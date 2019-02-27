Lagniappe: February 27 - March 5, 2019  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9

GOING POSTAL ‘Tick, tick, ticking in the Delta’ Editor: Thank you, Mr. Holbert, for addressing a major environmental disaster in the making (Alabama Power’s Plant Barry unlined coal ash pond). The handwriting is on the wall: greed, money and power versus doing the right thing. Here locally, kudos to Mobile Baykeeper, the Mobile Sierra Club (and their Beyond Coal campaign) and the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition (mejac.org) for bringing this public health and environmental issue to the public’s attention. We, the people, have the power of the pen and the squeaky wheel — you’re right: visit, call and/or write all of our representatives at every level of government; ask them to support passage (at the federal level) of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The long-term answer is to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels (e.g., the Green New Deal). Experts say we only have 11 years to reduce CO2 levels by 50 percent and until 2050 to reduce them 100 percent if we hope to keep climate change from causing irreparable harm to the planet. We are the cause and we are the solution. Sen. Richard Shelby, 202-224-5744; Sen. Doug Jones, 202-224-4124; and Rep. Bradley Byrne, 202-225-4931, 251-690-2811 Mobile, 251-989-2664 Baldwin. Riva Fralick, Fairhope Unitarian Fellowship Environmental Action Committee ‘Uncompromising in compromising’: Orange Beach will remain family friendly Editor: With eight miles of beachfront on the Alabama Gulf Coast and 46 miles of total shoreline, including the back bays, the city of Orange Beach is a year-round recreational paradise. Our winter visitors to the beach, called snowbirds, arrive in earnest after the holidays and generally stay between Jan. 1 and mid-March. It is during this time when 60 percent of Orange Beach’s 9,900 accommodation units are occupied, ballooning our 6,000 population to upwards of 30,000. In short, we become a much larger city than most people realize even during the “off” season. During peak season, occupancy hovers around 90 percent with our numbers topping 100,000. On paper, the city of Orange Beach ranks 101st in population in Alabama but is far from that at any point during the year. At the height of the summer season in July, Orange Beach becomes the state’s fifth-largest city, and even during the winter months we’re in the top 20. While our population is always in flux, our traditional family values never waver. The City Council and I have made an intentional choice to preserve our “family-friendly” brand. Come March, snowbirds are replaced by families enjoying spring break. While spring break is a special time for so many, unfortunately it is also a time when a few vacationers take advantage of our kindness and hospitality. For those looking for a party town during spring break, Orange Beach is not it. Underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any disturbance of the peace is never tolerated here. There will be no warnings, no mulligans, pour-outs or do-overs. If you are drinking under age, if you are doing illegal drugs, misbehaving or are publicly intoxicated, you will go to jail. We will not compromise our family-friendly brand for a buck. We are uncompromising in compromising. We respect our visitors and expect it in return. It is only fair. We are a sanctuary city … for families, and pride ourselves on that. By protecting our brand, we are also protecting the investment the State of Alabama continues to make at its beaches — from roadways to bridges to the Gulf State Park. The state continues to see an ever-increasing return on its investment. Spring break will be here before we know it and remember, our family-friendly beaches are here for you. When Alabamians vacation at home on our sugar-white sands, it’s a win-win for everyone. For our visitors from all over the country … all over the world, we want to create and present an image of an Alabama that believes in God, family and country. We want all Alabamians to be proud of the family-friendly image that we present and protect. Mayor Tony Kennon City of Orange Beach 4 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Keep out STATE RECORDS INDICATE GOVERNOR’S BEACH RESIDENCE LARGELY UNUSED BY GABRIEL TYNES S ince early 2017, when Gov. Robert cy repairs were completed using disaster relief Bentley made the unilateral decision to funds, but the residence remained boarded up spend $1.8 million in oil spill recovery and unused. money to renovate the state-owned In 2009, Little unsuccessfully attempted governor’s beach residence on the Fort Morgan to reclaim the deed a second time. The house peninsula, there has been only one documented remained vacant until Bentley’s total restorarecord of its use. tion began about two years ago. But earlier this month, a spokesman for “Many years ago the Fort Morgan residence Gov. Kay Ivey told Lagniappe she intends to was given to the people of Alabama for the use the property more often, adding that, going governor’s personal use,” Sparkman noted. “It forward, “a record will be kept to confirm how was revitalized during the previous administrathe property is used.” tion and Gov. Ivey appreciates the opportunity Lagniappe first sought records related to the to use the rejuvenated property to showcase use of the residence in November. After being Alabama’s Gulf Coast. As part of her new adtold the governor’s office “does not maintain ministration, Gov. Ivey is expanding the usage those records,” we were directed to the Depart- of the Fort Morgan residence to take advantage ment of Finance, where it was determined there of its potential. First, it remains available for were also no records responsive to the request. the governor’s personal use and other invited In January, Special Assistant to General guests. It will also be used for meetings hosted Counsel Teresa Lee returned a single-page email by the governor along with economic developindicating the property was used just once — to ment opportunities.” host a dinner between Ivey and the Gulf United Meanwhile, Casi Callaway, executive direcMetro Business Organizator of Mobile Baykeeper, tion (GUMBO) on June said there are many 23, 2017. unfunded environmental Since, Press Secreprojects eligible for BP tary Daniel Sparkman oil spill money that could SINCE EARLY 2017, WHEN disclosed Ivey has visited have been accomplished GOV. ROBERT BENTLEY MADE the mansion on one other for $1.8 million or less. occasion, for overnight “Sewage treatment faTHE UNILATERAL DECISION TO accommodation when cility upgrades … imporSPEND $1.8 MILLION IN OIL attending a local meeting. tant oyster reef restoration SPILL RECOVERY MONEY TO Further details were not projects, land acquisition provided. and so many important RENOVATE THE STATE-OWNED The property at 504 projects,” Callaway wrote GOVERNOR’S BEACH RESIGulf Way Drive was Monday. “Those funds DENCE ON THE FORT MORGAN deeded to the state in were accessible for the 1963 by the Surfside governor to use in a more PENINSULA, THERE HAS BEEN Shores Development discretionary fashion, but ONLY ONE DOCUMENTED Corp., a Mississippi-based a governor committed to RECORD OF ITS USE. company that developed our community, economy the neighborhood. In and environmental needs exchange for $1, the two would have made this lots were sold under “the decision.” condition that said parcel of land shall be used After its renovation in 2017, State Auditor solely for the construction and maintenance for Jim Zeigler also toured the property to account a residence for the Governors of the State of for its 98 state assets valued at $101,259.80. Alabama.” His annual report noted everything was acAccording to news reports, the house on counted for, but a spokesperson for Zeigler this the site was built in 1965, but had fallen into week said a subsequent study of the property’s disrepair by the late ‘90s. At the time, Gov. cost and benefit has yet to be concluded. Fob James had it boarded up while considering At the time of his audit, Zeigler questioned seeking private donations for its renovation. the need for the governor’s office to have three But the deed also stated “any attempted sale residences: the Gulf Shores property and two in or use … for any other purpose shall, without Montgomery. Media has never been allowed to further notice, cause the said parcel of land to tour the beach property, and Zeigler said Wayne revert to the Grantor, its successors or assigns.” Hoyt, the state’s facilities director, would not In 2004, E. Lamar Little, the last survivallow him to take photos of the interior. ing member of Surfside Shores DevelopSparkman suggested there “will likely be ment Corp., sued the state in an attempt to a meeting” at the residence in May that will reclaim the property, arguing the deed was be open to media, but prior to then no one is void because the residence was boarded up authorized to speak to the media or give a tour. and abandoned. A Montgomery County judge “There is no security log of visitors to the eventually agreed with the state: although the residence, but moving forward a record will be residence was no longer in use, the state conkept to confirm how the property is used,” he tinued to maintain it and therefore the terms of said. “The goal of the Ivey administration is the deed were valid, according to the judge. to be open and transparent about the usage of But later that year, the property was further the Fort Morgan residence; the home is a gift damaged when Category 3 Hurricane Ivan to Alabama and will be used to promote and came ashore a few miles to the east. Emergen- enhance our state.” Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Excessive fines SCOTUS DECISION WON’T AFFECT CIVIL FORFEITURE IN ALABAMA BY JASON JOHNSON A recent U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision is expected to limit the amount of cash, property and other assets police can seize when they believe those items were used in a crime, but state prosecutors say Alabama has already followed similar guidelines for years. The SCOTUS decision in Timbs v. Indiana stemmed from what could have been a very unremarkable criminal case. Tyson Timbs was found in possession of around $400 worth of heroin and ultimately pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance. However, at the time of Timbs’ arrest, police seized a Land Rover SUV he’d purchased for $42,000 using money he received from an insurance policy when his father died. The police contended that Timbs had used the vehicle to transport the heroin he was dealing. Through a practice known as civil forfeiture, police can seek to claim a suspect property — even before they’ve been convicted — if they suspect that property was purchased using income from illegal activity or, as was the assumption in Timbs’ case, used to conduct illegal activity. How Timbs used his Land Rover turned out to be irrelevant, though, after a circuit court and the Indiana Court of Criminal Appeals denied the state’s request to seize the SUV because its cost greatly exceeded the maximum criminal fine allowed under the law Timbs admitted to violating. The Indiana Supreme Court overturned those rulings, but SCOTUS reversed their decision and held that because the seizure was “grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the offense,” it was unconstitutional under the excessive fines clause of the Eighth Amendment. That legal principle had been used to govern forfeiture proceedings in federal court for years now, but with last week’s ruling, SCOTUS has effectively applied it to state courts across the country — where the majority of forfeiture proceedings take place. Though there were some varying concurring opinions on how best to apply the law, the Timbs decision was a rare unanimous vote for a high court often divided along political lines. While it may impact other states, Barry Matson, head of the Alabama District Attorneys Association (ADAA), claimed Alabama has “been ahead of the curve” in this area, and told Lagniappe the Timbs decision “brought everyone else around the country to where we’ve been since 1999.” “In Alabama, criminal sanctions are required to be proportional to the underlying criminal activity under the excessive fines clause of the Eighth Amendment and also the Alabama Constitution,” Matson said following the SCOTUS decision. “For almost 20 years, the state courts of Alabama have held this protection applies to forfeiture proceedings.” The ruling has been celebrated by those who’ve advocated for civil forfeiture reforms, but others are worried the system remains ripe for abuse — especially in states like Alabama, which doesn’t limit the type of property that can be seized or require law enforcement agencies to keep comprehensive records showing what they confiscate, what it’s worth or what they do with it. While proceedings are supposed to be adjudicated in open court, there is no way to track them without knowing which cases include efforts to seize assets. Similarly, departments have revenues from asset seizures audited, but details of those profits aren’t released to the public. Speaking with Lagniappe, Matson acknowledged that even though the information is technically available, track- 6 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 ing it down would require a lot work from members of the public. “Everything is already public, whether it’s in court filings or through the sale of assets at a public auction, but I recognize the fact that they’re in a hundred different locations,” Matson said. “Any time a government takes something, it ought to be publicly accessible — easily accessible, I think.” That’s one of the reasons Matson says the ADAA supported a bill that would have required law enforcement agencies to to document, compile and release reports on all property they seize, where it was seized and the underlying criminal offense or conviction that led to the seizure. “We are 100 percent supportive of data collection and transparency,” Matson said. “We worked through that process last year and had a deal but, procedurally, it died at the end of the session.” Matson was referring to a watered-down version of legislation introduced in 2018 by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-District 3. It originally sought to entirely prevent civil forfeiture in the absence of a criminal conviction, which ADA and other law enforcement organizations strongly opposed. Orr has said he plans to introduce a similar “transparency” bill in the upcoming session. In the meantime, such groups as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and The Heritage Foundation have continued to push for legislators to reform Alabama’s current civil forfeiture laws. Recently Samuel Brooke, deputy legal director for the SPLC, said in an interview with The Root that the SCOTUS decision in Timbs v. Indiana dosen’t address those continuing concerns. “SPLC and others have documented over and again how civil asset forfeiture is used to seize assets — homes, cars, cash — without any conviction, even after exonerations,” Brooke said. “[This ruling] simply creates a means for lawyers to better contest those illegal civil asset forfeitures. But to the individual who cannot afford an attorney, they are in the same situation.” Matson, however, has criticized some of SPLC’s claims about civil forfeiture cases in Alabama, and claimed one of the organization’s recent reports contains incomplete and sometimes “blatantly false” information about a number of cases where assets were seized by police. Released in 2018, that report analyzed more than 1,100 forfeiture cases brought by 70 law enforcement agencies in 14 Alabama counties in 2015. According to the SPLC, $2.2 million was awarded in 827 of those cases — 25 percent of which never resulted in a criminal conviction. However, Matson has said some cases don’t result in charges because they involve suspects that profited from an illegal activity, but wound up cooperating with police. Even though they might avoid charges, he said, prosecutors can’t just return money a suspect earned illegally. While he doesn’t care for SPLC’s narrative, Matson does agree more transparency is needed in the civil forfeiture process. He also said ADAA would continue pushing for those reforms in 2019.

BAYBRIEF | STATEWIDE Charged debate PSC WEIGHS CHALLENGE TO ALABAMA POWER SOLAR FEES BY JASON JOHNSON A handful of homeowners are challenging a proposed increase to a monthly charge Alabama Power collects from customers who generate their own solar energy — a charge the plaintiffs and environmental activists claim already unfairly targets renewable energy sources. Since 2012, Alabama Power has collected a monthly “capacity reservation charge” from certain customers who generate their own solar energy, but connect to the company’s power grid when their personal solar systems fail to generate enough power. The cost of the charge varies because it’s based on the kilowatt capacity of each system, though it has been based on a single monthly rate of $5 per kilowatt. Now, Alabama Power is asking the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve a 42-cent increase. According to the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), which is representing the plaintiffs challenging Alabama Power, an average residential solar array is about 5 kW. At a rate of $5.42 per kW, customers with a system that size would pay $27.10 a month or $325 annually. That’s on top of the $14.50 “fixed customer charge” all Alabama Power users pay monthly and the cost of whatever energy those customers wind up using, if any. An average solar system of that capacity already costs about $15,000, and advocates say the extra fees are effectively pricing even more people out of the slowly growing market for solar energy in Alabama. “If you’re a homeowner and you invest money into a solar power system to lower your energy costs or to be greener, it takes you probably twice as long to recoup that investment,” Keith Johnson, managing attorney for SELC’s Alabama office told Lagniappe. “When you stack those those costs on top of one another, it’s almost not worth it to put a solar system on your house, and in our opinion, that is a very deliberate attempt to discourage solar use in this state.” According to the SELC’s complaint, plaintiff Ralph B. Pfeiffer Jr. added a 3.36 kW solar system to his home in the Dawes areas of Mobile and connected it to Alabama Power’s electrical grid for backup power in 2017. On average, a system that size costs from $7,000 to $10,000. At $16.80 per month, the capacity reservation charges alone have cost Pfeiffer $200 and are projected to add up to approximately $6,000 over the 30-year life of his solar investment, according to SELC. Under the proposed increase, the final number would be closer to $6,500. SELC has argued these types of charges are “unreasonable, unjust and discriminatory.” Johnson noted that many other utilities charge a fee for providing backup power to customers that produce at least some of their own energy, but he said Alabama Power’s capacity reservation charge is “one of the highest, if not the highest, in the country.” According to the website ratesofsolar.org, there are some utilities in Alabama that charge solar users lower fixed monthly fees. Diverse Power only charges $5 a month, while others charge no monthly fee but instead collect the excess energy users generate at no cost. There are also utilities with higher rates, though. For instance, the Baldwin County EMC charges customers connected to its system who generate solar energy a $37.95 monthly fee. Of Alabama Power’s 1.4 million customers throughout the state, the company’s capacity reserveage charge only affects about 155. SELC argues that cost is “financially devastating” to a small group of customers and “appear[s] to be financially unnecessary to the company.” However, Alabama Power maintains there is a real cost to providing backup power, and argues capacity reservation charges are the only way the company can recoup the expenses incurred to provide those customers with adequate access to its system. In written statements to the PSC, Alabama Power Regulatory Pricing Manager Natalie Dean said certain infrastructure is required to provide customers with backup power and without those charges, they’d be receiving the benefits of those services “at the expense of other customers.” “Alabama Power cannot ignore the capacity requirements of customers with onsite generation and allow them to lean on the system,” Dean wrote. “Subsidization concerns aside, the impacts to system reliability — especially during peak periods — could be economically significant and potentially disruptive to the ability of Alabama Power to provide service to all its customers.” In previous filings, Dean has also defended the methods Alabama Power used to calculate the $5 per kW charge. She claims the company rounded down the initial cost to $5 to make the rollout more palatable in 2012, and said the current 42-cent increase is being sought to adjust for that. Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Sznajderman also noted that customers with the resources to install residential solar arrays tend to be higher-income earners. He also said that, though there are only a handful of solar users now, the company expects that number to grow. Aside from the validity of the proposed increase, one of the SELC’s concerns has been that no evidentiary hearing, company testimony or public comment period was ever held before Alabama Power’s original $5 capacity reservation charge was approved by the PSC in 2012. SELC has requested a public hearing be held before the PSC makes a final ruling on the proposed increase in order to address “fundamental differences” in how its expert witnesses and Dean have characterized the method used to calculate Alabama Power’s capacity reservation charges. Emily Driscoll, an SELC communications manager, said when similar regulatory battles in Georgia were debated publicly, it led to an uneasy alliance between environmental groups and members of the tea party movement, and ultimately to more progressive solar energy regulations at the state level. Driscoll said Alabamians deserve to have these issues addressed in the public sphere as well. At this point, it’s still unclear how the PSC will proceed with Alabama Power’s requested rate increase or SELC’s request for a public hearing on the matter. As a general practice, public service commissioners have declined to comment on pending legal or administrative issues. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Timber!! TREE COMMISSION APPROVES REMOVAL OF 48 LIVE OAKS FOR GRANT-FUNDED PROJECT BY DALE LIESCH T he Mobile Tree Commission approved a citysponsored plan to cut down more than four dozen trees — including live oaks — to make way for improvements to Broad Street. Staring down a June deadline for more than $14 million in federal funds, city officials went before the Tree Commission at its Feb. 19 meeting to ask to be allowed to cut down 48 live oaks and 14 crepe myrtles so construction can begin on improvements to Broad Street and other downtown corridors, through a TIGER grant award. The commission voted 3-1 to approve the measure, with only Commissioner Jesse McDaniel voting against it. Vice Chairman Terry Plauche, Commissioner William Rooks and Commissioner Cleve Formwalt all voted in favor. City Engineer Nick Amberger said the request was simply a second phase, or continuation of a plan already approved by the commission. He said everyone involved with the massive project is having to make concessions and the taking down of the trees is just part of the compromise. Proponents of the project have asked that bike lanes and pedestrian walkways be added to the plans, Amberger said, and those plans would take up too much space to allow the 48 live oaks to thrive. He said the Alabama Department of Transportation had already allowed the project to reduce the lane size to 10 feet instead of the standard 12 feet for a U.S. Highway. The plan also calls for a “lane diet,” meaning Broad Street’s three lanes each direction will be reduced to two, according to Amberger. The plan calls for the replanting of 216 trees, but none of those will be live oaks. According to the city, the re- placement trees include 57 nuttall oaks as well as number of cypress varieties and myrtle varieties. Most who spoke in opposition of the plan were in favor of the larger project, but thought it could be completed without removing so many live oaks. Kelly Baker, a downtown resident, questioned why no live oaks would be replacing the ones coming down. “Where’s the compromise in taking down live oaks and not replacing them,” she asked. “That’s not a compromise. I don’t think we’re getting a compromise.” Resident Harold Bolton argued that the proposed replacement trees as part of the plan would provide “no shade” and make it hard to use the planned improvements once they’re completed. “Who is going to a job, who is going to walk, who is going to ride a bike in the hot summer sun with no shade,” he asked. “They’re not going to go there, and if they do they’re a fool.” On the issue of shade, Urban Forester Peter Toler told the crowd that a nuttall oak could provide about as much coverage as a live oak in an urban environment. Amberger said the plan retains 62 live oaks already, but there won’t be room with the impending changes to save more and, at the same time, allow them to thrive. “You can’t cage up an elephant in a small box and expect him to survive,” he said. “That’s what we do when we plant live oaks on small strips of land.” The commission contemplated delaying the vote until next month’s meeting, but Amberger asked that a vote be taken at Tuesday’s meeting because of a June deadline to have everything in place for the grant award. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 In a somewhat unusual move, Mayor Sandy Stimpson used the bulk of his time to speak to the council on Tuesday, Feb, 26, about the plan. Like Amberger, Stimpson reiterated that many compromises had been made on all sides to make the project a reality. Stimpson said plans now include a lane-width reduction, the raising of sidewalks to match the height of bike lanes and other changes. Given the varying width of the city’s rights-of-way along the corridor from Beauregard Street to Canal Street, Stimpson said it’s tough to fit everything in the design and leave the trees standing. “When you try to shoehorn it all into the right-of-way there’s just so much you can get in there,” he said. When asked by Councilwoman Bess Rich, consulting engineer Drew Davidson, from Volkert, told councilors other materials were considered for the bike lanes and pedestrian walkways, but concrete was selected because it lasts longer. Permeable materials, Davidson said, would not necessarily save the trees. Stimpson added that since trees and their trunks continue to grow, placing a tree in the middle of a bike lane “doesn’t make sense” because it could grow into the pathway. For this latest phase, the Tree Commission approved the removal of 48 live oaks. When added to the first phase, the commission has approved the removal of a total of 67 live oaks of a total of 162 trees removed, Davidson told councilors. Of those 67 live oaks, 15 are considered unhealthy, he said. When asked by Rich, Stimpson said buying up additional rights-of-way to help save the trees was considered too costly and time consuming. Councilman Levon Manzie opposed taking down that many live oaks in his district, but added he was not against the larger project or the more than $20 million in federal, state and local money designated for the area. “I’m not advocating we lose the $14.5 million in federal funds,” Manzie said. “That’s nearly $19 million in federal and state money being infused into District 2. It will take generations before we’d be able to see resources like that infused into this community.” District 2 resident Bill Boswell formally asked Stimpson and officials in his office for a public presentation on the final design of the project. Those opposed to the move, like Boswell, have also said they will appeal to the Mobile City Council. The item hasn’t yet been placed on a public agenda. Manzie said he expects a public hearing on the issue then, and reminded those in attendance there would not be one at the Feb. 26 meeting.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Pass the hat TWO EASTERN SHORE CITIES PROPOSE SCHOOL TAX REFERENDUM A BY GABRIEL TYNES s state legislators begin to meet in Montgomery next week to discuss the merits of raising the gas tax, two Eastern Shore cities are likely to schedule separate referendums to allow voters to decide whether to raise their property tax to benefit local schools. The city councils of both Spanish Fort and Fairhope will likely pass resolutions in support of the referendums at their next scheduled meetings, setting a process in motion to schedule special elections before Oct. 1. Each city is considering a referendum for an additional 3 mill property tax to support schools within their feeder patterns. In Spanish Fort, Mayor Mike McMillan said if voters approve, 3 mills will raise $850,000 per year for its feeder pattern, which includes portions of Daphne, Loxley and unincorporated areas of the county. “The way the council is looking at it, and the way we intend it to be structured, is this is strictly to enhance arts and academics in our schools — not athletics,” McMillan said. “We don’t feel the Baldwin County School System is broke, but we feel like we can enhance what they provide and support our teachers and administrators in providing the programs and materials they want to a greater degree than we are.” Except for a small portion of northern Baldwin County comprising mostly timberland, the majority of property owners in the county pay a base rate of 28 mills of property tax to the state and county. Municipalities then add their own rates. Spanish Fort is one of the lowest at 5 mills; Fairhope is tied with Daphne for the highest at 15 mills. In 2015, a countywide referendum for an additional 8 mills ad valorem tax (5 mills in the extreme northern portion of the county) was defeated by nearly 70 percent of voters, while they also used the opportunity to eliminate tax renew- als. At the time, the increase was projected to raise $28.5 million in annual revenue. In its first meeting of 2017 the Baldwin County Commission voted unilaterally to renew a 1-cent sales tax in perpetuity, structuring it to split with the school system, which allowed the school board to borrow $60 million for a capital campaign. In December of that year, voters also approved a 1 mill tax in 2017 with the issue piggybacked on the ballot for the special election for U.S. Senate. Still, as Baldwin County remains the state’s fastest-growing county and Gulf Shores recently voted to break off and form its own school system, funding challenges remain. “I understand any time you ask for more revenue people tend to react that they don’t want to do it, but we think the payback here is a real value,” McMillan offered. The general sales tax rate of Fairhope is 9 percent, while those in Spanish Fort range from 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent; there are special sales tax districts in the Eastern Shore Centre and Spanish Fort Town Center. “Population-wise we’re growing, we’re double digits every year and one of the major drawing cards are our schools,” McMillan said. “We have outstanding principals and administrative staff that have driven [schools] to a high level, and with a referendum we aren’t trying to force this on anyone, but we want them to come and ask questions and hopefully see it the way we do.” In Fairhope, the City Council will likely pass its own resolution in support of the 3 mill referendum at its next meeting March 11. But on Monday, Mayor Karin Wilson also proposed a separate plan to provide schools additional revenue from a variety of existing funding sources, “at no additional cost to taxpayers,” she claimed. Noting the city already charges the highest municipal tax rate in the county, Wilson suggested first, the Baldwin County Board of Education reimburse the city for $530,000 it spends every year in support of athletic programs — money she claims no other city in the county pays. Next, once the city fully completes its debt service in June, she suggested using 10 percent of the 25 percent of sales tax currently obligated for debt toward schools instead. Combined, those two sources would provide an estimated $1.4 million annually for schools, while the 3 mill tax district is estimated to provide $1.8 million. To raise the other $400,000, Wilson suggested using a small portion of utility revenue, plus urging the Baldwin County Commission to pass impact fees on developers to put some of the burden of growth on the people moving into Fairhope’s feeder pattern, rather than those who are already there. “What I’m describing are ideas that are more equitable to everyone concerned, especially constituents who right now are paying 4 mills that no one else is paying,” Wilson said at the council work session Monday, referencing the 4 mill equivalent of the city’s $530,000 athletic subsidy. “No special election would be needed … it would raise $1.35 million by vote of the council and would not prevent consideration for a tax overlay after the equitable sources have been put in place first.” With the exception of Council President Jack Burrell, other councilmen seemed receptive to portions of Wilson’s proposal, although they noted the special tax district would be desirable because it would provide reliable income over 30 years, whereas Wilson’s proposals could be amended or rescinded by elected officials in the future. One mill equals one dollar on every $1,000 worth of assessed property value. In Fairhope, where property values average $300,000, the average property owner would pay about $90 per year if the referendum passes. In Spanish Fort, it would be slightly lower at around $78 per year. If the city councils pass resolutions, a petition of 200 qualified electors would also have to be submitted to the school board, which would then pass its own resolution and send it to the County Commission to schedule the special election. The school board’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1, and in an attempt to collect the resulting funding by 2020, both cities are expediting the proposals to hold the election beforehand. Fairhope City Councilman Robert Brown, who introduced the proposed resolution following the recommendation of the Education Advisory Committee, is optimistic about its approval. “There’s a lot of excitement within the education community about what this will do,” he said. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH This too shall pass CORPS UNDERTAKING FULL DREDGING OF PERDIDO PASS BY JOHN MULLEN O nce again, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby stepped up to get funding to dredge Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, just ahead of the coming fishing season. “At least the second time,” city Coastal Resources Director Phillip West said of Shelby’s efforts. “He’s definitely our friend in that regard. And the Corps [Army Corps of Engineers]. We all owe him a big thank you for getting this done. The pass is definitely in dire need of dredging. Especially when the big boats start rolling out for the late spring tournaments. This ought to put us in pretty good shape.” The dredging is ongoing and will take at least another two to three weeks to complete. When all is said and done, more than 300,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand will be taken from the pass. An extra bonus for Orange Beach during this latest pass-clearing session is it gets to keep the sand. Recently the City Council voted to spend more than $650,000 to renourish beaches east of Perdido Pass that sustained some damage during 2018 storms. In past dredging operations, the Corps didn’t make the sand available to the city. “This is a first,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “The Corps is going to allow us to take the material that they dredge the pass with and place it where we think it needs placed. If FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] comes on board and helps us [the costs] could be cut in half, but we can’t count on it.” West said the current project is one of the largest in recent memory, topping totals removed in dredgings from 2010 and 2015, both paid for with money found by Shelby. “I know they didn’t do a full dredge the last time,” West said. “ … A full dredge is when they are really cleaning out the pass. Somewhere on the order of a couple of hundred thousand yards of material were moved instead of, like, 30. This one’s like, 300,000, and it would be one of the bigger Perdido Pass projects in recent history.” Orange Beach City Councilman Jeff Boyd, also an avid fisherman, said he’s heard recent stories of bigger boats scraping bottom in the pass, so the dredging is definitely needed, in his view. “To have them come back and do this is a big deal,” Boyd said. “We’ve had some big boats bottoming out in the pass recently where turbulence has caused some things to build back up. It’s very well needed.” The city is hoping FEMA funds will be secured to help pay for some of the restoration of the beaches that suffered residual damage from hurricanes Gordon, Nate and Michael. “There was some emergency money appropriated for it but we don’t know if FEMA’s going to kick in or not, even though the beaches down there were a declared disaster and you’d think they should,” West said. “We’ll deal with that later. We’re happy to get that material for sure.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Good for business REVENUES INCREASE WITH BEACH SPRING BREAK ALCOHOL BAN W BY JOHN MULLEN hen Gulf Shores first banned alcohol on the beach to stifle unruly spring breakers who had fled a similar crackdown in Panama City, not all businesses in the resort town were on board. But the business at the beach has not gone away. Both sales taxes and lodging taxes have increased every year since 2015, the year before Gulf Shores instituted an emergency ban in the middle of the spring break season. According to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, lodging tax collections from March, April and May increased from nearly $103 million in 2015 to more than $127 million in 2018. In those same three months in retail sales taxes, $214 million was collected in 2015 versus $257 million in 2018. The tourism bureau’s jurisdiction covers Pleasure Island from the Alabama-Florida line to Fort Morgan. The marketing arm is funded by 2 percent of lodging taxes collected in that area and is used to promote Alabama’s beaches. City and business leaders have been happy with the growth seen in revenues in the spring despite the yearly ban in Gulf Shores and increased enforcement in Orange Beach by its police department. This year’s ban in Gulf Shores is from March 2 through April 28. “We feel it’s been super positive,” Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown said. “The families that said they would never come back are now coming back. And the sports teams that 10 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 are here for high school softball and other events are happy to be here.” Brown says those are the family visitors the city wants rather than the younger, rowdier spring breakers. “They’re going out to restaurants, they’re buying souvenirs,” Brown said. “It’s not the cheap college crowd that would typically come and bring a trailer full of beer from wherever they are coming from and eat at McDonald’s for three days. They don’t spend the money that families do. It created a whole lot of problems, but the ban seems to have solved most of those issues.” Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore said the emergency ban in the middle of the 2016 spring break quickly quelled the crowds and has been working for his department every year since. “The results were immediate and the results were wonderful,” Delmore said. “We had a mixture of spring breakers and families on the beach, exactly the atmosphere we’re looking for.” Over in Orange Beach, Patrol Lt. John Simonson says while there’s no ban on alcohol on beaches there, officers are on high alert and recently issued their annual warning to spring breakers. “If the spring breakers from college that want to throw parties don’t want to come to Orange Beach because we’re too hard on them, then that doesn’t hurt our feelings,” Simonson said.

