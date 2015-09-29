Kiesner Training, published in Vol46 No4A - Arabian Horse Times

Joel & Ashton Kiesner • 3418 Miser Station Road • Louisville, TN 37777 Barn: 865-984-5245 • Joel’s Cell: 865-556-0413 • Ashton’s Cell: 865-556-0412 www.KiesnerTraining.com

Afires Heir x Noble Aphroditie 102A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

2014 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION ENGLISH PLEASURE JR. HORSE 2013 AEPA ARABIAN HORSE TIMES $100,000 CHAMPION ARABIAN SADDLE SEAT FUTURITY 2012 NATIONAL CHAMPION ENGLISH PLEASURE FUTURITY Proudly bred & owned by Karlton Jackson

HE’S BACK! RETURNING TO THE RING TO COMPETE WITH HIS TWO MULTI-NATIONAL CHAMPION SIBLINGS EMPEROR & EVE!

Afire Bey V x Ritida

Afire Bey V x Ritida

Afire Bey V x Helen Hayes X

Afire Bey V x Ritida

IXL Noble Express x Brassmis

IXL Noble Express x Rumina Afire

ENGLISH PLEASURE FUTURITY

Afires Heir x Sweet Summer Fire
Proudly owned by Candace Avery

Afires Heir x Noble Aphroditie
Proudly bred & owned by Karlton Jackson

Baske Afire x El Ghazis Prevue
Proudly bred & owned by Smoky Mountain Park Arabians, LLC

Afires Heir x JKF Wistful
Proudly owned by Amy Williams & Bill Blankenship

PUREBREDS AMBASSADHEIR TRGR- (Afires Heir x LA Athena) 2010 PB Chestnut, Country Gelding. This is a wonderful, kind, National Champion quality country horse. He is tall and good minded for any age rider. 2015 Scottsdale Top Ten Jr. Country, 2015 Region 14 Top 5 Jr. Country.

Ambassadheir TRGR

BERRY EXTRODINARY- (JR Maximilian x Blackberry Twist) 2009 PB Blk Bay, Country Mare. This is one amazing broodmare and show horse. She has a very long upright neck, beautiful face and long legs. Just starting her show career and looks to have all the quality of a National contender. ALL HEIR- (Afires Heir x Ames Tierra) 2011 PB Black Country Gelding. High necked, long legged, super pretty young horse. Priced to sell, great prospect.

HALF-ARABIANS LOVEM AND LEAVEM- (Charmed And Bewitched x CL Bay Love) 2009 H/A Bay, Country Gelding. This is a beautiful show horse, which at his young age is winning in the JOTR country pleasure classes and the Equitation 14-18 classes. 2015 Region 12 Champion Equitation 14-18, Multiple Region 12 and 14 Top Five Country Pleasure. Berry Extrodinary

LC SUPERSTITIOUS- (The Nobelest x Opium Princess) 2010 H/A Blk, Country Gelding. Tall and beautiful, fantastic for pleasure or equitation. You will get noticed on this fancy horse. 2015 Region 12 Top 5 H/A Country Jr. Horse. CALIFORNIA GURLS- (SF Specs Shocwave x Madcap Heiress) 2008 H/A Chestnut Mare. This mare is super sporty and fun to show! She would be a great JOTR English horse or Equitation mount. She is a beautiful driving horse as well. 2015 Scottsdale Reserve Champion H/A Country 18-39. SF HIDDEN CHARM- (Cologne x Mountainviews Highland Reviews) 2006 Chestnut Mare. This is a great mare for a beginner or someone looking for a reliable show horse. You can dial her up for English or tone her down for Country. Great for any level rider.

Lovem And Leavem

MAJOR SUGAR FIXX- (Majesteit x Gidget Bardot) 2005 H/A Grey, English Gelding. A very talented and versatile English horse who can do it all. Equitation, driving, select, sidesaddle, and showhack. Big motion and a big heart. A super fun English horse, you will love! TOO HAUTE TO TROT- (Baske Afire x Haute Chocolate) 2011 H/A Bay, Gelding. 2015 Region 12 Reserve Champion H/A Country English Pleasure Jr. Horse. Beautiful, super cool youngster who is looking to have enough motion to be and English horse next year. With a great attitude, he will make an awesome equitation or amateur mount.

HUNTERS California Gurls

NOBLE BELLA- (IXL Noble Express x Sweet Bravada V) 2010 PB Bay Mare. Bella is a beautiful sweet mare that is willing and able for open riders or JOTR riders. Limited showing and ready to win. TINKERBELL WF- (Baske Afire x Callaway’s Born To Fly) 2008 H/A Bay Mare. This mare is a fantastic hunter ready to win for any age and rider level. She is a beautiful mover, one of the top hunters in the country. 2015 Champion H/A Hunter JOTR.

LC Superstitious

Major Sugar Fixx

Tinkerbell WF

Too Haute To Trot

