fenton said if the variance is granted, the power company would have to remove poles in order to fix issues with the power. Board member Brooks Milling argued a setback from the property line to where the future house would sit would have no bearing on the utility easement, as a future owner could still build a fence at the property line. Grand Boulevard resident Ryan Hedlund said the granting of a variance in this case would set a bad precedent. He said the purchaser of the property knew about the rules when buying the property. “I’m asking the rules be enforced,” Hedlund said. Milling argued that a reduced setback was not out of character for the neighborhood. “We get a fair amount of these requests within the midtown area because of the historic nature,” he said. “The majority of the structures are closer, or are right on the property line.” In response, Hedlund said he could “cherry-pick” examples of homes farther from the property line if given the time. Marvin Jansen, who spoke on behalf of his son’s property, which is adjacent to the lot in question, told board members the requested setback wouldn’t allow access to the backyard from the side of the house. In other business, the board denied the appeal of Dorothy Wells to stop construction of a parking lot on Tuscaloosa Street for the Pulmonary Associates clinic. The lot was originally approved by the Planning Commission, but after hearing an appeal the Mobile City Council sent it back to the board for further study. At some point, Planning Commission attorney Doug Anderson and City Council attorney Wanda Cochran decided it was appropriate for the parking lot to proceed through a so-called “special plan,” which Anderson said had never been used before. The “special plan” application submitted on March 7 was approved March 8 and didn’t need commission approval said Evans Crowe, an attorney representing Wells. Given that the former Alabama Pain Clinic — the future site of Pulmonary Associates — already had a shared parking agreement with the former Rite Aid site on Springhill Avenue, Crowe argued the special plan was unnecessary. He also argued that a 1990 rezoning of the property on Tuscaloosa Street from residential to business was inappropriate because residents at the time, including Wells, were not properly notified. Anderson argued the available documentation doesn’t prove residents weren’t notified, it just doesn’t confirm that they were. He and board members also said the BZA was not the appropriate venue to ask for the zoning to be re-examined. Despite Crowe’s argument, Anderson said Pulmonary Associates doesn’t have to demonstrate a need for the special plan to be appropriate. As for the shared parking agreement, Larry Smith, a civil engineer on the project, said the agreement with the former Rite Aid lot is only good for eight years and property owners don’t want to extend it. Wells also mentioned concern for a historic, pre-1850s home, which currently sits on the Tuscaloosa Street property. Wells said he was worried it would be torn down and trees removed. Smith said the parking lot is designed around the trees and project architect Dan Bowden said the house would be relocated. The board also delayed for nine months a vote on an administrative appeal of its decision to force Cooper Marine and Timberlands to seek planning approval to handle coal at its riverside facility. Cooper Marine contends coal is not a hazardous material and thus doesn’t require planning approval to be stored at an industrial site. Stephen Harvey, an attorney for Cooper, asked for the decision to be delayed until it can be granted time in circuit court. Judge Ben Brooks has scheduled a status hearing on the case for Friday, May 18, Anderson said.

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Throwing shade PRIEST INVITED TO SHC COMMENCEMENT BRUSHES OFF CRITICISM OF BOOK BY DALE LIESCH Doubling down, Martin said many of the comments are based in fear. “The book is firmly within the Gospels,” he said, adding that his book has received a lot of support from the top levels of the church. “If they read the book they’ll notice there’s nothing to be afraid of.” In an email John Ritchie, director of TFP Student Action, a project of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, wrote that concerns over Martin’s speech stem from his attempt to “normalize homosexual sin.” “Instead of unfurling the banner of holy purity and chastity, Fr. Martin is waving the rainbow flag,” Ritchie wrote. “It’s shocking to see a priest thumb his nose at 2,000 years of Church teaching and join forces with the movement that promotes same-sex ‘marriage’ and transgenderism for children.” In response to the protest, SHC President Christopher Puto said he “welcomes prayers for my well being.” He added that the group planning the dem- THE JESUIT PRIEST AND AUTHOR OF THE BESTSELLING BOOK ‘BUILDING A BRIDGE’ BRUSHED OFF CRITICISM OF HIS INVITATION TO SPEAK AT SPRING HILL COLLEGE AS ‘HOMOPHOBIC.’” Photo |Spring Hill College T Fr. James Martin, SJ, delivers the commencement speech at Spring Hill College May 5. he Jesuit priest and author of the bestselling book “Building a Bridge” brushed off criticism of his invitation to speak at Spring Hill College as “homophobic.” The Rev. James Martin told local media last Friday he was excited to deliver the commencement speech to the more than 300 graduates of the college May 5 despite some backlash and planned protests because of the book that calls on the church to open up more fully to LGBTQ parishioners. “[Pope Francis] has asked us to work with the LGBTQ community,” he said. “Treat them with respect, compassion and sensitivity. The book is calling on people to listen to one another.” onstration comes from outside SHC and the selection of Martin hasn’t caused any internal strife for the college. “This one is very much on the side of right,” Puto said. “The criticism comes from confused people who misunderstood Father Martin’s work. They’re not bad people … ” On the other hand, Puto said the accolades in support of the move have been “heartwarming.” “Because of his lifetime of commitment to the church and the church’s mission, we’ve invited him to be here,” he said of Martin. For his part, Martin said he was very pleased to be in Mobile and at the historic college established by the Jesuit order. “I was delighted to receive the invitation,” he said. “It’s gorgeous. It’s a beautiful place. I’ve sort of fallen in love with it in 24 hours.” M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Football hazing DAVIDSON STUDENT’S FAMILY WANTS $12 MILLION, FOOTBALL PROGRAM SUSPENDED BY JASON JOHNSON T try, took point at the news conference, and alleged Kim’s injuries were part of a systemic culture of violent hazing that has “metastasized” within the Davidson football program. “One of the young men who attacked our a client said that this has been going on for years — that this is the culture,” Bonner said. “Coach Fred Riley has admitted to knowing that there was what he conveniently calls ‘roughhousing.’ This is not roughhousing, this is violence.” In a printed statement Bonner handed out to the media, one unidentified Davidson student was quoted as saying, “Getting your ass beat [is] just part of the culture. Everybody goes through that sh*t — it’s been going on for years.” Attorney Charles Bonner (far right) stands with members of the Kim The claim also alleges there have been “six to seven ad- family and attorney Jesse Ryder (far left) during a news conference ditional attacks on younger, weaker players” in 2018 alone. about a hazing incident at Davidson High School resulting in injuries. Bonner said the culture was the reason Kim was hesitant to go into the field house on the day he was attacked, where school system,” she said. “I’ve seen some people say, ‘In locker rooms, this has an “older player” picked him up and “threw” him into the happened since time began.’ Well, if it has been, then it’s time for it to stop.” fray. Whether an initiation ritual or an uncharacteristic assault, Kim Sr. has Before it was a pending legal matter, Peek commented expressed displeasure with how the school handled the attack on his son. Acon the video and described it as “very disturbing,” though cording to the complaint, “school employees falsely reported to the parents that the Kim family has noted the school system waited six [Kim] had been injured during football practice.” days to address the situation and only did so after the video He also claims no one with the team called the police or 911 to report this of the incident surfaced on social media. crime or Kim’s injuries. Peek vowed to leave “no stone unturned” investigating When asked about the $12 million the family was seeking, Bonner said “it’s the incident, announcing the suspension of four students not enough” for what was taken from Kim — the dream of playing football at the day after the video was made public. However, she the next level. His father and mother, both former athletes, became emotional said the grainy cellphone footage is the only evidence during the news conference when their son’s future was brought up. MCPSS and local police have to go on, other than witness “He had a dream of becoming not only a marine biologist but a star football statements. player. Now his arm is shattered for life. He will never throw a football again,” Contrary to many of Bonner’s claims, Peek said last Bonner said. “It’s not the kids who beat him that are responsible. We expect week there hadn’t yet been any evidence suggesting kids to be kids, but we don’t expect adults to whom we entrust the lives and this type of violence is routine at Davidson or any other safety of our children to turn a blind eye to this kind of violence.” MCPSS school. As a policy, MCPSS does not comment on pending litigation. “I’ve not dealt with any situation like this in the six Riley, who’s been the Warriors’ head coach since 2004, has yet to comment years I’ve been superintendent or even before as deputy on the incident. It’s currently unclear how MCPSS’ investigation of the incident superintendent, when I worked closely with the athletic will affect Davidson’s regular season, but the team has already withdrawn from director. I don’t know of any tradition like this in the its spring game against Baldwin County High School. Photo | Lagniappe he parents of a student whose arm was broken in a violent football hazing incident are demanding $12 million from Mobile County public schools and an end to what they claim is a “culture of violence” administrators and coaches have allowed for years. On Monday, the parents of Rodney Kim Jr., a 14-yearold freshman at W.P. Davidson High School, gave notice of their intent file a federal civil rights lawsuit against several school administrators over the injuries, pain and anguish their son suffered as a resuilt of the April 27 incident at Davidson. Named in the lawsuit are the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, outgoing MCPSS Superintendent Martha Peek, Davidson Principal Lewis Copeland and the Warriors’ Head football coach, Fred Riley. The claim lays out the family’s demands, which include $12 million in punitive damages, a suspension of Davidson’s football program and criminal charges against roughly 20 young men who were captured in a viral video punching, kicking and jumping Kim the day he was promoted to the varsity team. So far, four students have been suspended by the school system and the same four have been charged with thirddegree assault for their role in the incident. Three were arrested Monday and transported to the Strickland Youth Center. As minors, their names have been withheld. Police are still searching for a fourth student wanted on similar charges, but Kim’s parents say that’s nowhere near the justice they want for their son. “We’re going to keep fighting. Not only for our son, but for your sons, too. This barbaric behavior has to stop,” Kim’s mother, Mary Rayford-Kim, said. “At least 10 parents and six school employees have come forward and said this behavior has been going on year after year.” The Kim family has been vocal about their son’s injuries since they occured after a April 27 spring football practice, but the situation escalated this week when they were joined on the MCPSS administrative campus by attorneys Charles Bonner and Jesse Ryder. Bonner, who has represented clients all over the coun- BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Project greenway OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR THREE MILE CREEK TRAIL BY DALE LIESCH W 10 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 business leaders involved in fundraisers for the project. “The trail is very unique in the way it will connect communities,” Stimpson said. “Through this public-private partnership we will be able to bring new resources to the project.” Figures said she would do whatever she could at the state level to help move the project forward. She added she looked forward to using the trail. “I wasn’t born here, but I have lived in this community for 30 years,” she said. “I can see myself walking or biking with my granddaughter up and down this trail.” In addition to the partnership, the city and the Mobile Mike Rogers, president of Rogers & Willard Construction and Mobile County Health Department recently announced more than County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood announced a new partnership $9.2 million from RESTORE Act funds coming to the to complete the Three Mile Creek trail Monday. trail. Also, Stimpson announced a $555,000 grant for the the MCHD statement. continuation of a walking trail. The kayak launch is set to be completed in time for the fourth annual CreekDiscussions for a path along Three Mile Creek began in the 1980s. Women Making a Difference, a public health Fest, taking place Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to MCHD. CreekFest is a celebration of Three Mile Creek, the city’s first source of advisory board for the Mobile County Health Department, drinking water. The event will include a cane-pole fishing tournament for ages got things rolling in 2013 by applying for and receiving a 16 and under along with other family-friendly activities. Live music, food and $218,650 grant from the Sybil H. Smith Charitable Trust. This money was used to complete the 0.8-mile section now canoe/kayak rides also will be part of the half-day event as the natural beauty of in use at Tricentennial Park, according to a statement from one of Mobile’s historic waterways is showcased. Photo | Lagniappe ith construction of a kayak launch in the background, County Commission President Merceria Ludgood told a crowd Monday a new public-private partnership for the Three Mile Creek Greenway would help continue work her 94-yearold mother wanted to see started. Ludgood, who grew up on the creek, said she remembers her mother going to “a very different City Hall” and advocating for residents over flooding and other issues. “It’s on my mother’s heart … to see some of the transformation they wanted to see sooner,” Ludgood said. “This investment allows those people to reclaim what was a community nuisance and turn it into a community treasure.” Ludgood was joined by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, State Sen. Vivian Figures and Mike Rogers, president of Rogers & Willard Construction, at the banks of the creek at Tricentennial Park to introduce the new public-private partnership to further advance the project. The so-called 3MC Partnership aims to bring volunteer business support to the remaining portions of the project, tasked with linking the creek from the University of South Alabama to downtown. Rogers, 3MC Partnership chairman, said that, among other goals, 3MC will get private

