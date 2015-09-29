Chestnuthill Arabians, Vol 46 No4A - Arabian Horse Times

Joe Alberti : 6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com

Marwan Al Shaqab x Majalina by Besson Carol

Arabian Stallions 4-5yrs old with Joe Alberti East Coast Champion Jr Stallion Highest scoring halter horse of the East Coast Championship SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated Owned by The Miracle Makers

Magnum Chall HVP x Pretty Tricky by Padrons Psyche

Arabian Stallions 9 & Over with Joe Alberti Arabian Stallions AAOTH with Daniel Fuller National Champion Scottsdale Champion 8x National Top Ten 8x Regional Champion SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated Owned by Denise and Daniel Fuller Fuller View Arabians

Da Vinci FM x DD Crown Jewel by Magnum Psyche

SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated, Scottsdale Signature, Silver Sire, Region XII Spotlight nominated

Owned by Michelle and Eric Loftis Loftis Arabians

Arabian Stallions 6-8yr olds with Joe Alberti National Champion | 5x National Top Ten | 7x Regional Champion

Shaddofax x ZA Magnumoiselle MTC+++//

Half-Arabian Hunter Pleasure Select AATR with Amelia Hrubun Half-Arabian Geldings In-Hand Stock/Hunter 3 & Over with Joe Alberti

2x Supreme National Championships 6x National and Reserve National Championships East Coast Champion HA Hunter Pleasure Select & AAOTR Region 12 Champion HA Hunter Pleasure Jr Horse & Reserve Champion AAOTR Owned by Amelia Hruban

Magnum Chall HVP x The Sweet Rose

Half-Arabian Gelding In-Hand Stock/Hunter AAOTH with Maddy Winer Half-Arabian Gelding In-Hand Stock/Hunter 3 & Over with Joe Alberti

4x Supreme National and Reserve Championships 12x National and Reserve National Championships 8x Regional Champion Owned by Maddy and Jay Winer

Vitorio TO x Taka Shan JD by Falcon BHF

Arabian Yearling Geldings with Joe Alberti

Owned by Matt Murray REALTOR 305-588-2534 Florida Real Estate Sales and Consulting Miami, Florida

ZT Marwteyn x Thyme For Love H by Pyro Thyme SA

Arabian Yearling Fillies with Joe Alberti

Owned by Linda and Richard Sadala Honeysuckle Farm Arabians, LLC

L A Karat x Miss Marwan FCF by Marwan Al Shaqab

Arabian 3yr old Colts with Joe Alberti

Owned by The Diamond Partners

Majik of Marwan x Flameworthy

Half-Arabian Futurity Geldings In-Hand and Half-Arabian Futurity Hunter Pleasure with Joe Alberti

Region 12 Champion H/A Gelding Owned by Barbara Ann Banoff

Kanz Albidayer x Allamara MA by Marwan Al Shaqab

Owned by Hidden Heart Stables, LLC The Nolan Family

Marwan Al Shaqab x Majalina by Besson Carol

ARABIAN STALLIONS 4-5YRS OLD SHOWING WITH JOE ALBERTI Owned by the Miracle Makers Standing with: Joe Alberti 6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : chestnut@ptd.net www.chestnuthillarabians.com

