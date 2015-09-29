Chestnuthill Arabians, Vol 46 No4A - Arabian Horse Times

Joe Alberti : 6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com
Marwan Al Shaqab x Majalina by Besson Carol
218A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
Arabian Stallions 4-5yrs old with Joe Alberti East Coast Champion Jr Stallion Highest scoring halter horse of the East Coast Championship SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated Owned by The Miracle Makers
6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com
Volume 46, No. 4 | 219A
Magnum Chall HVP x Pretty Tricky by Padrons Psyche
Arabian Stallions 9 & Over with Joe Alberti Arabian Stallions AAOTH with Daniel Fuller National Champion Scottsdale Champion 8x National Top Ten 8x Regional Champion SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated Owned by Denise and Daniel Fuller Fuller View Arabians
220A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com
Volume 46, No. 4 | 221A
+
Da Vinci FM x DD Crown Jewel by Magnum Psyche
SCID/CA Clear Breeders Sweepstakes Nominated, Scottsdale Signature, Silver Sire, Region XII Spotlight nominated
222A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
Owned by Michelle and Eric Loftis Loftis Arabians
Arabian Stallions 6-8yr olds with Joe Alberti National Champion | 5x National Top Ten | 7x Regional Champion
6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com
Volume 46, No. 4 | 223A
Shaddofax x ZA Magnumoiselle MTC+++//
Half-Arabian Hunter Pleasure Select AATR with Amelia Hrubun Half-Arabian Geldings In-Hand Stock/Hunter 3 & Over with Joe Alberti
2x Supreme National Championships 6x National and Reserve National Championships East Coast Champion HA Hunter Pleasure Select & AAOTR Region 12 Champion HA Hunter Pleasure Jr Horse & Reserve Champion AAOTR Owned by Amelia Hruban
224A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
Magnum Chall HVP x The Sweet Rose
Half-Arabian Gelding In-Hand Stock/Hunter AAOTH with Maddy Winer Half-Arabian Gelding In-Hand Stock/Hunter 3 & Over with Joe Alberti
4x Supreme National and Reserve Championships 12x National and Reserve National Championships 8x Regional Champion Owned by Maddy and Jay Winer
Volume 46, No. 4 | 225A
Vitorio TO x Taka Shan JD by Falcon BHF
Arabian Yearling Geldings with Joe Alberti
Owned by Matt Murray REALTOR 305-588-2534 Florida Real Estate Sales and Consulting Miami, Florida
226A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
ZT Marwteyn x Thyme For Love H by Pyro Thyme SA
Arabian Yearling Fillies with Joe Alberti
Owned by Linda and Richard Sadala Honeysuckle Farm Arabians, LLC
Volume 46, No. 4 | 227A
L A Karat x Miss Marwan FCF by Marwan Al Shaqab
Arabian 3yr old Colts with Joe Alberti
Owned by The Diamond Partners
228A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
Majik of Marwan x Flameworthy
Half-Arabian Futurity Geldings In-Hand and Half-Arabian Futurity Hunter Pleasure with Joe Alberti
Region 12 Champion H/A Gelding Owned by Barbara Ann Banoff
Volume 46, No. 4 | 229A
230A | A R A BI A N HOR SE T I MES
Kanz Albidayer x Allamara MA by Marwan Al Shaqab
6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : www.chestnuthillarabians.com
Owned by Hidden Heart Stables, LLC The Nolan Family
Volume 46, No. 4 | 231A
Marwan Al Shaqab x Majalina by Besson Carol
ARABIAN STALLIONS 4-5YRS OLD SHOWING WITH JOE ALBERTI Owned by the Miracle Makers Standing with: Joe Alberti 6455 SW 73 St. : Ocala, Florida 34476 610-972-9628 : chestnut@ptd.net www.chestnuthillarabians.com
CONFORMATION UNALTERED