Garlands LTD, published in Vol46, No4A - Arabian Horse Times

TOMMY GARLAND 804.241.1717

KATIE GARLAND 804.339.2337

Garlands LTD, 915 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Virginia 23139 • Office: 804.598.3657 • www.TommyGarland.com

Volume 46, No. 4 | 53A

2014 U.S. National Reserve Champion H/A Western Pleasure Futurity 2015 Region 12 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 15 Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 15 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Junior Horse 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion H/A Western Pleasure Select AATR

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

54A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

Versace x Too Many Roses

Proudly owned by Joelle & Robert Wright, East Manor Arabians, East Nassau, New York, 518 766-2182 â€˘ rjwjkw@taconic.net

Volume 46, No. 4 | 55A

Hi Hello Boy x Vivie En, by Enzo

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

P

56A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

Proudly owned by Bruce & Lucinda Miller, Blountville, Tennessee â€˘ For breeding information contact Tommy Garland at 804.241.1717

Volume 46, No. 4 | 57A

Arezzo NL x Hollygolitely DDF

2015 Region 15 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure Open 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure Open 2015 Region 16 Unanimous Champion Western Pleasure AATR 2015 Region 16 Champion Western Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Region 16 Champion Western Pleasure AAOTR

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

58A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

P

Sired by National Champion

Proudly bred & owned by Joelle & Robert Wright, East Manor Arabians, East Nassau, New York, 518 766-2182 â€˘ rjwjkw@taconic.net

Volume 46, No. 4 | 59A

NNL Ultimate Bey x Zippos Michelle

2015 Region 15 & 16 Champion H/A Western Pleasure Open

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

Proudly owned Proudly by owned Joelle & byRobert Joelle & Wright, RobertEast Wright, Manor East Arabians, Manor Arabians, East Nassau, EastNew Nassau, York,New 518 York, 766-2182 518 766-2182 • rjwjkw@taconic.net • rjwjkw@taconic.net

60A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

Tamar Alejandro x My Sharrona, by SV Basksko

Proudly owned by Rich & Linda Sadala, Honeysuckle Farm Arabians, Lexington, VA 24450 Rich’s cell: 571-243-3012 • Linda’s cell: 703-509-7455 • hausie@marment.org • www.HoneysuckleFarm.com

Volume 46, No. 4 | 61A

Cytosk x DG Serinett Multi-Regional Champion & National Top Ten

Magnum Psyche x Ames Mirage

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

Proudly owned Proudly by owned Bruce & byLucinda Bruce &Miller, Lucinda Blountville, Miller, Blountville, TennesseeTennessee • For sales•information For sales information contact Katie contact Garland KatieatGarland 804.339.2337 at 804.339.2337

62A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES

Afire Bey V x Helen Hayes X

2015 Region 15 Reserve Champion Country English Pleasure Select AATR 2015 Scottsdale First Place Country English Pleasure Open Proudly owned by Bruce & Lucinda Miller, Blountville, Tennessee

Outfitted by

Volume 46, No. 4 | 63A

R Silverton x Khemosbayprincess

Trained by:

www.TommyGarland.com

Proudly owned by Tayler Rinehart, LaGrange, Kentucky

64A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES