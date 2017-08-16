1AM 29 'The Portrait Issue'  

the
m a 1 P O RT
RAIT
ISSU
E
PORTRAIT ISSUE COVER STAR INDIA TUERSLEY AT IMG PHOTOGRAPHED BY CYBELE MALINOWSKI
m a 1 EDITOR/ CREATIVE DIRECTOR GLENN HUNT
PHOTOGRAPHY CYBELE MALINOWSKI TONI VEZIRIS JASON HENLEY NATASHA KILLEEN KRISTINA YENKO BONNIE HANSEN FASHION ANGELA LIANG MONICA MORALES CHRIS LORIMER LIV RAHME NICOLE ADLER MAKEUP & HAIR JESS CHAPMAN DOLLY MICHELLE WARD MIKELE SIMONE RICHI GRISILLO KAORI HARIGAE VIC ANDERSON CONSTANCE BOWLES DEE DJURDJEVSKI WORDS BARNEY MCDONALD
CLICK SUBS TO CR TO 1 A IBE M
All enquires: 1am@1am.co.nz www.1ammag.com Â© 2016 1AM Magazine. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior consent of the publisher. ABN 7681 586 2568
1 AM ISSUE 29 CONTENTS 04) 1 AM india 12) 1 AM pretty as a picture 32) 1 AM meg 38) 1 AM Alex 42) 1 AM memu 46) 1 AM joel 50) 1 AM sophia 54) 1 AM kevin 58) 1 AM trixi 74) 1 AM anna emilia 116) 1 AM bella 128) 1 AM frankie 134) 1 AM hannah
The idea of ‘The Portrait’ in photography has always been central to the 1 AM ethos. It’s an important factor underscoring our approach to the way we shoot and represent fashion and people. For this reason we asked former editor and publisher of legendary New Zealand culture magazine Pavement, BARNEY MCDONALD, to reflect on a subject very close to his heart – he does own hundreds of photography books – as a companion to a special 1 AM curated gallery of portraits by one of our favourite local fashion photographers CYBELE MALINOWSKI. Selected from her ongoing personal project, Model Maison, the following pages feature an intimate and evocative series of models photographed in the comfort and privacy of their own personal space, often shot “undone”- devoid of the hairstyling, makeup and trappings of the regular fashion shoot. We also feature an exclusive Model Maison: Undone, shot as our cover story for The Portrait issue of 1 AM. INDIA AT IMG PHOTOGRAPHED BY CYBELE MALINOWSKI
1 AM INDIA (UND
DONE)
words BY BARNEY MCDONALD PORTRAITS FROM mode L maison BY It could be energetically argued that classic portraiture ended, not so much with the invention of photography, but with the beginning of modernity. As the Victorian era faded and the Great War of the Nineteen-teens enveloped Europe, the erosion of the monarchy, aristocracy and classicism was heralded by works of subtle artistic anarchy that signalled it was out with the old, in with the new. Oscar Wilde’s timeless (in multiple senses of the word) novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray – his only, in fact, for the Old World Order didn’t tolerate his worldly liberality for long – helped close out a repressive era of societal constraint and constriction, a time when lives could be captured and contained in the frame of a portrait. What you see is what you get. What is happening beyond the frame is reflected by what is shown within it. As Dorian’s once-beautiful portrait, an oil painting done by his doting friend Basil Hallward, ages, cracks and transforms into a monstrous visage, we can see the end of an age of surface, superficiality, and suffering. What deigned to ensue may have been other versions of all these things, and more, but Wilde’s outrageously courageous story was designed to mirror society, reflecting both its hypocrisy and its schisms. In the process, he was also able to explore his own libertine tendencies, make them flesh, as it were, in the guise of an amoral youngster. The past meets the future, and nihilistically destroys it – in literary and painterly form. When James Joyce’s debut novel, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, appeared in 1916, at the height of World War One, culture, politics, religion and most other elements that constitute society, were in flux, chaos even, as nation after nation became embroiled in either hubris or self-preservation. Ideas of ‘self’ and ‘other’ were upended, toppled, twisted, negated. Portraiture represented a vanity that the times could no longer tolerate or afford, so a collective spirit, manifest in the communist revolution that swept Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, would prioritise the masses rather than the man – unless the powers that be saw propaganda value in the heroic form of singular portraiture. Which they did, heroically and autocratically. The hero of Joyce’s novel, Stephen Dedalus, is a rebel, a man out of step with