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Lukewarm CITIES, COUNTY LEERY OF ELLIOTT’S JURISDICTION BILL BY JOHN MULLEN F airhope Mayor Karin Wilson has mixed feelings about a proposal by State Sen. Chris Elliott to roll back extraterritorial jurisdictions in the state. She says it’s beneficial to her city to have some say over growth in land abutting Fairhope. “To preserve the integrity and quality of life Fairhope is known for, we believe that keeping the PJ [planning jurisdiction] is of utmost importance as we continue to grow at a high rate,” Wilson said. “What sets us apart is the attention to detail that allows for well-thought-out growth.” On the other hand, she says, responding to calls in the jurisdiction is a burden for the Fairhope Police Department. “The police department spends about half their time in the PJ, and our tax revenue generated from it makes up only a quarter of the budget,” Wilson said. “Not to mention, we are not currently staffed to patrol this huge area. As we hire more officers, the tax contribution from the PJ, percentage-wise, diminishes further. It’s not financially sustainable.” Foley City Administrator Mike Thompson has no reservations about his city’s stance on rolling back police jurisdictions. “I think from the city’s perspective, the city would be opposed to the bill,” Thompson said. “Currently, we provide services out through the police jurisdiction. That includes fire services, recreational services. All the kids out there in the PJ, they use our rec leagues, for example for baseball, softball and soccer. Senior citizens out there are free to use our senior center and our senior programs. Our library, we don’t close the doors to people at the city limits.” Residents of the police jurisdictions around the state pay some city taxes for those services, but at a reduced rate compared to those who live in the corporate limits. For Foley, that means half the sales tax, half the price of a business license and lodging taxes in the PJ are also 50 percent of what’s paid in the city limits. While opposed, Thompson says he’s willing to sit down and talk with Elliott to learn more about his position. “We probably will before it’s over and chat with him about what his goals are there,” Thompson said. “I think it probably goes back to the age-old question about taxation without representation, because we do collect some tax revenue from out in the PJ.” For Baldwin County, Commission Chairman Skip Gruber, it presents a different set of challenges. “I just think we just all need to sit down together and come up with a remedy to help some of these things,” Gruber said during the Feb. 19 commission meeting. “Plus, we have some of the municipalities that take part of it and some that don’t take part of it and it makes it problematic for our sheriff, our planning staff and everyone else to know what is what and who’s doing what and where.” Fairhope’s Wilson said if the jurisdictions are voted out it could prompt annexations. “I could see potentially that some residents may desire to come into the city limits because of that,” Wilson said. “As we grow, there must be incentives in place for people to annex into the city.” BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Hat in the ring BYRNE ANNOUNCED RUN FOR U.S. SENATE C BY GABRIEL TYNES ongressman Bradley Byrne, R-District 1, announced a campaign to unseat firstterm incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones last week in Mobile, ending more than a year of speculation about his possible candidacy. “The question is ‘why are you running?’ … Look in Washington and tell me you don’t see a disconnect between your values and the values you see up there,” he said to a crowd of a couple hundred supporters at Wintzell’s Oyster House. “Look at Washington and tell me you don’t see people that have a vision that’s fundamentally at odds with what America is.” Byrne has held a House seat since January 2014, including two years during the administration of President Donald Trump when Republicans also controlled both halls of Congress. Without mentioning his opponent by name, Byrne predicted during the announcement, “It’s not going to be an easy race, but the people that presently hold this seat intend to keep it and they will stop at nothing.” Jones’ unlikely rise to the U.S. Senate came after a campaign against scandal-plagued former Chief Justice Roy Moore in 2017. It has long been rumored Byrne would attempt to regain the seat for the Republican Party. Speaking to reporters afterward, Byrne also acknowledged possible Republican challengers in the primary election and agreed it would probably be the most expensive campaign in state history. According to the most recent federal cam- paign finance reports, Byrne for Congress has a little more than $1 million cash on hand, while the Doug Jones for Senate Committee has $2.1 million. As Byrne stepped off the podium, Jones issued a statement calling him a “career politician” and “part of the problem in Washington.” “Doug Jones is getting liberal money from all over the country,” Byrne countered. “But for all the things he’s different from Alabama about — he’s for gun control, he’s for abortion — we don’t like that. But there are lots of people around America — rich people — that do. So he’ll have an awful lot of money, probably more money than I can ever raise, but I think if we stick to our message … that dollar differential will not matter.” Byrne began his political career as a Democrat on the Alabama Board of Education. Switching to the Republican Party in 1997, he later represented Baldwin County in the Alabama State Senate from 2002-2007. In May 2007, he was appointed chancellor of the state’s two-year college system, where he became a figurehead for reform and made headlines for rooting out corruption and financial excess. His career stalled in 2010 after a failed campaign for governor and he briefly returned to private practice as a business attorney for multistate law firm Jones Walker. In 2013, when U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner announced he would not seek reelection, Byrne joined a crowded primary race to become only the fourth representative of the First District in nearly five decades. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Sour on Alabama LIMEBIKE PEDALING OUT OF TOWN BY DALE LIESCH L ess than a year after its signature neongreen bicycles became a familiar part of the landscape, LimeBike is planning to leave Mobile. City spokesman George Talbot confirmed Tuesday that the dockless bike rental company had notified the city of its intent to leave. “We’re talking to them,” Talbot said. “They sent us a letter indicating they would like to talk about the agreement. It has nothing to do with the city, it has to do with state law.” LimeBike wants to introduce motorized scooters to its fleet of bikes in the city, but state law requires meeting burdensome regulations in order to do so. “They would like to introduce scooters, but they don’t think they can do that under state law,” he said. “We would like to keep them if there’s a way to work through it.” One way would be to have the Legislature ease the restrictions on the scooters, but that could be a challenge given the time left before the next legislative session starts, Talbot said. “Given the calendar, it’s unlikely we could get something through this year,” he said. There is “nothing adversarial” between the city and the company, Talbot said, and the company has given the city positive feedback about it’s time here. “They’ve been very popular,” he said. “They’ve been a great addition to downtown.” However, if LimeBike does go through with its plans to leave, Talbot said, the city would reach out to other similar companies. Talbot said LimeBike would remain in the city at least through Mardi Gras. The California-based company announced in March of last year its intention to develop a market in the Port City. The bikes were put in place in August. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Fire sale ASHLAND PLACE FIRE STATION COULD BE SOLD NEXT WEEK BY DALE LIESCH T he Mobile City Council will vote as early as next week to sell a small fire station on Old Shell Road to a local developer. Per its rules, the council delayed a vote on the sale of the Ashland Place Fire Station to Lafayette Land Co., for $368,850. Bob Isakson Sr., CEO of Lafayette Land Co., said there is currently no tenant, but he envisions the unique 2,200-square-foot facility dating back to the 1930s being used for retail in the front and residential in the back. He mentioned a coffee shop “or something like that” as a potential fit. “This is the 88th or 89th historic building we’ve restored,” Isakson said. “We restore buildings to their original condition and then seek out a tenant with an applicable use.” Although Lafayette hasn’t started work on the building yet, the city put out a request for proposals on the property that requires those interested to maintain the outside of the building, Isakson said. Lafayette has been responsible for restoration at other current retail buildings, including: Iron Hand Brewing, the Cheese Cottage, Nova Espresso and others, Isakson said. In other business, the council approved a resolution to allow Alabama Power Co., to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout downtown. The agreement between the city and Alabama Power allows the company to place no more than 14 charging stations in various places downtown. The council discussed an agreement with the Mobile County Commission that would allow the city’s public works department to pick up scrap tires and be reimbursed with up to $150,000 in county funds. The agreement is part of a larger deal between the county and 12 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The city can now pick up scrap tires, but workers cannot go on private property, interim public works Director John Peavy said. Tires will have to be placed in the rights-of-way in order to picked up. However, the tires can’t be picked up through a normal trash route. While councilors applauded the measure, a vote on it was delayed for a week, per council rules. However, Council Vice President Levon Manzie and others hope this will not be the end of the scrap tire conversation. Manzie pushed for a committee meeting on the subject, specifically to address creating an ordinance to punish those individuals who dump old tires in the city. “Three weeks ago, I saw a truck with a load of tires and Baldwin County tag dumping spare tires in the Plateau community,” Manzie said. “Surely that wasn’t a one-off situation. There is a former housing development no longer in use so they go and dump tires there and can go back to their community where the yard is cut and the community is nice.” Manzie, Councilman C.J. Small and Councilman Joel Daves will be members of a committee that, in conjunction with members of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration, will be tasked with researching best practices for such enforcement. “We need to see what other communities are doing,” Manzie said. “There have to be some answers among our sister cities, or cities in another state.” Due to Mardi Gras, the next meeting of the council will take place on Wednesday, March 6. Garbage pickup slated for Tuesday, March 5, will take place a day earlier on Monday, March 4, Peavy announced.

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES In rear view, Uber was a no-brainer ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM IT’S FUNNY TO LOOK BACK AT THE NEWS STORIES FROM A LITTLE LESS THAN FOUR YEARS AGO WHEN MOBILE WAS TRYING TO LURE UBER TO START SERVING OUR LITTLE SLICE OF HEAVEN. ” 14 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 one of them I have met has been as polite and cool as you could ever imagine. I’m sure they serve as great ambassadors for our city when out-of-towners need a ride. Not to mention it’s a great way for people to make a dime on their own steam. Yeah, I know this column sounds like a commercial for Uber, and no, I’m not getting free rides for a year or anything. The reason I wanted to write about what’s happened since Uber started here is that it also serves as a very fine example of something our City Council and mayor had tremendous friction over at the time, that in retrospect seems stupid to have fought about. Can you imagine how easily things would have moved through the council if everyone knew the difference Uber would make? City leaders would have been champing at the bit to vote for it and watch DUIs plunge. These days the mayor and council are locked in a legal battle over power and authority, and we’ve heard pretty much zero about any progress in their conflict since the judge ordered them to mediation two months ago. Two months of mediation doesn’t offer much hope there’s going to be a good outcome. If not, then it’s off to court and after that probably to the state Supreme Court. This fighting could last the majority of the terms they were all elected to last year. These things they’re arguing about today might well be the Uber of tomorrow. “Mediate, alleviate, try not to hate,” that’s what INXS said, right? City leaders, it’s time to get a move on. THEGADFLY der what all the ruckus was about. Having Uber, and subsequently Lyft, in our community has absolutely transformed the way Mobilians do things — particularly when it comes to drinking and driving. As we reported last week, DUI arrests in this city have plummeted since Uber started serving the community. When I say plummeted, I mean dropped off the table. In 2015, there were 814 DUI arrests. The year before featured 858. But in 2016 — Uber’s first full year of operation — those arrests fell to 408, and then to 291 in 2017. Last year DUI arrests bumped up to 336, but that’s still 522 fewer DUIs than in 2014. I’m not trying to discount the efforts of the Mobile Police Department in curbing drunk driving, because it has also been a focus for them. But this same kind of effect has been seen in a number of other cities where ride-hailing companies came in. Mobile was particularly in need of this. Let’s face it — this is a hard-drinking town. I’ve lived in New Orleans and D.C., and Mobilians are as fond of the bottle as any place I’ve been. That’s compounded by the fact that many of our favorite party places stay open all night, which can make for some bad decisions in the wee hours. Pre-Uber, trying to get a cab wasn’t as hard as solving a Rubik’s Cube, but it took longer. So many times people would sit waiting, finally give up and then get in their cars when they shouldn’t have. Sometimes those people were arrested, or got in wrecks or even got killed. Or killed someone else. There probably aren’t many reading this who haven’t known someone who was hurt or killed in a drunk driving accident. But I also know the vast, vast majority of the time people got behind the wheel after drinking too much, nothing bad happened. They weren’t arrested, got home and slept it off. Some were ashamed the next day. Others just figured it’s part of living in Mobile — a place with no public transportation to speak of. When I think of more than 800 people getting DUIs over the course of a year, I wonder how many more hammered drivers were never pulled over, but were still out there on the roads. It’s a frightening concept. If we’re using 2014-2015 numbers as a baseline, there have been roughly 1,400 fewer DUI arrests since Uber arrived than there might have been otherwise. That has to mean far fewer drunks on the road. Some of us are probably alive today because there are better options now. Life here has changed so dramatically just from that one thing. It’s such an easy choice now to spend $7 on an Uber and not have to worry about having a couple of glasses of wine with dinner, or funneling a 12-pack at a baby shower. (Not recommended.) Of course there are other benefits that don’t revolve around Mobilians’ penchant for involving booze in almost every activity. For instance, I remember vividly having once reserved a cab the night before for a 6 a.m. trip to the airport, then standing in my yard until 6:30 and finally jumping in the car to drive myself so I wouldn’t miss the plane. That kind of thing seems really unlikely now. There are also all these people out there driving Uber and Lyft, and nearly every Cartoon/Laura Mattei I t’s funny to look back at the news stories from a little less than four years ago when Mobile was trying to lure Uber to start serving our little slice of Heaven. There was much gnashing of teeth and worry about the effect the ride-hailing service might have upon the taxi company already in place. It’s hard to believe, but the City Council and mayor’s office went round and round over it — mostly over procedural issues concerning which hoops had to be jumped through first before Uber could start running and who got to hold the hoop. Some things never change, right? Councilwoman Bess Rich publicly offered scenarios where an Uber driver would turn on his app to begin taking passengers and get in a wreck and his insurance might not cover damage the same way it would have otherwise. This led to Rich and then Chief of Staff Colby Cooper having some pretty heated exchanges in Cyber World. State Rep. Margie Wilcox, who owns Yellow Cab and Mobile Bay Transportation, compared the service to “high-tech hitchhiking” and made sure her lawyer was right in the middle of the action. At some points it seemed like we might actually lose the deal. Fast forward to Mobile 2019 and you have to won-

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Mo and NOLA talk smack ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M obile awoke in a fog. Literally and figuratively. It was both foggy outside and in her brain. Apparently, it’s hard to drink all day even if you do start in the morning. Wait, especially if you start in the morning. She was confused. Whatever. It hurts. But it’s Mardi Gras, the season for debauchery and decadence and mild brain damage, so she wasn’t complaining. As some wise, drunken reveler once said, “Sometimes you roll with the good times and sometimes they roll right over you.” And Mobile indeed felt like a MoonPie run over by a trailer band playing Lynyrd Skynyrd covers. As she tried to will herself off her couch where she landed last night, still wearing a ballgown and about six strands of “good beads,” she turned on the television to WKRG’s newscast. John Nodar was saying there was basically a chance of rain every day through Fat Tuesday and, of course, it would be gorgeous on Ash Wednesday. “Please be wrong, Nodar, please be wrong,” she thought. “At the very least, weather gods, let this rain be to limited to the ‘inland parts of their viewing area.’” (Which made her chuckle, as it kind of sounds a little dirty when you think about it!) She made it off the couch and chugged three bottles of water and took three Advils, as she does most mornings during Carnival. In a very Lethal Weapon/Danny Gloveresque moment, the 317-year-old city said, “I’m getting too old for this shit.” As she contemplated making a bloody mary, her phone rang. It was New Orleans. What could her younger half-sister, with whom she shared a founding father, possibly want now? To rub her nose in how much bigger her celebration is than hers, even though Mobile herself had started it? “Hello, New Orleans,” she said coldly. “What can I do for you?” “Oh, Mobile, I just wanted to call and thank you,” NOLA said. “Oh really, for what?” Mobile asked, not wanting to hear the answer. “For starting Mardi Gras,” New Orleans said. “Well, you are welcome. So you are finally admitting that I am indeed the true Mother of the Mystics?” Mobile asked. “Yes, yes. I’m sick of your childish trolling. It’s sad and pathetic for you and your poor citizens, and I am embarrassed for you. Having your mayor proclaim each year that I am ‘allowed’ to celebrate Mardi Gras is tacky, and then those billboards your state Department of Tourism put up on my interstates saying you are ‘114 miles 16 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 from America’s Original Mardi Gras’ — I mean, I bet most people don’t even understand what that means, Mo. Y’all need to stop.” Mobile poured herself a bloody. She wasn’t going to make it through this conversation without one. “I appreciate that you are looking out for me, but we are very happy with our advertising campaign and mayoral proclamations. In Mobile, we call it ‘marketing.’ Is that all you have for me?” “I knew you wouldn’t appreciate my very kind gesture. I was ready to admit yours was the first, if you would just admit mine was the best,” New Orleans said. Mobile sucked down her cocktail and poured another one. “New Orleans, I really don’t care what you think. I don’t care about your nasty Mardi Gras full of douchey tourist bros on balconies, dangling beads and trying to get girls to show their boobs.” New Orleans laughed. “This is why yours will never be as big as mine. That stuff is what people love about my Mardi Gras! See, Mobile, you are just too old and too stuffy, girl! You need to live a little!” “I live plenty!” she said as she sucked down her second bloody mary in 10 minutes, suddenly feeling much better and much mouthier. “And there are plenty of boobs flashed at my Mardi Gras, but that is not our charm.” “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yours is more family friendly, AKA boring,” said New Orleans. “By the way, Lionel Richie is playing at Endymion this year. Jealous much?” “I admit I am jealous of you, NOLA,” Mobile continued. “But not because our daddy left me and founded you. Or that you are 16 years younger than me. And I am certainly not jealous that Alabama native Lionel Richie is playing at one of your stupid events or of your miserably overcrowded Mardi Gras or your French Quarter that reeks of vomit and gonorrhea every morning, but I am, in fact, jealous that you have a professional football team that got to go to the Super Bowl this year. That one is tough for me to swallow.” “Oh that’s cold, Mobile. Now, you have gone too far,” NOLA screamed as she hung up the phone. Mobile knew she had, in fact, rubbed salt in a wound too fresh, and she really didn’t even mean it. She thought the poor Saints and that cute little Drew Brees were robbed too. But she needed to get New Orleans off of the phone because it’s Mardi Gras and more good times were about to roll. That and she was out of vodka and her third bloody mary wasn’t going to make itself. Happy Mardi Gras, everyone!

