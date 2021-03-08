Bay of Plenty Times Property Guide  

View online at bayofplentytimes.co.nz/propertyguide Powered by Current to 12 March 2021 Home and Income PAGE 2 OPEN HOMES – PAGE 3 Available every Friday inside the Bay of Plenty Times and at participating real estate companies. Licensed Real Estate Agents Publication Marketed by Ross Gernhoefer & Les Geraghty, Harcourts Tauranga Advantage Realty Ltd, MREINZ, Licensed under REAA 2008

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK Key location and set up offers varied opportunities By Jo Ferris Street-impressions of this Greerton property present an obvious message for buyers looking for somewhere to set up a boutique business. As the address suggests, it serves the ﬁrst major checklist feature on a silver platter. Location is key – Cameron Road, in between the bustling shopping centres of Gate Pa and Greerton Village. Near Tauranga Hospital, schooling, bus routes and right on one of the city’s main arterial route. The address speaks volumes about this locality, given all the businesses and development surrounding this property. It already operates as a wellness centre and cuts an attractive street impression, with a reception and waiting area offering a warm greeting. Associated rooms are styled accordingly and the décor throughout is in line with a business of this nature. Its clean, white backdrop and charcoal carpet would adapt to any kind of small business – or, with a bit of vision, revert it back to a home with income. That’s the secret gem, hiding in the valley at the back. While street impressions introduce a single-level house, it’s actually two levels. The rest of the upper level reveals openplan living with gabled, sarked ceilings; contemporary styling and big-window glazing and sliders slipping outdoors to a sun-drenched wrap-around balcony. Two designer bathrooms upstairs match the contemporary tone of the home, while a third bathroom sits downstairs, alongside kitchen facilities and dining room. It offers a closer connection with the garden - and the next enticing feature that makes this an intriguing proposition. There are three individual chalets in this back garden – currently used for Airbnb and bringing a healthy return for the owner. Each chalet enjoys a sunny deck and seat to enjoy the relative seclusion of this small valley. It drops out of sight from the main road – hidden from view to provide a sheltered garden corner for the main home and chalets. Given all these multi-purpose features, the opportunities are varied. Thoughts obviously turn to a home business and continue with the Airbnb. But Harcourts’ Ross Gernhoefer and Les Geraghty see another idea. Given the soaring property prices and Tauranga’s median now at an all-time high, this is a chance for extended families to share life together and save money. With separate spaces to retreat to and possibly re-installing a kitchen upstairs, this property would be a good way to reduce mortgages for blended families. There are any number of ways to utilise this property. The groundwork has already been done – it just takes a bit of vision, according to Ross and Les. www.harcourts.co.nz ID: TG6966 In brief Location: 1203 Cameron Rd, Greerton Property: 810sqm (approx), ﬂat-to-sloping, street-front property on main Tauranga arterial. Currently used as a wellness centre, with 3 individual chalets advertised on Airbnb and bringing healthy return. Two-level house, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious living area with gabled, sarked ceilings opening to wrap-around sunny balcony. Kitchen, dining downstairs opening outdoors to deck and garden. In-between Gate Pa shopping centre and Greerton Village. Near Tauranga Hospital, schooling, businesses, recreation and parks. Main arterial route to CBD and Tauranga Crossing. Sale details: Auction, Thursday, March 11,2021, from 1pm at Harcourts Rooms, Auction looms – within days – this property is bound to attract solid interest on the day. 1 Third Ave, Tauranga (unless sold prior) Viewing: Open home Saturday and Sunday 11.30am-12.15pm, or by appointment Contact: Ross Gernhoefer & Les Geraghty, Harcourts Tauranga Advantage Realty Ltd, MREINZ, Licensed under REAA 2008 M: Ross: 021 243 7068 Les: 021 315 366 B: Ross: 07 571 5544 E: ross.gernhoefer@harcourts.co.nz les.geraghty@harcourts.co.nz

