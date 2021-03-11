Thursday March 11 - Wednesday March 17, 2021 Northland Property Guide See all the latest Northland properties inside and online at OneRoof.co.nz PRIME LOCATION, PRIME LAND AT RUAKAKA Page 2 ! Comprising of 22.2 hectares and is on excellent sandy peat loam free draining soils. ! ! ! Located only 2Kms from Ruakaka Town and 3km to Ruakaka Surf Beach. Subdivided into approximately 12 paddocks. The contour of the land is ﬂat and fertile with pasture consisting of rye/clover. Licenced Real Estate Agents Publication Catherine Stewart | 027 356 5031 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

2 | OneRoof.co.nz Ruakaka 147 Marsden Point Road PRIME LOCATION, PRIME LAND AT RUAKAKA You will want to stop and take the time to view this property containing 22.2 hectares of flat land subdivided into 12 paddocks and located only 2kms from Ruakaka Town and 3km to Ruakaka Surf Beach. Ruakaka is recognised as one of Northlands fastest growing areas with families attracted by the idyllic lifestyle and proximity to a selection of East Coast white sandy beaches. The farm is currently leased for dairy support, arable farming and harvests Maize all generated on farm. This property comes to the market in good heart as a result of regular fertiliser programme application to soil test requirements and an established pasture renewal programme. Infrastructure includes a disused cowshed with yards and crush. The implement shed has a concrete floor, large roller door and all newly painted with power to both buildings. Holdings of this size and nature are rarely available in this popular location – here’s an opportunity for the astute investor. bayleys.co.nz/1020603 bayleys.co.nz Tender Closing 2pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Catherine Stewart 027 356 5031 catherine.stewart@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

4 | OneRoof.co.nz NEW LISTING Hukerenui 6 Crows Nest Road Is the X-factor back in Dairy? 3 Interest rates are low, investors are looking for options. A farm that will appeal to either first farm buyers or investors. A three year average of 75,000kgMS milking 260 cows OAD. 108ha in two titles plus an additional 35ha long term lease is included in the milking platform. The farm is of an easy rolling contour with an estimated 45ha of croppable pasture. Improvements include a 24ASHB reconditioned shed with 4-bay calf shed, two 3-bay implement sheds plus a tidy three bedroom home with a separate sleepout. Multiple water options include two bores, creek, and spring fed dam. Centrally located on State Highway 1 between Whangarei and the Bay of Islands in the popular farming district of Hukerenui. The wider district is seeing a surge in lifestyle, this property has subdivision potential making it a smart investment. Tender (unless sold prior) Closing 2pm, Thu 8 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Alex Smits 021 273 6975 alex.smits@bayleys.co.nz 1 1 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1050591 bayleys.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 5 NEW LISTING Boundary lines are indicative only Pataua North 1866 Pataua North Road Pataua North is going off Seize the opportunity to purchase a substantial lot in a beach community that offers the best of everything. There are two individual lots on offer here, buy one or buy both. North facing and only a minute from the boat ramp in the estuary and the waves on the ocean beach. There is great opportunity here. Lot 1 is 3.5260 hectares (more or less), known as the air strip and offers huge water views in three directions from the top of the ridge. Lot 2 is 6.8000 hectares (more or less), has wide road frontage and a commanding elevated building site at the back with an ocean view and view over the village. Pataua North has grown substantially over the last five years with a mixture of permanent residents and holiday homes. Price by Negotiation Penny Kempton 027 434 3803 penny.kempton@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Catch the wave and claim your opportunity to join this welcoming community today. bayleys.co.nz/1052301 bayleys.co.nz

6 | OneRoof.co.nz Boundary lines are indicative only Pataua South Mahanga Road Significant Land Holding in Coastal Paradise Situated between the Pataua and Taiharuru estuaries lies this 57.15hectare (more or less) property at Pataua South. Comprised of flat grazing land, hill country, and native bush paddocks, this property possesses wonderful rural and sea views of the surrounding Northland paradise. The property is less than a 30 minute drive to Whangarei Airport, and on the bus route to Parua Bay School, and high schools in Whangarei. The area boasts breath-taking coastal and mountain walks, beautiful white sandy surf beaches, and wonderful boating with excellent diving, fishing, and golfing. This freehold coastal block is the result of a resource consented boundary adjustment, with title estimated to issue on 30 April 2021. Zoning is Rural Production Zone in Decision Version District Plan. There are many building sites to choose from with no designated building platform. bayleys.co.nz/1691902 For Sale by Deadline Private Treaty 4pm, Thu 8 Apr 2021 Bayleys House, 30 Gaunt Street, Auckland View by appointment Kirsty McCorkindale 021 555 357 kirsty.mccorkindale@bayleys.co.nz Mike Peterson 021 066 6091 mike.peterson@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 BAYLEYS REAL ESTATE LTD, AUCKLAND CENTRAL, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Whangarei Heads 211 Whangarei Heads Road / HeadsUp Adventures Amazing homes and business adventure 4 Heads up! If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to switch up your life in 2021, then this is an offering that definitely deserves your attention. A place to call home, an award-winning business, further income potential and an amazing landholding – it is all packaged up for an adventurer and their family to experience together. This property includes: 55 Hectares (more or less) of majestic native bush with coastal proximity; two tidy, functional and very comfy homes; and a successful and growing adventure park business. For those with an interest in securing this spectacular offering, we are holding an open day viewing of the property at 3.30pm on Sunday 14th March. Places are limited and prior registration is essential. Call us now for further details and to register your place. Tender (unless sold prior) Closing 4pm, Thu 1 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Sam Swinburne 027 246 5504 sam.swinburne@bayleys.co.nz Neil Campbell 027 452 6024 neil.campbell@bayleys.co.nz View: 3.30pm Sun 14th March (prior registration essential). bayleys.co.nz/1052273 bayleys.co.nz 2 3 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

