Lagniappe: January 2 - 8, 2019  

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Campaign finance SECRETARY OF STATE TAKES CANDIDATES TO COURT OVER UNPAID FINES BY JASON JOHNSON A labama Secretary of State John Merrill is taking legal action against a handful of candidates who have failed to pay campaign finance violation penalties incurred during the 2018 election cycle — including a former Democratic House candidate from Mobile. According to a news release, Merrill’s office filed complaints Dec. 27 in a Montgomery County small claims court against nine former candidates — including former Alabama House District 99 candidate Burton LeFlore — over 24 unpaid penalties. “The Fair Campaign Practices Act [FCPA] does not protect the people of Alabama when campaigns and their committees avoid transparent reporting of the campaign’s financial activity,” Merrill said in the release. “This law was established to provide the people of Alabama with a concise report of the financial activity of those seeking public office.” In addition to LeFlore, the list included Deidra Willis, Franklin Edwards, John Moton Jr., Richard Dickerson, Roderick Clark, Terrence Johnson, Veronica Johnson and William Hobbs — all of whom ran unsuccessfully for offices in various Alabama races in 2018. LeFlore, a Mobile native, came in near the bottom of a crowded field in the Democratic primary to replace longtime state Rep. James Buskey (D-Mobile). Data provided to Lagniappe by Merrill’s office indicates LeFlore was fined $3,611 for six filing violations throughout the 2018 election cycle. It also doesn’t appear LeFlore had made any payments toward those fines as of Dec. 28, 2018. According to Merrill’s office, each of LeFlore’s violations was forwarded to the Alabama Ethics Commission, which has the authority to adjudicate or dismiss reporting violations under the law. However, the commission determined LeFlore’s alleged violations fell outside its jurisdiction. Calls to LeFlore seeking comment for this report were not immediately returned. With elections at the county and state level, a lot of cash rolled into Alabama politics in 2018, and the receipt and expenditure of those dollars is something all candidates and political action committees, or PACs, have to report on a monthly, weekly and sometimes daily basis. Generally, campaign finance reports are due on the second business day of each month, but campaigns also have to report exceptionally large individual donations, and in the final stages of a race, weekly and even daily filings of new transactions are required. Though, it’s not very uncommon for candidates, especially newcomers, to miss a deadline for one of those filings. In fact, according to data provided by Merrill’s office, more than 1,600 candidates and PACs in Alabama were fined in 2018 including 34 in Mobile County. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 When delinquencies occur, Merrill’s office is tasked with bringing financial penalties against the offender, and because the fines return to Alabama’s general fund, the office has the authority to take legal action to collect them. “Penalties are issued to any [candidate] that does not file their campaign finance report by midnight on the date the report is due,” Merrill said in the release. “[Candidates] are required to report all contributions and expenditures incurred by their campaign during the previous month.” The level of a fine increases based on the number of offenses a specific campaign has committed during a given election cycle — escalating from $300, to $600 and eventually $1,200 for a third offense. In Alabama, campaign finance penalties can also be paid with campaign funds and as of Dec. 4, Merrill said, his office had collected $106,531 of a possible $201,893, though that amount has increased in recent weeks. Nearly $14,000 in fines was collected from candidates in Mobile. State records indicate LeFlore was among the top offenders, though he wasn’t the most highly fined local official. That would be state Rep. Napoleon Bracy Jr. (D-Mobile), who Merrill’s office indicates paid $3,731 in fines for six reported filing violations in 2018. Bracy faced no opposition in the Democratic primary or the 2018 general election. Other local Democrats were fined as well: Thomas Holmes, $601 for two violations; Henry Haseeb, $694 for five violations; Gregory Harris, $152 for one violation; Rep. Barbara Drummond, $2,200 for four violations; Sen. Vivian Figures, $2,100 for three violations; and Rep. Adline Clarke, $69 for a single violation. The Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee was also fined $282 for six reported violations. While the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee wasn’t cited for any state fines, its counterpart in Baldwin County was fined $2,100 for three violations. Individual GOP candidates from Mobile County fined by the state were: Willie Gray, $300 for one violation; Derrick Williams, $300 for one violation; Rep. Shane Stringer, $525 for two violations; District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis, $300 for one violation; and Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge Terry A. Moore, $300 for one violation. Under state law, when four or more violations are committed by the same campaign, it establishes a “rebuttable presumption of intent to violate the reporting requirements,” and by law the secretary of state’s office is required to notify the appropriate district attorney or Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office. Merrill’s chief of staff, John Bennett, said the office doesn’t make any judgment as to whether violations are intentional. “State law gives us the responsibility to forward those violations to the AG or the DA, but not the ability to make a determination on a committee-by-committee basis as to whether that presumption of intent exists,” Bennett said. A complete list of all the candidates and PACs that received warnings or fines during Alabama’s 2018 election cycle is available at lagniappemobile.com. The most recent reporting guideline changes adopted by the Legislature only went into effect in 2018, and Merrill said it’s the responsibility of anyone seeking public office to follow the rules, whether they’re a first-time candidate or a seasoned veteran.

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE For the record FAIRHOPE PROPERTY OWNER DISCUSSES PLANS FOR BOUTIQUE HOTEL BY GABRIEL TYNES Photo |City of Fairhope Owner Matt Bowers said his proposed boutique hotel on the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street won’t exceed height restrictions for downtown Fairhope. Instead, he is seeking a variance on interior ceiling heights. T he new owner of a parcel of land fronting “Fairhope’s most important intersection” wants to be clear about what he’s asking of the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals. “It’s not a height variance,” Matt Bowers emphasized last month, speaking about a fourstory boutique hotel he hopes to build at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street in the heart of downtown. “I’m not asking the city to allow me to build taller than what is already down there.” Instead, he said, his application to allow the building to have four stories instead of three — within a maximum height of 40 feet — is simply asking for the hotel to feature common 9-foot instead of 14-foot ceilings. “The [existing] ordinances make perfect sense,” he said. “But most uses downtown are retail with residential upstairs. This is not residential, it’s a lodging hotel use. I’d ask everyone to look at other hotels — The Grand Hotel, the Hampton Inn — do they have 9-foot or 14-foot ceilings? I’m just thinking of a more commonly used ceiling height.” Bowers is a 44-year-old married father of two and native of New Orleans. The president and co-founder of Southern United Auto Group, he has five dealerships in Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee. Bowers has a family history of visiting Fairhope and after he purchased the former Chris Myers Nissan in Daphne last year along with his business partner, Franklin McLarty, they began looking for an opportunity to develop real estate in Fairhope. “We have a company in New Orleans called Town North Custom Homes, where we build custom houses in older, established neighborhoods,” he said. “We’ve done some revitalization-type stuff there and in Tennessee … [McLarty] came out of the hotel and hospitality industry.” Bowers said when he was a kid his mother used to drive the family to Fairhope and, while they “weren’t raised with a lot of money,” Fairhope “presented a lot of things that were good — it was quaint and there wasn’t much crime.” When searching for an investment opportunity, he simply sought out what he thought was the best piece of property — a reverse L-shaped parcel in Fairhope’s core, anchored by its landmark clock. Owned for more than 20 years by Lydia Myers, Bowers introduced himself and started an ongoing conversation. “I knocked on the door of the restaurant and it was owned by the same lady for quite some time, and we began a friendship. She talked to me on what she wanted to do and all the people that wanted to buy it from her.” In fact, representatives of the city approached Myers in 2008 about purchasing the property for a reported price of $500,000, but the City Council went into executive session and later voted against the expenditure, citing a lack of money. Bowers said he and Myers had a similar vision for the corner, and last November, Myers agreed to sell the property. Tax records indicated the deed was exchanged for $1.3 million. “I’ve done other real estate projects, ranging from mixed-use to retail car dealerships, houses, subdivisions … that’s my interest and my interests are diverse,” Bowers said. “I want to do something nice … I’m keenly aware how important the location is. I think not many people understand it was privately owned and I think it’s a great use on a property that’s going to get developed one way or another.” Bowers assured he would preserve the clock and noted he believes the proposed hotel, while designs are not finalized, would complement the aesthetic of the rest of downtown. Bowers said while the city allows balconies, the hotel was designed without them to permit a more open sidewalk and pedestrian access. “Downtown Fairhope is a collage of buildings built over many periods of time,” Bowers said. “The renderings are renderings and are fluid … but I thought they looked pretty good. There are probably five iterations in different colors and styles.” On Dec. 17, the Zoning Board approved Bowers’ application to use the property as a hotel, but a separate variance to exceed the city’s three-story height limit was held over until its next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 24. In addition to the nine- to 12-room boutique hotel on the upper three floors, Bowers said he would find an appropriate retail tenant for the ground floor and attempt to employ local contractors, employees and a concierge service throughout the building’s construction and operation. “I’m a human being, so I read some of the comments that are written and it’s interesting there are a lot of people that really support the use … but there also has been some criticism,” he said. “But I’m open to ideas.” J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Keep building CITY OFFICIALS DISCUSS NEW ZONING, PERMITTING, HISTORIC DEVELOPMENT BY DALE LIESCH T he city will introduce its new zoning ordinance this month, Build Mobile Executive Director Shayla Beaco confirmed last week. Based on suggestions from the city’s long-range Map for Mobile, the ordinance will update zoning rules on the books since the 1960s. “The Map for Mobile set the vision,” Beaco said. While Map for Mobile and the city’s Future Land Use Map, or FLUM, have previously been approved by the Planning Commission, Beaco said approval of the ordinance will set many of those concepts into law. It will also feature more areas for mixed-use development and have a heavier emphasis on design. “It will focus on an individual neighborhood view,” she said. “What works in midtown may not work out in Hillcrest.” The rules will work to find a balance between design and development while adding more predictability to the process by allowing more uses, she said. Additionally, the ordinance will add suggestions to bolster the notification process when development encroaches on a neighborhood. Beaco said the department will begin to ask developers to step in and plan meetings with stakeholders before bringing their plans to the city. “It will help make the residents more knowledgeable,” she said. “It’s not necessary to convince them.” The department is making strides to make the zoning approval process easier on developers and residents as well. Beaco mentioned a push for expedited review, which would reduce some of the involvement of the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Adjustment and the City Council. Also, the department’s relatively new website makes it easier to submit plans and apply for permits in a more user-friendly way. The website’s self-service portal, launched in October, allows developers to avoid a trip downtown and submit everything online, Beaco said. There are currently 400 users signed up for the self-service portal, she said. “It allows our team to focus on other issues,” she said. “It’s a huge step for the city to take with this.” Permits While many developers are aware of the process required in making changes to a building, residents may not be. Build Mobile Senior Director Marion McElroy explained some of the common misconceptions involved in permitting. The city issued 16,138 permits, completed 22,806 inspections and conducted 11,160 plan reviews in 2018, McElroy said. A permit is not needed to paint outside of a historic district but in many cases, work on a porch or stoop will require one. Rewiring of an entire building also requires a permit, she said. McElroy also suggested Build Mobile be contacted before any work is done on a commercial building. Anything involving structural issues will probably require a permit, as well as projects involving life-safety issues, she said. There can be an extra layer of review involved if a home or building is within one of the city’s 14 historic districts, Architectural Historian Paige Largue said. Half of those districts also have a local historic designa- 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 tion, which triggers a local review process “I don’t want to say restrictions, but there is a little bit more oversight,” she said. In some cases work on a home in a local historic district might require a certificate of appropriateness from the department, Largue said. Issues involving the outside of the house, like handrails and hardscaping — including pathways, driveways and other man-made features — might trigger reviews, she said. The commission encourages historic color schemes on homes in historic districts, Largue said, but they pick their battles as well. “If you’re painting your house, chances are you’re protecting the wood that’s there,” she said. “So, we’re just excited that someone is, you know, doing the maintenance. You know we’re more concerned about the things that are really affecting the historic integrity of the house.” One of the biggest issues the department runs into with homeowners is windows, she said. Windows in historic structures can hold a lot of architectural significance because they could be made with old-growth wood. Largue said the department will push people to repair older windows or replace them to match the existing materials. “Now, if it’s a historic window and there’s no way to repair it, we say to repair and replace to match existing,” she said. The city has several metalwork and window craftsman specializing in historic materials and the department will push homeowners and others in their direction. While some of the recommendations can be more expensive, Largue acknowledged, she works with individuals on the process. When it comes to windows, for instance, she advise owners to maybe work on one window at a time if it’s too costly to replace all of them up to existing standards. “We want to help people,” she said. “We want to provide solutions. We don’t want to be a problem.” In some cases, a homeowner will come in with plans that are not within historic development guidelines, but Largue said they try to work with people to find solutions. “I want to make sure we offer up a solution and alternative,” she said. “I try to tell people that yes it’s a process, but we are just a pit stop on that process. We’re not a roadblock.” Also, the commission doesn’t seek out violations. In many cases complaints come from residents calling the city’s 3-1-1 line. Like with any other issue or complaint through 3-1-1, it is issued a service order number and moved to the applicable department.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Number one BOOMING BALDWIN CONTINUES TO LEAD STATE ECONOMICALLY W BY JOHN MULLEN hile there were no mega deals developed for Baldwin County in 2018, the county did enjoy another stellar year of growth in manufacturing and retail as the county’s economy continued to boom. Baldwin County was number one in the state in incoming business, workforce talent attraction and job growth for the year. “By all economic measures we had a great year in 2018,” Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Lee Lawson said. “It’s continued a great trend line for us economically for the last four going on five years. The economic trends and indicators for Baldwin County just have definitely led the state but are also ranking in the nation.” Four manufacturing plants, all in different parts of the county, led the way and could add more than 200 jobs in the county and bring in nearly $40 million in new investment. Southern Visions, maker of Sweet Brew tea, is adding a plant in Bay Minette. Chinese company Kaishan will build an air compressor plant in Loxley. AdvanTec Marine is coming to Robertsdale and defense contractor Resicum is moving its headquarters from Pensacola to the Business and Aviation Park in Gulf Shores. “It shows diversity in the industries,” Lawson said. “You’ve got marine, you’ve got industrial, food and beverage, and aerospace. None of those are going to get a Golden Shovel award from Site Selection magazine as the top project of the year in the country with thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment. But for our community, they’re solid, industrial additions to what’s already a strong county economically.” Lawson hopes 2019 will be the year for that “mega” deal for the county’s Mega Site on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette. The site, Lawson said, was a finalist for the Toyota-Mazda complex, which went to Limestone County near Huntsville, and has been in the conversation for several other large projects. “The hardest part about economic development is you don’t get to celebrate second place,” Lawson said. “Even on the big projects. We’ve been very close there at the Mega Site and we had a couple of active projects this year that we were very hopeful on and very close on. We do have a couple of active companies, a couple of projects considering the Mega Site right now.” Recent changes in tariffs and other trade policies have hampered some projects, Lawson said. “I can say that the tariff discussions and some of the trade implications globally stalled a couple of our projects in 2018, one that was right at the finish line,” he said. Another project Lawson would like to see cross the finish line is Hatch Fairhope, a business incubator planned for the old Fairhope K1 center. The joint project with the city and the county’s Economic Development Alliance is awaiting federal grants to get it started, Lawson said. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Fair fare BRATS RAISING RATES ON SERVICE TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS A BY JOHN MULLEN new fee schedule for private schools using the Baldwin Rural Area Transportation System (BRATS) will mean an increase is coming for the private schools and families who use the service. The Baldwin County Commission recently asked County Engineer Joey Nunnally and other staffers to pare down the BRATS budget to make it more cost effective. “The commission tasked me and BRATS to really look at our budgets and they kept inching up on us and getting a little higher,” Nunnally said. “Y’all tasked us with looking into how to decrease those costs.” During his presentation on Dec. 18, Nunnally said BRATS originally asked for just over $1 million for 2019 but with the cuts proposed in personnel, buses, routes and raising rider fees. he and staff were able to pare that to about $905,000, still more than the $875,000 budgeted for 2018. During that study, Nunnally said, it was discovered the county wasn’t charging enough to the schools BRATS was servicing. Currently, seven schools — Escambia County, St. Patrick’s, Bayside Academy, UMS-Wright, St. Paul’s, St. Benedict and the Eastern Shore Bay Camp — all use the service. In the 2018 budget, the schools were charged about $150,000 but that will go up in the new BRATS budget to about $238,000. Commissioners voted 3-1 for the new BRATS budget on Dec. 18 and the new rates for parents and schools will take effect in February. That’s a 59 percent hike across the board but four schools will see increases of 120 percent or more. “The way we calculated them in the past, once the school kids got off the bus the clock stopped,” Nunnally said. “We were traveling long distances outside of the county and it takes a long time to get the buses back to the county, what I call ‘deadhead time.’ That ‘deadhead time’ needed to be calculated in to get the buses back to service the citizens of Baldwin County.” Two parents asked the commission if they could wait until the end of the current school year before raising the fees to allow them time to adjust to the new rate. “Giving 30 days’ notice today is going to give a hardship to some parents,” parent Jason Padgett said. “The rates you are told at the beginning of the year are what you budget by. Would the commission consider continuing those rates until the end of the year with the understanding that come May all the new rates would be in place?” Nunnally said continuing with those rates for the rest of the school year would cost the county about $45,000. Commissioner Joe Davis seconded the motion by Commissioner Jeb Ball to approve the budget changes but eventually voted against it. He was concerned the 30-day notice was not enough time for schools and parents to adjust to the higher costs. Federal Transportation Administration grants are administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Nunnally said some of the grants require the county to provide a 50 percent match and some require a 20 percent match. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY A ‘minor’ violation FORMER BALDWIN DEPUTY HIT WITH $6,000 ETHICS FINE BY JASON JOHNSON certain situations. Speaking with Lagniappe last month, Wilters said he couldn’t confirm whether the case was ever presented to a separate grand jury. Because he was a public employee rather than an elected official, Griffith’s offense was considered a “minor violation” as defined by the state’s ethics laws today. But before the 2018 legislative session, Griffith could have faced criminal charges for the same kind of offenses. The definition of “minor violation” was expanded last August in a bill introduced by Rep. Alan Baker (R-Brewton), whose district includes a small portion of Baldwin County. The new law raised the financial threshold for what can be considered a minor violation by elected officials from anything exceeding $250 of loss to the public to anything exceeding $1,600. It also clarified — regardless of the cost to Alabama taxpayers — that any ethics violation committed by a public employee can be considered a “minor violation” and resolved with an administrative penalty if the complainant and prosecutors agree to do so. These administrative resolutions are only available to public employees who have resigned from the position occupied when the violation occurred and have also made “substantial or full restitution” to any victims. Griffith’s case seems to meet that criteria — he resigned before an ethics complaint was ever filed, and according to a spokesperson for BCSO the agency has “been repaid in full.” In Griffith’s case, the Ethics Commission’s investigative findings were turned over to Alabama Attorney General 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Courtesy BCSO A former Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy has been fined $6,000 for violating state ethics law more than a year after he resigned amid accusations of abusing overtime and falsifying time records for his personal gain. Last August, the Alabama Ethics Commission unanimously found Carl Griffith, who was previously a sergeant with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), violated Alabama ethics law based on a 2017 complaint filed by Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters’ office. Last month, commissioners voted to assess a $6,000 administrative penalty against Griffith based upon those allegations dating back to November 2017, when the BCSO announced he’d resigned in the middle of an internal investigation after a 22-year career in law enforcement. Griffith was accused of changing time records in order to receive overtime pay for hours he spent working a second job or not working at all. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack previously said Griffith’s manipulation of BCSO time records cost taxpayers around $7,566 — at least $1,500 of which came from state and federal grants for traffic enforcement. After a full audit of the records in question, BCSO turned over its findings to Wilters’ office. However, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, Wilters decided to have the Ethics Commission handle the investigation. When the Ethics Commission finds someone has violated the law, it can present its findings to state prosecutors so criminal charges can be considered by a grand jury, but commissioners can also opt to resolve cases by assessing an administrative penalty in Former Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Griffith was not criminally charged for falsifying time sheets, but allegedly reimbursed the county and was ordered by the Alabama Ethics Commission to pay a $6,000 fine. Steve Marshall’s office because Wilters had already raised concerns about the appearance of a conflict of interest. However, as the complainant, Wilters still had to agree to allow Griffith’s offense to be adjudicated as a “minor violation.” “It was presented to the Ethics Commission for them to look at, and they recommended an administrative disposition of the case,” Wilters said. “They make the recommendation, send it to us and we can either approve or disapprove. We approved it.” At its Dec. 19 hearing, with the blessings of both Wilters’ and Marshall’s offices, the commission unanimously granted Griffith’s request for an administrative resolution. Based on the commission’s ruling, Griffith was required to pay the $6,000 fine no later than Jan. 2, 2019.