OneRoof.co.nz Bay of Plenty Times PROPERTY GUIDE 3 OPEN HOMES Saturday 6th & Sunday March 7th 2021 MOUNT MAUNGANUI GREERTON SATURDAY SATURDAY & SUNDAY AUCTION AUCTION 120A Oceanbeach Rd 12.00-12.30 Property Brokers Papamoa SATURDAY & SUNDAY AUCTION 16C Matai St 1.00-1.45 Harcourts 1203 Cameron Rd 11.30-12.15 Harcourts SUNDAY AUCTION 26B Mitchell St 12.30-1.00 Tremains BOP SUNDAY AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION ENQ OVER $450,000 PBN PBN 120A Oceanbeach Rd 12.00-12.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 21 Rosberg Pl 12.30-1.00 Professionals NRG 19A Ascot Pl 12.30-1.00 Harcourts 53 Matapihi Rd 1.00-1.30 Harcourts 3 Carter St 1.00-1.30 Harcourts 6 Farm St 1.00-1.30 Harcourts 38A Golf Rd 1.45-2.30 Sotheby’s BOP 42B Golf Rd 2.00-2.30 Harcourts 12B Fairway Ave 2.15-2.45 Ray White Tauranga 41E Tawa St 11.00-11.30 Professionals NRG 15 Verbena Gl 2.00-2.30 Harcourts 4-35 Victoria Rd 2.45-3.15 Harcourts PAPAMOA SATURDAY AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION ENQ OVER $1,600,000 77 Sandhurst Dr 12.00-12.45 Harcourts 20 Tuihana Dr 1.00-1.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 10 Summerland Cres 2.00-2.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 63 The Boulevard 2.30-3.00 Property Brokers Papamoa 76 Karewa Pde 1.00-1.45 Tremains BOP SATURDAY & SUNDAY AUCTION 325 Grenada St 1.00-1.45 Harcourts SUNDAY AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION 33 Percy Rd 10.30-11.00 Harcourts 69A Domain Rd 11.00-11.30 Ray White Papamoa 17 Reef Ave 11.00-11.30 Harcourts 11 Kanono Close 11.30-12.00 Ray White Papamoa 14 Portoﬁna Ct 12.00-12.30 Ray White Papamoa 17 Matemuri Dr 12.00-12.30 Harcourts 4 Te Hou Hou Cres 12.00-12.45 Harcourts 5 Calypso Dr 12.00-12.45 Harcourts 4 Plantation Way 12.15-12.45 Ray White Papamoa 20 Tuihana Dr 1.00-1.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 11B Emerald Pl 1.00-1.45 Ray White Papamoa 77 Sandhurst Dr 1.15-2.00 Harcourts 10 Summerland Cres 2.00-2.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 63 The Boulevard 2.30-3.00 Property Brokers Papamoa 23 Selliera Pl 3.00-3.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 2B Dalton Dr 3.00-3.30 Ray White Papamoa 100 Dickson Rd 3.00-3.45 Ray White Papamoa 100 Dickson Rd 3.30-4.00 Ray White Papamoa CENTRAL CITY SATURDAY & SUNDAY AUCTION 1-20 Fifth Ave 1.30-2.30 Harcourts SUNDAY PBN AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION ENQ OVER $695,000 BY NEG SATURDAY BY NEG 45 Church St 2.00-2.30 Tremains BOP SATURDAY & SUNDAY AUCTION 22A Wylie St 11.00-11.30 Harcourts SUNDAY AUCTION 11A Hayes Ave 2.00-2.30 Tremains BOP KATIKATI SATURDAY AUCTION AUCTION 126B Main Rd 2.00-3.00 Harcourts TENDER 40 Woodland Rd 10.00-11.00 PGG Wrightson 116 Rowesdale Dr 1.00-1.30 Ray White Tauranga SUNDAY AUCTION 226B Ohauiti Rd 12.00-12.30 Tremains BOP BY NEG 39 Dayna Ave 2.00-2.45 Tremains BOP $1,200,000 28 Tuscany Pl 1.00-1.40 Harcourts OMOKOROA SUNDAY BY NEG 4 Pip Way 10.30-11.00 Tremains BOP OUT OF TOWN SATURDAY DEADLINE SUNDAY 352C Woodlands Rd, Waihi 12.00-12.30 PGG Wrightson TREATY SUNDAY WEDNESDAY AUCTION 25 Wilson Rd North, Paengaroa 11.30-12.00 Sotheby’s BOP AUCTION AUCTION 507 Old Highway, Whakamarama 11.30-12.30 Tremains BOP AUCTION 704 Whakamarama Rd, Whakamarama 1.00-2.00 126B Main Rd 12.00-1.00 Harcourts MATUA SUNDAY AUCTION WEDNESDAY AUCTION GATE PA OHAUITI 353 Levers Rd 11.00-11.30 Tremains BOP AUCTION 52B Meadowland St 1.30-2.00 Tremains BOP PBN 151 Manuwai Dr 11.30-12.00 Harcourts MAUNGATAPU SATURDAY & SUNDAY $1,099,000 343 Maungatapu Rd 12.00-1.00 Harcourts SUNDAY AUCTION PGG Wrightson WEDNESDAY DEADLINE TREATY PYES PA SUNDAY AUCTION 54 Puhirake Cres 11.00-11.30 Tremains BOP AUCTION 3 Blacklock Rd 11.45-12.15 Tremains BOP AUCTION 14 Danny Pl 12.30-1.00 Tremains BOP AUCTION 11 Materawaho Way 1.00-1.30 Tremains BOP 2 Deepwater Views Way 11.00-12.00 Harcourts AUCTION 4 Avocet Ave 12.15-1.00 Harcourts PBN 165B Te Hono St 12.30-1.00 Harcourts TE PUNA WEDNESDAY SUNDAY AUCTION AUCTION 4 Avocet Ave 12.00-1.00 Harcourts OTUMOETAI SATURDAY PBN 26 Seddon St, Waikino 11.00-12.00 PGG Wrightson 40B Karaka Rd 11.00-12.00 Harcourts AUCTION 127 Otumoetai Rd 11.00-11.30 Tremains BOP AUCTION 6 