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT The Medicaid expansion gamble BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I n 2018, one of the signature components of then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox’s campaign was to expand Medicaid. It wasn’t a new idea. Former Gov. Robert Bentley flirted with the idea as governor, but eventually dismissed it. Maddox argued “free money” would benefit the state by not just helping those who are disadvantaged, but it would also bolster the state’s economy by providing an economic stimulus. At the time, his opponent — Gov. Kay Ivey — dismissed Maddox’s overtures as “misguided.” Then, Ivey defeated Maddox by 20 points. One would have thought Maddox’s electoral drubbing would be the death knell for Medicaid expansion in Alabama. Not so fast. Earlier this month, State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills, commented that the Legislature shouldn’t necessarily close the book on Medicaid expansion. While Republicans aren’t likely to support Medicaid expansion, its eulogy may have been a bit premature. At a minimum, the idea is on life support. First of all, what is Medicaid? It’s a federal government program that provides health care coverage to so-called low-income individuals. Eligibility is determined by each state. In Alabama, an individual’s income level must not exceed certain defined limits based largely on family size. Why expand it? Proponents argue it could be the antidote to the problems plaguing Alabama’s rural hospitals, seven of which have closed in the last eight years. If this idea gains traction, the Legislature would expand the Medicaid rolls by raising the eligibility income limits. If more people are covered, theoretically they would use more health care services, including rural hospitals. With more customers, there would be more cash flow, and that would make the Alabama rural hospital model financially sustainable and less likely to close. That’s in theory. There are a lot of other reasons Alabama’s rural hospitals have closed beyond not having expanded Medicaid. Populations in rural areas are shrinking. People are dying off, or they are moving away from a lot of small towns in Alabama to seek better opportunities elsewhere. Without people to serve, there is no need for some of those hospitals. The Medicare Wage Index, which determines a hospital’s payment from the Medicare program, favors other states with higher standards of living than Alabama. Expanding Medicaid may or may not bring any of those hospitals back, and that is part of the gamble. However, there is a disconnect. Alabama’s economy seems to be thriving. Every jobs report the Alabama Department of Labor releases shows shrinking unemployment. Gov. Ivey is hosting a ribbon-cutting or ground-breaking ceremony every other week. If the economy is doing so well, why is the overall number of hospitals in Alabama on the decline? Shouldn’t the number of hospitals be increasing to serve a population allegedly with employer-based health insurance or more money in their pockets? There are some market factors to consider. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 Alabama does not exist in a vacuum. Other states have already expanded Medicaid and have reaped the benefit of additional federal funding. It only stands to reason that hospitals in those states that have expanded Medicaid can pay nurses and physicians more. Why would that physician or nurse remain in Georgiana, Alabama, when they could go to a hospital in Oakdale, Louisiana, and earn a lot more money? In a perfect world, we would have none of that. With government involved, there are market disruptions that go beyond state line boundaries, which could force the hands of a lot of states to join the Medicaid expansion brigade. However, there are a lot of reasons not to join that brigade. Republicans are in charge of Alabama. They were elected because they support conservative principles. Ideologically, they cannot be intellectually consistent and support the expansion of government. Morally, while Republicans who control the levers of power in Montgomery don’t want people to suffer without access to health care, most strive to decrease the reliance of people on government assistance. Such an expansion — telling people who are currently self-sufficient to get on the government dole — would violate that ethos. The dollar cost, however, seems to be the biggest hang-up for the GOP. Should the state government lower the eligibility requirements, the federal government would offer up a massive cash infusion, potentially $3 billion by 2023, for an upfront state investment of $25 million, according to Alabama Hospital Association President and CEO Dr. Don Williamson. Williamson made his claims on Alabama Public Television last week. He added that the state’s match would only be 10 percent and that the number was set into the future “as far as we can see.” If the federal government giveth, it can taketh away. Republicans in Washington, D.C., have long had their eyes on repealing the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.” Similarly, Democrats aren’t shy about their goals to entirely remake the American health care system. What if this expanded Medicaid offering is taken away for something either party deems to be the greater good? That’s why this would be a gamble. If tomorrow Ivey and the GOP-led Legislature say let’s go ahead and expand it, they could be on the hook for maintaining these lower requirements (ironically allowing higher incomes to qualify for government assistance) if our federal government changes its mind. In America’s history, we have rarely seen the government offer an entitlement and then take it away. Once people grow accustomed to something, they expect it to continue in perpetuity. Should that happen, the state of Alabama could be on the hook for a lot more than it initially bargained. Ultimately, our elected leaders will be forced to make a difficult decision on Medicaid expansion, but it won’t be without some consequence. It’s not just “free money.” It has sad implications for traditional American self-reliance, and it won’t be without gambling on the future.

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Innovation PortAL to hold groundbreaking Feb. 27 BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M obile’s heralded Innovation PortAL entrepreneurial hub has finally received approval to break ground on its headquarters at 358 St. Louis St., in the downtown Central Business District, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. Innovation PortAL’s hub will reportedly serve as a regional innovation and entrepreneurial epicenter for highgrowth startups and university and industry partners. The project is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. It is also a program of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation The site’s footprint roughly encompasses some 16,000 square feet currently available for lease. Jay D. Roberds and Niki Coker with NAI Mobile will handle leasing for the site. Innovation PortAL serves an area encompassing Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, Washington and Mobile counties. More information about Innovation PortAL can be found on its website as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leasing inquiries may be directed to NAI Mobile. Business moves, transactions • Stirling Properties commercial real estate company was awarded the management contract for Schillinger Place shopping center at 2502 S. Schillinger Road, Mobile. Schillinger Place is a roughly 69,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center located at the southwest corner of Schillinger and Cottage Hill roads in West Mobile. Currently it is 70 percent leased with tenants including soon-to-open Club 4 Fitness, Pizza Hut, Mediterranean Sandwich Co., Port City MMA, New China One, Mediacom, Down South Native, Zeal Boutique, Vape-It, West Mobile Liquors, Brian Casey State Farm and Nail Express. Planned landlord updates to the shopping center include a renovated exterior façade, upgraded lighting and parking lot sealing and striping. The former Winn-Dixie space is being subdivided into two retail areas: Club 4 Fitness will occupy 30,000 square feet and plans to open in the spring; the remaining 22,181-square-foot area is available for lease. Angie McArthur, broker associate with the local Stirling Properties office, is leasing agent. • The Performance Lab, a baseball, softball, gym, sports training and coaching facility, has leased some 29,750 square feet of warehouse space next door to Get Air Trampoline Park at 842 Schillinger Road in Mobile. The Performance Lab is owned and operated by a local investment group currently making improvements and modifications to the property. A grand opening is planned for the weekend of March 15-17. The transaction was handled by Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty. • Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) recently announced the sale of Bay Point Shopping Center for $2.65 million, according to Joseph W. McKibben, regional manager of the firm’s Mobile office. Bay Point is a 19,954-square-foot retail property located at 27000 N. Main St. in Daphne. Andrew Chason, first vice president of investments locally, brokered the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Constructed in 2005 on 20 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 1.5 acres, the unanchored strip center is fully leased. • The Chinaberry Project at 3703 Old Shell Road in Mobile is moving forward, per Steve Stone, principal with dakinstreet architects. The building encompasses some 2,516 square feet, including an existing 1869 historic home, as well as new additions incorporated into the design. When completed, the development will be leased to retail, office or restaurant tenants. Burton Property Group owns the project. Stone is handling concept and design work. • According to Richard E. Mencke with Houston-headquartered Situs Realty Group, roughly nine acres of new retail space is move-in ready in phase two of the Saraland Crossings Shopping Center. Tenants will include a Zaxby’s and a 50,000-square-foot medical structure. Current tenants include a Publix Super Market (anchor), Jersey Mike’s, Great Clips and Beaute Nail Spa. • Donuts Licious will be moving into Unit G of the University Square Shopping Center, across from the University of South Alabama Mitchell Center at 5821 Old Shell Road, Mobile. The business will occupy 1,200 square feet and plans to open in May. Amanda Goldman, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. Sirote & Permutt, P.C., adds Christie Birmingham-based Sirote & Permutt, P.C., recently added J.S. “Chris” Christie to its Birmingham office, per a news release, where he joins the firm’s litigation practice group. Christie earned a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College and a master’s in public policy from Duke University, as well as a law degree. Prior to entering law, Christie was a Peace Corps volunteer for two years, teaching at the University of Yaoundé School of Law in Cameroon, Africa. He has been a trial attorney in Alabama for more than 30 years, primarily representing employee benefit plans and health care providers. In 2017, Christie was included in Thomson Reuters’ annual rating service, “Super Lawyers Top 50 Attorneys” for Alabama. From 2005 to 2019, he has been listed among “The Best Lawyers in America” annual online publication for multiple practice areas. “Chris is one of only a handful of attorneys in the entire country to win against the Department of Justice in a civil health care fraud trial — and he has done so twice. We are pleased to have Chris’s experience with ERISA litigation and health care fraud and abuse litigation,” Todd Carlisle, president of Sirote, said. Sirote & Permutt, P.C., was established in 1946 and has six offices in Alabama and Florida, including one in Mobile.

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE DISH Finding crunchy balance with keto diet BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET 22 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 jalapeño pepper halves with cream cheese and wrap them in bacon as long as the cheese isn’t fat-free. This diet sounds like a dream! Then you realize the only crunchy thing you’ve eaten in weeks was a strip of bacon. Even if you pulled all my teeth and the dog stole my dentures, I would have to have something crunchy. More than just a carb, the crunchy texture is something I can’t give up. If you say lettuce is crunchy, I will punch you in the face. Chips and dip, french fries, Cheez-Its, popcorn, egg rolls — these are my weaknesses. As someone who doesn’t eat a lot of bread, I thought I wasn’t a carbohydrate junkie until I gave it a go. I’m a sadder case than most. So what can you do for keto crunchy cravings? First, there are the obvious options. Kale chips rank high. These days you can find them in most grocery stores and vegetarian-friendly shops. I actually love them no matter their benefits compared to the hazards of potato chips. You can’t beat pork rinds. Never get the barbecue flavor; it tastes too fake. I prefer the hot sauce version, but plain Jane works, too. I love that Moe’s Original offers pork rinds with their pimiento cheese. It’s my favorite downtown snack. Keto dieters can get behind this one for a quick crunch. When it comes to nuts you need to go relatively easy, but most say almonds and macadamia nuts are best for this diet. Walnuts are an option, too. You know, all the cheap ones. Even almond butter could be used sparingly in place of peanut butter. If it’s dips you crave, hummus is the key. Make your own for authenticity’s sake, but remember you’ll have to ditch the pita chips. Bell peppers give you a little crunch, cucumbers even less. Carrots are off limits as they come from below ground. Flax seed crackers get the go ahead, but aren’t my favorite. A great way to add crunch is with fried chickpeas. Photo | depositphotos.com I n the ‘80s and ‘90s, if you had told me there is a great diet that allows 20 percent protein, 75 percent fats and 5 percent carbs, I’d call shenanigans. The low-fat diet craze was in. Everything was fat-free. From TV dinners to New Coke, you didn’t dare utter the “f” word unless it was followed by “free.” For years we bought margarine (oleo, in the country church cookbook), claiming butter (and Iron Maiden) were sent by the devil to ruin our innocence. People burned records in public and went home to plastic tubs of yellow, fat-free goop to spread on their burnt toast. Fat-free cheese, fat-free broth, fat-free cookies — it all became the big marketing trend. Even things that didn’t have fat in the first place would remind you on the label how fat-free the products were. I remember someone telling me how unhealthy guacamole was because avocados contained so much fat. Sugarfree and fat-free were the ways to go if you wanted any chance at slim happiness. To make something fat-free or sugar-free required a bit of engineering, which of course led to laboratory substitutes and, therefore, suffering flavor profiles. They sold us on it. Along came diets like Atkins and the ketogenic, or keto, diet. Nothing is new about either of these, as both have been around for decades. They are similar in plans, but keto limits the amount of protein. Keto was originally developed to help children with epilepsy, but the diet also proved good for weight loss. Now the plan has resurged and, along with Atkins, is a carb-hating lifestyle that can provide a quick drop in pants size. All by doing what? That’s right, eating more fat. You can have vegetables that grow above ground, tons of seafood, avocados galore, coffee with butter, fatty cheeses, eggs, plenty of meat and nuts in moderation. You can have bacon. You can wrap bacon around asparagus or scallops. You can stuff Fried chickpeas • 2 14.5-ounce cans of chickpeas • Oil for frying (I use olive oil) • Kosher salt • Cumin • Garlic powder Rinse chickpeas and dry on paper towels. Remove skins, if you prefer; they will finish better. Make sure they dry completely. Heat oil in a skillet. The amount used is determined by the size of the skillet. Rather than submerging them, I tend to shake them around in a smaller amount of oil, a little more than just coating the pan. Work in batches and drain on paper towels. Season the chickpeas with whatever you wish, but the cumin and garlic salt is a go-to. Paprika, Cajun seasoning, lemon pepper and chili powder are all good ideas. Another method of cooking is to toss them in olive oil and seasoning and bake them in a 425 F. oven until crispy. Top your favorite hummus with these crunchy garbanzos, add them to boring soup or eat them by the handful. I love them. Giving up carbs is a tall order, but it’s a lot easier if you have some crunch to rely on. As with most diets, be sure to consult your doctor before doing anything as drastic as banning french fries. It isn’t the safest thing in the world. Now let’s wait for someone to come up with a potato chip diet that works!