M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES A few random takes ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM No litter-quitter Not so Rosie Our last U.S. Senate election has this Energizer battery component to it that makes it keep going, and going, and going when it comes to looking back at what happened. The latest drum-pounding pink bunny in this saga is comedienne Rosie O’Donnell, who donated to Democratic nominee Doug Jones’ campaign. O’Donnell made two donations totaling $4,000 to Alabama’s junior senator, and that’s just $1,300 more than the law will allow. (Sing that last part to the “Dukes of Hazzard” theme song and it’s more fun.) Now that the over-donating has come to light, Jones is quickly moving to give back the illegal amount, and at the same time O’Donnell is under fire for allegedly trying to skirt the law in other races as well. The Jones camp offered a reasonable explanation as to why they didn’t immediately see the second donation — it came the day before the election from an online donation system that doesn’t automatically bar users from exceeding federal limits. It may all sound pretty innocent — and it may actually be a completely innocent mistake — but other famous people have gotten into legal trouble for pushing too much money to a favored candidate. Rosie may not face any legal ramifications, but in a state as conservative as Alabama, Jones probably didn’t need a financial dustup tying him to one of the country’s most outspoken liberals. THEGADFLY Mayor Sandy Stimpson came out swinging again two weeks ago in his Sisyphean fight against litter. Stimpson identified cleaning up this trashy town as one of his major goals when he first ran for mayor five years ago, and while he’s had great success in many areas over that time, getting Mobilians to change their trashy ways has proven tougher than a piece of Samsonite luggage. When the mayor’s news conference concerning litter was first announced a couple of weeks ago, I thought maybe he was going to do the politically smart thing and announce a new goal — that Mobile will become the city that most resembles an overflowing dumpster by 2020. It seems like a pretty safe bet given the gusto with which Mobilians hurl trash all over town. Apparently Stimpson isn’t ready to quit, though. He’s talking about more litter traps and maybe even overhauling state law to make it easier to hammer businesses and individuals who “work the system.” It’s all a step in the right direction, but while he’s getting state laws changed, Sandy might want to go ahead and get them to legalize Litter Death Squads, just in case he needs more muscle. Just an idea. In the meantime, if you see someone littering, do your civic duty and run over them with your car. It’s time to clean up this trashy town. arm before the incident was over. His parents are calling for the termination of the entire coaching staff and for the team to forfeit all of its games, and have filed a $12 million lawsuit against Mobile County Public School System. It’s hard to blame the Kims for their anger. For her part, soon-to-retire Superintendent Martha Peek has condemned the incident, but so far no coaches have faced any disciplinary actions. Peek says coaches stopped the attack as soon as they heard it going on, although the Kims have called that description of events a lie and say their son didn’t see a coach until after he left the locker room with his broken arm. So far three arrests have been made, but officials say the blurry video of the attack shows roughly 20 teens attacking Kim. But because of its low quality, all of the attackers may never be positively identified. While the courts and the police will have to hash out any criminal and civil matters, it seems pretty clear Davidson should suspend its 2018 varsity season because of this attack involving so many players, and certainly there needs to be a thorough investigation of what kind of atmosphere the coaches are promoting. The $12 million lawsuit may send the school system into paralysis, since fining or disciplining anyone may look like an admission of guilt in some way, but I hope Dr. Peek will want to leave on a high note by handling this disturbing situation the right way. Cartoon/Laura Mattei A s I’ve sat in our relatively new downtown office today and watched random people wander by doing random things, it’s made me feel … well, random, I suppose. The day started strangely as we had a woman stagger by and fall down in front of the office, then sit back and attempt to pass out against the wall. When I checked on her she said she was fine, then pulled a tube of denture adhesive out of her purse for some reason. So we called for someone to come help her. (No, not a dentist, an ambulance.) The woman got up to stumble away and fire department personnel caught up with her down the street, and I assumed the issue was handled. An hour later we spotted her staggering across Government Street and soon she came and sat down in front of the office again and passed out with her back against a post. When a police officer and ambulance showed up, the officer managed to somehow find the woman’s purse around the corner while paramedics tried to figure out what was wrong. The woman pulled a pill bottle out of her bag and the paramedics thought it might be the cause of her delirious state. In the long run, though, the woman refused the ambulance ride and there was nothing the officer or paramedics could do. She plopped down on a curb nearby with a couple of other homeless people and the ambulance and police officer left. Fifteen minutes later, she came staggering by the office window again. I guess that’s just part of the colorful nature of downtown living (or working). Some other random thoughts: Hazing gone wild The video of poor Rodney Kim Jr. being beaten and jumped on during a so-called “hazing incident” at Davidson High School nearly two weeks ago is a tough one to watch. Kim, who had just been promoted to the varsity team as a freshman, was pummeled unmercifully by teammates in the locker room and wound up with a broken 12 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 GETTING ALL “GUSSIED UP” FOR THE GROCERY WARS.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Of course your mother is insane ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W hat does it mean to be a mom? In greeting cards, mothers are portrayed as boo-boo kissers or as exhausted, micromanaging maids, screaming at very messy teenagers. If you move from the “funny” section to the “sentimental,” moms are characterized more as best friends or the “whisper” forever in their child’s ear. All of these things are true. But as we approach Mother’s Day, I have been thinking about of all the complex emotions that come along with being a mom. They are equally wonderful, scary, frustrating and exasperating. And while Hallmark may celebrate mothers as being the ones who yell at you to “stand up straight” or “use your manners” or “clean your room,” the voices of worry and doubt constantly screaming inside of your mom’s head is the real reason we deserve a day dedicated to us. Or at least a potted plant or a gift certificate for a mani/pedi. Because inside every mother’s head, it’s really crazy, y’all. Like certifiable, loony bin-type of crazy. And that crazy starts about two seconds after you find out you are pregnant. Am I ready for this? Will I be a good mother? Do I have everything I need? What kind of car seat should I get? What brand of bottles should I use? What is BPA anyway? Do I really need three different strollers? Is a “diaper genie” really necessary? Wait, do I really need ALL of this? So I was supposed to get on a daycare waiting list two years before I was even married (apparently)? What is my birth plan? What if my doctor is out of town when I go into labor? What name are we going to pick? It can’t be too weird but it can’t be too plain. What if something goes wrong with the delivery? What if I have to have a C-section? What if I can’t breastfeed? What if something is wrong with the baby? What if? What if? What if? Nine months of “what ifs?” coupled with every other mother you know telling you exactly what you just HAVE to HAVE or “what you really need” can drive you even more mad. But the moment that baby arrives, those voices go away. At least for a second. It is the single most joyous moment of any parent’s life. If they could bottle the feeling you have the first moment you see your child, you wouldn’t be able to keep it on the shelf. People would be guzzling it, shooting it up, snorting it, whatever. It is the best feeling in the world. Nothing will ever compare. And you aren’t sure if you bought the right car seat or even how it works, but you just know you are going to do everything in your power to make sure this baby is protected and loved and given every opportunity possible. And it takes a little time, but you eventually learn what works for you and what works for your child, and that may not be the same thing that worked for your sister, your best friend or your neighbor down the street and their children. Every child is different and the way everyone parents is different too and that is OK. And once you realize that and that you are perfectly capable of keeping a child alive and happy, you get your own “mom swagger.” But that’s not to say you won’t still have doubts and second-guess yourself all of the time. The crazy is still there. Those voices in your head never go away. They are always present, some times whispering, some times screaming. Are my kids getting enough tummy time? Why can’t I get her potty trained? How much screen time is OK? Which school should I send him to? Why won’t my kids eat kale and sushi like her kids will? You have your kids signed up for what this summer? I didn’t even know they offered that! Is she too bossy? Is he too much of a push over? Why isn’t my child reading as well … or as athletic… or as confident or as (fill in one of a million blanks) as her child? Is this my fault? This must be my fault. What could I have done differently? I should have done this. I should have done that. If only I had done that. If only. If only. If only. The “if onlys” are second only to the “what ifs” in driving every mother crazy. And it’s exhausting. So to all of my fellow crazy moms out there, let’s take this Mother’s Day to turn off the “what ifs” and the “if onlys.” I think we are all doing alright. Hey, at least our kids aren’t serial killers. Yet. And to all of the kids out there, make sure to tell your mom how thankful you are that she went crazy just for you. Too bad Hallmark doesn’t make a card for that. M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Undecideds show we’re still in post-2017 special-election funk BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast week, we got our first look at Republican primary polling. For many of the contests, including the primaries for Alabama’s attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor, a large percentage of respondents were “undecided.” And the undecideds are unlikely to transition to “decided” anytime soon. Frankly, it is not that the public is meticulously evaluating options and planning on getting back to us later with a more specific response. No, sorry 2018 statewide hopefuls. They’re just not that into your elections. Alabama typically is not a place that gets a lot of national attention when it comes to politics. It is predictably Republican. It’s not like Iowa or New Hampshire, where presidential candidates go for a year in advance to campaign for a head start in a national primary. Alabama got a taste of national attention during Donald Trump’s initial big splash at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2015, and the national spotlight unexpectedly has remained on the state. This has been because of many factors, 2016 and 2017 are tired. The person that put out a Roy Moore yard sign last year is thinking twice about putting themselves out on a limb now for a candidate. It should be no surprise that when gauging the mood of the public about the candidates, the results show a noncommittal undecided, even among likely voters. There’s also not a whole lot for people to get motivated about when it comes to this election cycle. At the top of the ballot, there’s a governor that seems to be OK. Aside from these sudden politically opportunistic questions about her health from her Republican rivals, there’s no reason to be dissatisfied with Kay Ivey. If you continue down the ballot, there is a lieutenant governor’s race, an office that has become largely ceremonial. And finally, the race for the very powerful office of Alabama attorney general has some intrigue, but only because at this stage it seems to be a total toss-up given that there are so many voters that haven’t made up their minds. That’s the challenge for Republicans. It’s a little different on the Democratic side, but perhaps not a whole lot. Alabama Democrats ALABAMA GOT A TASTE have momentum for the first time in a decade coming off of Doug Jones’ win. OF NATIONAL ATTENCan blue lightning strike twice and DemoTION DURING DONALD TRUMP’S cratic hopefuls pull off a repeat of Doug Jones? It seems unlikely given it is not just one contest INITIAL BIG SPLASH AT LADDon the ballot. And it isn’t as if the past several PEEBLES STADIUM IN 2015, Democratic primaries here have had high turnAND THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT out levels. That’s just the norm in Alabama. Nationally, Republicans might want to take UNEXPECTEDLY HAS REMAINED notice of not just Alabama’s GOP primary turnON THE STATE. out but primary turnouts in other Republican states. Although the ride for other GOP-leaning states hasn’t been as wild as Alabama’s the last beginning with the rise of Jeff Sessions as a three years, if they show a lower-than-normal major player in Trump’s ultimate victory and his midterm election year primary turnout, that subsequent appointment as attorney general. might foreshadow a lower-than-normal midThe aftermath of Sessions’ departure