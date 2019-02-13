Lagniappe: February 13 - 19, 2019  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9

GOING POSTAL A disaster waiting to happen Taxation without representation Editor: Alabama Power’s Plant Barry is truly a disaster waiting to happen (re: “Tick, tick, ticking in the Delta,” Damn the Torpedoes, Feb. 6 issue). Rather than excavate its huge poison pond, the company now plans to leave 21 million tons of coal ash sitting only 200 feet from the Mobile River in an unlined pit. Seems their previous plans to excavate changed after the presidential election. If rainfall in our area becomes heavier than expected, the earthen dam holding back wet coal ash in the pond will surely be breached. Mobile River will then carry the worst contaminants imaginable into Mobile Bay. Are we willing to risk that happening? The reckless attitude among energy executives is partly to blame for this threatening condition. For example, Gary Smith (CEO of PowerSouth Energy Coop) disparages “new environmentalists” in the current issue of Alabama Living magazine (circ. 420,000). His article was inspired by Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host. Enough said. Who among us is ready to deal with the kind of disaster that happened in Kingston, where 525 million gallons of coal ash spilled into the Tennessee River? Or in North Carolina, where a Duke Energy pond spilled 39,000 tons of ash into the Dan River? Years later, hundreds of people are still dying from those disasters. Yes, groundwater supplies about half the U.S. population, so the effects are not temporary. Editor: Just before the Revolutionary War and largely in response to the Stamp Act imposed by the British on the colonies in America, James Otis proclaimed “Taxation without representation is tyranny.” Today, Alabama is one of only three states that permits municipalities to impose police, planning, and other exterritorial jurisdictions in areas well outside of their actual municipal limits. In short, Alabama law currently allows towns and cities to tax, regulate, and police citizens who can’t vote for or against the municipal leaders governing them. This is fundamentally wrong, and I have introduced Senate Bill 23 to stop it. Recently, I listened to a well-meaning group of mayors and city councilors bemoan the lack of tax revenue in their cities, lament the high cost of providing public safety services, and ask state legislators to impose more taxes. In the very next breath, however, many of these same elected officials argued that they should continue to provide municipal services to folks well outside their city limits, even if it is a financial loss and a detriment to the citizens they actually represent. This is a nonsensical position. If you live in a city as most Alabamians do, you want your city’s revenue spent on your city’s public safety, parks, sidewalks and libraries; not in the county. I say keep your money in your city. The root problem is that state law currently requires that the revenue raised from business license, sales, and use taxes be spent in the exterritorial jurisdictions in which it is raised. I know that many cities can have trouble documenting these expenditures, as required by state law; therefore, I don’t know how anyone can be sure these expenses are being spent in accordance with state law. I can only imagine the mess that an audit of these funds would cause. Nolan White, Daphne 4 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 Smart municipalities that have done the math realize that the cost of providing services in exterritorial areas far exceeds whatever tax revenue is generated in these extended places. More importantly, they realize that providing these services is a disincentive to folks who might otherwise choose to annex into the city. The adage, “Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?” comes to mind. The bottom line is that if folks want to receive the benefit of city services, they should annex into the city — and city officials should keep their services focused on the people they are elected to serve. Geographic diversity is part of what creates the rich fabric of a county, with a unique sense of place in each city, town and unincorporated area. It is important to preserve that sense of place in a city with its public parks and libraries, and to preserve rural areas where people can hunt, build bonfires, and ride 4-wheelers along gravel roads — free from the regulations a city’s jurisdiction would bring. As a former county commissioner, I can attest to the confusion caused by the tangled web of overlapping and contradictory building permits, planning jurisdictions, police jurisdictions, subdivision regulations and competing zoning classifications. Senate Bill 23 is pretty simple: if you live in a city, you pay its municipal taxes and submit to its regulations; if you live outside the municipal limits, you don’t. In a city, you get to vote for the officials who tax, regulate and police you, and under SB23, your city leaders won’t be spending your hardearned municipal tax dollars on folks out in the county. I am not in favor of providing the cities more taxes, as they have asked. To me the solution is one we should have all learned in kindergarten: if it isn’t yours, don’t touch it, and mind your own business. State Sen. Chris Elliott, Baldwin County

BAYBRIEF | LEGISLATURE Deregulation “I always say if you’ve seen one of Alabama’s 67 counties, you’ve seen one of Alabama’s 67 counties,” he said. “They don’t have a lot in common and one ELLIOTT INTRODUCES BILL TO ROLL BACK EXTRATERRITORIAL JURISDICTIONS of the reasons it hasn’t been a priority is municipalities providing police service in some counties benefits those counties, in other places it’s a huge source of conflict and disagreement. But generally, it generates more unhappy county BY GABRIEL TYNES officials than those who smile about it.” Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson expressed reservatate Sen. Chris Elliott is sponsoring a bill to leading a very public effort to roll back city services tions about the bill. amend a 43-year-old law extending municipal beyond corporate limits. He provided a brief statement in “We were very surprised,” she said. “Cities are not isolated silos that operate police and planning jurisdictions beyond city support of the bill. in a vacuum. Many appreciate the benefits of land-use planning within their corporate limits. “Our top priority is the safety of our citizens,” Stimpson jurisdictions for managing future development and reducing urban sprawl … I Currently, police jurisdictions of municipalities with said. “We currently expend a significant amount of time have no idea what additional costs counties would incur to assume public safety more than 6,000 people extend for three miles beyond their and money serving residents of the police jurisdiction. We responsibilities, but it would be quite substantial.” corporate limits while the police jurisdictions of municican improve public safety by redirecting those services to Elliott called Hudson’s perspective “a difference in philosophy,” adding he palities with fewer than 6,000 people extend for one and the citizens of Mobile. Whether by state bill, city ordiwas “confident that this legislation will help advance this discussion.” one-half miles. Planning jurisdictions of all municipalities nance or administrative action, we owe it to our citizens to On Monday, Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell expressed his extend five miles beyond their corporate limits. put them first.” opposition, claiming it would cost as much as a $1.5 million loss of revenue Under Elliott’s proposal, both police and planning jurisBut Elliott also provided a couple of examples from “immediately.” He said during the process of interviewing candidates for police dictions would be restricted to municipal boundaries. Baldwin County. chief last year, not one of four candidates expressed an interest in rolling back “You currently have municipalities exercising author“There are areas in the Eastern Shore where you have to the police jurisdiction. Burrell asked fellow city councilors to join him in writity well beyond their limits,” Elliott said last week. “They get a Silverhill permit and it’s unzoned in the county — it’s ing and passing a resolution against the bill. are policing, taxing and serving people that can’t vote for incredibly confusing for folks to navigate that,” he said. “This is not taxation without representation,” he said. “[People outside city them. From a philosophical standpoint it has some probElliott also said while Pirate’s Cove is currently in limits] are not paying property tax now, which is what gives you your vote … lems and from a planning standpoint, subdivision regulaOrange Beach’s police jurisdiction, answering a call there we can decide for ourselves where we want our city limits to be.” tions of cities and counties often conflict and the current would take a responding Orange Beach police officer on Elliott said spoke with Burrell more than once about the proposal. law states it’s the structure of both that governs. It creates a a 21-mile one-way trip through two other cities. He said “He is correct in his assertion that gross revenue will be reduced, but there is lot of confusion for regular people just trying to obey laws in the interest of time, dispatchers know to send sheriff’s a corresponding savings associated with not having to provide services outside and ordinances.” deputies to calls in the Cove. municipal limits which … would result in a significant cost savings to the city Elliott said he was encouraged by local mayors and Further, Elliott said Alabama is one of only three states of Fairhope and its citizens if resources were reallocated to meet demand,” Elcity planners to author the bill, while it also was an where municipalities serve areas beyond their corporate liott explained. ongoing discussion during his three years as a Baldwin limits and “our laws are far more problematic.” Meanwhile, Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson is in favor of the rollback, agreeCounty commissioner. “It’s a nightmare to enforce from [the] municipal or ing it could help accomplish her goal of annexing new neighborhoods. “The upside for municipalities is service in those areas county government standpoint,” he said. “And for private “We have a police jurisdiction that extends three miles from our corporate is expensive … a lot of the mayors are very pleased with citizens, they don’t know which rulebook to follow.” limits and it’s an enormous area,” she said Tuesday. “We don’t have the staff this since they will essentially stop providing that service,” If the bill is signed into law, it would not take effect un- for it — the statistics, the money we earn doesn’t offset half of what the cost is he explained. “Another aspect is that it may encourage til Oct. 1, 2020, “giving everyone plenty of time to adjust to do that. annexation. Most [questions I’ve gotten] are interested in budgets and make accommodations,” he said. “If you do not have any way to incentivize people coming into the city, then how it will be implemented but it’s very simple — you Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association we’re always going to give it away for free,” she continued, comparing the either live in the city or you don’t.” of County Commissions of Alabama, said his organization city’s corporate limit map to “camouflage.” Recently, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been supports the bill, but it’s not a legislative priority this year. “We have a lot of holes,” she said. “It’s not financially sustainable.” S Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Trash talk ADMINISTRATION CRITICAL OF COUNCIL REPORT ON PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEES BY DALE LIESCH M obile Mayor Sandy Stimpson criticized a special counsel report on mistreatment within the public works department, telling local media it was a “waste of money.” Alongside interim Public Works Director John Peavy, Stimpson said the administration had taken steps to correct issues between management and employees before the Mobile City Council received the report from Patrick Sims. “To us there were no surprises and after reading the report, we actually felt there was a validation of some of the things we had identified and expressed ourselves about and things we were doing to correct it,” Stimpson said. “We also felt, after reading the report, that it was a complete waste of money and waste of time. Because it failed to produce any evidence of misconduct that wasn’t already known, or acted upon, actually. When you think about what the union was saying about racism and retaliation and hostile work environment, there was no finding or evidence that existed.” Sims did tell councilors that a majority of the 35 current and former employees he interviewed didn’t believe the actions of a supervisor toward them was racially motivated. However, the report highlights two incidents that may need further inquiry when it comes to the question of whether employees were retaliated against. An employee named Travesia Agee, who helped negotiate a pay increase for trash employees, was moved to a different job in a different building, Sims wrote. Another, Eileen Corkern, was terminated, Sims found. In keeping with administration policy to not publicly discuss personnel issues, Stimpson did not give the reason for Corkern’s termination but said it was not due to retaliation. Stimpson further downplayed other issues within the trash department, saying they affected a small number of the overall employees in public works. “So, what you have is a small group of disgruntled employees that have cast a dark shadow on all of public works,” Stimpson said. “It’s unfair to the men and women of public works who are coming in every day, doing a great job fulfilling their responsibilities. So, I want to make sure that the public knows that this is a small group of disgruntled employees who have tainted the entire department.” Both Stimpson and Peavy blamed “outside agitators” for pushing some of the employees to complain. At roughly the same time Sims was conducting his investigation, Stimpson contracted with Robert Adams to find solutions to the issues between management and the employees. Since Adams finished his review, Stimpson said the administration has implemented supervisory training and enlisted Peavy to help make employees feel more appreciated. “When John tells you he’s buying doughnuts or coffee for the employees, it is a way for John to spend some time with them, drinking coffee, eating doughnuts to be able to tell them he truly appreciates what they’re doing,” Stimpson said. “So, even though I haven’t gotten a written report, I know things are already in place to equip John to do a better job as leader of public services.” After releasing his report, Sims suggested to councilors that supervisors within the trash department receive additional training. Lagniappe has requested records related to bills for both Sims and Adams. When the records are made available Lagniappe will report them. In the report, Sims suggested employees didn’t trust they could benefit from an incentive package. Trash 6 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 department employees had been asking for raises for months, but shortly after meeting with city officials were told they would receive an incentive-based pay plan instead. The incentive plan is still in effect for public services, despite the council passing a 5 percent raise for those same employees in the final fiscal year 2019 budget. The administration has not yet implemented the raises. Instead, as Peavy described, employees have the opportunity to receive incentives based on safety, attendance and obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The attendance incentive is $5 per day, or $50 per pay period, Peavy said. “It doesn’t sound like a lot, necessarily, but if you factor in that we recognize you have two weeks’ vacation, we have holidays, sick days — that’s about $1,200 per year,” Peavy said. ALONGSIDE INTERIM PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR JOHN PEAVY, STIMPSON SAID THE ADMINISTRATION HAD TAKEN STEPS TO CORRECT ISSUES BETWEEN MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES BEFORE THE MOBILE CITY COUNCIL RECEIVED THE REPORT FROM PATRICK SIMS.” If an employee calls in, they lose the $5 for that day. However, if they don’t show up for work and don’t call in, they lose the entire week. “There’s the motivation,” he said. “There’s the incentive.” Upon implementing the incentive plan, 180 employees qualified for a 2.5 percent pay bump for having CDLs, Peavy said. It doesn’t mean they are all drivers, he added. “They have their license, it shows a responsibility on their part,” he said. “It shows us we can advance them in other areas to where when we have shortfalls and needs, they’re there to pull up that group.” Other incentives include a $250 bonus per quarter for not damaging equipment and a bad-weather bonus. Taken together, Peavy said, the incentives could equal a raise of 11-12 percent. Stimpson said he opted for the incentive as opposed to an across-the-board raise because the incentive could be cost-neutral. Also, compared to the police and fire-rescue departments where a pay disparity did exist, Stimpson said public works employees were paid comparably to those working in others cities throughout the state.