CYBELE MALINOWSKI
his surroundings who strives to break with convention in a patently conventional world. His intellectual epiphanies lead him away from the past and into conflict with his present, as Joyce paves the way for all manner of iconic rebels in the Twentieth Century canon of culture. Therefore the die is cast. A traditional portrait just won’t do. It’s too passé, too steeped in tradition. It is no longer possible to capture the static nature of an individual and the times that have made them now the world has been turned on its head. The mis en abyme has been supplanted by the mis en scene, which seeks to subvert all meaning by undercutting history, situation and context, even as it strives to appease or appeal to all these things. Photography to the rescue. Possibly the most democratising form of artistic expression, photography – and the handy, portable device the camera has become – has permitted us all to be portrait artists or subjects, and sometimes both at once. Portraiture is no longer simply the domain of the privileged. Nor is it purely static, as photographic portraiture dictated in its infancy. A portrait can be done anywhere, with anyone, and context is just as salient as content. Surrealists like Man Ray and Salvador Dali played with the psychologically disruptive potential of photography, while more classically inclined photographers like Paul Outerbridge and Irving Penn preferred to focus their intent on composition. Yet all were pioneers of modern portraiture, renaissance men stepping out of, and ahead of, the past. Meanwhile, fashion photography up till the 1960s tended toward the classic poses of painting, creating immobile tableaus for models to wear clothes that weren’t particularly designed for movement or freedom of expression. Sixties photographers like David Bailey changed all that. The new joie de vivre of society and culture, with bands like The Beatles, Beach Boys and Rolling Stones providing the soundtrack, demanded fresh ideas and images. A bold approach. Classical styles were there to be subverted and subsumed. Anything old was up for grabs, so long as it was parodied, collaged or otherwise reinterpreted. Documentary photography thrived too, propelled in no end by the rock ‘n’ roll war
correspondence flowing out of Vietnam at the end of the 60s and into the 70s. Clearly the horse had bolted. Photography – and portraiture with it – was free to do what it wants to do. And just what is it that it wants to do? It wants to get loaded. It wants to have a good time. And capture as much of it on film as possible. Put a camera in somebody’s hands and they will probably take pictures of people they know. They’ll possibly even take pictures of people they know in the nude, maybe even engaged in sexual activity, such is the predictable nature of man. The portability of modern cameras – still or moving image – made it easy for cameras to be taken anywhere, even into space or to the depths of the ocean. The profound and profane alike have been liberated by technology. Mechanical reproduction means that high art, pop art and low art are all in the eye of the beholder. Fluidity, blurring of boundaries, artistic sedition, abstract expressionism, naturalism… All of these attributes exist on a continuum. Who gets to decide whether a studio portrait by a world-renowned photographer is any more or less valid, relevant or artistic than that snap you took of your boyfriend or girlfriend, cat or dog, fashion victim or homeless person? With digital technology continuing the democratisation of photography ever further, the Internet and social media playing a significant part, it’s open for debate whether or not we live in a ‘post-photography’ world. When the means of photographic production is so avidly controlled by the masses, perhaps we’re living in a time of incredible opportunity. Anyone can take a picture – and post it online. Everyone can see other people’s pictures – and like them online. The challenge becomes one of selectivity as much as objectivity and subjectivity. When is a picture any good? Often it’s seen as good in the company it keeps. Editing, having a good eye, has never been more important. It’s too easy to take countless pictures. The key is to have an instinctive feel for what you’re photographing. Filter out influence, ego, ambition, commerce. Zoom in on truth, beauty, authenticity. Or simply get a better camera.
