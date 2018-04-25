Lagniappe 04 25 18 web  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Scattered, uncovered MAYOR, CHIEF STAND BY CONTROVERSIAL ARREST IN SARALAND BY JASON JOHNSON S araland officials are standing behind their police officers in the face of growing backlash over a viral video of a woman being arrested in a Waffle House restaurant over the weekend. The video, which shows three white officers arresting a black woman, has made its way around the country and prompted allegations of excessive force and racial disparity. The video shows the arrest of Chikesia Clemons, who was dining at the Waffle House with two friends shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 22. According to Clemons’ version of events, an employee called the police after a verbal altercation over an additional charge for plastic utensils. Her family claimed that when Clemons asked for information about how to file a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office, employees called 911 and the Saraland Police Department responded. Cell phone footage captured by Canita Adams shows Clemons speaking with one of the officers, who has one hand on her shoulder and another on her arm. He appears to be trying to remove her from a seat in the restaurant’s waiting area, but with some resistance. After a break in the footage, the video jumps to Clemons being wrestled to the ground by two officers, who spend several seconds trying to turn her on her stomach to put handcuffs on her. In the scuffle, Clemons’ breasts became exposed over the top of her strapless blouse. An officer asked Adams for help covering Clemons’ breasts but she refused. Eventually, an unidentified male assisted Clemons. Many have also taken issue with a comment an officer made to Clemons while trying to restrain her. When she asked, “What are you doing?” one of the officers is heard saying, “I’m about to break your arm, that’s 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 what I’m about to do.” SPD claims that was made “as a cause and effect statement, not a threat.” Clemons was ultimately taken to the Saraland municipal jail and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a statement from SPD. However, police have still not released a mug shot or any press statements detailing the charges against Clemons. City officials continue to deal with the fallout as outrage online and within the city has grown. By the time the SPD held its first press conference about the incident, the story had been picked up by several national news outlets and video of Clemons’ arrest had been viewed millions of times on social media. At an emergency meeting of the Mobile Chapter of the NAACP, Clemons’ mother, Chiquitta Clemons-Howard, said she was “repulsed” by what she saw in the video and said the family plans “to seek some type of justice.” “This is our community, and our children should be able to go anywhere in Mobile, Saraland, Daphne, Spanish Fort or wherever. They have the same rights as anybody else,” she said. “We already have to look out for our boys. Now we have to look out for our girls, too?” Despite the outcry online, Public Safety Director J.C. West and Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein stand by the responding officers’ actions and the reason for their response that morning. They say the evidence shows there is more to the story than what was caught on Adams’ cell phone video. Though the investigation isn’t officially closed, one SPD representative said the department was “not choosing to take any action at this time” against the three officers involved. West said an internal investigation began shortly after Clemons was arrested, and Detective Collette Little shared some of the early results of that inquiry at a press conference Monday afternoon, which included surveillance footage taken from the restaurant. In that footage, Clemons, Adams and an unidentified man are seen entering the Waffle House and sitting down. But shortly afterward, things escalate as a verbal confrontation appears to break out between Clemons, Adams and some of the employees. Clemons is seen standing up and then leaning over the partition into the workers’ area. Little said the group was asked to leave around this time, and the surveillance footage shows everyone but Clemons walking toward the door and out of the restaurant. Clemons is then seen walking around before eventually approaching the cash register. Police say the group was asked to leave because they appeared to be intoxicated and at least one of them had allegedly brought in an outside beverage the staff believed to be alcoholic — an assumption that seems to be corroborated by recordings of the call police received from the Waffle House staff that morning. “We have customers … they came in with alcohol and they told them they couldn’t drink it and they’re not listening,” the employee said. “They’re drunk and disorderly.” Detective Brian Mims said witness statements suggest the group “smelled of alcohol” and appeared to be intoxicated. He said Clemons was “being loud and using profanity toward the employees,” according to interviews he claims to have conducted with six employees and one customer. He noted two of those witnesses were African-American and four were female, but said Clemons and Adams did not respond to requests to contribute their version of events to SPD’s investigation. “They told the employees, ‘I’ll come over this counter and beat your f*cking ass,’ and ‘Bitch, I’m going to have your job. You ain’t gonna be here tomorrow,’” Mims said. “According to one of the witnesses, Waffle House personnel were also told, ‘Bitch, you don’t know what I got going on. I may have a gun. I may have anything. I may come back and shoot this place up if I need to.’” So far, though, Waffle House has appeared to stand by its employees and the SPD. Though a spokesperson for the company’s Southeast region did not immediately return calls from Lagniappe reporters, Waffle House released a statement on Twitter late Monday morning. “We are still obtaining and reviewing information. However, the information we have received at this point differs significantly from what has reportedly been attributed to Ms. Clemons. After reviewing our security video of the incident and eyewitness accounts, police intervention was appropriate,” the statement reads. “The Saraland Police Department is conducting its own investigation. We take this matter very seriously and think it is important for all those involved or interested in the matter to exercise caution until the facts are developed.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Gimme shelter HOMELESS MINISTRY WEIGHS LEGAL OPTIONS IN ROW WITH BAYOU OFFICIALS BY JASON JOHNSON A local ministry is strongly considering legal action against the city of Bayou La Batre after what they say is a concerted attempt by the city to shut down its homeless shelter, but officials claim they’re only trying to ensure the residents in the shelter are safe. According to Lynn Harbeson, co-founder and director of Christ N Us Ministries, the church has run a familybased homeless shelter in the city since at least 2015. Today there are around 20 residents, all of whom could be at risk of being put out on the street, at least temporarily. The problem lies with safety concerns raised by city officials, including possible fire hazards and building code violations. Harbeson said their building was dilapidated when they opened the shelter, but said the city permitted them to use it and hasn’t seen a problem until this year. “We took our own resources and poured them into renovating the building. We went through the city, passed inspections and did everything to get the power turned on,” Harbeson said. “Suddenly, this year the fire department does a walkthrough and says we’re under all these violations that have to be rectified.” Some of those violations were detailed in a Jan. 3, 2018, letter to the ministry from Bayou Fire Chief John Wiggins, who noted that — among other things — the building had “no fire escapes, no sprinkler system, no hardwired smoke detectors and no suppression system over [the] stove.” Speaking with Lagniappe, Wiggins said there are more than 20 beds on the second floor, some of which belong to children, but only one exit down a single set of stairs. Harbeson said Christ N Us wants the building to be 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 safe. She claims steps have been taken to bring it into compliance, but Wiggins disagrees. He told Bayou La Batre City Council members Monday he’s tried to assist the ministry but has seen little effort on their part to address the issue. “We make two or three runs a day where people lose their lives in the city. That’s the line of work we’re in. We come back, we eat and do what we’ve got to do. It’s no big deal,” he said. “But every fire I’ve ever went to with a child there, I can still see it. I can still smell them. I told their architect, ‘If you don’t bring me something in the next 30 days, I’m getting those kids out.’” After 90 days, Wiggins said, he was required by law to notify Alabama State Fire Marshal Scott F. Pilgreen about the violations. Wiggins said Pilgreen’s office has already sent inspectors to the facility; they are expected to issue their own report within the next week or so. In addition to concerns about fire safety, there are also alleged building code violations, which Code Enforcer Frank Williams detailed in a separate letter to the ministry not long after Wiggins began raising red flags about the lack of fire suppression and detection measures. Since then, the church says it’s been raising money online and through personal donations to make repairs to the shelter and have been working with an architect they were set up with through the city to help establish a plan to address those concerns. They thought they were in a good position until they had a meeting with city officials last week. Harbeson said Williams notified the church at the meeting — allegedly for the first time — they’d have to vacate the premises while repairs were made and would be required to divulge what she considers “private information” in order to obtain the necessary building permits. “We were told before we could be issued a permit, we would have to divulge where our monies are coming from,” she said. “They’re wanting the names of our donors, sponsors, where our monies are coming from for materials to tools. That’s a violation of our rights.” Harbeson provided a copy of the letter from Williams saying the city would need “confirmation of resources, materials, funding, contributions and donations that will enable the successful completion of the project” in writing “before the issuance of any permit.” However, Williams told councilors Monday his request was in line with the normal practices of issuing a building permit and accused the ministry of misrepresenting the situation to the shelter residents and in a series of posts on social media. “When you have a problem you can either address it or you can choose another path that has these misrepresentations,” he said. “They’re on Facebook saying things such as I wanted to know who was giving money. I don’t want to know who was giving money, I want to know that there’s money there to do the job.” Regardless of the intent, Harbeson says the ministry is working with a group of attorneys out of Washington, D.C., specializing in religious discrimination cases. She declined to name the firm, but said they’d taken an interest in the information the city asked for. However, the fact that many wouldn’t have a place to go if they were required to vacate the shelter during renovations is probably more pressing to residents than a legal battle over a possible case of government overreach. Yet Harbeson said she, along with many of her church members and the shelter residents, believe the hoops they’ve been asked to jump through this year are part of an organized effort on the city’s part to close the shelter for good. City officials have denied the accusation. Wiggins noted his department donated toys to children at the shelter last Christmas and said firefighters volunteered to perform uncompensated fire watches when the code violations were first discovered to give Christ N Us more time to address them. Mayor Terry Downey stood by Wiggins and Williams and also claimed several efforts have been made to work with the ministry since January, but said his staff will follow the law. “We aren’t trying to hammer anybody, but — and we make no apology for it — we will enforce the codes of this city,” Downey said. “There’s a lot of scripture you can throw around, but the Bible also says in Romans 13, ‘Obey the magistrate, obey the laws of the land.’”

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Future Fairhope MAYOR PREPARES TO DELIVER STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS BY GABRIEL TYNES F airhope Mayor Karin Wilson will host her annual State of the City address Thursday, April 26, at 3 p.m. at the James P. Nix Center on Bayou Drive. In a recent interview, Wilson said she was eager to tout accomplishments from 2017 while previewing plans for “future Fairhope.” “There have been some distractions and a lot of the time that seems like all anyone focuses on, but my administration and department heads and the City Council has also made a lot of progress that has gone unreported, so I think it’s important to highlight our success and tell everyone what they have to look forward to.” Among the highlights are a 12 percent increase in revenues and 7 percent decrease in expenditures. The city also reduced transfers out of the utilities budget by $3.9 million, providing more leeway for much-needed infrastructure improvements. “We’re doing extremely well as a city financially — better than we ever have before,” she said. “Cutting wasteful spending, investing more in personnel needs and budgeting for all the infrastructure needs we have. We’re in line to pay off debt by 2020, when the budget will be self-sustaining without utility subsidies. We also increased our cash bank balances by about $10 million.” Wilson also made note of more than $17 million in RESTORE Act projects that were funded in the city earlier this year, as well as several key hires in various city departments. The city also opened its much-anticipated soccer complex and took control over its marina, among other things. “We probably accomplished more last year, moving the city forward in a positive direction than the last 10 years.” she said. Still, she said with a booming population and continued growth, city services are being stretched thin — particularly at the police department, which Wilson said is understaffed for a city of Fairhope’s size. “What is happening today is happening everywhere in Baldwin County so it can’t be ignored anymore. But other cities are doing better. We need to grow the police department according to a plan for the next five years.” According to Wilson’s own figures, the population in Fairhope’s police jurisdiction is 32,663 but the department has only 35 sworn officers. Daphne, with a population of 25,913, has 54 sworn officers and Foley, with a population of 17,607, has 62 sworn officers. Looking over a map of Fairhope’s irregular corporate limits, Wilson suggested annexations may be in order. “We can’t continue to give it away without it being funded,” she said. “We’re not being made whole right now for the services we provide. It’s a very good thing coming inside the city limits — you’re contributing to overall services, ensuring proper zoning, and once that happens, property values increase.” BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Those in need COUNCIL APPROVES GRANT FUNDS FOR HOMELESS PREVENTION BY DALE LIESCH T he Mobile City Council approved a slew of grant funds Tuesday to help the city’s homeless population. The majority of the $166,609 grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to the Salvation Army’s Safe Haven shelter, which serves homeless families. With the $99,000 in funding, the shelter will remain open, Salvation Army Director of Programming Angel Steadman said. “We are grateful for the money,” she said. “Without it we’d be facing a tough decision.” The 15-unit facility allows families to stay a minimum of 90 days with their expenses covered, Steadman said. “We provide everything they need, including free legal assistance,” she said. Students from The University of Alabama School of Medicine provide a free clinic and the shelter provides weekly classes on budgeting, finances, job readiness, parenting and other subjects, Steadman said. Another $55,100 of the grant funding will go to the Family Counseling Center to help prevent homelessness. Roughly $12,000 of the money will be used by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration. Wings of Life, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility and ministry located downtown, serves meals to the homeless every Saturday and did so on Saturday, April 14, as part of its One Body Campus Collaboration program, minister-in-training Cameron Shaw said. On April 14, the ministry served 50 to 60 meals to homeless men and women downtown as part of the program, Shaw said. “It was pretty awesome,” he said. While the program got students from the Alabama School of Math and Science and Bishop State Community College involved, the facility serves the homeless every Saturday, Shaw said. “It’s important for us to give back, especially for our former addicts,” he said. “We were once there. There’s a sense of gratitude there.” The need has increased, Shaw said, as 15 Place has limited and in many cases stopped its ancillary services. “When I was homeless, 15 Place was a way to get off the street,” Shaw said. “It’s not there anymore.” In other business, the City Council approved a change order of more than $60,000 with Thompson Engineering to repave Water Street before it is re-striped, in an effort to revitalize that area of downtown to allow for more pedestrian- and bikefriendly areas along the roadway. City spokesman George Talbot said once the street is resurfaced and the re-striping begins, the city will begin to reconfigure the street to remove lanes as part of the project. The council also approved a $150,000 contract with Clark Personnel as part of the Youth Empowered for Success (YES) summer internship program. While the contract pays Clark the money used to pay the interns, the organization will charge the city a fee equivalent to 10 percent of the $7.25 per hour minimum wage the city is paying the interns. A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Goooaaaaaaaal! COUNTY APPROVES $3.7 MILLION SOCCER COMPLEX PLAN BY JASON JOHNSON A fter retooling her approach, Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson has successfully sold colleagues on a proposal to build a multi-field soccer complex to serve the sport’s burgeoning local community. Commissioners voted unanimously to accept Hudson’s plan to develop what will ultimately be a 10-field soccer complex at the northwest intersection of interstates 10 and 65 on April 24, a little less than two years after voting down a similar but more costly proposal. The county spent close to $500,000 performing environmental and economic evaluations of the proposal before the $20 million idea was nixed in 2016 over concerns that borrowing the money needed to construct it would put a burden on taxpayers. The new plan has a smaller price tag, but also fewer amenities and a smaller footprint. Hudson said it will still have state-of-the-art fields, be able to support local youth programs and eventually help bring in competitive tournaments. “When it’s finished and all is completed it will have the same layout, with some minor modifications to the entrance roads, but we will not be purchasing the property that was originally planned for the future development of a water park and a natatorium,” she said. According to Hudson, the project will be completed in three phases, and at least the first of those is being financed through Hudson’s own discretionary funding for capital improvement. Including the $1.3 million property purchase, phase 1 is expected to cost $3.7 million. The first phase will fund the construction of two tournament-quality fields and two seeded practice fields along with water and sewer, irriga- 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 tion, a parking lot and an entrance road to the facility. The commission’s vote this week authorized Hudson to move forward with a $1.3 million deal to purchase 60 acres near Lees Lane and Halls Mill Road for the first phase, though the agreement includes an 18-month option to buy 30 additional acres needed for later phases. The county is paying roughly $22,500 an acre, less than the first real estate arrangement, which included an average price of just under $26,000 per acre. One of the parcels is owned by Ansley Properties LLC, which is a legal entity set up by some of the heirs of prominent Mobilians Kenneth R. Giddens, William M. Lyon, Blacksher White-Spunner, Marl M. Cummings Jr., Vivian G. Johnston Jr. and C.B. Arendall Jr. The second parcel is owned by Texas resident Mary Lou Berg. The 30 additional acres for which the county preserved an option to buy are also owned by Ansley Properties, though a price for that possible purchase has not yet been disclosed. The commission will also be making road improvements slated for Lees Lane and Halls Mill Road, but those projects were already funded in previous rounds of the county’s “Pay As You Go” road program that is routinely used to finance road and bridge projects. Construction on the first phase could start by late 2018. Hudson has already set aside funding for those initial developments, and said the construction and environmental permits from her first attempt are still valid or can be extended. The total cost of the project remains unclear because detailed plans for the later phases are still being developed, but Hudson said an estimate is being put together so the project can be submitted for possible RESTORE Act funding. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue this and get it all completed, but I don’t have an exact timeline right now,” she said. “I think it will be as the money becomes available, and there’s always the hope that the city will step up and assist us as well.” Commissioner Merceria Ludgood supported many expenditures to evaluate the project when it was first proposed, but she ultimately voted it down, saying she couldn’t support a project of that scale that would pull money from the county’s general fund. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, she called Hudson’s new plan “a masterful compromise.” Even Hudson’s biggest opponent in previous years, Commissioner Jerry Carl, supported the complex and actually complimented the way she reduced the expected cost and scope. “I’m proud we’ve brought it down to where it’s controllable and we can grow with it, and I appreciate you for doing that,” he told Hudson. “I know this has been a project that’s near and dear to you.” As for any recurring costs, Hudson said the Mobile United Football Club has already agreed to take on the responsibility of maintaining and operating the facility, but she clarified that the county would be in charge of who can access it. “Somebody is offering to operate and maintain the field, but that doesn’t mean they have exclusive rights to determine who can use it,” she said. “It’s a public park owned by the county and we set those types of requirements and won’t discriminate against any soccer organizations.” Mobile United Vice President Barry Silbernagel echoed that sentiment, telling reporters the new complex would be a great benefit not just to Mobile United FC but to “all the kids in Mobile County.” “If you got out to Sage Park on any night, you’ll see the fields are taken. That creates a problem with overcrowding, which causes injuries,” he said. “This is definitely a growth opportunity for us, not just for Mobile United but for several other clubs here. We’ll be managing the time on it, but they’d of course be welcome to use it for their tournaments.” Asked about the six-year journey that led to Tuesday’s vote, Hudson said pursuing a soccer complex had become a somewhat of a passion project for her because she’s worked with recreational and semi-pro soccer organizers and understands the need for local facilities. “I hear all the time from the soccer community that we don’t have the facilities here in Mobile County, but yet we still have the clubs,” she said. “The sport is growing and has continued to grow in spite of the fact we haven’t had adequate facilities for an area this size.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Parks and Rec MOBILE CITY COUNCILMAN QUESTIONS CHANGES MADE TO CITY DEPARTMENT T BY DALE LIESCH wo sources tell Lagniappe the city has put oversight of Parks and Recreation into the hands of the Mobile Police Department. Councilman Fred Richardson initially brought up concerns over the unusual move during a preconference meeting of the City Council weeks ago. He said in a phone interview more recently the department is “loosely run” and former director Matthew Capps left for Montgomery. “We ought to have a director of Parks and Recreation,” Richardson said. “They have no leader. Sending the police department over there is not leadership. Who will make the day-to-day calls?” A source with knowledge of the department, who did not wish to be named, confirmed Richardson’s comments, saying they were told by a member of the MPD the department was “overseeing” the city’s community centers and parks, saying “everything that happens there impacts us.” City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said MPD doesn’t have oversight in the parks department, but did have an “outreach” role at community centers. She also confirmed Capps had left for Montgomery, but said the city was in the process of interviewing for his replacement. The source added that while the MPD was in charge of parks, the Bloomberg Innovation Team was handling programming for the city’s community centers. Byrne did not respond to questions about the I-Team. In addition to the leadership questions, the source complained about changes to the city’s community activities program. For one, the source said, officials moved the various classes from public schools to the community centers. The source said this would negatively affect those residents who want to take the classes but don’t live near a community center. “You’ve got some people who’ve gone to the programs at the schools for years,” the source said. “They did it without bringing everyone together. There’s so much being done without the council’s knowledge.” Byrne confirmed the change, but would not go into specifics. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has also made changes to the fee structure of the program, which the source said has been a detriment for instructors. Now instructors do all the paperwork and pay the city under what is called a “license agreement,” the source said. “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen,” the source said. “There is nothing to license.” The source said instructors, as of last fall, pay the city $50 per class instead of splitting the fee paid by residents. The new system is a burden to instructors, according to the source, as many do not make enough teaching the class to recoup the fee. More recently, however, the city has limited the number of instructors, the source said. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Fits and starts STATE RULES IN BALDWIN’S FAVOR ON GULF SHORES SCHOOLS START DATE BY JOHN MULLEN W ith a decision in hand from the state superintendent’s office on a start date for the nascent Gulf Shores city school system, Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler is ready to move forward. Last week Ed Richardson’s office decreed the breakaway system would take over schools in the resort town in August 2019. “We believe that his decision will allow the best transition for the students, teachers and families in Gulf Shores with the least disruption for those families who will remain in our system,” Tyler said. “We have always been focused on what was in the best interest of the students, teachers and families.” At the same time, the state also announced Richardson would be relieved of his interim duties for the Alabama Department of Education, with Eric Mackey named as permanent superintendent of state schools. Gulf Shores School Board President Kevin Corcoran said he and his team are ready to move forward. “With this major hurdle being decided, it is our hope that Superintendent Eddie Tyler and the BCBE will share our vision that we can forge forward and execute a mutually acceptable separation agreement this summer so that all parties can proceed with confidence and plan appropriately,” Corcoran said. “This will allow the smooth transition that all parties want.” Corcoran also insists the new system was ready to take on the responsibility of opening schools this fall if the state had ruled in Gulf Shores’ favor. “Seventy days after requesting that Dr. Richardson intervene regarding the start date for Gulf Shores City Schools, we have received his ruling,” Corcoran said. “We were and are fully prepared to become operational in 2018. It is our hope to finalize contract negotiations with Dr. Matt Akin next week. Regardless of the timeline, there is much work to be done.” On April 16 Gulf Shores extended a formal offer to Akin to become the permanent superintendent for the system. Consultant Suzanne Freeman has been serving as interim superintendent since Feb. 5. The city’s school board attorneys at Campbell, Duke and Campbell are currently negotiating terms with Akin. If an agreement is reached, Akin will leave his job as superintendent of Huntsville City, where he was hired in March 2017. “Hiring a permanent superintendent will allow Dr. Akin and our board members with a unique opportunity of engaging our community and building a collaborative vision for Gulf Shores City Schools,” Corcoran said. Tyler and his team wanted to wait until 2019 when a new school in Orange Beach would be completed and be able to serve students formerly attending schools in Gulf Shores but living outside the city limits. “We have always felt that this start was in the best interest of the students and teachers,” Tyler said. “After hearing our position, Dr. Richardson agreed and we are pleased with his decision.” A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Sign of the times 8 a.m. Monday morning. After that, Daughenbaugh said, his department begins to pick up the illegal signs placed in heavily trafficked areas. For other areas it comes down to available resources, Daughenbaugh said, adding that they tend to leave neighborhoods alone. The city will hear complaints from neighborhoods and try to educate homeowners who are placing signs illegally. “Folks in the community put up signs on weekends,” he said. “They’ve become conditioned to pick them up on Sunday.” Signs are not ever allowed in medians. In addition, signs larger than 2 feet by 2 feet, or higher than 4 feet off the ground are prohibited from rights of way at all times, Daughenbaugh said. NUMBER OF IMPROPERLY PLACED POLITICAL SIGNS INCREASES BY DALE LIESCH THE CITY ALLOWS ALL TEMPORARY SIGNS, INCLUDING CAMPAIGN SIGNS, IN RIGHTS OF WAY BETWEEN 4 P.M. FRIDAY EVENING AND 8 A.M. MONDAY MORNING.” Photo | Lagniappe These campaign signs, illegally placed in the right of way, were recently removed from the corner of Stanton Road and Pleasant Avenue. D avid Daughenbaugh, deputy director of municipal enforcement, doesn’t claim to be a soothsayer, but there’s one prediction he’s sure about: As political contests heat up, the number of illegally placed signs will increase. Daughenbaugh said 150-200 temporary signs have been removed from rights of way so far this year. Roughly 40 percent are campaign signs. “As we get closer to the date [of the primary], we’ll see more and more,” he said. The city allows all temporary signs, including campaign signs, in rights of way between 4 p.m. Friday evening and In most cases, municipal enforcement officers will pick signs up and recycle them, Daughenbaugh said. The city doesn’t enforce the sign ordinance on private property. “The average person doesn’t know where the right of way is, or what the rules are,” he said. “There’s a lack of intent.” For repeat offenders who own a business, city law allows for a $25 per sign fee. In addition to prohibition based on size, signs placed on utility poles are not allowed at any time, he said. “We’ve always enforced no signs on poles, or trees,” he said. Inflatable outdoor advertising such as SkyDancers are also prohibited in the city’s rights of way, Daughenbaugh said. Flashing lights on signs in the rights of way are also not allowed. Picking up signs is part of a municipal enforcement officer’s normal duties within the district he or she is assigned, Daughenbaugh said. For larger signs, or in areas where a lot of signs are placed illegally, an officer will call in support. Baldwin circuit clerk Baldwin school board TWO NEWCOMERS TAKE AIM AT LONGTIME INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN, DEMOCRAT SEEK DISTRICT 1 SEAT T D BY JOHN MULLEN wo political newcomers are looking to unseat a longtime incumbent in the June 5 primary race to become the Baldwin circuit court clerk. Jody Campbell has served in the office 14 and a half years, after serving the last three years of Jackie Calhoun’s term and being elected to six-year terms in both 2006 and 2012. She faces Pam Forbes and Mark Stejskal in the Republican primary. No Democrats qualified to run for the position. “I am running for re-election because I love my job and the people I work with and serve in Baldwin County, and I would like to continue to serve the public,” Campbell said. “I have been circuit clerk for 14 years, I know the job and have run a productive and efficient office doing more with less.” Forbes is a lifelong resident of Baldwin County and was a 30-year employee in the office of the circuit clerk. “I am knowledgeable of the many aspects of this office, and if elected, my main objective is to restore communication internally and externally with other offices, as well as work on some accountability issues that have been presented,” Forbes said. Stejskal, also a native of Baldwin County, is in the insurance business and has a finance degree. He says he can help manage the money in the circuit clerk’s office. “I believe that the clerk needs to have experience in the private sector to manage accounts and personnel matters,” Stejskal said. BY JOHN MULLEN “I will also strive to build strong relationships with the judges, district attorney, sheriff and both the County Commission and local leaders. I will ensure that the clerk’s office works effectively for the citizens of Baldwin County while providing more services to our satellite courthouses in Fairhope and Foley.” Personnel or lack thereof is a major challenge for the circuit clerk’s office, Campbell says. Employees receive the training they need in her office and often find better-paying jobs with those skills. “After being trained in the clerk’s office, we tend to lose court specialists to other offices in the court system, making it necessary to start over,” Campbell said. “Funding and personnel are always a challenge. Having four offices in three different cities is a challenge because of being so spread out.” Forbes says she will work to add employees to the office if elected. “This office is also faced with being understaffed and I will do what I can to bring in more employees,” Forbes said. During his tenure, if elected, Stejskal says he’ll work to get necessary information to the court and law enforcement agencies the office serves. “We need to ensure that all information is provided to the judges, district attorney and sheriff so they can do their job effectively,” Stejskal said. “We must respect the judges and serve them and citizens of Baldwin County with the highest level of customer service.” 10 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 emocrat Heather Karras says she can give north Baldwin County the voice it needs as the District 1 representative on the Baldwin County Board of Education. “When push comes to shove, North Baldwin, at least since I’ve been here, has always complained that they have been ignored or left behind,” Karras said. “I love our community and will always support us, but if I was elected we would have a big enough voice that we couldn’t be ignored.” She will face Republican Mike Johnson in the November general election for the District 1 seat being vacated by David Cox. Neither faces opposition in the June 5 primary and the winner will serve a six-year term. Johnson, an educator early in his career and a pharmacist for his second career, would like to see some of the good, old-fashioned values brought back into schools. He was educated in the northern part of the county from second grade through his graduation from Baldwin County High School. “We started the day with prayer and the pledge,” Johnson said. “‘In God We Trust’ was on our walls. I have no memories of ever feeling unsafe and wondering if someone was coming to school to do us harm. Maybe some of that oldfashioned stuff was not so bad.” Karras, who moved to the county from Wisconsin six years ago, said she believes the spirit of the community is behind the schools in Bay Minette and has already seen some improvements there. “Every day when I came to BMES, I would question things about the building and grounds that just made me dumbfounded,” Karras said. “Long story short and many interviews later, they made nearly $415,000 worth of repairs. The school wasn’t perfect but at least we didn’t have flooding classrooms and exposed asbestos.” If elected, Johnson said, he wants to make sure everyone is aware of how the board spends money. “I would work to make it easy for folks to find out information on the financial aspects of the school system,” Johnson said. “In one form or another, all of the money comes from the taxpayers and they have a right to know how the money is being spent. I think the word being used today is ‘transparency.’” Both candidates believe discipline issues in the county system need to be addressed and Karras specifically cited bullying. “I would like to make more defined policies for all of the schools in Baldwin regarding discipline and expectations, not leave so much up to ‘principal discretion,’” Karras said. “I believe we can do a better job regarding bullying. I see BCBE being reactive instead of proactive and I’d like to change that.” Johnson said he’s hearing concerns about classroom behavior from teachers. “The common theme I hear from the teachers I talk to is the lack of discipline in the classroom,” Johnson said. “Many feel frustrated that they are not be allowed to teach the subject that is their passion because they spend so much time just trying to keep order. This is a very complex issue that has to be faced.”

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Scattered logic in comparing Waffle House to Starbucks ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM elevate this to a civil rights matter. “Protect our women. This is wrong, this is unjust and this happens to alot [sic] of women when there are NO cameras around. Stand with our women. Defend their voice, and their right to ask why they’re being handled, being removed, being CHOKED. Be infuriated. Be willing to fight,” he wrote on Twitter. Be infuriated? Really? I wonder when in Mr. Chance’s mind it is OK for white police officers to arrest a black man or woman? Is it ever OK to tell a black man or woman to leave your business because he/she is drunk and screaming at the staff? Or is it just inherently racist to arrest someone who happens to be black, no matter what he/she is doing at the time? In my misspent youth I may have been asked to leave a Waffle House once or twice. (I’m sure it was my friends’ fault.) We left because we didn’t want to get arrested. My rights weren’t violated. I’m sure we were violating the rights of other patrons and employees to serve and consume highcalorie food after midnight in peace. Ms. Clemons made a number of decisions last Sunday morning that put her in a bad position and landed her in jail. Blaming racism for what happened to her is ridiculous. She is not a civil rights hero. She’s just someone who probably had too much to drink, started raising hell in a Waffle House and then refused to follow police orders. If you want to be infuriated, be infuriated this drunken brawl is being mentioned in the same breath as what happened at Starbucks. Save the outrage for legitimate wrongs. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 a disagreement with the waitress as to whether her hash browns were supposed to be smothered and chunked or just scattered and smothered. Multiple diners and workers have said Clemons and her friends brought alcohol into the Waffle House, got into an argument with an employee about having to pay the unbelievable sum of 50 cents for plastic silverware and were eventually told to leave. Video shows Clemons going back and yelling at employees, and they claim she made physical threats and was profane. One witness even says Clemons talked about shooting up the place, although no one else mentioned that. When the cops arrived, Clemons argued with them and refused to get out of her seat. Even after they ended up on the floor wrestling around, she continued struggling to keep officers from handcuffing her. The one point I will concede to those who think this was an outrageous violation of Clemons’ right to act like a drunken maniac in a private business, is that Saraland Police officers probably could have tried talking with her before putting their hands on someone who appeared to be acting irrationally. But I will also say that when you make a decision, intoxicated or not, to fight with the police, the outcome will be poor. And yes, watching police officers wrestle around with a subject always looks violent — because it is. The Washington Post story included a completely out-of-left-field quote from Chance the Rapper that at least highlights just how willing some people are to try to Cartoon/Laura Mattei W ho would have guessed a Waffle House in Saraland would become the latest hot point in this nation’s epic struggle to separate legitimate outrage over racism from the con job of unjustified indignation? The arrest of Chikesia Clemons in the wee hours of Sunday morning following what, at the very least, appears to have been some honest-to-God hell raising by the 25-year-old patron, has immediately launched comparisons to the recent arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks and brought calls for a nationwide boycott of Waffle House. But should it? All the elements are there, right? A black woman being arrested in a rather shocking video and hauled out of the establishment by lily-white cops. And for some extra chili on top, it happened in Alabama. The comparisons to what happened in Philly were too hard to resist. Here’s the lede paragraph from a Washington Post story on the incident: “White police officers in Alabama wrestled a black woman to the ground in a Waffle House early Sunday, exposing her breasts during the struggle and prompting comparisons to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks earlier this month.” If the Post needed to drop any more buzzwords or hints about which way the story was going, after the third paragraph online, there’s a link to another story reading, “Starbucks, L.A. Fitness and the long, racist history of America’s loitering laws.” Just in case you were still confused after “white police officers in Alabama.” People nationwide are outraged by the video of Clemons rolling around on the floor, surrounded by white officers, her naked breasts popping out of her tube top while she struggles to keep from being handcuffed. Clemons’ mother has called for “justice” and the internet is bristling with anger and cries for a boycott. And invariably this incident is compared to what happened in Philly. And really, that’s the biggest outrage. What happened at the Philly Starbucks has zero in common with what happened at the Saraland Waffle House as far as I can see, other than the shared ethnic background of the people arrested. And the behavior leading up to the different arrests differs wildly. In Philadelphia, two men were simply waiting for a third colleague to show up and ended up having police called on them because they hadn’t yet ordered anything. It seems pretty obvious these guys were treated differently than most other Starbucks customers would have been. I’ve sat in Starbucks lots of times waiting for someone to show up and was never hassled about not ordering or using the restroom. In all fairness, I’m sure millions of darker-skinned people have done the same as well and not had the cops called. Still, in the Starbucks situation it’s understandable why racism would pop to the top of the list of reasons why someone called the cops on two well-behaved young men sitting at a table talking, not to mention the police actually going so far as arresting them. While no one has admitted it happened because they’re black, the outrage is understandable. But in Saraland???? It’s just a whole different cup of coffee. Dealing with drunk and disorderly people at 2 in the morning is, I’m sure, a rather common occurrence for Waffle House employees. My own experiences dining there after hours has shown me those WH workers will be patient — to a point. The lead-up to Clemons’ arrest was not her quietly enjoying a waffle covered with Bert’s chili, or even SANDY’S STILL CLIMBING A MOUNTAIN OF LITTER IN TRYING TO MAKE MOBILE THE CLEANEST BY 2020.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Ditch, please! Mobile’s Three Mile Creek is so much more ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo | Lagniappe H A view of Three Mile Creek, between Mobile Infirmary and downtown. aving access to the water in our great coastal city that is surrounded by water has ironically always been a bit of a challenge. Getting across Water Street for views of the Mobile River has always reminded me of the frog trying to get across the street in the classic Atari game “Frogger.” There is a chance you might get to see the water, but there is also a possibility you may be flattened by an 18-wheeler or a train. The city has a plan underway to make Water Street more pedestrian friendly, which will help us get across with a little less fear of flattening, but even still, once you are in Cooper Riverside Park, our busy workhorse of a river in our great port city does not exactly make you want to jump in a kayak for a leisurely cruise. In fact, it would sort of be like a water version of “Frogger,” hoping you don’t get run over by a cruise ship or a barge. In addition to the river, we, of course, have Mobile Bay. And, hopefully, there is still a chance we will one day have more public access to it. There has been talk of the city purchasing the land that was the former USA-Brookley Gulf Pines golf course and possibly putting in a public park there. Hopefully, the powers that be can figure that all out and that dream will one day become a reality. But until then, we may find our way to the water not by river or by bay, but by creek. Last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson unveiled a batch of new RESTORE Act funding for the restoration of Perch Creek, just off DIP, with a launch from McNally Park. Some of the funding will go to improving water quality and some will be used to raise a bridge to allow non-motorized boats, such as kayaks and canoes, from Perch Creek to Dog River. This is great news and will be another great asset to our city. But I think an even bigger asset will be completion of the Three Mile Creek Greenway. I’ll admit, for many years I never really thought of Three Mile Creek as a body of water you would actually want to stroll alongside or travel down in any sort of watercraft. I thought of it as a drainage ditch, as many people in Mobile also have. And one that was usually full of litter, too, because some disgusting people in this town are nasty, trashy litterbugs who have no shame. (But those filthy folks can be discussed another day.) It wasn’t until I moved into my midtown neighborhood, which borders Three Mile Creek, that I realized it was so much more than a “ditch.” Neighbors talked of launching boats out of the back of our neighborhood, a thought that made me cringe at first. Why would they want to do such a thing? But as I spent more time around it, I started to see it for what it really is — a beautiful waterway in our city that connects it from one end to the other. Other folks recognized this long before I did, and there has been an effort to revitalize it since the city unveiled a plan in 2015. And we’re finally seeing it happen! If you haven’t checked it out already, construction is underway on the first part of a lighted walking path that begins at Tricentennial Park, off Stanton Road. A good portion of the walkway is complete and a kayak/canoe launch in the park is under construction. Once the entire project is complete, downtown Mobile will connect to Langan Park by water and walking path. Just picture it — folks jogging, biking and kayaking all the way from downtown to USA. My husband and I packed up the kids and launched a little Jon boat from the back of our neighborhood recently and took it all the way to the Mobile River. It was eye opening. I had only seen parts of the creek visible from our ‘hood and our roadways. But once you get beyond that — y’all, it’s gorgeous. The waterway is wide and lush vegetation fills the shoreline. Turtles and birds are everywhere. The word “ditch” does not come to mind at all. And it boggles the mind that this has been largely forgotten and underutilized for so long. It reminds me a lot of Austin’s Town Lake, which is a huge jewel in the crown of one of America’s hippest cities. RESTORE Act funds were awarded for the project, but some additional public-private partnerships will be necessary for its completion. The area around Interstate 65 and Springhill Avenue is the biggest challenge and will be the most expensive to complete because of the engineering issues that bypassing railroad tracks and the interstate present. But once completed, it will connect us all, raise property values throughout the city and be another attribute we can show off to companies looking to set up shop here. If you have the opportunity to voice your support for additional funding of this project to our leaders at the local, state and federal level, do it. If you have the opportunity to attend a fundraiser for it or donate personally, do it. If there is one project that will be transformative for our community as a whole, from LoDa to WeMo, it is this one. To check out Three Mile Creek for yourself, make plans to attend Creekfest on Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tricentennial Park. There will be a cane pole fishing tournament, live music and kayak rides. Check out Creekfest’s Facebook page for more information. A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT The shameless shaming of Kay Ivey BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he state of Alabama is in the throes of another very critical election cycle: the race for governor. At least that is what we are told. However, given the general lack of public interest, many do not seem to recognize this race’s apparent importance. The phenomenon is mildly surprising given the fate of Alabama’s last elected governor, Robert Bentley, and two of the four elected governors that preceded him. Over the past two weeks, gubernatorial candidates from both parties have participated in multiple debates in Birmingham. (Sorry, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile — your TV markets didn’t quite meet the criteria, at least not yet.) Every announced gubernatorial candidate has taken the stage in a debate, with one lone exception: incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. If you believe the polling data, Ivey is on the cusp of meeting the 50 percent-plus-one threshold that would allow her to avoid a runoff election for the Republican nomination. Therefore, strategically it makes little sense for Ivey to participate in these debates. If she did, would she steer any additional votes her of the Legislature overwhelmingly. For some, taking flak for touting a bill that protects Confederate monuments will probably be perceived as a badge of honor. The media has and will disparage it as shameless demagoguery. There have been other questions raised about Ivey. Why isn’t Ivey attending this week’s opening of Montgomery’s lynching memorial and museum? Might she call a special session to raise the gas tax later this year? Fair enough. If you pick a fight by declining an invitation to play in a sandbox with people who buy ink by the barrel (even if they only need it three days a week), you should expect some pushback. What about democracy? If you think the media are generally pretty awful, and they are, you can still be critical of the governor for not participating. If she has little to gain and little to lose by not showing up, she should because it is the right thing to do. After all, we’re at a critical time in our state, which is every time there is an election. Before last year’s United States Senate special election, the last time a major statewide office was up for grabs was Alabama’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2016. That seat has been occupied by Sen. Richard Shelby since 1986 THE STATE OF to be held by Shelby. ALABAMA IS IN THE andIncontinues that year’s Republican primary, Shelby had four opponents who qualified for the balTHROES OF ANOTHER VERY lot. Shelby spared no expense that cycle. His CRITICAL ELECTION CYCLE: billboards were all over the state. He flooded the airwaves. He left nothing to chance, likely THE RACE FOR GOVERNOR. because two years earlier, then House MajorAT LEAST THAT IS WHAT WE ity Leader Eric Cantor (R-Virginia) blew off his party’s primary and was upset by college ARE TOLD. professor Dave Brat. Also during that primary contest, one of way? Unlikely. If she avoids them, as she has Shelby’s opponents, Jonathan McConnell, done, is she going to lose any votes? It doesn’t called on Shelby to participate in a debate. seem so. Shelby declined the invitation and said his reDisappointed and somewhat aggravated by cord and positions on issues were well known, her absence, AL.com, one of the media outlets and therefore a debate was not necessary. Ivey shunned by skipping its hosted debate, has There were no objections from the media. gone into attack mode. There was a presidential election at the top How dare this Republican governor, who of the ticket, and the U.S. Senate race was wasn’t even elected, turn down an opportunity a yawner. McConnell wasn’t going to beat to be berated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Shelby, not with Shelby’s millions and his John Archibald, a sensible, left-of-center voice yearly tour of all 67 counties in Alabama. in the wilderness of an insanely right-of-center There were no signs of righteous indignastate! Who does she think she is not agreeing to tion from AL.com or any other outlet aimed at take this stage or any other one, but especially Shelby for not getting on a stage and subjecting this one, where it is likely to be a three-against- himself to the same scrutiny Ivey was expected one scenario? to face. For this unforgivable crime, Ivey is getting That strategy paid off. Shelby won the priheat from the media, especially from AL.com, mary by a whopping 37 points and sealed the which despite its name is to Alabama what nomination without having a runoff. the Olive Garden on Airport Boulevard is to How is what Ivey is doing any different? Tuscan architecture. All these media outlets want their time to AL.com’s junior, sensible, left-of-center shine. The local TV affiliates want to use their voice in the wilderness of an insanely right-of- “Alabama votes” graphics at the bottom of center state columnist Kyle Whitmire, who is the screen and showcase their on-air talent. waging a war on dumb, recently derided Ivey Alabama Media Group wants you to see just for “dog-whistling” “Dixie.” For, not only did how fantastic the word “reckon” looks in all Ivey not kiss AL.com’s ring by appearing in lower-case lettering with a black background. their debate and responding to their out-ofThat’s fine. We get it. But don’t pretend that touch questions, Ivey subsequently ran an ad because the frontrunner doesn’t want to come voicing her support for a new law that protects to your soiree that it is a slight on democracy monuments, and which passed both chambers in Alabama. It really isn’t. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL PEP presents 2018 Environmental Stewardship Awards BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM P artners for Environmental Progress (PEP) recognized the contributions of area businesses and organizations at its 14th annual Environmental Stewardship Awards presentation last week at the Five Rivers Delta Center. PEP’s board of directors began presenting Environmental Stewardship Awards in 2005 to recognize members whose work has made a significant contribution to the central Gulf Coast region in three crucial areas: economic growth, environmental health and social responsibility. “The awards celebrate members’ innovative and unique approaches to solve environmental problems or reduce environmental impacts,” Jennifer Denson, executive director of PEP, said. “We aim to inspire more businesses to follow the example of these leaders in taking steps to be more environmentally conscious and responsible.” PEP’s awards recognize businesses as well as nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Winning projects represent a diversity of initiatives, from the restoration of Mon Louis Island by Thompson Engineering to innovative wastewater treatment by McFadden Engineering and Rich’s Car Wash. “We have a stake in helping to make our cities, towns and counties better places to live, work and play — now and into the future,” said Mike Finley, district operations manager with award winner Waste Management of Mobile/Theodore. Individuals were also recognized as having an impact. Employees at Alabama Power, Barry Cluster (Plants Barry, Theodore and Washington County) were recognized for environmental stewardship through the creation of the Barry Environmental Stewardship Team. In addition to member and individual awards, PEP also presented a Community Partner Award to the Alabama Oyster Shell Recycling Program, a project of the Alabama Coastal Foundation. In partnership with more than 30 area restaurants, the program has collected in excess of 5.5 million oyster shells for restoration of 14.4 acres of oyster reefs. PEP’s 2018 award winners include: 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 • Alabama Power, Barry Cluster: Fostering Employee Engagement in Environmental Stewardship; • FMC Corp., Mobile Site: Process Optimization to Reduce Emissions and Hazardous Waste; • Hargrove Engineers + Constructors: Restoring and Reinvigorating Downtown Mobile; • McFadden Engineering: Innovative Wastewater Treatment; • Prism Systems: Advanced Emissions Monitoring; • Thompson Engineering: Restoration of Mon Louis Island; and • Waste Management: Converting to Natural Gas Fleet. PEP offers its members a platform for communication between companies with similar goals for sustainability. “Membership in PEP provides a forum for FMC to stay connected to local industries and agencies,” Rubayet Haider, environmental, health and safety leader for the FMC-Mobile site, said. PEP was founded in 2000 to promote business growth while preserving the environment and overall quality of life in the Mobile and Baldwin county areas. More information about the nonprofit can be found on its website. Advantec opening new site, adding Baldwin jobs Advantec, a Canada-based marine closure manufacturing company with a global footprint, recently announced plans to open a new facility in Robertsdale. The 40,000-squarefoot manufacturing site is expected to create 46 new jobs and over $2.4 million in annual payroll for Baldwin County during its first three years. “As we venture into a new location in Robertsdale, we are excited to build a strong foundation of knowledge with ambitious team members who will serve as the building blocks for the new facility, helping make it a world-class facility to serve our valued clientele,” Danielle Paterson, human resources manager for Advantec, said. “The culture of our company is the foundation of how we act,” Matt Kirby, vice president of sales and marketing for Advantec, said. “Our strategic move to open in Robertsdale supports this and we plan to provide further support, service and collaboration on projects to those customers in the Southern region.” Advantec is looking to hire skilled metal fabricators and welders from the surrounding area to begin immediately, per a news release, to serve as the “grass roots of the new team.” Advantec Marine offers a competitive 401(k) program as well as medical and dental coverage, according to the release. Those interested in applying should visit the careers site at advantecglobal.com/careers. With its main headquarters just outside Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Advantec has strategically developed manufacturing facilities in Langley, B.C.; Gold Beach, Oregon; Chilliwack, B.C.; Maple Ridge, B.C.; and Calgary, Alberta, Canada; and sales facilities in Langley, B.C., and Lynnwood, Washington. Chamber promotes Rodgers to economic development post The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce recently promoted David Rodgers to vice president of economic development, per a news release. Rodgers will fill the position left vacant by Troy Wayman, who joined One Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana. Chamber President and CEO Bill Sisson and Chairman of the Board Brian Willman with Regions Bank made the announcement. A native Mobilian, Rodgers has been with the Mobile Area Chamber since January 2015, working in the economic development department as a project manager. He was promoted to senior project manager in June 2016. In his role with the Chamber, some of his noteworthy projects include facilitating Canfor’s headquarters relocation to the area, the local Continental Motors expansion and the Wal-Mart Distribution Center announcement. Prior to working for the Mobile Chamber, Rodgers worked two years at Safety Source as a purchasing manager. “David brings to the table a clear understanding of the Mobile market, our Team Mobile partners and strong working relationships with the Alabama Department of Commerce and site selectors from across the country,” Sisson said. “He also has a strategy in place to help take the chamber’s economic development department to the next level.” In his new position, Rodgers will oversee and direct the chamber’s economic development functions, including new business development, business retention/ expansion, international trade and workforce development. Additionally, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the chamber’s current economic development program of work, Partners for Growth (PFG). “Our investors helped shape the chamber’s economic development program of work, and have invested in it. David is the right person to help us exceed our aggressive PFG goals,” Williams said. Last year, Rodgers was named the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s Young Professional of the Year for 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi.

CUISINE | THE DISH Pantry upgrades: essentials for raising the kitchen bar BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Depositphotos.com Keeping an always-fresh supply of certain essentials on hand can elevate your meals so you don’t have to run to the grocery store every day. H ere we are after a fantastic restaurant week with dieting on our minds. Thank you to all of the participants. Everyone I’ve spoken to was really impressed with the prices and quality. So far I’ve heard nothing negative. That brings me to this thought: Will this year’s Nappies’ food categories be the most heavily contested? Our food scene is running hot right now, probably better than it has since I’ve lived here. I don’t vote, so good luck making up your minds. Let’s hope the city can support this many options. But with all the eating out we did last week, it’s time to spend some time in our own kitchen. While we’re at it, how about we give the fridge and pantry an upgrade? If the apocalypse happened tomorrow and we still had a grill, fire and a gas range, then we’d hope to be able to eat well, right? And just because it’s the apocalypse or the aftermath of a hur- ricane, it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be great, right? It’s disturbing to be in someone’s house and see that if such a scenario were to occur you’d be eating junk food for weeks, all because their freezer is full of frozen pot pies, the fridge full of ketchup and beer, and the pantry a collection of canned beans and chips. That’s my living nightmare. It’s really simple to keep a few things around to elevate your meals so you don’t have to run to the grocery store every day. I think most people who cook at home usually have basics such as flour, sugar, oil, spices, condiments, a freezer of meat and maybe some veggies. But if they were competing in an episode of “Chopped,” they may come up short if their opponent has a slightly better grade of the basics. I want to be able to cook something fairly elegant at the drop of a hat. These are the things I keep around to make that an easier goal. Make certain you have cornstarch. This is a great thicken- ing agent that’s often overlooked. With about four times as much thickening power as flour, cornstarch is a must when you need your pan sauce tightened up without that flour taste. Herbs. Herbs are something I buy weekly. It’s better if you grow your own basil, mint, thyme, dill, rosemary and others, but if you can’t grow them you should always have access to fresh herbs. It makes a huge difference. Dried herbs are more powerful and can get you through the winter if you’re avoiding the store, but there’s nothing like fresh. Oil. It’s time to upgrade your oil. I always have canola oil for gumbo roux and frying and olive oil for sautéing. Upgrade your olive oil. The Italians made a name for themselves with the extra virgin stuff but give the Spaniards a try. Grab a more expensive bottle for important recipes. With butter, you should look for higher fat content. With margarine, you should throw it in the trash. Jarred items. We usually have pickles and olives in the fridge, as we do a lot of charcuterie. But to broaden your options for sauces and recipes, also keep jars of capers and anchovies. Yes, anchovies. They keep well and can give that glum sauce some sparkle. Stock. This is important. Any time we peel shrimp, I make a stock from the head and shells. I freeze it in bigger sizes for soup or gumbo and smaller for seafood sauces. If you have the space you should do it with chicken, turkey and beef, too. Experience tells me to label them with tape and marker. They all look the same frozen. Condiments. I’m guessing you have ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard. We could fight over the best mayo and whatnot but I’ll take any of the top three: Duke’s, Hellman’s or Blue Plate. I don’t particularly have a favorite ketchup. But mustard is the overlooked most important one. You must have different kinds of mustard for any situation. Yellow is great on hot dogs and super important for making honey mustard. Dijon mustard has its place. Use it to coat a pork chop or serve with pretzels, but that fancy mustard is great as a dressing with a little balsamic vinegar, which brings me to … Wine and vinegar. Even a teetotaler like my mom needs wine in the kitchen. The rule for wine is if you wouldn’t drink it, you shouldn’t use it to cook. I’m not deglazing a pan with a $30 bottle, but on the same hand two-buck-Chuck has no reason to cross my threshold. Get him out of here. For vinegar I always have cheap white and apple cider vinegar, but a really good balsamic is a must. When you’ve had the good stuff it’s tough to go back to cheap. It’s a must for vinaigrettes or grilled veggies. Meats. You either hunt or know someone who hunts. I always have some kind of game in my freezer. I’m no hunter but I have venison and moose on the ready. Wild game aside, I keep common proteins such as chicken, pork and sausage in case of emergency. For beef I may have something ground, but I don’t keep a bunch of steaks unless gifted. Though I eat it too quickly to keep, I am not ashamed of frozen Gulf shrimp. Frozen right off the boat is the best way to keep them, as every hour is crucial from their time of death. Lemons. Always buy lemons and limes. My fruit bowl normally has limes for my gin so I’m covered if I have an emergency Mexican meal or seared tuna, but lemons do more for sauce. Lemon juice is versatile in barbecue shrimp, lemon butter pasta or fish. Halved they can find themselves brightening up a pot of nine bean soup with ham or a crawfish boil. Don’t get caught without them. Change your pantry and fridge and you will change your cooking for the better. As Bubble says, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.” A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Local brews for home enjoyment BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Provided Lower Alabama’s beer scene continues to boom, with some local brews now available in bottles and cans for offpremises consumption. W ith the opening of Serda Brewing four months ago in Mobile to join Fairhope Brewing Co. and Big Beach Brewing (in Gulf Shores), along with the (hopefully) soon-to-open Haint Blue Brewing Co. and Iron Hand Brewing downtown, the local beer scene in Lower Alabama continues to improve. Not only can you get WORD OF MOUTH Rufus Teague makes ‘good barbecue gooder’ BY ANDY MACDONALD ‘Tis the season. My afternoon walks are pleasantly enhanced by the smell of charcoal and propane performing the “Dance of the Protein Fairy” as barbecue enthusiasts take to the smokers and grills in the neighborhood. It’s a sure sign the warmer temps are here to stay for a while and, armed with my new cookbook I told you about last week, I am ready for battle. I also have some new weapons in my arsenal. This week I was treated to a sample of Rufus Teague barbecue products. I’d seen them before but never had the pleasure of fresh local beers at the Fairhope, Big Beach and Serda taprooms, but a wide range of local bars and restaurants have our hometown beers available on tap. It is now becoming increasingly easy to enjoy a number of these local brews at home as well. While all the taprooms offer beer to go in growlers (32- or 64-ounce refillable bottles) or actually using them. My box contained one bottle of Touch O’Heat, one bottle of Honey Sweet and a container of Fish Rub. This Kansas City company named for the late Mr. Teague is marketed with clever and humorous quotes attributed to its namesake, so my first question was whether it was cute or good. Spoiler alert: It’s both. The first thing I opened was the Touch O’Heat. Though ambiguously labeled as “kinda hot, kinda not,” I’ll say there is no way better to describe it. You’ve heard that line before, but I was immediately impressed by the balance and complexity of the sauce. It won’t blow away the heat junkies with face-melting flavor, but the heat-sensitive folks like Snake will know it’s there. I feel like I can handle a generous amount of heat 20 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 crowlers (32-ounce cans), Fairhope, Haint Blue and now Serda also have a number of beers available in six-packs at local grocery and package stores. Haint Blue, which is currently brewing in Mississippi while its home at the old Crystal Ice House in Mobile is being renovated, may not have a taproom to visit yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try its beers. In addition to being found on tap at local bars and restaurants, both its India pale ale and its saison are available in bottles. I especially like Haint Blue’s IPA, which is smoother and easier drinking than a lot of craft IPAs, which tend to go overboard with the hops. Haint Blue’s IPA has some floral notes, and while it has a bitter finish, is not overpowering. Fairhope Brewing Co. currently bottles five styles that can be found in stores all over Lower Alabama, including its Take the Causeway IPA, which comes in a four-pack and has won the Nappie as our readers’ favorite craft beer the last two years. I Think Therefore I Amber is another Fairhope style available in bottles. It’s a great everyday beer, tasty but not nearly as strong as Fairhope’s Causeway. If you haven’t had one, give it a try. Serda Brewing Co. is also now making two of its everyday beers — the Hook, Line & Lager pilsner and the Tidewater Vienna-style lager — available in cans. The Tidewater is probably my favorite of all of Serda’s regular offerings, and it’s not what most people expect from a lager. It has a dark amber color and is bitter, with a nice malt favor as well. It is a really unique beer. The Hook, Line & Lager, on the other hand, is a much lighter-tasting beer, but with some noticeable hop flavor. It is sure to be a favorite as the temperatures start to rise — a great beer for sitting at the beach or poolside. Serda Brewing will host a can launch party on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of its canned offerings, with prizes, live music and a food truck. The beers will be available at local Rouses, Cain’s, Publix and Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, as well as Cottage Hill Package Store and some Circle K locations. Of course, if you really care about craft beer, you should get to the taprooms in our area and try out some of the various styles that they only serve there. But if you can’t, look for our homegrown beers in bottles and cans in your local grocery stores. Cheers! but really enjoyed this. If you want to feel the burn, simply add a little hot sauce. Honey Sweet finally made its debut. “Concocted by Rufus. Bees worked hard, too.” It, of course, has similarities to the Touch O’Heat but you do get the honey. I first tried it on crackers just to sample. It’s not syrupy. It doesn’t pin your dimples to your ears. Once again, I found it a wellbalanced sauce. Don’t take these as under-committed sauces. They are tomato based like most but exhibit wonderful flavor profiles, gently releasing the nuances their respective labels suggest. The Honey Sweet is well suited for pork, in my opinion, and the Touch O’Heat screams for the yardbird. The Fish Rub will at first shock you with the website price tag of $15.75. Relax. That’s for a three-pack of 6.8-ounce containers. A little goes a long way, so expect three containers to last you about eight years. If we’re talking about Kansas City origins, I’d guess it was originally designed for freshwater fish. Interestingly, it has an aroma starkly different from what I’m used to. I can’t wait for some fresh inland catch, but I will certainly try this on some redfish. Some sauces are fads, some stick to your ribs. I like these enough (so far) to keep them around for a while. Call me impressed. I’m currently listening to all Rufus had to say. It’s Snake’s birthday. Let’s have a barbecue. Recycle!

COVER STORY Statewide election could lead to South Alabama power vacuum BY GABRIEL TYNES, JASON JOHNSON AND DALE LIESCH A 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 Illustration | Laura Mattei ll 140 seats in the Alabama Legislature are up for grabs in elections this year and with retirements and resignations, the Mobile and Baldwin county delegation is losing at least 90 years of combined experience. Nearly half of that was accumulated by State Rep. James Buskey, who was initially elected to represent Mobile County’s District 99 in 1976. Most recently, the retiring Democrat served on three House committees. State Sen. Trip Pittman of Baldwin County’s District 32 was first elected in 2007. In the 11 years since, the retiring Republican chaired both the Education Finance Committee and the Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee, which controls all state spending. “People retiring always brings about change, but you sort of have to learn to roll with the punches,” said State Sen. Vivian Figures, a 20-year veteran of the Legislature who is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Victor Crawford in the primary election June 5. “There will be other people who step up, though we will miss Rep. Buskey and Sen. Pittman.” Also absent from the chamber next year will be State Rep. Randy Davis and State Sen. Rusty Glover, both of whom were first elected in 2002. State Sen. Bill Hightower, who joined the Legislature in 2013, announced he was stepping down this year to pursue a gubernatorial campaign. “I’m not in the House, but I’ve always heard much about how Rep. Buskey really knows the rules and was very experienced in the area of how things operated. With Sen. Pittman in his key role as chair of the education trust fund and now general fund, we’re going to miss him, too. I truly believe there will be others who will step up to the plate, but I know we will continue to work hard and work together as we have in the past,” Figures said. There’s a lot on the line for the local delegation. Some of the area’s largest employers rely on support from the Legislature in the form of job training bills or tax incentives for expansions and other needs. Local legislators can block expensive regulation or contested rule changes. Baldwin County is the fastest growing in the state, according to the 2017 census. Road and other infrastructure projects depend largely on money allocated in Montgomery. The University of South Alabama, state docks and coastal tourism initiatives are partially bankrolled by the Legislature. “It absolutely matters to have local delegation members in a leadership position,” said House Speaker Pro-Tem Victor Gaston, who has 36 years’ experience in the Legislature and becomes the most senior member from Mobile and Baldwin counties after Buskey’s departure. “But I believe whoever is in office, we will have local members who will be in positions of responsibility and leadership,” he said, citing Rep. Steve McMillan’s role as chairman of the County and Municipal Government Committee and Rep. David Sessions’ role as chairman on the Agriculture and Forestry Committee. McMillan has been in the Legislature since 1980, Sessions since 2011. “We will meet up after the election — members of the House and Senate from Mobile and Baldwin counties, Republicans and Democrats — and discuss our priorities and our interests …,”Gaston said. Two years ago, a top priority for local legislators was securing a majority of a billion-dollar civil settlement for BP’s 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. But in spite of the experience of the delegation at the time, only $120 million was ultimately earmarked for Mobile and Baldwin counties, while the remainder was siphoned off to fill holes in the state’s Medicaid budget and Alabama Trust Fund. “The delegation worked very hard to get all that money,” Gaston recalled, noting a compromise bill sponsored by Hightower that eventually sought just 40 percent of the settlement. “Our original intention was for every dollar to be spent in Mobile and Baldwin county … I personally pleaded with another member who said they were sympathetic, but we would be fine. I think we did the very best that we could but they did what they did. Sometimes in the legislative process you get your way and sometimes you don’t.” Figures agreed, pointing the finger at other members in the Legislature. “We all fought very hard to make sure that money was coming here to make us whole first,” she said. “We didn’t have leadership at that time who wanted to step up to find new revenue for a lot of those things we were struggling to fund. So they saw this BP settlement as some free money that was right there for them to get. That’s why we really did fight as hard as we could to make sure that money came here first but were unsuccessful.” Dr. Sam Fisher, assistant professor of political science at the University of South Alabama, said although the coastal economy disproportionately contributes revenue to state coffers, the legislative scale is still tipped in middle and northern Alabama’s favor. “Part of the problem — for this part of the state is — I think in terms of the people that are part of of our delegation, from what I can tell, they work together well when it comes to issues important to his part of the state,” Fisher said. “But our dilemma is that the bulk of Alabama’s population is up in the northern part of state — Montgomery or the Birmingham, Huntsville corridor — just because of population size, that part of the state is going to typically dominate.” State Rep. Chris Pringle of District 101 said leadership for the local delegation is important, as he has been told roughly 26 percent of the state economy is generated in Mobile and Baldwin counties. “It’s very important,” he said about taking on leadership roles. “You have to step up to the plate.” To that end, Pringle said he’s spoken with Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon about more active leadership roles. He currently chairs the Fiscal Responsibility Committee and is a member of three others. Fisher said a leadership vacuum, like the one that could occur after elections this year, could leave the area with even weaker representation in the State House. “When you lose somebody like Buskey or Pittman who’ve been there along time or who are in influential positions, it can hurt the area in terms of trying to make sure we get legislation that’s helpful for what goes on in this part of Alabama — spending measures for roads and those sorts of issues, which are important — but also when it comes to just protecting our economic or social interests, it’s helpful to have somebody that has knowledge and knows how to work the system to present the best case for lower Alabama.” State Rep. Barbara Drummond of Mobile County’s House District 103 was mentored by Buskey but is optimistic about the turnover. She is a member of three House committees: Financial Services, Children and Senior Advocacy, and Education Policy. “The local delegation is not about one person, but about the issues facing [coastal Alabama],” she said. “We’ve all sat on pivotal committees. Any void left behind, we’ll be able to fill it. I think Mobile will be just fine. I think the leadership will be OK.” Gaston, a member of the Ways and Means General Fund Committee, Rules Committee and Transportation Utilities and Infrastructure Committee, said committee members are appointed by the House speaker. “You tell him how you are interested in serving and he makes the appointments,” Gaston said. “And I’d be very surprised if the new members of the Mobile and Baldwin county delegation didn’t work very hard to sit on committees and get our needs addressed.” But Figures noted the commitees can be partisan in nature and are typically chaired by members of the ruling party. “There’s no way a Democrat will get any kind of chairmanship, and frankly [many] of our Republican members of the delegation will pretty much be freshmen,” she said. “I don’t know what that will mean in the House. As far as charimaships in Senate go, it will definitely be a Republican as well, and I don’t believe our Republican senators have the seniority to go in and become chair on one of the budget committees or something like that.” Still, she said Mobile County’s delegation is “the best in the state” and “has always been able to put partisan politics aside to work on all of our local issues.”

COVER STORY But Pittman, a Republican who joined the Legislature when it was still dominated by democrats in 2007, said it’s all how you play the game. He said as a member of the minority party, he had to earn respect and wait for the 2010 transition because “there were a lot of new members.” Also as a member of the minority party, he had to learn how to stop bills from progressing. “I had been a good citizen,” he said. “I was aware of what was going on. I knew what the issues were; the lay of the land.” He said, generally, he just had to work hard. Show up early in the week, leave later. “It takes a lot of work,” he said. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of practice to get good at it.” While he acknowledged leadership roles in the Legislature were important, he downplayed the looming loss of local experience. “It’s going to be the next man, or next woman up,” he said. “I have confidence the people in the delegation will rise to the occasion.” Fisher elaborated, admitting the vacuum can have negative effects in the short term. “One of the dilemmas is when people run for office, they say, ‘I’m going to do x, y and z,’ and the fact of the matter is, when you get to any legislative body you have to find enough others who want to do x, y and z — typically that’s not going to be the case,” he said. “You figure out how to rant and rave and push a particular point of view or you figure out a way to try to get part of what you want. That’s a dilemma for many going in with no experience who get there and suddenly realize you can’t do everything you’d like to do or at least not as quickly, and that in a short term can hurt an area. They may be saying all the right things to voters, but they aren’t getting anything done.” “[Turnover] always hurts, but it’s going to happen at some point,” he continued. “What’ll be interesting is to see who ultimately replaces Pittman and Buskey — do they come out of the delegation? And will the same level of interaction and team playing go on as it has in the past? Anytime you get new people in a group that can change the dynamics. Things will change, I’m just not sure how.” Meanwhile, Gaston urged voters to stay active in the process, even after the elections. “We really have to step up our game, there’s not doubt about that,” he said. “It’s always difficult when experience is lost — people that have demonstrated they know how to do the job. But everybody makes their own decision about how long they want to serve, the rest of us have no control over that or how long the voters elect a member.” LOCAL CANDIDATES FOR STATE LEGISLATURE MOBILE COUNTY House District 97 Adline Clarke (D) Levi Wright Jr. (D) Stephen McNair (R) House District 98 Napoleon Bracy Jr. (D) House District 99 Gregory Harris (D) Henry Haseeb (D) Sam Jones (D) Burton R. LeFlore (D) Franklin McMillion (D) Gregory Parker (D) Herman Thomas (D) Rico Washington (D) Charles W. Talbert (R) House District 100 Victor Gaston (R) House District 101 Chris Pringle (R) House District 102 Willie Gray (R) Belinda H. Shoub (R) Shane Stringer (R) House District 103 Barbara Drummond (D) House District 104 Arlene Cunningham Easley (D) Margie Wilcox (R) House District 105 Matthew J. Bentley (R) Chip Brown (R) Cody Dockens (R) Senate District 22 Greg Albritton (R) Senate District 33 Michael R. Cooley (D) Victor Tshombe Crawford (D) Vivian Figures (D) Senate District 34 Mark Shirey (R) Jack Williams (R) Senate District 35 Tom Holmes (D) David Sessions (R) BALDWIN COUNTY Senate District 22 Greg Albritton (R) Senate District 32 Jeff Boyd (R) Chris Elliott (R) David Northcutt (R) Bill Roberts (R) House District 64 Stephen Sexton (R) Harry Shiver (R) House District 66 Alan Baker (R) House District 68 Thomas Jackson (D) House District 94 Joe Faust (R) House District 95 Steve McMillan (R) House District 96 Maurice Horsey (D) Web Whiting (D) A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Music director crosses bay for ‘a step above’ BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H ow do you get a guy with national awards to his name excited about a local production? For starters, give him a wealth of talent and stick him in a picturesque setting. “This group is different than any other group in Mobile,” Brandon Caten said. “I’ve done Joe Jefferson Players, Chickasaw Civic Theatre, Sunny Side Theater, Mobile Opera, a church in Mobile. I’ve done everything, and when I came over to ESRT I realized these kids are truly a step above.” Those youngsters are in the 100-plus member cast of Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre’s production of “Newsies.” Scheduled for May 3-5 on a stage in Fairhope’s Henry George Park, the 7:30 p.m. start nearly guarantees a live sunset backdrop for the bluff-top perch on Mobile Bay’s Eastern Shore. Now serving as ESRT’s musical director, Caten’s name is likely familiar to Lagniappe readers through the annual Nappie Awards. He was a finalist as Best Actor for readers’ choice honors in 2013, won it in ‘14 and ’15 and was in the final six for ‘16. Caten also operates his own vocal studio in Mobile and has a lengthy background in musical direction at Sunny Side. In January 2017, he brought his acting chops across the bay to audition for ESRT’s “The Little Mermaid.” “I walked in with my resume and my head shot, being the professional that I am,” Caten laughed. “[ESRT Artistic Director] Erin [Langley] looked at me as I handed her the resume and she said, ‘Oh, you’re a music director.’” ‘Butterflies’ success prompts new date at Theatre 98 Caten was cast. Halfway through rehearsals, Langley had a proposition. “She told me they didn’t have it in the budget for a music director but would I be interested in working with the kids and seeing how it goes. I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Caten recalled. On through “Little Mermaid,” Caten expanded his base of contacts when ESRT staged “Heathers: The Musical.” Marty Johnson, education director of the nationally prominent iTheatrics organization in New York, was brought down to helm the production. Caten was musical director. They led the kids to success with only 40 hours and one week of preparation. Caten’s charges really shone at the 2018 Junior Theatre Festival Atlanta in January. In the gathering of 6,000-plus students and educators from 130 musical theater groups representing 30 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, ESRT pulled in an award for Outstanding Production. The new ESRT show was inspired by an 1899 newsboy strike in New York City against the exploitative child labor practices of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer. Despite violent tactics by the publishers, the kids stuck it out. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the Broadway production won Tony Awards for Choreography and Music and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. “This is the first time in the area ‘Newsies’ is being 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 HOW DO YOU GET A GUY WITH NATIONAL AWARDS TO HIS NAME EXCITED ABOUT A LOCAL PRODUCTION? FOR STARTERS, GIVE HIM A WEALTH OF TALENT AND STICK HIM IN A PICTURESQUE SETTING.” and others take voice from other teachers so they all put in the extra work,” Caten enthused. Amid their proliferate and professional video spots, it is obvious detailed quality is a priority. Even Jana Perry’s handmade costumes, from hats to bags to footwear, appear remarkably more period specific than is common in community theater. The last year has heightened ESRT’s fortunes and Caten’s future. He’s gained an Eastern Shore studio, but lost 90 minutes daily on commutes. “I’m thinking about moving over to Fairhope this summer. It’s great, the people are wonderful. It’s laid back,” Caten mused. Tickets for ”Newsies” run $15 to $32 and are available at easternshorerep. org. For more information, call 251-301-2371. Senior art classes at ACAC It’s never too late to learn or exercise old skills. On the first and third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m., Alabama Contemporary Art Center (301 Conti St.) offers a studio art class tailored to suit the needs of seniors. Other accommodations can be made for those with limited vision or other issues. The Senior Studio is for those aged 60-plus. Capacity is 15 students, length is two hours and it is free. For more information, go to alabamacontemporary.org/events. Clay workshop weekend at MMoA The Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) hosts a two-day workshop with Susie Bowman for various surface design techniques. It starts on the wheel, making and altering forms. Students are introduced to inlay, silk screening and more. Work will be done on wet work, leather hard and bisque ware pieces. Bring three to four bisque pieces, preferably cups or small plates. Classes are Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Cost is $160, $125 for members. For more information, go to mobilemuseumofart.com. Auditions for Wilder play Fairhope’s Theatre 98 will stage Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama “The Skin of Our Teeth” in midsummer and a pair of audition dates are left. Director Jonne Thornton needs actors of all ethnicities, ages 10 and up. They need someone who can learn three lines in ancient Greek and another who can learn three lines in Hebrew. They need people who can move well to play a wooly mammoth and a dinosaur. No advance preparation for the audition is necessary. They also need crew members for costume team, props team and technical crew. Specialty crew are desired, including a sound designer/editor and a video designer/editor. Auditions are Tuesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 2, 6-8 p.m. at Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.). Performance dates are July 20-29 and Aug. 3-5. ARTSGALLERY In “Butterflies Are Free,” Don Baker is a young blind man just forging his own life on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the early 1960s. When the bohemian gal in the apartment next door proves ready to aid Baker’s independence, it chafes at his overbearing mother. The hit Broadway comedy pulled in two Tony Awards and a Theatre World Award, then became a 1972 film starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert. Now it’s fluttered into Fairhope’s Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.), with overwhelming success. The sold-out performances have prompted an added performance on Thursday, May 3. If you don’t have tickets for the other performances, don’t despair. The run is slated through May 6 and no-shows sometimes create vacancies for standbys. Tickets are $18, $12 for students. For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org. performed and we’re the first non-professional in the state to do this. Red Mountain in Birmingham performed it but I consider them professional because they use equity actors,” Caten said. Admittedly biased, the musical director feels his inkstained locals are far from wretched. He called the high schoolers playing Jack and Katherine “amazing” and said Chelsea Seitz’s portrayal of Medda is especially impressive. “She’s a scene stealer, an absolute joy to watch on stage from the moment she opens her mouth and sings and just the little bit she acts is just great. She’s a force to be reckoned with and why she’s not on bigger stages I don’t know,” Caten said. The musical director estimates the show has “30 to 40” numbers. Despite just eight true music rehearsals, he’s confident. “I’ve been so proud to hear them sing, from two-part to eight-part harmony. Their retention is remarkable. Some take voice with me privately

BAND: GOV’T MULE WITH SPECIAL GUEST BLACK STONE CHERRY DATE: THURSDAY, MAY 3, WITH DOORS AT 6:30 P.M. VENUE: SAENGER THEATRE, 6 S. JOACHIM ST., WWW.MOBILESAENGER.COM TICKETS: $33.50-$50.50, AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Got Mule? Photo/ Jacob Blickenstaff “Revolution Come…Revolution Go” is a tongue-in-cheek take on it, looking at it from more of a lighthearted perspective. Again, it’s saying that if every time that someone comes along and promises change, then the next party comes in and changes it back, then what have we accomplished? Nothing! Centanni: I think the arrangements for those songs reflect the lyrics. Did the lyrics affect the arrangements or vice versa? Haynes: With “Revolution Come…Revolution Go,” we wrote the music first and I added the lyrics later, and the same with “Stone Cold Rage.” With “Pressure Under Fire,” I think the lyric came first. It depends from song to song how that works out. Usually with the more up-tempo songs and rock, the music comes first. Centanni: The album on the whole is a very interesting and fresh collection of Mule tunes. You’ve got those trademark blues rock songs, then you have songs like the title track and “Thorns of Life” that are both versatile songs. I love the transition from that jazz vibe to blues rock on “Thorns of Life.” The one thing that those two have in common is that it was a combined writing effort between you and the rest the band. What was it like collaborating on those two? Haynes: Well, we did a lot of preparing before we made this record, because it was our first record after taking a break and our first record after celebrating 20 years as a band. We did a lot of reflecting and thinking about what kind of record we were going to make. The whole tour prior to pre-production, we set the front of the bus up like a little rehearsal studio, with amps hanging from the wall and guitars everywhere. Every night we would get off stage and work on new material. Those two songs, in particular, I felt like they were going to be centerpieces of the record, meaning that they were gonna travel in many different musical directions. We spent a long time experimenting with different Twenty-four years after forming as an Allman Brothers Band side project, Gov’t Mule is back on the ideas and stuff. A lot of times between midnight and 4 a.m., we were rolling down the road road in support of its latest album, “Revolution Come…Revolution Go.” working on music. It felt real good. We were in a real positive place with the band just feeling good about where we are. we have and also the fact that we still enjoy being rom the Allman Brothers Band to From my perspective, it’s always good to have as many different sides of what we do his recent philanthropic musical around each other, which I am discovering more and captured in the recording. You get songs like “Dreams and Songs” and “Easy Times” that more is pretty rare in rock ‘n’ roll. collaboration on “All Along the are a little more R&B oriented. Then you get songs like the two you mentioned and “Dark Watchtower” with Ivan Neville, Centanni: One aspect of the new album “Revolu- Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground” (Blind Willie Johnson), which are a little more tion Come…Revolution Go” is that you give your Cyril Neville and John Densmore, stretched out and exploratory. It’s the balance between those two things, which are really perspective on the political climate around the time Warren Haynes’ guitar skills are representative of who we are and what we do every night. constantly in demand. However, of the last election. What overall message do you Centanni: Speaking of that Blind Willie Johnson song, you’ve always had an appreciaHaynes tends to always bring his musical focus back want Mule fans to take away from the songs that tion for early blues, and you’ve always had a talent for taking those old songs and bringing have a political statement? to Gov’t Mule. them into the modern times, which is sometimes not an easy task. What made you want to Haynes: Well, there’s a handful of political tunes do that one? What started as a side project has become one of on the new record. It’s songs like “Stone Cold Rage,” blues rock’s most iconic bands. Mule is on tour now Haynes: A lot of people who are blues enthusiasts, including myself, look at that song in support of its latest album, “Revolution Come… “Revolution Come… Revolution Go” and “Presas one of the most reverent blues recordings of all times. It’s just a coincidence that it hapRevolution Go.” From politically inspired tunes to sure Under Fire.” They all tackle a different aspect pens to be instrumental, but the title suggests a feeling and an emotional environment that of what’s going on. “Stone Cold Rage” talks mostly eclectic arrangements, this latest release is one of is reflected in his performance on that tune. about the divide in our country right now that’s more Mule’s most versatile projects. I’ve always gotten chills every time I’ve heard that tune. At first, I was reluctant to intense than I’ve ever seen it in my adult life. I think tackle it. Then, I thought, “You know, we’re just going to take a lot of the licks and meloThe Azalea City has become a regular stop for Mule, and Haynes was once again happy to speak that it was going to remain or intensify, regardless of dies on the acoustic and hum along with it and take it through more [of] a rock approach.” with Lagniappe leading up to the show. who won. It’s just been something that’s been build- I had not originally written lyrics for it. At some point, I decided to write lyrics for it, ing up and building up. Now, we’re there. Stephen Centanni: You’ve always been one of which, again, was an odd choice. It all arose in the studio, really. We had talked about it for Then, you get songs like “Pressure Under Fire,” the busiest men in the music business. With all the weeks, but we hadn’t tackled it till we got in there and tackled it. It came together really which is taking a ‘60’s mantra look at the situation projects and collaborations, you always make sure quickly in the same way that we did “John the Revelator” and “Railroad Boy,” which is and saying, “Hey, it’s up to us to fix it.” If we’re you come back to Mule. What’s the best thing about taking songs that go back decades and, in some cases, even a hundred years. being out on the road with Mule? waiting on politicians to fix it, it’s not going to hapCentanni: For years, Mobile has been a regular stop for Mule. What do you have in Warren Haynes: We started out as a side project pen. It’s up to people to work together and figure out store for us this time? what we need to do to be able to live together and just for the fun of it and never really had any intenHaynes: Well, we always want to do something different than the time before. We’ll tions of keeping it together, even for a second year or work together and improve our situation. It sounds probably lean on quite a few songs from the last record, but we’ll also go back and see a fifth year or a 10th year or anything. Here we are 23 like a goofy ‘60s philosophy, but I really think that’s what we played the past few times there and shake it up and make it different. We always years later. It’s based on the musical chemistry that the only way out of where we are right now. look forward to playing there as well. F 26 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8

MUSIC BRIEFS Welcome ‘Home’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival Date: Saturday, April 28, 9 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info. Photo | jimmylumpkin.com | Jimmy Lumpkin J immy Lumpkin & the Revival is one of many Mobile Bay area bands that have spent the past year breaking out of the regional scene. Frontman Jimmy Lumpkin spent years performing as a solo artist and as founding member of Trigger Root. Lumpkin’s musical presence and ideologies caught the ears of Scott and Kate Lumpkin (no relation) of Skate Mountain Records, and from there, Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival began to form both physically and musically. The Revival’s current lineup features John Cochran (lead guitar), Travis Patch (drums) and Garret Hall (bass). Lumpkin and his crew will fill The Brickyard with their unique mix of folk rock and soul accented with intermissions of spontaneous jams. Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival’s set will be dominated by cuts from the band’s debut full-length, “Home.” Lumpkin could not have picked a more perfect title for this release. The entire collection cannot deny its strong Southern roots. Throughout each track, Lumpkin conjures Joe Cocker as a soulful wave of horns and backing vocals take the listener on an emotional journey through triumph and pain. A wonderful world Band: The Cedric Brooks Project presents: All Things Stevie Date: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Venue: The Locale, 4128 Government St., 251-583-2863 Tickets: $25, available at www.cedricbrooksproject.com Even before he became a teen, Stevie Wonder (Stevland Hardaway Morris) was energizing crowds with his electrifying live performance of “Fingertips (Part 1).” Wonder probably had no idea he was laying the foundation for an iconic music career spanning more than 50 years. Those decades brought the world a seemingly endless series of hits, including “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” “Superstition,” “Boogie on Reggae Woman” and many, many more. Local keyboardist Cedric Brooks will pay homage to Wonder with a special one-night event in the heart of the Azalea City. Brooks and an 11-piece band will take their audience through the decades of Wonder’s career. Many may wonder (no pun intended) how this show might compare with a contemporary Stevie Wonder concert. Those who have seen him in recent years have witnessed live performances dominated by his live improvisation on the keyboard, with his hits taking a back seat. This show will allow fans to enjoy numerous hits from Wonder’s catalog expertly performed by a lineup of talented Azalea City musicians. Coastal trop rock Band: Brent Burns Date: Sunday, April 29, 5 p.m. Venue: Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.lulubuffett.com Tickets: Free The warm weather has begun to draw a multitude of beach lovers to Gulf Shores. When Jimmy Buffett enthusiasts visit this beachside town, they owe it to themselves to pay a visit to Lucy Buffett’s Parrothead mecca, LuLu’s. This time of year, the crowds tend to be heavy at LuLu’s, but trop rocker Brent Burns’ Sunday afternoon performance is an event Parrotheads will not want to miss. Forty years ago, Burns relocated to Gulf Shores from Oklahoma. Since then, this singer-songwriter has mastered trop rock’s mix of easygoing rock with a dash of country, a little bit of tropical influence and a whole lot of fun. Throughout his career, Burns consistently released new music. His latest effort is 2017’s “Emergency Vacation,” in which Burns perpetuates his trop rock philosophy. Each track issues positive vibes while regaling the listener with glorious tales of surf and sun, mixed with Burns’ humor. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Beautifully boring ‘Phantom Thread’ P BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM “ AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 hantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s beautifully shot, painfully long story of an uptight genius and the women who love him, is a curious piece of work that manages to be totally surprising yet very unsatisfying at the same time. Even when the plot takes a truly unexpected turn, there is no emotional payoff, and while there is much to admire, there is little to enjoy. Daniel Day-Lewis, that celebrated master of disguise, plays a far less showy role in this film, that of Reynolds Woodcock, a British artist profoundly devoted to his craft, much like Day-Lewis himself. A celebrated and successful clothing designer, Woodcock requires total control over his established daily routines, and those that orbit around him comply, presumably because of his genius. His business partner and de facto life partner is his sister, Cyril (Lesley Manville), who seems to work under him but is every bit as formidable as he is. Theirs is a very powerful and unusual bond, with a current of menace. It is Cyril who makes sure Reynolds’ life runs in a manner that allows him to do his lauded work. It is Cyril who sends Reynolds’ girlfriends packing when he no longer has use for them. All this is very interesting. There’s much in the film that’s very interesting. It was interesting — that’s the best, and the worst, thing you can say about it. Anderson wrote, directed and shot the film himself, and the cinematography is masterful. He moves over the banisters of Woodcock’s London home and showroom, and through the seams of his garments, beautifully. The story is masterfully composed and convincingly portrayed, and the quiet solemnity of the mood makes the more perverse elements that much more disquieting. After Cyril summarily dismisses one girlfriend, Reynolds quickly finds another, Alma (Vicky Krieps), a seemingly soft-spoken and pliant waitress who ascends to the role of lover and muse and gets to move into the Woodcock abode and atelier in London. She may be softspoken, but her determination to love and be loved by him is clear. What’s not clear is why. Why would anyone want a life with such a person? You won’t be rooting for anyone in “Phantom Thread.” It’s not that kind of story. At one point, Alma states, “I must love him in my own way,” trying to convince Cyril of nothing more revolutionary than leaving the house so she and Reynolds can together eat a dinner she prepared. It is, however, a revolution in the face of this vexingly immobile man, and this failed coup leads to something far stranger and more effective. This is a perfectly executed presentation of a deeply strange relationship with a power triangle, rather than a love triangle. Actually, as I’m describing it, I’m sort of talking myself into liking it, but the experience of viewing it felt so unessential. Given the credentials behind “Phantom Thread,” you really feel like you need to see it; it’s supposedly Day-Lewis’ final film. It’s ravishing but unmoving, full of details but lacking in vitality, fascinating in a removed way but not engrossing. If it is possible to be impressed but bored at the same time, that is the experience “Phantom Thread” creates. “Phantom Thread” is currently available to rent. In "Butterflies Are Free," Don Baker is a young blind man just forging his own life on Manhattan's Lower East Side in the early 1960s. When the bohemian gal in the apartment next door proves ready to aid Baker's independence, it chafes at his overbearing mother. The hit Broadway comedy pulled in two Tony Awards and a Theatre World Award, then became a 1972 film starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert. Now it's fluttered into Fairhope's Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave.), with overwhelming success. The sold-out performances have prompted an added performance on Thursday, May 3. If you don't have tickets for the other performances, don't despair. The run is slated through May 6 and no-shows sometimes create vacancies for standbys. Tickets are $18, $12 for students. For more information, call 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org.

"Phantom Thread," set in 1950s London, is the story of Reynolds Woodcock, a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.

In the all-star "Avengers: Infinity War," the Avengers and their allies sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation puts an end to the universe. NEW THIS WEEK AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself have never been more uncertain, as everything the Avengers have fought for has led to this moment. Nexus Cinema Dining, all listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING BLOCKERS All listed multiplex theaters. READY PLAYER ONE TRAFFIK All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY I FEEL PRETTY All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING SUPER TROOPERS 2 All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. SHERLOCK GNOMES ISLE OF DOGS All listed multiplex theaters. Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST 16 AMC Mobile 16 BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE TOMB RAIDER All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. RAMPAGE I CAN ONLY IMAGINE All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. All listed multiplex theaters. SGT. STUBBY: AN AMERICAN HERO A WRINKLE IN TIME Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 CHAPPAQUIDDICK STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE MIRACLE SEASON BLACK PANTHER AMC Mobile 16, AMC Jubilee Square 12 All listed multiplex theaters. PETER RABBIT A QUIET PLACE AMC Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS APRIL, 25, 2018 - MAY 1, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST Thursday evenings at the Gardens Beginning on Thursday, April 26, Mobile Botanical Gardens will remain open until 7 p.m. Come enjoy a late afternoon stroll or just sit and watch the sunset. The last admission will be at 6 p.m. Visit www. mobilebotanicalgardens.org. Heart & Soul book club Those seeking to improve their life through mind, body, heart and soul are invited to join us Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Mobile West Regional Library. Call Cassandra at 251-209-3559 or email heartandsoulbookclub@gmail.com. Hearts & Minds Come join us for a live dinner auction as well as silent auction for some amazing items, a wonderful catered meal and lots of fun! Thursday, April 26, 6 p.m. at Daphne Civic Center. Corporate tables available. Contact Central Christian School at 251947-5043 to be part of this exciting event. Mullet Toss Join us at the 34th annual world famous Flora-Bama and toss a mullet (yes, a dead fish) from Florida over the Alabama state line! The four-day event begins Thursday, April 26, at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, April 29. Enjoy plenty of drinks, food, games and people-watching. Visit www.florabama.com for all the details. Drain the Swamp crawfish boil The Bay Area Young Democrats are cohosting the 2nd annual Drain the Swamp crawfish boil with the Mobile County Democratic Party. Saturday, April 28, 3-7 p.m. at Kazoola Bar & Eatery, 558 Dauphin St. Local and statewide Democratic candidates will be present. Tickets available online at bit.ly/draintheswamp2. First Market in the Park Come shop for original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The market will run every Saturday through July 28. Visit www. specialeventsmobile.org for details. Ancient tree cruise Saturday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. leaving from Historic Blakeley State Park, there will be a special cruise to the state champion bald cypress tree located deep in the heart of the Mobile River Delta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $17 for children ages 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 or visit www.blakeleypark.com. Unclaimed property auction On Saturday, April 28, at 8 a.m. the Mobile Police Department will hold an unclaimed property auction. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Attendees must present identification to register. Cash is the only form of payment accepted. All items are sold “as is” to the highest bidder and all sales are final. Call 251-208-1890. Delta Woods & Water Expo Join us for the 10th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo, sponsored by the city of Spanish Fort at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on Saturday, April 28, at 9 a.m. Visit deltawoodsandwatersexpo.com, email DWWE@cityofspanishfort.com or call 251626-4884. Earth & Space The Explore Science: Earth & Space event on Saturday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at the Exploreum will include exciting science, take-home materials and engaging discussion about science and society. Visit www.exploreum.com. April latin dance Come dance to salsa, bachata and merengue music. Free lesson 8-9 p.m., 32 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 then social dance $10/person, $5 w/ student ID. BYOB. Saturday, April 28, David Miner Ballroom, 262 Azalea Road, at 9 p.m. Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival For the fourth consecutive year, Dog River Clearwater Revival organizers are pleased to announce the Dog River Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival on Sunday April 29, at 3 p.m. at The Dog Pond on Dog River. Tickets are $35. Email mudbottomrevival@ gmail.com. Prichard community spring clean Let’s get our teams together to help keep the city of Prichard clean! Register and pick up your supplies from our home base, located at 204 S. Wilson Ave., starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 29. A light lunch and refreshments will be served. Find us on Facebook @themadactivists. FUNDRAISERS Fort Conde for a Cornhole Tournament & Crawfish Boil benefiting Dwell Mobile (www.dwellmobile.org). Tickets cost $30. Cornhole tournament registration onsite/$10 per team. 5th annual Chickasabogue Paddle A fundraising kayak and canoe paddle departing from William Brooks Park in Chickasaw on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration fee is $35 which includes water, sodas, lunch and a paddle T-shirt. All proceeds go the Chickasaw City Schools and Chickasaw Historical Society. Visit cityofchickasaw.org. Knights of Columbus 2018 Extravaganza The Knights of Columbus 2018 Extravaganza is Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King gym, 711 College Ave., Daphne. A $60 ticket includes seafood dinner for two, open bar, two chances to win a $5,000 cash prize and more. Call 251-648-2471. Cornhole tournament for Aubreigh Join us Thursday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Tavern on the Hill for a craft beer tasting and cornhole tournament benefiting Aubreigh’s Army, hosted by Sunset Rotary Club of Mobile. Beer tasting from Chandeleur Island Brewing & Goodwood, food, raffles and more! Call 251-423-3969. Mobile diabetes walk/run The diabetes walk for Camp Seale Harris is a free family-friendly walk/run raising awareness of diabetes, connecting the diabetes community and an opportunity to help kids attend Camp Seale Harris. Join us from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Battleship Memorial Park. Call 205-4020415. We work for sidewalks! Middle school children living in Spring Hill have hit the streets once again, going door to door to raise money for the 7th annual Sidewalk-A-Thon sponsored by The Village of Spring Hill Inc. Registration and the startline party will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 27, at the Moorer Branch Library. More information/registration at www. thevillageofspringhill.com. “Hope Grows Here” Join us Sunday, April 29, 12:30-4 p.m. at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilburn Clinic in Fairhope for “Hope Grows Here,” a farmers market brunch locally sourced from Baldwin County growers and producers. All proceeds will benefit the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilborn Clinic in Fairhope. Tickets cost $125 per person. Visit www. usahealthsystem.com/hope-grows-here. Crawfish & cornhole Join us Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at MCDEC meet & greet Come meet statewide political candidates

