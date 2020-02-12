February 14, 2020 Upstate Business Journal  

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE EDITION UPSTATEBUSINESSJOURNAL.COM | FEBRUARY 14, 2020 | VOL. 10 | ISSUE 4 A peek into some of the Upstateâ€™s most long-awaited projects p.6 Illustration by TIMOTHY BANKS

THE OPENING BELL QUOTED 9 Projects you've been waiting for 10 "You have camaraderie with people that are experiencing a lot of the same stuff that you are. And we have that because we're all women in a more male-dominated industry." -Angela Self, president, CREW Upstate 14 dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS The Avant American Spinning Mill Grand Bohemian Greenville Memorial Auditorium Site Burdette Central Former Allen Bennett Hospital Judson Mill (pictured above) Bridgeway Station Lakeside Lodge p. 6 p. 6 p. 7 p. 7 p. 8 p. 8 p. 8 p. 9 p. 9 THE BIG NUMBERS 320 residntial units planned for development at Woods Crossing. Page 29 25% the percentage of sales that Chick-fil-A has coming through digitally now. Page 31

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW UPSTATE AREA NEWS AND NOTES BE&K Building Group announces new Greenville regional leader BE&K Building Group, a leader providing construction management and design-build services for more than 50 years in South Carolina and its surrounding markets, announces that Mike Baumbach, executive vice president for the company, has been appointed as Business Unit Leader for its Greenville, South Carolina operations. Baumbach has nearly 40 years of construction industry experience and has been with BE&K for more than 10 years. He will provide comprehensive oversight and leadership for the company's local and regional operations. Sears at Haywood Mall to close Greenville's Sears is closing its doors. Signs announcing the store's closure were on display when liquidation sales began on Friday, Feb. 7. Parent company Transformco had announced in November it would be closing 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores by February 2020. The Sears at Haywood Mall had not been on the list of locations affected. A USA Today report said the store would shutter by mid-April. The closings do not affect the company's 400 independently-operated Sears Hometown stores, which specialize in home appliances, home and garden, tools and sporting goods. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants expands with new property in Greenville Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced Feb. 6 it will open a boutique hotel in the West End of Greenville, South Carolina. The new Kimpton hotel is set to open in early 2022 at the corner of Markley and Rhett streets and will mark the fourth property for the boutique hotel company in the Carolinas, joining Kimpton hotels in Asheville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

9 Projects you’ve been waiting for n story by ANNA LEE & JEANNIE PUTNAM A new year has brought renewed commercial activity to the Upstate. New projects are being announced every week, and it’s getting harder to keep track of what’s going where. To help, we’ve compiled a list of some, but definitely not all, of the most anticipated developments, and what you can expect to see from them in 2020. One the avant Initially announced: January 2015 712 S. Main St., Greenville Revised: November 2017 Status: Not Started Permitting for this six-story luxury condominium development is expected to begin in May 2020. The project was delayed by more than a year to obtain LEED certification, but the concept remains the same. It will feature 12 condos anchored by a still-unnamed groundfloor commercial tenant. Amenities include an 80-foot waterfall feature and automated “Lift Glide” garage. Three of the 12 units have already been sold, said Karen Turpin of Marchant Real Estate, and one condo is under contract for $2.3 million. Two american spinning mill Initially announced: February 2016 300 Hammett St. Ext., Greenville Revised: August 2019 Status: Undeveloped 6 This project is named after the 300,000-square-foot American Spinning mill. Once completed, it will add 315 apartments and 48,000 square feet of commercial space, according to an application from Detroit-based Contour Cos., which bought the mill and adjacent properties in April 2019 for about $9 million. A connection that would extend the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail through the property is also proposed. The parcels had previously sold in 2016 to a Virginia-based investment group with plans to build 230 market-rate apartments, but the project stalled and was never completed.

rendering THE KESSLER COLLECTION Three grand bohemian greenville Falls Park Announced: October 2016 Status: Under Construction The 187-room luxury hotel broke ground in April 2019 and will feature 30 suites with balconies, the signature Poseidon Spa and an art collection curated by Richard C. Kessler, chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. The hotel, evoking the look of a rustic lodge, will also offer indoor and outdoor event spaces, a two-story restaurant and bar and a pool with views of the Reedy River Falls. It’s set to debut in early 2021. rendering PROVIDED Four memorial auditorium site Initially Announced: January 2014 photo BART BOATWRIGHT 400 N. Church St., Greenville Revised: January 2018 Status: Undeveloped Rajesh Patel and Kana Gateway LLC purchased the former Memorial Auditorium site in January 2018 for $3 million. A mixed-use development, including a branded boutique hotel, is planned, though no announcements have been made. The 1.8-acre site has attracted a number of proposals over the years — most recently an apartment complex with underground parking — but none have made it to construction. City leaders had started to refer to it as the “Bermuda Triangle” of downtown Greenville. February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com rendering LAMBERT ARCHITECTURE + CONSTRUCTION 7

rendering PROVIDED photo BART BOATWRIGHT Five burdette central Announced: March 2019 East Curtis and Main streets, Simpsonville Status: Under Construction Named after the historic Burdette Hardware building that once sat on the property, this 27,000-square-foot, mixed-use project currently houses Sidewall Pizza and Kaffeine Coffee and Roastery. Smoqued BBQ is expected to open on June 1, and up to 10 more retail, restaurant, entertainment or office tenants are expected to fill in the remaining spaces. Construction is expected to be completed by mid 2020. photo PROVIDED photo BART BOATWRIGHT Six former allen bennett hospital Announced: January 2017 Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive, Greer Status: Complete Upstate car dealer Jim Benson opened his expanded Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on the former hospital site in December 2019 after paying Greer more than $3 million for the 10-acre property. Greenville Health System had gifted the property to the city in 2010, and the city subsequently spent years trying to resell it for redevelopment. The city was able to sell the property in 2011 to Cardinal Real Estate for $1.4 million, but the company filed for bankruptcy less than a year later, and the site was returned to Greer. rendering PROVIDED photo BART BOATWRIGHT Seven judson mill Announced: November 2017 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville Status: Under Development Developers recently secured a $31 million loan to fund this ambitious mill renovation featuring 204 apartments, a community pool, fitness center and courtyard. Plans also eventually call for 215,000 square feet of office space, 106,000 square feet of industrial space and up to 12 acres of retail. The current owners, Judson Ventures LLC, purchased the 36-acre mill and surrounding parcels for $6 million after the mill ceased operations in 2015. The loan will fund the fi| rst phase 14, of renovation, which is focused on the multifamily development. February 2020 8 UBJ

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS Eight Bridgeway Station Along Interstate 385 south of Butler Road, Mauldin Announced: August 2017 Status: Broken Ground rendering PROVIDED This project will be on 40 acres between Holland Road, Bridges Road and a Prisma Health distribution center. It will consist of nine mixed-use buildings with over 1 million square feet of apartments, offices, shops, restaurants, two hotels and a movie theater. Charter Spectrumâ€™s office building will be incorporated into the village. A public park with an amphitheater and pedestrian bridge to connect with the Swamp Rabbit Trail will also be part of the development. Nine lakeside lodge 13500 Clemson Blvd., Seneca Announced: November 2017 Status: Nearing Completion Construction on the four-story, 118-unit resort condominium hotel on Lake Hartwell is projected to finish this spring after its target opening date was pushed back due to rain. Condos are a mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedrooms and include all the amenities of a high-end resort such as 24/7 concierge service, a farm-to-table restaurant and bar, pool, outdoor amphitheater and Clemson-themed football field. rendering PROVIDED February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 9

MILESTONE Constructing a network OVER 10 YEARS, CREW UPSTATE HAS BUILT A STRONG CORE OF WOMEN IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE n story by JOHN JETER | photos PROVIDED Maurie Lawrence remembers trying to gauge whether anyone in Greenville would be interested in starting an organization composed solely of professional women in commercial real estate. “I met with a bunch of different people and I said, ‘Oh, really, you’re interested? Would you be interested in working on it before even launching?’” she recalls. At the first formal meeting, “we probably had 35 [people],” she says. This year, that group, CREW Upstate, marks its 10th anniversary as a chapter in the international CREW Network, whose 12,000 members — all commercial real estate women, hence the acronym — must apply to and are then vetted to join one of its 77 chapters. “Ten years is an important milestone for a chapter,” says Laura Lewis, chief marketing officer for the Lawrence, Kansas-based group representing virtually every aspect of commercial real estate. “Ten years is a pretty young chapter in the scheme of our organization, but once they get that foundation — like the Upstate has — the growth in a decade can be really strong.” CREW Upstate now boasts 108 members, who forge deals and relationships through professional-development and educational programs, awards and, of course, networking. “You have camaraderie with people that are experiencing a lot of the same stuff that you are,” says Angela Self, CREW Upstate’s new president, “and we have that because we’re all women in a more male-dominated industry.” Lewis notes that women represent 35% of that industry in the U.S. and just 9% in the C suite. CREW CREW UPSTATE’S First Decade Network is now working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a 2020 study, and they “hope to see improvements in both areas,” Lewis says. Lawrence, who is senior counsel and director of ethics and compliance at Milliken & Co., says she began working on developing an organization for female commercial real estate professionals in 2008. “I started meeting with women to say, ‘Hey, what do you think? I’ve seen this works in Charlotte [and] Atlanta,’ and most people, most women, said, ‘Tell me more.’ People who are not women in commercial real estate would say, ‘Are there enough women [to form a chapter]?’” There were and more — and the chapter now also includes men. “I know, it’s crazy, isn’t it?” Self says. “We need the support of men that are in our industry to keep helping to advance the achievements of women.” Michael Watts is one of them. The financial planner and real estate developer, whose Consolidated Planning Inc. office sits across the hall from DP3’s suite in the Wells Fargo Bank building on Main Street, joined CREW Upstate a little more than a year ago. “I think that women bring a whole new perspective to business that we as males are not exposed to — they look at things differently,” he says. “They just do because they’re female. There’s some sharp women in there. Sharp.” Watts pays the $350 yearly membership fee, which, as he and the others say, pays for itself. For Lisa 2010 Founded by Maurie Lawrence, Meg Scoopmire & Debbie McDonough You have camaraderie with people that are experiencing a lot of the same stuff that you are. And we have that because we’re all women in a more male-dominated industry.” -Angela Self, president, CREW Upstate Dwight, director of marketing at DP3 Architects, CREW changed her professional life. “This is personal to me,” she says. “I had anxiety issues for my entire career, and so I never joined a networking organization because I was always just afraid.” Then CREW Upstate recruited her. “And it has completely changed my professional landscape. The people that I met were instrumental in bringing me out of my shell,” says Dwight, who moved from the communications committee member to committee chair to president-elect to president in four years. Selects national delegates for CREW Network Leadership Summits & Annual Conference 2012 “I never would have imagined that six years ago.” Lawrence couldn’t have imagined a decade ago what the organization would look like today. Now CREW Upstate includes real estate bankers, architects and even a professional like Self, who specializes in “building biology”; she’s founder and principal of Vital Spaces and a licensed residential builder and contractor. CREW Upstate’s success is “a testament to the leadership they have, to have a strong core of professionals who are pulling everyone together,” says Lewis. “It’s obvious they have that.” 2013 Hosts the CREW Carolina Connection Conference For more visit Reaches 100 members 2019 UpstateBusinessJournal.com

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS SQUARE FEET Creek Walk tiny home community brings simplified living to Travelers Rest n story ^ photos by JESSICA MULLEN Creek Walk, a community of tiny homes, welcomed its first residents in July, 2019. The community is located on the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Travelers Rest, just 20 minutes from downtown Greenville. Every tiny home at Creek Walk is under 400 square feet, according to the community’s website, but developer Justin Draplin says most people don’t mind the cozy setup. An important part of the community is the simpliﬁed living aspect.” -Justin Draplin, developer, Creek Walk “A lot of people don’t want to live in an apartment or a condo because they have to share a wall. These houses have windows all the way around with views of nature. Even though it’s a small space at 400 square feet, you can have an 800-square-foot apartment that feels smaller than this,” he says. “An important part of the community is the simplified living aspect,” Draplin says. “Everyone who moves here expects to get rid of stuff. Sometimes they have anxiety about it, but once they start doing it I get texts like ‘Justin, I started throwing stuff away, and it feels great!’” Draplin shares the story of one resident who has chosen to put Pictured: Creek Walk developer Justin Draplin his baby grand piano in the community space since he doesn’t have room for it in his tiny home. The resident is planning to host classes and meet his neighbors at the community house. The community house has also provided space for residents’ Christmas parties and art lessons and there are plans to host other events. In addition to a common area, it has a full kitchen, a tiny library and private office spaces. “In a lot of ways, community is pre-built here. If you want to walk Creek Walk’s movein-ready tiny homes start at $74,000. Of the community’s 37 home sites, only six are left. or bike on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you don’t have For more information: to get in a CreekWalkCommunity.com. car or go and meet somewhere, you can just knock on your neighbor’s door,” Draplin says. “I find that people in tiny-home communities want that connection, and they’re more willing to be open and invite others inside.” February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 11

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW REAL ESTATE Retail opportunities persist despite market confusion n by TOMMY MOLIN | graphs PROVIDED If one thing is clear about the retail sector in the Greenville and Spartanburg central business districts, it is that the process for accurately assessing and predicting market conditions is getting more complicated. Recent data offers a conflicting message: IN THE LAST THREE QUARTERS: • Overall market vacancy rates for Class A and B retail properties: +830 basis points to 5.0%. • Rents -5% to $12.13/SF on a triplet net basis. • Greenville CBD vacancy rates: +5,200 basis points to 8.9% • Rents +27% to $25.51/SF. • Spartanburg CBD vacancy rates: +2,100 basis points to 7.8% • Rents +9% to $15.64/SF. 12 UBJ | February 14, 2020 photo by WILL CROOKS What do the retail stats above really mean? What is really happening in our market affecting these statistics? Retail rates vary greatly and are dependent upon the location, demographics, traffic counts, age, size, access, parking and visibility, as well as other factors. When you look at the suburbs outside of the Greenville CBD and Spartanburg CBD, which makes up the majority of the overall market, existing Class A and B retail centers have been leasing up due to little new inventory, thereby reducing vacancy, and rates have remained steady for the product type. The asking rents for existing class A properties in the suburbs on desirable corridors with over 25,000 vehicles per days and favorable demographics typically range from $18 to $22 per square foot, and Class B properties typically range from $12 to $16 per square foot. The existing centers that are located on corridors with lower car

dealMAKERS Notable Commercial Real Estate Transactions | November 2019 - January 2020 Attention Commercial Real Estate Community: E ach quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, we run notable commercial real estate transaction deals across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit to dealmakers@communityjournals.com. Transactions need to be from the most recent quarter and include all pertinent information; seller or lessor name, square footage or acreage, property address (with city) and buyer/lessee name. We prefer one email/document from each company with all transactions listed. Dealmakers are due the 20th of the month following each end of quarter. Dealmakers for the May 8th CRE issue are due April 20th. dealMAKERS Company Index: Avison Young .....................................14 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, C. Dan Joyner, Realtors® – Commercial Division .............................................15 Broadstreet Partners..........................15 CBRE ................................................15 Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine’s Greenville & Spartanburg Offices .......18 Colliers International..........................19 Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer .......20 Flagship Commercial .........................21 Langston Black ..................................21 Lee & Associates ...............................22 NAI Earle Furman...............................23 Pintail Properties ...............................24 RealOp Investments...........................24 Spencer Hines Properties ...................24 Sperry Commercial Global-Griffin Partners.............................................26 14 UBJ | February 14, 2020 Avison Young: Rob Howell represented the buyer, Shaw Project, LLC in the purchase of a 9,000-square-foot industrial building located at 951 W. Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, from the seller, Swamp Rabbit Investments, LLC. Ned Reynolds, Rhett Craig and Chris Prince represented the tenant, Adams Outdoor Advertising and landlord, Total Human Resources in the leasing of a 2,500-square-foot office suite located in The Village at Thornblade Office Park in Greer. Rakan Draz and John Odom the seller, FFT, Inc. in the sale of 3,920 square feet of retail space located at 13-15 Mill St., Inman, to the buyer, The Maker’s Market, Inc. Karen Hollifield of Ponce Realty Group represented the buyer. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the landlord, Windward Partners, XVI, LLC in the leasing of a 2,650-square-foot retail space located at 582 Perry St., Greenville, to the tenant, Modern RECon, LLC. A BIG DEAL Chris Fraser represented the seller, 1505 Buncombe Road, LLC in the sale of a 39,000-square-foot warehouse located at 1505 Buncombe Road, Greenville, to the buyer, CHPL Real Estate. Rob Howell represented the buyer. Rob Howell, Ned Reynolds, Rhett Craig and Chris Prince represented the landlord in the leasing of 1,250 square feet of space at Hampton Station, Greenville, to EP+Co for their limited time ‘Gun Metal Forge’ pop-up shop. Rhett Craig, Chris Prince and Ned Reynolds represented the buyer, NV, LLC, in the purchase of a 16,890-square-foot medical office located at 1020 Grove Road and 2A Cleveland Court, Greenville, from the seller, HCP Ventures IX, LLC. Matt Vanvick and David Sigmon of Coldwell Banker Caine represented the seller. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the tenant, More Mustard, LLC in the leasing of a 2,650-square-foot retail/restaurant space located at 1503 E. North St., Greenville, from the landlord, 1503 Overbrook, LLC. Cortney Carter. Braydon Wynn of Collett Real Estate represented the landlord. Rob Howell, Ned Reynolds, Rhett Craig and Chris Prince represented the landlord, Oceana Rapid in the leasing of 6,300 square feet of industrial office space located at Hampton Station in Greenville, to the tenant, Wandering Bard. Caleb Boyd of Joyner Commercial represented the tenant. Rob Howell, Ryan Young, and Mike McElwee represented the tenant, Unlimited Carrier Group, LLC in the leasing of a 31,989-square-foot warehouse located at 700 N. Woods Drive, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, from the landlord, 844 S E Main, LLC. Rob Howell and Ryan Young represented the landlord, Hall William Stanley Trustee in the leasing of a 30,000-square-foot warehouse located at 1920 New Cut Road, Spartanburg, to the tenant, FRR Sigsbee, LLC. Chris Fraser represented the seller, 1505 Buncombe Road, LLC in the sale of a 39,000-square-foot A DEAL warehouse located at 1505 Buncombe Road, Greenville, Rob Howell, Ryan Young, and Mike to the buyer, CHPL Real EsMcElwee represented the tenant, Unlimited tate. Rob Howell represented Carrier Group, LLC in the leasing of a the buyer.. 31,989-square-foot warehouse located at BIG 700 N. Woods Drive, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, from the landlord, 844 S E Main, LLC.

dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices C. Dan Joyner, Realtors, Commercial Division: Sam Hawkins represented the buyer in purchasing 5,386 square feet located at 3122 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors. Scott Jones and John Stathakis of NAI Earle Furman represented the seller Broadstreet Partners: A BIG DEAL A BIG DEAL Matt Covington represented the seller, Woodruff Investment Partners, LLC, in the sale of the 8,006-square-foot shopping center located at 1106 Woodruff Road, Greenville, to the buyer, Legacy Woodruff, LLC. Taylor Vick of Blue Ridge Asset Management represented the buyer. Ryan Koop and John Parker represented the seller in the sale a 65,000-square-foot industrial property located at 111 Henry St., Greenville to a local buyer planning a redevelopment. Ryan Koop and John Parker represented the tenant, John Harris Body Shops, in leasing 20,000 square feet located at 240 Feaster Drive, Greenville. John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the landlord in a 52,000-square-foot lease extension located at 710 Worley Road, Greenville, with the tenant, Berry Global. John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the tenant, Brooks Office Equipment Corporation, in leasing 39,127 square feet of warehouse and showroom space located at 1005 W. Bramlett Road, Greenville. John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the seller, CRE Investment X, LLC, in the sale of an office condominium located at 250 Adley Way, Greenville. John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the seller, 710 Worley Road, LLC, in the sale of a 77,500-square-foot industrial investment property located at 710 Worley Road, Greenville. John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the seller, 710 Worley Road, LLC, in the sale of a 77,500-square-foot industrial investment property located at 710 Worley Road, Greenville. Tripp Sellers represented the seller in selling 78,264 square feet located at 3420 Clemson Blvd., Anderson. selling 78,264 square feet located at 3420 Clemson Blvd., Anderson. Marcus Cornelius and Nick Hollstegge represented the seller in the sale of a 76,000-square-foot space located at 1880 Campton Road, Inman. Tommy Molin, Brian Scurlock, Tripp Sellers and David Redmond represented the seller in the sale of 3093 S Hwy 14, Greer. Trey Pennington represented the landlord in a 39,800-square-foot lease renewal locatd at 200 New Hope Road, Wellford. CBRE: Trey Pennington represented the landlord in leasing 104,160 square feet located at 405 Centura Court, Spartanburg. John Scott represented the landlord in leasing 36,382 square feet located at 671 Springfield Road, Spartanburg. Tripp Sellers represented the seller in Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 15

dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS A BIG DEAL Marcus Cornelius and Nick Hollstegge represented the seller in the sale of a 76,000-square-foot space located at 1880 Campton Road, Inman. Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 22,355 square feet located at Office Park Patewood in Greenville. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 21,717 square feet located at Office Park Patewood in Greenville. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord leasing 21,430 SF located at Office Park Patewood in Greenville. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 16,296 square feet located at 101 N. Main St., Greenville. 16 UBJ | February 14, 2020 Shelby Dodson represented the buyer in a purchasing 12,461 square feet located at 640 Congaree Road, Greenville. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 11,072 square feet located at 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville. Tommy Molin represented the landlord in leasing 10,986 square feet located at Poe West, 556 Perry Ave., Greenville. Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 10,986 square feet located at Poe West, 556 Perry Ave., Greenville. Charles Gouch and Doug Webster represented the tenant in leasing 10,000 square feet located at 157 Landmark Drive, Taylors. Nick Hollstegge represented the tenant and John Scott represented the landlord in leasing 8,750 square feet located at 122 W. Johns Road, Greer. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 8,313 square feet located at Park 37, 100 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 5,996 square feet located at Park 37, 300 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Charles Gouch and Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 5,696 square feet located at ONE, 2 W Washington St., Greenville. A BIG DEAL Trey Pennington represented the landlord in a 39,800-square-foot lease renewal locatd at 200 New Hope Road, Wellford. Blaine Hart represented the landlord in leasing 4,959 square feet located at the Landmark Building, 301 N Main St., Greenville. Shelby Dodson and Justin Hirsch represented the seller in a sale of 4,600 square feet located at 13891 Asheville Highway, Inman. Brian Scurlock and Tommy Molin represented the landlord in leasing 4,488 square feet located at Verdae Village in Greenville. Charles Gouch and Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 4,275 square feet located at ONE, 1 N Main St., Greenville. Charles Gouch and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet located at 4324 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors. Charles Gouch and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet located at 4324 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors.

South Carolina, USA, Avison Young Offices are Owned & Operated by Avison Young - South Carolina, Inc. 18 UBJ | February 14, 2020 Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine’s Greenville & Spartanburg Ofﬁces: Tim Satterfield represented the seller, Jasper Group, LLC in the sale of a 4,541-square-foot office/retail building on 52 acres located at 451 E. St. John St., Spartanburg, to the buyer, Richard Francis Company Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, West Wing Development, LLC in the sale of a 2,008-squarefoot office/retail condominium located at 121 Rhett St., Unit 100, Greenville, and 125 Rhett St., Unit 101, Greenville, to the buyer, Nehemiah C. and Grace A. Chang. Pete Brett, David Sigmon, Matt Vanvick and Cox represented the landlord, 201 Pelham-Davis, LLC in the leasing of a 2,820 square foot industrial flex space located at 201-A Pelham Davis Circle, Greenville, to the tenant, Carolina Quilt Studio. Tim Satterfield represented the seller, Southport Property Investors, LLC in the sale of a 10,000-square-foot industrial building on 3 acres located at 110 Ian Court, Spartanburg, to the buyer, GIMECO USA, LLC. Wiley North represented the buyer, Aaron Ringel in the purchase of a 7,118-squarefoot retail building on 12 acres located at 351 Whitney Road, Spartanburg, from the seller, SMS Financial P, LLC. Wiley North represented the seller, F & D Holdings, LLC in the sale of 41 acres located on Martin Court, Spartanburg, to the buyers, Phillip R. and Angela E. Hines. George Zimmerman represented the seller, Connector Plus, LLC in the sale of 03 acres located on Lakeside Road, Piedmont, to the buyer, Renewable Water Resources. Graham Howle represented the buyer, Artful Home Designs, LLC in the purchase of 397 acres located at 327 Augusta St., Greenville, from the seller, Harold Means. Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, BDK2, LLC in the purchase of a 2,948-square-foot office building on 9 acres located at 102 Pilgrim Road, Greenville, from the seller, AT & E Realty Partners II, LLC. Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, 64 Bluffton Road, LLC in the purchase of eight medical office facilities throughout South Carolina from the seller, South Carolina Healthcare Facilities, LLC. Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, HCP Ventures IX, LLC in the sale of a 4,489-square-foot medical office facility on 469 acres located at 2-A Cleveland Court, Greenville, and a 12,100-square-foot medical office facility on 1.09 acres located at 1020 Grove Road, Greenville, to the buyer, NV, LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the landlord, Orin W. Beach Jr. and Mylnor S. Beach in the leasing of a 3,750-square-foot retail building located at 977 S. Church St., Spartanburg, to the tenant, Nicholas Jolley d/b/a Bossmans’ Body Shop. A BIG DEAL Tim Satterfield represented the seller, Southport Property Investors, LLC in the sale of a 10,000-square-foot industrial building on 3 acres located at 110 Ian Court, Spartanburg, to the buyer, GIMECO USA, LLC. Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the tenant, City Lights Fellowship, Inc. in the leasing of a 6,550-squarefoot office space at 25 Sweetbriar Road, Suites A, B and K, Greenville, from

dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS A BIG DEAL Bart Coleman and Boomer Coleman represented the landlord, Shops at Stanford Court, LLC, in the leasing of a 4,500-square-foot retail space located at 3216 W. Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Potter’s Farmhouse Restaurant. Flagship Commercial: Benji Smith represented the sublessor, Transcontinental Incorporated, in the sublease of 9,451 square feet of office space located at 50 International Drive, Greenville, to the sublessee, SecureIT USA Incorporated. Jim Brown represented the buyer, C&R Rental Properties, LLC in the purchase of three quadplexes located at 103 Hazelwood Court, Greenwood, from the seller, Montgomery Rental Properties, LLC. Jim Brown represented the seller, Ed Real Estate, LLC, in the sale of a 2,400-squarefoot building located at 45 Greenland Drive, Greenville, to the buyer, Zoey Life, LLC. Jim Brown represented the landlord, JDG Holdings, LLC, in leasing a 2,100-squarefoot office space located at 3527 Pelham Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Infrastructure Services Group, LLC. Jim Brown represented the tenant, Beck Digital, in the leasing of 1,880 square feet of office space located at 211 North Main St., Greenville, from the landlord, C&T Infinity Partners, LLC. Jim Brown represented the tenant, AMC Fatz VII, LLC, in the leasing of a 2,468-square-foot office space located at 198 Roper Mountain Road Extension, Greenville, from the landlord, Heard & Heard IV, LLC. sented the buyer. Chisolm Nicholson represented the tenant, Melange Art Studio, LLC, in the leasing of a 1,200-square-foot retail space located at 1607 Laurens Road, Greenville, from the landlord, Bret Swanson. Jim Griffin represented the seller, Bruce & Gail Wood, LLC in the sale of a 10,800-square-foot flex building located at 8 Distribution Court, Greer, to the buyer, Plumbing Solutions, LLC. Rob Brisse of Cardinal Commercial Properties represented the buyer. Chisolm Nicholson represented the tenant, Rimsa Plus USA, LLC, in the leasing of a 3,200-square-foot industrial building located at 106 Commerce Blvd., Easley, from the landlord, Paylo Properties, LLC. Chisolm Nicholson and Caldwell Johnston represented the landlord, Snow Enterprises, LLC, in the leasing of a 2,500-square-foot flex space located at 4011 Pelham Court, Greer, to the tenant, Curb Appeal Solutions, LLC. Bart Coleman and Boomer Coleman represented the landlord, Shops at Stanford Court, LLC, in the leasing of a 4,500-square-foot retail space located at 3216 W. Blue Ridge Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Potter’s Farmhouse Restaurant. Langston Black: Chuck Langston represented the seller, Edward Darrel Antley Jr. of a 3-acre parcel located at 1598 Victor Hill Road, Duncan, to the buyer, 101 Warehousing, LLC. Jim Griffin represented the seller, Bruce & Gail Wood, LLC, in the sale of a 10,800-square-foot flex building, located at 8 Distribution Court, Greer, to the buyer, Plumbing Solutions, LLC. The buyer was represented by Rob Brisse of Cardinal Commercial Properties. A BIG DEAL Benji Smith represented the sublessor, Transcontinental Incorporated, in the sublease of 9,451 square feet of office space located at 50 International Drive, Greenville, to the sublessee, SecureIT USA Incorporated. Jim Griffin represented the seller, Colonel Johnson, LLC in the sale of a 12,600-square-foot office building, located at 552 Memorial Drive, Greer, to the buyer, Amore Commercial Properties, LLC. Brande Gorham of EXP Realty repre- Tim Allender represented the buyer, Hogue Construction, LLC, with the acquisition of a 1-acre parcel located at 5 Town Center Drive, Greer from the seller, Bentley Properties, LLC. Allender also represented the seller. acquisition of a two-acre parcel on Mall Connector Road in Greenville, from McKibbon Land Holdings, LLC. Rick Hammett represented the seller, the Hendrix family with the sale of a 43-acre property located on Standing Springs Road in Greenville, with the buyer, Mark III Properties, LLC. TL Baldree represented the seller, MKN Properties, LLC, in selling a property located at 1000 W. Poinsett St., Greer, to the buyer, Interglobal Forwarders, Inc. Chuck Langston represented the seller, Edward Antley, Jr., in selling a 3-acre parcel located at 1598 Victor Hill Road, Duncan, to the buyer, 101 Warehousing, LLC. Tim Allender represented the landlord, Fred Jones, in leasing a 11,750-square-foot industrial building located at 65 Concourse Way, Greer, to A DEAL the tenant, Service Pro’s InJim Griffin represented the seller, stallation Group, Inc. Darath Bruce & Gail Wood, LLC, in the sale of a Mackie of Lee & Associates 10,800-square-foot flex building, located represented the tenant. BIG at 8 Distribution Court, Greer, to the buyer, Tim Allender represented the Plumbing Solutions, LLC. The buyer was buyer, Hogue Construction, represented by Rob Brisse of Cardinal LLC, with the acquisition of Commercial Properties. a 1 acre parcel located at 5 Town Center Drive, Greer. Jim Griffin represented the seller, Bruce Tim Allender also represented the seller, & Gail Wood, LLC, in the sale of a Bentley Properties, LLC. 10,800-square-foot flex building, located Chuck Langston represented the buyer, at 8 Distribution Court, Greer, to the buyer, 357 Woodruff, LLC, in purchasing the Plumbing Solutions, LLC. The buyer was 7,500-square-foot medical office building represented by Rob Brisse of Cardinal Comlocated at 357 Woodruff Road, Greenville, mercial Properties. from the seller, Wilson Family Partnership, Jim Griffin represented the seller, Colonel LLC. Scott Jones of NAI Earle Furman Johnson, LLC in the sale of 12,600-squarerepresented the seller. foot office building, located at 552 Chuck Langston represented the buyer, Memorial Drive in Greer, to the buyer, DMOF, LLC, in purchasing 303 and 305 E. Amore Commercial Properties, LLC. The Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, from the buyer was represented by Brande Gorham sellers, Joan, Keith and Celia Wood. We congratulate dealMAKERS William A. Murphy NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS with barn and cottage on Dillard Road in Private Wealth Financial Advisor Duncan. Ashworth represented the tenant, Carfor being named to the Bob olina Restoration, a Rytech franchisee with Advance Centers of South Carolina, Inc. Adam Padgett and Jordan Skellie represented the tenant, Dantherm Cooling, Inc. in leasing a 36,382-square-foot space located at 671 Springfield Road, Spartanburg, with the landlord, Northbrook Properties, Inc. We congratulate congratulate We Forbes Best in State Wealth the lease of a building and property located at 1155 Rogers Bridge Road, Duncan, from the landlord, Ashworth Victor Hill, LLC. WilliamA. A.Murphy Murphy William A BIG DEAL Advisors for 2020 PrivateWealth WealthFinancial Financial Advisor Private Advisor forbeing beingnamed namedtotothe the for Jeff Howell represented the seller, Stephen E Blackstock in the sale of a 4-acre property located at 1 Conyers Street and Shaw Street in Greenville, to the buyer, TAWAS, LLC. ForbesBest Best inState State Wealth Forbes in Wealth At Wells Fargo Advisors, we recognize e congratulate Advisors for 2020 Advisors for 2020 Advisors for 2020 the importance of excellent service and iam AtA. Murphy wewe recognize AtWells WellsFargo FargoAdvisors, Advisors, recognize trusted investment advice. Contact us to the service andand e Wealth Financial Advisor theimportance importanceofofexcellent excellent service Rick Hammett represented the seller, Stan learn more about on helping trusted investment advice. Contact us us to toour focus trusted investment advice. Contact Hendrix in the sale of a 37-acre tract of ng named the We congratulate learnto more about our focus on helping learn more about our focus on helping clients achieve their land located at goals. 212 Old Fork Shoals Road, financial Greenville, to the buyer, rvmax.us. William A. bes Best in State Wealth William A. Murphy Murphy Jeff Howell represented the seller, Stephen William A. Murphy Private Financial Advisor Private Wealth Wealth Financial Advisor William A. Murphy William A. Murphy E Blackstock in the sale of a 4-acre Managing Director - Investments isorsfor for 2020 to Managing for being being named named to the the Director - Investments clients achieve their financial goals. clients achieve their financial goals. Managing 15 South Main Street, 2nd Floor Greenville, SC 29601 we recognize Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, SULKOR, LLC, in leasing a 527-squarefoot office space located at 25 Concourse Way, Greer, to the tenant, Batson Construction, LLC. Darath Mackie represented the landlord, MR of the Upstate, LLC, in a lease renewal of 1,950 square feet located at 115A Southport Road, Spartanburg, with the tenant, Fairway Independent Mortgage. Darath Mackie represented the tenant, GPA Land Surveying, Inc., in leasing 1,950-square-feet located at 1200 Woodruff Road, Unit G-17, Greenville, with the landlord, Zeta Partnership LLC. property located at 1 Conyers Street and Director - Investments Shaw Street in Greenville, to the buyer, Best in State Wealth s FargoForbes Advisors, Forbes Best in State Greenville, SC 29601Wealth 864-467-2580 TAWAS,Street, LLC. 15 South Main 2nd Floor 864-467-2580 portanceAdvisors of excellent service and James McKay and Randall Bentley for Advisorswill.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com for 2020 2020 and Bradley D. Toy Greenville, Chuck SCLangston 29601 will.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.murphy represented the seller, Wickliffe Properties, investment advice. Contactweusrecognize to represented Copperland Holdings, LLC and At Wells Fargo Advisors, https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.murphy LLC in the sale of 1014-1016 Laurens 864-467-2580 At WellsBest Fargo we recognize Copper West, LLC in the sale leaseback of The Forbes in StateAdvisors, Wealth Advisors for 2020 ranking algorithm is more about our focus on helping Road, Greenville, to the buyer, Pointe Place the of excellent servicerecords, and basedimportance on industry experience, interviews, compliance assets under the importance ofWealth excellent and two Copper River restaurants located at The Forbes Best in State Advisorsservice for 2020 ranking algorithm is will.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com Holdings, LLC. management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which investment advice. Contact usrecords, to achievetrusted their financial goals. based on industry experience, interviews, compliance assets under 2104 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, trusted investment Contact toin exchange does not receive compensation advice. from the advisors or theirus firms 15 South Main Street, 2nd Floor management, andour otherfocus criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.mur learn more on and 514 Bypass 123, Seneca. The buyer, Adam Padgett and Jordan Skellie reprefor placement onrevenue aabout ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. learn our focus on helping helping does notmore receive about compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange STORE Master Funding XVII, LLC, was sented the landlord, YCF Enterprises, LLC clients achieve their financial goals. William A.onMurphy for placement aProducts: ranking. Investment is not criterion. clients their financial goals. u MAYaLose u NOT Investment andachieve Insurance Value FDIC Insured uperformance NO Bank Guarantee represented by Kase Abusharkh of the in leasing 4,400 square feet located at 93 Forbes Best inClearing StateServices, Wealth for 2020 ranking algorithm is Managing -used Investments Wells Fargo AdvisorsDirector is aThe trade name by Wells Fargo LLC, Advisors Kase Group. Sonia Drive, Greer to the tenant, James A. u NOT u NO Bank Guarantee u MAY Lose Value William A. Murphy Investment and Insurance Products: FDIC Insured Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & William A. Murphy 15 South2017 Main Street, 2nd Floor based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets Scott &under Son, Inc. Company. Wells Fargo Clearing LLC.Clearing All rights reserved. Director Investments Wells Fargo©Advisors isManaging a trade name used byServices, Wells-- Fargo Services, LLC, Managing Director Investments Chuck Langston represented the buyer, CAR-0919-01161 Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which Greenville, SC 29601 15 South Main Street, 2nd Floor 15 South Street, 2ndLLC. Floor Company. © 2017 Wells FargoMain Clearing Services, All rights reserved. 357 Woodruff, LLC, in purchasing a Greenville, SC 864-467-2580 does not receive compensation from the advisors or their CAR-0919-01161 A BIG DEAL Greenville, SC 29601 29601 7,500-square-foot medical office firms building in exchange 864-467-2580 864-467-2580 for placement on a ranking. Investmentlocated performance is not a criterion. at 357 Woodruff Road, Greenville, will.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com Randall Bentley represented will.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com will.a.murphy@wellsfargo.com from the seller, Wilson Family Partnership, https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.com/will.a.murphy https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.murphy the landlord, Woodruff-Carhttps://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.murphy https://home.wellsfargoadvisors.comm/will.a.murphy LLC. The seller was represented by Scott ter,Value LLC, in leasing 526 acres u NO Bank Guarantee u MAY Lose Investment and Insurance Products: u NOT FDIC Insured Jones of NAI Earle Furman. TheWealth Forbes Best in State for Wealth Advisors for 2020 ranking algorithm is Best in State Advisors 2020 ranking algorithm is located at 533-A Woodruff Road, The Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisors for 2020 ranking algorithm is under based on industry experience, interviews, complianceisrecords, assets Wells Fargo Advisors a trade name LLC, to the tenant, Parks based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets underused by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, Greenville, dustry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which nt, revenue does andnot other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange Buick GMC, LLC. does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on athe ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. eive compensation from advisors or their firms in exchange Company. ©performance 2017 isWells Fargo Clearing LLC. All rights reserved. for placement on a ranking. Investment not a criterion. LeeServices, & Associates: nt on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. CAR-0919-01161 Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC Insured NO Bank Guarantee MAY Lose Value James McKay represented the landlord, u u u Investment and Insurance Products: u NOT FDIC Insured u NO Bank Guarantee u MAY Lose Value Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, u MAY u NOT uname Wells Fargo Advisors is a tradebroker-dealer usedGuarantee byand Wells Fargo Clearing Services, Insurance Products: Lose Value FDIC Insured NO Bank Member SIPC, a registered non-bank affiliate of WellsLLC, Fargo & Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate ofrights Wells reserved. Fargo & Company. © 2017 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All Advisors is a Company. trade name Wells Fargo Clearing Services, © used 2017 by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. LLC, All rights reserved. CAR-0919-01161 CAR-0919-01161 C, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & © 2017 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved. 161 22 UBJ | February 14, 2020 Larry Friddle, in the lease renewal of a 1,320-square-foot space located at 7486 Augusta Road, Suite B, Powdersville, with the tenant, Advance America, Cash Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Woodruff-Carter, LLC, in leasing 526 acres located at 533-A Woodruff Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Parks Buick GMC, LLC.

dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS James McKay represented the landlord, Bright Investments II, in leasing 2,700-square-foot of retail space located at 700 Garlington Road, Units H and I, Greenville, to the Tenant is CDI Cabinets. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the buyer, Robinwood, LLC in purchasing one acre located at 317 Miller Road, Mauldin, from the Seller, Bill Goodman. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the buyer, Global Commerce Park, LLC in purchasing 1.26 acres located 700 Brockman McClimon Road, Greer, from the Seller, Lottie Josephine Green, trustee. Darath Mackie represented the tenant, Service Pros Installation Group, Inc., in leasing 11,750-square-feet located at 65 Concourse Way, Greer, from the landlord, Fred R Jones. Kevin Bentley represented the landlord, HS Buildco, LLC in leasing 10,000 square feet located at 17 Carlisle Drive, Mauldin. Chad Stepp represented the tenant, Transfluid Machinenbau GmbH d/b/a Transfluid Tube Processing Machinery, Inc. A BIG DEAL Darath Mackie and James McKay represented the sellers, Anita Anders, Sue Ashley and Rebecca Ray in the sale of 3,882 square feet located at 502 S. Main St., Mauldin, to the buyer, Southern Home Solutions, LLC. Turning Point Greenville Church, Inc. in leasing 9,000 square feet located at 48 Brookfield Oaks Drive, Suite A and B, Greenville, from the landlord, MDR Brookfield, LLC. Darath Mackie and James McKay represented the sellers, Anita Anders, Sue Ashley and Rebecca Ray in the sale of 3,882 square feet located at 502 S. Main St., Mauldin, to the buyer, Southern Home Solutions, LLC. Adam Padgett and Jordan Skellie represented the landlord, JOJAD, LLC in the 77,760-square-foot lease renewal of 130 Derrick Road, Spartanburg, with the tenant, Himatsingka America. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Cobba Properties, LLC in leasing 6,000 square feet located at 2003 Perimeter Road, Suite C and D, Greenville, to the tenant, Sweet Designs Shoppe, LLC. Darath Mackie represented the tenant, NEWLY FINISHED DEVELOPMENT PROJECT 4,446 SF Pediatric Dental Building | Mauldin, SC w w w. P I N TA I L C A P I TA L PA RT N E R S . c o m Adam Padgett and Jordan Skellie represented the landlord, JOJAD, LLC in the 77,760-square-foot lease renewal of 130 Derrick Road, Spartanburg, with the tenant, Himatsingka America. A BIG DEAL Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Woodruff Road-Carter, LLC and Darath Mackie represented the tenant, Hipp Engineering & Consulting, Inc. in leasing 5,460 square feet located at 81 Rocky Slope Road, Suite A, Greenville. PINTAIL CAPITAL PARTNERS CONGRATULATES MAVERICK SMILES ON THEIR NEW OFFICE! NAI Earle Furman: Shannon Caldwell represented the tenant, Carroll Daniel Construction Co., in leasing a 2,431-squarefoot office space located in DEMOLITION the Bank of America Plaza in Greenville, from the landlord, ROIB 101 North Main, LLC. | DIRT | ROLL-OFFS DEMOLITION | DIRT | ROLL-OFFS Keith Jones, McNeil Epps and Hunter Garrett represented the landlord, 135 South Main We will find a way, or we will make one! Street, LLC, in leasing a 3,200-square-foot office space located in the Chamber of We will find a way, or we will make one! Commerce Building in Greenville, to the tenant, Novolex Holdings, LLC. Ted Lyerly represented the landlord, Morgan Manor Group, LLC in leasing 5,885 square feet of retail space located in the Morgan Manor complex in Greenville, to the tenant, Genesis IV, LLC. COMMERCIAL | INDUSTRIAL | RESIDENTIAL 864.580.2099 | info@demtekllc.com | www.demtekllc.com February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 23

dealMAKERS NOTABLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, Triangle Warehouses, LLC, in leasing a 50,000-square-foot industrial space located at 1102 Old Stage Road, Simpsonville, to the tenant, Progressive Packaging, Inc. Towers Rice Jr. represented the landlord, B&N Properties, LLC, in leasing a 3,435-square-foot retail space located at 445 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg. Shane Knight represented the tenant, Smash Ink. Towers Rice, Jr. represented the landlord, Hwy. 72 Greenwood Associates, in leasing a 3,000-square-foot industrial space located at 2432 Highway 72, Unit B, Greenwood, to the tenant, Bearing Distributors, Inc. Earle Furman represented the landlord, Camperdown Company, LLC, in leasing a 2,646-square-foot industrial space located at 6003 Ponders Court, Greenville, to the tenant, Fountain Electric and Services. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Ramsay Warne, LLC, in leasing a 3,351-square-foot office space located at 850 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Rick Erwin Dining Group, LLC. John Powell and Jeremy Bouknight represented the landlord, Hanks Services, LLC, in leasing a 4,000-square-foot space located at 111 A Welpine Ridge Road, Pendleton, to the tenant, Silver Lining Liquidators. Geoff Beans represented the tenant, Relentless Enterprises Inc., dba Apple Spice, in leasing a 3,000-square-foot office space located at the Merovan Business Center in Greenville, from the landlord, Zeta Partnerships, LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Spartanburg Regional A BIG DEAL Healthcare Services District, in leasing a 3,457-square-foot office space located at 1650 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, to the tenant, United Physicians Group, LLC. Towers Rice represented the landlord, Spalding Properties, LLC, in leasing a 10,000-square-foot industrial space located at 15 Carlisle Drive, Simpsonville, to the tenant, Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. Towers Rice and John Baldwin represented the landlord, Double R Holdings, Inc., in leasing a 4,800-square-foot indus- Pintail Capital Partners: Tyson Smoak represented the tenant, Elliott Davis, in leasing a 79,440-square-foot office space located at 423 S. Main St., Greenville, from the landlord, Camperdown LLC. A BIG DEAL Keith Jones, Earle Furman and McNeil Epps represented the seller, Greenville Tech Charter High School, in the sale of a 49,000-square-foot office property located at 3510 Augusta Road, Greenville, to the buyer, MO&Company, LLC. trial space located at 159 P & N Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Arnau Logistics Corporation. Keith Jones, Earle Furman and McNeil Epps represented the seller, Greenville Tech Charter High School, in the sale of a 49,000-square-foot office property located at 3510 Augusta Road, Greenville, to the buyer, MO&Company, LLC. Kevin Pogue and Dan Dunn represented the buyer, Pickens Investments, LLC, in the purchase of a 45,900-square-foot industrial property located at 1 Century Place, Greer, from the seller, Sandy Flats Investments, Co. Gaston Albergotti and Jake Van Geison represented the seller, GrandSouth Bank, in the sale of 99 acres of land located off Bleckley St. and Glenwood Ave. in Anderson, to the buyer, Fireside Venture, LLC. Towers Rice represented the landlord, Spalding Properties, LLC, in leasing a 10,000-square-foot industrial space located at 15 Carlisle Drive, Simpsonville, to the tenant, Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. 24 UBJ | February 14, 2020 property located at 451 E. St. John St., Spartanburg, from the seller, Jasper Group, LLC. Kevin Pogue represented the buyer, Richard Francis Company Real Estate Holdings, LLC, in the purchase of a 4,541-square-foot office Josh Tew represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing a 1,333-square-foot space located at 25 Sweetbriar Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Thrive Behavioral. Josh Tew represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing a 6,550-squarefoot space located at 25 Sweetbriar Road, Greenville, to the tenant, CITYLIGHTS Church. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, Southern Hospitality Group, in purchasing an 1,800-square-foot building located at 109-E. Regency Commons Drive, Greer, from the seller, Health Living 4 U, LLC. the tenant, TruNorth Advisors, LLC. Tyson Smoak represented the landlord, 376 College Avenue Partners, LLC, in leasing a 3,535-square-foot space located at 376 College Ave., Clemson, to the tenant, Mashburn Construction. RealOp Investments: Amanda Reeves of Sands Investment Group represented the seller, RealOp Investments, in the sale of the two tenant 5,711-squarefoot Shoppes At 72 Bypass located at 474 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood. NAI Benchmark represented the buyer. Tripp Sellers, David Redmond, Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock of CBRE represented the seller, RealOp Investments, in the sale of the 57,158-square-foot retail center, Pelham Place, located at 3093 S Hwy 14, Greer, to the buyer, Linden Hall Development LLC. The buyer was represented by NAI Earle Furman. A BIG DEAL Lynn Spencer facilitated the sale of a 76,000-square-foot industrial space located at 1880 Campton Road, Inman, between the buyer, IGP NA Operations and the seller, Bekaert Deslee USA. Ross Kester represented the seller, Wolfram Enterprises, LLC, in the sale of a 5,834-square-foot medical office located at 103 Fairview Pointe Drive, Simpsonville, to the buyer, Bickmann Properties, LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, 420 Parkway Holdings, in the purchase of a 5,280-square-foot building located at 420-C The Parkway, Greer, from the seller, Gandaria Investments, LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Parkway Commons Holdings, LLC, in leasing a 1,950-square-foot space located at 12 Parkway Commons, Greer, to Spencer/Hines Properties: Lynn Spencer facilitated the sale of 763 acres located at 15/17 Stone Ave., Greenville, between the buyer, Zipang Investments and the seller, Consolidated Assurance. Lynn Spencer facilitated the sale of a 76,000-square-foot industrial space located at 1880 Campton Road, Inman, between the buyer, IGP NA Operations and the seller, Bekaert Deslee USA.

