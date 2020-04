UPSTATEBUSINESSJOURNAL.COM | APRIL 10, 2020 | VOL. 10 | ISSUE 8 THE TECHNOLOGY ISSUE An Upstate company plans to bring modern farmers into the digital marketplace | P. 6

MILESTONE Reid Electric celebrates 20th anniversary. Read more on Page 10.

START
Hydroshare brings watercraft-sharing community to the Upstate. Read more about this new startup on Page 15.

IN THIS ISSUE
6 Agulus aims to connect modern farmers with the digital marketplace

12 Vicario Spirits and Liqueurs finds a path to success outside of winemaking.

14 Elephnt Group helps indie musicians create their own path.

THE BIG NUMBERS
9,821 unemployment benefit claims filed in Greenville County over a two-week period ending March 28. Page 4

13,700 square-foot space featured in the future Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm by Caldwell Constructors. Page 18

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW EMPLOYEMENT SC jobless claims soar 3,150% amid coronavirus outbreak n story by ANNA LEE More than 64,800 South Carolinians applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, doubling the all-time record set just one week before as the coronavirus outbreak continued to upend businesses and industry across the state. The number includes nearly 14,600 new claims in Greenville, Spartanburg, Pickens, Anderson and Oconee counties. Greenville County had the most, with 6,556 claims, followed by Spartanburg with 3,104 claims. The speed and scale of new claims are unprecedented, said Jamie Suber, chief administrative officer for DEW. “We’re doing all that we can to expedite the claim-filing process and make the process seamless for those that are truly in need,” Suber said during a recent news conference with Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials. photo by CHELSEY ASHFORD The newly released figures represent a staggering 3,150% increase from two weeks prior, which saw just 2,000 initial claims. Between March 29 and April 2 alone, according to DEW, the state paid out approximately $10 million in unemployment benefits. Notably, a large swath of workers isn’t counted among the state’s unemployment claims. That includes the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, none of whom pay into the state’s unemployment insurance program. The U.S. government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act does extend benefits to those individuals, but the money isn’t yet available, and states are awaiting official Unemployment benefit claims filed over a two-week period ending March 28 (BY COUNTY) GREENVILLE 9,821 SPARTANBURG 4,658 PICKENS ANDERSON 2,329 3,187 OCONEE 1,403 TOTAL BG 21,398 Source: South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation, said Heather Biance, spokeswoman for the state employment office. Biance said McMaster and the agency’s executive director signed documentation to accept the federal funds on March 28. “We also do not have clear timelines on when we will receive that funding but will provide updates when we do,” she said. To cope with the high volume of incoming claims and phone calls, Suber said his office is looking to move staff around and pay workers overtime. In the meantime, he said, the state is making real-time updates to its website, dew.sc.gov, where individuals can complete the entire unemployment claims process. WHEN YOU NEED TOTAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS we have big ideas for your business deas Infinity Network Solutions 4 UBJ | April 10, 2020 2320 East North Street, Suite E Greenville, SC, 29607 864-642-9204 www.infinitynets.com At Infinity Network Solutions, we are focused on advancing your business and building your bottom line. We offer the latest in technology to engineer solutions that are specifically customized to meet your needs. Our knowledge and experience enables us to provide big and bold solutions to help you move your business ahead of the competition.

FEATURED | FROM THE COVER agULus sees an online future for modern agriculture n story by EVAN PETER SMITH | photo PROVIDED f armers are often misunderstood. That’s a lesson local tech businessmen Mathew Sanford and Glen Watson have come to learn all too well in recent years. Although more than 2 million farms operate in the United States today, only 1.3% of Americans work in the agricultural sector, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means for most Americans, farming has become a peripheral industry, seen foggily at best. “Your average person probably doesn’t understand the complexities and the amount of tech that drives modern agriculture today,” Sanford said. Many people, Sanford added, might even be surprised by the very existence of the company he and Watson co-founded. Agulus, a Greenville-based agriculture tech company, is a part of a broader wave of startups implementing digital technologies and solutions in the agricultural industry. While the American public might not be fully aware of the industry’s growth, inves- Your average person probably doesn’t understand the complexities and the amount of tech that drives modern agriculture today.” tors have certainly taken notice, injecting more than $17 billion into agri-tech companies in 2018 alone, according to AgFunder. “We were both in the position where we saw the potential,” Watson said. Sanford agreed, noting that the line between agriculture and tech has always been blurred. From the invention of the steel plow through the development of pasteurization to modern refrigeration, the agriculture industry has historically been at the forefront of technological advancement. “Farmers are not just farmers,” Sanford said. “They’re also agronomists, mechanics, marketers, chemists, accountants, engineers — basically, the ones I’ve met are all geniuses.” Now Sanford and Watson are striving to serve that modern farmer with a digital marketplace that allows agricultural stakeholders — the brokers, buyers and sellers — to easily and quickly facilSimply put, Agritech refers to the use of itate the purchase of technological innovation to improve the goods or services. efficiency and output of agriculture. Operating out of the NEXT Innovation Center, Agulus Agritech can be products, is also taking advanservices or applications that aim to tage of Greenville’s improve all aspects of farming. fertile entrepreneurial soil to grow a platform that can be That includes improving the economic WHAT IS AGRITECH? efficiency of the industry, with platforms like the Agulus marketplace. 6 UBJ | April 10, 2020 -Mathew Sanford, co-owner, Agulus scaled up and expanded to regions all across the world. START SIMPLE The elevator pitch, so to speak, for the Agulus marketplace is easy enough to understand. Let’s say a farmer wants to sell some corn. All they would need to do is create an account on the online marketplace for free and then search for buyers in that marketplace. “That’s the core of this in a nutshell,” Watson said, “but it gets more complicated on our end.” The complication, as is the case with many digital platforms, is how to simplify a vast set of options and inputs. The co-founders’ core focus for the time being is on the facilitation of crop sales and purchases, but the goal is to quickly expand the platform to accommodate the sale of cattle, poultry, dairy and other livestock, as well as a bevy of other transactions such as renting equipment, contracting an adviser, hiring a transporter and any other agriculture-related deals. Geography is another consideration. While Agulus is focused primarily on serving farmers east of the Mississippi River to start, the company’s founders have designed the platform so that it can be used anywhere across the globe. “There is a tremendous amount of growth happening outside the United Sates,” Wat- Pictured: Glen Watson (left) and Mathew Sanford (right), co-owners of Agulus son said, “But that growth right now doesn’t have the backing of tech. Not yet.” Christy Ashkettle, director of communications and culture at the NEXT Innovation Center, said Agulus’ innovative approach, combined with its scalability, is what made the company such a draw for the center in the first place. “When we look at our population of entrepreneurs, we try to find ones that are genuinely involved in disrupting the industries, because that’s where innovation comes from,” Ashkettle said.

NEED TO KNOW There is a tremendous amount of growth happening outside the United States. But that growth right now doesn’t have the backing of tech. Not yet.” -Glen Watson, co-owner, Agulus Ashkettle sees Agulus as a way to empower farmers, especially smaller operators who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunities the marketplace provides. While large-scale farms can rely on their sheer dominance in the market- place to facilitate transactions, the small to midlevel farms are often on their own. With Agulus, a whole new set of opportunities opens up to them. “They are changing things up,” Ashkettle said. “The world is mov- | NEWS 75% OF ALL AGRICULTURAL SALES COME FROM JUST 5% OF FARMS THE AVERAGE FARMER IS 57.5 YEARS OLD Source: 2017 Census of Agriculture April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 7

FEATURED | FROM THE COVER If we don’t have farmers, there is no civilization. People unfortunately just don’t know a lot about this world. We’re hoping that changes.” -Glen Watson, co-owner, Agulus IN 2018, INVESTORS FUNNELED $17 BILLION INTO AGRITECH COMPANIES THAT’S A 40% INCREASE FROM THE YEAR PRIOR AGRITECH IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $23.14 BILLION BY 2022 Source: BIS Research 8 UBJ | April 10, 2020 ing toward an online marketplace broadly speaking, and agri-tech is no exception.” Such a statement — that things are moving online — seems obvious enough, Sanford and Watson admit. And while the Agulus platform itself is easy enough for even non-farmers to understand, it does call to mind a question both company co-founders are often asked: Why doesn’t this exist already? “We get that question asked quite a lot,” Watson said. Both said the answer to why an open, centralized, easy-to-use agricultural marketplace has yet to be developed has a lot to do with the insular nature of the agriculture industry itself — what Sanford call its “uniquely insular” culture. “It’s difficult to just throw someone into the agriculture sector and expect them to create something of true value,” he said. TECH MEETS AGRICULTURE But that’s what gives Sanford and Watson an advantage: Both have straddled between the worlds of tech and agriculture their entire careers. Watson worked for years in information technology, spending time as a geographic information systems specialist for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Columbia, South Carolina, and later worked as a lead project manager for the financial farm planning software company Croptell. Sanford was the operations director of Palmetto Grain Brokerage in Ridgeland, South Carolina, where he was responsible for technical and operational matters regard-

