Lagniappe: March 28 - April 3, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE MARCH 28, 2018 - APRIL 3, 2018 | www.lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com 6 16 22 BAY BRIEFS LeFlore graduate Chresal Threadgill was named the new superintendent of the Mobile County public school system. COMMENTARY Alabama Power should accept its corporate responsibility and move its coal ash pond. BUSINESS AdvanTec, a Vancouver, Canada-based manufacturer, recently announced plans to open a new facility in Robertsdale in April. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com Dress up your traditional Easter spread of ham, potato salad and deviled eggs with a leg of lamb. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net 24 STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA MATTEI Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com COVER Alabama Power plans to keep its massive coal ash pond at Plant Barry despite evidence a breach could smother the MobileTensaw River Delta and alter South Alabama’s environment and economy. 35 ARTS Mobile Museum of Art is hosting “do it,” the world’s longest running and farthest reaching art exhibition. MUSIC ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, John Mullen, Jeff Poor, Ken Robinson, Ron Sivak ON THE COVER: BARRY STEAM PLANT BY GABRIEL TYNES POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Fax 251.450.4498. Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 30 36 44 45 48 53 Brothers Neil and Charles Byrne recently bought into Mobile music landmark Satori Coffee House, where the acts may change but the legacy remains the same. FILM Julian Fellowes’ adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House” is tasteful but not sedate, and perfect for mystery fans. MEDIA Channel 10 was recognized as the best news station in the state. SPORTS Six new members will be inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame at its 30th annual banquet April 24. STYLE Boozie stopped and smelled the roses at the Festival of Flowers, chowed down at the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off and danced with the stars! M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL Try it, you’ll like it Lottery first, lottery now Editor: Brava/Bravo/Bravii/ to everyone who created Mobile Opera’s memorable production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Because I have had the privilege of seeing operas in Vienna, Prague, Berlin, St. Petersburg, Sydney, Chicago, Kazakhstan, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Central City, Denver, Seattle, Boston, Pittsburgh, including the Zeperelli production of La Boheme, I can attest that our 73-year-old Mobile Opera offers an excellent product on our stage. Because Puccini believed first in telling a good story, the acting is as important as the singing. With Scott Skilea’s sensitive direction the audience felt the full impact of the emotions of these young artists from their merry hijinx to distract themselves from hunger, cold and lonliness to their selfless giving of precious possessions to buy medicine for their dying friend. The beauty of each voice conveyed the variety of emotions from Mimi’s plaintiff request to relight her candle to Benoit and Alcindoro’s perfectly played moments of comic relief to Musetta’s flouncing flirty performance to Rodolfo’s crushing cry, “Mimi!” The music was conducted with great sensitivity by Maestro Bernard McDonald. The Mobile Symphony added great depth to the emotions. The ingenious set design was drafted by Scott Wright and Rebecca Lake and realized by the talents of Albert Lapuhovsky. The chorus under the masterful direction of Dr. Laura Moore sang, moved, and acted with animation and precision. Susan Hoitl directed the Mobile Singing Children who sang and performed professionally. The Mobile Opera Costume Guild designed and fashioned the period costumes. If you missed the production I am truly sorry because this was music and theatre at its best. Don’t like opera? Try it … you will be surprised. Get a book and read the story before you go and then the music will transport you. Bravii Mobile Opera! Dear Ashley: I’m just now getting around to replying to your column “A pessimistic case for the lottery” (Hidden Agenda, Feb. 21, 2018). I’ve said in previous letters that I supported Democrat gubernatorial candidates Don Siegelman (the first time when he ran for re-election I voted Libertarian), Ron Sparks and Parker Griffith over the single issue of legalized gambling — which made me extremely unpopular among my fellow conservatives on local talk radio. I just can’t see “we know better than you do how to spend your money and live your private life” as anything even remotely resembling a conservative idea. It’s in the same category as banning 16-ounce or larger sodas. Jefferson said it best, “governments were not set up to protect us from ourselves.” In 2012 I was living in Chickasaw, a very likable town. I rode my bike to the polls to vote “yes” on a referendum to “just this one time” borrow from the state’s “rainy day fund” to keep from hiking taxes on the poor. Two years later Bentley ran for re-election on a platform of “everything’s fine, it’s stopped raining , read my lips, no new taxes,” all the while planning a massive tax hike for his second term. I knew it was going to be either one or the other, which is why I supported Griffith. Amazingly, even Bentley ended up supporting a lottery when tax hikes didn’t go far enough. It’s amazing and infuriating to me that it didn’t pass even with Bentley’s support. I’d hate to think my Creek cousins in Atmore killed it. I’ve supported them every step of the way, opposing former Attorney General Luther Strange at every opportunity (and planning to vote to give Troy King his old job back in this summer’s primaries). I wish we could get past petty feudal politics and turf wars, and the “everything I perceive as a sin should be a crime” mentality and get another vote. Everytime I’ve played a gig in a lottery state I’ve bought a few Quick Picks. As a Medicaid recipient with no kids, I admit it’s impos- Jane Williamson Education Chairman Mobile Opera 4 | L AG N I A P P E | March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 sible for me to be impartial about where the money should go. Maybe a lottery would bring in enough to meet all needs. I can’t see the need for more prisons. Publicly hang every violent felon for the first offense, immediately after conviction, and there’d be plenty of room for non-violent offenders in our existing prisons. Roads? It’s also infuriating to me to see Mississippi put in so may four-lanes in areas where Alabama would be lucky to have two, but I’ve heard that has less to do with casino revenue than the aptitude of Mississippi’s senators in steering federal funds their way. Fat lot of good it’s done us to keep Richard Shelby in office all these years! I also can’t be impartial about public schools, since I’ve been at war with them since I was one of their students. The “International Women’s Day” walkout last year (cafeteria workers had to stay on the job, of course) sums up perfectly what’s wrong with the public schools. Now public school students are being punished for refusing to protest against the Second Amendment. These walkouts have nothing to do with school safety. They’re electionyear fire-up-the-base politics orchestrated by George Soros. Using teachers’ coercive authority to enforce politicallycorrect viewpoints is Hitler youth fascism, plain and simple. I do agree, however, that the safety of schools and other public places dictates that one of the first few amendments be repealed. Not the Second, but the Eighth. Then mass shooters like Jared Loughman, James Holmes and Nikolas Cruz could be put to the indescribably slow, agonizing death that they’ve earned. But back to the lottery. I’ve supported Kay Ivey on everything she’s done to undo Bentleyism. But if Cobb or Maddox wins the Democrat nomination on a platform of a state lottery, and Ivey’s forced to publicly and definitively oppose it, I reckon I’ll have to vote Democrat for the third time in a row. Sincerely, Delbert Burroughs, Mobile

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Top down LEFLORE GRADUATE CHRESAL THREADGILL TO LEAD MCPSS BY JASON JOHNSON A fter a national search, the Mobile County Public School System has selected Chresal Threadgill as its next superintendent — making him the first African-American to lead the system in its 182year history. Threadgill is a Mobile native and LeFlore High School graduate and was the only one of three top finalists currently employed by MCPSS. A graduate of Troy University with a master’s degree from Alabama State University, Threadgill has experience in most areas of education. He began his career as a teacher at Greenville High School where he ultimately became principal before taking on an assistant superintendent position with Troy City Schools. Most recently, he served as the superintendent of Elba City Schools — a position he resigned from last summer to become the chief of staff under outgoing MCPSS Superintendent Martha Peek. Threadgill’s internal knowledge of the school system seemed to serve him well, as he was the only finalist who spoke directly to the board about some key challenges facing MCPSS during finalist interviews last week. “Nine of our schools are labeled failing. Twenty-three of our schools were graded as Ds and Fs. We are the home of the first charter school and some believe there should be more, and we have a city who believes that separating the school system would be best,” Threadgill told the board. “When I think about these challenges, the word ‘resilient’ resonates in my mind. Resilient means to move quickly from difficulties, and we can overcome these obstacles by selecting leaders who can resiliently move this school district forward.” With a wife who teaches in the county system and three children enrolled in local schools, Threadgill said he has a “vested interest” in addressing those problems. He also has 6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 a family history here, as his his grandfather, W.A. Threadgill, was a longtime principal at Robbins Elementary and his grandmother, Marguerite Threadgill, taught shorthand at Blount High. Threadgill had been rumored to be a top contender to replace Peek for some time, but board member Reginald Crenshaw ensured a true national search was conducted using a “quantitative and transparent” process beginning with a list of 30 candidates. Input from employees, parents and community groups was considered when making the decision, but Crenshaw said it was a “stamp of approval” from several MCPSS principals and support from the local business community that let him know Threadgill “had the right stuff.” “For me, what really set him apart was his ability to address the problems of MCPSS. There are some great spots and some great things going on, but we also have some areas that need to be strengthened,” he said. “Those two things along with his genuine interest in children played a major role in my support.” Threadgill’s official first day will be July 1 and he said his primary objective between now and then would be to continue to build relationships with teachers, administrators and students. He said one of the first things he plans to do that day is “eat lunch with one of the students.” “I don’t want it to be about me, this is a great day for students in Mobile County,” he said. “My No. 1 priorities are going to be building relationships, system finances and personnel.” Threadgill has yet to go into much detail about what changes he’d like to see at MCPSS, but he did say addressing and improving those nine “failing” schools is high on his list. He called those schools — the majority of which are located in Mobile’s inner city — “disadvantaged.” He added he wants to move away from “trying to correct things just on the surface level,” and said he’d “focus on personnel” to help improve schools. It’s no secret Threadgill’s new position comes with a lot of internal and external pressure. A majority of the Mobile City Council and Mayor Sandy Stimpson have already expressed public support for conducting a feasibility study into a city school system. Late last week Councilman Fred Richardson, whose district includes four of the nine schools deemed “failing” this year, spoke to students during a pep rally at Threadgill’s alma mater. He said when the excitement of a new superintendent fades away, Threadgill has “got to perform.” “He’s going to have to get these schools off the failing lists. That’s the first thing he’s going to have to do,” Richardson said. However, Threadgill seems to think his career has prepared him for the challenge. He led Elba through a critical time for the 1A system. Losing students and struggling with academics and finances, the city had seen five superintendents in six years when Threadgill took the job. Since then, the graduation rate has increased from 63 percent to 96 percent and the overall grade for the system has gone from what Threadgill says was a D (the state did not publicly release systemwide grades then to a B in 2018. “The state superintendent at the time told me, either I turn it around or that city school system would be joining in with the county,” he said. “I was under a lot of pressure, but I assembled an amazing team and together we turned things around.” Though it wasn’t mentioned by most board members, Threadgill’s hiring as MCPSS’ first African-American superintendent could be significant for a system that’s been accused of not prioritizing predominantly black schools in the recent past. While MCPSS’ overall student population is roughly 49.6 percent AfricanAmerican, black students make up nearly 100 percent of Mobile’s inner city schools — some of which have struggled academically in recent years, while others have been permanently closed. Board member Robert Battles’ district includes many of those schools. Though he said race wasn’t a deciding factor in selecting Threadgill, he suggested having representation in the schools’ leadership could have a positive impact on African-American students. “If you see somebody like you, you might want to be like them,” he said. “Mr. Threadgill presented to me what I think is commensurate with not only being a role model but being an example that we too can take charge and do honorable jobs like anyone else.” Foster said MCPSS will negotiate a contract with Threadgill to solidify details about his salary, benefits and performance measures before Peek’s official retirement at the end of June. She currently earns $215,332 a year — the second highest superintendent’s salary in the state.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Life in the fast lane MAN CLAIMS HE WAS FIRED FOR FILMING SPEEDING OFFICIAL BY JASON JOHNSON A judicial police officer was terminated after sharing footage of a high-ranking county official speeding in a municipal vehicle, but his supervisors are saying the now-former employee violated departmental policies and the situation is being misrepresented. Last week, officer Mike Anderson submitted a video to NBC 15 he and his wife captured of Mobile County Deputy Administrator Glenn Hodge traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour in a county owned vehicle on Interstate 10. Lagniappe has so far been unable to reach Anderson for comment. Hodge doesn’t deny exceeding the posted speed limit but says he was only doing so to slow down another speeding motorist he claims was posing “a danger” on the roadway. According to Hodge, he caught up to the unidentified motorist and flashed blue lights installed in his vehicle. In his executive position with the county, Hodge oversees a number of administrative functions but also serves a quasi law enforcement role in animal control and as an environmental inspector. To perform those duties, he was deputized in 2009 by Sheriff Sam Cochran. He has been certified through the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) since 1993. Hodge says that certification gives him the authority to arrest and issue traffic citations, but he doesn’t because doing so would require him “to appear in court.” Nevertheless, Hodge said he has quickly turned on his vehicle lights while traveling several times in the past to get speeding motorists to slow down, but said he doesn’t usually pull anyone over. As he was slowing the unidentified motorist on I-10 last Thursday evening, Hodge said a second vehicle sped up and eventually passed him while a female passenger filmed his vehicle with a cellphone. That vehicle was occupied by Anderson and his wife, who films the speedometer in their vehicle and Hodge’s SUV to prove both vehicles were traveling at least 90 mph. At the time, Anderson was employed as a police officer with the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County. According to Hodge, he got behind Anderson’s vehicle and engaged his lights a second time to “slow him down” when Anderson pulled over. Though he claims he didn’t intend to make a stop, Hodge pulled over behind Anderson’s vehicle — leaving his lights on “for safety,” he says. Though he was wearing a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office hat at the time, Hodge is not employed by MCSO directly and is not a full time deputy. MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles did confirm Hodge was deputized in 1993 and again in 2009 and has up-to-date APOSTC certifications. In the video Anderson released to NBC 15, Hodge is seen approaching his passenger window — in an alleged attempt “to get out and explain what had happened.” Hodge said he’d seen them filming his driving and assumed they thought he was doing something wrong. In nearly eight minutes of footage, Hodge mentioned his APOSTC certification but makes no representation he’s a MCSO deputy. Anderson complained about Hodge’s speed for several minutes and said he saw him speeding before he attempted to slow down the first vehicle. Anderson says he intended to turn over the video he’d taken to MCSO’s Internal Affairs unit. Hodge questioned why Anderson felt the need to do that but did not object. The incident ended calmly and Anderson was not issued any kind of citation. However, immediately afterward, Hodge says he contacted Anderson’s supervisor, Judicial Police Chief Charles Dube. Hodge said he called to tell Dube he’d “had a strange interaction with one of his officers” and to let him know why someone might be filing a complaint. He claims he didn’t encourage Dube to take any kind of punitive action and told him instead to give Anderson the “benefit of the doubt.” “From Mr. Anderson’s perspective, that’s what he saw,” he added. “I’m not rebutting anything because that’s what he saw.” Whatever was said during the phone call, Dube terminated Anderson the next day for “conduct unbecoming an officer.” Attempts to reach Dube for further explanation have been unsuccessful. Anderson’s termination occurred after he submitted video from his roadside encounter with Hodge to local media but before he filed a formal complaint with the MCSO, according to statements from Myles and Mobile County Public spokeswoman Katherine Eddy. That complaint was officially filed March 23 and Myles said it’s currently being investigated internally. While judicial police patrol and secure Mobile County courthouses, they’re not county employees, so Hodge has no direct authority over Anderson. Instead, court police answer to Presiding Circuit Court Judge John Lockett, who said he has no reason to question Dube’s decision. “My understanding is that there was a violation of procedure. It was a terminable offense and that’s what [Dube] did,” Lockett said. “He runs a tight ship, and I have all the confidence in the world in him. I don’t have any reason to second guess his decision, but that’s about all I can say.” While Lockett might not question the decision, others have — including Anderson’s family and friends. Over the weekend, a man purporting to be Anderson’s brother created a GoFundMe page to help with “legal fees,” though no legal action appears to have been filed at this time. “He has almost 30 years in law enforcement and is an honorably discharged, retired, decorated U.S. Army veteran,” the petition reads. “I need all my friends to share and repost this to get it nationwide [and] reveal the corruption in Mobile County Commission.” None of the Mobile County Commissioners have responded to the incident at this time. While Hodge is a county employee, he’s also part of the local merit system and is not employed at the pleasure of the commission. M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Lock ‘em up COUNCILMAN EYES LAW TO PUNISH GUN OWNERS OVER UNSECURED WEAPONS BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Jason Johnson The Mobile Police Department held a news conference to showcase stolen guns Feb. 2. Of 1,158 guns stolen from vehicles in 2017, only 245 have been recovered. I f one Mobile city councilor had his way, leaving your gun unsecured would result in punishment. Councilman C.J. Small said he’d be in favor of state legislation that would make gun owners more responsible if an unsecured gun was stolen and later used in a crime. During the waning minutes of the council meeting on Tuesday, March 20, Small referenced a problem caused by residents leaving guns and other unsecured weapons in unlocked cars. He elaborated on his proposal during a phone interview later that week. Small said he brought the idea back from a meeting of the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C. where he learned California has a state law requiring gun owners to secure their guns. “A state law would be required,” Small said of the idea. He said he’s reached out to state representatives and it could be legislation they try to tackle during the next session. Particularly troubling to Small is the number of youth who are able to get their hands on unsecured guns. He referenced the accidental shooting death of a toddler in Mobile earlier this month. As for gun thefts from unlocked vehicles, Small said it’s a “citywide issue.” There are numbers to back him up. According to the Mobile Police Department, there were 1,158 guns stolen from vehicles in 2017. Of those, only 245 have been recovered. MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste agrees with Small that unsecured guns in vehicles is a problem in the city. The department has been communicating with the public on it for about a year, he said. One way — the best way — to prevent such a crime from occurring is to keep vehicles locked or guns in a more secure location, Battiste said. “These are crimes of opportunity,” he said. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 “Perpetrators are looking for a quick hit where they can get in and not risk setting off an alarm by breaking a window.” The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has seen an uptick in thefts from vehicles too, although it’s a bigger problem in the city, spokeswoman Lori Myles said. The county saw 337 total cases related to firearms taken from cars last year. In 286 cases no force was needed, meaning vehicles were most likely unlocked. Of the 337 cases, only seven guns have been recovered. Like Battiste, Myles said it’s important to lock your doors and remove everything from a vehicle. “If you’re leaving something in it, make sure it can’t be seen,” she said. “If there’s a gun in your vehicle, remove the gun from your vehicle. If it’s in your car, you can’t defend yourself.” In addition to guns being stolen from vehicles, Small said there’s very little fear of punishment among those who openly carry guns in the street. “People are too comfortable walking down the street (with guns),” he said. “The elderly are suffering and they’re scared to call the police department. They’re afraid for their lives.” The police need to be more strict, Small said, on juveniles and others who carry guns on the street. He suggested bringing back the practice of random police roadblocks to help regulate some of those activities. While MPD has previously done roadblocks, the department rarely carries them out any longer, Battiste said. Now, MPD only uses them for specific purposes. Battiste said they’ve become ineffective, as police are required to notify residents of roadblocks before they are executed. As for a law pertaining to gunowners who leave unsecured guns in vehicles, Battiste said the MPD would follow the law, but believes there is a personal responsibility that comes with owning a gun.

BAYBRIEF | LEGISLATURE No license? No problem LAW STRENGTHENS DAY CARE REGULATION, LEAVES RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION BY JASON JOHNSON A second consecutive attempt to repeal Alabama’s religious exemption for child day care licensing fell short, but advocates still say some important progress was made at the federal and state level this year. Since 1983, Alabama has had some type of exemption for day care facilities with a religious affiliation, allowing those exempted to bypass the licensing and inspection requirements secular day care facilities have had to meet. The issue was highlighted last August after 5-year-old Kamden Johnson died in the care of an unlicensed facility in Mobile. Prosecutors say he passed away after being left in a parked van by 46-year-old Valarie Rena Patterson. Patterson had been hired as a van driver by the Community Nursery and Preschool Academy despite 12 prior arrests including at least one for “negligent driving with kids in the car.” She currently faces charges for manslaughter and abuse of a corpse related to Johnson’s death. Opponents of requiring church-based day cares like the Community Nursery Preschool Academy to obtain licenses through the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) often raise concerns about limiting religious freedom. In 2017, those concerns were enough to kill a statewide bill that would have ended the exemption. Just last week, though, a law strengthening regulation passed in the Alabama Legislature. Sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren (DTuskegee), the Child Care Safety Act was widely supported but only after a number of concessions were made. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill Tuesday, ensuring all child care centers in Alabama will face some requirements through DHR. However, it still won’t require those with a religious affiliation to obtain the same license as by secular facilities. According to DHR Spokesman Barry Spear, the law will require that all child care centers provide DHR with documentation showing proof of local fire and health inspections and to ensure all of their employees have undergone criminal background checks. For the first time, day cares with a religious exemption would have to post a sign visibly indicating that status. Those facilities still wouldn’t be required to follow regulations for the transportation of children, staff-to-child ratios or the qualifications of employees. The advocacy group Voices for Alabama’s Children supported Warren’s bill this year and a similar piece of legislation last year in hopes of removing the religious day care exemption altogether. Rhonda Mann, the group’s interim executive director, said the organization was glad to see tougher regulations passed but believes lawmakers could have done more. “What we’ve wanted from the beginning is to remove the licensing exemption for all child care centers. We’re one of only seven states that allow broad-based exemptions from child care licensing,” Mann said. “That’s what we wanted to see in this year’s legislation, but once a bill is introduced, it’s up to lawmakers to decide, and this is the bill they came up with.” Another notable change under the law is a requirement for all child care centers in Alabama — regardless of religious affiliation — to obtain a state license if they serve children whose fami- lies receive any federal subsidies. Spear said that strengthened an existing federal requirement that day cares receiving subsidies undergo DHR health and safety inspections. “All of those centers have been visited and they should know what they need to do to meet licensing standards,” he said. “Based on the last numbers I was given, there will now be about 396 facilities that will require licensing, but statewide there are over 950 exempted centers. So, there will still be more than 500 centers that won’t have any licensing at all.” That federal requirement applies to all centers, even if they’re only serving one child whose family receives federal subsidies. Because of that, Mann said she’s worried some centers that were receiving those funds may opt to “no longer provide care for those children.” The bill also provides some leeway for previously unlicensed day care centers to obtain licenses more easily by allowing them avoid some state regulations. Specifically, it gives those facilities 90 days to “come into compliance with all licensing requirements” with the exception of standards for their “physical building design, size, and fixtures.” The provision was included to make voluntarily licensing more appealing to religious-based centers, but Spear said it’s also caused some concern at DHR because some of those regulations are enforced to ensure children’s safety and wellbeing. Those include requirements like having enough toilets for the number of children or making sure door handles are placed high enough so small children can’t reach them. Because the federal government requires similar building standards, there’s also a concern exempted facilities could be prevented from caring for children who receive subsidies. Though it’s unclear how the Child Care Safety Act might affect the total number of unlicensed day cares in Alabama, Mann said recent data suggests an upward trend. In Mobile County alone there are 135 licensed centers and 125 unlicensed centers today, according to DHR statistics. It took two years to pass Warren’s bill, and Mann credited statewide media coverage of religious exemption laws and incidents like Johnson’s death for keeping the issue in the public eye. Calls for stricter child care regulation haven’t been confined to the state level, though. In fact, the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending package signed by President Donald Trump last week included an amendment from Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Alabama), that will prohibit any federal funding from going to child care centers deemed to be unsafe. In a news release announcing its passing, Sewell said her amendment would keep taxpayer dollars from going to day cares “with a history of health and safety violations.” She also said Johnson’s death last August spurred her to take action on the issue from Washington D.C. “We very much appreciate Rep. Sewell for paying attention and elevating this conversation to a national level,” Mann said. “We’re only one of seven, but for those states still struggling to bring oversight and regulation to the industry, perhaps some of things we’re doing can be helpful.” M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | Heart of the matter STATE AGREES TO CHANGE POLICY ON ORGAN RETENTION A BY JASON JOHNSON local woman has successfully prompted the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences [ADFS] to change its policies on retaining organs when necessary for state autopsies. In 2016, Lagniappe spoke with Donna Crooks Atkins, who discovered the state’s forensics lab in Mobile had removed, retained and disposed of her deceased son’s heart without notifying her — a result of what she described as Alabama’s “invisible law.” Just this year, another family in Baldwin County took a civil lawsuit against employees from the ADFS lab in Mobile all the way to Alabama’s Supreme Court. In court filings, Gloria Austill accused senior medical examiner John Krolikowski of keeping her deceased father’s brain without the family’s permission — allegedly preserving it “in his office for his own use.” Krolikowski was dismissed from the lawsuit on the grounds of state immunity, and the high court upheld the ruling after Austill’s family filed an appeal. However, a medical examiner who submitted an affidavit on Krolikowski’s behalf said there was no requirement in state law or ADFS policy that a family must authorize or even be notified when the state lab needs to “retain needed specimens” in the performance of its statutory duties. True at the time, ADFS Director Angelo Della Manna said the state forensics lab has since made some internal changes in order to be more transparent in how its handles autopsies, even though he said the retention of an entire organ is a “rare” occurrence for state examiners. Now, at the end of every forensic report in cases where 10 | L AG N I A P P E | ADFS has retained an organ, Della Manna said family members are notified. He said informing the deceased’s next of kin as early as possible gives them time to decide what they want done with their loved one’s organ. “We let them know it’s been retained for additional testing and then, after a year or two depending on the case, it will be disposed of unless they want it transferred to them,” he added. “To be honest with you, though, this is extremely rare that someone says, ‘I want this heart back’ because from from the medical community’s standpoint, it is a biological hazard.” Even so, Della Manna did say he understood it would be emotional for some to realize an organ was removed for further study only after they had buried a loved one, though he said families who opt to have an organ returned could have to wait years before ADFS is done examining it. What’s more, even with the internal policy changes, Della Manna said ADFS will not be required to obtain a family’s permission to retain a deceased person’s organs when performing an autopsy. He said ADFS is statutorily obligated to determine the cause and manner of someone’s death, adding that, many autopsies are connected to criminal or civil cases and investigations. “It’s almost like how some people say, ‘Because of my religious beliefs, I don’t want an autopsy performed on my loved one,’” Della Manna said. “We encounter that on occasion, but the law says when it’s authorized by a district attorney, attorney general, the governor or a judge, we have a statutory obligation as the state forensic lab to determine the cause and manner of death.” March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 According to Della Manna, ADFS adopted these new internal changes after being contacted by Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), who told Lagniappe he opted to pursue a change within ADFS instead of attempting to pass a new regulation through the Alabama Legislature. Those conversations began because of Atkins, who lives in Pittman’s district. He’s one of several state officials Atkins has spoken with about creating of a law requiring ADFS to obtain a signed document showing family members were notified before retaining a deceased person’s organs. While she’s happy a change was made, Atkins said she’s skeptical an internal policy will prevent situations like hers as effectively as a law with legal ramifications would have. “I’m glad they’re doing this, but I did want some kind of repercussion if they don’t. Many people probably wouldn’t want to know, but if they do — they check a box and you notify them,” Atkins said. “I just don’t understand this burden that a law is supposedly going to place on them. I just think they don’t want a law because they’ll actually have to follow it.” Atkins believes she has reason to be skeptical of ADFS’ ability to follow its own policies, too. A copy of a laboratory information management systems (LIMS) report created by the ADFS lab in Mobile related to her son’s heart indicates the organ was disposed of in August 2013 “even though it had a hold on it” related to a civil suit she had filed against Thomas Hospital. That legal hold was requested by attorneys representing Atkin’s son Justin’s former medical providers that were defendants in Atkins’ now dismissed civil lawsuit. Atkins, on the other hand, says she thought her son’s heart was cremated with his body for nearly six years, and only found out otherwise when slides and samples from it were used as evidence by the defense in her trial. Like Della Manna, Pittman said he understands how someone in Atkin’s situation would feel, which is why he contacted ADFS about making internal changes in the first place. However, he said adding new laws governing ADFS could create a complicated situation, not just for the lab, but also for the law enforcement and district attorneys who routinely utilize its services. “Normally when a body that goes to the forensic lab, there’s a question about what happened. So there are protocols and procedures that involve lots of different state statues,” Pittman said. “Sometimes potential evidence needs to be kept for trial, and emotionally, you have compassion for those that are involved in the process with a loved one, but you also have to understand the challenges of making sure the process is followed and justice is done, too.”

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Down to the wire You’re outta here BILL TO KEEP MOBILE’S PORT OPEN IN LIMBO BY DALE LIESCH A BALDWIN GOP REMOVES SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER WHO ENDORSED DEMOCRAT BY JOHN MULLEN state senator’s call for more “transparency” on the board tasked with licensing bar pilots threatens to stall operations at Mobile’s port, potentially paralyzing commerce in the state. Since Feb. 22, two bills that would effectively reauthorize the Alabama State Pilotage Commission have been sitting untouched in the Senate. One, sponsored by State Sen. Paul Bussman (R-Cullman), would simply reauthorize the commission for another term. Another, sponsored by State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose), would add another member to the three-member panel. Neither have been taken up by the Senate as the legislative session draws to a close. The inaction and potential sunset of the commission has Alabama State Port Authority officials concerned about a possible shipping delay and looking at alternatives in order to keep the port open. “The system is not broken,” port authority spokeswoman Judy Adams said. “There have been no complaints. It has been in operation this way for a long, long time.” Adams added that by allowing the commission to sunset, the Legislature would be taking an unprecedented action. “We’ve never heard of this happening in the United States,” she said. “Outside of embargoes between warring countries, we don’t think this has happened anywhere in the world.” Another concern for port officials is the message a move like this sends to the international business community, members of which might be spooked by the mere possibility of a shutdown. “We are the 10th largest port in the nation,” Adams said. “We are a huge port and we drive the commerce of the state. We don’t know what’s behind this.” The three-member Pilotage Commission is required by law to contain a bar pilot, a business leader with ties to shipping and a representative of a steamship company headquartered in the state. In its original form, Pittman’s SB222 would add a fourth member to the board and require that member be a Coast Guard or Navy veteran. Under the law, the governor makes all appointments. Adams pointed out Pittman’s bill would provide for 2-2 votes, which would not be beneficial to the commission. SB222 has already passed the House, but was amended to make the fourth member a nonvoting member to fix any issue with a tie vote. The amendment also gives the Port Authority the power to recommend three nominees to the governor for the fourth position. Pittman also amended an initial version of Bussman’s SB74 to add a fourth member to the commission, but it was stripped from the legislation when it passed the House. For his part, Pittman said he introduced the legislation at the beginning of the session to deal with concerns over the commission’s transparency. “It takes two to tango,” he said. “It still boggles my mind that the status quo is being defended.” He accused leaders of “dragging their feet” on it and accused House members of “playing around with it” for weeks before ultimately passing it. “We’re working through this,” he said. “I’m confident we’ll reach a compromise.” As currently written though, Pittman said SB222 would need to go to conference committee, which “would take a few hours.” He said this is necessary because the House made a technical error when it passed the bill by referencing the wrong code section. Pittman has also reportedly leveraged the state’s funding match for Medicaid in order to ensure that his bar pilot bill passes. When asked about it, Pittman said it was a “strategy” he used, but didn’t go into specifics. While senators have discussed ending the session on Wednesday, Pittman said the Legislature could legally meet for an additional five days, giving the body time to work out any differences. Bar pilots are typically issued two sets of licenses; one from the state and one from the federal government, Adams said. If a compromise isn’t reached and the commission is forced to sunset, she said the port would have no choice, but to look at federalizing the shipping channel. Officials are researching that now. “We are reluctant to do this,” Adams said. “We’re looking to make sure commerce is not impeded.” In an email message, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Sisson urged members to make their voices heard on the issue. “Yes — it’s that critical,” he wrote. Alabama (Sen. Pro-Tempore) Del Marsh and other members of the Alabama Senate need to hear from you today or tomorrow morning at the latest to keep the Port of Mobile open.” He asked members to call senators and discuss the possibility of an up or down vote on the reauthorization bill sponsored by Bussman. “While our Mobile County delegation is in full support of the bill and working to bring it to a vote … Marsh must make the call,” Sisson wrote. “Other (s)enators can show their support by pressuring … Marsh to call for the vote.” F or Baldwin County Republican Party Chairman Michael Hoyt there’s no gray area between Republicans and Democrats in Baldwin County. “If you’re a Republican elected official and you endorse Democrats and you’re in Baldwin County, then the party’s going to move forward and remove you from the party,” Hoyt said. The Republican Party Executive Committee did just that in a vote on March 17 to remove current Baldwin County Board of Education member David Tarwater from the party. Tarwater signed up and ran as a Republican for the District 2 seat on the board but is not seeking reelection. Hoyt said he and other Republicans heard Tarwater endorsed Democrat Clyde Jones who is seeking the District 2 seat. On Feb. 10 Tarwater posted Jones’ picture and shared his announcement that he was running for the District 2 seat. “He’s been seen and verified and it’s on Facebook and other sources,” Hoyt said. “You can see on his Facebook page where he has shared and endorsed Clyde Jones. He’s been to some Democrat events. He’s seen pictured there with Maurice Horsey and other Democratic candidates.” Horsey of Daphne is running for the District 96 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives which is currently held by Rep. Randy Davis who is seeking election to Baldwin County Probate Judge. In that race, he’ll face fellow Democrat Richard Whiting of Spanish Fort. On the Republican side, Matt Simpson of Daphne is unopposed for the District 96 seat. Hoyt said the censure is an unusual one but Tarwater’s activity with Democrats warranted the move. “I’ve been on the executive committee for about a decade and it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this happen,” Hoyt said. “He’s a Republican official, he was elected as a Republican and he’s still in office. When you sign your qualification form to run as a Republican, you certify and swear to uphold Republican Party principles and ideals and candidates. You certainly can’t go out and actively endorse and fundraise for Democrats or you’re really no longer a Republican.” Lagniappe reached out to Tarwater on Tuesday morning who said he was unaware of the executive committee’s action. The letter was dated March 27. Tarwater was emailed a copy of the letter but couldn’t be reached again for comment before press time. According to Baldwin County Democrats, their candidates will appear on the ballot in county races for the Alabama House, the county commission and the board of education for the first time since 2007. “We’re very pleased to see more concerned Baldwin residents stepping up to run as Democrats,” Heather Brown, Vice Chair of the Baldwin County Democratic Party Executive Committee, said. “I believe our core commitment to providing equal protection and equal opportunity for every citizen is a principle that is resonating more and more with the public.” A total of nine Democrats will be on the ballot. Besides Jones, Horsey and Whiting, Jason Fisher of Orange Beach is running for the State Senate District 32 seat, Ida Mashburn-Myrick of Fairhope is running for the House seat in District 92, Amber Selman-Lynn of Daphne is running for the House seat in District 64, Heather Brown of Summerdale is running for the District 3 seat on the County Commission, Amber Smith of Daphne is running for the District 2 seat on the County Commission and Heather Karras of Bay Minette is running for the District 1 seat. BAYBRIEF | ECONOMY Boeing, Boeing gone U.S. MANUFACTURER CLEARS WAY FOR AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER PARTNERSHIP BY DALE LIESCH A deal slated to bring 600 jobs and another airline manufacturing facility to Mobile cleared another hurdle this week. A partnership between Airbus and Bombardier to build the Canadian company’s CSeries jets at a final assembly line at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley got a boost with a report that Boeing would not appeal a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling, which prevented the Commerce Department from moving ahead with punitive tariffs on the company’s goods. In late January the ITC ruled Boeing had not been hurt 12 | L AG N I A P P E | by the Canadian government subsidizing the CSeries jets. In a statement, Bombardier spokesman Simon Letendre called Boeing’s original argument “meritless,” adding it should never “have been bought.” Letendre said the report of Boeing backing down would be good for the aerospace industry as a whole. “We are happy that it has come to an end,” he said in the statement. “This is good news for the whole aerospace industry and the flying public, which will benefit from the most innovative commercial aircraft built in the last 30 years.” March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 With a threat from Boeing now apparently out of the way, Letendre said Airbus and Bombardier can work on finalizing the CSeries partnership, which should be accomplished by the end of 2018. “Integration planning is going extremely well,” Letendre wrote. “Strong dedicated teams have been established to ensure that we are ready to hit the ground running once we close the transaction, including construction of the Alabama final assembly line as soon as possible.” In late February, officials with Airbus and Bombardier met with reporters to discuss plans for the partnership and the second final assembly line at Brookley. At the time they cautioned that plans had yet been finalized. The new facility where the CSeries will be built once plans are finalized would help create 600 new jobs. That figure includes 400 jobs at the proposed CSeries final assembly line and roughly 200 jobs at the Airbus final assembly line once it expands to build more than four planes per month. The officials felt confident the partnership could lead to greater U.S. sales for both companies as the single-aisle market expands. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has ordered 70 CSeries jets and worked with Airbus on its A320 line. The CSeries final assembly line will stand parallel to the current Airbus final assembly line. The presence of a second final assembly line is also expected to attract more third-party suppliers.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 A matter of growth TWO CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 4 BCC SEAT BY JOHN MULLEN B oth candidates for the District 4 seat on the Baldwin County Commission believe schools will be at the forefront of issues in the county during the next four years. Charles “Skip” Gruber, previously a longtime county employee and lifelong resident, is seeking his fourth term on the commission. He is a resident of Elberta. His challenger is Orange Beach City Councilman Jerry Johnson, who is in the middle of his second term there. The retired Alabama Power and Southern Company engineer, he is Jefferson County native and has lived in Orange Beach fulltime since 2005. “We need to continue working with Baldwin County School System to improve school infrastructures,” Gruber said. Johnson said the county also needs to focus on school safety. “The schools must be equipped with technology to prevent the criminal behavior from entering any school,” Johnson said. “I do not support allowing teachers to carry a gun. I recommend a School Resource Officer [SRO] to be at every school and in some cases more than one.” The county school system will also be affected by the record growth with subdivisions and apartment complexes sprouting in Fairhope, Daphne, Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Gruber said that presents other challenges as well. “Due to the growth we need to look at our planning and zoning regulations, storm water management is a big issue in Baldwin County,” Gruber said. “We need to look at rewriting subdivision regulations and replacing several drainage structures.” Johnson said limiting the upzoning to increase density of new neighborhoods could help manage some of the growth. He is also a big proponent of protecting the county’s natural beauty which is an important of the economy. “We should partner with the municipalities and other agencies in Montgomery and Washington to protect our rivers, wetlands, estuaries, nature trails, and beaches to sustain our county for generations,” Johnson said. Another symptom of the growth are crowded highways especially during the busy tourist season in South Baldwin County. Gruber said he plans to continue to work on those issues as well. “We need to work on building the Baldwin Beach Express, paving dirt roads and remodeling the courthouses in Bay Minette, Fairhope and Foley,” Gruber said. “I’d like to see a boat launch in Lillian, a boat launch at Live Oak Landing and rebuild the Steadman Lane walkway. And look at adding some more boat launches in the southern part of the county.” Johnson says his experience serving on various committees with Orange Beach and others around the county will serve him well as a commissioner. Gruber’s experience includes working for the county as first a laborer and all the way up to managing the highway department and landfill in a 30-year career and has served 10 years on the commission since retiring. Primary positions THREE REPUBLICANS RUN FOR JUDGE BOB SHERLING’S SEAT BY DALE LIESCH T hree Republicans are running for Mobile County District Judge in Place 4. Spiro Cherigotis, Derrick Williams and George Zoghby will be on the Republican ballot for June 5 primary for Judge Bob Sherling’s seat on the bench. Sherling has aged out of the office. Cherigotis was born, raised and educated in Alabama, according to information from this website. He received a law degree from The University of Alabama School of Law before working for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. “Over the years, he has tried and handled hundreds of criminal cases as a prosecutor with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office,” his biography reads. “As an assistant district attorney, Spiro was responsible for prosecuting cases at every level of Mobile County’s criminal justice system: district court, circuit court, drug court, veterans court, and juvenile court.” Cherigotis has business experience as well, according to his website. He is married to Lucy Greer. The couple has three children and two dogs. Zoghby wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a judge, according to the biography on his campaign website. Zoghby is a Mobile native and a 1992 graduate of Cumberland School of Law. He graduated from Spring Hill College in 1988. “Zoghby has over 24 years of legal experience, where he practices at the law firm of Scott, Sul- 14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 livan, Streetman & Fox, PC,” the biography reads. “Zoghby is a member of the Mobile Bar Association; Alabama State Bar Association; admitted to all state courts in Alabama as well as the United States Supreme Court; United States District Courts in Alabama; and the United States District Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.” He is married to Lindsay Coulter Zoghby and has two daughters and a son. Williams was born and raised in Mobile. He is a 2000 graduate of Murphy High School, according to biographical information. He obtained a bachelor degree from Florida State University and a law degree from The University of Alabama School of Law. “Upon obtaining my Juris Doctorate, I worked in private practice, assisting with probate matters, bankruptcies, civil litigation and federal cases,” he wrote. “I also practiced criminal defense work, accepting criminal cases in both the City of Mobile Municipal Court and Mobile County District Court.” Williams currently works as an assistant city attorney in Mobile. “I have prosecuted over 100,000 of cases, both in the City of Mobile Municipal Court and in the Circuit Court of Mobile County when the cases are appealed,” he wrote. “The cases I have prosecuted cover the spectrum and include criminal offenses, DUIs, domestic violence, drug offenses, and theft offenses.” Williams has been married to attorney Valynda Jerome-Williams since 2009.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Alabama Power should do the right thing ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM IT’S FASCINATING TO THINK ABOUT HOW DUMB WE ARE IN THIS STATE WHEN IT COMES TO PROTECTING THE UNIQUE AND AMAZING NATURAL ENVIRONMENT WE’VE BEEN GIVEN” 16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 for the rest of us and cheapest for them, so you have a pretty strong idea of what they’ll do when this becomes an issue down the line. Maybe someone at Alabama Power will feel I’m being unfair because so far there haven’t really been any “major” problems with the Barry Ash Pond, but let’s be perfectly honest, the location of that pond has been an issue for decades and everyone has known it. They’ve dumped about six million tons more in over the past couple of years knowing it was an issue. Failures at other such ponds around the country have been devastating, so it isn’t like a failure scenario is science fiction. Logically it just seems far more likely if all that ash is left “capped off” beside the Mobile River, sooner or later either the river or a hurricane is going to “uncap” it. So why, Alabama Power, would you want to play that kind of game of coal ash chicken? It might not be so bothersome to the rest of us if when that mess is eventually released it flows into the living rooms of the CEO and other hotshots running the Southern Company in Atlanta. After all, that’s who runs Alabama Power and ultimately makes the decision as to how best alleviate this threat. Unfortunately for us though, nobody’s Atlanta mansion is going to be ruined when the levee breaks. It’s going to be America’s Amazon, our delta and potentially our way of life. So stop screwing around Alabama Power. Dig all that ash out and put it somewhere safe. Do the right thing. After 50 years, everyone is watching. THEGADFLY and close” the pond, essentially burring all that coal ash and leaving it for the rest of time to do what it will. Maybe that gives some of you a warm feeling, knowing a public utility like Alabama Power is looking out for our best interests, but there are a few things to consider. First of all, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management just fined Alabama Power, along with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, a combined $1.5 million for violations of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act at the Barry plant and five others around the state. So maybe that warm-and-fuzzy feeling is just the Mexican food you had for lunch. This massive wad of coal is kept out of the water system by a 21-foot-tall dam of dirt and clay, two of the building materials most often recommended for keeping contaminants out of nearby rivers. Did I say contaminants? Let’s just say this pond contains the Flintstone Vitamins recommended daily allowance of things you don’t want in your waterways or your fish — calcium, strontium, TDS, barium, selenium, aluminum, iron, manganese, cadmium, cobalt, copper, lead, vanadium, lead, sulfate and sulfur. The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the closing and cleanup of many of these types of coal ash ponds in the wake of a coal ash spill in Kingston, Tennessee a decade ago that cost more than $1.2 billion to clean up. Some power companies voluntarily decided the best course of action was to dig out their ponds and move the ash to lined landfills so all those delicious ingredients wouldn’t eventually seep into the ground water. But not Alabama Power. They feel like it’s best just to drain the swamp and dry out the contaminants, then cover it all up. I think we’ve all seen this movie before. Keeping in mind the Kingston spill site was 80 acres and Barry’s is almost 600 acres, it’s pretty easy to get at least a ballpark idea of what kind of cleanup cost we might be dealing with should that dirt and clay ever give way. The environmental damage is impossible to estimate. As an area prone to hurricanes and what some might consider pretty amazing rain events, how can anyone think there’s no chance for even this capped off pond to eventually be washed out? If it happens, millions of tons of coal ash is suddenly flowing into the Mobile River, heading into the bay and out into the Gulf. I suppose Alabama Power could take out some ads saying “Whoops!” But even if that never happens, it’s almost certain these elements will simply leach into our waterways over time. Of course then we can play the time-honored game of “Who’s Cadmium is This?” It’s one lots of companies and big utilities love. Remember all the stank mercaptan Mobile Gas released in the Eight Mile community? That mess has been going on for 10 years and Mobile Gas at first denied like hell the ingredient that makes natural gas smell like rotten eggs had anything to do with them. Like maybe it was just some mercaptan homebrewer who was doing it. I feel certain if all the fish in the Delta start growing a third eye, or showing up with massive amounts of aluminum or lead in their systems, that Alabama Power isn’t going to jump up and say, “OK, it’s us! Sorry.” Essentially right now they are already making the decision that is riskiest Cartoon/Laura Mattei I t’s fascinating to think about how dumb we are in this state when it comes to protecting the unique and amazing natural environment we’ve been given. In our neck of the woods perhaps the most amazing environmental wonder is the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, and that’s saying a lot considering the Gulf of Mexico is right here as well. Somehow, despite decades of leadership that has seldom paid a tremendous amount of attention to environmental concerns, “America’s Amazon,” as it’s been dubbed, remains a natural wonder on par with almost anything God put together on the North American continent. Of course there are always issues of encroachment by development, etc. to contend with, but for decades now a much bigger threat has been growing like a tumor. For 50 years now, Alabama Power has been dumping coal ash into a pond right alongside the Mobile River — enough coal ash that it would now fill more than 6,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Enough coal ash to likely destroy or at least permanently maim our beautiful delta. Alabama’s Barry power plant continues chugging away, dumping more coal ash into this nearly 600-acre pond, adding to the 21 million tons already there. That is until the end of this year, when they intend to “cap THANKS TO AN ANTIQUATED LAW, ETOWAH COUNTY SHERIFF TODD ENTREKIN LIVES HIGH ON THE HOG AT THE TAXPAYERS’ EXPENSE, WHILE HIS INMATES STARVE.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Goat Hill, only you can stop this insanity ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin held one of the most embarrassing press conferences in the history of Alabama. And that’s saying a lot. The sheriff tried pretty unsuccessfully to convince folks he just couldn’t help but pocket around $750,000 in taxpayer money. “It’s the law. I haven’t done anything wrong,” Entrekin said. “If I’ve done something wrong, they need to change the law.” Of course, the “Beach House Sheriff” has come under fire recently for pocketing all of this money over the past three years from his leftover jail food fund. He then bought a swank $740,000 beach house in Orange Beach on a relatively modest annual salary, while some advocacy groups say he is practically starving the inmates in his jail. Entrekin provided all kinds of documents to the media gathered at the press conference, though he did not provide the ones he was specifically asked for — the records for his jail food fund. Entrekin took a page out of the president’s playbook and wailed this was “fake news” and how he and his family had been unfairly attacked. “There are so many falsehoods, half-truths and unfair allegations that have been reported in the press,” he said. Unfortunately for him, the parts of this he considered “fake news” and tried to counter in his sad little press conference were not what most tax-paying Alabamians care about. He was extremely offended that people thought he and his wife wouldn’t be able to afford a beach house on their own salaries. He said his wife was very successful, made more money than him and they could have gotten their beach house mortgage without the food fund money. Maybe this is true, but no one cares about this. He also took issue with human rights groups and former inmates who said he is starving them. He said the menu is created by a registered dietician and though the prisoners may not be happy with the selections, they are not starving. “This is a jail, this is not a bed and breakfast, Domino’s does not deliver here . We don’t run to McDonald’s and get these prisoners and detainees Big Macs. We do not serve cake on their birthday. But we do prepare a healthy meal that is served here three times a day,” Entrekin said. “It is true that many of our people are not happy with the food they are served.” A lot of people may agree with you here, sheriff, as folks don’t care much about inmates, but this is still not the main issue everyone is absolutely livid over — the one you don’t dispute. You took $750,000 of taxpayer money and put it in your pocket!!!!!! Money that could have gone to road and bridge or park improvements in your county, raises for county employees, a festival or just about anything else that would have benefitted ALL the taxpayers of Etowah County instead 18 | L AG N I A P P E | March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 of your own, fat self. Sadly, you are absolutely correct this is the law. And you are not the only Alabama sheriff enriching yourself under this very antiquated code. But my God, don’t come out and try to defend the indefensible. This has to be one of the most egregious laws on the books in the history of the state of Alabama. And again, that’s saying a lot. Entrekin even admitted the “optics” were bad when a reporter from CBS news (yes, the national news — yay! #soembarassing) asked him if he thought this looked bad. But what is he supposed to do, he insincerely lamented. An honest public servant would have donated it to charity or put it in a fund for raises or improvements to the jail or courthouse or any number of things that did not include stuffing it his own deep pockets. And what’s even more sickening is that he is not alone in this. Forty-eight other Alabama sheriffs (the majority of the state) refuse to turn their jail food fund records over. Why has the Alabama State Legislature allowed this to remain on the books and not passed a statewide bill? They obviously know it’s an issue. We had our own little problem with this a decade or so ago with Sheriff Jack Tillman, but we addressed it. Counties like Mobile, Montgomery and Jefferson all passed local bills transferring this responsibility to the county government, and I’m pretty sure none of the commissioners started paying themselves handsome “performance bonuses,” as Entrekin equated it to (barf), with the leftover funds. Locally, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack is one of those who won’t turn over his jail food fund records, so we’re not really sure — yet — what’s happening there. I realize it’s probably too late for our legislators to do anything about this statewide this session, but if this isn’t THE top priority for the next one, then this thing stinks to high heaven. I can’t think of a more jacked-up situation in this state (and there are lots of them) that make voters’ blood boil more than this one right now. I mean, hell, legislators, y’all are constantly raiding funds that you really shouldn’t be (like our BP money) in order to pay for Medicaid and other things and y’all are totally fine with this guy and his other sheriff buddies in the other 48 Alabama counties just pocketing this money too? I’m stunned y’all haven’t tried to get your grubby hands on it already. If you don’t address this, the question is going to be WHY AREN’T YOU DOING ANYTHING ABOUT THIS? Lobbyists? Campaign donations? What? This will no doubt be a big issue in the upcoming election, as it should be. It’s time to end this insanity before we allow the creation of “Hunting Camp Sheriff,” “Maserati Sheriff,” and “Yacht Sheriff” to join “Beach House Sheriff.” That is, if we haven’t already.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT It’s not hypocritical for Christians to support Donald Trump BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T his was going to do it. Once and for all, President Donald Trump would be exposed for the fraud, phony, and fill-in your-favorite pejorative that he truly is. The messenger: Porn actress Stormy Daniels (because whenever you need a character witness to smear a man, always go with the person who makes a living performing sex acts on camera). On Sunday, in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Daniels revealed that she had unprotected sex with Trump, who was at the time a married man. The media and center left’s takeaway: Trump’s voters must justify their continued support for this morally bankrupt president — and that goes doubly for Christian evangelicals. How can anyone claiming to be a Christian possibly still support Trump? Despite all the chatter about marital infidelity, Trump still maintains a 61 percent approval rating among Christian evangelicals, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. That has Trump’s detractors, both of the loyal Democratic Party opposition and deranged “Never Trump” varieties, befuddled. “The moral compass of many in the evangelical community for some reason goes into this magnetic field of Donald Trump and loses their way,” an exasperated Matthew Dowd, a former Bush campaign operative, said on ABC this Sunday. “This is a group of people that claim to speak for family values that claim to say character matters that claim to say we need a moral compass in the country and then they have a president of the United States who is completely antithetical to every one of those.” Yes, it is true. Trump is not the role model of morality he should be as the nation’s leader. But, most of us knew that heading into the 2016 presidential election. We knew about Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. We knew about the uncouth remarks he made on Howard Stern’s radio show and on a live mic before a taping of “Access Hollywood.” Trump was, after all, a tabloid favorite in New York City for years, a fact which has left him with few publicly unexamined skeletons. There is no denying any of it. But Trump’s moral virtues are not why Christian evangelicals continue to support him, albeit in slightly lower numbers. The days of the Jerry Falwell and the Moral Majority have passed. There was a time when behavior like Trump’s would have been an automatic disqualification, but it is not the 1980s anymore. Conservative Republicans tried to apply high standards of morality to disqualify their Democratic opponents. President Bill Clinton admitted he did not live up to the standard of marital fidelity and Republicans took him all the way to articles of impeachment. How did that work out? Twenty years later, although he is somewhat of a punchline to a joke in some situations, Democrats still herald Clinton. He never was shunned to the extent that disgraced former 20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 President Richard Nixon was by his own party. Oddly, Trump’s opponents, many of whom defended Clinton two decades ago, are now contorting themselves to argue this is the disqualifier; that Christians should denounce and withdraw their support for Trump. They just do not get it. Here is why: It was never about Trump’s morality for Christian conservatives. They did not flock to him because he is an upstanding model for how people should conduct their personal affairs. To suggest Trump’s personal life has anything to do with their support is utterly absurd. Trump does not threaten the Christian faith with his politics and policies. Christians are freer to practice their religion as they chose under a Trump administration than they were under Obama and they would have been under Clinton. That is the real reason. Christians endured eight years of President Barack Obama, who once described the religious as “bitter.” Obama’s administration conducted policy in a way that intruded on their religious sensibilities, making birth control a mandatory offering; forcing schools to rewrite rules for their public bathrooms, and denuding the Defense of Marriage Act in support of same-sex marriage. What is more of an imposition on the Christian evangelical lifestyle: Donald Trump’s sexual misbehavior years ago and a thousand miles away, or threatening to withhold education funds from school systems that dare to enforce bathroom rules that require you to use the one designated for your biological sex? That’s what a lot of Trump’s critics do not or simply refuse to get. Trump obviously would be in better standing if he had played it straight and not fulfilled the stereotype of a wealthy Manhattan playboy with women and his gaudy display of wealth. Perhaps more importantly than all that, these political pundit geniuses do not get Christianity. The Bible has some very explicit language about rendering judgment on sinners. Granted, you have to judge somewhat when one goes to the ballot box to determine who they think deserves to hold the highest office in the land, but there is a difference in casting a ballot and condemning an individual for their sin. Evangelical Christians, for the most part, want to be able to practice their religion and not have to play this never-ending game of morality with perpetually shifting goalposts, especially when some of those goalposts had been in place for thousands of years of human civilization. Donald Trump is not a role model. We should not raise children and point to him asmhow one should conduct their personal affairs. However, given the choice of a candidate from the modern Democratic Party with its view about the power of the government or President Donald Trump and all his flaws, evangelical Christians are going to go with the latter. They just want a president who will run a federal government that won’t interfere with their religion and supporting such a political figure does not make them a hypocrite.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL AdvanTec manufacturing plant to open in Robertsdale BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A dvanTec, a Vancouver, Canada-based manufacturer, recently announced plans to open a new facility in Robertsdale in April. The 40,000-square-foot manufacturing plant will add 46 new local jobs with over $2.4 million in annual payroll to Baldwin County during its first three years, according to a news release. AdvanTec specializes in marine closure manufacturing as well as industrial pipe bending in the oil and gas sector, working with companies producing a wide variety of products for marine and industrial applications throughout the world. The global firm has manufacturing facilities in Langley, British Columbia; Gold Beach, Oregon; Chilliwack, British Columbia; Maple Ridge, British Columbia; and Calgary, Alberta, as well as sales facilities in Langley, British Columbia and Lynnwood, Washington. “As the first of our plants in this region, this location will allow us to better serve our clients in the greater Gulf of Mexico and southeastern United States, as well as access a skilled labor market with deep experience in marine metal manufacturing,” Andrew Mund, operations director for AdvanTec in Robertsdale said. AdvanTec is the parent brand to AdvanTec Marine and AdvanTec Industrial. AdvanTec Marine specializes in design, engineering and manufacturing of specialty marine application closures and cranes, and AdvanTec Industrial creates products for commercial and industrial applications throughout the world. AdvanTec’s industries range from clean tech, mining and construction to oil and gas, petrochemical and power utilities. AdvanTec is a collaboration of brands, each brand with a long history of service to marine and industrial clients from around the globe. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | “The City of Robertsdale welcomes the arrival of AdvanTec to our Industrial Park, this is a great opportunity for all,” Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy said. “We want to convey our appreciation to AdvanTec for their investment in our city, along with the Robertsdale Industrial Board and the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance for making this opportunity possible.” Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, said this announcement is another example of the continued growth in Baldwin County, which continues to attract international investment and create new jobs. For two years in a row, SmartAsset has ranked Baldwin County first in the state of Alabama for incoming business investment. Emsi, a leading labor market analytics firm, also recently ranked Baldwin County first in the state for workforce talent attraction. The company is currently looking to fill positions. Those interested in applying can visit the careers site at advantecglobal.com/careers. Rouses opening in Orange Beach Rouses Markets CEO, Donny Rouse, recently confirmed a Rouses Market will soon inhabit the site of a former Winn-Dixie located at 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. The new 40,000-square foot store will be the Thibodaux, Louisianabased company’s seventh location in the local area. Current Orange Beach Winn-Dixie employees will also be offered the opportunity to apply at Rouses. Rouses is expected to acquire Winn-Dixie in late April and will begin remodeling the property for a reopening in late May with an expanded products selection. A full makeover of the site will begin after the summer season so as not March 28, 2018 - April 3, 2018 to disrupt customers, per a news release. The company recently introduced online grocery shopping and same-day delivery to the majority of its stores. It partnered with popular app-based service Instacart to handle delivery for its stores in South Alabama. Rouses has a nearby store Gulf Shores and is opening a second location in Mobile next month situated at 7765 Airport Blvd. Commercial real estate moves A developer has purchased a 30,000 square foot site situated on U.S. Route 31 and adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy located at 9917-A Spanish Fort Blvd. in Spanish Fort. The developer paid $650,000 and will soon start construction of a 7,200 square foot O’Reilly’s Auto Parts retailer. The sale was handled by Christmas Properties and John P. Vallas Jr. with Vallas Realty, Inc. A new Bojangles eatery is currently under construction and scheduled to open early this summer. Bojangles’ franchisee, Angle, Inc., will own and operate the new restaurant. This franchise group plans to bring multiple Bojangles’ locations to the Mobile area over the next several years, according to Cliff Cermak, media news relations manager for Bojangles Restaurants Inc. John Delchamps, associate broker with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. recently facilitated the lease of a 1,575 square foot donut shop located the corner of U.S Route 90 and Bellingrath Road. Local investors purchased 4333 Boulevard Park N., a 4,260 square foot office building in Boulevard Executive Park located off University Boulevard for $253,000. The property will now be the new office for Thompson Wealth Management and Life Planning. John E. Thompson CFP, CLU, CES, CFS (A Certified Financial Planner and Financial Advisor) is the new owner. Sharon Wright, CCIM, with White-Spunner Realty handled the transaction. Amazon donates $10,000 to JROTC Seattle, Washington-based Amazon recently donated $10,000 to Mobile County Public School’s JROTC STEM Leadership Academy. The contribution will help support the JROTC’s 2018 summer program, creating additional opportunities for hands-on STEM experiences for 9th and 10th grade cadets. Per a news release, Amazon reportedly employs thousands of military veterans spanning all of their locations nationally, and last year pledged to hire and train an additional 25,000 military veterans and military spouses over the next five years. Amazon recently opened a new $30 million distribution center in Theodore, the first in the state, and an official commemoration ceremony was conducted last week by several local dignitaries, including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Nichols joins South Baldwin Medical Group South Baldwin Medical Group recently announced that Willis Nichols, MD has joined their affiliate clinic South Baldwin Surgical Associates.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

CUISINE | THE DISH Lamb or ham: the Easter debate BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET too young and not too old. A bone-in leg of lamb should be about 5 or 6 pounds. If you go boneless you’ll have to plunder through the utility drawer to find the kitchen twine you bought at that specialty shop and only used once (and that was because you searched for a reason to use it so you’d feel good about the purchase). There are certain things that love lamb. Maybe it’s the other way around. Salt is one. Go with kosher and watch it melt as it hits the flesh. Rosemary is always a must. Garlic is what gets you to the church on time, though. Some like to stud the meat before roasting. With fresh garlic use a sharp knife to cut cloves into slivers. Make slits into the meat and stuff the tiny holes with garlic and rosemary. Rub the lamb with olive oil and put it in a roasting pan. Don’t forget a good bit of black pepper. Best results come from firing up the broiler. At that high heat you should sear both sides of the lamb for about 5 or 6 minutes per side. If you didn’t stud the leg then you could simply top with chopped garlic and rosemary after the sear. Kill the broiler and turn the oven to 325 degrees. Normally I enjoy lamb rare or nearly blue but with the leg I prefer the mid-rare neighborhood. Gauge it to be about 20 minutes per pound but check with an instant read thermometer so you don’t pass that 130 degrees mark. Remember it will cook a little as it rests. The ham Photo | Stock image Try a homemade glaze of sugar, mustard and pineapples on your Easter ham and consider adding a leg of lamb to the more traditional spread. A sk my kids what their favorite Easter traditions are and they will promptly tell you stories of water gun fights and paddle ball. Of all the candy that finds itself nestled in the translucent grass of a woven pastel basket, the malty taste of Robin’s Eggs steals our hearts. I happily receive the black jellybeans without much coaxing as the rest of my family doesn’t jive with the licorice. There are traditions, yes, but the Easter menu is one that is up for interpretation. Name any other holiday and I can tell you at least 75 percent of what will be on the table, but Easter, well, even I can’t remember year to year. Maybe ham and potato salad, deviled eggs for sure (because after boiling and coloring eggs you want to boil more eggs, right?) and my sister will want canned crescent rolls, but I’m not so sure anything is written in stone. Maybe it’s the sliding date of this holiday and the chance of it coming early or late. Good Friday is in a couple days and it was 49 degrees last week! This year’s being earlier than later could 24 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 have us eating rabbit stew or nine-bean soup this Sunday instead of chilled salads or ambrosia. Hot or cold, whatever you are serving, the great debate is over the protein. I grew up in a household that generally served ham on Easter. It wasn’t until I broke out on my own that I found a fondness for eating (and cooking) lamb. It’s common for Passover and Easter so you’ll find a leg or two in places that normally don’t carry it. The Lamb If you’re new to the lamb game have no fear. It’s not that hard to prep or cook. Around here, though, your choices may be slim. It’s funny that lamb can thrive in all 50 states but we don’t see a lot of them around here. Our usual grocers have New Zealand lamb, but on the off chance you have a choice get something domestic. I love loin chops and racks but on this holiday that would be far too expensive to feed the extended family. Leg of lamb is the goal. If you find a knowledgeable butcher ask for something not The hams we get are already cooked, but we still have to bring them up to temp for safety reasons. This is a great time for us to add to that wonderful flavor of pork that many of us crave. Face it. Some of you are not open-minded toward lamb. I want both because I love ham leftovers more than turkey. It’s versatile with the boiled eggs in a lattice pie, good for breakfast, lunch or dinner and the most important sandwich component since the dawn of mayonnaise. My mother used to stud the ham with cloves. I remember the pineapple rings with a cherry in the center secured with a toothpick. It was Norman Rockwell if ever there were such a thing in our house. The ham of your dreams will be such because you used the glaze of your dreams. Basically we need sugar to caramelize. That’s the only rule. Sugar burns pretty easily but lucky for us we will be cooking the ham at 325 degrees F, so a long, slow bake won’t scorch it. Glazes are usually added in the last hour or so of cook time. I’ve used honey, Coca-Cola, molasses, pancake syrup, mustard with brown sugar and just about anything shy of chocolate. This sounds like I bake 20 hams a year. That’s not the case. Remembering them made me realize I am older than I thought. But my favorite combination is ham and pineapple. ½ cup pineapple chunks ¼ honey mustard ¼ cup brown sugar ¼ cup pineapple juice Throw it all in a blender and hit the high button. Brush on the ham in the last hour. Let it get shiny! There is a slim chance that Khaki will do both of these this Easter, or any Easter, for that matter. You’d need two ovens. If you want to live life to the fullest get yourself a girlfriend whose mom cooks lamb.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

E WING HOUSE ($) 195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299 FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 525-9177 BUCK’S DINER ($) CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 HOOTERS ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) JAMAICAN VIBE ($) CARPE DIEM ($) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999 CREAM AND SUGAR ($) COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) 22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973 AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • DAPHNE • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 JONELLI’S ($) MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 NOURISH CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862 DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) FIVE ($$) MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) LAUNCH ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 FAR EASTERN FARE NOJA ($$-$$$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) BENJAS ($) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 ROYAL STREET CAFE ($) HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011 BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 THE BLIND MULE ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 DEW DROP INN ($) DUNKIN DONUTS ($) HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015 THE HARBERDASHER ($) 26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 85 N. Bancroft St. Fairhope • 990.8883 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157 650 St Louis St. • (251) 308-8488 BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) CORNER 251 ($-$$) THE CHEESE COTTAGE RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) MARS HILL CAFE ($) MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) WILD WING STATION ($) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739 THE GALLEY ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228 COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SOUTHERN NAPA 2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($) 2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328 GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 ‘CUE AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 MAMA’S ($) MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526 PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725 FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) SIMPLY SWEET ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) LODA BIER GARTEN ($) MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) TP CROCKMIERS ($) UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995 BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) TIN ROOF ($-$$) SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6682 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200 MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556 JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 THE PIGEON HOLE ($) SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) BAY BARBECUE ($) BRICK PIT ($) A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001 COTTON STATE BBQ ($) DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957 GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516 DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) CHARM ($-$$) THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 CHINA DOLL ($) 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 FUJI SAN ($) 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 A LITTLE VINO HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) MEAT BOSS ($) MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($) 3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401 DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 DOMKE MARKET FOOD PAK FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 GOLDEN BOWL ($) HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062 ICHIBAN SUSHI ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 LIQUID ($$) AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367

STIX ($$) 610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414 TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LUCY B. GOODE ($$) GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318. THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322 IS THE GAME ON? ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278 BAUMHOWER’S ($) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14 • Daphne • 625-4695 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 ISLAND WING CO ($) MUG SHOTS ($$) BAR & GRILL 29740 Urgent Care Dr. • Daphne • 662-9639 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 OLD 27 GRILL ($) BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663 LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 MAMA MIA! BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GRIMALDI’S ($) Bel Air Mall • 476-2063 GUIDO’S ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 JONELLI’S ($) PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 LOS ARCOS ($) QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 RAVENITE ($) MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$) ROMA CAFE ($-$$) POOR MEXICAN ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($) WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509 CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413 3050 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 ROOSTER’S ($) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 TAQUERIA CANCUN ($) 3172 International Dr. • 476-9967 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE BEAU RIVAGE: 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 BR PRIME ($$-$$$) FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI STALLA ($$) MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 MIRKO ($$) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 NAVCO PIZZA ($$) EL PAPI ($-$$) 615 Dauphin St • (251) 308-2655 FUEGO ($-$$) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621 FUZZY’S TACO SHOP ($) 5713 Old Shell Rd.• 338-9697 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) SEAFOOD CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD C&G GRILLE ($) LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU PALACE CASINO: 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN TREASURE BAY: 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU WIND CREEK CASINO: BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT FIRE ($$-$$$) 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SCARLET PEARL: RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) 9380 Central Avenue D’Iberville • 800266-5772 SATISFACTION ($-$$) MADE-TO-ORDER FESTIVE TREATS AND SPECIALTY CAKES. AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET HARRAH’S GULF COAST: 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 THE BLIND TIGER ($-$$) LA COCINA ($) ISLAND VIEW: ITALIAN COOKING HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 265-6550 CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU BLU ($) LOCAL SEAFOOD AND 40+ BEERS EL MARIACHI ($) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) JIA ($-$$) HARD ROCK CASINO: MARCO’S PIZZA ($) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) CQ ($$-$$$) EL CAMINO TACO SHACK ($) 212 Fairhope Ave. • 928-8108 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) COAST SEAFOOD & BREW ($-$$) COMFORT FOOD 1716 Main St. Ste. C • Daphne • 281-2982 29669 Alabama 181 • Spanish Fort • (251) 625-3300 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THE DEN ($-$$) AMAZING ARRAY OF MOUTH-WATERING FOOD. TERRACE CAFE ($) LA ROSSO ($$) IP CASINO: THE BUFFET ($-$$) DON CARLOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT($) MANCIS ($) MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 1252 Gov’t St. • 301-7556 CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) PAPA’S PLACE ($$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET quality food and simple unique cocktails CHEF WENDY’S BAKING ($-$$) UNDER THE OAK CAFE ($-$$) CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN CASUAL CUISINE WITH OVER 100 OPTIONS. WATERFRONT BUFFET ($$-$$$) SOUPS, SALADS, FRESH SEAFOOD, AND MORE CHOPSTX NOODLE BAR - $-$$ VIETNAMESE SANDWICHES, PHO, AND APPETIZERS. SCARLET’S STEAKS & SEAFOOD ($$$) SAVORY STEAKS AND SEAFOOD BUTLER’S BAR & LOUNGE ($$) EXTRAORDINARY DRINK MENU, COCKTAILS M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR When the firkin’s tapped, get it while it lasts BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Facebook Firkin fests celebrate small-batch beers in little wooden or steel casks, nine gallons at a time. F or those who don’t know, firkins are small casks that hold a little more than 10 gallons of beer. However, while they may look like tiny kegs, they condition beer very differently than normal beer kegs, which use CO2 for carbonation. Instead, firkins create what is often called “cask conditioned” beer, where the carbonation comes from live yeast in the firkin. WORD OF MOUTH Publix opens in MiMo BY ANDY MACDONALD There were some grumblings and mumblings when we lost Queen G’s, but everyone seems happy the new Publix at Florida Street and Old Shell Road is now open. The parking lot was so full that people who don’t normally walk to the store were actually walking to the store. I gave a kind young couple a ride in the back of the pickup. Seems these two rookies forgot that when you walk more than two blocks it is best to not buy milk by the gallon. Fairhope gains a pair of restaurants The downtown area of Fairhope is getting a spicy facelift as two new restaurants move in. The Cactus Cantina is slated to open this week and if it is anything like the ones in Pensacola, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Because CO2 is not used to either carbonate or push the beer out of the cask, the firkin has to be laid on its side and a spout is literally tapped with a hammer, as gravity is what forces the beer out. Another peg is driven into the top of the firkin to operate as a vent. The tapping ceremony can be both loud and messy at times! While most firkins today are made of steel, some brewers then our friends on the Eastern Shore are in for a treat. This Mexican grill is serving up knockout Margaritas and fresh Tex-Mex at 108 Section St. Just next door to Cactus Cantina is the future home of Section St. Pizza at the corner of Section and Pine. If you’re looking for wood-fired pizza then this will be the place to visit. No word on an opening date but follow them on social media for updates. Also, I’m really digging what Bay House Bistro has done with the former Thyme By The Bay (now Thyme on Section). The Bistro opened last September and looks wonderful but the menu Chef Brian and team have put together is even better. Fairhope is a powerhouse right now. Rainosek bringing po’boy love to The Fort I’m quick to name Noble South as one of 28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 use traditional wood casks, which also adds flavor as the beer ages. This method of beer-making goes back hundreds of years, and devotees of firkins argue it results in a very traditional tasting ale — some even maintain it is the only “real ale.” Because cask beer is both naturally fermented and unfiltered, it tends to have a softer taste then many modern brews. It also often has a cloudy appearance and is usually served at a warmer temperature (45-50˚F) than most of us are used to. However, once the firkin is tapped, it has a very short shelf life, so the beer needs to be consumed quickly. The craft beer renaissance has inspired a resurgence of firkins, as brewers experiment with new and unique styles of beer. Firkin tappings and festivals now take place in bars and taprooms all over the country, and our area is not immune, as there are a couple of upcoming firkin events featuring unique local beers. On Thursday, April 5, Big Beach Brewery will be celebrating “New Beers Eve” with a firkin tapping of a style the brewery describes as a “Pre-prohibition style beer, similar to a cream ale, with little to no hop aroma and a smooth finish.” It is being released as a celebration of the end of Prohibition, which occurred on April 7, 1933. Then, on Saturday, April 7, the 5th annual Firkin Festival will be held at Moe’s Original Bar B Que in downtown Mobile, which will feature a number of breweries from throughout the region competing to see whose special beer is judged to be the best. Participating breweries this year include Fairhope Brewing Company, Birmingham’s Avondale Brewery, Gadsden’s Back Forty Brewery, Tuscaloosa’s Black Warrior Brewery and Druid City Brewery, Madison’s Rocket Republic Brewery, Huntsville’s Straight to Ale Brewery and Yellowhammer Brewery, Santa Rosa Beach’s Grayton Beer Company, Fort Walton Beach’s Props Brewery, Baton Rouge’s Tin Roof Brewery, as well as Mill Creek Brewery and Garr’s Brewery, both from Tennessee. Tickets to the Firkin Festival are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. The event starts at 2 p.m., with the tapping of the firkins at 2:30. Admission includes a souvenir glass and koozie, crawfish, live music, and, of course, samples of all the beers. An awards ceremony will close the festival at 6 p.m. The Firkin Festival benefits the American Cancer Society, so if you are looking to try out some distinctive beers and support a great cause, be sure to check it out. my favorite downtown restaurants. I’m a big fan of Chef Chris Rainosek, so I was ecstatic when I heard he was behind the new Sylvia’s Biscuits and Poboys coming soon to The Fort at Colonial Mobile (formerly known as Fort Conde). Last week’s Facebook post simply said, “Poboy love will soon be upon us!” I can’t wait to try the bread. He’s always putting his own twist to things. Hey Chris, how about you do a pickled shrimp po’boy fresh from those magical jars you have on Dauphin Street? Downtown Cajun Cook-off a hit The fourth annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off was an enormous success. I am told the attendees drained the contestants dry early in the day. Thompson Engineering took third place while Butch Cassidy’s won second place. Grand Prize went to Dauphin’s with their Gumbo Thibodeaux. Congratulations to all the teams in the effort to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center. Baumhower’s Victory Grille at Shoppes at Bel Air Our favorite footballer-turned-foodie is in his 35th year in the hospitality business! Bob Baumhower’s Victory Grille is the perfect way to mark that milestone. Now open at the Shoppes at Bel Air, the restaurant is part of the mall’s culinary renaissance, and it looks fantastic. With patio seating, 75 flat screen TVs and 30 new healthy menu options this place is helping make the mall a destination dining spot. More on this one soon. Congratulations, Bob! Recycle!

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

COVER STORY Alabama Power maintaining hazardous coal ash pond despite opposition BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR T he only thing between the Mobile River and a little more than two years researching and making the most catastrophic coal ash spill the United a careful study for what is the best option for public States has ever seen is a 21-foot-tall dirt and clay health, our environment, and the economy and it is embankment. evident there is groundwater pollution, river pollution This barrier is somewhere around four miles long and potential for catastrophe if we don’t move the ash and encloses a 597-acre pond filled with toxic ash more off the river.” than 30 feet deep in places. The worst coal ash spill in U.S. history occurred The “dam,” as the embankment is also called, is in 2008 in Kingston, Tennessee, where a TVA-owned more than 50 years old, and was constructed by Alapond with similar construction to Alabama Power’s bama Power about a decade after the James M. Barry Plant Barry burst open, releasing more than 5 million Electric Generating Plant fired up cubic yards of ash into the Emory its first coal-powered generator in and Clinch rivers, also destroying 1954, becoming South Alabama’s homes along the waterfront and in primary source of electricity. a nearby valley. Plant Barry is about 25 miles In 2011, WE Energies fouled north of downtown Mobile, in the Lake Michigan with about 2,500 WE’RE SEEING MORE RAIN heart of the Mobile-Tensaw River cubic yards of ash after a cliff Delta and on a primary source of at a coal ash pond near AND MORE EXTREME WEATHER collapsed inflow for the Mobile Bay waterMilwaukee. And in 2014, a Duke shed. And that ash pond is now EVENTS LIKE HURRICANE HAR- Energy coal ash pond in Eden, more than just a potential threat. North Carolina failed, spilling VEY, WHICH IF YOU TAKE AND Earlier this month, the Alasome 39,000 tons of coal ash into bama Department of EnvironmenPUT OVER MOBILE BAY, WOULD the Dan River. tal Management fined Alabama Each of those facilities are Power and another utility, HAVE LIKELY FILLED THIS POND substantially smaller than Plant PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Barry, which has deposited more TO CAPACITY AND STRESSED a combined $1.5 million for ongothan 21 million tons of coal ash in ing violations of the Alabama its pond over the last five decades. THIS DAM TO ITS LIMIT. Water Pollution Control Act at the “The Kingston, Tennessee Plant Barry Coal Ash Pond and coal ash breach was 10 years five other sites statewide, includago and has cost $1.2 billion in ing PowerSouth’s Lowman Power cleanup,” Callaway noted. “It is Plant in Leroy, about an hour north of Mobile. 80 acres and our site is 600 acres, so do the math. The But local environmental organization Mobile other way to look at it is this site [contains] 20 times Baykeeper this week released the results of a two-year the material that was spilled in the BP oil spill disaster study of the Plant Barry Coal Ash Pond, indicating poor … If there is a spill, industry will close, there will be no groundwater quality may be the least of the facility’s shipping, you could close the Port of Mobile, destroy concerns. In addition to finding “frequent” discharges fishing, hunting and recreational grounds in Mobile and of illegal pollutants, independent analysis determined Baldwin counties, and destroy the entire quality of life around coastal Alabama.” the pond at Plant Barry exists in an inappropriate area and carries a high potential for dam failure. Alabama Power recently unveiled plans to close Industry regulation the pond, clean it and “cap it in place,” but Baykeeper In the wake of the Kingston spill, the Environmenbelieves anything short of digging up the ash and movtal Protection Agency adopted new regulations for the ing it to an inland, lined and capped landfill will leave disposal of coal ash, known in the industry as “coal the area vulnerable to a catastrophic flood and a cleanup combustion residuals” or CCRs, directing many utilieffort that could take more than 10 years and billions of ties to clean and close existing ponds. In response to dollars to complete. the new regulations and incidents involving breaches “I think it becomes very clear,” said Casi Callaway, nationwide, several utilities in Georgia, Florida and executive director of Mobile Baykeeper. “We spent 30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 South Carolina voluntarily chose to excavate their existing ponds, moving the ash inland and disposing of it in landfills. Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Sznajderman confirmed there are no such plans at Plant Barry, suggesting the cap-and-close process currently underway at its CCR pond in Gadsden will serve as a benchmark for a similar process at Plant Barry. “The bottom line is we looked at the options … and when we talk about ‘close-in-place,’ what we really mean is closing the pond and in every case consolidating the material, removing the water, treating the water, the ash is then dried and consolidated so the footprint will ultimately be smaller,” Sznajderman said. “We’re still fine tuning but the footprint will be 30-50 percent smaller before the ash is capped. Then we will continue to monitor it to ensure everything stays where it is supposed to stay.” The dam at Plant Barry is actually an “engineered perimeter embankment,” generally constructed of “stable organic clays overlying medium dense to dense sands,” according to Alabama Power. Roughly the shape of a gradual, inverted “U,” the dam is covered with a two-foot layer of “sandy clays and clayey sands” and topped with vegetation — namely grass — which is managed so the dam can be inspected. In the entire 597 acres, there is a single discharge point — a 48-inch pipe near the southern border, where according to Alabama Power “initial analyses indicated that the pond did not have sufficient spillway and storage capacity to adequately manage flow during and following the peak discharge from the 1,000-year storm.” Hurricane Harvey, which inundated South Texas with as much as 50 inches of rain in places over four days last year, was a 1,000-year storm. Alabama Power itself, in a 2013 operational plan, admitted parts of Plant Barry’s property including portions of the CCR pond are within 100-year floodplains. But the utility claims the southern dam embankment has been raised to compensate for the vulnerability, and the pipe was recently upgraded with “cementitious materials” and found to be free of deficiencies. Still the EPA has assigned the pond a “significant hazard potential” classification, indicating that while there is “no probable loss of human life” in the event of a failure, “there is a potential for economic loss or environmental damage.” The last annual surface impoundment inspection was conducted in November by an internal engineer, who estimated there were 21 million cubic yards of CCR in the pond at the time, an amount that would — to use a cliché — fill more than 6,363 Olympic sized swimming pools. The figure increased from 15.7 million cubic yards of CCR observed in the pond just two years ago. The pond is unlined, meaning even after it cleaned and capped, contaminants may still seep into the groundwater below. When Alabama Power’s plans for Plant Barry were announced in 2016, Keith Johnston, managing attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center’s (SELC) Birmingham office said, “allowing coal ash to be left in unlined pits that are submerged in groundwater and next to our rivers is not a cleanup plan, nor does it protect the people of Alabama. Moving the coal ash from Plant Barry to dry, lined storage away from our rivers and out of our groundwater is the only solution that we know works to stop this type of pollution.” Baykeeper’s new report, compiled with the assistance of the SELC and Waterkeeper Alliance, goes into more detail, suggesting testing at the site has uncovered elevated levels of arsenic, calcium, strontium, TDS, barium, selenium, aluminum, iron, manganese, cadmium, cobalt, copper, lead, vanadium, lead, sulfate and sulfur around the site and in the soil, and selenium and lead were found in exceedance of ADEM’s ecological standards. “EPA ecological water standards were exceeded for arsenic, lead, barium,

COVER STORY Photo | Mobile Baykeeper The coal ash pond at Plant Barry some 25 miles north of Mobile encompasses 597 acres and contains more than 21 million cubic yards of toxic selenium, vanadium, cadmium, manganese, aluminum, copper, calcium, and iron, arsenic levels were extremely high and indicate leakage from the coal ash pond, sediment samples revealed an increase in arsenic and selenium levels closer to the cooling water discharge,” the report states. In response the ADEM fines for groundwater pollution, Alabama Power claims “none of the results detected pose a risk to neighbors, nearby waterways or water sources.” “Regarding the orders (fines) from ADEM, we are still reviewing them,” Sznajderman wrote last week. “As for the proposed fines, Alabama Power has taken responsible, reasonable actions at every step of the way and do not believe the amount of the penalty is warranted.” If the levee breaks During a boat tour around the site last week, Mobile Baykeeper Program Director Cade Kistler said the dam’s construction, as well as its proximity to the fast-flowing and meandering Mobile River should raise red flags. “There have been times we’ve been up here and the water level is 10 feet higher,” he said. “When the river is in a flood stage, the water spills over the bank and rushes right up against the pond. In periods of heavy rain, rainwater infiltrating the pond has a single discharge point — that pipe — which can easily be overwhelmed and fail.” A similar discharge pipe failure lead to the Dan River coal ash spill in North Carolina in 2014. The spill in Kingston was caused when a dam similar to Plant Barry’s simply collapsed after a heavy rainfall. “We’re seeing more rain and more extreme weather events like Hurricane Harvey, which if you take and put over Mobile Bay, would have likely filled this pond to capacity and stressed this dam to its limit,” Kistler said. “It’s really not a matter of when, but if.” In accordance with regulations, Alabama Power has published an Emergency Action Plan in preparation for a catastrophic collapse. In addition to detailing an immediate response effort, the plan also contains “inundation maps” showing areas that would be affected by spill on the first day. The entire width of the delta, eight to 10 miles eastward to Stockton, could be inundated with ash, which would then flow downriver toward Mobile Bay, according to the maps. In fewer than six hours, a wall of coal ash sludge more than 10 feet thick can surge as much as three miles from the site. “We’re talking about a spill that could close the entire river system to intrastate commerce,” Kistler said. “It could also do untold damage to recreational and environmental assets. If this dam burst it would change coastal Alabama unfathomably.” Kistler said Baykeeper is advocating for Alabama Power to excavate the pond and remove the ash because even if it is cleaned and capped, the wild nature of the Mobile River and the area’s susceptibility to natural disasters cannot be predicted. “Rivers like these move over time, slowly eroding at the shore,” he said. “So even if you take all these actions to consolidate and dewater and cap the ash, if you leave it in the floodplain we’ll be facing the same threat eternally. And who knows what can happen between now and the time that process is complete?” For its part, Alabama Power says by the end of the year, it will no longer be depositing new CCR material to Plant Barry’s pond. Compliance with new CCR regulations statewide is expected to cost the utility $1 billion, according to testimony to the Alabama Public Service Commission, and the company touts its $4 billion in environmental investments over the past 15 years. Sznajderman points out “company employees live and work in these communities too,” and “Alabama Power’s highest priority is the safety of customers and the communities we serve.” “Alabama Power has operated ash facilities for decades as part of environmental controls. The company has maintained a rigorous ash facility inspection program for more than 40 years, including detailed dam safety inspections following the same standards applied to the dams at the company’s hydroelectric reservoirs,” he wrote in response to the Baykeeper report this week. “Every one of the company’s ash facilities has received a thorough structural inspection through EPA and received the highest rating available for safe and reliable operation.” Callaway urged the utility to listen to customers instead of investors, saying industries it serves along the river will be “massively affected” if the levee breaks. “I want to assume our power company listens to its customers and if the community tells them it is the right thing to do they’ll do it,” she said. “It’s not just about recreation and the environment — this is about the economy. People and businesses are using that river everyday, so I think Alabama Power has a responsibility to all of its customers and all of its clients to do the right thing.” M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

32 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. NIGHTLIFE BEST SALON - MOBILE BEST REALTOR BEST SUMMER CAMP BEST SALON- BALDWIN BEST INSURANCE AGENT OR AGENCY BEST DAYCARE/MOTHER’S DAY OUT BEST ALL AROUND BAR BEST OVERALL STYLIST - MOBILE BEST MORTGAGE BROKER/FIRM BEST PRESCHOOL BEST BARTENDER BEST OVERALL STYLIST - BALDWIN BEST COLORIST BEST INVESTMENT BANKER/ FINANCIAL PLANNER BEST BIRTHDAY PARTY PLACE BEST BARTENDERESS BEST CAR DEALERSHIP BEST KID-FRIENDLY LOCAL ATTRACTION HOTTEST BARTENDER HOTTEST BARTENDERESS BEST NEW BAR BEST DIVE BAR BEST E-SHO BAR BEST WEMO BAR BEST MIMO BAR BEST LODA BAR BEST SOMO BAR SCISSOR WIZARD (BEST HAIRCUT-TER) BEST BARBER BEST MAKEUP ARTIST BEST HOOHA WAXER BEST PLACE TO GET MANI/PEDI BEST ESTHETICIAN BEST DAY SPA BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST MOBILE BAY’S BEST DOCTOR BEST WINE BAR MOBILE BAY’S BEST SPECIALIST (MD) BEST FANCY DRINK BAR BEST HOOHA DOCTOR BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR BEST BOOB DOC BEST E-SHO HAPPY HOUR BEST FACELIFT DOC BEST SPORTS BAR BEST DERMATOLOGIST BEST WATERFRONT BAR BEST WEIGHT LOSS DOC BAR WHERE YOU ARE MOST LIKELY TO BEST “DOC IN THE BOX” CLINIC GET LUCKY BEST BACK CRACKER (CHIROPRACTOR) BEST PLACE TO SHAKE YOUR BOOTY BEST DENTIST BEST GAY BAR BEST FITNESS FACILITY FAVORITE CRAFT BEER BEST PERSONAL TRAINER FAVORITE IMPORT BEER BEST VETERINARIAN FAVORITE DOMESTIC BEER BEST PET GROOMER BEST LOCALLY BREWED BEER BEST FLORIST BAR WITH BEST TAP BEER SELECTION BEST PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO FAVORITE CASINO BEST YOGA STUDIO BEST MARGARITA BEST CARWASH/DETAIL BEST BLOODY MARY BEST LAWYER IF YOUR SPOUSE IS A BEST SPECIALTY COCKTAIL HO (DIVORCE) BEST BAR TRIVIA BEST LAWYER TO KEEP YOU OUT OF BEST GENTLEMAN’S CLUB SHOPPING & SERVICES PRISON (CRIMINAL) BEST LAWYER TO SUE THE PANTS OFF SOMEONE (TRIAL) BEST REAL ESTATE FIRM MOST KID FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD BEST CPA BEST DANCE STUDIO BEST LANDSCAPER BEST CONTRACTOR/HOMEBUILDER BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER BEST PEDIATRIC DENTIST BEST ORTHODONTIST BEST PEDIATRICIAN BEST HARDWARE STORE BEST KID PHOTOGRAPHER BEST PEST CONTROL BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL BEST PET STORE BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL BEST ANTIQUE STORE BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE COOLEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER BEST LINGERIE/NAUGHTY SHOP COOLEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER BEST WOMEN’S BOUTIQUE COOLEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER BEST CLOTHING CONSIGNMENT STORE BEST DEPARTMENT STORE CITY LIFE BEST PLACE TO GET MARDI GRAS ATTIRE BEST MOBILIAN EVER BEST FINE JEWELRY QUINTESSENTIAL MOBILIAN BEST DRY CLEANERS BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE BEST OUTDOORS STORE BEST MOBILE FIREFIGHTER BEST ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT BEST SHOE STORE BEST HOTEL BEST GIFT SHOP BEST HOME FURNISHINGS STORE BEST FURNITURE CONSIGNMENT SHOP BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION BEST MOBILE POLICE OFFICER COOLEST NEIGHBORHOOD BEST LOCAL PHARMACY BEST VAPE SHOP BEST MOBILIAN RIGHT NOW BEST HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND BEST MARDI GRAS PARADING SOCIETY BEST MARDI GRAS MARCHING SOCIETY BEST MARDI GRAS BALL COOLEST CHURCH OR HOUSE OF WORSHIP KIDS BEST CLERGYMAN/PASTOR/SPIRITUAL LEADER BEST KIDS’ CLOTHING STORE BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (ATTRACTION) M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