from term election year turnout. the United States Senate to head the Justice That opens the floodgates for November’s Department set off a series of events that kept so-called “blue wave.” the attention on Alabama, including the apIn every election, every candidate runs with pointment of Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate, some iteration of the line about the country or followed by a spicy GOP primary for the spethe state being at a pivotal moment, and how cial election to permanently fill Sessions’ forthis election is the most important one of our mer Senate seat — which unexpectedly saw the lives. Without the proper leadership, we’re unpredictable Roy Moore surface as the GOP destined to fail or not live up to our potential. candidate. Then the grand finale last December, “Elect me, and I’ll fight for a better tomorin which Democrat Doug Jones pulled off the row,” they say, knowing that a lot of the ultimate upset over an embattled Moore. campaign promises are contingent on how they Also, add to that mix a sex scandal (this deal with the Legislature and all of the other one without young girls) forcing a 74-year-old oddball working pieces in Montgomery and Robert Bentley out of office somewhere in the Washington. middle of all of that. If every election is the most pivotal, then Even outside of the national attention on no election is the most pivotal. The public is Alabama, the state voted in significant numbers burned out from the hyperbole. for Trump. With Trump under siege daily, it is Under the Ivey administration, things seem sure to have an impact on the average Alabama to be OK. No, she wasn’t elected governor, but Trump voter — and there are a lot of them in no one has offered a reason why she should be the Yellowhammer state. replaced other than she is old. Put all of that together, and it is sure to “Your paycheck seems to be improving? dampen the public’s enthusiasm for politics. Oh, but the governor is old so elect me.” Beyond the public’s enthusiasm, those who That probably is not going to work. are involved at the grassroots level are tapped Going back to the 2016 primaries, politiout. Individuals (not trade associations or lobcians have been clamoring for Alabamians to bying groups) who have been willing to write support them for over two years, and there we checks to candidates in the past don’t have still have six months left in this election cycle. any more expendable income for this election Don’t be surprised if home-state voters sit cycle. Those that volunteered for campaigns in outnext month’s primary. Who can blame them? 14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Austal USA christens USS Cincinnati BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A ustal USA recently christened Littoral Combat Ship 20 (LCS 20), the future USS Cincinnati, with a ceremony at its North American ship manufacturing facility in Mobile. The Cincinnati is the tenth of 15 Independence-variant LCS Austal USA vessels under contract with the United States Navy for a combined value exceeding $4.5 billion, per a news release. “The future USS Cincinnati will set another benchmark for cost, schedule, quality and capability for the LCS program thanks to the work of our shipbuilding team,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “We stand ready with capacity now to efficiently build the Navy our nation needs while being able to support an aggressive growth plan to a 355-ship fleet.” This number is a goal President Donald Trump announced in December at a conference in San Diego, California, considerably more than the 276 active vessels currently in play and representing a 29 percent increase in the U.S. Navy’s collective footprint worldwide. The Independence-variant LCS is a high-speed, agile, shallow draft, focused-mission surface combatant designed to conduct surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasure missions in the littoral region. With its open architecture design, the LCS can support modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to capture and sustain littoral maritime supremacy. The ship’s sponsor, the Hon. Penny Pritzker — 38th U.S. Secretary of Commerce — headlined the group of officials, naval guests, civic leaders, community members and Austal USA employees who attended the ceremony beneath the hull of the ship in Austal USA’s final assembly bay. “I wish the crew well as the Cincinnati becomes an integral part of the U.S. naval fleet protecting our nation,” Pritzker said. Rear Adm. John P. Neagley of the U.S. Navy, program 16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 executive officer for unmanned and small combatants, also spoke at the event and was joined by Frederick J. Stefany III, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for ship programs; Vice Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter, U.S. Navy, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy; and the Hon. David Mann, council member and former U.S. congressman from Ohio, representing the city of Cincinnati at the event. Austal has already delivered two LCS to the Navy this year and another five are under construction. LCS 18 is preparing for sea trials as LCS 20, 22, 24 and LCS 26 are following close behind. Additionally, Austal has two more LCS in a pre-construction phase, LCS 28 and LCS 30. In addition to being in full rate production for the LCS program, Austal is also the Navy’s prime contractor for the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program. Austal has delivered nine EPF vessels and an additional three are in various stages of construction. Headquartered in Mobile and with facilities in San Diego, Singapore and Washington, D.C., Austal USA employs upwards of 4,000 workers. The company’s supplier network includes more than 1,155 companies across 44 states supporting more than 34,000 U.S. jobs. The company entered the defense market in 2004 and has become the fifth largest shipbuilder nationwide. Commercial real estate moves • A local-area investor recently purchased Brown’s Corner, a historic 16,380-square-foot retail property located at 2325 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, for $2.45 million. The building’s existing tenant, Glory Bound Gyro Co., is relocating and Half Shell Oyster House will occupy the space. Kennedy Striplin, sales and leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the buyer. Tracy Gatewood with Keller Williams Realty represented the seller in the transaction. • Cameron Weavil, vice president with the Weavil Co., reported the sale of the 20,000-square-foot former Willygoat office/warehouse space, located at 8425 Bellingrath Road, for $655,000. Willygoat is an online store that sells playground equipment. The buyer is a local investor represented by Sheila Baggett with Agency One. The local Willygoat store has relocated and signed a new lease inside a 10,000-square-foot office/warehouse space located at 861 Butler Drive per Weavil, who worked for the tenant in the transaction. The landlord was represented by Mike Mcaleer. • A local investor recently purchased the 3099 Loop Road Shopping Center, a 5,750-square-foot retail center situated in Orange Beach, for approximately $460,000. The center is fully leased and tenants include All Baldwin Cleaners, Buns in the Sun, Coastal Cottage Living Real Estate and enrG-IV Solutions. Andrew Dickman with Stirling Properties represented the buyer. Jill Meeks, also with Stirling, worked for the seller in the transaction. • John M. Delchamps, associate broker with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., recently reported the lease of a 550-square-foot office space inside Skyline Centre Office Park, 3737 Government Blvd., to a digital broadcast company. Delchamps handled both sides of the transaction Hargrove rises among engineering firms nationally Hargrove Engineers + Constructors was recently ranked No. 70 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2018 Top 500 Design Firms list. The magazine’s annual rankings of national firms are based on design revenue for architecture, engineering and environmental firms. Hargrove also advanced five spots in ENR magazine’s list of Top 20 U.S. Design Firms Supporting the Industrial Process/Petroleum industry, now at No. 15. Founded in Mobile in 1995, Hargrove is recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing engineering firms. The company has more than 1,700 employees and 13 offices across the U.S. Hargrove first submitted information for the ENR ranking in 2012 and placed No. 175 on the list. Since then, the company’s standing has steadily improved — initially to No. 135 in 2013, No. 115 in 2014, No. 90 in 2015, No. 76 in 2016 and No. 73 in 2017. The company has seen continuous growth over the years, resulting in gains both on the ENR list and in the market. “Listening to our clients and understanding their needs as they relate to project drivers continue to be key factors in our success,” Ralph A. Hargrove, president and CEO of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, said. “Clients are increasingly interested in Hargrove’s EPC/EPCM execution capability because this approach consolidates effort, reduces schedule and delivers seamless implementation of projects. With a strong pipeline of EPCM projects, 2018 is shaping up to be another year of record growth for Hargrove,” he said. Hargrove Engineers + Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences and technical services firm. For more information about the company, visit its website.

CUISINE | THE DISH Something fishy here BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Yelp Sunset Pointe’s trademark snapper throats come grilled or fried with vegetables and your choice of starch. L et’s talk fish. I’ve been craving some away time with the family. I just need to unwind and do a little fishing. I’ve got that spring fever and it can only be cured by salty air and a dinner of fresh catch. I don’t need some kind of Hemingway adventure. My idea of roughing it is finding a spot with limited cell service and a crappy grocery store, but the sheer thought of getting out of town (even slightly) has me giddy. I guess it’s a sign that I work too much. The early stages of planning this possible trip, however, got me to thinking about my favorite fish. This is a polarizing subject in a town surrounded by all types 20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 of water. I’m no expert angler but I consider myself a fairly advanced eater. It’s an inherited trait that certainly came from the heftier side of my family. So as you and I have this onesided discussion about fish, let’s keep in mind there is no right or wrong as to what is the best fish out there. These are my favorites, not yours, and I’ll limit the examples to mostly from the Gulf but readily available at any fishmonger and/or grocer in the greater Mobile area. Tuna. No, not in the can. Tuna is at the top of the list because the word itself elicits the biggest response from me. I love it so much. It makes the best sushi because the rarer it is, the better. I love it raw. One of my favorite local dishes is Royal Scam’s Tuna Martini. They don’t even throw a Zippo on this. At home I usually barely sear a tuna steak and serve it thinly sliced with pickled carrot strips, onion and sliced avocado. On frisky days there’s a few raw jalapeño rings and soy sauce. Katie loves it too, but in her current state she’s not allowed, so lately I’ve removed the temptation from our family menu. You know, because I’m a gentleman. I’ll still do it when guests come over. Triggerfish. Once you put a flame to this category, trigger becomes one of my favorites. You don’t see it on a lot of menus but it’s readily available all year long. Something about it favors more of a shellfish taste, of which I am quite fond. The former Italian Fisherman on Old Shell had great triggerfish, and nowadays I can usually get it at Chuck’s Fish on Dauphin Street. For me, trigger is best when you let it be the star. I do think it begs for butter and a little lemon juice, but too much sauce can mask its stellar taste. Cobia. It is a shame we don’t see this fish in restaurants around here. Cobia (some smarty-pants locals call it ling or lemonfish) has an incredible taste that really takes on the flavors of what surrounds it in the sauté pan. These guys get pretty big so a good chunk on the grill is my preferred preparation. If you’ve never tried it, make friends with a fisherman. Redfish. Here’s one of the most delicious for an easy meal thanks to its size and flavor. Redfish is easily the best more expensive fish for me. There’s something about them I crave, and I always use the bones to make a quick pan sauce. The term “redfish” can mean different things depending on where you stand, but here we’re referring to the red drum. Try it blackened, maybe from a Paul Prudhomme recipe. Alabama anglers are cleared to keep up to three per day, but if your limit is less than your guest list, Cajun Mudbugs at the Loop can hook you up. They will filet it for you, but be sure to take home the bones. Red snapper. I have ordered redfish and come home with red snapper from markets. The big, flaky fish is, for my money, best done whole on the grill. The larger bones make it more manageable to pull the meat, but be careful to not get poked when cleaning this big boy. After cleaning, cut two slits on each side. Stuffing the cavity with garlic, lemon and onions is a great start. Seasoning-wise you could do anything from Cajun to Greek with many points in between, as snapper handles seasoning pretty well. A good cumin rub and lime wedges add an earthy Latin flair while fresh herbs and lemon go well with Italian-themed meals. But the best part of the snapper is the throat. Grouper. I miss the days of Queen G’s on Old Shell. I was an oyster junkie, a faithful devotee of the perfectly fried, plump nuggets of succulence. The rendition at this restaurant was unmatched. Some days I got the oyster/fish combination plate with extra veggies and was offered my choice of grouper or catfish. I’m very particular about catfish in that I prefer to eat it whole, fried with all the crispy fins, so at Queen G’s I’d opt for the grouper fillets. This firm fish is great fried, baked, pecan encrusted or grilled. Queen G’s may have vanished but you can scratch that itch at Sunset Pointe. They do a lot of grouper (as well as snapper throats). I could go on, but that’s all the room I have for fish. Black drum, amberjack, mackerel, speckled trout, salmon — I know I’ve left out plenty. What may be elusive in our Gulf waters is only a supermarket trip away. I’m not someone who does a whole lot of Gulf fishing but I do recognize how lucky we are to be surrounded by such productive waters. Send me your selections and recipes. I’d love to know that special fish that gets you excited. Let’s go fishing. The best way to unwind is to unwind a line.

