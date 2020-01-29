January 31, 2020 Upstate Business Journal  

JANUARY 31, 2020 | VOL. 10 | ISSUE 3 Finding Creativity Greenville’s ad agencies have always reached worldwide, PAGE 6 but their biggest pitch is for their hometown Cover art from Henderson Advertising “WhatInHell am I doing in Greenville, South Carolina?” | Illustrated by Lionel Kalish | 1970

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Greer: From bedroom community to boomtown n story by ANNA LEE | photos by IRINA RICE Greer’s growth is palpable. All across the city, fences are being erected. Orange cones mark the asphalt; stakes in the ground hint at what’s to come. “You can feel it,” says longtime City Administrator Ed Driggers. Once known largely as a bedroom community, Greer is growing at a rate of about 6.5% and last year reported $1.3 billion in gross retail sales. They’re choosing to live here and work here and shop here.” -Ed Driggers, City Administrator That’s a 5% increase over fiscal year 2018 and a 60% increase in sales since 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. Driggers attributes Greer’s recent growth spurt partly to the influx of people moving to the city and the commercial development following them. “People are not necessarily commuting into us,” Driggers says. “They’re choosing to live here and work here and shop here.” That migration has meant a boom in housing development for the city. Last year, Greer recorded 740 new housing starts, a 40% increase from 2018, according to the city’s planning department. More than 2,500 home starts were recorded between 2015 and 2019. The city has also embarked on a host of revitalization projects, including the $2.5 million renovation of its Kids Planet playground at Century Park and another $2.5 million in LED lighting upgrades on Wade Hampton Boulevard. “That was an investment that we needed to make [because] so much of our commercial is on Wade Hampton,” Driggers says. But the city’s signature project is a $14 million investment into its newest park — downtown. Dubbed CenterG, the streetscape project will “completely transform” Trade Street by removing curbing and gutters so that the street is level with storefronts, Driggers says. Landscaping and lighting will act as a buffer between pedestrians and traffic, and when festivals are held, “we can close the entire street and turn it into a plaza,” he says. Construction began last January and is expected to wrap up by June 30. The city is already seeing the effects of their investment. In January, Greenville-based Sycamore Investment Group began construction on a four-story Hilton-brand hotel at the corner of Jason and North Main streets, on the site of the former Tire Exchange. Agile, adventurous and adaptable. The 2020 GLA 250 SUV Starting at $ 34,350 CARLTON MERCEDE 4 UBJ | January 31, 2020

NEED TO KNOW Greer is growing at a rate of 6.5% and reported $1.3 BILLION in gross retail sales last year Plans submitted to the city show the Hampton Inn hotel will feature 106 rooms, a pool, fire pit and other amenities. Adjacent to the hotel will be a 300-space parking garage — the first multilevel garage to be built in Greer’s downtown. Both projects are expected to open in January 2021, according to Driggers. DOWNTOWN BOOM In the span of a year, the city has already doubled its initial invest- ment and could eventually see a tenfold return, Driggers says. “I think our $14 million could be $114 million, easily,” he says. Recent announcements include the opening of at least five restaurants: Thai Vegan, Select, Ira’s Chicken, Crate Restaurant and Wine Bar and L’lncanto (which means “enchanting” in Italian). In July, the Greer Board of Architectural Review approved plans to renovate the iconic B.A. Bennett building, the triangular brick building on Trade Street across from Greer Municipal Court. The applicant, Barry Agnew, a representative for D&D Invest- ments, told board members he plans to add a rooftop terrace to the space, which will be for restaurant use. A few blocks away, a $1 million renovation and redevelopment of the historic Greer Depot is also in the works. Only one empty storefront remains downtown, and the occupancy rate is now at 97%, Driggers says. Commercial construction from 2018 to 2019 totaled more than $232 million, according to planning and building development reports. HOUSING ATTRACTION Downtown Greer was a huge draw for Chris Hill of Scout Realty Group, who’s proposing a $40 million housing development on the former Victor Mill site. ‘Having that large of a piece [of property] that close to a downtown area is very hard to find, and the | NEWS commitment that Greer’s made to their downtown just made it that much better,” Hill says. Plans for the Victor Park development call for a four-story apartment complex with up to 360 units, a pool and two-story fitness center on 24 acres. Elsewhere in the city, at least eight subdivisions are currently under review. New neighborhoods include D. R. Horton’s Sudduth Farms subdivision, which sits on 81 acres of previously undeveloped farmland along Gibb Shoals Road and South State 14. When complete, the subdivision will have approximately 175 single-family homes and 225 townhomes as well as 100,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the city. “We’re not seeing any indicators that the level of development that is occurring will lessen,” Driggers says. ES www.CarltonMB.com (864) 213-8000 2446 Laurens Road Greenville, SC 29607 January 31, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 5