FROM THE COVER ing the trade of billions of dollars’ worth of agricultural commodities. Their dual understanding of agriculture and tech gives them a unique ability to spot areas in the industry that are underserved, especially what they call the “disappearing middle” — the farms that are too big to sell all their crops locally through farmers markets and the like but are still too small to be taken seriously by brokers in the commodity markets. With Augulus’ marketplace, which its co-founders expect to launch by the end of summer or | FEATURED early autumn of 2020, the goal is to expose and drive forward all the opportunities that do exist for those midlevel farms while still catering to larger farms. “Farmers, especially those working the family farms and such, are already stretched pretty thin,” Watson said. “But every single person I’ve ever met in my life shares one thing in common: They all eat food. If we don’t have farmers, there is no civilization. People unfortunately just don’t know a lot about this world. We’re hoping that changes.” One Day at a Time By Lee Yarborough, President | Propel HR When we rang in the New Year on January 1st, little did we know what 2020 had in store for us. The past few weeks have felt like years. My days are now spent reacting rather than being proactive. Just a few short weeks ago, our team was having strategic planning sessions focused on our 2020 goals and now we are working remotely and managing life from afar. Companies have had to adjust their work schedules and processes, while increasing sanitization efforts to ensure a safe environment. Many have been financially impacted and have had to implement furloughs and layoffs. Anxiety is high, as individuals and businesses don’t know what each day will bring. As a provider of HR services, Propel HR is helping our clients navigate this unprecedented crisis. We are learning more daily and are responding with compassion. The world seems to be spinning right now and truthfully, at times, it feels that it is upside down. Yet, I know there are many valuable lessons to be learned. These are just a few: For more expert HR insights, visit www.mypropelpro.com/ubjblog. We are all in this together. We are here to help small businesses navigate these uncertain times by offering a FREE 15-minute HR Checkup. Call (800) 446-6567 or visit, www.mypropelpro. com/hrcheckup. Find out how COVID-19 may impact your business and what you can do to keep your workplace up-to-date. April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 9

MILESTONE Reid Electric amps up to celebrate 20th anniversary n story by JOHN JETER | photo PROVIDED Rusty Reid chuckles about that time — not so funny then, less so now — when he was darned near blasted to kingdom come while servicing an electrical panel that caught fire. At least he was in the right place: the offices of a religious publication. “I was thinking I was lucky and blessed — not that He was coming after me,” Reid says with a laugh as he recalls the day he raced over to a job in downtown Greenville. One of his Reid Electric employees was working on a panel, which began, as they say in electrician jargon, arcing. “I don’t know if you’ve ever seen an arc flash, like arc welding, but it’s just like” — he mimics the sound of a blowtorch. “It’s like an arc-welding gun shooting flames at you.” Metal spatter welded to his watch, seared a bit of his face and pockmarked his shirt. Needless to say, Reid survived and, this month, he marks the 20th anniversary of his epon- 10 UBJ | April 10, 2020 ymous company, as well as his 50th birthday. Sitting in his office along with his daughter, Alexis, 30, he says his mother told him at 18 that he had to get a job. So he wandered over to a residential construction site, where he planned to hit up drywall workers. They’d gone to lunch. Then he walked to a house where electricians were at work. I like working with my hands, and then, later on, I was always intrigued by repairing something. Like, if it’s broken, I want to figure out how to fix it.” -Rusty Reid, owner, Reid Electric So began an electrical career that has spanned more than three decades and is now exclusively commercial. In 2015, he also obtained a wastewater-operator license, taking jobs to chemically purify contaminated water. “He’ll go out at 2 o’clock in the morning,” says Brad Weaver, vice president of operations for Condor Environmental. Weaver’s father, Sam, first hired Reid 15-plus years ago to do electrical work, then brought him on for some of the Greer-based company’s waste-management jobs. “He’s always a go-getter,” Weaver says. “He’s always responded to calls to restore people’s power and sewer.” Of his core trade, Reid says one day early on, while in someone else’s employ, he worked a side job that earned him $1,200 in one day. He started his own company, which generated “our best year ever last year,” he says. At any given time these days, he employs some two dozen people. “It was the freedom,” he says of going out on his own. “I like working with my hands, and then, later on, I was always intrigued by repairing something. Like, if it’s broken, I want to figure out how to fix it.” While he loves the work, electricity clearly presents high-voltage perils. Does his administrative assistant worry about her dad when he’s out in the field? “I mean, after the whole panel-blow-up thing, yeah, but he’s pretty smart, He’s good at solving problems. I think that’s probably why he sticks with it, too,” she says, adding, “It drives him crazy until he can figure something out.” Weaver says he has known Reid since they were 10 years old, and they played football together at Berea High School. “He’s one of my best friends — honest, reliable,” he says. “There’s nothing like working with family, and he is family.” Two Decades of REID ELECTRIC EARLY 2000s Founder Rusty Reid starts with Condor Environmental, which remains a customer, and works with many local businesses. 2003 Olive Garden becomes a major customer and remains one. 2011-2013 Makes major shift into service work: All-Pro Services (now TWC Services), Copper River Grill and apartment complexes such as Magnolia Townes, among others. Applies as contractor for facilities maintenance groups that manage facilities for the likes of PetSmart and Walmart among others. 2014 Adds restaurants and hospitality, including Bojangles’, Applebee’s, City Range, and Jack in the Box, as well as Greenco Beverage Co. 2015 Starts as contractor for Lime Energy with the Duke Small Business Energy Saver program, largest customer to date. 2019 Bids on new construction and upfit jobs with area general contractors, including Clemson University, among others.