BAYBRIEF | AQUACULTURE Off the bottom COMMERCIAL OYSTER FARMS THRIVING IN ALABAMA WATERS A BY JOHN MULLEN lready 10 years into an oyster farming effort, Dr. Bill Walton is pleased with the resulting 18 commercial farms operating in Alabama. “I love seeing pickups going down the road with oyster bags in the back and somebody’s making a living on it,” Walton said. “We’ve seen some high school folks come out and start working as oyster farmers, we’ve seen some kids actually come back from going to college and come back and work farms. That’s real exciting to me to see a younger generation coming into it to make a living.” Walton, director of the Auburn Shellfish lab at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, will host the Off-Bottom Culture of Oysters Forum on Feb. 19 at the Fairhope Unitarian Fellowship hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and a $5 donation is suggested. Another presenter will be Chuck Wilson of Navy Cove Oysters on the Fort Morgan peninsula. The Local Food Production Initiative of Fairhope is sponsoring the event. “We’re going to talk about this new wave of how to grow oysters and get into the history of that — because it only started about 10 years ago — where we’re at now and where it’s going,” Walton said. Off-the-bottom oyster farming is taking place on both sides of Mobile Bay, with farmers growing and wholesaling oysters headed for the restaurant table. “The folks are growing oysters in some type of basket or bag up off the bottom,” Walton said. “This allows the farmer to protect it from predators and from getting buried in the mud. Some of them are mom-and-pop farms, not very large, and some are trying to harvest over a million oysters a year.” Because they are grown much the same way as wild oysters, Walton said there’s not much difference in the taste. “I love my wild oysters but one of the neat things about farming oysters is that you’re not feeding them and you’re not medicating them,” he said. “You’re really just sort of taking care of them in the water. They take on the flavor of where they are grown. To compare, the flavor is very similar because it really depends on where they are grown and what salt they are grown in, how much food there is in the water and what kind of food.” Because of the hands-on approach, farmers can somewhat mold how the oyster develops and can turn out more ideal oysters than those grown on the bottom of the bay. “What I think that stands out about the farm-raised oysters is there are consistently high quality,” Walton said. “Believe it or not, they can affect the shape of the oyster by how much they handle it and so you can grow an oyster that’s the perfect size with the deep cup so it’ll be nice, full, firm meat. And relatively clean shells because they weren’t grown on the bottom.” BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE History in the making FAIRHOPE TERMINATES RECENTLY HIRED MUSEUM DIRECTOR BY GABRIEL TYNES F airhope Mayor Karin Wilson acknowledged she has terminated the employment of the city’s recently hired museum director during his six-month probationary period, but emphasized Tuesday the department was in capable hands. “The Fairhope Museum of History is proceeding under the capable leadership of Interim Director Darby Wiik, who has served in the capacity of Museum Assistant since 2017,” she said. “With a master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and 15 years’ experience in museums including the Mobile Museum of Art and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, we are confident she will continue to improve citizen and visitors’ experience at the museum and enhance ways to better manage our growing archive collection.” Last week the former director, Phillip Bolin, released a lengthy statement alleging he was unfairly maligned by the mayor and Economic and Community Development Director Sherry Lea Bloodworth Botop, but Wilson disputed his account, noting she could not go into details about personnel matters. Wilson explained the city’s position off the record, while also giving an interview to WABF 1480 AM radio in which she said Bolin simply “wasn’t a good fit.” Meanwhile, Bolin — who was hired in October to succeed longtime museum director Donnie Barrett — said he was exploring his legal options for wrongful termination. “I think my firing was an accumulation of everything that happened there — they think I wasn’t ‘playing ball’ — but I was trying to protect museum resources and respect the ordinances and bylaws of the museum,” Bolin said last weekend. Generally, Bolin said he was surprised to learn after being hired that Botop was his supervisor. Allegedly during the interview process he was led to believe he was to report directly to the mayor. After his hiring, Botop came to Bolin with an order to relocate a 100-year-old Grand Hotel guest ledger, which was then held in the museum’s collections, to a new display in the newly refurbished hotel. Bolin said he was unfamiliar with the request and would have to employ museum and archival procedures and protocol to ensure the ledger’s safe transport and preservation. Over the next several months, Bolin and the administration had similar disagreements over the use of and access to museum facilities after hours and the storage of a $3,200, 30-foot ornamental bow the city purchased to decorate the Welcome Center during the holidays. Bolin said the final straw was his partial absence from the State of the City address in late January. “Performance issues is what I was told,” Bolin said. “[They] implied that I did not do my job and the fact is I did my job and it was inconvenient for them. I had a lot of people depending on me and trusting me and I believe they needed to know what transpired. I had no opportunity to speak to the mayor or defend myself in any capacity at an HR level, so I thought they needed to know what happened and I wasn’t goofing off and abusing my authority.” Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Storming the gates PARTNERSHIP AT FORT CONDE EXAMINED W BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe hen Activation Management took control of of money if they no longer operate the fort. Mobile’s Fort Conde in 2016 and subsequently There also appears to be some dispute between the made it the launch point for its Gulf Coast sides over how much money Activation Management has Ducks business, the public-private partnership spent on the fort. Zarzour said they have spent “hundreds was pitched as a relief for the History Museum of Mobile of thousands of dollars” on renovations, including painting and touted a list of ideas for re-energizing the fort as a and the replacement of “rotten” ceiling tiles. tourist attraction. A little more than two years later, it apIn contrast, Reynolds said the board used money from pears the deal has been a disappointment for both sides. the sale of the parking lot next to the Mobile Carnival MuBoard Chairman Greg Reynolds told Lagniappe Monseum and other funds to pour $250,000 into renovations at day that when the idea of the Fort of Colonial Mobile was the fort in 2013 and 2014. first presented to the board it seemed “I would be shocked if they spent like a “win-win,” but that is currently that kind of money,” Reynolds said of not the case. the work Activation Management did. “It was not the best decision we Zarzour admitted running the could’ve made,” Reynolds said. “The replica fort built in 1976 is “quite a board’s focus was on the museum loser” for the company. BOARD CHAIRMAN GREG and we didn’t have the employees, “That’s what’s even harder to kind REYNOLDS TOLD or financial capacity to do a lot with of swallow, you know, but from the the fort at the time. When the idea outside I can see how it looks, but we LAGNIAPPE MONDAY THAT was presented, we felt we’d get a are currently trying to make a citypercentage of the visitors from the owned building better,” Zarzour said. WHEN THE IDEA OF THE duck boats and the fort, but sadly that “[So] that it’s more attractive for a FORT OF COLONIAL MOBILE did not happen.” tourist to come through, to make our Instead, Activation Management city look better, and we’re losing WAS FIRST PRESENTED TO opened a restaurant — Sylvia’s quite a bit of money here.” Biscuits and Poboys — in part of the Zarzour told Lagniappe his moTHE BOARD IT SEEMED LIKE space and began renting the fort out tivation for the fort and some of the for private parties without the board’s other entities they’re involved in is to A “WIN-WIN,” BUT THAT IS knowledge or consent, Reynolds said. help make Mobile a better place for CURRENTLY NOT THE CASE. “At no time were we told they the future. How long Activation will would be renting the fort out,” Reyncontinue running the fort, though, olds said. is in question if it continues to lose Grant Zarzour, co-owner of money, Zarzour said. Any synergy Activation Management, said this is the first time they’ve between the fort and Gulf Coast Ducks ended a little over heard the board had an issue with the event rentals, adding a month ago when the duck boats stopped running due to a they’re not in violation of the lease. Reynolds said the drastic increase in insurance following another duck boat renting out of the fort directly competes with the mucompany’s accident in Missouri last year. seum’s attempt to do the same thing. While Zarzour holds out enough hope the duck boats Under the terms of the agreement, which are being made will eventually return that Activation continues paying its public for the first time since the deal was inked more than mechanic’s salary, he also said the amphibious vehicles two years ago, Activation Management pays no rent for are currently worth “zero” and sitting in a former city the facility, but must purchase and maintain a variety of warehouse the company purchased shortly after the ducks insurance coverages in various amounts. The agreement has made their last trip. drawn the scorn of some downtown restaurateurs, who have Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration pushed hard complained that the city has essentially given Sylvia’s a to help make the fort deal a reality, Reynolds said. Former rent-free space from which to compete for business. Chief of Staff Colby Cooper even set up meetings between Zarzour told Lagniappe while the company pays no rent Activation representatives and board representatives at on the facility, it also receives no funding from the city for Government Plaza, Reynolds said. the operation of the fort. The company pays utilities, staff“We were strongly encouraged by the mayor to do this ing, landscaping and maintenance on the building, he said. deal,” he said. “I met with the mayor once or twice.” In contrast, the museum board receives a performance Zarzour said he was unable to remember how the deal contract of more than $1 million, a “nominal” portion of came together or whose idea it was in the first place for which used to go to fort operations, Reynolds said. ZarActivation to get into the fort management business. zour questioned why the board received the same amount Asked this week about whether the city was still happy Activation Management inked a deal with the History Museum of Mobile to manage Fort Conde in 2016. Today, both sides are questioning its value. about the agreement, city attorney Ricardo Woods said “yes” because it means Fort Conde is no longer just a visitor center. “In large part because I remember exactly what it was like and we had minimal activity and pamphlets,” he said. … “So right now, you can go over and have field trips, or you can have people show up and give [it] bustling business. The whole point of what we were looking at was to really have Mardi Gras Park, the fort, the history museum with all the issues there and the Exploreum be something where you could have people show up with their families, or a class to show up and have an entire [day].” When the attraction first opened in January 2016, Scott Tindle, the high-profile face of the fort, the duck boats, Sylvia’s and a litany of other freshly minted ventures, told Lagniappe multiple times the Fort of Colonial Mobile would alternate seasonally between the four powers — Great Britain, Spain, France and the U.S. — that held Fort Conde at a given time in Mobile’s history. The fort would include re-enactors based on these periodic shifts. However, re-enactments have primarily been limited to school field trips and other special events. “To be very honest with you, our goal from the very beginning was to have re-enactors there every day, all the time,” Zarzour said. “We can’t afford it. When we have field trips come we have a group of re-enactors who come.” Zarzour said the facility still touts a colonial-era inspired escape room, shooting gallery and photo room, where visitors can dress in colonial garb. The fort also has a colonial shop, he said. While tickets for the fort aren’t available to purchase online, Zarzour said because the fort is a “self-guided” tour it has come to their attention that visitors tend to buy tickets in person. However, the fort’s website does offer tickets for an upcoming “princess brunch” at Sylvia’s and two different options for Mardi Gras parade viewing. Online marketing around the fort has primarily focused on Sylvia’s. Zarzour says it was never their intention to end up running a restaurant and they had a local restaurateur lined up to partner with them in the venture, but that person pulled out after they had already spent money setting up the kitchen. That left Tindle to run the restaurant, something Zarzour says he has never done and would be happy to give up. He said the current situation has left Tindle working without pay to keep Sylvia’s afloat. “The common theme in what we do … is we want to live here forever and we want our kids to live here and that’s the theme we’re trying to do,” Zarzour said. “If there’s a story here in some of these things, it’s that we’re not very good business people.” BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Musical chairs MHB LOOKS TO SELECT NEXT CHAIR AFTER RESIGNATION T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners (MHB) will be forced to elect new leadership once again, after Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway resigned. Pettway cited the recent death of her father as the reason she will step away in a Jan. 30 email to employees. “As I take the time to grieve and adjust to life without dad, I’ve decided to retreat from a number of my community involvements,” she wrote. “During this time, I need to focus on myself and my family. As a result, I have chosen to resign from the Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners effective Feb. 13, 2019.” This marks another high-profile departure for the embattled agency. Shortly after firing former Executive Director Akinola Popoola, the board dealt with the resignation of Reid Cummings. He was replaced by Tyrone Fenderson, who attended his first board meeting last month. The agency has lost its comptroller in recent months, as well as 8 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 a number of executives whose jobs remain unfilled. Further complicating the issue, Pettway served a dual role at the agency, as she handled some of the day-to-day operations while the board was without an executive director. At its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 13, the board is expected to elect new officers. In addition, city spokesman George Talbot said Mayor Sandy Stimpson would appoint Pettway’s replacement as soon as possible. Also on the agenda for the February meeting is a contract for interim deputy director of services.The board will consider a six-month contract not to exceed $165,000 with the San Diego-based Nan McKay & Associates to carry out those services. The board will also take up a resolution asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to amend a previous disposition to allow Josephine Allen Homes to be torn down. The board may also again discuss a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with Fuse Project for the possible purchase of board-owned land downtown. Fuse wants to partner with Purpose Built Communities to enhance the area.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN Drive it home BALDWIN SEEKS OPINION ON EMPLOYEE USE OF COUNTY VEHICLES BY JOHN MULLEN T he Baldwin County Commission voted recently to seek an opinion from the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the Alabama Ethics Commission on the personal use of county vehicles by commissioners, officers and employees. “According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, if an employee uses a vehicle for personal use it should be stated in the County policy,” the agenda for the Feb. 5 meeting states. “The current [Baldwin] County policy states individuals who are issued a county car shall not use the assigned vehicle for personal use.” “It’s a request for an advisory opinion regarding the use of county vehicles by county commissioners and officials and employees,” County Administrator Ron Cink said. County Attorney David Conner said both state entities have ruled in the past that local government employees can use work vehicles for personal use under certain conditions. The request is to make sure those past decisions still stand. “Those opinions said if it is done by regulation, law or agreement and approved by the governmental agency, then it would be OK as long as it was incidental,” Conner said. “In our case, the present policy has prohibited the personal use of vehicles by employees altogether so we haven’t allowed that type of use. But in certain instances, there are certain employees and the county itself would benefit from being able to relax that rule.” Baldwin County will consider changing its policy after hearing back from the attorney general and the Ethics Commission. The unanimous 4-0 vote authorized Conner to draft a letter to both state entities seeking advice on several points of the personal-use questions. His letter was presented to the commission during the meeting. Conner’s letter asks three basic questions, with the first two concerning commissioners and other officers. Are they allowed to use county-owned and assigned vehicles to stop at their personal business offices or property to take care of personal business while traveling on county business? Can they travel to and from their residence as long as the stops and/or office visits are either on the general route or require only minimal deviation from the route? “Due to time constraints and the requirements of their official duties, it is sometimes necessary for commissioners to take care of personal business while traveling on official business as opposed to returning home to obtain a personal vehicle,” Conner’s letter states. “Additionally, there are other county officers/employees who are assigned a county-owned vehicle to perform their official duties and it would minimize travel time and lost productivity if those officials and employees could use such vehicles to make interim personal stops to tend to personal business.” The third question concerns whether employees who are required to travel to different areas around Baldwin County could be authorized to drive county-owned vehicles to their homes when they must travel to areas of the county that are away from their assigned office. BAYBRIEF | SPANISH FORT Inside the box SPANISH FORT OUTDOOR FOOD COURT ON CUSP OF OPENING I BY JOHN MULLEN t’s a popular phrase for taking a different approach to a common idea, this time with a restaurant food court, often done with food trucks. A new one, The Fort at the Spanish Fort Town Center, is using repurposed cargo containers. “It’s one of those things where someone’s thinking outside the box in terms of how to utilize these containers for other methods,” city Planning Director Chester Patterson said. This thinking has put several new businesses inside these boxes to sell everything from pizza to snow cones. Everything is just about ready to go at The Fort and the grand opening is expected within a few weeks, possibly sooner. It will also be an entertainment district where patrons can walk around with drinks as they choose what to eat from a variety of vendors. “The [certificate of occupation] has been issued, the board of health has done their inspection,” Mayor Mike McMillan said. “The ABC Board has not issued all the licenses because of some discrepancies on a few little items involved. That’s the only thing that’s the holdup on it.” McMillan believes the new food venue in the 3.5-acre Town Center Park will provide a boost to the shopping center, which has struggled at times. “It’s another aspect that will bring people to the center and that’s what’s been lacking,” McMillan said. “It’s going to be a good concept and I’m looking forward to it opening and new businesses coming in. It’s increased the aware- 10 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 ness and made people take note that things are happening out there.” These containers have been used for tiny houses and a variety of businesses including restaurants. In Orange Beach, the Hangout Hospitality Group put together a couple to open The Gulf restaurant overlooking Perdido Pass in 2012. A few years later the group added more and now have two restaurant concepts on the site with shaded outdoor seating, a gift shop and two bars. The company also has a Destin location. Gulf Shores gave permission for a food truck court to be built alongside State Route 59 but the permit expired in December. Orange Beach OK’d a similar concept in June, on the beach road across from the Gulf of Mexico near Lartigue’s Seafood, but no work has started on it. “It’s a situation that’s quite popular in other areas of the nation but becoming more and more popular in this area,” Patterson said. Set to open are Beakers Coffee/Sno Biz, Bleus Burger, Deuce Coop, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dragonfly Taco Bar, Happy Pizza, Soul Bowlz and the Tap Station. “From my personal opinion, I think it’s a great thing,” Patterson said. “It’s an opportunity to have multiple establishments in one close setting. You can have pizzas, tacos, burgers all in one setting and have a common area. They are going to have, potentially, live music from time to time, so I think it’s a great thing.”