S A M P L E B A L L O T O N LY. N O P A P E R B A L L O T S A C C E P T E D T H I S Y E A R . P L E A S E V I S I T V O T E N A P P I E S . C O M T O C A S T Y O U R B A L L O T. BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWNERS (RESTAURANT) BEST MUSEUM BEST PO BOY COOLEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY BEST THEATRE GROUP BEST SUSHI BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO WORK FOR BEST PLAY OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR BEST BAKERY NAPPIE CATEGORY FOR 2019 BEST LOCAL ACTOR BEST BURGER BEST DANCER MUSIC BEST THEATRICAL SINGER BEST ARTS EVENT BEST LOCAL BAND BEST NEW LOCAL BAND BEST CATERER BEST STEAK BEST SEAFOOD BEST BRUNCH BEST ETHNIC RESTAURANT BELIEVE YOU MAY WANT TO SEE HER NAKED BEST TALK RADIO HOST/SHOW BEST SPORTS RADIO HOST/SHOW BEST LOCAL EVENING TV NEWSCAST BEST LOCAL MORNING TV NEWSCAST BEST ANCHOR BEST METEOROLOGIST BEST TV INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER BEST SPORTS COVERAGE BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT BEST COUNTRY BAND/PERFORMER EATS & DRINKS BEST METAL/UNDERGROUND BAND BEST OVERALL RESTAURANT BEST PIZZA BEST BLUES BAND/ARTIST BEST NEW RESTAURANT BEST COFFEEHOUSE BEST CLUB TO SEE LIVE MUSIC BEST EASTERN SHORE RESTAURANT BEST EASTERN SHORE COFFEEHOUSE BEST OUTDOOR BAR TO SEE LIVE MUSIC BEST BEACH RESTAURANT BEST LOCAL GROCERY STORE BEST CHEF BEST GROCERY CHAIN FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER IMAGE BEST VENUE TO SEE LIVE MUSIC (NON-BAR) BEST ATMOSPHERE BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS- MOBILE FAVORITE AL.COM CONTENT CREATOR FAVORITE GLOSSY MAGAZINE BEST PLACE TO GET LOCAL PRODUCE/FOODS - BALDWIN FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE OR BLOG BEST BARBECUE RESTAURANT BEST WEBSITE DEVELOPER BEST SOLO MUSICIAN BEST JAZZ MUSICIAN BEST HIP HOP ARTIST BEST MUSIC/RECORD STORE BEST LOCAL RECORDING STUDIO BEST GUITAR PLAYER BEST AREA SINGER/VOICE BEST AREA DRUMMER BEST AREA BASSIST BEST PIANO PLAYER/KEYBOARDIST BEST DRAG QUEEN PERFORMER MOST INNOVATIVE MENU BEST OUTDOOR DINING BEST APPETIZER BEST ENTRÉE IN MOBILE BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT BEST HOME COOKIN’/SOUL FOOD BEST BARBECUE SAUCE BEST SERVER (SERVER NAME AND RESTAURANT) BEST RIBS BEST RAW OYSTERS BEST SERVICE OVERALL (RESTAUARANT) BEST CUPCAKE BEST DESSERT BEST SEAFOOD MARKET BEST RESTAURANT WINE LIST BEST HANGOVER FOOD BEST WINGS BEST CHICKEN FINGERS BEST WEEKEND TV NEWS TEAM HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSMAN HOTTEST LOCAL TV NEWSWOMAN FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE WRITER FAVORITE LAGNIAPPE COVER STORY BEST LOCAL TV AD BEST MARKETING/EVENTS COMPANY POLITICOS HARDEST WORKING OFFICIAL - CITY OF MOBILE (ELECTED OR APPOINTED) HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL - MOBILE COUNTY BEST ICE CREAM/YOGURT/GELATO MEDIA BEST LUNCH SPOT FAVORITE RADIO STATION FM BEST EASTERN SHORE LUNCH SPOT FAVORITE RADIO STATION AM ARTS BEST WINE/GOURMET SHOP OR GROCERY BEST LOCAL DJ BEST WINE SELECTION - RETAIL BEST DJ TEAM BEST LOCAL PAINTER BEST BEER SELECTION - RETAIL BEST MORNING SHOW/DJ BEST LOCAL SCULPTOR HARDEST WORKING LOCAL STATE LEGISLATOR BEST LOCAL GRAPHIC DESIGN ARTIST BEST ANNUAL FOOD EVENT OR COOK-OFF BEST MIXED MEDIA ARTIST BEST FOOD TRUCK DJ WHOSE VOICE LEADS YOU TO BELIEVE YOU MAY WANT TO SEE HIM NAKED WHO WILL BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF ALABAMA? BEST ART GALLERY BEST GUMBO DJ WHOSE VOICE LEADS YOU TO BIGGEST SCANDAL OF THE YEAR BEST DJ (MIXIN’, MASHIN’UP KIND) BEST AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL 34 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL- EASTERN SHORE HARDEST WORKING ELECTED OFFICIAL - BALDWIN COUNTY

ART ARTIFICE MMoA show plugs Mobile into global act BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I ngenuity is art’s most daunting challenge. Want to kill some hopes? Utter the words, “It’s been done.” Reputed curator Hans Ulrich Obrist sought to negate and embrace that hobgoblin in resourceful fashion. Combined with artists Bertrand Lavier and Christian Boltanski, he compiled a perpetual exhibit entitled “do it” that has wound the globe for more than 20 years and manifested in well over 50 institutions. Now Mobile is added to that list. The exhibit isn’t shipped in crates. It’s a compendium of 250-plus written instructions from artists to future collaborators for works shaped by personality, place and time. Mobile Museum of Art’s Elizabet Elliott spent months in planning, contacting potential participants and letting them pick from a handful of “scores.” The result was a playful challenge to both artists and viewers. What stayed with this viewer most? One of the first exhibits encountered was a stack of Post-its and pens with the sole instruction, “Doodle.” Results were festooned across a wall. It was perplexing how many were solely language, phrases with no other visual component. Is that doodling? An inherent paradox was obvious in more focused drawings. Aren’t doodles absentminded scribblings which emerge while the mind is preoccupied? Look at old school notebooks or phonebook covers where doodles sprout like weeds. So then how do you authentically doodle when you’re so self-conscious of the result? If not an offhand, subconscious product, how’s that actually a doodle? Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.) hosts a juried show aptly composed of student work from the area’s five colleges. From 90 submissions, judge Wendy DesChene of Auburn University chose 60 pieces by 34 artists: three apiece from Bishop State Community College and the University of Mobile, six from Spring Hill College, 10 from Coastal Alabama Community College and 12 from the University of South Alabama. The exhibition will be in place April 2–27. An opening reception will be held April 13, 6–9 p.m. during the LoDa Artwalk. Prizes will be announced and awarded that evening. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Hampton Inn & Suites and the Mobile Art Association. For more information, call 251-432-9796 or go to mobilearts.org. UMobile starts summer arts camp The University of Mobile announces its first Summer Art Series of the Alabama School of the Arts. Students 14 to 20 are invited to audition for summer sessions in music theatre and worship arts. The Gulf Coast Music Theatre Intensive takes place June 7–16 and the Gulf Coast Worship Intensive is set for June 11–15 on the University of Mobile campus. The music theatre sessions conclude with Gulf Coast Music Theatre Live, a fully staged public production. Auditions are required. Tuition is $700 for THE EXHIBIT RUNS THROUGH JULY. BURY YOUR EXPECTATIONS, SURRENDER SERIOUSNESS AND GO JOIN A GLOBAL EFFORT IN THE CONFINES OF MMOA.” colors of thread through each of the gauzy box’s walls. Periodically she wrestled with an angular, wooden contraption, bending and reshaping it into a chair or a stool, occasionally collapsing it in an attempt cuddle on the floor. It never looked comforable or cooperative and seemed the source of friction in an analog of domesticity. McKinney has regular performances on Thursdays at 1 p.m.. Special performance times for her and others are posted on the MMoA website. Other artists from the area — Rachel Wright, Colleen Comer, Wanda Sullivan, Chris Cumbie, Amanda Solley-Wilson, Micah Mermilliod — are represented with thoughtful work. It’s a wealth of input. There’s far more on hand: a giant camera obscura outside MMoA’s front door, Phillip Counselman’s interpretation of Yoko Ono’s “Wish Peace” in the education wing, other pieces online and through social media. It’s basically too much for this limited space. The exhibit runs through July. Bury your expectations, surrender seriousness and go join a global effort in the confines of MMoA. the Gulf Coast Music Theatre Intensive and $500 for the Gulf Coast Worship Intensive. Participants have the option of living on campus for an additional fee. Registration is underway and applications are due by May 15. For information call 251442-2553, email theacademy@umobile.edu or go to atumobile.edu/theacademy. Guest percussionist for April USA recital The University of South Alabama Percussive Arts Club and Percussion Ensemble will host Tyler Tolles in concert, April 3, 7:30 p.m. at USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. His concert will feature two world premiere performances alongside members of the USA Percussion Ensemble. Tolles performs with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Tallahassee Ballet Orchestra and the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra. He has toured and recorded with ensembles including the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps and the University of North Texas Latin Jazz Ensemble. He is a adjunct faculty member at the University of North Alabama teaching jazz vibraphone. Tickets will be sold at the door only by cash or check. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty, staff, students, youth under 18 and all senior citizens. Musical Arts Series season passes will be honored. For more information or for those in need of special accommodation, call 251460-7116 or 251-460-6136. ARTSGALLERY Colleges combine for MAC show Dixon Stetler tackled Alison Knowles’ “Homage to Each Red Thing” (1996) in impressive fashion, employing bales of Salvation Army clothes that dominate one side of the hall. There’s a red sign post sprouting wooden arrows with scarlet-themed place names and mileage to each, further highlighting the exhibit’s ties to the larger world. There’s a gumball-type machine dispensing snarky haikus. Maybe its most spirited component is video of red-clad New Yorkers employing public dance as protest. Keith Walls printed posters per Yto Barrada’s Jonathan Swift-inspired score to campaign for creation of a new government position. Proliferation would be great, to see calls for a Chief of Causeway Culture or King of Bienville Square Vagrants appear around town. Bruce Larsen’s installation is complex and intimidating. The portico and assembly of found objects bears gravity and whispers dark secrets. It contrasts nicely in close proximity to Susie Bowman’s delicately suspended pottery. Luke Andrianopoulos followed a direction to “devise the most horrid tale possible” in creating a children’s book. His result is delightful. Wilford Brimley, gluten, carbohydrates, acupuncture and numerous forms of contemporary “woo” are woven into a cautionary chuckle with healthy skepticism. Lucy Gafford created a monumental artwork for animals, a cat castle/scratching post towering some 10 feet or so above the floor. Three ceramic felines sit perched, austere and aloof as cats should be. There’s participation papers for attendees to follow in their own time. “Invite a stranger to breakfast.” Another orbits righting previous wrongs, which personally would take the remainder of this writer’s life. Although known for her figurative paintings, Lauren Woods created her first-ever video work when she selected a 2012 Helene Cixous score: “Without losing heart, Go every night to Lethe’s wharf, (See the address in Hamlet), To await the Dream’s arrival…” Woods’ result is pensive, aided greatly by Treay Larrimore’s ethereal musical track. She credited her dance background and fondness for silent movies as key inspiration. Performance artist Lillian McKinney’s piece is from Pierre Huyghe’s “Instruction” (2004) and direction to “extract the coefficient of friction” then “intensify it” to “amplify the reality of the situation.” Costumed, the artist sat inside a sizable wooden frame stretched with sheer fabric and sewed separate M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

36 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Lagniappe ince opening its doors as a record fee shop and restaurant and it eventually obtained a store in the early ‘90s, Satori Cofliquor license. Byrne went on to co-found The Hibafee House has played an influential chi Stranglers (Mobile’s longest running punk band) part in the musical development and recently, he has been producing shows across and taste of many Mobilians. A the city under the name Plastik Panther. recent changing of the guard could Eventually, longtime Satori owner Chuck Cox mean a new generation of locals approached Byrne and his brother with an offer might find inspiration from the sounds echoing from to buy in. Even though both he and his brother this quaint West Mobile destination. have spent a wealth of time working in the bar and New co-owner Neil Byrne is one of many who restaurant industry, Byrne admits a business venture credit Satori with helping nurture his passion for such as Satori was the farthest thing from his mind. music. Byrne and his brother and business partner However, he entertained the idea while seeking Charles hope to once again make music a major input from several downtown bar owners. feature at Satori, which also boasts comfortable “My brother was working offshore, and he got meeting spaces and a casual menu. Whether it is back a month later,” explained Byrne. “I showed punk, jazz or Americana, Byrne hopes to write [the offer] to him. He went home and the next day another chapter in Satori’s legacy by cultivating an he called me and said, ‘Hey, how would you feel all-inclusive environment for all walks and tastes. about owning a coffee shop?’ From there, we started Byrne discovered Satori an LLC, and we’re working Sound Records during his hard to get all the legal stuff middle school years at St. Pius out of the way.” X. In those days, Byrne said While other locals hold the mixtapes from friends led him same nostalgia for Satori and OVERALL, BYRNE’S VISION to trade in his parachute pants the history of Mobile’s music and cardboard dance floor for scene, Byrne has a vision for FOR SATORI IS TO REFLECT a skateboard and punk rock. the future that could create He also had a friend with memories for those already THE ‘MULTICULTURAL HUB’ an enigmatic older brother familiar and just getting THAT AREA OF WEST MOBILE acquainted with this landmark who had one of the most coveted of teenage possessions — AROUND THE UNIVERSITY OF locale. a car. He compares the brother A majority of Satori’s live SOUTH ALABAMA HAS BEto the Mike Damone character music performances will be from “Fast Times at Ridgeall-ages. While some downCOME. SIMILARLY, THE BYRNE town venues such The Blind mont High.” One day, the brother inBROTHERS AIM TO PROMOTE Mule offer all-ages shows, vited the youngsters to hop in the generally age-restrictive DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION his Oldsmobile for a trip to a environment of the Downtown record store west of University Mobile entertainment district WITHIN SATORI’S SKY BLUE Boulevard, which was Satori’s can be intimidating for some original location. That trip teens and their parents. EXTERIOR WALLS. made a lasting impression that Byrne hopes Satori’s West remains today. Mobile location and open“To be honest, I was arms attitude toward everyone overwhelmed,” Byrne said. “I was still new to will encourage those who might not want to venture everything punk rock. I did know some things, but downtown to explore a variety of sounds. He also it was all very new to me. It was a little weird and hopes that featuring all-ages shows will encourage overwhelming.” youngsters to establish new bands of their own. While establishing his own reputation with bands “There’s a group of young kids that come here, such as Sexual Bovine, Byrne used Satori’s invenand I want to give them a chance and help them tory of albums and cassettes to discover new and out in starting their first bands,” Byrne said. “I’ve exciting sounds. As the young musician began progot some ideas and plans in the works to get that moting local shows, Byrne attended Satori perforgoing. Right now, we’ve got a great group of young mances from offbeat acts such as underground blues musicians in their 20’s doing some exciting things, rocker Bob Log III and comedian Neil Hamburger. but they’ll be in their 30’s soon. Who will take their The following years saw Satori evolve into a cof- place? These kids are like me when I was in middle MUSIC S BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Byrne brothers writing a new chapter for Satori SATORI COFFEE HOUSE, AT 5460 OLD SHELL ROAD, HAS BEEN A DESTINATION FOR MUSIC FANS FOR MORE THAN TWO DECADES. school going to Satori for the first time. They don’t know what’s out there, even with the internet. We’ve got to get them involved and give them a chance.” While his personal experience focused on the underground side of music, Byrne hopes to establish an “NPR format” to Satori. One night may feature a singer-songwriter, and another night might bring a symphonic project to the intimate stage. Satori will be just as likely to host a raging set of underground rock as it is a hip-hop showcase. Byrne plans to host monthly mixtape meet-ups as well as a collaborative vinyl night with Mobile Records, when he also hopes to feature live music. He says Satori will continue to host the University of South Alabama’s Independent Music Collective and the Mobile Jazz Club will also use Satori for a monthly performance. “[Mobile Jazz Club] is a group of working musicians and some people that play with musicians,” Byrne said. “They do jazz standards, and there is no cover. It’s just a group of people doing it for their love of jazz music. It’s just a great and fun event, and they’re another group that I’m lucky to have here.” Once he and his brother finish with the legal aspects of joining Satori, Byrne will shift more focus to live music, which he considers “the fun stuff.” Additionally, Satori will also be extending its closing time to 2 a.m. four nights a week to cater those working in the service industry or up late studying for exams. Overall, Byrne’s vision for Satori is to reflect the “multicultural hub” that area of West Mobile around the University of South Alabama has become. Similarly, the Byrne brothers aim to promote diversity and inclusion within Satori’s sky blue exterior walls. “We’ve got international students playing chess in there,” he said. “We’ve got political groups, Christian groups and language groups meeting here. Whether people realize it or not, it’s a center for diversity and community expression.”

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

MUSIC BRIEFS SouthSounds adds acts BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo | Submitted Durham, North Carolina - based folk rock band Delta Rae has been added to SouthSounds 2018 lineup. A second round of artist additions to the SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival adds to the growing excitement for this year’s installment. Last Thursday, the April 13-15 festival added both known national headliners and Southeastern up-and-comers to its already anticipated lineup. Supporting their EP release “A Long & Happy Life,” Delta Rae will fill this event with its harmonic mix of folk, country and pop. Indie rockers Surfer Blood is also coming, with fresh cuts from its latest effort, “Snowdonia.” New Orleans’ Stoop Kids will add its eclectic concoction of carefree jazz rock and hip-hop to the lineup. In addition to playing Roderick Meeks on the NBC television show “Glee,” singer-songwriter Noah Guthrie also has a reputation for crafting modern Americana anthems, which you can hear live at SouthSounds 2018. Also added to the festival were The Brummies, The New Respects, Glass Mansions, Will Stewart, Johnny Hayes & The Loveseats, John Milham, Yeah, Probably, Summerlyn Powers, Johnny No, Ryan Dyer, Jukebox Brassband, Jonesy’s Trilogy, Multi N Funk Band, Airpark, Delta Smoke, Paid to Pretend, Perfect Image Band, On The Rox Band, Southern Heartburn, Brigham Cason, MOB*ILL, COSMOS, DY, Vertis Llucas Band, Deluna, G’mar Poett, Kayla Cox, and Kayland Knight & Trex. SouthSounds has also revealed the musical acts performing in the Lagniappe Mobile Bay Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, April 14 from 12 p.m-3 p.m. on the Lagunitas Stage. This collection of area talent will be judged by industry professionals for a chance at competing in the Lagniappe New Southern Music Showcase. The New Southern Music Showcase winner will receive a prize package including three days of studio time at Studio H2O with the legendary Rick Hirsch, a $500 gift certificate to Picker’s Paradise, a $200 gift card to Callaghan’s, a $200 gas card provided by Lagniappe and a feature in Lagniappe. Past 38 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 winners include Yeah, Probably and Underhill Family Orchestra. This year’s Lagniappe Mobile Bay Showcase features a variety of sounds from soul to Southern rock. G’mar Poett will seduce the crowd and the judges with his satiny R&B. Songs such as “Don’t Take” feature smooth and intricate vocals that make the most of each measure. Kayland Knight & Trex will provide a two-fold delivery of local music. This duo will feature a homegrown mix ethereal vocals and intricate hip-hop flow. Skate Mountain Records’ The Red Clay Strays will be returning to the Lagniappe Mobile Bay Showcase for a second year. This band’s mix of Southern rock and country has made them a regional favorite. Local indie rockers Paid to Pretend will also be taking their chances with the judges. Their high-energy rock style is a modern nod to the early ‘90s rock scene. Kayla Cox will give the crowd butterflies with her time slot. This diva’s single “Butterflies” is a suave R&B ballad filled with deep soul foundation. As a representative of the regional country scene, Summerlyn Powers completes the local showcase. This multi-instrumental young artist will try to charm the judges with sugary pop country made in Alabama. Early bird ticket prices are in effect until April 1. General admission wristbands are $25 and cover all three days; Gold Level weekend passes are $45 and include a general admission wristband and a ticket to the Corey Smith show at Soul Kitchen April 13. VIP packages to SouthSounds include a three-day festival pass, access to reserved VIP viewing areas, complementary food from local restaurants, complementary beer, a festival T-shirt, and a souvenir VIP laminate. The early bird price for a VIP package is $90 each or two for $150. After April 1, general admission wristbands will be priced at $30 and Gold Level weekend passes will be $50. Tickets may be purchased through the festival website at www. southsoundfest.com.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

MUSIC BRIEFS Back from the dead BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Here Come the Mummies Date: Friday, March 30 with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $27-$37 available through Ticketmaster T Spring heartbreaker Band: Wes Loper Date: March 30-31 Venue: The Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Orange Beach), www.theflorabama.com Tickets: $5 at the door after 5 p.m. Students from across the nation have descended upon the Alabama Gulf Coast for their annual enjoyment the region’s surf and sun. They shouldn’t leave without a visit to The Flora-Bama, especially while Wes Loper is in town. Even though this Southeastern country legend has relocated to Nashville, Loper’s heart remains on the Gulf Coast. In fact, Loper uses the warm months of the year to return to the area and perform for his local fans. Loper has an extensive catalog of original music. 2015’s “Natural” is the artist’s latest release, a skillful balance of classic and contemporary country. The album’s title track is a heartfelt country ballad featuring equal parts of twang and emotion. “Day Late and a Dollar Short” provides contrast with a backwoods arrangement featuring beachside lyrics in tradition of Jimmy Buffett or Zac Brown Band. Photo | Submitted | Here Come the Mummies he “Jewel on Joachim” will be kicking off Easter weekend with one of the music industry’s most unique acts. Here Come the Mummies will be returning to Mobile with a batch of high-energy funk that should have everyone in attendance grooving all the way into Sunday services. Encased in the funeral wraps of ancient Egypt, Here Come the Mummies describe themselves as “an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian Mummies” featuring a set of “terrifying funk from beyond the grave.” With the lineup featuring characters such as “Mummy Cass,” “Midnight” and “The Flu,” the identities of the talented musicians has remained a secret for almost 20 years. The only clue the band offers is the group is rumored to contain “reincarnated Grammy winning studio musicians.” The mysterious nature of this concept band is complemented by their fun and extensive funk style that falls somewhere between Parliament Funkadelic and Morris Day and The Time. Here Come the Mummies features an adrenalized live show that is an explosion of infectious rhythms, plucky guitars and flamboyant horns. Along the way, the band spins lyrics filled with double entendre that will bring smiles to its Saenger audience. Thursday thrill Band: Thelma & the Sleaze, Craig Brown Band, Cyster Sister Date: Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $5 adv./$10 day-of available through Ticketfly Start your weekend early at The Merry Widow, where “$5 Feature Thursday” will bring three bands to this LoDa venue’s stage. Comprised of Sally Robertson, Nikol Blaque and Elizabeth Wright, Mobile’s own Cyster Sister gives the local scene a dose of edgy rock with a much-needed feminine touch. Third Man Records’ Craig Brown Band will add its unique honky-tonk rock to the mix. This band’s rowdy full-length debut, “The Lucky Ones Forgot,” is providing a new context to the alt. country genre. Craig Brown Band exists in a realm mingling The Rolling Stones’ backwoods anthems with Steve Earle’s hits and keeps it classic with beautiful harmonies. Thelma & the Sleaze is bringing a fresh indie pop rock (heavy on the rock) sound to the mix. The band’s 2017 release “Somebody’s Doin’ Something” takes on a variety of musical personalities. Thelma & the Sleaze has crafted a sound entwining influences from ‘80s and early ‘90s rock, cutting it with bittersweet pop. SouthSounds announces New Southern Music Showcase selections BY LAGNIAPPE STAFF SouthSounds organizers announced the five bands from around the Southeast who will play in the Lagniappe New Southern Music Showcase on Sunday, April 15, from 12-3 on the Lagunitas Stage, behind The Merry Widow. They are: Glass Mansions (Columbia, SC), Airpark (Nashville, TN), I’MAGENE (Destin, FL), Blackwater Brass (Ocean Springs, MS) and Love Moor (Birmingham, AL). The winner of the Mobile Bay Music Showcase will also compete alongside them. Six local bands were announced last to week to play in the Mobile Bay Music Showcase on 40 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 Saturday, April 14, also on the Lagunitas Stage from 12-3 p.m.. They are: G’mar Poett, Kayla Cox, Kayland Knight & Trex, Paid to Pretend, Red Clay Strays and Summerlyn Powers. Each of these six finalists will play a 20-minute set before a panel of judges each day. The winner of the New Southern Music showcase will receive a prize package including three days of studio time at Studio H20 with the legendary Rick Hirsch, a $500 gift certificate to Picker’s Paradise, a gig at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi, $200 gift card to Callaghan’s, a $200 gas card provided by Lagniappe and a feature in Lagniappe. For more information, visit southsoundsfest.com.