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Beverages to help you enjoy the Boom Boom M BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR obile’s favorite time of the year is here again — moonpies, beads, balls, parades and, of course, lots of adult libations. So without further ado, let’s get the party started! Louisiana’s Abita Brewing always puts out a special beer for parading time, and this year it’s the Mardi Gras Bock, a sweet, malty, amber-colored pilsner in a German style, with some hints of spice at the finish. Very nice and drinkable. At 6.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), it’s stronger than it tastes, but not so powerful you won’t make it to the fire trucks bringing up the rear of the parade. Abita also has a (caffeine-free) King Cake soda for the little ones, made with Louisiana cane sugar and hints of frosting and cinnamon. As one might expect, a host of Louisiana breweries are putting out seasonal Mardi Gras brews, but only Abita is readily available in our area. If you’re heading to New Orleans for some Carnival fun, however, be on the lookout for NOLA Brewing Co.’s Muses, Bayou Teche’s Courir de Mardi Gras and Cajun Fire’s Big Chief. But here in the home of the original Mardi Gras, we don’t care too much about those late-tothe-party Louisianans and, now that we’ve got a host of our own breweries, we’re ready to let the Boom Boom roll through downtown while hoisting some local brews. Serda Brewing has a number of special Mardi Gras beers on tap, including the SMaSH American Pale Ale and the Pirate Monkey American WORD OF MOUTH King Cake-off a royal success BY ANDY MACDONALD Mobile’s inaugural King Cake-off was the event of the week, with a huge turnout and more competition than I ever care to judge again. The sold-out sweets show had us sugar buzzed before noon. I personally sampled close to 20 King Cakes, and let me tell you, a half-hour later I was spent. Every entry was at the very least good, but most were spectacular. Candidates in both the traditional and nontraditional categories greatly impressed the judges. The “traditional” trophy went to Wonder Wife for her apple-filled pastry. Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Parlor brought home solid gold in “nontraditional” for her ice cream. Chad Jones got the “icing on the cake” award. Congratulations, gang. It was sweetly competitive. If I had to do it all over again, I would have simply gone slower. I also learned that blueberry King Cake may be my favorite. As soon as it was over I walked five miles and struggled through the parade. Training starts now for next year. The Wacked Out Weiner coming to downtown It’s almost time for downtown to get wacked. The Wacked Out Weiner is coming to 209 Dauphin St., near the A & M Peanut Shop. The cleverly named chain is serving Nathan’s original recipe all-beef hot dogs and Polk’s grilled sausage, along with 24 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 Wheat. A number of local homebrewers also have some Mardi Gras beers on tap at the brewery, including the sweet King Cake Barleywine and a couple of milk stouts, including one made with bananas. Serda’s, of course, also has a prime location for watching the parades roll down Government Street. So grab a pint, take a seat outside in the beer garden and let the throws come to you! Not far from the parade route, abutting the Church Street Graveyard, where the Merry Widows gather every Sunday before Fat Tuesday at Joe Cain’s tomb, Haint Blue Brewing’s Crystal Ice House is getting into the spirit of the season with a number of special beers. The Cain & Kazoola Pale Ale, named for Mobile legends Joe Cain and Cudjoe Lewis, is destined to become one of Haint Blue’s standbys. The brewery is also putting out the Sweet Lunacy Hazy IPA and a still-unnamed (at this printing) espresso mocha stout, made with Chaleur coffee, vanilla beans and cocoa nibs, for Mardi Gras season. There will also be live music loaded nachos and Frito pies. They’re looking at a mid-March opening, so until then you’ll have to visit any of their other locations or find their food truck on the corner of Washington and Conti across from the Garage during the parades. Yuan Mei bringing traditional Chinese to West Mobile A trusted source is telling me to run, don’t walk, to the intersection of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest in the Publix Shopping Center for Yuan Mei. He says it’s the most authentic Chinese food he’s had in Mobile. “It’s not the cornstarch and sugar syrupladen, Americanized takeout crap,” he said. “If you look at the menu, they have a lot of stuff with traditional ingredients you don’t see around here.” at the Ice House on Joe Cain Day (March 3) from Jamell Richards. On the north side of downtown, and located close to the end of Route C, Iron Hand Brewing doesn’t have any limited brews for Mardi Gras, but its bartenders have created a couple of specialty cocktails — the Pink Carnivale and the King Cake Cocktail — because, as a brew pub, they can have a full bar along with their fresh beers. And on Fat Tuesday, Iron Hand will be serving $1 slices of homemade King Cake with the purchase of an entree. If you don’t want to fight the crowds downtown, or you are just paraded out, Grayson Capps will play down in Gulf Shores at Big Beach Brewing Co. on Fat Tuesday, from 3-6 p.m., which is about the most Mobile Mardi Gras thing you could possibly do without being in town yourself. If you do go, give their full-bodied sour Warhead Boogie Boysenberry Berliner Weisse a try. You can thank me later. ​ Laissez le bon débit de bière! The source also says there are plenty of familiar dishes for Mobile’s less-adventurous diners. Fairhope’s new Greek spot a hit There’s a good buzz around the office concerning Fairhope’s It’s All Greek to Me. The newish, medium-priced restaurant is the colony’s new Mediterranean hot spot. It’s the place to get your fix if you crave spanakopita, moussaka (my fave from Carol Davis) or a really good lamb gyro. It’s a family-owned restaurant that, fortunately for us, landed in Fairhope after Hurricane Irma drove them from Miami. Open only a few months, It’s All Greek to Me is already a hit. Find out what the fuss is all about at 108 N. Section St. Recycle!

Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

COVER STORY Time marches on Joe Cain procession going strong, as more groups expected DALE LIESCH/REPORTER A fter years of witnessing Carnival fun from the sidelines as members of the service industry, Tyger Bullock and others decided to start their own Mardi Gras tradition. What began as a group of service industry professionals on a downtown pub crawl each year close to Fat Tuesday turned into one of the more recognizable Joe Cain footmarcher groups, aptly named the Dauphin Street Drunks, or DSDs for short. “The first year we dressed as pirates and went on a pub crawl,” Bullock said. “It was something easy that everyone could throw together. Also, after about 20 bars saying ‘argh’ is easy, so it stuck.” The pirate-clad group still participates in the downtown pub crawl, which is slated for two weeks before Mardi Gras day and for about 10 years has made marching in the Joe Cain procession a tradition as well, Bullock, who is captain, said. “We were invited 10 years ago to march and that’s when we started,” Bullock said. “It’s freaking awesome. We love it. We absolutely love it.” For Bullock, the procession that pays homage to Joe Cain and his Chief Slacabamorinico character is much more intimate than other parades, as the marchers are at eye level with the crowd and can even take the time to greet them. “You can get a lot more up close and personal with the crowd,” she said. “I like to go to the kids and war veterans because I served in the Navy. When you’re on a float, you can’t get that close to them.” Wayne Dean, the current Chief Slac and inspirational leader of the footmarchers, said the street-party aspect of the procession is the point. The groups very much stick to the inspiration of Cain, a man credited with reviving Mardi Gras in Mobile after the Civil War. “I ride in a couple of the mystic society parades and I love them, but Joe Cain Day is different,” he said. “The mystics are the type of thing Joe Cain said, ‘well, I don’t want people to have to do that and that’s not for everybody.’ But something like Joe Cain Day, it is something for everybody.” Dust-up Disharmony between the two societies that make up the People’s Parade began in 2009 and came to a head in 2014 when the permit holders, the Joe Cain Parading Society — the group of floats that had traditionally followed the marchers — asked footmarchers to pay a $25 fee and register to enter the parade. New guidelines also sought to limit the number of participants, Joe Cain Marching Society President Michael Lyons said. He, like many others, felt registering and paying for the parade went against what the procession was about. “It was sort of like taking the whole past history away,” he 26 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 said. “These were things that, for us, were upsetting.” Led by the Wild Mauviliians, a number of marching groups boycotted the 2014 procession, Washington Square Marching member Gerald Tomlinson said. “My people didn’t march that year,” he said. Since the parading society held the original permit, Tomlinson said, the marchers were forced to the back of the parade, following the floats. The parade also had a second “Joe Cain” character, as Citizen Joe Cain debuted. The marchers remained behind the floats in 2015 and 2016, but the marching society gained its own permit and in 2017, with help from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office, led the parade once again, Lyons said. Now, what happened in 2014 is “water under the bridge,” Lyons said. “There is no animosity,” he said. In 2018, the restriction on the number of participants was lifted. The marchers welcome anyone to participate, whether an individual or a group, Lyons said. “We want to make sure everyone feels welcome to participate,” Lyons said. “It’s free and open to anybody.” Dean said he was happy the procession was back to the way Julian Rayford — credited with reviving the Joe Cain story — intended. “The whole intent of the whole Joe Cain procession is the people,” Dean said. “It was folks who didn’t join organizations, you know, that just got out and walked.” Participation in this year’s procession is expected to be strong, but last year’s was hurt by rain. Turnout is usually strong for the event, which is unique to Mobile-only event. “Two years ago, I think they had like 200,000 watching,” Dean said. “Obviously it would be tough to have 200,000 marching in the street. I’d love to see that. Two-hundred-thousand people having fun in the streets together, all sizes, shapes, races, colors, creeds, out there having a good time.” Other groups The Wild Mauvillians, one of the parade’s largest groups, got its name to honor a small Native American tribe French colonists encountered when settling the city, a group cofounder said. The small tribe helped the settlers survive, the co-founder said. The group first began marching in 2011 and has now grown to 75, the co-founder said. The group’s signature throw is an oyster shell necklace. Dan Friedline and friends founded the MARD group after another friend who lives in New Orleans told them about a “skull and bones” group there. Traditionally, the New Orleans group goes around knocking on doors and helping to prepare folks for Carnival festivities. “We gave it a try,” Friedline said. “We went to Oakleigh and roamed around with noisemakers, encouraging everyone to come out for Mardi Gras.” The next year, when another skull and bones group did something similar, Friedline said his group “morphed into something else.” The group now marches wearing formal dress and animal heads, he said. “It’s a blast,” Friedline said. “It’s a ton of fun. I enjoy the history.” Similar to what you might find with bigger parading societies, Friedline’s group has a signature throw: decorative masks. Gerald Tomlinson is a member of the Washington Square Marching Society, which has about 25 members. Like Bullock, Tomlinson said the procession can be very personal, as participants are among the crowd rather than riding above them. “It’s a lot of fun to march and be a part of it,” he said. “We make a big deal of it.” Joe Cain Marching Society president Lyons is part of a family group that participates in the procession each year. “For us, it’s a family gathering,” he said of the procession. Two years ago, Lyons built a quadricycle, which the family refers to as the “mothership.” They use it in the procession. “We resurrect it each year,” he said. The newest group to enter the footmarcher ranks is the Mystic Squirrels of Bienville, or Mystic SOBs. The squirrelthemed group sprang from the mind of Riley Brenes, a former employee of the Mobile Arts Council, Executive Director Shellie Teague said. After workshopping the idea for several months, Teague said the group embraced it as a way to raise funds for the arts organization. A call for participants then went out on social media, she said. “The response was really immediate,” Teague said. “I know within an hour, we had two people sign up, which was huge because Mobilians are notorious for waiting to the last minute to buy things, to buy tickets.” The roughly 65-member group will don matching squirrel masks and wear self-made ensembles inspired by the outfit of Chief Slac, but members are encouraged to “go nuts,” Teague said. “The Arts Council is not going to stifle creativity,” she said. “If you don’t have an idea, here’s something you could do, but that’s exactly right, go nuts with it. Let’s have a really good time.” The Arts Council has raised close to $4,000 through the fundraiser, which makes it somewhat unusual among footmarching groups, but Teague said they got the blessing of board members and other longtime marchers. “They were all really excited,” Teague said. “We were upfront that we were going to charge people to be in this because

COVER STORY anybody,” he said. “It could be a woman, it could be a black man, it could be, ironically, a Native American, but the person that takes this role needs to embody everybody. Not just go out on Joe Cain Day, but be able to go to schools, be able to go to highbrow events, be able to go to neighborhood gatherings.” History In the 1960s, the original procession Julian Rayford, known as Judy, is credited with reviving the story of Joe Cain started at the old City Hall on Royal Street and ended at the Church Street graveyard, and becoming the second person to don the where Cain and his wife had been reburied. Chief Slac costume. Tomlinson said the original intent was to be Dean said Rayford personally told him similar to a jazz funeral. about the day’s genesis and about carrying “Over the years it grew and turned into Cain’s skull back home in his jacket pocket. a downtown festival,” he said. “Out of the “He told me many times, but he wrote idea that Rayford had of a celebration of Joe about it also; he reached down lovingly, Cain, it turned into a downtown citywide there was a root growing out of Joe Cain’s celebration.” eye socket, he lovingly pulled that out, Part of the reason the procession enshook the dirt off and held it up to the sun compassed more of downtown was because and light came through,” Dean said. “So, the city stopped allowing the large group that’s when we say Joe Cain passed the of marchers to use the graveyard after complaints it had been AFTER YEARS OF WITNESSING CARNIVAL damaged, Mobile Mask FUN FROM THE SIDELINES AS MEMBERS OF publisher Steve Joynt said. THE SERVICE INDUSTRY, TYGER BULLOCK AND OTHERS After its move out of the graveyard, enthusiDECIDED TO START THEIR OWN MARDI GRAS TRADIasm for the procession TION. WHAT BEGAN AS A GROUP OF SERVICE INDUSwaned, Joynt said, but it would pick up again. TRY PROFESSIONALS ON A DOWNTOWN PUB CRAWL EACH YEAR CLOSE TO FAT TUESDAY TURNED INTO ONE At one point anybody could bring a float or OF THE MORE RECOGNIZABLE JOE CAIN FOOTMARCH- a flatbed truck, which are called units, to the ER GROUPS, APTLY NAMED THE DAUPHIN STREET parade. The number DRUNKS, OR DSDS FOR SHORT.” of units has since been limited to 36, Joynt said. feathers to Julian.” In fact, Lyons can remember the parade Around 1970, Rayford “passed the being so large in the 1970s and 1980s that feathers,” as it were, to Red Foster, Dean said. After 16 years, Dean himself inherited it attracted 500 to 1,000 participants. One year, the parade was so large the head of the them. procession finished the parade before the Dean said he hadn’t planned on ever tail got started. portraying Chief Slac until Foster told him “The city had to put some sort of limits about it. on it,” Lyons said. “He said, ‘well, you are, but I’ll give The procession has always had its oddiyou plenty of notice,’” Dean said. “Well, he ties. Dean remembers one year a local radio didn’t. He told me at the end of the parade station sponsored an all-female kazoo band the next year that it was his last parade.” for the parade. Dean said he doesn’t know when he’ll “Those girls could play kazoo pretty pick a successor, although he has thought good,” he said. “Then another radio station, about it. another year, had the ‘Transistor Sisters.’ “I’ve been struggling with that for They all had transistor radios and tuned it to a number of years because the role has their station and they all did routines in the changed somewhat and again, it’s a parade, and that was neat.” character for all the people and it could be we’re going to use this as a fundraiser, and they understand because they do fundraisers through the year to help raise money.” The council has not designated where the funds will go, although Teague said she’d like to earmark it for a specific idea. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

ART ARTIFICE Mobile’s Asian enclave at ACAC BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A s with any port town, immigration is Mobile’s lifeblood. First came the French, then the Spanish and British. Americans infected with “Alabama Fever” and visions of frontier fortunes flocked southward. Caribbean Islanders, Africans, Greeks, Lebanese, Italians, Jews and others added their respective flavors to the local community’s gumbo. A relatively recent and impactful influx has landed at 301 Conti St. in downtown Mobile’s Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) as the new phase of its Raise 251 project examining county health. Through March 30, the focus has shifted south to land’s end. Starting in the 1970s, waves of Southeast Asians moved into southern Mobile County, driven by widespread tumult and terror at home. These Vietnamese, Thai, Cambodian and Laotian refugees adapted to a new land, yet sustained elements of native culture in their memories. The experiences of those latter two nationalities are featured in ACAC’s exhibit. “One of my closest Cambodian colleagues arrived here with his pants, shirt, shoes and a paper saying he could be here. That was all,” Denise C. Lewis, Ph.D., said. “The stories are quite moving. The resiliency, compassion and sharing is phenomenal.” Lewis is a University of Georgia associate professor who spent decades getting to know the transplants and subsequently facilitated the ACAC show. Buddhist monks in the Irvington area were an access point for the anthropologist/gerontologist. “I learned things like ‘hello’ and ‘thank you’ in their language, in Khmer, and it opened doors. They learned they could trust me,” Lewis said. Trust was returned through Photovoice, a method where- Mobile student grabs state poetry title It is presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in coordination with state arts councils. Region One is coordinated by Mobile Arts Council Program Director Lucy Gafford. Congratulations to both Whalen and Sellers! Local group screens college history film The Greater Mobile Chapter of The Links Inc. will screen the documentary “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities” at Helena One (1568 St. Stephens Road, Mobile) on March 7. The 90-minute film examines the impact historically black colleges and universities have had on U.S. history, culture and national identity. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for a 45-minute reception with refreshments. Attendees are 28 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 “WE’RE AFRAID OF THOSE WE DON’T KNOW. ONCE WE KNOW THEM, WE REALIZE THEIR WHOLE STORY AND THEN THEY’RE FATHERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS, SONS JUST LIKE US,” LEWIS SAID. adherence to filial piety — a virtuous respect for parents, elders and ancestors — is reworked, too. “Rather than grandchildren bringing fruit or incense or gifts like that to an older person, they might instead drive them to the grocery store. There are shifts in how the levels of respect are shown and how, in the day-to-day, lives are structured,” Lewis noted. Empirically, the depth of the Athens, Georgia-based academician’s commitment can be measured with an odometer. “I bought a new a car and I’ve got almost 35,000 miles on it in a year and half,” Lewis laughed. encouraged to wear their college colors for photographs. The screening begins at 5 p.m. Entrance is free. RSVP by March 1 via text or voice to 251-554-8336 or mail P.O. Box 40727, Mobile, AL 36640. USA Symphony stages winter concert The University of South Alabama (USA) Symphony Band, under the direction of Dr. Jason Rinehart, will perform its winter concert Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall (5751 USA S. Drive, Mobile). The program includes Bela Bartok’s Allegro Barbaro, Chance’s Incantation and Dance and Standridge’s The Nine featuring Dr. Thomas Rowell, along with music by Frank Ticheli, Karl King and Carol Brittin Chambers. Tickets for this Musical Arts Series event will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty and staff/USA students/ youth under 18 and all senior citizens. Cash or check only. Musical Arts Series season passes will be honored. For more information or for inquiries about special accommodation, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. Bobblehead workshop at ACAC Amanda Youngblood’s two-part workshop teaches participants to build bobbleheads from clay and traditional ceramics tools. The adult workshop will be offered March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and March 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $50 for members, $80 for guests. Call 251-208-5671 or visit alabamacontemporary.org for more information. ARTSGALLERY Baker High School senior Garrett Whalen was named state champion for the Poetry Out Loud competition Feb. 18 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. This was the first year Whalen’s school competed. Whalen not only took home a $200 cash prize but won an additional $400 for his school’s library. He’ll enjoy an all-expensespaid trip to the national finals, April 30 through May 1, in Washington, D.C. Whalen’s teacher is Laura Sadler. Another Region One student, Greenville High School’s Keyshawn Sellers, came in second and received a cash prize and funding for his library. His teacher is Naomi Pryor. Poetry Out Loud is an annual national competition for students interested in poetry, creative writing, acting and public speaking. in Lewis handed out 74 cameras to the residents and asked them to document sources of pride in their community and heritage. She has hundreds of photos as a result. “Eventually we’re going to take the strengths of the community and see if we can apply them to the vulnerabilities,” Lewis said. “I’m only about 25 percent through interviewing all the people who took the photos.” During Lewis’ first six months there, a council of elders taught her such cultural elements as cuisine, herbal medicine and dance. They also detailed the brutal regime left behind. “The Khmer Rouge was anti-education along with any kind of Westernization. So if they found you wearing eyeglasses, they assumed you were Westernizing to read and you would be marked for execution. These people always had to hide who they were,” Lewis said. It affected all classes, agrarian as well as those in emergent democratic governments, or higher. In refugee camps, sometimes for years, they subsisted on scarce rations, dried beans, rice and fish paste. The adaptation and perseverance prepared them for later life in a strange land. Ethnic friction emerged in the U.S. Some locals saw these newcomers arrive with federal assistance for relocation and felt resentful. “People didn’t understand even though the U.S. helped with their travel into the country, they gave them a bill and the refugees repaid the U.S. in the first few months,” Lewis explained. Naturally, the immigrants were insular as suspicions and distrust grew between them and existing inhabitants. In some Gulf Coast communities, it manifested in violence. Time eased tensions thanks to observable diligence. “Bayou La Batre was and still is a seafarer’s settlement so that same kind of hardy, do-what-you-have-to-do, get-your-hands-dirty work ethic is not any different, from the original settlers or the African-Americans who came or the Southeast Asian people,” Lewis said. Slowly, daily life bred familiarity. Animosity ebbed. “We’re afraid of those we don’t know. Once we know them, we realize their whole story and then they’re fathers, mothers, daughters, sons just like us,” Lewis said. Like centuries of previous immigrants, subsequent generations assimilated through immersion and exposure. “You find the older ones only speaking native, middle-aged and young adults are bilingual and young children maybe bilingual maybe not, maybe only English,” Lewis said. The new world reshaped cultural practices. Holidays that occupied a week in Asia are reduced to long weekends to stick with the American workweek. Their