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Black history WILLIAMSON HIGH SCHOOL NAMES NEW WING FOR LONNIE JOHNSON BY JASON JOHNSON L onnie G. Johnson is a renowned inventor and engineer who’s worked for NASA and the U.S. Air Force and holds more than 120 patents, but in the late 1960s he was just a young man mixing rocket fuel over the stove in his mother’s kitchen when it accidentally caught fire. “I think I put on two pair of pants that day because I knew I was going to get it, but when my dad came home he looked at me and said: ‘Son, you’re going to have to mix that outside from now on,’ and he bought me a hot plate,” Johnson said. “That kind of support — believing in kids and not punishing them for taking a risk — that is the most powerful thing you can do as a parent.” Johnson shared this recollection earlier this week as Williamson High School — his alma mater — dedicated a new learning center that will be named in his honor. The $4 million, 12,000-square-foot addition will include eight new classrooms and science labs, additional office space and a multipurpose area. It will also house Williamson’s robotics team, which Johnson helped start. Robots have always held a special place in Johnson’s heart, and one in particular helped launch his impressive career in engineering. Johnson built “Linex” in the same kitchen where he used to mix rocket fuel, and that robot earned him first prize at a statewide science fair in 1968. In the early part of his 27-year career at Williamson, science teacher Walter Ward helped Johnson with his robotics project and then personally drove him and another classmate, Deacon Johnny Kennedy, to The University of Alabama for the science fair. It was there, just five years after former Gov. George Wallace declared “Segregation forever” on the same campus, that Johnson — an 18-year-old black student from a segregated high school in Mobile — took first prize. As Johnson recalled this week, it wasn’t a very “cordial welcoming.” “I don’t remember why we stopped on the way home, but I remember [the teachers] got out of the car and Johnny and I were sitting in the car and we could hear them cursing about how we’d been treated,” Johnson said. “We’d won first place, but they didn’t ask me what my grades were or anything like that, and they were certainly not interested in me attending the university.” Johnson would go on to attend Tuskegee University on a math scholarship, earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in nuclear engineering. After college, he joined the Air Force as an engineer and went on to work for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Despite those achievements and founding two technology-development companies, Johnson is best known for inventing the Super Soaker and the original concept of what would become Nerf guns. He eventually sued Hasbro for underpaying royalties for the Super Soaker and several Nerf toys and was awarded close to $73 million in 2013. Johnson has invented more than toys, though. In 2009, Popular Mechanics magazine listed the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter System as one of its top inventions. Part of Johnson’s work on green energy solutions, the system has potential applications for solar and ocean thermal power generation. Williamson Principal Kirven Lang said it was no coincidence Johnson was honored by the school during Black History Month. He also said seeing such a successful alumnus return and give back to the community was important for students — especially young black students. “Oftentimes when we talk about black history, we’re talking about people who the children cannot really see or touch, but today was an opportunity for them to see, not just Mr. Johnson, but also other leaders in the community,” Lang told reporters. Though Johnson continues to run two businesses, robotics has remained an important focus for him. Partnering with the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, he has provided space and opportunities for inner-city students to get involved with the national First Robotics Competition (FRC). At Johnson’s urging, Kennedy agreed to help start an FRC team at Williamson, which launched this year. It’s the only such team in the Mobile area and one of only two in Alabama. “I told the coaches [in Atlanta], we’re going to build robots and we’re going to compete but our primary mission is to go into the inner cities where there are kids who normally might not participate in something like this and get them involved, and we’ve done this all over the state,” Johnson said. “Now Georgia is leading the country in the number of African-American students involved in the First Robotics Program, and we’re going to do the same thing in Alabama.” There are currently 22 students on Williamson’s FRC team, which is led, along with Kennedy and other community mentors, by science teacher Jeremy Stadford. Asked about the program, Johnson said he knows firsthand the kind of impact robotics can have on teenage minds. “The most important thing is that the program builds self-confidence,” he said. “As they’re doing it, they’ll see the results of their work and see things they had at one point imagined working in reality. That’s a very powerful feeling, and that will stay with them.” After the dedication of the Lonnie G. Johnson Education Complex, Johnson said he was overwhelmed by the honor as well as the support the community has had for Williamson’s students and its robotics team. Several elected officials helped finance the program, he noted. The construction of the complex is scheduled to completed over the next 14 months, but Johnson said he hopes it will serve as an inspiration to Williamson students for years to come. “In chemistry, one of the things we learn is that you can put chemicals together and they have all of the components for a reaction, but sometimes they still need a catalyst,” he said. “With everybody here and this community, the desire to have a major impact and see our students do well is there, and I’m just blessed I was in a position to be a catalyst and provide that spark.” Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES A little pre-filed fun on the way ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM One thing that hasn’t been pre-filed yet that I hope will be is a bill to legalize hemp-derived CBD oil in Alabama. Right now there’s a lot of confusion about the legality of the very popular supplement. Attorney General Steve Marshall even went out of his way to offer his opinion recently that all CBD is illegal in the state, but so far that does not seem to have led to widespread enforcement. CBD, put simply, is one of the compounds produced by cannabinoid plants like marijuana and hemp. THC is the fun one that gets folks high. CBD has no recreational use, but is being widely used by people who suffer from a wide array of ailments — including seizure disorders, arthritis, anxiety and depression. Right now it is readily available in many local shops, as well as for purchase online. Unfortunately its relationship to weed still has some people freaked out. The FDA approved CBD for an antiseizure medication last year, so it’s passed the smell test. But while Alabama has passed its usage for children suffering from seizures, Marshall says that doesn’t apply to the rest of the citizenry. When I asked some state legislators about it last year, a couple of them were under the impression they had already legalized CBD and were confounded to hear Marshall saying otherwise. It would be a good thing to clarify that legally for those who need its help. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 don’t answer calls from local numbers I don’t know. This has caused me to miss calls from the robot at the pharmacy, my dentist’s office and the kids’ school, to name a few. I’m tired of living in fear of having to talk to another person on a recorded line telling me there are problems with my bank account. It’s hard to imagine how this one won’t sail through the Legislature, except for one point: The bill dumps the responsibility for enforcement off on the district attorneys. It’s hard to imagine they’ll be super excited about adding phone scammers to the list of things they handle daily. Hopefully most of them have been personally badgered enough to care. A few others are worth mentioning as well. Sen. Gerald Allen either has some inside knowledge or just has a warm spot for the college athletes, because he’s introduced legislation to allow sports agents to pay “certain expenses” of their clients and clients’ families. I’m not certain exactly what that means and the bill is pretty nebulous as well. But I get the feeling a lot of people involved in college athletics will know exactly what it means. If you know what I mean. Then there’s Rep. Tommy Haynes’ bill to restrict the governor from giving salaries and raises to Cabinet members and other staffers that exceed the merit system’s pay plan. It’s a nice idea worth talking about, but I’d imagine it’s dead on arrival. Cartoon/Laura Mattei I t’s that exciting time of the year when our state legislators begin pre-filing bills for the upcoming session. OK, maybe it’s not all that exciting so far. Looking through what’s there right now is mostly pretty wonky stuff. There are bills about workers compensation, occupational diseases and taxation issues regarding the construction of storm shelters. I guess if you’re building a storm shelter that last one might be more interesting. But there are a few that caught my eye as having the potential to stir things up a bit — provided the gas tax and Medicare debates don’t suck all of the oxygen out of the room. Two bills related to texting and driving have been filed already that would attempt to clamp down even more on distracted driving. Sen. Jim McClendon’s bill goes the furthest, essentially banning most touching or handling of a cellphone while driving. For instance, you couldn’t even check out your text messages or punch in an address on Google Maps while sitting at a red light. The fines aren’t too Draconian — they start at $50 for the first offense. But some parts of the bill seem pretty tough to enforce, like only being able to legally press one button on your phone, but not two. Imagine trying to prove that one. Still, reducing texting and driving is a valid goal. Maybe throw in some prohibitions against interacting with your car’s computer screen as well, Jim. Those may be more distracting than the phone. Sen. Tim Melson’s bill that would allow the teaching of elective Bible study courses in grades 6-12 is bound to get some national airtime if it gets any kind of traction on the senate floor. The bill would also allow for the display of “artifacts, monuments, symbols and text” related to Bible study. Of course this bill will bring with it all the arguments about the separation of church and state and whether or not it’s OK to discuss the Bible in a public school. If it passes I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be a huge lawsuit. You also have to wonder how many school districts would be interested in going down the road to offering such a course anyway. If they did, Roy Moore might be the perfect person to teach the course and also represent the school system in court since he has experience in this area. Another of Sen. Melson’s pre-filed bills made my heart jump at bit with glee, as it is aimed at the scourge of the Cellphone Era — the scumbag telemarketers who call using spoofed local numbers. This has become a constant irritation for most cellphone users. Get on the wrong list — as I have, apparently — and it’s not unusual to get four or five calls a day from telemarketers using numbers that make it look as if they’re local. Right now there are no penalties for attempting to mislead people by using a “spoofed” number — essentially tricking caller ID into displaying a different name or phone number than the actual originator. This bill would not only make that illegal in Alabama, but also make doing so a violation of the Deceptive Trades Practices Act. I really hope this thing passes because I can’t wait to tell Brad from Theodore the next time he calls about my mortgage or Suzie from Fairhope the next time she calls to tell me about an exciting cruise opportunity. These types of calls have become so frequent I often WILL MARDI GRAS OF THE FUTURE HOLD A DEDICATED PARADE ROUTE FOR EACH PARADING SOCIETY?