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | March 28 - April 3 WED. MAR 28 Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— Marlow Boys Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 6p // Brandon White 5:30p /// Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p //// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p ///// Maria Mena Duo, 10:15p IP Casino— Josh Taylor, 8p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p THURS. MAR 29 Bluegill— Light Travelers Blues Tavern— Mark Welborn Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Yellowhammer // Zoogma Callaghan’s— Brooks Hubbert Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Flora Bama— Wes Loper, 2p // Lee Yankie, 5p /// Dueling Pianos, 5:30 //// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Jose Santiago 6p ///// Kyle Wilson Band, 9:30p /////// Mario Mena Band, 10p /////// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p IP Casino— Todd O’Neill Band, 8p Listening Room— Tinderbox Circus Sideshow Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p Manci’s— Ross Newell Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 11a Veets— Phil & Foster Live w/Veet, 8p FRI. MAR 30 Big Beach Brewing— The Waxing Moon, 6:30p Bluegill— Ryan Baltrop, 12p // Jeri, 6p Blues Tavern— Soul River Levee Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p Brickyard— Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah Callaghan’s— Grayson Capps Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— Josh Newcom, 1p // Lea Anee Creswell Duo, 2p /// Jack Robertson a.k.a. The Big Earl Show, 5:30p //// David McCormick, 6p ////// Hung Jury, 6p /////// Johnny B. Trio, 6p //////// Smokey Otis Duo, 8p ///////// Red Clay Strays, 10p ////////// Wes Loper, 10:15p /////////// Kyle Wilson Band, 42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9:30p Hard Rock (Live) — Phillip Phillips, 8p IP Casino— Todd O’Neill Band, 8p Listening Room— Debbie Bond with Rick Radiator Lulu’s— The John Hard Project, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Ryan Balthrop, 8p Manci’s— Josh Ewing The Merry Widow— Hip Hop Showcase // J. Simon, Mr. 88, Beamin and Timmy /// Alfred Banks, 2Face with Stevo Strapped and Fed Tyme //// Marcel P., No Such Foster ///// Big Brown, Dee Villain, Nothing Special Off The Hook— Keith “The Mailman” Burns, 6p Old 27 Grill— Sugarcane Jane, 6:30p Saenger— Here Come The Mummies SanBar— Open Mic with Travis, 8p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Three Bean Soup, 5:30p SAT. MAR 31 Big Beach Brewing— The Chillbillies, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p // Johnny & the Lucky Doggs, 6p Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy and Talia, 6p Brickyard— Redfield Callaghan’s— Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics Dority’s Bar and Grill— The Red Clay Strays Felix’s— Bobby & Jana Flora Bama— Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics, 1p // Ryan Balthrop Duo, 1p /// Al & Cathy, 2p //// Josh Newcom, 2p ///// Brittany Grimes, 4p ////// Brandon White, 5p /////// Jack Robertson a.k.a. The Big Earl Show, 5:30p //////// Jay Williams Band, 6p ///////// Wes Loper, 6p /////////// Dallas Moore, 8p /////////// Braxton Calhoun, 10p ///////////// Smokey Otis Trio, 10:15p ///////////// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Supercharger, 9:30p IP Casino— Todd O’Neill Band, 8p Listening Room— Darcy Malone and the Tangle Lulu’s— Slide Bayou, 5p Manci’s— Yeah, Probably The Merry Widow— Super Nice Bros, Wester Lands, LF Knighton // Cockfight, The Underhill Family Orchestra, Black Titan /// Red Clay Strays, Black Mouth Cur, Camm Lewis, Laurie-Anne Armour, Symonne French Off The Hook— Tim Kinsey, 6p Soul Kitchen— George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners w/Bonerama, 9p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 5:30p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mack Walter, 12p Top of the Bay— Fat Lincoln, 10p SUN. APR 1 Bluegill— James Adamson, 12p // Redfield 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Smokey Otis Trio, 12p // Dallas Moore, 1p /// Songs of Rusty McCugh w/Jason Justice, 1:30p //// J. Hawkins Trio, 2p ///// Mason Henderson, 2p ////// Bruce Smelley, 5p /////// Jo Jo Pres, 5:30p //////// Perdido Brothers, 6p ////////// Braxton Calhoun, 10p ////////// Dallas Moore, 10:15p Frog Pond— Billy McLaughlin, John Cochran & The Bodhi Trio,Vic Saul Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p Off The Hook— Open Mic with Jimmy Dunnam, 5p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p MON. APR 2 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy Lumpkin, 6p Felix’s— Sergio Rangel Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p // Zachary Diedrick, 5:30p /// Open Mic w/Cathy Pace, 6p //// Mario Mena Band, 10p ///// Petty & Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. APR 3 Bluegill— Johnny Hayes Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Andy McDonald Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p // Zachary Diedrick, 5:30p /// Perdido Brothers, 6p //// Whyte Caps, 10p ///// Jo Jo Pres, 10:15p Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Bob Erickson, 6p

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

FILMTHE REEL WORLD ‘Crooked House’ dials up the drama BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 I t makes sense that the many works of Agatha Christie would steadily provide fodder for film adaptations. One of the most prolific writers since Shakespeare, she is also one of the most adapted writers, putting her, again, in league with Shakespeare. Her twisty mysteries remain ready for their close-up, and “Crooked House” is just the latest in a long line, and a worthy, appropriately over the top addition. A wonderfully theatrical adaptation written by Julian Fellowes, who has proven in “Gosford Park” and “Downton Abbey” that he knows his way around an English country manor, this particular misadventure dials up the drama, but in a delightful, deliberate way, especially appropriate since most of the wealthy characters are failed artists, bitterly deigning to live in the luxury afforded them by their resented, overbearing patriarch. Naturally, he is murdered in the film’s opening frames. The ensemble cast is chock full of good people, from Terrance Stamp to Julian Sands, to television luminaries Gillian Anderson, Christina Hendricks and “Sherlock’s” Amanda Abbington. Foremost among the cast is Glenn Close, feasting on every inch of the lovely scenery with a wild-eyed abandon that makes her role as Cruella De Vil look like a low-key mumblecore performance. When Aristide Leonides dies in his sleep, foul play is, quite rightly, suspected, and virtually all of the numerous family members living under his roof have a motivation to get rid of him. Julian Sands is his frustrated eldest son, who chose to try to be a writer instead of taking over the numerous family businesses, and Gillian Anderson plays his arch, boozy wife, who is of course an actress. Their oldest daughter contacts her ex-boyfriend, a detective played by Max Irons, and he tackles the formidable task of interviewing all these combative misfits. Irons is the straight man to these intense personalities, and this film follows all the rules in the Agatha Christie playbook, since after all she literally wrote the book on this kind of story. Eccentrics throw one another under the bus, as our expectations are led in one direction then another, until the rather shocking conclusion. “Crooked House” is tasteful but not sedate, and perfect for mystery fans who might be looking for redemption after the disappointing train wreck of the recent “Murder on the Orient Express.” The star wattage is put to effective use, especially would-be power couple Julian Sands and Gillian Anderson, blissfully unaware of their shortcomings. Their youngest daughter is a sinister wise child in the tradition of “The Bad Seed,” and, not only does she not miss a trick, she keeps a record of the many adult aberrations she keenly observes. This over the top adaptation is not realistic, but it is great fun. With the detective and his thwarted love trying to maintain sanity in a whirling vortex of family dysfunction, the viewer is along for a ride that ends shockingly and abruptly, and even if you think have kept all the red herrings in order, and even if you think you have seen it coming, you’ll be left wondering if you really saw what you just saw. “Crooked House” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 555-5555 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Sony Pictures Home Entertainment / Sony Pictures Classics From left: Agatha Christie’s “Crooked House” explores the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch whose family hides dark secrets. Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star as a runaway couple on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call “The Leisure Seeker.” NEW THIS WEEK THE LEISURE SEEKER Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and two-time Golden Globe-winner Donald Sutherland star as a runaway couple going on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call The Leisure Seeker, travelling from Boston to The Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West. They recapture their passion for life and their love for each other on a road trip that provides revelation and surprise right up to the very end. Crescent Theater. READY PLAYER ONE Steven Spielberg directs a movie from Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel a futuristic tale of a treasure hunt through a virtual-reality universe that’s heavy on ’80s geek culNOW PLAYING ture. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY A faithful wife (Taraji P. Henson) UNSANE All listed multiplex theaters. tired of standing by her devious husband (Lyriq Bent) is enraged 7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE AMC Classic Wharf 15. when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. All listed multiSHERLOCK GNOMES All listed multiplex theaters. plex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST AMC Mobile 16 GOD’S NOT DEAD: MIDNIGHT SUN A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS All listed multiplex After a deadly fire rips through theaters. St. James Church, university LOVE, SIMON leaders use the tragedy to push All listed multiplex theaters the congregation off campus, TOMB RAIDER forcing the church to defend All listed multiplex theaters its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE All listed multiplex theaters All listed multiplex theaters. A WRINKLE IN TIME All listed multiplex theaters. STRANGERS: PRAY AT NIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. DEATH WISH All listed multiplex theaters. RED SPARROW All listed multiplex theaters. ANNIHILATION All listed multiplex theaters. GAME NIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. BLACK PANTHER All listed multiplex theaters. PETER RABBIT All listed multiplex theaters. INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY Regal Mobile Stadium 18. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14.

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Day returns to roots as WALA’s new anchor BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W ith Bob Grip retiring at the beginning of 2019, it appears WALA-TV has found a native son to help with anchoring duties. The station announced last week that Byron Day has joined FOX10 and will be anchoring the 5 p.m. news along with Lenise Ligon. Day is a Mobile native who got his start in television at WALA. “I’m getting to come home and do what I love. To do it with a team that values commitment to community and solid journalism is an incredible opportunity. I’m looking forward to joining Bob, Lenise, and the rest of the FOX10 family,” Day said in a press release. New Director Scott Flannigan believes Day’s local connection will help him easily establish himself in his new role. “It is rare to find someone with Byron’s combination of experience and deep local roots. It’s that emotional connection with the Gulf Coast that will resonate with viewers. This is home for Byron, and we’re happy to welcome him back,” Flannigan said. Day has anchored in Memphis, Tennessee and Raleigh, North Carolina, in addition to his work as a sports anchor for the national networks, including NBS. He is a graduate of the University of South Alabama. Day will start on-air beginning in April. TV Station of the Year. In addition to that award, FOX10 took home six more wins for: • Best Hard News Reporting: “Who’s Tracking You” (Katie Weis, David Rencher, Kellie Jones and Rodney Rocker) • Best Investigative Reporting: “Toxic Release” (Kati Weis and Franz Barraza) • Best News Feature: “Sunken Treasure” (Devan Coffaro and Guy Turnbow) • Best Photojournalist: Franz Barraza • Best Reporter: Kati Weis • Judges Merit Documentary: “Quest for Answers” (Kati Weis, Renee Dials, Franz Barraza, Kellie Jones, Randy Merrow and Bill Flowers). Other stations in the Mobile market also received awards. WKRG took home four awards: • Best Web Center Report: (J.B. Biunno) • Award of Merit Reporter: (J.B. Biunno) • Award of Merit Hard News: “Woman Caught in Lies about Arson” (Katarina Luketich) • Best News Series: “Cyber Safe” (J.B. Biunno) WPMI brought home one award for Best Public Affairs TV: “Mobile’s Opioid Crisis” FOX10 named state’s ‘Station of the Year’ Contrary to popular belief, running a smaller, local newspaper isn’t all just making up fake news and counting stacks of cash. Newspapers at every level have had to fight over the past decade to stay relevant, and in many cases, to WALA-TV racked up some big awards at this year’s Alabama Broadcasters Association Awards banquet in Hoover last weekend. Tops on that list was being named Newsprint tariff hurting newspapers stay in business. A lot of the staying relevant part has to do with covering local news, and the papers that don’t understand their primary mission certainly have reason to struggle. But the staying in business part is a little more complex. Newspapers fight a constant battle to convince advertisers print is not dead. In Lagniappe’s case, for instance, we have independent demographic research showing about 80,000 people read us each week and we even increased our circulation 20 percent two years ago, but it’s still never an easy sell, despite the big radio conglomerates being in bankruptcy and the myriad problems social media faces. Now, tack onto that a border war with Canada that is causing newsprint prices to spike, and newspapers have another major financial issue with which to contend. The Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission are currently considering tariffs on Canadian newsprint — the lower cost paper that has allowed many newspapers to stay afloat in the internet age. These tariffs are coming essentially to help one paper mill in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout most of the rest of the country there are no mills mak- CONTRARY TO POPULAR BELIEF, RUNNING A SMALLER, LOCAL NEWSPAPER ISN’T ALL JUST MAKING UP FAKE NEWS AND COUNTING STACKS OF CASH. NEWSPAPERS AT EVERY LEVEL HAVE HAD TO FIGHT OVER THE PAST DECADE TO STAY RELEVANT, AND IN MANY CASES, TO STAY IN BUSINESS. ” ing newsprint, so printers and newspapers buy from Canadian mills. Tariffs could drive those print costs up by as much as 30 percent. And for most newspapers, print is already the second biggest cost behind payroll. It’s not as if these tariffs are going to make U.S. production of newsprint suddenly cheaper or more available. All it will do is help the bottom line of one mill while damaging hundreds and hundreds of newspapers. If having healthy local newspapers matters, write your Congressman and the Department of Commerce and let them know how you feel. And help support great local journalism by advertising in Lagniappe and buying a subscription. We intend to be here for the long haul, but ridiculous tariffs don’t make that goal any easer to achieve. M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

CALENDAR OF EVENTS MARCH 28, 2018 - APRIL 3, 2018 CRAWFISH IN THE COURTYARD THE GULF COAST EXPLOREUM IS HOSTING ITS 9TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH AND MUSIC EVENT ON TUESDAY, APRIL 3 AT 6 P.M. PROCEEDS FROM TICKET SALES AND SILENT AUCTION BENEFIT DISCOVER SCIENCE, A PROGRAM TO PROVIDE SCIENCE EXPERIENCES TO UNDERSERVED CHILDREN. VISIT EXPLOREUM. COM FOR MORE INFORMATION. GENERAL INTEREST Medicinal and Edible Plant Walk A guided walk through the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Thursday, March 29 at 1 p.m. Walks are free to the public but reservations are required. Call 251540-7720. Fashion Show The Mobile Parks & Recreation Department presents Golden Girlz with Pearlz: Fashion Show & Parade of Hats Thursday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at the Harmon-Thomas Community Center 1611 Belfast St., Mobile. Elberta German Sausage Festival The Elberta German Sausage Festival returns Saturday, March 31 from 8 a.m.5 p.m. at the Elberta Town Park. Arts and crafts booths, children’s activities, live music, and cold drinks. For more information check us out on Facebook. Magnolia Cemetery Medical History Tour A special tour of Magnolia Cemetery, led by Tom McGehee, local historian and Museum Director of Bellingrath Home, on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Space is limited, please RSVP to admin@ mobilemedicalmuseum.org or call 251415-1109. Photo | Exploreum Spring Paw-ty Join Dog Days Barkery Saturday, March 31 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. for dog adoptions, easter photos, bake sale and raffle. Look us up on Facebook or call 251-375-1734. Feathery Friends Mark Wetzel, a licensed falconer, will explore the variety of raptors found in Alabama. Come and bring a chair Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. Call 251540-7720 for more information. Bunny Bash 2018 The Bunny Bash, an event for the entire community, will be held at Lavretta Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. Huge Easter egg hunt with over 15,000 eggs, free food, inflatables, games, prizes and much more. Visit citychurchofmobile. com. Dauphin Island Easter egg hunt Bring the youngsters to Cadillac Square on Dauphin Island at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 31. Kids should bring their favorite basket to fill with eggs and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo ops. Visit dauphinislandtourism.com for more information. Saraland egg hunt Come out to Saraland’s Amelia City Park on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 for a community egg hunt. We will have 15,000 eggs, games, food, face painting, a hayride, nerf wars and more! Easter service at the Battleship Government Street Baptist Church will hold their annual Easter sunrise service on the grounds of Battleship Memorial Park on Sunday, April 1 at 7 a.m. The service is free of charge and will be located in the picnic area. Easter service at Bellingrath A special sunrise service on Live Oak Plaza beginning at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 1, open to everyone. An offering will be collected to benefit Family Promise of Coastal Alabama. Complimentary admission for guests from 6-8 a.m. Visit bellingrath.org. Platform85 Easter Launch Platform85 is a new Christian church launching on Easter Sunday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at 316 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile. For more info, visit www. platform85.com. Satsuma splash pad opening We will reopen for the 2018 season beginning Sunday, April 1 and remain open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Located at Fred K. Wright Park. Call 251675-1440 for more information. Three centuries walking tour This new tour includes highlights from 315 years of Mobile’s history. Tour will be Sunday, April 1 from 2-4:30 p.m. beginning at Serda’s Coffee. Visit www. secrethistorytours.com for details. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center at 1717 Dauphin St. for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. FUNDRAISERS Crawfish in the Courtyard The Gulf Coast Exploreum is hosting its 9th annual crawfish and music event on Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction benefit Discover Science, a program to provide science experiences to underserved children. Visit exploreum.com for more information. Pancake Breakfast Join the Optimist Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama for the 9th annual Pancake Breakfast featuring a homemade, full course breakfast on Saturday, March 31, 8 a.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased directly from the Branch at 1517 Plaza Drive or online at www.bgcsouthal.org/pancake.