and help the Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee raise funds. $20 gets you entry to the historic Firehouse Wine Bar in downtown Mobile for time to mix and mingle with fellow Democrats. Appetizers provided, cash bar for beer, wine and soft drinks. Wednesday, May 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Contact Dianne Jones, secretary@ mobiledems.org. through Saturday, April 28 at the Spanish Fort Public Library. Visit spanishfortpubliclibrary. org. ARTS “Windows to the Sea” “Coppélia” Bay Shore Ballet of Fairhope, announces its Spring 2018 performance, ”Coppélia,” to be performed Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fairhope Civic Center. Visit bayshoreballet.com or call 251-5833875. Jazz in the Fort/Sunday sunset concert On Sunday, April 29, 1-7:30 p.m. at Fort Gaines, everyone is invited to a day of Jazz in the Fort inside Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island. Featuring the Jazz Studio from 1-5 p.m. and Swing performing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free with paid Fort admission during the day or $5 per person after 5 p.m. Find us on Facebook @AlabamaCoasting. Music in the Park Enjoy free concerts in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort every Friday evening through Aug. 31. Thom Oglesby will be playing on April 27. Visit spanishforttowncenter.com for the summer lineup. Live at Five concert Free “Live at Five” concert at the Coastal Alabama Amphitheater (formerly Faulkner State Community College) Friday, April 27, with The Red Clay Strays. Visit www. cofairhope.com for information. MUSEUMS “Alabama Main Streets” Traveling Postcard exhibit will be on display Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. Reservations not needed. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. Fairhope’s Founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@exploreum.com. “Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs” Take an adventure back in time 290 millions years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition thru June 3. Visit exploreum.com. “Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland” In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there’s a paradise unlike any other - the Galapagos Archipelago. Immerse yourself in this spectacular film at the Exploreum, until May 26. Visit exploreum.com. WORKSHOPS Transitioning into retirement seminar If you have at least $100,000 of retirement assets and plan to retire within the next five years, this workshop is for you. Thursday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Atlas Financial Strategies, 1110 Montlimar Drive. Only 22 seats available so make sure to RSVP. Visit www.atlasfinancialstrategies.com to register. Coping with stress Do you feel stressed? Do you feel like there are not enough hours in the day? Join us Monday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at Mobile West Regional Library. Good for beginners or experienced practitioners. Hosted by the Meditation Center of Alabama. Call 251214-2080. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Afternoon recharge This 45-minute class is perfect for teachers and anyone needing an afternoon recharge. Join us in Centennial Park in Daphne on Thursday, April 26, at 4:15 p.m. Kids are welcome to come play, snack, snooze while you get a fantastic workout hosted by Fit Mama Bootcamp. Infirmary Health Duathlon This running and cycling combination race consists of a two-mile run, 10-mile bike ride and two-mile run through the streets of midtown on Saturday, April 28, from 8-11:30 a.m. starting at ProHealth. Post-race party at ProHealth will feature local food truck vendors for athletes and spectators to enjoy. Find us on Facebook @infirmaryduathlon. Saraland night Join us at Stanky Field on Friday, April 27, for Saraland Night. City Council President Joe McDonald will throw out the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. $3 per person. Come help us cheer the Jaguars to victory! Wiggle Waggle walk/run Join us for our certified 5K for humans only or our fun 1 mile Wiggle Waggle Walk where your furry friends are invited to participate too! Saturday, April 28, 8 a.m. at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Visit www. AnimalRescueMobile.org. Little Angels run & kids’ festival The inaugural Little Angels run & kids’ festival will be held at The Mobile Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stay after the 5K race and walk for entertainment and activities for everyone, including food trucks. Call 251219-8920. Alabama Parkour jam Do you or someone you know like running, jumping or climbing? Come to our monthly Ninja Parkour Jam on Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at Davidson High School for this free event. Visit gulfcoastparkour.com. Free yoga at Alabama Contemporary Recharge and refresh with Yoga at Alabama Contemporary Art Center. This free one-hour class on Saturday, April 28, at 11:30 a.m. is led by certified yoga instructors and open to participants at all levels of experience. BayBears versus Chattanooga Lookouts Come out to the Hank for the opening of a five-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts starting Wednesday, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, log on to mobilebaybears.com or call 479-BEAR (2327). Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Fitness and athletics classes Try something new this year! Classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visitmobilecap.org. A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

STYLE GARDENING Name that weed! BY NANCY ADAMS, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: We recently moved to the Gulf Coast from the Midwest, and among the landscape differences I have noticed are several unfamiliar plants growing in our centipede grass. Can you tell me about some of the more prevalent landscape weeds that grow in South Alabama and suggest ways to eliminate or control them? A: In response to your question, I talked with an agent from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in Mobile, and he named five of the most prevalent weeds in South Alabama landscapes. Following are results of my research on them. Crabgrass (Digitaria) Where does crabgrass not grow? Actually, crabgrass is native to tropical, subtropical and warm temperate regions. These plants are distinguished by long, fingerlike inflorescences (the complete flower head, including stems, stalks and flowers). This annual plant, one of which is capable of producing 150,000 seeds per season, thrives in thin lawns that are improperly watered, improperly fertilized and poorly drained. Rather than relying on herbicides, you can best control crabgrass by mulching and keeping the lawn itself strong and healthy. Cogongrass (imperata cylindrica) According to reports of the Alabama Forestry Commission, cogongrass, a highly invasive perennial, is one of the 10 most destructive weeds in the world. It is highly invasive, grows to 5 feet tall and has yellow-green blades and silver plumed flowers. In Alabama it flowers from February to May; brown seeds appear in early spring and are dispersed by wind. It has destroyed entire landscapes and wildlife food supplies, along with corn and cotton crops. Numerous herbicides for treating cogongrass are now on the market. For more information about cogongrass, go to www. cogongrass.org/cogongrassid.pdf and download the field guide. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 Florida betony (Stachys floridana) Florida betony is also known as rattlesnake weed because of its underground tuber resembling the rattle of a rattlesnake. The tubers begin to grow in late spring and usually grow from 1 to 4 inches long, but can grow much longer before going nearly dormant in the summer heat. The trumpet-shaped white and pink flowers then emerge in early fall and will stay green until winter cold. Florida betony will grow in part shade to full sun and can tolerate wet or dry soil as well as a variety of other soil conditions. You can reduce the chance of Florida betony becoming established in your lawn by keeping the lawn mown at the recommended height and by fertilizing and adding lime to the grass based on soil test results. For information about treating with herbicides, contact your Mobile or Baldwin County extension system. Dollarweed (Hydrocotyle spp) Also known as pennywort, this perennial weed has green, shiny leaves that grow approximately 1 inch in diameter (some larger) and have scalloped edges. It reproduces by seeds, rhizomes and tubers and thrives in moist to wet conditions. Although it is impractical to expect to eradicate dollarweed — or any weed — from the landscape, there are ways to limit its spread. Simply controlling moisture levels by reducing irrigation frequency can be the first step. One inch of water once per week is recommended for best results with most landscape plants. So this, along with proper mowing, fertilizing and mulching, can go a long way toward controlling dollarweed and other weeds in your landscape. Dichondra Also known as ponysfoot, dichondra is a broadleaf perennial herbaceous (meaning no woody stems above ground) plant in the morning glory family with flowers that appear white, green and yellow. Its creeping stems root at the leaf nodes and form mats that are 1.5 to 3 inches tall. Its ability to spread and take over other plants causes many homeowners to see it as an undesirable weed. However, it is cultivated in some states as a ground cover or decorative grass. Dichondra is often mistaken for dollarweed because of their similarity; they both have round leaves that grow parallel to the ground and grow in groups. However, dichondra is smaller and prefers shady and moist soil. Again, keeping a healthy lawn with nutrient-rich soil that deters weeds from germinating is one of the best methods for controlling dichondra and various other weeds. You’ll find many combination products that promise to both kill weeds and feed your lawn, but they are generally not useful for our climate as the best times to kill weeds and to fertilize don’t coincide. Carefully choose products to add to your lawn by reading labels and consulting your county extension service or aces. edu for more information. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners monthly meeting (free) When: Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Keep Mobile Beautiful — Phyllis Wingard What: Fire Ant Control in Home Lawns, Gardens and Pastures (free) When: Tuesday, May 15, 6-8 p.m. (dinner provided) Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Register: RSVP to Kelly Palmer, ridleka@auburn.edu or 251-937-7176 What: Alabama Cooperative Extension: Wildflower Workshop (free) When: Tuesday, May 22, 9-11 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Register: 251-574-8445 or jda0002@aces.edu Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769, or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Alabama columnist wins Pulitzer BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Pulitzer Prize for commentary came to roost in Alabama last week when al.com’s John Archibald was recognized for what was described as “lyrical and courageous commentary rooted in Alabama but [having] a national resonance ….” The Pulitzer committee chose Archibald for a slate of columns that included commentary on the political demise of ex-Gov. Robert Bentley, Roy Moore’s run for United States Senate and the “Me Too” movement, among others. Archibald came to The Birmingham News in 1986 and has written commentary for the paper and al.com since 2004. He also now works with al.com’s new public interest news and commentary division called Reckon. His win is The Birmingham News’ third ever. ZEW launching stations Although they are not ready to offer specifics yet, the leadership at 92-ZEW/WNSP say they will be launching not one, but two new radio stations in the next few months. Programming Director Tim Camp said the first of the stations should launch within the next few weeks and the second will be closer to the summer. We’ll stay tuned (groan) for more information soon. Paper rises from dead In a most peculiar fashion, The Clayton Record, a weekly paper serving the city and Barbour County, has come back from the dead. The paper was sold last March, then closed about two months later, but was reopened on April 5 and began publishing again. As if the idea of a newspaper coming back these days after having closed isn’t strange enough, The Record’s resurrection required resolving a defamation suit first. Rebecca Beasley, who is also mayor of Clayton and whose family has run the paper for 102 years, sold The Record to Blake Gumprecht last year. Gumprecht was a former college professor from New Hampshire. According to an article in the Eufaula Tribune, Gumprecht ran the paper for only about two months before shutting it down. “Just a little more than a month into his ownership of the Record, it was obvious Gumprecht was having issues,” the Tribune reported. “He placed a sign on the business’ door that said the newspaper had ‘closed permanently,’ and added negative comments about Rebecca Beasley. The sign was taken down by the following day and the Record continued to publish.” Gumprecht was apparently also critical in print of Beasley and her husband, State Sen. Bill Beasley. He told the Tribune Beasley never supplied him with training required under their sales contract, took company records that were his and never paid the money owed. Beasley and her daughter, Laney Gulledge, reopened the paper and published the first issue April 5. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE PREPOSITION PROPOSITION BY ALEX BAJCZ / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Sound of a dud 5 Personnel overhaul 12 End of the block? 15 Pitcher’s feat, slangily 19 Peace activist Wiesel 20 Rear seating compartment in old automobiles 21 Replaced someone on a base 23 Wagers for a gym exercise? 25 Big name in luxury S.U.V.s 26 Successfully persuades 27 At the most 28 Sub 30 Opposite of stiff 31 Figures on slots 33 Bad thing to see under a truck’s hood? 35 Small breather? 38 Customer-service worker 40 “Man and Superman” playwright 41 Anxious feeling 42 Wastebasket or folder, maybe 43 Avoided trans fats and refined sugars, say 47 Part of NASA: Abbr. 48 Unrecruited athlete’s bottleful? 52 ____ al-Hussein (Jordanian royal) 53 Private eye 55 Word after flight or credit 56 “Zounds!” 57 ____ dish 58 It’s not in the bag 61 Intake in many an eating contest 62 Makes drunk 63 Certain note passer, for short 64 Timely entrance? 69 Kitty 70 “Here’s the thing …” 72 Lawn coating 73 Grueling workplace, so to speak 75 Man first mentioned in Exodus 2 76 Something removed at a T.S.A. checkpoint 78 Purple smoothie flavorer 80 German “you” 81 Caught in ____ 82 Understudy’s delivery? 85 Nonsense singing 88 Closet rackful 90 Suffer from a lockup 91 Zeros 93 “Fight, fight, fight for Maryland!” singer, familiarly 94 Duke of ____, character in “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” 96 Reaches by plane 97 Scam alert? 101 Paragons 103 Hoppy brew 104 Info provider 105 Optimist’s credo 106 What an A.P. class likely isn’t 110 Throws at 112 Fight clubs? 115 Serving to quell violent protests 116 Free, as a seat 117 Web links, briefly 118 Trickle 119 Certain baseball positions: Abbr. 120 Lunchtime errands, e.g. 121 ____ Classic (cable channel) 14 Make hard to read 15 Org. that’s nearly onefourth Canadian 16 Speak before Parliament, e.g. 17 Comaneci of Olympics fame 18 Time in Tokyo when it’s midnight in New York 22 ____ salad 24 App customers 29 10/ 32 Scene 33 Founder of Philadelphia 34 Strong strings 35 Sister 36 Man ____ mission 37 Soundtrack for a brawl? 39 Proceed well enough 42 Story featuring divine intervention DOWN 43 ____ premium 1 Juices (up) 44 Compositions often chosen 2 Something a chimney sweep for encores? sweeps 45 Seuss title character 3 Permeate 46 Sad, in San Juan 4 Gossips 49 Department 5 Pennzoil competitor 50 Small dam 6 Low-cost lodging 51 Smoking or stress 7 Playwright Chekhov 54 Forfeits 8 Bags that might have 57 Hits with snowballs drawstrings 58 Nonexpert 9 Startled squeals 59 Portrayer of Mr. Chips 10 Neighbor of Oman, for 60 Ball support short 61 Something “shaken” in 11 Press, as a button a trick 12 Vertical, to a sailor 62 The Ravens, on scoreboards 13 Saying “Eww!,” say 65 Take too much of, briefly 66 Call for 67 “To repeat …” 68 Self-absorbed 71 Hope that one may 74 Doesn’t go on at the right time 76 Exit 77 Gives birth to 78 “Eso Beso” singer 79 Doctor treating patients 82 G.I. reply 83 Any of the Galápagos 84 Singer known for her 85-Across 86 Skill 87 Chinese menu name 89 More likely to escalate 92 Member of a four-time Stanley Cup-winning team in the 1980s 94 Emcee’s item 95 Spring river breakup 96 Certain Summer Olympian 97 Gyro holders 98 Barely ahead, scorewise 99 Interior decorator’s asset 100 Brisk paces 102 Gracias : Spanish :: ____ : German 105 Avid about 107 Some Nikons, for short 108 Go, “Ow, ow, OW!” 109 Professional grp. 111 Apt rhyme of “nip” 113 Card-game cry 114 Some doorways ANSWERS ON PAGE 35