OneRoof.co.nz | 7 NEW LISTING Tutukaka Coast 405/11 Marina Road Luxury penthouse apartment living with gorgeous sea views 3 Enviably positioned amongst all of the attractions and amenities which make Tutukaka so popular, this well-maintained and affordable apartment will instantly appeal to all astute buyers. This modern light-filled apartment features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fully functional kitchen. High ceilings enhance the sense of space in the living area, with large windows allowing you to watch the world go by as you enjoy the ever changing environment the Tutukaka coast has to offer. The perfect lock up and leave or permanent home within the Oceans Resort complex, with access to a pool and barbecue area to entertain friends and family. Here is your invitation to a new way of living with a rare opportunity to secure a quality apartment in a premium location. The current owner has loved the space and area. Now it is time to hand the keys to a new owner. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 7 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View Sun 11.30am-12.30pm Beth Tweedie 021 526 966 beth.tweedie@bayleys.co.nz 1 2 1 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1052373 bayleys.co.nz

8 | OneRoof.co.nz NEW LISTING Boundary lines are indicative only Boundary lines are indicative only Ngunguru 1 Ewen Street Last chance This is the last absolute waterfront residential section available on the Tutukaka Coast. 809sqm (more or less) in the heart of Ngunguru. Walk from your land down onto the beach and watch the tide turning with the gentle swing of the boasts on the estuary. These photos were taken on a full moon high tide. It is a flat walk to all amenities and close to the local full primary school. Ngunguru is an easy commute to Whangarei and just over the hill from the Tutukaka Marina. Now is the time for action make this opportunity yours. View at your earliest convenience. bayleys.co.nz/1052375 bayleys.co.nz Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 7 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei Penny Kempton 027 434 3803 penny.kempton@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

OneRoof.co.nz | 9 NEW LISTING Boundary lines are indicative only Ngunguru 260 Waiotoi Road Home sweet home 2 What a magical find on Waiotoi Road. A button cute, two bedroom cottage set on 1.8660ha (more or less) of pasture and paradise. There is an all season creek running through the front pasture where you could keep a few head of stock or a horse for the kids. The back of the property runs into well established native bush and there are board walk trails (think Trounson Park) making this a unique feature. A half round barn offers additional two bedroom accommodation for visitors and family overflow. Mum and Dad will be thrilled with the generous workshop and the plastic house for winter vegies. Kids will love the large flat lawns for cricket and football and overnight camp outs. The famous NZ Te Araroa walking trail comes past the gate and the local school bus is an easy walk from home. You are only 2.6km from the village of Ngunguru. Basking in sunshine, here you have total privacy and endless opportunity. Why settle for the good life when you can have a great life at 260 Waiotoi Road. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 7 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View Sun 1-2pm Penny Kempton 027 434 3803 penny.kempton@bayleys.co.nz 1 2 2 6 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1052358 bayleys.co.nz

10 | OneRoof.co.nz NEW LISTING Boundary lines are indicative only Ruakaka 147 Marsden Point Road Prime location and land at Ruakaka You will want to stop in your tracks to take the time to view this property. Located only 2km from Ruakaka town and 3km from Ruakaka Surf Beach. Comprising of 22.2 hectares (more or less) of fertile free draining soils, that are well subdivided into approximately 11 paddocks. The farm is currently leased for dairy support, arable farming and harvests Maize. The contour of the land is fertile and flat with pasture consisting of rye/clover and the water is sourced via town supply. Infrastructure includes a disused cowshed, newly built implement shed with concrete floor, roller door and power together with yards and crush. Holdings of this size and nature are rarely available in this popular location – here’s an opportunity for the astute investor. Tender Closing 2pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Catherine Stewart 027 356 5031 catherine.stewart@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 For sale by way of Tender 15th April 2021. Purchase price is plus GST (if any) bayleys.co.nz/1020603 Wanting to make your next move... Call me for a conﬁdential chat. Catherine Stewart Country Specialist 027 356 5031 catherine.stewart@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Lifestyle Dairy Farm Grazing Dairy Farm Beef Farm and Quarry Dairy Farm bayleys.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 11 Boundary lines are indicative only Second dwelling Otaika 145 Tavinor Road Deceased estate - must be sold 6 This property has so much to offer with two dwellings and lots of garaging. The main house is a brick and tile four bedroom, two bathroom home with two living areas all opening to what was once beautifully landscaped grounds with several large specimen tree creating shady spots. There is an additional two bedroom home with its own private deck. Located closer to the road is the three bay high stud barn, which is handy to the stock yards. All this sitting on 5.2 hectares of rolling countryside, with a long treelined driveway which affords peace and privacy for these homes. This property needs to be viewed to be appreciated. Tender (unless sold prior) Closing 2pm, Tue 30 Mar 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Jan Anderson Halliday 021 380 032 jan.anderson@bayleys.co.nz 3 3 4 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1060195 bayleys.co.nz 6