BUSINESS ON TAP presented by FIRST DRINK IS ON US. NETWORKING IS ON YOU. WHERE: Greenville ONE Center 2 West Washington St. Suite 200 WHEN: Wednesday, February 26 5:30 - 7:00 PM Networking sponsor: Adam Peterson UpstateBusinessJournal.com THE UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNALâ€™S MONTHLY NETWORKING EVENT IN A RELAXED ATMOSPHERE. No pressure. No presentations.

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS SQUARE FEET Proposed Woods Crossing development promotes walkable community Don’t Let Your Cell Phone Number Get Stolen! n by ANNA LEE | rendering by DYNAMIK DESIGN A new mixed-use development promoting connectivity and walkability has been proposed for the corner of Woods Crossing and Congaree roads. Our hope is that the development will spark some newer and faster development in the immediate area.” faster development in the immediate area,” the application stated. Representatives with Fluornoy Development could not be reached for comment before publication date. The project emphasizes green space and will feature more than 2 acres of landscaped areas, a dog wash building and 35 bicycle spaces. The 20 live-work suites will help activate retail in the area by providing small commercial and retail tenants, according to the application. -statement from application IMAGINE THIS – SOMEONE WALKS INTO A PHONE STORE AND PRETENDS TO BE YOU WITH A FAKE ID AND YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION. They want to switch carriers and walk away with control of your phone number. Although this is illegal, bad guys can steal your phone number, and transfer it to a phone they control. Once they have your number, they can authenticate your bank account because your bank will call the stolen number to verify your account. Likewise, with other accounts. And you may not notice there’s a problem for days. HOW DO YOU SECURE YOUR MOBILE PHONE NUMBER? • Be careful about who has your mobile phone number, and limit how often you share it with others. • Add extra security to your cell phone accounts. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint all offer extra security that requires a password before any changes can be made. • Consider freezing your credit to help prevent new accounts from being opened in your name. • Keep your personal inbox clean- in case someone does access your account the information available is minimized. If you are a operating a business In the upstate, and want to learn more about cybersecurity, contact our office. Cybersecurity is much more complex than just “Antivirus!” The development will include The project, from Flournoy Development Group, will feature 321 residential units and 20 live-work suites on nearly 11 acres, according to an application submitted to the city of Greenville. It will be located on the site of the former Nippon Center, a Japanese culture center and restaurant that was demolished in 2015. According to the developers, the property remained unoccupied for years and ultimately succumbed to the elements as well as vandals. “Our hope is that the development will spark some newer and 321 RESIDENTIAL UNITS & 20 LIVE-WORK SUITES on nearly 11 ACRES Contact Derek Davis for more information. www.intellinet-sc.com The city of Greenville Planning Commission and Greenville City Council have approved the project. Construction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021. 864-241-5401 Intelli-NET of SC 703 LAURENS RD., GREENVILLE SC 29607 February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 29

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS Auto leaders to address industry transformation at annual summit Takeaway: Chick-fil-A’s customer service obsession n story by EVAN PETER SMITH | photo PROVIDED WHAT: Endeavor’s Collaborators & Cocktails n by AMANDA LONG, senior account director, Hughes Agency | photo PROVIDED professional development speaker series When the crowd of executives, managers and other top auto industry decision makers gather this month at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville for the ninth annual SC Automotive Summit, they’ll have a lot to discuss. “The automotive industry is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation,” said Amy Tinsley, executive director of the SC Automotive Council. That transformation is self-evident, Tinsley said, as new technologies like automated, connected, electric and shared vehicles are changing the way the auto industry does business. What this means for suppliers, original-equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders is still very much up in the air, Tinsley said, even as the timing THIS YEAR’S SUMMIT FEB. 26-28 | HYATT REGENCY 220 N Main St. | Greenville FEATURING: Gov. Henry McMaster Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette State Department of Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt President and CEO of the SC State 30 UBJ | February 14, 2020 Ports Authority Jim Newsome and rate of this transition becomes ever more crucial. That’s not even mentioning more timely issues — trade policy being front and center — in addition to bellwether challenges such as workforce needs, she said. But Tinsley said the Upstate remains uniquely positioned to handle these challenges. Its geographic location and infrastructure allow companies to receive goods and materials with relative ease while having access to Clemson’s International Center for Automotive Research, which she described as a valuable education and technological resource. SOUTH CAROLINA AUTO AT A GLANCE • The SC auto industry has an annual economic impact of more than $27 billion, according to the state Department of Commerce. • Currently, more than 72,000 people in the state are in the automotive industry workforce. • The state has added 21,500 jobs in automotive from 2011 to 2018. • The state ranks No. 1 in export sales of both tires and completed passenger vehicles. • Since the summit’s inaugural year, South Carolina has added Volvo Cars and Continental Tire to its roster of automotive companies. Kevin Purcer, Chick-fil-A’s director of customer digital customer experience, spoke to a sold-out crowd at coworking space Endeavor’s Collaborators & Cocktails event about how the brand protects the principles of care that founder Truett Cathy established in 1967. If you can be dependable, polite and create a way for people to connect with each other, success will follow, even with the high demands of an always-on, instant-gratification-seeking world. “The idea of care is central to every single thing I will talk about, because it’s really the magic of what we have to serve at Chick-fil-A,” Purcer said. “We can’t just be nice to you. We’ve got to get your order right.” He is the first to admit that the Chick-fil-A brand isn’t built by marketing, but by the team members in their restaurants. This is the foundation for the brand’s frontline obsession. It’s the little things. “We’re not trying to change the world. We’re a fried chicken business. But if we can show up in small ways every single day, we believe we can have an impact on the world,” he said. That was the impetus behind Chick-fil-A’s Little Things ad campaign, where customers tell stories like a team member who noticed a single mom and her kids arriving late to Family Night and got the hours extended. Or team members who learned sign language so they could make hearing-impaired customers feel welcomed and valued.. MARRY THE MISSION, DATE THE METHODS How does a brand that has built a solid reputation around human connection innovate in an era of digital disruption? “Whatever your purpose is as a brand, that can never change, but always be willing to challenge the methods in which you do that,” said Purcer. “And if you don’t have that mentality, you can get passed by in a world that changes around you.” A perfect example: taking customer orders in the drive-thru line with a tablet. What was once just a solution to help urban locations with congestion is now in every drive-thru across the country. BET ON THE RIGHT ASSUMPTIONS Purcer assumes that people will always be hungry and that they always want to be cared for but believes everything else should be questioned. “How do we change the service model that still preserves some of the humanity but still meets the needs that convenience-minded guests require?” Purcer asked. Chick-fil-A saw that harried parents didn’t want to stand in line to order with their kids and gear, so it became the first quick-serve restaurant brand to deploy NFC-enabled table markers. Customers order from their phone, tap it on the table and then someone brings their meal to them, all without having to chase their kids around in a line full of people. Chickfil-A now has about 25% of its sales coming through its digital ecosystem.