R egional songwriters will soon have a chance to showcase their music for a worthy cause as SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival joins with the Mobile Police Department (MPD) Office of Strategic Initiatives’ Project THRIVE Songwriter Competition. Starting March 1, songwriters will be invited to submit a song to be judged on lyrics, composition, melody and arrangement by “a panel of judges who are noted local industry professionals.” The winners from each category will be invited to perform their respective songs on the Hargrove Stage at this year’s SouthSounds festival, and the chosen songs will be included on a digitally distributed compilation album. Proceeds from the album will be reinvested into Project THRIVE. From country to hip-hop to jazz, songwriters from all genres are welcome to submit songs to this competition. While there are no genre restrictions, the Project THRIVE Songwriter Competition does maintain lyrical requirements. Submitted compositions must contain lyrics that concentrate on “healing, resiliency and triumph in the wake of trauma.” These facets are the threefold foundation of Project THRIVE. Project THRIVE (Trauma Healing and Resiliency in the Wake of Violent Events) is a collection of “partnering agencies, from therapists to educators,” that recognize trauma of all types can have a negative effect on citizens across the city. Project THRIVE provides resources and information to assist Mobilians affected by traumatic events, and this attracted the attention of Brandyn Ulmer, the competition’s mastermind. “Sometimes, you don’t know where to look if you’re being bullied or pregnant and scared or homeless,” said Ulmer. “I feel like we live in a society where everything is so divided, but trauma is something that we have in common. Everybody goes through trauma in some capacity, and it affects us in one way or another, whether it’s how you’re going to pay the bills that month 30 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 or how you’re going to bury a relative.” Based on his background, Ulmer’s idea to spread awareness of Project THRIVE through music seems like a natural move. Before graduating high school, this talented guitarist made his presence known in the local scene. After high school, Ulmer lent his epic riffs and complex runs on the fretboard to Top of the Orange, who celebrated a reunion at last year’s Ten65 Music Festival. He also spent time as a member of the Azalea City supergroup Trick Foto. These days Ulmer is the founding principal/CEO of Atlas Industrial Outsourcing, LLC, which provides staffing for industrial cleaning needs. However, he still moonlights as the guitarist of the local rock outfit Even Still. “For me, personally, no matter what I do, I’m going to be a guitar player,” said Ulmer. “If I try to separate myself from it for too long, opportunities pull me back in or I get the itch to go back and do it.” Ulmer’s interest in Project THRIVE began with his introduction to Curtis Graves, commander of the MPD Office of Strategic Initiatives. Graves recruited Ulmer for the department’s SCORE (Second Chance or Else) program, which “provides nonviolent street-level drug dealers in prime hot spots an opportunity to rescue themselves from a lifetime of crime.” From there, Graves introduced Ulmer to Project THRIVE. After the first meeting, Project THRIVE’s mission kindled Ulmer’s desire to get involved with the organization. “When I got plugged in and realized who all was involved, it helped me understand that Project THRIVE exists to try and turn Mobile into a trauma-informed community, but I didn’t know what that meant,” Ulmer said. “It’s basically educating the citizens of Mobile on the short-term and long-term effects of trauma and then educating them as to the resources available to help them.” Eventually, Ulmer accepted a position on Project THRIVE’s Board of Directors. With each meeting, he noticed board members were brainstorming methods to raise awareness of the MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Project THRIVE Songwriter Competition begins March 1 program and its resources through the city. Ulmer thought back to the days when Top of the Orange participated in the BayFest Scholarship Program, which provided financial backing to high school-age musicians who wanted to dedicate their lives to music. Ulmer decided he could apply some of those concepts to Project THRIVE. The Project THRIVE Songwriting Competition was the result. “Besides trauma, the other thing that binds us together is music,” Ulmer said. “If you’re going through trauma, you’re probably going to throw on an album. Certain songs remind you of certain events. I know if I pick any event that was really heavy, I can imagine a song to listen to to get through it. When I buried my dad, it was that Ed Sheeran tune from the ‘I See Fire’ song. When I buried my daughter, it was ‘Little Wing.’ I think people write music about what they’re going through.” Ulmer says he found Project THRIVE’s awareness goals to be on the same level as SouthSounds. Both entities use music to make the community aware of their respective missions. Ulmer says the SouthSounds organizers showed enthusiasm in the initial meetings and decided to add the competition to the mix. This collaboration will not only be a chance for local songwriters to showcase their talents, but it will also be a chance for Project THRIVE to showcase its services. “We didn’t want to create a burden or work for SouthSounds,” said Ulmer. “So, we will provide backline. By doing it that way, we hope that the support for each artist will culminate into one area where we can educate people about THRIVE.” Starting March 1, those interested will have a two-week window to submit a song. Submissions and information can be found through Project THRIVE’s website (mobilepd.org/projectthrive). After filling out an entry form, participants will then upload both their song and lyrics. To prevent any bias in the judging process, the only details associated with the submission will consist of its genre. Those interested should visit the Project THRIVE website.

MUSIC BRIEFS Keeping Joe Cain Day merry BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Pine Hill Haints, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Scott Yoder Date: Sunday, March 3, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St. (Mobile), themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10 through venue website Photo | Wes Frazer/gloryfires.com W hile Mardi Gras is known for its revelry, the Sunday before Fat Tuesday lives in infamy. Joe Cain Day is known for nonstop raucous debauchery that pales in comparison to the rest of Mobile’s Mardi Gras season. Named for the Azalea City’s personal patron saint of Mardi Gras, Joe Cain Day always pulls the Pine Hill Haints back to town. The group specializes in a trademark style called “Alabama Ghost Music,” a raw, true form of Americana. The Haints’ jangle, twang and fury should provide a great accent to the day’s festivities. Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires will also return for this high day, with edgy rock ‘n’ roll forged in Birmingham. For those who like what they hear, the band is currently promoting their “Live at The Nick” album, which provides an excellent sonic snapshot of the band in its native environment. Scott Yoder, visiting from Seattle, will fill out the day with modern glam rock from the city of grunge. A throwback to the days of T. Rex and Mott the Hoople, Yoder will bring a set filled with rock ‘n’ roll grandeur fitting for the occasion. Magnolia Bayou does Ozzie & Co. Band: Magnolia Bayou Date: Friday, March 1, 10 p.m. Venue: Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St. (Mobile), 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info The Crewe of Columbus will herald the final weekend of Mardi Gras, four days of overindulgence followed by the solemn days of Lent. After the parade, Brickyard welcomes back out-of-town favorites Magnolia Bayou. Azalea City fans have fallen in love with Magnolia Bayou’s raunchy rock ‘n’ roll. This Mississippi group thrills audiences with a merciless, classic mix of blues, roots rock and Southern rock. Magnolia Bayou has a special show planned for its Mardi Gras visit. One set will be filled with original tracks from the group’s self-titled debut album, the other set a tribute to Black Sabbath, one of rock’s most legendary bands. Judging from its previous live renditions of Sabbath material, Magnolia Bayou will likely do justice to the U.K.’s fathers of stoner metal. Phil & Foster at Moe’s Band: Phil & Foster Date: Tuesday, March 5, 5:30 p.m. Venue: Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave. (Mobile), moesoriginalbbq.com Tickets: Free While some call an end to Mardi Gras after MAMGA rolls, others hold out for the Order of Myths’ grand finale. Each year, this ancient society brings Folly and Death’s eternal battle to the streets of downtown Mobile and with it an end to Carnival. Revelers are invited to celebrate before the final parade at Moe’s Original Bar B Que with local favorites Phil & Foster. Through their weekly residency at Callaghan’s, guitarist Phil Proctor (Deluxe Trio, Marlow Boys, Dog River Boys) and bassist Stan Foster (Rollin’ in the Hay, Marlow Boys) have built a dedicated following. From originals to covers, nothing is off-limits for this duo. Phil & Foster’s mingling of harmonies and instruments are impeccable, and their sets tend to attract local guests, including harmonica player Jef Funk and percussionist Joel Andrews. With the Order of Myths being the ultimate local Mardi Gras experience, Phil & Foster could be considered the evening’s ultimate local music experience. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9

FILMTHE REEL WORLD ‘Paddington 2’ — a most egregious Oscars oversight T BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 his year’s Oscars won the prestigious “most controversia”l award, but while the American public has done a predictably great job of freaking out over many aspects of this awards show, you’re all sleeping on the biggest controversy of all: “Paddington 2” being shut out for best picture. “Paddington 2” was grievously overlooked at the Oscars this year, and I haven’t been this disappointed since the execrable “Crash” beat “Brokeback Mountain” in 2006. Virtually every category could have a nominee from this movie, yet we have none. It does, after all, boast a pristine 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Paddington 2” stars Sally Hawkins, who was in last year’s best picture winner, as Paddington’s human foster mom, Mrs. Brown. Her warm, brave character, not to mention her colorful wardrobe, should have easily earned a nod for this film. I also nominate her for best hosiery, as every outfit features boldly colored tights with contrasting footwear and chunky, quintessentially British knits. A final musical number — a ludicrous, fabulous tap-dance number with Hugh Grant as the vain actor-turnedcriminal Phoenix Buchanan prancing down the steps singing “Rain on the Roof” with an ensemble of pink-clad prisoners — means this film could also be considered for best musical. Grant could also win best character name. And for weirdest twist, how about the fact that Grant and the actor who voices Paddington, Ben Whishaw, play May-December lovers turned fighters in another project from this year, “A Very English Scandal.” The inclusion of “Black Panther” in this year’s nominees for best picture does bring popularity and quality together more than usual. I think the 2012 winner, “The Artist,” probably has the greatest gap in recent memory between a film that is considered artistically “best” and a movie anyone wants to see. Has anyone seen it? I thought “Roma” is probably the second-best picture of the year, while I will allow that “Black Panther” might even have more inventive and glorious textiles and costumes than “Paddington 2” — although the latter does feature prison stripes inadvertently dyed pink by a certain irrepressible furry being (whose name you can likely guess by now). Brendan Gleeson, with his resplendent beard, deserved best supporting actor as Knuckles McGinty in “Paddington 2,” a hardened convict who is reformed through his love of marmalade, but I didn’t see him on the list of nominees. Since we continue to grapple with problematic men onscreen and behind the camera, and some aspect of this issue seems to be at play in all the problems plaguing the Oscars, Paddington himself is our best bet in categories cinematic and beyond. He is the ursine hero we deserve, sensitive but brave, with the superpower of an effective hard stare. He is a male, but not a man, and although he doesn’t wear pants, he keeps those toggle buttons buttoned. Paddington for best actor, Paddington for Oscars host, Paddington for president. AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 Photos | Studio Canal/Lionsgate From left: “Paddington 2” was robbed at the Oscars, and Tyler Perry says goodbye to Madea. NEW THIS WEEK TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL A family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia. All listed multiplex theaters. FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cutthroat world alone. All listed multiplex theaters. GRETA Having lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems. AMC Mobile 16 NOW PLAYING HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD All listed multiplex theaters. ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL All listed multiplex theaters. HAPPY DEATH DAY 2 U All listed multiplex theaters. ISN’T IT ROMANTIC Crescent Theater, all listed multiplex theaters. COLD PURSUIT All listed multiplex theaters. THE PRODIGY All listed multiplex theaters. THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. WHAT MEN WANT All listed multiplex theaters. STAN & OLLIE AMC Wharf 15 CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? CALENDAR OF EVENTS FEBRUARY 27, 2019 - MARCH 5, 2019 GENERAL INTEREST Tea for $2 Thursday, Feb. 28, 2-3 p.m., Fairhope Museum of History. Jacca McLaren, chairwoman of the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, will discuss volunteerism. Call 251-929-1471 or visit fairhopeal.gov. Mobile ARC Mardi Gras Parade Thursday, Feb. 28 , 1 p.m. at Mobile ARC (2424 Gordon Smith Drive). Call 251-4797409. Rainbow Mobile / MedPride & Allies Health Forum Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. at USA’s Student Center in the Terrace Room. Sexual health maintenance, free HIV testing and education about sexual assault and domestic violence. Light refreshments. Visit facebook.com/events/549324418812289 and see feature in this week’s Lagniappe. Orchid Society Show Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3, Mobile Area Orchid Society members will display their best orchids and advise on orchid cultivation. Visit bellingrath.org. Mardi Gras lawn party at Oakleigh Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. Live music and treats from the Oakleigh staff’s MoonPie Cook-Off. Bring your own food, drinks, chairs and blankets. Admission $5, free for HMPS members and children 12 and under. Contact 251-432-1281. Meet the “Cat in the Hat” Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. at Page and Palette in Fairhope. Children are welcome to participate in activities, including a reading and a photo op. “Ballyhoo” at Waterway Village Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring fine art combined with cultural charm, live music, performing arts and local cuisine in Waterway Village in Gulf Shores on the Intracoastal Waterway. Free admission. Visit BallyhooFestival.org. First Sunday at Five Rivers Sunday, March 3, noon to 4 p.m. Local arts, crafts and farmer’s market. Free admission. Sober Gras Tuesday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Recovery Resources (1156 Springhill Ave., Mobile). Enjoy Mardi Gras in a sober environment with food and music. Parking at the Veterans Recovery Resources will not be available. Fairhope History Lecture Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Library. “The Story of Clay in Fairhope” by Zach Sierke. Free breast cancer screenings Saturday, March 9, beginning at 8 a.m. the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority South Eastern Regional Conference “Mobile Mammography Unit” will offer free breast cancer screenings beginning at the Arthur J. Outlaw Convention Center. To schedule a screening, visit assuredimaging.com/ AKA or call 888-233-6121. Email Joan Dangerfield at joan083@centurytel.net. Lupus Support Group Every third Saturday of the month, 2-4 p.m. at Providence Hospital, Moorer Conference Room #1. Sponsored by Hats & Heels Inc. Visit hatsandhealsinc.org. athletic shoes accepted through March 23. For more information and drop-off locations, visit baldwinboneandjoint.com. Heart & Soul Book Club Every fourth Saturday, 4-5:30 p.m. at Mobile West Regional Library. Contact Cassandra at heartandsoulbookclub@ gmail.com. Auditions for “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8 p.m. at Playhouse in the Park. Auditions for ages 6 to mid 20s; should be prepared to read from a script. Visit mobilearts.org. Post-Mardi Gras Cleanup on One Mile Creek Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. to noon, 498 Marion St., Mobile. Join Mobile Baykeeper and see firsthand the amount of Mardi Gras litter that pollutes our local waterways. Learn more at mobilebaykeeper.org/ litterfreemardigras and visit the event page at bit.ly/PostMardiGrasCleanup. Census jobs The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking temporary part-time workers to apply to conduct the 2020 Census in Southwest Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin counties. Paid training, flexible hours and pay averaging $17 per hour. Apply at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB2020. FUNDRAISERS “Many More Miles” For the 16th year, Baldwin Bone & Joint is hosting a community project to collect shoes for Wings of Life homeless outreach programs and for, the first year, Family Promise of Baldwin County. Gently used ARTS USA Symphony Band Winter Concert Thursday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. at USA’s Laidlaw Recital Hall. Program includes “Allegro Barbaro” by Béla Bartok. Tickets sold at door only. Visit southalabama.edu/ music. UM “Pressing Matters exhibit Beginning Tuesday, March 5, “Pressing Matters” by artist Jessica Smith will be on display Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Martin Gallery on the University of Mobile campus. Contact Phillip Counselman, art department chair, at 251442-2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu. Free concert by Josh Ritter Thursday, March 7, 7:30 p.m. at USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Josh Ritter has released nine full-length studio albums and is author of the New York Times bestseller “Bright’s Passage,” a novel set in Appalachia after World War I. Email Nathan Poole at njpoole@southalabama.edu. “The Undersea Well” Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