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR 99 bottles of beer (on the lawn) BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR f you like craft beers and are looking for a great event this weekend, head over to Southern Napa in Daphne for its 6th annual “99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn” festival. If you haven’t been to Southern Napa, it is a fantastic place to find fine wine and craft beers that often are not available anywhere else in our area. Best of all, the converted old farmhouse, situated right between U.S. Route 98 and Main Street, is also a comfortable spot to have a glass of wine or beer with friends. Owners Jim and Carrie Cox opened Southern Napa in 2012, when local craft beer was really just starting to take off following changes to Alabama brewing laws. The next year they began the WORD OF MOUTH Eat Y’all a big success with CONNECT dinner BY ANDY MACDONALD When it comes to food, the South has much to celebrate. One of the best celebrations I’ve been a part of was Eat Ya’ll’s CONNECT dinner held downtown on Dauphin Street. The event was a pairing of chefs for a meal that won’t soon be forgotten. In this installment of the series, held Tuesday, April 24, we found our very own Chris Rainosek of The Noble South and Chef Susan Spicer of Mondo in New Orleans trading paint with plate after plate getting better as the night went on. Both chefs outdid themselves, from the appetizers to the desserts. Murder Point oysters on the half shell with ramp mignonette were followed by Boudin Noir, bite-size sliced boudin, and “99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn” festival as a way to introduce craft beer to as many people in the area as possible, and it has become their signature event every May. As you can probably figure out, the festival will feature 99 (or more) different craft beers under a big tent on the lawn outside of Southern Napa, along with live music by Brett LaGrave, and snacks by Chef Will Hughes’ food truck. But what is most important, of course, is the beer! For your $35 ticket, you get a tasting glass and samples of the all the beers on the lawn. If you find something you like (and I’m sure you will), cast your vote in one of the award categories. Bottles and both were almost too good to be true on a Tuesday night. Cornbread and buttermilk with trout roe screamed Rainosek. Spicer wowed us with a Vietnamese catfish dish called Cha Ca La Vong. Fourth course was Rainosek’s hanger steak, which reminded us of the glory of beef. Dessert was a Duo of Pecan consisting of cheesecake and roulade. As a farm-to-table event, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia were well represented. Country Girl’s Creamery of Lumberton, Mississippi; Delta Grind of Water Valley, Mississippi; Herb and Pepper Farms of Loxley; Murder Point Oysters of Bayou La Batre; Pecan Ridge Plantation of Bainbridge, Georgia; Simmons Catfish of Yazoo City, Mississippi; Sweet Grass Pastures of Lucedale, Mississippi; and Two Brooks Farm of Sumner, Mississippi, all provided top-notch products. Proceeds benefited Feeding the Gulf Coast (formerly Bay Area Food Bank), Pinot 22 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook I Southern Napa hosts its 6th annual “99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn” Saturday, rain or shine. cans of most of the festival beers will be available for purchase inside Southern Napa, and you can even place your order on online and have it waiting for you to pick up when you leave. “It’s a craft beer festival, but it’s really more like a big lawn party with family and friends,” according to Jim Cox. He says it’s a great event for everyone, even those a bit “intimidated” by craft beer and not really sure what they like, because “if you don’t like a particular beer you try at this event, it’s pretty easy to just dump it on the lawn and move on!” However, “if you are a ‘beer nerd,’ it’s also a chance to meet brewmasters, ask questions about beer and really expand your knowledge.” One of the key differences from the inaugural festival is that, because of the growth of the craft beer industry in Alabama, this year will feature many more Alabama beers than in 2013 — including numerous selections from Fairhope Brewing Co., Big Beach Brewing Co. and Serda Brewing. Additionally, a host of other Alabama breweries will be represented, including Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing, Madison’s Rocket Republic Brewing Co. and Huntsville’s Yellowhammer Brewing, which will be doing a can launch at the festival, including its T-Minus Kölsch, where one dollar of each sale goes to help send a kid to space camp. In addition to local brews, there will be a variety of beers from across the country and even some international fare. Gulfport’s Chandeleur Island Brewing Co., Ft. Walton’s Props Brewery (owned by three Air Force veterans) and Santa Rosa Beach’s Grayton Beer Co. will be represented, while Hannibal, Missouri’s Mark Twain Brewing Co. (of course) will be making its Alabama debut. Einstök, from Iceland, will be returning, as will Sweden’s Kopparberg Cider, which won the People’s Choice Award at last year’s festival. The festival runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, May 12. Tickets are available online through Southern Napa’s website and, for an extra five bucks, you can also get admission to the Underhill Family Orchestra concert on the lawn at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 11. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Baldwin County Humane Society, to help find homes for shelter dogs, a passion of Jim and Carrie Cox. gris and pinot noir were provided by International Wines and Craft Beer. If you’d like to learn more about Eat Y’all and find out about their next CONNECT dinner, visit www.eatyall.com. Help Mom in the kitchen on Mother’s Day How, you might ask? Several ways. Maybe instead of just cooking for her (you should do that, too) you could gift her something that could make her life easier, fancier or more exciting. Here are a few ideas for food-related gifts. Make her something. Put together something nice — maybe infused olive oil or something you canned. It could be a bread starter or some kind of mix. I just made dill and rosemary pickles. It’s easy but shows you put forth an effort more than a gift card. Sign up for cooking classes. Be very careful here. Don’t send the wrong message. If your mom is the adventurous type she should know you’re not hinting that her cooking is bad. Make sure she understands this is to further the development of her already-stellar skills. Remember this for Father’s Day, too. Many places across the nation are offering classes, from restaurants to casinos to church organizations. If Mom lives in a different city, buy her a class in your town. It’s an excuse to visit. Pay attention to her cookware. It’s a personal thing. We are a Calphalon and Staub family. Others may prefer All-Clad and Le Creuset. Whatever it is, even if cheap, mom is into it and wants it to match. Let’s keep her happy in the kitchen. I love you, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms not quite as good as mine. Recycle!

M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY Landowners, residents dispute state’s proposed bridge project BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A 24 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Photo |Daniel Anderson/Lagniappe ccording to records from the Army Corps of “On Facebook and social media, you keyboard Engineers, a $250,000 preliminary environmenwarriors, who are not experts, espousing facts that are tal study on a road and bridge project in South untrue, muddy the water and make our lives really difBaldwin County omitted a vital word: ficult,” Kennon said. “I have been dealing with the ramiBridge. fications of this with calls from Montgomery probably a The word “bridge” does not appear anywhere in month to six weeks. It has worn me out trying to correct the permit issued by the Corps in October for what has the misinformation.” become a controversial new $87 million project spanning Emerson said he has been against the bridge and road the Intracoastal Waterway. project since it was first announced in 2015 because he The roadway is planned from the Foley Beach believes it is not needed. Emerson said he is also against Express just south of County Road 8 all the way to and the widening of Canal Road from The Wharf in Orange over the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Gulf Beach to State Route 59 in Gulf Shores, saying it will Shores airport. Controversy continues to swirl, as at cause the loss of several family homes. least two property owners are contesting the state’s conAnd while some of Emerson’s assertions are a bit sendemnation of their land and houses sationalized and his knowledge of and the Facebook group “Stop the traffic patterns and needs have been Bridge to Nowhere” is drumming called into question, some important up support to halt the project. assertions were dead-on accurate. Testimony heard last month in Now the lack of traffic studies, the condemnation proceeding in condemnation challenges and the probate court suggests the state pulling of the initial permit have the THE SCENARIO IS THE never considered whether the projproject mired in controversy, and CULMINATION OF A TUSSLE possibly in jeopardy. ect was even in the public interest. Rather, it indicates local interests “Straight from the court tranTHAT BEGAN IN 2015 WITH want to build the bridge simply to scripts,” Emerson said. “ALDOT compete with the privately owned AMERICAN ROADS, PARENT [Alabama Department of Transtoll bridge less than two miles east. portation] has no studies proving COMPANY OF THE BALDWIN the necessity for the bridge project. One plaintiff, Baldwin County Bridge Co., owner of the Foley They simply lied to fast track this pet COUNTY BRIDGE CO., OVER Beach Express toll bridge in Orange project and it appears that Gov. Kay Beach, raised several questions Ivey’s office isn’t all for the transparA GOVERNMENT TAKEOVER about the validity of the project that ency she seems to be about.” OF THE FOLEY BEACH state transportation officials apThose revelations came to light peared to confirm in their testimony. when the Baldwin County Bridge EXPRESS BRIDGE. On April 19 the Corps said the Co. challenged condemnation of its permit it issued seven months ago property the state wants to use in is no longer valid because the scope the project. ALDOT Director John of the project has grown so much a Cooper testified that Gov. Ivey’s new one will be required. The word “bridge” appears 33 chief of staff, Joseph Pelham, told him to continue with times in the April 19 letter from the Corps. The public the project. Voicemail and email requests for comment has until May 21 to comment and voice concerns over from the governor’s office were not returned. the project before the Corps even begins consideration. “The previous permit was not rejected,” Assistant Estimating southbound traffic Southwest Region Engineer Brian Aaron said. “The Questioned during his testimony, Southwest Region reapplication was to incorporate the bridge over the canal Engineer Vince Calametti said the only traffic studies done with the approved city of Gulf Shores permit.” by ALDOT were simple volume counts on the State Route Documents show the Corps considered this a signifi59 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores, cant change in the project that warranted restarting the and from those numbers asserted that 20 percent of the permitting process. southbound traffic turned left toward Orange Beach. “The currently proposed project constitutes a substan“And as you stated earlier, ALDOT has done no studtial increase in scope of the Waterway East Boulevard ies to actually prove that to be the case, to actually prove improvement and extension project previously permitted that vehicles are making that detour, correct?” Calamin October 2017, and therefore is being evaluated as a etti was asked by Baldwin County Bridge Co. attorney new permit,” the Corps said. Thomas Haas. The change was brought about, the Corps said, by a “Other than to the review of the existing traffic num“request to increase previously permitted discharge of bers that we’ve seen, no additional studies that I’m aware fill material for roadway expansion to include [a] bridge of,” Calametti said. “Nothing other than the patterns that across Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and Cotton Creek.” we looked at.” Aaron said the reapplication for permitting along the Those patterns simply studied how many cars coming route will not affect the timeline for the road and bridge over the State Route 59 bridge in Gulf Shores turned project. east. There were no in-depth studies to see how many of “We do not anticipate reapplying for the Corps and those vehicles actually went on to Orange Beach. CalADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Manametti confirmed ALDOT could have used several other agement] permits to delay the 2020 estimated completion study methods to see how much of the traffic continued date,” Aaron said. to Orange Beach but did not do so. Joe Emerson, leader of the “Bridge to Nowhere” “So even though it had many different opportunities group, received a dressing-down during the public comand avenues and modeling and alternatives to determine ments portion of a recent Orange Beach City Council whether or not it was in fact true, this detour was occurmeeting. Mayor Tony Kennon and Councilman Jerry ring, ALDOT did not do so before committing to build Johnson in particular criticized his Facebook page comthe new bridge, right?” Haas asked. Calametti simply ments challenging the project. answered, “Correct.” Joe Emerson, leader of the “Bridge to Nowhere” group, said ALDOT “simply lied to fast track this pet project …” “ALDOT did not do traffic flow studies to ascertain where the vehicles actually went, correct?” Haas asked. Again, the answer was “Correct.” Cooper said he based the need for the bridge and road from talking with Baldwin officials and residents. “I’m relying on conversations with numerous people who are students of Baldwin County,” Cooper said. “I do not have formal studies.” Also, during testimony at the hearing, ALDOT — again in the words of Cooper and Calametti — appeared to confirm Emerson’s assertion the bridge isn’t necessary. Calametti said one solution being studied would have cost about $15 million by making improvements to alleviate traffic concerns on the State Route 59 bridge. He said he submitted a letter to ALDOT in support of the project, asserting it would address congestion issues on the state highway. “There is no reference to a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway, is there?” Haas asked about the letter. “No,” responded Calametti. Specifically addressing Canal Road, Haas asked: “It does not address it at all, that new bridge does not address at all the congestion issues with respect to Canal Road, Route 180?” Calametti again answered, “Correct.” American Roads CEO Neal Belitsky said during negotiations with Cooper the director told him the bridge wasn’t needed. “In the course of those conversations … did Director Cooper take a position with respect to whether a new bridge to the west of the BEX bridge was required to address the stated congestion concerns on Highway 59?” Haas asked Belitsky. “He specifically told me it was not needed,” Belitsky replied. Up in the air The now $87 million project — Emerson said the figure has changed several times since 2015 — may now be in jeopardy with condemnations, challenges and permits being pulled. The scenario is the culmination of a tussle that began in 2015 with American Roads, parent company of the Baldwin County Bridge Co., over a government takeover of the Foley Beach Express Bridge. “Orange Beach met with them initially and we wanted another span across the intracoastal,” Orange Beach Councilman Johnson said. “We wanted two lanes on, two lanes off, we wanted the toll booth to be expanded by no less than four lanes and we wanted automatic camera technology where you wouldn’t have to stop. And we wanted the toll reduced for fulltime residents and Baldwin County residents.” American Roads wanted no part of that deal but said it would abide by a previous agreement of a new span if traffic volumes topped 6 million vehicles per year. Currently the bridge sees about 3.5 million vehicles per year. “And they refused to lower the toll,” Johnson said. Cooper then decided to try his hand at negotiations. In its initial filing challenging the condemnation of Baldwin County Bridge Co. land, the company said Cooper’s demands, had they been met, would have meant handing over the bridge to Orange Beach “at virtually no cost.” Johnson said at that point talk about restarting the controversial project began in earnest for the second time. “[Cooper] advised them, ‘if you say no I’m going to build another bridge