Birmingham St 11.30-12.00 Tremains BOP AUCTION 10A Milton Rd 12.00-1.00 Harcourts SUNDAY 10 Raymond Ave 2.00-3.00 Harcourts WELCOME BAY 208 Fraser St 11.00-11.30 Property Brokers Papamoa 15 Edgecumbe Rd 11.00-11.30 Ray White Tauranga 92B Grace Rd 11.00-11.30 Ray White Tauranga 77 Thirteenth Ave 11.45-12.15 Ray White Tauranga 2-171 Sixteenth Ave 1.00-1.30 Ray White Tauranga 11-22 Cliff Rd 2.00-2.30 Professionals NRG AUCTION 45B Queen Rd 1.00-1.30 Tremains BOP AUCTION 11A Bellevue Rd 1.15-1.45 Ray White Tauranga AUCTION 90 Harbour Dr 2.00-2.30 Sotheby’s BOP EOI OVER 53 Lydbrook Pl 12.00-12.30 Ray White Tauranga SUNDAY 190 A, B, C Fifteenth Ave 12.30-1.00 Ray White Tauranga PBN 40B Karaka Rd 1.00-2.00 Harcourts AUCTION $800k 1.00-2.00 PGG Wrightson TE PUKE $765,000 SUNDAY 23 Gill Ln SATURDAY AUCTION 224 Ballintoy Park Dr 11.00-11.30 Harcourts 5 Esmeralda St 2.00-3.00 Harcourts

Tim & Brooke Papamoa 23 Selliera Place New Listing Executive living From the moment you step into 23 Selliera Drive you are in awe of the double height negative detailing plywood ceiling throughout the sun-drenched open plan kitchen & living area. An impressive entry foyer into an open plan, premium quality kitchen with stone benchtops, generous cabinetry, scullery & breakfast bar which flow into elegant sunlit dining spilling out to the huge north-west facing wrap-around deck. Set to one side, the carpeted lounge room is graceful and inviting with built-in fireplace and window walls accessing the serene outdoors. Sophistication & style plus attention to detail throughout the 249sqm home makes it a home hard not to love. Exclusively located and boasting elite neighbours, this is exceptional modern living. The outdoor living comes off the living area & light filled master creating a space to be enjoyed year-round. The home offers 4 generous sized bedrooms plus an extra space which could be used as a playroom, office space or extra living. The tinkerer at heart will love the fully carpeted double garage come mancave. Striking in every aspect. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 4 2 2 Auction 5.00pm, Wed 24th Mar, 2021, (unless sold prior), Onsite View Sun 7 Mar 3.00 - 3.30pm Web pb.co.nz/PPU03333 Tim Short M 027 631 0446 E tim.short@pb.co.nz Brooke Robertson M 027 587 0795 E brooke.robertson@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

Tim & Brooke Papamoa Beach 20 Tuihana Drive New Listing Unrivalled location, unrivalled lifestyle. Exclusively located and boasting elite neighbours, this beautiful 206 square metre (approx) residence on 717 square metres is quite outstanding. Distinctive and functional the double doored cedar entrance which leads through into the main living, dining and kitchen space. There's also a servery window to the north-west facing side of the adjoining patio. Outdoors minimal easy-care gardens are efficient and effective; swathes of grass invite children and pets to play. The home offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and convivence of a separate toilet. The master is given serene privacy, which roomy, has its own ensuite plus walk in robe and flows outdoors to enjoy gorgeous gardens to the side. It is a home that is ready for its new chapter & for you to take advantage of the full potential. With the convivence of a double internal access garage & off-street parking means there is room for all the toys. Perfectly configured for a modern family lifestyle, effortlessly encompassing uncompromising sophistication, this home will be sold by auction. Make it a priority to view NOW! Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 4 2 1 2 Auction 7.00pm, Wed 24th Mar, 2021, (unless sold prior), Onsite View Sat 6 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Sun 7 Mar 1.00 - 1.30pm Web pb.co.nz/PPU03384 Tim Short M 027 631 0446 E tim.short@pb.co.nz Brooke Robertson M 027 587 0795 E brooke.robertson@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