BAYBRIEF | RECREATION Red rush STUDY SAYS SHORTER SNAPPER SEASONS LED TO MORE INTENSE FISHING BY JASON JOHNSON Photo | Dan Anderson / Lagniappe The Dauphin Island Sea Lab concluded shorter snapper seasons led more fishermen to take advantage of the time allotment. C iting a recently published study, scientists at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) believe they’ve proven what coastal anglers have claimed for years: When Alabama fishermen have fewer days to fish for red snapper, more of them fish during the allotment. “It’s one of those things that probably every fisherman would guess, but we can’t just take a guess,” Sean Powers, a senior marine scientist at DISL told Lagniappe last week. “And more, we need to identify the relationship that explains why that is.” As part of the study, which was published in December, Powers and co-author Kevin Anson compared lengths of red snapper seasons and anglers’ response to them going back to 2012 by reviewing years of security footage from six of Alabama’s most active public boat launches. That created a way for researchers to estimate how the number of boat launches per day and the number of overall anglers changed as federal snapper seasons became shorter and shorter. Powers said the study was possible because Alabama’s coastline is shorter and has fewer launch points. Aside from having access to years of archived footage captured by the Alabama Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, Powers and his research team were presented with a unique observation opportunity in 2017 — two recreational snapper seasons in one. After a historically short, three-day recreational snapper season set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had already ended, officials from several Gulf States were able to negotiate a compromise to reopen fishing in federal waters for 39 additional days. “What we found was that in a short season, sure enough, the daily effort of boats launching was extremely high, and that effort was reduced the more the length of a season increased,” Powers said. “But, if we double the length of season from three days to six, the daily effort isn’t twice as much; just like with a 40-day season, the daily effort isn’t 40 times higher.” According to Powers, the takeaway from the study is “the longer the season, the less intense the fishing will be,” but the metrics created by observing how Alabama’s recreational fishermen react to the length of the snapper season could have a number of benefits going forward. He added state officials should be able to plug in any proposed season length and quickly generate a rough estimate of what the average daily effort might look like. Coupled with Alabama’s existing SnapperCheck program, it could help conservation officials support the argument Alabama is capable of monitoring and managing its own resources in the Gulf. “One of the concerns the federal government has raised is that the state doesn’t have the infrastructure or the expertise to handle that. But I think publishing studies like this shows, at least for Alabama, that we do have that experience and we do have that knowledge,” he added. The current administration has allowed states to take a more active role in managing their own fisheries through Exempted Fishing Permits, but Alabama was still forced to cut its 2018 recreational season in half after anglers hit established quotas sooner than originally projected. That said, recent changes at the federal level have eased some of the restrictive regulations on snapper fishing that have been the bane of local fishermen for years. In December, NOAA Fisheries rolled out a proposed increase in annual catch limits and annual catch targets for snapper. According to the office of Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-1st Congressional District), if the proposal NOAA made is finalized, the catch limit for recreational snapper would increase from 6.7 million pounds to 7.4 million pounds — a 10.45 percent increase across the Gulf of Mexico. “This increase from NOAA shows exactly what those of us on the Gulf Coast have known for years: the health of the red snapper fishery is incredibly strong,” Byrne wrote last month. “These latest numbers will further drive us to continue fighting for greater state control over the red snapper fishery and a full and an adequate red snapper fishing season.” Congress was also able to successfully pass legislation specifically aimed at helping private recreational anglers. The Modern Recreational Fisheries Management Act recognizes that recreational anglers should not be subjected to the same regulations that commercial anglers. The bill, which is still awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump, also directed federal agencies to move toward “a greater incorporation of data, analysis, stock assessments and surveys from state agencies and nongovernmental sources.” J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Auld lang syne LEADERS LOOK AHEAD TO 2019 BY DALE LIESCH L ocal, state and national leaders are gearing up for a productive 2019, with those interviewed giving Lagniappe a preview of what they’re looking forward to, or what they will work on in the coming year. Noting the turbulence felt by many between himself and the City Council, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said his top priority would be working toward better collaboration. Stimpson and the council are currently embroiled in a lawsuit to determine which branch of government can unilaterally hire, fire and contract with employees and professional service agreements. Stimpson also said he would like to further improve the job market, adding there’s greater confidence in the city’s future and it should lead to better job opportunities. Stimpson also wants to improve public safety, even though he claims there were fewer homicides and violent crimes in 2018 compared to 2017. There will be work done in 2019 to help the Mobile Police Department “move the needle” even more, Stimpson said. “Everybody is interested in improved public safety,” he said. “We’ve made tremendous strides … .” For example, Stimpson mentioned the upgrade to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Insurance Service Office rating. The ISO-1 rating is the best available. Stimpson also mentioned a continued focus on improved infrastructure. He said the city’s capital improvement program along with Restore Act projects would really make a difference in 2019. “There’s an unprecedented amount of money being spent in the city in 2019 and 2020,” he said. “Infrastructure will be a big deal.” The city will play support roles in other aspects of government as well, Stimpson said. With its passage of an intergovernmental agreement at its December meeting, the Mobile Housing Board has accepted federal funds from the city to help with its aging housing stock. “We’ve set a course to help them fix their challenges,” Stimpson said of the agreement. Stimpson also said he wants to help play a supporting role for Mobile County Schools’ Superintendent Chresal Threadgill in his “quest to improve the education of youth in the city.” Republican State Rep. Chris Pringle expects 2019 to be busy in the Alabama Legislature. He expects three bills to garner major attention in the legislative session beginning in March. He said there will be a gambling bill, a gas tax bill and a prison reform bill. On gambling, Pringle said bills in the past have not been “clean,” setting out to legalize gambling before setting up parameters for its regulation. Before any gambling bill could pass the Legislature, it would have to find a way to regulate it. As for the gas tax, Pringle said the cost of infrastructure continues to increase, with new requirements for curbs and gutters, as well as costly environmental studies. While a gas tax hike is not out of the question, Pringle said, it would have to come with some reform of the Alabama Department of Transportation before he’d feel comfortable signing off. Democratic State Rep. Barbara Drummond said she has been leery of previous gas tax bills 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 because of the formula used to allocate new revenue. Although she admitted the state’s infrastructure is “crumbling,” she doesn’t believe previous bills have given enough to cities, like Mobile, and she would want to see what happens with it in 2019. As for prison reform, Drummond believes the state should focus on better re-entry programs to help inmates become more productive members of society once their time is served. This, she said, would cut down on recidivism. “It would put a stop to the revolving door,” Drummond said. On gambling, Drummond said the state has to provide a “sustainable revenue source for the general fund.” She said she would support an education lottery and would consider gaming as well. In addition to the bills mentioned, Drummond said she would like to see more funding for Medicaid. She’s in favor of expansion, noting that health care continues to be a critical issue in the state. Drummond said she hopes the new legislative session will bring a continued effort from the Mobile County delegation to work together. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-1st District) said at a national level there will be a continued effort to reverse the “disinvestment” in defense. There have been increases in the defense budget in fiscal year 2018, fiscal year 2019 and one is planned for fiscal year 2020. Part of that investment will go toward a 350-ship fleet for the Navy, which means more Littoral Combat Ships. In fact, two of the three ships that are part of the LCS program in 2019 will be built at Austal in Mobile, Byrne said. “It will have a direct impact on Mobile, where Austal has 4,000 employees,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of military shipbuilding along the Gulf Coast.” Byrne is hopeful Congress can also pass a bipartisan bill on infrastructure in the coming year, nodding to funding shortfalls for the Interstate 10 Mobile River bridge. Byrne also hopes to help secure a longer snapper fishing season in federal waters. On another note, Byrne said he believes Congress will be able to work to pass bipartisan legislation in the next session and said there is a spirit of bipartisanship on several issues. U.S. Sen Doug Jones (D-Alabama) also has an eye toward making sure Alabama’s “priorities are reflected” in the next defense appropriations bill, as a new member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “That committee is a very, very active committee, but Alabama is home to such incredible military establishments,” Jones said. “We’re the ninth biggest state in terms of federal money going into military defense and trying to keep the security of this nation intact.” In addition, Jones said he would be reintroducing bills in 2019 dealing with Medicaid expansion, financial literacy and predatory lending, among others. “We’re also looking at some other new, original bills that we can introduce in the first quarter,” he said. Jason Johnson contributed to this report.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES A mystical look forward ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM way, essentially I see the mayor winning the current legal fight, but only after it goes to the Alabama Supreme Court. And even then there’ll still be irritation. The Fred Richardson/Bess Rich alliance continues to cause trouble. Oh, and the council still won’t be able to pick a president,” he said. “I know you can’t stay long so let’s try some quick hits while you’re still here and that Drano high is raging. No more quatrains!” I said. “I’ll mention a subject and you just hit me with the first thing you see. The border wall.” “It will finally be funded when Taco Bell buys the rights to actually build a restaurant in the wall every 15 miles,” he said. “Kay Ivey.” “Questions will arise about who is actually running the show in Montgomery and why she knocks off work every day by 3 p.m.” “State lottery.” “Alabamians will vote in a lottery that allows each county to opt out, which will leave the game legal in just four counties.” “Attorney General Steve Marshall.” “Will become a hero to lobbyists for showing them how to go around Alabama’s PAC-to-PAC ban.” “Alabama Ethics Commission.” “A bottomless pit of worthlessness.” “Jeff Sessions.” “His tell-all book becomes a best-seller when it somehow supports Trump AND makes him sound insane at the same time.” “Facebook.” “This year marks the beginning of the end after it’s discovered they’ve sold personal information on more than 3 million fake profiles.” With that, Nostrildumas was surrounded by an eerie mist and began to disappear. “I’ll see you this time next year!” he said. “Maybe sooner if you can round up some Sudafed!” at ’s h w u re b u l le t s s t o I’m n , f a l l i ng e o r m y ie r Ev s c a r Ye a r ’s t o c k e w n the s N n i o 401K a r k e t. m THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 while trying to keep the fumes in his lungs. “The stock market has been wild lately. What can investors expect in the New Year?” I asked. Nostril exhaled loudly, staggered a bit and steadied himself by holding onto a nearby chair. “The ringing bell shall chime; bulls bears, bears bulls; a spinning wheel offers hope; silk bedding will hold the future,” he said in a weird, trancelike voice. “Interpret please,” I said. “Basically it’s the stock market. It goes up and down. You’d have better luck with a roulette wheel in Biloxi. But your best bet is shoving cash in a pillowcase,” he said. “OK, that makes sense now. Not bad,” I said. “Let’s hit something local. Mobile’s mayor and council are actually in court against one another, essentially fighting over who has what authority. Where is all of this going?” “Got any weed?” Nostril asked. “No!” I replied. “What about meth?” he asked. “Are you insane!?” I replied. “How about some drain cleaner and Sudafed?” he asked. “I have Drano, but no Sudafed,” I said. “Yeah, get me some of that,” he replied. I fetched him the drain cleaner and he poured some in a small shot glass he had in his robes. He gave it a whiff, then knocked it back like whisky. “Whoa baby!” he yelled, staggering around the room. “That’s got a kick!” He flopped down on the floor and closed his eyes. “The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down; Of the big lake they called ‘gitche gumee’; The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead; When the skies of November turn gloomy,” he said. “Come on, man! Those are lyrics from ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,’ what in the world does that have to do with Mobile’s City Council?” I said. “OK, you caught me. I wouldn’t have placed you as a Gordon Lightfoot fan. Any- Cartoon/Laura Mattei N ew Year’s Eve was dragging to its close, and the last of the Kevlar panels had been screwed securely in place to protect my home from the celebratory gunfire sure to erupt when the giant MoonPie dropped downtown. The commercial where the guy goes out and buys two expensive, tricked-out trucks as presents for him and his wife as a surprise had just aired for the 53rd time in the past three hours and I drifted into a semiconscious state, where I could no longer tell the difference between Ryan Seacrest and Anderson Cooper. A mystical glowing fog began to fill the living room and I knew it was either a gas leak or I was about to be visited by the ghost of Nostrildumas, a 16th century seer famed for his uncannily accurate predictions of future events. He likes to drop by from time to time. In just moments he was standing in the middle of my living room, his goofy prophet hat blocking my view of Christina Aguilera’s low-cut dress. “Greetings, Robert! It is I, Nostrildumas!” “Um yeah, Nostril, I know who you are. No need to be so formal. Take your hat off and sit down,” I urged. “What is this Satanic noise!” he blurted out, spinning to look at the TV. “This foul, naked harpy must be silenced before your soul is lost!” With a wave of his hand the TV switched to a channel playing 16th century lute music. “Much better!” he said. “It seems I arrived just in the nick of time.” I had to admit the lute music wasn’t half bad. “So how’s it going, Nostril? Want a beer?” I asked. “I fear interdimensional travel has left me in need of something a bit stronger than the pitiful descendants of Renaissance-era ale you and your friends find so engaging,” he said, pulling a flask out of his robes and drinking until it was dry. “I see there’s still no interdimensional AA,” I joked, drawing a stern look from my mystic visitor. “Feel like doing a little predicting now?” “Well, I didn’t come here to watch ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’ By the way, I was flipping between the New Year’s Eve shows on the way here. Why are they so lame?” he said. “I should have warned people about them instead of Hitler.” “Yeah, we could’ve used a heads up on that. Anyway, things are pretty hectic around here. The House of Representatives will be run by Democrats beginning in a few days, and there’s a lot of talk about impeaching Donald Trump. What do you see happening, O Mystic One?” I asked, trying to butter him up. Nostrildumas closed his eyes and put his flattened fingers aside his temples and began rubbing in small circles. “Loud voices cry out in frozen dark; the eagle and the bear walk talon-in-claw; wooden hammer will fall; the orange and the skeleton unmasked and the streets will flow with bile,” he said. “Nostril! You know I can’t understand your ridiculous quatrains. They don’t make a bit of sense. Can you just tell me what’s going to happen please?” I asked. “OK, OK. It’s actually pretty juicy! So all this Russian collusion stuff is going to start getting really hairy after Mueller’s report drops, and the House members are going to be clamoring for impeachment,” he said. “Then, just before it happens, the National Enquirer will reveal that Trump and Nancy Pelosi are having an affair and the entire country unites to violently vomit in unison, and people from both political parties will begin to respect one another again.” “Trump and Nancy?” I said incredulously. “Yes! Apparently during one of their meetings he just decided to grab her ... .” “AAAAAHHHHH! Don’t say it! I get the gist! That sounds really magical, but also totally insane. You may need a little more ‘help’ getting into a meditative trance, buddy,” I said. With that, Nostrildumas whipped a tube of modeling glue from his sleeve and inhaled deeply. “Next,” he said