See more Model Maison by Cybele Malinowski
1 AM pretty as a picture
e
(M O D EL M A ISO N)
previous spread: model ESTELLE CHEN at London MGT makeup ANIA MILCZARCZYK hair MADDY ARCHIBALD for Murphey Gozzard
opposite page: model VALENTINA SKYES
this page: model LUCINDA EVERIST at Viviens
Fashion KURT JOHNSON hair/makeup ANNA MILCZARCZYK all clothing DI$COUNT UNIVERSE
hair/makeup BLONDIE GAMON lingerie by HOPELESS LINGERIE
previous spread: model MOLLY GAY at Chadwicks fashion ANGELA LIANG KINGA KSILLA silk pants
opposite page: model ELIJAH at Kult fashion ANGELA LIANG MAX BLACK collar
this page: model SIGNE BELFIORE at IMG hair/makeup ANNA MILCZARCZYK
this page: model YAYA DENG at Chic fashion NICOLE ADLER
opposite page: model KATE DRISCOLL at IMG fashion ANGELA LIANG
hair/makeup ANNA MILCZARCZYK
MARLIES DEKKERS bottom
previous spread: model LIV MOORE at London MGT makeup ANNA MILCZARCZYK hair MADDY ARCHIBALD for Murphey Gozzard
this page: model ESTELLE CHEN at London MGT makeup ANIA MILCZARCZYK hair MADDY ARCHIBALD for Murphey Gozzard modelâ€™s own lingerie from BABY LIKES TO PONY
opposite page: model EILIKA MECKBACH hair/makeup KEITH ARCHER
opposite page: model TERESA OMAN at THE AGENCY
this page: model EVA DOWNEY @ The Agency
following spread: model SHARNEE at IMG
makeup ANNA MILCZARCZYK hair IGGY using Bumble and Bumble
hair/makeup MARGO REGAN
hair/makeup FERN MADDEN
1 AM MEG,ALEX (someone, somewherE, som
X, MEMU,JOEL,SOPHIA & KEVIN metime) Meg , Memu & JOEL at Five Twenty, Sophia & Alex at IMG, Kevin at The Mgmt PhotographED BY Toni Veziris FASHION BY Angela Liang MakeuP BY Jess Chapman at Network using Edible Beauty & Charlotte Tilbury Hair BY Dolly Michele Ward at Union using Mr.Smith Photo assist Natasje Garbers Styling assist Genevieve Reynolds Hair assist Elise Idiens
1 AM M EG
MEG wears LACOSTE dress, FENDI watch; MENU wears KALIVER jacket
MEG wears TRELISE COOPER jacket, IXIAH dress, DOODAD & FANDANGO earrings, SIT & WONDER rings
MEG wears IXIAH dress, TRELISE COOPER jacket, MRP shoes, DOODAD & FANDANGO earrings
1 A M A LEX
ALEX wears opposite and previous page: BEN SHERMAN pants, LACOSTE jacket; this page: AHMAD TAUFIK top
1 AM MEMU
MEMU wears opposite: RAYBAN sunglasses; this page: SANDRO PARIS top, B PRIVE bra, TRELISE COOPER pants, SOLLIS JEWELLERY bracelet, LACOSTE shoes
MEMU wears SANDRO PARIS top, LACOSTE skirt, KALIVER jacket, DOODAD & FANDANGO earring, MERE shoes; opposite: B PRIVE bra, TRELISE COOPER pants, RAY-BAN sunglasses, SOLLIS JEWELLERY bracelet
JOEL wears CITIZEN WOLF singlet, THE NORTH FACE jacket
1 AM JOEL
JOEL wears CITIZEN WOLF top; opposite: CITIZEN WOLF singlet, THE NORTH FACE jacket; ALEX wears LACOSTE jacket, BEN SHERMAN pants
1 AM SOPHIA
SOPHIA wears LOVE AVALON bikini, her own jeans
SOPHIA wears DOODAD & FANDANGO dress over WYNN HAMLYN dress, JASMIN SPARROW bangle, SOLLIS JEWELLERY and BYE NYE earrings, CONVERSE sneakers; opposite: IXIAH dress over KATE SYLVESTER top
1 AM KEVI N
KEVIN wears AHMAD TAUFIK pants, LACOSTE hoodie
KEVIN wears AHMAD TAUFIK vest, BEN SHERMAN waistcoat, his own pants, NIKE trainers
I V E D E H T (
x i r t M 1 A n TH I s L'
H en ley h i c P h ot r a les o M k a g e n cy A r c o i T r i x i AT C W n T o A M o by fa s h i o n i G r i s i ll h c i R Y b o n e HAIR m i S e l e by M i k on d by J a s e h p a r g o
m a k eu p
x i TA I L ) E D HE
this spread: FRED PERRY tee, EGYPTIAN hoop earring.
opposite: HOLLY RYAN open oval earrings
this spread and previous: ACNE denim jacket.
ACNE denim jacket, HOLLY RYAN open oval earrings
RAG AND BONE Thomsen shirt, HOLLY RYAN wave necklace.
this spread: vintage NIKE jacket, HOLLY RYAN wave disco earrings.