Papamoa 63 The Boulevard Final Notice Grand Slam Winner 3 A near new stunning "Harwood Design" masterpiece. Boasting a gorgeous well-appointed kitchen with quality appliances, an oversized open plan living that offers an effortless indoor / outdoor flow complete with an everchanging view across to the park. The bedroom accommodation is by way of three bedrooms including a very generous master suite complete with an impressive tiled ensuite and walk-in robe. Make no mistake ladies and gentlemen this immaculate residence will win the hearts of all who view and is sure to be extremely popular indeed. 2 1 2 Auction 6.00pm, Wed 10th Mar, 2021, On site- 63 The Boulevard, Papamoa View Sat 6 Mar 2.30 - 3.00pm Sun 7 Mar 2.30 - 3.00pm Web pb.co.nz/PPU03376 Darryn Laskey AREINZ M 021 647 420 E darryn.laskey@pb.co.nz Natasha Laskey M 021 947 346 E natasha.laskey@pb.co.nz Papamoa 10 Summerland Crescent Auction A home to love When we think of easy modern living, we think brick, we think low maintenance & we think location. These three characteristics are a combination that you won't want to miss. A home with a big heart & easy living is a match made here at 10 Summerland Cres, Papamoa. In a great location setback off the road. Well proportioned, the home is designed to capture plenty of sun and natural light. We can see why the current homeowners have adored living here for the last 19 years. With plans to relocate, their home now proposes an opportunity for new love. The home offers 3 good sized bedrooms, master with walk in robe & a spacious family bedroom. The double internal access garage with plenty of off-street parking completes the picture. Open plan living with a large double doored ranch slider spilling out to the private backyard surrounded by lush greenery. A home for families or professional couples alike. The perfect package, ensuring convenience and easy living. Property Brokers Ltd Licensed REAA 2008 | pb.co.nz 3 1 1 2 Auction 5.30pm, Thu 11th Mar, 2021, (unless sold prior), Onsite View Sat 6 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Sun 7 Mar 2.00 - 2.30pm Web pb.co.nz/PPU03416 Tim Short M 027 631 0446 E tim.short@pb.co.nz Brooke Robertson M 027 587 0795 E brooke.robertson@pb.co.nz Proud to be here

Isn't there an awful lot of boring real estate in Tauranga? Which begs the question... But one place you won't find any of it for sale is in Oliver Road's Autumn '21 Signature Collection. Before we introduce those next few listings, why not take a moment to look back on some of the beautiful homes that sold during summer... How would it feel knowing that you could list your unique, high-value home this Autumn with two passionate, dedicated, professional agents? What would it mean to be able to trust without hesitation that your agents would be truly working together in partnership with you on your sale, backed by their support staff which include among others - a finisher, painter, builder and cleaner? This Autumn, we'll list twelve properties. A maximum of one per week. As a client of ours, you'll benefit from... The numbers are pretty hard to argue with... Twelve homes listed between 1st December & 28th February. Twelve homes sold between 1st December & 28th February. Twelve 5 Star reviews between 1st December & 28th February. Average sale price of $1,850,000 (range $1,295,000 - 2,750,000). Average no. of days on market = 34 (or 18, if you remove the two properties that were first listed with other agents). Our industry-leading service 'Oliver Road Finishing' designed to improve the value of your home. In-house interior design, furnishing & staging. A six hour architecture, interior & garden shoot with photographers exclusive to Oliver Road. An extensive international marketing campaign including listings on more than 100 websites, six print publications and our database of more than 1,000 active & passive buyers. An investment into your campaign by us of more than $8,500 - without asking you to pay a cent. An agency agreement with no minimum term (e.g. 90 days) - rather a commitment that we will work hard every day until the job is done. Because we know what it takes to properly prepare and take a unique property like yours to the market. More importantly, we understand that at the level we operate, the difference between a good result and a great one can equate to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The only way to not compromise on these results; the only way to ensure we have the time & energy required to perform consistently, is to restrict the number of properties we take on. We're currently taking final bookings for our '21 Autumn Collection, plus reservations for later in the year.