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Living life in most disconnected connected society ever ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM N ot since Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt have we needed someone to lead us all away from the social media apps on our phones and desktops to a Promised Land free of nasty comments, snarky memes, bots, vicious trolls (aka Russian bad actors and your Aunt Phyllis), fake news, calculated psychological and political warfare, and general maliciousness. Sure, there are great things about social media. I love seeing cute photos of my friends from high school and college and updates on their lives and photos of their kids and puppies and such. If it weren’t for Facebook, I would have no idea what 90 percent of these people are up to. But then again, do I really need to? Yes, for some of them (the ones I was truly close to at one time), but no on most of them. My time would probably be much better spent focusing on the friends and family around me than scrolling through 66 images from the album “Spring Break Vacation: 2018” of someone I really didn’t do much with 25 years ago and haven’t spoken to in the same amount of time. Why do I need to see pictures of kids I have never met eating ice cream at the Magic Kingdom? I don’t! But still, social media is also truly great for spreading the word on charity functions or GoFundMe campaigns for folks who need help. During times of disaster or when a family is desperately in need, it’s hard to imagine how you could achieve such terrific and rapid results without it. But, of course, it is so flooded with such requests now it’s overwhelming, and with recent news reports of how a couple who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help a “homeless veteran” turned out to be a hoax, it will get more and more difficult to trust these things. Of course, scammers are going to work this harder than a Nigerian prince who needs assistance transferring your money to their account. (Don’t worry — he’ll totally pay you back — and with even more money than you transferred!) And still, it is also a valuable tool in the news business. Though you have to wade through a lot of muck, reporters get lots of leads by seeing what people are discussing on their pages. Things like “Not sure what’s going on but there are 15 cop cars at [fill in the blank].” Or photos of ditches or potholes the city or county hasn’t fixed for six months, or complaints about utility bills, things like that. It’s also a very good way to track down sources and, of course, share your work. But while it is a great place to get information, it is also a great source of misinformation. Certainly we have all heard by now how the Russians infiltrated social media during the 2016 presidential election and the Kavanaugh hearings, and just last week we learned it’s not just Vladimir and his gang perpetrating these acts, but American companies who did it right here in Alabama during the special Senate election between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. And if we think this isn’t going to continue and just get much worse, then we are bigger fools than Aunt Phyllis, who actually believes all that insane crap she posts. But even the most savvy social media consumer is going to have an increasingly hard time discerning what’s real and what’s fake, because “they” have gotten so good. Washington Post columnist Max Boot recently realized someone had taken one of his columns and Photoshopped an incendiary and fake headline on top of it. He only knew this because he started getting attacked on Twitter about it. And it looked exactly like one of the Post’s web pages. There was no way you would be able to tell it was fake unless you were familiar with his work and knew it was something he would not pen. Though he took all the measures one would take to try and correct this, the fake image is still floating around on the web. And will forever. There is no telling how many people read it and then never saw the followup pieces saying it was completely bogus. And sadly, many probably wouldn’t even care as long as the piece supported their particular political leanings. And we ain’t seen nuthin’ yet, friends. The next presidential election on social media is going to be an absolute sh*t show. It will feature full-on assaults from the Russians, Chinese, Democrats, Republicans and any number of other countries and special-interest groups who have their own agendas and targets. I’m exhausted just thinking about it. And, oh lawd, Aunt Phyllis is going to get carpal tunnel syndrome joyfully sharing all of this hateful misinformation and fighting with her nieces and nephews who challenge the veracity of her posts. All of this stuff is really problematic and troublesome, but what I really hate about social media, and Facebook in particular, is this notion that it “connects” us. Does it really? I guess it connects us to folks we really wouldn’t otherwise be connected to, but, again, is it really necessary to know all of this stuff about the peripheral people in our lives? I just don’t think so. And in many cases, it has weakened the relationships of the people we really should be connected to. Like a friend you used to call on her birthday or go have coffee with all the time. Now, you just like and comment on her posts and she does the same to yours, and that is the only interaction the two of you really have anymore. And that’s not real human interaction. Seeing her in person, just the two of you over lunch or coffee, you will be able to see if things maybe aren’t as perfect as they seem in all of the photos she posts. And you could talk about it and support each other. And remember how cool Aunt Phyllis used to be before she sat in front of a computer screen all day? Still a little crazy, but she took you to get ice cream and did stuff with you, as she muttered conspiracy theories. But at least you were still together. Those interactions are dying. Liking and commenting has replaced real-life liking and commenting and being with each other. We are the most disconnected connected society ever. With all of this said, am I about to announce I am deleting all of my own social media accounts? Nope. For the reasons I have stated, I think it is a necessary evil at this point. But I am limiting my consumption of it and staying far away from the many toxic pits and cesspools on these platforms as much as possible. And I am planning on spending way more time with people I care about in person, telling them how much I LIKE their new haircut and COMMENTING how good it is to see them and how I look forward to the relationship we once again can SHARE. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT The economy is everything BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM A s the stock market teeters on the precipice of bear territory, the economy — arguably the best thing President Donald Trump has going for him — appears to be in jeopardy. Forget Russia, Syria, Mueller, the U.S.-Mexico border wall, impeachment proceedings, etc. That’s all a sideshow. If the economy tanks, Trump 2020 becomes a long shot. Restoring confidence in the markets going into the new year will be pivotal for Trump’s presidency. There are silver linings, though. The post-2016 election boom doesn’t seem like one fueled by speculation, like the housing boom of the 2000s or the dot-com boom of the 1990s. There is real economic activity underway. In Alabama, for instance, Gov. Kay Ivey is attending some kind of ribbon-cutting ceremony every week, either for the expansion of an existing plant, like the $250 million Shaw Industries is spending to upgrade its carpet fiber manufacturing facility, or a new one like the $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant set to be built in northern Alabama’s Limestone County. That is tangible economic activity, some of it fueled by foreign investment. The “boom” may have started with Trump’s election, but growth was long underway before it. The U.S. economy just marked 36 consecutive quarters of positive gross domestic product growth in November, which began in the fourth quarter of 2009. Paul Krugman and other “experts” told us that a Trump presidency would send the U.S. spiraling into a second Great Depression. Obviously that hasn’t been the case. However, the fear was that someone as erratic as Trump could send the wrong signals and cause a wave of pessimism to ripple throughout the economy. In the case of this potential looming crisis, Trump’s response could be better. Many will say the government shutdown triggered calamity in the stock market, with its wild hundred-point swings. While that is likely the case, there are other factors to consider, like the threat of interest rate increases. Further, the potential for future government shutdowns has also spooked investors. With Nancy Pelosi set to assume control of the House of Representatives, the likelihood of more, similar impasses increased. When Republicans took control of the House after the 2010 midterm elections, government shutdowns were frequent. The public and, perhaps more importantly, business executives should expect history to repeat itself between now and the 2020 presidential election. Trump is in a difficult position as he seeks to strike the right chord between satisfying his base and making peace with Democrats in Washington long enough to provide that muchdesired certainty the business community requires to plan for the future. Some of the president’s enemies would not mind seeing the economy suffer if that means weakening Trump’s 2020 election chances. “I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy,” HBO’s Bill Maher said back in June. “So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy.” Are there some irrational Trump haters who would not mind seeing him debilitated by an ailing economy? Perhaps, but if the economy struggles too much, the electorate’s reaction could be a significant turn in governance. The Great Recession, which started in December 2007, was a big reason for the election of Barack Obama. Coming out of the 2008 Republican National Convention in Minneapolis, John McCain got a boost from his selection of then-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate. The market crash and the rush to pass the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) bailout damaged McCain. The public frowned on speculators, who it believed acted irresponsibly, and voted for the heavy hand of government to come in and make things right. At the time, “the heavy hand of government” candidate was Obama. A second round of economic upheaval could push the country even further to the left. To win a primary with an electorate comprising hardcore activist Democratic Party base voters, a Democratic candidate will need to embrace an almost Western European-style brand of democratic socialism. Trump supporters might like that potential opponent, believing there is no way Americans will elect someone that far to the left to be president. However, once you enter the general election stage of the presidential campaign as one of the two major parties’ candidate, the chances are close to 50-50 of winning the presidency. If you throw a prolonged economic downturn into the mix, one that can allow for demagoguing of Wall Street, the Democrat could almost certainly be the beneficiary. Trump needs to keep the economy from contracting. That may require a serious and soberminded address to the nation pledging he will do what he has to do, and not a 4 a.m. tweet directed at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Economic cycles come and go. But in this political environment, a serious enough downturn in the economy could result in an entirely different view of the role of government in America. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL State sets employment benchmarks in 2018 L BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ast year wrapped up with record employment and job counts, according to one of the last reports for 2018 released by the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL). In November 2018, 2.1 million people in the state were counted as employed, an increase of 46,330 from November 2017. Wage and salary employment, which measures the number of jobs Alabama’s economy is supporting, grew to just over 2 million, representing a yearly increase of 35,400 jobs. “Business is booming in Alabama,” Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We are continuing to shatter employment records month after month. Jobs are growing at a record 1.7 percent yearly growth rate.” Wage and salary employment grew by 1.7 percent from November 2017 to November 2018, tying with October 2018 and July 2015 for the largest year-over-year percentage growth in state history. During 2018, wage and salary employment increased 35,400, with gains in the professional and business services sector (+11,900), the manufacturing sector (+10,200) and the education and health services sector (+3,200), among others. Wage and salary employment increased in November by 6,400 workers. Monthly noteworthy gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (+6,000), the education and health services sector (+1,700) and the government sector (+1,200). Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2018 is 4.0 percent, down from October’s rate of 4.1 percent and above the November 2017 rate of 3.8 percent. November’s rate represents 87,757 unemployed residents, compared to 89,745 in October and 81,970 in November 2017. “Average weekly earnings continue to increase, with workers seeing an additional $34.76 per week in their paychecks,” Washington said. “Those working in the manufacturing sector also saw an increase in their earnings, with manufacturing weekly earnings at their highest level in history.” Total private average weekly earnings increased to $838.89, up from $804.13 in November 2017, an increase of $34.76. This represents the second-highest level in state history, surpassed only by September 2018’s average weekly wages of $849.89. Manufacturing earnings also rose to their highest level in history, to $1,062.18 per week. Counties with the lowest unemployment rates last year were: Shelby County at 2.5 percent; Marshall, Madison and Cullman counties at 2.9 percent; and Morgan, Limestone and Elmore counties at 3.0 percent. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 7.9 percent; Clarke County at 6.4 percent; and Dallas and Lowndes counties at 5.8 percent. Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 2.3 percent; Alabaster at 2.4 percent; and Northport, Madison and Hoover at 2.5 percent. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 6.5 percent; Prichard at 6.1 percent; and Anniston at 4.7 percent. CREED reports key economic indicators According to Dr. Reid Cummings, director for the Center of Real Estate and Economic Development (CREED) at the University of South Alabama, many local leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay have started to pay more attention to the importance of Baldwin and Mobile counties working together on matters affecting the entire region from an economic perspective. “Many of our leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay recognized the importance of Baldwin and Mobile counties working together on matters that affect the entire region,” Cummings said. “Working for federal and state policy decisions that positively impact regional transportation systems, pursuing regional economic development efforts and promoting area natural resource and environmental awareness are just a few examples.” 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 For 2018, Cummings identified key data points focused on the combined Mobile and Baldwin county regional economy that showed significant growth, using forward- and backward-looking five-year spans as benchmarks in some comparisons. Here are the findings: • From 2013 to 2018, the region’s population grew by 3.6 percent to 630,806. • Population growth over the next five years is expected to continue, but at a slower 2.5 percent rate. • There are 120,429 millennials in the region, only slightly fewer than the national average for comparably sized areas. • Within the region, 31.4 percent of the population have a high school diploma, 22.1 percent have completed some college coursework and 33.2 percent have an associate degree or higher. • From 2013 to 2018, the total number of jobs increased by 4.7 percent to 275,210. • The regional labor force participation rate also increased slightly over the same period, from 55.8 percent to 56.2 percent. • In 2013, the region’s unemployment rate was 7.94 percent; currently, it is 4.8 percent. • The area’s top five industries — employing 60 percent of all workers — are government (38,649 jobs), retail trade (34,913 jobs), health care and social assistance (33,853 jobs), accommodation and food services (30,238 jobs) and manufacturing (23,482 jobs). • The area’s top five occupations — accounting for 50 percent of all occupations — are office and administrative support (40,072 jobs), sales (32,908 jobs), food preparation and serving (27,272), transportation and material moving (18,897 jobs) and health care (18,039 jobs). More information about the study can be found at: southalabama.edu/colleges/ mcob/creed/cummings. Austal USA receives $21M order At year’s end, The U.S. Department of Defense recently awarded Mobile-based Austal USA a $21 million order against a previously awarded Basic Ordering Agreement to accomplish the Post Shakedown Availability (PSA) execution for the Littoral Combat Ship USS Manchester (LCS 14). This effort encompasses all of the manpower, support services, material, nonstandard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required to prepare for and accomplish the USS Manchester (LCS 14) PSA. The work performed will include correction of government-responsible trial card deficiencies, new work identified between custody transfer and incorporation of approved engineering changes that were not done during the construction period. “This order directly supports our growth strategy in the service business in San Diego and Mobile as we continue to support an ever-growing fleet of small surface combatants,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. With nine ships delivered, five under construction and five more under contract, Austal USA has become a significant contributor in the U.S. Navy’s plan for a 355ship fleet.

