Lagniappe: March 21 - March 27, 2018  

GOING POSTAL Ballet is flourishing Editor: My daughter performed last week with Classical Ballet of Mobile in its beautiful spring performance. I want our community to know that traditional classical ballet is flourishing! Artistic Director Winthrop Corey is leading CBM now, and his training and polished performances are onstage again. He artfully presented students and advanced dancers together with stunning professionals from Ballet Palm Beach, who gave thrilling and moving performances. I am grateful to have CBM training my daughter and giving her performing opportunities in such an elegant and professional manner. Our performing arts community grew by leaps and bounds with its presentation! Thank you, Classical Ballet of Mobile. Connie Hughey Mobile Winthrop Corey is back! Editor: Classical Ballet of Mobile’s spring performance, which was staged March 11 by its artistic director, Winthrop Corey, with his luminous costumes, was superb! Performances by Classical Ballet of Mobile dancers included “Grand Pas de Quatre,” “Isadora” and excerpts from Corey’s “Dracula” in addition to new choreography. Classical Ballet of Mobile dancers were joined by professionals Lily Loveland and Aaron Melendez of Ballet Palm Beach, who gave bravura performances of George Balanchine, Tchaikovsky’s “Pas De Deux” and the balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet.” Loveland’s quicksilver footwork, beautiful extensions, musicality and onstage personality were a joy. Melendez provided strong, nuanced partnering. His double tours, leaps, mid-air splits and spot-on pirouettes displayed graceful, artistic athleticism. The inspiration of classical ballet technique and artistry were on full display in the performances of the student dancers and the professionals. Their artistry was warmly received by the appreciative audience. Congratulations, Classical Ballet of Mobile! Congratulations, Winthrop Corey! And welcome back! Rhea Mostellar Mobile The public is there for the taking! Editor: In a private conversation with several of the principals of one of the three construction alliances bidding on the Interstate 10 Mobile River bridge and elevated causeway, I learned of several interesting facts. Once the construction contract is awarded on the bridge, the state of Alabama, county of Mobile and the city of Mobile plan to immediately install electronic tolls on all east- and westbound traffic through/across the Bankhead Tunnel, Wallace Tunnel and the Cochrane Bridge prior to the bridge construction. Frequent commuters will be encouraged to purchase prepaid electronic toll passes. Non-prepaid electronic toll pass drivers will have an electronic picture of their vehicle’s license plates recorded and be billed the toll fee with an additional surcharge. The conversation with these individuals who are in the know went on to say they expect the toll to be $1.50 to $2.50 per trip with the prepaid electronic toll pass. Some interesting facts to know: • At present from the Atlantic to the Pacific (Jacksonville to Los Angeles), I-10 has no tolls. • Baldwin County’s usage of the BP Oil Spill funds to expand the Beach Express north of I-10 to I-65 is extremely timely to the tolls being put in place on the Bankhead Tunnel, Wallace Tunnel and the Cochrane Bridge. • Tolls on the Mobile River Bridge will become a financial and logistic incentive for commercial traffic to switch from I-10 to I-20 in Arizona, continue across to Birmingham to where they will take I-65 south of the new extension of the Beach Express, before getting on I-10 to their Florida destinations. And there will be other traffic flow variations. Isn’t this something the public needs to be aware of! Eugene A. Talbott President, Research Strategies Inc. Urge Congress to support Alzheimer’s Act Editor: It is time we change our thinking on Alzheimer’s disease. Too often Alzheimer’s is treated as an aging issue, ignoring the public health consequences of a disease someone in the United States develops every 66 seconds. And with two-thirds of its annual costs being borne by Medicare and Medicaid, it is one that demands more attention from our government. In Alabama, more than 90,000 people over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in Alabama, which also has the highest Alzheimer’s death rate in America. Congress has a chance to take decisive action passing the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 2076/H.R. 4256). Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions, including increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk and preventing avoidable hospitalizations. Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the U.S. Alzheimer’s costs the country more than $259 billion per year, which is why we need the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. If we are going to end Alzheimer’s disease, then we must start treating it like the public health threat it is. Join me in asking Congressman Bradley Byrne to fight for the millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s by sponsoring the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. Lisa Holman Alzheimer’s Association CORRECTION A story titled “Better Together” published in the March 14 edition of Lagniappe incorrectly stated the creation of a city school system in Mobile could potentially halve the “student population and perpupil funding” that Mobile County schools receive from the state. State funding is based, in part, on the number of students (or average daily membership), and while it’s true that if Mobile were to break away from MCPSS the population and its total state funding would be halved, the appropriation per student would remain unchanged. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Sunday funday CITY ENACTS BRUNCH ORDINANCE ALLOWING FOR EARLIER SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe Effective immediately, the city of Mobile will allow alcohol sales for consumption on-premises before noon on Sundays. T he Mobile City Council popped the cork Tuesday morning on early alcohol sales on Sunday in an effort to make the city more competitive with surrounding areas. The new ordinance, which allows Sunday sales of alcohol starting at 10 a.m., comes in response to a recently passed law in the state Legislature allowing Mobile County and its municipalities to pass such measures. The ordinance follows a similar statewide law passed last year, known colloquially as the “brunch bill,” which excluded Mobile County. The county was excluded from last year’s bill because in the mid-1990s voters in the area approved noon alcohol sales on Sunday — part of a peeling back of a restrictive statewide law at the time, according to Downtown Mobile Alliance spokeswoman Carol Hunter. “This is a positive move,” council Vice President Levon Manzie said of the ordinance, which goes into effect immediately. “I’m happy it’s here. I support it, even though I won’t have an opportunity to enjoy it because I’ll be in church.” Manzie, who serves as pastor of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, then made a slight crack at the expense of brunch spots citywide. “If you leave wherever you are and come to church you’ll probably have a better service.” At the time it put Mobile ahead of the state, but put us behind last year,” Hunter said. “[The Legislature] did not want to create a different start time there but voters, by referendum, had approved a later start time.” Members of the Downtown Mobile Alliance attended a pre-conference meeting Tuesday holding signs that read “free the bubbles,” an allusion to the champagne used to make mimosa cocktails, a brunch staple. Councilman John Williams acknowledged the sponsor of the bill, State Rep. James Buskey (D-Mobile) for his work to pass it and others impacting the city. “We will sorely miss Mr. James Buskey,” Williams said of the District 99 representative, who is retiring this year after more than 40 years in the Legislature. “If we needed him, he was always there. This is another example of him seeing the economic benefit to downtown.” Manzie added that the bill would level the playing field for Mobile’s downtown as it catches up on a statewide law. Despite the previous law, some restaurants downtown had already begun serving alcohol before noon to go along with their brunch menus. While Hunter acknowledged the particularly light enforcement, she said many restaurants didn’t risk it, fearing stiff fines from the notoriously strict Alabama ABC Board. “Enforcement has always been problemdriven,” Hunter said. “Our local law enforcement agencies … have used a pretty light hand … but there were some restaurants that were never going to take that risk.” The ability for all restaurants downtown to serve bloody marys and mimosas will make a huge difference, Hunter said. “There is a wonderful brunch atmosphere,” Hunter said. “It is the greatest brunch scene. The revenue will help.” Gov. Kay Ivey did not sign this bill, but it passed anyway since her move wasn’t considered a pocket veto because of the amount of time left in the session. Ivey did recently sign a bill into law that would allow the city to regulate junk cars on private property. “I’m proud to have sponsored and fought for this legislation, which provides the city an important new tool in our continuing fight against blight,” State Rep. Adline Clarke (D-Mobile), the bill’s sponsor, said. “Working together, we can keep the progress going.” The city introduced an ordinance to aid in the removal of junk cars last year, but it did not pass, city attorney Ricardo Woods said. The city would work to bring a new ordinance to the City Council soon, he said. During the individual councilor comments time, Councilman C.J. Small advocated for stronger state regulations aimed at guns left in unlocked cars. He asked legislators to look into a bill that would make a gun owner responsible for a handgun taken from an unlocked automobile. In response, Williams said he doesn’t think laws fix anything in the gun debate, but the Army veteran added there’s a “personal responsibility” that comes with the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and he would support enforcement of that “personal responsibility.” Councilman Fred Richardson announced the midtown Publix at the intersection of Florida Street and Old Shell Road will open on Saturday, March 24. M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Officer discretion PRICHARD POLICE DEPARTMENT WON’T DISCUSS VEHICLE PURSUIT POLICIES BY JASON JOHNSON A vehicle pursuit in Prichard last weekend ended with an officer in the hospital, but that’s just one in a string of high-speed chases involving the Prichard Police Department in recent years that have resulted in injuries and, in some cases, death. While the city of Prichard has yet to confirm any details, initial reports from Saturday’s accident suggest PPD officers became involved in a pursuit after units from the Chickasaw Police Department chased a suspect’s vehicle into the Prichard’s police jurisdiction. It’s unclear if the car was successfully pulled over or lost control and crashed, but the chase ended in a residential neighborhood and an unidentified officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities haven’t confirmed which department employs the officer. Over the past three years, though, PPD officers have been involved in at least eight high-speed pursuits ending in accidents. Of those, seven resulted in injuries to suspects, officers or bystanders and at least three resulted in deaths. In October 2015, Charles Dennis drove into 21-yearold Anteesha Banks’ vehicle — killing her and sending her 6-month-old daughter to the hospital. Prichard police had been in pursuit of Dennis for running a stop sign, and ultimately found a stolen gun and drugs in his car. In 2017 alone, there were at least eight chases involving PPD. Half of those resulted in some kind of injury and two ended in the death of a suspect or a passenger in a suspect’s vehicle. On Feb. 15, Decolley Waton crashed into a utility pole on U.S. Route 45 while being pursued by the PPD for speeding. He later died from injuries sustained during the incident. In October, the pursuit of a man with active warrants for kidnapping, rape and sodomy was abandoned by U.S. Marshals and PPD units when they lost sight of his vehicle. But suspect Larry Lett-Hall went on to cause a three-car accident, injuring two bystanders and killing a passenger. Across the country, the potential for collateral damage has become a larger part of discussions about police chases over the past few decades. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, from 1996 to 2015 “an average of 355 people were killed” in pursuit-related accidents annually. The Department of Justice views those pursuits as “the most dangerous of all ordinary police activities” and has urged police departments since at least 1990 to adopt policies dictating exactly when officers should or should not pursue fleeing suspects. Travis Yates is a police officer in Oklahoma who started Police Driving International and works with departments nationwide on pursuit policies and training. According to Yates, virtually every state requires officers to qualify with a service weapon annually. Yet, he said “the one thing that an officer does every single day, driving, is never discussed.” “For the last 13 years, more police officers have died in vehicle-related incidents than in violent confrontations with a firearm. Sadly, this trend continues,” Yates wrote. “Deadly force and firearms training is essential on an ongoing basis, and so is law enforcement driver training.” After a request from Lagniappe, the Mobile Police Department provided its written policies governing when patrol units should initiate pursuits and when to abandon them for the safety of the public and the officers involved. However, multiple attempts to obtain any PPD policies on vehicle pursuits and calls to Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight did not receive a response. However, testimony from officers in a criminal case 6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 involving a PPD vehicle pursuit gives the impression that either no such PPD policies exist or they aren’t readily distributed to all patrol officers. In April 2015, motorist Sammie Dennis seriously injured officers Benjamin Neilsen and Zackary McArthur when his vehicle struck their patrol unit in a high-speed chase. Initially, PPD officers saw Dennis fail to use a turn signal when leaving a gas station. Dennis stopped and provided a photo ID, but eventually fled and a chase was initiated. He was charged with having a switched tag, driving without a license, numerous traffic violations and two counts of assault and criminal mischief for the damage and injuries caused by the crash. During Dennis’ trial last fall, officer Joseph Walker testified that he and another officer maintained a high-speed pursuit despite having already obtained a photo ID from Dennis and a description of his vehicle as well as its tag number and registration information. Walker said officers had also received no reports of any serious crimes having occurred in the area at the time. Dennis’ defense attorney, Claude Patton, asked if PPD had a protocol book related to high speed chases, to which Walker replied: “I have no idea what you are talking about. What is a protocol book?” Walker said during his eight months with PPD, he’d not been issued any instruction manual or policy book detailing how to proceed in situations where a high-speed chase might be necessary. Neilsen testified he’d also never seen any standard operating procedures related to high-speed chases during his time as a PPD officer. Instead, they both said the decision was a “discretionary call made by the supervisor on shift.” However, Walker also testified a conversation about whether to pursue Dennis through multiple residential neighborhoods “never took place” on April 29, 2015, because “no supervisor got on the radio” at all when the officers reported Dennis was fleeing. Asked if the chase was dangerous, Walker said “absolutely,” though he shifted the blame to Dennis for attempting to elude police in the first place. While policies about vehicle pursuits can and do vary from department to department, it appears pursuing Dennis would have been a violation MPD’s protocols. According to policies provided by the department, MPD officers “will not continue in motor-vehicle pursuits for traffic offenses, property crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or when the suspect flees for unknown reasons without the approval of a supervisor.” It adds that pursuits should be immediately terminated if “no field supervisor or shift commander can be contacted to approve [its] continuation” or when “the identity of the suspect(s) has been established to the point that later apprehension can be accomplished.”