TAURANGA AUCTION 507 Old Highway 4 The Ultimate Lifestyle Package This property offers the ultimate Bay Of Plenty lifestyle. In fact it ticks all the boxes! Large, 4 bedroom, good quality brick and tile home with generous indoor and outdoor living around the heated, in ground pool. All framed by tropical plantings and mature trees. An enclave of sheds with 3 bay American barn, 4 bay garage, and a separate building with living, bedrooms and facilities, offer options for working space, car collections, toys or guest accommodation. The orchard has approximately 110 Hass avocados, planted in 2004 with good production history, 12 pollinators and automated irrigation. Situated in a desirable area in the Bay of Plenty, near local beaches and walks and only a 20 minute drive to Tauranga. Suburb: Whakamarama Price: Auction, plus GST (if any) Thursday 11 March 2021 at 3.00pm held On Site (unless sold prior) View: Sun 7th 11:30am-12:30pm Web ID: OM01754 2 2 Noel Benstead M 027 525 3380 D 07 548 2550 E noel.benstead@tremains.co.nz AUCTION 7 Woodleigh Place Private Suburban Retreat Situated in the sought after Rowesdale Estate. The property is 896sqm (approx.) offering a private and peaceful retreat. Single level living with indoor-outdoor flow and massive off street parking. The residence has been well cared for and is presented immaculately. Tremain Real Estate BOP Ltd Licensed Real Estate Agent REAA 2008 3 2 2 Suburb: Ohauiti Price: Auction Thursday 4th March 2021, held at 1.00pm at Tremains Tauranga (unless sold prior) View: By appointment Web ID: TG01774 Cindy Dansey M 021 354 132 D 07 578 0598 E cindy.dansey@tremains.co.nz 76 Karewa Parade Papamoa Beach's Golden Strip Here is your rare opportunity to grab a piece of arguably the best street in town, namely KAREWA Parade. The property is opposite the golden sands of Papamoa Beach and across the road to the beach access, so within a few minutes you can be paddling in the crystal waters of the Pacific Ocean or casting your surf caster off the beach to catch your dinner. The two-level dwelling currently has sea views from the upper level. Boundaries indicative. 4 2 Suburb: Papamoa Beach Price: Expressions of Interest Over $1,600,000 View: Sat 6th 1pm-1:45pm Web ID: PA01763 Rosemarie Turley M 0275 365 675 D 07 929 6010 E rosemarie.turley@tremains.co.nz Steve Fagan M 0274 990 676 D 07 929 6010 E steve.fagan@tremains.co.nz 1

MOUNT MAUNGANUI 38A Golf Road 2 2 2 355 sq m Omanu Living at it's best Opportunities such as this rarely present themselves on Golf Road in the heart of Omanu, one of the Mount's most sought after locations. This fully fenced, brick n tile little beauty is all set to go. Set smack bang in the heart of all that Omanu offers. Zoned for Omanu Primary School, Mount Maunganui Intermediate and High School. With only a few minutes walk to the beach and with your own access on the title to the Mount Maunganui Golf Course, this location right on point. On the way to the beach, you can grab your morning coffee from the famous George Cafe or in the evening grab some fish n chips to enjoy as the sun sets. This is Omanu living at its best. AUCTION: 1:00pm Thursday 25 March 2021, (unless sold prior) in rooms, Level 1, 51 The Strand, Tauranga VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/NTTG00617 Open Home: Sunday 7 Mar 1:45pm - 2:30pm and Sunday 14 Mar 1:45pm - 2:30pm or view by appointment LUKE NOBILO: M +64 21 321 873 luke.nobilo@bopnzsir.com BETHLEHEM 16 La Colina Place 4 2 5 826 sq m Water views and opportunities aplenty With wrap-around views of the Tauranga harbour through to the Kaimai ranges this central Bethlehem home is in a league of its own. The home offers 505 sqm (approx) of floorspace, exceptional features and multiple living opportunities; this property will suit families, professionals or those seeking dual living or home and income potential. So many options are available to utilise this 3-level home to its full potential. Live on the top floor, run your business from the second and store your car collection in the fivecar garage downstairs. Plus, there's plenty of room for the campervan or boat outside. AUCTION: 1:00pm Thursday 25 March 2021, (unless sold prior) in rooms, Level 1, 51 The Strand, Tauranga VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/NTTG00618 Please phone for an appointment to view RICHARD LAERY: M 021 460 360 richard.laery@nzsir.com SUSIE LAERY: M 020 4159 7533 susie.laery@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. NZSIR BOP Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