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA If only … we had Oscar ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week, Lagniappe reported some customers were concerned the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) were not being good stewards of their money by purchasing things like a Yeti cooler and a Michael Strahan jacket and dining at rather expensive eateries for “working lunches,” all on their dime. But probably the most eyebrow-raising expenditures were for two voice-and-motionactivated garbage cans. Customers who have long complained about very high water bills were quite dismayed to find PWWSB had spent $420 on these two relatively small garbage receptacles. Board officials defended the purchase, saying they were trying to modernize the look of the office. I am sure customers don’t give a flip how “modern” their office looks, they just want lower bills. And either way, a stainless steel can without all the bells and whistles would have accomplished their stated goal for about $350 cheaper. But who cares, right? Public money doesn’t feel like real money, does it? It seems like something magical that unicorns and fairies poop out for bureaucrats to waste. And could anything be more emblematic of wasteful spending than garbage cans you can talk to? Wow. Just wow. But it did get me to thinking maybe in the not-so-distant future, when our robot overlords take over, maybe this won’t be such a bad thing. We just need to wait until the technology advances enough so the garbage cans talk back! Can you imagine just how much we could save if every governmental entity’s wastebasket could tell us just how much money of OURS they are, in fact, wasting? Like an Alexa for your can, but I am thinking this would be called Oscar, an homage to Oscar the Grouch, and it would have his voice as well! I was thinking of a few examples of where Oscar could have saved us thousands, maybe even millions! Let’s imagine the possibilities! Rewind to 1995 … Taxpayer #1: Oscar, I feel like Congress is about to waste my money on something that is really going to make me angry. Do you know anything about that? Oscar: Are you kidding me? They waste your money on lots of things you should be angry about. You know how it is — one person’s passion project is another person’s pork! I think I have some pork rotting in my can right now and it really stinks! You are going to have to be more specific! Taxpayer #1: I was thinking of something they should be impeached or even go to jail over, but instead my tax dollars will just make it go away instead. Anything like that happening? Oscar: Oh, oh, oh! I know exactly what you are talking about. These bozos just passed “the Congressional Accountability Act,” which will do nothing to hold these jerkwads “accountable.” Instead it’s going to create a hush fund that will pay out around $17 million over the next two decades to people who have 14 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 been sexually harassed or violated in some other way by these congressional creeps. Taxpayer #1: But Oscar, it seems like these congress people should — at the very least — have to personally make payments if they are the ones committing these offenses? Oscar: Yes, Taxpayer, they should have to pay for it personally and they also should be exposed and held “accountable.” But it will not be this way and it will not be resolved until 2018 unless you do something now! I’ll just be gobbling up all of your money as well as your fellow citizens’ money until you do something about it! Taxpayer #1: Well, thank you and I am definitely going to put a stop to this nonsense at once. Why would anyone agree to this ever? It certainly won’t make it to 1996, much less 2018. No way! Oscar: As Alanis Morissette has been singing all year, I just thought it was something “You Oughta Know”! If only… Rewind to 1985 … Taxpayer #2: Oscar, I am excited about the newly passed Zoghby Act, which will set up a new and much fairer form of government for the great city of Mobile. But could it one day unintentionally cause problems that will cost me and the other great taxpaying citizens of Mobile money that could go to fixing sidewalks and potholes, but will instead go to paying legal bills? Oscar: It’s almost like you can see the future, little Port City Taxpayer! And yes, this is a very wonderful and much-needed bill that will transform your city for the better forever, but go tell its authors, Mary Zoghby and Beth Marietta Lyons, to make sure they add a clause that spells out EXPLICITLY what the mayor has power over and EXPLICITLY what the council has power over. Like, down to what ply of toilet paper can be purchased for city hall, how much and who makes that decision. The taxpayers of Mobile will thank them in 30 or so years! Taxpayer #2: I will go tell them that right now. Well, I mean as soon as I finish making my Madonna/Wham/Phil Collins/Whitney Houston mixtape and crimping my hair. If only … Rewind to Nov. 8, 2018 ... Prichard Water Customer: Oscar, I kind of feel like the water board is about to go out today and buy some really fancy garbage cans they really don’t need and waste my money instead of working on ways to lower my bill. Know anything about that? Oscar: Nope. PWC: But Oscar, I thought you were allknowing about the waste of public money? An oracle of sorts, the ora-can, if you will! Oscar (whispering): One of those cans is my mother and the other is my sister. No way I am saying they aren’t worth $210 each! I mean, they are voice- and motion-activated. I may be a grouch but I am no fool. Maybe you should talk to my friend Grover (Norquist) about this. He loves saving taxpayers money too! Or so I hear.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT How to win a GOP Senate nomination in 425 days BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM W ith a little over a year to go until will elect the most conservative candidate as Alabama Republican primary votthe Republican nominee in statewide elections, ers pick their nominee for the 2020 but that has not always been the case. U.S. Senate election, campaign Upon closer examination of the high-profile silly season is well underway. Republican officeholders in Alabama, you’ll see Prospective candidates are now jockeying to the field is dominated by so-called establishment establish campaign infrastructure and increase candidates who weren’t necessarily the most name recognition for a chance to run in a right wing in their respective GOP primaries. general election against incumbent Sen. Doug Look for the candidate who can pull off Jones, a Democrat. If successful, they wouldn’t being both a “right winger” and play nice with assume office until January 2021. the establishment Republican business comTo win a Republican primary in this era of munity types in Alabama. Alabama politics, you must check at least two One name that comes to mind is recently of three boxes. elected Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth. He’s relaFirst, and perhaps most importantly, you tively unknown to many, but that could be must overcome the state’s geographic tribalan advantage. He’s not clearly tethered to the ism. The one thing that has remained consistent conservative or establishment label and could in Alabama electoral politics over the last potentially pull off both (at the same time). several decades is the territorial component Ainsworth was the top vote-getter for stateof winning a statewide wide office in the 2018 election. general election. That is not A mistake some candia minor accomplishment. dates have made is putting He may sit this one way too much focus on out, but the temptation WITH A LITTLE OVER A the Birmingham media may very well lure him market. In 2017, thento toss his name into the YEAR TO GO UNTIL ALASen. Luther Strange went ring. Notably, he would BAMA REPUBLICAN PRIall-in on a Birminghambe able to remain lieutencentric strategy against ant governor even if he MARY VOTERS PICK THEIR his Republican runoff came up short. opponent, Roy Moore. As The potential candiNOMINEE FOR THE 2020 we all remember, Moore dates who have publicly U.S. SENATE ELECTION, won the primary that year. expressed interest so far Months later, three are Byrne, State Senate CAMPAIGN SILLY SEASON candidates attempted a Pro Tem President Del run against incumbent Marsh and State Auditor IS WELL UNDERWAY. Gov. Kay Ivey for the Jim Zeigler. GOP gubernatorial nod. A candidate-by-canTommy Battle, the mayor didate look at these early of Huntsville, assumed the role of the North potential hopefuls shows some geographic Alabama candidate. With the endorsement of hurdles. radio talkers Rick & Bubba, evangelist Scott Byrne’s Mobile and Baldwin county conDawson emerged as the Birmingham candistituencies give him an early advantage. date. Having held a State Senate seat in Mobile Marsh, arguably one of the most powerful County, Bill Hightower played the role of the Republicans in Alabama, will have to figure out Mobile candidate. how to expand his name identification beyond Ivey was the Alabama candidate. From the Anniston and the halls of power in Montgomery. Shoals to Dothan and Scottsboro to Mobile, As for Zeigler, he may not raise a lot of she had the most name recognition and domimoney, and he will have his detractors. But nated the primary outcome to avoid a runoff. don’t underestimate his campaigning abilities. One of the candidates in the very early He will show up at every nook and cranny in going of this 2020 cycle seems to get that state- Alabama — every Republican women’s club wide requirement. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne luncheon, pancake breakfast and Western Sizhas been everywhere. Although he hasn’t forzlin’ buffet GOP dinner meeting in the state. mally announced, he has spent a lot of time in In a Republican primary election cycle, places outside of Alabama’s first congressional which likely will not feature a notable presidistrict, a clear sign 2020 is on his mind. dential primary at the top of the ticket, there is For the second and third components — in potential for a lighter turnout on March 3, 2020. Alabama Republican primary politics — candiThe likely result of a small turnout and a crowddates must pick a lane. It can be as the doctrinaire ed primary field will be a runoff. Any potential ideological conservative, like Rep. Mo Brooks, runoff would take place on April 14, 2020. who said last week on Huntsville radio he likely Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat Sen. Doug will not try another run for Senate in 2020. Jones will be watching. Republicans should reOr, it can be as the establishment Republican, alize that if the 2020 primary process becomes who will claim the mantle of conservatism but a circular firing squad resulting in debilitated won’t turn down help from the U.S. Chamber of candidates and a lot of hurt feelings, the wellCommerce or the Business Council of Alabama. funded Democrat incumbent — Sen. Jones — Conventional wisdom suggests Alabama will be the beneficiary. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Kemira invests $70.8 million in Mobile facility square feet of retail space in Olympic Plaza, 7251 Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore, near a Walmart Neighborhood Market. The confectionary plans to open this spring. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties, worked for the landlord in the transaction. Delchamps represented the tenant. • The owners of the former Vrazel Chemical building recently sold the 8,000 square foot historic warehouse property, located at 11 N. Broad St. in Mobile, to a local investor. Lewis H. Golden Hamilton & Co. handled the transaction. “The BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM purchaser of this building plans to stabilize the structure and possibly rent out the street frontage portion as part of the revitalization of Broad Street,” Golden said. elsinki, Finland-based Kemira recently an• Some two acres of property located directly in front of the Publix-anchored “This expansion by Kemira is about more than just jobs nounced it is investing an additional $70.8 million — it’s about a global company reinvesting in our city and Saraland Crossings Shopping Center, at 21 Shell St. in Saraland, has been acin its Mobile facility. The company is a global renewing a relationship that dates back more than 80 years. quired by Madison, Mississippi-based Mugshots Grill & Bar. Plans are in place polymer producer serving the pulp and paper, oil to build a 7,000-square-foot new eatery on the site, slated to open sometime in When existing businesses are thriving in combination and gas, and water treatment industries. 2019. JLL represented the Mugshots franchise in the transaction. with new jobs and investment, that’s a winning formula,” The project will create 20 new jobs, expanding • Scrubs By Zoghby’s, a locally owned uniform store, has leased some 1,500 Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. Kemira’s local workforce by 32 percent, to handle new square feet of retail space located inside the Dauphin Square Shopping Center at In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around 2.6 bilprocess operations, increased logistics and the support 3170 Dauphin St. Matt Cummings with Cummings & Associates represented the lion euros and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed functions at the site. New construction will begin this year on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. landlord in the transaction. Jay Roberds of NAI Mobile worked for the tenant. and the additions will be online and operational by 2021. Dauphin Square underwent more than $1 million in exterior renovations to mod“We are very excited about Kemira’s decision to expand ernize the property in 2015, as reported previously in Lagniappe. Business moves, transactions operations in Mobile County to meet customer demand. • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. worked for the owners of the • Cunningham Head, LLC, has received permission to 5,200-square-foot Crystal Ice production building, located at 755 Monroe St. in Their additional $70 million capital investment and 20 begin a beachfront condominium development projjobs further demonstrates Mobile’s growing attraction for Mobile’s Church Street East Historic District. The site was reportedly sold for ect, called Sea Glass, on the Alabama Gulf Coast. The foreign direct investment,” Mobile County Commission $380,000. Taylor Atchison with Inge & Associates represented the buyer. “The complex is reportedly one of only a few beachfront sites President Connie Hudson said. sale of this third and last of the Crystal Ice buildings completes the disposition of allowed to be directly built on the beach in Gulf Shores The existing lower Alabama site opened in 1938, the properties for the Crystal Ice company,” Golden said. in the past decade. initially focused on the area’s lumber, pulp and paper • Air filtration solutions provider Bonded Filter Company, LLC, has leased a The site is in close proximity to the Gulf Place Enterbusinesses. Over time, the facility began serving the wider 13,144-square-foot industrial space at 2048 S. Broad St. in Mobile at Brookley tainment District and will have 200 feet of beach frontage. Field. Nathan Handmacher with Stirling Properties managed the transaction. industrial water treatment industry and more recently the This four-story development will consist of 51 one- and oil and gas industry. • The 1980s-themed Game Over Retro Pub has leased some 3,100 square feet two-bedroom units, most of which will have media rooms. of retail space at 225 Dauphin Street in Mobile. Angie McArthur with Stirling “We are expanding on our current footprint and will The complex will also offer a resort-style pool, covered significantly increase production to meet our customers’ Properties handled the transaction. The arcade bar plans to be open for business parking and direct beach access. demand in the oil and gas industry,” Richard Ryder, Moin time for Mardi Gras. The development is situated less than one mile west bile plant manager for Kemira, said. • In an update, the former Smith’s Auto Repair located at 306 St. Anthony St., of Highway 59. Prices start in the $300,000s. General Kemira focuses on adding quality, functionality and at the corner of N. Claiborne, is now fully restored by Lafayette Land Co. into the contractor for the project is Gaillard Builders Inc. and the strength to paper and board products, facilitates the safety organic coffeehouse Nova Espresso. The local business is owned and operated by architect is Henry Norris and Associates. The project is ex- Tim and Claire Gautreaux. and hygiene of water and food packaging and maximizes pected to break ground in March and is marketed by Bob yield from energy resources. Mobile is one of three For the redesign, one garage’s roll-up door was replaced with a large glass Shallow with RE/MAX Paradise in Orange Beach. Kemira facilities in the U.S.; the other sites are located in entrance facing the outdoor seating area. Heather I. Huffman with Huffman Re• John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. Columbus, Georgia, and Aberdeen, Mississippi. Kemira’s alty was the leasing agent. Robert and Karin Maurin with locally owned Maurin Americas headquarters is in Atlanta. Architecture handled all work on the property. reported Glazed Doughnuts is now leasing some 1,000 H 18 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9