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Ruling elevates Mobilian to waterfowl art contest winner BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY connection with the outdoors. The annual contest is sponsored by the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and is open to Alabama residents only. SHC beach volleyball takes third place The Spring Hill College Sandy Badgers beach volleyball team fell 3-2 to the top-seeded and eventual tournament champion Texas A&M-Kingsville in the semifinal round of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Small College Championships at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Florida. The Sandy Badgers rallied to win the consolation bracket with a 3-2 score over the University of Tampa, securing a third-place finish at the program’s first national championship event. “We missed our goal of coming back with a first-place trophy,” said SHC head coach Shawn Taylor. “But it’s nice to return home on a win. We are very appreciative that the AVCA is supporting the small schools with a championship, and the work that they put into helping things run smoothly over the weekend.” The team closed out its regular season of play with a final record of 14-8. Sailboats head to Mobile Bay Photo/Provided Eric Greene of Mobile is the winner of this year’s Alabama Waterfowl Stamp Art Contest with his painting of a pair of wood ducks. The winning artwork will be used as the design on the 2019-20 Alabama Waterfowl Stamp, required for licensed hunters when pursuing waterfowl in Alabama. W hen Eric Greene of Mobile learned of the ies’ for this contest since I had easy access to the subject results for this year’s Alabama Waterfowl Stamp matter, plus the fact that they’re the most colorful indigArt Contest, he had to be disappointed. A lifeenous ducks anyway. long resident of Mobile, the original announce“In fact, the ducks featured in my painting are actual ment named him as the runner-up, following other close ducks residing in Mobile. I saw them this morning before finishes in the past (second in 2002 and third in 2017). I headed to work. This is probably a rare occurrence conThen a call from the Alabama sidering how skittish ‘woodies’ are. Department of Conservation and They’re very wild and usually stay Natural Resources (ADCNR) hidden in wooded wetlands.” changed everything. Now Greene’s Contest officials have only said artwork will be used as the design that after careful examination of for the 2019-20 Alabama Waterall rules pertaining to the contest, MAKING THE WIN EVEN fowl Stamp, which is required for Greene’s artwork was chosen for first MORE INTERESTING FOR licensed hunters when pursuing place. This also means Barbara Keel waterfowl in Alabama. Lunsford of Auburn took second LOCAL HUNTERS IS THAT “I’m not sure why the decision place with her painting of a pair of was made for the change other wood ducks, while third place went GREENE’S PAINTING OF A than the [original named winner’s] to Ralph Taylor of Phenix City, who PAIR OF WOOD DUCKS WAS also painted wood ducks. artwork failed to meet the contest rules,” Greene, who has been paintEntries were judged on suitability BASED ON BIRDS FOUND ing as a hobby for about 30 years, for reproduction as a stamp, originaltold Lagniappe. “Regardless, I was ity, artistic composition, anatomical HERE IN MOBILE COUNTY. pleasantly surprised when the contest accuracy and general rendering. The coordinator contacted me to inform designs were limited to living species me of the decision.” of North American migratory ducks Making the win even more interesting for local huntor geese. Winning species from the past three years — ers is that Greene’s painting of a pair of wood ducks was American wigeon, mallard and green-winged teal — were based on birds found here in Mobile County. not eligible subjects for the contest this year. “I’ve had some wild wood ducks coming to my pond Since 1978, the Alabama Waterfowl Stamp Art Confor about a year now, so I decided to paint a pair of ‘wood- test has helped conserve waterfowl habitat and foster a The Dauphin Island Race will mark its 60th anniversary this Saturday. Fairhope Yacht Club is serving as host this time, in a rotation that also involves the Buccaneer and Mobile yacht clubs. The deadline for late registration is Thursday. April 26, at 5 p.m., while a skippers’ meeting is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, boats in Division I will get underway at 9:30 a.m., with Divisions 2 and 3 to follow 15 minutes later. The trophy presentation at the Dauphin Island Rodeo Site is set for 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Best known as the largest one-day point-to-point regatta in the United States, the approximately 17-mile course once featured more than 300 vessels plying across Mobile Bay. The numbers are closer to half that total now, which is still an impressive sight. For more details, visit fairhopeyachtclub.com Red snapper meetings The Marine Resources Division of ADCNR is hosting several public meetings in Baldwin and Mobile counties about the 2018 red snapper season. The purpose of the meetings is to provide information about the dates of the red snapper fishing season and describe management measures that will be used to set and monitor the season as provided for in an Exempted Fishing Permit issued by NOAA Fisheries’ Southeast Regional Administrator. The ADCNR said these meetings will be of interest to recreational anglers who fish from private vessels and captains of state-licensed charter boat vessels who plan to take recreational anglers on red snapper fishing trips this year. The next two meetings are set for Monday, April 30, 6-7 p.m. at the Five Rivers Tensaw Theater (30945 Five Rivers Blvd. in Spanish Fort), and Tuesday, May 1, 6-7 p.m. at the Saraland Civic Center (716 Mae St.). For those unable to attend any of the meetings, a Facebook Live session will take place Tuesday, May 8, 6-7 p.m. on the division’s Facebook page (www. facebook.com/AlabamaMarineResourcesDivision). After a short presentation, Marine Resources staff will answer questions submitted by viewers. USA’s Sikes honored University of South Alabama men’s basketball junior Rodrick Sikes has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches all-District 24 Team. Sikes adds to his trophy haul this year after earning Second Team all-Sun Belt Conference honors. The Ocean Springs native averaged 18.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in his first season in a Jaguar uniform. A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Forbes has Alabama coach in rare company BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER S o, I was reading my Forbes magazine last week. I know that sounds pretty highfalutin’, but what else do you expect me to be doing while smoking a pipe and wearing my jacket with patches on the elbows? Anyway, I was reading my Forbes magazine with no thought that I’d be dragged into a sports argument. But there, in the magazine’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Leaders, was Alabama football coach Nick Saban. He was the highest-ranked sports figure on the list of 50 great leaders, coming in ahead of tennis player Serena Williams and The Gymnasts and their Allies in their fight against corruption and sexual abuse within the United States Olympic gymnastics program. At No. 12 on the list, Saban came in one spot behind General Motors CEO Mary Barra and one spot ahead of Baldwin County native, Auburn graduate and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Barra is credited with turning around the domestic automaking giant. Cook leads the world’s most valuable publicly traded company in the world. And Saban? He coaches football. So, at first glance it’s odd to see his name included in a list that includes some of the world’s most powerful people. But we should get over that bias. Think back to the greatest leader you’ve ever encountered. Are you thinking of a high-ranking politician or corporate bigwig? Chances are just as good that the person 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 you’re thinking of was your high school debate team coach or Boy Scout leader. In my case it was a newspaper editor, who was a great leader because of one trait more than any other — the ability to communicate a clear goal for our team and not accept anything less than perfect effort in our pursuit of that goal. That sounds an awful lot like what any Alabama football player would tell you is the core of The Process. When the Alabama team visited the White House earlier this month, President Donald Trump zeroed in on that trait in honoring the reigning national champions. “Anyone who wants to know how Alabama does it, they should study coach Saban’s simple philosophy,” Trump said. “It’s called ‘The Process.’ Coach tells his players ‘don’t look at the scoreboard, don’t look at any external factors, just focus on your efforts, on your toughness and all your discipline on executing each play, one play at a time. By doing that, by focusing on the process, the outcome — winning — will take care of itself.” Why shouldn’t a football coach who oversees dozens of actual employees and more than 100 student-athletes be considered for the list of the world’s greatest leaders? Here’s what Forbes had to say in justifying Saban’s inclusion alongside the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates. “Late on a Monday night in early January, The University of Alabama’s quarterback, 19-year-old true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, threw a game-winning, 41-yard laser beam of a touchdown pass to give the Crimson Tide a 26- 23 victory in the College Football Playoff. The win gave Alabama head coach Nick Saban his fifth national title in nine years at Alabama. Add an earlier one he won at LSU in 2003, and his six rings match Alabama legend Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant for the most football championships by a college coach in the so-called poll era, dating back to 1936. Now that he’s succeeded to a historic degree, Saban is grappling with the sports version of what business guru Clayton Christensen famously dubbed the “Innovator’s Dilemma” — the fact that success today makes it hard to keep the edge you need to win in the future. But if the last few years are any indication, the grappling is going pretty well.” While visiting the White House, Saban looked right at home in the larger-thanlife setting — that is, when he wasn’t taking the opportunity to call high school recruits he hoped to impress with his location at the time of the conversation. “This season was a little bit of a metaphor of life in terms of the togetherness, the hard work, the perseverance that these young men put together to overcome a lot of adversity, to create a legacy for a lifetime and a memory for a lifetime with them because of what they were able to accomplish as a team,” Saban said as his team and the president looked on. “This group of young men will also learn a lot of lessons that will help them be more successful in life because of the experiences they had together this year as a team.” This spring and into the fall Saban is going to face one of his most challenging tasks as a coach. He has a returning starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who has led the team to the national championship game in both of his years as a starter. Hurts is not only a gifted athlete but the manifestation of The Process, excelling on the field, in the locker room, in the classroom and in the community. But he’s no Tua Tagovailoa. As a freshman, the young Hawaiian came into the national championship game against Georgia to rescue the Tide from a 13-0 halftime deficit, then threw the championship-winning pass on the final play of the college football season. Hurts is a great young man and is greatly respected by his teammates. Tagovailoa has the talent to be an all-time great. Saban has already decided on a solution to the problem, even if he hasn’t decided who will be on the field every Saturday. “We don’t have a quarterback controversy,” Saban said last week. “I won’t let it be a distraction for this team.” Spoken like one of the world’s greatest leaders. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

STYLE HOROSCOPES TOSS A MULLET HERE OR THERE musical “Newsies,” modernizing it for a 21st century audience. The result, “InfluTAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll head down encers,” will enjoy a three-week run in a damp Queens theater before being lost to to the Flora-Bama for a peaceful, relaxing history. You can toss a mullet while rinsing weekend only to find yourself admid the the sand out of your crotch. rowdiest crowd between New Orleans and VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — You’ll compete Panama City. You can toss a mullet while you in the annual Dauphin Island race using a drink a bushwacker without spilling it. derelict vessel that most recently housed GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll read an a crab restaurant. After tossing the junk article about weeds from the Mobile Master overboard and raising your boxer shorts Gardeners and declare war on your lawn. Spoiler alert: You’ll never win. You can toss a as an extra sail, you cruise to victory. You can toss a mullet from Florida to Georgia. mullet while you pee in the Gulf in Mexico. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll begin to CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll be betrayed practice for the World Cup now that Moas an FBI informant after you’re caught piratbile is building tournament soccer fields. ing the new season of “Westworld.” Your You’ll make it to the big stage, but your favorite bass player is Flea. You can toss a accomplishments will be overshadowed mullet at someone wearing a Confederate by the worst SEC football team. You can flag swimsuit. toss a mullet stuffed inside a flounder LEO (7/23-8/23) — You will rewrite the stuffed inside a stingray. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — In an effort to protect yourself and your sanity, you’ll stay away from Waffle Houses and Starbucks until all this racism blows over. Guess what? You’ll never go to Waffle House or Starbucks again. You can toss a mullet wherever it wants to go. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You interrupt the opening lines of Mayor Karin Wilson’s State of the City address by shouting “PRETENTIOUS!” When she says “the state of the city is …” You can toss a mullet back into the bay to live a happy life. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Suddenly craving cake balls ever since Cream & Sugar closed down, you’ll be tossed out of a cupcake boutique for fondling the confections. You can toss a mullet in the frying pan along with a few of his friends. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Hypervigilant of the riff-raff in the neighborhood, you begin patrolling in search of illegal campaign signs in the right of way. This compulsion leads you to start the 12-step program Cigarette Butt Picker Uppers Anonymous. You can toss a mullet to relieve stress. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Inspired by the Interstate Mullet Toss, you attempt to start a new tradition throwing apple snails across Three Mile Creek. After PETA forces you into a public apology, you’ll cancel the inaugural Gulf Coast Doggie Drop. You can toss a mullet en Español. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Worlds will collide at Fort Conde during Crawfish and Cornhole, a fundraiser for refugee nonprofit Dwell Mobile. The only real food meets the only real sport on a planet clouded by imitators. You can toss a mullet into a blender for a refreshing and healthy smoothie. F U T U R E S H O C K 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8

STYLE BOOZIE Feathers getting ruffled in Spring Hill BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Photo/Boozie Spy A nother super busy, gorgeous spring week in Mobtown is in the books, full of fundraisers and exotic feathered friends flying all over the place. My spies were out and about as well, chronicling everything from a local appearance by the G.O.A.T. (Nick Saban) to a peacock named Perees in Spring Hill. I know you love all of this craziness and so do I. So since birds of a flock together, I have put a little something together on all of this just for you! Enjoy! Saban turns over the tickle box Alabama’s Nick Saban joined ESPN’s Lee Corso and other dignitaries last week at the Mobile Convention Center in support of Team Focus, and the ordinarily gruff Crimson Tide coach got off the night’s best laugh. Saban has been a big supporter of Team Focus, which was started by former coach and analyst Mike Gottfried and his wife, Mickey, to help mentor fatherless boys and young men. Corso, also a well-known former coach and ESPN “Game Day” analyst, began talking about Saban being the greatest college coach of all time, heaping more and more praise upon St. Nick. My spies said when Saban got up to speak he tried to bring a little humility back to the room, saying it’s important to remember you’re only as good as your last win and mentioning an incident that took place just a couple of days after losing the national championship to Clemson a couple of years ago while he was in an airport on a recruiting trip. “This guy comes up and says, ‘Anybody ever tell you that you look like Nick Saban?’” the coach said. He said he responded, “As a matter of fact they do.” “I bet you hate that,” the man responded. Saban got a good laugh and even cracked a rare smile. LBD a hit! One of the Ronald McDonald House’s signature events, “Little Black Dress” or LBD, as the cool kids call it, took place at Fort Whiting on Thursday, April 19. The food was fabulous (my spies may have mentioned the Wintzell’s oysters a couple of times), but the fashion was even more fab. Their “McModels” showed off the hottest spring fashions, not just little black dresses, as one may think. We hear FM Talk’s Kelly Finley and FOX 10’s Kati Weis were among this year’s models and did a great job. Ronald McDonald House is such an important organization in our city (and beyond), and it’s great to see so much local support for it. It looks like a peacock up in a tree to me Spring Hill residents say Crichton has a leprechaun, and they have a peacock. But in this case it’s not a mythical creature or a possible “crack head that has gotten ahold of the wrong stuff,” this is an actual peacock, which they have named Perees. Apparently Perees means “to seek, search for” in Hindi, which is spoken in India, the native country of peacocks, according to the three Spring Hill peacock hunters who have been leading the charge to get him safely home. According to a Facebook page they created (“Perees the Springhill Peacock”) so folks can report sightings (and make peacock jokes), apparently the beautiful male bird took off from a farm in West Mobile after his owner introduced another male into the brood. (We all know how that works.) Anyway, Perees has been spotted on the roof of a home in Spring Hill and near the I-65 exit, among other places. Residents are having fun with it, generating their own “amateur sketch” similar to the one of the Crichton Leprechaun. A person with the Twitter handle @OldMobilian even Tweeted that Perees may be in peril. He wrote: “a quick search of Pinterest indicates peacocks can be quite tasty! Will Perees end up back home on the farm or on a Big Green Egg in Spring Hill?” Let’s hope Perees makes it back home. We will keep you posted. Bald Eagle Bash From peacocks in Spring Hill to bald eagles at Weeks Bay, we have had no shortage of news from the avian gossip wire this week. The Weeks Bay Foundation held its annual Bald Eagle Bash on Saturday, April 21. The spectacular weather guaranteed there would be a great crowd and why wouldn’t there be? There was shrimp prepared every which way it could be by local chefs, as well as a low country boil. Johnny Hayes and the Love Seats provided the tunes and my spies said the former “Voice” star did not disappoint. Nor did his Love Seats. Everyone was out on the black-and-white checkered dance floor getting down, including a couple of moms my spies said were doing their best “mom dance,” and one mom who even had some moves reminiscent of Elaine’s from “Seinfeld.” Hey, you know what they say, “Dance like no one is watching.” But remember, Boozie always is. My spies also said they spotted Congressman Bradley Byrne enjoying the festivities. I am sure he would agree it was waaaaay more fun than being in Washington. Congrats to the Weeks Bay Foundation on another very successful event! Can’t wait until next year! Well kids, that’s all I got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ Spring Hill peacock lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! A p r i l 2 5 , 2 0 1 8 - M a y 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

