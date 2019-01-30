Lagniappe: January 30 - February 5, 2019  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Tug of war BALDWIN TRANSFERS PRINCIPALS, GULF SHORES HIRES ‘EM BACK A I-10 BRIDGE TIMETABLE PUSHED BACK DUE TO ENVIRONMENTAL PROCESS BY JOHN MULLEN s both the Baldwin County and Gulf Shores boards of education met to consider a final separation agreement between the two on Jan. 17, another significant event occurred that affected both meetings. While Gulf Shores was signing and passing the agreement handed down by State Superintendent Eric Mackey, Baldwin County’s board voted to recommend its Superintendent Eddie Tyler seek a legal remedy for $7 million in payroll and sales tax revenue Mackey recommended be paid to Gulf Shores. The county believes Gulf Shores is not entitled to the money. Also, during the Baldwin meeting, Tyler recommended and the board voted to transfer Gulf Shores High School Principal Cindy Veazey and Gulf Shores Middle School Principal Kyle McCartney to Orange Beach. When parents, students and staff from Gulf Shores heard this news there were audible gasps and much rumbling from the capacity crowd. Fast forward to Monday, Jan. 28, and a special called meeting of the Gulf Shores school board. During that meeting, Dr. Matt Akin made his recommendations for the principals for Gulf Shores High and Gulf Shores Middle schools. “We hired Mrs. Veazey and Mr. McCartney,” Akin confirmed in a text to Lagniappe. “We actually approved their hiring and the terms of their contract will be approved at the next meeting.” Both announcements were met with cheers and applause in the same chamber where the word of the pair’s transfer were greeted with dismay. Tyler said 81 people applied for the two Orange Expect delays Beach positions before he and his board voted to transfer Veazey and McCartney effective Feb. 1 or this Friday. “Kyle and Cindy’s experience in the community was a strong determining factor in their selection for the two principal positions at the new Orange Beach Middle/High school,” Tyler said at the time of the transfer. “Both were aware that I was recommending them for these two positions.” Orange Beach will eventually get a brand new school to house seventh through 12th graders but it won’t be ready until the start of the 2020-21 school year. Until then the county plans on putting a portable village on a city-owned lot across from Orange Beach Elementary School. The village will house incoming seventh through 10th graders for the 2019-20 school year but 10th graders have a choice. They and their parents must decide by Feb. 1 if they want to continue at Gulf Shores High School or go to Orange Beach High School. This includes any students outside of the city limits of Gulf Shores including those from Fort Morgan, Ono Island and other unincorporated areas of Baldwin County inside the current Gulf Shores feeder pattern. Incoming 11th and 12th graders will be allowed to continue at and graduate from Gulf Shores High School, officials said. In Gulf Shores, Akin and his board have several more important hires to concentrate before starting to fill the teaching staff. They are looking for a chief school financial officer as well as a principal for Gulf Shores Elementary. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 BY DALE LIESCH F or all those excited about the possibility of seeing new Mobile River bridge construction this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) would like you to pump the brakes. The earliest anyone in Mobile will see shovels in the ground is 2020, ALDOT spokeswoman Allison Gregg confirmed. The project is still in the archeology phase, and the deadline for a request for proposals (RFP) released to the three teams selected to develop the project has been pushed back to late summer or early fall due to issues with the environmental review process, Gregg said. A design deadline was originally scheduled for June. “The process is taking longer than we thought it would,” she said. “We want to get it right because it’s in such a sensitive area. It’s important to get it right now before construction starts.” As for the RFP, Gregg said ALDOT is continuing to work with the selected teams on a monthly basis. When it is eventually released, “it should not be a surprise to any of them,” she said. “We’re working with all three teams separately.” On preparing for construction, Gregg said crews should have finished the demolition of nine buildings in the footprint of the bridge by now. A team of archeologists will now explore the site before construction can proceed in order to search for historically significant deposits. While this work progresses, ALDOT has begun to apply for U.S Department of Transportation grants to help fund the project. Once construction begins, ALDOT is sticking with a five-year window for completion, Gregg said. The project will consist of a suspension bridge and a new, taller and wider Bayway across the Mobile River and Mobile Bay, Gregg said. In addition to possible grants, the project will be financed through tolls. As it stands, tolls will be placed on the new bridge, Bayway and the Wallace Tunnel. The tolls will be segmented, Gregg said, meaning drivers will only pay a toll equal to the portion they travel.

BAYBRIEF | MONTGOMERY Emergency spending AUDIT FLAGS STATE 911 BOARD TRAVEL EXPENSES, CREDIT CARD USAGE P BY JASON JOHNSON ublic examiners have raised questions about the financial practices of Alabama’s statewide 911 Board, with a recent report suggesting previously noted concerns about incorrectly coded expenditures, improper travel charges and missing credit card receipts have persisted. The board, which was established as it exists today in 2012, acts as a statewide counterpart to regional 911 providers like the Mobile County Communications District (MCCD). Its 13 members are appointed by the governor, but must reside in different congressional districts. The representative for District 1 is Christine Heger, who is also the director of the Baldwin County Emergency Communications District. Lagniappe reached out to Heger seeking a comment on this report but did not receive a response as of this publication’s press deadline. The 911 Board’s funding comes from a statewide emergency service charge on all Alabamians’ phone bills — a fee it collects and distributes to local communication districts. On average, those fees generate $114 million to $115 million per year. However, a report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts released in late December details an audit of the board’s finances between 2015 and 2018, finding several points of concern with how the agency is accounting for those public dollars. In total, the report notes five current findings of noncompliance with applicable state laws as well as seven unresolved findings from prior audits the 911 Board has allegedly yet to fully address. Yet the board has taken issue with some of the examiners’ findings in its subsequent response. Leah Missildine has been the 911 Board’s executive director since late 2015, when her predecessor resigned due to health complications and she was promoted from deputy director. Responding to the audit report, Missildine said there’s since been a significant shift in the board’s accounting functions. “The board contracted the services of an outside CPA firm to handle all of its accounting functions for the time period of the initial audit,” she wrote. “The board ended its relationship with the firm, hired a financial analyst and brought all accounting functions in-house.” Missildine blamed some of the audit findings on that transition and the board’s former CPA firm itself. She also noted the board has since had independent audits and reviews that found no “unresolved prior findings or significant issues.” Still, the recent audit report notes several concerns with how employees used board credit cards and sought reimbursement for travel, mileage and other expenses between 2015 and 2018. According to the report, the Attorney General’s office was notified of charges made against one former employee who spent more than $1,700 on “unallowable in-state and out-of-state travel expenses.” An official demand was made to repay that amount, but the former employee declined, then failed to appear at a meeting before the chief examiner to to explain why. The former employee isn’t named in the report and generally, state agencies will not discuss matters involving personnel. Yet, findings of “unallowable” charges, improper travel expenses and overpayments are cited throughout the examiners’ recent report. One prior finding noted that two board employees billed the “actual cost” of meals and lodging instead of the proper $75 overnight per diem on seven occasions, resulting in overpay- ments totaling $1,889. Another raised concerns about unallowable expenses charged to public accounts for things like upgraded airline seats, late checkout fees at hotels and “golf outings.” Missildine’s response said some of those charges occured because the board’s previous travel policy “allowed for the actual costs of travel, meals and lodging,” though it has since been changed. She also said the board wasn’t previously aware its employees had to follow state law. “Through the audit process, the board became aware its policy on travel was ‘contrary to current state law’ and employees of the board are considered ‘employees of state agencies,’” she wrote. Despite the policy change, the recent audit still found issues with some of the same practices. Auditors noted that, more recently, two board employees were again reimbursed for the actual expense of meals and lodging paid for during an in-state conference. The result was $1,839 of additional expenses, though one employee has since reimbursed the board $245. Another area of concern were credit card purchases submitted without itemized receipts. During the recent examination, “95 [credit card] charges totaling $6,137.03 had no itemized receipt or invoice attached.” In a previous unresolved finding, auditors noted 86 charges totaling $6,664 that similarly had no attached receipt. According to Missildine, the reconciliation of the board’s credit card statements was formerly handled by the outside CPA firm as well. She said the board has previously voiced concern about how the records were maintained during the transition to its in-house accounting operation. “It was the board’s understanding that [its] responsibility of backtracking and ‘correcting’ these mistakes was from the point it was made aware of the findings,” Missildine wrote. “The board had begun the process of backtracking and finding the old credit card receipts, which were submitted to and should have been maintained by the former accountants for FY 2018, but did not proceed into previous years based on this understanding.” She also noted the receipts in question, “while not organized,” were available in a file in her office, adding that a majority of them were produced for the auditing team but “were not considered in reducing the number of incidents stated in this report.” The report also indicates several expenses made by board employees were coded as “office supplies” even though they were actually spent on such things as legal fees, travel expenses, meals, car maintenance, association dues and more. Prior findings noted more than 100 such occurrences but under the “current status,” auditors also flagged 258 more recent charges on the board’s credit card incorrectly coded as “office supplies” — expenditures including 116 charges related to travel. Again, Missildine pointed to the board’s former accounting firm when responding to the findings related to the recording of expenditures. She also said the board believes several of the unresolved findings from prior audits have since been addressed or reclassified. As for the more recent instances, she said the board’s in-house accountant routinely groups items by function instead of “coding for the type of expense.” She also cited a specific section of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board’s guidelines (GASB 34) in justifying the practice. A complete copy of the public examiners’ report as well as Missildine’s response to that report can be viewed at lagniappemobile.com. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE New community she said. “This will help us fill the gap.” Commissioner Breanne Zarzour recused herself from the discussion because she is a Fuse Project board member. Given her recusal, Zarzour will not have a vote next month when the item reappears on the agenda. As a result, three out HOUSING BOARD DELAYS VOTE ON AGREEMENT WITH FUSE PROJECT of four commissioners will need to vote in the affirmative to pass the MOU. Those three votes might be hard to come by given that Hill and CommisBY DALE LIESCH sioner Joyce Freeman both seemed to have issues with the proposal. New Commissioner Tyrone Fenderson would also need to vote and the January meeting vote on a memorandum of understanding to develop townhouses and single-family residences for was his first. between the Fuse Project and the Mobile Houslow-income families, as well as families who can afford Stokes said he was surprised that such a “positive” initiative was met with ing Board (MHB) that could result in the sale of market-rate housing on a currently empty piece of property some scrutiny by the board and delayed for a month. 80 acres of board property to the nonprofit was owned by the board. If the MOU is approved and the Fuse Project does purchase the land, the delayed by at least a month over questions from two of the “We want to bring organizations together,” Stokes said. group would then work with Purpose Built Communities to find a developer for commissioners. “We don’t want to come in with a cape, but with gloves the project. Commissioner Norman Hill said he wanted to get a bet- and shovels and work with the community.” The project is based on philanthropy, Stokes said, and Fuse is planning a ter understanding of the nonbinding agreement before he In addition to the homes, Stokes said there are plans for capital campaign to raise some of the needed funds for the plan. However, felt comfortable voting on it. a possible school building catering to 2- and 3-year-olds to Stokes did not rule out the possibility of Fuse using tax credits or other public “I’m not in favor of selling property when there are funds to complete the project down the line. Fuse Project currently a lot of positions unfilled in our management team,” he receives no funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban said. “I would like to pull it and fully review it because I Development, Stokes said. STOKES ELABORATED THAT FUSE WOULD haven’t looked through the first page.” The project also aligns with Fuse’s mission of helping to transform The board is currently without an executive director WORK WITH THE PHILANTHROPY-BASED PUR- the lives of children, Stokes said. since Akinola Popoola was fired in September after less “We want to help ignite transformational change,” he said. “We’re POSE BUILT COMMUNITIES OUT OF ATLANTA TO than a year at the helm. There have been several other still going to be doing what we’ve been doing.” high-profile departures since that time, including the In other business, the board approved a resolution that would esDEVELOP TOWNHOUSES AND SINGLE-FAMILY RESIboard’s comptroller and capital funds director. tablish monthly work sessions before each meeting. It has not yet been The Fuse Project, a five-year-old nonprofit with a DENCES FOR LOW-INCOME FAMILIES, AS WELL AS announced whether those work sessions would occur the Wednesday mission of “providing the spark for innovation, funding before an upcoming meeting or the Monday before. FAMILIES WHO CAN AFFORD MARKET-RATE HOUSand implementation of projects benefiting children along “It may not be required before every board meeting,” Pettway said. Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” is looking at property owned by “We’ll hold it as we see fit.” ING ON A CURRENTLY EMPTY PIECE OF PROPERTY the Mobile Housing Board in the former Orange Grove Freeman, a resident of Central Plaza Towers, mentioned the buildcommunity to possibly develop mixed-income housing. OWNED BY THE BOARD. ing’s continuing issue with bedbugs. Despite an inspection, Freeman Chief Strategy Officer Freddie Stokes cautioned that the said residents are still in the dark about what is going to be done about memorandum of understanding (MOU) would simply alhelp create a “strong K-12 pipeline” in the area. the pests. low the two sides to work toward transferring the property “The housing will not work without education,” Stokes “So far we haven’t heard what they’re going to do about the bedbug proband it was still a long way from a done deal. emphasized, adding parks and other recreational opportulem,” she said. “We’re partnering with the Mobile Housing Board to nities would also be part of the community plans. Pettway said Popoola had initially told the board the issue was under consider buying the property,” he said. “There’s no risk to Housing Board President Kimberly Pettway said MHB control, but that wasn’t the case. Since that time, Pettway said, an inspector either party.” doesn’t currently have the resources to develop the prophas gone through the building looking for bedbugs. Once the inspections are Stokes elaborated that Fuse would work with the phierty on its own. finished and they know what they’re dealing with, they’ll take further steps. lanthropy-based Purpose Built Communities out of Atlanta “This project is aligned with what we’re trying to do,” “We’re still addressing them every day,” she said. A 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Rest in peace HUNDREDS ATTEND FUNERAL SERVICES FOR FALLEN MOBILE OFFICER BY JASON JOHNSON I wanted to be a part of something greater. I was tired of hearing about change and no action. I decided to do something, rather than talk.” Those three sentences were Officer Sean Tuder’s answer when asked why he wanted to become a police officer. He wrote them as a member of the 56th class of the Mobile Police Academy, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson held those words on a small card as a community and his family laid Tuder to rest on Jan. 25. “He was that gung-ho rookie. If there was a challenge he was going to run to it,” Stimpson said. “Just 16 months after being sworn in, Sean was recognized as Officer of the Month for his bold decisions, his bold actions and his good policing. Because of Sean and the men and women who are wearing the blue, Mobile is a safer city.” On Sunday, Jan. 20, Tuder became the 20th officer from the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to be killed in the line of duty, when he came in on his day off to follow up on a tip about a wanted suspect and was shot to death in a West Mobile parking lot. On Friday, hundreds of officers from across Alabama and from other states joined Tuder’s family and members of the community