COVER STORY to the west,’” Johnson said to Emerson at the council meeting. Emerson said later he believes the situation then deteriorated into an old-fashioned pissing contest, with taxpayers footing the bill for a bridge built out of spite. “I think that was the original plan and when American Roads called their bluff, then it turned it into a matter of ego, and you’ve got ALDOT and the city of Gulf Shores playing ego games with $200 million of our dollars,” Emerson said. The throwing about of those numbers led to Emerson being chastised by Kennon and Johnson, who said Emerson was lumping together the two Canal Road projects paid for partially with Restore Act money. The combination of those three projects would total about $140 million, Kennon said. The latest cost of the roadway and bridge project now under fire was put at $87 million by Cooper during his testimony at the condemnation hearing. Using the condemnation challenge as its weapon, the Baldwin County Bridge Co. has issued a challenge to the entire project, saying not only is it unnecessary but it goes against previous agreements with the state — including the previously mentioned traffic threshold of 6 million vehicles to trigger another bridge. As for the condemnation of land owned by the bridge company and subsequent state offer of less than $10,000, the lawsuit claims it is grossly undervalued. According to the filing, “ALDOT’s offer of $9,750 is woefully inadequate because it does not take into account the difference to the fair market value of BCBC’s remaining property — which includes the BEX Bridge and tolls derived from them — before and after the taking.” ALDOT attorney Jason Hagmaier said in his opening statement that the matter is a simple decision for the courts, and that Baldwin County Bridge Co. is clouding the waters with claims made against the project. “The only issue for Your Honor to review is whether or not the state has the authority under the power of eminent domain to acquire this piece of property,” Hagmaier said. “There’s going to be a lot of issues I think they’re going to try to raise. However, again, none of those issues really touch on the authority of the state or the lack of authority of the state to acquire this particular piece of property.” Haas said the issue is much more important than a simple land acquisition and that ALDOT is ignoring the public’s interest. “This matter has significant repercussions, not only with respect to the Baldwin County Bridge Co., but the citizens of the state,” Haas said. “And the constitution of the state protects its citizens by demanding that any state sanction taking of their property must be in the public interest and not pursuant to an arbitrary or capricious decision-making process. And for that reason, the taking at issue here fails, Your Honor, because in our view, it’s a falsity based upon a farce. The falsity, Your Honor, is ALDOT’s assertion that it’s in the public interest.” Both sides were scheduled to present final briefs May 9 to make their case with Judge James Reid, who will eventually rule in the case. No timetable was given for when Reid will hand down his ruling. So far 14 properties have been condemned along the route for the road, ALDOT’S Aaron told Lagniappe. Three of those have already signed or come to a purchase agreement. Besides the Baldwin County Bridge Co., to date only one other property owner has contested the state’s offer on their property. Anthony and Patricia Diliberto are pursuing legal action, according to court records. Neither the Dilibertos nor the state are willing to talk about the legal action while it is pending. Property tax records indicate the project’s first phase will cross land owned by the city of Gulf Shores, Turf Properties, Doyce and Shirley Ellenburg and Anthony and Patricia Diliberto. According to records maintained by the Alabama Secretary of State, Turf Properties is owned in part by Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. Additional property owners who could be impacted by the project include Edwin G. Cowdin, Orlanda B. Clark-Perrault, Richard E. Nolte Jr. and Olivia Reagan Coates. Farther south, the road would travel along the existing Waterplant Road — adjacent to property registered to the family of former Gov. George C. Wallace — and through undeveloped canal-front parcels owned by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Coastal Resort Properties. The route crosses the canal, where the bridge’s south end — depending on its design — may cross over Canal Road before connecting on land owned by Laura Rogers Almaroad. Wolf Bay Bridge One project Emerson and his group fully support is Orange Beach’s initiative to build a bridge over Wolf Bay from Canal Road on the south to Sapling Point on the north. “I really commend what the city has done here with the Wolf Bay project,” Emerson said. “You guys putting on that 2 percent tax on lodging is awesome. It makes the tourists that create the traffic problems pay for the solution.” The additional tax went into effect May 1, upping the rate to 13 percent total with Orange Beach pocketing 7 percent of the total. The northern landing would be on land owned by David Lawrenz and George Barber of Barber Marina and the Barber Dairy Co.. Private roads on the marina property would be used to take traffic to County Road 95, County Road 20 and to U.S. Route 98. Kennon said he is on a mission to get this project fast-tracked and is working with the state to solve an issue at the State Route 161/ Canal Road interchange near the iconic Doc’s Seafood Shack restaurant. Restore Act money is helping fund a second eastbound lane on Canal Road from the Orange Beach Sportsplex to State Route 161 to complete the five-laning of the roadway; completion is expected in 2020. Part of that project includes the new design of the bridge intersection, which currently does not take the bridge into consideration. "This is a very efficient intersection without the bridge," Kennon said. "... it wouldn't be as efficient if they designed it with the bridge. What we're trying to do before we get too far along is show them the bridge is an inevitability." Kennon said he hopes the state will see the city is committed to building the bridge and work with them on the redesign of the intersection. Orange Beach is fast-tracking more than $3 million on engineering, design, surveying and permitting to assure ALDOT a bridge is coming. "We're meeting with ALDOT this week to let them know we are dead serious about making this bridge happen, and can we redesign that intersection to accommodate the bridge and make it more efficient," Kennon said. "That's why we're pushing this."

ART ARTIFICE Bienville Books returns to its “Haunted” legacy BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W hen cultural cornerstone Bienville Books (109 Dauphin St.) went on the block this spring, trepidation rippled across eastern Mobile. Its community role was cherished, its survival a barometer of artistic health and general community spirit. Who would save it? Have no fear. Family tradition is here! “I should have the keys in July and start rearranging stuff,” new owner Angela Trigg said. A store employee since 2011, Trigg is perfectly fit there. She’s a fixture in the local literary community, a USA Today bestselling author and has won some of the biggest national awards for novels under her pen name, Angela Quarles. More atavistic, Trigg’s grandmother, Adelaide Marston Trigg, was co-founder of fabled Mobile institution The Haunted Bookshop. After the shop’s April 1941 launch, it became a nexus of literary tradition in an Azalea City reshaped by World War II. “My grandmother had notes about a guy who timed how fast he could get to the bookstore from Brookley [Air Base]. As soon as he landed, he hightailed it to The Haunted Bookshop. There were also tales about a Russian sailor that used to come and sleep on the couch,” Trigg said. Originally in the Girard-Rapier Double House on Conception, she said the store shortly moved to the LaClede Hotel, then to its longtime St. Francis Street locale, near today’s Firehouse Wine Bar. It was where such literary luminaries as Thomas Mann, William March or Eugene Walter could be found before it finally closed in 1991. Art teachers exhibit at MAC in May Janet Hinton, Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough, Alma Hoffmann, Ginger Woechan, Lauren Nalty, Sarah Gelsinger Brewer, Nancy Raia and Steve Strickland. An opening reception will be held Friday, May 11, 6-9 p.m. during LoDa Artwalk. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; entrance is free. For more information, call 251-432-9796 or visit mobilearts.org. Chickasaw stages vibrant musical saga Following the impact of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s prior musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” earned another look. Its 1973 West End version ran for 243 performances and its 26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 NOW THE BOOKSTORE — WITHIN SIGHT OF THE CITY’S CIVIC HEART, BIENVILLE SQUARE — WILL CARRY A LEGENDARY NAME INTO A NEW MILLENNIUM SEEKING AN OLD REPUTATION. TRIGG’S OVERRIDING GOAL IS TO BUILD ‘A SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH LOCAL AND ORIGINAL AUTHORS.’” “I’ve been brainstorming, fantasizing, writing down ideas for years because I’ve always wanted to have my own bookstore like my grandmother,” Trigg said. She wants it to become a launch point for tours of Mobile. Walking tours of downtown, such as the Mardi Gras Trail or the African-American Heritage Trail, would seem ideal. Of course, she’s mentioned ghost tours in October because it goes with the name. A website with more information should be active soon. “I have friends on The New York Times bestseller list who want to know when it’s open because they all want to come, so it will be exciting. I think Mobile has a lot of talent here locally and regionally, so I think having a writerfocused bookstore is a good idea,” Trigg said. 1982 Broadway iteration earned six Tony and three Drama Desk award nominations. Chickasaw Civic Theatre will stage this musically rich stage play, presented by arrangement with The Musical Company LP of New York City. It runs May 11-27 at the Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $18.75, $15.75 for students, military and seniors. For more information, call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com. LoDa mainstay gets new moniker Cathedral Square Gallery (612 Dauphin St.) became a steady presence in the Lower Dauphin arts and entertainment district starting in 1996. Since the days when it was close to, yes, Cathedral Square to its move a few blocks west to the current location at Dauphin and Dearborn, it has brought together scores of artists into one of the Azalea City’s most longlived art co-ops. Time brings change and that’s coming to the gallery again. The gallery will mark a new era when it christens its new name, Mobilia Art Center, in a grand ceremony during the May 11 LoDa Artwalk, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mayor Sandy Stimpson will cut the ribbon on the rebirth. Music will be supplied by Bayou Rhythm. For more information on the big event, call 251-694-0278 or email lhall699@aol.com. ARTSGALLERY Let’s paraphrase. “Those who can, do. Those who teach, can do as well.” The Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.) is hosting the “251 Art Teachers” exhibition through May 31, featuring mediums from photos to sculpture to paintings to ceramics. Participating artists include Amanda Youngblood, Christy LeGros, Carol Wiggins, Brennan Gibson, Cat Pope, Lucy Gafford, Rikki Rhodes, Keith Wall, Rebecca Wright, Renee Grimes, Karin Marrero, Linda Duffis, Melissa Stuart, Jeff Knighton, Anne Rose, Warren Jackson, Jason Outlaw, Ardith Goodwin, Steve Dark, Sharon Samples, Sharonda HarrisMarshall, Lisa Hancock, Catherine Helmsing, Corky Goldman, Nancy Barry, Julie Kogon, “William Faulkner’s brother John was there once and some customer or someone came up as John was looking over one of William’s books and said, ‘Well, you know his brother is actually a better writer.’ They didn’t realize they were talking to the same man they were praising,” Trigg laughed. Now the bookstore — within sight of the city’s civic heart, Bienville Square — will carry a legendary name into a new millennium seeking an old reputation. Trigg’s overriding goal is to build “a symbiotic relationship with local and original authors.” She wants to add writing workshops and lectures to its schedule. They’ll range from one- to multi-week workshops. Book signings will return, with multi-author events most common. Anyone with a book released within the last 30 days is welcome to participate. The shop will feature live readings during the monthly LoDa Artwalks. The open mic-style events will be limited to 10 minutes for each author or poet. Consignment programs will launch for independent writers. Genre chats featuring panels of experienced authors will be held quarterly or monthly. Trigg mentioned pursuit of a liquor license to hold cocktail-centric affairs patterned after Mobile’s tipsy heart. Themed for fun, she mentioned utilizing nearby mixologists from The Haberdasher or Sidecar Lounge. “We could have, like, Hemingway night and they mix drinks reminiscent of him and Key West maybe. Or Italian wines from the Firehouse Wine Bar paired with ‘Under the Tuscan Sun,’” Trigg said. Perhaps the most notable change is a writer-in-residence program. The idea stemmed from a request by author Watt Key for a workspace in the days before he acquired an office downtown. On the bookstore’s staircase, there’s a 10-foot-by-10-foot room halfway up, between the first and second floors — akin to “Being John Malkovich,” “but not as low ceilings,” Trigg laughed. The cubbyhole office will have shelves of research-friendly books on hand. The other portion will hold a desk, printer and Keurig coffee maker. The second floor will get a makeover, utilizing now-empty space and adding taller bookshelves. It will become the spot for book signings and lectures. Downstairs will be rearranged, making room for selling locally made items that are book themed. She also threw out ideas about featuring local business owners with their favorite works in the front windows, maybe working with the Crescent Theater to highlight books that tie in with their films.