(SOMEWHERE OVER THE RA
1 AM Anna Emilia (SOMEWHER OVER THE RAINBOW)
1 AM Anna Emilia AINBOW)
Anna Emilia AT Vivien's Photographed by NATASHA KILLEEN fashion by CHRIS LORIMER MAKEUP & HAIR by Kaori Harigae
this spread and previous: QUIKSILVER trousers (worn as sleeves, H! BY HENRY HOLLAND sweatshirt
CALVIN KLEIN vest, HUFFER jacket, IVY PARK shorts, BOOHOO.COM shoes
IVY PARK leotard, BEAU COOPS boots
KARLA SPETIC coat, IVY PARK leotard
IVY PARK leotard, BEAU COOPS boots
this spread and next: COTTON ON hoodie and quilted jacket, IVY PARK shorts, SPORTSGIRL jacket, BEAU COOPS boots
this spread and next: LULU AND ROSE yellow swimsuit, AMONG EQUALS jacket
QUIKSILVER trousers worn around head, ROXY wetsuit
this spread and next: G-STAR jacket, CALVIN KLEIN swimsuit
this spread and next: KARLA SPETIC coat and skirt
this spread and next: DUSKII wetsuit, BEAU COOPS boots
IVY PARK bodysuit and anorak,
this sprread and next: BY JOHNNY dress, SOL SANA boots
this page: vintage LEVIâ€™S jeans, CALVIN KLEIN briefs; opposite: vintage TOMMY HILFIGER sweater
(FAST AN D L
1 A M B ELLA LOOSE) BELLA at IMG Photographed by Kristina Yenko fashion by Liv Rahme at DLM MAKEUP & hair by VIC ANDERSON at RELOAD
vintage TOMMY HILFIGER sweater and jeans, TOMMY HILFIGER briefs, REEBOK sneakers worn throughout from Glue Store
vintage GUESS shirt, FILA jacket and LEVIâ€™S jeans
ARE YOU AM I top, vintage TOMMY HILFIGER jeans
customised CHAMPION crop top, vintage ADIDAS track pants
opposite: vintage TOMMY HILFIGER sweater; this page: CALVIN KLEIN briefs, vintage LEVIâ€™S jeans
ARE YOU AM I top, vintage TOMMY HILFIGER overalls
vintage TOMMY HILFIGER jacket and GUESS jeans. All vintage items throughout from STOREROOM VINTAGE
FRANKIE AT IMG Photographed by BONNIE HANSEN fashion by NICOLE ADLER MAKEUP & hair by CONSTANCE BOWLES AT SYNC COOP dress, LILLIAN KHALOUF top, ELLERY shoes; opposite: ELLERY dress over BMB dress, LUCY FOLK earrings worn throughout
1 AM FRANKIE OUT ON A LIMB
COOP sheer top, STELLA MCCARTNEY bodysuit, ELLERY skirt, BEAU COOPS shoes
ELLERY dress over BMB dress, BEAU coops
KATE SYLVESTER dress, BEAUCOOPS shoes
BMB top, CARLA ZAMPATTI jumpsuit, BEAUCOOPS shoes
ZHUXUAN HE jacket, WILLA AND MAE slip
KATE SYLVESTER jumpsuit, HIGH shirt
opposite page: I AM GIA top, TOPSHOP jacket, ACCESSORIES BY G earring
(ON the wron HANNAH @ IMG Photographed by Kristina Yenko fashion by Liv Rahme @ DLM MAKEUP & hair by Dee Djurdjevski @ TALENTLAND PhotograpHY AssitANT Alastair Woods
1 AM HANNAH (onTHE 1 AM HANNAH ng side oFwrong the tracks) side oFthe
TOPSHOP sweater, LE SPECS X ADAM SELMAN sunglasses, ACCESSORIES BY G earring
this spread: EWOL top, RELIQUIA earrings, I AM GIA pants, REEBOK sneakers
EWOL top, TOPSHOP pants, ACCESSORIES BY G earrings. SOL SANA shoes
I AM GIA bodysuit, STOREROOM VINTAGE jacket, =RELIQUIA earrings
I AM GIA bodysuit, jacket and boots, TOPSHOP skirt, LE SPECS X ADAM SELMAN sunglasses, RELIQUIA earrings
I AM GIA top and jacket, NICOLA FINETTI skirt, ACCESSORIES BY G choker, RELIQUIA sunglasses, ADIDAS sneakers from Platypus Shoes
STOREROOM VINTAGE bomber jacket, BOOHOO faux fur coat, RELIQUIA earrings
EWOL top, RELIQUIA earrings
Published on Aug 16, 2017
The idea of ‘The Portrait’ in photography has always been central to the 1 AM ethos. It’s always been an important factor underscoring our a...