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW Finding Creativity n story by KARA DULLEA Do you remember life before the internet? Prior to the turn of the 21st century, newspapers arrived each morning — and sometimes in the afternoon — in the driveway or front lawn by way of a paperboy. Inside, the paper was loaded with advertising. In addition to the traditional display ads that exist today, there was an entire section of classified ads — tiny one- to twophrase announcements advertising everything from jobs to garage sales, from cars to love. Yes, before online dating the search for love happened in fine print. Back in the day, there was no such thing as streaming music. Recordings came only via radio, CD, cassette tape or vinyl album (dare I mention 8-track tapes and reel-toreel?). I have vivid recollections as a 6 UBJ | January 31, 2020 teenager driving my first car — a beat -up, manual-drive VW Bug — while turning the radio dial in a frustrated attempt to bypass commercials until I could find a station playing music. It wasn’t the easiest thing to do while driving a stick shift, mind you. Televisions weren’t smart. They were sold in the form of consoles: giant wooden behemoths weighing about the same as a conventional washing machine. They sat on the living room floor, and changing channels among the four available networks — NBC, ABC, CBS and PBS — required the now unthinkable act of walking up to the box and manually turning the giant dial to the channel you wanted. No, Virginia, back in the dark, dusty pre-internet age, there was no such thing as a remote control. Greenville’s ad agencies have always reached worldwide, but their biggest pitch is for their hometown Above: Former Ad Club Presidents: L to R Standing: Howard McIntyre-Henderson Adv. (64-65), Morris Koenig-Keys Printing (65-66), Jim Henderson-Henderson Adv. (53-54), J. Randolph Taylor-America’s Textile Reporter (57-58), Fred Walker-Henderson Adv. (54-55), Walter Johnson-Red Cross (60-61), Douglas A. Smith-WFBC-TV (now WYFF)(58-59), Sid Lowe-Lowe & Hall Adv. (56-57) | L to R Seated: Gene Weiner-Lowe & Hall Adv. (63-64), John Y. Davenport-WESC AM-FM (61-62), Ron Copsey-Leslie Adv. (62-63)