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Andrew Duhon album release party at Callaghan’s BAND: ANDREW DUHON ALBUM RELEASE PARTY DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 13, 8 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: $15, AVAILABLE AT CALLAGHAN’S S 28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook ince the release of his 2010 debut to Eric Masse (Miranda Lambert, Rayland Baxter) “Songs I Wrote Before I Knew and his studio “The Casino,” so named because the You,” New Orleans singer-songproducer feels he gambles with artists’ careers. It writer Andrew Duhon has made resonated with Duhon. Callaghan’s an obligatory tour stop. “It’s a blind jump into making art with somebody Even after his Grammy nomination and do it with an independent artist’s budget,” he for the 2013 album “The Moorsaid. “You only have so much time. You choose the ings,” Duhon continues to make the journey to the producer and dive in and make something. Your OGD to reconnect with his Azalea City audience. budget doesn’t allow you to make it again. You have On Sunday, Duhon returns to Mobile with “fresh to believe in the choices that you’re making with fuel in the tank,” courtesy of his latest album, the producer and all the choices that the producer “False River.” Duhon says his fans’ anticipation of helps you make. At the end of the day, you hope this album has been matched by his own. Now, his you make something you’re proud of.” refocused anticipation is cen“False River” perpetuates tered upon giving the public Duhon’s cerebral songwritwhat they’ve been wanting, ing legacy. Every aspect of especially in Mobile. his music begs to be criti“Callaghan’s being the only cally analyzed. Even though place that I play in Mobile, there is a False River in his YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE it feels like a neighborhood home state of Louisiana, the bar and family at this point,” title of this new release is a IN THE CHOICES THAT Duhon said. “It’s going to feel metaphor built upon the idea YOU’RE MAKING WITH THE like coming home and giving of anastomosis, the similar friends and fans what we’ve nature in which routes such as PRODUCER AND ALL THE all been looking forward to all rivers and blood vessels seem this time.” to diverge or branch. CHOICES THAT THE PRODuhon’s journey to “False Duhon feels the journey DUCER HELPS YOU MAKE. River” has not been without its through life is very similar. An complications. In addition to event might force a tangent in AT THE END OF THE DAY, writing, Duhon says choosing a person’s river of life. While the right producer was also a the river continues to flow and challenge. He and his bandcreate change, the offshoot mates spent hours listening to might create an unchanging a variety of albums for production qualities. All the situation or mindset. Duhon sees “False River” as an while, he said it became frustrating for the group example of how anastomosis can be applied to music. to decide whether the vibe of albums they were “When you’re in a plane and look over a meinspired by originated from the producer or other andering river and see all those elements that have aspects, ranging from mastering to the studio. broken off in time, we’re only a blip in the timeline, Fate brought Duhon and his producer together but Mother Nature is constantly moving,” he through an afternoon spent at Mickey’s Tavern in explained. “Our lives take on that path. As a record, Nashville. At the bar, Duhon says he struck up a this is a piece of that path for me that has broken off conversation with a man he describes as “the usual and will remain in its recorded form as it is.” Nashville cat who’s well-versed in guitar and other Additionally, Duhon floated the concept of love instruments and touring around with other acts.” into the current of this musical river. From friendDuhon explained to the man that he was looking ship to intimacy, he reflects on love in all its forms. for a producer who could take the music of an “unMeanwhile, Duhon admits he’s a long way from derstated songwriter” and “accentuate with grace forming a solid conclusion on the subject, except the pieces that matter.” The conversation led him that he doesn’t expect love to be a “fairytale” aspect New Orleans singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon will debut his new record, “False River,” at an album release party at Callaghan’s next Sunday. of his life. However, he says he’s quite satisfied knowing the complex nature of love might not lead to a “storybook” experience in his life. Duhon also says he’s not alone, that it has been reassuring talking to people who share his perspective. “People say, ‘When you know, you know,’” Duhon said. “I’m not that sure about that. I don’t know if I’ll ever know, but I know when I’m giving myself to love, whether it be friend or lover, that I’m confident in that path and eager to enjoy right now and whatever the future holds.” As Duhon fills each track with his soulful style of grooving Big Easy folk with a tinge of blues, the production and arrangements found on “False River” gently pull the listener into a warm embrace of tender musical delivery. This dreamlike ambiance beautifully peaks in tracks such as “Go It Alone,” “Heart of a Man” and “Mississippi Be My Guide.” Duhon’s trademark talent for delivering intellectual yet catchy lyrics also shines throughout “False River,” especially with the album’s opener “Comin’ Around.” This track is a contextual double-play on the idea of “coming around,” whether it be a changing mindset, the return to a starting point or both. “For me, it was about resting with the hope that what I was leaving I would find again,” he said. “I wanted to hope that I would find it exactly in the same form that I was leaving it, but I knew that I had to leave and move forward and be a different person, even if I found the same thing over again. In the end, I think it’s that duality of coming around to the same thing, but really just coming around and changing what it is that I’m feeling and thinking. It’s coming around on a belief or an idea.” Since he is returning to one of his favorite locales, Duhon’s appearance at Callaghan’s will feature more than just his new music. The merchandise table will have a limited edition of copies of “False River” pressed in what he is calling “Callaghan’s Green” vinyl. Most of the tables will be cleared out for this “mostly standing room” show, so arrive early.

MUSIC BRIEFS ‘Good Ole Days’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Tracy Lawrence Date: Thursday, May 17, 7 p.m. Venue: The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis St., www.thesteeplemobile.com Tickets: $39.50-$55, available through Ticketfly Let the dogs out Photo | tracylawrence.com | Tracy Lawrence T he Steeple on St. Francis is one of the Azalea City’s most unique venues. This former church turned event space provides a beautiful environment filled with glowing hardwood and beautiful stained glass. However, on May 17 country artist Tracy Lawrence will transform the sacred room into a raucous honky-tonk. In 1991, Lawrence released his debut album “Sticks and Stones.” His platinum debut alone produced four Top 10 hits for this newcomer to the country scene. Since then, Lawrence has sold 13 million albums, released 22 Top 10 singles and earned multiple CMA and ACM awards, as well as a Grammy nomination. Lawrence will fill The Steeple’s acoustic-friendly space with tunes from his latest effort, “Good Ole Days,” a collection of duets featuring Lawrence performing alongside such artists as Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. The album is dominated by a collection of heartfelt country ballads that tip a Stetson to traditional country. However, upbeat songs such as the title track and “If the Good Die Young” bring a taste of rock into this country world. Spew into this Band: Vomit Spots, D.R.E.A.D., Vagrants Date: Saturday, May 12, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10 in advance/$12 day of show, available through Ticketfly Photo | threedognight.com | Three Dog Night Band: An Evening with Three Dog Night Date: Saturday, May 12, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $42-$92, available through Ticketmaster Last week, the Saenger boasted a sold-out show featuring the legendary sounds of the band Chicago. The “Jewel on Joachim” continues the classic rock vibe with an evening dedicated to the music of Three Dog Night. For 50 years, Three Dog Night’s music has echoed through the American music psyche and beyond. The band’s performance at the Saenger will be a journey through some of the most unforgettable music in American rock ‘n’ roll. In 1969, Three Dog Night released its self-titled debut, which included the band’s first Top 10 hit, “One.” In the years that followed, Three Dog Night controlled the charts with hits such as “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Celebrate,” “Joy to the World,” “Shambala” and many more. The band’s most powerful weapon was its ability to release infectious, vocally harmonic tracks that forced the world to sing along. With this in mind, those in attendance should not be surprised if Three Dog Night’s Mobile crowd transforms into an epic choir hanging on each verse delivered from the stage. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Local bands may come and go, but some groups leave such an impact on the scene that they will never be forgotten. Vomit Spots’ mark on Mobile’s underground scene still resonates from 1985, when a ragtag group of rowdy punk rockers pooled their sonic vehemence into one powerful force of music. From the American Legion to the club Vincent Van Go-Go, Vomit Spots used adrenalized songs such as “Beano,” “Nina Haagen Dazs” and “Axl Rose (Cut Your Hair)” to whip its audience into a rampage. Even though life has taken its members in different directions, Vomit Spots still fill venues with annual reunion shows, such as this one. With its mélange of homegrown metal, Azalea City metal masters D.R.E.A.D. will set the mood with an intense opening set. Pensacola’s Vagrants will bring a taste of post-hardcore to the lineup. Roaring vocals and a mix of driving beats and riffs will highlight Vagrants’ time on The Merry Widow stage. MOB Music Festival debuts in July The Azalea City can look forward to a new, multi-day music festival on the streets of downtown July 13-15 as the MOB Music Festival celebrates its inaugural year. Held in cooperation with the nonprofit organization Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts, this new festival aims to be a “multicultural, unified, community event for the city,” with a versatile lineup of musicians and artists showcasing their talents in venues and on streets across downtown Mobile. As a “nonprofit enterprise through Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts,” the MOB Music Festival’s objective is to help musicians and artists “build networks to start and/or advance their careers.” “I am so excited this will be held in the heart of the Gulf Coast, downtown Mobile, to not only showcase talent through all different genres of music but the arts as well,” said Candace Houston, the festival’s event/marketing manager. “It will also be an opportunity to bring multiple individuals together in the community with hopes to have everyone on one accord. That’s what MOB Fest is about.” While an initial lineup has not yet been released, the MOB Music Festival reportedly will feature “indie, country, rock, alternative, jazz, hip-hop, brass band, gospel, R&B and more.” Lagniappe readers can expect updates on this new festival as they are received.

A lush, languid coming-of-age film T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 he lush, languid romance “Call Me by Your Name” will put you in the mood for summer and possibly more. Set in an Italian villa in the 1980s, this unconventional love story is an instant summer classic, and a sometimes shockingly frank exploration of a seminal summer in the life of 17-year-old Elio. Clearly director Luca Guadagnino (“A Bigger Splash”) has a signature vision for the kind of deceptively relaxed film where feelings slowly simmer, usually in someplace fabulous in Italy, which does not hurt. Twenty-one-year-old Timothée Chalamet earns all the attention he has received with his authentic portrayal of teen diffidence. His Elio is an intelligent young man lounging around with his supportive intellectual parents; they live in America but spend summers and holidays at the fabulous home his mother inherited in her Italian hometown. Every year, one of his professor father’s lucky graduate students is chosen to join them for six weeks, and in the year of this film, it’s Oliver (Armie Hammer), a blindingly handsome hunk in an array of shorts so short that digital alterations had to be made to the film in post-production. Between reading, swimming and playing the piano, Elio casually pursues a willing local girl, while the vibe be- tween Oliver and Elio simmers between brotherly hero worship and a reticent attraction. One minute Elio complains of Oliver’s brash confidence, and the next he’s staring longingly at his empty bed. Both Chalamet and Hammer are natural, convincing and mesmerizing throughout. Chalamet’s character is so strong, and Hammer does such a good job of walking back his character’s confidence in private moments, that they seem equally matched as a couple, and it’s easy to overlook a problematic aspect of their relationship, which is their age differences. Elio is 17 and Oliver is 25, but Hammer’s sheer physical presence compared with Chalamet’s slight teen build exacerbates the difference. I found this aspect occasionally disturbing, but that’s just one realistic and nuanced part of their story. It’s a film about things happening, not a moral guide to what should or should not be allowed to take place in an ideal world. “Ideal” does apply, however, to that villa of theirs, and visually this film is a sensual feast. It also does rather too effective a job of creating the languid, indolent mood of a lazy summer, so that the run time takes you almost into the actual season. It was fun being lulled into a sunny torpor of paperback books and afternoon naps, and a very delicate sense of suspense about Elio and Oliver is a big part of the film’s success. But surely they could have found 20 minutes to trim out somewhere so that I would not have longed for the end. I must alert you to many, many carnal excursions in “Call Me by Your Name,” and while they are beautifully, tastefully handled with no major nudity, I must give this a strict “do not watch with your parents/kids” caution. For comfortably mature adults, though, this is a beautiful, thought-provoking film, and performances by the younger and older stars really express some powerful things. Michael Stuhlbarg is quietly phenomenal as Elio’s father, and he delivers an astonishingly moving monologue to his son that is so profound that, while it pertains to the very specific context of the film, it also contains some universal perspectives that could also be the most intimate college graduation address in the history of graduation addresses. “Call Me by Your Name” is a compelling, confusing, beautiful film peopled with unforgettable, believable characters, not necessarily a crowd pleaser, but an intense, highly individual vision that might open your eyes to what the definition of “summer romance” can mean. Like Elio himself, if you are open to new experiences, you might find this film one you’ll never forget. “Call Me by Your Name” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Sony Pictures Classics / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. From left: “Call Me By Your Name” is set in 1980s Italy, where a romance blossoms between a 17-year-old student and the older man hired as his father’s research assistant. Melissa McCarthy plays a divorcee who returns to college alongside her daughter in “Life of the Party.” NEW THIS WEEK BREAKING IN Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. LIFE OF THE PARTY When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college … landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who’s not entirely sold on the idea. NOW PLAYING BAD SAMARITAN AMC Mobile 16 KINGS Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Nexus Cinema Dining, all listed multiplex theaters. TRAFFIK Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. SUPER TROOPERS 2 All listed multiplex theaters. BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE Nexus Cinema Dining, all listed multiplex theaters. CHAPPAQUIDDICK All listed multiplex theaters. A QUIET PLACE All listed multiplex theaters. BLOCKERS All listed multiplex theaters. READY PLAYER ONE All listed multiplex theaters. SHERLOCK GNOMES All listed multiplex theaters. BLACK PANTHER All listed multiplex theaters.