CUISINE THE DISH 2018: A foodie’s year in review BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photos | Facebook P op the bottles and sing the song, light the last of the fireworks and say hello to another year. 2018 was not an exceptionally bad year in the world of food, although I personally closed it out with a terrible stomach virus, the likes of which I had not seen in the better part of a decade. It always happens around the holidays, doesn’t it? AFTER ALL THE HULLABALOO OF EVERYTHING THAT WAS TORN DOWN AT THE CORNER OF OLD SHELL AND FLORIDA STREET, WE FINALLY GOT OUR PUBLIX” I should be good to go for the 8th of January, a Mississippi holiday, of course, otherwise known as Elvis’ birthday, where the streets of Tupelo welcome dad bods in jumpsuits with pork-chop sideburns driving gilded Cadillacs. Hoping to be 100 percent by then. The downtime had me thinking of what the past year gave us, so before we get to the usual reviewing of restaurants, let’s take a look at the 365 days that led up to this one. Give us the good news first We began the year with Arroy Thai Cuisine debuting on Government Street. It actually opened just before the year began, but 2018 was when it really got its legs. Much was the same for The Cheese Cottage, which showed us just what we were missing in cheeses. El Papi found its footing around the beginning of the year, too. We knew you’d be crazy for it. We all love Chuck’s Fish and Five Bar, so why not higher-end Mexican? The Dublin Irish Pub came to Old Shell Road, spreading shamrock love to the USA campus area. Baumhower’s Victory Grille opened at the Shoppes at Bel Air long before Texas de Brazil made its mark there. New pizza restaurants, including Section Street Pizza, proliferated on the Eastern Shore in 2018, while Mobile welcomed The Cheese Cottage and other notable offerings. World Market got to the Springdale Mall West Mobile benefited from LoDa Bier Garten opening at the corner of just in time for the holidays with superior canSchillinger and Cottage Hill. Kraver’s dies, wine at great prices and the oft forgotten Seafood opened a spot not far from Clearly Canadian. there, to much acclaim. Flipped Out RUBY SLIPPER CAFÉ Kitchen sneaked in with a unique concept. Closer to Interstate 65 we found SLIPPED INTO A COZY SPOT Now for the bad Walk-On’s Bistreaux to be an exciting I won’t dwell on the negative too much, but ON ROYAL STREET, GIVING spot knowing Drew Brees has some we did lose a few this year. Chat A Way Café interest in it. MOBILE THE SECOND LOCA- in Spring Hill, Grimaldi’s Pizza in the Bel Air Pinebrook Shopping Center got a mall and Fuzzy’s Tacos didn’t make it through shot in the arm from Poke Luau and TION IN SOUTH ALABAMA. 2018. Neither did PDQ, just around the corner MOD Pizza for the “create your own” from Fuzzy’s. Old Shell Growlers shuttered THOSE BISCUITS ARE savvy. when the owners shifted focus to LoDa’s The Eastern Shore was ripe with western location but will soon reopen as Nixon. INCREDIBLE. new offerings such as the Cactus El Camino Taco Shack was full of promise in Cantina and Section Street Pizza of Fairhope, but didn’t last long. Fairhope, Yinzer’s Pizza fronted by Closer to home, Jonelli’s couldn’t cut the Mark Bentz, Buster’s Brick Oven mustard despite those wonderful Italian beef sandwiches and next to Manci’s Antique Club, and Southwood Kitchen, Chicago-style dogs. In the OGD, Cream and Sugar said a heartall within spitting distance of downtown Daphne. Farther felt goodbye but it was the abrupt closing of Kitchen on George south, the OWA amusement park was privileged to get Crazy just before the holidays that got the neighborhood chattering. Donuts, plus the second location of Spanish Fort’s Trattoria Pizza and Italian. Tex-ar-bama Barbecue opened a new brick-and-mortar spot in downtown Fairhope after a successFinally, the sad ful debut on the outskirts of town. Mobile icons left us this year. Chief Oyster Shucker Willie We saw a rise in popularity of food on the go with the HotBrown of Wintzell’s fame passed away in the spring. The doggery and Tin-tin’s Rock and Roll Food Truck as well as oyster bar now bears his name so that we have a place to sit the nifty Cuppa Go, a pedal-powered coffee shop. In other cofand remember him. Mary Scarcliff, owner of the Lighthouse fee news, Chaleur made a move from Glenwood and Airport Bakery on Dauphin Island, left us a bit later. The bakery is now to Dauphin and Semmes in the old Mobile Popcorn building, run by her daughter, who has gone to great lengths to keep her affording them the ability to do some baking to go with their spirit there. Most recently we lost beloved Gaynell Mathers, good java, something they had planned all along. otherwise known as Queen G. Ruby Slipper Café slipped into a cozy spot on Royal Outside of our reaches, the world lost Anthony Bourdain, Street, giving Mobile the second location in South Alawriter, chef, television personality. I guess the 2018 food world bama. Those biscuits are incredible. Trust that the St. was not without tears. Charles Chicken is the best of the Benedicts. I’m sure to have missed a few, but by my calculations our After all the hullabaloo of everything that was torn down local food scene seems to be on a positive path. I’m for more of at the corner of Old Shell and Florida Street, we finally got the shorter menus and fewer tables. Give us more places to eat our Publix. This fostered in more restaurants, including Taco Mama and Simple Greek, just in time for the clusterfudge that and fewer seats to fill. Let your 2019 resolution be, “Go small is the Florida Street road construction that nearly sank it all, but or go home!” That’s our best way to continue to grow. we still push forward. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Get ready for Mobile’s craft beer renaissance BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR F or the past 25 years or so, as craft breweries began dotting the American landscape they brought about urban renewal as well. As brewers sought out cheap real estate, they often gravitated to old, often abandoned warehouses in blighted sections of town — if you’re just brewing beer, it didn’t really matter. However, as taprooms emerged as an essential part of craft breweries, these often out-of-the-way locations soon became destinations for beer lovers, creating an economic mix of both manufacturing and tourism. As a result, other businesses began to spring up in those areas, spearheading urban revival. For a whole host of reasons — state laws, mainly — the South in general, and Alabama in particular, lagged behind in the development of a craft beer industry and the subsequent economic side benefits local breweries bring with them. However, that has certainly begun to change in the past decade. Look no farther than the way sections of Birmingham, such as Avondale, have been revitalized by its breweries, and the resulting restaurants, bars and other entertainment that have grown up in their wake. Mobile has been late to the craft beer party, but over the past year we have seen the emergence of two local breweries that have followed this model of taking blighted buildings and turning them into thriving destinations. Serda Brewing, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary a couple WORD OF MOUTH CINCINNATI CHILI, ALL THE WAYS BY ANDY MACDONALD January is the time of year I most think about my old boss, Lyle Ball. She was the wife of Jim Ball, owner of Picker’s Paradise, the guitar store I’ve worked at for the past 17 years and owned for the past two. Jim was a crackerjack repairman who set the bar high for the region, and a good businessman, while Lyle was more of an expert at customer service; by that I mean she could wrangle the lunatics that came through the door. In a music store, you see plenty of those. Lyle was a faithful follower of Paul “Bear” Bryant, Glenfiddich and cherry cordials, the latter two I gifted her on birthdays and Christmas. She was my buddy, for sure, and of all the people she loved, I felt I was one of them. I miss her like family. But she didn’t seem to be much of a cook. Along with Jim, their combined weight of weeks ago, is housed in a former Goodyear tire shop on Government Street. Owner John Serda has turned what was once an eyesore into a fantastic indoor/outdoor space to meet friends, have a beer and even enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks that are regularly on-site. It’s probably no coincidence that our new Lagniappe offices are located just a few doors away, also part of the revival of downtown Mobile. Less than a mile away, just off Canal on Monroe Streets, Keith Sherrill took the old Crystal Ice House and turned it into the Haint Blue Brewing Co. While only opened in November, the ice house has already become a favorite spot for Mobilians to have a beer and relax, often to the accompaniment of live music. If 2018 saw the development of breweries south of LoDa, 2019 promises to be the year craft breweries open in the area just north of Dauphin Street (NoLoDa?). Iron Hand Brewing held its soft opening last week (with food only, no beer yet), and plans to host its official grand opening — with its own beer — sometime in January. Located on State Street in the DeTonti Square neighborhood, owners Rebecca Williams and Ben Ross have renovated the old Waterfront Rescue Mission into a traditional English pub. Unlike Serda’s and Haint Blue, Iron Hand is a restaurant with a full kitchen. However, because of state laws, the beer they brew on-site can only be sold in the brewpub. might not have broken two bills, so she didn’t have the passion for eating that the rest of us had, but she picked her battles. The one thing she taught me about in the kitchen was Cincinnati chili. “What’s that like?” I asked, ignorantly thinking it must be some Yankee way of churching up one of my favorite winter foods. “You’ll see. It’s got cinnamon in it,” she said as she raised her eyebrows. Hmmm. It took me a bowl or two to really get into it, because it isn’t at all like the chili we normally make. Cincinnati chili does use ground beef, a bit of tomato paste, chili powder and cumin, but it goes a little bit further. Along with cinnamon and allspice, cumin and sometimes even cloves are used in the seasoning. It got the name chili only because of its resemblance. It was originally designed in the 1920s as a spaghetti topping, called “two ways,” the way Lyle served it. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Just a couple of blocks from Iron Hand, two more breweries are set to open later in 2019, both along the old “Automobile Alley” on St. Louis Street. David Nelson, a former brewmaster at Lonerider Brewing Co. in Durham, North Carolina, recently moved to Mobile when his wife took a faculty position at the University of South Alabama. After searching for the right location to open his own brewery, he’s in the process of renovating the ground floor of the old Mobile Register Building — originally a Chevrolet dealership in the early 20th century — at the corner of St. Louis and Hamilton as the Braided River Brewing Co. Just up the street, owners Chad Marchand and John Minton are preparing to open Old Majestic Brewing Co. Unlike the renovations for Braided River, Old Majestic will be housed in a 1920s Mississippi cotton warehouse that was dismantled brick-by-brick and rebuilt in Mobile. While updated with modern amenities, “the main architectural features, including the ironwork, bricks, windows, etc., will remain authentic from the original warehouse,” according to Marchand. “This approach gives a modern facility while still incorporating the restored feeling of the other buildings on St. Louis Street.” The new year certainly promises to be an exciting one for the continued development of the craft beer industry in Mobile. Ingredients: 2 pounds ground beef Water to cover 12-ounce can tomato paste 1 large onion, chopped 1 clove garlic, minced 2 bay leaves 2 tablespoons chili powder 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground allspice ¼ teaspoon cayenne 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar ½-ounce unsweetened baking chocolate Salt and pepper to taste 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce Cover the meat with water in a large skillet over high heat. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for about an hour to an hour and a half or until the sauce thickens. Since you are not browning the meat, another method to reduce the fat is to cook the meat in the water ahead of time, chill, then discard the hardened fat. The “ways” are similar to our Waffle House “scattered, smothered, covered” routine. You could simply eat the chili by itself or on a hot dog. “Two ways” is the chili over spaghetti. “Three ways” is chili, spaghetti, cheese. “Four ways” is chili, spaghetti, cheese and onions. “Five ways” is chili, spaghetti, cheese, onions and beans. Four ways is the best, but you have to try it on a Coney, too! Miss Lyle loved it that way from time to time. Recycle!