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Make believe ROBERTS PLEADS GUILTY TO IMPERSONATING DEPUTY CONSTABLE BY JASON JOHNSON A n hour before he was scheduled to stand trial on 40 felony charges of impersonating an officer and possession of forged instruments, a man accused of pretending to be a local constable and ticketing motorists entered a blind plea to just 10 of those charges. Doug Roberts was arrested in July 2016 for writing tickets to several motorists while holding himself out to be a deputy Mobile County Constable. Roberts had registered to run for a constable position, but had not been elected at the time of his arrest. After more than a year and half of court filings and a series of attorney dismissals, Roberts was scheduled for trial March 19, but instead he entered a guilty plea to five counts each of impersonating a peace officer and possession of a forged instrument. Each of those is a felony and carries a potential sentence ranging from one to 10 years in state prison. Roberts was also required to “forfeit his weapons, ammunition, police uniforms, police vests and any items which are used or associated with law enforcement.” While the state recommended Roberts be taken into custody until his April 26 sentencing, Judge Michael Youngpeter allowed him to remain free because he’s had no incidents with his bond or with court appearances throughout a nearly two-year adjudication process. Despite the plea agreement, Prosecutor Shelley Corley said the state had evidence to prosecute all the charges. “While dressed in a police-style uniform with a badge, [Roberts] went to various businesses across Mobile and Mobile County and issued fake, false parking citations to people parking in those lots,” Corley said. “The citations were payable to a [post office] box that, through their investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to determine belonged to [Roberts].” Defense Attorney Christine Hernandez didn’t deny the accusations but clarified that Roberts only had “a shirt and two vests” — neither of which identified him as a police officer — and only wrote tickets to people who were, in fact, illegally parked in handicapped spaces. After the hearing, Hernandez also repeated what has long been Roberts’ primary defense: that he truly believed he was serving as a deputy constable because he’d been previously deputized by Constable Dale Dorsey. Dorsey has corroborated those claims in his own testimony as well. The last-minute plea deal nullified Roberts’ right to a jury trial and would typically revoke his right to appeal his conviction and whatever sentence Youngpeter imposes in April. However, Hernandez preserved for appeal a question of law raised by Roberts’ case: Can someone be charged with impersonating a peace officer for dressing like a Mobile County deputy constable if deputy constables aren’t considered peace officers in Mobile County? That entire thesis is based on a 1995 Alabama Supreme Court ruling in a lawsuit filed against the Mobile County Constables Association by multiple area law enforcement agencies. Siding with the Alabama Department of Public Safety, Mobile Sheriff Tom Purvis and 10 municipal police chiefs, the court held that constables in Mobile County “have no authority to deputize any person as ‘deputy constable.’” According to Hernandez, deputy constables are permis- sible in other areas of Alabama under the same statutes that created constables, but the 1995 court case eliminated the position in Mobile County. She claims the decision is an obscurity in a patchwork of statutes and case law, making it difficult for her client to know he wasn’t ever a deputy constable. “From a legal standpoint, can he be charged with impersonating a deputy constable if they have said there are no deputy constables in Mobile County?” she asked. “He believed he was a deputy constable because a constable swore him in, but that person wasn’t a constable [in 1995]. An average person can look up laws, but if you weren’t a lawyer and didn’t know where to look, you wouldn’t know this case existed.” In a more abstract argument, Hernandez also asked: “If you believe you are something, then can you also be guilty of impersonating that something?” She plans to raise the question to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals after Roberts’ sentencing. Aside from the impersonation charges, Roberts’ pleaded guilty to five counts of “possession of a forged instrument” related to five tickets he wrote in July 2016 directing motorists to send payments for traffic violations to a personal post office box. When asked why Roberts would direct the payments there, Hernandez again blamed the convoluted laws governing constables in Alabama. “This is an extremely convoluted area of the law that the Alabama Legislature has the ability to fix and has so far seen fit to do nothing about, which has left citizens to wonder, ‘what does the law say?’” Hernandez said. “The Alabama Legislature has got some significant things they need to fix, and this is just one of them.” As Lagniappe reported in 2016, even some constable groups agree with Hernandez on this point. However, multiple proposals for local reforms have proven unsuccessful in the Legislature, even as other states and other Alabama counties modernize constables’ role in law enforcement. In that article, longtime Constable Leo Bullock said Alabama constables have the legal authority to write traffic tickets, though most don’t exercise that power. However, he said, any fees a constable might collect from traffic tickets should normally be directed back to the municipality where the tickets were written. Hernandez, however, said the law as written treats each constable like an individual agency that, unlike the Mobile Police Department or sheriff’s office, doesn’t have physical locations or affiliated municipalities for motorists to send tickets to. Thus, Hernandez said, the post office box. “They have to have a physical office,” she said. “Where else are you going to send something?” M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Hear no evil RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT ABOUT PRICHARD CITY COUNCIL BANS BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe Protestors at Prichard City Hall last week spoke out against moves the City Council has made to temporarily prohibit certain individuals from attending. S ince the beginning of February, the Prichard City Council has banned two outspoken residents from its meetings for a number of reasons. A group of residents is now challenging the moves. Howard Porter was banned for a month, starting Feb. 1. He admits his comments about the city’s financial situation were heated, but he doesn’t believe they warranted his being banned from the meetings. “I got in trouble because they don’t like what I say, or the way I say it,” Porter said. Councilwoman Severia Campbell-Morris read a statement to Porter, according to minutes from the Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting. In the statement, Campbell-Morris told Porter he was being barred from meetings for a month because of his behavior. Specifically, she cited he was “loud, unruly and out of control” at a meeting on Jan. 18, according to minutes. He was given a verbal warning on Jan. 25 and on Feb. 1 called councilors “idiots, empty heads, ignorant” and other names. He doesn’t remember exactly what he said to councilors at the time. He admitted to calling them “bubblegum brains.” Porter said he was given two warnings before he was banned Feb. 1. “I was very upset,” he said. “It was rough.” Porter questions the unilateral nature of the action. He said there was no vote taken when he was escorted out of the meeting. In the following weeks, including on Feb. 15, armed police officers stood in front of the entrance to the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex and wouldn’t let him enter. Randall Marshall, executive director of the Alabama branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, said a lot of what is happening in Prichard “raises red flags.” Elaborating, he said the council can have content-neutral rules, but can’t bar speakers from criticizing them. He said the council can have rules in place to prevent cursing or to keep residents from speaking about things the council cannot control. “What they can’t do is say ‘you can’t criticize us,’” Marshall said. “Elected officials have to have thicker skin and be able to take criticism directed at them.” Before the council meeting on Thursday, March 8, a group of protesters stood outside 8 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 the complex with signs in support of those who had been denied the right to attend the meetings. Among those protesters was Quinn Austin Pugh, who had been banned for a month the previous week. During the meeting in question, Pugh was summoned to the podium by council President Derrick Griffin, who read from a prepared letter. Citing Section 15 of City Ordinance 2050, Griffin informed Pugh he was being “barred” from “further audience before the council and its committees for a period of 30 days.” According to the minutes from the March 1 meeting, Pugh was barred “unless permission is granted by a majority vote of the council.” Griffin gave Pugh two reasons for the ban, both due to his behavior. The first incident, Griffin said, occured Feb. 15 when Pugh was removed from the meeting after refusing to leave the podium. “You had already done your presentation and after another citizen had spoken, you attempted to rebut what was said and the comments made by the council,” Griffin read from the letter. “After being escorted outside, you started yelling loud enough to disturb the meeting that was in session at the time and continued until the police were able to get you to calm down.” At the Feb. 15 meeting, Pugh stood outside the municipal complex, pushed his face against the glass facade and shouted, “They don’t want to know the truth!” Griffin had also told Pugh he was out of order, but he “refused to adhere and come into order,” according to the minutes. Pugh returned on Feb. 22 but was not on the agenda, according to the minutes. During a moment of silence for Mobile Police Department officer Justin Billa, Pugh “disrupted the audience” by shouting, “What about the man and woman that were killed? They are just as important,” according to the minutes. Griffin did not return several phone calls and emails seeking comment. Council attorney Greg Harris Sr. did not return calls seeking comment. In both Porter’s and Pugh’s cases, the council action seems “retroactively punitive” and “arbitrary,” Marshall said. In addition, he said residents have the right to attend meetings. Katie Davis, another outspoken resident, said she’s also been warned she’ll be barred from the meetings.

BAYBRIEF | BUSINESS On the wild side ‘LITTLE ZOO THAT COULD’ PUTS GROWTH PLAN INTO ACTION BY JOHN MULLEN Photo |Provided The Master Plan for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is available for review at buildyourzoo.org. T he land sales and city guarantees and bond issues have cleared all hurdles, and at long last the Zoo Foundation of Gulf Shores has everything in place to build its new zoo. Board members invited the press to a ceremonial groundbreaking March 13, but one notable member wasn’t on hand for the happy occasion. “Steve Jones, the chairman or our board, has dedicated his life over the last year and a few months getting this bond taken care of that we all have been working on,” Zoo Director Patti Hall said. Work obligations kept Jones, also a Gulf Shores city councilman, away. Recently the board secured a $26.3 million bond issue to help refinance existing zoo debt, buy an additional 71-acre parcel next to the new 25-acre site and leave about $16.5 million for construction of the new zoo. The property is on the north side of Baldwin County Road 6 less than a half-mile east of State Route 59. The first 25 acres was donated to the zoo more than four years ago by Clyde Weir and his daughter Andrea. “This is something that has been a long time coming,” Hall said. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful day and an accomplishment for our board and our staff here. This is Joey [Ward’s] idea from almost 30 years ago of a Zooland Animal Park. The seeds were sown and now we have about 90-something acres and there’s going to be no end to what the zoo and what this facility will be able to provide to the community, to our guests, and we’re all very, very excited about this.” The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo also got an assist from Flora-Bama majority owner John McInnis’ company, which bought the old zoo property. He will lease it to the Zoo Foundation for 24 months while the new facility is built. The current zoo site sits on 17 acres originally called Zooland Animal Park and owned by the Ward family. It was later donated to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Foundation. “I don’t know if we would have been able to get this far if that were not possible,” Jones said. “That purchase price was $1.7 million and part of the bond issue, $1.5 million of that would go into two separate accounts that will come into play once we are up and running.” McInnis’ group has been busy in the area, also recently buying the Sawgrass Landing strip mall and is planning a new restaurant, CoastAL, in the old Nolan’s location. Plans haven’t been revealed as to what else may locate in the other spaces in Sawgrass. It previously held a Doc’s Seafood Shack and a Thomas Infirmary Urgent Care Center. The city of Gulf Shores also played a big role in securing the bond issue by guaranteeing a $1 million cash reserve to be used as needed for an emergency operating fund. Yet more assistance may be forthcoming from the Alabama Legislature. Rep. Steve McMillan (R-Gulf Shores) sponsored a bill to exempt the zoo from all sales and use taxes related to capital expenditures for four years. It must still be approved by the Senate, but McMillan says he anticipates an easy passage there as well. Jones said the bill could save the zoo about $500,000. The previous zoo site was prone to flooding and inundated with water from Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Its recovery became the topic of a series on Animal Planet television network, which told the story of the zoo’s struggles and garnered support. “One of the things that happened was we did an Animal Planet 13-week series,” longtime Board Member Bill Stromquist said. “From that time on, the ‘Little Zoo That Could’ went nationwide. We have come from a $400,000-a-year gross to a $2.8 million-a-year gross. And the whole thing that kicked it off was Animal Planet.” Ward said what he and architect Stan McCollough envision is going to be an outstanding attraction. “Everything about it is larger and better,” Ward said. “The habitats are better, we have a lot of facilities. We’re going to have a full restaurant on site as well as a lot of food venues throughout the park. We’ve got trams that will take you around the park so you don’t have to walk all over the park.” Several children’s rides and play areas are also in the plans, Ward said. An anticipated opening date has not yet been announced. M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION College experience USA LOOKS TO GROW PASSAGE PROGRAM FOR ‘DIFFERENTLY ABLED’ STUDENTS BY JASON JOHNSON Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama Benjamin Pelham, who is taking courses at South through PASSAGE USA, waits for the JagTran with friend and peer mentor Josh Overstreet. W hen Satsuma High School senior Keith Griffith received an acceptance letter from the University of South Alabama, a video of his reaction went viral across the country. A prom king and a captain of the bowling team, Griffith would be joining some of his friends for classes at USA, which in the past might have been out of reach for a student with Down syndrome. Griffith was one of the first students to be selected for PASSAGE USA (Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment) — a two-year, non-degree certificate program serving students ages 18 to 25 with diagnosed intellectual disabilities. It was the first of its kind in Alabama when it began at USA last January. Special Education Professor Abigail Baxter oversees PASSAGE and said USA uses volunteer students to serve as mentors for those in the program. While accomodations are made for those who need them, Baxter said PASSAGE students take the same classes and do the same work as their peers. “We try very hard to make their experience as similar to that of a typically developing student as we can,” she added. “With our assistance, they identify classes they would like to take. They attend those classes, they do class projects, they do class readings and participate in discussions but they’re not receiving academic credit.” While PASSAGE doesn’t end with a college degree, students receive a certificate and an official college transcript that shows the amount of “contact hours” and the grades they received in each of the classes they took at South. There are currently six students enrolled in PASSAGE USA. Most are from the Mobile area and live at home, though Baxter said there’s been interest from students in Fairhope, Birmingham and Mississippi as well. In all, USA hopes to add 10 more students in the fall. “In the past, if they weren’t in college, most of these kids got out of high school and were on their own to find employment, so most of them were sitting home doing pretty much nothing,” she said. “Their peers had gone off to college and there weren’t a lot of people for them to hang out with or have social relationships with. This is a gap that has existed for a while.” Baxter said data on employment for people with intellectual disabilities suggests close to 50 percent don’t have a job at all within five years of leaving high school, which is why PASSAGE isn’t just about about giving participants a fun college experience. In addition to the classes they select, participants take courses to develop independent living and jobs skills. They also work an average of eight hours per week in campus offices, and eventually transition to off-campus settings through USA’s community partnerships. Baxter said the ultimate goal is employability and the work experience students gain at USA to turn into paid employment in the last two semesters of the program, and hopefully beyond. “College is an important part of all of our development as people because that’s how we develop our independence,” she said. “So, they’re having a good time, but they’re learning, and every one of the parents will tell us about the progress their child has made since starting the program.” Baxter said PASSAGE has been a benefit for USA’s entire student community because it creates an exposure and acceptance of those who are “differently abled” and provides great hands-on training experience for students studying special education. Still, Baxter said the students who enjoy PASSAGE the most are the participants themselves. “I think the smile on Keith’s face says it all. These students want to come here,” she said. “One of the students we’ve accepted for next year got her letter of acceptance and has just been carrying it around her high school showing everyone because she just so excited about the opportunity.” Currently, PASSAGE is funded through 2020 by a grant from the United States Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education, though Baxter said her team at USA is working hard to make the program self-sustaining if federal funding dries up. The university does accept donations specifically for the program, and some of the students have been awarded scholarships directly. For instance, after his acceptance went viral online, Griffith received the local Treadwell Foundation scholarship. Anyone interested in applying to the PASSAGE program can email pasageusa@southablam.edu for further information and a full application packet. There is also additional information on the program available through USA’s website, southalabama.edu. BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Offer rescinded FAIRHOPE MAYOR PULLS RUG OUT FROM UNDER POLICE SERGEANT POSITION BY GABRIEL TYNES F airhope Mayor Karin Wilson “withdrew” former Ethics Commission agent Tony Goubil from the position of police sergeant and possibly the position of public safety director last Thursday, 15 days after she announced his hiring outside of normal personnel procedures. Goubil’s hiring had drawn blanket criticism from the Fairhope City Council and police department, with Chief Joseph Petties warning “the city would be torn in two.” Details including Goubil’s title, job description and pay were still unclear when Wilson announced she would withdraw his name during a City Council meeting March 15, offering that she would reconsider the position when “a new organizational chart could be developed and approved.” After the meeting, Wilson said subsequent conversations with Petties and councilmembers led her to backpedal. “I think the overall consensus is we want to work together and move forward and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” she said. Wilson said she was interested in restoring the position of city administrator to the organizational chart, one eliminated by the City Council in 2012 when it had a much cozier relationship with then Mayor Tim Kant. “My take on all of this is I absolutely want to be reciprocal in conversations and leading up to this point it hasn’t been … I’m always open to making it that way again,” said Wilson, who is about 18 months into her first four-year term. “To me, personnel should not be open for political talk, and I do think a city administrator would be good and fill that hole because a lot of the conflict has been over city employees.” The Goubil hiring was the latest point of contention between the council and Wilson, who calls herself a “reform mayor” and has taken the reins on key personnel decisions, 10 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 demoting or dismissing several department heads much to the chagrin of the council, and in some cases opening the city to litigation. City Councilman Jay Robinson also addressed the issue during the meeting last week, saying tensions were cooled after he and Councilman Jimmy Conyers discussed the hiring at length with Wilson. “I think it’s fair to say that everybody sitting up here thinks that public safety is a concern and something we should be thinking about,” he said. “But I also think it’s appropriate that we stay or pause any new public safety positions until a time that the mayor and the council have had the opportunity to collaborate on what everyone’s primary priorities and concerns are. But most importantly, I think it’s imperative we discuss those concerns with our chief of police to find out what his needs are for his department and make sure we are giving him all the resources he needs to do his job to the best of his ability. … I think the way we are handling this right now is the best way to move forward.” Conyers agreed, suggesting both the meeting with Wilson as well as a subsequent trip to Washington, D.C., last week to discuss infrastructure projects were productive. But Councilman Robert Brown wasn’t quite ready to let the controversy die, as he used his time during announcements to ask Wilson who she consulted with over Goubil’s hiring. Wilson responded that she consulted with both her personal attorney and the city’s personnel attorney. As for Petties, he said he had received calls from colleagues statewide who were astounded by the hire, but he declined to go on the record until he could meet with Wilson sometime this week. In his regular interview on WABF 1410 last week, he commented, “I’ve been with the police department for 27 years and I’ve never known anyone to come in except at entry level.”