12 | OneRoof.co.nz Maunu 152 Cemetery Road Claude Megson - Designed for the soul 6 From the pen of renowned architect, the late Claude Megson, this architectural masterpiece breaks from convention to showcase his trademark elaborate design features. The home, built from solid block, features intimate rooms for breakfast, evening dining, conversation and TV snugs. Six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a double garage provide storage and ample space for all. Reflecting Megson's desire to reach out to the garden and sky, his signature use of top lit soaring pyramid ceilings and large glass doors provides an excellent connection to the outdoors. Several patios and a stunning swimming pool perfectly positioned in an internal courtyard provide the best of outdoor living. Refurbished and equipped with all the mod cons which include several heat pumps, three fire place plus an integrated sound system. Set on a pretty 1.2ha block, the seller has already moved and the home sits vacant and ready for its new owner. This is a must-see. Price by Negotiation View by appointment Sue Maich 021 793 822 sue.maich@bayleys.co.nz Damien Davis 021 387 345 damien.davis@bayleys.co.nz 3 3 2 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1052353 Mangapai 4 Panekaira Road Gorgeous family Mangapai lifestyle 4 This modern home will appeal to many, being set in a friendly rural community approximately 20 minutes south of the city. Set on a 4607sqm (more or less) section, amongst attractive landscaped lawns and gardens is a four bedroom home with ensuite, walk in wardrobe, a double garage, carport and additional storage shed. A large entertaining deck provides extra outdoor living with views to the Mangapai tidal river. Easy care vege gardens are already in place for sustainable living along with an established grapevine currently laden with grapes. There is plenty of room for the kids to have cats and dogs. Four kilometres from State Highway 1 makes this an ideal location for an easy commute to Whangarei or south to Ruakaka and Auckland. The Oakleigh boat ramp is also only 4kms away, making this very attractive to fisherman and boat owners. Properties in this location are scarce so don't miss the opportunity to view this warm, inviting home. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View Sat 11-11.30am or by appointment Tracy Dalzell 027 535 9162 tracy.dalzell@bayleys.co.nz 2 2 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1050578 bayleys.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 13 NEW LISTING Dargaville 31 Carrington Street Dargaville 10 Kauri Street Character on Carrington 3 Built to last, boasting the space growing families crave, this charming home features three bedrooms, large family bathroom, a well-appointed kitchen and spacious openplan living areas. Plenty of storage and the added convenience of a separate laundry, along with the woodfire creating a warm an inviting atmosphere. The backyard is perfect for families, with plenty of space for the kids to play and the adults to entertain. The icing on the cake is the large garage, with lots of storage space. Price by Negotiation View by appointment Lisa Pocklington 021 121 8419 lisa.pocklington@bayleys.co.nz 1 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1020605 A property, with views, location and opportunity Beautifully positioned, with elevation and outstanding views over the Dargaville township, we are proud to present a solid brick and weatherboard 1950's home with great bones. Boasting a brand new coloursteel roof and professional painting to the entire outside, plus carport and garage. The interior has been left for the next owner to transform into a magnificent residence, having spaciousness, coved high ceilings, wooden floors and lots more to admire with three large bedrooms, an office, open plan kitchen/dining connecting to a large living area with French doors leading out to a patio area. 4 2 2 1 Price by Negotiation Phone for viewing times Jude O'Connor 027 459 4528 jude.oconnor@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1020597 NEW LISTING NEW LISTING Dargaville 149 Hokianga Road Dargaville Surrounds 51 Logan Street Nest and invest 4 Well maintained and located in a great part of town this spacious property consists of two self-contained units, both providing privacy and the benefit of a rural outlook. Inside the front unit there are two double bedrooms, open plan living, bathroom with shower and a lovely private deck area. The rear unit also hosts two double bedrooms, open plan living and a bathroom with shower but has the benefit of a separate laundry with an extra toilet, sheltered deck area and a carport. Both units have been modernised along with insulation, re-wiring, and re-piling. Outside, the sun-soaked decks lend themselves to alfresco entertaining. Price Indication $699,000 View by appointment Lisa Pocklington 021 121 8419 lisa.pocklington@bayleys.co.nz bayleys.co.nz/1020610 bayleys.co.nz 2 2 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 Sun, space, sport and style On an expansive 1285sqm flat section, with all-day sun, close to the town amenities, this modernised-trendy brick and tile home offers the best in contemporary living. With nothing left to do, this home has been renovated to a high standard with tasteful decor; it features three bedrooms, a modern-family bathroom plus a separate toilet. The kitchen, with a native-bush vista, has been restyled and is well appointed. A wet-back, wood-burning fire, and a heat pump in the living area add to the cosy ambience during winter evenings. A deck offers sun for coffee mornings all year round. There is ceiling and underfloor insulation. Fibre has been installed. bayleys.co.nz/1020608 Price by Negotiation View by appointment Jude O'Connor 027 459 4528 jude.oconnor@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

14 | OneRoof.co.nz Ruakaka Lot 1, 61 Fulton Road, Mata A little bit of country paradise! 4 Looking for that peaceful country retreat? Then look no further. Set on 5590sqm with 360 degree rural views over farmland and the beautiful DOC bushland. Just enough land to have some chooks, a couple of sheep or maybe a pony and plenty of space for kids and pets. Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with a large wraparound verandah plus a courtyard with those magical views looking out over the bushland and towards the coast. Plenty of space for family and friends to gather for those summer barbeques after a day spent at the beach or on the water fishing. Ruakaka surf beach and Marsden Cove marina are approximately 10 minutes east, Whangarei is approximately 15 minutes north west and Auckland is approximately 90 minutes south. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View by appointment Melva Hartnell 027 499 8463 melva.hartnell@bayleys.co.nz 2 1 2 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 A rare opportunity to have that country lifestyle you have always wanted! bayleys.co.nz/1060192 bayleys.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 15 Lot 1 - Boundary lines are indicative only Lot 1 Lot 3 Lot 3 - Boundary lines are indicative only Waipu Shieling Road Rural Waipu Haven with Stunning Views Two very special opportunities to be part of the lifestyle that is Waipu, a vibrant and diverse community with a unique village atmosphere. Two separate sections, Lot 1 being 6.1ha and Lot 3 8.9ha. Both lots have power on site and their own water supply. The land includes great building sites, grazing land, areas of mature Manuka and regenerating bush. Both are elevated with amazing vistas over Bream Bay to Whangarei Heads and the outer islands with a lovely rural outlook in the foreground. A landscape sure to impress – located very privately up a no-exit road while so close to Waipu village and the Bay’s many east coast beaches. Sale is GST inclusive. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your own slice of paradise. bayleys.co.nz/1050588 bayleys.co.nz Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 7 Apr 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View 11am-12pm Sun 14 Mar Lin Norris 021 959 166 lin.norris@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

16 | OneRoof.co.nz Hukerenui 2138 State Highway 1 Lifestyle or contractor? 4 A sunny, solid home with space to start your adventure! Located in the popular Hukerenui district this place will appeal to the first home buyer, contractor or investor. Four bedrooms, two living rooms, two bathrooms plus office the 167sqm house provides room for everyone. A front and back deck that offers indoor, outdoor flow. A solid weatherboard home that meets the heating/insulations standards for Healthy Homes. For the aspiring lifestyler there is 11.927ha of land, including an area of QEII covenanted bush with some impressive Kauri tree’s! Enough grazing for a couple of freezer cattle or a pony for the kids. For the more adventurous you could start your own motorcross track. The location on SH1 is ideal for contractors. A high visibility site with a brown rock quarry that is a perfect site for a massive shed with easy and safe access. Property in the wider Hikurangi area is going through a property transformation, here is your chance to become a part of it. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View 11am-12pm Sun 14 Mar Alex Smits 021 273 6975 alex.smits@bayleys.co.nz 2 2 4 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008 bayleys.co.nz/1050571 OPEN HOME Onerahi 34 Beach Road Coastal villa that will definitely delight 4 You may think this home has just stepped out of the pages of a home design magazine, but this is how it looks every day. It's sharp, stylish and it is seriously for sale. It won't take much for this beautifully renovated villa to be taken straight back off the market, but if the photos don't sell you straight away, here's what you need to know. The fit, finish and fixtures of this home have been completed to a high quality standard throughout. The kitchen and the bathroom are fresh and contemporary and the spacious open plan living is lovely and sunny with plenty of windows to let in the natural light. A heat pump/air con unit will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, as will the modern insulation. With four generous bedrooms, this gorgeous villa is perfect for families and with a designated alfresco dining space, it's ideal for those who love to entertain - because you'll definitely be wanting to show this home off. Auction (unless sold prior) 1pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021 84 Walton Street, Whangarei View Sun 11.30am-12pm Sam Swinburne 027 246 5504 sam.swinburne@bayleys.co.nz bayleys.co.nz/1052347 bayleys.co.nz 1 1 1 MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

IMMACULATE ON CRAWFORD $769,000
33 CRAWFORD CRESCENT Kamo
This family home has been immaculately renovated for its new owners. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, wardrobes in each, and an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge. The lounge flows out to a north facing patio that overlooks the back yard and neighbouring bush. Perfect for relaxing in the afternoon sun after a long day. Downstairs is the fourth double bedroom and separate laundry. With a brand new heat pump and full insulation in the ceiling, underfloor and all external walls, you will be warm in winter and cool all summer. Internal access leads to a double garage and out to an adjoining carport and workshop providing loads of room for storage, tools and the toys. The back yard is gorgeous, private and north facing. Fully fenced, there is plenty of space for putting in the garden and romping with the kids. Crawford Crescent is a popular street within easy walking distance to the Kamo shops, schools and transport.

EXCELLENT FIRST HOME $475,000
11 ARATIATIA PLACE Tikipunga
This cross-lease property offers a lovely three bedroom home on a sun filled level section with carport. The location is perfect being in a quiet cul-de-sac and in easy walking distance to local shops and transport. This home has a large airy feel with elevated ceilings and open plan living areas. The kitchen is good sized and looks out over the deck into the private back yard. Two bedrooms are doubles and one is single sized. The shower is over the bath in a good sized bathroom. The level section wraps around the house and has high fences providing privacy. There is plenty of room to throw the ball around or have additional parking for guests. This is an excellent opportunity for the first home buyer to escape the rental trap, or the investor to take advantage of the current climate and be rewarded.

Residential 3 2 2 Set Date of Sale Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 4pm (unless sold prior) View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/13JHUN Heather Thorburn 0274 965 257 heather.thorburn@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz 4 1 4 Set Date of Sale Wednesday 24th April 2021 at 4pm (unless sold prior) View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/136HUN Whau Valley 13 John McGill Place A Statement of Style Well designed and just two years old, this 203m² home exudes quality and style. Built of brick and timber weatherboard with a Colorsteel roof, it is positioned on a rear site down its own driveway on a level 597m² landscaped section. Up to the minute, clean lines and quality chattels make this a must-see for discerning buyers. Double glazing, keyless entry, an alarm system, and a fibre-optic connection are just some of the features this home has to offer. Entertaining is a dream with an open plan design and stacker doors leading from both the dining and lounge areas to two separate covered patio areas. Go where the mood takes you! The kitchen has lacquered cabinetry with many well-appointed features and Silestone 90% natural quartz benchtops. A central Garaging is oversize with insulated doors, carpet, a purposebuilt laundry and plenty of storage cupboards. There is extra parking for a boat or trailer. The owners’ future plans can no longer include this very special home as they head to the country. This home was built initially as their forever home, so no expense has been spared. If you are looking for a statement of style, please contact me for your appointment to view. Waipu 23 The Centre In the Heart of Waipu Well, I think the heading says it all! Two minutes’ walk to the shops on level ground. This two-storey home has four bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs; downstairs is the kitchen, dining, lounge, laundry and toilet. The property is currently classed as Commercial Zone, but it will be the Rural Village Zone if the new District Plan comes in and lends itself to a residential or a work from home environment. Karen Griﬃths 027 246 0430 karen.griﬃths@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz air conditioning unit is ducted throughout the house offering both heating and cooling options. Neutral decor with custommade drapes and blinds throughout offers a blank canvas for the new owner. Walk to and from the award-winning McLeods Pizza Barn and Brewery and the shops - leave the car at home and save on fuel. Would this situation suit you? If so, get in touch with me now for a viewing! This home has a lot to offer a buyer; it backs onto the Waipu Caledonian Park, has concrete access to the home from the road, and is close to all amenities and beaches in Waipu and its surrounds. Licensed REAA 2008. All information containednsed REAA 2008. All information contained herein is gathered from sources we consider to be reliable. However, we cannot guarantee or give any warranty about the information provided. Interested parties must solely rely on their own enquiries. 25 Rathbone Street, Whangarei Whangarei Realtors Limited MREINZ 09 438 1332

Residential Open Home 3 2 2 Set Date of Sale Wednesday 24th March 2021 at 4pm (unless sold prior) View Sunday 11.30am to 12.15pm ljhooker.co.nz/13EHUN Lynette Matthews 021 272 2695 lynette.matthews@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz 3 1 1 Poroti 105 Kerehunga Road The Good Life Starts Here Situated in the country community of Poroti and positioned with breath-taking 360° views as far as the eye can see, this lifestyle property is a must see for horse lovers and lifestylers alike. Superbly positioned on 2.3520 ha of pasture and bathed in sunshine, the contemporary 101m2 home completed in late 2018 provides the perfect platform to destress at the end of a busy day. From the deck, you can keep an eye on the children as they play, watch teenagers on their motorbikes, or just enjoy the simplicity of animals grazing and frolicking in the paddocks. You will be wowed by the spectacular sunsets of an evening. This three bedroom home with open plan kitchen/dining/ lounge makes the most of the spectacular views of the countryside and mountain ranges beyond, with two decks each accessed through separate ranch sliders off the lounge. This property is just a short commute to Whangarei (approximately 18 kms to the Whangarei Hospital) and is in close proximity to the local primary school, Poroti Tavern and sports complex. The master bedroom has a walk-in-wardrobe and ensuite, and the home has light neutral colours throughout. You really don’t want to miss out on this one if the good life is what you are looking for. 580m² 3 2 The stand-alone 6x9 double garage has ample room for cars, a home handy man’s workshop, gym, or hobbyist. 2 2 1 1 Riverside 9B Vale Road One Tree Point 18 Resolution Place Raumanga 80 Raumanga Hts Dr Escape to the Country Land Bank or Build Why Wait - Act Now Beer Budget, Champagne Views! If you are looking for your own slice of country living, then this lifestyle property is a must-see. This property is an easy commute on a sealed road, is centrally located with approximately 46kms to Whangarei, 35kms to Kaikohe, and 41kms to Dargaville. Now is the time to take your hard-earned dollars out of the bank and invest in this little beauty of a section. With views of the city and Marina, and easy walking to the CBD, this 580m² section is ideal to land bank until you are ready to build your inner city lock up and leave. Call me today! If you have struggled to make the property ladder, then be sure to view this sunny, elevated unit. The interior is due for a makeover but offers a great opportunity for DIY hunters. This represents a fabulous first home or lock up and leave at an affordable level. For Sale Offers over $595,000 invited View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/11MHUN This home could be yours today as listings are limited in this amazing beachside community with so much more to offer than most. A one-level low maintenance home built with Linea board large open plan kitchen/dining and lounge. The kitchen has up to the minute new appliances in the fashionable colour of black. For Sale CV $323,000. What would you offer? View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/UUHUN For Sale $849,000 View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/10DHUN Lynette Matthews 021 272 2695 lynette.matthews@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz Judy Hargood 027 611 4679 judy.hargood@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz Kerry Milne 021 451 015 kerry.milne@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz Pakotai 3659 Mangakahia Road For Sale by Negotiation View by Appointment ljhooker.co.nz/12QHUN Heather Thorburn 0274 965 257 heather.thorburn@ljhooker.co.nz whangarei.ljhooker.co.nz Licensed REAA 2008. All information containednsed REAA 2008. All information contained herein is gathered from sources we consider to be reliable. However, we cannot guarantee or give any warranty about the information provided. Interested parties must solely rely on their own enquiries. 25 Rathbone Street, Whangarei Whangarei Realtors Limited MREINZ 09 438 1332

OneRoof.co.nz | 29 RURAL | LIFESTYLE | RESIDENTIAL NEW LISTING OMAMARI Coastal Beef Block • • • • • • • 135.7340 hectares 90% easy rolling with good fertility and soil type Home with 3 dble bdrms, modern kitchen, large lounge and decks. Double garage, 2 implement sheds, 2 haybarns Sound yards and load out facility Water supply, with usage rights from the lake Fenced to 37 paddocks We have instruction to sell this property. The vendors plans have changed and now it is time to move it on. In such a great special location, close to the popular Kai Iwi lakes and the sandy beaches of the West Coast. Dargaville is 30km down the highway. This property has been well farmed and has a good fertiliser history as well as being up to date with the usual farm maintenance. The house is inviting and very well sited on the property. This is a popular area the soil type is great the land is easy rolling, there is ample water, good fencing, the stock yards are very good, and the remaining infrastructure is in good condition. 3 2 3 $2.6M Plus GST (if any) VIEW By Appointment Only Ron Grbin M 027 471 6388 E rgrbin@pggwrightson.co.nz Dennis Wallace M 022 312 7704 E dennis.wallace@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/WHG33842 WHAKAPARA Russell Road Very Desirable in a Great Location • • • • • • 37.56 hectares 98% flat land fertile land Very good 3 bay lockable shed with power. Sound yards and load out facility Good water supply Fenced to 20 paddocks I have instruction to sell this property. The vendors plans have changed and now it is time to move it on. So close to town, next to the Whakapara service station with Hikurangi just 6km away and Whangarei town centre 20km down the road. This is a popular area, the soil type is great, the land is flat, there is ample water, good fencing, the stock yards are very good and the 3 bay barn is in good condition and has power to it. This property will attract a range of interest, so give Dennis a call for further information or to arrange a viewing. $895,000 Plus GST (if any) VIEW By Appointment Only Dennis Wallace M 022 312 7704 E dennis.wallace@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/WHG33818 PGG Wrightson Real Estate Limited, licensed under REAA 2008 Helping grow the country

ULTIMATE GETAWAY By Negotiation
Forget the trafﬁc and enjoy this tranquil property. Set on 2.5 hectares with a bush outlook, there are 3 transportable cabins, one with living dining kitchen, another with master bedroom and bathroom and another with 2 bedrooms. There is also another cabin ready for you to decide on its intended use. Escape the rat race!

WAIPU CAVES SUBDIVISION
This amazing 4-bedroom, 2 lounge quality home is sure to impress. Spacious with excellent ﬂow, the main living area opens directly to a covered and heated patio for outdoor entertaining. Boasting a long list of extras to make living here even more enjoyable; butlers' pantry, feature ceiling, heat pump, tiled showers, stone benchtop, roof space stairs, electronic irrigation system to name but a few. Beautifully landscaped and fenced, the northern boundary adjoins a reserve and beach access is diagonally across the road! Set your sights on this prime property in this high growth area.

$350,000 each
2 quality lifestyle blocks left, ranging from 5228m2 to 5345m2 all in grass in this attractive sought-after area. Beautiful bush/ valley outlook and ﬂanked by native bush either side. All sections have easy contour with good building sites and are fully fenced. Close to Waipu Caves Doc Park and 15-minute drive to Waipu village centre and beaches.

RETIREMENT GEM
Set in the friendly Saorsa Retirement Village, this home is immaculate. Recently refurbished there is a sunny lounge with a heat pump, kitchen and separate laundry. There are 2 double bedrooms, separate toilet and bathroom. Join in with the Saorsa Retirement village activities for good company and fun. Take an easy stroll into the vibrant Waipu Township and enjoy the cafes for great coffee or the RSA for good food and banter. Uretiti Beach and Waipu Cove beach are only a short drive away.

FABULOUS COASTAL OPPORTUNITY $1,150,000
Absolutely immaculate single level modern 155m2 home on a 1600m2 section. Currently set up as 3 bedrooms, 2 lounges, 2 bathrooms plus an ofﬁce. Easy to convert back to a large 5-bedroom family home or bach. Lovely harbour and pohutakawa views from lounge and kitchen. 80 metre walk to the beach. Double garage with workshop, plus boat port at the back. RARE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY – CLOSE TO TOWN Mid $600,000's
Looking for a quality block of land, close enough to walk to town? Well established with a variety of fruit trees, plenty of room to grow crops, plant an orchard, graze the horses or potential for intensive horticulture. 3.65 ha in total consisting of a 1500m2 building site to build that dream homestead plus an 8-acre (approx.) level paddock. The land is encased by a peaceful and rural setting.

SPLENDID LIFESTYLE BLOCKS By Negotiation
A chance to own a lifestyle block in a coastal development of only 5 lots. Lot 5 is 3.70ha (approx.) and Lot 4 is 4.19ha (approx.) both north facing with a generous building location and views across to the Whangarei Heads and the Hen and Chicken Islands. Stroll down the private access to the estuary for swimming and kayaking. Situated between Waipu and Waipu Cove. PRIME WAIPU SECTION $435,000
1 great sized section left with a good-elevated building site. You will enjoy uninterrupted views of the reserve where you can enjoy an evening stroll along the esplanade reserve. Premium quality section and fully serviced with reasonable covenants to protect your investment.

By Negotiation
Situated in a peaceful environment, this is the perfect weekender. Beyond the picturesque treelined driveway you will ﬁnd two cozy cabins and a smaller cabin. Off the grid solar power is set up for 2 of the 3 cabins. This 4-hectare lifestyle block is fully fenced into 5 paddocks and an orchard. Perfect weekender, forever home or option to build! Close to the beach and Waipu Village. OFF THE GRID GETAWAY

36 | OneRoof.co.nz eves.co.nz Open Home Maunu 44 Te Hape Road 3 Maunu - Must See! Offered to the market by a seriously committed vendor, this classic 1960's brick and cedar weatherboard home is a solid choice for buyers looking for security in their investment and their neighbourhood. Comprising 120sqm (more or less) overall and featuring the best of its era with sound construction, a spacious floorplan and huge potential for further gains, you will appreciate three generous bedrooms, a modern well-appointed kitchen, and open-plan living spaces that connect easily to the private and sunny deck area - ideal for family fun and summer entertaining. The landscaped 784sqm (more or less) section offers a safe space for the kids and family pets, and there is ample off-street parking, plus basement garage with additional storage. It is in zone for the brilliant Maunu Primary School, and the highly regarded Pompallier College is just a short walk away also. 1 1 1 Tender Closes 4pm, Thurs 8 Apr 96 Walton Street, Whangarei (will not be sold prior) View 12-12.30pm Sun 14 Mar Karl Leathley 021 667 446 karl.leathley@eves.co.nz eves.co.nz/ewh07928 Open Home Kensington Auction Wednesday 2/17 Princes Street 2 Kensington - Almost Too Good To Be True Auction Wed 17 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei Here's a rare find in Kensington! Beautifully presented, this 80sqm (more or less) brick and tile unit is the middle of four - and is sure to please even the most discerning. Enjoying a north-facing aspect, it was built to capture the sun year-round and is generously proportioned with easy flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The two large double bedrooms afford plenty of space. View 11-11.30am Sun 14 Mar or by appointment eves.co.nz/ewh07858 1 1 (unless sold prior) Karl Leathley 021 667 446 karl.leathley@eves.co.nz Morningside 13B Raewyn Street 2 Solid As A Rock Auction Wed 17 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei Despite having been owned for many years, the time has come for our owners to relinquish this brick unit - a proposition which represents a fantastic initial step onto the housing ladder or a welcome addition to your property portfolio. Still in its original condition, this home represents the ultimate reno opportunity! Whether it's a lick of paint to invigorate it, or a full make-over to transform it, the sheer size of the home lends itself to a myriad of possibilities. 1 1 1 (unless sold prior) View 12-12.30pm Sun 14 Mar Nikki Tracey 022 188 0363 nikki.tracey@eves.co.nz eves.co.nz/ewh07861 EREN Ltd, Licensed under the REAA 2008

OneRoof.co.nz | 37 eves.co.nz Whangarei Central Tikipunga 8 Second Avenue 5 Dressed to Impress Auction Thurs 25 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei This home-and-income property has so many options! Accommodate extended family with ease, rent part and subsidise your mortgage, or use as a total investment property and grow your portfolio. With the main house currently tenanted at $620 per week and cottage appraised at $345 per week. The scope is huge, but the opportunity won't last long. Classic period features are on display throughout this warm and inviting home. 2 2 (unless sold prior) View by appointment Louis McDonald 021 0220 6850 louis.mcdonald@eves.co.nz eves.co.nz/ewh07734 3 Renovated and ready for you! Auction Thurs 25 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei eves.co.nz/ewh07846 Beginner's Winner! Auction Thurs 25 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei Positioned in the heart of an eminently popular and convenient part of the city, this enchanting home will attract interest from a wide range of prospective purchasers, including first home buyers, families, and astute investors. Inside, this sun-soaked home boasts three spacious bedrooms, a large family bathroom, a highly functional kitchen, and living spaces that are guaranteed year-round comfort thanks to the character fireplace. 1 1 2 (unless sold prior) View by appointment Louis McDonald 021 0220 6850 louis.mcdonald@eves.co.nz Open Home 21 Fairburn Street Sheltered from the hustle and bustle by its rear position, this tastefully renovated family home is bigger than you'd expect - and quite possibly more affordable too! Three bedrooms provide accommodation and are complemented by generously proportioned living areas and a highly functional kitchen, and a nice new bathroom complete with bath and shower. The excellent indoor/outdoor flow with a fantastic, covered deck ensures you'll spend plenty of time outside. 3 eves.co.nz/ewh07775 Open Home Raumanga 13 Otuhiwai Crescent 1 1 1 (unless sold prior) View 12-12.30pm Sun 14 Mar & 2.30-3pm Sun 21 Mar Melanie Waldron 021 764 097 melanie.waldron@eves.co.nz Maunu 14 Kotare Crescent 3 Magic Maunu Auction Thurs 25 Mar, from 1pm 96 Walton Street, Whangarei Located on a picturesque street in the heart of Maunu, this great property is surrounded by other tidy homes in a popular part of the city. Boasting three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this inherently warm house is bathed in natural light and is assured year-round warmth thanks to the HRV system and the log burner. A highly functional kitchen ensures the ability to cater to any occasion. The open plan design flows out to the large conservatory. 2 1 2 (unless sold prior) View 10-10.30am Sat 13 Mar Jayden King 027 735 5464 jayden.king@eves.co.nz eves.co.nz/ewh07776 EREN Ltd, Licensed under the REAA 2008

OneRoof.co.nz | 39 Northland Property Guide See more on OneRoof.co.nz Mid & Far North Properties See all the latest Mid & Far North properties WANTED Riparian waterfront property with jetty or boat ramp access in the $2 million plus price range. We have numerous buyers ready to buy now. “Over the years we have bought and sold numerous properties. We can say without hesitation that Charlie is in a league of his own and comes highly recommended.” Colleen and Ashley. Sold December 2020. Call Charlie Brendon-Cook on 0212 444 888 for a conﬁdential discussion. Luxury Real Estate Limited (Licensed REAA 2008)

40 | OneRoof.co.nz Property of the week 746C Waikino Road, Karetu THE PENINSULA, BAY OF ISLANDS PRICE BY NEGOTIATION Key Information: , Ap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harlie Brendon-Cook 021 244 4888 Licensed Agent REAA 2008 Find out more at oneroof.co.nz/1285362

42 | OneRoof.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 43

44 | OneRoof.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz | 45 gs Far North listin ljhooker.co.nz New Listing 0 0 0 For Sale Set Date of Sale Closes Friday 30 April 2021 at 4:00pm (unless sold prior) View By Appointment www.ljhooker.co.nz/GGZGEE Gerard Ponsonby 0274 544 808 PRIME COMMERCIAL LAND 127 North Rd, Kaitaia 2.38 hectares of flat land. First time on the market in 80 years! Prime location with two road frontages. 57.7 metres of State Highway frontage. Close to Pak'nSave, over the road to Mitre 10 and The Warehouse. Possibly more land available (or less). Plus GST. New Listing 1 1 0 GREAT OPPORTUNITY 8 Redan Rd, Kaitaia For Sale Set Date Sale Closes Friday 16 April 2021 at 4:00pm (unless sold prior) View By Appointment www.ljhooker.co.nz/GG2GEE Grace Jenkins 027 397 1233 6 This character 1920's villa is positioned at the front of a generous sub-dividable 1391m2 section. Previously operated as a popular restaurant, the astute entrepreneur will see the possibilities here, or the avid home owner can restore the villa to its former glory as a 3 bedroom home. Potential to develop or build on the back section (survey & architect plans available). Conveniently located near the centre of town, schools, shops and the hospital. Inspection is a must. Plus GST (if any). 6 1 UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY - SO MANY OPTIONS! 6894 Far North Road, Te Kao For Sale By Negotiation View By Appointment www.ljhooker.co.nz/GDDGEE Sue Ferens 021 612 855 Looking for a unique lifestyle in the winterless Far North? Located in Te Kao, on main tourist route to Cape Reinga, this 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom purposebuilt property has operated as a lodge for many years & offers many options for new owners - lodge, shop, tourism venture, retirement accommodation or simply a large family home. Te Kao is handy to beautiful Paua on the Parengarenga Harbour, Rarawa Beach & Henderson Bay on the east coast & 90 Mile Beach & Te Paki sand dunes. Far North Real Estate (2010) Limited Licensed REAA 2008. All information contained herein is gathered from sources we consider to be reliable. However, we cannot guarantee or give any warranty about the information provided. Interested parties must solely rely on their own enquiries. Kaitaia 09 408 1241 Mangonui 09 406 0977 Paihia 09 402 8638

46 | OneRoof.co.nz Far North NEW LISTING Broadwood Whangape Track Road Wynn Humphreys Bush QEII Protected Hidden between Kohukohu and Broadwood is this stunning 90ha of native New Zealand, known as Wynn Humphreys Bush. Kauri, Rimu, Totara, Puriri trees own this part of the world. This protected native bush block provides endless opportunities. Our first time there we encountered Pheasants, Kereru and wild pig sign amongst this weed free natural environment. Currently a bee block for our vendors, you can make this whatever you desire - retreat, hunting - with the ability to have multiple owners or an off grid paradise. A well-formed tracks lead you to potential building sites and through the depths of Wynn Humphreys Bush. Water comes from a raupo swamp feeding into a stream that filters into a larger stony bottom river running through both titles. Do build a house or huts? The world is your oyster. bayleys.co.nz/1020606 bayleys.co.nz Price by Negotiation View by appointment Todd Skudder 027 439 1235 todd.skudder@bayleys.co.nz Anthony Van Gessel 021 754 686 anthony.vangessel@bayleys.co.nz MACKYS REAL ESTATE LTD, BAYLEYS, LICENSED UNDER THE REA ACT 2008

OneRoof.co.nz | 47 You’re invited First Home Buyers Information Evening In conjunction with Sarah Curtis Mortgages, we are proud to present the 2021 First Home Buyers Information Evening. WHEN WHERE 25th March, 6pm - 7.30pm Bizspace, 3 Cobham Road, Kerikeri Nibbles and drinks provided. We have several speakers for the evening to cover lending, insurance, legal, real estate, accounting, planning and the auction process. We look forward to seeing you! Please scan the QR code to register your interest and complete the questionnaire. Kerikeri 09 407 3850

48 | OneRoof.co.nz Kerikeri 09 407 3850

OneRoof.co.nz | 49 Why big house price jumps haven’t scared off buyers By Rupert Gough COMMENT: House prices over the past year have, quite unexpectedly, risen a huge amount. It’s about this time in the cycle that we often start to hear “no one will pay that” and “it’s just not affordable”. And yet the Reserve Bank is concerned enough with the state of the market to step in with LVR restrictions and threats of other policy changes. So with the market so hot, why haven’t the buyers just stopped putting in offers? Before we progress any further, I want to state that, even though I own property, I’m not in favour of the relentless increase in property prices. This article is simply to show the numbers behind the continued queues at open homes despite ever-increasing prices. Let’s take an example of a couple, first home buyers, who had their eye on a $900k property last year but didn’t quite have enough deposit to get to the minimum 10% ($90,000) threshold. They have returned to the market a year later and discovered that the same house is now $1m. I know in most cities it’s probably more but for easy calculations, let’s say $100,000 increase. You’ll get the idea no matter what percentage the local market has increased. The couple were looking to borrow $810,000 and now require $900,000 (being 90% of the new $1m price). In other words, they need to borrow an additional $90,000. How much additional income would a couple need to be able to afford the extra borrowing? We can quickly calculate this using some back-of-theenvelope maths. We know the bank requires clients to be able to pay the mortgage at 7% on principal and interest terms. This could be estimated to be about $7,200 per year for $90,000 meaning that if the couple were at their incomeaffordability limit last year, they would need to have had a salary raise of around $5 per hour to keep up. Not outrageous and especially when you remember we are talking about a couple, so each person therefore only needed an extra $2.50 per hour before tax to still be able to afford the new mortgage. This is the crux of why buyers aren’t exiting the market. Yes, properties might have gone up by $100,000 but a couple, both on a salary, only need to have gone from, say, $45 per hour to $47.50 per hour to still be able to afford today’s properties. Property is a leveraged investment, meaning that big increases like $100,000 extra in purchase price means comparatively smaller required salary increases ($2.50 per hour per person for a couple) and reasonably small additional savings ($100 per week per person for a couple). But what about the deposits? They require an additional $10,000 deposit just to meet the bare-minimum 10% and prices are rising so quickly that savers are struggling to keep up. I know, for people just starting to look at getting on the ladder, the deposit and income requirements are astronomical - how do you quickly save $100,000? But you can see how buyers who were almost there last year aren’t necessarily out of the running this year, which goes some way to explain why buyers haven’t stopped putting bidding in this hot market. In this example, the additional $10,000 deposit required means an extra approximately $200 per week or $100 per person per week. For some people, that would be an achievable extra amount to put into savings in order to at least keep up with increasing property prices. *All numbers are rounded for simplicity and may vary depending on your individual circumstance. Numbers are not meant to indicate affordability levels. Find out more at oneroof.co.nz CON CONTACT OUR SPECIALIST CONVEYANCING TEAM CONVEYANCING Fixed fee prices for purchasing, selling and reﬁnancing property. Sarah Anderson saraha@mwis.co.nz Leah Nugent-Grifﬁn leahng@mwis.co.nz 122 Bank Street, Whangarei • 09 438 4239 • www.mwis.co.nz 1