COVER STORY Original owner reopens landmark Burris Farm Market BY DALE LIESCH/REPORTER G reg Burris is clearly back in his element. Whether discussing the science behind protecting strawberries from frost or the exact timing of picking peaches, Burris is back doing what he loves. The former building contractor who turned to farming decades ago and literally made a name for himself doing it, has reopened the landmark Burris Farm Market in Loxley after more than 10 years away. “I’ve already had my retirement,” he said with a smile. “I just did it backwards. I’m just going to do this until I can’t any longer.” That’s not to say he and his wife, Kay, didn’t enjoy retirement, because they did. “The original plan was to go on sabbatical and enjoy some of the things we didn’t get to do while we were working seven days a week,” he said. “It was an early bucket list.” For Burris, there is simply something serene about being back in a field or an orchard. It’s almost spiritual. “I’ve raised some crops and it’s probably the closest [thing] to being in the Garden of Eden,” he said. “You know, it’s a very satisfying thing. I like growing produce for people. I don’t like it when it rains.” Starting with a single acre of strawberries and a new orchard of peach trees, the Burrises are helming the popular establishment again after selling the business and leasing the building to others in 2006. “The lease was for 15 years,” Burris said. “I just felt like if we were ever going to climb the mountain and smell the roses or whatever, that was the time to do it. We had pretty much worked ourselves down, too — we were wore out, really.” The market is truly a family business now too, as their son, Drew — an Auburn University alumnus — has come back to help his parents. It’ll be just one more thing Drew learns at the business, his dad said. “He learned how to walk here,” Burris said of his son. “He started driving a forklift when he was 10 when a couple of college guys didn’t show up on a Sunday morning …” trated on the hard stuff.” Burris said his son, who was 17 at the time, was iniThe initial plan for his 5,000 to 7,000 peach trees was to sell the tially upset when his parents sold the market. The plan fruit wholesale. Burris convinced his father, who was a contractor, to was always to have the younger Burris take over when clear his schedule so the two of them could concentrate on picking a and if he wanted to. That was the reason for the 15-year first crop of peaches. However, the weather that year had other ideas, lease on the property, Greg Burris said. he said. “I figured he was going “So, we cleared the calendar, didn’t to go to Auburn and maybe have any houses to build and 35 days he would grab something he before we were going to pick our first really wanted to do,” Burris peaches, which we usually pick around the said. “By the time he was 20th of May. We had a hard freeze and I 30 or 32 years old, the lease TAKING CARE OF THE BERRIES ON lost 90 percent of my fruit,” he said. “So would be up and it might then I didn’t have a house to build and we be something he wanted to COLD NIGHTS WHEN IT WAS NEEDED didn’t have any peaches, [except] we had come back to.” about a 10- or 15-percent crop.” AND COMING TO RUN THE MARKET In addition to giving The crop yield was too low for wholemore responsibility to Drew, THE NEXT DAY WAS NOT EASY, BURRIS sale, so Burris decided to go the retail Greg and Kay have also route. He opened up a stand on Highway learned to delegate more SAID. 98 in Daphne called “Peaches and Proto very capable managers, duce.” “... AFTER THREE OR FOUR NIGHTS OF Greg said. From there the business grew and “They’re making deciSTAYING UP ALL NIGHT FROST-PROwould move to North Hickory Street sions,” he said. “I kind in Loxley. Burris would begin planting of point them in the right TECTING STRAWBERRIES AND GOING strawberries, another crop he admitted is direction, but I leave them difficult. TO WORK, I CAME OUT OF HIBERNAto make decisions. I’m He described at length what molecules kind of pointing the boat. TION LIKE A GRIZZLY BEAR,” HE SAID. do when protecting the berries from frost. It’s my job not to let it run Needless to say, he seemed less than aground.” “SLEEP DEPRIVATION IS A FORM OF thrilled at the prospect of being awakened by a frost alarm that looks like a “digital TORTURE. THAT WAS PART OF IT.” History radio” and manning the sprinkler system Burris started farming as it sprays water on the berries to protect in 1980 when he planted them from the cold. thousands of peach trees on “Some of the readers might not know his property. He admitwater is a liquid, it’s a gas and it’s a solid, ted peaches were difficult and when the water turns to ice it makes latent heat,” Burris said. to grow, but he chose to start with them because they “That’s what kept the strawberries from freezing. It will hold a strawwere more scarce in Baldwin County compared to other berry down to 22 degrees without freezing them, as long as you keep crops. producing ice and keep the sprinklers running.” “I didn’t want to raise sweet corn because there were Taking care of the berries on cold nights when it was needed and a lot of growers growing sweet corn,” he said. “I didn’t coming to run the market the next day was not easy, Burris said. need to grow watermelons because growers were grow“... After three or four nights of staying up all night frost-protecting watermelons. At one time there were 60,000 acres ing strawberries and going to work, I came out of hibernation like a of red potatoes grown in Baldwin County. So I concengrizzly bear,” he said. “Sleep deprivation is a form of torture. That was part of it.” His strawberry production grew to 10 acres at its height. Burris added other produce slowly at the initial location, even if it meant using other wholesale vendors. He would eventually grow as many as 22 crops on land at his home in Belforest, as well as land he leased from others. He said he tried to live up to the market’s motto of “we grow it for you.” Although Burris stopped growing almost a decade ago shortly after selling the business, he recently planted peaches and strawberries again. He said his first crop of strawberries should be ready in about a month. He has about an acre of berries planted to start, but wants to build it back up. He said he plans to grow other produce again as well. A market employee who is familiar with the Burris farming operation is Stephanie Nuñez. She said three members of her family, including her mother and grandmother, worked for the Burrises in the early to mid-1980s. “I used to play in the peach orchards,” she said. “I’d eat the strawberries.” Photo | Provided 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Asparagus, Brussels sprouts and other fresh produce are available at the recently revived Burris Farm Market in Loxley.