Left: Henderson Advertising Account Executive Heyward Whetsell rolls up his sleeves in an ad featuring client Pet Dairy. But as old-timers often do, I digress. My point isn’t to write about the evolution of media, but rather to set the stage for how Greenville’s surprisingly large and vibrant advertising community took root. Believe it or not, the little city now known the world over as #yeahTHATGreenville lays claim to a number of iconic advertising campaigns, slogans and brands. Here’s a little quiz just to prove it. Place a checkmark next to the campaign, brand or logo/icon you believe originated from an agency in Greenville. • St. Pauli Girl “You Never Forget Your First Girl” • VW “Think Small” • Janitor In a Drum • Clemson University Tiger Paw • Shakespeare Ugly Stik • Spray ‘n Wash “Gets Out What America Gets Into” All except VW’s “Think Small” campaign were created by a local advertising agency, Henderson Advertising. Plenty of other agencies produced long-running, highly memorable work, such as Erwin-Penland’s (now EP + Co) national advertising for Verizon Wireless, L.L. Bean and Denny’s; Leslie Advertising’s “Smiling Faces, Beautiful Places” campaign for the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism; and Eison Goot’s (now Brains on Fire) “Black Sheep” campaign for American Federal Bank, but Henderson was far and away Greenville’s most illustrious ad agency, establishing this little-known Southern town as an advertising and creative force to be reckoned with. Jim Henderson established his namesake firm in 1946 with one account: a local company that made chemicals for dry cleaners. That experience would soon pay off when Henderson acquired the Texize account. Based in Mauldin, Texize made cleaning products for textile mills. Henderson knew Texize owner Jack Greer and insisted that repackaging his products and making them commercially viable for household use would create a tremendous new revenue stream for Texize. Eventually, Greer agreed to test the strategy with one product, Texize Household Cleaner, and entrusted Henderson with its marketing. Henderson billed it as the first all-purpose liquid household cleaner in America, and the combined approach of relentless sales calls to local and regional grocery stores and a national advertising campaign eventually paid off. The success of Texize All-Purpose Cleaner convinced Greer to create a Consumer Division at Texize and make Henderson Advertising its agency of record. Products included Fantastik, Spray ‘N Wash, Scrubbing Bubbles and Glass Plus, all of which became common household brand names Above: Brains on Fire, which evolved from the firm Eison, Goot and Black, created this award-winning campaign for worldwide kayak maker Dagger in 2005. due to Henderson’s advertising. The popularity of these campaigns caught the attention of other national brands that also wanted a piece of the “Henderson magic.” Before long, Henderson Advertising found itself handling the national advertising accounts for major brands, such as Pepto Bismol, Hanes, St. Pauli Girl and Toto, but Texize (eventually sold to DowBrands) always reigned supreme. Jim Henderson knew that in order to perform on a level that Texize and other national brands demanded, he had to employ the cream of the crop. He would set his sights on a talented copywriter, art director or media strategist, fly to New York, Chicago or wherever they worked, and wine and dine them until he could convince them to join his agency. To assist in his recruiting, he produced a 30-page illustrated booklet called “WhatInHell Am I Doing In Greenville, South Carolina?” It was a wonderfully entertaining story about the beauty, ease and richness of living in Greenville, while affording smart creatives an opportunity to work at one of the country’s most talented creative shops. The genius of the booklet alone was enough to convince many to at least fly to Greenville for a visit, and the rest was history. GREENVILLE AD AGENCIES WITH NATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED CAMPAIGNS Henderson Advertising: Clemson Tiger Paw EP + Co: Denny’s Leslie Advertising: “Smiling Faces, Beautiful Places” Eison Goot (Brains on Fire): American Federal Bank Above: Henderson Advertising produced many campaigns for Mauldin-based cleaning products producer Texize, including this innovative two-page spread for Fantastik. To read more about Greenville’s advertising history visit UpstateBusinessJournal.com January 31, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 7

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW REAL ESTATE Marketing and sales for Piedmont Village underway n story by EVAN PETER SMITH | rendering PROVIDED The new residential and commercial community planned for the old Piedmont Mill One location is moving forward on schedule, as Coldwell Banker Caine and Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine have come onboard to manage the sales and marketing of the community. Piedmont Village is a revitalization effort to add 60 townhomes and single-family residences to the historic riverfront area, along with 25,000 square feet of commercial space. “It is reminiscent of the textile mill villages that dramatically shaped the economic development and culture of our region,” said Erika DeRoberts, senior vice president and broker in charge of developer relations. “To be able to bring back that feel is truly special.” Development is set to begin in the first quarter of this year. The area is best identified by the old smokestack that has stood the test of time and is all that’s left of a mill that stood on the site for nearly 100 years. Now Red Oak Developers hopes to usher in a modern community with a focus on green living. The riverfront community will be sustained with semi-underground waste and recycling containers designed by local company Sutera eliminating the need for dumpsters. Prices for the homes start in the $200,000 range, with options including three-level townhomes with parking underneath, modern mill houses and larger homes on the riverfront. The Shops of Overbrook undergo renovations n story by ARIEL TURNER The retail center rendering PROVIDED at 1633 E. North St., where Shaw’s Pharmacy has been a staple of the historic Overbrook neighborhood for de“Upon stabilization, The Shops of cades, is getting a facelift. Overbrook will be a true neighborOxford Capital and Harrison hood retail center that will serve as Horowitz are undertaking a light a hub of activity for the Overbrook redevelopment of the property to community,” Horowitz said. include landscape enhancements, Work is expected to be completed new site lighting and signage, new by the end of February, after which paint and new awnings. With the additional tenant build-out would renovations comes a need for addi- take place if necessary. tional tenants as well. Oxford Partners is also currently Spaces listed for lease by the Avison behind the development of propYoung brokerage team of Rakan Draz erty at 578 Perry Ave. in the Village and John Odom include two approx- of West Greenville that will include imately 1,300-square-foot units and a new location for The Oxford Baranother larger unit at 3,100 square ber Co. on the ground level and offeet. Given Boutique and Boheme fice on the second floor. The new Salon will remain in the two units building will sit on the land next to closest to restaurant Fork & Plough, Kuka Juice . which shares the parking lot. Free checking and cash back means MORE COFFEE. Free checking and cash back means Free Kasasa Cash Back checking includes: ® Cash back on debit card purchases No minimum balance to earn cash back Plus, get refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide! Greenville: (864) 335-2400 | Greer: (864) 331-2190 ecountybank.com Additional Information: Account approval, conditions, qualifications, limits, timeframes, enrollments, and other requirements apply. $100.00 minimum deposit is required to open the account. One monthly Direct Deposit or ACH credit, at least 10 POS debit card purchases post and settle to your account, enrollment in online or mobile banking, and enrollment in eStatements are conditions of this account. Limit of 1 account per social security number. There is no Monthly Service Fee to open or close this account. Contact one of our bank service representatives for additional information, details, restrictions, reward calculations, processing limitations, cycle dates and enrollment instructions. Trademarks: Kasasa and Kasasa Cash Back are trademarks of Kasasa, Ltd., registered in the U.S.A. 8 UBJ | January 31, 2020