CUISINE | THE DISH The business of food BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET in your Rolodex (look that word up, kids). I’m not trying to be the voice of anyone, nor am I shaming those with deep connections, but I am saying the field doesn’t always seem level. There was also an unclear ruling on Sunday alcohol sales. Some restaurants were told they couldn’t sell beer until the game started, while other brunch menus were offering bottomless mimosas and bloody mary pitchers before the pregame commenced. I’m an advocate for alcohol anytime an adult sees fit to drink it responsibly, and 9 a.m. is no different from 9 p.m. Like many of you, I take communion. It’s always been confusing in a town of this size to be standing in line at the grocery store with a sixer of Bud hoping to miss as little of the first quarter as possible. Then we got to the point where you couldn’t offer “bottomless” anything. Pay one price, and keep them coming. That was something that worked for years that all of a sudden was illegal. Keep it in a cup. It’s OK to have it on this street but not that street. Don’t serve a drunk person a drink, don’t serve an overweight person a ONE THING I’VE NOTICED FROM SEEING THE CURTAIN PULLED BACK ON THE RESTAURANT BUSINESS IS HOW SOME SEEM ABLE TO GET SO MUCH DONE IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME WHILE SEASONED PROFESSIONALS ARE HELD, WELL, HOSTAGE, SORT OF, BY THE CITY.” Photo | Depositphotos.com Hats off to those in the restaurant business, who compete in an unforgiving market and deal with vague and sometimes burdensome regulations. I ’m creeping up on the decade mark of writing this column. It’s been a fun 10 years, give or take, and I’m certain a few of you may have grown tired of my ramblings, but I press on. The one experience you gain from being in the business of food writing is the behind-the-scenes struggles. Many of you are not privy to everything it takes to put out a product, even a mediocre one, no matter how great the idea or the vision of the restaurateur. It’s easy being an armchair quarterback, calling the plays and vocally expressing, “Well, what they should do is …” while those in the biz put in the sweat equity and monetary equity, and deal with the health department, fire marshal, electricians, plumbers and any other figure whose opinion and authority (always) supersedes the direction of the one who came the day before and told you the opposite. The restaurant world is one big contradiction after another. It isn’t just restaurants, though. I’ve seen food truck owners caught in the middle of the powers that be making up rules as they go along at a time when we really had no laws governing food trucks. Remember the free crawfish debacle a couple years ago? No one could make up his mind on what to do, as bar owners (and even some restaurants) were told they weren’t allowed to do what they had been doing for decades. Amateurs and pros at these cook-offs are often sandwiched between health code and fire code. I’ve witnessed firsthand a cook being told to keep his burner and pot and everything he was cooking under his tent. A few minutes later he was told by the fire department he couldn’t be cooking under a tent. The contestant complied as best he could and kept the flame and pot halfway under the tent. No one bothered him again. Yes, I’ve seen a lot of things. When I was younger I dreamed of owning a restaurant. Entertaining, feeding people, sharing things I loved, hiring bands to serenade my diners and creating the same kind of spot where I’d like to hang out. What a dream that was. After seeing all that my friends and acquaintances have to go through to get to that point, I say my hat’s off to you. You are brave to see it through. I hope the reward is immense. For me, opening a guitar store was as much of an undertaking as I wish to tackle. One thing I’ve noticed from seeing the curtain pulled back on the restaurant business is how some seem able to get so much done in a short amount of time while seasoned professionals are held, well, hostage, sort of, by the city. Even with turnkey restaurants it may boil down to what connections you may have 20 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 hamburger. There are so many rules that are either not enforced or are open to interpretation. It’s unfair to go after one place but not the other. Same goes for health code, fire code or OSHA (the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration) violations. Another recent controversy is the act of a credit card company charging more if you use a card. A local, successful restaurant owner posed the question last week: “What would you say as a customer if you were told it costs a small percentage extra to use a credit card?” The overwhelming response on social media was the dumbest idea of all. Most said, “Just charge more and don’t penalize those using a card.” As a consumer, that is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. Essentially the customer is saying to charge him more even when he isn’t using a credit or debit card, rather than a small fee (usually 4 percent) when he is. More and more businesses are doing it already, so expect restaurants to follow soon. At Picker’s Paradise we were urged to do this by our credit card company months ago and it has worked great. There is an incentive to use cash and the company shoulders the fee that was once the responsibility of the small business. This affects the bottom line and can help keep prices down. To suggest I should charge everyone more for a guitar is a dangerous path. I’d rather keep my prices competitive. More people use plastic than ever and businesses are feeling it. Expect this to be a new standard soon enough. With all the headaches of small business ownership — the licensing, inspections, bum employees — and the food scene in general, there is a reason why we keep doing it. I’m not sure what that reason is, but this Valentine’s I want to send the love out to you restaurant owners. You deal with more than most will ever know.

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Yes, we can can BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Fairhope Brewing Company Representatives from Fairhope Brewing Co. said cans improve freshness and preserve taste, are better for the environment and increase the marketability of their products. M any beer drinkers — especially craft beer drinkers — have long-held reservations about beer from a can, holding to the notion that beer from a tap or bottle tastes better. Some say cans impart a metallic taste to the beer, while others simply like the cachet of a bottle, equating cans with cheap and/or mass-produced brews. When most microbreweries began distributing their beer outside of kegs, they usually did so in bottles, adding to the mystique that bottles were the only “pure” way to distribute a WORD OF MOUTH NIXON’S OPENS THIS WEEK BY ANDY MACDONALD I’ve been driving by it every day for months now waiting for the doors to open. Nixon’s has been on my watchlist and is slated to open Thursday, Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The former Old Shell Growlers locale across the street from the famed Dew Drop Inn at the corner of Kenneth has undergone some cosmetic changes and is ready to start serving starving midtown residents. Nixon’s is the latest offering from John Thompson of Callaghan’s and Manci’s Antique Club fame. It’s sure to be somewhat of a watering hole, but don’t let the 20 beer taps fool you. This is a family-friendly neighborhood restaurant/bar (sound familiar?) with a family-friendly menu of steamed good craft beer. And while the decision by most small brewers to use bottles was economic, as it is much cheaper to distribute small batches in bottles than in cans, many people believed a craft beer could only come in a bottle. Therefore, even as craft brewers grew and could easily afford canning operations (think Samuel Adams or Sweetwater), most continued to bottle their beers, as that’s what the customer expected. When Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery, of the fantastic Dale’s Pale Ale, began canning its beers in 2002, it was an sandwiches. I wouldn’t expect a Callaghan’s burger or a hot dog, but I can’t wait to see what Brian Reed is cooking up in the kitchen. It will be a fun spot, I’m sure. MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH CO. INVENTS SPECIAL KING CAKE If you’ve never had a sandwich from the Mediterranean Sandwich Co., then shame on you. There’s a reason this place is opening another location every time we turn around. They filled a sandwich void I didn’t realize we had. Now Vlad and the gang have come up with something special while gearing up for the Mardi Gras season. Get ready for baklava King Cake! Yes, I freaked out a little when I heard it, too. I still have butterflies. Everything at that establishment is great, so why shouldn’t this be as well? Purists, keep your mouth shut. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 extreme outlier in the industry. However, that worm seems to have turned, and more and more craft breweries are turning to cans. In fact, most of the larger Alabama craft breweries can their beers — including Good People, Yellowhammer, Trim Tab, Avondale and Goat Island. In Mobile, Serda Brewing puts out four of its styles — Hook, Line & Lager Pilsner, Tidewater Vienna, Mobile Bay IPA and Homeport Hefeweizen — in cans. Fairhope Brewing Co., which previously bottled a selection of its beers, is now switching to cans. I stopped by the brewery to check out the new onsite canning line and talk to owners Brian Kane and Jim Foley about why they’re now making the switch. Kane said they “always wanted to be in cans” but waited until they thought it was economically feasible to do so. Foley said despite what many people may think, cans have a number of advantages over bottles. “Beer has three enemies — heat, light, and oxygen,” he told me. Cans can’t do much about heat, but are superior to bottles in protecting beer from light and oxygen. Beer will both keep longer and taste better out of cans. As for those who think cans give beer a metallic taste, Kane had a simple answer: “Pour it in a glass. That is how beer is supposed to be drunk anyways.” Cans are also much more environmentally friendly than bottles, another issue that was important to Fairhope Brewing. “We do lots of events with groups like Weeks Bay, the Alabama Coastal Foundation and Mobile Baykeeper,” said Kane. “We want to stay true to the environmental groups that we work with.” Furthermore, the cans allow Fairhope Brewing to be in more places in our area, as increasingly there are places that don’t allow bottles, such as pools, beaches, Mardi Gras parades and even the Grand Hotel. Speaking of Mardi Gras, on Saturday, Feb. 16, Fairhope Brewing will be hosting its Mardi Gras Brunch, with food from Voodoo Kitchen, music from the Blow House Brass Band and special Mardi Gras beers, including King Cake Stout and Hurricane Wheat. And if you can’t make it to the taproom, you can now pick up four styles of Fairhope beers in cans at stores throughout our area: Nappieaward winner Take the Causeway IPA, I Think Therefore I Amber, Cheap Sunglasses and my go-to, Fifty One. I’ll start with a half dozen. This could be the new seasonal sweet fix, like Girl Scout Cookies for Carnival. Get yours at any of the Mediterranean Sandwich Co. locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Ribs. The best news is the 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. lunch spot has extended its hours to include 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You working stiffs have no excuse now. Let these Florida Street businesses show you what they’re all about. BAY BARBEQUE INTRODUCES NEW ITEMS, HOURS KING CAKE-OFF THIS SATURDAY I’m happy to report that at least the road is no longer closed at the stretch of Florida Street between Dauphin and Old Shell. There is still a lot of work to be done but our friends at Butch Cassidy’s, Wimpee’s Flooring and Bay Barbeque now have pavement access after all these months. Speaking of Bay Barbeque, they’ve recently introduced a new Brisket Tower to go along with their already sought-after Erotic Feb. 16 is the big Saturday. Traditional and nontraditional King Cakes will battle for top spot in the King Cake-off, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Azalea Manor in Mobile. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Kids’ activities, cocktails, food truck grub and more will be followed by a second liner walk to the parade led by Excelsior Band. It may be the Mobilest event ever! Get your tickets today at Eventbrite.com. Recycle!

Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY Always on duty: Mobile’s elite officers discuss life on the SWAT team T JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER dation factor” can often resolve engagements before they start, bringing hardened criminals to quiet compliance. Police Officer Justin Billa was shot and killed, “Believe it or not, some of the biggest guys — these Officer Daniel McCarthy was the first person ‘oh, I’m never going back to prison, let ‘em come in here through the door of the home the shooter barand take me’ types — those are the ones that scream the ricaded himself in afterward. loudest,” he said. “Once you hit the door, it just explodes As a breacher with the Mobile Police Department open. What was a wall is now an opening, and you see (MPD) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Mceverything before anybody else does. It’s almost like time Carthy knew suspect Robert Hollie was willing to kill slows down.” a police officer, but other details about the situation he While Terrell said the intent of the SWAT team isn’t to and his team were about to storm into on Avondale Court be intimidating, he acknowledged their presence somewere unclear. times has that effect. He prefers to describe the team’s de“I remember turning the corner, and the very first thing ployment as MPD making a “show of force.” Either way, I see is a shotgun sitting on the edge of the couch pointed he’ll take a peaceful surrender “any day of the week.” directly at the door,” McCarthy recalled. “It turned out “If you see us, it means the department is ramping up. [Hollie] had taken his own life before we’d made entry, It’s getting serious, you can come on out or you can not,” but we didn’t know that at the time. Knowing that he’d he said. “We don’t just roll on everything. This is a whole already taken one of our brothers from us and then seeing other level of force.” that gun sitting there right when we made entry, it was a The weapons and tools a SWAT officer may have in humbling experience. It really puts their loadout depends on their role everything into perspective.” in the team and the situation they’re The circumstances of that night confronting. All of the officers have were no doubt extraordinary, but the a standard-issue Glock 17 9mm tactics and movements McCarthy’s pistol and a MK18 assault rifle, but squad used to enter the home were snipers and less-lethal gunners can second nature. Fluid, precise and IT’S VERY MUCH A CHESS carry additional weapons as well. almost choreographed, it was the The team also has body armor, GAME, AND THERE’S NO same routine the team had perballistic shields and armored performed hundreds of times before. sonnel carriers at its disposal. EMOTION IN IT … FOR US, The familiarity of those individThey may look the part of any ual roles comes from from repetiTHERE IS NO DRAMA. IT’S primetime cop drama, but Terrell tive and near-constant training — a unlike those shows depicting necessary part of the job because A MISSION. IT’S A JOB, AND said SWAT teams in a constant barrage most every scene the SWAT team of gunfire, the overwhelming majorEVERYONE KEEPS THEIR is called to is extremely volatile. ity of calls in his 17-year career Whether confronting armed susHEAD IN THE GAME. have ended peacefully and without a pects, hostage situations or high-risk single shot being fired. warrants for violent offenders, the In fact, out of hundreds, he’s SWAT team does the work patrol only seen four encounters end officers cannot. fatally for a suspect. “It’s very much a chess game, and there’s no emotion One was Corey Hicks, who was shot and killed by in it,” MPD SWAT Commander Lt. Leland Terrell said. SWAT officers in July 2010. He was believed to have “Now, that doesn’t mean we’re not human and it doesn’t killed his mother in Florida, and when confronted by affect us, but we have to turn that off — table it and focus police at a hotel on the I-65 Service Road, he allegedly aton whatever is going on in that moment. For us, there is tacked them with a hatchet. no drama. It’s a mission. It’s a job, and everyone keeps In 2012, after Lawrence Wallace Jr. stabbed MPD Oftheir head in the game.” ficer Steven Green to death in transport to Mobile Metro Jail, he led police on a manhunt that concluded when ‘A whole other level’ members of the SWAT team killed him during a shootWhen a six-man team of highly trained, heavily armed out as he hid beneath a house on Daytona Drive. Terrell officers kicks in a door, most suspects tend to comply didn’t recall the other two suspects offhand. with their orders. McCarthy said the “surprise and intimiAll told, MPD’s SWAT team responds to eight to 15 HE NIGHT IN JANUARY 2018 THAT MOBILE Photo | Dan Anderson / Lagniappe 24 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 The MPD SWAT team deploys lethal force as a last resort when a suspect poses a threat to the public, to bystanders or to the officers themselves. calls in an average month. In all of 2018, the team helped execute 84 arrest warrants — mostly for high-risk narcotics suspects — and responded to 36 unplanned incidents. While MPD’s SWAT team is fully prepared to use lethal force when necessary, Terrell said his men are not anything resembling a “kill team.” Lethal force is deployed as the very last option when a suspect poses a threat to the public, to bystanders or to the officers themselves. “In the end, we save a lot more lives than we’ve ever thought about taking, and most of the time what we’re actually doing is saving people from themselves,” Terrell said. “We deploy every tactic and every tool we have to resolve things peacefully, quietly and safely — safely for the guys on the team, safely for whoever else is around and also safely for the suspect.” ‘War stories’ Last June, 23-year-old Levy Washington caused a four-hour standoff with members of the SWAT team during which he allegedly used his 4-year-old daughter as a human shield. Ultimately, Washington surrendered without incident and his daughter wasn’t harmed, but that call in particular is one that stood out to a team member who asked not to be identified. “I have a soft spot for small children and the elderly, and I watched him hold that child at gunpoint for several hours, both through the camera on the robot and multiple times in person, because I had to place the robot in the room and remove it manually,” the officer said. “He and I made contact multiple times before we made entry that day.” Officer Tanner Whipkey is tasked with using less-lethal weapons including tear gas, pepper spray, bean bag rounds and what are known as foam batons — what he described as “basically a doorknob” fired from a 40mm launcher at around 300 feet per second. “More than likely, it’s going to make you want to change your mind,” he added. Whipkey recalled one notable call that required firing more than 30 gas rounds into a home a suspect had barricaded himself in on Fairway Drive in Mobile. The incident led to the death of 20-year-old Brandon Davis in 2015. At the time SWAT arrived on the scene, Davis had already shot one man multiple times, taken his own girlfriend hostage and fired upon the responding patrol MPD officers. Though the woman was able to escape, Davis retreated inside the two-story house and SWAT had to confront him.