Von’s block party Von’s Bistro’s block party will be held Wednesday, March 28 from 6-9 p.m. The theme is “Starry Night” and all proceeds will benefit the Annual Campaign for Youth and Families. Contact the Moorer YMCA 251-438-1163. Give Up for Lent The Container Yard at 951 Government St. will be collecting canned goods through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 for Feeding the Gulf Coast, in Theodore, Alabama. Call 251-210-7038. SethFest Three-day festival beginning Thursday, March 29 in support of Seth Maness, recently diagnosed with appendix cancer. Proceeds will help pay for his treatments and support his family. Visit soulkitchenmobile.com and themerrywidow.net. My Happy Dog 123 Please join us at the OK Bicycle Shop for our Doggy Happy Hour on Sunday, April 1 from 4-7 p.m. to raise funds for ARC — Awakening Respect and Compassion for all sentient beings. Visit us at facebook/ ARCforallbeings. Alabama Goes Teal The Rape Crisis Center is taking part in Sexual Assault Awareness Month beginning with Day of Action/City Council Proclamation on Tuesday, April 3 at Government Plaza at 10 a.m. Wear a teal ribbon throughout the month of April in solidarity. Hope for Healing Celebration Dinner Join us on Tuesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverview Plaza Hotel for dinner and hear from survivors and storytellers who lack access to health care. For ticket information visit www.victoryhealth.org. ARTS The Power of Passion What evil controls the heart of a man when torn between his marriage, his ministry and his lover? “The Power of Passion” by Phelica L. Moore will be performed at the Mobile Saenger on Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m. For tickets visit mobilesaenger.com. “Cabaret” at the JJP Showtimes are Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1. For more information on showtimes and tickets visit joejeffersonplayers.com. Elvis Lives The University of Mobile Jazz Band will perform Elvis favorites at the Saraland Performing Arts Center on Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Visit www.umobile.edu/pas. Rollercoaster Upper Room A Cappella is hosting our 2nd annual Spring Concert Series Wednesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at The Steeple. Featuring songs from top artists like Maroon 5, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Zac Brown Band, and many more. Reserve tickets online at upperroom.yapsody.com. The Sixth Extinction Join us for a reading by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Kolbert who will explain the science of those being affected most by climate change. Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Visit Stokes Center for Creative Writing on Facebook for more information. MUSEUMS “Titanic: Honour & Glory” “Titanic Honour & Glory” will run through April 15 at the History Museum of Mobile. In addition to the exhibition, the museum will host monthly events. Call 251-301-0273 or gavin.snyder@ historymuseumofmobile.com. “Alabama Main Streets” Traveling postcard exhibit on display from Monday April 2, to Saturday, April 28, at the Spanish Fort Public Library. Visit spanishfortpubliclibrary.org for more information. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s Founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs Take an adventure back in time 290 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition Feb. 14 – June 3. Visit exploreum.com. “Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland” In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there is a paradise unlike any other: the Galapagos Archipelago. Immerse yourself in this spectacular film at the Exploreum, until May 26. Visit exploreum.com. WORKSHOPS Fishing Seminar Come join us to hear Richard Rutland explain how to be best prepared to fish this summer. Thursday, March 29 from 5-6 p.m. at McCoy Outdoors. Call 251-473-1080. Woman of Worth Join us Saturday, March 31, for Woman of Worth Business Empowerment Inc’s Vision Board Workshop and 3rd anniversary Celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact the Mobile West Regional Library at 251340-8555 for more information. Skincare fundamentals Come have fun while learning a proper regimen to keep youthful skin healthy with natural botanical products. Class is Tuesday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. Call Salon West 54 Hundred for details, 251-6628370. Saving for Your Future Learn how to budget and manage your finances. Paula Webb, Government Documents Librarian at USA will conduct this event Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library. For more information or to register, please call 2087078. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Sole Yoga Join Run-N-Tri and certified yoga instructor Lisa Blount for a free sunset yoga series. We will host seven sessions starting Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m. at Medal of Honor Park. Battleship Rugby Come out and support the Battleship Women as they take on rivals Memphis WRFC. Saturday, March 31 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1801 S. Broad St., Brookley Aeroplex. Free Yoga downtown Recharge and refresh with Yoga at Alabama Contemporary Art Center. This free one-hour class is led by certified yoga instructors and open to participants of all levels of experience on Saturday, March 31, 11:30 a.m. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Fitness and athletics classes Try something new this year! Classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visit mobilecap.org Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, ping pong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. PUBLIC MEETINGS Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre. com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www. cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www. cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Satsuma City Council: First and third Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley 36572, 251-675-1440. Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Mobile Sports Hall of Fame welcomes six new members BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | J. Mark Bryant Taking part in the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 induction ceremony at the RSA Battle House are, from left, Lee Shirvanian, Randy Patrick, Jack Robertson, Amy Chapman Kleinschrodt, Carlos Lett, Jake Peavy and Billy Coleman. W inning recognition for your athletic abilities on the state or national scale is quite an impressive feat. However, when you come back to be honored by your hometown the effect can be greatly magnified. That was the common theme when the inductees for the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 were recently announced. The 30th annual banquet is set for April 24 at the RSA Battle House. Joining the select company are football players Leon Lett and Don Hultz, Major League Baseball stars Jake Peavy and Juan Pierre, women’s sailing legend Amy Chapman Kleinschrodt and longtime Faulkner State basketball coach Jack Robertson. Social hour begins that Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the banquet to immediately follow at 7. Tickets for the banquet are $100 each and can be purchased at www.mobilesportshalloffame.net, or by calling Pam Young at 251-709-0310. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was present at the news conference to congratulate the new inductees. “Mobile has its share of heroes and this is another great group,” Stimpson said. “I’m grateful for the Hall of Fame honoring these players.” Here is a glance at the inductees: Don Hultz was born on Dec. 6, 1940, in Moss Point, but attended South Mobile County High School in Grand Bay. He played both offense and defense at Southern Miss, helping the team win the UPI Small College National Championship in 1962. After signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent, he went to start all 14 games as a rookie in 1963. That season he set the NFL record for the most opponents’ fumbles recovered in a season at nine. He was later traded to Philadelphia, where he spent 10 years as a defensive end, defensive tackle and middle linebacker. Hultz wrapped up his career with Chicago in 1974. With his total of 151 games, only Jerrel Wilson, Kenny Stabler, Willie Anderson and Rich Caster have played in more NFL contents among Mobilians. After his career, Hultz worked as a criminal investigator for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Tennessee. He now lives in suburban Memphis. “Don could not make it today, but wanted me to tell you how honored he is,” said Billy Coleman, a former Southern Miss teammate. “Not only was he a tremendous athlete in all three sports, but he was a first-class person.” Amy Chapman Kleinschrodt becomes the first sailor inducted into the MSHOF. She captured five gold medals while competing in the U.S. Sailing Association Women’s National Championships. While living in New Orleans and sailing out of Bay Waveland Yacht Club in Mississippi, she was a member of the crew in the 1977, 1978, and 1980 finals, winning Gold in the 1977 and 1980 championships. In 1981, she moved to Mobile and joined the Buccaneer Yacht Club. She skippered in the 1997, 2003, 2009 and 2011 Championships, winning gold medals in 1997, 2009 and 2011 regattas. She also picked up bronze medals in 2003 and 2010 events. “To be part of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame is amazing,” she said. “The sports history is amazing. “I was part of some talented crews, so I want to share this with them.” Leon Lett starred at Fairhope High School. He then earned NAIA Honorable Mention honors at Emporia State, WINNING RECOGNITION FOR YOUR ATHLETIC ABILITIES ON THE STATE OR NATIONAL SCALE IS QUITE AN IMPRESSIVE FEAT. 48 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 where he led the team to a conference championship and the NAIA National Championship Game. At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, he was nicknamed “Big Cat” for his agility. Picked in the seventh round of the 1991 NFL Draft, he was a member of 1993, 1994 and 1996 Cowboys NFL champions. He recorded a sack and set a record for longest fumble return in Super Bowl history (64 yards) in Super Bowl XXVII. In Super Bowl XXVIII, he had six tackles and forced a game-changing fumble that was recovered and returned for a touchdown. Lett was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1995 (68 tackles, 4 sacks and 26 quarterback pressures) and 1998 (51 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, seven tackles for loss and four sacks). He has been the defensive line coach for the Cowboys since 2011. “We are so excited for our family,” said Carlos Lett, his brother who represented him at the announcement. “This is a huge honor for us all.” Jake Peavy was born in Mobile and grew up in Semmes. He attended St. Paul’s Episcopal School, where he led the Saints to the 1999 5A state baseball championship and was named the Alabama High School Player of the Year. He turned down a scholarship from Auburn and signed a professional contract after being drafted in the 15th round by the San Diego Padres. After pitching in 2001 and 2002 for the Mobile BayBears, he made his Major League debut June 22, 2002, against the New York Yankees. Peavy became one of the top pitchers in baseball in 2004, leading the majors with an earned run average of 2.27. He was named to his first all-star game in 2005, leading the National League that year in strikeouts with 216. He helped the Padres to a western division title in 2006, again leading the NL in strikeouts per nine innings. In 2007, he won the National League Pitching Triple Crown: leading the league in wins (19), ERA (2.54) and strikeouts (240). He was named the Cy Young Award winner and finished seventh in the most valuable player voting. In 2009, Peavy was traded to the Chicago White Sox. Although he missed much of the next two seasons with injuries, he was picked for the 2012 All-Star Game and ended up winning the American League Gold Glove Award. Another trade took place in 2013, with him going to Boston. He started three postseason games as the Red Sox won the World Series. He was traded to San Francisco the next year. He started four more postseason games as the Giants claimed another championship. This allowed Peavy to become the first pitcher in MLB history to win two World Series in consecutive years while representing two different leagues. “Thanks for much for this amazing honor,” said Peavy. “You don’t achieve any success without a support system. My career starts and originates here in Mobile.” Juan Pierre becomes the third straight former University of South Alabama baseball standout to join the MSHOF (with Lance Johnson and Dave Stapleton). While he was born in Mobile, Pierre grew up in Louisiana. Despite being drafted out of high school, he played in junior college for two years. During his lone season with USA in 1998, Pierre hit .373 while recording 77 runs scored, 16 doubles, five home runs and 40 RBI. He was successful on 54-of-62 stolen base attempts. The Jaguars went 42-19, claiming the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title and coming within one game of advancing to the NCAA College World Series. For his efforts, he received numerous AllAmerica honors and the SBC Player of the Year award. He was drafted in the 13th round by the Colorado Rockies. He reached the major leagues in 2000, going on to post 2,217 hits — a total that included 255 doubles, 94 triples and 18 home runs — stealing 614 bases and driving in 517 runs while batting .295 over 14 seasons with six different organizations. Pierre led either the American or National League in steals on three occasions, and he also had a .304 batting average in three postseason appearances. He batted 7-for-21 (.333) in helping the Florida Marlins to the 2003 World Series title. “Juan and I played together in Chicago,” Peavy said while representing his friend. “He epitomizes what Mobile is all about. Juan should be the poster child for USA.” Jack Robertson is a veteran of 42 seasons as head coach of the Faulkner State Community College basketball team, stepping down in 2016 before it was renamed Coastal Alabama Community College. He guided the Sun Chiefs to 832 wins and 440 losses through the 2015 season, which ranks him ninth all-time in wins among coaches in the National Junior College Athletic Association. His teams won 14 Southern Division championships. The 1991 team won the state championship and finished sixth in the national tournament. A graduate of Baldwin County High School and Marion Military Institute, he has been inducted into the Baldwin County High School Hall of Fame in 1997 and the NJCAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010. “I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” Robertson said. “When I see these great people being honored today, I was thinking something must be wrong with the picture for me to be included.” • The MSHOF will also pay special recognition to WNSP radio’s Lee Shirvanian and WKRG TV’s Randy Patrick. The two actually called games for Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette on the radio together back in 1980, but have gone on to become Mobile sports broadcasting icons.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Here’s another reminder of Mobile’s great sports history BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER “When I go around the country and talk about five in Cooperstown for a city our size, they say there’s no city in the country with five in Cooperstown from a community our size and even many of the larger communities,” Gottfried said. “When Cleon played, you talk about the Miracle Mets, coming out in ’69. Here comes Cleon, Tommie Agee and Amos Otis manning the outfield. All three are right here from Mobile. “Robert Brazile, for a long time should have been in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dr. Doom will be inducted in August in Canton, Ohio. The history will never run out of individuals. We’re going to induct six (into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame) in April. We’ve got a list of 50 that still needs to be in that hall of fame some time. “When you look at the athletes that are playing pro baseball and football, and we’ve also got three coaches in the NBA coaching and two players playing the NBA. What we’re trying to do is, once we get this museum on the ground, we’ve got every sixth grader that’s going to go through the museum, and they’ll be able to punch in a name and it will talk about the player. And they’ll start thinking, I might be in that hall of fame someday, male or female. “That’s what we want to do, bring more pride to our community, and we’ve got the leadership and the mayor. And when you’ve got people like Cleon, we’re really excited to be part of this. With the hall of fame, we can really add to our community pride.” “Being able to meet and know what Cleon Jones is trying to do for our community is an example of so many that have something in their heart that they’re trying to give back and trying to bring other Mobilians together that help tell the story so that we will excite our young people and other Photo | Courtesy city of Mobile T he Mobile starting nine all-time baseball team would have a great chance to win a seven-game series against the best nine from any other city in the world. Cleon Jones, a part of the rich baseball history of Mobile as a member of the 1969 Miracle Mets that featured three outfielders from the city, is doing his best to make sure the city’s sports distinction is not overlooked. Last Friday at Government Plaza, Jones joined Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Sports Hall of Fame chairman of the board Joe Gottfried to unveil nine new collages that celebrate some of the accomplishments of so many great Mobilians. “All of you understand that Mobile has so much history,” Jones said. “As far as I’m concerned, this is hidden history that nobody knows about, and if they know about it, they’re not sharing it. We want to share it and make sure that it’s not just hidden.” The gorgeous collages don’t yet have a permanent home, but there is the possibility they could be part of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame planned for the lobby of the RSA Tower. Let’s get to that starting nine from Mobile that is featured in one of the collages. You don’t have to be a huge baseball fan to recognize most of the names. The outfield features hall-of-famers Hank Aaron and Billy Williams along with Miracle Met Tommie Agee. The infield includes third-baseman Josh Donaldson, who is still today one of the best hitters in the game, hall-of-fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, second baseman Frank Bolling, hall-offame first baseman Willie McCovey, catcher Double Duty Radcliffe and pitchers Satchel Paige and Jake Peavy. Cleon Jones and Mayor Sandy Stimpson unveiled nine new sports themed collages at the RSA Tower last week. people who don’t even live in our city to understand who we are and what a great city we have,” Stimpson said. “When I started this interaction and Cleon would come see me and share an idea and I would share an idea. Next thing I know, he’s back up with whatever it was I suggested. He loves this city, and he wants to see if he can do something that can have a legacy that already exists but is not well known. To the degree that I can be a small part of that, or even a bigger one, that’s what I want to do, because I want to lead the community we want to be. We’ve got to leverage off the skill sets and the passion of those that live here.” Jones agreed that all his work is devoted to showing Mobile in a positive light. “What we’ve done is we’ve put together some items that speak to the history that we’re trying to get out,” Jones said. “This history is not just about adults. We need to send this message to our young folks. Our young folks see these collages, and they’ll understand that these people come from Mobile. If he can do it, so can I.” Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of Sports Drive every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

STYLE GARDENING Microgreens: nutrient packed superfood BY JOHN OLIVE, DIRECTOR, AU ORNAMENTAL HORTICULTURE RESEARCH CENTER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos/Courtesy John Olive Microgreens, which are typically harvested when shorter than 2 inches, can be grown in an egg carton. Q: What are microgreens and can I grow them, or do I play mini-golf on them? A: Microgreens are often included on popular lists of superfoods and are not tiny putting surfaces on a short par 3. Growing them at home is easy, and can be a fun way to introduce children to gardening while providing a fresh, nutrient packed addition to your diet. There are many uses for microgreens. They can be used in a salad or put on a hamburger, hotdog, or any side dish. Often referred to as vegetable confetti, microgreens are the small seedling stage of common leafy greens. They are harvested even smaller than plants sold as “baby greens.” Some of the most common plants used for microgreens include cabbage, kale, lettuce, beets, bok choy, mustards, chives, radish, Swiss chard, spinach, and even cilantro. (I have the “soapy taste gene” for cilantro so I cannot recommend it for human consumption). Although not typical greens, other plants such as sunflowers and sweet peas can be grown to add different flavors and texture to a microgreen mix. Sunflowers are harvested with cotyledons, before the first true leaves emerge. Microgreens are an excellent source of vitamins C and E, β-carotene, lutein and lots of other stuff that is good for you. Most of the information on nutrition I have seen is anecdotal 50 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 and more research is needed but some studies have shown that microgreens, when compared to mature leaves, have much more of some nutrients. Microgreens can also add different textures and flavors to a salad. Arugula and some mustards can be too strong and overpowering, but as microgreens they can add subtle flavor or bite to a salad or side dish. There are many ways of growing microgreens. What is described here is a simple method for beginners. A quick internet search will reveal an abundance of additional information. Microgreens, like most plants, require light, water, and a good growing medium. You can grow them indoors in a sunny window or under grow lights or outdoors in a sunny location, but microgreens are better grown in a container to avoid dirt splashing on the foliage. Growing them in a dense layer and in small containers helps keep them clean. Nobody likes gritty greens! Microgreens can be planted in just about any small, shallow container with potting soil and drainage. Use a bagged commercial potting soil to avoid plant diseases. Sow seed generously in a uniform layer and lightly press them in. Water and maintain soil moisture by placing the container in a shallow dish so it is watered from the bottom. Seed is quick to germinate and, depending on the species, will be ready to harvest in 7-21 days. Plants are usually harvested when they are 1½ to 2 inches tall. The difference in days to harvest is a good reason to plant different species in separate containers until you learn how they grow. A mix of greens with similar harvest times can be planted in the same container. Tender stems and leaves are harvested with regular household scissors by cutting plants off at the soil line. Handle and wash harvested greens gently before eating. There are many seed companies that market seed exclusively for use as microgreens but you can also purchase regular seed and harvest as microgreens. Order at least one-half ounce of each type you want to try so you have enough for several spaced out plantings. Microgreens are an easy to grow nutrient packed addition to your kitchen garden. YOU ARE INVITED TO THIS UPCOMING GARDENING EVENT: What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn (Free) When: Monday, April 16, 2018, Noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Nutrition, Samantha Chirichella, DC Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769, or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com

M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 51

STYLE HOROSCOPES SAGITTARIUS GETS THE WRONG IDEA ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Learning a CocaCola plant in Ireland had to halt production after machines became clogged with human feces, you’ll feel confident in your decision to switch to carbonated water. Though Perrier drinkers are often accused of being full of crap, it appears soda drinkers might actually be. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — To prepare to talk with artists at SouthSounds, you’ll start speaking to random strangers with whose body of work you’re unfamiliar. If you can convince a plumber you’d “recognize his pipework anywhere,” there no way the Dirty Lungs won’t believe you caught their show in Atlanta once. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — After having your calls and emails repeatedly ignored by an elected official, you’ll begin flying drones with messages over the State House in Montgomery. Believing the unmanned craft to be a wallet en route to Gov. Bentley, ALEA security won’t try to stop you. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Inspired by a prominent sports parent, you’ll decide to challenge Michael Jordan to a game of one-on-one at the Mitchell Center. With your diet of afternoon Skittles and an alarming amount of sausage, how do you think it’ll go? LEO (7/23-8/23) — While sipping a dark beer at a local Irish pub, you’ll ask the barkeep to switch the TV over to your beloved Spurs. He’ll immediately flip on a Premier League soccer match featuring Tottenham Hotspur. You’ll leave and vow never to return. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — You’ll get excited when you find what you think is cold, hard cash in the pocket of shorts you haven’t worn in a while. Upon closer inspection, it’ll just be a movie stub to “Suicide Squad” and Monopoly money. You’ll immediately remember how entertaining the game was. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll spend all next week mourning the loss of your horse Pickles. To honor him you’ll develop a half-horse, half-robot cyborg. While a huge advance scientifically, the metallic horse won’t love you the way Pickles did. You’ll scrap him and the idea. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — To achieve that beach body you’ve always dreamed of, you’ll adopt a strict diet of cabbage and wasabi peas. Come June, when your BMI is still north of 25, you’ll opt to spend the summer among the harbor seals of coastal Norway. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You will be forcibly removed from Moe’s Original BBQ after a misunderstanding over Firkin Fest. Your bestie jokingly told you it was actually Twerkin’ Fest, and the city’s beer connoisseurs will be offended when you start grinding on the taps. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — When you hear about Mobile’s skyrocketing crime rate, you’ll whip back into action as E-ZGO Man, your nonchalant, crime fighting, golf cart-driving alter ego. Within months the city’s most hardened criminals will become some of the PGA’s most trusted caddies. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Lacking confidence in the House Intelligence Committee, you’ll take it upon yourself to investigate the Trump transition team’s ties to Russia. But your doubts will be resolved when, in the process of opening a nesting doll, the smallest contains a note saying simply, “Benghazi.” PISCES (2/19-3/20) — When your phone becomes a distraction in a local theater, you’ll be asked to leave by an angry gang of patrons. However, their precious darkness will be their undoing as the light of your phone guides your crawl to safety beneath a canopy of gummy theater seats. 52 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE TAKING YOUR Q BY DANIEL RAYMON / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Big name in computer networking 6 Progressive rival 14 Aries 20 North-Dakota-to-Michigan hwy. 21 Members of an Oklahoma tribe 22 Addressee of a waiter in a French restaurant 23 Exposes 24 Interrogate a founding father? 26 Uganda’s Amin 27 One getting shooed 29 Bone: Prefix 30 Was wide open 31 Like the first man-made space satellite 33 What the earth and many political analysts do 36 They’re added on bus. lines 38 “Sticks and Bones” playwright David 39 “There are no atheists in foxholes”? 41 Word aptly found in “controlled” and “marshaled” 43 Token in the game Life 44 Was a rat 45 Engaged in 46 Tremors? 50 Hershey brand 53 “From your lips to God’s ears” 55 Frequent subject of paintings by Winslow Homer 56 Largest lake in South America 60 Charles de Gaulle’s birthplace 62 Animal with a trunk 66 Interest’s opposite 67 Kingdom in Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” 69 Email address ending 71 Suffix in Sussex 72 Comment by a Brit down to his last coin? 77 “We ____ the Champions” 78 Gardner of “Mogambo” 79 Joe of “Home Alone” 80 True 81 Instruments played on Mount Olympus 84 Expert 86 Words of resignation 88 Greek cross 90 “As you wish, Captain!” 92 Huck Finn possessive 93 One knocking out an opponent in the first round? 97 Russian council 99 Spanish snack 103 ____ Indianapolis 104 One of 100: Abbr. 105 Monarch who’s fine and dandy? 108 Cries of surprise 110 Teeming 113 Veg out 114 Irish form of “Edmund” 115 Heinrich ____, “Die Lorelei” poet 117 N.W.A’s “Straight ____ Compton” 119 More than a millennium 121 Indochinese language 122 Have a little ice cream delivered? 126 Like rope 128 Supermodel Bündchen 129 Birdie 130 With celerity 131 Kept others awake, maybe 132 Tip of a missile 133 More sound with the aid of pseudopods 19 Seamstresses, at times 25 With vehemence 28 Ending of the Bible 32 Unappreciative sort 34 Metallic S-shaped piece 35 “____, sing America” (start of a Langston Hughes poem) 37 “Look Who’s Talking Too” and “2 Fast 2 Furious”: Abbr. 40 Basic French question 42 Number for two 46 Sentient ones 47 Words that can’t be heard, for short 48 Western wear 49 Strong bond? DOWN 51 Publisher Arthur ____ 1 Picasso and Braque, for two Sulzberger 2 Dancer Duncan 52 Song woman who’s asked 3 Gone to great lengths “Darlin’, won’t 4 Middling mark you ease my worried mind?” 5 Like freelance work, often 54 Subject of the mnemonic 6 Attys.’ titles “Men Very Easily Make Jugs 7 Stops yapping Serve Useful Needs” 8 Sheik’s land, for short 56 Taj ____ 9 Presidential inits. 57 Mimic’s activity 10 “Who’s interested?” 58 Not so common 11 Update, say 59 Medieval weapon 12 Terminate 61 Suffix with trick 13 English county 63 Pope who excommunicated 14 Response to an oversharer Elizabeth I 15 Suspend 64 Judas’s question to the Lord 16 Catherine’s husband 65 Change the color of again in “Wuthering Heights” 68 More trendy 17 Bishop’s group, once 70 TV’s “Growing Up ____” 18 Ones moving 73 Some gametes 74 Accumulation 75 Things with colons inside them 76 Kind of leap 82 Abbr. that’s sometimes doubled or tripled 83 Nordstrom rival 85 Term for a hole in Swiss cheese 87 1979 exile 89 It’ll take you for a ride 91 Prefix with -graphic 93 Hard-shell clams 94 Mark the beginning of 95 Unsatisfying answer to “Why?” 96 Bagel variety 98 British sports automobile 100 Kind of harp 101 Atonement 102 Nuisance 105 Trophy alternative 106 Navy petty officer: Abbr. 107 The so-called “Flying Kangaroo” 109 Curl one’s lip 111 Informal sleep option 112 People: Prefix 116 Man’s name that comes from an English noble 118 Some summer wear 120 Ser : Spanish :: ____ : French 123 Iraq War danger, for short 124 A.C.C. powerhouse 125 Rumpus 127 F.D.R. job- creating prog. ANSWERS ON PAGE 54