OMANAWA 96 Jensen Road 5 2 2 5.7450 ha Gold Kiwifruit Adds Lucrative Lustre to Lifestyle This property proves you can have it all - excellent and increasing returns from 1.48 ca ha gold and 2.2 ca ha of green kiwifruit (currently Mpac managed for passive income), two dozen avocado trees, a spacious contemporary family friendly home linking oodles of outdoor living, an extra 54 sq m shed and ample space for a pool. Your environment is enhanced by the 300 black walnut trees which create superb separation between your home grounds and the kiwifruit blocks which have their own entrance for orchard maintenance. Easy access to good schools and, if you want to go to work while your property works for you, just ten minutes from Tauranga Crossing, 17 to the CBD. Boundary indicative only. AUCTION: 1:00pm Thursday 18 March 2021, Level 1, 51 The Strand, Tauranga (unless sold prior) VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/NTTG00579 Please phone for an appointment to view JEREMY PRYOR: M +64 27 280 2121 jeremy.pryor@nzsir.com PAENGAROA 25 Wilson Road North 4 3 8,054 sq m Private Lifestyle Sanctuary Nestled down a tree lined driveway on a private setting in the popular Paengaroa. This wonderfully presented property sits on 8054 sqm of prime flat and well utilised land offering the new owners a simply stunning lifestyle to enjoy for years to come. It boasts a beautifully balanced character home that has been pleasantly rejuvenated over the past few years, lifting its feel and overall appeal. Built of solid concrete construction, native timber floors, lush carpet and stylish oak panels line the hallways. The kitchen and bathrooms are tastefully presented to appeal to the discerning buyer. The house has a vibrant open feel that flows out onto a large north facing deck. Boundary indicative AUCTION: 1:00pm Thursday 18 March 2021, (unless sold prior) in rooms, Level 1, 51 The Strand, Tauranga VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/NTTG00616 Open Home: Sunday 7 Mar 11:30am - 12:00pm and Sunday 14 Mar 11:30am - 12:00pm or view by appointment CLARK MAZEY: M +64 21 463 213 clark.mazey@nzsir.com Each office is independently owned and operated. NZSIR BOP Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ nzsothebysrealty.com

OTUMOETAI 90 Harbour Drive Magnificent Harbour and Mauao Views 4 In a tightly-held location this immaculately presented shoreside home on one of Tauranga's top dress circle streets has an ever-changing and vibrant marine scene including Mauao, Matakana Island, Mayor Island and the inner harbour. The large 248 sq m (approx) home is ideal for family life and its Pillans Point School zone will attract those with young ones. Equally the property size at 472 sq m (approx) with no lawns to mow and exceptionally well-designed landscaping will also appeal to downsizing empty nesters and those retiring from rural into town. AUCTION: 12:00pm Friday 19 March 2021, (unless sold prior) On-site An elegant interior revolves around open plan living with easy flow to the covered patio for dinner and drinks as the sun sets over the harbour. An appealing contemporary kitchen is a clever blend of classic style and ontrend technology with a solid granite benchtop, stainless steel appliances and foodie's larder with the formal dining room catering to dinner parties and family meals equally well. Each office is independently owned and operated. NZSIR BOP Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) MREINZ 2 2 472 sq m VIEW: nzsothebysrealty.com/NTTG00621 Open Home: Sunday 7 Mar 2:00pm - 2:30pm or view by appointment SALLY FRANCIS: M +64 22 012 3468 D 07 578 0003 sally.francis@bopnzsir.com BARB HORTON: M 027 664 7179 barb.horton@bopnzsir.com nzsothebysrealty.com

OneRoof.co.nz 24 Bay of Plenty Times PROPERTY GUIDE Be Property Prepared FAMILY WINNER 12 Williams Drive, Te Puke Deadline Sale (unless under contract prior) https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1547540 4 THE GOOD LIFE FOR RURAL LOVERS 1565 State Highway 29, Tauranga Auction 17 March 2021 13:00 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/ 3 2 2 Be Property Prepared 3 1 3 1 CONVENIENT FAMILY LIVING 6 Birmingham Street, Judea Auction 19 Mar 2021 11:00 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1552222 4 2 1 FEEL RIGHT ON ROSBERG 21 Rosberg Place, Mount Maunganui Auction 11 Mar 2021 18:00 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1548847 