COVER STORY “We start moving in toward the structure and we couldn’t see him, but we could hear him yelling and screaming: ‘eff you, come get me!’” Whipkey recalled. “We’re behind the Bearcat, fortunately undercover, and we could hear that he was shooting at us but we didn’t know where from. It made for an ideal time to launch gas to kind of push him to one area of the structure, so even though he’s shooting I’m having to get out from behind cover and I start to launch gas.” Whipkey said Davis was one of the rare suspects who was able to “fight through” the tear gas that causes most people’s eyes and nose to run uncontrollably and their throat to feel like it’s closing up. He was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time, according MPD. Eventually, after gas rounds had been fired through what Whipkey said was “every single window,” Davis fell silent. The call was eventually made to stack up and go into the house, but when officers made entry they found him dead with no “obvious signs of trauma.” Lagniappe has requested the results of an autopsy and toxicology report performed on Davis, but those results were not available as of this publication’s press deadline. While the circumstances of a call can vary wildly, they are almost always dangerous for the responding officers. Terrell has spent years kicking in doors and facing down some of most notorious and dangerous suspects in Mobile. It still doesn’t seem to faze him that much. However, he did offer that one of the hardest parts of the job today is ordering others to do the same. “We’re around each other more than we are our families at lot of times,” Terrell said. “There are still a lot of times I’d rather go in and do it myself rather than to put them in harm’s way.” ‘One hell of a commitment’ “I think everybody wants to do SWAT. When you’re a kid and you you see that kind of stuff on TV — the loud noises, all the moving parts — it’s awesome,” McCarthy said. “Everybody wants to be the one to go in and get the bad guys … the real bad guys.” McCarthy has worked with MPD since 2013. Like everyone in the department, he started as a patrol officer before transferring to a since-disbanded street enforcement unit under the special operations division. For the past three years, he’s been a full-time member of the SWAT team. Currently, there are 13 officers on the SWAT team including Terrell, who joined in 2002. Terrell said being a member of SWAT is a physically and mentally demanding job not everyone is cut out for. During tryouts, which are now only held when a position needs to be filled, SWAT hopefuls go through obstacle courses, climb high walls, sprint, run balance beams and pull a 225-pound sled meant to simulate the weight of a downed officer for long distances. They then have to shoot a minimum of a 90 on a state qualifications firearms test before completing a combat course and performing the maximum number of pushups, situps, pullups, squats and sprints they’re capable of — all while wearing 40 pounds of tactical gear. “If they don’t make any of those times or can’t physically do any of those things, they don’t continue on,” Terrell said. “You leave as soon as you fail any stage.” Aside from each candidate’s individual abilities, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the needs of the team have to be prioritized. Battiste, a former SWAT commander himself, said the entire team has to work well together because there’s no room for second guessing in a SWAT scenario. An hours-long standoff can instantly turn into an engagement with an armed suspect that may last just seconds. “There has to be quite a bit of team cohesiveness. No one person is trying to be a superstar,” Battiste said. “On a SWAT operation, you can’t be wondering whether the guy next to you is going to do his job. You’re not going going to be looking to see if he went to the right when he was supposed to, you’ve got to know that he took care of his responsibility.” As hard as it might be to get on the team, Terrell said staying there comes with its own set of challenges because of the nature of the job. SWAT officers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It’s also hard to schedule around events you have no control over. Members of the SWAT team can’t sit back and drink a few beers on a football Saturday because they could be called in to handle a life-or-death situation at any moment. They travel with their gear and weapons with them at all times because they have to be ready whenever MPD needs them. “It’s a whole lifestyle change,” Terrell said. “We have to take into account things like going grocery shopping. If you go to the grocery store to get groceries you have think: ‘Is that stuff going to make it to the house?’ And not all girlfriends understand what this job is, either. It’s tough on relationships. It’s tough on kids … daycare and childcare. It takes one hell of a commitment to stay on this team after you see how demanding it can be.” Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE Mobile group seeks lynching memorial location BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM O pen acceptance of shameful local history took a vital initial step with a Jan. 28 meeting discussing a marker for Mobile County lynching victims from 1877 to 1950. Nearly three dozen residents answered Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood’s invitation to midtown’s Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.). The marker is part of Montgomery’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice, commonly called the National Lynching Memorial and founded by the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative (EJI). The internationally famous monument commemorates more than 4,000 race-based, extralegal murders between the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of the civil rights era. Every county in the U.S. where a lynching took place is represented in the memorial by a steel slab — around 800 total — bearing the names and death dates of the county’s victims. EJI created twin markers for each: one for the site and the others to be claimed and displayed in each county. As stated in Lagniappe’s July 3, 2018, cover story on the Mobile victims, EJI hopes to spur dialogue and full acknowledgement of crimes often ignored during their time and marginalized since then. Ludgood’s husband, Carlos Williams, serves on the EJI board of directors, so she was attuned to the effort when the memorial opened in April 2018. Ludgood quietly began efforts on behalf of Mobile County and was informed “three or four others” had done the same. A handful of meeting attendees were affiliated with the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Single opera tickets still available MOJO features college talent at Bernheim Though students are exposed to jazz in high school, it’s when they hit college that horizons broaden and challenges intensify. The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will highlight emerging stars of the central Gulf Coast when they stage College 101 for their February Jazz Jambalaya. The Coastal Alabama Community College Jazz Band will perform at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.) under the direction of Rebecca Barry. The show is Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. Entrance is $15, $12 for students/military and $10 for MOJO members. Call 251-4592298 or go to mojojazz.org. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 FOR NOW, WE ARE A LOOSE CONFEDERATION OF LIKE-MINDED PEOPLE,” LUDGOOD SAID. “IT WILL TAKE SOME TALKING TO TRY AND GET THROUGH ATTITUDES THAT THIS WILL BE DIVISIVE.” Another step is a countywide high-school essay contest with EJI supplying funds for winners. They have handed out $5,000 in prizes in other counties. Attendees brainstormed for other agencies and individuals who might be interested or prove instrumental in the effort. Media personnel, youth organizations, bar groups, historic groups, academicians, educational organizations and other suggestions flowed from the assembly. Ludgood set March 18, 6 p.m., for the next meeting date — “after Mardi Gras” — hopeful for three or more times the attendance. She’s aiming for the same building but a much bigger room. “We successfully lived our collective ideal to get our egos out of the way and get it done for the greater good,” Emmanuel said. “You have to be patient. Like [EJI founder] Bryan Stevenson says, ‘Truth and reconciliation are sequential.’” Carnival show returns to Sway The return of Carnival food carts and street barricades tell everyone the moonpies and plastic beads are flying downtown. If a few nights a week aren’t enough to elevate your Mardi Gras spirit, wander into Sway (10 S. Conception St.) for a show with a pre-Lenten vibe. “Carnivalesque II” will run from February through April 6 and is themed with Mobile’s longest-running street party. The 15 artists include Lucy Gafford, Jessica Maples, Jordan Atchison, Billy Jordan, Devlin Wilson, Suzette Callahan, DeAnthony Dulaney, ConZ 8000, Stallworth, Gary Brady, Jeremy Wolff, Brad Fuller, Lisa Hancock and more. For more information, call 251-650-4020 or go to swaydowntown.com. Nonprofit lands state grant The Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) was awarded a $3,050 grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts on Dec. 12. For the last 20 years, GCEHJF has brought a mixture of jazz educational and performance opportunities to the Mobile area for little to no cost, including the two-week Marcus Johnson Jazz Camp in midsummer. GCEHJF will once again execute the camp, a recital and concerts featuring the camp students, a special luminary from New Orleans, and notable local musical and spoken-word artists. The series begins in late July 2019. The grant is made possible by appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. ARTSGALLERY A husband swears he sees his wife wandering the streets alone and his imagination runs wild, imagining her infidelity. A curious aroma on her clothes leads to admission of an embarrassing secret but no further divulgence. Tension mounts. This is the seed of Enrico Golisciani’s 1909 one-act opera “The Secret of Susanna,” a wry work first staged by Mobile Opera 72 years ago. Their latest version on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. is a renewal in every sense as they again utilize the Murphy High School auditorium (100 S. Carlen St.). Single tickets are still available at $45/$30 for regular tickets and $10 for students. Call 251-432-6772 or go to mobileopera.org. Trail, including both trail board members along with the namesake’s family. Other attendees bore affiliations with city government and various educational institutions. “For now, we are a loose confederation of like-minded people,” Ludgood said. “It will take some talking to try and get through attitudes that this will be divisive.” She invited two guests with advice from nearby efforts. Brunnie Emmanuel was part of Pensacola’s push for the Escambia County, Florida, marker. They followed a course of action advised by EJI, finding sites, collecting commemorative soil samples and other community projects. Two Pensacola victims were murdered in downtown’s Plaza Ferdinand, the city’s version of Mobile’s Bienville Square. One was Leander Shaw, accused of raping and murdering Lillie Davis, a 21-year-old white woman. He was arrested in 1908, then dragged from the county jail by a 1,000-member mob, hanged from an electric light post and shot 500 times. A year later, David Alexander was accused of killing a white police officer, dragged from jail, then hanged from the same light post. Coincidentally, their circumstances echo the details of some Mobile County lynching deaths. The Pensacola Remembrance Project enlisted University of West Florida archaeological personnel, who dug to the period-specific soil layer for ritual collection in memoriam. Roughly 150 to 200 attendees were present for the formal event. A pair of Lillie Davis’ descendants also came. They lit candles and loudly proclaimed Leander Shaw a “rapist, murderer and a thief.” Others in the assembly reminded Davis’ kin no one was proclaiming Shaw or Alexander’s guilt or innocence but merely standing for the rule of law. Mary Mullins said Baldwin County’s memorial project began in 2017 and quickly gathered a “cross section of political persuasions” before they suffered attrition from pushback. “We’re having to go back and do the harder work now so don’t get overexcited at first,” Mullins said. She noted Tuscaloosa County “took a step back to cool resistance” to similar reaction. “You want to think about your memorial’s spot,” Mullins advised. “Though historically accurate, remote locations don’t serve the ongoing community engagement.” Ludgood brought handouts with synopses of Mobile’s seven lynching deaths and objectives spelled out by EJI. Broad coalitions from each county are needed.