Jane Cassidy manipulates various technologies, such as speakers and projectors, and fuses light and sound to form meditative environments filled with visual music. Mobile Museum of Art; call 251-208-5200 or visit mobilemuseumofart. com. MUSEUMS Maurice Sendak Memorial Exhibition Mobile’s Ben May Main Library hosts a retrospective of original works by Maurice Sendak, best known for his 1963 children’s classic, “Where the Wild Things Are.” Through Monday, March 25. Call 251-4942298 or visit mobilepubliclibrary.org. “Parading through Time” Roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Through April 20, History Museum of Mobile. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Funky Monkey 5K/Fun Run Run and have fun at the 8th annual Funky Monkey 5K and Fun Run, Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. at University of South Alabama’s Moulton Bell Tower. Stick around to enjoy Mobile’s Biggest Banana Split by Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shop. Register online at bit.ly/FM5k2019. Pool Club Mitternight Park Pool Club (off University and Moffett in Mobile) is open Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., for those interested in playing pool and bumper pool. Instructor available. Call 251-4637980 or 251-208-1610. Tennis Club Laun Park Table Tennis Club (off Cottage Hill and Demetropolis in Mobile) is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., for all interested in playing table tennis. Coach available. Call 251-463-7980 or 251-2081610. Piyo Stretch/Tone Stott’s Studio (off Cottage Hill and North Demetropolis in Mobile) offers Piyo Stretch (relaxing Pilates and yoga) and Piyo Tone (toning Pilates and yoga plus weights). Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610. Bingo at Via Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. in Mobile, 251-478-3311. West Coast Swing in Fairhope Wednesdays at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. Hosted by Pensacola Dance Society. Call 850-5039978. Adult skate night The second and fourth Sundays of each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road, Mobile) with DJ Beaux, $5. Call 251-661-6997. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale; visit baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale; visit baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave.; visit cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway; 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St.; 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursdays at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A; 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Mondays at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.; visit daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd.; visit townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., Town Hall. Workshop meeting on second Tuesday; visit townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m.; visit cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 MARDI GRAS 2019 THURSDAY, FEB. 28 Mystic Stripers, 6:30 p.m., Route A FRIDAY, MARCH 1 Mystical Order of Mirams, 6 p.m., Orange Beach Crewe of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., Route A Maids of Jubilee, 6:45 p.m., downtown Fairhope SATURDAY, MARCH 2 with Krewe du Cirque of Foley, 4-8 p.m. at OWA Le Krewe de Bienville, 5 p.m., Route A Krewe de Secondline, 5:30 p.m., Route A Coronation of MAMGA Queen and King Elexis, 7 p.m., Mobile Convention Center MONDAY, MARCH 4 Arrival of King Felix, 11 a.m, Cooper Prichard Mardi Gras Association, 10 Riverside Park, Mobile King’s Parade and Floral Parade, a.m., noon, Route A downtown Prichard MLK Business and Civic Foley Mardi Gras Parade, 11 a.m., Organization, 3 p.m., Route D downtown Foley MLK Monday Mystics, 3:30 p.m., Krewe de Sparta, noon, Saraland Route D Floral Parade, noon, Route A Moon Pies on Main, kids and pet Knights of Mobile, 12:30 p.m., parade at 4 p.m., float parade at 6 Route A p.m., The Wharf, Orange Beach Mobile Mystical Ladies, 1 p.m., Northside Merchants, 4 p.m., Route Route A Order of Angels, 1:30 p.m., Route A D Fairhope Mystic Magnolias, 6:45 Fairhope Mullet Mates, 2 p.m., p.m., downtown Fairhope south of Point Clear on County Infant Mystics, 7 p.m., Route F Road 1 Mystics of Pleasure, 6 p.m., Orange Order of Doves, 7:30 p.m., Route F Beach TUESDAY, MARCH 5, MARDI Mystics of Time, 6 p.m., Route H GRAS DAY Coronation of Queen Ellen Boyd Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Douglas and King Felix III, 6:30 Association, 10 a.m., p.m., Mobile Convention Center Shadow Barons, 6:45 p.m., Daphne Gulf Shores Order of Athena, 10:30 a.m., Route SUNDAY, MARCH 3, JOE A CAIN DAY Knights of Revelry, 12:30 p.m., Abba Temple Motorcade, noon, Route A Route I King Felix, 1 p.m., Route A Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, 2:29 Comic Cowboys, 1 p.m., Route A p.m., Main Street, Daphne King Elexis Parade, 2 p.m., Route E Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association, 2 p.m., Route B Joe Cain Marchers, 2:30 p.m., Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade, Route A 2 p.m., Joe Cain, 3 p.m., Route A Orange Beach OWA Mardi Gras Celebration — Order of Myths, 6 p.m., Route C Parade, parties and celebration

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW UM secures another cheerleading title BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY F or the second time in the last three seasons, the University of Mobile (UM) has won the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Cheer Championship. The Rams’ final score was 86.32, enough to beat Point University of West Point, Georgia, which scored 81.57. Kami Whiteis, in her eighth season as head coach and her third year with a competitive team, was voted SSAC Cheer Coach of the Year. “I am extremely proud of this young team,” Whiteis told Lagniappe. “We have just two returning from the 2017 championship team. Even with limited competitive experience, they have been successful. They have worked hard and pushed through countless injuries to win two early-season duals, the Wolfpack Invitational and the conference championship. “Plus, the competition has never been tougher. Point University and Loyola University both put excellent routines on the mat. We will see both of those teams at regionals. Right now, we are focused on making some small improvements that will help give us the extra push we need to qualify for the NAIA [National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics] nationals.” Four members of Mobile’s squad were named allconference. Receiving the honor for a second time were juniors Cody Clifton of Satsuma and Colton Wells of Paradise, Texas. Also recognized were juniors Clydlette Jordan of Mobile and Alexandria Sutherland of Satsuma. Wells was named Musco Lighting Champion of Character while Clifton was on the all-academic team. The victory qualified the Rams for the Northwest Regional hosted by Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. Twelve teams will advance from the four regionals to the NAIA National Championship, hosted by St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, March 8-9. Articles honor black athletes Dr. Brandon Spradley, the United States Sports Academy’s (USSA) chair of sports management, is writing a series of historical pieces dedicated to former black athletes and coaches from Mobile in the institution’s daily sports blog, The Sport Digest. The work is taking place in recognition of Black History Month. In 2013, Spradley partnered with the Mobile County Training School (MCTS) Alumni Association to capture the unsung stories of key figures from that school. In continuing his dedication to that project, Spradley has written a series of articles for The Sport Digest. The articles highlight three key people who were represented in the project: Theodore Spradley III, Curtis Horton Sr. and Larry Shears. Spradley also wrote an article for The Sport Digest highlighting the academy’s previous connections to MCTS. They can be found at http://thesportdigest.com/?s=spradley. “These pieces are very important to me,” Spradley said. “I know each person on a personal level, one being my father, who was the best coach I’ve ever had. There is a lot of great history at Mobile County Training School and my goal was to simply highlight some of that history and share it with the world.” Spradley, who earned a doctorate in education at USSA, is a former sprinter at LeFlore High School. He went on to run track at The University of Alabama, where he completed his master’s and bachelor’s degrees. He was a four-time NCAA regional qualifier and a two-time NCAA national qualifier in track and field, running on nationally ranked relay teams in 2009 and 2010. Spradley has been a key member of a USSA faculty team working to encourage and implement concussion research and education programs across Mobile and Bald- 40 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 win counties — including a program in concert with the University of South Alabama (USA) to mitigate the impact of concussion among football players in the Mobile County Public School System. College briefs • USA has added a football game against Tulane to its 2023 schedule, with the Jaguars visiting the Green Wave Sept. 23. The Jags and Green Wave also have a two-game, home-and-home agreement in place, with USA scheduled to host Tulane on Sept. 6, 2025, before returning the trip to New Orleans Sept. 12, 2026. In the teams’ first meeting in 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, USA earned a 41-39 victory.. • A performance by Justin Allison of Spring Hill College (SHC) has caught widespread attention. The Jesuit Basketball Spotlight program selected the freshman guard as the National Jesuit Player of the Week. In a three-game stretch, Allison averaged 22.5 points and nine rebounds. The highlight was a career-high 35-point performance, accompanied by eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal, to lead SHC to a 97-79 victory over Central State University in a game shown on ESPN3. The performance also earned Allison his first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor. • USA junior Trhae Mitchell was voted the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) co-Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. In two games, Mitchell averaged 27.0 points and 9.5 rebounds. He recorded a career-high 31 points and added 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season at Louisiana. • Antoinette Lewis, a sophomore forward for USA, has been named the SBC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. This marks the third time this season Lewis has been honored with the award, and fourth time in her career. In two wins, she put up back-to-back 20-point games, shooting 64.5 percent from the field and averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game. • Xavier University of New Orleans’ Jas Hill, who averaged a point per minute in two women’s basketball victories, was voted Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Player of the Week. A 5-foot-7 guard/forward who played at LeFlore High School, she produced 44 points in 44 minutes in GCAC victories against Tougaloo and Dillard. Hill scored 27 points in a 66-54 home victory against Dillard, the defending GCAC champion. • Following an unbeaten start to her singles campaign, USA senior Alexandria Stiteler was voted the SBC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week. It is her 10th career Athlete of the Week honor from the conference, the most in school history.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Being a role model is name of the game BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T ommie Lee Agee was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. Tommie Lee Agee will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on April 27. The original Tommie Lee Agee is an integral part of the rich baseball history of Mobile. He was born in 1942 in Magnolia, Alabama, and rose to fame as a star baseball player in Mobile. In 1966 he was named the American League Rookie of the Year with the Chicago White Sox, but then became best known for his contribution to the 1969 New York Mets, who miraculously won the World Series that year. The outfielder made two of the greatest catches in World Series history in Game 3 to help his team to the world title. During that World Series, there was a 5-year-old boy in Maplesville, Alabama, by the name of Tommy Agee. He was so impressed by the exploits of the man who shared his name (if not the same spelling) that he began doing research and making the major leaguer the subject of his school writing projects. The more young Tommy researched, the more he found he had in common with the man. In fact, his family told him that he was in some way a distant relative of the baseball star. It was at that point that Tommy Agee became Tommie Agee. Amazingly, the two already shared a middle name. “I liked the way he played in the World Series and then I found out we were distant relatives,” Agee said. “Once I started reading about this guy, I decided in first grade I would change the spelling of my name to be like him. I wanted to be a great athlete and I knew he was a great athlete who I had something in common with. My grandmother always pronounced my name ‘toe-me.’ She didn’t mind me changing the spelling as long as she could still call me ‘toe-me.’” Agee didn’t go on to great baseball success, but he one-upped his namesake in terms of professional sports success. While his hero won one World Series, the younger Agee won two Super Bowls as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Agee’s success was noteworthy because he had to take advantage of his opportunities in a crowded backfield at Auburn. In the mid-1980s, Agee shared the backfield with future NFL backs Bo Jackson, Lionel James, Tim Jessie and Brent Fullwood. With all that talent, Agee settled in as an undersized fullback in Pat Dye’s wishbone offense. The results turned out spectacularly for Agee, who started for four years at Auburn, then played for the Seahawks, Chiefs and Cowboys in the NFL. Today, Agee is the head of the leisure and recreation department for the city of Andalusia. He spends his days trying to be a role model to kids who are more likely to be positively influenced by a professional athlete than anyone else. Agee certainly knows that from experience. Agee will be joined by another incredible group of athletes in the Class of 2019 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF). The class also includes Jacksonville State national championship football coach Bill Burgess, Olympic gold medalist hurdler Willie Davenport, former South Alabama baseball player Luis Gonzalez, former Alabama assistant football coach and Kansas head coach Bud Moore, Alabama football legend Antonio Langham, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association and former state champion football coach Steve Savarese 42 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 and soccer great Cat Reddick-Whitehill. Politician Jabo Waggoner and sports artist Daniel Moore will also be recognized as Distinguished Sportsmen. Gonzalez is the first of what should be many former South Alabama baseball players inducted into the ASHOF. He played 18 seasons in the Major Leagues, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series title in 2001. His hit against superstar reliever Mario Rivera in Game 7 of the World Series clinched the championship. That same year (2001), Savarese led Daphne High to the state football championship. He had previously won a state title in Kansas and went on to great success at McGill-Toolen before taking the top administration job in TOMMIE LEE AGEE WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE ALABAMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ON APRIL 27. THE ORIGINAL TOMMIE LEE AGEE IS AN INTEGRAL PART OF THE RICH BASEBALL HISTORY OF MOBILE. HE WAS BORN IN 1942 IN MAGNOLIA, ALABAMA, AND ROSE TO FAME AS A STAR BASEBALL PLAYER IN MOBILE.” Alabama high school sports. Gonzalez and Savarese are certainly worthy recipients of the recognition. STYLE FEATURE Organizing for inclusive, safe health care access for Mobile’s LGBTQ+ community BY CATHERINE RAINEY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER W e’ve all had to visit the doctor at some point and experienced a range of emotions. Maybe you were in pain and not up to making the trip. Maybe you were bringing your sick child and were worried about how they’d behave. But have you ever felt distressed about visiting the doctor for fear of being judged or discriminated against? Have you felt concerned you might receive subpar care because of who you are? In fact, many Alabamians who identify as LGBTQ+ have felt something like this, before or during a doctor’s visit. “I believe a challenge many people in Alabama face is their inability to come out due to the environment in which they are surrounded,” said Tyler King, vice president of MedPride and Allies. “As many people say, LGBTQ+ people do not just ‘come out’ once, they come out multiple times a day. This risk of coming out can lead to many patients not disclosing all To assist in furthering their goals, they have teamed up with Rainbow Mobile — a local LGBTQ group that focuses on providing resources and community events, and pursuing projects in Southwest Alabama — to create an all-inclusive health forum. Representatives of these organizations and multiple speakers and physicians will be present. The forum, to be held at USA on Feb. 28, will conduct discussions on health, give answers and provide screenings for those who want them. “We will kick off the event with a presentation from Katherine George, vice president of education and training for Planned Parenthood on sexually transmitted infections as well as general sexual health maintenance,” King said. “We are extremely lucky to have her come down from Atlanta to educate our community. We will have AIDS Alabama South there to administer HIV OraQuick tests [oral swab with results in 20 minutes]. Some of our awesome medical students at USACOM will be helping with that, as well. SAVE [Sexual Assault and Violence EducaHAVE YOU FELT CONCERNED tion] educators will also have a poster presentation. The event will conclude with a panel of a few local physicians YOU MIGHT RECEIVE who will be answering questions from SUBPAR CARE BECAUSE OF WHO YOU the community. This will be an open forum but anonymous text-in quesARE? IN FACT, MANY ALABAMIANS tions will also be accepted.” Dr. Natalie Fox, director of nursWHO IDENTIFY AS LGBTQ+ HAVE FELT ing for USA Physicians Group and SOMETHING LIKE THIS, BEFORE OR manager of clinical operations for pediatrics, will be present to give a DURING A DOCTOR’S VISIT.” presentation on pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV. “I am passionate about health promoof their information to a doctor due to fear of tion,” Dr. Fox said. “I want to enable people to being rejected. have control over their own health outcomes so “If a physician does not know the whole that they feel mobilized and capable of taking story of a patient, I do not believe that they are action to improve their health. I have been seegetting the appropriate care that they deserve ing adolescent and young adult patients for the which is a huge disservice to our LGBTQ+ past eight years as a healthcare professional, and patients. To change this, health care workers I have seen firsthand how a lack of knowledge need to be educated on these LGBTQ+ health effectively undermines patients’ confidence topics and need to be taught early in their health and ability to engage in issues pertaining to care careers how to be culturally competent. It their own health. I hope that those attending the is something that MedPride is definitely trying forums will get some of the answers they need to bring into USACOM’s [University of South to make healthy decisions.” Alabama College of Medicine] curriculum.” Living in Alabama and being LGBTQ+ is not Med Pride and Allies is a student-run organi- always easy. So many obstacles stand in the way, zation that grew out of the University of South but progress is and will continue to be made. Alabama College of Medicine (USACOM) “In September, when the first Drag Queen Diversity and Inclusion office. It was founded Story Hour was held downtown and tons of by faculty adviser Dr. Franklin Trimm, president people were decked out in rainbow apparel Stuart McFarland and various graduated medical and came to support, I knew that change was students in 2018 to create a safe and friendly happening in Mobile and I could not have been environment for LGBTQ+ students, residents more proud,” King said. “We still have a long and faculty at USA in medical education. They way to go but I believe change is on the horizon promote diversity through providing resources and we will keep pushing and fighting for it.” and support, while also spreading awareness to More information on the health forum is the community and clinics concerning the imavailable on the Facebook event page (facebook. balance in health care for lesbian, gay, bisexual com/events/549324418812289). The health foand transgender people so that each and every rum will take place Feb. 28 in the Terrace Room person can receive adequate care. of USA’s Student Center at 6:30 p.m. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE GARDENING Mobile’s spring gardening events are almost here BY JUDY WEAVER, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM I t’s the final week of Mardi Gras festivities, and then we turn the page as Mobile’s spring gardening events begin. We’ll celebrate the beauty of our Alabama Gulf Coast home by attending as many gardening events as possible to recharge our gardening batteries with inspiration. Early spring is a time to take inventory of what to plant this year, and what to give up on. A gardener’s heart is always hopeful, but you do have to know when to say “When,” and bring on the new. ____________________________ Plantasia: Several readers have asked for help making decisions about what to buy and where to plant. There is no better place to begin that journey than Mobile Botanical Gardens’ (MBG) Plantasia plant sale. Look for Master Gardeners and MBG volunteers, who are happy to help you make selections. Feel free to bring pictures of your planting location. What: Plantasia plant sale (look for the Master Gardener tent) When: March 15-17, Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Info: mobilebotanicalgardens.org _______________________________ Festival of Flowers: Recognized for over a decade as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the 2019 Festival of Flowers will include lifesize landscaped gardens full of ideas for the home gardener, outdoor entertaining ideas, original works by Alabama artist Brent Smith, gardening fun for young sprouts, seminars and demonstrations, a garden market for shopping and a garden café. Wear comfortable shoes and plan to take lots of photos. What: 26th Festival of Flowers “Dutch Gardens” When: March 21-24, Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 46 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Providence Hospital Campus, 6801 Airport Blvd., Mobile Info: festivalofflowers.com ___________________________ Azalea Bloom Out: Enjoy the blooms of more than 250,000 vibrant azaleas in an explosion of color throughout Bellingrath Gardens’ 65 acres. Hydrangeas, Easter lilies, fuchsia, Wave®petunias, Cape daisies, delphiniums and more will also be featured throughout the gardens. What: Azalea Bloom Out When: Entire month of March Where: Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore Info: Please check Azalea Watch at bellingrath.org for bloom times __________________________________ And so much more … What: Mobile Area Orchid Society’s 42nd Orchid Show and Sale When: March 1-3 Where: Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore Info: bellingrath.org for times What: Mobile County MG’s Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, March 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Speaker: David Armstrong, Mobile Baykeeper Topic: Apple Snails What: Landscaping 201 Workshop (Mobile County Extension) In-depth look at what it takes to have a stunning landscape. When: March 14-15, 6-8 p.m. (dinner provided each night) Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Different landscaping info taught each night Cost: $10 pays for both nights (with dinner) Register: Call ACES office at 251-574-8445 What: Berry Workshop (Mobile County Extension) When: March 21, 1-4 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: How to grow and preserve blackberries and blueberries Cost: $10 to cover canning supplies Register: Call ACES office at 251-574-8445 What: Gallery of Gardens presented by Mobile Botanical Gardens When: April 5-6 (save the date) Where: All gardens are by the water this year. Info: mobilebotanicalgardens.org What: Brie Arthur presentation on her book “Foodscape Revolution” When: April 5, 7 p.m. Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Info: mobilebotanicalgardens.org What: Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny When: Saturday, April 13 Where: Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore Info: Special hunts for different age groups (bellingrath.org) Call 251-459-8864 for breakfast reservations