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Get your breakfast/lunch drink on, Mobile! ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM THE “BRUNCH BILL” WAS PASSED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE RECENTLY AND THIS WEEK THE MOBILE CITY COUNCIL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED IT, MEANING IT’S NOW TOTALLY LEGAL TO GO TO A RESTAURANT AND ORDER A BLOODY MARY, MIMOSA OR JOSÉ CUERVO BEFORE HIGH NOON.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 that bragging right gets thrown right out the window when Sunday morning rolls around and we can’t have a drink to take the edge off last night’s (or earlier that morning’s) burgeoning hangover. We still have some way to go in order to finally throw off all the remnants of the “blue laws” that have governed Sunday life in the South for so many decades. This law, for instance, still won’t mean when you go to the grocery story and thoughtlessly stick a six-pack of beer in the cart while shopping Sunday morning you won’t be embarrassed when the checkout clerk denies you. The new 10 a.m.-to-noon drinking law is for on-premises consumption only. You’re still going to miss the Saints’ kickoff if you didn’t plan ahead. Perhaps one other benefit of the new law is it will serve to encourage more brunches. Lord knows they’re popular around here, and some city officials seem to believe the previous situation kept a number of potential players on the sidelines because they didn’t want to break the law. Right now Mobile has a dearth of Sunday brunches. Yes, there are some really good places to go, but the waits are so ridiculously long you’d think people are waiting for a new kidney, not breakfast tacos. Surely a few more brunch spots could at least thin the crowds a bit. So let the champagne flow this coming Sunday. Mobile has joined the rest of the civilized world. And that’s worth a toast with your French toast. THEGADFLY through, putting a nice cap on an already impressive 40-year legislative career. As he readies to retire after this session ends, Buskey will be able to enjoy his handiwork with some eggs Benedict any Sunday he chooses. Someone be sure to buy the man a drink. The bill passed the Legislature at the beginning of this month, but Gov. Kay Ivey — well known as a teetotaler, right? — refused to sign it but also didn’t veto, so it became the law after five days. One of the ironies here is that Mobile was excluded from a statewide law passed last year that would have allowed drinking at our breakfast/lunches because some members of the Legislature didn’t want to upend the local referendum passed in the mid-’90s that finally allowed the sale of alcohol on Sunday after noon. So we went from being ahead of the curve boozewise to looking like backward yokels in one fell swoop. This helps correct that. I’m sure to out-of-towners, or people who just moved here from practically anywhere else, the idea of applauding so loudly for what is just standard practice across most of the rest of the country must seem rather Podunk. But I’m old enough to remember just how far we’ve come. When I matriculated to Spring Hill College eons ago, no alcohol was sold at all on Sundays, except at private clubs such as the fabulous Judge Roy Bean’s. And certainly nothing was sold before noon. In the ‘90s the aforementioned referendum allowing the sale of alcohol in stores after noon was passed here, which at least stopped the flow of people driving to Mississippi and Florida on the Lord’s day. Now, at last, we are able to LEGALLY have a drink after 10 a.m. on Sunday at a bar or restaurant. I stress LEGALLY because a lot of you are probably saying, “Hey, dummy, I’ve been to plenty of Sunday brunches around here where they were serving champagne, bloodies and mimosas.” And you’re right. But they were doing so illegally and faced the wrath of the almighty ABC Board, should they decide to crack down. Is this really that big a deal? As City Councilman Levon Manzie joked after he and his fellow councilors unanimously approved the law in Mobile, the people who are in church on Sunday mornings won’t be able to enjoy the law change anyway. It’s a good point, but you know sometimes things happen. The car won’t start. You already got churched up watching a televangelist. You didn’t have a clean church shirt. In situations like that, brunch may be a strong option for even the usual churchgoer. Or just hit the early mass then brunch. Yeah, that’s the ticket to both salvation and libation. Maybe the bigger deal is we’ll no longer feel like idiots trying to explain to out-oftown guests why we’re going to brunch but they can’t get a bloody mary yet. Face it, one of the things Mobilians have always been able to brag about is the fact our bars stay open all night. People from bigger cities may cast aspersions, but they’re safely home by 2 a.m. while we’re still out raising hell and breaking things until daylight. But Cartoon/Laura Mattei I t’s hard to believe, but Mobile’s teeming throngs of alcohol-dependent citizens will finally be able to get a drink before noon Sunday without having to go to communion. The “brunch bill” was passed in the state Legislature recently and this week the Mobile City Council unanimously approved it, meaning it’s now totally legal to go to a restaurant and order a bloody mary, mimosa or José Cuervo before high noon. It may seem a bit ridiculous to get excited over the concept of just becoming a little less backward, but baby steps, man, baby steps. Rep. James Buskey ushered the “brunch bill” TIME TO ENJOY SOME SUNDAY MORNING DRINKING MOBILE!

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The good, the bad and the gimme a break ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM O ur legislators on Goat Hill get beat up a good bit. Sometimes they don’t deserve it. But usually, they kind of do. They have been quite busy this session and our Mobile delegation, in particular, has gotten some bills enacted that are #somobile. You will see what I mean. God, I love this city. Thanks to Rep. Margie Wilcox we can have crawfish at bars throughout the city, and now throughout the entire county, without that pesky Mobile County Health Department bothering us. “Let them suck heads,” Wilcox cried with the passion of Marie Antoinette as the bill passed. She didn’t really say that, but I wish she would have. Rep. James Buskey, in his final term, introduced legislation allowing us to start boozing at brunch a full two hours earlier. The bill, nicknamed by some as “Free the Bubbles,” will allow us to start sucking down mimosas and bloody marys at restaurants on Sundays at 10 a.m. instead of having to wait until noon (the horror!). We shall raise our flutes to you each week, dearest James “Brunchy” Buskey. Your legacy will live on every time we wash down eggs Benedict with cheap champagne. Stoking fear in the hearts of every inoperable vehicle owner, Rep. Adline Clarke got a bill signed into law that will allow the city to more easily remove junk cars on private property. Apparently it was not easy to do this prior to this law for some reason. (Might I suggest starting with DIP?) All of these laws pertain to Mobile only, so the rest of you folks in other parts of the state will just have to get your own bad car, crawdad and brunch laws. Muhahahahahhaha! Don’t get me wrong, I am happy to be able to get my bloody earlier at brunch and eat crawfish freely at whatever establishment may be serving them up, and hallelujah that the city can remove rat-infested junk cars from our creepy neighbors’ yards now, but it amazes me the Legislature can pass these types of bills with great ease but can’t seem to address other much more pressing issues that should have been dealt with long ago. No sheriff in the state of Alabama (or anywhere in the universe) should be allowed to personally pocket leftover food-provision money for prisoners. Period. It is the most egregious misuse of funds I have ever seen and has been for years. Of course, the fact that this is still permissible in some counties (thankfully, not ours) came to light recently after Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin pocketed $250,000 per year and then ever-so-brazenly bought himself a fat beach house in Orange Beach with an inground pool and canal access. Somebody please pass the Imodium; it’s enough to make you want to barf up your brunch. And this clown didn’t even try to justify it. He basically told media to go suck it because it’s legal. “As you should be aware, Alabama law is clear as to my personal financial responsibilities in the feeding of inmates,” he said. “Regardless of one’s opinion of this statute, until the Legislature acts otherwise, the sheriff must follow the 14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 current law.” Sadly, he is correct. OK, Legislature, it’s time to act “otherwise.” And now! To his credit, Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) is trying to get legislation enacted that would correct this absolute atrocity this session. He said everywhere he went, people brought this up to him. (Um, you think?) But it would only apply to Etowah County. Dear every member of the Alabama Legislature, This needs to not only be “not allowed” but illegal in all 67 counties in Alabama. This tool needs to be sitting in jail, not lounging by his pool in Orange Beach. Ridiculous! Speaking of ridiculous, let’s revisit Rep. Will Ainsworth’s (R-Guntersville) bill, HB-435, to allow school teachers or other personnel who have taken a special course to pack heat on school campuses. Though it looked like this bill was going to die, because, well, most of the world agrees this is the worst idea on the planet, it did very narrowly make it through committee so it will go the House and Senate for a vote. Dear Sweet Baby Jesus and our legislators, DO NOT let this pass. The first time one of these “specially trained” teachers gets spooked and shoots a kid (which will absolutely happen sooner or later), the blood will be on your hands, legislators (not Sweet Baby Jesus). If you really think more firearms is the answer, then for heaven’s sake, find money to put more cops on campuses. (I mean, if they aren’t too busy starving inmates or buying beach houses!) Another ridiculous thing to come from the debate surrounding HB-435 was the pounding Rep. Harry Shiver (R- Stockton) took from local and national media for voicing opposition to it. A retired educator, Shiver said he thought this was a bad idea (because it is), but unfortunately he went on to say it’s bad because most teachers are women and most women are scared of guns. Now granted, he did not say it quite that artfully. I believe his exact words were we needed to protect “our ladies” because “some of them just don’t want to [be trained to possess firearms]. If they want to, then that’s good. But most of them don’t want to learn how to shoot like that and carry a gun.” Yes, he could have sounded a little less Ward Cleaver-y, but what he said was not exactly untrue. Did we really have to turn this into a feminist issue? Almost immediately, news outlets were interviewing women at pawn shops and gun ranges so they could say how offended they were and how they weren’t afraid of guns. Oh, for God’s sake. Of course, there are women who are comfortable with firearms (my mother-in-law is one of them — yikes!), but Rep. Shiver is absolutely correct, many women are not and most teachers are women. Unfortunately, instead of talking about how insane Rep. Ainsworth’s bill was for a full week, we spent it beating up on Rep. Shiver, who at least recognized how dumb it was. Sounds like a great use of airtime and ink! Way to go, world! Sigh. Sometimes it all just seems so hopeless. 10 a.m. on Sunday can’t get here fast enough.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT What do we do with all this Wallace-named stuff? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he most consequential politician in Alabama is easily Barbour County’s George Corley Wallace. Over three nonconsecutive stints, Wallace served 16 years as the Yellowhammer State’s chief executive. Nationally, most remember Wallace for his use of racial demagoguery — positioning himself as the defender of segregation by declaring “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” in his 1963 gubernatorial inaugural address and “stand[ing] in the schoolhouse door” at The University of Alabama later that year. However, if you take away all the racist antics, his failed bids for president of the United States and the 1972 failed assassination attempt on him by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland, he would still be Alabama’s most significant governor. Alabamians still feel Wallace’s impact today. Consider the interstate highway system in Alabama. Much of that was built during Wallace’s tenure. If those roads were built a mile or two in a different direction, entire cities in Alabama would not be what they are today. For example, had I-65 and I-459 not intersected where they do now, Hoover would not be as relevant as it is today. The 1.5 millionsquare-foot Riverchase Galleria, which set the tone for Hoover’s future development, would not have been built. Closer to home, had I-10 not crossed Mobile Bay and entered the Eastern Shore precisely where it does now, Spanish Fort and Daphne might look completely different. This is the case for the routes of more Wallace-era interstate highways — I-10, I-65, I-85, I-20 and I-59. If he had not pushed through completion of those highways in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, many small Alabama towns would have vastly different economies than they have now. Alabama’s two-year college system, which has seen its ups and downs in recent history, was a Wallace achievement. Without Wallace, there would almost certainly be no Talladega Superspeedway. Before I get angry letters chastising me for offering the achievements of an “evil racist,” let me be clear: This is not an ode to segregationist Wallace. This is a thought experiment. What if Wallace had been more cooperative with the desegregation of public schools in the 1960s? Could many of Alabama’s inner cities have stymied the destructive consequences of white flight to the suburbs if Wallace had taken a different approach with his leadership? Might that have in the long-term helped places such as Prichard, Selma and Tuskegee avoid some of the challenges they face today? For those reasons and many more given the era he served and the overall length, Wallace has had a lasting impact on Alabama, and its people still feel it today. What he is remembered for is entirely different. It is serving as governor during Selma’s 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It’s backing Eugene “Bull” 16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 Connor in Birmingham, who turned fire hoses and dogs on African-American protesters. Despite his best efforts to rehabilitate his image in the 1980s, he will always be remembered as the segregationist governor of the 1960s. One of the latest trends in American political activism is to seek the destruction of monuments, statues and other reminders of the Confederacy or slave owners. The argument is we should not pay homage to Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis or any other man that took up arms against the U.S. to support an institution dedicated to the continuance of slavery. The Confederate flag is taboo and, with it, so too are reruns of CBS’s longrunning “Dukes of Hazzard.” That begs the question: How far is this movement from going after those on the wrong side of history during the civil rights era in America? Is George Wallace destined for the new order’s history guillotine? Given their role in Alabama, the state has honored Wallace and his wife, Lurleen Burns Wallace, also a former governor of Alabama, by attaching their names to many public structures around the state. There’s the George Wallace Tunnel that connects Mobile and Baldwin counties with I-10. Three community colleges in Alabama are named for Wallace: Dothan’s Wallace Community College, Dallas County’s Wallace Community College Selma and Hanceville’s Wallace State Community College. There is also Andalusia’s Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. The main stretch of U.S. Route 43 in northwestern Alabama in Franklin County is called the George Wallace Highway. Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals share George Wallace Boulevard. Aside from a random newspaper column here and there, there has not been a full-force push to change those names. However, it is undoubtedly a possibility one could arise. What happens if and when it does? Could a governor give in to pressure from outside interests threatening a boycott and push the Legislature to rename public buildings and institutions named for Wallace? Could these same interests make some corporations think twice about locating their factories in Alabama given it is a state that honors segregationist George Wallace? And in future years, will there be the appetite to defend Wallace’s legacy? After the 2015 Charleston church shooting, the Confederate flag did not have many defenders in governors’ mansions around the South. If one publicly attempted to defend it, they faced scorn and ridicule for being a racist kook. The same would likely be true if a push to purge George Wallace’s name ever gains momentum. Wallace seems like an eventual possible target. In this world where the politically correct crowds constantly move the social goalposts that define what is and is not appropriate, how would Alabamians react? If not Wallace, then who else might be worthy of being commemorated with their names attached to these public structures?