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS PAID RELEASE Chuck Lee joins Turner Agency as Business Insurance Advisor Turner Agency Insurance, an award-winning independent insurance agency offering business and personal insurance solutions since 1962, recently announced that Charles “Chuck” Lee has joined the team as an insurance adviser for the business sector. Lee is based out of Clemson and Greenville. Lee resides in Clemson and is a graduate of The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina. He is also a veteran of the United States Army and brings over 35 years of insurance experience to the Turner Agency. Lee holds the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and specializes in workers’ compensation solutions. He particularly enjoys working with business owners to identify risks and provide solutions for all their insurance needs. “We are thrilled to add Chuck to our team. We believe that knowledge is power, and Chuck brings a great deal of knowledge and understanding of the insurance market to our clients. He values the ability to make decisions locally and specializes in meeting the insurance needs of business owners,” said Ross Turner, president of the Turner Agency. Master of Business Administration SET THE STAGE FOR ADVANCEMENT photo PROVIDED Lee is an active member of Clemson First Baptist Church. He enjoys golf, hunting and outdoor activities and pulls for both the Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. Lee can be reached by emailing chuck@ turneragencyinc.com. Choosing the right insurance agent is one of the most important decisions you will make. The Turner Agency has covered the insurance needs of the Upstate of South Carolina and beyond since 1962. Our team provides choice in coverage options from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies; ease of doing business; and unparalleled advocacy on behalf of clients. SQUARE FEET Former Rite Aid property at Main and Stone sold n rendering PROVIDED The long vacant former Rite Aid Pharmacy on corner of North Main Street and East Stone Avenue in Greenville may soon be redeveloped. Oxford Capital Partners, a real estate investment, development and management firm with offices in Greenville and Dallas, Texas, recently closed on the acquisition of the 11,350 square foot property at 1 East Stone Ave. The company is currently marketing and refining the redevelopment plan, but envisions a single-tenant medical, fitness or retail user to take the entire building or a multi-tenant redevelopment scenario with two +-2,700-squarefoot retail/restaurant opportuni- ties and a +-6,000-square-foot medical or office opportunity, says Harrison Horowitz, Oxford Capital Partners. John Odom and Rakan Draz of Avison Young brokered the sale from an out-of-state seller and will handle the leasing. So far, leasing activity has been strong, says Horowitz. ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INNOVATION Whether you want to launch a start-up or innovate in the workplace, the Clemson MBA in Entrepreneurship & Innovation will expand your business knowledge and help you reach your career goals. BUSINESS ANALYTICS Data-driven companies treat their data as a corporate asset and leverage it for competitive advantage. Gain exposure to software and programs like SPSS, SAS, R, Python, and Tableau to maximize strategic decisionmaking through Clemson’s MBA in Business Analytics. DEADLINE EXTENDED Apply by May 1st WWW.CLEMSON.EDU/MBA April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 11