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW TECH Representing the Upstate at CES n by MARC METCALF p r e s e n t e d b y Greenville Journal honors the history and lives of African Americans in our community. Each week, during the month of February, we will highlight the inspirational stories, events, notable people, music, culture and more. Follow along with the series each week in the Greenville Journal and on GreenvilleJournal.com 10 UBJ | January 31, 2020 The Consumer Technology Association’s annual Consumer Electronics Show, held the second week of January, historically has been a launchpad for tech gadgets that have worked their way into households across America. Known today as CES, the event has morphed into a destination where automotive and transportation companies flock to find the latest in technologies transforming the mobility industry. It’s a place where manufacturers go to explore opportunities for process and product improvement. That’s why the Upstate SC Alliance and Charleston Regional Development Alliance partnered to showcase South Carolina at the event. Our mission? To learn what’s on the horizon in the industry, to explore business connection opportunities for South Carolina companies, and to showcase the business climate and support that companies can find in South Carolina. WHAT WE LEARNED: THE FUTURE OF MOBILITY Our team positioned South Carolina, home to three automotive manufacturers—BMW, Volvo and Mercedes Benz—as the intersection of technology and manufacturing. This sweet spot is a good one to watch. As transportation options widen into autonomous vehicles and shifts away from the internal combustion engine, mobility devices — think: planes, trains and automobiles — become less like their locomotive predecessors and more like computers. You’ve probably heard of this as the “digitization of the transportation industry.” We also saw the rise of solar-powered devices and next-generation charging technologies. These are only a small number of the innovations we saw that married tech and automotive, and it’s inspiring to see names associated with the Upstate showcase transformative technologies. The presence of international trade offices and foreign startups was another noteworthy element. Across the exhibit floors, we met with trade representatives hailing from the technology hubs within Belgium, Canada, France, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Often, they were joined by small companies looking to grow their businesses. WHAT WE SHARED: A COLLABORATIVE ENVIRONMENT Our experience was more than learning: We were there primarily to share what makes South Carolina a strong location for doing business and a great place to live, and to tell the story of our rich manufacturing environment, which is open to process and product optimization technologies. We also talked about the more than 8,501 tech establishments growing within our borders, and shared news about the volume of mobility research happening within our state. To help with this pursuit, we were joined by Clemson University, the International Transportation Innovation Center, the state Department of Commerce, the SC Power Team, Duke Energy, the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness’ Tech SC, and local industry representatives. -Marc Metcalf, senior business recruitment oﬃcer, Upstate SC Alliance www.upstateSCalliance.com

