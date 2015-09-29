Argent Farms, published in Vol46 No4A - Arabian Horse Times

Dedicated to the Arabian Horse in all its Natural Splendor.

*Gazal Al Shaqab x Karess

U.S. National 4-Year-Old Stallions with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Reserve Champion Stallion 2014 U.S. National Reserve Champion 3-Year-Old Stallion Scottsdale & Regional Unanimous Champion Australian National Champion Proudly owned by Joanne Gunabalan

*Gazal Al Shaqab x Parys Creation

U.S. National 6-Year-Old Stallions with Andrew Sellman 2015 Region 11 Champion Stallion Proudly owned by Christopher LeVoyer

DA Valentino x Satin Chall LL

U.S. National Senior Mares with Andrew Sellman 2013 Canadian National Champion Mare 2011 U.S. National Champion Futurity Filly 2009 U.S. National Champion Yearling Filly Proudly owned by Claire & Margaret Larson

QR Marc x Van Alyssa

U.S. National 4-Year-Old Mares with Andrew Sellman 2015 Scottsdale Bronze Champion International Senior Mare 2015 Scottsdale 1st Place International Mare 4 & 5-Year-Old Proudly owned by Beloveds Farm, Patricia Dempsey www.BelovedsFarm.com

Eden C x Miss Fame MRM

U.S. National Futurity Colts with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Champion Futurity Colt 2015 Region 9 Champion Stallion 2014 Unanimous Canadian National Champion 2-Year-Old Jackpot Colt 2014 U.S. National Reserve Champion 2-Year-Old Jackpot Colt 2014 Las Vegas World Cup Gold Supreme Champion Junior Colt 2014 Scottsdale Champion 2-Year-Old Colt Proudly owned by Four Moore Ranch | John & Cynthia Moore www.FourMooreRanch.com

Da Vinci FM x HED Monserrat

U.S. National Futurity Fillies with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Reserve Champion Futurity Filly Proudly owned by Claire & Margaret Larson

Ever After NA x Margarita PSY

U.S. National 2-Year-Old Colts with Andrew Sellman 2015 Unanimous Canadian National Champion 2-year-Old Jackpot Colt 2015 Unanimous Region 12 Champion 2-year-Old Colt Proudly owned by Beloveds Farm, Patricia Dempsey www.BelovedsFarm.com

*Marwan Al Shaqab x Valori TRF

U.S. National 2-Year-Old Fillies with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Reserve Champion 2-Year-Old Filly 2015 Region 10 Champion Mare 2014 Canadian National Yearling Filly Proudly owned by Joanne Gunabalan

Ever After NA x Miss Fame MRM

U.S. National Yearling Colts with Andrew Sellman 2015 Region 9 Champion Yearling Colt Proudly owned by Power Alley, LLC

Ever After NA x DA Peace

U.S. National Yearling Fillies with Andrew Sellman Proudly owned by Julianna Partners, LLC Managing Partner Jeff Sloan

Marwan al Magnifficoo Ă— ATA Psyches Psong+/

2015 Region 10 Champion Stallion 2014 Canadian National Champion Futurity Colt 2014 Arabian Breeders World Cup Silver Champion Junior Stallion and Champion Colt of 2011 Proudly owned by Mark & Val Sylla, Claire & Margaret Larson, Andrew & Angie Sellman

ZT Marwteyn x Marcaaysa FA

2014 Minnesota Breeders Champion Medallion Stallion Yearling Filly

Proudly owned by Bridle Creek Arabians John & Lillian Mouw | Brad & Linda Mouw Cell: 507.360.9377 | brad.mouwsfg@frontiernet.net

AAS-Elishahh x Veyonce++/

U.S. National H/A 2-Year-Old Geldings with Andrew Sellman 2014 Canadian National Champion Yearling Gelding 2014 U.S. National Reserve Champion H/A Yearling Gelding 2015 Region 10 Champion H/A Gelding 2015 Region 10 Champion H/A Gelding AOTH Proudly owned by Jay Krusenstjerna & Barb Sink-Krusenstjerna

Vitorio TO x Tequila Rose MTC

U.S. National H/A Yearling Fillies with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Champion H/A Yearling Filly 2015 Region 11 Champion H/A Yearling Filly

Proudly bred & owned by Jay Krusenstjerna & Barb Sink-Krusenstjerna

Pogrom x Veyonce++/

U.S. National H/A Yearling Colts with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Champion H/A Yearling Colt 2015 Region 11 Champion H/A Yearling Filly Argent Farms | 27 | Ar abian Horse Times

*Besson Carol x Jusst One Look

U.S. National Geldings with Andrew Sellman U.S. National Geldings AAOTH with Renae Mendel 3x U.S. National Champion Gelding 2015 Region 10 Champion Gelding AOTH

Proudly owned by Duke & Renae Mendel

*Besson Carol x Jusst One Look

U.S. National Yearling Geldings with Andrew Sellman 2015 Canadian National Reserve Champion Yearling Colt Argent Farms | 28 | Ar abian Horse Times

Ever After NA x Psylk Obsession

U.S. National Geldings with Andrew Sellman 2015 Region 11 Champion Gelding 2015 Region 10 Champion Gelding 2013 U.S. National Supreme Champion Junior Gelding Proudly owned by Regan & Renae Rohl

Baahir El Marwan x RD Fabreanna

U.S. National Geldings with Argent Farms U.S. National Geldings AAOTH with Stuart Vesty 2015 Scottsdale Champion Gelding AOTH 2015 Scottsdale Signature Champion 3-Year-Old Gelding 2014 Canadian National Champion 2-Year-Old Yearling Gelding Proudly owned by Stuart Vesty

Inquiries Welcome

Stival x Madamoiselle M Proudly owned by On A Boat LLC

Sir Marwan CRF x Exotic Angel AB

U.S. National Yearling Fillies with David Botha 2015 Region 11 Champion Yearling Filly Proudly owned by Cedar Ridge Farm The Ames Family

WH Justice x This Izzathyme TRF

2015 Region 10 Top Five 2-Year-Old Filly Proudly owned by Steve Smith & Family Inquiries Welcome

Full brother to the legendary DA Valentino

Proudly bred & owned by Dolorosa Arabians www.DolorosaArabians.com SCID/CA/LSF Clear

Versace x DA Love

2014 Canadian National Champion Stallion

Multi-Program Nominated Sire Standing at

A leading sire of National Champion Halter & Performance Horses across the globe!

Proudly owned by David & Tammy Corning and Sienna Snell 360.866.8138 www.DSTArabians.com

Multi-Program Nominated Sire Standing at

Andrew & Angie Sellman | 92 County Road F | River Falls, Wisconsin 54022 | 715.425.9001

www.ArgentFarms.com