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS For Greer couple, liqueur is quicker path to success than winemaking n story by ARIEL TURNER | photos PROVIDED How Much Is Your Online Identity Worth? THE DARK WEB IS A SHOPPER’S PARADISE FOR HACKERS. Harvested information including credit cards, social security number, your billing address, and the names of your children can be purchased for exactly $1,170.00, according to a new study by Privacy Central. Want to learn more about the Dark Web and how we can help you monitor and protect your online identity? Our professional services include: • Managed / Flat Fee IT Service • Backup & Disaster Recovery • Network Security • CIO Consulting Let us work with you to develop a customized solution to meet your specific needs. Whether your strategy is on the shelf awaiting execution, or you need to begin developing a long-term technology plan for success, we can help you get there. Contact Derek Davis for more information. www.intellinet-sc.com 864-241-5401 Intelli-NET of SC 703 LAURENS RD., GREENVILLE SC 29607 12 UBJ | April 10, 2020 What started as a small companion enterprise to their winemaking in Italy turned into a new full-time venture for husband-and-wife business partners Renato Vicario and Janette Wesley. Located at 800-840 Old Jones Road in Greer, Vicario Spirits and Liqueurs occupies a seven-acre farm with an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and distillery with 2,000-square-foot tasting room. Vicario Spirits and Liqueurs was never supposed to exist in the way it does now, distributing to multiple states in the United States with the goal of covering the entire country. So as it turns out, the wine business became less important than the liquor business.” -Janette Wesley, co-owner, Vicario Spirits and Liqueurs In fact, it wasn’t ever the plan to start a business making liqueurs at all, but rather to sell a book Vicario wrote, “Italian Liqueurs: The History and Art of a Creation,” published by the Aboca Museum in San Sepolcro, Italy, which is now included at the Italian Academy of Historical Gastronomy. Liqueurs are strong, sweet alcoholic liquors, usually drunk after a meal or used in cocktails. The liqueur recipes in the book are Vicario’s, developed over time with inspiration from his family and world travels using a variety of native herbs and spices. While living in Italy as winemakers, Vicario and Wesley would travel the country to promote the book, and he would always bring along examples. Those became the selling point. “Everywhere we went people really loved them and wanted to buy the liqueurs and not the book as much,” Wesley says. Already immersed in the wine world, they started exploring the idea of launching a liqueur-making arm since the business models are similar. “So as it turns out, the wine business became less important than the liquor business,” Wesley says. The 16 liqueurs Vicario developed are now made in the Greer location and range from easy to drink to more adventurous. Vicario and Wesley are ideal partners for such a business. Raised in the Piedmont of Italy, Vicario grew up in the kitchen, cooking with his grandmother from the time he was 5 years old, learning about using the highest quality ingredients possible. His grandmother had a soda pop business, and his great-grandfather was involved in winemaking in Gattinara. Vicario moved into the wine business as well, planting vineyards

with Wesley on their property in Cortona, Italy, in 2010. Wesley spent years learning about horticulture. Though not formally trained, she has taken on the role of farmer, growing many of the herbs and ingredients for the liqueurs on their Greer property, and from a distance manages the crops on the Italian property as well. Their commitment to using the best possible products means, for them, growing as many of the ingredients as they can. The couple decided to pivot to making liqueur in the U.S. four years ago because the cost of doing business here is much lower than in Italy. Breaking into the liquor and spirits market wasn’t nearly as difficult as they thought, though it’s still a slow process. “I love making wine and the whole process,” she says. “The wine business is so cutthroat. It took the joy out of it.” Attending trade shows has increased their visibility, and the timing of getting into the business as bars were starting to use more liqueurs in LIQUEURS are strong, sweet alcoholic liquors, usually drunk after a meal or used in cocktails THAT’S INTERESTING Vicario Wines and Spirits are created at vineyards in Cortona, Italy. Herbs for liqueurs are grown in Greer. Earn your Master of Business Administration degree in a program created specifically for active professionals. Offered fully online, completed in less than a year, and competitively priced under $20k, the 10-Month MBA at Gardner-Webb University is designed to be completed at the speed of life. The 10-Month MBA will strengthen your leadership skills and increase your knowledge in a wide range of key business functions. Fast, affordable, and worldclass the Gardner-Webb University 10-Month MBA will ignite your career. Salute! is the company’s micro-distillery in Greer. their cocktails proved positive for their growth. “Four years ago, it took a long time for people to come by,” Wesley says of their booth at a large trade show they attend annually. “Now everyone comes by. It’s kind of like a big fan club. We feel very appreciative.” Visit salutellc.com/vicario-products for a list of where to find Vicario products in restaurants and retail locations gardner-webb.edu/mba10 April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 10MBA-Ad1-Print--AfricanAmericanMale-UBJ-v3-2.indd 1 13 9/20/19 9:16 AM

