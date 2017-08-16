1AM 29 'The Portrait Issue'  

The idea of ‘The Portrait’ in photography has always been central to the 1 AM ethos. It’s an important factor underscoring our approach to the way we shoot and represent fashion and people. For this reason we asked former editor and publisher of legendary New Zealand culture magazine Pavement, BARNEY MCDONALD, to reflect on a subject very close to his heart – he does own hundreds of photography books – as a companion to a special 1 AM curated gallery of portraits by one of our favourite local fashion photographers CYBELE MALINOWSKI. Selected from her ongoing personal project, Model Maison, the following pages feature an intimate and evocative series of models photographed in the comfort and privacy of their own personal space, often shot “undone”- devoid of the hairstyling, makeup and trappings of the regular fashion shoot. We also feature an exclusive Model Maison: Undone, shot as our cover story for The Portrait issue of 1 AM. INDIA AT IMG PHOTOGRAPHED BY CYBELE MALINOWSKI

words BY BARNEY MCDONALD PORTRAITS FROM mode L maison BY It could be energetically argued that classic portraiture ended, not so much with the invention of photography, but with the beginning of modernity. As the Victorian era faded and the Great War of the Nineteen-teens enveloped Europe, the erosion of the monarchy, aristocracy and classicism was heralded by works of subtle artistic anarchy that signalled it was out with the old, in with the new. Oscar Wilde’s timeless (in multiple senses of the word) novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray – his only, in fact, for the Old World Order didn’t tolerate his worldly liberality for long – helped close out a repressive era of societal constraint and constriction, a time when lives could be captured and contained in the frame of a portrait. What you see is what you get. What is happening beyond the frame is reflected by what is shown within it. As Dorian’s once-beautiful portrait, an oil painting done by his doting friend Basil Hallward, ages, cracks and transforms into a monstrous visage, we can see the end of an age of surface, superficiality, and suffering. What deigned to ensue may have been other versions of all these things, and more, but Wilde’s outrageously courageous story was designed to mirror society, reflecting both its hypocrisy and its schisms. In the process, he was also able to explore his own libertine tendencies, make them flesh, as it were, in the guise of an amoral youngster. The past meets the future, and nihilistically destroys it – in literary and painterly form. When James Joyce’s debut novel, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, appeared in 1916, at the height of World War One, culture, politics, religion and most other elements that constitute society, were in flux, chaos even, as nation after nation became embroiled in either hubris or self-preservation. Ideas of ‘self’ and ‘other’ were upended, toppled, twisted, negated. Portraiture represented a vanity that the times could no longer tolerate or afford, so a collective spirit, manifest in the communist revolution that swept Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, would prioritise the masses rather than the man – unless the powers that be saw propaganda value in the heroic form of singular portraiture. Which they did, heroically and autocratically. The hero of Joyce’s novel, Stephen Dedalus, is a rebel, a man out of step with

CYBELE MALINOWSKI

his surroundings who strives to break with convention in a patently conventional world. His intellectual epiphanies lead him away from the past and into conflict with his present, as Joyce paves the way for all manner of iconic rebels in the Twentieth Century canon of culture. Therefore the die is cast. A traditional portrait just won’t do. It’s too passé, too steeped in tradition. It is no longer possible to capture the static nature of an individual and the times that have made them now the world has been turned on its head. The mis en abyme has been supplanted by the mis en scene, which seeks to subvert all meaning by undercutting history, situation and context, even as it strives to appease or appeal to all these things. Photography to the rescue. Possibly the most democratising form of artistic expression, photography – and the handy, portable device the camera has become – has permitted us all to be portrait artists or subjects, and sometimes both at once. Portraiture is no longer simply the domain of the privileged. Nor is it purely static, as photographic portraiture dictated in its infancy. A portrait can be done anywhere, with anyone, and context is just as salient as content. Surrealists like Man Ray and Salvador Dali played with the psychologically disruptive potential of photography, while more classically inclined photographers like Paul Outerbridge and Irving Penn preferred to focus their intent on composition. Yet all were pioneers of modern portraiture, renaissance men stepping out of, and ahead of, the past. Meanwhile, fashion photography up till the 1960s tended toward the classic poses of painting, creating immobile tableaus for models to wear clothes that weren’t particularly designed for movement or freedom of expression. Sixties photographers like David Bailey changed all that. The new joie de vivre of society and culture, with bands like The Beatles, Beach Boys and Rolling Stones providing the soundtrack, demanded fresh ideas and images. A bold approach. Classical styles were there to be subverted and subsumed. Anything old was up for grabs, so long as it was parodied, collaged or otherwise reinterpreted. Documentary photography thrived too, propelled in no end by the rock ‘n’ roll war

correspondence flowing out of Vietnam at the end of the 60s and into the 70s. Clearly the horse had bolted. Photography – and portraiture with it – was free to do what it wants to do. And just what is it that it wants to do? It wants to get loaded. It wants to have a good time. And capture as much of it on film as possible. Put a camera in somebody’s hands and they will probably take pictures of people they know. They’ll possibly even take pictures of people they know in the nude, maybe even engaged in sexual activity, such is the predictable nature of man. The portability of modern cameras – still or moving image – made it easy for cameras to be taken anywhere, even into space or to the depths of the ocean. The profound and profane alike have been liberated by technology. Mechanical reproduction means that high art, pop art and low art are all in the eye of the beholder. Fluidity, blurring of boundaries, artistic sedition, abstract expressionism, naturalism… All of these attributes exist on a continuum. Who gets to decide whether a studio portrait by a world-renowned photographer is any more or less valid, relevant or artistic than that snap you took of your boyfriend or girlfriend, cat or dog, fashion victim or homeless person? With digital technology continuing the democratisation of photography ever further, the Internet and social media playing a significant part, it’s open for debate whether or not we live in a ‘post-photography’ world. When the means of photographic production is so avidly controlled by the masses, perhaps we’re living in a time of incredible opportunity. Anyone can take a picture – and post it online. Everyone can see other people’s pictures – and like them online. The challenge becomes one of selectivity as much as objectivity and subjectivity. When is a picture any good? Often it’s seen as good in the company it keeps. Editing, having a good eye, has never been more important. It’s too easy to take countless pictures. The key is to have an instinctive feel for what you’re photographing. Filter out influence, ego, ambition, commerce. Zoom in on truth, beauty, authenticity. Or simply get a better camera.