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS Former US prosecutor opens private practice in Greenville n by EVAN PETER SMITH | photo PROVIDED Andy Moorman felt the world come to a standstill as he was filling up his car with gas. This was back in March 2019. The now-former deputy chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina was at a gas station in the city of Florence. He’d just walked out of the federal courthouse next door. At first, as Moorman pulled his car up to the gas pump, he wasn’t fully registering the significance of the moment. Minutes earlier, a case on which Moorman had been working for more than three years had reached its conclusion. Nine defendants, the majority of them members of a national criminal drug trafficking gang, had just received sentences totaling nearly six decades in prison. Moorman was now putting some gas in his tank before driving back to his family in Greenville. “And then… I don’t even know how to describe it,” Moorman says now, sitting in the office of Moorman Law Firm, the private practice he started in December. “A ‘let down’ is not the right word. It was more… a pause, I guess. The world paused around me. I’d lived with this case for three years, and now it was over. In that pause, I thought: What next?” It was a moment that Moorman would look to as the starting point of a new phase in his life. Now that he’s gone into private practice, Moorman is on the other side of the law, representing individuals in criminal cases. But for more than 10 years, he had worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, investigating and prosecuting sophisticated drug trafficking organizations operating in South Carolina and across the nation. Wiretaps, surveillance, gang takedowns — it was the stuff of TV shows, albeit “much more logical, orderly and efficient” than what “Law & Order” viewers are used to, Moorman says. Working for the United States was “tremendously rewarding,” he says, I can say the vast but it often meant majority of lawyers I’ve met he had to spend days away from really truly care about what his wife and young they’re doing.” children. The cases he prosecuted also -Andy Moorman affected his perspective on life, as blessings in his own life, as well as he had a firsthand view of the devastation caused by the the agents and other lawyers he’s worked alongside during his career. illegal drug market. “I think a lot of people have this “You cannot accurately estimate idea that all lawyers are these slickthe damage it causes,” he says. But Moorman still believes peo- talking, selfish people,” Moorman ple are ultimately good, if prone says. “I can say the vast majority to weakness. To affirm that, he of lawyers I’ve met really truly care looks to his family and friends, the about what they’re doing.” FINANCE Is the new SECURE Act really so secure? ROB DEHOLLANDER managing partner and co-founder of DeHollander & Janse Financial Group. Never one to let a good acronym to to waste, Congress passed the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Act (or the “SECURE Act”) in December. I have mixed feelings about the new law. It makes big changes to employer retirement plans and IRAs. The new law provides some savings benefits — but at a cost. Whether you’re a business owner or a plan participant, here are a few key changes to understand. 1. Bye-bye, stretch IRA: Previously, if you inherited an IRA from someone other than your spouse, you could usually “stretch” out those payments over your expected lifetime. Now, most non-spouse beneficiaries must take the money out of the inherited IRA within 10 years after the year of the death. Certain beneficiaries, including spouses and minor children, 32 UBJ | February 14, 2020 are exempt from this rule. This also makes some trusts that were written to take advantage of the lifetime stretch less attractive. This can have big implications for a younger, nonspouse beneficiary (i.e., a 40-year old child). Since these accounts must now be liquidated and taxed over a 10-year period while the beneficiary is likely still working, it means their inheritance will be taxed at a higher rate and they’ll forfeit the tax benefits of the inherited-IRA.. Idea 1: If you inherit a traditional IRA, plan ahead to minimize the tax bill. Think about the timing of your distributions over the 10 year window. You may receive it at once (perhaps during a year in which you’re not working) or stagger the distributions. Carefully manage your tax liability each year. Idea 2: If you’re the owner of a traditional IRA, consider proactively converting some traditional IRA dollars to a Roth IRA. Remember that Roth conversions are taxable as ordinary income in the year converted. However, if you like the idea of lowering both your required minimum distributions and reducing taxes for your beneficiaries, the Roth IRA conversion may make sense. 2. Required minimum distributions delayed to age 72: Previously, required minimum distributions (RMDs) from most retirement accounts had to begin during the year in which you turned age 70 ½. The age is now 72. Note that if you turned 70 ½ in 2019 or earlier, you’re still required to take your RMD under the old rules. Idea: Review your retirement income needs and the impact on your beneficiaries. If you have enough savings or sufficient Social Security income and you don’t need to draw from your retirement accounts, consider delaying retirement plan distributions until 72. But if you’re concerned about creating a larger tax liability, you may want to consider taking distributions sooner or converting some of these dollars to a Roth IRA. 3. Saving past age 70 ½: The new law eliminates the age limit (previously 70 ½) to contribute to a traditional IRA. Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the SECURE Act allows a working individual over 70 ½ to make contributions to a traditional IRA as long as they have earned income (subject to maximum income limits). Idea: If you’re behind on your savings and still working, take advantage of the new age limits. Also, remember to update the numbers in your financial plan. Final thoughts: The SECURE Act of 2019 is a complex patchwork of retirement plan initiatives, and this article is by no means comprehensive. As with any new tax legislation, it’s written in “pencil,” so there are likely to be changes as the new law is implemented.

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW PROFILE Base 360’s projects ‘focus on the cool stuff ’ n story by JOHN JETER Growing up in Charlotte, Nick Gilley spent hours playing in sawdust pits on his father’s construction sites, where the self-proclaimed “king of Lincoln Logs” assembled “mansions.” Today, Nick’s found a niche for his fast-building construction company. “We want to be known as the guys who are doing the unique, interesting projects,” says Gilley, 39, president and founder of Base 360 General Contractors, reminiscing in his offices’ glasswalled conference room in a squat white building on Augusta Street. One particular stretch of the street, a half-mile that encompasses his headquarters and two current projects, offers an apt illustration of Gilley’s passions: bringing old buildings back to life and creating something entirely new. Take Gilley’s soon-to-be residence, for instance. Near Fluor Field, a building that was a barbershop and social club in the 1960s will soon be home to Gilley, his wife, Sarah, 39, and their two children. Yet another couple of blocks closer to Greenville’s West End, Base 360’s latest and perhaps most daunting work, Gather GVL, opens soon. “It’s been an extremely challenging project,” says Doug Cross, the older half of the father-son team behind the open-air food court at 126 Augusta St. Cross credits Carl Jones, Base 360’s project manager and “one of the finest human beings I’ve ever known,” for coming up with “creative approaches to challenging issues and getting to the finish line. I don’t know that, without Carl, this would have happened.” With its steel shipping containers, a stage and picnic tables, the project pushes the envelope of what Gilley calls “construction science.” While the FR8Yard, which opened in Spartanburg in 2017, bills itself as “South Carolina’s first fully outdoor biergarten built entirely from repurposed shipping containers,” Gilley says, “We are now the company known in Greenville as the leaders in shipping-container construction.” This series is made possible by the support of our community partners at 864.908.3062 | atlocke.com Gilley’s heart, though, still beats in buildings of the past, with 75% of Base 360’s portfolio involving historic properties, including: Elements West, a $12 million renovation of the 1930s-era E.W. Montgomery Cotton Warehouse at 2 Waco St., with 60 new units in what’s billed as Greenville’s first solar-powered apartment building. Edgefield Hotel, a 1919 hotel in Edgefield with more than 30 rooms, a restaurant, bar, spa and two retail spaces. “We can’t recreate what we cannot build the way they used to,” he says. “These buildings had a moment in time, in history, that needs to be promoted. We have an obligation as a society to restore these structures.” Base 360 didn’t start that way. “I just moved here with next to nothing,” Gilley recalls of his arrival to Greenville in 2004, a year after he graduated with a finance degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. “I knew I had skills, and I was able to pick up more renovation jobs pretty quickly.” Early on, his living came primarily from renovating kitchens and bathrooms. At the same time, he joined an Atlanta development firm specializing in public-private partnerships. Among other projects, that company restored Mitchell House, built as a luxury hotel in 1875 in Thomasville, Georgia. Gilley served as general contractor for that $12 million condominium project. While also continuing work in Greenville, he got his first major solo gig: The Elements, a collection of green-construction condos on Mohawk Drive. In 2010, he started building in Acadia, a subdivision of high-end homes in Piedmont; that work lasted eight years. Now, with 2019 revenues totaling some $7 million — up 240% from the year before — Base 360 has a dozen projects ongoing, with more on the way. The company, employing 17 people, just completed a five-year plan that also includes affordable housing: using Greenville’s topography to build homes into hillsides. Beyond construction, he and Sarah opened MADabolic, a fitness franchise, at McBee Station in 2016 after Base 360 completed upfit work there. “Let’s focus on the cool stuff,” he says. “Yes, historic restoration has a lot to do with that, but we’re looking out years ahead.” Elements West crew, from left, Jeremy Gilley, Nick Gilley, Sebastian Carter, Kyle McKittrick - photo courtesy of Base360 LIST OF PROJECTS: Elements West E.W. Montgomery Cotton Warehouse is now Elements West, 806 Green Ave. Added to the National Register of Historic Buildings in 2012, the site most recently served as Section 8 housing and will soon feature a pool and club room, which will offer free Wi-Fi, a bar area and attached theater. Gilley Residence On the edge of Greenville’s Central Business District, the four-story, two-unit condo building features rooftop living that overlooks Flour Field and boasts 360-degree views of Greenville’s downtown. Dobrá Tea Co. A renovation and upfit in the heart of the Village of West Greenville. Edgefield Hotel Restoration of the 1919 hotel at 118 Courthouse Square, Edgefield, South Carolina. The 28,167-square-foot renovation will include the 30-plus room hotel, restaurant, bar and spa, as well as two retail bays. Acadia Meeting House The centerpiece of the Acadia community showcases high ceilings, exposed timbers and natural light. The Elements of Greenville The 19-unit Energy Star-certified townhome and condominium community was one of Base 360’s earliest projects in Greenville, situated just 1.4 miles from Greenville’s city center. Greenville Grocery, Asheville Base 360 was the project manager for the historic restoration and conversion of a former A&P grocery store into a high-end organic store in Asheville