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Democrats try to reverse political tide BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he tide of political control usually comes and goes. Nationwide for Republicans, though, it has remained high for quite some time. Much focus is given to Republican dominance at the federal level through the GOP’s control of the presidency, Senate and House of Representatives, yet often overlooked, and of greater importance, is their dominance at the state level. Prior to 2010, Republicans possessed legislative majorities in both chambers in as few as 14 states. That number now stands at 32. Tying a 94-year-old record, Republicans currently hold 33 governorships across the country. Their political control at the state level is vast and widespread. So pervasive is that control, based on the latest census figures, it’s been estimated that the majority of Americans now live in a state that is either totally or partially controlled by Republicans. The election of Barack Obama as president may have been a watershed moment in American history, but one thing is equally for sure: It also ushered in a wave of Republican political dominance on the state level unlike anything seen in the modern political era. This is a crucial point because, as has been observed, “state legislative races [along with other elected state positions] shape the foundation of government.” Again, most focus, attention and energy is usually given to what happens at the federal level, but it’s that level of political control closer to where individuals live that is often the most impactful. On that level, the Republican tide has changed the political landscape of America. Establishing a beachhead and countering this Republican wave of dominance on the state level now seems to be a sincere focus of Democrats around the country. It’s even evident here in Alabama. In 2016, the majority of statewide and local positions on the ballot went uncontested by Democrats. A “Vote for One” instruction phrase was written under each position listed on the ballot, but for many of those positions, Alabama voters often only had one choice — a Republican candidate. 2018 seems to have brought new energy and interest among Democrats in Alabama. A look at the list of Democrats who qualified to run for statewide office this year shows a significant increase as opposed to 2016. There are six Democratic candidates for governor, one for lieutenant governor, two for attorney general and two for state auditor as well as candidates for the Public Service Commission, along with varied state legislative seats, the Alabama Supreme Court and circuit and district judgeships. This appears to be the year of Democratic re-engagement. However, if Democrats are to make any headway in regaining political relevance statewide, they have to be intentional and purposeful in their strategy and actions. In an interview, Christian Smith, president of Bay Area Young Democrats, made this point clear. She noted that a party has to “build in to build out” and used the Republicans as an example. Smith observed that for the last couple of decades Republicans focused on winning local seats such as county treasurer, revenue commissioner, sheriff, district attorney, etc. And whether it was in Alabama or other states across the country, they replicated this formula county by county and started increasing their presence in state legislatures as well. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 She noted that 2010, the year Republicans gained control of the Alabama State House after a 136-year drought, came as no surprise to her. They had been putting in the work, step by step, for years, and 2010 saw the culmination of those very intentional and purposeful efforts. Smith knows a little something about intentional and purposeful. In 2012, at the age of 25, with only $5,000 in her campaign war chest she ran for Mobile County Treasurer. She wasn’t given much of a chance. But through a well-crafted strategy and disciplined execution she garnered more than 77,000 votes throughout the county, losing the election by only 4 points. Since then, she has gone on to advise and manage campaigns as well as organize the local Young Democrats chapter here in Mobile. Smith says the focus should always be on building up local grassroots support and activism, recruiting quality candidates, and the local and state party working in a cohesive and unified fashion. If Democrats in Alabama are going to make any political gains, if the goal is to return to political relevance, those components have to be present. Many Democrats locally and statewide have been rightly buoyed by the Doug Jones special election win in December and by the results of special election races in other states where Democrats have been victorious. But, just as in sports, so it is with politics: One can’t win by enthusiasm and emotion alone. Candidate strength and skill, sound organizational structure, disciplined and meaningful messaging, among other things, become very important. In other words, enthusiasm has to be matched with intentionality and purposefulness. In an email interview with Sam Fisher, Ph.D., of the University of South Alabama’s Political Science Department I posed the question: “Does the Doug Jones win portend or serve as a foreshadowing of a possible larger political realignment in the state, or is it more of a momentary phenomenon?” Dr. Fisher replied: “I don’t foresee, in the short term, a [political] realignment. However, I do think that Democrats, if they field good candidates, could have greater success in winning more seats in the state Legislature. Alabama is conservative and unlikely to change but there is a place for moderate/ conservative Democrats, especially on economic issues.” Alabama is one of the 26 state governments in the United States under total Republican control. If Democrats in Alabama intend to reverse the tide of Republican supremacy, they must be willing to engage with intentionality and purposefulness in efforts and actions whose fruits may not be seen right away, but through persistence can yield meaningful results over time. The Republican tide did not rise overnight and neither will the Democrats. But they can rise.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Gulf Coast Ducks state’s ‘Most Popular Attraction’ BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A ccording to a recent article published online by Money Magazine (a Time Inc. publication), Mobilebased Duck Boat Tours was selected as “The Most Popular Tourist Attraction” in the state, according to data collected by TripAdvisor.com, listing top visitor draws throughout all 50 states. “Money worked with TripAdvisor to identify the most popular tourist activity in every state. Their data revealed that while landmarks and museums remain the most popular attractions for newcomers, tours and trips that reveal something about a particular region’s culture — whether it be a living history museum or a brewery bus tour — often outdraw the cultural landmarks,” Money columnist Allana Akhtar wrote in the article. To assimilate the data, TripAdvisor looked at on-site bookings for attractions, tours and activities for the entirety of 2017 and picked the most popular destinations based on overall online ticket sales. “The port in Alabama’s historic city, Mobile, played a key role in trading between France and Spain. The most popular way to experience the port is a tour run by Gulf Coast Ducks,” Akhtar said. “I’m proud of our team and thankful for our guests. It was their reviews that resulted in this article,” Gulf Coast Ducks co-owner Scott Tindle said in a phone interview. Tindle added that he was unaware that the write-up had even posted online last Saturday until made aware over the weekend. Opening in June 2016, the homegrown tour company will be celebrating its two-year anniversary in less than three months. Currently employing around 30, the company is in the process of ramping up staffing, adding 10 to 15 employees to prepare for a traditionally busy spring and summer season. Gulf Coast Ducks is adding two to three boat captains and a minimum of 10 tour guides. Business growth has been explosive, with 30 percent month-over-month ticket sale increases relative to previousyear numbers. To date, 90 percent of growth has been attributable to word-of-mouth social media marketing, with Facebook apparently driving the lion’s share of visitor traffic. According to Tindle, Gulf Coast Ducks has collected upward of 1,200 five-star ratings and more than 400 fivestar ratings on TripAdvisor.com. When asked what the biggest bottom-line driver was for phenomenal growth in a short amount of time, Tindle said the company was focused on “trading people’s time for fun” and offering a customized, interactive person-to-person experience on the tours. There is an hourly shuttling of three duck boats with maximum seating capacity of 35 guests per trip, for a total of up to 105 visitors out and about on excursions at any given time. Tourists can experience the Mobile rivers and bay “Triple Splash Tour,” a city tour (recently adding historic Oakleigh Garden District), a haunted tour and the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park tour. Seasonal tours centered around Mardi Gras and other holidays are also offered during the year. “We have always followed Lee Cockrell’s service model, who was the vice president of marketing for Disney,” Tindle said. He also credits a selective vetting process for new hires for having a talented pool of workers of who share his vision of continuous improvement and dynamic customer service that has brought increasing recognition to the company in a quick span of 20 months. “We’re not perfect and we do get customer complaints, just like any other business. I think our way of addressing them (via the Disney method) has helped our business grow significantly and sidestep pitfalls other companies our size may encounter,” Tindle said. ”We don’t try to prove ourselves right when a customer issue arises, instead we try 20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 to find a way to address the situation and find a solution that benefits everyone.” More information about top tourist draws in all 50 states can be can be found on Money Magazine’s website. Commercial real estate moves • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. recently represented Caroline’s Treasures/TheStore.com in leasing a new location. The retailer and manufacturer will be relocating to where Universal Supply Co. is presently located at 2850 Government Blvd. The 13,750-square-foot showroom/warehouse building will be nearly double the size of the current site on Cottage Hill Road. Universal Supply Co., a fullservice glass company, will be relocating to 2814 Government Blvd. and continue specializing in auto, residential, commercial, marine and industrial glass, according to Golden. Vallas Realty Inc. worked for Universal Supply Co. in the lease transaction. • Mamun Siddiq with RE/MAX Partners reported the sale of a gas station at 9801 Celeste Road in Saraland. The property sold to an investor for $ 675.000 and closed March 12. • John Delchamps, associate broker with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., recently reported the lease of an 1,800-square-foot building at 751 Holcombe Ave. and handled both sides of the transaction. • Aiden Properties has purchased a 5,500-square-foot office/warehouse building at 504 Western Drive in Mobile. Jill Meeks, senior leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the buyer. Robert Cook with Vallas Realty worked for the seller. • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. recently represented IV & Claridge Construction Inc. in leasing a new location at 3151-A Midtown Park South in a 2,280-square-foot office/warehouse building. Bradford Ladd with Roberts Brothers Commercial Property & Management Inc. represented the owners in the lease transaction. • Atkinson’s Jewelry is leasing 1,862 square feet of retail space at 1127 Saraland Blvd. in Saraland. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties managed the transaction. The company is relocating from its current space and plans to open the new store early this summer. • Coastal Cottage Living Real Estate is relocating its office to a 1,220-squarefoot leased retail space at 3099 Loop Road Shopping Center in Orange Beach. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties handled the transaction. The company plans to open in the new space by April. • A local investor purchased some 11,090 square feet of industrial space at 3704 Moffett Road in Mobile for $300,000. Justin Toomey and Nathan Handmacher with Stirling Properties represented the seller in the transaction. Alan Garstecki with JLL worked for the buyer.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE THE REVIEW Off the Hook delicious in Chickasaw BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Yelp You can eat on the deck with a view of Chickasaw Creek at Off the Hook Marina & Grill, where specials include a steak sandwich and meatloaf burger topped with macaroni and cheese. I t’s been a good while since Mr. Bubble and I embarked on a food adventure. We still see each other at the occasional bluegrass gig, kale harvest and brake-pad changing party, but clashing schedules, family commitments and for him, an alcohol-free Lent have kept us out of the buddy zone as of late. But a break in the hustle and bustle and the beginning of turkey season finally afforded us an early lunch opportunity. Mr. Bubble is quite the outdoorsman, but his opening day of turkey season yielded nothing worth firing a shot at. To save the man from Hunter’s Depression, I thought it best to drown his sorrow in food. Keeping with the theme, we found an outdoorsy spot with waterfront dining in Chickasaw. Off the Hook Marina & Grill was just what Bubble needed after a fruitless day of becoming one with nature. We took Interstate 65 north to Saraland, hung a right off the interstate and 22 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 another onto Craft Highway. Just there on the creek bank, the restaurant is positioned next to a boat launch and bait shop. Outdoor seating is available with a sandy area and picnic tables in front of a stage that hosts live music on weekends when weather permits. The whole thing has, in some ways, a bit of a smaller, inland Pirate’s Cove feel. Bubble and I arrived just before the lunch rush and started our order with a half-and-half tea and some Creek Trash ($8.25). This is Off the Hook’s nacho appetizer piled high on a platter the size of a pizza tray. Black beans, lettuce, tomato, black olives and green onions get the white queso and cheddar treatment with chopped ribeye steak sprinkled about. A little sour cream here and there with salsa and jalapeños on the side has the restaurant bragging about it. This is good bar food. OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL 621 N. CRAFT HIGHWAY CHICKASAW 36611 251-422-3412 I had to try the gumbo ($4.95 per cup/$6.50 per bowl). This is a fish and shrimp gumbo with andouille sausage, topped with crabmeat. I’m not one to shy away from sausage with seafood as some are, and although I could not detect any crabmeat my only complaint was the saltiness. An otherwise good gumbo, just sodium heavy. If you had asked me what Bubble was going to get I would have probably guessed the turkey sandwich and a glass of Wild Turkey on the rocks, but I’d have been wrong. Spicy Shrimp PoBoy ($7.95) was the surprise route taken, and it wasn’t half bad. The hoagie roll was the substitute for the bread with sautéed Gulf shrimp (thank you) and lettuce with a choice of lemon mayo, chipotle mayo or cocktail sauce. Bubble wanted to try the two mayos before committing, and though both were good he used the tangy lemon mayonnaise on the sandwich. A side of pasta salad with an Italian-style dressing completed his meal. Our sweet waitress steered me toward the Holy Cow ($8.50). This is the steak sandwich many customers rave about. Six ounces of thin-cut ribeye with peppers and onions on a warm hoagie roll, served with horseradish sauce and a bit of shaved Parmesan is definitely enough to make a fuss about. I ordered mine rare and even though the steak had not the slightest amount of pink it was still tender. Reason being, I believe, that the thin cut probably cooked while resting. The spicy potato salad was nothing to write home about, but the sandwich made up for it. They also offer slaw, baked potatoes (loaded for an additional charge), potato wedges and chips that I’d be more than happy to try on my next visit. While the menu is really sandwich heavy with the usual club, grilled cheese, ham and BLT, there are some less-common options such as T’s Veggie, shrimp salad po’boy and a Creek Club with shrimp, turkey and bacon on Texas Toast. The oddity that caught my eye was the Off the Hook burger, which is actually a meatloaf sandwich topped with mac ‘n’ cheese and chipotle mayo. Looking back, I can’t believe I didn’t go for that one. Dessert is limited to one option, but a sweet tooth wouldn’t complain of an apple pie sundae with caramel, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream. Neither of us were in any sort of shape to indulge in that sort of nonsense. I say definitely make the drive to Chickasaw. I’m hesitant to just call it bar food because it’s more than that. Think of it as a friendly little place that is all homegrown. Hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursdays they close at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday the doors stay open until 10 p.m. and Sunday starts with a brunch menu at 11 a.m. and ends when dinner is over at 8 p.m. I can see this place becoming wildly popular during pretty weather and warmer temps. Check their Facebook page for live music schedules and menu changes. Bubble and I are going back as soon as he kills a turkey. On second thought, maybe sooner.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