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW MUSIC Elephnt Group helps indie musicians create their own path n story by VINCENT HARRIS | photo PROVIDED We’ve all heard stories of musicians being taken advantage of by their record labels, managers or hangers-on. The tale is typically about a young, naïve artist who either signs their life away with an unfair contract or trusts the wrong people to manage their careers while they concentrate on being creative. A lot of independent artists were being taken advantage of, and I wanted to make sure I had the education and knowledge to build something I could use as a platform to make sure the independent artist is protected in the music industry.” -Terrance Hawes, co-founder, Elephnt Group The Elephnt Group, a Spartanburg company founded and run by Terrance Hawes and Chris “CeeJ” Jefferson, aims to change that story. They essentially serve as a one-stop for the independent musician, providing career guidance, marketing strategies, concert booking and artist management services, and they’re also a functioning record label with a publishing arm. That’s a lot of ground to cover, but Hawes and Jefferson have the right balance to pull it off. The two men first met years ago as fledgling rappers on the same record label. “We were performing all over the Southeast, perfecting our craft,” Hawes says. “But I stopped performing and pursued my music business degree at Full Sail [University] because I’d seen some things behind the scenes that were really troubling to me. A lot of independent artists 14 UBJ | April 10, 2020 were being taken advantage of, and I wanted to make sure I had the education and knowledge to build something I could use as a platform to make sure the independent artist is protected in the music industry.” Hawes and Jefferson originally founded The Elephnt Group in 2018 as a record label, but quickly diversified. They connected with a host of partners like videographer SmithaLee, Speaklife Studio, producer Kid K, Lens of Atom Photography and more in order to provide a comprehensive home for struggling independent artists. Jefferson says that the business name reflects their philosophy. “If there’s an elephant that’s injured or stranded, other elephants will all come together and help,” he says. “They will not leave until it either dies or it’s saved. And if there isn’t a way, they’ll make a way. They’re big enough to create their own trails. We want to be that. We want to create ways where there are no ways. We want to create paths where there are no paths. And we want to be a culture that’s conducive to everyone, to create a platform that helps these artists. We won’t leave until they are elevated.” While Hawes handles the business end of The Elephnt Group, Jefferson, who still performs and records gospel-tinged hip-hop as CeeJ (pronounced “siege”), provides the artistic direction. “Terrance handles all the logistics, which he’s wellequipped to do,” Jefferson says. “I’m the creative side. I’m very detail-oriented when it comes to music and the way to market it.” There’s no greater calling card than success, and The Elephnt Group made a big splash when CeeJ’s 2018 album “Heavy” debuted on the Billboard Christian Album chart at No. 42, an impressive feat for an independent artist. Since then, CeeJ’s 2018 album “Heavy” debuted on the Hawes and JefferBillboard Christian Album chart at No. 42 son have helped propel music by “We learn about the artist, their artists Reggie Rocc, Brad Keaton and Choirboi Cam onto goals and their dreams,” he says. “We the charts, and people outside of their review their social media profiles, Spartanburg home base have noticed. review their recent and older music “Once we created that formula to and make a strategic, realistic, smart break an independent artist as a na- plan to help them reach their goals. tional brand, once CeeJ reached the We work hand in hand with the artBillboard charts, we had people from ist and our different partners. And L.A, people from New York, people we offer our services without them from Atlanta reaching out inquir- having to sign to our label or pubing who we were,” Hawes says. “All lishing company.” Or, as the more artistically inclined of these industry people reached out CeeJ puts it, “We don’t just give you once we had that success.” “What better way to help other the cake; we give you the cake and artists than to have an artist who is the ingredients.” doing great?” Jefferson adds. And what exactly is that winning strategy? Hawes and Jefferson aren’t too anxious to give away trade secrets, but Hawes describes what they do as a very individualized process. Pictured: Terrance Hawes and Chris “CeeJ” Jefferson

START HydroShare brings watercraft-sharing community to the Upstate n story by LEIGH SAVAGE | photo PROVIDED sion is to establish the world’s pre- large social media network as well as Founded: MARCH 1, 2020 mier watercraft-sharing community that of his executive vice presidents, Industry: CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY by making the simplest, most secure Kevin Bidlack and Ryan Hodges, Founders: BRANDON FRAZIER (CEO), and insured platform for aquatic as- and other friends. RYAN HODGES (EXEC VP), set sharing,” Frazier says. GETTING READY TO LAUNCH KEVIN BIDLACK (EXEC VP), WIN-WIN TRANSACTIONS When Frazier, who has a degree STEVEN ROSS (CTO) Inspiration struck when Frazier in business administration manand a friend were thinking how fun agement from Marshall University, Number of employees: 10 it would be to rent a neighbor’s water landed on the idea for HydroShare Initial capital invested: $21,000 Brendan Frazier didn’t have a boat growing up, but his grandfather did, and Frazier jumped at any opportunity to get out on the water with him. His new business, HydroShare, which launched on March 1, was designed to let everyone get a taste of boating life — without having to make a major purchase. HydroShare (hydroshare.com) is a watercraft-sharing community that works much like Airbnb, but with watercraft instead of homes. Boats, kayaks, yachts, paddleboards, canoes — renters can search online and find just what they want and rent for the afternoon or a few weeks. “My mis- scooter for the afternoon. It would benefit the neighbor, too, as otherwise unused equipment could be earning him money. An online search showed Frazier that nothing existed to facilitate this win-win type of transaction, and a business idea was born. Within days of its launch, weekover-week sessions on the site skyrocketed 800% and new users were up 753%, Frazier says. While no transactions had taken place in the first three days, several rental options are available on the site, including an aluminum canoe for $29 per day and a kayak for $50 per day. Frazier has done minimal marketing and has been taking advantage of his in 2017, he managed to write a 25page business plan in just one day. Work kept him busy for the next year, but in November 2018, he decided to move on his idea, revamping the business plan and networking to seek insight and investors. Meetings with local business leaders including Mark Farris, John Moore and Toby Stansell, as well as Carl Grant of Cooley LLC, a Virginia-based technology law firm, convinced him to make more progress on the nuts and bolts of the business before seeking large investments. Grant currently has $21,000 invested in the company, with Bidlack and Hodges as minority investors owning 10% each and Frazier with 80%. A large portion of the budget so far has gone toward building the site. He’s starting with Greenville, with plans to expand out through the spring and summer, working out any bugs and improving functionality. In the next year or two, he hopes to be operating nationwide and eventually around the world. April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 15