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS BUSINESS On the Move Some of the Upstate’s most recent hires, promotions, awards and appointments APPOINTED: NAMED: Marie Monroe wasrecently named to the Greenville F. “Bogue” Wallin was recently appointed to the Hollingsworth Funds board of directors. Wallin is the principal and owner of Blue Wall Real Estate. He was previously with Pacolet Milliken and Liberty Property Trust. He is a graduate of Colgate University. Humane Society’s board of directors. Monroe provides Merline and Meacham, PA. with expertise in estate planning and non-profit law, among other areas. She is involved with both The Community Foundation of Greenville and the Meals on Wheels Endowment. PROMOTED: Cindy McGrath recently transitioned into the role of OnTrack’s programs and innovations manager at the United Way of Greenville County. McGrath previously served as a volunteer engagement manager and product development manager for United Way. NAMED: SELECTED: Emma Pugliares was recently named director of Dr. Nika White was recently selected as local city marketing for ECOS Paints. Pugliares previously worked at Social Venture Partners Boston and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation. director for Walker’s Legacy. White is one of 10 Walker’s Legacy City Directors selected from a national call which garnered a pool of more than 100 applicants. She is the founder of Nika White Consulting, LLC. February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 37

Photos by Greg Beckner / Staff MARKETING REPRESENTATIVES Heather Propp | Jessica Schwartz Abby Guin SALES OPERATIONS MANAGER Meredith Rice ADVERTISING ASSISTANT Anita Harley 1997 Jackson Dawson launches motorsports Division 1993 1990 Jackson Dawson acquires therapon marketing Group and moves to Piedmont office Center on Villa. Jackson Marketing Group celebrates 25 years By sherry Jackson | staff | sjackson@communityjournals.com Solve. Serve. Grow. Those three words summarize Jackson Marketing Group’s guiding principles, and according to owner Larry Jackson, form the motivation that has kept the firm thriving for the past 25 years. Jackson graduated from Bob Jones University with a degree in video and film production and started his 41-year career in the communications industry with the U.S. Army’s Public Information Office. He served during Vietnam, where he said he was “luckily” stationed in the middle of Texas at Fort Hood. He left the service and went to work in public affairs and motorsports at Ford Motor Company in Detroit. After a stint at Bell and Howell, where he was responsible for managing Ford’s dealer marketing and training, the entrepreneurial bug hit and he co-founded Jackson-Dawson Marketing Communications, a company specializing in dealer training and product launches for the auto industry in 1980. In 1987, Jackson wanted to move back south and thought Greenville would be a good fit. An avid pilot, he learned of an opportunity to purchase Cornerstone Aviation, a fixed base operation (FBO) that served as a service station for the Greenville Downtown Airport, providing fuel, maintenance and storage. In fact, when he started the Greenville office of what is now Jackson Marketing Group (JMG) in 1988, the offices were housed on the second floor in an airport hangar. “Clients would get distracted by the airplanes in the hangars and we’d have to corral them to get back upstairs to the meeting,” Jackson said. Jackson sold the FBO in 1993, but says it was a great way to get to know Greenville’s fathers and leaders >> with a majority of them utilizing the general aviation airport as a “corporate gateway to the city.” In 1997, Jackson and his son, Darrell, launched Jackson Motorsports Group. The new division was designed to sell race tires and go to racetracks to sell and mount the tires. Darrell Jackson now serves as president of the motorsports group and Larry Jackson has two other children and a son-in-law who work there. Jackson said all his children started at the bottom and “earned their way up.” Jackson kept the Jackson-Dawson branches in Detroit and others in Los Angeles and New York until he sold his portion of that partnership in 2009 as part of his estate planning. The company now operates a small office in Charlotte, but its main headquarters are in Greenville in a large office space off Woodruff Road, complete with a vision gallery that displays local artwork and an auditorium Jackson makes available for non-profit use. The Motorsports Group is housed in an additional 26,000 square feet building just down the street, and the agency is currently looking for another 20,000 square feet. Jackson said JMG has expanded into other verticals such as financial, healthcare, manufacturing and pro-bono work, but still has a strong focus on the auto industry and transportation. It’s 2009 Jackson Dawson changes name to Jackson marketing Group when larry sells his partnership in Detroit and lA 2003 motorsports Division acquires an additional 26,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space 1998 1998 Jackson Dawson moves to task industrial Court also one of the few marketing companies in South Carolina to handle all aspects of a project in-house, with four suites handling video production, copywriting, media and research and web design. Clients include heavyweights such as BMW, Bob Jones University, the Peace Center, Michelin and Sage Automotive. Recent projects have included an interactive mobile application for Milliken’s arboretum and 600-acre Spartanburg campus and a marketing campaign for the 2013 Big League World Series. “In my opinion, our greatest single achievement is the longevity of our client relationships,” said Darrell Jackson. “Our first client from back in 1988 is still a client today. I can count on one hand the number of clients who have gone elsewhere in the past decade.” Larry Jackson says his Christian faith and belief in service to others, coupled with business values rooted in solving clients’ problems, have kept 2003 2009-2012 Jackson marketing Group named a top BtoB agency by BtoB magazine 4 years running him going and growing his business over the years. He is passionate about giving back and outreach to non-profits. The company was recently awarded the Community Foundation Spirit Award. The company reaffirmed its commitment to serving the community last week by celebrating its 25th anniversary with a birthday party and a 25-hour Serve-A-Thon partnership with Hands on Greenville and Habitat for Humanity. JMG’s 103 full-time employees worked in shifts around the clock on October 22 and 23 to help construct a house for a deserving family. As Jackson inches towards retirement, he says he hasn’t quite figured out his succession plan yet, but sees the companies staying under the same umbrella. He wants to continue to strategically grow the business. “From the beginning, my father has taught me that this business is all about our people – both our clients and our associates,” said his son, Darrell. “We have created a focus and a culture that strives to solve problems, serve people and grow careers.” Darrell Jackson said he wants to “continue helping lead a culture where we solve, serve and grow. If we are successful, we will continue to grow towards our ultimate goal of becoming the leading integrated marketing communications brand in the Southeast.” 2011 Jackson marketing Group/Jackson motorsports Group employee base reaches 100 people 2008 2012 Jackson marketing Group recognized by Community Foundation with Creative spirit Award pro-bono/non-proFit Clients American Red Cross of Western Carolinas Metropolitan Arts Council Artisphere Big League World Series The Wilds Advance SC South Carolina Charities, Inc. Aloft Hidden Treasure Christian School CoMMUnitY inVolVeMent & boarD positions lArry JACkson (ChAirmAn): Bob Jones University Board chairman, The Wilds Christian Camp and Conference Center board member, Gospel Fellowship Association board member, Past Greenville Area Development Corporation board member, Past Chamber of Commerce Headquarters Recruiting Committee member, Past Greenville Tech Foundation board member David Jones (Vice President Client services, Chief marketing officer): Hands on Greenville board chairman mike Zeller (Vice President, Brand marketing): Artisphere Board, Metropolitan Arts Council Board, American Red Cross Board, Greenville Tech Foundation Board, South Carolina Chamber Board eric Jackson (Jackson motorsports Group sales specialist): Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Advisory Board November 1, 2013 Upstate bUsiness joUrnal 21 20 Upstate bUsiness joUrnal November 1, 2013 AS SEEN IN NOVEMBER 1, 2013 Order a reprint today, PDFs available for $25. For more information, contact Anita Harley 864.679.1205 or aharley@ communityjournals.com ACCOUNT MANAGER Callie Michalak DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER John Olson ART & PRODUCTION GRAPHIC DESIGN UBJ welcomes expert commentary from business leaders on timely news topics related to their specialties. Guest columns run 500 words. Contact the editor at editor@communityjournals.com to submit an article for consideration. Laura Allshouse, Kimberly Collier ADVERTISING DESIGN history and lives of African Americans in our community. Each week, during the month CLIENT SERVICES Lizzie Campbell | Georgia Gay Greenville Journal honors the Circulation Audit by Michael Allen of February, we will highlight the inspirational stories, events, notable people, music, culture and more. VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS Holly Hardin ACCOUNTING AND HR MANAGER Kristi Fortner HOW TO CONTRIBUTE Have a recently opened business in the Upstate? Submit photo and details to newtothestreet@communityjournals.com For new hires, promotions awards and appointments send to onthemove@upstatebusinessjournal.com For quarterly commercial real estate transactions, send to dealmakers@communityjournals.com Have a business event to submit to our networking and business events planner? Send to events@upstatebusinessjournal.com publishers of GREENVILLE JOURNAL 581 Perry Avenue, Greenville, SC 29611 864-679-1200 | communityjournals.com Follow along with the series each week in the Greenville Journal and on GreenvilleJournal.com For subscriptions, call 864-679-1240 or visit UpstateBusinessJournal.com Copyright ©2020 BY COMMUNITY JOURNALS LLC. All rights reserved. Upstate Business Journal is published biweekly by Community Journals LLC. 581 Perry Ave., Greenville, South Carolina, 29611. Upstate Business Journal is a free publication. Annual subscriptions (26 issues) can be purchased for $50. Postmaster: Send address changes to Upstate Business, 581 Perry Ave., Greenville, South Carolina, 29611. Printed in the USA. February 14, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 39