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE With new release ‘Redbird,” The Krickets’ sound matures BAND: THE KRICKETS DATE: FRIDAY, FEB. 15, 6:30 P.M. VENUE: THE BOOK CELLAR AT PAGE & PALETTE, 32 S. SECTION ST. (FAIRHOPE), PAGEANDPALETTE.COM TICKETS: $25, AVAILABLE THROUGH EVENTBRITE T 28 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Facebook hree years ago, a quartet of of time they had to create “Spanish Moss Sirens,” instrumental and vocal talent from the members had to pull and review tracks from along the Gulf Coast united in the their respective catalogs. According to Stuckey name of charity under the name and Spring, the creation of the tracks for “Redbird” The Krickets. This relatively started off as a collaborative songwriting effort impromptu performance created between the members. Springs says the band’s dip a bond between these four artinto the alternative forms of Americana came early ists, one that drove Lauren Spring, Emily Stuckey, in the process. Melissa Bowman and Katrina Kolb to gather songs “Once we had some time to dig into the music for an album from their respective collections of and feel what it was gonna be, all of us pulled into original material. that Americana direction from the traditional folk After a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, direction,” said Spring. “We love the first album, The Krickets retreated to Muscle Shoals with probut I’m listening to Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile ducer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and laid down and Margo Price. That’s the kind of music that we tracks for their debut album, “Spanish Moss Sirens.” all enjoy, and I think the music took a turn towards The group’s wholesome brand what we were listening to.” of traditional country and folk “There were so many diflaced with blissful harmonies ferent perspectives coming swept the Americana world, together,” Stuckey added. earning the group public WITH THIS ONE, I’VE HEARD “Each of us come from difacclaim as well as an Indepenferent backgrounds. Katrina dent Music Award for Folk grew up playing bluegrass A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY Song of the Year. with her family. She came THAT THERE’S SOMETHING Now The Krickets are from that world and brought back with their sophomore that influence to the table. FOR EVERYBODY ON THIS effort,“Redbird.” With the Lauren brought a country flaopening track “I Am Strong,” vor to the mix. I don’t really ALBUM. THERE’S A LITTLE The Krickets’ warm folk and know what my background COUNTRY, A LITTLE FOLK impeccable harmonies echo is; I think I’m a little bit of the first album. As the album folk and country. Melissa has AND A LITTLE BLUEGRASS progresses, it begins to make more of a rock style.” a slight departure from the In addition to collaboraTOO, WHICH IS COOL. traditional sounds that won the tive songwriting, Stuckey and group acclaim. Spring said producer Sam “Redbird” is filled with Ashworth played a major round after round of quality alt. country and role in creating the album’s overall sound. Initially, contemporary folk anthems held together by the The Krickets wanted Ashworth’s father, Charlie group’s harmonies. All the while, layers of various Peacock, to produce the album. Peacock’s exteninstruments build the album’s sonic foundation. sive career includes working with such acts as the While this is a departure from the raw, organic Civil Wars, Amy Grant and Chris Cornell. After sounds of “Spanish Moss Sirens,” this sophomore another very successful crowdfunding campaign, album showcases the band’s musical development, The Krickets approached Peacock, whose schedule which Stuckey says was the group’s goal. would not let him commit to the album, but he sug“We wanted to make this album a little more gested the band contact his son. mature than the first one,” said Stuckey. “With the “When I researched Sam a little bit, he did first one, Ben Tanner wanted us to record the way Joy Williams’ [Civil Wars] record after the Civil that we play and sound at our everyday shows. We Wars broke up,” Spring said. “He produced Holly wanted to develop and sound mature.” Williams and another band that I love, The Lone One aspect that made this album different is the Bellow. He wrote one of my favorite songs with songwriting process. Because of the short amount them. After that, we reached out to him, and he was The Krickets are Amanda Kolb, Katrina Kolb, Emily Stuckey and Lauren Spring. just really cool. I don’t think our budget is what he was used to working with, but he really wanted to make it work.” When the band arrived in Nashville, The Krickets came well-rehearsed with a collection of demo tracks for Ashworth to reference. For “Spanish Moss Sirens,” Spring said, Tanner’s production method consisted of capturing a clean recording of the band’s natural performance. Ashworth, however, took a different approach, sifting through each song and using the tracks as building blocks for a new vision. After reworking the arrangements, Ashworth began to layer the songs with various instruments and percussion. “I was 100 percent in love with the production on this album,” said Spring. “I think Sam just knocked it out of the park with the quality of his production. There’s all kinds of stuff on there. There’s super traditional, old-school country. There’s the happy, commercial folk. There’s bleeding heart Americana. The common thread is the vocals, which pulled everything together. Once I heard the final product, I couldn’t have been happier.” The reworked studio tracks have brought new challenges for The Krickets. After releasing the album, Spring and Stuckey say the all-acoustic group spent time relearning the songs for the live environment. However, Stuckey says the band’s new “mature” sound has been opening doors to new venues. The past year has also brought the departure of Bowman. Talented multi-instrumentalist Amanda Kolb (sister of Katrina Kolb) took time from teaching guitar at Picker’s Paradise to step into Bowman’s place. According to Stuckey, the lineup changes and new tracks maintain The Krickets’ close relationship with their fans. Spring says she’s also enjoyed performing these tracks live with her bandmates. “I’ve heard a lot of them [fans] say that they loved the first album because it was much more stripped down,” said Stuckey. “With this one, I’ve heard a lot of people say that there’s something for everybody on this album. There’s a little country, a little folk and a little bluegrass too, which is cool.” “We have had the most fun with this record,” Spring added. “I don’t know if the more collaborative writing style was the key to really enjoy and perform it. It’s just been exciting. I feel myself hanging on my bandmates’ instrument notes and lyrics. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”

Band: Stuart McNair Date: Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m. Venue: Moe's Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave. (Mobile), moesoriginalbbq.com Tickets: Free

Downtown Mobile will receive a mystic triple-shot courtesy of the Pharaohs Mystic Society, Order of Hebe and Conde Explorers. As always, Moe's Original Bar B Que will serve as a centerpiece on Washington Street, with Stuart McNair entertaining patrons before and after the parade. From piano to accordion, McNair's musical knowledge and experience make him one of Alabama's most unique and talented musicians. With an extensive repertoire of originals, he has a little something for everyone. With Mardi Gras in full swing, McNair might regale his Moe's audience with songs from his latest album, "Dance All Day." With a catalog filled with Americana styles ranging from bluegrass to folk, McNair chose to tackle swamp pop for this release. His modern take on zydeco is both fun and refreshing. Listeners can't help but smile through such tracks as "How Do You Do It," "RCB" and "The Voodoo Thing."

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Gritty, glorious ‘Roma’ views woman’s work across classes A BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM woman’s work is never done in “Roma,” the Netflixhosted film nominated for Best Picture and nine other Academy Awards, including Alfonso Cuarón for Best Director, and both female stars for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Shot in gorgeous black and white and set in 1970, this is a meditative and emotional film that shows deeply personal moments and struggles brushing against a tumultuous social and political background that echoes and informs the upheaval of the family in the center of the story. Cuarón, who also wrote and shot the film, drew from his own childhood in Mexico City to create this story of four children, their parents and their beloved maid and nanny, Cleo. The last shot of the film features a dedication to his own childhood nanny. What the film concerns, so beautifully and powerfully (and slowly!), the deep complexities of their relationship. Cleo loves and is loved by the four children in her care. But at the end of the day — literally, as she nightly ascends a staircase in the sumptuous apartment to her own narrow quarters, where she is begrudged too much electricity — she is just an employee. Men don’t come out looking well in “Roma,” and the women constantly pick up the pieces. Like Cuarón’s own father, the patriarch of this family abandons them. At one point, the kids accidentally see him AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 out with another woman and this film does such an uncanny job of presenting how kids experience that kind of thing, as an aside you’ll never be totally sure what really happened. Both Cleo and the family’s mother, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), grapple with abandonment, motherhood, careers and child rearing in vastly different ways. Throughout, their respective experiences are deeply informed by class and race. Cleo is an indigenous woman from the countryside who works in the affluent household of some white people, and her own womanhood and maternal experiences are subsumed by theirs. Nevertheless, they share and undeniable bond and deep love. It’s very complex and imperfect. This film is subtle, nuanced and, appropriately, ambivalent about the social implications of these arrangements. First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio is stunning as Cleo; she is tender and loving with the children, and stoically endures her many hardships. Sofia, her employer, rages and despairs over her philandering husband, while Cleo takes a more matterof-fact approach to trying to contact the valiant gentleman who impregnated her and, upon receiving the news, pretended to go to the bathroom during a movie and simply never returned. Both women’s varied approaches yield the same result, and Sofia expresses what could be the film’s title: “Women are always alone, no matter what.” While “Roma” is a deeply personal expression of one man’s childhood memories, I responded to it, from today’s climate, as a very affecting way of viewing a woman’s dilemma of work versus motherhood. In a way, these women are two sides of the same coin, sharing the endless work of mothering four kids. These women are torn, as many women feel torn, between their many responsibilities, but what this film so very profoundly explores, in many different, subtle scenes, is the depth of that responsibility, and the anguish of love. They fetch, and comfort, cook and fold, earn a living and make a home, and “Roma” never glosses over their realities. Its beautiful grittiness is a glorious tribute. “Roma” is streaming on Netflix. • Get the edge on your office Oscar pool as we approach the Feb. 24 Oscars with the help of the Fairhope Film Festival and its brand-new movie theater venue, in the festival’s headquarters on the corner of Summit Street in Fairhope. “Oscar Nominated Shorts” will be screened Monday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. and will cover all three categories — Animated, Live Action and Documentary. Tickets cost $15 (cash or check only), which includes popcorn and liquid refreshments. SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW College softball teams swinging for postseason honors BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | University of Mobile Gulf Coast Challenge honored The University of Mobile Rams stand atop the SSAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll and are expected to defend their conference title. M any local college softball teams are aiming for championships in 2019. The following is a review of these talented women. • The University of Mobile (UM) is coming off a monumental campaign. After winning the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) regular-season title, the Rams advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) World Series for the 19th time. Two tough losses kept UM from adding another national trophy. However, the team did finish with an outstanding 46-15 record and a No. 8 ranking in the final NAIA poll. Their league rivals are expecting another great year. The Rams have been picked to defend their title as they stand atop the SSAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll. “I’m extremely excited about this season,” said UM head coach Alison Sellers-Cook, who in her initial season at the helm was named SSAC Coach of the Year. “We bring back a lot of talent and leadership, as well as we have brought in a lot of new talent. This team’s chemistry is very strong and they are focused on one goal: winning a championship.” Returning after gaining first-team all-conference recognition are catcher Ashley Sprayberry and outfielder Emily Fleetwood (seniors from Citronelle), senior infielder Maddie Mayo; plus catcher Taylor Stevens (from Grand Bay). USA will host 21 games, including two tournaments in the Jaguar Challenge (Feb. 15-16) and Mardi Gras Invitational (Feb. 22-24). A trip to defending national champion Florida State will be squeezed in Feb. 20. “We love the challenge of playing a competitive schedule and understand that playing good teams makes you better as a club,” Clark said. “We lost several impact players to graduation, so it will be exciting to see which players step up and assume those roles. Competitive schedules and competitive games provide opportunities for those younger players to step up and challenge themselves. I look forward to a great year and seeing the growth of our team as a whole.” • Spring Hill College (SHC) finally will be competing as a fully recognized member of NCAA Division II. During this transitional period, the Badgers were not allowed to earn postseason bids. SHC would certainly have made the playoffs last year. The Badgers topped their division with an impressive 18-1 record in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). They were 23-14 overall. The Badgers return all-SIAC performers in sophomore second baseman Delaney Thomas (who led the team with a .400 batting average with 30 runs batted in) and junior outfielder Sarah Johnson (.297 batting average, 10 stolen bases). Thomas played at Baker High. Joining them with all-conference honors is sophomore pitcher Hannah Brenton, who built a 15-7 record with a 2.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 123.1 innings pitched last season. She is a Mobile Christian School graduate. Senior Tiffany Fairchild, juniors Aly Fowler, Baylie Doiron and Cassidy Mehr, plus sophomores Hannah Fillmore (of Brewton), Julia Waters, Caroline Hart, Brittany Hartung, Tiffany Hughes (of Gulf Shores) and Carlisle Jamison have all earned varsity letters. Steve Kittrell is beginning his second season as the Badgers’ head coach. Last month he was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Kittrell coached baseball for 29 seasons, 28 of those at USA, and finished with a career record of 1,084-663-1. In 1983, he served as head baseball coach at SHC and led the Badgers to a 33-19 record. Burchell (SSAC Newcomer of the Year) and sophomore third baseman Payton Adams (Golden Glove winner). On the second-team unit are outfielder Savannah Woodruff (junior from Saraland and Golden Glove winner), junior pitcher Hope Cain, junior outfielder Maegan Walding and sophomore outfielder Allison Vincent. The Rams will be put to the test Feb. 23 when they host Georgia Gwinnett College, which was ranked No. 5 in the NAIA preseason poll. • The University of South Alabama (USA) hopes to bounce back this season. The Jaguars finished 2018 with a 29-27 overall record while going 13-13 in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). USA is picked to finish sixth in the SBC preseason poll. Becky Clark, entering her 13th season as head coach, will be counting on four veterans who started at least 40 games. They are sophomore catcher Lyric Cabral, sophomore first baseman Kamdyn Kvistad and junior outfielders MC Nichols and Brittani Reid. Returning to the mound are senior Alexis Read and sophomore Megan Dudenhefer. Other letter winners are outfielders Amanda Flynn, Dayla Gulledge and Megan Harris; infielders Katelyn Gruich, Abby Krzywiecki, Morgan Lutticken and Savanna 40 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 In a previous review of the Mobile Sports Authority’s impact on the local economy, it was mentioned the inaugural Gulf Coast Challenge football game was a major contributor in 2018. Sports Destination Management, the leading publication of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, has also recognized the event. The game was listed in the group’s 2018 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism. The inaugural Gulf Coast Challenge took place Sept. 22 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, with Alabama A&M hosting Southern University. The game was the culmination of a week full of events including concerts, a college and career fair, a golf tournament, a Battle of the Bands and a parade. The event contributed more than $6.6 million to the local economy. “We want to thank Sports Destination Management for recognizing our first Gulf Coast Challenge event as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism,” said Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority (MSA). “This is truly an honor. By our account, this year’s Gulf Coast Challenge was the most economically impactful event ever hosted by the MSA. We are proud to share this prestigious award with our event partner/game-producers, GCB Entertainment.” Tim Hale Jr., executive director of the Gulf Coast Challenge, said, “The Gulf Coast Challenge Committee is honored to receive such an outstanding award. Our goal was to make the Gulf Coast Challenge a signature event for the city and county of Mobile, bringing in people from all over the country to attend what we call Mobile’s Ultimate HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] Experience. With the partnership of the Mobile Sports Authority and the continued support of the community, I feel this is just the beginning of many successful years to come for the Gulf Coast Challenge.”