SQUARE FEET Caldwell Constructors awarded contracts for 3 Upstate projects Greenville-based construction company Caldwell Constructors announced that it has been awarded contracts for three significant commercial properties across the Upstate: Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center in Cleveland, Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm in Greenville and Burdette Central in Simpsonville. “We are thrilled to begin work on each of these exciting projects across the Upstate,” says Gary Caldwell, president of Caldwell Constructors. “Each project is identifiable within the community as well as unique in its own way. We look forward to delivering a new space our clients can be proud of for many years to come.” Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center is the second project for Caldwell Constructors at the camp. For this project, Caldwell will execute extensive sitework and building construction for a new pool, pool house and future athletic facilities. The future Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm located at 24 Cleveland St. in downtown Greenville is the site of the old Chamber of Commerce building. This project will feature a 13,700-square-foot interior and exterior renovation. Burdette Central, located in downtown Simpsonville, will consist of a detailed renovation of a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as feature finished restaurant and retail space. All projects are slated for completion by July 2020. Pictured: Top: Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm; Bottom Left: Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center; Bottom Right: Burdette Central renderings PROVIDED April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 17

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW TECH Kopis aims to democratize growth for smaller companies n story by EVAN PETER SMITH | photo PROVIDED Common knowledge has it that the more a company grows, the more complex daily operations become. Adam Drewes has spent the last year fighting against that dictum. WHAT IS ERP? Enterprise resource planning is the integrated management of main business processes, often in real time and mediated by software and technology As the general manager behind enterprise resource planning at Greenville-based tech company Kopis, Drewes spends a lot of his time trying to translate headache-inducing complexities into simple, intuitive interfaces. Just consider your typical ERP, which integrates the broad array of business processes — your order management, accounting, human resources, customer relationship management and more — into one central system. “The goal is to streamline things, so there’s a lot more power in the ERP, and it can handle a lot more complexities,” Drewes said, “but the caveat is it basically makes the user experience a lot more complex.” In years prior, only large-scale companies like manufacturers would even consider implementing an ERP system. The cost alone, all that equipment and regular maintenance, made the barrier to entry impossible for smaller companies. But with the advent of cloud services, companies no longer have to pay for expensive servers, and that means an increasing number of small- to midlevel outfits are switching to ERPs. That’s the market to which Kopis’ new product, Adept, caters. An addon for Microsoft’s ERP system Dynamics 365 Business Central, Adept keeps common workflows for 90% of the accounting functions, combined with a streamlined onboarding process. In other words, it keeps things simple for companies that still would like the benefits of an ERP but don’t have the time or resources to go through a long, grinding process of acclimation. “Most people implementing a new ERP system will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and months of time to get up and rolling,” Drewes said. With Adept, Drewes hopes to democratize growth for companies that otherwise wouldn’t be able to implement an ERP system. He said it’s a part of a broader philosophy of breaking down barriers to entry for smaller operators, the same mindset that allowed amateur filmmakers to create movies inexpensively on their iPhones or musicians to compose through readily available software as opposed to buying expensive instruments. “Just imagine if the cost of switching to a powerful system was low enough that you could start using it before you entangled your company in a web of manual and convoluted processes and Excel sheets,” he said. “We want to stop Excel hell before it starts.” Aligning performance for smarter outcomes. We believe in moving smartly. An organization’s technology ecosystem is no different. When technology, systems and processes are aligned with organizational objectives, peformance is transformed. Consulting Services: ` Business & IT Consulting ` Business Applications ` Artificial Intelligence/Business Intelligence ` IT Infrastructure & Fractional/Managed Services 18 UBJ | April 10, 2020 Toby Stansell Principal, Advisory Services toby.stansell@thincit.com www.thincit.com 804-794-3491