COVER STORY Photo | Provided Kay Burris (above) and her husband, Greg, came out of retirement to reopen their namesake market along with their son, Drew. Bakery Attached to the Loxley market, the Burrises run a bakery where patrons can purchase ice cream, fruit cobblers, apple dumplings, strawberry shortcake, breads and other treats. Like many things that helped lead to creation of the market, Burris said starting the bakery was a business decision. As his first peach trees started to mature, Burris began to realize how difficult a crop they are to raise. There is a set number of pounds of fruit each tree can produce and the trees have to be thinned in order to produce the right size peaches, he said. “Do you want 500 peaches or do you want 200 peaches on that tree?” He asked. “You want big peaches. So, you have to thin 300 of them off.” In the thinning process some fruit gets missed, Burris said, and those missed peaches become too ripe to sell wholesale. “You’ve got a ripe peach, or an overripe peach, and what’s better on a bowl of vanilla ice cream than peaches,” he said. “So, that’s what helped create the bakery and the ice cream. It was more about the peaches and trying to find something to do with them.” In reopening the bakery, the Burrises called on trusted former employees to help train new staff. Much of the knowledge behind the bakery’s recipes comes from the mind of Jeri Straight, who also came out of retirement to help. She and her husband had both worked at the market. “I left about 20 years ago,” Straight said. “I came back because my husband died and I wanted to get out of the house.” Melba Jerkins also came out of retirement to share her knowledge, Burris said, on one condition: She asked to be allowed to sit on a stool while she works. Location In August of last year the Loxley market, then co-owned by Richard David Stewart, who purchased the business and leased the property from the Burrises, announced it would close its doors. In a Facebook post at the time, the owners blamed traffic diversion from the Baldwin Beach Express and the oil spill for dwindling business. But Stewart was arrested last year on sexual abuse charges from 2017. The case is set for a jury trial on Monday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Jody Bishop, according to court documents. David Allen, one of Stewart’s defense attorneys, did not return a call seeking comment. Clyde Caldwell, Stewart’s other attorney, declined to comment. Officials with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office did not return a call for comment on the case. The Baldwin Beach Express, an expansion of the Foley Beach Express, takes travelers from Interstate 10 to Orange Beach and bypasses the traditionally busy Alabama State Route 59. Burris said the “expressway” will impact business at the market, which fronts 59, but he hopes people will go a little out of their way to visit. Because many of the travelers are on vacation, Burris thinks they’ll stop and shop on their way to or from the beaches. The market is only minutes from the express anyway. “I always call this road the yellow brick road,” he said. “It’s happy time. It’s like Dorothy and Toto and all that. What happens here is people have time.” For local folks in a bigger hurry, he said the market is laid out more conveniently than a grocery store, which he hopes will bring customers back. The decrease in traffic on the highway could actually be somewhat positive too, Burris said. “The expressway was needed,” he said. “The traffic was terrible.” J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE Seven Days of Opera premieres new creation BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B reak out the bathtub gin because Mobile Opera’s oncoming Seven Days of Opera has something extra special for music lovers. It’s built around a Jan. 10, 7 p.m. exclusive look at a brandnew work loaded with state ties and Jazz Age mystique. “I think they have a jewel. I saw the world premiere in November and it truly has legs. This opera can go places,” Mobile Opera General Director Scott Wright said of the upcoming free performance at the Larkins Music Center (257 Dauphin St.). The work with the great gams is “The Ghosts of Gatsby,” a newly written opera commissioned by Samford University opera program director Dr. Kristin Kenning. In a bold move, she contacted professionals — librettist Joshua McGuire and composer Evan Mack — with a basic instruction: Make an opera with Alabama roots. The creators turned their eyes to “the first American Flapper,” Zelda Fitzgerald. Together with husband and “The Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald the Montgomery-born writer/painter/dancer/socialite was the toast of the Roaring ‘20s. But too much toasting led to roasting of both body and life as both Scott and Zelda unraveled into tragedy. Mack and McGuire focused on what made the Fitzgeralds unique as well as their commonalities with more standard marriages. The result is the “bee’s knees.” They set it in the French Riviera of 1924 with Zelda near the zenith of her life’s arc. Shadows of her mental deterioration creep in as she confronts both her younger and older selves. Wright was enthused by November’s debut in Birmingham. “You really need to go and see it to see what happens, CCT auditions non-musical comedy cctshow.com or CCT’s Facebook page. Film scramble meet-up It’s been eight years since Mobile Bay Film Scramble challenged local DIY filmmakers to marshal talents in a short time frame, then submit results for public review and competition. Still at it, a new opportunity comes when the next sign-up commences Friday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. at Satori Coffee House (5460 Old Shell Road). Guidelines may be technical, thematic and/ or based on a required prop, character name or dialogue. The films are usually 5–10 minutes in duration. Details of each scramble, including deadline for entry submission, are announced at each sign-up event. The resulting entries for each Film Scramble 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 None of this discounts the rest of the busy week. On Sunday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. there’s a singalong screening of “The Greatest Showman” at Bernheim Hall in the Ben May Main Branch of the Mobile Public Library. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes of their favorite character or circus performer. “We look for something familiar and popular, so in the past we’ve had ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘The Sound of Music,’” Wright said. “This was Stacy’s [Driskell] idea and it seemed to fit the bill.” YOU REALLY NEED TO GO AND SEE IT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS, BECAUSE WHAT HAPPENS REALLY GETS YOU.” On Tuesday, Jan. 8, soprano Bryden Fox and pianist Christopher Powell will entertain all oncomers from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Larkins Music Center (257 Dauphin St.). To-go lunches are welcome. There’s opera trivia all day on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Mobile Opera’s Facebook page. Naturally, prizes are involved. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, Mobile Opera is set to go live on its Facebook page for an open chat with staff and surprise guests. The public can send questions to stacey@mobileopera.org beforehand or type them into the live feed. There’s hope the centerpiece work returns to the Azalea City. “I talked to the lyricist and the composer both and urged them to expand [Gatsby] to a full-length work,” Wright said. “I would be happy to have it here for Mobile Opera.” will be screened as a late night short film festival at the Crescent Theater (208 Dauphin St.). For further details, go to Mobile Bay Film Scramble’s Facebook page. volved, contact MAC Programs Director Lucy Gafford at 251-432-9796 or email lgafford@ mobilearts.org. Art After Hours open for hosting Cellist Moises Molina, pianist Po-Chuan Chiang and clarinetist John Craig Barker will present a guest artist chamber music recital on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of South Alabama Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA Drive S.). The program will feature Brahms’ Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, along with works by Barber and Piazzola. This Department of Music event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event or availability of special accommodation, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. The Mobile Arts Council (MAC) recently strengthened Mobile’s arts community when they renewed Art After Hours. Each event — held every other month — convenes at a different locale where participants sip, gnosh and network, trading ideas and tying together the strands of our community fabric. It might be at a museum, then a gallery the next time, then a musical venue the next. There’s no shortage of possibilities. They’re looking for interested hosts to fill out the 2019 schedule. If you want to get in- Guest musical artists at Laidlaw ARTSGALLERY Like musicals but can’t carry a tune? Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) has a play just for you. “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” pokes fun at musicals without becoming one itself. The whodunit is populated by producers, writers, actors, dancers and other show folk who watch bodies accumulate in a manor riddled with hidden passageways. Auditions will be held at CCT (801 Iroquois St., Chickasaw) on Wednesday, Jan. 9, and Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. each evening. No preparation is necessary. Needed are five females in their 20s to 60s and five males in the same age range. Show dates are March 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. For more information on the roles, go to because what happens really gets you,” Wright said. “It’s not something you want to know about and read the whole story, then just go to hear the music. It’s great entertainment.” Days before coming to Mobile, the opera will compete at the National Opera Association’s Chamber Opera competition in Salt Lake City as one of only three national finalists. After Mobile, it goes to the New Works Forum of Opera America in New York City. A Montgomery performance is also scheduled for late January. Mobile attendees are encouraged to don Jazz Age attire if they wish. The five-person performance is about 40 minutes long. Like every event on the Seven Days schedule, it’s free to the public. There’s another Gatsby-themed event Monday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. when Bridget Peach explores the lives of the Fitzgeralds and Wright talks about the development of the opera. It takes place at Darrel J. Williams Associates (1714 Dauphin St., Suite B), where attendees can dart next door to Chaleur Coffee and grab coffee and pastry before returning for the discussion. While the auspicious Gatsby debut might be the centerpiece of the week, it’s not necessarily the high point. That comes Saturday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. when the Madame Rose Palmai-Tenser Scholarship Competition begins. Named for Mobile Opera’s founder, its cash scholarship prizes and prestigious recognition further the art form’s longevity through generations. Ten finalists will perform before a judges’ panel and onlookers in the Willson Recital Hall of the Larkins Music Center (257 Dauphin St.). The collective audience vote is factored into the selection process and winners are announced at the conclusion.

J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

MUSIC FEATURE Producer Rosco steps in front of the microphone BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 CEM Photography / Submitted by the artist R osco is a name I keep hearing artist such as Charod and a singer-songwriter like more and more of on the local Sergio Rangel? music scene. Many first learned Rosco: Honestly, it’s the sound. The process of this local producer through may be different, but it’s the same concept as far his work with hip-hop artist as production. As a producer, you give the artist Charod. Later, Sergio Rangel a musical environment to dwell in. You may go recruited Rosco to produce about different ways with different artists, because Sergio & the Satin Dogs’ debut album. When local it might require different instruments and different hip-hop supergroup MOB*ILL made its presence musicians and different personnel, but it’s still the known, Rosco was once again working behind the same concept. It’s about giving the artist what they scenes. All the while, these artists have testified to want and making them feel comfortable. the presence of the producer’s own material. Centanni: What made you want to finally focus Now, Rosco is finally stepon your own material? ping from behind the scenes Rosco: Honestly, it was to unveil his own album, pretty much my friends “Valentino” (released on iTunes bugging me over the past Dec. 2). This album’s diverse decade [laughs]. My friends, regional mix of hip-hop, Charod included, were like, I’M A SONGWRITER AT spoken word and soul has been “What are you doing? This is well worth the wait. incredible! You need to put HEART, FIRST AND FOREStephen Centanni: When something out!” It was years did you start producing? and years of that and them MOST. COMING UP WITH Rosco: I started producing threatening me if I don’t. SONGS OR IDEAS FROM in middle school, actually. I Centanni: What was it was on my mom’s computer at like producing your own SCRATCH HAS ALWAYS the house. material for a change? Centanni: So, how would Rosco: It’s always been BEEN A GREAT EXPERIyou describe those early days great. You know, I’m a ENCE. SEEING SOMETHING of experimentation? songwriter at heart, first and Rosco: It was very small. foremost. Coming up with GO FROM THE FORM OF I used what I had, and I just songs or ideas from scratch had a huge imagination that’s has always been a great AN IDEA TO FULL-BLOOM always been with me. That’s experience. Seeing something PRODUCTION IS A MUSICAL all I had, and I just went from go from the form of an idea there. to full-bloom production is a MUSE. Centanni: How would you musical muse. compare the music you proAs far as making songs for duced back then to now? myself, it’s really the same Rosco: I think the stuff I thing but a whole other level. did back then wasn’t as technical as it is now, as far It’s fun, and the stuff that I write about is really a as sound changing with the times that we’re in and healing process. You see yourself through the songs. what’s going on sonically. I think the same imagina- You can write memos to yourself through the songs. tion and drive that’s always been there has gotten I think that’s the most important thing. better. I think it’s the evolution of the sound and Centanni: The production is great, and a friend the versatility as well. I’m a big, big, huge stickler and I were just listening to it and talking about how when it comes to versatility. the production is great. What’s also great is that the Centanni: You have been pretty versatile in the album demonstrates your skills as both a rapper studio. You’ve done hip-hop artists like Charod, and and a singer. You have such a diversity of music on then you’ve worked with singer-songwriters such “Valentino.” What was it like picking the songs for as Sergio Rangel. As far as your role as producer, the album? what’s the difference between producing a hip-hop Rosco: I wouldn’t say it was a selection. It was After working in the studio with local artists including Charod and Sergio & the Satin Dogs, producer Rosco released his own debut album, “Valentino,” Dec. 2 on iTunes. more so whatever was going on in my life I wrote about right then and there. However it came out, it came out. That’s what people connect to. People connect with feelings. People connect with situations, stories and songs where they can say, “Man, I’m going through the exact same thing, and he’s speaking just for me.” I have to keep that in mind when I write these songs. It’s a responsibility. Centanni: I really like “Shaquita Brown.” It’s got this offbeat, old-school Dirty South vibe to it. So, I have to ask, who is Shaquita Brown, and what was it about her that inspired a song? Rosco: [laughing] Everybody wants to know who she is! I think my close friends know who she is. Shaquita Brown is basically that one girl. She’s that one girl that a guy would date, and she has a lot of things going on and looks for other things and other people to hold onto besides the person she’s dating and tries to change them instead of changing themselves. It becomes toxic, and you have to call it out. That’s why I wrote the song. It was a dark place in my life, but I had to realize that there wasn’t anything wrong with me at the moment. It was something that she had to deal with on her own. That’s Shaquita Brown. She’s basically one of my exes. Centanni: The other one I like was that spoken word-type track, “Questions,” where you pretty much call out anyone in the local scene who doubts your skills. How do you think this album is an answer to those questions? Rosco: Well, honestly, when I wrote the song, that was my thought. I was like, “Hey, how will people accept this?” Keep in mind, I’m moving from the producer’s seat to the artist’s seat. It’s the same, but it’s totally different for me. It’s from a different pair of eyes. With me growing up in church and my religious background and the music that I’m making now, I thought it would be a conflict, but it really wasn’t. I did it to have fun and get it out of the way. It’s actually been easier than what I expected and what I thought. Centanni: What’s next? Is it going to be you or another artist? Rosco: What’s next in 2019? There will be videos and more singles and a song with Erica Grady coming out. Most people know her as Erica Washington from “American Idol.” For right now, I just want to get better at the craft and try not to suck.