STYLE BOOZIE As the world turns from LoDa to WeMo BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Choice” because they raised the most money, some folks in the crowd, jokingly screamed “rigged.” It’s not rigged, my spies said they just have the best “swag” to give away. Hey, bribery is not against the rules! The music was moving too, with Glass Joe, Stereo Dogs and Albert Simpson and John Kulinich providing the soundtrack to the day. One couple was particularly moved as they started “dancing as if no one was watching” and also making out as if no one was watching, while the Stereo Dogs played. Ahhh, love! Or maybe – ewwwwww, love! No word on how much money was raised for The Child Advocacy Center yet, but judging by the crowd, I would say they would have to be pleased. Dancing with the Stars Photo | Boozie Spy A tale as old as time: Former McGill-Toolen and University of Alabama star DJ Fluker played the Beast to Principal Michelle Haas’ Beauty at McGill’s second annual “Dancing with the Stars — Jacket Style.” The event raised more than $160,000 for the school. D ancing, a flower festival, a little presidential odds-making and all things Cajun dominated the Boozie gossip wire this week. (You know, just your average, crazy week in Mobile.) I had spies from LoDa to MiMo to WeMo jotting down all the scoop on their bar napkins, and they did not disappoint. I unfolded all of their crumpled “reports” and transcribed it just for you. So please pour yourself a nice glass of rosé to have with this delectable plate of Boo-zay! Daves, Gina Gregory, Bess Rich and John Williams were spotted and they all looked pretty darn spiffy. Everyone’s favorite weatherman Alan Sealls was also there. I think some of the ladies who were a little chilly in their cocktail attire hoped he could have orchestrated slightly warmer weather for them, although the men in penguin suits looked eternally grateful. Another great year for the festival! Stop and smell the Festival of Flowers Folks came in droves to the Downtown Cajun Cookoff in Cathedral Square this past Saturday morning. The food was delicious (lots of crawfish and rice dishes done in creative ways), the tunes were good and the beer was cold, which is why this event has become one of the most popular events of the year. The lines for food were long but moved quickly. The competition was fierce but Dauphin’s took home the top prize for Best Food, with Butch Cassidy’s coming in second and Thompson Engineering coming in third. FOX 10 meteorologist Jason Smith announced the winners and when he told the crowd his station won for “People’s The 25th annual Festival of Flowers took place last week on the grounds of Providence Hospital. It is pretty amazing they are able to transform that area into a gorgeous, almost magical, garden. One of the most beautiful parts of it was a full-size carousel with horses made entirely out of flowers. It was exquisite! The festival got kicked off with a black tie gala Wednesday night and it was swank! The open bar was so open, as the drinks were flowing (#somobile)! The grilled scallops and oysters were divine. And the people watching was pretty cool too. Mobile City Council members Joel Getting jiggy at the Downtown Cajun Cook-off McGill-Toolen Catholic High School hosted the 2nd Annual “Dancing with the Stars- Jacket Style” this past Saturday. This year featured 12 dance teams fighting it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy to raise funds for McGill-Toolen Catholic and the St. Augustine Scholarship Fund. The evening began with a cocktail hour and dinner buffet in the new student center with 750 guests. Fr. Shields, President of McGill-Toolen Catholic, and Devon Walsh, WKRG Anchor and McT Alum served as masters of ceremony. The first act brought the crowd to their feet with Principal Michelle Haas and former Yellow Jacket, DJ Fluker as Beauty and the Beast. They were followed by Tricia Donaghey Vallee and Bart Briggs, who channeled the King with their Elvis-inspired routine and took home the Mirror Ball Trophy for Fan Favorite. The husband-and-wife team of Andrew and Teresa Cash won over our judges with their beautifully executed Ballroom routine to take home the trophy for Best Technical Routine. The entire cast outdid themselves: Kay Rehm and Charlie Willcox; Tjaden O’Dowd Cox and Mike O’Dowd; Dominique Matranga Hicks and Tim Finnorn; Emmal Mayhall and Phillip Murphy; Amy Corneliius Huff and Gary Cowles; Deidra Dekle and Monsignor Farmer; Christy Hirschfeldt Evans and Jason Veasey, Chelsea Lipford Wolf and Wesley Williams and Laura Kahalley Megginson and Alec Namam. The true purpose of the night was to raise funds for McT and the Overall Winner was the team with the most votes — each vote cost $1 — and Team Elvis took that title as well raising $32,378! The team of Finnorn and Hicks came in 2nd with $21,377 and Evans and Veasey in 3rd with an impressive $18,195. It was a fabulous evening that raised more than $160,000 for McT! The odds are on… Local (and national) oddsmaker Danny Sheridan made the New York Post’s infamous Page Six recently after he handicapped a hypothetical fight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, since the two had been smack talking in the media recently. He told Page Six: “Trump is younger (71 vs. 75), heavier (239 lbs. vs. 215) and taller (6-foot-3 vs. 6 even), so Sheridan has the president as a slight 11:10 favorite, noting “The two trash-talkers are even in military draft deferments (five each), but Biden has the edge in hair because he was rumored to have had follicle transplants 15 years ago.” “He’s not as concerned about getting his hair messed up,” Sheridan said. Sheridan sees the bout going no more than 2-and-a-half rounds and suggests having oxygen tanks in each corner.” SMH! This is the world we live in, folks! Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ “Beauty and the Beast” lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! F U T U R E S H O C K M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 53

ANSWERS FROM PAGE 52 54 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willis J Holland and Brittany N Hallford, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for AMCAP Mortgage, LTD., on the 30th day of December, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7222 Page 1192; the undersigned American Financial Resources, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 189 as per plat of Ramsey Estates, Unit 10, as recorded in Map Book 87, Page 83, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama and together with a 1/32nd roadway interest in Elizabeth Road and Ann Lane, as the same depicted on said Map Book. Property street address for informational purposes: 10680 Ann Lane, Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. American Financial Resources, Inc., Mortgagee/ Transferee. Jahan Berns SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 411311 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rachel E. Gray, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Generation Mortgage Company, on the 8th day of December, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6478 Page 929; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, towit: Lot 20, in Harbor Hills Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 241, of the records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Beacon Lane, Mobile, AL 36693. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company, Mortgagee/Transferee Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 432498 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gregory B.Hunter and Earline A. Hunter, husband and wife to Whitney National Bank dated March 6, 1998, and Recorded in RPLY Book 4558, Page 1064 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 24, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street Mobile, Alabama 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: THAT LOT A LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF KENNEDY STREET 108 FEET SOUTH OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF KENNEDY AND CONGRESS STREETS; RUNNING THENCE WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH CONGRESS STREET 90 FEET 2 INCHES TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH KENNEDY STREET 17 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH CONGRESS STREET 45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH KENNEDY STREET 50 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTH LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OF AMANDA FRIEND; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL OR NEARLY SO, WITH CONGRESS ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID AMANDA FRIEND›S PROPERTY 135 FEET 2 INCHES TO THE WEST SIDE OF KENNEDY STREET; THENCE NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF KENNEDY STREET 67 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; BEING LOT 9 AND A PART OF LOTS 7 AND 8 IN SQUARE 17 OF THE KENNEDY TRACT, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 11 N.S., PAGE 77 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney›s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Whitney National Bank d/b/a Hancock Bank Mortgagee William McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by American Estate & Trust FBO Frances Watson Clark IRA to Insiders Cash, LLC dated October 14, 2014, and Recorded in Book LR 7213, Page 1177 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Soyhon Kwon by instrument recorded in Book LR7590, Page 1318 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 18, 2018, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street Mobile, Alabama 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 2, BELLE ROSE SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO TH EPLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 296, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Sohyon Kwon Mortgagee William McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on May 10, 2013, by Clarence M. Harbison Jr., as Grantee to Fieldview LLC., an Alabama Limited Liability Company, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 7037, Page 302, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to McAleer Properties II, L.P., which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7169, Page 862, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on April 25, 2018. Lot 13 as per plat of SOUTH BAY ESTATES as recorded in Map Book 111, Page 34, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. McAleer Properties II, LP Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Britt O. Stallworth, and Rose Fleming, husband and wife, originally in favor of Norwest Mortgage, Inc., on the 31st day of July, 1996, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP 4383 Page 0439; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. f/k/a Norwest Mortgage, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Overlook Gardens, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 26, Page 90, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1471 Athey Rd, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. f/k/a Norwest Mortgage, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 432151 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Josetta Haggard, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, on the 20th day of January, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6619 Page 621; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 24, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Resubdivision of Lots 10-141 and 58, El Monte Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 7 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3857 San Juan Dr, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 418869 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie Lott and Anita Lott, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 25th day of June, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6909 Page 172; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 24, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, towit: Lot 14, Del Barco Drive Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5 Page 166, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 264 Del Barco Dr, Mobile, AL 36607 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 432354 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed from Triple R. Properties, LLC to Sonia N. Purl and Thomas D. Purl, dated February 23, 2011, and Recorded in Book 6754, Page 1257 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 18, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 12, FONTAINE WOODS NORTH, PHASE III, ACCORIDNG TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 94, PAGE 117, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 55

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney›s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Triple R. Properties, LLC Holder of the Vendors’ Lien William S. McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by George Allen Mothershead, II, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Magnolia Mortgage Company LLC, on the 16th day of November, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7451 Pg: 478; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 1,320 feet to a point; thence East 1,680 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 11 degrees 09 minutes 42 seconds West 393.74 feet along the East Right of Way of Dogwood Trail to a point; thence North 60 degrees 21 minutes East 209.55 feet along the South Right of Way of Kushla-McLeod Road to a point; thence South 00 degrees 38 minutes 33 seconds West 490 feet to a point, thence West 100.4 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 5825 Kushla Mcleod Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee Jahan Berns SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431890 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonia Daniels, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, on the 4th day of September, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7301 Pg: 756; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 10, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Five (5) of Forest Heights Subdivision, as per map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Map Book 4, pages 599-600. Property street address for informational purposes: 4804 Leruth Road, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee Jahan Berns SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431667 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel R. Goldman and Teresa Goldman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc., on the 24th day of January, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7117 Page 153 and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book LR7302 Page 786; the undersigned Guaranty Trust Company, as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run North along the West line of said Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, a distance of 390.6 feet to a point on the East Right of Way line of Dogwood Trail, thence along said East right of way line of Dogwood Trail, run South 43 degrees 54 minutes East 697.5 feet to a point; thence run North 46 degrees 06 minutes East 343.84 feet to a point; thence run South 44 degrees 09 minutes East 163.97 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence along an existing fence line run North 46 degrees 06 minutes 31 seconds East 305.29 feet to a point; thence run South 43 degrees 54 minutes East 395.64 feet to a point, thence run South 71 degrees 50 minutes 32 seconds West 337.71 feet to a point; thence run North 44 degrees 09 minutes West 249.01 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 2.2540 acres. Together with a 20 foot non-exclusive reciprocal easement for ingress and egress, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Section 3, Township 3 56 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run North along the West line of said Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, a distance of 390.6 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Dogwood Trail; thence along said East right of way line of Dogwood Trail run South 43 degrees 54 minutes East 677.5 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence run North 46 degrees 06 minutes East 379 feet to a point; thence run South 43 degrees 54 minutes East 20 feet to a point; thence run South 46 degrees 06 minutes West 379 feet to a point on said East right of way line of Dogwood Trail; thence along said East right of way line of Dogwood Trail run North 43 degrees 54 minutes West 20 feet to the Point of Beginning of said easement. Together with a 20 foot non-exclusive reciprocal easement for ingress and egress, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run North along the West line of said Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, a distance of 390.6 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Dogwood Trail; thence along said East right of way line of Dogwood Trail run South 43 degrees 54 minutes East 697.5 feet to a point; thence run North 46 degrees 06 minutes East 343.84 feet to the Point of Beginning of property herein described; thence continuing North 46 degrees 06 minutes East run a distance of 20 feet to a point; thence run South 44 degrees 09 minutes East 163.98 feet to a point in an existing fence line; thence along said existing fence line run South 46 degrees 06 minutes 31 seconds West 20 feet to a point; thence run North 44 degrees 09 minutes West 163.97 feet to the Point of Beginning of said easement. Property street address for informational purposes: 1480 Dogwood Trail, Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guaranty Trust Company, Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 348058 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shelby F. Hill and Mickey L. Hill, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, on the 22nd day of June, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278 Pg: 565; re-recorded in Bk: LR7294 Pg: 145; the undersigned LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 04, Bakerfield, Unit 3, Revised according to plat recorded in Map Book 87, Page 42, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 9770 Oak Forrest Dr, Mobile, AL 36695 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee Jahan Berns SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429161 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Todd C. Ewbank and Sherry Ewbank, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 25th day of September, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6590 Page 908; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 9, Township 6 South, Range 3 West; thence North 00 degrees 32 minutes East along the East line of the said Section 9 and along the West line of Helen Glaze Drive, 450.0 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 32 minutes East and along said West right of way line of Helen Glaze Drive, 210.30 feet; thence run North 89 degrees 34 minutes 50 seconds West, 420.06 feet; thence run South 00 degrees 41 minutes 52 seconds West 209.91 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 31 minutes 36 seconds East, 420.67 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Helen Glaze Drive and the point of beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 7620 Helen Glaze Dr, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper, Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 413747 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Juan A. Mejia, married man , originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, on the 12th day of July, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7053 Page 1572; the undersigned Caliber Home Loans, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12, Ynestra Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 171, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 671 Ynestra Dr, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/ Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 387829 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie C. Lucas, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on the 17th day of July, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6023 Page 752; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot(s) 7, Block 12, Ivanhoe Manor Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8 Page 294, in

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1660 Hurtel St, Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 408651 amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 104847 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy R. Reynolds, a married man, joined herein by his wife, Bridgett Bryan, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. , on the 12th day of July, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6676 Page 488; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run South 00 degrees 28 minutes 30 seconds West 1053 feet to a point, thence run North 89 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds West 1160 feet to the point of beginning, thence run South 00 degrees 28 minutes 30 seconds West 215 feet to a point on the North line of Cuss Fork Road, thence run South 88 degrees 59 minutes 15 seconds West and along the said North line of Cuss Fork Road, 100.00 feet to a point, thence run North 00 degrees 28 minutes 26 seconds East 217.60 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds east Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 99.97 feet to the point of beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 7020 Natchez MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Trace Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL Default having been made in the payment of the in- BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO debtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS by Tamarra Prince, an unmarried woman, originally REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROInc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., Corpora- BATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED tion, on the 28th day of December, 2007, said mort- PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD gage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6313 Page 1480; IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND having been modified in Loan Modification Agreement WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION recorded in Book 6681 Page 1826; having been modi- OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives fied again in Loan Modification Agreement recorded in some persons who have an interest in property the Book LR7158 Page 173; the undersigned Wells Fargo right to redeem the property under certain circumBank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by stances. Programs may also exist that help persons virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, should be consulted to help you understand these in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mo- rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure probile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during cess. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the in and to the following described real estate, situated expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Westmont tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Subdivision, Third Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable Book 9, Page 483 of the Probate Court Records of to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid informational purposes: 5087 Fair Oak Drive, Mobile, in certified funds by noon the next business day at the AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address inIS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, dicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR purchase price against the expenses of sale and the RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, an interest in property the right to redeem the prop- AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee erty under certain circumstances. Programs may also www.sirote.com/foreclosures exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure 431998 process. An attorney should be consulted to help you Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose FORECLOSURE NOTICE of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful Default having been made by the herein referenced bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made executed on February 18, 1998, by Willie Mae Boone, payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place as Grantee to Sanford Williamson, Jr., a single man, as of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded paid in certified funds by noon the next business day in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the ad- Alabama, in Real Property Book 4552, Page 0779, dress indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder Horace T. Jackson and MLB Realty Inc. Profit Sharing should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total Plan, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7061, Page 1654 and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on April 18, 2018. Lots 27 and 28, as per plat of VIGOR SCHOOL RESERVATION, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 427428, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Horace T. Jackson and MLB Realty, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John W. Rivers and Janice Rivers, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., on the 29th day of September, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6056 Page 1053; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 10, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot of land located in Section 45, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: To find the Point of Beginning start at the Northwest corner of said Section 45; thence run South 633.2 feet to a point; thence run South 55 degrees 07 minutes East 359.2 feet to a point; which point is the Point of Beginning. From the Point of Beginning run South 61 degrees 30 minutes East 295.5 feet to a point; thence run South 400 feet to a point; thence run North 61 degrees 30 minutes West 295.5 feet to a point; thence run North 400 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 19470 Ducloux Road, Mt Vernon, AL 36560. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431617 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruth K. McIntosh and Herbert Hoover McIntosh, originally in favor of Genworth Financial Home Equity Access, Inc., fka Liberty Reverse Mortgage, Inc., on the 29th day of April, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6529, Page 203; the undersigned Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, Block 1, Summerville Place, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 632, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6529 and Page 203 and deed recorded in Book 5329 and Page 1011. Property street address for informational purposes: 2308 Holland St, Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 422922 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cassandra Eubanks, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 2nd day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6859 Page 805 and modified by agreement recorded in Book LR7178 Page 1417; further modified in Book LR7544, Page 1364; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 22, Bentbrooke Subdivision revised, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 87, Page 66 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 10017 Peyton Drive South, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 397859 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ian Donaldson, an unmarried man and Becky Bailey, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on the 30th day of September, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7309 Pg: 1760; the undersigned Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, according to the Map and Survey of Chesapeake Subdivision, Unit 1, as recorded in Map Book 130, Page 5, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 8642 Selby Phillips Dr N, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/ Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/ Transferee Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431365 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John C. Inthavong By Bee Hah Goh, Attorney in Fact, a married male & Bee Hah Goh, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on the 21st M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 57

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com day of October, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7440, Page 1089; the undersigned Embrace Home Loans, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the West half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run East a distance of 40.00 feet to a point on the East right-ofway line of Argyle Road, thence Northwardly along said East right-of-way line of Argyle Road a distance of 1,081.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence with a deflection angle to the right of 89 degrees 26 minutes 03 seconds, run Eastward a distance of 615.19 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle to the right of 90 degrees 16 minutes 57 seconds run Northwardly a distance of 210.60 feet to a point on the south right of way line of Four Mile Road; thence with an interior angle to the right of 89 degrees 43 minutes 00 seconds run Westwardly along said right of way line of Four Mile Road a distance of 614.15 feet to a point on said East right of way line of Argyle road; thence with an interior angle to the right of 90 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds run Southwardly along said East right of Argyle Road, a distance of 210.60 feet to the point of beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 11925 Argyle Rd, Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Embrace Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 430042 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Eva Tucker and spouse Thomas Ray Tucker, to Compass Bank, dated August 19, 2005, and Recorded in Book 5846, Page 1501 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Michael Alexander Bk: LR7609 Pg: 1197 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 2, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street Mobile, Alabama 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 2A OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 2, ALVAREZ’S FIRST ADDITION TO SARALAND, ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SUCH RESUBDIVISION RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 87, PAGE 14, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Michael Alexander Mortgagee William McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 PROBATE NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: ALMA L. DRIVER, Deceased Case No. 2018-0560 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. EDWARD E. DRIVER as Executor under the last will and testament of ALMA L. DRIVER, Deceased. Attorney of Record: DEENA R. TYLER Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MABEL WEAVER, Deceased Case No. 2018-0354 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. PATRICIA SNOW as Executrix under the last will and testament of MABEL WEAVER, Deceased. Attorney of Record: PRO SE Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: CORNELIUS JOHN GRIFFIN JR, Deceased Case No. 2018-0561 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JULIE S. GRIFFIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of CORNELIUS JOHN GRIFFIN JR, Deceased. Attorney of Record: DEENA R. TYLER Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 11, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: HARLAND F. RENTSCHLER, DEC. Case No. 2017-1082 Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. Cyrina Lynn Rentschler and Richard Lindsey, as Co-Personal Representatives CTA under the last will and testament of HARLAND F. RENTSCHLER. Attorney of Record: Michael S. McNair, Esq. Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 58 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A p r i l 3 , 2 0 1 8 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARTHA LOUISE JEFFCOAT Case No. 2017-2301 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. BEVERLY ELAINE JEFFCOAT READ as Administratrix of the estate of MARTHA LOUISE JEFFCOAT, deceased. Attorney of Record: JOSEPH O. KULAKOWSKI, Esq. Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING March 1, 2018 Case No. 2015-1900-5 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of DONALD RAY MINOR, Deceased On to-wit the 16th day of April, 2018 at 10:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Application for the Sale of Lands as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate. Attorney Name and Address: DEENA R. TYLER, P. O. BOX 6, MOBILE, AL 36601 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: New Primary Feeder to New Alumni Building University of South Alabama Mobile, Alabama USA JOB #17-57 USA BID #8031201 Provide new 15kV feeder from existing loop-feed transformer to new pad-mounted transformer; utilize existing and new ductbank to new underground manhole. Bids will be received from prequalified contractors only, and clocked in at 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Procurement Services on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office: University of South Alabama Procurement Services Technology & Research Park Bldg. III 650 Clinic Drive, Suite 1400 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# 251- 460-6151 FX# 251- 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00 AM local time on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Room AD023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager, at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N., AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 rcorrigan@ southalabama.edu Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, April 4, 2018 ABANDONED VEHICLES - NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicles have been Unclaimed/abandoned at Wilson’s Service Center 10393 Old Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 and will be sold on April 27, 2018 at 10:00 am at the same address. 2015 DAIX L37MMGFV1FZ050709 1994 Honda JH2JE0106RM500469 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 1959 Martin Luther King Ave., Mobile, AL 36617. 2000 Honda Accord 1HGCG5661YA139711 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 10925 Moffett Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587. 1990 Chevrolet C1500 1GCDC14K2LZ170256 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 1501 Cedar Park Dr., Mobile, AL 36605. 1995 Jeep Cherokee 1J4FT68S0SL535674 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 107 W Banyan St., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier 1G1JC52F657140474 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 5900 Dixie Lane, Mobile, AL 36693. 1998 Chevrolet Lumina 2G1WL52M1W9149605 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 836 2nd Ave., Saraland, AL 36571. 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe 1GNFC13J37R183435 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 2308 Gill Rd., Mobile, AL 36605. 1998 Honda Accord 1HGCG5652WA219913 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7250 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582. 2000 Ford E250 1FTNE24L3YHA54591 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 42419 Nicholasville Rd., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 1999 Mitsubishi Galant 4A3AA36G9YE084385 2000 Honda Civic 2HGEJ8648YH595362 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 912 Van Ave Apt 1616, Daphne, AL 36526. 1988 Dodge Ram 50 JB7FM24E0JP028213 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 250 N Craft Hwy., Chickasaw, AL 36611. 2008 Infiniti M45 JNKBY01F88M550506 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 2520 Banks Ave., Mobile, AL 36617. 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon 2B5WB35Z1VK528092 2001 Dodge Ram Van 2B7JB21YX1K507700 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 1508 Carlisle Dr W., Mobile, AL 36618. 2003 Ford Crown Vic 2FAFP71W53X139568 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2000 Honda Civic 1HGEJ8147YL001144 1997 Oldsmobile 88 1G3HN52K2V4800203 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 558 S Wilson Ave., Mobile, AL 36617. 2007 Honda Accord 1HGCM66557A028261 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 6802 D Rester Rd., Theodore, AL 36582. 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13S342390494 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 27 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2665 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606. 2002 Toyota Camry 4T1BE32K32U528925 Lagniappe HD March 21, 28, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on May 04, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 2016 O›Connor St., Mobile, AL 36617. 2005 Chrysler Pacifica 2C4GM68405R373792 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on May 04, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 1037 St Stephens Rd., Prichard, AL 36610. 2002 GMC Denali 1GKEK63U52J248070 2002 GMC Yukon 1GKEC13Z52R316025 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on May 04, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 1997 Mercedes C230 WDBHA23E5VA503820 2001 Nissan Quest 4N2ZN16T71D802794 1997 Mercury Marquis 2MELM75W9VX690846 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on May 04, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 24399 State Hwy. 59, Robertsdale, AL 36567.legals 1996 Kawasaki ZX100 JKAZXBD15TB507173 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on May 04, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 509 Dismukes Ave., Prichard, AL 36610. 1992 GMC Sonoma 1GTCS14Z5N8517857 Lagniappe HD March 28, April 4, 2018 Deadline for legal advertising in Lagniappe HD is every Monday at 5 p.m. Lagniappe HD is distributed each Thursday. Lagniappe HD offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. For more information or to place your ad call Jackie at 251-450-4466. Or email at legals@lagniappemobile.com