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS UPSTATE AREA NEWS AND NOTES BE&K Building Group announces new president and CEO BE&K Building Group, a regional and national leader providing integrated construction management and design-build services through advanced technologies, announced Jan. 1 that that Frank Holley has been appointed president and CEO. Holley joined BE&K in 1991, assuming progressive roles of responsibility culminating in his most recent appointment. During his 28 years with the company, his responsibilities have included project management, operations oversight, business unit leadership and national sales leadership. Holley, who has more than 45 years of construction industry experience, will provide comprehensive oversight and leadership for all of the companyâ€™s operations nationwide. He will deliver hands-on experience combined with a personal knowledge of what has made the company successful to lead BE&K into the future. Judson Mill redevelopment secures $31 million in funding Once one of the largest mills in Greenville County, Judson Mill was purchased in 2017 with plans to convert the 36-acre mill into a live-workplay mixed-use district. On Jan. 23, Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, the commercial and multifamily mortgage banking subsidiary of Enterprise Community Investment, announced the closing of a $31,000,000 construction loan for the project. The deal will fund the first phase, which is focused on the multifamily development. Starbucks coming to Pete Hollis Boulevard Earn your Master of Business Administration degree in a program created specifically for active professionals. Offered fully online, completed in less than a year, and competitively priced under $20k, the 10-Month MBA at Gardner-Webb University is designed to be completed at the speed of life. The 10-Month MBA will strengthen your leadership skills and increase your knowledge in a wide range of key business functions. Fast, affordable, and worldclass the Gardner-Webb University 10-Month MBA will ignite your career. A Starbucks is set to open on Pete Hollis Boulevard in Greenville. Currently under construction, the coffee giantâ€™s newest store will be on the corner of Pete Hollis Boulevard and Echols Street, next to Hincapie Sportswear, according to planning documents submitted to the city in July. The half-acre site was previously owned by Rich Hincapie and sold for $700,000 in August, county property records show. In the Upstate in 2019, Starbucks locations opened on State 123 and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Seneca; Clemson Boulevard and Interstate 85 in Anderson; Main and Montview streets in Spartanburg; and State 153 and Three Bridges Road in Greenville. READ MORE ONLINE www.UPSTATEBUSINESSJOURNAL.com gardner-webb.edu/mba10 SUBMIT YOUR PRESS RELEASE AT: www.UpstateBusinessJournal.com/submit January 31, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 10MBA-Ad1-Print--AfricanAmericanMale-UBJ-v3-2.indd 1 11 9/20/19 9:16 AM

Anniversary and Awards Celebration NEWS | NEED TO KNOW PROFILE Greenville entrepreneur sees safer roads ahead with self-driving cars n story by EVAN PETER SMITH | photo PROVIDED JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF COMMITMENT TO THE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY AND THE 2020 CREW UPSTATE AWARD WINNERS 03 19 2 0 2 0 GREENVILLE ONE CENTER 2 WEST WASHINGTON STREET, SUITE 200 NOMINEES The following are the award nominees. Stay tuned for the winners of this year’s awards. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT RISING STAR Tim Justice Debbie McDonough Nancy Whitworth Jenna Bates Brittany Farrar Gwen Sollenberger Megan Spagnolo Molly Stengel Chesley White DISTINGUISHED LEADER Cortney Carter Shelby Dodson Kacie Jackson Rachel Johnson Jennifer Mustar Hope Tz Schmalzl Heather Volz DEVELOPMENT CAREER ADVANCEMENT FOR WOMEN Mark Cooter Michelle Dodge Angela Gardner Christina Harjehausen Greenville Spartanburg International Airport Air Cargo Facility Arthrex, Inc. Poe West Markley Station REWA It’s hard to predict the future, according to Bill Taylor. “From what I’ve learned in this business,” Taylor said, “the only good approach to the future is humility.” But for someone who makes no claims of prophecy, Taylor still spends a lot of time thinking about the future. Taylor and co-founder Jody Nelson created kVA — now kVA by UL after UL acquired the company — to address safety in electronic automotive systems. As the managing director of the safety advisory consulting business, Taylor’s role is to analyze every particular aspect that could go wrong in an automobile, especially on functions that are so-called “safety critical.” It’s an area that holds particular weight now that the industry is moving toward increasingly autonomous vehicles as more and more control is removed from drivers’ hands, Taylor said. “If your car has a radio malfunction or your sync doesn’t work so you can’t connect your iPhone, that’s an annoyance,” he said. “But if you have some kind of bug or glitch in your steering system or your engine, you suddenly have a vehicle that’s out of control.” Those challenges were front and center last month at the 2020 Consumer Electronics 12 UBJ | January 31, 2020 CREW_UBJ_Half PageCREWAnniversaryNominees_2020.indd 1 1/27/2020 5:04:04 PM The fundamental reality is autonomous vehicles are going to be way safer. We’re going to save a lot of lives before this is all said and done.” -Bill Taylor, co-founder, kVA by UL Show during a panel titled, quite bluntly, “Will the public ever fully trust autonomous vehicles?” Taylor, representing kVA by UL on the panel, noted that although autonomous vehicles are “very real and are certainly coming,” the vehicles still need to reach a level of nuance to be able to ensure safety critical functions work one hundred percent of the time. “We worry a lot about safety,” Taylor said. “It’s right to worry. But we have to remember that cars kill something like 40,000 people a year in this country. That’s a staggering number. And the fundamental reality is autonomous vehicles are going to be way safer. We’re going to save a lot of lives before this is all said and done.”