MUSIC BRIEFS Straight outta Nashville BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Haystak, Statik G Date: Thursday, Jan. 10, with doors at 7:30 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St. (Mobile), soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $12 in advance/$15 day of show; available via venue website or 1-866-777-8932 H aystak’s Southern rap set at Soul Kitchen promises to show the Azalea City another side of Music City’s rich indie scene. This roughneck verbal assassin has spent two decades spreading his edgy brand of hip-hop, which combines Biggie Smalls’ worldly-wise lyrical prowess with Bubba Sparxx’s Southern-fried goodness. From live albums to collaborations, Haystak’s catalog includes 20 albums to fuel his adrenalized live shows. His latest full-length is “9-5 or 20-Life,” a collaboration with fellow rapper Dusty Leigh. With his recent signing to the RhymeSick label, could his next album already be in the works? Speaking of RhymeSick, the label’s president, Statik G, will be opening, performing tracks from his latest album, “Terrorist.” This hip-hop up and comer maintains a solid, energized verbal flow that falls somewhere between El-P and Slick Rick. The infectious rhythm and lyrical wordplay on “Terrorist” cannot be ignored. If Statik G can duplicate his studio vibe live, those unfamiliar with this rapper will be pleasantly surprised. Facebook | Megan McMillan Band: Megan McMillan Album Release Shindig Date: Friday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thelisteningroomofmobile.com Tickets: $20 artist donation at the door Pride of Pinetucky Pinetucky is an Alabama community nestled between Clanton and Greensboro. While many may see it as the middle of nowhere, singer-songwriter Megan McMillan established her sound in this rural environment. Growing up, McMillan found inspiration within “mother’s love for country classics, her father’s rock ‘n’ roll influences and the serene beauty of the Talladega National Forest.” Eventually, McMillan focused these inspirational forces into the eight tracks of her 2015 debut, “Potter’s Field.” With measures filled with honest folk and twangy country, she provided a positive first impression. Three years later, McMillan provides another dose of true Americana with her album “Things That Change,” an album documenting her continued musical exploration by delving into alt. country and sometimes rock. However, McMillan still fills her songs with the pure, undeniable country edge that’s been with her since the start. Limited time only Band: Stereo Dogs Date: Friday, Jan. 4, 10 p.m. Venue: Dauphin Street Blues Co., 568 Dauphin St. (Mobile), odalysirishpub.com Tickets: Call 251-725-6429 Six years ago, the teens of Stereo Dogs introduced themselves to a hometown crowd, using impeccable renditions of classic rock masterpieces to quickly gather fans of all walks and ages. Over the years, the band demonstrated its hold on the local music scene, its members filling their weekends with gigs and eventually writing their own material. Original tunes such as “Here We Go” and “Turn My Fire Blue” proved this band planned to stick to its classic rock roots. Earlier this year, Stereo Dogs fans learned the band would be taking a break for the recent high school graduates to attend college. However, now home for the holidays, fans will still have a chance to catch them for a limited time only. For those unfamiliar with the band’s live show, expect rock covers from across music history as well as original material mingling classic and modern rock sensibilities. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

What will we see in 2019? FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 O h January, you’re the Monday of months, and what have we to look forward to in 2019? If we gather in movie theaters, shoring up our psyches against an uncertain future with huge tubs of buttered popcorn, what will we be watching? Perhaps it makes sense that the releases of the upcoming year are stuffed with old reliables and known entities. Familiar properties from “The Avengers” to “Charlie’s Angels” are coming our way, and the few original movies I am looking forward to are based on beloved and popular books. Foremost on my list of movies to catch this year is “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” This was a terrific, hilarious novel by Maria Semple, who used to write for “Arrested Development” and it’s directed by Richard Linklater, so things are aligned for greatness. Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette, a brilliant, high-maintenance wife and mother in self-exile from a singularly stellar career as an architect. Bernadette is wonderfully peculiar and frustrating to her family until she, as the title suggests, disappears altogether, leaving her equally smart daughter to find her. My only problem with this movie is that when I read Parker Posey’s droll and wonderful 2018 memoir “You Are on an Airplane,” she complained about being up for a role in this, directed as it is by the guy who launched her career with “Dazed and Confused,” and obviously not getting it. It makes me sad; I assume the part went to Kristen Wiig as neighbor and nemesis Audrey, although Posey actually should have been Bernadette. You should still check out this movie because it’s going to be great, but read Posey’s book too, for balance. You couldn’t read Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel “The Goldfinch” without thinking it would make a great movie and at last it is coming to the big screen, directed by John Crowley, who did the same for the novel “Brooklyn.” Again, however, my casting suggestions have been ignored! I don’t see Adam Driver listed anywhere as playing the role of Boris, the Russian best friend of the main character Theo Decker, so maybe my email about casting meetings got sent to their SPAM folder accidentally, and mistakes have been made. Nevertheless, this is a wonderfully plot-driven, Dickensian kind of novel, set in museums, antique stores and Vegas, and it should make a great movie. Every other movie coming out, as far as I can tell, is either a remake, a reboot, a sequel, or maybe some are reboots of sequels. Least essential among these — and this is a very tough call — would have to be another “Charlie’s Angels” movie, which nobody needs, despite being directed by Elizabeth Banks. Wait, there’s another Angry Birds movie; that’s got to be the least essential. Let me get my calculator. I think “Toy Story 4” has the most to lose, since “Toy Story 3” was the perfect ending to a perfect trilogy, and perfection ought not to be messed with. You can’t make me cry more than “Toy Story 3” did; it’s a physiologic impossibility. Or maybe childhoods will be ruined with the liveaction remake of “The Lion King” and/ or the live action remake of “Aladdin.” We must have something to complain about on the internet, after all. And with everything else is the world going so smoothly and free of controversy, this is sure to dominate the national conversation in 2019. Also, why would they reboot “Hellboy?” It’s great already; I like “Stranger Things’” David Harbour but I like Ron Perlman better, and Guillermo del Toro directed the originals, while this is helmed by someone named Neil Marshall. I guess we can see this as a further installment with a new Hellboy, like a bright red James Bond. Which means I have to allow “Men in Black International,” since it’s a further installment in a series and since Tessa Thompson is in it, reuniting with her “Thor: Ragnarok” star Chris Hemsworth. One of the few firsts for 2019 will be the first Marvel female superhero to get her own film in “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson and set in the 1990s. If you’re saying, “but what about ‘Wonder Woman,’” then the distinction between Marvel and DC is lost on you, and honestly, you have your priorities straight — what’s your secret? I want to be more like you. Moving into 2019, let’s resolve to distinguish less, in general, and read more, in general, as we buttress our souls with movie theater butter. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Photos | Walt Disney Pictures / Annapurna Pictures From left: A reinvented “Lion King” is among the reboots, remakes and sequels scheduled for release in 2019, but promising original stories are also anticipated. Christian Bale stars as Dick Cheney in “Vice,” the story of an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider who quietly wielded immense power as vice president to George W. Bush. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JANUARY 2, 2019 - JANUARY 8, 2019 ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL MURALS BEGINNING JAN. 4 AT THE EASTERN SHORE ART CENTER, FAIRHOPE ARTIST AND HISTORIAN DEAN MOSHER HAS CREATED NINE MURALS FOR THE STATE’S BICENTENNIAL, TWO OF WHICH WILL BE DISPLAYED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME IN THIS EXHIBIT. VISIT ESARTCENTER.ORG GENERAL INTEREST Boardwalk Talk: Watershed Moments Wednesday, Jan. 2, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at The Estuarium at Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Discussion of watersheds in general and the Mobile Bay watershed in particular. Contact 251-861-7500. lisa.russell@renaissancemobile.com. ARC grocery store tour Saturday, Jan. 5, noon at Publix Super Market at Midtown. Tour for persons interested in transitioning to a healthier, plant-based diet. Hosted by ARC (Awakening Respect and Compassion for all sentient beings). Visit arcforallbeings.org. Tea for $2 Thursday, Jan. 3, 2-3 p.m., Fairhope Museum of History. Screening of filmmaker Michael Marr’s “Fairhope Stories.” Contact 251-929-1471 or visit fairhopeal.gov. Blood drive Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Koby Subaru (1431 E. Interstate 65 Service Road). Come donate and get a T-shirt and movie ticket. Call 251-4785000. LGBTQ Family Dinner Thursday, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Sports Bar (36 Hillcrest Road). Rainbow Mobile presents monthly dinners on the first Thursday of every month. Visit rainbowmobile.org. University Runway Saturday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m. at the Fuse Factory (200 Government St.). Series of workshops for individuals interested in the fashion industry. Tickets cost $45, includes lunch and free headshot. Register at djsfavoritethings.com. Mindful Movement Lunch Hour Thursday, Jan. 3, 12:15 p.m. at Alabama Contemporary Art Center. Alllevel gentle yoga session. Class fee $5. Bring your own mat. Contact 251-2085671. Fairhope Art Walk Friday, Jan. 4, beginning 6 p.m. at Eastern Shore Art Center. New exhibits “ of Rezner pottery and “Magic City Shines.” First Friday Kids Lab drop-off at 5:45 p.m., $30 per child. For more info, visit esartcenter.org. “Death in a Tutu” Mobile Mystery Dinner Saturday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. at Renaissance Riverview Plaza. Advance reservations required; email First Sunday Outdoor Market at 5 Rivers Sunday, Jan. 6, noon until 4 p.m. Featuring local arts & crafts, a farmers market, LifeSouth blood drive and information from local nonprofit organizations: Head over to the Tensaw Theatre for Animal Ambassador at 2 p.m. to meet one of our live educational animals! Call 251-621-0782. “The Greatest Showman” singalong Sunday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. at Ben May Main Library. Come sing your favorite songs from the movie. Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character or circus performer. Call Mobile Opera at 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 251-432-6772. Winter at The Wharf Ice skating at The Wharf through Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $10 for skating, $13 for skating and ferris wheel. Visit ALWharf.com for details. Greenleaf Writers Group Third Saturday each month at Semmes Library on Moffett Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ARTS “The Undersea Well” Beginning Jan. 2 at the Mobile Museum of Art. Jane Cassidy manipulates various technologies such as speakers and projectors and fuses light and sound to form meditative environments filled with visual music. Call 251-208-5200 or visit mobilemuseumofart.com. Alabama bicentennial murals Beginning Jan. 4 at the Eastern Shore Art Center, Fairhope artist and historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals for the state’s bicentennial, two of which will be displayed for the very first time in this exhibit. Visit esartcenter.org. MUSEUMS “Parading through Time” Jan. 17 through April 20 at the History Museum of Mobile. Join us this Carnival season as we roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Animation Academy” at The Exploreum Learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated animation, and try your hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251208-6893 or visit exploreum.com. “Jerusalem” at The Exploreum Through Jan. 25. “Jerusalem” takes audiences on an inspiring and eyeopening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery. Visit exploreum.com for times and tickets. “Dream Big” at The Exploreum Through Jan. 25. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-itskind film for IMAX that will transform how we think about engineering. Visit exploreum.com for times and tickets. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Ladies self-defense class Friday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m. at CrossFit

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Mobile-Tensaw Delta busy during alligator season BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T High school legends honored There will be 11 new names inducted into the 29th class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. The group will be inducted during a banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Spa on March 18. Two of those being recognized with local connections are Phil Lazenby and Billy Odom. The rest of the group include football coaches David Lowery, Willie Carl Martin and Ronnie Sikes; basketball coaches Carolyn Wright and Schuessler Ware; track coach Claborn Campbell; baseball coach Mark Mincher; basketball official Johnny Robertson; and longtime coach and administrator Reynolds “R.C.” Cook. The first Hall of Fame class was inducted in 1991. These 11 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 353. Lazenby is a graduate of Bessemer High School (1968), Samford University (1974) and University of Montevallo (master’s in 1979). He played on Samford’s 1971 national championship football team and was selected Most Valuable Defensive Player for Samford in 1973. His longtime career in teaching and coaching began as an assistant football and head tennis coach at Bessemer’s Jess Lanier High School from 1976-80. He spent 2001 to 2006 at UMSWright as assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach. Lazenby has been the director of football operations at Bayside Academy since 2007. His overall head coaching record is 169-89 with two state championship game appearances at Benjamin Russell and one at Bayside Academy. His teams have had just two losing seasons in 21 years and have reached the state playoffs 17 times. Lazenby has served as an assistant and head coach in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, was Alabama Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year in 1997, 2011 and 2015, and has served as past president of the Alabama Football Coaches Association. He was inducted into the Samford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Away from football, he served in the U.S. Army infantry, reaching the rank of first sergeant with tours in Europe and Central America. Odom graduated from Baker High School in 1968 and Mississippi College in 1972. He served as a teacher and head football coach at Baker for 14 seasons (1972-87), moved to Murphy as an 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Submitted he 2018 season for alligators is in the books. Alabama hunters harvested 144 alligators, the heaviest weighing in at 700 pounds. A total of 260 tags were issued in the four hunting zones. The Southwest Zone, which includes the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, checked in 96 alligators. Josh Forbes of Mobile County recorded the heaviest catch at 603 pounds. The longest gator was a 12-foot, 9-incher taken by Donald White of Stockton that weighed 588 pounds. Of the gators harvested in the Southwest Zone, which had 150 tags, 73 were males and 23 females. John Herthum of Montgomery took the 700-pound gator, which measured 11 feet, 10 inches, in the Southeast Zone, which includes private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties. Herthum’s big gator was among 10 harvested in that zone, which issued 40 tags. “There was nothing abnormal about this past season,” said Chris Nix, alligator program coordinator with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division. “The alligators were a little smaller on average weight and length. There were more females harvested, which definitely had an effect on the average size. “The weather was great this year. The number of tags filled just had to do with hunter selection. We still only had a few alligators harvested south of I-10. There are a lot of big alligators down there that are not being hunted.” In the West Central Zone — where Mandy Stokes’ record alligator of 1,011.5 pounds and 15 feet long was taken in 2014 — the 50 tag holders harvested 31 alligators. Of the 19 males and 12 females harvested, Donald Hogue of Alabaster harvested the largest at 12 feet, 3 inches and weighing 538 pounds. Seven alligators were taken in the Lake Eufaula Zone. Shannon Brasher of Odenville took the longest alligator at 11 feet, 7 inches. One of the largest alligators taken during the 2018 season was a 12-foot, 537-pounder taken by (from left) Tyler Dees, Thomas Dees, Mike Odom and Crystal Dees assistant coach from 1989-91 and returned as head coach at Alba High School from 1992-97. His Alba team won the regional title in 1994. Odom’s work as a coach and teacher was just part of his contribution. He played a key role in the development and administration of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game in Mobile from its inception in 1988. He has been a key administrative coach for that game ever since, heading into his 33rd year. He has also served as the South team manager in the Senior Bowl for the last three decades. Recognized as one of Mobile County’s most dependable volunteers, he received the prestigious Bob Pannone Service Award in 2017 and was recognized with the L’Arche Mobile Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. Many More Miles campaign returns The 16th annual Many More Miles campaign is currently in process. Local runners and exercise enthusiasts may donate their old running shoes to land on the feet of someone who really needs them. Baldwin Bone & Joint is again hosting this community project. They are partnering with the Port City Pacers, Dr. Glenn Glass, the University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center and local schools to collect shoes for the homeless outreach programs of Wings of Life and, for the first year, Family Promise of Baldwin County. There were 200 pairs donated in 2004. Last year, the donations were just under 2,000 pairs. This year, shoes will be acccepted until the final drop-offs at the Azalea Trail Run in March. Students in Mobile and Baldwin counties again are being given the opportunity to collect shoes and earn money for their schools’ physical education programs. Baldwin Bone & Joint will award cash prizes to the top three schools donating the most shoes. Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes, tie them together in pairs and drop them off at any of the following locations: Baldwin Bone & Joint (1505 Daphne Ave., Daphne), Dr. Glenn Glass’ Office (1303 Main St., Daphne), the University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center; participating schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties; and the Azalea Trail Run Expo (Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, Mobile Civic Center). For more information, call 251-621-5387.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Positive end to 2018 could signal better times BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER D id you hear about the new team coming to Mobile in 2019? Of course you didn’t. That’s because there is no movement whatsoever to get Mobile back in the major professional sports game. The BayBears will be leaving after this season and there is no plan to replace them, either with a new tenant at Hank Aaron Stadium or a new sports team to play in the city. The Mobile sports year of 2018 will be forever remembered for the successful efforts to block progress in the city. We lost the BayBears to another Alabama city willing to invest in the team and give their citizens a viable professional baseball option, even though baseball in an inferior stadium had failed in the recent past in the Huntsville area. We lost the chance to attract the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League team to a different Alabama city that was willing to give their citizens a professional basketball option, even though Birmingham has no connection to New Orleans the way Mobile does. We lost a chance to solve the problems of what to do with Ladd-Peebles Stadium because we couldn’t get out of our own way long enough to view the big picture, instead fighting for our own self-interests. We couldn’t settle on a plan for improving or imploding the Mobile Civic Center in order to have a roadmap for a successful future. And we bickered to the point of madness over whether it was worthwhile to invest in an on-campus stadium at the University of South Alabama. Fortunately the leadership at USA was steadfast in their pursuit of the stadium and have figured out a way to proceed with what promises to be a fantastic stadium and one of the crown jewels of the Gulf Coast. Despite all efforts to squash any progress on the sports scene, there were certainly some sports highlights in 2018. The Dollar General Bowl, won by Troy over Buffalo, was one of the best games of the college football bowl season and the best overall I’ve experienced in 15 years at the Mobile bowl. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is three weeks away and promises to be a success again. Local stars Deshaun Davis of Vigor High/Auburn and B.J. Autry of Blount High/Jacksonville State will join the top senior prospects in Mobile again this season. There’s no reason to believe it won’t be a repeat success. There were also the following highlights of 2018, which I present without consideration for any further negative stories. After all, it’s still the holiday season and there are many accomplishments to celebrate. Here are the two positive stories from 2018 that I believe will most endure. • Terry Curtis and UMS-Wright march toward another football state championship. Curtis is now the greatest football coach in Alabama history. I know that’s a big statement, but the results justify it. Curtis has now led seven teams to state championships. No other coach in state history has more. Hoover’s Josh Niblett, who won in 2017, and Clay County’s Danny Horn, who won in 2018, also have seven. Curtis has led UMSWright to the last two state championships and has won 19 games in a row. No other state team has won the last two state championships or as many as 19 in a row, with the exception of Monroe Academy of the Alabama Independent Schools Association. But comparing teams from AISA with those in the Alabama High School Athletic Association is like comparing apples to hubcaps. Curtis has now won 303 games in 30 season, which means his average wins per season will decrease if the Bulldogs win only 10 games next season. They are very likely to win more than 10 games, considering 18 of Curtis’ 20 teams at UMS-Wright have reached at least the state quarterfinals. DESPITE ALL EFFORTS TO SQUASH ANY PROGRESS ON THE SPORTS SCENE, THERE WERE CERTAINLY SOME SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS IN 2018.” • Robert Brazile earns a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Maybe there have been better football players than Brazile. But there has never been a better ambassador for Mobile, the Vigor High School community or football in general. Brazile, known as Dr. Doom during his playing career, was one of the greats of his era. Even before Lawrence Taylor, Brazile was the prototypical pass-rushing outside linebacker. The fear was always that Brazile’s greatness would be overlooked because he played for the Houston Oilers, a team that no longer exists. But the Hall of Fame recognition finally came in 2018, and Brazile could not have been more appreciative or gracious. After his awesome football career, Brazile returned to Mobile to teach special-needs children as a middle school teacher. He’s now embraced his role as a Senior Bowl Ambassador, and the game and the city are better for it. Perhaps these two positive stories can set the stage for more progress in 2019. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