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY THE NEW YORK TIMES MIS-UNABBREVIATED BY PETER WENTZ / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Projects 5 Nowhere close 11 First name on the Supreme Court 15 Delight 18 Supercollider bit 19 Online tracker 20 Country whose capital lent its name to a fabric 21 “____ reading too much into this?” 22 Meadows filled with loos? 25 Originally 26 Bar that might be dangerous 27 Ax 28 Be agreeable 30 Negligent 35 Old letter opener 37 Blotto 38 Where sailors recover from their injuries? 42 No longer edible 43 Square figure 44 Actor Paul of “There Will Be Blood” 45 Lead-in to -tainment 46 Quashes 48 Chart again 50 Checkpoint offense, for short 52 Gusto 55 Goings-on in accelerated classes? 61 “My man” 62 Subject for The Source magazine 63 Sch. of 30,000+ on the Mississippi 64 Bill’s support 65 It dethroned Sophia as the No. 1 baby girl’s name in the U.S. in 2014 67 Home for a Roman emperor 69 Onetime Bond girl ____ Wood 71 “So obvious!” 74 Common core? 75 Like 76 Prime-time time 80 Dog that doesn’t offend people? 87 Come down hard, as hail 88 Barnyard male 89 First name on the Supreme Court 90 Dreyfus Affair figure 91 Subject for Ken Burns, briefly 93 Burg 96 Went by air? 99 Dorm monitors 100 Cry of devotion from a non-academy student? 105 Source of the line “They shall beat their swords into plowshares” 106 Things that may be rolled or wild 107 Soprano Tebaldi 108 Some fasteners 20 GMC truck 23 Like poor months for oysters, it’s said 24 Mentally wiped 29 Stiff 31 Sch. with an annual Mystery Hunt 32 Words of compassion 33 Stuffed 34 Weak period 36 “Fifty Shades of Grey” subject, briefly 38 Symbol of China 39 Onetime Blu-ray rival 40 Blue-green 41 Albright’s successor as secretary of state DOWN 42 Craft-shop item 1 Best Picture nominee with 47 “The Sweetest Taboo” three sequels singer, 1985 2 Pac-12 school that’s not 49 Combo bets really near the Pacific 51 Absolutely harebrained 3 Completely, after “in” 53 Astonishment 4 Like wet makeup 54 Cryptanalysis org. 5 Media watchdog grp. 56 Queens player, for short 6 Parent co. of HuffPost 7 Hundred Acre Wood denizen 57 Pledge 58 ____ Poly 8 Agrees to 59 Green org. 9 Lord’s domain 60 Caesar dressing? 10 Fixation 66 Some neckwear 11 Slice for a Reuben 67 Italy’s ____ d’Orcia 12 Things that have slashes 13 With nothing out of place 68 Laid up 14 “What other explanation 70 Second U.S. feature-length computer-animated movie, is there?!” 15 Former “Today” show host after “Toy Story” 16 Word before pan or after 71 Modern subject of reviews 72 Row maker Spanish 73 Elite court group 17 Investment figures 110 They aid in diagnosing A.C.L. tears 112 Funny face? 116 Old White House nickname 117 Morning-zoo programming? 123 Panama City state: Abbr. 124 Substantive 125 “Don’t doubt me!” 126 Clue 127 Divinity sch. 128 Chatty bird 129 Provider of aerial football views 130 Actress Kendrick F U T U R E S H O C K 38 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 77 Ecuadorean coastal province known for its gold 78 Micronesian land 79 Some future execs 81 Inclined to stress? 82 Bygone gas brand with a torch in its logo 83 Druid’s head cover 84 Studio sign 85 Ransack 86 Boca ____ 92 2007 female inductee into the National Soccer Hall of Fame 94 Hex 95 Our, in Tours 97 “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” girl 98 Stave off 100 Rice dishes 101 Of service 102 Gore’s successor as vice president 103 Green-skinned god of the underworld 104 Harley-Davidson competitor 109 “____ Against Evil” (IFC series) 111 Totally awesome, in slang 113 Role in “Thor,” 2011 114 Islamic spirit 115 Second letter after 118-Down 118 Second letter before 115-Down 119 Word with camp or care 120 L.L.C. alternative 121 That: Sp. 122 Dr. ____ ANSWERS ON PAGE 44 ‘The CRAB’ emerges BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I f you’ve tuned in to 92.5 FM over the past week and listened to the “stunting,” it was clear something new was about to join the Mobile airwaves. Wednesday morning “The CRAB” emerged as the first of two WZEWowned HD stations joining the airwaves between now and the end of the summer. The station kicked things off with a fullblown audio reboot of the famous “rabbit scene” from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” playing off the vague mentions of a creature coming from the bay that had been running non-stop — along with “Stairway to Heaven” and “Sweet Home Alabama” — until the station’s official launch at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Program Director Tim Camp says The CRAB — an acronym for Classic Rock And Blues — is going to offer a much different take on the “classic rock” genre as imagined by national radio conglomerates. “Our moniker is that the other classic rock stations bought the singles. We bought the albums,” Camp said. He said the average corporate classic rock station plays from a list of about 440 songs. The CRAB will start off at 1,200 and eventually include 3,000 tracks, he said. The station is dedicated to deep cuts. “Most classic rock stations play the number ones,” he said. “But there are a lot of number three or number fives not on the playlist that should be.” Camp says that while the station’s playlist will be mostly dedicated to classic rock, the blues component will be important as well. “One thing a lot of people don’t realize is a lot of the classic rock bands people came to love started in England in the ‘60s as blues bands,” he said, offering Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones as examples. He admits the station’s format “may be challenging to some people,” but thinks listeners who are tired of the same old thing will enjoy it, and it will offer opportunities to discover “new” songs that may be decades old. The concept harkens back to the days when people tended to purchase whole albums of music and listen to them in their entirety as opposed to just downloading a couple of singles from an artist they like. Camp said the staff is giddy over getting to program The CRAB, and longtime ZEW listeners will enjoy hearing some “ZEW classics” that were regular plays in the station’s earlier years make their way onto the new station. “It doesn’t compete with 92ZEW. The ZEW, by necessity, has been growing younger and younger. As listeners age you have to keep new listeners,” he explained. “This marries well with what ZEW has always done.” The CRAB, as well as another station coming later this summer, are possible because WZEW began broadcasting in HD last October, Camp said, giving the station more broadcasting possibilities. While The CRAB’s broadcast range will hit the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County to Theodore, Satsuma and Semmes on the western side of things, listeners with HD radios will be able to pick up the station anywhere within the ZEW coverage area.

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Future sailors being trained on both sides of Mobile Bay BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY S 40 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Provided ailboats skimming across Mobile Bay have long late as 5:30 p.m. been an integral part of life along the Alabama Classes will go on, rain or shine. During inclement Gulf Coast. Whether it was Prince Madoc of Wales weather, students will be trained onshore about theoretical in 1170 or Spanish conquistadors during the 1500s, aspects of sailing as well as the art of knots and rigging. wind-driven vessels undoubtedly have been a familiar Kangal pointed out that while MBSS is a separate ensight for generations. tity, the Mobile Yacht Club does offer junior membership The question raised now is not who has sailed in the status. It costs $20 per month, and parents do not have to past or in the present, but who will take the helm in the be members for their child to join. future? Several individuals on both “This is separate from the sailing school,” he said. “They use the sides of Mobile Bay are hoping to Mobile Yacht Club boats and their resolve the issue. instructors. There are junior func• The Mobile Bay Sailing School tions on many weekends. While the (MBSS) has offered classes to CLASSES WILL GO ON, RAIN juniors are sailing, the parents can area youth since 1982. Among the use the pool and restaurant. This group’s stated goals are to develop OR SHINE. DURING INCLEMENT makes sailing very accessible.” an interest in and appreciation for • Fairhope Yacht Club is again the sport of sailing, develop basic WEATHER, STUDENTS WILL BE offering summer sailing camps. The nautical knowledge and create a TRAINED ONSHORE ABOUT THE- sessions will be held June 4-15, safe and fun learning environment. While the events are run through 18-29, July 9-20 and July 23 ORETICAL ASPECTS OF SAILING June the Mobile Yacht Club, MBSS presto Aug. 3. Morning classes will ident Semih Kangal told Lagniappe AS WELL AS THE ART OF KNOTS be from 8 a.m. to noon, afternoon the classes are not a club function. classes 1-5 p.m. AND RIGGING. “This is not a tool to get There will also be a Bay Buddy members,” said Kangal, a past Camp for those ages 5 to 7. This commodore of the Mobile Yacht will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Club. “Members gained through the during four sessions: June 11-15, school are minimal. June 25-29, July 9-13 and July 30-Aug. 3. “What would Mobile be without Mobile Bay next to it? For additional information, contact Holly Murray at We are here to teach the joy of sailing to as many people 228-363-0073 or holly@fairhopeyachtclub.com. More as we can.” details can be found at fyc-junior-sailing.com. The classes are open to the general public. Students must be aged 7 to 18. For more details on class times and Soccer returns to The Lip tuition, visit mobilebaysailingschool.com. The Association Football Club of Mobile (AFC Mobile) “It is great to see 7- or 8-year-olds learn how to move a will begin its 2018 Gulf Coast Premier League regular boat with just wind power,” Kangal said. “We are here for season schedule this Saturday. The Azaleas will take on anyone who wants to learn how to sail.” Pensacola FC at 7 p.m. The first week of classes will begin June 4. The final The Archbishop Lipscomb Athletic Complex at 3610 session gets underway July 23. With the exception of a Michael Blvd. will once again serve as the home field. special weeklong session targeted for younger sailors, Other home games are set for June 2 with Riverhawks classes run all day each day, Monday through Friday. FC, June 9 with Rangers FC, June 23 with Pool Boys FC “We normally have 150 to 160 students each summer,” Kangal said. “Because of safety and the number of instruc- (special 6 p.m. start) and July 14 with Port City FC. The league playoffs begin July 21. tors, each class has no more than 16 students in them. This season, AFC Mobile will compete in the GCPL’s “For our younger students, they use the Optimist-class boats. The older students train on the 420-class dinghy. We Eastern Conference with Port City FC (Gulfport), Riverhawks FC (Moss Point), Pensacola FC and Rangers FC also have a few Flying Scots to use. Once a student gets (Foley). The top two clubs from the East will join the good enough, they can take a boat out themselves.” top two clubs from the West and Central Conferences in Instructors will be on the premises every day when a single-elimination knockout tournament for the GCPL students are not on the water. Parents can drop off students at the yacht club as early as 8:30 a.m. for the morn- Cup Championship. This year’s roster includes Patrick O’Neal, Desmond ing session, and can pick up afternoon-session students as Youngsters in Mobile and Baldwin counties have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sailing at summer camps at the Fairhope Yacht Club and Mobile Yacht Club. Ibie, Laurentiu Pirvu, Andrew Dixon, Dung Vu, Christopher Cory, Hugo Aranda, Markos Mallis, Austin Hilyer, Brantton Greene, Sherman Winchester and Guillermo Lumbreras Jr. at defender position; Clairy Kengeye, Erik Aispuro Vidana, Alec Peacock and Ibrahima Ndaw at forward position; Suleiman Carr, Jean Paul Irakiza, Martin Fiemawhle, Matt Merrill, Greg Hosford, Abdalrhman Almutairi, Jackson Barber, Cameron Cranton, David Valverde, K.C. Espoir, Tomas Lopez and Chisom Ogbonna at midfielder position; and Dillon Lowe, Ali Alfayadh, Elijah Gibson and Baruo Ndaw at goalkeeper. For more information on the club, please visit afcmobile.net. Fairhope to host tennis event The Mike Ford Tennis Center at Fairhope’s Stimpson Park will host the Southern Senior/Adult Hardcourt Open Champions May 17-20. Division play will start on Friday or Saturday, depending on the number of entrants in each draw. Level of players varies from local league players, to Southern and national level players, and college players. This tournament includes women’s and men’s singles, doubles and mixed divisions. For more information or to register, call 251-990-9526. Grandman just around the corner The 14th annual Publix Grandman Triathlon is set for June 2 in Fairhope, while the Jubilee Kids Triathlon will be the next day. Organizers seek volunteers to help with both events to set up the course, direct racer traffic and assist with other events. To register as a competitor or to see about volunteering, visit mobilebaykeeper.org/grandmantriathlon.