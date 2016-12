Clanton Performance Horses, Vol 46 No 4A - Arabian Horse Times

2015

U.S. NATIONAL CONTENDERS

2015 U.S. NATIONAL CONTENDERS

Always In Vegaz

BSF

(VEGAZ X PROFOUNDSPRESENCE) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN ENGLISH PLEASURE JUNIOR HORSE ARABIAN PARK HORSE OPEN WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY KOEHRING LLC

Kiss A Girl

LOA

(HF MISTER CHIPS X A HAPPY GIRL) SHOWING IN

H/A HUNTER PLEASURE AAOTR 36-54 H/A HUNTER PLEASURE AAOTR MATURITY WITH COLLEEN SCOTT H/A HUNTER PLEASURE JUNIOR HORSE WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY COLLEEN SCOTT

156A

HB

Cashbar

(HUCKSBAR X ALLUSIVE LADY) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN COUNTRY PLEASURE AAOTR MATURITY ARABIAN COUNTRY PLEASURE SELECT AATR WITH CHRISTA BEELER AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE OWNED BY LARAINE DAVIS

Hurricane Bay Horse Name MA

(THE HURRICANE X CALYSTA) (SIRE X DAM) SHOWING IN

COUNTRYIN PLEASURE SELECT AATR CLASSESH/A COMPETING H/A COUNTRY DRIVING AAOTD WITH RIDER NAME H/A GELDINGS SADDLE/PLEASURE TYPE AAOTH WITH KIMBERLY MORRIS OWNED BY: OWNER’S NAME H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE DRIVING OPEN WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY SANDRA SWANSON AND KIM MORRIS

Make Believe

MA

(TC MIYAKE X SUMMERS INDIAN COUNTRY) SHOWING IN

H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE AAOTR MATURITY WITH JEANNA CLANTON H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE JUNIOR HORSE WITH ALAN CLANTON AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE OWNED BY JEANNA AND ALAN CLANTON

157A

JSN

Glenturret

(THE GLENLIVET SCA X YOLANDA) SHOWING IN

H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE AAOTR 36-54 H/A COUNTRY DRIVING AAOTD H/A SHOW HACK AAOTR WITH MICHAEL GRIMM AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE OWNED BY MICHAEL GRIMM AND MATT SUMMER

158A

Some Shine At Knight (ALLIONCES KNIGHT X REDEEMING SILVER)

+//

Horse Name (SIRE X DAM)

CLASSES COMPETING IN SHOWING IN WITH RIDER NAME H/A WESTERN PLEASURE AAOTR 55 & OVER H/A LADIES SIDE SADDLE WESTERN OPEN OWNED BY: OWNER’S NAME H/A LADIES SIDE SADDLE WESTERN AAOTR WITH JOYCE GRAEF MAGGIO OWNED BY ELSIE GRAEF AND JOYCE GRAEF MAGGIO

BCA

Master ofthe Game (XANTHUSS X THE GOSSIP WRITER) SHOWING IN

H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE FUTURITY WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY JOYCE GRAEF MAGGIO

159A

Bradley Cooper MA (BASKE AFIRE X LOVE IS ALIVE) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN ENGLISH PLEASURE AAOTR MATURITY ARABIAN ENGLISH PLEASURE AAOTR 40 & OVER WITH DARCY STEWART OWNED BY DAVID AND DARCY STEWART

160A

Afires Fancy (AFIRE BEY V X LBC NOBELINDA) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN COUNTRY PLEASURE JUNIOR HORSE WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY ABBIE AND RYAN SCHWARZ

Horse Name Lil Ruff Diesel (SIRE X DAM) (MCA DIESEL X LIL RUF MS WHIZ)

CLASSES COMPETING IN SHOWING IN WITH RIDER NAME H/A REINING AAOTR WITH CALLIE FILETTI H/A REINING OWNED BY: OWNER’S NAME JUNIOR HORSE WITH ALAN CLANTON AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE OWNED BY CALLIE FILETTI

Mamaximus SA

(MAMAGE X TAF MADONNA) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN COUNTRY PLEASURE AAOTR 55 & OVER WITH DENISE WRAY ARABIAN COUNTRY SELECT AATR WITH LEE HUNTER OWNED BY DENISE AND JIM WRAY

161A

Matador

BSA

+/

(EL GHAZI X MATTAWINE) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN ENGLISH PLEASURE AAOTR 40 & OVER ARABIAN PARK AAOTR ARABIAN NATIVE COSTUME AAOTR WITH JILL NELSON OWNED BY JILL NELSON

Diamond Jubilee

CA

(ODYSSEY SC X MAGNUMS LADY) SHOWING IN

ARABIAN WESTERN PLEASURE FUTURITY WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY JILL NELSON

KVA

Jumpin Jak Flash (KA ODYSSEUS X STARWINKLE) SHOWING IN

H/A HUNTER PLEASURE FUTURITY WITH ALAN CLANTON OWNED BY LAUREN SPEAR

162A

Centerfold Sue PF+++/ (BASKE AFIRE X SUE EBONY)

Horse Name (SIRE X DAM)

CLASSES COMPETING IN WITH RIDER NAME OWNED BY: OWNER’S NAME

SHOWING IN

H/A COUNTRY PLEASURE AAOTR 19-35 H/A LADIES SIDE SADDLE ENGLISH AAOTR H/A MARES SADDLE/PLEASURE TYPE AAOTH WITH JEANNA CLANTON OWNED BY JEANNA AND ALAN CLANTON

163A