CUISINE | THE WORD OF MOUTH tions: the Mobile store on Schillinger Road, the Daphne store and the Robertsdale store. The midtown Winn-Dixie on Catherine Street will remain open. Downtown Cajun Cook-Off this Saturday Crawfish in the Courtyard turns 9! BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET The Exploreum’s Junior Advisory Board is hosting its 9th annual Crawfish in the Courtyard Tuesday, April 3, at the Exploreum. This Cajun-themed fundraising soiree begins at 6 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Discover Science, the Exploreum’s program with the Mobile Housing Board to provide underserved children with engaging educational science experiments including IMAX films, lab demonstrations and science camps. Last year’s attendees of this growing event raised an impressive $15,000 for the program. Tickets — $25 in advance, $30 at the door — include all-you-can eat crawfish, adult beverages, and a silent auction and raffle. Live music will be provided by Lauren Murphy. Visit www. exploreum.com for more details and tickets. This is a 21-and-up event. Photos | Facebook The Downtown Cajun Cook-Off features more than 20 of the area’s favorite restaurants and bars preparing samplings of their best Cajun cuisine in a benefit for the Child Advocacy Center. I t’s your last chance to score advance tickets for the 4th annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off this Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, giveaways, live music and cold drinks are just the bonus to the food you’ll sample, with more than 20 teams competing for Cathedral Square bragging rights. Visit www.cacmobile.org for online tickets at $13 each, or go to the Child Advocacy Center, Mellow Mushroom Mobile locations or Arrow Exterminating in person for $10 tickets. Tickets at the gate will be $15. See you there. Hasta luego, Taco Shack; hola, Cactus Cantina It was a good one, but El Camino Taco Shack in Fairhope announced last call this past weekend. The Eastern Shore eatery in the former Gumbo Shack was known for its fantastic Mexican food, libations and live music. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 The good news is Fairhope diners won’t have to wait long for a replacement, as Cactus Cantina is just days from opening in the nice new Section Place development at 108 Section St., across from the police department. So Fairhopians, be sure to have a designated golf cart driver after you enjoy the margaritas! Midtown Publix here we go Speaking of openings, the long-awaited midtown Publix at the corner of Old Shell Road and Florida Street is scheduled to open Saturday, March 24, at 8 a.m., according to signage on the property. The development will also bring Rock N Roll Sushi and Taco Mama franchises to midtown, according to previous Lagniappe reporting. Meanwhile, Winn-Dixie announced it would close three area stores in the coming weeks in response to market condi- More April events As if February and March weren’t busy enough, April is already showing signs of extraordinary life. Here’s a brief rundown, with more details coming as events approach. • The 5th annual Firkin Fest is Saturday, April 7, from noon until 8 p.m. at Moe’s Original Bar B Que downtown. Get ready for 14 different breweries and counting. This is a great event to visit after the Stapleton Bluegrass Festival, held the same day. • St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza is Saturday, April 14, with thousands of pounds of mud bugs and tons of picking! • USA Children and Women’s Local Goodness is Sunday, April 15. This fundraiser is enormously fun with silent auctions, incredible locally sourced catering and live music. • Dwell Mobile, an organization providing opportunities for refugees, will benefit from the Crawfish and Corneille fundraiser Saturday, April 28, 5-8 p.m. at the Fort of Colonial Mobile. Haunt Blue Brewing will be sponsoring with their delicious suds, as cornhole teams compete over mudbugs. You needn’t have a team to enjoy the day. Tickets are $25 through eventbrite.com. More events are soon to be announced so stay tuned. It’s a busy spring. Recycle!

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

COVER STORY Baldwin planners search for funding to provide traffic relief JOHN MULLEN/REPORTER A s spring breakers seek the white sand and One of the most intriguing — and a project that is bright sun of Baldwin County beaches, they already planned, designed and funded — is a diverging often face crowded roads and traffic jams. Durdiamond interchange coming to the intersection of 1-10 ing the busiest weekends, the roughly 30-mile and State Route 181 in Daphne. It is an intricate design commute between Interstate 10 and the Gulf Coast can that will foster continuous flow between the two roadtake an hour. Once drivers cross the Intracoastal Canal, ways, eliminating many unsafe left-hand turns. they can sit through traffic lights for several cycles. The Alabama Department of Transportation spent It’s emblematic of the growth of Baldwin County, more than $21 million on road projects in Baldwin Counwhich continues to lead the state. Officials are worried ty in 2016-17, according to records provided by the state. the infrastructure may not be in place to handle all the On the books for this year are county road improvements planned homes, residents, businesses and schools, let totaling approximately $70 million. alone those already established. Mix in the annual growth in the tide of tourists hitting I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge the beaches during the spring break and summer seasons This is the big one and the one state officials hope to and traffic really stacks up. see completed within five years. But several road projects are turning dirt, in planning “It’s a big endeavor and we’re really excited about it stages or on a wish list to help county and state officials coming to reality,” Allison Gregg of ALDOT said. “Our move the increasing volume of traffic countywide. goal is a five-year construction schedule, but a lot of that Topping the list is an Interstate 10 bridge over is really going to be driven by the the Mobile River to bypass the final project team that gets selected.” bottleneck of the Wallace Tunnel. Even though funding the $1.5 bilIt would include widening and imlion to $2 billion bridge and Bayway provements to the Bayway as well. improvements isn’t entirely secured, The roadway handles large volumes Gregg — the public information of vacationers coming to and from SEVERAL ROAD PROJECTS officer for the Mobile River Bridge Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas as and Bayway Project — said the proARE TURNING DIRT, IN well as a large volume of comcess began in fall 2017 by inviting mercial traffic involved in interstate PLANNING STAGES OR ON A potential contractors to discuss how business. they can help with the project. ALThe Alabama Department of WISH LIST TO HELP COUNTY DOT announced in February the list Transportation has a separate office narrowed to three teams through AND STATE OFFICIALS MOVE had handling the bridge and Mobile a process that began in August. River and Bayway project and has “Back in late August we had an THE INCREASING VOLUME OF prioritized its construction. Planindustry forum here in Mobile where ning and design have begun but TRAFFIC COUNTYWIDE. we had about 400 industry people ALDOT officials are still looking from all around the globe, really, for sources of funding for the $1.5 to learn about the project and have billion to $2 billion project. In Febindividual meetings with the project ruary ALDOT released its shortlist of three teams vying teams,” Gregg said. “It provided the industry with the to win the project. technical side of the project to help them as they move Another wish-list topper for Baldwin County leaders into the phase we are in now where we are requesting is extending the Baldwin Beach Express from I-10 the qualifications from teams. We had financiers, construction 24 or so miles northward to connect with Interstate 65 and all kinds of service providers looking to find out if to help move beach traffic off of State Route 59. Again, they can serve the project.” funding is the biggest worry. Those teams presented bids on how they would acBut a major hurdle was overcome two weeks ago, complish the final product of a new span across the bay when the first round of RESTORE Act projects were and the Causeway improvements. announced, allotting more than $11 million to start land “We asked these teams to basically list their qualificaacquisition for the new road. Of the $315 million coming tions for us,” Gregg said. “From that list of people who to Mobile and Baldwin counties, more than $70 million apply, we will then send out a list of preferred teams. We is earmarked for roadway capacity improvements. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 imagine that will be three or four teams.” Making the cut were: I-10 Mobility Partners: • Equity members: Cintra and Meridiam • Lead engineering firm: Parsons • Lead contractor: Ferrovial Agroman and Parsons • Lead operations and maintenance: Cintra and Meridiam Gulf Coast Connectors: • Equity members: ACS, Macquarie, Hochtief and John Laing • Lead engineering firm: T.Y. LIN International • Lead contractor: Dragados, Lane Construction and Flatiron • Lead operations and maintenance: Gulf Coast Connectors Mobile River Bridge Group: • Equity members: InfraRed Capital Partners, Shikun & Binui, Astaldi and Southland Holdings • Lead engineering firm: Figg Bridge Engineers • Lead contractor: Joint Venture of Astaldi, Johnson Bros. and Shikun & Binui • Lead operations and maintenance: InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed Infrastructure V), Astaldi and Southland Holdings Now, Gregg said, the state is hoping to find ways to pay for the bridge, one being an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. “We are in the process of looking at a public-private partnership,” she said. “That’s what this process right now will tell us, if there are private funds for a public project. We’re also applying for an INFRA grant — it comes from the [Federal Highway Administration]. It’s pretty common for projects of this size to apply for grants. This is the seed money that helps the projects.” Gregg said the estimated cost has risen as the project was expanded to include an improved Causeway. “We are now looking at including the Bayway, the new viaduct for the Bayway,” she said. “Right now, it’s just got two lanes in each direction, moving that and making it an eight-lane with parallel bridges. It would be higher than the current bridge and would go in the middle of the existing Bayway.” Public hearings with residents on both sides of the bay will also be a part of the project. On Feb. 27 ALDOT presented bicycle and pedestrian requirements of the project to members of local Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committees. “As we create our outreach plan, [we’re] making sure that Spanish Fort, Daphne and Fairhope are just as engaged because everybody’s going to be driving across it,” Gregg said. “A lot of businesses and residents are going to be impacted by construction, but also be really benefited by the project.” In fall 2017 the team overseeing the bridge project was housed in two offices, but Gregg is happy they are now combined under one roof, “in downtown Mobile, actually overlooking the project from the Trustmark Building.” Baldwin Beach Express Still in the early funding stages is the 24-mile extension of the Baldwin Beach Express from 1-10 to I-65. “We’d love to do it and we’re ready to go, but funding is the biggest issue right now,” County Engineer Joey Nunnally said. “We’re looking at

COVER STORY a bunch of different options on how to fund that. All options are on the table at the time as far as getting funding for it. Different grant options, tolls, P3 or public-private partnerships — basically, where public money and private money come together to try to make things happen.” The toll option was taken off the table in the 2016 general election. There was a statewide referendum on allowing local governments to establish toll commissions and build roads. Statewide, voters passed it but it failed to receive a majority in Baldwin County, meaning it failed. “We’re just going to go back to the drawing board,” Nunnally said. The county did get some good funding news on the project. It was awarded money from the RESTORE Act council to buy rights of way for building the road. Commissioner Chris Elliott said funding the entire project would have exhausted all the RESTORE funds and that wasn’t an option, but getting acquisition money “puts us in a better position to be able to keep moving the project forward.” Nunnally said the county is also exploring alternative routes with an eye on trimming costs. “The original route was going up Brady Road and kind of sticking to that Brady Road alignment,” Nunnally said. “We’re actually looking at alternate routes now to see if an alternate route might be a little cheaper.” Nunnally said there are several routes being considered with costs ranging from $60 million to $127 million depending on the route and number of lanes. He said two consultants are working on feasibility studies and their reports are expected in the coming months. Other big projects the county highway department is working on include improving the Polecat Creek bridge on Baldwin County Road 9 and work on the Dyas Creek bridge on County Road 61. “We’ve got funds to replace the bridge on Polecat Creek on County Road 9,” he said. “That’s about to start. We’ve got the funds approved to start on the design on two bridges up there. They are pretty much backto-back and side-by-side.” He said the Dyas Bridge work will include some diving to repair scour holes on the supports. “We’re about to do our third roundabout, which will be with ATRIP funds,” Nunnally said. “We’re about to start on our final ERP, emergency relief project from the 2014 flood event.” I-10 at State Route 181 Diverging diamond interchanges are common in other parts of the country but this will be a new traffic dynamic for Alabama. “It is going to be a pretty interesting project,” ALDOT’s Brian Aaron said. “It is the first diverging diamond that the state of Alabama has ever done so it’s unique in that aspect. We have some animation videos to show the public how to navigate through one.” The animation can be viewed at tinyurl. com/ycqlomyd. The goal is to eliminate dangerous lefthand turns, which are a problem at many intersections, particularly with the current configuration. “In this design you actually eliminate every one of those left-turn movements,” Aaron said. “Essentially, you’re eliminating all the left-turn crashes that happen in those typical interchanges. For this particular project, of all the accidents we’ve had out there, 46 percent of them were those left-hand turn movements. With this project alone, you’re going to have a 46 percent decrease in accidents.” Not only will safety increase, but the new interchange will also move traffic through faster, Aaron said. “At the same time, it improves the efficiency of that interchange as a whole,” he said. “Basically, with the crossover design the way it is, all those left-turn movements that you would make at a standard interchange like that where you have to wait at the light to make that left. We did have a lot of those side-impact crashes, a lot of times with someone making that left, running that light or somebody misjudging what’s happening there.” The total cost for the project is about $6 million, Aaron said, with about $600,000 going into design. “We anticipate starting on that job in late spring of 2018 and we think it’ll be about nine months’ worth of construction,” he said. “We’re going to have some lane closures where we’re doing some widening. A lot of the work takes place outside of the existing roadway so a lot can be done without affecting traffic too much. We’re going to try to schedule those times for as much off-peak times as possible.” Aaron said another project coming up soon is adding a third lane on U.S. Route 90 up to I-10 and widening State Route 181 in Daphne, a project estimated to cost $15 million. “We’re working on continuing the 181 widening that’s left off just north of County Road 64 and take it to State Route 104,” he said. Two of the larger projects scheduled to start this year include widening U.S. Route 31 from Spanish Fort to State Route 59 at an estimated cost of $23 million and the resurfacing of I-65 from Dyas Creek to the Escambia County line. In 2017 in North Baldwin, ALDOT had a resurfacing project on State Route 225 from County Road 138 to State Route 59 from east of Bay Minette to Stockton costing $2.1 million, and resurfaced I-65 from State Route 225 to Dyas Creek at a cost of $6.9 million. In Central Baldwin, projects undertaken in 2017 included resurfacing State Route 104 from the junction of U.S. Route 98 in Fairhope to the junction of State Route 59 in Robertsdale costing $1.5 million, and resurfacing I-10 from Wilcox Road to the Florida state line at a cost of $3.6 million. Gulf Shores saw the resurfacing of State Route 59 to the Intracoastal Waterway bridge at a cost of more than $720,000. In Orange Beach, the second phase of the median project on State Route 182/Beach Road, began in 2017 and is ongoing and will cost about $2.8 million. State Route 161 in Orange Beach was also resurfaced from Canal Road to State Route 182 with a price tag of $616,000. RESTORE Act projects Besides the $11 million for land acquisition to extend the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65, there is another $56 million going to projects in the county. According to Nunnally, those are two phases of widening State Route 181 from Baldwin County Road 32 to State Route 104, two phases of widening State Route 180 on sections in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, and the widening of U.S. Route 31 in the Spanish Fort area. M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

ART ARTIFICE Midtown gallery puts conscience, community first BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I f there’s one thing that can be said about the namesake of Marnée’s Studio near the Loop it’s that she’s determined to do things her way. It’s in the portmanteau on her sign. “My name was Margaret Renee but it never really suited me and this is the name I should have always been called by. I legally changed it,” Marnée Edwards said. Open less than a year, the gallery at 2353 Airport Blvd. is earning a reputation for concern far beyond its doors. Edwards has plenty of causes she’s ready to help. “I’ve done some benefit paint parties for the Manatee Sighting Network. Right before Thanksgiving, we did a food drive for the food bank. I want to be very involved in the community,” Edwards said. That includes area schools. When Edwards discovered all the art programs at Mary B. Austin Elementary School were funded not by official funds but by their PTA, she raised money. The next incarnation is an April 21 fundraiser for Mobile Baykeeper called “Naturally Inspired.” The deadline for entry in the juried exhibition is April 13, with more information available at marneestudio.com. “In a month or two I want to start a couple of programs with the goal in mind of merging arts with the sciences. I’ve gradually started designing classes with that theme in mind. We have a beginner’s drawing right now for adults that’s ‘Drawing the Delta,’” Edwards said. Evidence of Edwards’ moxie was evident early. Her initial charitable effort last June involved a somewhat controversial women’s health organization. Edwards insisted she is upfront with everyone about her causes so intentions are clear. “If an event is for Planned Parenthood or the food bank or Mobile Baykeeper, it’s always publicized and tied to that very specific event. It’s not like I’m running a whole bunch of fundraisers and dividing the funds among various organizations,” Edwards said. She mentioned Penelope House as a worthwhile organization. Another goal is aid for victims of sex trafficking. “They just opened up the Rose Home here, that’s a safe house for sex trafficking victims. The organization is Eye Heart World and I want to partner with them in some way. There’s also a gallery in India that helps rescue women in sex trafficking there and I’d like to take up some of their efforts,” Edwards said. In Mobile only four years, Edwards has seized her intent with gusto. She isn’t shocked. “I’m from the southern tip of Texas near Mexico and Brownsville. It was very culturally diverse and I never realized how much that shaped my personality and who I am today but it definitely did,” Edwards said. The proximity to the water also stayed with her. Edwards said she started college as a fine arts major, earned her bachelor’s in biology from Louisiana State University Contest for first-district high schoolers 30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 IF THERE’S ONE THING THAT CAN BE SAID ABOUT THE NAMESAKE OF MARNÉE’S STUDIO NEAR THE LOOP IT’S THAT SHE’S DETERMINED TO DO THINGS HER WAY. IT’S IN THE PORTMANTEAU ON HER SIGN.” DMA’s Carol Hunter gave her a reference for a Bellingrath Gardens project which Edwards credits with raising her profile. There, she joined forces with artist Ben Kaiser, who remains a part of her world as an exhibiting artist at Marnée’s Studio. “We’ve also got Lisa Hancock, who teaches classes, too. We’ve got a Lebanese artist, Mayssam Iskandar, an artist from the Ukraine, about seven of us altogether,” Edwards said. While downtown has become a hot spot for similar pursuits, Edwards is satisfied with her locale farther west. She thinks parking availability is a major bonus. “This place resonated with me. It has unique windows, lots of natural light. I feel my business and mission statements are very well aligned with midtown,” Edwards said. Interested artists should work with their local high school and art teacher when submitting artwork. All artwork must be submitted to the Mobile Museum of Art between the hours of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 28 and 29. No artwork will be accepted after 5 p.m. on March 29. More information and necessary submission forms can be found online at Byrne.House.Gov/ArtCompetition. Those with questions should contact the congressman’s Mobile office at 251-690-2811. teuse Karmilla Ali in a salute to Reese and other jazz divas on Monday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). Ali fronts a combo led by Hosea London. Entrance is $15, $12 for students/military and $10 for MOJO members. It includes a light jambalaya dinner. A cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or visit mojojazz.org. Angelic sounds from Ali The University of South Alabama Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert April 5, 7:30 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall on the USA campus. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead them through works ranging from the baroque to modern eras. Tickets will be sold at the door by cash or check only. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty, staff, students, youth under 18 and senior citizens. Those seeking more information or needing special accommodation may call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. Long before she was “Touched By An Angel,” Della Reese was known as a powerhouse musical performer. Discovered by gospel’s grand dame, Mahalia Jackson, she was influenced by jazz and blues, and once she signed on with Birmingham’s Erskine Hawkins’ orchestra she shot to stardom. Reese went on to have a chart-busting career that left its mark on such performers as Martha Reeves. The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed features local chan- USA Symphony onstage in April ARTSGALLERY Congressman Bradley Byrne announced details of the First Congressional District Art Competition for area high school students residing in the First Congressional District. All entries must be an original concept, two-dimensional, no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep when framed. They can weigh no more than 15 pounds and must fall within the following categories: • Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc. • Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (charcoal and pastel drawings should be fixed) • Prints: lithographs, silk screen, block prints • Mixed media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc. • Two-dimensional collages • Computer-generated art • Photographs Independent art experts will judge. The winning piece will be displayed in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Shreveport, then her master’s in environmental science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “I did my graduate research at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab under Ruth Carmichael. My particular research was with oysters so I’m very interested in oyster reef restoration efforts. I plan on reaching out to see if maybe I could offer paintings or raise funds somehow to help out,” Edwards said. She rekindled her creative pursuits about four years ago. When the Downtown Mobile Alliance wanted a donated piano artistically refinished to roll out for public use, Edwards landed the job. “It was an interesting project, very much in the public eye where I met some very interesting members of our community. People wanted to help with, like, the sanding process and other things and actually watch me paint it. It was a really cool experience,” Edwards said.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

real raw delivery compelled me to it. Everything that I grew up loving and listening to was all rooted in this American tradition called blues, like rock ‘n’ roll, country and bluegrass. My parents listened to Americana singer-songwriters. I really got a great music education when I was growing up, but we really didn’t listen to blues. When I started playing guitar, I realized that all these rom Memphis Minnie to Bonnie Raitt, different guitar players were influenced by this style. the blues world is full of great female Kansas City was a major part in me peeking into guitarists. From the time she was a teenager, guitarist and singer Samantha Fish blues because I grew up there. When I wanted to start going out and jamming with people, there were a lot has been sweeping the blues world with of blues jams. talent no blues purist can deny. Centanni: With the modern music industry In 2017, Fish released “Belle of the West” (prostandard, artists have become very imaginative when duced by Luther Dickinson) and “Chills & Fever” it comes to how and when they release albums. You (produced by Bobby Harlow). These two albums released two separate full-lengths in 2017. What demonstrate not only Fish’s guitar work but also her made you want to give your fans a double dose? versatility as an artist. “Belle of the West” focuses Fish: Well, really, I don’t think it would’ve more on Fish’s love for Americana, while “Chills & worked if I didn’t have these two completely difFever” is a rock and soul collection of covers. ferent records. “Chills & Fever” is a rock ‘n’ roll/ Before she takes the stage soul effort, and “Belle of the at The Steeple March 23, Fish West” is an Americana album. spoke with Lagniappe about the I think the only way it worked blues and these two very differis that we had two completely ent albums. different records. If I had two Stephen Centanni: Rock is records that were similar, it generally viewed as a maleI THINK WHEN YOU’RE wouldn’t have happened. dominated genre, while the TALKING ABOUT THE GENI actually recorded “Belle blues world seems to embrace of the West” before I recorded and respect its female artists. DER THING, IT’S STILL A “Chills & Fever.” I had the To me, blues is focused more on musical prowess than image. HARD WORLD FOR WOMEN. opportunity to go to Detroit and record with this six-piece What’s it like being a woman in THEY CALL IT “A MAN’S soul band, and we brought in the modern blues world? horns from New Orleans. It Samantha Fish: I think WORLD” FOR A REASON. just seemed like that was the when you’re talking about the album that needed to come out gender thing, it’s still a hard IT’S AN UPWARD THING, first. “Chills & Fever” was an world for women. They call it AND I’VE BEEN CLIMBING. album of covers, and “Belle “a man’s world” for a reason. of the West” was an album of It’s an upward thing, and I’ve originals. They’re both so very been climbing. I know a lot of different. people who have been climbing Centanni: Were the originals written in the stuthrough that. It just takes some time. dio, or did you have a collection to choose from? I think there’s a mixture of curiosity, especially Fish: You know, there was pre-production when you throw in the element of being a guitar involved in both. I had been writing for “Belle of the player and a female as well. You also have to work West,” so that was all stuff that I had been workreally hard to be taken seriously. It’s more than just ing on for months and years beforehand. Then, for the sex-appeal thing. You’ve got to get your music “Chills & Fever,” that was several months of preacross to get your point through and prove that you production where we picked some covers that were have something to say. I think it can be kind of tough in this industry. You some obscure classics. Centanni: You used two different studios to know, it’s something that I work with all the time and record these. What was it like putting them together? will continue to work with. Fish: When we went to Detroit, I recorded with Centanni: What drew you to the blues? former members of The Detroit Cobras. So, we had Fish: I think it was the soulfulness of it, and the MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Belle of the blues Band: Samantha Fish Date: Friday, March 23, with doors at 6:30 p.m. Venue: The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis St., www.thesteeplemobile.com Tickets: $20-$35, available through Ticketfly F Photo | Facebook 32 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 BLUES PHENOM SAMANTHA FISH RELEASED TWO VERY DIFFERENT ALBUMS IN 2017. CATCH HER SEVEN-PIECE BAND AT THE STEEPLE THIS FRIDAY NIGHT. this punk rock/R&B vibe going on. Then, we mixed in the New Orleans sound and what I brought to the table with my background. I thought that was a pretty unique session. On the flip side, I had a really different studio session with Luther Dickinson producing “Belle of the West.” We brought in players from Mississippi and Memphis like Jimbo Mathus and Lightnin’ Malcolm and Lillie Mae, the fiddle player from Jack White’s band and all these phenomenal females that came in there. That’s a female-driven album, really. We had Amy LaVere and Sharde Thomas (Rising Star Fife & Drum Band) and T.K. Jackson on drums and harmonies and bass. They both were similar in that we cut everything live, but the feelings in the sessions were so different from one another. Centanni: You had people from Detroit on one and people from Mississippi and Memphis on the other. What was it like working with musicians from these musically different regions? Fish: You know, Detroit is intense and Mississippi is laid back. Those are the two words that I throw into the mix. Anytime you step into the studio and you’re under the gun, you have to produce something worthwhile. Once it’s out there, it’s out there forever. It’ll be around longer than I am. There’s always stress involved, but Mississippi was so laid back. We recorded really live. It’s an acoustic album, so we’re dealing with vocal mics and guitar mics in the same room with no overdubbing. Detroit was exactly the same way. We recorded in the same room. I guess the characters are more relaxed down in Mississippi. Centanni: What do you have for the Mobile crowd on your visit to The Steeple? Fish: We have a seven-piece band now. That was the question. How are we going to balance these two really diverse records and perform both? I got this R&B horn section and an Americana album with fiddles. The answer to that was everything. We got horns for “Chills & Fever” and fiddles for “Belle of the West.” The whole show mixes well together. It’s a dynamic show with a lot of layers and drama to it. They’re still going to get just as much guitar, if they are worried about that. It’s a guitarheavy performance.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