COMMUNITY Strikers Club, Inc., presents 12 young women to society SUBMITTED BY THE STRIKERS CLUB Jaynae Andrews Camilleya Dotch T Tia Archie Kearsten Blakely Kinaya Griffin Jazmin Henderson he Strikers Club Inc. presented 12 young ladies to society on Friday, Dec. 28 at The Locale during their Cotillion Ball. The debutantes presented were: Jaynae Andrews, daughter of Chontee and Jonathan Andrews. She is a student at Bishop State Community College. Tia Archie, daughter of Raphaella and Shelby Archie. She is a student at Tuskegee University. Kearsten Blakely, daughter of Traci and Richard Blakely Jr. She is a student at Auburn University. Kristine Buck, daughter of Carmanaletta and Kelly Buck Sr. She is a student at Savannah College of Art and Design. Brittany Campbell, daughter of Tahnea Martin and Demond Armour. She is a student at Troy University. Kristine Buck Tamonica Jones Brittany Campbell Kayla Lee Camilleya Dotch, daughter of Tamika and Joseph Dotch. She is a student at Auburn University of Montgomery. Kinaya Griffin, daughter of Genise and Jon Griffin. She is a student at the University of South Alabama. Jazmin Henderson, daughter of Cecillia Henderson and Ulice Henderson. She is a student at Alabama State University. Tamonica Jones, daughter of Dr. Tasha Jones and Michael Prince. She is a student at Springhill College. Kayla Lee, daughter of LaMonica and Kenneth Lee. She is a student at Alabama State University. Kelsey Perine, daughter of Monica and Rogery Perine. She is a student at Southern University and A & M College. Maleah Stallworth, daughter of Monica and Michael Stallworth. She is a student at Alabama A & M University. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 Kelsey Perine Maleah Stallworth

STYLE GARDENING The Camellia memories in Mobile beginning of Mobile’s nursery industry BY VAUGHAN DRINKARD, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER O ne of my earliest memories involves camellias. In 1950 my grandfather, Cliff Harris (Pop to me), purchased Robert O. Rubel Jr.’s Longview Nursery and its entire camellia stock. Rubel had become known by that time as one of the foremost experts and innovators of camellia culture. Pop asked my dad, Blanding Drinkard, to manage Longview, and that’s where Dad’s love affair with camellias began. Our yard was a virtual camellia paradise. Camellia plants of multiple species and varieties were everywhere. While I did not appreciate or admire camellias then as I do now, as a small boy I remember how green and lush the camellia plants were, how special their wood appeared and how beautiful their large blooms presented. In 1954, at the age of 3, I vaguely remember Pop, with much pomp and circumstance, shipping his recently developed and patented camellia Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to England’s new queen at Windsor Castle. I’ve recently learned the progeny from those plants are still in the Queen’s gardens. In the same year I have a photograph of my grandfather presenting his newly named camellia Walter D. Bellingrath to Mr. Bellingrath at his now world-famous gardens. The little boy waving at the crowd in the picture is yours truly. Mr. Bell once wrote, after spending a day in his wonderful gardens, that he was “convinced the camellia has no equal in the plant world for its beauty and fitness for the beautification of the home and landscape.” My love and appreciation for camellias started long ago. From the ancient temple gardens of China and Japan, through the ornate conservatories of 18th century Europe, to the stately plantations of our own 19th century South, the camellia has always been a pampered and cherished plant, a living symbol of elegance and beauty. It is believed by many, and certainly among camellia lovers, that the camellia is the most beautiful, valuable and simplest of evergreen flowering shrubs. Few plants offer such a wide variety in flower forms and colors, such handsome foliage and appearance, an extensive blooming season and complete adaptation to our shade gardens. The genus Camellia has several hundred species, some of which include: C. sinensis, from which tea is derived; C. oleifera, from which an oil is derived; and the very decorative species of C. japonica, C. reticulata and C. sasanqua. There are thousands of different cultivars of the C. japonica; one is named Vaughan Drinkard. A notable reason to grow camellias in our gardens in Mobile is that Alabama is the Camellia State, having declared the camellia the state flower in 1959. This year, we will celebrate the 60th year of the camellia being our state flower. Additionally, we will recognize and celebrate Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood. In February, the American Camellia Society will hold its annual national convention in Mobile. Camellia enthusiasts from all over the world will converge on our city for this event. The convention will include a special 60th anniversary Camellia show, local garden tours, Mardi Gras parades and delicious seafood. Mobile, a longtime camellia-growing mecca, will be the center of the camellia world during this time. Whether you have a passing interest in camellias or are a longtime camellia enthusiast, I invite you to join us at the upcoming American Camellia Society gather- ing. This will be a great time to become involved in a wonderful pastime with the Queen of Winter, and an opportunity to experience the flower, which has greatly impacted my family for generations. Vaughan Drinkard is a Mobile County Master Gardener, a member of the Alabama Camellia Society and American Camellia Society, and the caretaker of Cornerstone Gardens and Arboretum, a private garden open to the public at 1066 Government St. in Mobile (cornerstonegarden.org). UPCOMING EVENTS FOR THE GARDENER’S CALENDAR What: 2019 American Camellia Society Convention and National Camellia Show When: Feb. 15-19 Where: Mobile Convention Center and Renaissance Riverview Hotel Registration Deadline: Jan. 15; full registration $300 or per-day rate $125. For information: AlabamaCamelliaSociety.org or call Chuck Shirk, 251-422-0398 What: Mobile Master Gardeners monthly meeting When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: What Plants Not to Buy Speaker: John Olive, director, Auburn University Ornamental Horticulture Research Center What: Mobile County Master Gardeners 2019 Spring Seminar When: Monday, Feb. 18 (5:30-8:30 p.m.) Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Speaker: Vince Dooley, legendary Georgia football coach, author and Mobile native, shares his passions and experience with gardening — growing camellias, hydrangeas, Japanese maples, roses and much more. Topic: Football and Flowers 5:30 p.m.: Heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, silent auction 6:30 p.m.: Coach Dooley’s presentation 7:30 p.m.: Dessert, book signing, silent auction Cost: $40 nonrefundable advance reservations required Deadline to register: Feb. 8. Send checks payable to MCMG to 2221 Dogwood Court N., Mobile, AL 36693. Call 251-209-6425 for credit card purchase. More information: Call 251-574-8445 or email jda0002@aces.edu. RIGHT: DR. BRENDA LITCHFIELD | MOBILE IS A CAMELLIA GROWING MECCA, WITH HUNDREDS OF VARIETIES ON DISPLAY INCLUDING (FROM TOP) LITTLE BABE, PINK PERFECTION, BETTY SHEFFIELD AND SEAFOAM. J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

New year, new gossip BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY T he MoonPie has dropped. The champagne corks have all popped (and hopefully didn’t injure anyone). And old acquaintances have been forgotten. Or wait … have we not forgotten them? I can’t remember. Either way, Happy New Year! Last year was fun, but I think 2019 is going to be freaky, y’all! And there is no time like the present to get our freak on, so let’s go ahead and do it with this week’s scoop. Enjoy! That’s a mighty big pie The “MoonPie Over Mobile” New Year’s Eve celebrations are always great fun. And one of the “biggest” parts of it is the serving of the “World’s Largest Moonpie.” The pie, which is 2 feet in diameter, serves nearly 200 people. Before it got devoured last Monday night, organizers posted a photo. Check it out in all its delicious glory! It suits him! WKRG sports guy Robby Baker tweeted out a photo of himself wearing his Christmas night anchoring attire, and the Boozester has to say it is pretty darn merry and bright! I did not get a chance to see this newscast myself, as I was tanked on spiked eggnog, so I could not confirm if he really wore this or if it was just a Twitter joke, but either way, it’s big Christmas suit pimpin’ and I love it! Christmas Boozie booty fact-checker I guess some joker in Mobile posted an image of a lady wearing a very short Santa cape with her butt hang- ing out. The caption said she was at the Tillman’s Corner Walmart on Christmas Eve. I received this image in the Boozie inbox several times and really, really, really wanted it to be at the TiCo Walmart. But you know what they say, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. And a quick Google image search revealed this photo has been posted on various sites since at least early 2018, so we are guessing it’s not one of our own. So our official Boozie booty fact-checker gives this 5 very cheeky Pinocchios. Wedding bells ring, are you listening? Our adopted son, Liam Hemsworth, who was in town a couple of months ago filming the movie “Arkansas,” tied the knot with longtime paramour Miley Cyrus over the Christmas holiday. He really wasn’t much of an adopted son, he was more like a temporary profile picture, but since we discussed him so much in this column and Miley showed up a couple of times to visit while he was here, I felt it my duty to share this joyful news. Maybe the romantic atmosphere at The Grand Hotel, where the cast was spotted many times, put him in the mood for marriage. It was probably something else, but we wish them all the best in any case. (And I am so sure they care.) Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ world’s-largest-MoonPie lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 8 , 2 0 1 9 • “The World’s Largest MoonPie” (top) made its way to Mobile for New Year’s Eve. • WKRG’s Robby Baker (bottom left) sported a very merry suit during the Christmas broadcast and we can’t confirm that this very cheeky photo (bottom right) that went viral over the Christmas holiday was taken at the TiCo Walmart as the caption claimed. Photos courtesy of MoonPie Over Mobile, Twitter (bottom left) and Facebook (bottom right).