3 A PLACE TO CALL HOME 22A Wylie Street, Gate Pa Auction 11 Mar 2021 13:30 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1549428 1 1 3 LOVINGLY RENOVATED 143c Armstrong Road, Te Puna $1,149,000 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/road-te-punawestern-bay-of-plenty-bay-of-plenty-1527027 OMANU LIVING AT IT’S BEST 38A Golf Road, Mount Maunganui Auction 25 Mar 2021 13:00 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1552576 2 2 2 MAGNIFICENT MONACO 3 Monaco Key, Papamoa Beach By Negotiation https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1533729 4 2 FREEHOLD & WALK TO THE BEACH + GOLF! 12B Fairway Avenue, Mount Maunganui Auction 25 Mar 2021 11:00 https://www.oneroof.co.nz/1550854

OneRoof.co.nz Bay of Plenty Times PROPERTY GUIDE 25 For more property news and listings visit Investment loan rules: The short cut to a $400,000 deposit Rupert Gough There has been a lot of talk in the past few months about the loan to value ratios (LVRs), particularly in relation to investment properties. When the Reserve Bank announced its intention to reinstate LVR restrictions, almost every bank upped the deposit requirements for investment purchases to 30% and then 40%. their own home or other investment properties and 60% on their new property). applications; the ﬁrst for $400,000 at your current bank and the second for $600,000 at the second bank. That means in order to get ﬁnance approval on a $1m investment property - a surprisingly common price bracket in Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga these days - an investor would need a deposit of $400,000. Home-owners can borrow up to 80% of the house they live in. For example, a homeowner in a home worth $1 million and with a mortgage of $400,000 could borrow another $400,000 against their own home (up to 80%) and use that money to buy a $1 million investment property for a total mortgage of $1.4 million ($1 million for the new home and the original $400k they had on their personal property). You can, of course, use a mix of cash and equity. In the example above, if you had $50,000 in cash, you could choose to only borrow $350,000 to purchase a $1 million investment property or add it to the $400,000 borrowing and purchase up to $1.125 million. It’s a common misconception that investors need that money sitting in their bank account - i.e. as cash. Home-owners can use the value in their own property to borrow this deposit, essentially meaning they are borrowing 100% of the purchase for the new investment property (40% on If you are applying to the same bank that has your personal mortgage, this is all done in one application; you are simply asking for the full amount of money for the new property. But if you have decided to apply through a different bank for your investment property this will be done over two When looking to purchase an investment property, I encourage buyers to look at how much deposit they can arrange ﬁrst (cash plus useable equity in their properties) before ﬁnding out whether their income will support the purchase. The deposit is a hard line in the sand and relatively easy to calculate whereas income has a number of factors that affect it - Credit Cards, monthly expense commitments etc. Better to The Reserve Bank has upped deposit requirements for investment purchases in a bid to take the heat out of the housing market. get the easy calculation out the way ﬁrst! If you don’t know the value of your house, you can start by using OneRoof’s Valuation page: www. oneroof.co.nz/estimate/map It can sometimes be good to use a slightly lower number than the one provided to allow for market movements while you apply for your mortgage. For example, if the value shows as $930,000, it is good to use $900,000 to estimate how much you could borrow. Once you know how much deposit you have to work with, the next task is calculating whether your income is enough to support that new mortgage (remember to include the new rent that will be received). - Rupert Gough is the founder and CEO of Mortgage Lab and author of The Successful First Home Buyer. Photo / Getty Images