MUSIC BRIEFS A little help for a friend BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: SethFest Date: March 29-31 Tickets: $30 for weekend passes with single-day passes available at www.soulkitchenmobile.com and www.themerrywidow.net Photo | Submitted L ocal musicians play an important role in maintaining a strong music scene, and from promoting to production, the Azalea City boasts a number of individuals working offstage to nurture the local music scene. For many years, Seth “Third Eye” Maness has been an instrumental part of Mobile’s music scene. Seth has been the manager of Soul Kitchen for the past six years and has worked in every venue downtown including Alabama Music Box and The Merry Widow and has been promoting his own shows for the past 15 years. A talented lyricist in his own right, Maness has used Poet Tree Entertainment to produce a number of events, including the monthly Elements Hip-Hop Showcase. Currently, Maness is fighting a battle against a rare and aggressive form of appendix cancer. In order to assist Maness with personal and medical expenses, various local entities and Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation have united to organize SethFest. This three-day event will stretch across three venues and feature a legion of local bands, a ping pong tournament and a variety of silent auctions featuring “tons of signed music memorabilia, Hulaween VIP packages, JazzFest late-night packages and much, much more.” The festival will begin at The Brickyard on Thursday. Yellowhammer will dedicate its weekly set to this worthy cause. Electronic jamsters Zoogma will follow with an energetic set. The Merry Widow will kick off Friday night with a hip-hop showcase. SethFesters will ex- perience performances by J. Simon, Mr. 88, Beamin & Timmy, Alfred Banks, 2Face with Stevo Strapped & Fed Tyme, Marcel P., No Suh Foster, Big Brown, Dee Villain and Nothing Special. On Saturday, The Merry Widow will take things outside with sets from Super Nice Bros, The Western Lands, LF Knighton, Cockfight, The Underhill Family Orchestra, Black Titan, Red Clay Strays, Black Mouth Cur, Camm Lewis, Laurie-Anne Armour and Symone French. On Saturday, Soul Kitchen will host what’s shaping up to be a must-see night of music. While the lineup isn’t yet final, Haere Maru will be reuniting in the name of charity. CBDB is also donating its jams. Let’s come together as a community to support Seth’s treatment and recovery. Get well soon! Girls’ night out Turn it up Vocalist Julie Roberts is bringing her sweet country sounds to Midnight Rodeo. Over the years, country music fans have celebrated Roberts’ music, with her first two albums together selling one million copies. She’s also appeared on a variety of television shows ranging from “The Tonight Show” to “Good Morning America.” Even after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and losing her home in a flood, Roberts maintained her career’s momentum. Throughout her four-album catalog, Roberts demonstrates an artistic versatility that appeals to country fans both old and new. Her style resonates with respect to both classic and modern country. Her vocal work on the single “Why Can’t I Have You” is a sugary delivery cut with lyrical heartbreak. Fellow country diva Ashton Shepherd will prepare the crowd for Roberts. Shepherd pulls her tracks from the heart of the honky-tonk, and will fill her set with brazen vocal work on impressive country anthems. The Blind Mule will fill its attic with the music of three furious bands this Thursday night. Roman Gabriel Todd will offer local support. From bands Supreme Dispassion to His Beast Rising Out of the Sea, Todd brings a dose of minimal sonic magnitude to the lineup. This legend of the underground will use his junior bass to rage through an unbridled set filled with blasphemous rock. Baltimore’s Curse specializes in “electro doom.” Curse’s sound could be considered a new form of industrial. This band features an experimental mix of dark ‘80s new wave, electrifying industrial and unbridled noise rock, with powerful results. Pensacola’s Nail Club plays synth punk that is both twisted and hypnotic. The group features heavy yet ethereal layers of ambient electronics into which they inject a variety of nightmarish vocal samples, making them one of the Gulf Coast’s most original-sounding bands. Band: Julie Roberts with special guest Ashton Shepherd Date: Saturday, March 24, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: Midnight Rodeo, 7790 Tanner Williams Road Tickets: $15.50 general admission/$35 VIP, available through Ticketfly Band: Roman Gabriel Todd, Curse, Nail Club Date: Thursday, March 29, 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: Call 251-694-6853 for more info SouthSounds announces Mobile Bay Showcase bands Six local bands have been chosen to play in the SouthSounds Mobile Bay Music Showcase presented by Lagniappe. The selection committee went through dozens of entries submitted by area bands and voters determined the top six acts who will play in this locals only showcase/ They are: G’mar Poett, Kayla Cox, Kayland Knight & Trex, Paid to Pretend, Red Clay Strays and Summerlyn Powers. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 Each of these six finalists will play a 20-minute set before a panel of judges at noon on Saturday, April 14, from 12-3 p.m. on the Lagunitas Stage behind The Merry Widow. The winning band will go on to compete in the regional Lagniappe New Southern Music Showcase against some of the hottest up-and-coming bands from around the Southeast on Sunday, April 15, from 12-3 p.m., also on the Lagunitas Stage. The winner of the regional showcase will receive a prize package including three days of studio time at Studio H20 with the legendary Rick Hirsch, a $500 gift certificate to Picker’s Paradise, $200 gift card to Callaghan’s, a $200 gas card provided by Lagniappe and a feature in Lagniappe.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