in a celebration of his life at Dauphin Way Baptist Church — one of the city’s largest churches, which was without a single empty seat during the service. Less than a year ago, many of the same faces packed the pews as the city laid to rest Officer Justin Billa after he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 21, 2018. Addressing the audience, Public Safety Director James Barber said it was difficult to be back in the same position so soon. “During that service, I vowed that we in law enforcement would continue to fight for all of us that have fallen and all that will fall,” Barber said. “It is with incredible was too good to stay in his squad for long, and thanked his family for allowing disbelief that we, as an agency, and we, as a community, the officer to share his time. again stand here to honor a fallen officer.” “Whatever I needed done, whatever I was having a problem with, he would The tone of the service was somber, but there were be one of the ones I was sending in because that’s what Sean did. He got things also laughs — something Tuder’s surviving officers said done,” Jones said. “Krissy, Mr. and Mrs. Tuder, extended family, I thank God they believed he would have wanted. for him blessing you with Sean, but I thank you for blessWith the permission of Tuder’s wife, ing us with Sean and allowing us to be a part of his life.” Krissy, Stimpson also shared some Jones then turned toward Tuder, lying in an open casthings Mobilians likely didn’t know ket, and said: “We got it from here, brother. You rest easy.” about him. There was much talk about Tuder and his time with He said Tuder was a “huge Baltithe MPD and as a specialist with the 173rd Infantry Unit IT IS WITH INCREDIBLE more Ravens fan” who loved reading of the Army National Guard, but Barber also took time to comic books, racing motocross, an address the hundreds of law enforcement officers, some DISBELIEF THAT WE, AS occasional beer and heavy metal of whom traveled several hours to attend Tuder’s funeral. AN AGENCY, AND WE, AS A music — something a displayed He asked that they honor Tuder and every officer photo showing Tuder in high school who’s died in the line of duty by continuing to do their COMMUNITY, AGAIN STAND with long hair and an electric guitar jobs with pride, with respect and with courage. He also seemed to confirm. asked them to look around and notice “the grateful comHERE TO HONOR A FALLEN “And for some reason, there munity” that lined the pews of the church and the streets OFFICER. was also a tattoo saying ‘party,’” he of Mobile. added. “I’m often asked: ‘Why would anybody want to be Cpt. Melvin Jones, who coma police officer in this country today? Where do these mands MPD’s First Precinct, said men and women come from?’” Barber said. “Well, they Tuder “had [him] at hello” when he come from our farms, from our towns and they come joined the force in 2016. However, from our city streets. They come as ordinary people with having spent time as an officer in his home state of Florida, an extraordinary sense of duty — a duty to protect those that cannot protect Tuder was a little less wet behind the ears than the average themselves, to protect the peaceful from the violent and to protect the lawMPD rookie. abiding from the lawless. From wherever they come, we as a country and as a According to Jones, “when Sean walked into a room, community should thank God every day that they do come and they answer that it was like he’d been there the whole time,” adding that call, even at a great personal risk to their own safety.” he “commanded confidence” while keeping a passion for service. Jones said as First Precinct captain he knew Tuder J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Home cooking BOOK DETAILS SHERIFF’S OFFICE’S YEARS-LONG FIGHT AGAINST METH PRODUCTION I BY JASON JOHNSON n the early 2000s, rural Mobile County was becoming a hotbed for a crude, homemade stimulant. It was unfamiliar to local law enforcement officials at the time, but methamphetamine would quickly become a top priority in the war on drugs. “We were dealing with meth lab explosions on a weekly basis,” Sheriff Sam Cochran said. “Volunteer fire departments were putting out fires all over, people were going to the burn units and there were millions of taxpayer dollars used covering those expenses at the hospitals.” When it arrived from the West Coast, methamphetamine wasn’t like other drugs local law enforcement had seen. It wasn’t trafficked by an organized group of criminals. There was no hierarchy of dealers and distributors to methodically bust. Meth was being made in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) backyard, often by the very people who were using it. While the fight continues to this day, Cochran said his office was able to stem the tide of meth-makers and precursor suppliers in Mobile County over the past decade by making use of federal funds and attacking the problem in the streets and at the State House. “We started the meth initiative back in 2007. It spanned several years and had many components to it,” Cochran said. “We really feel like it was very successful, but it was not something that you could put out in a news release or a single news story because it was a long, evolving process that happened over nearly a 10-year period.” In fact, MCSO claims victory against local methmakers in a recent publication, “The Meth Initiative: How Mobile Beat the Meth Makers.” Written by former Mobile Press-Register reporter Eddie Curran, the 84-page book explores how MCSO took a proactive approach to fighting meth production in the area by targeting a key ingredient — pseudoephedrine. In 2007, MCSO received a $450,000 grant through the Department of Justice, and while the Meth Initiative wasn’t limited to that grant, those dollars allowed the office to hire a full-time “meth coordinator.” Cochran found the right man for the job in Joe Bettner, who came aboard in 2008 after stints with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Customs Bureau. Meth may have been a new problem, but Bettner had an old set of skills with which to attack it. “I got in on the tail end of the distillery days here in Alabama with moonshine stills, and I remember as a young ABC agent, what they were looking for were the precursors — the ingredients to make moonshine,” Bettner said. “One of the primary ingredients was sugar, so they were circulating the suppliers and stores to see who was buying all the sugar.” Bettner said MCSO used the same approach to identify meth cooks by looking for people buying large amounts of pseudoephedrine. However, he said officers also worked to educate store owners about such meth precursors as camping fuel, drain cleaner and lithium batteries. One of the core functions of the Meth Initiative was to target businesses improperly selling pseudoephedrine. Cochran said there were 94 pharmacies in Mobile County and around 400 other businesses selling pseudoephedrine in 2007, and the task force went to every one of them to educate owners about the law as well as warn them of an upcoming crackdown. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 “We knew people were violating the law right and left in all of these mom and pop stores. People were going store to store buying two boxes of pseudoephedrine at a time,” Cochran said. “Within a few months, those stores agreed to quit selling pseudoephedrine because they knew they were going to lose their liquor license if we caught them in violation of the law.” Since 2005, there have been state and federal laws on the books limiting the quantities of pseudoephedrine that could be sold and requiring retailers to keep it behind the counter and document who was buying it. However, Cochran said, cooks easily worked around the law because separate databases of pseudoephedrine purchases weren’t interconnected. Through the Meth Initiative, though, Cochran and Bettner set out to change that by collecting the lists of pseudoephedrine purchasers from all the area pharmacies and compiling them into a single database — a long, laborious task performed by deputies and some citizen volunteers. “This was tens of thousands of names,” Cochran added. “But when they were put into the database, it spit out hundreds of people that had to be manufacturing meth.” The trouble was, meth cooks were still able to get the pseudoephedrine they needed by having other people — often referred to as “smurfs” — make the purchases for them. According to the book, a smurf could easily flip a $7 box of cold medicine for $50 or more to a meth manufacturer. Facing those challenges, MCSO and others in law enforcement groups turned their attention to Montgomery in hopes of strengthening state laws governing the sale of pseudoephedrine. But Cochran said those efforts met strong resistance from pharmaceutical lobbyists who didn’t want the drug to be available by prescription only, as it is in Mississippi and Oregon. In 2012, law enforcement officials from around the state worked with pharmacy chains on a compromise bill that established a central database for pseudoephedrine purchases, further limiting the amount a single customer can purchase and prohibiting convicted drug offenders from being able to purchase the drug for several years, among other changes. Cochran said those combined efforts made a big dent in meth locally and across the state. “Mobile County was the largest purchaser of pseudoephedrine in drugstores — over 17,000 doses a month. Well, that’s dropped to around 5,000 doses per month, so we would tend to infer that more than 12,000 pills a month were being diverted to make methamphetamine,” Cochran said. “The number of meth labs busted per year went from as many as 235 [in 2004] to, as of [2016], there were only five in the whole state of Alabama.” “The Meth Initiative” book, Cochran said, was produced using a couple thousand dollars of funds seized during local drug cases, and MCSO says it plans to distribute free copies in the hopes other agencies or policy makers might use it as a blueprint in the future.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Silver screen DOCUMENTARY FILM EXAMINES EX-FELON’S REDEMPTION BY JORDAN WALKER Photo |Submitted Chris “Champ” Napier will screen his documentary movie “Redemption Beyond My Past” on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Ben May Main Library A fter witnessing his father’s death at a young age and later embarking on a life of crime that included a murder conviction and years behind bars, Chris “Champ” Napier has found his true calling. Since his improbable pardon and release from prison in 2004, he has been on a path to redemption by sharing his story and advocating on behalf of those caught in a similar cycle. Champ can be seen frequently at public events selling copies of his book, “Poverty and Prison: Frustrations Of My Past,” while speaking to passersby about his early life in Prichard selling drugs. Recently he produced a documentary film, “Redemption Beyond My Past,” illustrating his life and what he learned along the way. It will be screened Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library, 701 Government St., Mobile. “Ever since I have been out I have put sincere efforts towards showing that I have redeemed myself from my past, but society still wants to hold the ex-felon, convicted murderer, high school dropout or drug dealer over my head,” Napier said earlier this month. The documentary, he said was motivated by a need to show younger generations of “the possibility to be alive and free at the same time.” Napier said he strives to prove to others redemption is possible after conviction and to not give up, in spite of the odds. Napier’s story begins with the shocking shotgun murder of his father, after which his life took a turn and he was left fatherless — and hopeless. Growing up, Napier often found himself making poor decisions and getting himself into unwanted trouble. After years of selling drugs, one day a deal went wrong. Napier shot one of his buyers who had attempted to rip him off and the victim later died. At the age of 18, Napier’s world was again turned upside down when he was sentenced to life in prison. Although he was set to serve the entirety of his sentence, he was determined to rehabilitate himself and prove to himself and others it was not where his story ended, but rather where it began again. Due to the strides he made behind bars, Champ was granted parole 14 years and eight months later, even receiving a pardon from the governor in 2015. While in prison, Napier educated himself by reading inspirational literature and seeking redemption through his Muslim faith. Upon his release, he set out on a mission to educate others in similar situations, with goals to educate the community on such issues as gun violence, high school dropouts, drug use and mass incarceration. Despite his freedom, Napier said he feels he is still being punished for the crimes he committed more than 15 years ago. He points out the biggest obstacle standing in his way is the box on job applications asking whether or not one has been convicted of a felony. In the years since his release, Napier has done a number of things to show he has redeemed himself. He said he “mentored troubled kids, went to the state capital advocating for returning citizens so they can get their rights back, asked public officials and state representatives to remove that box from the applications, and I go to the jails to speak on a regular basis.” In the coming years, Napier hopes to screen his documentary at each of the prisons he was held at and others, if possible, to demonstrate redemption is possible. Napier also said he continues to be committed to bringing attention to youth engagement, community development and street outreach throughout the city of Mobile. By doing so he hopes to not only educate youth on how to avoid a life led by crime, but also start a conversation on why convicted felons deserve to be treated fairly and given another chance, and engage the community in supporting those in jail on how to reestablish life after prison. For more information call 251-208-7072 or visit www.chrischampnapier.com. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Win or lose SENIOR BOWL ‘NOT GOING ANYWHERE’ D BY DALE LIESCH espite rumors to the contrary, Execu- such a rumor is bad for the city as a whole. tive Director Jim Nagy said the Reese’s However, the game could stay in Mobile but Senior Bowl is not leaving Mobile anythe NFL could send its coaches and scouts to time soon. In fact, Nagy said the game another location, which would have a negawould “never” leave tive impact on Mobile. the game. Davis “The Senior confirmed the NFL SHE ALSO SAID TALK OF THE Bowl is not going can control where anywhere,” Nagy it sends its people. GAME MOVING TO ORLANDO OR said. “It’s just Davis said the ELSEWHERE IS JUST A RUMOR. DAVIS SAID rumors.” biggest threat to Ladd-Peebles SHE BELIEVES THE NFL’S CONTRACT TO PLAY the game’s future Stadium hosted the came this sum70th annual game THE PRO BOWL IN ORLANDO EXPIRES IN TWO mer when Mayor on Saturday, Jan. Sandy Stimpson 26, pitting the North YEARS.” and the University against the South of South Alabama and featuring some pushed a proposal of college football’s biggest stars. The North to invest public funds in an on-campus stadium squad won the game 34-24 in front of a crowd of in West Mobile. more than 31,000. Each year, Davis said, the game aims to Ann Davis, chairwoman of the stadium’s sell 30,000 tickets, which she said would be board, called the event a success and said at least impossible to do at USA’s proposed stadium. one National Football League official expressed She called a proposal to move the decades-old happiness about it. game out west “insane.” Despite the Mobile City She also said talk of the game moving to Council’s denial of stadium funding, USA is on Orlando or elsewhere is just a rumor. Davis said track to complete its stadium next year. she believes the NFL’s contract to play the Pro During the stadium debate, Nagy was in supBowl in Orlando expires in two years. Despite port of moving the game to USA’s new stadium that, Davis still doesn’t think the game will leave because more room for tailgating could help Mobile. She added that all the speculation about make it a bigger event. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Helping hands CATHOLIC CHARITIES APPEAL SETS $4.5 MILLION GOAL BY JORDAN WALKER T he Archdiocese of Mobile kicked off its 88th annual Catholic Charities Appeal (CCA) this month. The program was created by the late Archbishop Thomas J. Toolen in 1931, and since has grown to fund more than 30 ministries and serve nearly 31,000 individuals throughout the community. At a news conference last week, Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi noted as Alabama is the sixthpoorest state in the U.S., the appeal strives to help individuals who are struggling with personal and financial difficulties. This year the CCA set a fundraising goal of $4.5 million. Suggested gifts start at $20 a month and a basic pledge is $48 monthly. However, Rodi said, “anyone who would like to give a donation, we are happy to accept it. No donation is too small or too large.” A majority of contributions go toward programs supporting a wide variety of causes including Catholic Social Services, outreach ministries, student financial and spiritual needs, the elderly, the disabled and crisis pregnancies. Each of these programs look to provide for the mental, physical and spiritual needs of those in the community. Catholic Social Services takes pride in programs it offers to help accommodate those in need. “One of the things that sets us apart, every program we have does home visits and for 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 us that’s the way that we build our authentic relationships with the people that Jesus sends to us,” said Executive Director of Social Services Marilyn King. Although Catholic Social Services is a Catholic organization, roughly 90 percent of those they serve are not. No matter the person’s religious affiliation or background, Catholic Social Services is there to lend a helping hand. “Anyone who comes to us, we are happy to help,” Rodi said. But if the organization is unable, they are more than willing to assist in finding an agency able to do so. Other outreach ministries benefiting from the CCA include St. Mary’s home, Apostleship of the Sea and Prison Ministry. The archdiocese reaches out to each of these ministries in order to provide ministerial and social services to those in need. The appeal also provides substantial funding for pregnant women seeking education and assistance, immigrants facing legal issues and FOCUS, a fellowship for college students looking to further their relationship with God. “We forget just how much poverty exists in our community,” Rodi said. “Sometimes we just don’t see it and there are people who are in really desperate need of hope — that they’re not forgotten, that someone cares and is there to help them when they’re getting to a difficult point.”

BAYBRIEF | DAPHNE Taxing situation DAPHNE’S HAYGOOD WANTS CITIES TO GET FAIR SHARE OF GAS TAX D BY JOHN MULLEN aphne Mayor Dane Haywood knows the upcoming legislative session’s biggest discussion will center on raising or implementing a new tax on gasoline in Alabama. He just hopes the final product will be good for Daphne and other cities. “There are some things that I’m deeply concerned about and we just need our region to be properly represented,” Haygood said. “It’s being pushed widely and I know Gov. Ivey is supportive of it. It’s time we do something for the infrastructure of Alabama. I do think something is going to happen. The question is what that is it going to look like and how is it a fair representation of the state and where the money is generated.” Haygood has heard about several plans on how the tax will be collected and distributed, and he believes some would take money from large population centers and areas that are growing. One based on the single seller tax use, he said, would take away money collected in those areas. “Those buckets of money designated for counties and cities are going to go into a big pot and be distributed back out based on population,” Haygood said. “I think that is very dangerous for our area and a number of areas that generate more sales tax from gasoline sales — high-tourism areas, and Baldwin County kind of falls into one of those buckets. We would be a big-time net loser on it.” He said he believes the point of sale where the tax is collected should be a factor in where the money is spent or the area where roads and infrastructure are the most heavily used. “If the consumption or point of sale is here, then that means to me it’s tied to more of a user fee,” Haygood said. “That means whoever stopped at the convenience store or gas station and pumped gas had to be [driving] on that route. I couldn’t be driving around Baldwin County and pumping gas in Huntsville.” Traditionally, gas taxes in Alabama are levied to help with highway maintenance and are based on a flat rate that hasn’t changed since 1992. “It’s not like sales tax, where you pay a certain percentage,” Sen. Pro Tem Del Marsh told a South Baldwin Chamber luncheon in December. “It’s a flat number and that number has stayed flat for 26 years.” That rate is currently 18 cents per gallon. Haygood said leaders across the state need to come together and implement the best plan possible. “I haven’t seen the full bills that are out there and I’m just trying to hear the full bills out of Montgomery before something gets passed and signed into law that doesn’t really address local needs,” Haygood said. “We have to talk about these things and find out where the local concerns are. There are simple solutions for compromise instead of having counties and cities kind of argue about where we are. “Let’s understand the problem, let’s look at it through a number of different lenses and come up with solutions that work for everybody.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY On the road ORANGE BEACH MAYOR’S TOUR SEEKS INFRASTRUCTURE HELP O BY JOHN MULLEN range Beach Mayor Tony Kennon is planning to visit the major cities in Alabama in the coming weeks to promote how much the beach tourist economy contributes to state coffers. From this platform, he’ll also appeal for help with traffic issues caused by the millions of visitors to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Several transportation fixes are in the works, including preliminary work on two bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway in projects by the state and the city of Orange Beach. Restore Act money is in the wings for a complete overhaul of the city’s main east-west thoroughfare, Canal Road. Plans are to widen it to five lanes from Alabama State Route 161 in the heart of Orange Beach all the way to East Second Avenue in Gulf Shores. But the biggest needed fix, Kennon said, is a north-south road from Canal Road to Alabama Route 182 or the beach highway. “I really want to start educating these folks to just how simple the fix is, and that is the road down Powerline Road to the beach,” Kennon said. “It could solve so many of our traffic problems during the summer. I’m going to start beating that drum now all over the state as we need help getting that done.” Kennon began his tour the week of Jan. 21 with a visit to Huntsville, where he met with the Huntsville Rotary Club and appeared on several radio and TV programs. “We’re going to Birmingham on another trip with their chamber, Montgomery’s chamber, Rotary Clubs and those types of things in the big cities,” Kennon said. Trips are also planned to Tuscaloosa and Auburn with the message help to the beach infrastructure helps everyone in the state by the revenue tourism generates. “These are Alabama’s beaches, we’re the stewards of them and you guys need to help us build the infrastructure and maintain the infrastructure that we need to move all these tourists,” Kennon said. “You’re not doing Orange Beach and Gulf Shores a favor by helping us out, you’re doing the state of Alabama a service because there’s so much money generated down here and a good bit of it goes to Montgomery. Orange Beach generates about 15 percent of all lodging tax in the state. It’s significant.” Other impressive numbers, Kennon said, include more than 30 percent of the lodging taxes collected statewide are collected in Baldwin County, and if you add Mobile County that amount is nearly 40 percent. While the tourist areas fill state coffers with money from the lodging tax and also a big portion of the state sales tax, the small populations of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach don’t wield much clout in the Legislature, Kennon said. “In Orange Beach, we have 3,000 voters and we all know the money goes where the votes are, so that doesn’t give us a lot of leverage,” he said. “Our message is we need our infrastructure needs to be improved to move these tourists. We don’t need to be begging in Montgomery for help.” J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Ziggy’s thigh-high flub ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM IT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIGHLY UNUSUAL TO SEE THIGH-HIGH BOOTS ON THE LEGS OF ANY SENATOR IN THE LATE ‘90S.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 ject of a bar complaint and had been forced to pay back $10,000 in fees charged to one of his elder care clients. A letter from the bar’s fee dispute/firm dissolution committee said he did not complete work he charged for and also charged for work that didn’t require a lawyer. But just as in the situation with his Facebook faux pas, Zeigler made up a ridiculous story to explain his actions. Are we really supposed to believe he voluntarily gave up his law license to avoid malpractice fees and wasn’t fleecing an elderly client? Are we really supposed to believe his FB post was aimed at Doug Jones and not blasting Sinema’s outfit? Jim Zeigler loves to portray himself as a bold crusader who’s tougher than his political opponents, but the reality is every time he gets in a crack, he does the cowardly thing. In the situation with Sinema’s photo, why not just admit he was really trying to hammer a new Democratic senator whose clothing choices don’t fit his idea of what someone in her position should wear? Then, just for fairness’ sake, he could let her make fun of his short ties and frumpy suits. Regarding the issue of his law license surrender, Zeigler still owes the people of this state an honest and detailed explanation of what exactly was going on in his legal practice. We don’t need anyone as a state auditor or a U.S. Senator who sets out to rip off the elderly. That issue isn’t going to go away. But since Ziggy seems to have an interest in fashion, I do have a tip should the people of Alabama ever experience enough collective insanity to elect him to the U.S. Senate: Be sure to wear a pair of hip waders onto the floor, because the BS is getting deep. It’s d Dou efinite l g J one y s’ fau lt! THEGADFLY on the legs of any senator in the late ‘90s. Washington’s Patty “Mom in Tennis Shoes” Murray wasn’t about to end up as “the mom in your girlfriend’s boots.” Larry “Wide Stance” Craig would have broken an ankle while trying to work those high heels into the next bathroom stall, so that would have been unadvisable. And Strom Thurmond’s thighs hadn’t seen the sun in 65 years, so nobody wanted any of that white meat showing. Times have clearly changed. Whether or not he thought Sinema’s outfit too sexy for the Senate — is there really any such thing?! — or he just thought she looked real purty, Zeigler’s decision to post a couple of photos of her on his official Facebook page didn’t play well. The next thing you know, people are making comments about Sinema looking like a stripper or a prostitute and blasting Ziggy for “shaming” Sinema. He found himself slap in the middle of a controversy. So then Zeigler did what he always does when his dumb ideas get him in trouble — he lied. Zeigler told various media outlets he had actually posted the photos to draw attention to Sen. Doug Jones, who shows up near the edge of one of them. Please ignore the fact the post was headlined, “What newly elected AZ democrat senator Kyrsten Sinema wore to work.” Zeigler was quoted as saying, “The wording of my post was Doug Jones does not represent the people of Alabama,” Zeigler said. “He represents the out-of- state senators. And I’ll continue to draw that distinction.” How Jones was supporting out-of-state senators by being on the Senate floor with Sinema isn’t readily apparent. He doesn’t appear to be clapping, whistling or donning his own pair of racy boots. But in Ziggy World it’s enough just to say it. He also tried to make himself sound noble, claiming he “stayed up” deleting comments on his FB page that were sexist or profane. Might have been easier to just delete the post rather than lose all that sleep, Jim. All of this came on the same day Zeigler was trying to hold a press conference regarding his plan to repair Alabama’s highways without the gas tax increase the Legislature is contemplating. So now the “state agitator,” as he was introducing himself to people at last summer’s Pork and Politics, is writing legislation??? Doesn’t he already have a job? But Zeigler never really wanted the auditor’s job. It was just the only one we were dumb enough to elect him to — twice. Prior to winning that position, he was a perennial loser in just about every election that came along. And now he envisions himself as a U.S. Senator. Let’s take the Wayback Machine for a short ride to February 2018. Almost one year ago, Zeigler was forced to surrender his law license by the Alabama Bar Association and banned from reapplying for five years. That’s the same length of time lawyers who are disbarred must wait before they reapply. When asked about this issue, Zeigler came up with a whopper. He claimed since he had decided not to run for attorney general, he no longer needed his law license and surrendered it so he wouldn’t have to pay malpractice insurance. Of course, the bar association told us retiring lawyers can simply go inactive and do not have to surrender their licenses. Digging a bit, we learned he was the sub- Cartoon/Laura Mattei S tate Auditor Jim Zeigler has made a livelihood out of saying and doing dumb things, so maybe his latest escapade isn’t terribly surprising. It still warrants discussion, if for no other reason than as the state’s most outlandish public official, Zig continues talking about running for U.S. Senate against Doug Jones next year. It’s not that I believe Zeigler has any real chance of winning a primary that will almost certainly involve candidates who are not pathologically dishonest, but since I’ve been wrong before about buffoonish candidates ultimately winning high office it’s important to revisit a few things. But before all of that, let’s recap Zeigler’s antics this week. When Arizona’s new U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took the Senate floor this week wearing a short dress and thigh-high boots, it flabbergasted more than a few Senate couture watchers. Her attire ignited the kind of firestorm only the internet can deliver. Some felt her outfit was a bit too sexy or risqué for the senate, while others thought she was being a strong woman and they all agreed they hated each other. I will say, having worked for a bit on Capitol Hill, it would have been highly unusual to see thigh-high boots THE “ZEIGLER DEFENSE.”

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Ten years, tin options ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M y husband and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary this week. Since we were practically elderly when we got married (I was 31, he was 36), we have decided to treat this one and all of the other “0” and “5” ones as kind of a big deal, as the odds are probably not in our favor to make it to the golden one of 50. Let’s face it, even if we do, one of us will probably be in the hospital with a broken hip and the other will be wondering who is this person I am sitting with in the hospital with a broken hip. And that’s if we are lucky. So we are really trying to make this one special. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. We should be grateful for every day we have with each other and we are — we love our goofy little household with its crazy cast of characters and inside jokes — but like everyone else, a lot of the magic gets lost in the grind of getting everyone ready for work and school every day. And it can be easy to forget what brought you together in the first place. So it’s nice to have a day where you are — for lack of a better word — “forced” to remember. And a decade does warrant some extra reverence. But this kind of reverence brings added pressure. You can’t just grab a card and some new socks, go out to eat and call it a day. Nope, you have to go big. Huge! And if you can’t go with socks with photos of the kids and/or dog on them, what’s a wife to do? It has to be something meaningful! Something timeless! Something he could be buried with! But what? Where to start? Apparently, the traditional gift for the 10th anniversary is tin or aluminum. So did someone in the Middle Ages who came up with this just say, “Well, Geoffrey, I mean, it’s 10 so we all know the obvious choice here for this one is, well, tin.” Damn you, Captain Obvious and Geoffrey! Finding a tin gift is more challenging than 10 years of marriage! My immediate thought was, “Well, hell, I’ll just grab a 12-pack of Miller High Life and we’ll be all set! Maybe even take two out of the box so each aluminum can of the ‘champagne of beers’ represents a year of wedded bliss! Happy Ten-iversary, baby! Yeehaw!” Yeah, for some reason this doesn’t seem very “meaningful” or “timeless.” It just seems like Saturday night. What else is made of aluminum or tin? The song “Love Shack” keeps coming to mind. As the B-52s screamed at the end of it, “Your what? Tin roof. Rusted!” Although for the longest time I thought it said, “Ken’s Food Russett!” Which makes no sense. But a tin roof would be a strange gift and it would be challenging to bury with a person. And obviously they rust, at least according to an Athens rock band, so is that really the symbolism we want to go with? A rusted, old marriage? I think not. Some of the other tin/aluminum suggestions online included a “personalized tea tin” with his favorite tea (Geez, what are we, 90? I’ll save that for the 50th, when we’re nursing our broken hips and/or dementia in the hospital!), a metal “road sign” with our names and wedding date printed on it (What the hell are we supposed to do with that? Slap it on a post in our front yard?) or a sundial made out of tin (I mean, does anyone really want a sundial? For any occasion? And ever since seeing that ‘80s movie “Witchboard” (starring Tawny Kitaen (of course)), where some poor girl falls out of a window and lands on a sundial, killing her — well, I just can’t take sundials. I can’t think of that or Tawny every time I look at our cheesy “Tin Year Anniversary” sundial that is “perfect for the happy couple’s garden.” I just can’t. Oh, the pressure. This is hard! Maybe I can think of great moments from our relationship that have involved tin or aluminum and do something with that. On one of our very first dates we went on a bike ride — bike frames are made out of aluminum, right? Frank had planned out this whole great day for us. He had heard from somewhere about this organized “ride” and thought it would be nice to cruise through the city together on our bikes with a group of people. Unfortunately, it turned out to be some sort of rogue, militant bicycle group, who purposefully tried to block entire roadways, which of course, made people really angry. When motorists started honking and calling the “leaders” of this pack names, one member pulled out a hunting knife and brandished it at them. We turned off on the next street, so as not to be run over or shot or, I guess, stabbed to death. That was a really special moment for us. Maybe I can get him a big knife! No! Dang it! Those are made of steel and that’s the 11th anniversary. Maybe next year, honey! There was also the time when I was pregnant with our first child that Frank brought home a tin can of sardines and attempted to eat them. In front of me. I was super sensitive to smell, of course, as you are when you are pregnant, and few “edible” things smell worse than sardines. Even when you aren’t pregnant. What is wrong with you people who eat those aromatically challenged Satans of the sea?!? I think our marriage almost ended that day. But somehow we endured. There was also the time I made a batch of tuna fish salad from an aluminum can of the “chicken of the sea” and the entire family got a severe bout of food poisoning. It was next level — a cramping, vomiting, dry-heaving-fordays kind of food poisoning. You know what they say, the family who barfs together, stays together. I actually do think there is some truth in this. But somehow we survived. Though none of us has ingested any canned tuna since. These really aren’t the best memories and what am I supposed to do, engrave a can of Starkist for him? I don’t know. Sigh x 10. I’m sure I’ll come up with something, but even if it’s something horrible like a personalized tin of his favorite tea (which he doesn’t drink), I hope he knows there is no other person’s sardines I would rather smell or with whom I would rather experience severe botulism or be murdered by a gang of crazed cyclists … or spend the rest of my days with, however many that may be. Happy 10th Anniversary, Frank! J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Help rural communities help themselves BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM E veryone knows about Alabama’s recent economic revival led by auto manufacturing over the past three decades. In 1993, just as globalization took its toll on Alabama’s traditional manufacturing sector, Mercedes-Benz announced it would build a plant near Tuscaloosa. That announcement came with almost $250 million in incentives from the state of Alabama. That moment was the turning point for manufacturing in Alabama, with Honda arriving in Lincoln a few years later and Hyundai building a plant just south of Montgomery after the turn of the millennium. Long before the announcement of the massive $1.6 billion Toyota Mazda facility west of Huntsville last year, Toyota had a 17-year run in the Rocket City with its engine manufacturing facility. In addition to the facilities themselves, other smaller manufacturers broke ground in the surrounding areas for parts, steel, raw materials, etc., which provided a bonus benefit to local economies. Meanwhile, however, trade agreements like NAFTA decimated Alabama’s small towns. Textile manufacturers like Vanity Fair abandoned their southwest Alabama presence and chased cheap labor in Latin America and East Asia. The state’s right-to-work status, which lured companies to Alabama from union strongholds north of the Mason-Dixon line throughout the 20th century, continued to be a benefit. Sadly, it was no longer enough to compete with cheap low-skill labor throughout developing parts of the world. To its credit, some state policymakers realized this was the prevailing trend. It was much cheaper for companies to use foreign low-skill labor than domestic low-skill labor. If there were to be any sort of spark to rekindle local economies, it was time for rural counties and municipalities to upgrade their workforces’ skill sets. The Alabama Two-Year College system recognized this need and responded. In an interview earlier this month, Demopolis Mayor John Laney praised two-year college system chancellor Jimmy Baker. What is in place now is regional cooperation of Demopolis and other Alabama Black Belt municipalities to teach and train their workforces, including high school students and continuing education for adults. There’s one problem: Once they’re trained, they leave the small towns for the bright lights and higher pay of the big city. In essence, some small towns are training the future workforces of the big cities. The brain drain continues. With no trained workforce, despite a town’s best effort to change the trends, companies do not locate in rural areas. It is a classic chicken-egg problem, so to speak. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 When you talk to local officials, be it in the top northeastern corner of Alabama in Jackson County, or as far south as where the Black Belt meets the coastal plains in Monroe County, they plead for the Alabama Department of Commerce, under the leadership of Greg Canfield, to maintain a focus beyond the so-called Big Five cities of Alabama — Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. To be fair, those cities are better equipped for economic development, be it the port, interstate highway proximity, high-skilled workforce or top-notch quality of life amenities. However, if we’re keeping score, it is the rural areas that need the most attention. A favorite income inequality talking point left-wingers demagogue is the sewage sanitation situation in Lowndes County, just southwest of Montgomery. There, hookworm is making a comeback, apparently as a result of the county’s antiquated or nonexistent means of treating sewage. The solution isn’t necessarily to pump federal dollars into Lowndes County for a sewer system. While that might help, a more permanent solution would be to figure out how to improve the county’s ailing economy. If you improve the local economy, the county can raise tax revenue. That leads to viable public health and safety systems, like modern plumbing and sewer systems. That’s the long game — help rural communities help themselves and not fall into a trap of giving a handout. Then the state isn’t making national headlines when media sensation and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, New York) decries Alabama as backward and indicative of the inequality crisis in America (all while mistaking ringworm for hookworm). And besides, with our federalist system, should the federal government really be responsible for financing basic community necessities like a sewer system? I would argue it absolutely should not. Economic development is the key to avoiding these embarrassments, and all that will take is a better sales pitch from the state of Alabama’s ambassadors, employed by the Department of Commerce. The good news is Gov. Kay Ivey, a native of Camden in Wilcox County, is aware of what ails these dots on the map. Throughout the 2018 campaign (despite unfounded, opponentgenerated rumors of her ill health), she made it part of her campaign. “As long as I’m governor, you will have a true champion for rural Alabama in Montgomery,” Ivey said in a speech to the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce in Butler last fall. These days it seems as if there’s a ribboncutting or ceremonial groundbreaking every other week in Alabama’s metropolitan areas. Now as Ivey embarks on a new term, hopefully, we’re on the cusp of seeing ribbon-cuttings in the rural areas as well.

J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Maurin Architecture handled design work for both of the aforementioned businesses for Lafayette Land Co. Heather Isakson Huffman, co-owner of Huffman Real Estate Services, LLC, is handling inquiries on the downtown space. • Rhen Bartlett, COO at Irby, LLC, recently reported the 46,800-square-foot, 64-unit former Saramont Apartment complex, located at 804 Highway 43 in SaraBY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM land, has been renamed Spartan Crossings and is now 100 percent occupied. Renovations at the site cost upwards of $1 million, according to Bartlett. “We’ve fully renovated each unit with new flooring and countertops. On the outside we’ve added more attractive roofing paint, among other upgrades,” Bartlett said. ocal entrepreneur Cliff Kennedy recently leased rebranded product. • Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty recently reported the sale of a the 20,000-square-foot former Smith Bakery site at “We’re really trying to get our head wrapped around 1201 W. I-65 Service Road N. in Mobile, as part of how quick we can grow this company with some of the op- 1.06-acre parcel at 5450 Cottage Hill Road — at the corner of Cottage Hill Road an ambitious move to relocate the 6-year-old Frios portunities that are already coming our way and how many and Oakland Drive — to a local investor for $197,000. Plans for development of the site were unannounced as of press time. Wright handled the transaction for ice pop company in its entirety from Gadsden to Mobile. employees will be needed in production. As we ramp up, both buyer and seller. Alan Garstecki with JLL and Robert Cook with Vallas we might need to add 30 or 40 more seasonal employees • John Delchamps, associate broker with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., Realty represented the landlord. Jimmy Grodnick with JW in the summertime, maybe more. Right now, though, we Properties Inc. worked for Frios in the lease transaction. have to be streamlined and focus on growing this company recently represented Michigan-based Abtrex Industries Inc. in the lease of a 12,000-square-foot building at 5561 Todd Acres Drive in Mobile. Justin Toomey The site will be the new national production facility, the right way from the start, focusing on the production with Stirling Properties worked for the owner. an upgrade from its former site in a 16,000-square-foot process,” Kennedy said. warehouse space near Gadsden Municipal Airport. Current partnerships include locally owned businesses “I bought in on May 1, 2018, to the franchise territory such as Carpe Diem and FOY, as well as the Perdido Shoe Station aids furloughed federal workers for Mobile and Pensacola,” Kennedy said. “Three months Beach Resort in Orange Beach. According to a news release, all 21 locations of Mobile-based footwear retaillater I reached out to the owners and asked them if they “We’re excited to use a local partner to develop a cofer Shoe Station along the central Gulf Coast have been set up as drop-off points were willing to sell the business. They came back with a fee pop,” Carpe Diem owner Alan Tolson said. “We are for Mobile United and United Way of Southwest Alabama’s “Food 4 Furloughed number and we started the negotiations. I officially became experimenting with a Colombian Supremo medium roast Feds” food drive to benefit their Feeding the Gulf Coast nonprofit . Shoe Station CEO Dec. 21, 2018. coffee, incorporating it into the recipe, and have been stores are located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama. “My main focus now is helping franchisees grow their pleasantly surprised on how good it has turned out.” Although the federal government shutdown impasse has ended for now, the territories and taking the company to a much larger level. More information on Frios Gourmet Pops can be found food drive will run until Feb. 4. Right now we have 34 different locations across 10 states. on the company’s website. “Due to the government shutdown, thousands of federal and contract workWe really feel that we can have 100 new territories by end ers have not been paid, many of which live paycheck to paycheck and are facing of 2019. With the current model, it’s a very inexpensive serious financial crises,” Leslie Schraeder, marketing specialist for United Way of Business moves, transactions way to buy into a franchise,” he added. Southwest Alabama, said. • Robert and Karrie Maurin, owners of Maurin ArchiFrios currently has a footprint covering most of the “Feeding the Gulf Coast is experiencing a significantly greater need tecture, have opened some 18,000 square feet of space in Southeast as well as Arizona, Indiana and Oklahoma. Imdowntown Mobile that is part of a former 1950s-era Cadil- for food throughout the community. They are working to meet the current mediate expansion plans include the West Coast (Califorrequests while preparing for an extended shutdown, which funding for govlac dealership. It is next door to their renovated homenia, Oregon, Washington) and parts of the East Coast. ernment assistance programs will expire in March and workers continue to office loft living space, located at the corner of St. Louis The company produces 80 flavors, with 20 different go without pay.” and Warren streets. types available at any given point in time based on popuCritical items, according to Schraeder, include canned meats, peanut butter, The floor plan — currently available for renovation and larity and season. Expectations are to crank out an average leasing opportunities — is located at 600 St. Louis St. It is canned vegetables and fruit, fruit juice, boxed or canned meals, dried or canned of 15,000 gourmet pops per day at baseline production situated directly across from The Cheese Cottage at 650 St. beans, pasta, cereal, baby formula and diapers. levels. Growth plans include partnering with new local To donate online, visit the Feeding the Gulf Coast website and select “GovernLouis St. and adjacent to the new Old Majestic Brewing retailers or companies interested in reselling the pops as a ment Shutdown Relief” from the drop-down menu. Co. property, slated to open later this year. Frios moving headquarters to Mobile L 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE DISH Super Bowl (sort of) party BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET by the higher-ups, that isn’t going to happen, so I plan to sit this one out. Instead, our party will embrace all things New Orleans. With Number 9 jerseys and all the décor we can muster, I feel it’s a day to celebrate the Big Easy, as if it needs an excuse to party. It is a party, so let’s bring it here. Of course the food is the best part. Sandwiches My favorites come from there. The muffuletta was once my No. 1. It now takes a backseat to the Ralph from Mother’s. Debris is the star here. That’s the stuff that falls off a freshly carved roast. Add that to ham, roast beef, cheese, shredded cabbage and spicy Creole mustard on great French bread and guests will flock to it. Food Pak has one of the better muffulettas in town, maybe the best, but Rouses usually has a tray of mini-muffs that do the trick. You could make muffuletta canapés with sliced bread, capicola, salami, olive salad and provolone. Throw it in the oven for a quick melt. Rice dishes Photo | depositphotos.com Muffulettas (above), jambalaya, Sazeracs and many other options can make your New Orleans Saints-themed Super Bowl party a hit. I love football. I wish I had more time to go to games, watch every broadcast and fill up my brain with stats, bios and algorithms to predict outcomes of every contest. I know guys like that — guys who love the game so much they study the draft, follow players in the off season and bleed their teams’ colors. I am not that guy. I want to be, but it isn’t feasible. I work way too much to follow that dream, but I can still say I absolutely love football. I’m not watching golf. Basketball was never my thing. I played baseball from age 6 to 17, but can only stomach the games in person, and still would enjoy it even if I turned stone blind. The sounds of the crack of the bat and the slapping of leather as the soundtrack to the circus of hot dogs and beer holds my attention at the diamond as long as I can hear, smell and taste it. But on television, at a stadium, in the street, peewee, high school, college, pro, football is the only sport I can watch or play anywhere. I said all of that to say this: I’m a Saints fan. You probably knew that. My dad lived and died in New Orleans. When I was 8 years old he was my soccer coach and got to pick out the name of our team. The fact that our shirts were maroon didn’t matter. We were the Saints. I have Tom Benson’s autograph on a poster, and Deuce McAllister’s on a jersey. As kids playing two-hand touch on North Park Street, we always pretended to be Archie Manning despite their atrocious record. Saints fans are all-weather, thickskinned and have bigger mouths than any other. So as you plan an email to call me a sore loser and tell me a game doesn’t come down to one call, save your breath and realize this isn’t about the Rams. They played valiantly. I wish them well. I’m just getting the feeling that there’s a possibility the NFL is creeping toward professional wrestling, a sport where tremendous athletes are steered toward certain outcomes by the powers that be, and I’ve been suspicious of this for a while. Some offenders get slaps on the wrists while others are thrown under buses. I would love to have seen the two best GOAT candidates face each other, one with the most rings versus one with the most records. Amid controversy and admission of (no foul) foul play 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 I can’t recall many trips to the city without a dose of rice at some point. Jambalaya is my favorite. If you aren’t adventurous, then dress up some Zatarain’s with your choice of meat. A great parabolic pot and some decent skill can go a long way when making jambalaya from scratch. I love mine with shrimp, andouille, tasso and lots of trinity. A can of tomatoes can save time on peeling fresh. Gumbo certainly heads the list of rice toppers. Seafood, chicken, sausage, duck or all of the above, just do it. There is no wrong as long as you have a roux and the Holy Trinity. Don’t make it too spicy; leave that up to your guests. Red beans and rice are for Monday. Instead, let’s give shrimp creole a go. It doesn’t require a roux, and is therefore much easier to prepare than most New Orleans dishes. You can crank one out in about 35 minutes, give or take. I cook the trinity in butter, then add tomatoes and a little bit of chicken stock. Bay leaves and Worcestershire are a must for me. I’ve cooked the shrimp separately and in the sauce, preferring the former. You are less likely to overcook the shrimp if you cook them in a little butter for about a minute, add the sauce to it and kill the heat. Drinks They don’t call it Bourbon Street for nothing, and my house is full of the red liquor. The Sazerac is one of NOLA’s famed rye drinks and I love it, but the Ramos Gin Fizz is my favorite dessert. I don’t have more than one, due to its sweetness, but the bitter taste of the Sazerac can cleanse the palate. If you want to go ahead and put the party to rest, simply mix up some hurricanes. If you make an authentic one the fruit juices will mask the fact that you’re having four ounces of rum. Don’t let anyone pound two of them — you’ll have a mess to clean. On second thought, let’s just have some beer and crawfish and call it a day. Game or no game, victory or no victory, the Saints could use a little love right now. You guys let me know how the commercials went. Whodat.

J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Super Bowl Sunday libations BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo |Dunkin’ Donuts You don’t have to be a Patriot’s fan to enjoy Harpoon’s Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Porter. It’s described by the company as “a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate. W hile the game between the team-that-shouldn’tbe-there and the team-that’s-always-there might not excite everyone this year, most of us can at least agree that Super Bowl Sunday is a great time to watch commercials, eat chicken wings and drink beer. Even if you don’t care too much about who is playing, you can get into the spirit of the game by trying out some beers from the cities at the center of the game. BY ANDY MACDONALD WORD OF MOUTH Heroes back in oyster business For how long? “Until we no longer have them,” I am told. It is an “R” month, after all, so eat all you wish. Both Heroes downtown and Heroes USA are offering oyster baskets (even a shrimp and oyster combo) as well as po’boys on Leidenheimer French bread from the Big Easy. I’ll bet they have a little Crystal hot sauce to go on there, along with pickle, lettuce, tomato and extra mayonnaise. The oysters are coming out of Louisiana, and a po’boy runs you $12.49. Bring an appetite if you don’t intend to share. The basket caps out at $16.99 with sides. Perfect with a non-fancy beer. I don’t see why these are a temporary menu item. Get them while you can. The most famous New England beer is, of course, Samuel Adams’ Boston Lager. When it debuted in 1984, it was at the vanguard of the craft beer movement, but today the ubiquitousness of Sam Adams has made people wonder if the Boston Beer Co. should still be considered a craft brewery. Still independently operated, it is the second-largest craft brewery in the U.S. (behind Yuengling) and still puts out some unique beers. Samuel Adams’ new Sam ’76 is an excellent, light (4.6 percent alcohol by volume, or ABV) and flavorful beer. Billed as Scarlet Pearl opens new food venues The Mississippi Gulf Coast is ripe with gaming and grub, but it’s about to get grubbier! The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is adding to its family of restaurants with two new venues. Ami Pizza? (meaning “Do you love pizza?”) and Lounge Nocherie are now open in the lobby near the parking garage entrance. The specialty pizzas of Ami Pizza? are authentically Italian, fired up to 900 F in what is the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s largest dual-capacity wood and gas oven. Thin and crispy is how I like it. Luxury seating and a double-sided fireplace make Lounge Nocherie the place to enjoy your morning coffee. Homemade pastries and cakes augment the fresh brews. I’m ready to go. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 a combination of an ale and a lager in one brew, it tastes like a light West Coast session India pale ale, or IPA), with nice hop and citrus flavors, but without a bitter finish. A beer you could enjoy from kickoff until the final gun. Also in Beantown, Harpoon Brewery, which has been around almost as long as the Boston Beer Co. (founded in 1986), produces a number of distinctive beers that can be found in our neck of the woods. Harpoon’s Craic Irish Red IPA (6.9 percent ABV) is a very flavorful beer with the maltiness of an Irish Red and the hops of an IPA. Different and definitely worth a taste. Harpoon has also come out with a beer that is perhaps more Boston than bean soup— its Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Porter, with (unsurprisingly) strong roasted coffee and chocolate notes. I found it on tap at my local Piggly Wiggly, but it is also available in bottles (unmistakable in Dunkin’ Donuts lettering and colors). One can easily imagine Gronk washing down a dozen assorted with a pint or two. On the other coast, Los Angeles is lousy with small craft breweries, but not too many produce beers that are available in our area. One exception is Golden Road Brewing. Founded in 2011, Golden Road is now owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev and is the largest brewery in the city. Golden Road has 10 core beers, including its excellent Wolf Pup Session IPA, a very light (4.5 percent ABV) IPA with tropical zest. It regularly puts out seasonal selections as well. Finally, for all those in Who Dat Nation who still might not be able to bring themselves to watch the game on Sunday, you might want to drown your sorrows in a Blind Pig IPA, a fantastic American pale ale from Northern California’s Russian River Brewing Co. (Niners territory), available at Whole Foods and O’Daly’s Irish Pub. Very hoppy and bitter, it’s stronger than its golden color would indicate, with some hints of grapefruit at the finish. Enjoy the game! Don’t forget about the Scarlet Pearl’s other food attractions. With Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood, Under the Oak Café, Chopstx Noodle Bar, Waterfront Buffet and Butler’s Bar and Lounge, you’re sure to find something great to eat. Scarlet Pearl has been in D’Iberville since the end of 2015 and continues to wow guests daily. blackjack, craps and roulette, all for a good cause. The soiree begins at 6:30 p.m. The Pillars is located at 1757 Government St., Mobile. Tickets cost $60 per person or $100 per couple and are available online at give. childrensal.org/allinforheart or call 251-6104969. All In for Heart returns for Valentine’s Day Meat Boss opening second location Put on your cocktail dress and celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Pillars for All In for Heart, benefiting the Pediatric Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama. It’s an evening of faux casino gaming for you and your date as you enjoy fantastic food, complimentary beer and wine, live music and prizes. Spend your $1,000 in “fun money” wisely as you test your skills at Stars of television and periodicals, Meat Boss has decided to open a second location this February at the corner of Downtowner and Michael. This location will be open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Friday. The official address is 1087 Downtowner Blvd., but the official opening date is to be determined. Stay tuned. We will let you know. Recycle!

J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Longtime Big Creek Lake supervisor looks toward retirement DALE LIESCH/REPORTER S tarting in February, you may run into Benny White only if you’re thirsty. That’s because the Big Creek Lake pumping station supervisor and 38-year veteran of the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) may be retiring from the utility, but he’ll still be around to tend bar at SMG properties, including the Saenger Theatre downtown. He started tending bar at Mardi Gras balls about eight years ago and the moonlighting has since continued. “I wanted to have something to do when I left,” he said. “I love to talk to people.” White called his decision to retire one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make, so aside from bartending and a cruise ship excursion he doesn’t know what’s on the horizon. “This has been my life for 38 years and it’s hard to walk away from,” he said. “I’m going to be missing this place, I can tell you that.” Working at Big Creek Lake is truly the only job White has ever known. He started there at age 17 as a summer worker, but later joined MAWSS full time. He has been the supervisor there for 27 years. “It’s a pleasure working with bosses that will back you up and help you with all the challenges that happen out there,” he said. “It’s being out there in nature. I mean, it’s beautiful property, a beautiful lake.” The walls of the tiny lakeside office White shares with other MAWSS employees are filled with knickknacks accumulated from decades of public service. Those trinkets include an oar with a U.S. Marine insignia engraved upon it. White said he was able to allow members of the 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company reserve group train on the lake. “Anything those guys needed, I tried to help them,” he said. If White ever misses the work, or if MAWSS needs to tap any of his expertise in retirement, he’s only a phone call away, according to Director Charles Hyland. “He has been very generous in telling us that we can contact him and we certainly appreciate that very much,” Hyland said. White will be replaced by Steven Davis, who has 28 years of experience and is currently a raw-water supervisor at the facility. Despite only a 10-year experience gap, Davis will tell you some of White’s knowledge will be missed. “If I can do as good a job as he did, or keep it as good as he left it, I’ll be perfectly content,” Davis said. A portion of the lake is open to the public for fishing. For $5, those interested in fishing can take a boat out all day, White said. To fish from the banks it costs $3. The boat launch is at the end of Howells Ferry Road. Protection The second priority for White and those who manage Big Creek Lake is to protect the drinking water source. MAWSS has spent years buying property around the lake to prevent contamination from sediment, runoff and other pollutants. “As far as the water system itself, one goal around the lake is to try to protect the integrity of the water and doing that by controlling what goes into the lake,” Hyland said. “The best way we can do that is to continue to do what Reservoir we have been doing, which is try to acquire as much land Big Creek Lake, also known as we can to act as a buffer.” as the Converse Reservoir, was It’s important to contrast what MAWSS is doing initially named for the creek that was WE NEED TO KEEP EDUCAT- compared to some other cities and utilities that allow dedammed to create it, White said. In velopment almost to the banks of existing water sources, the 1990s, the lake was renamed the ING THE PEOPLE THAT LIVE Hyland said. The board has been instrumental in helping Converse Reservoir after an engithe system acquire as much land as possible. MAWSS neering firm that helped create it. IN THE WATERSHED AREA currently owns some 8,000 to 9,000 acres of land around Until the 1950s, Three Mile ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE the lake and hopes to add more. Creek was one of the area’s sources “We understand the plan that we have surrounding the of drinking water, but that would OF NOT DUMPING TRASH lake and the property that we want to have surrounding change with an idea for a man-made the lake,” board member Maynard Odom said. “Every lake. OUT THERE, MAKING SURE time a piece of property become available, we’re ag“Over the years it became more THAT THEY DON’T DUMP gressive with trying to secure that property. We don’t lay and more challenging, both for the back, we don’t hesitate. We look at what it is and we do quantity needed for a growing city ANY HAZARDOUS MATEan evaluation of it and then we make an offer.” and for the quality,” Hyland said. In many cases, MAWSS will make an offer on “And so in the early 1950s they RIALS IN THEIR YARDS property before it even goes on the market, Odom said. determined — and it was some real THAT COULD POTENTIALLY There has never been a debate among members over land foresight people had — that [the acquisition, he said, at least during his time on the board. need could be met] by creating Big RUN OUT INTO THE LAKE,” If development gets too close, it can lead to a number Creek Lake. So they built that lake to of issues for the water source, Big Creek Lake Forester provide water not just for the 1950s, HYLAND SAID. “ANYTHING, Art Dyas said. but far into the future, and we are the YOU KNOW, FROM OIL — “Fertilizers, pesticides and the whole nine yards,” beneficiary of that today.” Dyas said. “If you get an algae bloom in a lake of that The original pumps that push the CHANGING OIL IN THEIR magnitude with the development around it, you’re in raw, untreated water from the lake to pretty deep trouble.” the treatment facility are still in good CARS — TO PESTICIDES, MAWSS is also proactive in educating residents about working order, White said. INSECTICIDES, WHATEVER littering or releasing pollutants into feeder streams along “Our Number One job is to make the watershed, Hyland said. sure that we’re pumping water to THE CASE MIGHT BE. “We need to keep educating the people that live in the treatment plants,” he said. “We the watershed area about the importance of not dumpmaintain and keep the pumps running ing trash out there, making sure that they don’t dump 24/7.” With 17 billion gallons of water at capacity, Big Creek any hazardous materials in their yards that could potentially run out into the lake,” Hyland said. “Anything, you know, from oil — changing oil in their Lake can sustain itself as a source of drinking water for cars — to pesticides, insecticides, whatever the case might be. So, we need the area for “hundreds of years,” White said. On average help from people that live in that community to help us protect the integrity the Big Creek Lake pumping station pumps about 67 of the lake, especially when it comes to trash and dumping things out in that million gallons of water per day. When the area paper mills were up and running at full capacity, the facility was area.” In addition to acquiring land as a way to control what goes into the drinkpumping around 110 gallons per day, White said. ing water supply, MAWSS and Mobile Baykeeper have even taken legal ac“Look at what we used to do when we supplied the tion to keep development away. Baykeeper Executive Director Casi Callaway paper mills and look at what we’re doing now,” he said. joined MAWSS as a plaintiff on lawsuits against the Alabama Department of “To catch back up to that, the city’s got a lot of growing Transportation (ALDOT) in the early 2000s to amend plans for construction to do.” of a new U.S. Route 98 over runoff concerns. Callaway said road construcThat abundant supply can also be an issue in an tion was set to cross Big Creek Lake feeder streams 13 times. The action led environment that sees a lot of rainfall. Operators of the Baykeeper and MAWSS to enter into two lawsuits, Callaway said. reservoir routinely have to open the spillways if more “I can’t speak more highly of how hard they’ve worked,” Callaway said of than one inch of rain falls, White said. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

COVER STORY MAWSS. “MAWSS and Baykeeper were in lockstep together on the whole thing.” In addition to concerns over runoff and sediment that could cause damage to the lake, Hyland said ALDOT was clearing out brush and wetlands — which help to filter out pollutants before they reach the lake — from the area too quickly. “A lot of timberlands and wetlands were impacted,” he said. One lawsuit, Hyland said, resulted in ALDOT’s use of best practices in construction of all future road projects. “They’ve adhered to the standards very well,” Hyland said of ALDOT. Forest management MAWSS contracts with Dyas to help manage the more than 9,000 acres of land around Big Creek Lake. Since he started in 1989, Dyas and MAWSS have made an effort to preserve the property and promote indigenous species. One of those is longleaf pine. Dyas and MAWSS have removed some of the slash pine on the property and replanted longleaf, which used to dominate forests in the South, Dyas said. “Many years ago there were 93 million acres of longleaf in the southeastern United States,” he said. “Today there’s less than 5 [million acres]. Longleaf was replaced in the ‘cut out and get out’ era of forestry because they really didn’t know how to regenerate it. They didn’t know how to plant it and they had dismal failures back in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s.” The loss of the longleaf ecosystem endangered other native flora and fauna, Dyas said, but MAWSS has worked to bring some of that back. “The longleaf ecosystem with the diversity of both flora and fauna rivals those habitats that are incorporated in the rainforest of South America,” Dyas said. “It’s pretty impressive when you think about it. Today, or in the past, the board has done a magnanimous job of being committed to not only land acquisition, but to the furtherance of establishing and maintaining the longleaf ecosystem.” One of those species affected by the loss of longleat habitat is the gopher tortoise. In 1994, MAWSS helped create a private gopher tortoise reserve, which has since been emulated elsewhere, Dyas said. “Gopher tortoises are really important because the burrows are the homes for a wide diversity of both insect and vertebrate animals,” Dyas said. “This guy’s pretty slick. Benny White He invites them all to come on down. I’m going to dig you a home and you come on down and hang out in the motel.” In addition to the gopher tortoise and the black pine snake, the area is home to deer and even the occasional black bear as well as other wildlife, White said. “There have been photos of several [black bears] on the banks, feeding and drinking water,” he said. “We do have turkeys, of course, and bald eagles. We have multiple nests of bald eagles above the water.” Part of Dyas’ forest management plan calls for prescribed fires, which helps get rid of underbrush that would choke out some of the more important habitat. “... Just about every terrestrial and plant species on the threatened and endangered species list is fire dependent,” he said. The area is managed with prescribed fires, but nearby development is an impediment to that, too, Dyas said. “One of the reasons is because of residential development in close proximity to the acreage we’re trying to manage and the more Mobile County grows, the harder it’s going to be,” he said. “Smoke travels a long way and it travels just like water. It travels downhill, so anywhere you’ve got a creek that crosses a major highway, like Highway 98, any of those creeks, and you’re burning up the hill at night time, the smoke goes down in the creeks and crosses the bottoms and then you’ve got another problem.” MAWSS also makes money from cutting down and selling timber on its property. Profits from the sale go back into the system and are mainly used to acquire more land. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE A pianist, a historian and an opera student walk into an arts column BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A s is often the case, there’s so much going on that it’s hard to fit into the allotted space, so let’s get cracking. Regional piano competition marks anniversary The Mobile Music Teachers Association (MMTA) will host its 50th annual sonata contest Feb. 2 at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the University of South Alabama (USA) campus. The contest features 217 participants in 20 levels of difficulty, all the way up to college and noncompetitive adult levels. They will perform for judges in rooms around the Laidlaw facility starting at 9 p.m. before assembling in the concert hall for the day’s awarding of trophies. “We think it’s a big deal,” MMTA Parliamentarian Vincentine Williams said. “One other teacher, (USA instructor) Dr. Holm, Lin-ya Hsu and I are the teachers who have put in the most students each year in the contest.” The public is invited to the free event. Williams was chair for 18 years and said the high-water mark was nearly 500 participants in 1987. Last year’s field was 256. “One year I might have 10 trophy winners and the next year not have any. It’s just how they prepare,” Williams said. While she has been teaching music for 40 years, Williams only moved to the Mobile Bay area in the late 1970s. Since then she’s seen generations of students go through the program, then later accompany their own children to the ceremony. ESAC extends bicentennial murals Famed state historian speaks at UM In celebration of the state’s bicentennial, the University of Mobile (UM) will present an appearance by acclaimed historian Dr. Wayne Flynt at the college’s Weaver Auditorium on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The professor emeritus of history at Auburn University will deliver a lecture titled “Pulitzers and Politics: The Best and Worst of Alabama on Our 200th Birthday” at the free event, which includes a book signing. If Flynt’s name is unfamiliar, perhaps you haven’t The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 251-928-2828 or go to esartcenter.org. Local student wins international award Former Dunbar Magnet Middle School student Catherine Chung has won a Distinguished Honorable Mention Award for her film submission to the 2018 Ocean Awareness Contest, sponsored by Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs. Selected from nearly 1,000 Junior Division entries from around the world, Chung received a $100 cash scholarship. The contest invited students to explore climate change impacts through visual art, film, music, poetry or prose. Chung’s film submission, “Chasing Change,” is a three plus-minute documentary focusing on pressures on Pacific 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 WE’RE BUILDING FUTURE RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS, PEOPLE THAT ARE RESPONSIBLE AND DISCIPLINED AND UNDERSTAND THE VALUE OF HARD WORK, BECAUSE IT DOES TAKE HARD WORK.” Opera scholarship winners named Three winners were named in the 2019 Madame Rose Scholarship Competition held Jan. 12 at the Larkins Music Center. This year’s competition featured 10 finalists from five southeastern states vying for cash scholarship awards for college through graduate level. First-place cash went to Kimberly Milton of Valdosta State University. Second place was Elana Gleason of LSU and third place was Samantha Dapcic from The University of North Texas. Honorable mention went to Joanna Burrell from Georgia State University. The remaining finalists were Samantha Anselmo, Natalie Bodkin, Christine Cummins, Carol Marie Gomez, Kyle Melton and Monica Music. The competition is named for the founder of Mobile Opera. A panel comprising opera industry professionals Kathleen Halm, Tyler Smith and Betsy Uschkrat selected the winners. Congratulations to all. Islands populations, changes in energy production and lifestyles. Bow Seat created the Ocean Awareness Contest in 2012 to teach teenagers about issues facing local waterways and global oceans, to empower advocacy for these places and create positive change. Each year the contest invites students to explore our roles as both problemmakers and problem-solvers through the creative arts. To view Chung’s winning submission, visit bowseat.org/gallery/chasing-change/. Rustic comedy onstage in Chickasaw When an Appalachian family bluegrass band is tardy to a Depression-era Baptist church, it starts an unraveling of religious tabu and social graces that bestow manna from the heavens in the form of laughter. It’s all part of “Smoke on the Mountain,” the hilarious musical staged by Chickasaw Civic Theatre through Feb. 3. The show is “pert’ near bustin’” with American roots music, familiar traditionals such as “I’ll Fly Away,” “The Church In the Wildwood” and “Angel Band.” In a show of versatility, the cast contains many familiar names from Mobile Opera, including Thomas Rowell, Scott and Sarah Wright, and director Stacey Driskell. Showtimes for the final weekend are 7:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows, 2 p.m for the Sunday matinee. Tickets cost $18.75, $15.75 for student/military/seniors/children. For more information, call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com. ARTSGALLERY Dean Mosher’s murals rendered for the state’s bicentennial will remain in place at the Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak Ave., Fairhope) for another month. The painter created nine of them and a pair — “Battle of Fort Mims” and “Tribute to the Merchant Marine in World War II” — have delighted crowds throughout January. The murals are sponsored by the Alabama Tourism Department, the Alabama Community Service Grant Program and the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation. Also there is “Magic City Shines,” a group exhibit of Birmingham artists including Eric Johnson, David Joseph Self, Chiharu Roach and Dan Bynum. Pottery by John Rezner will join the aforementioned exhibits. Some of those follow the path through to their own professions. Examples are close for the teacher. “I started teaching my niece at age 3 and she would come down every year from Mississippi to be in this. She’s now teaching at Troy University in vocal performance after going on to her doctorate,” Williams said. The host organization was formed in 1919 and marked its own silver anniversary by launching this competition. Its website lists three other competitions interspersed through the year. An affiliation of independent music teachers who follow traditional models of teaching from in-home studios, Williams said the frequency of instruction offered at music stores bites into their livelihood. Their aim is to let others know independent instruction still lives. “There are studies that show music instruction does more as compared to other art forms to help the brain,” Williams said. “We’re building future responsible citizens, people that are responsible and disciplined and understand the value of hard work, because it does take hard work.” been in the Yellowhammer State for long. He started out a ministerial student at Samford University but double-majored in history and speech. He went on to earn a Ph.D. from Florida State University, then spent 40 years teaching at Samford and Auburn where he won 18 teaching awards. He has been an invited international lecturer, including at Oxford and Cambridge universities. As imagined from his background, Flynt’s work often spans religion, poverty and literature in addition to pure history. He has authored 11 books, two of which were Pulitzer nominees. His memoir, “Keeping the Faith,” was published in 2011. Flynt was the subject of two Alabama Public Television documentaries and in 2000 was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters by Samford.