RURAL | LIFESTYLE | RESIDENTIAL OPEN DAY TENDER KATIKATI 40 Woodland Road 3 Two Million Nuggets of Gold This 2021 G3 SunGold kiwifruit crop is included in the sale. 3.51 can ha at 18,300 trays/ha and a good size equates to around two million kiwifruit. Half of the orchard is fully covered. The balance is well sheltered, tidy ag beam structures throughout. The large, three bedroom home had a major makeover in 2019 with a new kitchen and large, covered, north facing atrium style living. Three good sheds centrally located around a big load out area. 1 2 TENDER Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold By Private Treaty) Closes 4.00pm, Thursday 18 March VIEW 10.00-11.00am, Sunday 7 March Andrew Fowler M 027 275 2244 E afowler@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/TAR33817 EDGECUMBE 154 Hydro Road TENDER Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold By Private Treaty) Closes 4.00pm, Thursday 18 March Supreme Location for Horticulture Hydro Road has been identified as a supreme location in Whakatane to grow Sungold G3 kiwi fruit. Presently there is a planned development of some 200 hectares to kiwi fruit, right in the same vicinity. VIEW By Appointment Only KATIKATI Here we have 10.7 hectares of flat, fertile soils, a good climate and prime location. This is your chance to develop a high returning kiwi fruit orchard. 3 Woodland to Willoughby This type of land is in short supply and is highly sought after. Do not be slow, start your due diligence today! Almost 50ha here, a mix of prime plateau hort land for G3 Gold kiwifruit or avocados at 50MASL. Rambling valleys with pristine streams and ecologically important wetlands allow multiple subdivision options. Great views, including the Mount and potential to perhaps create a unique, high value 10 lot park like development. A tidy, three bedroom home with bountiful fruit trees. Phil Goldsmith M 027 494 1844 E pgoldsmith@pggwrightson.co.nz 1 2 PRICE BY NEGOTIATION Plus GST (if any) VIEW By Appointment Only Andrew Fowler M 027 275 2244 E afowler@pggwrightson.co.nz pggwre.co.nz/TAR33609 pggwre.co.nz/WHK33779 OPEN DAY KATIKATI WHAKAMARAMA A Rare Find Gorgeous villa at “The Plot “ orchard. Board and batten barn. Heated pool. Avocados and citrus for income. Tennis court. Mature gardens. Blank canvas of 3.33ha. Approx half is currently in grass and the balance mature avocado trees. Mainly flat but has an elevated view to the harbour and beyond. Land of Opportunity and Income! AUCTION Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold Prior) 1.00pm, Thursday 11 March VIEW 1.00-2.00pm, Sunday 7 March AUCTION Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold Prior) 11.00am, Thursday 25 March VIEW By Appointment Only Private lifestyle gem on 2.2ha presents purchasers with serenity amongst a lush garden and tree landscape. Double storey home and self contained cottage. 150m² (approx) shed with concrete floor. Covered orchard and grazing. Cherry trees, boysenberries, raspberries, blue berries, avos and much more. Organic potential! pggwre.co.nz/TAR33752 pggwre.co.nz/KAT33437 pggwre.co.nz/TAR32700 TE PUNA 3 1 23 Gill Lane Kirsty Walker | M 021 527 352 TE PUKE Sue McNeil | M 021 748 200 3 1 PUKEHINA 3 1 Loaded with Kiwifruit Coastal and Lifestyle- AUCTION POSTPONED PRICE ON APPLICATION Plus GST (if any) VIEW By Appointment Only David McLaren | M 027 223 3366 PRICE ON APPLICATION GST Inclusive VIEW By Appointment Only Amanda Edwards | M 027 463 3502 pggwre.co.nz/TEP33725 pggwre.co.nz/TEP33612 2.29 can ha Hayward kiwifruit. 4.2289ha total area with three bedroom home. Sitting at just 64 MASL. This performing orchard is a must to view. Excellent for conversion to G3 Sungold kiwifruit. PGG Wrightson Real Estate Limited, licensed under REAA 2008 9096sqm total land area, three bedrooms, double glazing, surfcasting beach just around the corner, close proximity to kindergarten and primary schools. AUCTION POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. 6 3 2 PRICE ON APPLICATION GST Inclusive VIEW By Appointment Only Anton Terblanche M 021 324 702 PUKEHINA WHAKATANE Options A Plenty Location. Lifestyle. Potential. Amanda Edwards | M 027 463 3502 $690,000 GST Inclusive VIEW By Appointment Only Anton Terblanche | M 021 324 702 pggwre.co.nz/TEP33308 pggwre.co.nz/TAR33637 107.1830ha total land area, 20ha approx potential horticulture land, 54ha grazing contourable for further horticulture, 33ha pine trees, two sets of yards, water right with unrestricted flow, three barns. Must view to see the diversity potential. PRICE BY NEGOTIATION Plus GST (if any) VIEW By Appointment Only 3 1 1 Rural views, great fishing nearby, walk to Whakatane River. Potential to grow organic fruit and veggies. A beautiful weather-board home with 3 bedrooms and modern kitchen. Two large half round barns. Helping grow the country