STYLE Mobile Area Interfaith Conference aims to curb recidivism BY JORDAN PARKER N umerous organizations throughout One of those who wanted a change is Mobilthe Mobile area are working to make ian Casey Gann. Gann’s empowering journey the city a safer, more inviting place to began when she was released from Mobile live, one former inmate at a time. Metro Jail on a Friday night and showed up at In southwest Alabama, recidivism is an The Neighbor Center the following Monday. issue many local leaders and organizations are Gann said had it not been for The Neighbor working to overcome. Prisons and jails have Center and God, she is unsure where she would be. become known for their revolving-door effect, “God has his hand on this place,” Gann said, with many freed inmates unsure if they will a smile on her face. “It’s nothing but God. They re-enter the system in a few years, or even a are his instruments and they do an awesome few months. job here.” The Mobile Area Interfaith Conference In order for a returning neighbor to success(MAIC) hosts a number of programs to assist fully navigate the path to redemption, building those returning to society after incarceration. new in-person relationships with a group or They offer re-entry services such as the GED community can make a world of difference. program, the chaplaincy office at the Mobile Backes and Dr. Demetrius Semien, college proCounty Metro Jail, The fessor and former MAIC Neighbor Center and president, said in order for Avenues of Hope. someone to transform, they The Neighbor Center, must create new relationin particular, helps to proships with those outside of vide “secure housing, emprevious life. NUMEROUS ORGANIZA- theirGann ployment, education, job backs that up, training, transportation, and believes it is a huge TIONS THROUGHOUT health care, treatment for part of how she got to THE MOBILE AREA ARE where she is today — mental health and addictions, legal services” and happy, healthy and living WORKING TO MAKE more to those re-entering a life free of crime. society, also known as “They tremendously THE CITY A SAFER, “returning neighbors.” helped me out by putting According to MAIC’s MORE INVITING PLACE me in my own place, to 2018 annual report, where I wouldn’t have to TO LIVE, ONE FORMER among 287 returning go back and depend on neighbors, 52 have been people from my old past,” INMATE AT A TIME. re-incarcerated, making she said. The Neighbor Center’s reBefore arriving at the cidivism rate 23.6 percent, center she had nothing but comparably less than the the clothes on her back. state average of 35 percent and Mobile’s rate of “Having my own house key to unlock my own 47.1 percent. door is a major plus for me, coming from begging The center aims to encourage and support people to stay the night with them,” she said. self-sufficiency as participants are guided The support provided by The Neighbor through the process. MAIC Board of Directors Center gave Gann the opportunity to fulfill President Jim Backes explains: “It’s mostly her responsibilities as a mother and a second accompaniment, both while they’re in jail chance at life. through our religious services and education “It’s having someone that stands firm in opportunities [pre-release programs], and the what they believe in, wanting to be there to same outside.” help you. And they don’t turn their back on While the center aims to aid those returning you — they’re quick to help, they want to see to society, it’s also a matter of public safety. people in a better place.” “We believe that this is absolutely tied to The Neighbor Center is actively seeking law enforcement, it’s tied to a safer community, support from donors, faith communities and that’s what we are about,” Backes said, noting similar organizations to give returning neighthe center is not merely holding the hand of bors the support they need to avoid recidivism. those formerly incarcerated. “They’ve made a While the team at MAIC does as much as decision for a new life, that we can now walk they can for returning citizens, other local alongside them on their path to a new life. It’s organizations work to support those in similar their life, but none of us are in this life alone, positions. For example, such organizations none of us can survive alone.” as Light of the Village, N.E.S.T., Ransom Backes pointed out that in order to be part of Ministries, Fatherhood Initiative and Project the program and receive the benefits, one must H.O.P.E., among others, strive to help individucome to the self-realization that they are ready als struggling with home life, living in violent to change their perspective and work toward neighborhoods and seeking rehabilitation. redemption. MAIC and these organizations work to“Is The Neighbor Center for everybody gether to prevent this revolving-door effect and that needs it? The answer to that is no, it’s for protect youth from becoming entangled in a everybody that wants it,” Backes said. life of crime. Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE BOOZIE 29, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 106 Martin Luther King Dr., Prichard, AL 36610. 2008 Toyota Camry 4T1FA38P68U144114 Lagniappe HD Feb. 20, 27, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 29, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7060 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608. 2013 Nissan Rogue JN8AS5MT2DW010715 2013 Ford F150 1FTFX1CF1DFC76850 2004Chevrolet Impala 2G1WF52E549368340 Lagniappe HD Feb. 20, 27, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 29, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 3747 Government Blvd., Suite A1., Mobile, AL 36693. 2005 BMW 745LI WBAGN63535DS60349 2008 BMW X3 WBXPC93428WJ05806 Photo | Boozie Spy Lagniappe HD Feb. 20, 27, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 29, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 19410 St Stephens Rd., Mt Vernon, AL 36560. 2005 Toyota 4Runner JTEZU14R358035646 Lagniappe HD Feb. 20, 27, 2019 Move over Jason Momoa! Aquaman and his nautical lady friend (left) made an appearance at Pensacon 2019, as did many other comic book, television and movie characters. And one lady knows how to get what she wants at the Mobile Mystics parade (right). The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 29, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 6715 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. 2006 Ford Escape 1FMYU94106KC86780 Lagniappe HD Feb. 20, 27, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 250 Thompson Blvd., Chickasaw, AL 36611. 2015 Toyota Camry 4T4BF1FK6FR507106 2014 Kia Cadenza KNALN4D74E5135955 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2821 Government Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606. 2007 Toyota Corolla 1NXBR32E37Z888461 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1419 E I-65 Service Rd S., Mobile, AL 36606. 2005 Jaguar S-Type SAJWA01T35FN26659 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 3358 Sherringham Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. 2006 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN46D26U361084 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7185 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. 2007 Honda Accord 3HGCM56427G711957 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 735 Dozier Place, Mobile, AL 36606. 2014 Ford Mustang 1ZVBP8AM7E5269429 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1712 East Harbor Dr., Mobile, AL 36605. 2004 GMC Sierra 2GTEC13T241369638 2007 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43R87H764810 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 05, 2019 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2205 Bankhead St., Mobile, AL 36606. 2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB7FN650353 Lagniappe HD Feb. 27, March 6, 2019 Mardi Gras scoop and nerdin’ out at Pensacon W BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY e are in the homestretch of bad decisions and overindulgence. That’s right, it’s Mardi Gras weekend, including the two biggest days of all, Joe Cain and Fat Tuesday. So let’s get the good times rolling, but before we do, we have to get to last week’s gossip, including more celebrity news, Mardi Gras shenanigans and our spy’s report from Pensacon. It’s a lot, so let’s get to it! “The Friend” actors are friendly As we have been reporting, Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck have been in town filming the movie, “The Friend.” Segel has been spotted at various eateries/places in Mobile and Baldwin counties, including Sage and The Grand Hotel in Fairhope, as well as Mama’s in Mobile. Well last week, he came in the Mobile Arts Council office on Dauphin Street to see their latest art exhibit, and he apparently made a very “friendly” donation too. We love the Segel! Middle Mardi Gras Weekend I am beginning to think Middle Mardi Gras weekend is just as decadent as the last. My spies said many people were overindulging last weekend and were out a bit too late as well, including the poor marshal riding in the MOMs parade, who fell off of his horse (for unknown reasons) which slowed the whole parade down. Excellent work! This is what Mardi Gras is all about! Also, one lady made a very clever sign for the Mobile Mystics parade to get her favorite Mardi Gras throws. It said, “I like balls.” We do hope she got a lot of balls thrown her way. Nerdin’ out at Pensacon 2019 The funniest thing about going to Pensacon is watching how pop culture trends affect cosplay. Back in 2015, our spy saw a wealth of Attack On Titan and Harley-Quinn costumes. This year I saw none of the former group and only three of the latter. What was popular this year? Spider-Man and all the variations of him from the Academy Awardnominated film “Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse.” So many of them that anyone dressed as a fly wouldn’t have stood a chance. 50 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 2 7 , 2 0 1 9 - M a r c h 5 , 2 0 1 9 There were a lot of Indiana Jones costumes this year, a few of them with his nattily attired father in tow, possibly due to the presence of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” stars Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies. Also spotted: -One particularly ominous Venom and the most malevolent 350-pound evil clown I’ve ever seen. -A good Cruella de Vil was wandering around, presumably looking for puppies -A group of Halo soldiers were roaming the parking lot outside the Bay Center -A predator from the eponymous sci-fi film franchise -A picture-perfect Disney Cinderella who looked to be nearly 70 years old, a great example of the age array found at these events -A xenomorph from the Alien franchise -Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, that or The Dudeness, or Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into that whole brevity thing. Either way, he abides -Evel Knievel -One steampunk cosplayer had a particularly impressive outfit, completed by a brass-and-copper rocket pack he made himself. It had moving parts and a working smokestack. We talked to him at length about handcrafting his entire costume and the four-and-a-half month process creating the rocket pack. What we saw the most of were Star Trek costumes, more than I’ve ever seen at any previous Pensacon. One fan made a shuttlecraft that fit around his body while his torso protruded from the top. The reason was obvious: William Shatner was there. Shatner’s Q&A session filled Pensacola’s Saenger Theatre, with a line that already wrapped around the building more than an hour before its 11 a.m. start. The first thing you notice is how mentally and physically agile he is for an 87-year-old. It’s amazing as he comes across as being a good 15 years younger. He started off addressing the soup fog that had engulfed Pensacola for days. He flew in from Nashville the day before and said he never saw the ground below them until right before the wheels touched down. Another point Shatner made illustrated what a boon Pensacon is to the city: He was hungry, unable to eat breakfast since all the restaurants they tried were swamped with people on lengthy wait times. He told a story about inviting Rush Limbaugh to his house for one of his weekly Monday Night Football parties. When Shatner sarcastically introduced his “very liberal” friend to Henry Rollins, it rendered the former Black Flag front man speechless. When audience members lined up at a microphone stand for questions, it revealed Shatner’s quick wit. One woman said she met Shatner at a previous event elsewhere, that she asked the star for a kiss and he politely refused. “Well, I don’t know where your mouth has been,” Shatner explained to wide laughter. “I was there with my husband and he said it was OK if I kissed you,” she said. “That your husband was going to watch was even more disturbing,” Shatner replied to even louder laughter. One questioner was determined to be heard. “Good day, Mr. Shatner,” he started loudly. “GOOD DAY!” Shatner responded. “I HAVE A QUESTION–“ “WHY ARE YOU SHOUTING AT ME?” Shatner yelled back. “ARE YOU HARD OF HEARING?” ‘NO SIR. I JUST WANTED TO BE HEARD,” the questioner said. “MY FATHER WANTED TO KNOW–“ “IS HE HARD OF HEARING, TOO?” Shatner asked. Shatner said his family keeps him grounded, oblivious to his fame. He’ll tell them about his appearances, “There were thousands of people there” and all he hears is “Oh, that’s good, Daddy. What’s for lunch?” He also had philosophical moments, saying every moment of life should be cherished for its preciousness and how terribly short it all is. “The fog is either ugly or its beautiful, depending on how you look at it, in your perception. I choose to see it as beautiful,” Shatner said. Then he bowed to a standing ovation and left to go find some food.