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS C L E M S O N M B A P R O G R A M AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES IN GREENVILLE traffic patterns of pedestrians. “Fully autonomous vehicles that do everything are still probably Here’s just one example of a problem Taylor has to think about: many decades away, but safe autonLet’s say an autonomous vehicle omous vehicles that operate within has to gauge whether or not a traf- a certain domain are coming very fic light is red or green — a simple soon — within the next five to 10 enough task. But let’s also say that years,” Taylor said. Not all autonomous vehicles will it’s raining heavily on this particufunction the same either, Taylor lar day, and the lights are swaying said. Partial autonomy is also right in the wind. And on the horizon, let’s throw in a couwith options that ple of birds that hapAn estimated could allow drivers pen to be perched to enter a “highway on the traffic light. mode,” for example, For good measure, will be saved every year that allows a car to let’s also say that with autonomous vehicles drive itself on highdirectly behind this way, with a human traffic light is an iltaking over control luminated billboard as the vehicle apglowing the exact proaches an exit same shade of green ramp. All systems, That’s a reduction as the traffic light. however, must be Can the car detect in fatalities by designed so that the light accurately? they can be easily For problems like and naturally overthis, Taylor said, according to research ridden by a human three-dimensionfrom the rand cooperation driver. al mapping comes The future may into play. be hard to predict, In places such but Taylor at least as Greenville, the has a hunch. odds that we’ll soon Asked whether or By 2040, autonomous see fully autononot the grandchilvehicles sales will surpass mous vehicles cadren of millennials pable of zooming will have driver’s lius from downtown censes, Taylor said, annually, accounting for to Woodruff Road “I wouldn’t bet on it.” more than 26 percent of to Spartanburg But then there’s new car sales, according and back again are a different kind of to ihs markit highly unlikely, acfuture he can easily cording to Taylor. imagine, a GreenBut what is posville in which peosible in the short ple use fully autonterm are localized omous vehicles in autonomous vehitheir daily routines cle services, such as SELF-DRIVING ARE — getting to school self-driving Uber or ALREADY HERE: and work, for examLyft vehicles, that ple — until perhaps operate within set alphabet has already a warm Saturday parameters. launched a self-driving morning comes “Autonomous veride-sharing service called along. The air is hicles tend to work WAYMO, operating in the fresh and the councompletely and safely phoenix, arizona area try roads beckon. within a certain do“If there are some main,” Taylor said. nice country roads Through three-dimensional and I have a car that’s fun to drive mapping, the surroundings of a and I just want to drive it, to enjoy small downtown area like Greenville’s can be outlined in such a that feeling, that’s when I’ll take it way as to note even the smallest out on my own,” Taylor said. “Auof details — the street signs, the tonomy is very real, and it’s defipotholes, the curve of overhang- nitely coming, but I think people ing tree branches — as well as the will still be driving on their own for many years to come.” 30,000 LIVES C O N G R AT S T O T H E GREENVILLE SHRM 90-94% 33 MILLION KELLY SHUMAKER KEVIN TAYLOR CLARENCE WONG SPHR, SHRM-SCP SPHR, SHRM-SCP, sHRBP PHR DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, PHARMACEUTICAL ASSOCIATES INC HR PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER, BOB JONES UNIVERSITY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD US TALENT ACQUISITION MANAGER, SPIRAX SARCO HR RISING STAR Greenville Society for Human Resource Management January 31, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 13

