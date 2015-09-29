Garlands LTD, published in Vol46, No4A - Arabian Horse Times

TOMMY GARLAND 804.241.1717
2014 U.S. National Reserve Champion H/A Western Pleasure Futurity 2015 Region 12 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 15 Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 15 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Select AATR
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Versace x Too Many Roses
Proudly owned by Joelle & Robert Wright, East Manor Arabians, East Nassau, New York, 518 766-2182 â€˘ rjwjkw@taconic.net
Hi Hello Boy x Vivie En, by Enzo
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Proudly owned by Bruce & Lucinda Miller, Blountville, Tennessee â€˘ For breeding information contact Tommy Garland at 804.241.1717
Arezzo NL x Hollygolitely DDF
2015 Region 15 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure Open 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure Open 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure AATR 2015 Region 16 Champion Western Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Region 16 Champion Western Pleasure AAOTR
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Sired by National Champion
Proudly bred & owned by Joelle & Robert Wright, East Manor Arabians, East Nassau, New York, 518 766-2182 â€˘ rjwjkw@taconic.net
NNL Ultimate Bey x Zippos Michelle
2015 Region 15 & 16 Champion H/A Western Pleasure Open
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Proudly owned by Joelle & Robert Wright, East Manor Arabians, East Nassau, New York, 518 766-2182 • rjwjkw@taconic.net
Tamar Alejandro x My Sharrona, by SV Basksko
Proudly owned by Rich & Linda Sadala, Honeysuckle Farm Arabians, Lexington, VA 24450 Rich’s cell: 571-243-3012 • Linda’s cell: 703-509-7455 • hausie@marment.org • www.HoneysuckleFarm.com
Cytosk x DG Serinett Multi-Regional Champion & National Top Ten
Magnum Psyche x Ames Mirage
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Proudly owned by Bruce & Lucinda Miller, Blountville, Tennessee • For sales information contact Katie Garland at 804.339.2337
Afire Bey V x Helen Hayes X
2015 Region 15 Reserve Champion Country English Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Scottsdale First Place Country English Pleasure Open Proudly owned by Bruce & Lucinda Miller, Blountville, Tennessee
Outfitted by
R Silverton x Khemosbayprincess
Trained by:
www.TommyGarland.com
Proudly owned by Tayler Rinehart, LaGrange, Kentucky