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS BUSINESS On the Move HIRED: Savannah Russell was recently named special events director at Lakeside Lodge Clemson. Russell oversees group and event sales and management, including meetings, large private dining, weddings, receptions, room blocks and more. She is a graduate of Clemson University. Some of the Upstate’s most recent hires, promotions, awards and appointments HIRED: HIRED: Carol Babbitt recently joined Maple Brook Terrace Matt Lochel recently joined Jeff Dezen Public Retirement Community as executive director. Babbitt most recently served as chief operating officer at a senior living community in Greenville. She is a graduate of the State University of New York Institute of Technology. Relations as head of strategy and client services. Lochel was director of media and content strategies at JDPR until 2017. He also served as director of account services and public relations at Walker Marketing in Concord, North Carolina. HIRED: HIRED: Kim Fabian has been named executive director of Monty Blight recently joined Immedion LLC as vice the Greenville Center for Creative Arts. Fabian was previously vice president at Junior Achievement of Central Maryland. She is a graduate of Towson University. Cathy Boggs Katherine Ericson Marketing, Analyst Finance Recruiter and Information Technology Recruiter president of sales. Blight was most recently the executive vice president of sales and corporate development for a leading cloud management provider. He is a graduate of Baylor University. HIRING Hiring PERFECTED Perfected We help talent and companies find the perfect fit. 14 years experience ke of an y o n Godshall Recruiting Recruiting has doesn’t place just forwith the some sake of anyone’s bottom line – we place for growth. We know the a new website exciting new features: he c an d i d a companies we’re recruiting for just as well as we know the candidates looking to fill their open roles. We put in the time it c c es s stori takes to playSHOWCASE corporate matchmaker and have thecandidates success stories tointerviewed. show for it. We’ve earned the right to present • TALENT Highlighting recent we’ve ob d e th ourselves as a confident group who’s going to o get the job done n through proven concepts like hard work and exceptional • BLOG Sharing our team’s insights and expertise. jo b p l job a eme connections. Godshall specializes in executive recruiting, placement andc staffing. • IMPROVED JOB BOARD Updating our jobs on an hourly basis. • REMOTE ACCESS CANDIDATES AVAILABLE 50 5 Professional • Finance • Technical • Healthcare • Information T Technology ation echn This is just one more powerful tool we’ve added to make hiring perfected. Check it out at godshall.com. godshall.com 864-242-3491 Since 1968 Celebrating Celebrating Staffing Consulting April 10, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 19

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS BMW postpones restart of production by 3 additional weeks BMW Manufacturing announced April 6 it is it is extending its production interruption by three additional weeks. The South Carolina plant had been scheduled to open on April 13, but the plant’s production interruption will be extended through April 30. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far-reaching, and customer demand for its product has declined considerably. Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting BMW’s supply chain. BMW said in the release, “We continue to be concerned about Local businesses donate vital masks, face shields to AnMed Health n photo PROVIDED the health and safety of the entire BMW workforce. During this time, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at work stations throughout the plant.” While operations are suspended, BMW Manufacturing will adjust its production volume and shift models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed. n story by ANNA LEE A call for personal protective equipment to help health care workers combat the novel coronavirus has generated an “incredible response” from the local business community, according to AnMed Health. The health system said it recently shared it was in need of supplies such as N95 masks and face shields, which are vital in protecting doctors and nurses from COVID-19 but are in short supply nationwide. In a flyer that was distributed locally, AnMed asked if companies with an inventory of such supplies would be willing to donate or sell them to the health system. Pamela Christopher, president and CEO of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce, answered the call. “She sent out an email to all chamber members asking them to Lead the way You aspire to go beyond the average; you want to keep learning, growing, and leading. That’s exactly why North Greenville University offers Christ-centered adult programs in business administration, leadership, and management that provide you with the knowledge and skills to lead in your workplace, church, and community. So you can make a living — and an eternal impact — at the same time. Professional Certificates • Online Learning • Graduate Degrees Learn more at ngu.edu/upstatebusiness. 20 UBJ | April 10, 2020 help AnMed Health with supplies … and the response from the community was unbelievably strong,” said AnMed spokeswoman Lizz Walker. According to Walker, several thousands of dollars worth of supplies were donated by area businesses. “The donations of N95 masks, sterile gloves, gowns, sanitizers, face shields and various other medical supplies have truly made a difference,” Walker said in an email. “AnMed Health is grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our staff.”

UP NEXT GOT ANY THOUGHTS? PUBLISHER CARE TO CONTRIBUTE? Mark B. Johnston mjohnston@communityjournals.com LET US KNOW AT sherry@communityjournals.com. EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT When You’re Selling or Buying a Business Susan Schwartzkopf EXECUTIVE EDITOR Sherry Jackson STAFF WRITERS Alex Cooper, Anna Lee, Evan Peter Smith IN THIS WEEK’S ISSUE OF UBJ? WANT A COPY FOR YOUR LOBBY? MARKETING & ADVERTISING 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 UBJ milestone UBJ milestone MANAGER OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Donna Johnston jackson Marketing Group’s 25 Years 1988 Jackson Dawson opens in Greenville at Downtown Airport 1988 >> Chairman larry Jackson, Jackson marketing Group. 