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS Greenﬁeld’s Bagels continues to grow 20 years after opening “We’re not just another bagel shop,” says Greenfield’s Bagels & Deli owner Robin Greenfield. She would eventually explain why she says that, but it would take a little while because between sips of coffee she greeted her regulars by name, conversed with Rabbi Leibel Kesselman about various needs at the Chabad Greenville and packaged two deli containers of chopped liver to send to a friend who had just had surgery. The difference here at 101 Verdae Blvd. quickly becomes obvious. I want people to be invested and be empowered and to use their brains.” -Robin Greenﬁeld, owner, Greenﬁeld’s Bagels & Deli 14 UBJ | January 31, 2020 n story by ARIEL TURNER | photo by FISHEYE STUDIOS After 20 years in business, with 14 current staff members, most of whom have remained employed there for seven to nine years, a 401(k) program and a higher-than-median wage, Greenfield says creating a family in the shop is her goal. “I want people happy,” she says. “I want people to be invested and be empowered and to use their brains.” That has led to successfully opening the flagship shop at Verdae, a satellite location at 206 E. Coffee St. downtown, and two franchise locations — one in Greensboro, North Carolina, a year ago, and the second at 870 E. Suber Road in Greer that opened in the fall. “How do you rate if you’re successful or not?” she asks. “It’s not by money.” As important to her as the quality of the bagel dough shipped from New Jersey is her involvement in the Jewish community. A minority culture in a predominantly evangelical region, Greenville’s Jewish population has grown since Greenfield moved here from Miami in 1995 to manage the Woodruff Road Publix. “Twenty years ago, I was afraid to wear a Jewish star,” she says. Now, she’s called “the Jewish mayor of Greenville” by the tight-knit group, and Greenfield’s Bagels is recognized as a legitimate Jewish deli that welcomes all. And while she is open about her support of Jewish centers of worship and causes, her shops serve the entire Greenville community. “The business is growing,” she says. The fact that her shop’s reputation has grown to that level is not something Greenfield expected when she opened the first location in 1999 in the former Harris Teeter on Roper Mountain Road before moving to the Verdae site in 2001. Greenfield says her next aspiration is to get her bagels into the airport, but that’s a dream for now as she keeps an eye on the newest franchise —popping in for surprise visits — and being patient with the courthouse construction around the downtown location. Once that is complete, she anticipates a constant flow of pedestrian traffic that will give the shop the boost it needs. “Who knew I’d be able to do this?” she asks. Greenfield is blunt — a bit brash with a vocabulary as colorful as her tie-dyed shirt — and isn’t shy about much. She’s also willing to admit when change needs to happen in order to continue growing her business. “It’s all learning,” she says. “If there comes a problem, I’m going to figure out a solution. Give me a negative, and I’ll figure out a way to turn into a positive.”

Jeff Hoffman to be keynote speaker at 2020 Venture Pitch Conference

Next Upstate recently announced that Jeff Hoffman, a global entrepreneur from Priceline.com and uBid, will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2020 Venture Pitch Conference on April 7 in Greenville.

"Hoffman was asked to keynote because of his success and exceptional background," said Next Upstate's director of communications and culture, Christy Ashkettle. "Not only is he a successful entrepreneur, but he is also a worldwide motivational speaker, published author, Hollywood film producer, a producer of a Grammy-winning jazz album and executive producer of an Emmy Award-winning TV show. He has been the founder of multiple startups, has been the CEO of both public and private companies, and has served as a senior executive in many capacities."

In its fifth year, the conference this year is focused on education, but it will follow the same formula as 2019's conference, which included deep-dive sessions in the morning to benefit the region's top entrepreneurs Ashkettle said.

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS BUSINESS On the Move Some of the Upstate’s most recent hires, promotions, awards and appointments CERTIFIED: PROMOTED: Alex Stalvey recently achieved recertification as a Tobin Simpson was recently promoted to chief criminal trial lawyer with the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Stalvey is a partner with Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. operations officer of Project Host. Simpson previously served as the director of culinary operations. He has been instrumental in the development and expansion of the Cooking for Kids program, the Bakery and Host Mobile operations. HIRED: RETIRING: Richard Bennett recently joined McCoy-Wright as Steve Harkins recently announced that he will retire NAMED: SELECTED: Russ Miller was recently named to the Greenville Clay Williams, an industrial broker for NAI Earle senior vice president. Bennett is a developer who has been involved in projects throughout the upstate of South Carolina and beyond. In total, he has brokered and developed several hundred million dollars of commercial real estate. Humane Society’s board of directors. Miller is a partner at Nachman Norwood & Parrott Wealth Management Consultancy and has been a member of the wealth management industry since 2006. as SC Telco CEO in Apr. 2020. Harkins served CEO for over thirty years and has worked in the financial industry for over four decades. Harkins graduated from Catawba College. Furman, was recently selected as Caine Halter Commercial REALTOR® of the Year. The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors annually recognizes one commercial realtor in the Greenville area based on their commitment to their profession and community. January 31, 2020 | upstatebusinessjournal.com 17