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC It’s time for football on the South Alabama campus BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he University of South Alabama needs an oncampus football stadium. It was part of the long-term plan when the university first announced it would begin playing football with the goal of becoming a Division I program. When the Jaguars won their first game against Hargrave Military Academy in 2009 and went on to record two undefeated seasons before a single loss, the plan appeared on track. Along the way have come some huge milestones, including the school’s first bowl bid, a visit to ACC school North Carolina State, a road win over SEC member Mississippi State and monumental home games against Navy, Mississippi State (which would ascend to No. 1 in the country later that season) and Oklahoma State (ranked in the Top 10 in the country when the Cowboys visited last season). But still there was no real traction to move the Jaguars’ home games from historic Ladd-Peebles Stadium. USA Athletics Director Joel Erdmann has been consistently honest while mixing in a bit of humor when asked when the school would begin construction of a stadium to call its very own. “As soon as somebody wants to put up the money to have their name on the side of the stadium, we’ll start building,” Erdmann says. It’s a very good line, partly because it’s deadly accurate. The only thing standing between South Alabama and an oncampus stadium is the funding. The estimated price would be somewhere between $85 million and $115 million. Oh, is that all? Well, that actually makes South Alabama much further down the road than many universities that have in the past or are now considering a campus stadium. USA has the great fortune of not being landlocked. Unlike most universities, South Alabama has done such good long-term planning that space for a stadium and even parking is not an issue. Already the intramural fields have been moved to clear the area where the new football stadium would be built. That puts USA way ahead of the game. But, back to that name-on-the-side-of-the-stadium issue. Nobody has stepped forward with the kind of money that would greenlight the project overnight. But a collection of pledged contributors has at least made the goal line visible. Additionally, Lance Crawford of WPMI-TV reported last week that the city and county of Mobile had each pledged $5 million annually toward the creation of the stadium. That would be a big boost for the private donors Erdmann has already been getting on board. If funding were to come together quickly, there’s still a possibility the Jaguars could start the 2020 football season in their new home. But let’s talk about what a new on-campus stadium would and would not mean for South Alabama football, the university as a whole and local football fans. First, the primary goal of an on-campus stadium is not solely to improve game attendance. There’s little doubt that for every West Mobilian encouraged to attend a USA game there would be a fan from the Eastern Shore who might decide not to travel the extra 20 or 30 minutes. For USA the issue is not just how many people are at the games but who those people are. The primary selling point for a new stadium is to improve student participation and student life in general. The better the college experience for students, the more likely future students are to want to attend the school. Even if every game was a sellout, the proposed new stadium is expected to seat only 25,000 initially, so there is no unrealistic goal that 50,000 will suddenly show up every Saturday just because there is an on-campus stadium. Games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium often fail to fill half of its 33,000 seats. There has been talk that the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the Dollar General Bowl could also relocate to the USA campus. Nobody from any camp is disputing that this is at least a possibility with merit. But keep this in mind. One of the major benefits for South Alabama to build its own on-campus stadium is so the school will have control of every facet of USA HAS THE GREAT FORTUNE OF NOT BEING LANDLOCKED. UNLIKE MOST UNIVERSITIES, SOUTH ALABAMA HAS DONE SUCH GOOD LONG-TERM PLANNING THAT SPACE FOR A STADIUM AND EVEN PARKING IS NOT AN ISSUE.” its game day experience. That’s not an insurmountable issue, but it would be interesting to see what might happen if South Alabama and its new stadium are affiliated with one soft drink company while another game is sponsored by a competitor. The next step for South Alabama football is clearly a new, on-campus facility. The smaller capacity would actually be a benefit in creating ticket demand and a buzz around the program. It’s time for this project to come together. Now, would anybody like to see their name on the side of a stadium? Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE GARDENING Free plants for your garden BY ALICE MARTY, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photo | depositphoto.com Rooting cuttings is easier than you may think. Start with cuttings from your own plants or ask friends to share. W ould you like to double your daisies or triple your thyme? Growing plants from cuttings is an excellent way to fill your garden with lush flowers, herbs and other plants without spending any money. It’s less complicated than you may think. Some plants will root in water, but cuttings propagated in a growing medium will develop a better root system. Start with cuttings from your own plants or ask friends for their cuttings. Two important things to remember about taking cuttings: First, it is considered good gardener manners to ask before snipping another gardener’s plants. Most botanical gardens post that removing plant material is prohibited. Second, you may have seen a plant tag with the statement “asexual reproduction of this plant is prohibited.” Licensed propagators of patented plants such as roses are generally required to tag the plant with that warning. If a plant is patented, a license is required from the patent holder to make cuttings of that plant, even if it is planted in your own backyard. Unlike with a copyright, there is no concept of “fair use rights” for patents in the United States. rooting medium should be free of leaves. Remove any flowers. Flowers are not helpful for the rooting process. If left on the cutting, the flowers will try to develop into seed and use the food reserved in the cutting that could be better used for rooting. Dying flowers will also mold and rot in the moist rooting environment. So, as difficult as it may be, remove any flowers or buds from the cuttings. Assemble the materials Dip the cutting • Pot(s) of pre-moistened soil-less rooting medium (potting soil, perlite, vermiculite, sand, sphagnum moss, etc.) • Pruners or a sharp knife • Rooting hormone (a combination of plant growth hormones that helps to stimulate a plant cutting so it sends out new nodes from a stem node; it may come in powder, gel or liquid form) • Plastic cup • Pencil or other object slightly wider than the stem of the cutting • Clear plastic bag Take cuttings For most plants, cuttings should be 4-6 inches long. Don’t make your cuttings too large; they will not root well or, if rooted, will become a tall, lanky plant instead of a compact one. Cut stems just below a bud. Using a sharp knife (or pruners), cut at an angle just below where a leaf attaches to the stem (the node). Roots grow easiest from this location. If you leave a section of stem below the node, it often rots. Remove the lower leaves but leave the top two or three. Any part of the cutting that will be buried below the surface of the 42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 Ready for “sticking” Cut back to a node and stripped of lower leaves and flowers, the cutting is now ready for “sticking” into the moist rooting medium. Using an object such as a pencil or dowel, make holes in the potting mix. Make the hole diameter larger than the cutting so the rooting powder is not rubbed off when the cutting is placed in the rooting medium. Many easy-to-root plants will not require the use of a rooting hormone but doing so will assure faster rooting. Some plants, such as citrus, may root very slowly or not at all without the use of a rooting hormone. Do not stick cuttings directly into the original container of rooting hormone. The moisture on the cutting will degrade the remaining hormone in the container. Pour just the amount of rooting hormone you need into a separate container, such as a plastic cup, and reseal the original hormone container to keep it fresh. Dip the cutting in the rooting hormone and swish it around to lightly cover the bottom 1-1½ inches of the cutting. Tap the cutting on the side of the container lightly to remove any excess. If very little hormone powder sticks to the cutting, you may want to dip the cuttings in water first, tap them to remove any excess water and then dip them in the rooting hormone. Dispose of any excess rooting hormone in your small container. Do not put it back in the original container. “Stick” cuttings “Stick” cuttings into prepared holes in the rooting medium, being careful not to rub off the rooting hormone powder. Hint: More than one cutting can be placed into a single pot. After the cuttings have rooted they can be divided and potted in separate pots. Do not crowd the cuttings, however. Crowding can result in mold and rotting. Firm the soil around the cuttings, gently pressing the medium around them to provide good contact between cuttings and rooting medium. Water lightly to help provide good contact and provide moisture. Place the entire pot inside a plastic bag to maintain humidity. Inflate the bag to keep the sides of the bag away from the cuttings as much as possible. Leaves touching the bag are more prone to develop mold. Place the pot in a filtered light location, not full sun. Examine the cuttings weekly to make sure the rooting medium is not drying out. Test to see if roots are growing by lightly tugging on the cuttings. If there is resistance, the roots are growing. When rooting has taken place (about 3-8 weeks), separate the cuttings and pot them in individual pots. For step by step photos of the cutting propagation: tinyurl. com/hj8upnl. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting (free) When: Thursday, May 10, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Keep Mobile Beautiful, Phyllis Wingard What: Fire Ant Control in Home Lawns, Gardens and Pastures (free) When: Tuesday, May 15, 6-8 p.m. (dinner provided) Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Register: RSVP to Kelly Palmer, ridleka@auburn.edu or 251937-7176 What: Mobile County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn (free) When: Monday, May 21, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Speaker: Alice Marty, Mobile County Master Gardener Topic: Free Plants for Your Garden (Propagating) What: Alabama Cooperative Extension: Wildflower Workshop (free) When: Tuesday, May 22, 9-11 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Register: Call 251-574-8445 or email jda0002@aces.edu Become a Mobile County Master Gardener Next Class: Aug. 8 to Nov. 14, every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Deadline to apply: June 6 For more information call 251-574-8445. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

STYLE HOROSCOPES MOTHER’S DAY MEMORIES TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Hearing that President Trump has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, you’ll resume work on updating and stocking your underground concrete fallout shelter. Your stressed-out mom memory is being late for everything. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Wondering why the state would blow $87 million on a pet bridge project at the beach rather than on the unfunded Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River, you resolve to travel exclusively by boat. Your stressed-out mom memory is a room full of clean but unfolded laundry. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Taking a cue from Rihanna’s outfit at the Met Gala, you decide to simplify your wardrobe by dressing like a priest. Your stressed-out mom memory is an unlikely fender bender. LEO (7/23-8/23) — Stoked about changes coming to Bienville Books and the possibility of reading an excerpt of your story, you get back to work on that memoir you began penning 11 years ago. Your stressed-out mom memory is when you were accidentally left behind at the grocery store. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — In an effort to curb locker room hazing rituals, you gather the high school football teams of Mobile County public schools for a night of soup-making and storytelling.Your stressed-out mom memory is that time she broke your arm. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — In the most disappointing defeat of your lifetime, you’ll only sample 98 bottles of beer on the lawn before passing out in the backseat of an Uber. Your stressed-out mom memory is drinking rosé at noon. 44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a y 9 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Clumsy as always, you’ll end up all wet after capsizing your kayak in the calm waters of Three Mile Creek during CreekFest this weekend. Your stressed-out mom memory is how she often called you someone else’s name. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — With the Rev. Al Sharpton now safely out of town, you resume your role in a vast conspiracy to make lawful arrests of persons committing criminal acts. Your stressed-out mom memory is the time she ran out of gas. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Thinking of all the other things the city and county can spend $5 million per year on instead of USA’s proposed football stadium, you urge your elected officials to repair sidewalks in midtown. Your stressed-out mom memory is when she served you still-frozen fish sticks. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — All of a sudden craving seafood after reading about Andy MacDonald’s favorite fishes, you’ll make a detour to Captain D’s. Your stressed-out mom memory is eating at Captain D’s. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — An attempt to turn Friday’s LoDa Artwalk into ArtSkate will prove disastrous when you’re swallowed by a pothole, rollerblades and all, and footage of your rescue goes viral. Your stressed-out mom memory is of her harassing your coaches from the bleachers. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Taking the advice of a gardening column and attempting to propagate an azalea bush rooted in Crichton, you’ll create a new variety named rhododendron leprechaunia. Your stressed-out mom memory is of her napping just once.