A wrinkle in moviegoing T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 here’s a really fun new destination in West Mobile that will give moviegoers a compelling reason to get out of the house: Nexus Cinema Dining, which puts a fun spin on having dinner and a movie. A nice, new facility that is not nearly as far as my midtown-bound self thought it would be, this two-screen movie theater, currently showing “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Black Panther,” serves you a huge array of sliders, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and, soon, beer and wine, while you watch. It was so good, I didn’t even miss the popcorn. (Although they do have popcorn.) You can choose from deluxe recliners with pull-out trays or high-back swivel chairs with long tables in front of them to accommodate your cinema feast. Each seat has its own iPad for ordering, which my small colleagues found utterly luxurious and enchanting. You pick what you want, press a button and soon a silent, efficient waiter whisks it out to you. The lighting is perfectly dim, so you can see your food and the movie. Instead of paying 10 bucks for nachos, $8.95 will get you beef brisket sliders. I was expecting food that was good enough to eat in combination with the novelty of having it served to you during the movie, but it was legitimately tasty, flavorful and tender. My son enjoyed what he described as “the best sandwiches ever,” a rather clever treat of apples slices, bacon and cheddar, also $8.95. My daughter got VooDoo Shrimp ($15.95), served in a sweet and spicy sauce. There was a nice crowd at our evening showing of “A Wrinkle in Time,” but I didn’t find the dining aspect intrusive in the least. The rows are spacious and comfortable and the whole setup is really well thought out. Better thought out, indeed, than some aspects of Ava DuVernay’s much-anticipated adaptation of the childhood science fiction classic. My daughter said it best: “If you haven’t read the book, it’s an awesome movie.” Written in 1962, the Madeleine L’Engle novel was a watershed in what is now a huge market, that of Young Adult Fantasy and Science Fiction. The film’s creators, in an effort to bring this story into the present, seem to have found their answer in computer-generated effects and star power. It was the star power that I, a curmudgeon and a nerd, found the film’s biggest problems. Despite their stunning and elaborate costumes, it was hard to see Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah as anything other than their famous selves. The story finds a young girl, Meg Murray (Storm Reid), a bitter outcast at school, challenged with an interstellar mission to rescue her lost scientist father. As such, she must delve into her untapped inner strengths, and the film doubles down on the psychological aspects. Therefore, we find ourselves in the laughable situation of seeing our own greatest self-help guru playing, essentially, a self-help guru, albeit a bedazzled one. My kids don’t even know who she is, and found her simply an awesome, wise witch with amazing costumes and rhinestone eyebrows. To me, it was like a psychedelic version of any one of her life-affirming television segments. Taken as a whole, “A Wrinkle in Time” is an exciting, uplifting fantasy adventure, eye-poppingly beautiful and affirming of the powers of love, science, empathy and acceptance. If you know what to look for, and you want to split hairs (I do!), some of it made little sense, but the overall vibe was consonant with my beloved original book, and its heart was in the right place. In fact — and I know I sound like the Grinch here — too much heart may have been part of the problem. “A Wrinkle in Time” is now playing at all listed multiplex theaters, but Nexus Cinema Dining is the only place where you can watch it and also enjoy those delicious little sandwiches. Visit www.nexuscinemadining.com to book seats, check out the menu and see upcoming films. The theater is located off Cody Road, near Grelot Road. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 555-5555 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. DARKEST HOUR AMC Classic Wharf INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE All listed multiplex theaters. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14 NEW THIS WEEK SHERLOCK GNOMES After a string of garden gnome disappearances in London, Gnomeo and Juliet look to legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes to solve the case of their missing friends and family. All listed multiplex theaters. PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ,” now plays another biblical figure, Paul, and I find this confusing. AMC Mobile 16 MIDNIGHT SUN Katie is a 17-year-old who has been sheltered since childhood and confined to her house during the day by a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. Fate intervenes when she meets Charlie and they embark on a summer romance. All listed multiplex theaters. PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Guillermo Del Toro returns to his monstersversus-machines spectacular for another explosive go-round. All listed multiplex theaters.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Channel 10’s fight for police video continues W BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ALA’s fight to get the Mobile Police Department to release police body camera video from an 18-month-old pepper-spraying incident continues, and its outcome could mean big changes no matter how the judge rules. The station’s ownership, Meredith Corp., filed suit against MPD after reporters requested video of an incident from Sept. 2, 2016, in which an officer pepper-sprayed a group of teenagers engaged in the traditional painting of the cannon at the intersection of Government Street and Airport Boulevard following McGill-Toolen’s victory over Murphy High School earlier that evening. The officer was later disciplined by MPD for improperly using the spray. WALA has been trying to get video of the incident ever since and has repeatedly run into roadblocks from the city. On March 7, Meredith’s lawyers filed the latest memorandum aimed at shooting down the city’s arguments for keeping the footage under wraps. In essence it breaks down to MPD arguing the video is part of an investigation. In this situation, WALA argues there is no investigation, so therefore the video should be public. The city has also argued that having to provide video every time a media outlet asks for it would become an onerous task far outstripping the department’s resources. Circuit Judge Rick Stout, who is hearing the case, has spoken openly about balancing the public’s right to know against the department’s ability to meet such demands while still performing its basic duties. The case is set to go to a bench trial before Stout. Fears that producing public records for reporters would bog down the workings of MPD also seem like the usual whining we hear statewide anytime public entities don’t want to give up records. Still, there’s been some talk about the department ditching body cams if they lose the case. For its part, WALA News Director Scott Flannigan says the station is pushing the suit because they believe it is important, not in any effort to misuse the video or create unnecessary work for the department. “We are focused on responsible use of body cam video for public accountability and public safety under the open records statute. We are not focused on other public records issues at this time,” he wrote in response to questions from Lagniappe. iBrokeMedia iHeartMedia, owner of the top five radio stations in the Mobile market, declared bankruptcy last week, joining Cumulus Media, which filed in February. That means nine of the city’s top 10 radio stations are currently being operated by companies in bankruptcy. Among the top 10 stations, as ranked by Nielsen Audio, only locally owned Bigler Broadcasting, which runs FMTalk 106.5, is not among those run by the two bankrupt conglomerates. In total, iHeart operates 850 stations nationwide and Cumulus 445. Both filed for Chapter 11 protection and currently no stations are supposed to be affected by the restructuring. According to industry coverage of the bankruptcies, both companies have faced years of falling revenue as terrestrial radio continues to lose listeners to music services such as Spotify and Pandora. THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE IF FOUND, CALL ... BY MATTHEW SEWELL / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Heading on a neighborhood poster 8 Radio personality Glenn 12 Bump, as from a schedule 19 Standing closet 20 Poison-ivy soother 21 Huts 22 Anti-mob tool 23 Dryer buildup 24 “1984” superstate 25 “Get ’em!” 26 Power up? 27 High land 28 Last seen riding in a basket. If found, call ____ [see 106-Across] 32 Mix with 33 Fall off 36 Pizzeria chain, casually 37 Like a certain Freudian complex 39 Graduation attire 41 It goes around the neck 42 Doesn’t just assume 44 Last seen in the nursery. If found, call ____ [see 84-Across] 46 One who can’t keep weight off for long 50 Tempe sch. 51 Scream or bawl, e.g. 52 Like most holidays 53 Reverses, as a deletion 55 “Darn it all!” 58 It may hold the line 59 Toll rds. 61 Yokohama “yes” 62 Tijuana setting, informally 63 Postal abbr. for a rural address 64 Last seen with a red-haired girl. If found, call ____ [see 119-Across] 68 Drone, for one 69 Cyclotron bits 70 “Here’s an idea …” 71 Some bygone theaters 72 Bleat 73 Confrere 74 Food-cart offerings 76 One of the Marcoses of the Philippines 80 Alphabetically first “American Idol” judge across all 16 seasons 82 Go from bud to blossom, to a poet 84 Pretend 86 Last seen chasing down clues. If found, call ____ [see 24-Across] 90 Poet who wrote of Daedalus 91 ____-green 92 Theme song of Milton Berle 93 Forms, forms and more forms 96 Sash supporter 97 Any of the Baltic states, once: Abbr. 98 What’s left on TV? 100 Last seen being mocked by a cat. If found, call ____ [see 46-Across] 103 Gambling mecca 104 Increase 105 Lilt 106 Proceed enthusiastically 109 Symbol gotten by typing Option+Shift+2 110 Hit straight to the shortstop, perhaps 114 Promo 115 War loser, usually 116 Declared 117 Storied journey 118 Puts the kibosh on 119 Algebraic variables DOWN 1 Rowing muscle, for short 2 Iron Range product 3 Wee, to a Scot 4 Chests’ places 5 Sudoku entry 6 Herb resembling spinach 7 Some kitchen appliances, for short 8 Adele’s “Someone Like You,” e.g. 9 Hebrew for “My God! My God!” 10 Idea 11 Etta of old comics 12 Sister of Ariadne 13 More hoarse 14 Snares 15 List-reducing abbr. 16 Prefix with play and place 17 Charlottetown’s prov. 18 Checkpoint org. 21 Post 26 Discharges 28 43 29 Kind of dip 30 One-named Swedish singer with the Grammy-nominated song “Dancing on My Own” 31 It goes around the neck 32 Inn stock 33 The U.S., to Mexicans 34 Hallux, more familiarly 35 Stationed (at) 38 Clicking sounds? 40 Gold medal, to an Olympian 42 Repurpose 43 Dressy accessory 45 Boxing champ Roberto 47 Navel type 48 Cultural values 49 Where the engine is in a Porsche 911 54 A bit stiff 56 A bit cracked 57 Modest two-piece swimsuit 60 Sharply sour fruit 62 Ecosystem endangered by global warming 63 Up 64 Pacer 65 2000s corporate scandal subject 66 Heavenly sound? 67 Vagabond 68 Coddles 72 Marriage announcement 73 Some centerfolds 74 Golden Globe-winning actor for “Chicago” 75 Visit during a trip 77 Vision-correcting procedure 78 Big battery 79 Subtitle of Hawthorne’s “Fanshawe” 81 Former part of the U.S.S.R.: Abbr. 83 Alternative to boeuf or jambon 85 [continued] 87 Love all around? 88 Actress Faye 89 Stop for now 94 Saw the sights 95 Ruffles 96 Moviedom 99 My word, maybe 101 Lures 102 Utah’s ____ Mountains 103 Some greenery that’s not grass 104 Parcel (out) 106 ’60s Pontiac 107 Webster’s Third competitor, for short 108 Scotland’s longest river 110 Start of Yale’s motto 111 Chicago terminal code 112 Double-back move 113 QB’s tally ANSWERS ON PAGE 48 42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Freshman makes instant impact with USA women’s track team BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY I 44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama t did not take long for Hanna-Mai Vaikla to shine Junior Ben Rolader, sophomores Luke Fielding and during her inaugural campaign on the University of Javen Jackson, and freshman Migael Strydom were named South Alabama track and field team. The native of Tal- to the men’s All-Sun Belt first team. Seniors Niel Giliomee linn, Estonia, walked away from the Sun Belt Conferand Rafael Scott were named to the second team, while ence postseason indoor honors as both Freshman of the freshman Warno Potgieter received third-team honors. Year and Newcomer of the Year. For a complete look at their accomplishments during During her first season competing, Vaikla has already the indoor season, please visit tinyurl.com/yblsskrg. entered the Jaguars’ all-time record books in two categories. She is seventh in the women’s long jump after record- Sports briefs ing a distance of 5.80 meters (19-00.50 feet) at the SBC • Local high school track and field teams excelled at Indoor Track and Field Championships. The long jump the recent Alabama Indoor Championships at the Crossperformance tied her for sixth in the conference standings. plex in Birmingham. The girls from St. Paul’s Episcopal She also accumulated 3,645 points in the women’s won their ninth consecutive state title in taking Class 4Apentathlon at the same competition. This placed her third 5A. This was the school’s 24th indoor title and the 181st in the conference season rankings and fifth in the USA all- state title overall. time standings. A 1.58-meter effort in the championships Other high finishers were McGill-Toolen Catholic (girls earned her fifth place in the event and 17th in the confersecond in 7A, boys third), Mobile Christian (boys second in ence season standings. 1A-3A, girls sixth), Bayside (girls second in 1A-3A, boys “I am very thankful for the opportunity to compete fourth) and UMS-Wright (girls eighth in Class 4A-5A). with such elite athletes,” Vaikla told In reviewing the state website Lagniappe. “I could not have acfor results of the meet, (tinyurl.com/ complished this without my coaches y8c8cagl), among those winning and teammates. states titles from St. Paul’s were “I am really thankful for my Olivia Beard (girls high jump), Callie coach. It has been hard transitioning Radcliff (girls pole vault), Emily DURING HER FIRST to a new country but my team has Burrowes (girls triple jump) and the helped me a lot. I am very thankgirls 4x800 meter relay team; from SEASON COMPETING, ful for South Alabama for giving McGill-Toolen were Jordan McGuire me the opportunity and cannot wait VAIKLA HAS ALREADY (girls ambulatory 60-meter dash, for the outdoor season and the next 400-meter dash, shot put), Bradyn ENTERED THE JAGthree years.” Coarsey (girls pole vault), Hannah In the initial outdoor meet of the Daffin (girls shot put) and Graham UARS’ ALL-TIME REyear, Vaikla set another Jaguar record Collins (boys 60-meter hurdles, long in the women’s javelin throw. She CORD BOOKS IN TWO jump); from Mobile Christian were won the event with a toss of 46.51 Ja’Niyah Boykin (girls 400-meter CATEGORIES. meters (152-07.25 feet). dash), Cameron Alexander (boys “Obviously we try to recruit qualtriple jump) and Josiah Harry (boys ity student-athletes that can excel in shot put); and from Bayside were the Sun Belt Conference,” Jaguar Amber Mason (girls long jump, girls head coach Paul Brueske told Lagniappe. “A lot of times shot put) and the boys 4x800 meter relay team. it takes freshmen a little time to acclimate to the collegiate • South Alabama’s women’s basketball senior center level. Hanna was able to come in right away and be comChyna Ellis and redshirt freshman guard Savannah Jones petitive, which is not easy to do. I think the best is yet to have been honored with SBC postseason awards. Ellis was come once she has more time to get in great shape.” selected to the first-team squad and named the conferVaikla was not the only Jaguar to earn conference ence’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jones was named the indoor honors. On the women’s side, junior Michaela conference’s Freshman of the Year. Preachuk was voted first-team All-Sun Belt. Senior Megan Ellis led USA in points (13.8) and rebounds (8.7). James, sophomore Michella Obijiaku and freshman CaroShe ranks third in program history with 942 rebounds lien Millenaar were all on the third-team unit with Vaikla. for her career and had 13 games this season with 10 or University of South Alabama freshman Hanna-Mai Vaikla placed third in the conference season rankings and fifth in the USA all-time standings. more rebounds. On the defensive end of the floor, Ellis had 93 blocks to tie the single-season program record she set last season. She broke the conference’s block record by surpassing Denver’s Katelyn Murdoch’s total of 279 on Jan. 18 with a Mitchell Center record and career-high 10 blocks. Jones is first in made three-pointers for USA with 58, second most by a freshman in program history, and is second in points (12.4). • Ellis was named the SBC Player of the Week on three occasions. Joining her with that honor was teammate Antoinette Lewis. The freshman forward averaged a double-double in a pair of games against Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette with 19 points and 11 rebounds per contest. • USA junior Rodrick Sikes was named to the all-SBC men’s basketball second-team list. A native of Ocean Springs, Sikes was the fifth-leading scorer in the conference at 18.7 points per contest. He set a new school record with five 30-point games this season, including a career-best 38 at Louisiana-Monroe, which is tied for eighth in USA history. Sikes’ current point (579) and 3-point (86) totals rank eighth and sixth, respectively, in a single season at South Alabama, and his scoring average is the best by a Jaguar since 2012-13. • The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Baylie Doiron of Spring Hill College as its Softball Pitcher of the Week. Doiron (1-2) pitched a complete game to shut out Blue Mountain College 1-0. She allowed just four hits with a walk while recording nine strikeouts. It was her second complete game of the week and she held a 1.71 earned run average during the slate, throwing 11 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Nick Saban and Avery Johnson: Name a better SEC duo BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he SEC is the unquestioned best championship game. Pearl has never reached conference in college football and is the Final Four but he has breathed life into quickly emerging as a challenger to Auburn basketball with a regular-season title being the best basketball conference this season. as well. No. 5 Kentucky — Mark Stoops and John That success can be directly attributed to Calipari: It’s hard to win in football at Kenthe quality of coaches the league has been tucky, but Stoops has gone 4-4 in the SEC and able to attract and retain. been to a bowl game in each of the past two Despite all that success, only two current seasons. Calipari is the league’s only national SEC football coaches and one basketball champion in basketball and continues to concoach have ever won a national championship. tend every year with almost all freshmen. Nick Saban is at six and counting (one at LSU No. 6 Florida — Dan Mullen and Mike and five in the last nine seasons at Alabama). White: Everyone said Mullen did the most Jimbo Fisher won one at Florida State and is with the least at Mississippi State. Now we get now trying to rediscover that magic at Texas to see what he can do with all the resources in A&M. the world. In basketball, only John Calipari at KenNo. 7 South Carolina — Will Muschamp tucky has a single national championship. and Frank Martin: Muschamp’s reputation So, six for Saban, two total for the other 27 is having a resurgence after a rough go at league coaches in the two major sports. Still, Florida. Just last year South Carolina was in there’s almost no question that the collection the Final Four. That takes great coaching. of coaches in the SEC today is stronger than it No. 8 Missouri — Barry Odom and Cuhas ever been. onzo Martin: Martin has been a strong leader That got me thinking: not just for the basketball Which SEC school has program but the entire the best duo of coaches university during times directing its football and of social unrest. basketball programs? No. 9 Tennessee — Here are the criteria: Jeremy Pruitt and Rick DESPITE ALL THE As a package deal, which Barnes: Pruitt has never two coaches would you coached a game as a SUCCESS, ONLY TWO choose to direct college head coach but I like his CURRENT SEC programs? Factor in chances in Knoxville. longevity, how likely the Barnes has been to one FOOTBALL COACHES coaches will be to lead Final Four. your program to NCAA No. 10 Mississippi AND ONE prominence and your State — Joe Moorhead chances to win champiand Ben Howland: BASKETBALL COACH onships. Moorhead is as anonyHAVE EVER WON A Here are my choices, mous as an SEC football starting with the best. coach can be. Howland NATIONAL No. 1 Alabama — won big at UCLA but Nick Saban and Avery still got fired. CHAMPIONSHIP. Johnson: Saban is the No. 11 Arkansas — greatest college football Chad Morris and Mike coach of all time. JohnAnderson: Morris is an son, at the very least, has Alabama back in the unknown at this level but Anderson has provcollege basketball conversation for the first en at every stop that he’s a winning coach. time in more than a decade. Plus, he’s recruitNo. 12 Ole Miss — Matt Luke and Kermit ing at a very high level. Davis: I would like to put this duo higher, No. 2 Georgia — Kirby Smart and Tom Cre- since I like what both coaches bring to the job. an: Neither Smart nor Crean has won a national But the fact is they have a total of three SEC championship but they are the only duo in the wins between them. league that has been to the national championNo. 13 LSU — Ed Orgeron and Will ship game in football and the Final Four in Wade: Except for being straight out of central basketball. Smart has already proven Georgia casting, I’m not sure what qualified Orgeron was a sleeping giant in football. Crean now has for this great job. Wade needs to realize that the chance to do the same in basketball. beating Louisiana-Lafayette in the NIT does No. 3 Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher and not warrant trash talk. Billy Kennedy: If Fisher can win a national No. 14 Vanderbilt — Derek Mason and championship at Florida State there’s no Bryce Drew: The deck is stacked against reason to believe he can’t do it with more Vanderbilt. Still, somebody has to lead one of resources at Texas A&M. Kennedy has been these programs to respectability. SEC Coach of the Year once. No. 4 Auburn — Gus Malzahn and Bruce Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Pearl: Malzahn has been maddeningly inconLagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” sistent, but he joins Saban, Fisher and Smart every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 as coaches who have reached the national FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8

M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE HOROSCOPES CELEBRATE SPRING ANSWERS FROM PAGE 42 48 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Your attempt at the Azalea Trail Run’s 10K stretches a few Ks farther after you’re diverted by a detour around the utility crews who have been working on the power lines for the past 100 years. Your reward is a banana and a beer. Celebrate spring by planting tomatoes. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Emboldened by an excessive amount of Old Bay Seasoning and Tony Chachere’s at the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off, you’ll emerge victorious in an alligator wrestling contest. Unfortunately, you become the villain in PETA’s next ad campaign. Celebrate spring by taking a swim. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Hearing plans are underway for a new Gulf Coast Zoo, you’ll raise funds for a special paddock for recovering horses victimized by bestiality. The campaign will find success with the hashtag #NEIGHVERAGAIN. Celebrate spring by mowing your lawn. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll be first in line for brunch this Sunday as you’re finally allowed to consume a bloody mary before noon without the threat of bankruptcy and prison sex. As a bonus, you finally get the fried chicken at The Blind Mule before they run out. Celebrate spring by premasticating for a hatchling. LEO (7/23-8/22) — Always the social justice warrior, you’ll boycott the opening of the midtown Publix this weekend until the cheap, plastic barrier wall around the development finally comes down. In retaliation, the conservative City Council will deport you to Greer’s. Celebrate spring by wearing floral prints. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — You’ll be briefly detained after seeking an appraisal at the Antique Bottle & Collectibles Show & Sale, only to be told you’re in possession of an illegal bong. Plug up the carb and make it vase. Celebrate spring by spreading your seed. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You will escape any and all consequences simply by arguing, “If you believe you are something, then can you also be guilty of impersonating that something?” You will be nominated to the United States Supreme Court by President Donald Trump. Celebrate spring on a boat. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Your trip to Baldwin County’s beaches for spring break will have you stuck in traffic for several years. During the journey, your car and all of its possessions will be acquired by eminent domain to build wider roads. Celebrate spring with a new deodorant. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ll commit mutiny at The Wharf Yacht and Boat Show by taking command of a pontoon boat and cruising to the Flora-Bama. Once you reach Bayou St. John, you’ll engage in a cannon battle with the Niña and Pinta replicas. Celebrate spring by getting a tan. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — Knowing how easy they are to trigger, you’ll engage the Prichard Police Department in a Mario Kart-inspired pursuit, tossing banana peels and green turtle shells along the way. Hijack a duck boat and splash down to freedom. Celebrate spring with some white shoes. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll get a head start on Easter festivities by dressing up in a rabbit costume and hiding eggs around downtown Fairhope. Mistaking your gifts for explosive devices, the police department will call out the bomb squad. Celebrate spring by trimming your azaleas. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll welcome the new superintendent of the Mobile County Public School System with a gift basket filled with Valium and mini liquor bottles. Every month, you’ll also mail them canned excuses for failing. Celebrate spring and Robert Mueller.

F U T U R E S H O C K M a r c h 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