W 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Rebecca Pugh ith deep roots in Mobile There’s nothing I could do with it except it be a and Tuscaloosa, local Pain song. I got around to contacting Mark [“Pose” fans of Pain had a deep Milewicz] and Adam [Guthrie]. I started mainly appreciation for the talking to Adam, guitarist for Pain. We agreed that band’s always lightheart- we ought to do something. ed, sometimes humorous There comes a time, especially when it comes to take on punk rock, with art, where you’ve got to do it. You have a responsithe addition of horns. This ragtag group of highbility. More than a responsibility, it’s like, “I have energy rockers eventually parted ways, leaving fans get these out.” It’s not right to keep them locked up to dream of a reunion — and now the band Salvo is in a basement, in your mind or on your little home granting their wish. recording thing. You have to get them out. That’s Elusive front man Dan Lord has graced fans with how I feel about it. We said, “We’ve just got to do an exclusive look into the group’s reincarnation and this. People would love that, and it would be great what to expect from Salvo’s upcoming album, “Off to get this stuff out there where it needs to be.” the Charts,” which will be Centanni: What made you released in May. want to use the name Salvo Stephen Centanni: For instead of Pain? years, your fans have hoped Lord: When I approached and prayed Pain would Mark about it, I asked him if he reunite. For them, it wasn’t was interested in it. Ultimately, ADAM AND I STILL WANTED after we went back and forth a a matter of if you guys would do it or not. It was little bit, he had to decline and TO PUT THIS STUFF OUT just a matter of when. What turn it down. He has this whole do you think it is about the life that he’s in now, and he just THERE, BUT IT WOULDN’T music and Pain that gave couldn’t do it. It’s not for him HAVE BEEN RIGHT TO CALL your fans such a permanent anymore. So, of course, that mark? was cool with me, and I totally IT PAIN WITHOUT MARK Dan Lord: I think the respect that. best answer that I could give Adam and I still wanted to … WE JUST DECIDED TO is that based on the various put this stuff out there, but it COME UP WITH ANOTHER notes, emails, messages and wouldn’t have been right to call stuff that I’ve gotten over it Pain without Mark. He’s one NAME AND LET THE PAIN the years, have been words of the cofounders of Pain. We of gratitude from people. Injust decided to come up with FANS KNOW THAT, MORE evitably, it has always been another name and let the Pain OR LESS, THESE ARE NEW “Thank you for the music, fans know that, more or less, because it made me so these are new Pain songs done PAIN SONGS DONE BY DIFhappy and got me through by different members of Pain. tough times and dark times.” Centanni: So, what’s the FERENT MEMBERS OF PAIN. I think that’s it. To put it into current lineup? one stupid word, I think the Lord: It’s me and Adam music was just happy. It was positive, and it made Guthrie, the guitarist. We have a lot of the horn people tap their toes and laugh a little bit and dance players like Jason Reid, Christopher Johnson and in spite of themselves and all the dark stuff in life. Stuart McNair. In addition to horns, he does a lot of They could listen to Pain, and it made them feel piano playing and accordion playing and so on. We better. also have Demondrae Thurman. Centanni: How did this reunion happen? We have Niamh Tuohy Fields, who played violin Lord: I myself never entirely left the music and for us, especially on “Midgets with Guns.” There art world. I’ve been doing more quiet stuff for years was a song called “One-Legged Girl” that had a — just more underground and in the background, rocket-speed violin piece on it that she played. She’s I should say. In recent times, all these song ideas back doing more violin stuff for the new album. were starting to occur to me. I didn’t know what George Kennedy will be doing drum tracks for the to do with them. I would listen to them and say, new album. That’s all the veteran members. We’ve “That’s a Pain song.” also picked up some newer members and vocalists. MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Old Pain, new Salvo Former members of Pain, including vocalist Dan Lord, guitarist Adam Guthrie and horn player Stuart McNair, have reunited under the name Salvo to record a new album due out in May. For more information visit facebook.com/salvotheband/ or to contribute, search “Salvo’s new album” on GoFundMe. Centanni: What’s it been like getting back in the studio? Lord: Aw, man! I’ve always loved recording in the studio. It’s unbelievably fun. It’s intense but in a good way. You know that you’re in the middle of something that’s really cool and powerful, and good things are happening, and it takes all your focus to keep moving it along. So, I love it. It’s been great for everybody. Centanni: I know you don’t have any tracks yet, but what kind of preview can you give me? How would Salvo compare to classic Pain? Lord: I would say that there are some subtle differences. You’ll hear all the stuff that Pain always did, like being real heavy on the melodies and horn parts and being upbeat. That’s all part of it. I guess just because a lot of us are super-old people now, it’s a little more mature. It has a maturity to it in the lyrics and even in the way we arrange the songs. There definitely has been a development there. When Adam and I knew that we were going to do this and were calling all the old members to create this project, we knew that we didn’t want to just make a bunch of Pain songs and say, “OK, let’s do what we did then.” We knew we wanted to try some new things. We wanted this album to feel fresh and do new and different things. My hope is that longtime Pain fans will be like, “Man! This is a great Pain album, but they didn’t get lazy and do a bunch of stuff the way they used to do. They’re trying new things!” I want it to sound fresh like that to people. Centanni: You have asked your fans to put their money where their mouths are with a crowdfunding campaign for the album. With all the talk over the years of wanting a reunion, I think it’s appropriate. How has that been going? Lord: I’m flabbergasted, to tell you the truth. Everybody has been so unbelievably supportive and encouraging. Everybody was happy to chip in a little bit. I was stunned at the avalanche of individuals who came forward and said, “Yes! This is a great idea. Here’s $5” or “Here’s $10.” Some people gave a lot more. It was so cool to watch that happen. The album is happening because of them. It’s a very, very cool thing to reach out to everybody and get that kind of love and support.

MUSIC BRIEFS All in the family BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Brothers Osborne, The Wild Feathers Date: Friday, Feb. 1, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St. (Mobile), mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $30.50-$50.50 through Ticketmaster Facebook | Brothers Osborne T he Jewel on Joachim ended 2018 with unforgettable performances from GHOST, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kansas. Now the Saenger will set the tone for 2019 with its first concert of the year as SouthSounds Music Festival alum The Wild Feathers return to Mobile. Their new album “Greetings from the Neon Frontier” exists in a dimension mixing elements of the ‘70s West Coast sound with modern alt. country that keeps an edge with a lean into indie rock. Brothers Osborne will be making their Azalea City debut. Since the 2016 release of “Pawn Shop,” T.J. and John Osborne’s exposure has maintained a positive momentum. Last year the duo released its sophomore effort, “Port Saint Joe,” which topped at No. 2 on the U.S. Country chart. This album is filled with radio-friendly anthems featuring baritone, old-school country vocal work smoothed with soul. Old-fashioned twang is mixed with danceable grooves. Even though this album might not fit the alt. country label, Brothers Osborne maintain their personal space from many pop country acts. Beach vibes Band: Denton Hatcher, Molly Taylor Date: Friday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Venue: Big Beach Brewing Co., 300 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com Tickets: Free Big Beach Brewing Co. invites you to start your weekend right with the combined talents of two singer-songwriters — Denton Hatcher and Molly Taylor. Hatcher will play a one-man band set highlighting his own brand of modern folk. His latest album, “I Care a Lot Less,” showcases his range from the psychedelic (“Here to Save Me”) to the countrified (“What Does It Mean”). Think of a dreamlike atmosphere in the same vein as Jim James. Taylor will join Hatcher on stage for a combined set. This Baton Rouge native has been gathering fans with her poignant songs and powerful voice. Each song on Taylor’s “Loud & Clear” EP establishes a deep emotional connection with the listener. Saturday night live Band: Della Memoria, Abe Partridge, The Red Clay Strays, The Psych Peas Date: Saturday, Feb. 2, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 218 Dauphin St. (Mobile), soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show, available online and by calling 1-866-777-8932 An eclectic blast of regional sounds will be rolling into downtown Mobile this Saturday, with Skate Mountain Records sending a twofold delegation from its lineup. Singer-songwriter Abe Partridge’s set will be filled with offbeat lyric poetry delivered with a raw voice seasoned with experience. Partridge will also give his crowd a look into his more alternative side with a set from his longtime underground rock project, The Psych Peas (Psychedelic Peacocks). Skate Mountain artists The Red Clay Strays will hit the stage ready to have a good time with the group’s robust, electrifying live show filled with modern Southern rock and alt. country. The Strays have been paying dues on the road with regular tour excursions, but the band’s time at Studio 74 suggests fans might soon be getting a long-awaited album. Mississippi’s Della Memoria returns to Mobile with its soothing, clean synth rock sound. This duo will be performing in support of its latest EP, “The Ebb.” While modern synth music tend to concentrate on more danceable aspects, Della Memoria’s ethereal quality mixes sweet vocals and wholehearted arrangements, a rare musical commodity on the Gulf Coast. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | January 30 - February 5 The Wes Jean Trio 6p / Yeah, Probably, 10p / Brandon White Duo, WED. JAN 30 10:15p / Listening Room-FRI. FEB 1 Boudreaux’s Cajun Dennis “Finger Roll” Grill-- Ryan Balthrop, Blues Tavern-- Johnny Nelson 6p Barbato & Lucky Doggs Cortlandt’s Pizza Callaghan’s-- Adam Pub-- Marcus Elizondo, Holt SUN. FEB 3 7:30p Flora Bama-- Lea Felix’s-- Bobby ButchAnne Creswell Duo, 2p Blues Tavern-- Reka / The Big Earl Show fea- becca Barry Trio Flora Bama-- J turing Jack Robertson, Flora Bama-- Songs Hawkins Trio,11a / 5:30p / Scott Koehn of Rusty, 12:30p / Tony Neil Dover, 3p / Ma& Lee Day - Electric Ray Thompson, 3p / rio Mena, 7p / Rhonda Dawg, 6p / Red Clay Perdido Brothers, 4p / Hart Duo, 7p Strays, 10p / Bruce Justin Jeansonne, 7p / Smelley Duo, 10:15p / Brandon Coleman Duo, Listening Room-8:30p / THURS. JAN 31 Fyre Gaillard w/Anne E Dechant Boudreaux’s Cajun Moe’s BBQ (DaphMON. FEB 4 Grill-- David Chastang, ne) -- Lee Yankie and 6p the Hellz Yeah, 7p Flora-Bama-- J Brickyard-- Tyler Mac Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) Hawkins Duo, 11a / Band -- Don Holmes, 6:30p Open Mic w/ Cathy Callaghans-- Roy DuMoe’s BBQ Pace, 3p / Petty and rand (Semmes) -- Jesh Pace, 7p / Tim Roberts, Cortlandt’s Pizza Yancey Duo, 6:30p 7p Pub-- Bryant Gilley, 7:30p Felix’s-- Grits N TUES. FEB 5 SAT. FEB 2 Pieces Blues Tavern-- Ghost Flora Bama-- Delta Boudreaux’s Cajun Man Ric McNaughton Donnie Mathis, 11a / Grill-- Ryan Balthrop, Callaghans-- Jesh Johnny Barbato, 1p / 6p Dueling Pianos, 4:30p / Yancey Band Flora Bama-- Ken Not the Real Band, but Flora Bama-- Hung Lambert, 11a / T-Bone Jury, 11a / Big Muddy, the Real Deal (Mark 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p Montgomery, 3p / Sherrill), 5p / Bruce / The Big Earl Show fea- Bruce Smelley, 7p / Rick Smelley, 9p / Mario turing Jack Robertson, Whaley Duo, 7p Mena, 9:15p 5:30p / Al and Cathy, Listening Room-- 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

Ethan Hawke riveting in FILMTHE REEL WORLD Paul Schrader’s first Oscar nod P BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 aul Schrader is a legendary screenwriter who is also legendary for never getting an Oscar nomination. His recent film “First Reformed,” however, has broken that streak, earning him a single nod for Best Screenplay, which is still a bit of a snub since he also directed itC but was not mentioned in that category. But the real crime is against the film’s star, Ethan Hawke, who gives a restrained but powerful performance as the broken minister of the titular church, and who certainly deserved to be nominated for Best Actor. This austere but watchable film distills themes Schrader has addressed throughout his career. Hawke’s character might be a quiet minister, but his personal transformation has echoes of one of Schrader’s most famous characters, Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese’s 1976 classic, “Taxi Driver.” Both men start from a position of personal anguish that metastasizes to what they take up as a higher calling. Schrader dealt controversially with religion in another Scorsese project, “The Last Temptation of Christ,” and is himself from a strict religious, Calvinist background. In “First Reformed,” the personal becomes political and religious. Hawke’s Reverend Ernst Toller is still reeling from the anguish of the death of his son, who he encouraged to take up the family tradition of military service; six months into a tour of Iraq, the son was killed, leading Toller to leave the military and his wife to leave their marriage. Now Toller serves the miniscule parish in a historical church and, as he leadenly prepares for the church’s 250year reconsecration celebration, he drinks heavily every night and flagellates himself in the pages of his journal, amidst a sparsely furnished parsonage. He also urinates blood. A pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) requests that he call on her morose husband, a militant environmentalist in the throes of existential despair over bringing a child into a world that he is convinced is ruined. The men’s conversation energizes Toller, but his exhilaration over their debate is short lived, and the environmentalist’s problems escalate. As you can probably tell, this is a fairly dire film, but Hawke is absolutely riveting, and it’s worth the discomfort. Even though it is about a minister and a church, the religious subject matter is somehow universal, and Schrader’s cinematic style is masterful. A serious lifelong student and scholar of cinema and the author of a book called Transcendental Style in Film (1972,) Schrader has built this film with plenty of visual and thematic references for the aficionado to unpack. The most startling and memorable moment for me came late in the film. When we have steeped in the bleakness of Toller’s worldview and the plot is ratcheting up, a single break from realism occurs between two characters. A brief magical sequence transcends the action of the film — unexpected, moving and singular. Schrader credits the influence of transcendental filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky with this scene, claiming in an interview that he literally asked himself, “What would Tarkovsky do?” “First Reformed” is a visually and emotionally rigorous experience, but it is also grounded and centered by star Ethan Hawke in a performance that is quietly spectacular in every scene. He is entirely naturalistic, yet becomes a masterful archetype that is both religious and secular, hopeful and bleak. From his face to his clothing, Hawke is unlike you have ever seen him before, and absolutely gives the performance of his career. “First Reformed” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 Photos | A24 / Sony Pictures Classic From left: In “First Reformed,” Ethan Hawke is a minister of a small congregation in upstate New York who grapples with mounting despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns and a tormented past. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly portray Laurel and Hardy in “Stan & Ollie.” NEW THIS WEEK SERENITY EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife, Karen (Anne Hathaway), tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Laurel and Hardy — the world’s greatest comedy team — face an uncertain future as their golden era of Hollywood films remain long behind them. Diminished by age, the duo set out to reconnect with their adoring 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 STAN & OLLIE fans by touring variety halls in Britain in 1953. The shows become an instant hit, but Stan and Ollie can’t quite shake the past as long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their precious partnership. Crescent Theater, AMC Classic Wharf GREEN BOOK This Oscar-nominated film is back in theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 MISS BALA A young woman (Gina Rodriguez) battles a ruthless drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend in Mexico. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 AMC Mobile 16, Regal NOW PLAYING Mobile Stadium 18 MARY POPPINS RETURNS All listed multiplex THE KID WHO WOULD DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY theaters. BE KING AMC Mobile 16 BUMBLEBEE All listed multiplex REPLICAS All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. Nexus Cinema MARY QUEEN OF theaters. Dining. SCOTS F2: FUN AND AQUAMAN AMC Classic Wharf 15 All listed multiplex FRUSTRATION THE FAVOURITE theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium Crescent Theater, Regal SPIDER-MAN: INTO Mobile Stadium 18, AMC 18 A DOG’S WAY HOME THE SPIDER-VERSE Mobile 16 All listed multiplex All listed multiplex GLASS theaters. theaters. All listed multiplex THE MULE theaters, Nexus Cinema THE UPSIDE All listed multiplex Nexus Cinema Dining, Dining. theaters. ON THE BASIS OF SEX All listed multiplex theaters. RALPH BREAKS THE AMC Mobile 16, AMC INTERNET Classic Jubilee Square 12, VICE Regal Mobile Stadium 18 All listed multiplex Cobb Theaters Pinnacle theaters. 14, AMC Classic Wharf ESCAPE ROOM IF BEALE STREET AMC Mobile 16, Regal A STAR IS BORN Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Mobile Stadium 18 COULD TALK

STYLE FEATURE Semmes Camellia Festival spotlights ‘nursery capital of the world’ BY JO ANNE MCKNIGHT, CONTRIBUTING WRITER T Semmes School (the focal point of Semmes Heritage Park). The Camellia Festival presents several special collections. Carol Jarvis’ china plates, for instance, show camellias painted by artist Nicholas Liex and given by Villeroy & Boch to distribute as “thank-you’s” to such department stores as Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s. Another display consists of several prints of art by Lila Moore Keen, Lady of the Camellias. The prints belonged to the late Lib Dodd and will be shown by her daughter, Alice Dodd Baker. Other activities include a presentation by Seth Allen, horticultural director and curator of collections at Mobile Botanical Gardens, and an exhibit and video concerning the propagation and growth of camellias. Also showcased will be the 2019 Semmes Camellia Maids — Jordan Adams, Anna Smith, Jocelyn Thigpen, Lacey Moore, Macie Buford, Blaikney Waldrop, Abbie Buford, Amy Milam, Abby Pratt and Kaylee Vigor. The Maids represent the community as goodwill ambassadors for Semmes’ rich history, heritage and culture. But with all the pomp and circumstance, it is the camellia, Alabama’s state flower, that takes center stage in the fellowship hall of Semmes First Baptist Church. It’s seen on long tables full of individual blooms, in the works of local artists, in the Semmes history display. Those attending the festival might also visit the open house at Semmes Heritage Park. There, in the historic Semmes Schoolhouse, in Malone Chapel and in the log cabin, visitors can see what life was like at the turn of the century. The park will also pay tribute to the camellia through exhibits and activities. Semmes Camellia Festival is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Alice Dodd Baker at 251-645-3280. Photo | Submitted he 2019 Semmes Camellia Festival, sponsored by Semmes Heritage Park, is Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Semmes First Baptist Church, 4070 Wulff Road. The festival, a sanctioned AL200 Bicentennial event, also includes an open house at Semmes Heritage Park & Museum, 3871 Wulff Road. The Camellia Festival, a popular event in Semmes until about 60 years ago, was revived in 2013 and has again become the perfect way to showcase the town as “the nursery capital of the world.” Visitors can expect to experience beauty everywhere: there will be dozens of live blooms and camellias in tablescapes, in art and collections, camellia plants for sale and, most charmingly, in the Camellia Maids, who wear oldfashioned gowns and welcome everyone with a smile. Tablescapes are among the most eye-catching aspects of the festival. As defined in online dictionaries, a tablescape is “an artistic arrangement of articles on a table.” But Semmes residents take ‘scapes far beyond a Pinterest setting. Every year, talented exhibitors find unique ways to incorporate camellias in displays that tell a life story, recall a special event, capture a time or place, show a treasured collection or pay homage to the past. For example, the 2018 winning tablescape was that of Semmes Fire Chief Kevin Brooks and his wife, Donna, depicting “The Life of a Fireman.” The display juxtaposes a beautiful table, obviously set for a family dinner, against items that are familiar to firefighters when they react to an emergency — bright yellow “Do Not Cross” tape, hard hats and, to the left, a framed copy of the “Firefighter’s Prayer.” Another shows Carolyn Owens, a member of Semmes Heritage Park, displaying antique teddy bears and a Raggedy Ann to highlight the value of preserving the historic 1902 Top: Rayleen Lawshe serves refreshments, with prints by Lila Keen, Lady of the Camellias, behind her. Bottom: Savannah Rogers and Abbie Buford pump water at Semmes Heritage Day. They’ll be on hand at Saturday’s Camellia Festival to answer questions about Semmes history, heritage and culture. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JANUARY 30, 2019 - FEBRUARY 5, 2019 GENERAL INTEREST Three Mile Creek listening sessions Wednesday, Jan. 30, 4-6 p.m. at Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) and Thursday, Jan. 31, 4-6 p.m. at Ashland Place Methodist (15 Wisteria Ave). Review current progress of the Greenway Trail design. Register at threemilecreek. eventbrite.com. Little Flower Open House Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m., Little Flower Catholic School. Call 251-4795761. Winter Wednesdays at Bellingrath Wednesday, Jan. 30, 5:30-7 p.m. “Viewing the Winter Sky,” led by members of the University of South Alabama Department of Physics. Following a brief lecture, telescopes will be set up for viewing of planets and constellations. To register call 251-459-8727 or email bellingrath@ bellingrath.org. Junior League open house Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m. at Junior League of Mobile (56 N. Sage Ave.). JLM is recruiting women for our next class of community volunteers and leaders. Learn how you can make a positive impact on our community. Visit juniorleaguemobile. com/membershipinterestform. History chat Wednesday, Jan. 30, 4 p.m. at The Exchange 202. Free happy hour, hear entertaining stories of the history of Mardi Gras in Mobile from Cart Blackwell, curator of Mobile Carnival Museum. Visit Exchange202.com. Tea for $2 Thursday, Jan. 31, 2-3 p.m., Fairhope Museum of History. Guest speaker Phillip M. Bodin, “Archaeology in Baldwin County.” Call 251-929-1471 or visit fairhopeal.gov. 3 Lives Blood Drive Thursday, Jan. 31, 4-8 p.m at Remington College, Mobile Campus (828 Downtowner Loop W.). Democratic Volunteer Ceremony Friday, Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. at Sylvia’s at Fort Conde. Entertainment by Excelsior Band. Guest speaker Rep. Adline Clarke. Contact Aisha Davis-Williams, 251-622-7978. Weeks Bay cleanup Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers meet at Pelican Point/Big Mouth boat ramp (end of County Road 1). Bring canoes, kayaks and paddleboards; gloves and trash bags provided. Call 251-9905004, email yael@weeksbay.org or visit facebook.com/WeeksBayFoundation/. Krewe de la Dauphine parade Saturday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m. on Bienville Boulevard on Dauphin Island. Outdoor Market at 5 Rivers Shop for local, handmade arts and crafts, Mardi Gras items and locally grown farmers market items Sunday, Feb. 3, 12-4 p.m. Call 251-621-0782. African-American Read-In Monday through Thursday, Feb. 4-7, Mobile Public Library, Toulminville Branch. Join special guests and community partners as we celebrate Black Heritage in reading, poetry, storytelling and songs. Call 251-438-7075. Educational Lecture Series Through Feb. 18, Gulf Shores Welcome Center (3459 Gulf Shores Parkway) will offer free educational lectures. Lectures are approximately 60 minutes. For complete list, visit gulfshores.com/plan/welcomecenters. Census jobs The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking temporary part-time workers to apply to conduct the 2020 Census in Southwest Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin counties. Paid training, flexible hours and pay averaging $17 per hour. Apply at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB2020. “UsToo” Chapter Meeting First Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m at Infirmary Cancer Care. UsToo focuses on support, advocacy and education for those affected by prostate cancer. Visit ustoomobile.com Greenleaf Writers Group Third Saturday of each month at Semmes Library on Moffett Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Murder at the Mardi Gras Ball” Mobile Mystery Dinner, Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. at Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel. Advance reservations required; email Lisa.russell@ ernaissancemobile.com. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 FUNDRAISERS Car wash for a cause Griffith Service Station, American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Junior Leadership Council of Mobile are raising money to help cancer patients. Through Jan. 31, 10 percent of car wash sales at Griffith Service Station, corner of Government and Ann streets in midtown Mobile, will be donated to ACS to cover transportation costs for cancer patients. “Remembering a Hero” — Sean Tuder Benefit Thursday, Jan. 31, 5:30-11 p.m. at Cedar Street Social Club. Live entertainment, raffles, $5 cover at the door. All proceeds go directly Officer Tuder’s wife, Krissy. Find us on Facebook @cedarstreetsocialclub for a list of donation drop-off locations. Pancake Breakfast Honoring Sean Tuder Saturday, Feb. 2, 8:30 a.m. at Ed’s Seafood Shed. $10 breakfast; 100 percent of proceeds benefit to Krissy Tuder, Officer Tuder’s wife, and their family. Fallen Officer Tuder Car Wash Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. at Cowboys and Angels. $10 car wash and $10 chicken dinner plates. All proceeds to benefit Officer Tuder’s family. “Love and Bowling” Eastern Shore Lanes will host “Love and Bowling Fundraiser” for Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m. at 10460 Eastern Shore Blvd., Spanish Fort. The cost is $35 for singles, $50 for couples, $22.50 for a team of four or more. For more information visit Ozanampharmacy.org, like on Facebook, follow on Twitter or call 251-432-4111, ext. 109, or 251-721-0458. “Many More Miles” For the 16th year, Baldwin Bone & Joint will host a community project to collect shoes for Wings of Life homeless outreach programs and for, the first year, Family Promise of Baldwin County. Gently used athletic shoes accepted through March 23. For more information and drop-off locations visit baldwinboneandjoint.com. ARTS Von Hansen at Laidlaw Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2:30 p.m. at Laidlaw Recital Hall, University of South Alabama. Percussionist Von Hansen will present a free clinic at 2:30 p.m., followed by an evening concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general, $5 for USA faculty and staff. Call 251-460-7116 or 251-4606136. Artist Talk at USA Thursday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m. at the Mary Elizabeth & Charles Bernard Rodning Gallery of Art. Featuring TaKharii Williams. Call 251-461-1993 or visit southalabama. edu/departments/library/librarygalleries/ calendar. “The New Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein” Friday, Feb. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Joe Jefferson Playhouse. A musical based on the 1974 comedy film of the same name. For tickets visit joejeffersonplayers.com. “Smoke on the Mountain” Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “Smoke on the Mountain” Feb. 1-3. A fun, family-friendly musical telling the story of a Saturday night gospel sing at a rural church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. For tickets visit cctshows.com or call 251-457-8887. The PACT “School of Rock” Audition Workshop Saturday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. at The Pact (3995 Cottage Hill Road); $20 per person. Preregistration required, call 251-307-5056. Auditions for “Guys and Dolls” Feb. 3 and Feb 5 at 6:30 p.m at Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Bring your sheet music, your sizes and potential conflicts and be prepared to cold-read short parts from the script. Questions or further information, contact director Mary Jo Alsip at sgalsipmd@aol.com or 251-457-8887. Disney’s DCappella Monday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Saenger Theatre. Visit mobilesaenger.com for information and ticket locations. Open auditions Local artists and authors are collaborating to make a film based on the novel “Beyond the Myst: Lost Years of King Arthur.” Acting parts are both speaking and nonspeaking. Needed: elves, barmaids, tavern patrons, warriors, various fey creatures, camp persons, equestrians and their mounts, undead warriors. Feb. 23 at the Copper Kettle Tea Bar in Foley, 2-5 p.m. All ages and backgrounds. For info email Shari Prestwood, wolf_kyn@yahoo.com.

Alabama bicentennial murals Through Feb. 23 at Eastern Shore Art Center. Fairhope artist and historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals for the state’s bicentennial, two of which are being displayed for the very first time. Visit esartcenter.org. MUSEUMS “Parading through Time” Through April 20 at History Museum of Mobile. Join us this Carnival season as we roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Pool Club Mitternight Park Pool Club (off University and Moffett) is open Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., for anyone looking for a wholesome place to play pool and bumper pool. Instructor Dwayne Rapp will be there to help any beginners. Call 251-463-7980 or 251208-1610. Tennis Club Laun Park Table Tennis Club (off Cottage Hill and Demetropolis) is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., for all interested in playing table tennis. Coach Mike Ho is available to play or help with beginners. Call 251-463-7980 or 251208-1610. Piyo Stretch/Tone Stott’s Studio (off Cottage Hill and N. Demetropolis) is offering Piyo Stretch (relaxing Pilates and yoga), Piyo Tone (toning Pilates and yoga plus weights). Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610. Bingo at Via Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., Mobile; 251-478-3311. West Coast Swing in Fairhope Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope. Hosted by Pensacola Dance Society, it’s different every week and based on level of students present. Followed by a practice dance with Q&A time with the instructors. Call 850-503-9978 for more information. Adult skate night The second and fourth Sundays of each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road) with DJ Beaux, $5. Call 251-661-6997. WORKSHOPS Marriages end, families don’t Lifelines Counseling Services will host “Helping Children Cope with Divorce,” an educational program focusing on how effective parenting can lessen the negative impact of divorce and parental separation on children. Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to noon and Monday, Feb. 4, 6-10 p.m., 705 Oak Circle Drive East, Mobile. Sign up at lifelinesmobile.org. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope. com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org. CALENDAR OF EVENTS JANUARY 30 - FEBRUARY 5, 2019 “The Undersea Well” Jane Cassidy manipulates various technologies, such as speakers and projectors, and fuses light and sound to form meditative environments filled with visual music. Mobile Museum of Art; call 251-208-5200 or visit mobilemuseumofart.com. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Lagniappe launching Baldwin edition BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE QUESTION OF RESPONSIBILITY BY RICHARD CROWE ACROSS 1 Moolah 6 Measured with steps 11 Part of a chapel 15 Bits of roasted cocoa beans 19 Lays into 20 Act over the top 21 Executor 22 Natl. ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 e’ve been churning these newspapers out for close to 17 years now, and for nearly that long people in Baldwin have been asking us to provide more news from their side of the big pond. Starting soon, Baldwin residents will be getting what they asked for. We aim to launch Lagniappe’s Baldwin Edition by early March at the latest with an eye toward providing the same kind of hard-hitting investigative reporting that’s helped this newspaper become the state’s largest weekly. During the past few years we’ve made strides in improving Baldwin County coverage, but we haven’t had the ability to go “all-in.” Now, with an office and full-time staff in Daphne, we intend to give Baldwin residents a better option for news coverage. Gabe Tynes, who has served as assistant managing editor for several years now, will take on the job of Baldwin County bureau chief. In addition to being a fine reporter and editor, Gabe is also a Fairhope native, so he brings a lot of local knowledge to his new position. For the last couple of years he and freelance reporter John Mullen have covered Baldwin. Now they’ll have more room to run each week. This new edition will have many new elements, but also keep the favorites. Readers on both sides of the bay will still get the same cuisine, arts, business, film and horoscopes that already address both counties, but the news section will be significantly remade each week to feature primarily Baldwin-oriented stories. Advertising will continue to appear in both versions of the paper, so advertisers can still reach all 77,000 weekly readers. Lagniappe already distributes roughly 6,000 papers each week in Baldwin, and this is meant to enhance them. I know what you’re thinking — “This sounds like a lot more work.” Yes, it will be, but we believe it will be better for the Baldwin County communities to have more focus from Lagniappe, and that we need to join the other fine publications there in shining the light a little brighter on the community. We hope to start strong and continue to add as things progress. To help increase visibility and circulation, we’ll also be adding 20 more gorgeous purple newspaper boxes and looking to find more businesses eager to serve as Lagniappe distribution points. The bottom line is we’re trying to give Baldwin Countians more reasons to consider Lagniappe their newspaper too. When we started Lagniappe in 2002, our philosophy was that providing quality local writing would attract readers and advertisers. That philosophy hasn’t changed. Baldwin County is the state’s fastest growing and there are so many stories and issues crying out for attention. We will do our best to get to as many of them as we can with our small staff, and we promise to grow that staff and cover even more as support grows. So keep an eye on the newsstands. Something extra for Baldwin is on the way.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC There are many paths to top of football world BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER S uper Bowl LIII will kick off Sunday in Atlanta between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. You know it’s an important event, otherwise it would simply be Super Bowl 53. Almost the entire country will be watching, even if it’s mostly for the commercials and Maroon 5 halftime performance. It’s not even open to debate whether the Super Bowl will be the most watched television event of the year. The race among TV folks is to see which broadcast will garner the second-largest audience of the year (that honor over the last year goes to the Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Game last week). There’s no disputing that pro football is king in America, but that doesn’t mean the sport has the same pageantry and excitement as the college game or even the purity and community pride produced by the game at the high school level. Unfortunately, the high school game is trending more toward the mindset that getting to the top of the sport is what matters most. The most blatant example of this is the emergence of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG Academy is not selling the charm of the game or the camaraderie built by being part of a team that is greater than the collection of its parts. IMG Academy is all about developing individuals so they can get the best college scholarship, which will lead to being drafted into the NFL. The team does not play in a league, is not eligible to compete for a state championship and has no rivalry or school spirit to speak of. But the folks at IMG Academy deliver on what they promise. During the early signing period in December, IMG Academy center Charles Turner signed with LSU. What makes that noteworthy is that 13 IMG Academy seniors were ranked higher than Turner. That list includes the No. 1 player in the country (Georgia defensive end signee Nolan Smith), the No. 6 player (Alabama running back signee Trey Sanders) and the No. 7 player (Alabama offensive tackle signee Evan Neal). Auburn offensive line signee Justin Osborne was the 13th best prospect at IMG Academy this year, making him the 62nd-ranked player in Florida. The IMG Academy impact has not been felt on the local high school scene. That is, until last week, when Spanish Fort receiver Christian Burkhalter committed to play the final two years of his high school career at the school. No player from Alabama has gone to IMG Academy and had great success, although future Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough tried it for a while before returning to play in Alabama, as did future Auburn signee and state Mr. Football Asa Martin. I won’t criticize Burkhalter or his family. If the money isn’t an issue and the family decides boarding school at a sports academy is what’s best for their situation, then they have every right to pursue that option. But with every transfer to a football factory comes a pull at the fabric of high school sports. As much as some people have complained about private high schools recruiting star players, you can count on one hand the players who have transferred from a local public high school to a local private school, then starred on the football field. Players transferring from one public school to another is more common but still not a problem of epidemic proportion. On Sunday, Mark Barron will represent Mobile and The University of Alabama in the Super Bowl. Clearly, he got great training at St. Paul’s. In fact, he has a chance to become one of the few players in history to win the ultimate team championship in high school, college and the NFL. But Barron’s high-profile career from a young age is just one way to reach the ultimate prize in the sport. Of the 106 players in Sunday’s Super Bowl, 21 are from the SEC. That’s the most of any conference. But the two colleges with the most players are Georgia (that makes sense) and Rutgers (what?). THERE’S NO DISPUTING THAT PRO FOOTBALL IS KING IN AMERICA, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN THE SPORT HAS THE SAME PAGEANTRY AND EXCITEMENT AS THE COLLEGE GAME OR EVEN THE PURITY AND COMMUNITY PRIDE PRODUCED BY THE GAME AT THE HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL.” Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama and UAB all have players in the game. Alabama and Auburn are both guaranteed to have a Super Bowl champion, while Rams receiver Gerald Everett is hoping to be the first Super Bowl champion produced by South Alabama. A total of 72 colleges have players in the game. The number of high schools is even higher than that. The point is, there are many ways to reach the top of the sport. One of those ways is to begin your climb at a football factory like IMG Academy. But it’s also possible to get there without turning the sport into a professional pursuit at the age when going to prom and getting a driver’s license should also be a top priority. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW McGill-Toolen’s Fromdahl collecting multiple awards for volleyball BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Fromdahl now has the opportunity to award a grant of $1,000 to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing as part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” marketing platform. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of a dozen $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year. Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have become leaders in their communities, coaches, business owners and educators. McGill-Toolen, which has captured 21 state volleyball titles since 1974, has had six of its players receive the Gatorade volleyball award for Alabama. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. Soccer tryouts Photo | Courtesy McGill-Toolen In her final year with the Yellow Jackets, Lillie Fromdahl (center) recorded 1,503 assists, 171 digs, 85 kills and 39 aces while helping McGill-Toolen to a 48-5 overall record. T he honors continue to pour in for Lillie Fromdahl, the 5-foot-8 senior setter who helped McGillToolen Catholic High School to consecutive Class 7A state championships in volleyball. Fromdahl, who has signed an athletic scholarship with the University of South Alabama, has been named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year. According to a news release from Gatorade, the award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court. In her final year with the Yellow Jackets, Fromdahl recorded 1,503 assists, 171 digs, 85 kills and 39 aces while helping McGill-Toolen to a 48-5 overall record. She has been recognized as Alabama’s top volleyball player by several publications and received All-American mentions from PrepVolleyball.com and Under Armour. “Lillie led our team to another state championship in 2018, and she was at another level throughout the season,” said McGill-Toolen head coach Kate Wood. “Legendary coach Becky Dickinson recently told me that Lillie might be the best setter to ever set at McGill-Toolen. “She has put a tremendous amount of work into her craft over the past five years while being part of the ‘Dirty Dozen.’ We could not be any happier for her, and we can’t wait to see what amazing things she does at South Alabama next fall.” A devoted member of her church community, Fromdahl has volunteered locally on behalf of food drives, Vacation Bible School and youth volleyball programs. In the classroom, she has maintained a 3.21 GPA. “I’ve been playing volleyball since fourth grade, and I just get a sense of calmness being there because I’ve done this before,” Fromdahl said. “I’ve been playing for so many years. And, having such amazing teammates helps, too.” Fromdahl was a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which eventually went to Ellie Holzman of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans. Fromdahl continues a trend of recent Gatorade Alabama Volleyball Players of the Year from the Gulf Coast, including Kenya McQuirter (2017-18, McGill-Toolen) and Lauren Chastang (2016-17, Bayside Academy). 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 Registration for new players wishing to try out for AFC Mobile, the local premier soccer team, is now open. This year there will be two open tryout sessions on back-to-back Saturdays. The first will be Feb. 9 and the second Feb. 16. Both tryouts will take place 2-4 p.m. at Herndon-Sage Park (2800 Dauphin St.) in Mobile. Interested players are not required to attend both tryout sessions, but may do so if they wish. “The open tryout is a valuable tool for me and my staff to evaluate the local talent and perhaps unearth the next rising star in the area for our team. I am really looking forward to seeing how we can potentially add to our dynamic and talented returning group,” said AFC Mobile head coach Steve Wieczorek. AFC Mobile’s open tryouts are a major part of player identification for the team. Any player who is no longer high school-eligible and is at least 17 years old may try out for AFC Mobile’s 2019 roster. Interested players must complete the following forms in order to try out: Registration Form, USASA Waiver and Release of Liability, plus Assumption and Acknowledgment of Risks. If you register online prior to the day of the tryout you attend, the registration fee is $15. Walk-up registration on the day of the tryout is $25. Online registration will not be available on the day of each tryout. Players attending both tryout dates need only complete one set of forms. Players are asked to bring a properly inflated size 5 soccer ball, shin guards, cleats, socks, black shorts and white shirt. College honors • Spring Hill College freshman point guard Jordan McIlwain was recently named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week. The 6-foot-2 Atlanta native helped lead Spring Hill to a pair of wins. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and one steal in the two games, in an average of 29 minutes played. For the season, McIlwain was averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists through three games played, while shooting 51.7 percent. • USA track and field’s Autavia Fluker has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. The junior broke her own school shot put record twice as the Jaguars began their indoor season at the UAB Blazer Invitational. Her first attempt of the season was a 15.10-meter (49 feet, 6.25 inch) throw that broke her USA record, set last year. The Bessemer native then shattered that with a 15.32-meter (50 feet, 3.25 inch) effort on her fourth attempt. Fluker came back the next week to extend the standard at the Vanderbilt Indoor competition. She managed a toss of 15.44 meters (50 feet, 8 inch) on her final attempt.

STYLE GARDENING Starting garden transplants from seed indoors BY JOHN OLIVE, DIRECTOR, AU ORNAMENTAL HORTICULTURAL RESEARCH CENTER GARDENING EVENTS FOR YOUR CALENDAR Photo | John Olive What: Mobile County Master Gardeners 2019 Spring Seminar When: Monday, Feb. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Speaker: Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, author and Mobile native, shares his passions and experience with gardening — growing camellias, hydrangeas, Japanese maples, roses and much more. Topic: “Football and Flowers” • 5:30 — Heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, silent auction • 6:30 — Coach Dooley’s presentation • 7:30 — Dessert, book signing, silent auction Cost: $40; nonrefundable advance reservations required. Deadline to register: Feb. 8; send checks payable to MCMG to 2221 Dogwood Court, N., Mobile, AL 36693. Call 251-209-6425 for credit card purchase. For more information: 251-574-8445 or email jda0002@aces.edu Oregano seedlings growing under fluorescent lights. Q: Is it worth the effort to start spring flowers and vegetable sive grow light. A fluorescent shop light is sufficient to grow nice transplants from seed. Some people use one cool and one transplants from seed indoors? warm fluorescent bulb, but I have found that the normal cool bulbs work fine for the short period of time required to grow Like most things in life, the answer to that question is: it seedlings. depends. Starting your own transplants from seed can add to Lights should be set up so they are easy to raise and lower your gardening experience by expanding your plant choices and maintain 1-2 inches above growing seedlings. It is also and allowing you to transplant at the best time for local condihelpful to have your lights on a timer so plants get about 16 tions. But it generally requires more effort than windowsill hours of light a day. LED lights are also available for indoor planting, and if you are looking to save money, you’re probseed starting. Without additional light, the seedlings will ably better off buying plants from a local source. A big advantage to growing transplants indoors is the flex- stretch and produce weak, spindly transplants. Once plants are ready to go outside, they will need to be ibility to choose varieties not available in the local market. acclimated. Growing indoors, they are not exposed to wind, Some plants I have grown successfully indoors under lights include: bibb, leaf and loose-head lettuce; tomatoes; broccoli; rain and direct sun. They will have tender leaves and stems and must be hardened off to survive. herbs; and many annual flowers. Local garden centers have About a week before it is time to plant them in the ground, a good selection of plants adapted to this area but they may not have exactly what you want to plant or when you want to move plants outside to a protected shady location. Ideally, a cloudy day without extreme temperatures is a good time to plant it. By growing seed indoors, you can grow hard-to-find variet- move them outdoors. After a day or two in light shade, introduce them gradually to morning sun for a few hours and by the ies and start seed at the appropriate time for local conditions. Spring comes much earlier to the Gulf Coast than it does on the end of the week they should be getting full sun. If a frost or freeze is predicted, cover or move them into a protected space. calendar and often transplants should be planted outside much Growing your own transplants from seed indoors can make earlier than they’re available for purchase. But be careful: One common mistake of novice seed starters is to get impatient and gardening more fun by adding to your plant choices and helping you share gardening with children or grandchildren. If you move plants out too soon. decide to try it, don’t give up if you have a few misfires. My Starting seed indoors can be a good way to introduce friend Todd has been growing transplants indoors for years. He youngsters to gardening. Even at very young ages, children made some mistakes but stuck to it and now growing transcan plant seeds and watch them grow and then help plant the plants under lights is a big part of his gardening every year. transplants outside. For more detailed information on this topic, go to aces.edu Starting plants indoors does have its challenges. Even if and enter “starting plants from seed” in the search box. Also you have a bright, sunny window, growing indoors will likely check out the SOW app pictured at right. require an additional light source. You do not need an expen- A: What: Mobile County Master Gardener Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Speaker: Fred Bassett — Hummingbirds What: Pruning Workshop (It’s Time to Prune!) Who: Mobile County Extension Agents When: Monday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to noon Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile What: A cool App you need to download Look for: SOW — A Planting Companion Free from Alabama Cooperative Extension System ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES ONE MONTH DOWN, 11 TO GO AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — It’s not exactly Willy Wonka’s factory, but when you hear about Frios Gourmet Pops moving its headquarters to Mobile, you get ready to infiltrate the facility and stuff your face like Violet Beauregarde. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Saddened that Medicaid expansion likely won’t be a focus of the upcoming legislative session, you update your end-of-life plans to include a recipe for turning your young corpse into Buc-ee’s newest flavor of jerky. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — Still bitter about the Saints’ loss in the NFC Championship Game, you boycott the Super Bowl and spend Sunday in character as the duo from Saturday Night Live’s recent “N’Awlins” skit instead. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — In an attempt to avoid taxes and fees on your latest golf outing and out-of-state hotel booking, you package the expenses in a vague invoice and submit them to the statewide 911 Board for appropriate laundering. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — As a fan of shady Republican political operatives, body modification and redundancy, you’ll get a full back tattoo of Roger Stone, depicting Stone’s back tattoo of Richard Nixon. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Learning that the official name for Big Creek Lake is the Converse Reservoir, you start a petition to rename it after Jonghyun from Shinee. LEO (7/23-8/22) — Reacting to State Auditor Jim Zeigler’s criticism of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s “inappropriate attire,” you wear a short dress and kneehigh boots to Roy Moore’s next press conference. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — After reading a column about a 10-year wedding anniversary, you realize the only relationship you’ve had that has lasted that long has been with pets. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — With only three weeks to plan before the government shuts down again, you charter a fishing boat to smuggle struggling Venezuelans past the Coast Guard. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Stoked about the indie rock band Pain’s reincarnation as Salvo, you stock up on bottle rockets and Roman candles in anticipation of your first fireworks war since your lip was nearly blown off in 10th grade. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— Inspired by Cliff Sims’ tell-all of the Trump Administration in his new book “Team of Vipers,” you write a tell-all about his tenure at Yellowhammer News, “Team of Shills.” CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — Hearing about the new book on meth published by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, you’ll wonder when Sam Cochran will share his secrets about how to buy a plane with taxpayer money and travel for free. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9

STYLE BOOZIE Let’s go Bowlin’ BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Another Senior Bowl is in the books. And now we are dealing with freezing temps one day and warm ones the next. Ahhh, just another January in Mobile! We have a couple of weeks to rest up before Carnival and my liver could not be more appreciative. But there is no rest for the weary and that includes weary livers. Hmmm. I think I may name my band Weary Liver. (Except I can’t sing or play an instrument, so I probably shouldn’t be in a band!) Anyway, sit back and relax and enjoy a little scoop of scoop during this pre-Gras respite. Senior Bowled Over Spotted A band of merry men wearing gold athletic headbands were seen going bar to bar downtown last Thursday night. These mysterious men were handing out necklaces made of oyster shells to random patrons, according to my spies. No word on why. Just another Thursday night in LoDa, I guess. Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ Gruden lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! Photo | Facebook I don’t know if my spies were just hammered or if there just weren’t as many of the recognizable folks in town, but I only had a few celeb NFL sightings during Senior Bowl Week this year. Now, don’t get me wrong, there were many, many, many large, unidentified men wearing various sports attire with team logos spotted at all the usual spots downtown. We assume (and hope) these people are with teams and not just pretending. My spies did report a couple of sightings of the wellknown folks, like Oakland Raiders Coach John Gruden at Heroes and Callaghan’s. Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn and Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett were also spotted at Callaghan’s. This was also sent in by a spy: “We overheard some really cute guys talking about Senior Bowl at Southern National last week, but they were small and in suits, so we are thinking agents.” (Um, OK. Thanks, spies! Not sure how useful this info is but I figured agents may want to at least know how they are profiled.) Though it seemed like it was going to be freezing on game day, it actually turned out to be gorgeous. I’m not sure how packed the stands were but the tents definitely were. My spies spotted Mayor Sandy Stimpson chatting up folks in the Corporate Tent Village as well as Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson and former Mayor Sam Jones, who is now a state representative. The WNSP tent is always a hot spot and that was no exception this year. I mean, when you have chargrilled oysters and kickin’ tunes, you just can’t go wrong. Though there were all these silly rumors floating around at the end of the week that Senior Bowl may move to Orlando, organizers said that was just not true. So we will see you next year, everyone! But before we move on, even though it was a rumor, let me hate on this a little bit. I mean, sure, Orlando has Disney World, but they also have a bajillion boring conventions a year. When I think of Orlando I think of Mickey Mouse and a plate of rubber banquet chicken with undersalted mixed vegetables. Orlando just doesn’t have the soul we have here. And the NFL-ers would get lost in the mix there; they are royalty here! Stay where you are loved, Senior Bowl. Because we love you. Oakland Raiders Head Coach John Gruden was a spotted around downtown during his week coaching in the Senior Bowl. J a n u a r y 3 0 , 2 0 1 9 - Fe b r u a r y 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

