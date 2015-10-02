Shada Inc., published in Vol 46 No 4AA - Arabian Horse Times

Elite AF

Magnum Psyche x Alada Khlasse VS

Multi-Program Nominated SCID/CA Clear

Owned by: Kurt, Joan and Christine Lawson Murrieta, California Christine@PlateauArabians.com 909-472-2444 www.PlateauArabians.com

2015

Thirty years ago if you wanted to call Shada, a new horse farm in Elk River, Minn., you dialed the same number you would today. Shada remains in its original location, although back then it was a sparsely-built property with a future that lay mainly in Sheila and Dave Schallâ€™s imagination and the talent they saw in their teenaged sons. Today that vision is encapsulated in an outstanding facility and pristine grounds that is the backdrop and foundation of Jerry and Jeff Schallâ€™s training, marketing and breeding center, Shada Inc.

Elite AF

Victorious LD

Majestico

Page 1 - Editorial - use photo 269-9-15 Page 2 - Majestico (COPY & PHOTOS ???) Page 3 - Majestico (COPY & PHOTOS ???) Page 4 - Editorial - use photos, 246-9-15 and 247-9-15 Page 5 - Editorial - Victorius LD and everyone else who advertises Page 6-9 - Elite - (these 4 pages came from Beth) Page 10 - Pine Crest Arabians - SS Tru Believer - photos 337-9-15 and 338-9-15 Page 11 - Pine Crest Arabians - Fabiano - photos 423-9-15 (main photo) 422-9-15 (inset) Ad copy for 10 & 11 in basecamp Page 12 - Victorious LD - Photo Coming - Copy???? Page 13 - Victorious LD - #243-9-15 Page 14 - Pinto - Photo coming - Copy???? Page 15 - Bay Moniet - #270-9-15 - Copy???? Page 16 - LC Imperator - #245-9-15 - Copy????

(Marwan Al Shaqab x La Vida Lloca)

Shada | 2 | Ar abian Horse Times

2008 Bay Stallion SCID/CA Clear AHA Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated Sire Minnesota Medallion Stallion

N at i o n a l C h a m p i o n

Bred & Owned By: Hobnail Farm The Seward Family 5920 State Highway 55 Greenfield, MN 55373

Nancy Cowette Seward csanancycowette@aol.com 763.477.5310 Lizzy Seward hobnailfarm@aol.com 763.234.3796 Shada | 3 | Ar abian Horse Times

La Vida Lloca, by Concensus Standing at Shada, Inc. Elk River, MN 763-441-5849 sshadainc@aol.com www.ShadaInc.com

banner two years as they relate to sales. “We are committed to doing all that is possible to keep this trend flourishing,” he says. Their list of loyal, long-term clients (Walter Alvarez, who has his young colt Levante with them, is one from that era) and new customers continue to grow. The common denominator has been their confidence and trust in the Schalls. Jerry ticks through a “short list.” The story is deceptively simple: A family fell in love with the Arabian horse (the flagged tail carriage, the proud style and the “eyes that looked into your soul”). What followed became a lifetime education. By the mid-1980s, when both boys graduated from high school, they had no doubts about what they wanted to do. Success came, or at least began, swiftly. Many milestones marked those early years: first national titles, first national championship, first national champion stallion, first Triple Crown stallion, and most national championships by a single horse in a single year. Numerous other achievements followed in later years, highlighted by guiding and showing the halter horse with the most national championships in the history of the breed. The show ring has been only one of the arenas in which Jerry and Jeff have shined. Trainer Jerry, who also manages the breeding and business side of Shada, points out that while those titles were assets on the farm’s record, the pattern they represented is most enlightening. “The important thing was the progression forward,” he says.

Ken, Joanne and Tracy White. “Currently the Whites have entrusted Shada with the care of the beautiful sisters Aria Elita and Aria Jamina. One of the biggest blessings a farm can have is broodmares who pass on national championshiplevel qualities to their offspring, and Elita is dam of Elite AF. Jamina is the dam of Levante. The research and knowledge the Whites pursue is outstanding, and their love and support of their horses is exceptional.” Actually, Jerry admits, he is grateful to Ken for more then just good horses. “Ken was the CEO of major hospitals in Canada. I feel like, from his influence, I have developed better leadership skills and business acumen.” Kurt, Joan and Christine Lawson, owners of SkyeHawkk and a star from years ago, Alada Baskin I. “It is so special that SkyeHawkk’s grandsire is Alada Baskin I. He remains one of our favorite stallions, since he had such a great show attitude and big heart when we competed and showed him to many of his major titles—exactly as we are experiencing now with SkyeHawkk.”

Marketing of our clients’ horses is a real focus for us at Shada, Jeff notes. 2014 through 2015 have represented a

Levante skyehawkk Shada | 4 | Ar abian Horse Times

SS Tru Believer

Nancy Seward and daughter, Elizabeth. “Nancy has bred Arabians for more than 30 years. One of our earliest horses together was La Vida Lloca; now we have her son by Marwan Al Shaqab, Majestico, who was a Canadian National Champion and U.S. Top Ten Futurity Colt. As he continues to embark on a breeding and show career, we anticipate big things in 2016. With Nancy’s guidance, Majestico is destined to become a serious sire.” Ron and Judy Schmid. Known by many as past owners of U.S. National Champion Stallion Legacy Of Fame, whom they discovered and purchased at Shada as a youngster. “This takes us back to the start-up period. In those days the Schmids had to go more on their trust in our abilities than what they’d seen us do. Currently their stallion, SS Tru Believer, is with us, and we look forward to launching his breeding and show careers.” Les and Diane Van Dyke. “Les has an incredible eye for a horse and great ability to inspire. He’s another person who just knowing him has made me a better leader. The Van Dykes own Victorious LD, who is the heir apparent of his sire, DA Valentino. Our association with them began years ago with Victorious’s granddam, Canadian National Champion Mare TF Queen Ahearts, their foundation mare. Les and Diane have owned some of the finest Arabians, and in Victorious, we’re seeing that tradition continue.” Lynne Dimmer, with Brett, Addam and Hunter. “Lynn and her family are newcomers to Shada. Lynne has been a lifelong Arabian breeder and enthusiast, and she has a soft spot for her family—including the four-legged varietals of horses, dogs, etc. The latest member is recently crowned Canadian National Champion Baske N Fame.” Ross, Terri and Jonathan Danielson. “The Danielsons own Bey Monet TRJ, 2015 Canadian National Champion

LC Imperatore

Futurity Filly and National Champion Mare AOTH (with Ross). We’ve had a success filled 30-year relationship, and it’s going as strongly as ever.” Lady Gina Pelham. “Our latest endeavor with Lady Gina, from Argentina, is the colt LC Imperator. She, Robin and Mike Arbuckle, and Shada have made a great team for the past 10 years. We all recently collaborated on the purchase of Byronica RH, who went on to be Scottsdale Champion Filly. She is a full sister to RH Triana. Lady Gina loves her animals and the role that her horses play in her life is amazing. We protect and preserve not only the horses she entrusts us with, but our friendship, so she remains happy and excited for the future.” That is a little of Shada’s past. Now, it is the brightness of the future that has everyone, new customers as well as those of longer standing, so optimistic and excited. “What an amazing journey it continues to be,” observes Jeff. “Our strength is derived from our team, which includes my wife Roxanne, Jerry’s partner Anissa, their daughter Felicia, our parents, staff and clients.” Jerry reflects, “There is a real sense of accomplishment when a horse you picked, trained or sold, resides in pedigrees of current and future winners.” Jerry and Jeff can’t help but smile when they realize how lucky they are to be doing what they love. “Every day has the potential to be a rewarding one … live in the moment!”

Shada | 5 | Ar abian Horse Times

Shada | 6 | Ar abian Horse Times

Shada | 7 | Ar abian Horse Times

Shada | 9 | Ar abian Horse Times

B

reeding

inspired with a

ru TB eliever SS

(Trussardi x Miss Brass, by Brass) 2012 Stallion

U.S. National Futurity Colt Contender Shada | 10 | Ar abian Horse Times

vision for the future

F

abiano

(Lucciano [Legacy of Fame] x Valerena [DA Valentino]) 2014 Bay Stallion

Owned by: Pine Crest Arabians Ron & Judy Schmid Hayward, Wisconsin Ph: 715-634-2626 / Cell: 715-558-3263 E-mail: pcarab@aol.com Shada | 11 | Ar abian Horse Times

U N

nique

eeds No

B D

eauty

escription

V ictorious (DA Valentino x Queen Adiamonds)

Sire of Zennyatta 2014 Scottsdale Junior Grand Champion Filly Bred and owned by: Les & Diane Van Dyke Chandler, Minnesota

Shada | 12 | Ar abian Horse Times

ld

Shada | 13 | Ar abian Horse Times

G N

race and

E C

ational

legance of a hampion

ey BM onet

trj

(Bey Ambition x Trcopperclassique)

2015 Canadian National Champion Futurity Filly U.S. National Futurity Filly Contender Proudly Owned by: Ross and Terri Danielson Buffalo, Minnesota

i

l

lluminating ife with the olors of uccess

s

C

n BaskeF ame

(Baske Afire x Imagine Fame)

2015 Canadian National Champion H/A Futurity Filly U.S. National H/A Futurity Contender Owner Contact: Mystic Side Arabians Lynne Dimmer Dunkirk, New York lynnedimmer@yahoo.com

Imperator lc

(Legacy Of Fame x LA Macarena HDM)

i

in the image of his

s

Owned by: Cosufi S A & Georgina Pelham Buenos Aries, Argentina Elk River, MN 763-441-5849 sshadainc@aol.com www.ShadaInc.com

Legacy Of Fame Shada | 16 | Ar abian Horse Times

ire

Michael & Robin Arbuckle arbucklearabians@aol.com â€˘ 763-856-2190 24845 104th St., Zimmerman, Minnesota

Victorious LD

Shada Inc.'s succe ss is directly related to hard work, ta l e n t a n d d e d i c a t i o n . We w i l l s t o p a t n o t h i n g t o delight our customers, w hate v er the challenge.

S H A D A , I N C . • Elk River, MN • 763-441-5849 • sshadainc@aol.com

www.ShadaInc.com