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Technology does not always improve sports BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he next time you’re riding down the street, see how long it takes to identify a Chevrolet Impala, a Ford Fusion, a Toyota Camry and a Dodge Charger. It probably won’t be more than a few minutes. I have no idea where all those cars are headed, but I do know they aren’t on their way to take the green flag in Sunday’s Daytona 500. That’s because the only similarities between the Impalas that will be driven by William Byron, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott at the Daytona 500 share only a name with the vehicle next to you on Airport Boulevard. It’s not news that stock car racing does not use stock cars. But that doesn’t deter Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota and Dodge from spending millions to have their name on the cars competing in the Monster Energy Drink Series. Sponsors know that fans maintain brand loyalty even if they aren’t driving the exact same car as their NASCAR heroes. The same mindset should apply to other sports in order to improve the games we watch without taking away the value to sponsors. This is particularly true in tennis and golf, where the games we play on the weekends now share almost nothing with the pros we watch on television. I want to watch the pros play the same game as me — just much better. When I was a teenager, I patterned my tennis game after John McEnroe. We played exactly the same way, except for the small fact that he was the best in the world and I was the second best in Chelsea, Alabama (home to about six tennis racquets at the time). Today, I have no chance to play like my favorite player, John Isner, whose serve tops out at 157 mph. That speed means his points seldom last more than two or three shots. McEnroe had touch and imagination and used incredible angles. Isner can hit the ball faster than a speeding car. I don’t blame Isner or any of the other current top pro tennis players. They would be crazy not to take advantage of the racquet technology that allows them to hit the ball so much harder than the generation before them. Why develop an artistic drop shot when you can simply blast another winner through the court? Those same racquets allow me to hit a serve 85 mph instead of 75 mph. I like that. I wouldn’t want to give up my new racquet. But I still have to play the game the way McEnroe did 40 years ago in order to win a point. For club players, the technology hasn’t fundamentally changed the sport into something it was never meant to be. This problem is even more pronounced when it comes to golf. Do we really want the sport to evolve to the point that Augusta National is obsolete for the pros? A January story in Sports Illustrated highlighted the problem facing the game and golf course designers and managers. The story points out that Jack Nicklaus first raised concerns about how far the modern golf ball travels in 1977. The article details the dilemma facing Augusta National as it tries to challenge the new breed of long hitters led by the likes of Dustin Johnson. The 13th hole is a perfect risk-reward challenge. At least it used to be. In large part because of advancements in clubs and the golf ball, players now simply blow their drives past any potential trouble and turn the hole into a glorified drive and pitch hole. Give credit to the players for being in better shape and taking advantage of the equipment they have at their disposal. But wouldn’t it make more sense for the U.S. Golf Association to make a concession the same way NASCAR does? Fans don’t feel cheated that their Impala is not the one Jimmie Johnson is driving at Daytona. Tennis players wouldn’t feel any less loyal to Wilson if they knew their racquets and strings were subject to different standards than those of Roger Federer. Golf fans would still want to play with the Titleist ProV1x even if they IT’S NOT NEWS THAT STOCK CAR RACING DOES NOT USE STOCK CARS. BUT THAT DOESN’T DETER CHEVROLET, FORD, TOYOTA AND DODGE FROM SPENDING MILLIONS TO HAVE THEIR NAME ON THE CARS COMPETING IN THE MONSTER ENERGY DRINK SERIES. SPONSORS KNOW THAT FANS MAINTAIN BRAND LOYALTY EVEN IF THEY AREN’T DRIVING THE EXACT SAME CAR AS THEIR NASCAR HEROES.” knew the one Jordan Spieth was using had different specifications. The sports of tennis and golf are still healthy. But they would both be more popular if we saw our superstars playing the same game as us, only at a much higher level. What I see today when I watch Federer and Spieth are two spectacular athletes playing sports I don’t recognize. In the case of golf, we may soon see them playing on courses we don’t recognize because the world’s greatest old courses are no challenge for the new-age pros and their improved equipment. That can’t be good for the game. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE GARDENING Mobile’s nursery history — the flowering BY MAARTEN VAN DER GIESSEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Photos | George Sawada collection / Beth and Alice Dodd collection From left: Kosaku Sawada with flowers. A 1936 Sawada drawing of Mag Denudata Hybrid Lacy #4. Tom Dodd Jr. and Tom Dodd Sr. I n its infancy, Mobile’s nursery industry grew out of roots spreading from Osaka, Japan, to Shenandoah, Iowa. It’s fair to say roses and rice were the driving forces that led to one of the major horticultural centers in the U.S. The Welch family had owned Mt. Arbor Nursery in Shenandoah, Iowa, since 1892. Its 1,000 acres supplied The Burpee© Catalog and Montgomery Ward. Not long after Edward Welch purchased the farm, his nephews, John and Fred, along with their mother moved south to Alabama, supposedly for one of the brothers’ health. John and Fred built the Roseview Nursery in Chunchula to take advantage of the long growing season in Mobile County and shipped roses by rail back to Shenandoah. Fred married a local girl, Dora Dodd. The operation was successful enough that they built another farm in Crichton, run by Dora’s brother, Thomas Henry Dodd Sr. Upon the death of Fred Welch in 1920, Tom and Dora moved the nursery to Semmes, renaming it Dodd and Welch Nursery. Within a couple of years, it would become Tom Dodd Nursery. Tom Dodd Sr. was by all accounts a gentleman. He was a Mason, a member of Mobile’s chamber of commerce and deeply involved in his community. He was a president of the Alabama Nursery Association, the Southern Nurserymen’s Association and on the Board of Governors for the American Nursery Association. He built one of the most successful nurseries of his generation, but he will inevitably be remembered as the father of Tom Dodd Jr. Tom Dodd Jr. was one of nine children, many of them exceptional figures in their own right. Brother Bill became a pilot during World War II and later a test pilot for the Air Force. Brother John became a chaplain and later a missionary in Africa. But Tom Jr.’s horticultural curiosity, and his willingness to share, set him apart from his contemporaries. He was recognized with an honorary doctorate from Auburn, named a Fellow of Mobile College, inducted into the American Nurseryman Hall of Fame and received a heap of other accolades, but his pride and joy was always his work with his plants. Many, many nurserymen have started at least one conversation with “I got this from Mr. Dodd.” Kosaku Sawada, son of a Japanese satsuma grower, was recruited straight out of college to help establish a rice plantation near Houston, Texas, in 1906. A couple of years later he founded the Alvin Japanese Nursery in nearby Alvin, Texas, to grow satsumas and pecans. The venture was successful enough that he and his partners opened a 30-acre nursery in Grand Bay. In 1916 he returned to Japan to bring back his new bride, Nobu Yashioka. As part of her dowry, Nobu came to the U.S. with 500 camellia seeds. Those seeds would grow and flourish. Sawada returned to Grand Bay, but a devastating freeze in 1919 destroyed their trees. His partners returned to Alvin, Texas. Sawada bought 80 acres north of Mobile in Crichton, which he named Overlook Nursery, and focused on growing camellias. He continued to plant seeds. By 1935 Sawada was listing more than 400 camellia varieties in his catalog with over 1,000 varieties in his nursery. He was a well-respected, well-liked member of his community. His three sons were named for the Founding Fathers: George, Thomas and Ben. Upon the outbreak of World War II, he had one son in the Army and another in the Coast Guard. Nevertheless, the U.S. government planned to seize his nursery. A group of his fellow nurserymen and members of Dauphin Way Methodist Church successfully pleaded with the government to spare his family. Sawada, a quiet and reserved gentleman, was moved to tears by the support of his friends. 42 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 Kosaku Sawada made hundreds of successful crosses of azaleas, magnolias and especially camellias during his lifetime. He was a methodical and observant hybridizer. Sawada would carefully sketch in watercolor any plant that caught his interest and detail where he found it. Today, his plants have endured. He is regarded as one of the most respected horticulturalists in America. Maarten van der Giessen is the president of van der Giessen Nursery in Semmes. GARDEN EVENTS FOR YOUR CALENDAR What: Pruning Workshop: Learn the correct way to prune ornamentals, fruit trees and vines. Bring your hand pruners. When: Monday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to noon Who: Mobile County Extension Agents Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Cost: Free What: Hands-On How to Grow Mushrooms Workshop: Create your own inoculated mushroom logs. When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to noon Who: Taught by The Fungi Farm, LLC, of Dadeville Where: Gulf Coast Regional Research & Extension Center, 8300 Highway 104, Fairhope (class limited to 30) Cost: $20, call 251-937-7176 to register What: Mobile County MG’s Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, March 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Speaker: David Armstrong, Mobile Baykeeper Topic: Apple Snails Cost: Free

STYLE FEATURE ‘Get Back Up’ — a Mobile man’s impressive life journey BY MIKE THOMASON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER O Photo | Submitted ne of the advantages of reviewing a book is that you must really think about your task. It isn’t good enough to say “this is a good beach read” or ”everyone will like this story.” You have to really analyze the book and say something meaningful about it. If you can’t do that, you are not much of a book reviewer. Perhaps it’s easier if you wish you had written the book, or think it says everything you’d like to say. I can’t do that in this case because my life story and Rod Cate’s are so different. He was a standout athlete as a boy, whereas I could not do anything with a ball, no matter its size or shape. He had a large, diverse and well-fixed family; I did not. He was a great success with girls from junior high on. I was a disaster until I met my wife many years later; she was from another country and probably did not know what to look out for. He lived in North Carolina and went to Davidson and then Chapel Hill for law school. I am from the depths of South Florida, went to Sewanee and then Duke for graduate school in history. We both made good grades but his were better. He loved law school; I did not like Duke. We both did think highly of our college experience and our colleges were similar. However, Sewanee was remote on a Tennessee mountain and all male when I was there. Davidson was close to Charlotte and had female undergraduates. I am a quarter century older than he. He made a lot more money than I ever did, I feel sure, but in the end we both found ourselves in Mobile and made our careers here. Finally, he is an optimist, despite the problems life threw at him. I am more pessimistic for no really good reason. Even though we have both been in South Alabama, we have never met. Perhaps we will have an excuse to do so now. Until age 15, Cate believed his life couldn’t have been better. Then as he was playing high school football for the first time, he broke his neck and was immobilized, a paraplegic. For the next three months he fought to regain any use of his body, first in a hospital and then in a rehab facility. Every day his mother came to be with him and cheer him on as he slowly recovered. This book is dedicated to her. Fortunately his spinal cord was badly bruised, but not broken. He worked hard to recover control of his body, and to a remarkable extent he succeeded. Eventually he could even walk, though it was obvious that he had received a serious injury, and that would never change. Nonetheless, he went back to high school, and on to college and law school. He was determined to have a normal and fulfilling life, and not be a prisoner of his injury. In his own words, he did not want to be a “handi” (a handicapped person) and he very largely succeeded. Bright, well educated, charming and very competitive, he beat the odds. How he did so was unique to him. He figured it out and kept going, simply sure he could live a happy, successful and normal life. “Get Back Up” is his story, not a guide for the rest of us to follow, except as regards to attitude. He is an organized and disciplined person, and he is also happy. Depression could not conquer him, and he urges readers not to let it conquer them if they hit a rough spot in their lives. Rod Cate, “Get Back Up: A Memoir on How to Not Allow a Devastating Life-Changing Event to Ruin Your Quest for a Great Life” (Mobile, Ala: Rod Cate, 2018), ISBN 9780692140888; $8.99, 118 pp. The book helps the rest of us to understand what a real lawyer, not a TV “ambulance chaser” for whom he has little respect, does to earn a living. It involves long hours of preparation before the trial, taking depositions (sworn pretrial testimony from potential witnesses) and carefully building your case. This can take months or longer before the trial ever starts. He has been a defense attorney for several of Mobile’s well-known firms and now defends doctors. Whatever the profession of his client, he has had to learn a great deal about that field. Many long hours are all part of the game and his determination to do his job, and belief that he can — a product of a life recovered from his accident — serves him well. “Get Back Up” is written in an easy style and is interesting throughout. It is divided into short chapters that tell the story in chronological order. It is very tempting to read the next chapter, so this is a book that is hard to put down. The author is quite open about his personal and professional life, and his chapter on Christianity and his beliefs is particularly honest. He does not shy away from questioning his own faith. He is equally open about his sex life and his love of his own family. There is a warmth to this slender volume which few books can match. That comes from his determination to enjoy living. In his last chapters, Cate does offer several points of advice for others. They all hinge on a person taking responsibility for whatever affects their life. Then they must deal with them as best they can. Everyone has challenges, some greater than others. But we all have only one life and it is up to us to live it as well and happily as we can. Additional details of his advice must come from reading the book. Regardless of your background and life experience you will be glad you read it. If your local book store does not carry “Get Back Up,” online dealers including Alibris and Amazon do. Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE BOOZIE Boom. Boom. It is here. BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY W ell, well, well. The first beads of the season have been caught (along with God knows what else) and the party is on! That’s right, the Gras is here. So fasten your seat belts and take your antibiotics because we are in this for the long haul. I don’t want to hear any moaning. But before you sustain any further brain damage, please take the time to read the scoop from last week. It’s 180 proof Boozie Beer Nues. So read it, but make sure to call an Uber afterward. The people take over DI The good times got rolling on Dauphin Island on Saturday, Feb. 9, as the people paraded down Bienville Boulevard. Folks threw beads, moonpies and other trinkets from cars, trucks, boats and other moving things on wheels. They were accompanied by some familiar faces from Joe Cain Day, including Chief Slac himself and the popular Wild Mauvillians, who handed out their prized oyster necklaces. We hear the most disturbing part of the parade were the creepy “King Cake babies.” Yikes! You have to watch those things, they will choke you! Mobile’s first parades roll this weekend with the Conde Cavaliers getting the season kicked off on Friday night. Laissez les bon temps rouler! The Boom Boom is here! Nixon’s softly opens its doors Boozie’s spies were out in full force Sunday night at the not-so-soft opening (that sounds kind of dirty) of Nixon’s, the newest restaurant/bar on Old Shell Road! The brainchild of the masterminds behind Callaghan’s, Nixon’s carries the name of the old family drug store at the corner of Old Shell and Kenneth Avenue. Midtowners have been waiting with baited breath for weeks now for Nixon’s doors to open, so when they did, the crowd showed up in force. Boozie’s spies were happy to see a fine selection of adult beverages, as well as an equally fine selection of steamed sandwiches, wraps and cool appetizers. The children in attendance kept the shuffleboard table busy, so Boozie’s spies didn’t get a chance to see how it stacks up to Callaghan’s, but I am sure it’s fabulous. This place certainly promises to be MiMo’s newest hot spot! Nixon’s opens for good this Thursday, so if you want to take your Valentine somewhere new .... Knots tied Last weekend, two high-profile weddings took place on the same night. Former St. Paul’s and Alabama QB Jake Coker married Sarah Jeffries at what our spies said was a “magical” ceremony and “dreamy” night in general. And 92Zew DJ Maggie Smith, aka “Mystic Marge,” married her beau, Alex Eynon, in what can only be described as “mystic matrimony.” Our spies say they had “the most killer reception band ever!” I would expect nothing less! We wish both of the happy couples all the best and many years of happiness together! Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Make sure to throw me something weird (sausage?) at all of the parades! And just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ DI parade lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! 44 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 1 3 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 9

